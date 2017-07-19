All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/19/17 The Trump Effect

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: July 19, 2017

Guest: Michael McFaul

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: He thinks only of how or somehow show up with

a political score card. He doesn`t care of millions get hurt as long as

the other side gets the blame. I say we should follow the Wisdom of

Solomon. And that`s HARDBALL for now, “ALL IN” starts right now.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Good evening from New York, I`m Joy Reid in for

Chris Hayes. We have some pretty big breaking news to start with tonight.

In an interview with the New York Times, President Donald Trump said that

he never would have appointed Jeff Sessions as Attorney General had he

known that Sessions would recuse himself. “How do you take a job and then

recuse yourself if he would have recused himself before the job, I would

have said, thanks, Jeff, but I`m not going to take you.” He continued, “it

is extremely unfair and that`s a mild word to the President.”

Now, remarkably, Donald Trump also spoke of conditions under which the

investigation would in his view go too far. Asked if Mr. Mueller`s

investigation would cross a red line if it expands to look into his family

finances beyond any relationship to Russia, Trump said, I would say yes.

He would not say what he would do about it, however but he added, “I think

that`s a violation. Look, this is about Russia.” Also today, the eldest

son of the President, his name sake, Donald Trump Jr., and Trump`s former

Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, have been invited to testify before the

Senate Judiciary Committee one week from today, this following more than

ten days of rolling disclosures and reported revelations of Donald Trump

Jr.`s meeting with Russian nationals in June of last year after e-mails

promising the Russian government help in discrediting Hillary Clinton. The

New York Times tonight also reports that Paul Manafort who was at that

meeting in Trump Tower was in serious debt to pro-Russian interest before

he joined the Trump campaign.

And then there`s Jared Kushner. Today we learn that had Donald Trump`s

son-in-law and Senior Adviser will be interviewed by the Senate

Intelligence Committee in a closed session. Kushner`s lawyer said in a

statement, “As Mr. Kushner has been saying since March, he has been - he

has been and is prepared to voluntarily cooperate and provide whatever

information he has on the investigation to Congress.” Joining me now,

MSNBC National Security Contributor Michael Schmidt, who is a Reporter for

the New York Times, who interviewed Donald Trump tonight. So Michael

Schmidt, let`s go into that meeting a couple of beats. The headline of

course out of it saying, Donald Trump saying he never would have appointed

Jeff Sessions to be the Attorney General had he known he would recuse

himself. Did you get sense that he is saying that because he didn`t

understand that Jeff Sessions had involvement in the Russian issue or that

he thought that Jeff Sessions would be in a position to cover his back

essentially in that job?

MICHAEL SCHMIDT, THE NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER, AND MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY

CONTRIBUTOR: I`m not sure. He did not explain exactly why he felt that

way. But he`s clearly very disappointed in Sessions. He clearly sees this

somewhat as -

REID: And we`ve heard reports before that Donald Trump was disappointed in

Sessions. That it seems that disappointment does stem down to just that

one thing.

SCHMIDT: Correct.

REID: That Jeff Sessions is not in a position to weigh in on this Russia

investigation. I got to ask you, were there any follow-up questions that

went to the question of why would it matter if he recused himself unless he

thought that Jeff Sessions could provide him some cover?

SCHMIDT: Well, we did follow up with questions. I mean, it is - it is

difficult sometimes with the President when he`s taking because he speaks

very quickly and he says a lot of things in the conversation can meander.

We had reported a few weeks ago that Sessions - that Trump was upset with

Sessions about his decision to recuse and the appointment of Mueller. But

what`s different here today is that publicly the President is doing this.

Now he has an Attorney General who is not necessarily had the legs cut out

from underneath him but is clearly on the bad side of the President. And

it will be interesting to see what the fallout from that. Is there really

any impact on Sessions and Sessions` ability to do his job or is this just

something that Sessions just sort of shrugs off and continues going

forward. But Trump is clearly upset about the fact that Mueller has been

appointed and that he is looking at these different issues and that Mueller

has the ability to sort of take his investigation where it may.

REID: We`re going to get to Mueller just the kind of wanting to let the

audience listen to the Sessions` portion of that New York Times Interview.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Sessions gets the

job. Right after gets job, he recuses himself.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was that a mistake?

TRUMP: Well, Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was

going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job, and

I would have picked somebody else.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He gave you no heads up at all, in any sense?

TRUMP: Zero. So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses

himself. I then have?-?which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the

president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would

have recused himself before the job, I would have said, “Thanks, Jeff, but

I can`t, you know, I`m not going to take you.” It is extremely unfair and

that`s a mild word to the president. So he recuses himself. I then end up

with a second man who is a deputy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: You know, and I want to stay with this just for a minute Michael

because the sort of crux of Donald Trump`s anger about the ongoing Russia

investigation really sort of has consumed his presidency. And I want to

move on to Robert Mueller who you did mention. Now, in this investigation,

according to an (INAUDIBLE) of folks watching the show, this entire

interview is on the New York Times Web site. He gets into the question of

Mueller and whether or not he thinks his investigation could conceivably go

too far. Did he then get into whether or not, if he thought Mueller

strayed into areas he thought were unfair, whether or not he would fire

him?

SCHMIDT: So he wouldn`t commit to firing Mueller if he goes beyond a

certain line. But he did say that there`s a red line that if Mueller is

looking at things related to his finances, related to things outside the

Russian investigations, that would be what he called a violation. He

didn`t define what he meant by a violation. But he clearly sees Mueller`s

purview as one to look at Russian meddling in the election and any ties

between folks around him, the president, and folks in Russia. But he

doesn`t see the Mueller`s mandate is going any further than that. And the

question is, is that what will happen with Mueller`s investigations? As

we`ve seen with Special Counsels or Special Prosecutors in the past is that

they tend to turnover a lot of different rocks and tend to look at a lot of

different things often things that are different from what they start.

If you remember under the Clinton administration, it was a Whitewater

investigation that eventually led to Monica Lewinsky. So this is clearly

something that in a reporting has shown us in recent days that folks in

Trump world are very concerned about where Mueller may go and what Mueller

may do and whether this becomes an unwieldy thing that casts a shadow over

his Presidency. I think that if he had his way considering - I mean,

obviously Mueller wouldn`t be there but if he had his way going forward, it

would be a Russian investigation that wraps up pretty quickly, it - you

know, gets to some conclusions and allows him to move on with his

Presidency and I think their afraid that that`s going to happen.

REID: But isn`t it the case though that rock that Mueller might turn over

that has to do with Trump family and associate`s financials are directly

related to Russia. I wonder if you asked him whether or not he understands

that part of the reasons that the finance is irrelevant is because it`s

thought that that might have been an inducement to the Russians or

something they could use as an inducement to some members of the Trump

family.

SCHMIDT: We did talk to him about his finances and he did say what he has

said before, is that he has no real ties to Russian money. He says you

know, maybe Russian folks may have bought a condo in one of his buildings

and that he did have the Miss Universe Pageant in Russia several years ago

but he said look, there`s nothing - there`s nothing really there. There`s

nothing more to it than that. And he basically says, that you know, this

is - there`s nothing there on any of this stuff related to him. He said no

indication that he himself is under investigation and that you know, he`s

deeply skeptical of all these accusations about Russia.

REID: Did you take his comments about Mueller as essentially a threat to

Mueller to back down or else?

SCHMIDT: Well, it certainly – it certainly puts Mueller on notice that

he`s going to be watching him closely. That he did - they`re going to be

looking at Mueller and seeing if he steps outside the Russia lane. And if

he does that, you know, the President does have the power to get rid of

Mueller because the President does control the Justice Department. So that

will be the question. If Mueller steps out, what will Trump do? Could

Trump politically survive getting rid of Mueller? I don`t - most people

would say that he wouldn`t been able to survive politically getting rid of

Comey. He did get rid of Comey, he paid an enormous price for that but he

has continued on obviously. So would he get rid of Mueller? That`s - you

know, that`s not something we really got a definitive answer about.

REID: Yes, and the Comey firing is the subject of the Senate Judiciary

Committee`s hearings which is the reason that Paul Manafort and some of the

other associates were being called in to talk to that Committee. I want to

talk to you a little bit about Comey. You guys did talk to Donald Trump

about Jim Comey and apparently, he made some additional allegations about

the former FBI Director, if could you could expand on that.

SCHMIDT: Yes. He - so, on January 6, Comey someone - other senior

intelligence officials went up to Trump Tower to brief Trump on the Russian

Meddling in the Election. Afterward, Comey pulled Trump aside and told him

about the dossier. This is this collection of reports by a former British

Spy about information that the Russians may have on Trump. Sort of

blackmail information and different weird business ties between Trump

associates and Russia. Now, what Trump says is that in hindsight, looking

back on that, when Comey pulls him aside, he thought Comey was trying to

get leverage on him, that this was Comey - you know, as Comey was

maneuvering to try and keep his job. It was - it was sort of a play for

leverage. What Comey has testified about, and if you talk to folks at the

FBI, what they would say is that Comey was trying to tell Trump, look,

there`s this information out there about you. The media may be publishing

it, and we have it and you have a right - you know, you should know about

it.

To sort of put him on notice about it but that it was not trying to

compromise the President.

REID: Yes. I`ve got to talk you about Vladimir Putin. I don`t know how

much of your interview involved on Vladimir Putin. But Donald Trump had

seemed to express a lot of trusts, I guess in the word of Vladimir Putin.

When Putin said that he didn`t interfere in the election, Trump seemed the

take his word for it. Did you talk to him about the Russian President and

what did he say?

SCHMIDT: We talked a little bit to him about this second meeting he had

with Putin at the NATO conference several days ago - more than a week ago.

And he talked about it and said that actually when he went and spoke with -

it was after this dinner with Putin that they discussed adoption. Now the

interesting thing about the issue of adoption is that was the initial

answer provided by Don Junior when it came out about ten days ago that he

had had these meetings with Russian officials promising information about

Hillary Clinton, that what Don Junior had said, that the meeting was about

adoption and about lobbying about adoption. That was an interesting

coincidence but we weren`t able to really make sense if whether it was

anything more than that and the conversation veered off in other

directions.

REID: All right, Michael Schmidt, thank you so much for joining us to the

last minute of this breaking news. Thank you very much for your reporting

and of course, everybody can read your interview, the interview you were a

part of on the New York Times Webs site. Thank you, Sir. Really

appreciate your time.

SCHMIDT: Thanks for having me.

REID: Thank you. And joining me now, MSNBC Legal Analyst Paul Butler, a

Professor, and Former Federal Prosecutor. All right, Paul, I`m going to go

through this point by point and start with Sessions. Donald Trump telling

The New York Times that had he known Sessions would recuse himself, he

never would have appointed him. What does that say to you?

PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: He wants a loyalty pledge. He

misunderstands the way that the Department of Justice works, which means

that it`s supposed to be independent of political interference even from

the President of the United States. So again, this is vintage Trump

wanting everyone who works for him to pledge allegiance but that simply

isn`t the way that our process works.

REID: And you know, I`m wondering if it strikes you as a prosecutor the

way it struck me, when I read that and heard that from Michael Schmidt,

that it sounds as if he`s saying that he specifically intended or wanted

Sessions to be available to kind of take care of things on Russiagate. Am

I hearing that wrong?

BUTLER: Yes, Joy, that`s the way that I think Special Counsel Mueller will

consider that. And when I -you know, we think about the law here,

obstruction of justice comes to mind. And this would be make him guilty of

that. But it does go to a state of mind. The statute says you`re guilty

of obstruction if you attempt to impede an investigation. And it seems

like a lot of Trump`s motives including hiring people to work in law

enforcement centers around his concerns about Russia and his concerns about

an investigation.

REID: And let`s go to Mueller because speaking of an investigation,

Mueller is the one leading it. What did you make of this statement by

Donald Trump to the New York Times in his interview that essentially he

would consider it to be out of bounds and for Mueller to have gone too far

if his investigation strays into the family finances? Does that sound like

threat to you to fire Mueller if he gets beyond what Trump believes is

related to Russia?

BUTLER: It certainly sounds like a threat. And again, it`s going to sound

like a threat to Special Counsel Mueller. The last thing you want to do,

if you`re the subject of an investigation, is to issue a threat either

veiled or explicit to one of the best prosecutors in the country who has an

ace team of FBI agents and other fantastic prosecutors who are looking at

Trump`s actions, the actions of his members of his family and campaign

operatives. And again, it`s not so much personal as he`s creating the

impression, the President is, that he has something to hide, that he`s

fearful of what an investigation might uncover. Typically, the political

line here would be, I welcome the investigation. It will exonerate me.

But that`s not what we`re hearing from this President.

REID: And it`s interesting because the fact that Donald Trump seems to be

very skittish about any investigations starting to look into his finances

but can you explain from a prosecutor`s point of view, the relationship

that the finances have to the case in chief? I mean, don`t the prosecutors

have to look into what potential inducements were there for Trump and his

team to cooperate with the Russians including financial?

BUTLER: Absolutely. So this is an investigation about national security,

about whether the campaign colluded with the Russians to subvert our

democracy. And one issue is, why would they do it or what`s in it for

them? So there might be a political motive if they thought that President

Trump would be better for Russia than President Hillary Clinton but there

also might be a financial motive. When we look at some of the tools that

were used in the election by the Russians, they`re sophisticated. Russian

organized crime now is very into cyber terrorism and hacking and that`s

expensive. You have to pay for that. So one question that Special Counsel

Mueller is investigating is what the deal was. Was there a quid pro quo?

And if so, how did the finances go down? So you have to think about money

laundering and have to look at the finances. But again, if you have

nothing to hide, what you do is welcome that investigation because you know

it will exonerate you. You`re typically, especially concerned if you do

think that you have criminal exposure.

REID: Yes. All right, well, Paul Butler, thank you very much. We really

appreciate your time as always tonight. Thank you.

And now let`s go to MSNBC`s Garrett Haake, he`s coming to us with - OK,

we`re going to Garret Haake in just a moment with some breaking news just

now. Let me get some guidance from my producers on what we want to do. Do

you want to go to break? We`ll take a break and we`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: We have yet more breaking news tonight. The office of Senator John

McCain has announced tonight that the Arizona Senator has been diagnosed

with a brain tumor. Joining me now on the phone is NBC`s Garret Haake.

Garret, give us what we know.

GARRETT HAAKE, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT (via telephone): Sure. Well, we know

from the Senator`s office in a joint statement with the Mayo Clinic in

Arizona that treated him that this comes after this surgery that he had on

Friday night to remove a blood clot over his left eye. The pathology test

was sort of the outstanding piece of the puzzle here. That test came back

today and the Senator has been diagnosed with what they say is the primary

brain tumor known Angioblastoma associated with the blood clot. Now, I`m

not a doctor, I`m not an expert. The statement goes on to say that he`s

recovering well, that you know, he`s doing fine. He`s resting comfortably,

talking to his friends and family.

We`ve already started to hear statements from some of his fellow Senators,

including Jeff Flake, his fellow Arizonan talking about how tough he is

including the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, talking about how

tough he is. If you`re starting to notice a pattern here, that`s because

there is no question, John McCain is the toughest man in the Senate. This

is someone was shot down over Vietnam and tortured. He had that melanoma

in the past. He has been through a lot. And I don`t think it`s an

overstatement to say he`s probably one the of most widely respected figures

in the camber on both sides of the aisle, so a lot of folks pulling for him

tonight. No timetable yet on his return, that`s something that`s going to

come from his doctors down the line. But a lot of anxious people in the

U.S. Senate tonight thinking about and praying for John McCain.

REID: All right. Garrett Haake, NBC`s Garrett Haake, thank you very much.

We really appreciate that reporting. And joining us now, MSNBC Medical

Correspondent, Dr. John Torres, so Dr. Torres, Haake made a comment that

he`s not a doctor and cannot explain what Angioblastoma is so we would

really appreciate if you would so for us now Sir.

JOHN TORRES, MSNBC MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: Angioblastoma it is a type of

brain tumor, unfortunately, it`s very, very aggressive. That brain tumor

is malignant tumor and the problem with it is it has arms that spread out

from the tumor center itself. And so, they say in the report they gave us

that they got most of the tumor, at least they think they did. It`s very

difficult to do that. Unfortunately, it has a low survival rate. Most

people with Angioblastoma diagnosed, their survival rate is 14 months to

three years. This is the average time, so this is - this is not good news.

REID: And we know that John McCain, he`s born at 1936. Let`s do the quick

calculations, he is 80 years old. Just give us sort of the factors there

because John McCain obviously have had many, many health problems. With

the blood clot that he was treated for have been a signal that that is

indeed what he was suffering from?

TORRES: That sounds like what happened because these tumors can bleed

quite well. And so (INAUDIBLE) of blood, you know, they`ve (INAUDIBLE) the

blood, they did the samples on it, they looked at it under the micro scope

and found out it was Angioblastoma. At his age, you have to worry with

health concern but he does have other ones. And so, that`s going to make

his recovery a little tougher as well. Typically though, they`ll try

radiation treatment initially and if that doesn`t work, a some type of

chemotherapy they can use. But the main thing was getting out most of that

tumor and they said they did. That`s good news. He still has a long road

ahead of him though.

REID: And talk about the long road. What would be involved? I mean after

you said, getting out as much of the tumor as they could. How long until

doctors might be able to know whether or not they got it all?

TORRES: So they scan them and they say most of it. Unfortunately, that

doesn`t highlight every little piece and every little cell is important

when it comes to tumors like this. So in his case, they`ll probably do

radiation therapy. That`s typically what they do. And then they`ll look

and see what they do with the radiation therapy and how much is still left

if any, then they`ll decide whether to go to chemotherapy or not. That`s

tougher on the body and given his age and health conditions, they might say

we don`t want to do it. At this time, let`s see what happens. But it`s a

very, very fast growing tumor and it`s a very aggressive and can spread

rapidly. So they have to be very cautious with this. And I guess, the

medium of survival is a matter of just a few years in cases like this.

REID: Well, we really appreciate the information, Dr. John Torres. And of

course, we`re all pulling for Senator John McCain. Thank you so much, Dr.

Torres, we really appreciate it.

TORRES: You bet.

REID: Thank you very much. Just ahead, more on the breaking news from

Donald Trump`s interview with The New York Times, warning Special Counsel

Robert Mueller not to delve into his family finance that he says are not

related to Russia and saying he wouldn`t have appointed Jeff Sessions if he

knew Sessions would have recused himself. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Welcome back. The New York Times conducting a wide ranging

interview with Donald Trump tonight and among other things that we learned

from that interview, Donald Trump said he would not have hired Jeff

Sessions had he known he would recuse himself. He essentially said that

Robert Mueller`s investigation has a leash on it if Donald Trump feels it

goes too far or delves into his family finances, there could be some

consequences unspecified. And he also talked about that extra meeting that

he had with Vladimir Putin. And we want to discuss that aspect of the

interview now. And joining me is Ambassador Michael McFaul, former U.S.

Ambassador to the Russian Federation and MSNBC Terrorism Analyst Malcolm

Nance, author of the Plot To Hack America. And Ambassador McFaul, I`ve

seen you on this air over the last few nights talking about that extra

pull-aside meeting which I guess isn`t technically what a pull-aside is.

In your view, what do you think are the primary dangers of having that kind

of a meeting without any other Americans beside the President in

attendance?

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER U.S. AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Well, generally I think

it is a good thing in diplomacy when heads of state have conversations,

have informal conversations. I work for President Obama for five years.

He most certainly did that at gatherings like this one. What was peculiar

about this particular meeting, in my opinion, number one, that it went on

for so long. There are a lot of other heads of state there, there`s our

ally who is the host and President Trump chose to focus on President Putin.

We have a lot of other issues and a lot of other guests there. That`s just

not good manners.

But it`s also not good diplomacy. And number two, you don`t just chat

about the weather and your kids with President Putin for an hour. I`ve

been in meetings with President Putin and Prime Minister Putin, he`s a

serious guy with an agenda. And that`s what he would be pushing and to

have the President there without his talking points, without his officials

with him, without his advisers, and to go one-on-one with Putin for an hour

suggests to me that something might come up that might not be in America`s

national interests. And once Trump - President Trump says something to

President Putin, that is really tough to walk back in terms of policy.

REID: And you know, Malcolm, in addition to all the other sort of strange

things about this, you had Putin`s translator there, no American

translator. How would Donald Trump even be sure he was being told what

Vladimir Putin was really saying? It does seem to be a security - not a

good idea. Let`s put it that way.

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC TERRORISM ANALYST: Well, it`s not a good idea. And

Mike McFaul made this point earlier in the day that the only people who had

any idea of what was said was Vladimir Putin and his translator and that

said translator who have you know, said something completely different.

This is why you have your own. Most notable is that Donald Trump brought a

Japanese translator with him which means he intended to speak to Prime

Minister Abe who was sitting next to him when this conversation started.

He just completely ignored him and went on to speak to Vladimir Putin.

It`s a national security imperative that we have a President of the United

States who will actually work within the norms of foreign policy so that we

are defending. As Josh Marshall, a talking points memo put it today,

Donald Trump clearly had something he needed to speak with Vladimir Putin

about that he wanted no other American to know about and that`s dangerous

for all of us.

REID: And I want to ask both of you this question but I want to go first

to Ambassador McFaul on this because when Donald Trump told The New York

Times tonight in the interview, we had Michael Schmidt earlier from the

Times, that what he talked and chatted with Vladimir Putin about was

adoption. Thanks to one Rachel Maddow, when I hear adoption, I think

Magnitsky Act. And this, of course, is the law that sanctioned individual

Russians for human rights violations. If that is what they are talking

about, are you concerned - I`ll start with you Ambassador McFaul - that

what that conversation revolved around was repealing or rolling back the

Magnitsky Act?

MCFAUL: Absolutely. What other - what other topic could there be? And

let`s just be clear to remind everybody, after our administration signed

into law the Magnistsky Act which sanctioned human rights abusers in

Russia, including those responsible for the wrongful death of this lawyer

Sergei Magnitsky, President Putin then signed into law the Dima Yakovlev

law which banned adoptions from American citizens. So they`re directly

linked to each other and there`s no way that Vladimir Putin is talking

about some repeal of that adoptions ban unless lifting sanctions are on the

table. Either the Magnitsky sanctions or some of the others that were put

in place including ones for what Russia did when they invaded Ukraine or

what they did when they did when they interfered in our elections. So

those two things are intertwined, there`s no doubt on my mind.

REID: (INAUDIBLE) I`ve interview Vladimir Kara-Murza who`s very clear that

the Magnitsky Act is of the top of Vladimir Putin`s agenda. It`s something

that he wants gone (INAUDIBLE) getting a spy compound back. But Malcolm,

you know, if you could just explain to the audience, just walk us through,

let`s say the Magnitsky Act was rolled back. Let`s say Donald Trump gave

Vladimir Putin what he wants and that`s what he committed to. What would

that enable Vladimir Putin and his (INAUDIBLE) would actually do in the

United States if that sanction were gone?

NANCE: Well, I think Rachel Maddow did a very good expose last flight on

explaining how the eighth person in the room was a gentleman associated

with Russia creating companies, front companies in the United States, who

had money laundered perhaps for thousands of Russian interests. Illicit

money that`s could have come into the United States. The Magnitsky Act is

punishment as Ambassador McFaul said so eloquently a little earlier. This

is actually hurting the Russian oligarchy and personally hurting Vladimir

Putin. These sanctions are personal. They are obviously the tops of his

priorities. And so for them to leverage everything and including hacking

the American election, and you know, getting rid of Hillary Clinton and

pressuring Donald Trump, it is absolutely extraordinary. This is a

question of money and I think Vladimir Putin knows Donald Trump responds to

money.

And he went directly to him and Donald quite possibly, responded in a way

which will harm the United States in the future to come.

REID: And, Michael McFaul, it is interesting that when you talk about

Russian – these sort of oligarchs who are sort of quasi oligarchs because

Putin stripped them of all their actual political power, they just have a

lot of money, you find a lot of these nexuses with the investments in real

estate. We know now Paul Manafort, according to The New York Times was in

heavy debt to some pro-Russian interests, including one who had sued him,

Mr. Deripaska. We`ve also heard about a lot on Rachel`s show and on this

air.

And you find – and there`s also reporting in The Times that one of the

things that Manafort was doing was stashing money in very lucrative and

very expensive real estate deals, often cash real estate deals. How

integral is real estate investment to what the oligarchs sort of do

financially around the

world?

MCFAUL: Well, lots of Russians want to invest in the United States. It is

a safe place to invest. And where they invested, in whose companies, and

whose buildings they invest in is something we need to know in terms of

these ties, in terms of the investigation.

And I want to make one thing clear, I think it is very unlikely that

President Trump could lift the Magnitsky Act. Afterall, that`s a law that

was signed into – support from Democrats and Republicans. I don`t see

that being able to be lifted any time soon.

But I do think he needs an excuse to lift the sanctions on some of these

people we`re talking

about, the ones that are done by executive order. And the excuse,

therefore, might be the lifting of adoptions. So, he can say, I got a

deal. I didn`t just give away these concessions. I got something in

return.

I, myself, think that`s a really bad deal, but trying to piece together

these bits of information we have, I could easily see, OK, we`re going to

give back those properties. We`re going to lift sanctions on some of these

businessmen in Russia, but in return, I got the lift on the adoption ban

that are against

American citizens.

REID: That does not sound like an equal trade to me.

MCFAUL: An unequal trade.

Michael McFaul, Malcolm Nance, thank you both. Really appreciate it.

All right, more on the News York Times blockbuster interview with the

President Donald Trump ahead.

Plus, the president`s new effort to sell health care. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: With Republicans facing the prospect of a humiliating defeat on one

of their signature

campaign promises, the repeal of Obamacare, Donald Trump today convened a

lunch at the White House where he aggressively pressured GOP senators to

get something, anything to his desk.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`ve been here just six months. I`m ready to act. I have pen in

hand, believe me. I`m sitting in that office. I have pen in hand.

Frankly, I don`t think we should leave town unless we have a health

insurance plan, unless we can give great health care.

My message today is really simple, we have to stay here. We should

shouldn`t leave town. And we should hammer this out and get it done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: Trump pivoted in the meeting from pleading to playing the heavy. At

one point even

threatening a Nevada Senator Dean Heller who opposed the most recent

version of the bill to get on board or something just might happen to that

senate seat you`ve got there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: This was the one we were worried about. You weren`t there. But

you`re going to be. You`re going to be. Look, he wants to remain a

senator, doesn`t he? OK. And I think the people of your state, which I

know very well, I think they`re going to appreciate what you hopefully will

do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: I think Trump lost that state.

Before today, the president of the United States had done relatively little

to help push the plan through the Senate and at times actually undermined

the effort, most notably when he told GOP Senators that the House version

of the bill, upon which their bill was based and for which he threw a big

premature party in the White House Rose Garden was, quote, mean, mean,

mean.”

Today, however, Trump blamed his fellow Republicans for not talking up

their plan enough.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: So they`re selling their plan, and we don`t sell our plan. If

we`re weak on anything, it is on letting people know how good it was.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

REID: So, how good is it? Well, after the meeting, Senate Republicans

released a new health care bill, sort of. Having failed to agree on a

repeal and replace plan, they release ad straight out

repeal bill modeled on one from 2015. And it is a doozy. The

Congressional Budget Office tonight reports that the bill would leave 32

million people without health care and double American`s premiums by 2026.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote next week on

whether to bring that health care bill to the floor for debate and

amendments, even if he doesn`t have the votes.

And while there are signs McConnell may, in fact, not have the votes,

opponents of the bill remain engaged. At the Capitol today, 155 people,

many with preexisting conditions, were arrested while protesting the GOP

effort to dismantle Obamacare`s protections.

Meanwhile, at this very hour, Republican Senators are meeting on Capitol

Hill in a seemingly last-ditch effort to work out a compromise and get 50

votes to move forward.

Not present at that meeting? Repeal only opponent, Republican Senator

Susan Collins of Maine who was apparently only told of the meeting this

afternoon and who said she had a previously scheduled engagement.

I`m joined now by Republican congressman Mark Amodei of Nevada.

And Congressman, I`m sure that you, like up with the show, are thinking

about John McCain. I want to give you an opportunity if there`s anything

you would like the say on that matter now that we know his condition is

quite serious.

REP. MARK AMODEI, (R) NEVADA: Yeah, thanks, Joy.

Godspeed to the navy flyer in Arizona, the straight talk express guy.

REID: Yeah, the western members of congress I`m sure all stick together in

a lot of ways.

So, let`s talk a little bit about this bill. We know that it`s the

Senate`s baby at this point, and they`re meeting with the White House

tonight. Mitch McConnell in the other – body across the transom from you,

has moved to repeal only, away from what had been repeal and replace. Do

you, sir, support the idea of straight repeal?

AMODEI: Well, here`s where I`m at, speaking just for me, Joy, and that is

– listen, when the Senate does something, I would be happy to talk about

it in detail, but as you yourself put in the lead-in, it`s like – hey,

they`ve been everywhere from breakfast to dinner and dessert and back, so

let`s see what they do. And then see what it means.

I mean, health care. There`s not a political sweet spot, so if they`re

looking for one, good luck with that. The ACA had problems. Our bill had

problems. But it`s like you`ve got to start somewhere. I think the idea

we`re just going to let it sit there and kind of blow up, it`s like I`ve

got news for everybody, after the election the Republicans own health care

now, so we ought to take a shot at it. We`re at the plate. The pitcher is

on the mount. And we`ve got to bat. Let`s take a swing.

REID: Well, let me ask you this, because let`s say that the – the Senate

took a swing and what they were able to get, all they were able to get is

full repeal, which we now know, according to the CBO, means really back to

status quo anti and worse, 35 million people losing health care, premiums

doubling.

That catastrophe would then be on people like you. You`d have to go home

and explain to your constituents why you let that happen. Do you oppose

going down that path?

AMODEI: Well, I can tell you this, whatever they do comes back over to us,

and much of the reporting has been, well, what the Senate does is going to

be the deal. With all due respect to people who got a C in government,

it`s like the House still gets a say on whatever they do, and I would

expect to have a full say.

I can tell you this, that nobody is going to be happy, but nobody is going

to be really excited about things until we focus on the two primary issues,

which is what are the overall cost drivers that we can affect in this deal?

And the second part is, what do you do about people who are on exchanges in

the private market and what do you do about Medicaid expansion. And so

until the discussion focuses on that, no wonder people are frustrated.

REID: I`m glad you said that, because you`re maybe the first person, a

Republican I`ve interviewed that actually It is not just one bill. It`s

the private market, which has some serious issues that need to be fixed.

And then there`s Medicaid on the other side. Very quickly, do you support

cutting a trillion dollars almost out of Medicaid?

AMODEI: I would have to see which context it was done in, Joy. I don`t

want to get into the

general overall stuff, because what this issues needs is focus.

REID: But you vote to cut Medicaid.

AMODEI: I absolutely did. And, guess what the way it did it in terms of

it costs the states no money in reimbursement. They were still getting

reimbursed at 90 percent. They got people – they were allowed to get

folks on Medicaid expansion signed up for two more years. People that were

on there that didn`t make too much money or take their employer job, got to

stay on it until they are Medicare eligible. Those are specifics, which

quite frankly, are reasonable.

The challenge for the House bill was, when 2020 passed, if it were the law,

what do you do with those expansion people? And I don`t think a subsidy

saying good luck in the market is going to work. That needs more work to

be completely honest.

REID: Well, we will see what happens. And we will see if eventually

Donald Trump weighs in and figures out what he thinks about all of this as

well. Congressman, Mark Amodei, thank you very much for joining me.

AMODEI: Thanks, Joy.

REID: Thank you.

And joining me now is Adam Jentleson, former deputy chief of staff to

Senate minority leader Harry Reid. Now, senior strategic adviser at the

Center for American Progress Action Fund war room.

So, you just heard the congressman say that, you know, in order for him to

even figure out where he is on the bill, the Senate actually has to do

something. They don`t appear to have the votes to do much of anything.

What do you make of Mitch McConnell`s strategy, which is to essentially

say, OK, fine, caucus, you can`t agree on the BCRA, or Trumpcare, or

whatever we`re calling it, so we`re going back to 2015, back to full

repeal. What does that say you about Mitch McConnell and where he is sort

of strategically at this point?

ADAM JENTLESON, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS ACTION FUND: Well, it says to

me that Mitch McConnell is flailing. It is strangely punitive approach to

his caucus. You know, you can employ carrots and different measures at

different times, but to basically tell them that if they don`t along with

his plan he`s going to punish them by forcing them to take a vote on a bill

that is a career defining bill that could put a lot of the members who are

up for reelection like Senator Heller in Nevada, in a very difficult spot,

to make them essentially walk the plank because they won`t go along with

his plan is not typically how you achieve success as a Senate leader.

REID: You know, you said his plan. And it`s interesting, because you know

when you talk about Obamacare, everybody understood that was definitely his

plane. It was what Obama wanted to do. It was – he was joined by Senator

Harry Reid and by of course Nancy Pelosi who shoved it through and, god

bless them, they actually managed to get it through, but it had really

Barack Obama`s stamp on it, President Obama`s stamp on it.

With Donald Trump, he`s been all over the place. Garrett Haake, of NBC, is

reported Trump has been for, on Monday morning repeal and replace, on

Monday afternoon repeal now, replace later, on Wednesday morning let

Obamacare fail, and on Wednesday afternoon, repeal and replace.

Trump is meeting with most of the Senators tonight sans one who wasn`t

really 100 percent invited. What is it that you think he is telling them

he wants them to do?

JENTLESON: I think what he`s telling them he wants to do is he wants them

to deliver a win, but he is not showing that he is going to stand by them.

And the different positions that you just highlighted doesn`t give Senators

any confidence that he is going to stick with them.

If you`re going to take a tough vote like this as the United States

Senator, you want to have confidence that the president is going to use his

bully pulpit to defend you, to support you, to help explain and sell the

bill to the public.

And when Trump changes his positions day to day, it undercuts his ability

to get Republicans to do what he wants them to do, because they have no

confidence that he is going to be in the same position Saturday as he was

today or even tomorrow.

REID: Yeah, do you recall ever seeing a president threaten a member a way

– openly Trump did with Dean Heller today?

JENTLESON: I mean, President Trump is literally manufacturing content for

Senator Heller`s opposition. And I`ve never seen anything like that in my

life.

REID: A lot that we`ve never seen before in our lives in this

administration in these last six months.

Adam Jentleson, thank you very much for being here. Appreciate it.

And after the break, the remarkable interview that Donald Trump gave to The

New York Times tonight, issuing a warning to special counsel Robert Mueller

and talking aboutthe second discussion he had with Vladimir Putin. More on

that after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: Returning to the big breaking news tonight, in a wide ranging

interview with The New York Times, Donald Trump said he never would have

appointed Jeff Sessions as his attorney general had he known that Sessions

would recuse himself. The Times has posted the audio on their website.

Let`s take a listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TRUMP: Sessions gets the job. Right after he gets the job, he recuses

himself. Was that a mistake? Well, Sessions should have never recused

himself. And if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me

before he took job and I would have picked somebodyelse.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He gave you no heads up at all?

TRUMP: Zero.

So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which

frankly, I then have – which frankly I think is very unfair to the

president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would

have recused himself before the job, I would have said thanks, Jeff, but I

can`t – you konw, I`m not going to take you. It is extremely unfair, and

that`s a mild word, to the president.

So, he recuses himself. I then end up with a second man who is a deputy.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

REID: And there`s a lot more in that interview, including what could be

perceived as threat to

special counsel Robert Mueller. And we`ll talk about all of that after

this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

REID: The top story on a very full day of breaking news, there`s a

remarkable interview with The New York Times in which Donald Trump spoke of

conditions under which the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller

might in his view go too far.

Quote, asked if Mueller`s investigation would cross a red line if it

expands to look at his family

finances beyond any relationship to Russia, Mr. Trump said, I would say

yes. He would not say what he would do about it. I think that`s a

violation. Look, this is about Russia, unquote.

And joining me now, Charlie Pierce, writer at-large for Esquire, and Leon

Wolf, managing editor at The Blaze.

Welcome, both of you.

I want to start with you, Leon, what did you make with this, what sure

sounds like a threat to

Robert Mueller?

LEON WOLF, THE BLAZE: Well, you know, it`s interesting, it`s not something

that an ordinary president would do. But of course, Trump does things very

differently from any other president before him. But, yeah, it certainly

is something that sends up a lot of red flags.

Look, I don`t know what the end result of all this Russia investigation is

going to be. I tend to think that the Russians were more interested in

sowing chaos than they were in actually tipping the election one way or the

other. But he sure does have a knack for making himself look guilty.

And that`s kind of the – I mean, he`s done it throughout all this entire

time. He`s acted in such a way that makes it difficult for people like me

who find the whole scenario of Russia actually changing the election

implausible to say that it`s plausible, just because of the way he acts.

It just seems shady.

REID: And doesn`t it include – I mean, this sort of weird extra meeting

with Vladimir Putin is on. You know, if you`re somebody who is concerned

that Russiagate is making you look bad, is there some innocent explanation,

I haven`t thought of, as to why you would take a side meeting without your

interpreter, Leon?

WOLF: Yeah, no, I don`t – you know, again, Donald Trump just doesn`t seem

to have that little

trigger in the back of his brain that says, you know, regardless of whether

this is bad, it might look bad and so I`m not going to do it. That little

thing that most politicians have that they`ve kind of grown up with, it

doesn`t seem to be present at all with him.

So, yeah, no, I definitely don`t know what the explanation is. And I think

that`s likely we`ll

probably never know.

REID: And Charlie, you know, if he doesn`t have that little trigger in his

head, neither does Paul Manafort, neither does Michael Flynn, neither does

Jared Kushner, neither does his son. And I could go on.

He seemed to surround himself with people who have all these curious ties

to Russia. In this interview, he also said that his conversation with

Vladimir Putin was about adoption, which sends off the Magnitsky Act, you

know, alarm in everyone`s head who is paying attention.

Why would he make that kind of admission?

CHARLIE PIERCE, ESQUIRE: Well, because he doesn`t know any better.

I have thought right from the beginning that all this is about the money.

And I don`t mean, you know, whatever – however he may be monetizing the

presidency now. He needed money to keep his business enterprises afloat

long before he ran for president. I think he went and got it with

Russia. And I think Donald Trump Jr. has pretty much said that prior to

the campaign.

And I think that not releasing the tax returns, and all of this has to do

with how much he owes certain financial interests in Russia.

I mean that, to me, that seems to be the way to cut the Gordian knot of why

he does these things that he does.

Yeah, that would explain why he wouldn`t want his businesses looked into,

right? Because of the way Russians sort of induce sort of western, you

know, people to become agents of influence is if they have need or greed.

Greed is usually a pretty serious inducement.

WOLF: Yeah, it`s definitely a plausible scenario. I think it`s one of the

more plausible Russia related scenarios that I think people are looking

into.

Look, if organized crime elements in Russia could compromise Deutsche Bank,

which is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, who`s to

say that they couldn`t also get to Donald Trump. Again, it`s difficult to

know without the records that, of course, we can`t get because Trump hasn`t

released his tax returns.

Exactly. And, Charlie, you know, in one of the ways that we`ve now seen is

this nexus between, you know, the sort of corrupt activities of the gang

that`s around Vladimir Putin, and real estate. Real estate investment

seems to be a big part of it. What did Donald Trump do for a living

before he was president of the United States, real estate, other than the

TV show.

PIERCE: Yeah, and I think that it`s significant also that the other figure

– I guess we`ve settled on a number on the meeting with Donald Trump Jr.,

right? I mean, we aren`t waiting for someone to…

REID: As we know. As far as we know…

PIERCE: Yeah. I mean, we haven`t got a leak now that the Bolshoi was

performing in the living room while they were having this meeting.

That guy was a money – I mean, the guy was looked into for money

laundering. And if I were a Russian – and I don`t know that there`s any

real distinction anymore between Russian government officials and Russian

organized crime, but if I were working in that nether world, and, you know,

I was

looking for somebody who wanted – who needed a lot of money, and I had

some rubles I need cleaned, I know where I`d look.

REID: And Leon, at what point does the sort of cumulative effect of all

these Russiagate pronouncements and leaks and discoveries start to

penetrate the right? At what point do conservatives,

Republicans start to care?

WOLF: You know, it`s difficult for me to say. I think most of the people

that I talked to on the right have mostly totally tuned this issue out, to

be a 100 percent honest. There`s been so much of it, there comes a point

people stop listening.

REID: Does that surprise you? I mean, I don`t know how old you are, but

you may not – didn`t grown up with sort of the Cold War mentality that was

really, you know, endemic to the Reagonesque Republican Party…

WOLF: Oh, I grew up with it.

REID: Does it surprise you that people don`t care?

WOLF: Yeah, no, it does. It does. I mean, – there are many things that

have happened in the last year and a half, though, that I haven`t been able

to fully explain that are consistent with the movement that I kind of grew

up in, and that`s probably number one among them.

You know, look, again, I find it implausible that the Russians actually

were capable of tipping the election, because it`s much more their speed to

get somebody within the inner orbit of somebody who`s high in power who`s

compromised, who gives that person advice. I think that`s a very likely

and plausible scenario, and it disturbs me that more people aren`t more

interested in it.

But I think that people at this point are just saying, look, there`s been

enough. We want to talk about other things.

So, you know, he`s been persistent. He maintains probably 35 percent, 40

percent approval rating despite all this other stuff. And I don`t know

that his is the issue that`s going to penetrate that.

REID: Yeah, it is pretty remarkable.

Meanwhile, there is yet another New York Times report out tonight, this is

that kind of night, that in fact Trump`s finances, specifically loans from

the financial institution Deutsche Bank, the aforementioned Deutsche Bank,

are in fact under scrutiny by banking regulators, in that the bank is

expected to eventually have to provide information to Robert Mueller`s

committee.

And joining me now on the phone is Pulitzer Prize-winning David Cay

Johnston, author of “The Making of Donald Trump.”

All right, David Cay Johnston, unpack that for us. Explain.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, AUTHOR: Well, Donald absolutely does not want any

inquiry into his financial dealings that will trace back to the Russians.

There`s an active lawsuit going on right now about the Trump Soho and how

the profits disappeared into an Icelandic bank under the thumb of one of

the oligarchs. Donald has sold properties at points when he was in

financial trouble for outrageously overpriced figures to Russians.

And I`m not the least bit surprised that the – we`re going to see a deep

inquiry now into Deutsche Bank which was fined over $600 million just for

laundering money for the Russians.

REID: And why Deutsche Bank? How did Deutsche Bank get caught up in this

sort of nexus of money laundering?

JOHNSTON: Well, Deutsche Bank has been engaged in all sorts of nefarious

activities. It was one of the biggest promoters of the tax shelters I was

exposing in The New York Times around the turn of the century.

It has been deeply involved in helping Russians and others move their money

around. And it`s the only major bank that would directly loan money to

Trump.

When American banks that weren`t going to loan you money anymore after he

said I borrowed money knowing I wouldn`t have to pay it back, so what is

astonish is Trump telling The New York Times in this half-hour interview

today basically, you better not start looking into my family`s finances.

You`re kidding. Really? That`s exactly where this is going to go. And

everybody who`s been paying attention should have known that a long time

ago, including, of course, Donald.

REID: And as somebody who has covered him for a long time. David Cay

Johnson, how would Donald Trump react if this investigation starts to

uncover real wrongdoing, or really sort of shady, embarrassing stuff that

has to do with the Trump family businesses? Do you think he would fire

Robert Mueller?

JOHNSTON: He might fire Robert Mueller. He`s going to have difficulty

reaching down to find somebody to do it, who will be his Robert Bork. It`s

entirely possible he may decide to preemptively pardon himself and others.

That, of course, covers criminal matters, it would not protect him from the

issue of impeachment and removal from office, which is a political act.

But what – at the end of the day, you can always count on Donald will look

out for Donald, and the person to watch here now is Jared Kushner. Jared

Kushner is the member of the family most subject to pressure from Mueller`s

office and to leverage, and Jared Kushner is going to face some very

difficult choices down the road as this investigation goes forward.

REID: I would imagine Manafort would as well, right, Manafort now – we

know he was in deep debt to Russian interests.

JOHNSTON: The other two people who are most subject to leverage by saying,

you know, cooperate or face the music, are Paul Manafort, longtime

representative of many dictatorial regimes, and close connections here with

the Russians and the Ukrainian – the pro-Russian Ukrainians and

General Michael Flynn who has already said, I`ve got a story it tell.

REID: And I`m going to tell it.

JOHNSTON: Please – yeah, I want to tell it, but I want immunity.

REID: But he wants immunity. And of course he once said that that means

you`re guilty.

Charlie Pierce, Leon Wolf, David CAy Johnston, thank you so much for

joining me.

Our coverage continues. The Rachel Maddow Show starts now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>