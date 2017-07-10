All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/10/17 A New Vote

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: July 10, 2017

Guest: Sam Seder, Betsy Woodruff, Julie Rovner

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST (voice-over): Tonight on “ALL IN”.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have nothing to do with

Russia. To the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with does.

HAYES: After months of denials and admission tonight.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: Don Jr. has very clearly

said he was told that there would be some kind of information helpful to

the campaign.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: The Trump campaign did meet with Russian to get

dirt on Hillary Clinton.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Can you imagine

what they`re hacking?

HAYES: Former Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta joins me tonight amid

new questions of possible collusion.

SEN. MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: If there`s there, there, why aren`t more

of these people coming clean?

HAYES: As the undisclosed Russian meetings with the Trump campaign pile

up.

DONALD TRUM JR., PRESIDENT TRUMP`S SON: I mean, I can`t think of bigger

lies.

HAYES: Then the Senate returns and so do the protesters as Republicans

hatch another plan to ram through a health care bill. And what Miss

Universe and Azerbaijani billionaire want to be pop star have to do with

possible collusion?

TRUMP: I`m really tired of you.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. We now know that

despite countless assurances to the contrary some of the most senior

members of the Trump campaign did meet with a Russian national before the

2016 election. Since the possibility was first raised of potential

coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in

the election, the President and his team denied having any contact with

Russian individuals.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are there any ties between Mr. Trump, you or your

campaign and Putin and his regime?

PAUL MANAFORT, TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: No, there are not. It`s absurd and

you know, there`s no basis to it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did anyone involved in the Trump campaign have any

contact with the Russians trying to meddle with the election?

CONWAY: Absolutely not. And I discussed that with the President-elect

just last night. Those conversations never happened.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was there any contact in way between Trump or his

associates and the Kremlin or cutouts they had?

MIKE PENCE, UNITED STATES VICE PRESIDENT: I joined this campaign in the

summer and can I tell you that all of the contacts by the Trump campaign

and associates was with the American people.

HAYES: None of that was true. Because last summer, not long after Donald

Trump clinched the Republican nomination, his eldest son and Campaign

Adviser Donald Trump Jr. had a meeting at Trump Tower in New York on a day

that Donald Trump was there with a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin.

Also in that same meeting which was first reported by the New York Times

were the President`s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, now White House Adviser,

and Paul Manafort then the Campaign Chairman, that meeting arranged by

intermediary of June 9th, 2016 directly contradicts what Trump Jr. told the

Times just back in March. I`m quoting here, did I meet with people that

are Russian? I`m sure, I`m sure I did but none of that were set up, none

that I can think of at the moment and certainly none that I was

representing the campaign in any way, shape or form. After the New York

Times confronted Trump Jr. about the meeting, he then explained its purpose

was benign, that they were merely discussing a program for American

families to adopt Russian children which had been suspended a few years

prior. Within 24 hours, that initial explanation was revealed to be at the

absolute very least woefully incomplete. Trump Jr.`s real reason for

meeting with the lawyer according to five different advisers to the White

House who spoke with the Times was to collect dirt on his father`s general

election opponent, Hillary Clinton.

That Prompted Trump Jr. to issue yet another statement. “I was asked to

have a meeting from an acquaintance I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe

Pageant with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to

the campaign. I was not told her name prior to the meeting. I asked Jared

and Paul to attend but told them nothing of the substance. After

pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that had information that

individuals connected to Russia were funding Democratic National Committee

and supporting Ms. Clinton. Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made

no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even

offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.

She then changed subjects and began discussing the adoption of Russian

children and mentioned the Magnitsky Act.” Now that act passed by Congress

in 2012 imposes sanctions on Russian officials accused of human rights

violations. It so infuriated Vladimir Putin, he retaliated by freezing

American adoption of Russian children. Now today, Donald Trump Jr.

defended his motivations tweeting, “obviously I`m the first person on the

campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent, went

nowhere but had to listen.” The White House likewise insisted nothing

inappropriate took place.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: I`ve been on

several campaigns and people call offering information. As I know many of

you receive similar calls of people offering information. Don Jr. took a

very short meeting from which there was absolutely no follow-up. The

only thing I see inappropriate about the meeting was the people that leaked

the information on the meeting after it was voluntarily disclosed.

HAYES: The Senate Intelligence Committee, however, is already interested

in speaking with Donald Trump Jr. about the meeting. He`s now hired a new

lawyer who`s formally represented the mafia. I asked former Clinton

Campaign Chairman John Podesta for his reaction to these new revelations.

JOHN PODESTA, FORMER CLINTON CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN: Well, you know, it`s drip,

drip, drip. We keep learning more information. The story keeps changing.

Now it is clear that they had a specific meeting to gather dirt on Hillary

with a Russian lawyer, with close ties to the Kremlin. And you know, we -

the story again, keeps changing. We never knew about that meeting that Mr.

Kushner attended earlier. Donald Trump Jr. said that he was - specifically

went to the meeting with the hopes of the soliciting negative information

about Hillary. You know, it`s starting to smell more and more like

collusion to, I think, the public but most importantly we need to great

facts straight on this.

HAYES: One of the defenses today has been, hey, look, you know, someone

comes to you, they say you have damaging information about your opponent.

You go, you hear them out. What do you think of that?

PODESTA: Well I think when it is a - when it is a foreign national person

who, when the meeting`s been set up by the son of Donald Trump`s partner in

the Miss Universe Conference in Moscow, someone who`s known to be very

close to Vladimir Putin, and when a foreign national is coming in with that

kind of information, you have to ask your lawyers, and I think one of the

things they would say to you, is that you cannot receive something of value

from a foreign national. So I think you would have been - you know, if we

had asked that question we would have been waved off it and I wonder why

Donald Trump Jr. thought you know, it was perfectly OK to go ahead and take

this meeting with someone who`s been operating on behalf of Russian

interests, a lawyer in this country, under those circumstances. Seemed

inappropriate and I think the House and Senate Intelligence Committees are

going to want to get to the bottom of it.

HAYES: You just mention what your - what your protocol would have been if

offered something similar, you would ask the lawyers. Did you meet - I

mean, just for I guess comparison`s sake. Part of-part of what is strange

here, right, is to sort of figure out what`s normal, what`s not normal.

Did you have meetings with foreign nationals or lawyers representing, you

know, foreign entities over the course of the campaign to discuss the

campaign?

PODESTA: Well, certainly not about Donald Trump. You know, I think it`s a

sort of a little bit of a cottage industry for foreign representatives in

the - in the country to try to figure out what`s happening, what`s the

likely result.

HAYES: Sure.

PODESTA: So that they can report back to their foreign offices overseas.

And we never met with the Russians. I didn`t. Jake Sullivan, our Senior

Policy Adviser, Laura Rosenberger who ran Foreign Policy for the campaign

never met with the Russians but we met with others. But I think those were

you know, what`s going on in the campaign, what are you predicting, you

know, how is it going kind of meetings. We weren`t getting information

from them about Donald Trump. And we wouldn`t ask for it and I don`t think

it would have been appropriate to receive it.

HAYES: Has your - I wonder if you could explain what the trajectory you`re

thinking about what has happened is. You`re obviously the center of all

this. You`re the person in some ways who was the victim of the most

egregious crime which is the criminal entry of your inbox, acquisition and

subsequent publication of all of your private correspondences and work-

related correspondences. I guess, where do you - what is your theory right

now? How do you understand what happened to you?

PODESTA: I think what happened to me is relatively straight forward which

is that Russian intelligence agents access my Gmail account, exfiltrated

all my e-mails, game them over to Julian Assange at WikiLeaks who tried to

maximize the damage to our campaign by 30 minutes following the release of

the access Hollywood tape, began releasing them and released them every day

for the last - you know, approximately 30 days of the campaign. So I think

they, as the 17 U.S. Intelligence Agencies ended up putting out a statement

and concluded, they tried to do what they could to interfere with the U.S.

election in order to help Donald Trump get elected President of the United

States. And the reason they did that was because Donald Trump as we saw

over the weekend in Hamburg, seems to have a special rapport with Vladimir

Putin and adopted Russian foreign policy breaking rank with bipartisan

foreign policy with the United States for many, many years.

HAYES: You just said something interesting which is about the timing of

the release of the access Hollywood tapes. This has always been

interesting to me, that those first WikiLeaks release was happened on that

same day the access Hollywood tapes - also the same day U.S. government

released its first official finding that the Russians had indeed penetrated

your e-mail. You don`t think that`s coincidence? You think that there was

some direction about what would be politically most salient?

PODESTA: Well, look, I think that you know, if, I would say two things.

One, if WikiLeaks was just interested in getting the informs out, they

probably wouldn`t print Friday night to do it, but they did it right in the

wake of the access Hollywood tape release. And secondly, if they really

cared about transparency they would have put them all out at once.

Instead, they, you know, dribbled them out over the course of the last 30

days of the campaign or to keep the topic of e-mails. There wasn`t

anything particularly sexy in my e-mails, by the way, but there - but to

keep the topic of e-mails alive. That`s why it is critical that these

intelligence committee investigations go on and that Robert Mueller is free

to do a full and thorough investigation of what happened, why it happened,

was - were there contacts? And I think that most importantly, why do they

keep not telling the truth about it? You know, that may be their ultimate

vulnerability, which is they can`t seem to get a straight story out.

HAYES: Right. All right, John Podesta, thanks for joining me.

PODESTA: OK, thanks, Chris.

HAYES: I`m joined now by Nick Akerman, former Assistant Special Watergate

Prosecutor and Naveed Jamali, former FBI Double Agent and MSNBC

Contributor. Nick, let me start with you -

NICK AKERMAN, FORMER ASSISTANT SPECIAL WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: Sure.



HAYES: - as former Watergate Investigator. Hearing this new information

and particularly hearing the information in the context of them Donald Jr.

not telling the truth, what are your investigative impulses and instincts?

What would you want to know?

AKERMAN: I would go absolutely crazy here. I mean, I want to know

everything. I mean, it`s not just in the context of his lies and his

changes of stories but it`s in the context of everything else that`s

happening. Look what happened to Paul Manafort three weeks prior to that

meeting was appointed the Chairman of Donald Trump`s Campaign.

HAYES: Which was itself a somewhat surprising move at the time.

AKERMAN: Look who brought him to the dance. Roger Stone.

HAYES: Right.

AKERMAN: This is the same Roger Stone who a couple months later admitted

that prior to that time, he was having conversations with both ends of the

group that was hacking Mr. Podesta`s e-mail. He was talking -

HAYES: Individual named Guccifer who many believe I think -

AKERMAN: Was a Russian.

HAYES: Consensus was Russian intelligence agent.

AKERMAN: Right, and Julian Assange. And he was able to predict when

things are going to happen. So what we have here is a real web of

collusion that has to be followed up. E-mails have to be subpoenaed,

people have to look at computers, You`ve got to look at IP addresses. You

got to determine where things went when they went, when they came in.

There are a lot - this is going to be a very boring investigation but you

need lots and lots of documents.

HAYES: So Naveed, here`s my - here`s what I - you and I have talked for a

while and you had a - you had a specific experience working with a Russian

counterintelligence and trying to sort of suss out someone that was trying

to recruit you and you yourself was a sort of double agent. And you`ve

been skeptical of this idea of collusion because it just seems unlikely to

you, from your - what you know about how Russian intelligence operated to

sort of to lay your cards on the table and say, hey, let`s work together.

What is the new information we are getting doing to that belief of yours?

NAVEED JAMALI, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: I think what we`re seeing Chris, is

actually the pattern emerging of what Russian intelligence was trying to

do. We look at Peter Smith, when you look as Nick just mentioned Guccifer,

what your - and now what we`re seeing with Don Jr., I think what this is,

was a sophisticated HUMINT - that is Human Intelligence Operation - using

dangle. So with Peter Smith, the Russians dangled out the hope of a 33,000

e-mails, missing e-mail. With Don Jr., they dangled out to be a potential

of damaging information on Hillary Clinton. And perhaps with Guccifer and

Roger Stone, they dangled out the hopes of coordinating with WikiLeaks.

Now when do you that, Chris, what you are attempting to do, HUMINT, HUMINT

is also you know, gaining intelligence from human sources but it`s also the

target and the recruiting of individuals with the eventual goal of

directing them. My concern here is that this was clear attempt of the

Russians to essentially try and recruit U.S. persons. Perhaps collusion

would have been down the road. I`m still skeptical about that but it seems

very clearly that they were trying to gain access with the attempt - and

this is why this woman sat down with Donald Jr. and at the end of the day

had nothing to offer in terms of Hillary. It was a - it was a clear you

know, card move there with a dangle just meant to get a meeting.

HAYES: Are you confident that we - I mean, we have three stories, there

was, I didn`t meet with anyone, that we met and talked about adoption, now

it`s clearly we - I went into it thinking that I could maybe get some dirt

on Hillary Clinton. And there`s some possible legal exposure there because

it`s illegal to solicit or accept foreign campaign contribution or anything

about, not just money. Are you - of the belief that we now know, the

actual story about what happened in that meeting?

AKERMAN: Absolutely not. Not even close. I mean, you`ve got three liars

who are involved in this thing. Three people who don`t even know what the

truth is. You`ve got Jared Kushner who remarkably had amnesia when it came

time to fill out his security -

HAYES: Time and time and time again under penalty of perjury has omitted

key meetings with Russian -

AKERMAN: Exactly. So, I mean, we`re not going to get the truth from these

three people. I can guarantee that. What we`re going to need is just good

old-fashioned gum shoe investigation, going after e-mails and computers and

trying to put this together.

HAYES: OK. To Naveed, to your point, this is important, just for context,

right? So you mentioned Peter Smith who was a wealthy Republican Trump-

backing financer guy who raised money for Republicans who had sort of

started his own operation to try to require what he thought were Hillary

Clinton`s deleted 33,000 e-mails. Now, interesting note, the first tweet

that Donald Trump sends about that, this is a tweet, where are your 33,000

e-mails that you deleted? That is on June 9th. That`s on the day of the

meeting. This is the same 33,000 e-mails he looks into a camera and tells

Russia to hack. It does seem that at some point, someone placed the idea

in Donald Trump head and (INAUDIBLE) said and maybe other people in the

orbit that perhaps the Russians had those e-mails.

JAMALI: I think that`s absolutely right. And that is clearly - look,

human intelligence at its core is manipulation, Chris. And I think what

you are seeing is actually how the Russians frankly manipulated Donald

Trump. And I think, you know, this idea that you know, Putin was going to

call Donald Trump directly and say, do you want us to help you throw the

election in your favor? That didn`t happen. It`s sophisticated network of

cutouts to communicate indirectly with Trump. And I think what you are

seeing the actual apparatus that was used to do that. It is - and look, at

the end of the day, what I`m concerned about here, Nick just mentioned the

security forms. What I`m concerned about with lying and covering this up

is that that to me is indication of someone who potentially was recruited

by the Russians and is attempting to cover their tracks. That`s a clear

indicator in the counterintelligence world when you lie about those. Even

if it`s not a crime to meet with these people, when you try to cover that

up, that is a pretty serious indicator that you are attempting to - well,

hide a relationship.

HAYES: Nick, of course, the sort of famous phrase in Watergate, when did

the president know and when did he know it, right? So the whole thing

ended up being what was Nixon read into the whole thing and of course it

was as revealed on the tapes.

AKERMAN: Yes, of course.

HAYES: Quite personally, (INAUDIBLE). The President`s lawyer, one of them

says the President didn`t know about this meeting. Do you find it

credible?

AKERMAN: Absolutely not. Not even close. I mean, first, of all , they

had lunch together that day. Paul Manafort and Trump had lunch together.

HAYES: Yes. Trump was in the tower - in Trump tower all day.

AKERMAN: He was there all day.

HAYES: His son, his Campaign Manager and his son-in-law all go to meeting.

AKERMAN: Exactly. And no one talks about it? They don`t know what`s

going on. Look, it`s the same thing that Jeff Sessions did. Jeff, I don`t

recall, Sessions, over 21 times. Did you have lunch with Godzilla that

day? I don`t remember. Did you go to the park? I don`t remember. He

doesn`t remember anything. Nor does Trump and Trump is going to take the I

don`t remember call defense straight on.

HAYES: All right, Nick Akerman, Naveed Jamali, thank you both.

JAMALI: Thank you, Chris.

AKERMAN: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, how Donald Trump Jr. ended up in a meeting during the

2016 presidential election with a Russian lawyer that has Kremlin

connections and how it`s connected to this music video. That strange tale

after this two-minute break.

HAYES: During an appearance on Hugh Hewitt`s radio show two years ago,

Donald Trump bragged about all the great contacts he made when he held the

Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow in 2013.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TRUMP: I really loved my weekend - I called it my weekend in Moscow. But

I was with the top level people, both oligarchs and generals and top of the

government people. I can`t go further than but I will tell that I met the

top people, and the relationship was extraordinary.

HAYES: That pageant was co-sponsored by these two men, Aras Agalarov and

his son Emin, real estate developers in Russia who after the pageant a

preliminary deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Now. Emin is also a pop

singer in Russia, and in 2013 he released a music video that featured Miss

Universe contestants as well as a cameo of the future president.

TRUMP: Emin, let`s get with it. You`re always late, you`re just another

pretty face. I`m really tired of you. You`re fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Emin says he and the Trump family have stayed close. He told the

Washington Post last year he spoke to Donald Trump on numerous occasions,

later told Forbes “now that he ran and was elected, he does not forget his

friends.” And then also saying he exchanged messages with Donald Jr.

around the time of the Inauguration. Donald Trump Senior for his part

cared enough about the relationship to record a video for Emin to mark his

35th birthday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Emin, I can`t believe you`re turning 35. You`re getting older all

the time but you`re a winner, you`re a champ, you`re great at real estate

and boy can you entertain.

HAYES: All right. So, this now brings us to John Jr.`s newly revealed

meeting during the campaign with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who he says

promised damaging information of Hillary Clinton. That meeting was set up

by this guy. Now, that is former British Tabloid Journalist Rob Goldstone

who had worked on the Miss Universe Pageant. Goldstone says, he set the

meeting up at the request of none other than Emin. Emin whose father and

business partner Aras is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin`s government has awarded Aras` company numerous contracts for state

buildings. Putin personally awarded Aras the Order of Honor on the Russian

Federation 2013 and as my next guest reported for the Post, Aras Agalarov

has served as liaison between Trump and Putin and was involved in a planned

meeting between those two men in Moscow one day before the Miss Universe

Pageant. Ultimately Agalarov tell the Post, Putin cancelled the last

minute but he sent a decorative lacquered box, a traditional Russian gift

and a warm note. Joining me now, Washington Post Political Reporter Tom

Hamburger. It is-it is a somewhat complicated story here but you basically

got the Agalarovs, the father and son who are both close to Putin and have

a relationship with Trump. There`s a sort of one degree of separation

there.

TOM HAMBURGER, THE WASHINTON POST, POLITICAL REPORTER: That`s true. You

have the meeting being set up apparently by the agent for Emin Agalarov,

the Azerbaijani-Russian would-be pop star. His agent calls Donald Trump

Jr. whom he knows through past negotiations regarding the Miss Universe

Pageant and asks for a meeting at Trump Tower and he gets it.

HAYES: And this meeting, this is what the lawyer who has - was sort of the

kind of Kremlin`s point person on this piece of legislation, the Magnitsky

Act back when the U.S. was going to pass it. Is that correct?

HAMBURGER: Yes. Natalia Veselnitskaya is a lawyer in Russia who was

representing - who has worked in lawsuits for individuals who are

challenging the Magnitsky Act or who were charged as violating some of its

rules and charged with money-laundering. In the course of doing that, she

became a fairly well-known figure advocating for basically the repeal of

the Magnitsky Act saying that it was doing harm to Russia and that it was

established under false pretenses, false claims.

HAYES: And what`s important to me, it strikes me here is you got two

things that sort of come together in this meeting, right? We`ve had a lot

of reporting about possible connections between the Trump family and Trump

associates and Russia. And there`s also the question of like what Russia

wanted, right? Here those two things seem to have been put together. The

connections were operationalized in favor of a meeting with a woman who has

a very clear policy agenda that`s very connected to what Vladimir Putin`s

policy agenda which is getting rid of the Magnitsky Act.

HAMBURGER: Well, that does seem to have been her priority both in court

and in arguments she presented in Washington. She attended a House Foreign

Relations Committee hearing just four days after that meeting in Trump

tower in which U.S.-Russia relations were discussed and the effect of

sanctions. That evening, there was a showing of a film that criticized

William Browder who is the financer, active in Russia, who helped argue and

make the case for the Magnitsky Act honoring an auditor he, Browder in his

company had hired in Russia who died in prison under mysterious

circumstances.

HAYES: So this intermediary who sets up the meeting as a person who knows

Don Jr., Mr. Gladstone. He also is the one who is - he represents Rob -

I`m sorry Rob Goldstone who represents Emin the pop star also real estate

heir. So there`s something you know, something in common they have there.

He - did he - do we know from him if he told Don Jr. the nature of this

meeting? It just seems so strange to be like, hey, will you take a meeting

with a person whose name I won`t give you, bring the top people in the

campaign and sit down with her.

HAMBURGER: Well, as you and your guests have described this evening, there

have been changing stories about the nature of this meeting including the

statements from Rob Goldstone. He told my colleague at the Post Rosalind

Helderman on the phone Sunday morning as he was boarding a cruise ship in

the Mediterranean that he had set up the meeting to discuss the issue of

adoptions and Vladimir Putin`s restriction or limitation, prohibition on

adoptions of Russian children by American citizens, something he

implemented in retaliation in response to the Magnitsky Act because he did

not care for those sanctions and wanted to create a sort of political

opposition to those sanctions. So Rob first told us that that`s what it is

about. Today he sent an e-mail to the Washington Post and other news

organizations explaining that in fact his initial appeal was made on behalf

of Emin Agalarov and the appeal was to Donald Trump Jr. and the appeal was

related to offering information, negative information, about Hillary

Clinton and Democratic donors.

HAYES: We should note that both these stories, the Goldstone story, and

Trump Jr. story both evolve in the same way. They both initially had their

sort of stories straight with each other, that this is an adoption meeting.

They both then move to the story that they have now which is about Hillary

Clinton. Tom Hamburger -

HAMBURGER: An evolving story.

HAYES: Thank you for your time tonight.

HAMBURGER: Thanks.

HAYES: Health care protesters filled Senate offices in the hall of the

Capitol today. Tonight, we have new details on what Republicans are now

planning to pass and when they`re planning to vote, that`s ahead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Don`t kill me!

AMERICAN CROWD: Don`t kill me!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Kill the bill!

AMERICAN CROWD: Kill the bill!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Kill the bill!

AMERICAN CROWD: Kill the bill!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Or lose your job!

AMERICAN CROWD: Or lose your job!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Senate is back to work today welcomed by a fresh round of protests

against the Republican health care bill there on Capitol Hill. Senate

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell failed to rush through the health care bill

before they left for the July 4th recess. So, he went back to the drawing

board and he`s decided to try the very same thing all over again. Craft

another version of the bill entirely in secret, drop it on the public and

push for a very quick vote. Senate Leaders are aiming for a vote by the

end next week. Still haven`t seen the bill.

We`ll bring you the latest right after this break.

HAYES: Senate can see a revised health care bill as early as Thursday.

Politico reporting a CBO score could then arrive on Monday with a vote by

the end of next week.

If that process sounds extremely rushed and very familiar, there`s a reason

good reason: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried the exacxtly same

thing last month, but he ended up having to delay the vote amid defections

from both moderates in his caucus, relative moderates, and conservatives.

So, now that Senate is back from recess, the majority leader is back at it

again. This time, armed with an amendment from Senator Ted Cruz and

Senator Mike Lee proposal the sale of plans with much more limited coverage

than the law now permits.

While that might win conservatives, it`s unlikely to appeal to Senators

like Susan Collins of Maine, Dean Heller of Nevada, Lisa Murkowski of

Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, and even Jerry Moran uran of Kansas, all of

whom expressed concerns over the bill`s previous incarnation with its

enormous cuts to and transformation of Medicaid.

Because of budget rules, the bill needs at least 50 out of the 52

Republican Senators on board to pass, with Vice President Mike Pence with

the tiebreaker. And he is doing his part to get the bill to the floor,

calling into Rush Limbaugh today to rally the base.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have one message for

your

tens of millions of listeners around America, is this is the moment, now is

the time. If you are one of those Americans who want to see Obamacare

repealed and replaced, we literally are are days or maybe just weeks away

from being able to accomplish that historic objective.

HAYES: Joining me now, Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for

Kaiser health news who has covered health care battles going all the way

back to the Clinton campaign, the Clinton presidency.

My understanding of the big development over the week was this attempt,

essentially, to craft something, Cruz and Lee, that would allow insurers to

sort of get out of the some of the Obama regulations, sell plans that don`t

qualify now, as a way of getting the conservatives.

Where is the bloc of votes right now, according to your reporting?

JULIE ROVNER, KAISER HEALTH NEWS: Well, this has been really the effort

all along. The conservatives, both in the House and in the Senate, don`t

like the insurance regulations in the Affordable Care Act. Their big

problem is that they probably can`t get at most of them because of the

budget process that they`re using. They`re not primarily budgetary. So,

they went through these contortions in the House to get these, you know,

the possible waivers. And this is what Ted Cruz is trying to do to allow

states to get out of some of these insurance regulations.

It`s now at all clear that this would actually make it through the

parliamentary process. But now we`re waiting to hear what the

Congressional Budget Office says about it. And of course earlier today it

was reported that the CBO didn`t even get the Cruz amendment. They didn`t

have language on it. They might not be able to score it. Apparently, they

have it now, but it`s not clear how long it`s going to take.

So, you know, the Senate, as you pointed out, has about three weeks before

they get over there. It`s supposed to go out on the August recess. It

could get very tight.

HAYES: Well, and so you`ve got this – I mean, again, we`re back to the

same process here, right. And you and I`ve spoken about this, right. Keep

in secret. We don`t know what it is. Send it to CBO in secret, but before

people see it. Get a score back. And then basically try to get people to

vote before anyone can kind of digest the score, right.

This was the gambit the last time around. I think the score comes out on a

Friday or something. It`s like, let`s vote on Wednesday. He still has –

he can only afford to lose two votes. What is your read of that group of

senators who aren`t in the sort of Cruz-Lee group, but folks like Heller

and Collins and Murkowski and others, on what can be down to bring them on

board?

ROVNER: Well, it`s going to be very hard. apparently they are sort of

becoming more firm about this is that they are having trouble with the cuts

and the redoing of the Medicaid program. That`s, of course, one of the

things that`s critically important to the conservatives. So, if he does

anything that`s going to get those moderates back on by ameliorating the

Medicaid cuts, he could lose the conservatives even if they do get the Cruz

amendment. And also would have a lot of trouble getting back through the

House if that were to happen.

Remember not only does this have to pass the Senate with 50 votes, but

presumably the House has to pass the same bill. They don`t want to go to

conference, that could take months.

HAYES: What about the deadline here? It`s still a moving target to me,

you know, it was this idea of introduce it and hammer it through. That

didn`t work, largely I think because of constituent

pressure, because the CBO score came back with 22 million, because the bill

is polling at 14 percent,

somewhere around there. They`re going to try it again. What happens if

you hit the recess?

ROVNER: If you hit August recess? Nothing good. I think we go back to

opposite t2009 when the Democrats went home with the Affordable Care Act

sort of out there, but not passed by either the House or the Senate yet,

and all those very disruptive townhall meetings that I think we all

remember where the Democrats got hammered.

And I think the exact same thing would happen, except this time for the

Republicans. That is their worst – this was a bad case scenario going

home for July 4th without a bill, going home for the August recess without

a bill would be much, much worse.

HAYES: Quickly, Donald Trump today said they should get rid of recess and

stick around

Washington. “I cannot imagine congress would dare to leave Washington

without a beautiful new

health bill fully approved and ready to go.” What are the odds of that

happening?

ROVNER: They`re very small. The August recess is pretty sacrosanct. The

one time in my 30 years that they actually violated the August recess was

when they were trying to do the Clinton health care plan in 1994. That

didn`t go so well. They stuck around for two weeks and then gave up.

HAYES: All right, Julia Rovner, thanks for your time tonight.

ROVNER: Sure.

HAYES: Still to come, a pattern arises of more accidental or forgotten

meetings between Russia and people in Trump world. The record of under

oath omissions and on camera lies ahead.

Plus, President Trump, Vladimir Putin and the cyber. Tonight`s Thing One,

Thing Two next.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, the president has a habit of sawing the limb off

the tree after his

surrogates have clamored out on to it to defend him. Remember what

happened after James Comey was fired? White House advisers dispatched that

night pushing a message President Trump fired the FBI director based on the

recommendations of the attorney general and deputy attorney general.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president, when given these

recommendations, made a decision to accept their conclusions and to remove

Director Comey.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, WHITE HOUSE ADVISER: He took the recommendation of Rod

Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON: And pretty

quickly after I believe receiving that recommendation, the president made

the decision to let Director Comey go.

HAYES: Did you see that? It was all about the recommendations until it

wasn`ttwo days later.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He made a recommendation. But regardless of recommendation I was

going to (inaudible). When I decided to just do it. I say (inaudible). I

said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This has become a kind of pattern. I think of it as sort of ritual

humiliation the president puts his surrogates through. And it`s happened

time and time again.

So, when Treasury Secretary Mnuchin was tasked to defend a widely

criticized idea by President Trump, an idea one Republican Senator called

pretty close to the dumbest he`s ever heard, can you guess how this story

ended for Mnuchin? That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

HAYES: Early Sunday morning, President Trump declared on Twitter, Putin

and I discussed

forming an impenetrable cyber security unit so that election hacking and

many other negative things will be guarded.

That idea received widespread condemnation and – including from

Republicans.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: It`s not the dumbest idea I`ve

ever heard, but it is pretty close.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, (R) ARIZONA: i AM sure that Vladimir Putin could be of

enormous assistance in that effort since he is doing the hacking.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: In fact, the idea was so widely ridiculed that just 12 hours later

even President Trump was against it, tweeting “the fact that President

Putin and I discussed a cybersecurity unit doesn`t mean

I think it can happen. It can`t. But a ceasefire can and did.”

But before the president`s reversal in that 12 hour window, there was time

for one cabinet member to defend that very same idea partnering with Putin

on cybersecurity.

STEVE MNUCHIN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: I think this is a very important

step forward that what we want to make sure is that we coordinate with

Russia, that we`re focused on cybersecurity together, that we make sure

that they never interfere in any democratic elections or

conduct any cybersecurity. This is about having capabilities to make sure

hat we both fight cyber together, which I think is a very significant

accomplishment for President Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: Are there any ties between

Mr. Trump, you or your campaign, and Putin and his regime?

PAUL MANAFORT, FRM. TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: No, there are not. That`s

absurd. And you know, there`s no basis to it.

JOHN DICKERSON, ABC NEWS POLITICAL DIRECTOR: Did anyone in the campaign

have any contact with Russians trying to meddle with the election?

KELLYANNE CONWAY, WHITE HOUSE ADVISER: Absolutely not. And I discussed

that with the president-elect just last night. Those conversations never

happened.

JEFF SESSIONS, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: I`m not aware of any of those

activities. I have been told a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign

and I did not have communications with the Russians.

TRUMP: I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge, no

person that I deal with does.

CHRIS WALLACE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: No collusion whatsoever? And anybody

involved with Russia in the 2016 campaign?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No.

DICKERSON: Did any adviser or anybody in the Trump campaign have any

contact with the Russians who are trying to meddle in the election?

PENCE: Oh, course not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

From last July through early March of this year, President Trump, and

members of his campaign

made at least 20 denials of communications with Russians, according to USA

Today. We now know about numerous interactions and a pattern of Trump

associates failing to fully disclose their meetings with Russian nationals

either on the record or even under oath.

I mean, just this weekend over the course of 24 hours, Donald Trump Jr.

gave two different explanations for his meeting with a Russian lawyer with

connections to the Kremlin.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn did not disclose meetings

with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition, and

reportedly lied to FBI investigators about his phone conversations with

Kislyak.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he had not met any Russian officials

last year when asked

about the possibility of such a meeting under oath during his confirmation

hearing in January. It later turned out that in fact he had.

And then there`s the president`s son-in-law. Jared Kushner`s Russian paper

trail next.

HAYES: Interesting detail buried in the New York Times story that Donald

Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer after being promised damaging

information about Hillary Clinton. The meeting was disclosed to government

officials when Jared Kushner filed a revised version of a confidential form

required to obtain a security clearance, that form is called an FS-86. And

it reads, quote, have you, or any member of your immediate family in the

past seven years had any contact with a foreign government or its

representatives.

The reason Kushner had to filed a revised version of that form, because not

only did he fail to

disclose the meeting with the Russian lawyer, he also managed to omit

meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in secret at Trump Tower,

and a meeting with the head of a sanctioned Russian state bank.

Now, false declarations, or omissions on FS-86 can be punishable by fines

or imprisonment.

Joining me now, Betsy Woodruff, policial reporter for The Daily Beast; Sam

Seder, host of the Majority Report and MSNBC contributor.

Sam, there`s this interesting theory floating around that the sources

behind this story, putting things on Donald, Jr., are actually people

around Jared Kushner. And the reason for that is that this appears to come

from someone showing or reading off the new FS-86. Because the biggest,

most obvious problem in all of this here is that Kushner now has a third

meeting left off a form that says at the top if you omit things you are

committing a felony.

SAM SEDER, HOST, MAJORITY REPORT: Yeah. There`s a distinct someone`s

getting thrown under the bus quality to this, because this isn`t – you

know, unlike the leaks that we supposedly

received from the national security apparatus, this comes from the White

House. And it`s very difficult, I think, looking from the outside in to

get a real sense of the various constituencies inside the White House and

what they gain out of this.

But, clearly someone is trying to protect somebody here. And, you know,

the idea that three top

officials of a campaign would meet someone who they don`t know about

something that they`re not

aware of in the heat of a campaign is really hard to believe.

HAYES: Betsy, you seem to agree with that, do you?

BETSY WOODRUFF, DAILY BEAST: I think – yes, I think without a doubt.

It`s certainly – tests the credulity to make that argument. That said,

what`s important to bear in mind with the Jared Kushner side of this is

that any possibility that he could be prosecuted for omitting those

meetings from his forms is a bit of a stretch, as of where we`re at right

now.

I spoke about this just a few minutes ago with a former federal prosecutor

who explained, Renata Mariatti (ph), who explained that, look, just the

fact that he omitted those statements doesn`t

necessarily mean any prosecutor would bring charges.

To bring charges in a case like this you would have to prove, beyond a

reasonable doubt, that Kushner knowingly and willfully left those meetings

off his security clearance forms. Kushner`s attorney, Jamie Gorelick, has

been adamant that it was just a mistake, and unless a prosecutor or an

investigator can prove otherwise, Jared could be in the clear.

HAYES: In terms of practice of how SF-86 prosecutions happen, that appears

to be correct in terms of what – who actually gets prosecuted for omitting

things, although I will note that sneaking Sergey Kislyak into Trump Tower

and, you know, floating the idea of a secret back channel in which you use

Russian diplomatic facilities is a sort of thing you might remember.

But the bigger thing to me, Sam, is that there`s just this unbelievable

thematic unity to the mistruths, the falsehoods, the deceptions about this

one topic time and time and time and time again.

SEDER: Well, you know, the real sort of fundamental particular about this

meeting which differentiates it from almost every other sort of narrative

of lying and then revealing is that this is the first time that we`ve

actually seen – we`ve crossed this sort of threshold where we see a

willingness to get information from the Russians, right?

In the past, there`s always been this sort of like possibility for an

argument of well, we were making rapprochement, we were involved in policy,

we didn`t want to discuss it with the American public because we knew from

a political standpoint maybe it`s not that popular and we wanted to have

this unfold at our own timing.

But this is a situation where Donald Trump Jr., had this meeting because he

thought he was getting some type of oppo research from a lawyer who is both

closely associated with some Russian mafia type scandals and also the

Russian government.

And certainly Paul Manafort would have known this as soon as he walked

through the door, it seems to me.

HAYES: That is an excellent point about Manafort, who is quite read into

all this $10 million contract with – as a foreign agent for a while, also

representing as a foreign agent the Ukrainian president who was sort of

chased out alive at the Kremlin.

Betsy, it seems to me that there`s a really interesting shift today where

all of a sudden, as soon as Don, Jr., admitted the meeting everyone led by

him came around to so what, it`s not a big deal. You meet with a Russian

foreign adversary to maybe get some oppo research. And to me it was

telling about how they`re going to deal with new revelations, which is

whatever is revealed isn`t a problem.

WOODRUFF: Right. Exactly. And that`s kind of been the Trump MO over the

course of his campaign. What struck me about Don Jr. making that admission

is it seems like he`s clearly getting some pretty mediocre legal advice.

The fact that he would come out and say I had this meeting. This is what

we talked about. She didn`t give me any usable information. That`s a

pretty astonishing statement to make.

It`s also pretty astonishing that he made that in his own voice, that he

didn`t have a lawyer making that statement for him.

Typically, if someone is going to give a revelation like that, you have

your lawyer do it. That`s why reporters have to call Trump`s legal team to

get comments on this stuff rather than the White House.

He`s – whoever is giving him legal advice is giving him advice that`s

quite perplexing.

HAYES: Yeah. And – or in the case of Jared Kushner, Jamie Gorelick and

the folks at Wilmore Hale (ph) who are sort of, you know, running

interference for them and representing their clients with everything having

to do with this.

I will say that he did retain a lawyer today and still continued to tweet

in spite of himself which I actually found humanizing and deeply relatable.

Betsy Woodruff and Sam Seder, thanks for joining us.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel.

