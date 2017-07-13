All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/13/17 Lowering The Bar

Transcript:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: As far as my son

is concerned, my son is a wonderful young man.

HAYES: The President of the United States defends collusion with Russians.



TRUMP: He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer.

HAYES: And the President denies treason.

TRUMP: It`s called opposition research.

HAYES: Tonight, the new call for Donald Trump Jr. to testify next week,

the mounting troubles for Jared Kushner, the new scrutiny of the

President`s oligarch friend and why the Trump family defense of attempted

collusions and e-mails points to bigger problems ahead.

TRUMP: I love e-mails. You can`t erase e-mails.

HAYES: Then the Senate`s new secret health care bill is out and it`s

already in deep trouble. And a reminder from France that this is the man

we elected President. When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Now that Donald Trump

Jr.`s e-mails have provided evidence that there was at the least attempted

collusion between the Trump Campaign and Russia, the President and his

allies are shifting to a different argument. Collusion is fine, everybody

does it. After spending the past few days hunkered down at the White House

reportedly fuming over the news that his top campaign aide including his

son and son-in-law met with Russian lawyer last summer to try to

collaborate on defeating Hillary Clinton. Today during a trip to Paris,

the President made his first public comments on the controversy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think from a practical standpoint, most people would have taken

that meeting. It is called opposition research or even research into your

opponent. I`ve had many people, I`ve had only been in politics two years.

I`ve had many people call up, oh, gee, we have information on this factor

or this person or frankly, Hillary. That`s very standard in politics.

Politics is not the nicest business in the world but it is very standard

where they have information and you take information.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Any political professionals from across the ideological spectrum

say that`s not true. They`d never accept dirt on a point from dubious

source, much less from an adversarial foreign power. In one famous

incident, during the 2000 Presidential race, the Gore campaign received a

mysterious copy of the Bush campaign`s debate prep materials which could

have given their candidate an advantage in that debate, they immediately

called the FBI to report it. Now, some legal experts even argue that it

doesn`t matter whether the Trump campaign actually obtained anything from

the Russian lawyer, that Donald Trump Jr. broke the law just by taking the

meeting, though that`s a contested interpretation. Now, on the way to

France, in a conversation aboard Air Force One, the President pointed out

to reporters that treason at least is off the table. “When they say

treason, you know what treason is? That`s Julius and Ethel Rosenberg for

giving the atomic bomb, OK?” In that same conversation in Air Force One,

the President told reporters, “Don is - as many of you know Don - he`s a

good boy, he`s a good kid.” In fact, the President`s eldest son is 39

years old, just ten days younger than the French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the coming days, Trump Junior may get another chance to explain his

meeting with the Russian lawyer and the e-mail exchange that led up to it.

The Heads of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that would be Republican Chuck

Grassley and Ranking of Democrat Diane Feinstein, both say they want the

President`s son to testify under oath possibly as soon as next week and

they may be willing to use their subpoena power to make it happened. While

Trump Junior may be in the crosshairs, the person who suffered the most

damage from the revelations in the past few days from a legal perspective

is probably his brother-in-law Jared Kushner. We now know definitively

that this meeting last summer with the Russian lawyer was one of three

meetings with Russian nationals last year which Kushner failed to disclose

on security clearance forms under penalty of perjury. One, with the

Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak reportedly to set up a Kremlin

backchannel away from the prying eyes of U.S. intelligence and another,

with the head of the sanctioned Russian bank. Kushner had to revise those

security forms and according to reporting by the New York Times, later

confirmed by NBC News, he supplemented the list of foreign contacts three

times, adding more than 100 names. I`m joined now by Congressman Eric

Swalwell, Democrat from California, Member of the House Intelligence

Committee. The President and his defenders say this is not a big deal,

anyone would take the meeting, most people would take the meeting. Do you

think that`s true?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA), HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: What a trajectory

Chris, that we`ve gone down. You look at where this started. The

president said, no Russia, no collusion. Well, certainly the context have

been exposed, they`ve had to - they`ve been confronted with them, they`ve

had to acknowledge them and now where we`re at in this trajectory is the

President is saying so what, that`s what politics is, Hillary would have

been worse. We were going to make America great. And it`s actually quite

sickening, his view of politics in our elections. And so, I think things

have gotten much worse for the President. And now, I hope that people at

home care and they realize it`s costing us everything.

HAYES: What do you mean by that?

SWALWELL: I mean that, if people understand that the President`s - you

know, very, very disturbing view of politics, that it means cheat at all

costs is costing us everything, its gridlocked Washington. It`s affected

our ability to stand up for their jobs, their health care, their kids and

their democracy, that they understand that because he has this view, it is

hurting them. I think that Republicans in Congress hopefully will finally

care too and be the check that we need them to be.

HAYES: Do you believe the President of the United States when he says he

did not know about the meeting or the e-mail?

SWALWELL: Chris, based on what he said about President Obama wiretapping

him, what he said about James Comey`s tapes, I don`t. And unless what he

says is verified by other sources, I`m inclined not to believe him.

HAYES: Jared Kushner has now been caught filling out an SF86 form that is

obviously and clearly, woefully incomplete. There are calls to block his

security clearance. Although that`s ultimately a decision made by the

President of the United States, what is your view?

SWALWELL: My view is, you know, you have to focus on the principle. The

President is you know, presiding over our country. And I don`t want to be

distracted by others in the administration and you know, focus too much on

their security clearances. The President has to ultimately take

responsibility or we need to hold him accountable by a thoughtful and

aggressful - thoughtful and aggressive use of the subpoena process in

Congress.

HAYES: Were you surprised by the appearance of this e-mail?

SWALWELL: No. Chris, it actually - I would have been more surprised if we

found out they were e-mailing with representatives from another country.

This actually brings into focus the constellation of contacts that the

Trump campaign had with Russia. Now they all make a lot more sense.

HAYES: Are we going to learn more about this?

SWALWELL: Well, if we do our job in Congress, I think we will be able to

tell the American people whether these were all coincidences and just a

mere attempt to work with the Russians, or whether these contacts converged

with an organized campaign to influence and interfere in the election.

HAYES: There`s also been the issue of Jeff Sessions who today turned over

a sort of redacted SF86 form - that clearance - security clearance form

saying no contacts with the Russians but with the sort of asterisk that he

didn`t include any that might have been his official capacity as a Senator.

Are you satisfied we know everything we didn`t know about the Attorney

General?

SWALWELL: No, and I say that Chris, because he has in the past, failed to

disclose contacts. Even if he thinks he shouldn`t have to disclose them in

his official capacity, I think to just - you know, get rid of the

perception that is out there, that he - you know, hasn`t been forthcoming,

he should have just disclosed every contact he`s had in the last at least

five years with Russians or other foreigners, just so that we could be

assured that there`s nothing else out there that is holding back. And it`s

too bad that he`s taken that position.

HAYES: What is your understanding of the time line of the work that`s

happening here? It seems to me crucial and important at this moment given

the sort of bombshell of what we`ve learned in the last three days between

Mueller`s investigation, your Committee`s investigation, the Senate Intel

Committee investigation. Is there a kind of urgency here in terms of the

pace that which this is all conducted?

SWALWELL: It`s moving very, very fast. And we want to make sure that

we`re responsible with you know, the pace that it`s moving at. We don`t

want to be as irresponsible with the facts as the President has been. And

so, that means being in the House to conduct our own honest investigation

that can corroborate or repudiate the evidence that`s out there. But I do

hope that in short order, we can tell the American people what happened,

whether anyone worked the Russians, and then put the reforms in place so

this never happens again because again, the cost of all this chaos has been

our ability to do the work that people in our district sent us to do. And

it`s just grinding this country to a halt.

HAYES: Do you - do you learn new things every week? Do you feel like

you`re receiving a steady stream of information that`s giving you a clear

picture of what actually, definitively happened?

SWALWELL: Yes, without even talking about what we learned on the

classified side Chris, if the President were able to delete all of the

classified information, I think the American people have in the public

realm enough information to know that he and his campaign, his family and

his businesses have personal political and financial ties with the Russians

and that they attempted on work the Russians to damage Hillary Clinton and

help the President win an election.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Eric Swalwell thank you.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

HAYES: Joining me now, MSNBC Political Analyst Josh Earnest, former White

House Press Secretary under President Obama, and Carrie Cordero former

Attorney with the Justice Department`s National Security Division. Josh,

what do you make of this argument as someone who worked in politics, who

worked on campaigns that look, you take the meeting if someone comes waving

around that the promise of dirt on your opponent, you take the meeting.

JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST AND FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS

SECRETARY: Chris, I actually begin my career in opposition research. In

the first or four years I was involved in politics, I was a low-level

junior opposition research staffer. And that include on a white bright day

campaign including the presidential campaign in 2000. And Chris, I`ve

never heard of anybody agreeing to meet with any sort of foreigner to try

to obtain dirt on their opponent, let alone a Canadian lawyer or an

Australian lawyer. In this case, we`re talking about an adversary of the

United States that is speaking to influence our election. And look, I`m no

legal expert here, but it thinks it`s totally bogus to suggest that somehow

it was OK because it didn`t actually obtain any useful information in it.

That`s a pretty lame excuse and one that I just don`t think a lot of people

are going to buy.

HAYES: You know, Carrie, I want to talk about piece you wrote because part

of- part of what we`re learning here is, it`s not just Don Junior, he`s the

one on the cover of the Tim Magazine, he`s the one who is on the hot seat,

he`s the one who`s being interviewed, but there`s three people in this

meeting. There`s Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and Don Junior and Kushner

has got some real legal problems. And you wrote this piece and I think

it`s important to sort of remember the reporting on this: How to Understand

Kushner`s Back-Channel, because when that story came out, that Jared

Kushner had snuck Sergey Kislyak in the Trump Tower without the camera`s

seeing, had not reported to SF86 and reportedly was to set up a back-

channel away from the American Intelligence possibly in a Russian

diplomatic facilities. That decision looks very different and far more

incriminating in light of the fact that there was e-mail sitting at an

inbox at that point for nine months saying the Russian government wants to

get your father-in-law elected.

CARRIE CORDERO, JUSTICE DEPARTMENT`S NATIONAL SECURITY DIVISION FORMER

ATTORNEY: It does. And so, I think what is important is that each of

these meetings that come to light over time should not be viewed in a

vacuum. They`re not isolated events. There are the meetings that we know

about so far which are the three that you`ve described so far in the

program and the backchannel so-called back-channel meeting with Kislyak.

The reason that that is so interesting was because the purpose of it as it

was reported was to have a way of communicating with the Russian government

in a way that presumably would be not discoverable by the U.S. government`s

intelligence community. And so, now we have another report, this - the

report of the meeting with the Russian lawyer that was done by the

campaign. And so, it` just not believable that they didn`t understand that

multiple meetings with Russian government officials, Russian government

representatives it wasn`t significant. And what the e-mails that came out

his week, Don Junior`s e-mails show is that the statement in them says

there was - the effort was just part of the Russian government`s support

for Mr. Trump. And so question begs, well, what else was there and were

their activities that Russian intelligence was conducting that Trump

Campaign officials were either facilitating, supporting, cooperating with,

or having knowledge of.

HAYES: Josh, how surprised are you by, A, the existence of this e-mail,

and B, the argument that the White House and the President of the United

States has now adopted that it`s not a big deal.

EARNEST: Well, Chris, I think in every term we`re surprised and then after

reading the new story about it, sort of disappointed in ourselves that

we`re surprised about what has transpired because, in some ways, it is

utterly predictable. Is it particularly surprising that there`s somebody

with close ties to the Kremlin and was seeking to back-channel with the

Trump campaign to try to damage Hillary Clinton? We understand the

operations that they`ve already taken, to hack the DNC, to Hack John

Podesta to release those e-mails and to work with WikiLeaks to facilitate

the release of those e-mails. We know that there is a broad base attempt

on the part of the Russians to influence the election to benefit Donald

Trump. That is - that part of it is open and shut. And at this point, the

White House doesn`t really have much credibility in trying to explain away

these things as they emerge. In some ways Chris, that`s why it`s so

political malpractice that the Trump campaign and the Trump operation

continues to subject themselves to this drip, drip, drip kind of situation.

At what point do they stop and say, you know what, it is not helping our

case to try to hide this information, it`s getting out. Let`s just put it,

let`s just start being honest to the American people by what we know.

HAYES: Josh, that calculation, making a discrimination about whether

(INAUDIBLE) about calculation, would require knowing the underlying facts.

If they did in fact engage in something massively, massively, criminal

incriminating, then they are correct to attempt to cover it up because the

option is to expose themselves, right?

EARNEST: Well, that is the option. Look, right now the slow drip, drip,

drip, is not playing out well for them at all. The President himself is by

all accounts insanely frustrated by this whole thing. So, look, if he - if

they actually are innocent, then that would be the obvious thing for them

to do. And that`s why, each day this goes by and each day that there is a

new revelation about a fact that Trump operation was trying to conceal, it

makes them look even worse.

HAYES: Carrie, at what point - I`ve talked to a bunch of lawyers about

this, the legal peril that Jared Kushner finds himself in. And I have to

say that he`s either someone who has a genuine impossible diagnosable

memory problem that he should have examined or has hired a massively

incompetent lawyer over at WilmerHale, I don`t think that`s true, or he`s

been hiding things from his lawyers. How much legal peril is he in now?

CORDERO: Well, with respect to the SF86, obviously there are more contacts

either with foreign government officials and this could be Russian

government officials or other government officials of other countries or

more closing continuing contacts that for whatever reason he didn`t

originally include. And whether that was because of however he went about

filling out the form, to begin with or his cooperation with his lawyers,

it`s hard to say. But I mean, really, this story is not about Jared

Kushner and his SF86, it`s about whether or not he understood the

significance of all of these various meetings with Russian government

officials and whether as the e-mails from Don Junior indicate, whether or

not the Trump campaign, and that would be Jared Kushner or Paul Manafort or

Don Junior, and everyone else who is a senior official in that campaign

understood what the Russian government was doing and cooperated in some

way. And so, it really begs the question of what was that other support

that the Russian government was providing to them?

HAYES: Josh Earnest, Carrie Cordero, thank you both.

Coming up, Michael Isikoff of Yahoo! News, Watergate Prosecutor Jill Wine-

Banks are here. Michael has just post a breaking the story on this very

subject. When did Donald Trump know about this meeting? That`s next after

this two-minute break.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLYANNE CONWAY, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S COUNSELOR: This to help all the people

at home. What`s the conclusion, collusion? No. We don`t have that yet.

I see illusion and delusion. So just so we`re clear everyone, four words.

Conclusion, collusion, no. Illusion, delusion, yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Everyone is having a little bit of a fun with Kellyanne Conway`s

appearance on Fox News last night. But did you catch exactly what she said

there? Conway said, what`s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don`t have

that yet. We don`t have that yet? You know why she said yet? I`ll tell

you what. Because Kellyanne Conway has no way to know what is going to

come out next. And think for a second the version of events that the White

House wants us to believe. We know that for several years, Putin aligned

oligarch Aras Agalarov and his pop singer son Emin cultivated a

relationship with President Trump and his family. They even signed a deal

to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. And then, when Trump becomes the GOP

nominee, that Putin aligned oligarch through a trusted intermediary offers

Donald Trump Jr. damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the

Russian government. Information he says is part of a Russian government

effort to help Trump win the election. Trump Junior then arranges a

meeting to get that information with a person he is told is a “Russian

government lawyer” and attends a meeting with two other aides, Paul

Manafort and Jared Kushner. But the meeting, they insist, is a dud. No

dirt on Hillary, just some boring adoption and sanctions talk. That`s what

they say. And then according to the official version of the story we`re

supposed to believe, and this is crucial, no one did anything else. They

just dropped the whole thing. Think about whether you believe that

happened. I mean, it would mean that despite being told there was a

Russian government effort to aid his father`s campaign, Trump Junior simply

moved on, even after reports emerge weeks later of the Russian efforts to

help the Trump campaign through hacking the DNC. It would mean that the

oligarch and his son never reached out again despite their relationship

with Trump and the receptive response they got when they tried to feed dirt

to John Junior. It would mean that none of the three Trump aides who

attended the meeting bothered to mention it to the future President even

though they`d been told the Russian government had undertaken a campaign to

help get Trump elected. No. Everyone just forgot about that one crazy

time when Trump`s contacts in Russia sought to hand over the Russian

government`s dirt on Clinton. And then they just left it at that. That`s

the story we`re expected to believe. But, joining me now, former Watergate

Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Yahoo! News Chief Investigative

Correspondent Michael Isikoff who just broke and published a story a few

minutes ago that according to two sources, Trump lawyers were informed of

Russia e-mails back in June. Michael, that contradicts, it would appear

statements the President has made about when he learned about it.

MICHAEL ISIKOFF, YAHOO! NEWS CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, the

President has said a couple times now this week that he only learned about

the Russia meeting in the last couple days. But in fact, as I`m reporting

tonight, his lawyers, Marc Kasowitz, Chief Lawyer in the Russia

investigation, and Alan Garten, the Chief Legal Officer of the Trump

organization were both informed about the existence of the e-mails

reflecting the meeting in the third week in June. This is shortly after

they are discovered by Jared Kushner`s lawyers. Jared Kushner revises his

security clearance form Sf86 for the second time on June 21st. He`s

interviewed by the FBI on - for the second time on June 23rd and the

President`s lawyers are informed about this. What we don`t know is whether

the President`s lawyers informed their clients, the President about these

e-mails but it certainly raises questions about the timeline here and the

President`s statements that he only learned in the last couple of days.

HAYES: Jill Wine-Banks, former Watergate Prosecutor, do you find it

plausible that the lawyers would not inform the President?

JILL WINE-BANKS, FORMER WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: I find it not plausible that

they wouldn`t have but I also find it not plausible that Donald Trump Jr.

didn`t tell his father or that Jared Kushner didn`t tell his father-in-law.

It was a meeting that was designed to help elect Donald Trump and I believe

they would have reported it to him.

HAYES: This string of events that were being asked to believe right now,

what is your reaction to that. What does or does not sit with you as

someone who investigated a big cover up that happened, the sort of biggest

cover-up in probably the presidential history, the Watergate which took a

while to undo and have all sorts of insane and crazy details, things that

the President`s Henchman did that you can hardly believe they did. What is

your reaction to the story that is coming from the White House now?

BANKS: I see deja vu. It`s really incredible to me all of the funny words

that we used during Watergate when we talked about the drip, drip, drip,

and that how bad it is that you don`t get everything out at once instead of

letting one bad piece come out and then another and another, follow the

money. The cover-up is worse than the crime. Although in this case, it

may be that the crime is worse than the cover-up because the crime may be

using a foreign adversary to hurt our election. That would be worse than

just a break-in at the DNC headquarters. So there`s a lot of similarities

that make me really suspicious, I think we`ve gone beyond the smoking gun.

One of my Watergate colleagues said it`s a smoking canon and I really

believe we`re there. And it`s nonsense if we say, well, they didn`t get

anything. First of all, we don`t know that they didn`t.

HAYES: That`s right.

BANKS: Second of all the release of information, the timing of it looks

like they did have an influence on when it was released. And third of all,

an attempt, if I shoot you, and missed your heart, I`ve attempted murder,

and that`s a crime. If I make it to your heart, well I murdered you. So

if they didn`t get what they wanted, it`s still an attempt and it`s still a

crime.

HAYES: Michael, part of - part of what I think is so important here when

we`re sort of evaluating the story right not, and it`s something you`ve

done reporting on is, this meeting was not set up by some random. This is

not in and over the transom. You can imagine a scenario, I mean, I get -

as a reporter I`ve gotten called from people, e-mails and you think, I`ll

see what they have to say and then it`s nothing and you go on. This is -

this is coming from this father and son who are connected. There`s a

relationship there. They`re friends, they`re professional associates.

They`ve spent time together. So the idea that this meeting would happen

and then no one would ever follow-up about it, given that context to me

seems a little hard to swallow.

ISIKOFF: Yes, look, the Agalarovs were business partners of the Trump

organization, of Donald Trump going back to 2013. You know, as it happens,

I happen to have interviewed Rob Goldstone several months ago before I had

any idea he was going to become a figure of major national attention. He

is the music former tabloid reporter, music publicist for Emin, the

Agalarov and I wanted to know more about what took place in - during the

Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow in 2013 and he was very affable, very

chatty and recanted about how at that pageant, the Trump and Agalarov, the

senior Agalarov reached a business deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

A formal letter of intent was signed, Donald Trump Jr. was put in charge of

the project and Ivanka Trump flew over to Moscow in February 2014 to scout

potential sites for Trump Tower with Emin Agalarov and there are photos

that reflect that. So these were people who the Trumps - the Trumps knew

very well. So when they get this e-mail, when Donald Trump Jr. gets this

e-mail from Rob Goldstone, it`s more than something coming over to transom.

It`s coming from a representative of their business partners.

HAYES: And Jill, I mean, just to remember the timeline here. You`ve - the

possible - the e-mails that indicate there was actually a phone call

between Emin and Don Junior before setting up a meeting. This is a key

part to understand. We don`t have a definitive proof of that. But you

have the possible phone call and the meeting is confirmed and then Trump

promises a major speech on the Clintons, then Thursday the meeting take

place and after that Trump`s first-ever tweet about Clinton`s 33,000 e-

mails. The thing that I would want to see Jill if I were the investigator

is the e-mails afterward. Would you want to see those?

BANKS: First of all, we only know what e-mails Donald Trump Jr. has

released so we don`t know that this was actually the full chain.

HAYES: Yes, good point.

BANKS: And I want to know the full chain. I want his computer and I want

to find out what all of the correspondents was and absolutely afterward.

Because let`s not forget, in that e-mail, that very first e-mail, he said,

I love it, especially later in the summer. And that`s exactly when the

Russians dumped the information that caused great destruction of the

Democrats. It caused the resignation of Debbie Wasserman Schultz. This is

something that we need to follow but it does look to me like they got

something which was at least an agreement about the date of releasing

harmful information. So yes, you were absolutely right. We want the ones

that came after.

HAYES: Michael, do you think that Goldstone is going to find himself at

the center of this probe now?

ISIKOFF: Well, it`s hard to see how this can be investigated without

questioning Goldstone because he`s the one that`s making the assertions

that this is coming from the Russian government and this is damaging

information about Hillary Clinton. What was his basis for making those

comments in the e-mail to Donald Trump Jr.? And of course, then that leads

to Emin Agalarov, who is his client, and the senior Agalarov who`s you

know, the oligarch in Moscow. I should point out that the Agalarovs are

quite close to the Kremlin. Agalarov himself was known as Putin`s builder

for the massive construction projects he had built for the Kremlin and had

gotten - given - gotten an award directly from President Putin just about a

week and a half before that Miss Universe Pagent.

HAYES: All right, Jill Wine-Banks, Michael Isikoff, that was fantastic.

Thank you, both for your time tonight.

ISIKOFF: Thank you.

BANKS: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, we finally found out what was in the Senate`s second secret

health care bill. And there`s one senator who could hold the key to

killing the bill. We`ll explain ahead.

HAYES: One of the most remarkable things that we, as a country, at least

as a political entity, seem to have gotten past about Donald Trump is the

Access Hollywood tape. Trump`s extremely lewd comments about women sparked

plenty of outrage when the tape was released, but in the end it didn`t

matter, or it didn`t matter enough. The country still elected him.

And now he`s the man who represents the United States of America around the

world. And so today, nobody should really be all that surprised that when

our president met the first lady of France,

Brigitte Macron, he commented on her body.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You are in such good shape. She`s in such good physical shape.

Beautiful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: That was the president of the United States ogling the first lady

of France.

But, again, his behavior towards women is just one of the many things

Republicans will tolerate for a chance to enact their policies, like, first

up, repealing the Affordable Care Act. And today, Senate Republicans

revealed secret health care bill number two.

But, tonight, the fate of that bill is balanced on a knife`s edge. And it

is because the resistance has been working. That`s next.

HAYES: The revised health care bill Senate Republicans unveiled today is

not that different from the old one. One change, backed by Senator Ted

Cruz, severely weakens protections for people with preexisting conditions,

a move even insurers are criticizing. Another, is scaling back the size of

the tax cut for the wealthy.

But the bill still includes Medicaid cuts like those that help sink a

previous bill in June, raising worries that millions and millions of people

can still lose their coverage under the bill.

Now Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only afford to lose two

Republican votes and he has already hit that limit, because Kentucky

Senator Rand Paul says he won`t vote to bring the bill to the floor,

because it doesn`t go far enough to repeal the Affordable Care Act. And

from the opposite end of the spectrum, Maine Senator Susan Collins says

she`s also out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there anything the Republican leadership can do to

get to you vote yes for this bill?

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, (R) MAINE: Certainly, there are steps that could be

taken, but they would be major overhauls of the legislation. For example,

if the provisions that completely overhaul the Medicaid program were

dropped from the bill, that would be a great step in the right direction.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just bring it up for a vote, or bring it to the floor

for discussion on amendments? Would you support that?

COLLINS: I would not at this point unless there are substantial changes in

the bill.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Senator McConnell now has to corral every single other Republican

Senator into voting for this bill, including the so-called moderates who

balked at the last version, and that includes Lisa Murkowski of Alaska,

Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Rob Portman of Ohio, and crucially

Dean Heller of Nevada, all of whom reportedly met with McConnell today.

Joining me now, John Ralston, editor of the Nevada Independent who has been

covering Dean Heller.

John, Dean Heller surprised a lot of people during version 1.0. He came

out and said I cannot support this bill and largely focused on the Medicaid

cuts. Where do you think he is now?

JOHN RALSTON, NEVADA INDEPENDENT: Well, he is saying he is undecided and

even to getting to the debate on the so-called motion to proceed. He is

saying that he is going to read the bill this weekend, but he knows what`s

in the bill, Chris, just as you and I know what`s in the bill. And as you

mentioned, it is not much change. And Susan Collins talked about the

Medicaid provisions, he is on the record firmly saying that he is not going

to affect the 200,000 plus Nevadans who were covered under the Medicaid

expansion.

And as you know, Brian Sandoval, his friend and the governor was the first

Republican governor to expand Medicaid. They stood together at a press

conference about two weeks ago and said the same thing: they said oppose

this bill if it is going to kick these people off Medicaid. And Heller

even went further saying he will not support a bill that kicks tens of

millions of Americans off of health care, and he does not appreciate the

lying, he used that word, Chris, lying about premiums going down.

He is so far out there, that if he flips on this, it is going to be a real

problem for him.

HAYES: Yeah, I mean, you know, here`s what you said, you said there`s zero

chance that Sandoval, again the governor – very popular, we should note,

governor of that state, a Republican – is against the bill, Heller is for

it.

I want to play what Sandoval said. Today, again, the core of the objection

of the Medicaid cuts, that is the huge part of what the bill is doing

budgetarily. And they`re still there.

Here`s Sandoval today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENITIFIED FEMALE: Do you still want Senator Heller to vote no on this?

GOV. BRIAN SANDOVAL, (R) NEVADA: Well, Senator Heller and I are in

constant conversation. And obviously he is going to vote and make up his

own mind, but I`ve told him all along that I`m very worried about those

210,000 people and, you know, the effect on the state budget.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, Heller is the only Republican up in the Senate in a Hillary

Clinton state in 2018. What is he looking at politically?

RALSTON: Well, he is in big trouble, Chris.

Now, I should say that he`s been in big trouble before and he has survived.

He won by 12,000 votes in 2012 when he never should have won in a year in

which Obama won the state by six points. But he`s gotten whip sawed here,

Chris.

First of all, he said repeatedly before that press conference that he

needed to talk to the governor, essentially whatever the governor says is

what I`ll do. He essentially acceded his vote to the governor on this at

that press conference and before. And you saw what the governor said.

There is no way that Sandoval can come out and support the bill as it

exists now.

So that`s a real problem for him. Heller`s numbers are worse in Nevada in

some polling that Trump`s. He`s in the high 30s, low 40s approval rating.

His problem, though, is that even if the political calculus is he can`t

change, he is going to get a primary opponent if he votes no. In Nevada,

the primary is in June, the turn out is very low. The base will turn out.

And you have folks like Hugh Hewitt out there saying that if Heller votes

no, that he is going to hemorrhage the base and he is in big trouble.

I think Heller will get a primary opponent if he votes no, and I think it`s

– he has the potential to lose in a primary because the turnout is

usually around 40 percent of so. So you can imagine, Chris, what

percentage of that is the Republican base that could be enraged.

Now, again, we`re talking on July 13, 2017, for an election that takes

place a little under a year from now. But he has no safe harbor here.

HAYES: It`s a great point. He`s also, we should note – he`s got someone

like – by the name of

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire Nevadan GOP donor who he`s pretty close to

and who has given a lot of money who presumably wants him to vote yes here.

RALSTON: Both Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn, the other billionaire from

Nevada, who by coincidence just happens to be the Republican National

Committee`s finance chairman now, have both hectored Heller about voting

for this bill either because they are ideologically supportive of what`s

going on – Steve Wynn has publicly said Obamacare is the worst thing that

ever happened in America are words to that effect.

Now, it may be a coincidence that both of those gentlemen stand to get a

lot of money saved if this Obamacare is repealed, Chris, but they are both

telling Heller to vote that way.

Listen, I think it`s facile to say that this is a choice between your

donors and 200,000 people on Medicaid. And I don`t know where Heller is

really in his heart. I never try to read into politicians` hearts. But it

is clear to me based on what he has said publicly that if he votes for this

bill, and it still contains the Medicaid cuts, that is going to be a

devastating proposition for him.

HAYES: Well, Nevadans, if you care strongly about this bill in either

direction and you really want to see it become law or you don`t, you have a

lot of power right now. You should let your sentaor know how you feel.

John Ralston, thanks for joining me.

HAYES: Coming up from there was no collusion to collusion isn`t illegal

to, well, it definitely wasn`t treason. We`ll talk about lowering of

expectations in wake of the Trump emails ahead.

Plus, the president tells us what a lot of people don`t know is tonight`s

Thing One, Thing Two. Stay tuned.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, another episode of American history brought to

you by President Trump, this time France`s role in the Revolutionary War,

which is being recognized more and more.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: France is America`s first and oldest ally. A lot of people don`t

know that. France helped us secure our independence. A lot of people

forget.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Actually, a lot of people know that most basic part of America`s

founding and haven`t

forgotten it. But this is not the first time President Trump has suggested

a lot of people don`t know something that pretty much everyone knows. And

that`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

HAYES: You know when you find out something new and you`re really excited

to share it and you think you just might be the only person who knows about

it?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: People don`t realize, you know, the civil war. You think about it,

why? People don`t ask that question.

Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.

People don`t realize, we are an unbelievably divided country.

People don`t know this about Iraq, but they have among the largest oil

reserves in the world.

What many don`t know is that South Korea is a major trading partner with

the United States.

France is America`s first and oldest ally. A lot of people don`t know

that.

Italy is one of America`s largest trading partners. A lot of people don`t

know that.

So few people remember, but Republicans are the party of Abraham Lincoln.

A lot of people don`t realize that Abraham Lincoln.

Most people don`t know he was a Republican, right. Does anyone know?

It`s like people forget.

A lot of people don`t know that.

A lot of people don`t know that.

It`s the party of Abraham Lincoln.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: A strange thing started happening in conservative media a few weeks

ago. Instead of saying there`s no evidence of collusion, people started

saying what if there is collusion? Is that even a crime?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS: I`ve been scratching my head about this for

months. What is the crime? If the Russian KGB chief is talking to Paul

Manafort and the chief says you know I got this dirt here that says Hillary

Clinton was this or that…

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But there`s no evidence any way.

RIVERA: And Paul Manafort says next Wednesday I want you to release that,

that would be great for us. I don`t know if that`s the crime at all.

What`s the crime?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`ve said it before and I`ll say it again, collusion is

not a crime, only an anti-trust law. You can collude all you want with a

foreign government in an election. There`s no such statute.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS: And they might say as a Trump campaign

representative, wow you have that? Tell the American people the truth, let

them see it themselves. Release it. Is that a crime to say release it, to

show the truth, to show damaging information?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Collusion, while it`s alarming and highly inappropriate

for the Trump

campaign – of which there`s no evidence by the way – colluded with the

Russians, it`s not a crime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Of course that was before the emails came out showing that Donald

Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner sought to collude with the

Russian government to elect Donald Trump president.

And when those emails dropped, well, the president`s supporters, they have

been workshopping their defense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do I think it`s appropriate? I think I probably would

have been the same thing. I mean, it`s opposition research. And, you

know, anybody that`s been in an election you`re always looking to get the

upper hand. And if somebody comes to us and says, hey, we`ve got

information on an opponent, yeah I think that`s an appropriate thing to do.

REP. ROBERT PITTENGER, (R) NORTH CAROLINA: Was that illegal? Is it a

material reality of what they did was wrong, was illegal? I think we`ll

get to the facts on that.

Well, I think you could take information from anyone.

TRUMP: I do think this. I think from a practical standpoint most people

would have taken that meeting. It`s called opposition research, or even

research into your opponent. And I think it`s a meeting that most people

in politics probably would have taken.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: So, opposition research, just opposition research. Everybody does

it so says President Trump and his defenders, even though it is the means

of acquiring that information and the source

that`s the real issue.

Joining me now, Joy Reid, host of MSNBC`s A.M. JOy; Lawrence Wright,

Pulitzer Prize-winning staff writer of The New Yorker who has got a

fantastic new piece out. It`s called America`s Future in Texas. Everyone

should read that.

Joy, let me start with you, it is – we`re watching the goal posts being

moved in real time. Someone says it`s like watching the stadium be moved.

But that – this is the message they`re now sending, so what, basically,

right?

JOY REID, MSNBC: It`s remarkable to watch the Republican Party that in as

recently at the 1980s had this ethic that we had to stand behind regimes

even like apartheid South Africa for the specific reason that we had to

prevent spheres of influence for Russia from spreading. So that it was so

important to keep Russia away from spheres of influence that were important

to us that we had to even support regimes like that to now drift to that`s

fine. If you want to collude with us – substitute Iran for Russia.

Iran wants to help out the 2020 election campaign of Donald Trump and Iran

has some juicy information on its opponent. Is that OK? I guess so.

HAYES: Lawrence, your piece which is an amazing look at this

transformation, in some ways, of Texas politics – is really sort of about

– it`s about kind of the Texas GOP, but it`s also about the sort of for

lack of a better word, kind of Trumpization of all politics. How is this

playing in Texas, I guess would be my first question?

LAWRENCE WRIGHT, NEW YORK: Well, you know, when Trump was running there

were – I didn`t know any Republicans in Texas who supported him and now

they all do. So you know, I suppose it`s playing OK for the Trump business

of – you know, this is their Republican leader that they`ve been looking

for for quite a long time. They finally have a Republican in the White

House. It is not the one they would have chosen – Ted Cruz or Rick Perry

would have been the one those chose. But that`s the one they`ve got.

HAYES: There`s also – one of the things that comes through in your piece,

there`s this anti-anti-Trump, right? So the idea that if you don`t trust

the media and you don`t trust the Democrats, you don`t trust liberals, you

don`t trust these sort of bastions of your enemy, then whatever they say,

whatever evidence they show is not going to penetrate.

WRIGHT: Well, in Texas, at least, there`s always been a distrust of

liberal…

HAYES: totally.

WRIGHT: …media.

So it`s not really ringing a different bell here. I think that there`s a

sense of demoralization and alienation from the rest of the country that`s

always been true. But under Trump, suddenly the Trump administration seems

to be endorsing a lot of the policies that Texas lawmakers are advocating.

And so there is a sense at last that there`s a unity between…

HAYES: …a champion.

WRIGHT: …between what Texas Republicans wants and what the Trump

administration is sponsoring.

HAYES: To Lawrence`s point. I mean, I think what we`re seeing in some

ways, right, is the culmination of a very long project and a very long set

of trends about conservatism in particular and whether they believe what

they call the mainstream media or the liberal media. And at a certain

point it`s like it gets to the point that even black and white an email

that says do you want to collude with the Russian government in this

election? Doesn`t, you know, doesn`t penetrate or change people`s minds.

REID: It`s almost cartoonishly bad. As if the Russians said let`s see if

we can write an email that`s so cartoonishly villainlessly blatantly

obvious that nobody is going to go for this and they even put in the crown

prosecutor, which is ridiculous if it wasn`t even already more.

And they bought it? They were like, really? We can do anything.

I mean, look, the reality is Donald Trump didn`t invent this. He didn`t

invent this Republican Party. He just saw the trends and took advantage of

it. This is the Republican Party that`s been built on resentment and a

sense of victimhood, a sense of persecution, almost a persecution complex

for more than 40 years, almost 50 years going back to the dawn of the civil

rights movement when they felt by the world.

Donald Trump gets that, gets that. He gets them. He`s figured it out. He

can make them accept

anything.

And not only can he make the base of the Republican Party accept literally

anything, next – I literally go back to if he would like to collude with

Iran next please, they would accept anything. And not only will the

voters, so will the elected officials.

He`s cowed Senators, members of congress, he has cowed the officialdom of

the Republican Party, he`s cowed the speaker of the House. They all are

now for collusion.

HAYES: And what`s so remarkable about that, to Lawrence, to your piece in

Texas, is that Texas was the sort of home of never Trumpism on the right.

I mean, it was the place that kind of

rebelled against this, in some ways the most fully. I mean, it`s a very

developed, robust kind of conservative politics in Texas, which are very

Texan in their sort of own distinct way.

And to Joy`s point, like he has now wrested control of that apparatus.

WRIGHT: Well, in Texas I think you see what`s happening in the National

Party, as well as, you know, the Democrats are sidelined in Texas as they

are nationally. And, so what you have is a Republican Party that is really

two parties that`s very uncomfortably married together.

And you have the more moderate business-oriented wing which in Texas is

represented by the

speaker of the house Joe Strauss. And then you have these social and

cultural conservatives like

Dan Patrick and our governor who is our lieutenant governor and Greg Abbott

our governor. And they`re pushing an entirely different agenda that is

about abortion and anti-immigration and homosexuals. And this is what

happens in Texas tends to percolate up into national politics.

HAYES: Yes.

WRIGHT: And what – I guess the point of the article is this is what`s

coming.

HAYES: One of the things that I`ve come to view is that just in the last

three days I`ve thought

about this email and it`s repercussions is there`s not going to be any –

there will be no pin drop moment.

WRIGHT: No.

HAYES: So, it`s either going to have to play out politically in terms of

Democrats taking the House or charges or things like that, but there`s not

going to be a moment, right?

REID: I`ve been saying…

HAYES: You`ve said that for a long time.

REID: There are no heroes. There will be no hereos. The only way this

changes is if Democrats take the House. The end.

HAYES: Political control is ultimately…

REID: If the Republicans control the House of Representatives and the

Senate, Donald Trump will sit right there, colluding in plain sight and

laughing at his own party, because yes he can get away with anything.

HAYES: Do you think ultimately that this – there`s a sort of a question

about, like, do people care about this? And I think it`s fair question,

because I do think when you think about the politics of it, like, it`s a

separate question from should it substantively be pursued, right. But

there is a degree to which I can imagine it still feels remote to a lot of

voters still.

REID: Yeah, and I`ve talked to, you know, some Trump voters who dismiss

it. The reality is if you are a Republican base voter right now, you are

so cloistered in only the media you trust.

HAYES; That`s right, yeah.

REID: If the media you trust doesn`t tell you it`s important, than it

isn`t important to you, because they are telling you ignore it.

HAYES: Joy Reid and Lawrence Wright, Lawrence, thanks for making time.

I`m a huge fan.

WRIGHT: My pleasure.

HAYES: All right, that is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show

starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

