All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/5/2017 The Meeting; Trump & The Russians; The Secret is Out

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: July 5, 2017

Guest: Lawrence Korb, McKay Coppins, Nick Akerman

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: His silence on this job will be viewed as

weakness over there, unpatriotic, as it should be seen here at home. And

that`s HARDBALL for now. Thank you for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris

Hayes starts now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Putin has done an

amazing job of showing certain leadership that our people have not been

able to match.

HAYES: The President lands in Europe ahead of his meeting with Vladimir

Putin.

TRUMP: No puppet, no puppet.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s pretty clear -

TRUMP: You are the puppet.

HAYES: Tonight, new fears from inside the White House about what Donald

Trump will say to Putin. Then,

TRUMP: Russia, if you`re listening, I hope you`re able to find the 30,000

e-mails.

HAYES: New evidence that investigators are focusing in on alleged Trump

world pursuit of hacked Clinton e-mails from Russia. Plus,

AMERICAN CROWD: Health care is a human right! Health care is a human

right!

HAYES: Brutal new number for Trumpcare in the Senate as Republicans find

new ways to avoid protesters.

And just how low can poll numbers go?

CHRIS CHRISTIE, GOVERNOR OF NEW JERSEY: I think my poll numbers show that

I don`t care about political optics.

HAYES: The new Chris Christie defense of his day at the beach. When ALL

IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from Chicago, I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight, the President

of the United States is in Poland where he`ll spend the day tomorrow before

heading to a G20 summit in Germany. But it`s all counting down to the main

event on Friday. And that`s the first face to face meeting with Russian

President Vladimir Putin whom the President praised throughout the campaign

and who according to the U.S. Intelligence Community, personally directed

Russian interference in the 2016 election. The President`s high-stakes

foreign trip, his second in office, comes at an especially tense time,

right after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that

according to analysts might have been capable of reaching Alaska. The

President responding to the launch on Twitter over the weekend, “North

Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything

better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan

will put up with this much longer, perhaps China will put a heavy move on

North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all.”

North Korea is just one item on the agenda for global leaders who are still

adjusting to a very different American role on the world stage. And all

eyes will be on the President`s first in-person encounter with Vladimir

Putin, a former KGB agent. Putin is known to be a skilled manipulator. He

charmed George W. Bush who famously described looking Putin in the eyes and

getting a sense of his soul. And he once brought his dog to a meeting with

German Chancellor Angela Merkel who reportedly has a fear of dogs since

being bitten by one decades ago. U.S. President, on the other hand, has

proved an easy mark for Putin`s flattery.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He called me a genius. He said Donald Trump is a genius and he`s

going to be the leader of the party and he`s going to be the leader of the

world or something. He said some good stuff about me and these characters

that I`m running against had said, we want to you to disavow that

statement. I said what? He called me a genius, I`m going to disavow it,

are you crazy? Can you believe it? How stupid are they? We want you to

disavow the statement. I`m not going to disavow. And besides that,

wouldn`t it be good if we actually got along with countries? Wouldn`t it

be actually a positive thing?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Since taking office, the President has been swayed to take Saudi

Arabia`s side and its dispute with Yemen and also Qatar following his

lavish Saudi visit. He changed his mind about China`s ability to influence

North Korea after a brief conversation with the Chinese President telling

the Wall Street Journal, “after listening for ten minutes, I realized it`s

not so easy.” And then there was a time the President revealed highly

classified information to the Russian Ambassador and Foreign Minister

during a meeting in the Oval Office, a meeting we should note that was

taken at the request of Vladimir Putin.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It was set up a while ago and frankly I could have waited. But

what difference does it make? When I spoke with Putin, he asked me

whether or not I would see Lavrov. Now, what do I - should I say no I`m

not going to see him? I said I will see him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That meeting, a day after the President fired FBI Director James

Comey was where the President called Comey crazy, a real nut job, according

to the reporting in the New York Times, telling the Russian diplomats, I

faced great pressure because of Russia, that`s taken off. Putin goes into

the meeting on Friday with a clear agenda that includes easing Ukraine-

related sanctions and securing the return of two Russian compounds in the

U.S. which were seized by the Obama administration in retaliation for

Russia`s election interference. But on the American side, the goals are a

bit mercurial. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters last

week, “we have no specific agenda. It`s whatever the President wants to

talk about.”

And according to the New York Times, even the President`s top aides do not

know precisely what he will decide to say or do. LA Times report that

aides have written a list tweet-like sentences that summarize the main

points Trump could bring up with Putin. The big question now, whether

those points will include Russia`s efforts to disrupt the 2016 election to

the President`s benefit. Efforts that are now the subject of a criminal

investigation involving some of the President`s closest aides and

associates. I`m joined by the MSNBC National Security Analyst Evelyn

Farkas, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia and Ukraine

and Lawrence Korb, former Assistant Secretary of Defense now Senior Fellow

at Center for American Progress. I want to start with this Evelyn,

describe how preparation would normally be going into a meeting of this

first big face to face with Putin, given how thigh the stakes are, how

strained the relationship has been?.

EVELYN FARKAS, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Right, well, first of all,

Chris, you would have a written document longer than tweet length. You

know, giving the President some background on first of all the interaction

between other presidents and Putin. Putin has been in office since 2000

although Medvedev took over briefly I would say in the middle there. But

you would have a rundown of U.S. President interacting with Head of the

State of Russia then you would go into what are key objectives? What are

the Russian objectives and then what are the points that the President

should make?

And the number one point, I mean, you said it, it`s got to be at the top of

your block. It`s got to be the meddling in our elections, not just the

cyber-attack and the spreading of information but fake news. Things that

they`re probably still doing today using their bots, using Facebook trolls,

troll factories they call them. So, first of all, the meddling in our

election, second of all, he`s got to say stop invading the neighboring

countries in Europe. We don`t want to destabilize Europe and you`ve got to

make peace in Ukraine. And by the way, you have to stop the cyber-attacks

in Ukraine and elsewhere, the meddling in the French and German elections,

then you get to Syria and then you get to North Korea.

HAYES: So Lawrence, I mean, one of the things we`ve seen, it`s been a very

clear theme. You know, we`ve seen (INAUDIBLE) we`ve seen it China, we`ve

seen in in other places. The president will sort of hear something new for

the first time and then turn around and sort of take his interlocutors

framing of things as fact. So, you would imagine there`s a lot of

potentials there for Putin to introduce a whole bunch of things that Donald

Trump maybe hasn`t heard before that might make him that much more

sympathetic to the Russian side.

LAWRENCE KORB, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: There`s no doubt

about it. And Trump is a very impulsive person so he`s liable to react in

a way that - you know, his advisers would tell him not to. The other is,

it`s not just a question of not being prepared. He does not understand

international politics. And that`s very, very year with the statements

he`s making, for example about, North Korea. Well, the Chinese should do

it. No, the Chinese have different interests. They`re not worried about a

North Korean missile attack because they don`t think it`s going to come

against them. They`re worried about refugees pouring into their country if

North Korea should collapse or the United States and South Korea being on

their border.

So he doesn`t understand that and you hope that when they talk to Putin,

Evelyn just mentioned a couple of issues, one, I hope they get to is Syria

because we`re at a point now we`re going to have to decide. ISIS is about

to be defeated, what happens next? Are we going to stay, how we and the

Russians going to get along? Are we going to divide the country along the

Euphrates? I mean, those are really, really key issues that need to be

dealt with right away.

FARKAS: Yes -

HAYES: You know -

FARKAS: I think - sorry.

HAYES: Go ahead.

FARKAS: Well, I was just going to say, I totally agree with Larry. I

mean, you need - he needs to - President Trump tell the Russian, we need to

cut a deal on Syria and stop pretending that Bashar al-Assad can stay in

power indefinitely because if he does, he`s going to have a terrorist

insurrection that he`ll have to deal with until the end of his days. So,

if you want a stable Syria-Russia, let`s come to the negotiating table and

make a deal.

HAYES: But - so here`s my question. I mean, all of this seems like it

would require a sort of degree of kind of staff preparation and strategic

forethought that really does seem absent. I`m not saying this is as my

characterization, I mean, the people around him basically say, look, he

doesn`t do agendas, he goes to the meeting and sort of rolls with it

however it`s going. One of the kinds of key staffers, and I saw you quote

a piece about this, so I want to ask you. A woman by the name of Fiona

Hill who sort of a noted hawk, I guess is the shorthand that use - she`s at

the NSC. She has written a book very critical of Putin himself and his

regime. And there`s a back and forth about whether she`ll be in the

meeting. Partly I think it`s a signal about what exactly - where exactly

this administration is.

FARKAS: Well, that`s the thing, Chris. I assume that was directed at me

because I was quoted in that piece thing “she should be in the meeting.”

But I think it`s because we`re reading tea leaves. The administration has

not put out a strategy on Russia. We don`t know what their objectives are.

I believe that H.R. McMaster and Fiona Hill, the woman that you mentioned,

they`re going to be putting together a very silver clear minded approach

towards the Russia government. But we don`t know whether the President is

going to take their advice or not.

HAYES: And Lawrence, I mean, you can imagine, this is part of the paradox

in the heart of all of this, the sort of things moving in opposite

directions. You could imagine you know, the National Security Council

teeing up sort of a bunch of steps. And then the President getting in

there and just kind of - you know, really liking Vladimir Putin and bonding

over things and coming out and you know, next thing you know, next week,

he`s telling people that you know, no one ever talks about it, but Crimea

used to be part of Russia.

KORB: Why, I mean, just look what happened after the - when the meeting

with Lavrov that you had in the run-up. He gives him information that we

got from another country, that it`s classified. I mean, just things like

that because the Russians, we don`t have the same interests that they do in

a lot of parts of the world. So yes, you really have to worry that he`s

liable and let something split. He doesn`t seem to know the difference

between the various degrees of intelligence and classification. And he is

no dummy, he knows exactly what he`s doing. And I think he will sort of

egg him on to get - to get information.

HAYES: Those really - the pictures of that moment, it`s just almost too

surreal to sort - given the context of everything that`s gone around in

this relationship. The President once referring to Vladimir Putin as his

stable mate because they appeared on the same program although it never

meant. Evelyn Farkas and Lawrence Korb, thank you.

KORB: Thank you.

FARKAS: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Joining me now, Joan Walsh, MSNBC Political Analyst, National

Affairs Correspondent for The Nation, McKay Coppins, Staff Writer for the

Atlantic. Already rolling your eyes John. McKay, I want to start with you

because you know, part of this - the psychology here is so easy in some

senses to read. It`s not that complicated. You`ve written about it which

is just basically the idea that he likes - the President likes people that

say nice things about him. And he has interpreted Vladimir Putin in saying

nice things about him although a lot of that is actually not-he sort of

exaggerated in his own mind. The degree to which Putin himself is going

fuse up a lot of the things I`ve read, it hasn`t actually been real

cheerleading but you can imagine like an actual pointed approach of

flattery does seem to be quite effective.

MCKAY COPPINS, THE ATLANTIC STAFF WRITER: Absolutely. I remember when I

interviewed him a few years ago. One of the things that stuck out to me

most was he started talking about how he judges whether a reporter is a

good reporter and it came down to whether they say nice things about him or

not, whether they write nice things about him or not. And he basically

sorts the world, he sorts the press, he sorts world leaders, politicians,

whoever into two categories. There are pro-Trump people and anti-Trump

people.

HAYES: Right.

COPPINS: And the pro-Trump people are winners and noble and heroic and the

anti-Trump people are losers and haters. And so, Putin was one of the very

few world leaders who kind of staked out territory in the pro-Trump area

pretty early on. And so, in his mind, like you said, he`s kind of whipped

up this kind of extravagant idea of what Putin has said about him. And

Putin has clearly been flattering him but he hasn`t gotten to the extremes

that Trump thinks. But yes, they`re going to be in a room together. I

mean, if Putin wants to get things out of Trump, he clearly knows the way

to do it. He just has to flatter him.

HAYES: And Joan, part of what so crazy here is just there`s this wide

divergence between the interest of Donald Trump, the individual and

possible - you know, presumably candidate again for the elected office and

his party being running in the midterms and the sort of national interests

of a country that had you know, multiple state election agencies

compromised by what appears to be a very sophisticated effort by the

Russians. And they`re just like, there is no way to push those two things

together. It appears in the mind of the President.

JOAN WALSH, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Of Donald Trump. No, you`re right.

I mean, I think, there are two major differences between Trump and Putin

that pertain to this meeting. One starts with Putin is very smart. He`s a

student of Psychology. I`m not talking about textbook psychology, he`s a

student of people. He`s a great manipulator. He spent a lot of time

thinking about Donald Trump, obviously. Donald Trump, on the other hand,

is a student of nothing and nobody. He acts from instinct and a lot of it

is driven by what he`s heard someone says about him good or bad. So that`s

one difference.

And then the second thing, I think you know, you really referred to in your

question Chris, which is that Putin, although he`s kind of a kleptocrat,

let`s say that, he definitely has a sense of his national interests. He

wants the more of an arena of power in the former Soviet states. He wants

to push back on NATO. He wants to hold on to Crimea and possibly grab

Ukraine. And Trump - and he also wants to establish, I believe, a kind of

push back on the liberalism worldwide and establish a real, kind of

backlash, authoritarian backlash to that. Donald Trump really doesn`t have

a worldview. He doesn`t have a sense of our American interests. He has a

sense of Donald Trump`s interests. And right now, those interests are

making nice with Vladimir Putin because of his fears of what may or may not

be known, what happened during the election. He has no curiosity. I mean,

people seem to think he`s not even going to bring up the election meddling.

HAYES: Well, that`s - that is remarkable.

WALSH: I know.

HAYES: In fact, it doesn`t have an end. And McKay, I thought this - I

found this to be actually a pretty chilling sentence, given the context.

It`s the New York Times saying that two people close to Mr. Trump said they

expected the men to bond over their disdain for fake news. I mean, you

know, Russia is a place where journalists end up murdered with not

infrequently. And the thought of that, I don`t know, what do you make of

that? McKay?

COPPINS: Yes. I mean, that is - that is striking and unnerving. I mean,

Trump would not be the first President to bond over - bond with kind of

autocratic leaders. Nixon famously meeting with the Leader of China, saw

him edit the front page of the national newspaper in China and said, I wish

I had that power. It is one of the kinds of - the many parallels between

Richard Nixon and Donald Trump. But the fact is, I mean, I am struck that

in the lead-up to this trip, which is - and a major part this Presidency,

he spent the lead-up to this trip picking crazy feuds with morning talk

show hosts, tweeting you know, insane gifts about beating up CNN. This is

clearly on the top of his mind. And I would not be surprised if he opted

to forsake the conversation about the election meddling to kind of revel in

their mutual disdain for the media. I think that that`s unfortunate but I

would not be surprised by it.

HAYES: Did that catch your eye as well, Joan, that line in the Times?

WALSH: Absolutely. Yes, you know, they`ll also probably bond about their

disdain for Hillary Clinton as well. You know -

HAYES: That`s - you know, that`s a joke but also an entirely possible -

WALSH: Absolutely.

HAYES: - thing for them to talk about. No, I mean, 100 percent, that is

an absolutely possible long topic of conversation for the two of them.

WALSH: And when you looked at the body language in his meeting with Lavrov

and Kislyak, I mean, it`s just like they really seemed to be bros, like

really having a good time. And I anticipate the same kind of chemistry

with Putin, especially because Putin is going to put a lot of time and

thought into creating it.

HAYES: All right, Joan Walsh and McKay Coppins, thank you both.

WALSH: Thank you.

COPPINS: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, new evidence that investigators are now looking into

allegations that people in the Trump world sought out hacked Clinton e-

mails from Russia, the latest details after this two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Tonight, ALL IN can report that a source for last week`s Wall

Street Journal article about a Republican operative`s attempt to obtain

Hillary Clinton`s 33,000 deleted e-mails from Russian hackers has been

contacted by investigators. Matt Tait, Cybersecurity Expert who once

worked for British Intelligence stated that he was an unnamed source in

the first Wall Street Journal article and identified and provided documents

for the follow-up story. After those articles were published, Tait posted

a piece on the national security blog, Lawfare titled, The Time I Got

Recruited to Collude with the Russians. I can lay out what happened, he

wrote facts from which readers and investigators can draw their own

conclusions. Well, Tait`s piece is in his words, a fuller accounting Shane

Harris` reporting at the Wall Street Journal. Harris reported that wealth,

now deceased Trump supporter names Peter Smith had initiated and effort

Clinton`s deleted e-mails from Russian hackers, believing they were in

possession of them.

And while doing so, he implied he had a direct line to Michael Flynn and to

the Trump campaign. It is in those efforts, one of the people Smith

reached out to for was Matt Tait, seeking help from an information and

security expert. Now, Tait recounts feeling deeply uneasy about Smith`s

project and ultimately parted ways. And we reached out to Tait today in

the hope of having him to discuss what he wrote, he responded with an e-

mail that reads in part, “Since publishing the article, I have been

contacted by a number of investigators and Congressional Committees

requesting that I provide them with additional information relating to the

article and it would not be appropriate to provide further comment until

I`ve had the opportunity to meet with them and provide them with a complete

account of the events of last year.”

Joining me now, Nick Akerman, former Assistant Special Watergate

Prosecutor, and there`s a bunch of deals in that piece Nick, that really

jumped out at me. And I want to read a few of them and get your reaction.

One of so many cases the Cybersecurity Expert gets this entreaty from Peter

Smith who`s getting all these e-mails and trying figure out if they`re

actually Clinton`s deleted e-mails from Russian hackers. And one of the

things that Tait has is this. It was immediately apparent that Smith -

speaking of Peter Smith - seemed to know both Lieutenant General Flynn and

his son well, that Flynn have been persuaded the Senate confirmation

process would be prohibitively difficult. He would instead, therefore,

become National Security Adviser should Trump win the election. Smith

said. That`s a - that`s a pretty remarkable piece of inside information to

have about a campaign that at that time no one thought Donald Trump is

going to win.

NICK AKERMAN, FORMER ASSISTANT WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: No, I totally agree.

And in fact, it`s also a pretty insightful statement. The fact that they

were concern that Flynn would have problems being confirmed as somebody

from the Senate, that someone would have to actually - Senators would

actually have to confirm him and there would be a hearing. So I think

there was a concern clearly that they didn`t want Flynn actually in front

of a Senate Committee being asked questions. I mean, again, all roads

seemed to lead back to Flynn. I mean, it`s the same person that Donald

Trump wanted to have the investigation dropped on. It`s the same person

who lied on his National Security Clearance. It`s the same person that

worked with Jared Kushner on a number or items relating to the Russians.

So I think, Flynn is becoming more and more a central figure in this entire

Russian investigation. All of which could lead right back to the

President.

HAYES: And to that point about leading back to the President, I mean, to

me, what`s so notable is that you got this guy Peter Smith, and I think

it`s a little hard for folks to get their head around the story because in

drops this new character right into the drama. Who is this guy? He`s a

deceased and Republican wealthy guy who sort of did this kind of stuff.

But again, another part where Tait says indicates that Smith appears to

have deep knowledge of the campaign. The possibility he was working with

the campaign. I wanted to get your reaction to this. The combination of

Smith`s deep knowledge of the inner workings of the campaign, the multiple

references, to needing to avoid campaign reporting suggested to me the

group was formed with the blessing of the Trump campaign. It reminded me a

little bit of some of the groups that Richard Nixon used that were these

sort of arms-length vehicles.

AKERMAN: Sure. I mean, it was a way to have reasonable deniability that

they could set up these groups and claim absolutely no connection no

knowledge, no idea how this all happened. But again, all of the roads lead

right back to the same people. You know, unfortunately, Mr. Smith is not

going to be a witness in this case.

HAYES: Right.

HAYES: Final question for you. Robert Mueller has hired a whole bunch of

extra folks for that office. They`ve been getting scrutiny about who they

donated to. And I wonder if this was a thing happened during the Watergate

process in which obviously the reporting requirements hadn`t been passed

because they were passed as a result of Watergate. But if there was

scrutiny and sort of questions about the political motivation to the folks

that staff the office you worked at.

AKERMAN: Absolutely. This is history repeating itself all over again.

Archibald Cox as you recall the Special Watergate Prosecutor, was the

Solicitor General for John F. Kennedy, a Democrat. There was always this

discussion and claims that Cox was hiring Kennedy Democrats even though

there were a number of Republicans on the staff, just like Rob Mueller is a

registered Republican. I mean, let`s face it. you have one or two

choices. If you`re in any way an interested citizen and active

politically, you`re going to be either a Republican or a Democrat. So the

idea that this is something horrible, that half the people might be

Democrats, that are prosecutors on Bob Mueller`s staff is really ludicrous.

But it`s the exact same charges, the same thing that we heard during the

time when Archie Cox was appointed, the same kind of criticism, all

relating back to Ted Kennedy. It all seems to stop after the Saturday

Night Massacre when Cox was fired and Leon Jaworski came in and kept the

entire same staff together. I think, after that point, there was never any

question about political standing, political affiliation. I think

everybody in that office just moved ahead just like they are in Bob

Mueller`s office, doing their job. I think what you`ll find remarkable

about the staff that was under Archibald Cox and also the staff that`s

under Bob Mueller is you don`t see anybody leaking, you don`t hear any kind

of leaks coming out from that office. It is a very well professionally

trained group.

HAYES: That`s interesting. All right, Nick Akerman, thanks for joining

us.

AKERMAN: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, new dismal polling numbers for the Senate Health Care Bill

causing some Republicans to hide from their constituents possibly to avoid

the kind of reception Ted Cruz received, that`s ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: On Monday, the Indiana Republican party post a question on Facebook

and Twitter, “what`s your ObamaCare horror story?” The query back-fired

big time because while there was a few concerns about the cost of premiums

and other facets of the law, most of the comments appeared fully supportive

of the Affordable Care Act. One person summed the law this way “I am

actually able to finally afford health insurance. It`s awful. I have a

doctor I like. My co-pay`s affordable, I`m healthy, it`s the worst.

Another tweet that “her sister was able to get HUMIRA for her rheumatoid

arthritis, save her ability to walk.” Another person that when her husband

had a brain tumor, they didn`t have to “worry about losing their house.”

Those sentiments reflect the growing popularity of ObamaCare in poll after

poll. An NBC-Wall Street Journal poll last month, 41 percent of people

said ObamaCare was a good idea compared to 38 percent who said it was a bad

idea. In contrast, Republican efforts to repeal and replace the law are

consistently unpopular. One USA Today-Suffolk University Poll last month

found that only 12 percent of Americans support the Senate`s health care

plan which explains why the Republicans are trying to keep their efforts to

dismantle the ACA shrouded in secrecy. But as Ted Cruz just learned,

Senators can only hide so much. We`ll show you how his Fourth of July went

when protesters showed up to greet him at an event just after this break.

AMERICAN CROWD: Health Care is a human right. Health care is a human

right. Health care is a human right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Cruz was not the only Republican senator to hear from concerned

constituents over the long holiday weekend. Senator Susan Collins told the

Washington Post that a Fourth of July march in Eastport, Maine, quote,

there was one issue, that`s unusual, it is usually a wide range of issues.

Adding, quote, I heard over and over again encouragement for my stand

against the current version of the Senate and House health care bills.

Collins, of course, is one of the Republican senators who helped sink the

health care bill last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had hoped to push the bill through

with a minimum of public discussion. Today, Senator Roy Blunt who had

supported McConnell`s bill got to see what his constituents think about his

positions on health care. Protesters pretended to be dead outside the

senator`s Springfield office, complete with mock tombstones and a Grim

Reaper.

That protest is just one of many.

Jeff Stein of Vox who has been doing great reporting on this, reporting

that progressives are planning health care sit ins at a, quote, 21 Senate

GOP offices. And with that kind of reception, it is no wonder many

Republicans are trying to avoid their constituents all together during this

recess week.

New York Times reporting that, quote, many lawmakers seemed to have given

up on town hall

style meetings and parades. And the congressional budget office,

meanwhile, is now scoring two separate versions of a health care bill for

when lawmakers return to Washington next week. The text of both those

bills remain hidden from the public.

The White House says it is getting close to a deal.

Joining me now, Matt Fuller, Congressional report for The Huffington Post.

Matt, I`m reminded the most fallow period in the health care negotiations

was when people

weren`t paying attention and that`s when the deals got struck, and that it

was sort of fait accompli. As someone who has been following this so

closely, how would you describe the state of play right now?

MATT FULLER, HUFFINGTON POST: Well, everything old is new again. It does

have the same sort of feeling to it, I guess, in the House where it seemed

a little bit dead. Obamacare is the law of the land. And then very

suddenly we had some deals coming.

Now, the only difference, I would say, between the House and the Senate was

you really did have Mark Meadows and you had Tom McArthur, so you had

conservatives really working with, you know, on the other side of – not

the other side of the aisle, certainly, but on the other side of their own

conference. They had these people working with each other trying to figure

out how to get themselves to yes. And I think there was a little bit more

pressure for guys in the House. They really did want to get to yes.

Certainly people like Mark Meadows, and a lot of guys in the Freedom Caucus

didn`t want to be the ones who sort of spoiled this party about repeal.

They really did want to get there. And there were a lot of moderates

actually who, you know, wanted that same thing. I`m not sure that dynamic

is the same in the Senate.

HAYES: That`s a great point, right, that the psychology of those players

was of much more concern about the sort of internal dynamics among

conservatives and among the caucus and among the party, whereas I don`t

think that`s th calculation being made by, say, Dean Heller in Nevada or

Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, or Susan Collins in main.

Do you think the combination of the terrible polling and the sustained

constituent pressure is having an effect?

FULLER: Yeah, I mean, absolutely it`s having an effect.

It is certainly not an even effect, right. You mentioned Ted Cruz. I

don`t think Ted Cruz is going to be persuaded by protesters in his district

– or, I`m sorry, his state. Certainly Heller, I think has made a

calculation at this point that it just doesn`t make sense for him

politically to support this bill. Susan Collins I think was always going

to be challenged, but again she`s just being reinforced.

I mean, if you were against this bill and you`re hearing from constituents

coming out so forcefully against this I think it does reinforce that.

The only thing I would say is that this is something I heard a lot of times

in the House, actually, was, you know, they`ve gotten – all these outside

groups have gotten so good at protesting and this iea of fake news,

actually – I think I heard a few congressmen refer to the town halls as

fake news and that, you know, this is part of the resist movement, the

organizing.

So, they`re taking – some – I think some lawmakers are going to take

this with a grain of salt. Certainly the sense when you have senators

hiding out, right. You have Cory Gardner who is not doing town halls or

they`re not going through July 4th parades. I think that`s indicative of

the fact that they know this is sort of bad politically for them. And just

the image of, you know, if we`re Ted Cruz in Texas having that image is –

that`s worth something in 2018. For Cory Gardner, he`s up in 2020, I think

he`s saying, you know, I can maybe weather this storm of two years of not

being the most successful Senator out there so I prevent that image from

being ingrained into this debate.

HAYES: But the Gardner thing is such a perfect example of the bizarre sort

of through the

looking glass politics of this. You`ve got a bill that`s not polling very

well. People don`t like it. It`s unpopular across the board. Huge

amounts of constituent pressure. Huge interest group mobilization from

everyone from doctors to AARP. Corey Gardner in Colorado is going to go to

to July 4th parade, that`s like a – every politician from dog catcher to

everyone goes to the July 4 parade where you go and you walk and you shake

people`s hands and you talk about how much you love America. He`s going to

not go to July 4th parades to avoid having to talk to constituents about

what will be the most important high risk signature vote that he takes.

That calculation is just remarkable to me.

FULLER: Yeah. And I think – you know, there`s – not to reduce this as

an intro to politics course, but there`s something the David Mahieu (ph)

lawmakers are single-minded seekers of reelection. That`s sort of changing

I think a little bit, and certainly in the Senate. In congress, members

are trying to work their way up. For Cory Gardner, he`s someone who sees

leadership opportunities for him in the future. And I think that if he can

get away with not being outwardly for this bill, or outwardly for it,

that`s all well and good for him, so the lower profile he keeps at this

point, the better for him.

HAYES: That phrase is perfect, I think: get away with. Because that`s

been sort of the entire MO for the whole process here: can we get away with

it? Matt Fuller, thanks for joining me.

FULLER: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, Governor Chris Christie testing his own precedent to

see just how low he can get his poll numbers to go. Hear his unique

defense ahead.

Plus, Twitter beefing with the founding fathers in tonight`s Thing One,

Thing Two after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, on Independence Day a whole bunch of apparent

Trump supporters on Twitter trained their anger on NPR with replies like

“defund NPR. Let the Hollywood elites pay for your biased propaganda.”

“Please stop. This is not the right place.” Or even so, “NPR is calling

for revolution. Interesting way to condone the violence while trying to

sound patriotic. Your implications are clear.”

So, what did NPR tweet that triggered these responses? That`s Thing Two in

60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We hold these truths to be self evidence, that all

men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain

unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of

Happiness.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HAYES: 29 years ago, NPR began a tradition of having its journalists read

the Declaration of Independence on July 4th on air. And this year added a

new component tweeting out the historic text in 140 character snippets.

Apparently, some people didn`t get it. For instance, to this section, “a

prince whose character is thus marked by every act, which may define a

tyrant is unfit to be the ruler of a free people,” a user, who has since

deleted the account replied “propaganda. Is that all you know how?” Taking

on the hashtag #drainingtheswamp.

After a section reading, “totally unworthy the head of a civilized nation,”

a user who later deleted the tweet wrote, “yes, NPR journalists with a

mission.”

But others who cleraly knew NPR was citing the words of our founding

fathers, still took issue with it. One user replying to an NPR tweet,

linking to the audio, wrote “this is why you`re going to get defunded.”

Adding, “seriously, this is the dumbest idea I`ve ever seen on Twitter.

Literally no one is going to read 5,000 tweets about this trash” with trash

apparently being used to describe America`s founding document.

And another user suggested the Declaration of Inependence itself is somehow

partisan, responding to tweet “explaining NPR July 4th tradition with a

photo of the original document, this user wrote, “glad you`re being

defunded. You have never been balanced on your show.”

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Even if you are mostly cut off from news over the long Fourth of

July weekend, which I tried to be, you probably saw these photos of New

Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his family enjoying a day out on an

otherwise empty beach on Sunday, a beach that Christie himself

had ordered closed to the public along with other state beaches amid a

budget standoff.

Now, later that same day, Christie held a news conference and was asked if

he got any sun.

“I didn`t,” he said. “I didn`t get any sun today.”

Told that photographic evidence showed otherwise, Christie`s spokesman came

up with a novel explanation, quote, he did not get any sun, he had a

baseball hat on.

The governor himself elaborated in remarks to reporters yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. CHRIS CHRISTIE, (R) NEW JERSEY: I don`t count going out on the beach

after I`ve been working all morning to sit and talk with my wife and our

guests for 40 minutes before I had to leave to come back to work as

getting sun. That wasn`t what I was out there to get. What I took

question was, hey, were you like out laying out getting a tan today? That

wasn`t what I was doing. And that`s not what those pictures show. I

wasn`t sitting next to a 25-year-old blonde, I was sitting next to my wife

of 31 years, surrounded by my children and some of their best friends. If

that`s a scandal, that`s a scandal I`m guilty of every day of my life,

being committed to my wife and to my children first.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: After the budget stand-off ended overnight on July 3rd, state beach

did reopen for Independence Day and New Jerseyians promptly got to work

making sand sculptures of the governor

relaxing on the beach.

Now, you might think all this would hurt Chris Christie poll numbers, but

the thing of it is, there isn`t far to fall. Even before the beach

incident, Chris Christie was polling at just 15, that`s 1-5, percent

approval making him under of the most unpopular governors in modern polling

history. Only two governors embroiled in scandal and one who appointed his

daughter to his seat, has hit lower marks than the man once thought to be

the future of the Republican Party.

Up next, journalists are getting death threats after reporting on the media

attacking meme that President Trump tweeted over the weekend. That story

right after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: On Sunday, the president of the United States tweeted a video

showing him body slamming and punching a man at a professional wrestling

event with the CNN logo superimposed over

the man`s face. The president did that.

Reporters understandably wanted to know who had created the video the

president sent out to the millions of people that follow him. You`ll be

absolutely shocked to learn it came from a reddit user with a vulgar name

and a history of racist anti-Semitic and Islamophobic posts.

One of the people who uncovered that history, Jared Sexton (ph) says he

received a slew of death threats for his trouble. “I was told people would

want to shoot, strangle me, hang me, throw me out of a helicopter,” he

wrote on Twitter, adding,”over on Facebook I`m getting messages from

strangers about goyim and talking about what happened to the Jews in the

1940s.”

And CNN uncovered the identify of the person who posted the meme, but

declined to make it public, noting the poster had publicly apologized and

deleted his offensive post, though CNN added in the final it reserves the

right to publish his identity if his behavior changes.

That did not prevent neo-Nazis` vows to hunt down the children of CNN

staffers over their reporting. And soon, personal information from

multiple CNN staffer and their family members alongside images and gifs of

individuals of CNN superimposed over their faces being shot in the head

were being posted online.

The person who posted the meme is reportedly a middle aged man, but Trump`s

online allies falsely claimed it was 15-year-old boy. It is not. And that

claim was subsequently repeated by none other than the president`s adult

son, Donald Trump Jr. who tweeted, “so I guess they weren`t effective

threatening the admin so they go after an bully a 15-year-old.”

These attacks on the press are part of a White House strategy. Last week,

you`ll recall, President Trump targeted this network going after Morning

Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. On Friday, The Washington

Post reported that, and you`ve got to hear this quote to believe it, “some

white house advisers said they were frustrated that the Brzezinski`s feud

overtook the president`s fight with CNN, which seemed in their eyes to have

a clearer villains and heroes.”

Joining me now, Lynn Sweet, Washington bureau chief at The Chicago Sun-

Times; and Ben Howe, contributing editor at Red State.

First, let`s start on this question of the sort of origins of this video.

Lynn, I am of the opinion that it is newsworthy who created the video the

president sent out to 30 million people showing him

beating up a stand-in for CNN. And it`s newsworthy under any

circumstances. Do you think that`s right?

LYNN SWEET, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES: I agree with you, Chris, because people,

when something is repeated by a president, that gives a stamp of approval

that that person can go out and use

in the marketplace of ideas and of context and of networking their

reprehensible anti-Semitic background that you mentioned that is an

offshoot of this. It`s something that the office of the president and the

president himself should be aware of to consider before just blithely

retweeting something.

And that is part of an issue here with this particular bit of video. It`s

not just funny on the face, because you have to consider, or you don`t have

to, I would like to hope that some day the president will, consider the

origin of the material that he`s retweeting before he does it, because in

this case, it has

consequences.

HAYES: Ben, I am of two minds about how these feuds with media entities

play out. At one level, it was ironic to me he tweeted out a wrestling

video, right, because at one level it`s violence, but at the other level

it`s fake. And a few weeks ago, I`d even tweeted that the ongoing briefing

nonsense from the White House about the briefing room seems like very

strange kayfabe (ph) to me, which I imagine they will continue in front of

the cameras.” Kayfabe (ph) is a term for wrestling, for like staged

conflict between figures, right.

So, at one level it was funny that it`s a wrestling video, because it sort

of gives up the game in that respect. At another level, there are people

right now as I speak to you who are not in their homes, because they`re

being stalked and they`ve been outed – CNN staffers who are getting

threatening phone calls nonstop, and their family members, and they have

young children. And that is very, very much not fake or amusing.

BEN HOWE, RED S TATE: No. And actually I experienced this, mostly in

2015-2016, just by virtue of the fact that I`m a conservative and I was

against Trump. A lot of other people who are in my same position, same

thing happened.

I`m not Jewish, but I got a lot of anti-Semitic memes sent at me and videos

made of me that said Jewsplaining every time I was talking, pictures of me

saying that I was going to be put in the gas chamber. I got emails,

theatening email. They published my address online. They doxxed me. They

did all the things that today crying and screaming and rending garments

over with this Reddit poster.

I don`t personally think his specific identity matters as much – it

doesn`t matter as much to me as it does that the president thought it was

OK to tweet it. I was very interested to know whether or not he had made

it, or if anybody in his staff had made it. But just the fact that it came

from that area and given the user`s name is enough to question the judgment

of – I mean, he is just like these people. And I think that that`s

something that should concern everyone.

HAYES: Ben, let me just follow up on that, because you talked about the

doxxing, which is an internet term for you posting your real information.

I mean, did you feel – did you feel threatened? I mean, you know, I know

people – Julia Ioffe had people calling up saying, you know, of the

homicide cleanup organizations have been sort of contacted for her

apartment. I mean, really nasty stuff. Did you feel – I mean, did it

work to sort of spook you?

HOWE: I mean, it didn`t stop me because at some point there was so much

out there that there was nothing else to reveal. But I know that friends

of mine, Dana Lash same thing happened to her, she got doxxed last year.

David French wrote about it at National Review. And some conservatives,

like Byron York came out and said, oh, what`s the big deal, it`s a bunch of

memes. Well, it is a big deal. These are – this is threatening behavior.

And, you know, you don`t know – OK, so the guy who tweets your address,

maybe he`s never going to do anything, but who sees this? And anybody can

act on it. It is a frightening situation.

I have four kids. And it`s not something that I`m comfortable just sitting

out there on the internet for anybody to see.

HAYES: Lynn, you`ve got this situation, you can watch the White House – I

mean, that

tweet to me is so revealing. They were frustrated, that quote, they were

frustrated about the Mika and Joe stuff, because it was distracting from

CNN.

They want to fight about this nonstop. This is all they actually want to

talk about.

SWEET: This fascination with cable show and cable show hosts is

unparalleled in American

history, that started with the advent of cable news shows. I mean, this is

doesn`t go back to George Washington having a fight here, this is

relatively, what, in the last 20-something years since the rise of MSNBC

and Fox and CNN.

So, the fascination of the White House, just think, to even have any energy

not just to say we want to get a message out on MSNBC, or we want to make

sure that the energy secretary gets booked on the show, that`s not it.

It`s pitting Mika and Joe against Cuomo. Really?

And that would be Chris Cuomo. I mean, and it goes without saying that

this is unparalled.

HAYES: Lynn Sweet and Ben Howe, thanks for being with me tonight.

HOWE: Thanks.

HAYES: That is All In for evening.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>