All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/7/17 Trump meets Putin

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: July 7, 2017

Guest: Christopher Hill, Jonathan Sanders, Alyona Minkovski, Maxine

Waters

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: None of that today. None of it, let`s pray,

ever. That`s HARDBALL for now, thanks for being with us. “ALL IN” with

Chris Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: President Putin

and I have been discussing various things.

HAYES: President Trump meets President Putin.

TRUMP: It`s an honor to be with you. Thank you, thank you very much.

HAYES: Russia says the American President accepted a full denial of

election interference. Both sides agreed to put it behind them.

REX TILLERSON, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATES: There was not a lot of

relitigating of the past.

HAYES: Tonight, what we know about everything that happened when Vladimir

Putin met the Donald Trump behind closed doors.

Then, springing the track.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: It is a forgery.

HAYES: The fallout from Rachel Maddow`s report on Trump-Russia forgeries

as a weapon to discredit investigations.

MADDOW: We don`t know who`s doing it but we`re working on it.

HAYES: And the man running ethics oversight for President Trump suddenly

resigns.

WALTER SHAUB, OFFICE OF GOVERNMENT ETHICS DIRECTOR: You don`t hear about

ethics when things are going well.

HAYES: My exclusive live interview with Walter Shaub when ALL IN starts

right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from Chicago, I`m Chris Hayes. Today Donald Trump met

the man U.S. Intelligence Agencies say personally directed a Russian

campaign to influence the election on Donald Trump`s behalf. There are

conflicting accounts of what the Russian and American President said to

each other on the subject of election interference, but tonight, one thing

is clear. Both men agreed that they want to forget all that and move

forward. The remarkable apparent first meeting between President Putin and

Trump taking place at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for

Russia, the United States and for everybody. It`s an honor to be with you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The two leaders appeared chummy throughout the day. President

Trump even sharing a laugh with Putin who has been accused of having

journalists killed about, the American reporters covering their meeting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you everyone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The two met behind closed doors for more than two hours and

afterward, the only other U.S. official present, Secretary of State Rex

Tillerson, claimed that President Trump had aggressively pressed Putin on

election interference.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TILLERSON: The President opened the meeting with President Putin by

raising the concerns of the American people regarding Russian interference

in the 2016 election. They had a very robust and lengthy exchange on the

subject. The President pressed President Putin on more than one occasion

regarding Russian involvement. President Putin denied such involvement as

I think he has in the past.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But Tillerson`s counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

emerged from the meeting with a very different story.

SERGEY LAVROV, RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER (via translator): President Trump

has said that he has heard clear declarations from Mr. Putin that Russian

leadership and Russian government has not interfered in the elections and

he accepts these – the things that Putin – M r. Putin has said.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He accepts this. Administration official told NBC News that

Lavrov`s comments were not accurate, although that`s an unnamed official.

And while we have no way of knowing exactly what was said in private, we do

know what President Trump said on the matter in public.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think it was Russia but I think it was probably other people

and/or countries, and I see nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody

really knows. Nobody really knows for sure.

HAYES: That was yesterday. In his remarks today, Rex Tillerson seen here

getting the Russian order of friendship from Putin in 2013 said, that when

it comes to election interference, Presidents Trump and Putin aren`t

focused on the past.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TILLERSON: I think what the – what the two Presidents, I think rightly

focused on is how do we move forward. How do we move forward from here`s

because it`s not clear to me that we will ever come to some agreed-upon

resolution of that question between the two nations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But many accounts indicate that Russian election interference

hasn`t stopped either here or abroad and it doesn`t appear to be just

elections. We learned yesterday, for example, that Russians are suspected

of hacking the nuclear sites in the U.S., a topic that it appears did not

even come up. Joining me now, former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Christopher

Hill. Ambassador, your reaction to the news that came out of today`s

meeting.

CHRISTOPHER HILL, FORMER UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO IRAN: Well, first of

all, I think it was a pretty successful meeting by all accounts. I was not

frankly very astonished but President Trump talked about the hacking and

Putin denied it and President Trump seemed to have said OK, let`s move

ahead. But what I thought was interesting about the meeting was, it

appears that Rex Tillerson had a good day. I mean, he showed that he was

able to kind of put his imprinter on some of the work they`re doing

especially that deal. However, it finally works and out Syria.

HAYES: Right, I mean, the sort of big takeaway from today there – the

announcement of U.S., Russia, Syria ceasefire in Southwest Syria if I`m not

mistaken. It seems to me that that`s been in the works for a while in some

ways, that has been a big thing that Trump has signaled for a long time and

the folks around him that basically a U.S. posture towards working with

Russia against ISIS and fundamentally being fine with Assad staying.

HILL: You know, I think ultimately, that is the idea the problem is the

Trump administration still hasn`t kind of told us what is their goal in

Syria. They don`t seem to indicate that – you know what do we want? Do

we want a unitary state? Do we want a – you know, a parliament system?

What are the kinds of things we want in Syria? And when we can kind of

define that, and maybe harmonize those with other players, including

frankly Russia, then I think, we have a better chance of making that cease-

fire hold. But I think it was a sort of a small step ceasefire in a pretty

small area in southwestern Syria. And I think they`re just trying to see

if they can start process there. I must say though, it`s really deafening

silence on the issue of North Korea. I don`t think Russia gave us anything

at all even though frankly, I mean if someone pointed a nuclear missile at

them, they`d know what to do about it. So, I`m a little disappointed at

how that conversation apparently is turning out.

HAYES: The other issue I have, and I would be curious to your response to

this. I mean, it just seems to me that there`s not a particularly reliable

narrator frankly for what happened in that room. And we have – we have

contrasting versions of what happened. And you know, there`s a sort grain

of salt that it appears you have to kind of take all accounts with.

HILL: You got it. And you know, it`s not unusual to get two different

readings of a meeting. Lavrov and his you know, customary charming way

said something that was quite at odds with what his counterpart Rex

Tillerson said. But you know, Chris, that is why they have things called

note takers. And note takers sit there on the side of the room and they

take notes. And so, apparently, President Trump didn`t want anyone else in

the room because I guess he looks at every note taker and thinks of that

person as being a leaker but there are reasons why you have note takers.

HAYES: There was a moment I want to play that really jumped out at me and

a lot of people as a sort of jokie moment between President Putin and

President Trump. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you, everyone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That`s Putin leaning over and saying to President Trump, these are

the ones that insulted you, pointing to the press corp. Given the fact

that numerous journalist in Russia have been murdered in cold blood, and

often thought to be partly at the hands of Putin or his surrogates, what

did you make of that moment?

HILL: Well, to be frank, these two leaders have raised tastelessness to an

art form and it is kind of appalling that Putin would do that. And you

know, frankly, I think our President needs to kind of be reminded now and

again that there is a little dignity to this business and he`d better lay

off the U.S. press. It just doesn`t play well overseas; it doesn`t play

well in this country either. But in this country, it`s kind of a mosh pit

on everything. But overseas, I don`t think he should be playing that game.

HAYES: You know, the posture seems to me from the White House here, from

Tillerson and from the President is basically – and it seems to me what

the Russians want as well. Let`s just sort of cabin that whole

unpleasantness around the election. Who`s to say what really happened and

work together on mutual areas of shared interest which you know, again,

fine for the latter part. But you do wonder what that means for what other

future operations the Russians may undertake.

HILL: Well, fair enough. You know, there`s an old adage that you know,

lawyers look backwards and diplomats look forward and I think Tillerson is

trying to figure out what can be done as he looks forward. But, you know,

it`s pretty appalling issue where if it is true, if Foreign Minister

Lavrov`s comment that President Trump accepted Putin`s explanation, then

you kind of – you kind of wonder, is he putting more faith in the word of

the KGB than in the CIA? So yes, there are big problems here. And I don`t

think we can let this go. Now, Tillerson was suggesting we come up with

something and I think he was hinting at the fact that you know, we`re all a

little concerned about what`s going to happen in the 2018 elections if the

Russians were just sort of warming up in2016. But I think this is

obviously quite an assault on Russia`s part on our process. And I think we

really have to be not only extremely vigilant but really, really pushed

back with the Russians. And you know, President Obama did that with a few

– a few sanctions at the end there, but frankly, this is a lot more

serious than whether or not they get to use a sort of weekend house in New

York.

HAYES: All right, Ambassador Christopher Hill, thanks for being with me

tonight.

HILL: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Moscow-born journalist Alyona Minkovski, and the

former CBS News Moscow Correspondent, Jonathan Sanders. And Jonathan, I`ll

start with you as someone who covered Russian politics and Putin

specifically. What do you think he was looking for out of this meeting?

JONATHAN SANDERS, FORMER CBS MOSCOW CORRESPONDENT: He got everything he

was looking for, Chris. First of all, the sentence, the two Presidents, so

he looked Presidential. He was on a national, international stage as an

equal to the most powerful man in the world. His probe to do something in

Syria has turned out to be quite beneficial for him. When they sent the

Russian Army into Syria, President Obama said that it`s going to be a

quagmire. That quagmire is leading to a de-escalation and a peace process,

and the very steps being taken have three routes. One is the Astana,

that`s a name of city in Kazakhstan where they started negotiating

deconflictization. Two is what John Kerry was doing in the very last days

of the Obama administration. And three is the dialogue after the shoot

down of the Syrian plane that went on between the American military and the

Russian military. That`s leading to the beginning of the end of the war in

Syria that`s going on for seven years and claimed 400,000 lives. That`s a

significant step forward. Putin didn`t get everything he wanted. We

didn`t hear Putin saying anything to Mr. Trump about American exercises,

military exercises in the Baltic States, something that has really annoyed

a lot of Russians. So it wasn`t a perfect day for both sides but it was a

big plus for Mr. Trump, Mr. Putin, Mr. Tillerson, and always for Sergey

Lavrov and this does something to pierce the cold war atmosphere that has

been whipping around us for so long, especially whipping around us on cable

news programs.

HAYES: Alyona, the idea of meddling, which is this word that keeps coming

up. There`s an interesting statement that Tillerson said about you know,

we sort of agreed not to meddle in each other`s internal affairs. And I

know, this has been – this has been something both the Chinese and the

Russians have been really laser focused on. The U.S. should basically keep

its mouth shut about anything that`s happening internally in Russia. And

that seemed to me like a sort of takeaway for Putin, something that he has

long sought.

ALYONA MINKOVSKI, RUSSIA TODAY HOST: Right, I feel like that is a pretty

standard response when it comes to Russian politics. As they`re like to

point to what the United States has done around the world whether it be

meddling in other countries, electoral processes, regime change, things

like that. and so this was an opportunity for Russia to say the same

thing. I`m honestly – I mean, I`m surprised that Trump actually brought

up the election hacking issue. You know, one hand, you have to realize

that no matter what he would have done, people here are going to be

skeptical of him, right, because there have been so many questions around

this administration. So what would have been enough to bring it up in a

more forceful manner rather than just saying, OK, we discussed it, let`s

move on? My other question or other point that I want to make here too is

that we need to come up with a different way of talking about being tough

with Russia on that issue. That is what people want because sanctions just

don`t work. And Jonathan, you would know this, you spent a lot of time in

Moscow. The way that Russians respond to that type of pressure or chiding

from the international community, is to just keep doing it, is to turn

inward –

HAYES: Right.

MINKOVSKI: – and to become even more stubborn.

HAYES: Well, that may be true in terms of popular perception and obviously

sanctions have drawbacks. But it`s also the case that the layered

sanctions particularly those directed at Russia after Crimea have created

significant hardship, even upper rungs of Russian society, the Magnitsky

Act as well. And it`s been very clear the Russian state wants those

lifted. I mean, they don`t –

SANDERS: And Chris, they`re on their way to being lifted if the very smart

move we saw Tillerson trot out just before the meeting, that they`ve

appointed a special representative to deal with Ukraine on the (INAUDIBLE)

eastern regions and to begin to negotiate that. And the man is supposed to

be in Moscow coming up. That`s a very clever way to push this forward.

HAYES: Right, but – OK.

MINKOVSKI: I don`t – I don`t see how – I don`t mean to interrupt you,

Chris. I don`t really see how that`s possible given the political dynamics

that Donald Trump is facing here at home with Congress wanting to tie his

hands on sanctions. Russians went in knowing that that was a nonstarter.

HAYES: I mean, the issue – the issue –

SANDERS: Not today, not tomorrow, but in six months, perhaps.

HAYES: Well, that`s the question, right? I mean, everyone – there`s sort

of concrete things the administration can do that Putin would like to see

them do. Give back for instance as a sort of starting point, those two

compounds that were seized as kind of retribution for the election

activities and then eventually lifting sanctions. We`ve seen it start in

Syria. There`s – as Alyona said, tremendous pressure because again at the

corner of all this is this very big unresolved issue, Jonathan which is

that there was a sustained and sophisticated effort to criminally sabotage

a campaign in the U.S. and one that has not been resolved or foresworn in

any way. And it just seems hard to move on to other issues to the degree

that`s just sort of left hanging out there.

SANDERS: Chris, when the hearings began, Senator Warner said, oh, my, this

is like propaganda on steroids. What`s the surprise, propaganda or

steroids? The Russians have been interested in doing things in American

elections since 1920. It was ham-handed before, now digital technology has

changed things. We have to ask the basic question underlying this. Why

are they so good at hacking? Why are they so good at cyber warfare? And

why are we not particularly up to snuff and up to speed? And the scary

answer Chris, may be that their math education system is far superior to

ours.

MINKOVSKI: I think you have a good point there, right, in terms of human

resources and people who are skilled at this. Russia is very rich that

way.

HAYES: Right, true. Although that sounds you know, uncomfortably close to

blaming the bank for being robbed. I mean, the fact of the matter is, like

we know that these things – this things can happen, right? You can

penetrate all sorts of inboxes and people get good at this. But there`s a

violation here it seems to me that remains massively unresolved. And it

does seem hard back to your point, Alyona from the context of any political

situation that`s going to move forward in this relationship. It can`t just

hang around as an unresolved thing and expect the politics of the issue to

change. Alyona Minkovski and Jonathan Sanders, thank you, both for your

time tonight.

MINKOVSKI: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Ahead, did President Trump agree to disagree with Vladimir Putin on

Russia`s involvement in election meddling, Congresswoman Maxine Waters on

the conflicting reports and the reaction from Capitol Hill after this two-

minute break.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), HOUSE SPEAKER: The fact is, we do know that Russia

tried to meddle in our election. It didn`t make a difference but

nevertheless, this is another country trying to meddle in an another

country`s election process. We all know that Russia is trying to meddle

with Democracies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Even Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan can admit that what`s

been so hard for President Trump to acknowledge that Russia interfered in

the 2016 election. According to the Russian version of what happened in a

closed-door meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin today, the

President accepted Putin`s denial of any involvement in the election

prompting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to tweet, “giving the equal

credence to the U.S. Intelligence Community`s findings and Putin`s

assertion, it`s a grave dereliction of duty and will only encourage

Russia.” As to what else came out of the hours-long meeting, Secretary of

State Rex Tillerson said the two countries agreed to set up a “working

level group to explore cyber issues and election non-interference.

Joining me now is Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California, and

Congresswoman, I guess first your response to this idea of a working group

between the U.S. and Russia to explore election interference or cyber

security.

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, you know, I hope that the

American people won`t fall for that kind of, you know, putting together of

some kind of commission to deal with you know, hacking. And that`s what

you know, they`re describing. As a matter of fact, I think Americans

should be very, very concerned that this President sat down with Putin who

we know hacked into our election system to the DNC, and to many of the

states that are now coming forward with this information. And to sit down

with him and not have a real discussion, a real conversation and delve into

real concerns about what`s happening and get a commitment from Putin that

they would never do it again, Americans want to hear that kind of

conversation. Obviously, this President went into the room, he brought it

up because he had to. There was so much pressure, leaving you know,

America from the media and everybody else, he could not afford to go into

that room and not pretend that he was dealing with the issue. But he

really didn`t deal with it. He took it up first, it was dismissed and

Tillerson said it was intractable, now let`s move-on. And this thing about

a commission and also, about you know, what they`re going to do with Syria

and having some kind of cessation of the war there. well, you know, I

don`t know if Putin is in a position to absolutely negotiate and make all

the decisions for Syria, not that I care about Assad but I would assume

that he would have something to say about it. So I think we`re getting

played – we`re getting played by our President and certainly, we`re

getting played by Putin. I don`t like the idea that our President, again,

would go into a room without any note takers, without any staff, without

others who should be in the room who really understand foreign policy and

who really understand Putin. And come out of it you know, saying how

honored he is, you know, to meet with him and how in fact they`re going to

start working together. This is all about lifting those sanctions. And of

course, Tillerson was in the room because that`s at the top of his agenda,

to lift those sanctions so that they can drill into the Arctic. So you

have Trump who is agreeing to lift in the sanctions and Tillerson with the

Foreign Minister of Russia of course who is supporting whatever Mr. Putin

wants to do and whatever his country wants. And so that`s what this is all

about.

HAYES: The previous guest we have was Jonathan Sanders who`s saying that

he expected those sanctions to be lifted in six months. I want to ask you

about a very strange thing that happens right before the meeting. Out of

nowhere, the President issuing this statement, “everyone here is talking

about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and CIA.

Disgraceful” matters a number of error there. John Podesta didn`t have

control of that server, he wasn`t at the DNC, the CIA never requested it.

nevertheless, John Podesta called in the “HARDBALL” to respond. I want to

play that to you and get your reaction.

WATERS: All right, thank you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN PODESTA, FORMER CHAIRMAN OF HILLARY CLINTON`S PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN:

I don`t know what he`s talking about. I had nothing to do with the DNC, I

was the Chair of the Clinton campaign. I`m certainly never asked by the

FBI and I don`t know anything about what the DNC did but they`ve said they

fully cooperated with the requests that the FBI made. So if this guy is

unhinged and I think he is under so much pressure from this Russian

investigation that when he is in the corner, all he does is he strikes back

and he doesn`t care about whether anything is true or not true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: What did you make of that statement from the President?

WATERS: Well, he doesn`t know the difference between what Podesta`s role

was with Clinton and with the DNC. He really doesn`t get all of that. In

addition to that, what he thought he was setting up was this proof that we

have no proof. And that`s what Putin has said and that`s what he continues

to say. It`s almost in your face, well, you can say what you want but you

don`t have any proof. And I think this President Trump was playing into

that and trying to say, well, you know, they have proof if they wanted to

share but they wouldn`t let us see it so they must not have any proof. I

think that`s what this all about. And he thought when he did that, that he

was nailing Podesta because he had control of the DNC and the server at the

DNC. So we can just dismiss that as another Trump not knowing what he`s

talking about, not knowing what he`s doing, and trying to give some cover

to Putin. That`s what that`s all about. Again, people, we must keep our

eye on these sanctions. First of all, the United States Senate has passed

legislation, very strong legislation on sanctions. We must support that

because Putin didn`t just the want Trump elected because he didn`t like

Hillary. It is because he knew that Trump would be a part of helping to

lift those sanctions and I call the Kremlin clan all of those allies of the

President who will benefit from it –



HAYES: Right.

WATERS: – who have indicated their connections to Russia and to Putin

and to the oligarchs. And so they`re trying to play us. But we should not

buy into anything that we`ve heard happened because we don`t really know

and he does not want us to know. He wants us to be in this position where

we`re trying to figure out what they said and we can`t be sure what they

really talk about. But it`s not substantive and we have to keep our eyes

on sanctions.

HAYES: All eyes are going to be on sanctions I think, Congresswoman, I

agree with you there. Thank you for joining me tonight.

HAYES: You`re welcome.

Coming up, the Head of the Ethics Office is stepping down after repeated

clashes with the Trump administration. I`ll ask him why he`s leaving now

in an exclusive interview. Don`t go anywhere.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I could actually run my business. I could actually run my business

and run government at the same time. I don`t like the way that looks but I

would be able to do that if I wanted to.

I could run the Trump organization, great, great company and I could run

the company – the country. I would do a very good job but I don`t want to

do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: From the moment he was elected President, the big question was how

Donald Trump, the country`s first real estate mogul President who to this

day has not released the tax returns would resolve the vast potential

conflicts of interest stemming from his private business. In late

November, the Office of Government Ethics, a little-known federal wash dog

tweeted to then President-elect, “Brilliant, divestiture it is good for

you, very good for America. OGE applauds the total divestiture decision.

Bravo! OGE is delighted that you`ve decided to divest your business, right

decision.” Of course, the President-Elect hadn`t really decided to do that

and the man behind those tweets attempting to goad him to do so was

revealed to be the Director of OGE, Walter Shaub who would go on to become

the lone voice inside the federal government publicly taking a stand

against corruption in the Trump administration or at least the appearance

thereof and risking his job to do it. After the President announced he

would not divest from his business, instead turning over control to his

sons, Shaub condemned the decision in a public speech.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHAUB: Stepping back from running his positions is meaningless from a

conflicts of interest perspective. This is not a blind trust. It`s not

even close. The only thing it has in common with the blind trust is the

label, trust. Nothing short of divestiture will resolve these conflicts.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: And that prompted Jason Chaffetz, then Chairman of House Oversight

Committee to threaten an investigation not to the President but of Shaub

and drew a warning from the incoming White House Chief of Staff.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REINCE PRIEBUS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: The Head of the Government

Ethics ought to be careful because that person is becoming extremely

political, apparently may have – may have publicly supported Hillary

Clinton. So I`m not so sure what this person in Government Ethics, what

sort of standing he has any more in giving these opinions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But Shaub continued to take on the Trump administration centering

Kellyanne Conway for hawking Ivanka Trump`s products on TV and forcing the

White House to disclose numerous ethics waivers they granted to senior

staff. Now six months before the end of his term, Shaub is stepping down

from his post and joins me right here for an exclusive live interview next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JASON CHAFFETZ, (R) UTAH: All I really wanted is I want the person

who heads up the government of government ethics to be ethical. And right

now I don`t see that. I see him taking positions that he has not even

looked at. He seems to be in the spin room from the Democratic side of the

aisle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now is that person, Walter Schaub, now the outgoing

director of the

Office of Government Ethics. And thanks for making time.

Let me start with this, because I think it is important to sort of lay this

down. What is your job? What are you tasked with doing at OGE?

WALTER SCHAUB, OUTGOING DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF GOVERNMENT ETHICS: Well, hi,

Chris, it`s nice to be here.

The Office of Government Ethics is the prevention mechanism for the federal

government. We work with the administration, we work with not only

presidential appointees, but also rank and file employees in the federal

government. We help then disclose their financial interests and resolve

conflicts of interest. So, we`re there to solve problems in advance. And

that`s what I`ve been doing under three president now, and I`ve really

enjoyed the job.

HAYES: So, you`ve done it under three presidents.

Now, there`s kind of guardrail function you`re playing, right. I mean, my

understanding is this

grows out of the after effects of Watergate. And the idea is you guys are

there because there are criminal statutes, there are criminal conflict of

interest laws, that people might violate in the federal government and

you`re there to kind of protect them from doing that essentially.

SCHAUB: That`s right. As I said, we`re the prevention mechanism so we`re

really helping to set people two steps back from the line so that they

don`t commit inadvertent violations. Hopefully, only inadvertent. Because

these are extremely complicated laws. They`re nuanced and frankly they`re

always passed after the last crisis, so they don`t always fit together very

well.

And our job, in many cases is to serve as the translator of them, and also

to help find ways to make them work together and we have a really big

education function to help try to ensure that federal employees, or

political appointees, understand the rules. And we often work very closely

with them to prevent those kinds of problems.

HAYES: So, you said you served under three presidents. How different was

this administration, in your experience, than the other two?

SCHAUB: Well, I have only got really good things to say about the ethics

program that President Bush ran and the ethic program that President Obama

ran. We got off to kind of a good start initially with this administration

because he had picked an the excellent transition team, and we worked other

service provider, agencies, and an outside nonprofit group to bring the two

campaign`s transition

teams together and work them and help make sure they were ready for the

transition. And I have to say I had a great respect for the people on both

of those teams.

The morning after the election I sent a congratulations email to the

winning team, and I sincerely told them I was really looking forward to

working with them. I got a very nice message back from them saying that

they felt supported by OGE and were looking forward to getting down to the

task at hand.

And then they were replaced with our current counsel to the president.

And since then I would say the ethics program has been a very serious

disappointment in the White House.

HAYES: What do you mean by that?

SCHAUB: Well, the ethics program – and I have to back up a little to

explain – the ethics program is a compliance based program in many ways in

the sense that we have very basic bare bones criminal laws, civil laws,

and administrative regulations, that say here`s the absolute minimum you`re

going to do. But that`s just the skeleton. And the meat of the program

has been the ethical traditions and norms of the program that`s evolved

over 40 years.

And we`re able to say, in most cases, that we have the gold standard of

ethics programs internationally. And that federal employees are not just

merely not criminals, and that presidential appointees are not merely

avoiding violating laws, but they go further and comply with those

traditions.

An example is that with presidential nominees, the primary criminal

conflict of interest statute merely says you can`t participate in something

where you have a conflict of interest. So, Chris, you could come into

government and keep all of your conflicting financial interests and not run

afoul of that law if you were will to put your feet up on your desk and

read the newspaper all day long and do your job.

But that`s unworkable. And so we take a risk management approach where we

have people divest things. We set up other mechanisms to prevent conflicts

of interest and we set them two steps back from the line.

But the consistent approach that I`m running into dealing with this

counsel`s office ahs been, if it is not illegal, we`re going to do it. And

if there`s an argument that it`s probably not illegal, we`re going to do

it. And so that has really undermined the program that has existed for

four decades.

HAYES: So, I want to press on that. So, what I`m hearing from you is they

have taken an aggressive posture in terms of where they can set up with

respect to the line on conflicts, particularly.

Now, this is a really important question. Your job is to certify that

there`s no conflicts. And I want to talk about, I want you to give me

this. Can you definitively say sitting here today, that everyone in that

White House is, including the president, free of conflicts of interest?

SCHAUB: Well, no. We`ve received very little information about what the

individuals in the White House do on a day-to-day basis for a living.

They`ve negotiated ethics agreements with them, and they`ve refused to even

let the Office of Government Ethics so much as see those ethics agreements.

And when we worked on the financial disclosure reports, we asked for

information and it is like pulling teeth. Weeks go by before we get

answers in many cases.

And after I issued a data call for all of the waivers and authorizations

that had been issued at the end of April, they refused for over a month to

answer any questions from my staff as to whether any individuals had

received waivers, because they were still deciding whether they were going

to comply with that data call.

HAYES: I want to be really clear, because there are criminal conflict

statutes. So, I just want to know if, you know, there are people who

retained holdings, like Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and others and who

are mandated by law to recuse themselves from any involvement in things

with which they may have a conflict.

So, my question here is can you definitively state that they have done

that, that they have adhered to the law and recused themselves in places

where they are criminally exposed if they don`t?

SCHAUB: Well, Chris, to be fair, I have to rework that question a little

bit. And I`m not trying to dodge, but it is a little more nuanced than

that. I would like to say that I don`t have any basis for believing that

there are specific violations. Now, I don`t have enough information to be

able to say definitively there could not possibly be any. But I feel like

the bigger concern, and this is important, is that because this is a risk

management program, it has become clear that they have a much higher

tolerance for risk than we do.

For instance, we have a lot more control over presidential nominees. They

have to get our signoff before they can get a hearing and come into

government. White House appointees are in government long before we get

their financial disclosure reports and we`re almost doing a postmortem to

see if there was a conflict of interest where with nominees, we work to

prevent them in advance.

And so adopting a higher level of risk is inconsistent with how we`ve run

this program, because people have been asking me is there definitely a

violation? Or can you definitively say there`s no violation. Well, if

we`re the prevention mechanism, once a violation has happened, we have

already failed. And so it is incumbent upon a director of the Office of

Government Ethics or my staff asa whole to object before we reach that

point, because we`re supposed to be running around preventing that from

happening.

HAYES: All right, Walter Schaub, thanks for making time tonight.

SCHAUB: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Still ahead, the weaponizing of fake news: a look at Rachel

Maddow`s scoop that someone is shopping forge classified documents to the

media coming up.

Plus, the vice president looks to the final frontier in tonight`s Thing

One, Thing Two next.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, this young administration has shown it is really

into space, like really into space.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Our vice president cares very deeply about space policy. Vice

President Pence promised that had our administration, because Mike is very

much into space, would revive the National Space Council.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That`s from an executive order signing last week in which Buzz

Aldrin was present. Although Buzz didn`t seem equally enthusiastic about

everything said that day. Keep an eye on his expression.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Everybody wants to be on this board, people that you wouldn`t have

believed loved what we`re doing so much. They want to be some of the most

successful people in the world want to be on this board. I feel very

strongly about it. I felt very strongly about it for a long time. I used

to say before doing what I did, I used to say, what happened? Why aren`t

we moving forward? At some point in the future we`ll look back and say how

did we do it without space?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Yesterday, while President Trump was in Germany, Vice President

Pence got to visit the Kennedy Space Center where this moment happened.

And I think he announced, we might be

invading Mars. That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

HAYES: Mike Pence sounded pretty excited about the future of space

exploration while speaking at the Kennedy Space Center yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Here from this bridge to

space, our nation will return to the moon and we will put American boots on

the face of Mars.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Boots on the ground on Mars.

It was during the tour, though, that Pence really showed off his space

fandom. And when he saw this sign, oh, you bet it wasn`t going to stop him

from slapping a hand on that piece of critical space flight hardware

despite the sign reading inexplicably with quotation marks “do not touch.”

Pence embraced the moment today, tweeting out an apology saying that Marco

Rubio dared him to do it. NASA also issued its retroactive blessing,

quote, “it was OK to touch the surface. Those are just day to day reminder

signs. We were going to clean it anyway.”

HAYES: Did you watch Rachel`s show last night? She led with a 20 minute

exclusive report about what appeared to be a top secret NSA document sent

into the shows tip line that purported to show that a member of the Trump

campaign was working with the Russians on hacking during the election last

year.

But after Maddow and her staff consulted experts who have worked with

documents like this, the conclusion was, based on several tell tale signs,

the document they received was a fake.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC: The big red flag for us is that the document we were

given – this is part of what made it seem so red hot – it names an

American citizen. Even if the typos and the weird spacing and the other

odd stuff had snuck through for some reason, an American citizen`s

name would not have snuck through, not at this level of an NSA report.

That our document contains an American name spelled out, that says to

experienced people

who`ve worked with this stuff that what we got is forged. It`s fake.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now news organizations can pay a stiff price for running with

things they get from

questionable tips and sources. As Rachel reminded us it was back in 2004

that Dan Rather and CBS

News got hold of documents that purported to highlight details of George W.

Bush`s national guard service. The documents, whose origin was murky.

The controversy over the authenticity of those Bush Air National Guard

documents blew up, ending Rather`s career at CBS, damaging that news

organization tremendously.

It also served to effectively kill any further reporting into George W.

Bush`s military service during that election year.

Now someone is shopping fake Trump collusion documents perhaps with a

similar goal in

mind.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Whether or not the Trump campaign did it, one way to stab in the

heart aggressive American reporting on that subject is to lay traps for

American journalists who are reporting on it.

Trick news organizations into reporting what appears to be evidence of what

happened and

then after the fact blow that reporting up, you then hurt the credibility

of that news organization. You also cast a shadow over any similar

reporting in the future, whether or not it`s true, right? Even if it`s

true you plant a permanent question, a permanent asterisk, a permanent who

know as to whether that, too, might be false like that other story, whether

that, too, might be based on fake evidence.

So head`s up, everybody. Part of the defense against this Trump-Russia

story now, we can report, includes somebody apparently forging at least one

classified NSA report and shopping it to other news organizations as if

it`s real.

We don`t know who`s doing it, but we`re working on it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The fake news trap with Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Cay

Johnston next.

HAYES: And joining me now, David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning

reporter, author the of the remaking of Donald Trump, also a long time

investigative reporter and someone, David, I thought of you because you got

your hands on this document, which was the front page of a Donald Trump tax

return. And I have to imagine when I heard about this, the first thought

is, is it a fake and is

this – am I holding dynamite in my hands that if I run with it and it is a

fake I`m blown up.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, JOURNALIST: Right. And in that case the White House

authenticated the document.

But there is a real serious problem we`re going to see more of in the

future, Chris, with fabricating documents to mislead news organizations.

It`s not entirely new. You may recall in the George W. Bush documents case

that affected Dan Rather and CBS that while the documents were shown to be

fakes, Kate Zernicki (ph) and another reporter for the The New York Times

interviewed the general secretary who said well, you know, that`s exactly

what he was saying at the time in the office and he did have documents

though I didn`t type them.

And so in that case and others that I`m aware of, there have been cases

where you take a document you know is real, you recreate what will be

clearly exposed as a fabrication to discredit the

issue.

HAYES: So the broader thing to me at this moment is, Governor Paul LePage

in Maine, who is a big Trump supporter, sort of a Trumpian figure, saying

he tells the press fake things intentionally. He makes up things, because

he likes to see them print false things.

You had a prominent supporter of the president on Twitter say let`s flood

the tip lines with

fake tips and Maggie Haberman at The Times saying actually the White House

tried to do this.

I know people that have said the White House has attempted to shop them

fake stories to get them to run it so they can rebut them because it is so

valuable, particularly in this moment to this White House to be able to

call somethingfake news.

What do you about that?

JOHNSTON: Well, you have to be extremely careful with documents that don`t

come out directly out of the public report. If you copy a document out of

the courthouse record, that`s one thing, if it comes over the transom, like

the Trump tax return that came to me, you have to be very careful.

And if it`s too good to be true it probably is. When I was exposing the

LAPD`s massive worldwide spying operation, and officers were committing all

sort of crimes, I got a document one day that was unbelievably juicy and I

looked at it and said this is too good, it`s too new. And when I – I came

to learn years later from a senior officer that in fact it was planted in

an effort to discredit me.

So, you have got to be very careful when handling documents to authenticate

them and you certainly have to show them to the people you`re going to

write about before you – or broadcast about and get their responses to it.

HAYES: And there is at this point this sort of ratcheting up of the

stakes, because of this idea

of fake news that if you – there`s a real incentive on the part of the

White House to kind of get people to get stuff wrong, even on sort of easy

stuff, not big cloak and dagger stuff with documents being

fabricated but easy stuff, because at this point it`s such a kind of core

narrative that they`re telling the country about basically them against a

duplicitous press.

JOHNSTON: Right, and let`s remember that Vladimir Putin in his very

sophisticated operation have a big interest also in flooding the U.S. and

European journalists with fake documents for the same exact purpose.

It`s a real fundamental problem in democracy.

HAYES: All right, everyone be careful out there. That`s All In for

tonight. Thank you, David.

We will see you back in New York Monday night.

Now, here`s Rachel.

