All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/26/17 The Secret is Out

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: June 26, 2017

Guest: Sherrod Brown, Francis Rooney, Julie Rovner, Philip Klein

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: – deluge of untrue statements should

have driven all of us into our boats like Noah waiting for the high sea

level to drain from the city. And that`s the fact we haven`t been able to

handle yet. What do you do with a President for whom basic human truth

telling doesn`t actually click? That`s HARDBALL for now, thanks for being

with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D), VERMONT: What`s going to happen? People will die

by the thousands.

HAYES: The clock is ticking on the Senate health care bill as the CBO

estimates 22 million people will lose their insurance.

TOM PRICE, UNITED STATES HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICE SECRETARY: The plan in

its entirety will absolutely bring premiums down.

SEN. PAT TOOMEY(R), PENSYLVANIA: No one loses coverage.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S COUNSELOR: These are not cuts to

Medicaid.

HAYES: Tonight, the lies being used to rush the bill through the Senate,

and the chances of it actually passing this week.

Then, the Supreme Court rules on the travel ban and as the President lashes

out against the Russia investigation, does this new talking point seem

preemptive?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What crime?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can anybody identify the crime? Collusion, it`s not a

crime.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. The Senate Healthcare

Bill at this hour is in trouble. After being crafted in secret, the bill

has finally been forced out into the open as Republicans try to pass it

before they leave for recess at the end of this week. And every day the

bill spends in the glare of public attention, the more criticism it

attracts from just about every direction. Tonight, Democrats are planning

to hold the Senate floor late into the night to protest the Republican bill

which is headed for a vote with zero hearings and very little debate. But

Senate Democrats are the least of the bill`s problems. Within the last

hour or so, Republican Senator Susan Collins said she would vote against

the bill in a crucial test vote. And after the nonpartisan Congressional

Budget Office released its highly anticipated analysis of the bill, which

finds that if this bill passed, 22 million more people would be uninsured

by 2026 compared to current law.

That includes 15 million more people just next year, including 4 million

with employment-sponsored insurance. By 2026, the bill would reduce the

federal deficit by $321 million according to the CBO. Average premiums in

the individual market would spike in the next couple years. And while

premiums are projected to decrease starting in 2020, the crucial detail is

this, deductibles and other out of pocket expenses would rise. The CBO

score isn`t likely to comfort any of the Republican Senators sitting on the

fence and the Senate bill`s problems don`t end there. The bill is meeting

resistance at the state level with the bipartisan National Governors`

Association calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to slow down

what has been an astonishingly rushed process. The National Association of

Medicaid Directors, a bipartisan organization of state Medicaid agencies,

called the bill`s changes to the program, quote, “unworkable.”

Meanwhile, a number of major health care industry groups have come out

against the bill including the American Medical Association, which

represents the nation`s doctors. AMA wrote in a letter to Senate

Leadership, “medicine has long operated under the precept of first do no

harm. The draft legislation violates that standard on many levels.” The

American Hospital Association announced its opposition to the bill, and

according to the president of America`s Essential Hospitals, a coalition of

hospitals that treat low-income patients quote, “this bill will close

hospitals. It will hammer rural hospitals. It will close nursing homes.

It will lead to disabled children not getting services. People will die.”

But after writing the bill in secret, proponents in the Senate and the

Trump administration now appear to be trying to bluff their way through

this one week of public scrutiny without having a real discussion about

what the bill would actually do. Instead of defending the legislation on

the merits, they`re attempting to mislead the public.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRICE: The system, the plan that we have, would put in place, would not

allow individuals to fall through the cracks, would not - we would not pull

the rug out from under anybody. We would not have individuals lose

coverage that they - that they want for themselves and for their family.

CONWAY: These are not cuts to Medicaid, George. We don`t see them as

cuts. It`s slowing the rate of growth in the future and getting Medicaid

back to where it was. ObamaCare expanded the pool of Medicaid recipients

beyond its original intentions.

TOOMEY: I have to strongly disagree with the characterization that we`re

somehow ending the Medicaid expansion, in fact, quite the contrary. The

Senate bill will codify and make permanent the Medicaid expansion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Late tonight, Republican Susan Collins said she would not vote on

the motion for the Senate bill to proceed citing the CBO score. And

Nevada`s Dean Heller came out against the current version of the bill even

before the CBO score came out specifically citing those Medicaid cuts.

Four other Senators opposed the bill from the right, arguing it doesn`t go

far enough in rolling back the Affordable Care Act. Some of those Senators

could change their minds but Republicans can only afford to lose two votes

and still pass the bill. And according to GOP leadership, that first test

vote could come as soon as tomorrow. I asked Democratic Senator Sherrod

Brown if he`s having conversations with his fellow Ohio Senator Rob Portman

about where he stands on this Senate health care bill.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D) OHIO: Just a little bit. We talk about more about

things we can work together to make happen in the state. We think very

differently on this issue. I have strong support of the Affordable Care

Act, he ran against it in both elections, he was elected to the Senate. So

we talk about all kinds of Ohio-specific issues especially opioid treatment

and addiction and what we need to do about it. And that`s - I met with a

number of police officers and court officials and treatment people today,

both in Youngstown today, in Cleveland yesterday, a number of people that

have gotten clean from their opioid treatment, addiction and treatment and

they think this is the number-one tool, Medicaid is, to fight back against

opioid addiction. So, we`ll see how that goes, but I think this report

today, 15 million people just like that lose their insurance, hundreds of

thousands of those in Ohio. And - I mean, that 15 million is a combined

population of my state and Senator McConnell`s state, Kentucky. That`s how

many people will lose insurance immediately, not to mention the tax breaks

to the insurance industry, the people that helped Senator McConnell write

the bill. So it`s pretty outrageous, it`s pretty morally reprehensible

what they`re doing.

HAYES: You know, what strikes me that the latest bill is, you`re someone

that`s going to run in 2018 a state that Donald Trump won and the politics

of this couldn`t be clearer for you. This is an easy call would be your

beliefs aside because of what the bill`s going to do. I mean, it`s just

remarkable to me that anyone thinks there`s political upside here.

BROWN: Well, I don`t - I don`t know. I think they - I guess they believe

- they`ve been saying repeal and replace for so many years it`s become a

mantra to them. The House did it, what, 55 times, something like that. I

think you can - you can convince - human mind can convince itself of what

it wants. And I don`t think many House and Senate members are getting out

listening to the public. You know, Lincoln used to say, he wants to go out

and get his public opinion best. The party of Lincoln hasn`t learned much

from Lincoln going out and listening to voters but you go out, there`s

overwhelming opposition. The young man that works the phones in my office

said, he got one call today in support of the - of the repeal and literally

hundreds against then. We`re seeing that all over the country. That`s why

I ask people to come to sherrodbrown.com, sign my petition, we`re going to

continue to organize against this right up until the vote on Wednesday or

Thursday.

HAYES: All right. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, thanks for your time.

BROWN: Chris, thank you. Thank you.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: I`m joined now by Francis Rooney, Republican from Florida, who

voted for the House healthcare repeal bill. Congressman, I want to start

on the process just because the House was criticized for a rush process.

This is a bill that was written in secret, it`s going to have a lot of

effects whether positive or negative and there`s one week of public debate.

How is that justifiable given the stakes here?

REP. FRANCIS ROONEY (R), FLORIDA: You know, there`s been so much thought

written and talked about, about this disastrous ObamaCare for the past

eight years that it`s kind of uniquely positioned to be acted on pretty

quickly and simply.

HAYES: Right. But -

ROONEY: I can`t imagine there could be any new news about what to do here.

HAYES: Well, but then why would - why would you keep the legislative

language secret and only show it to people for a week? If that`s the case,

if you feel like you guys have the better part of this argument, you feel

strongly about this, which clearly you do, you voted on it and there`s lots

of people who feel that way. Why vote on it in a week? Why not have one

hearing, a markup, or all the normal things that you folks do to legislate

things?

ROONEY: I can`t really speak for the Senate and the - and the time

constraints that they`re operating under. I don`t know what they`ve been

talking about behind closed doors or otherwise before the bill got

(INAUDIBLE) to print.

HAYES: But isn`t that - isn`t that strange?

ROONEY: Well, there`s a lot of strange things up here in this swamp, let

me assure you.

HAYES: People are watching, they`re saying to themselves, look, obviously

you feel strongly that the Affordable Care Act`s a bad deal for Americans;

there are lots of people that feel that way on Capitol Hill. And you know,

you just kind of show the cards, you have markups, you have hearings, you

say this is legislation we`re going to produce, you go out, make the

argument. That process has been so lacking on the Senate side, it leaves a

lot of people scratching their head about what they`re hiding.

ROONEY: Well, I tell you, my job is to represent Southwest Florida and be

the best Republican member I can be. And I think we did a good job of a

transparent process, there were a lot of amendments, a lot of changes were

made. There was no secrecy. And I`m fully comfortable with the work that

the House did for the American people.

HAYES: The funniest part about this is that you - they`re going to make

you vote on the Senate bill. You realize that, right? They`re going to

bring that thing over and they`re going to jam it down the House caucus`

throat and this process is then going to be your process because you and

the House are going to have to own it.

ROONEY: Well, I don`t know - isn`t there something called a, like, a

compromise committee or something when two different bills are different -

HAYES: Yes, the Conference Committee. They`re going to bypass it and

they`re going to make you, Sir, they`re going to make you vote for this

thing.

ROONEY: Oh, I didn`t know about that. I`ll check into that. I don`t do

well with people trying to make me do anything. Let me assure you.

HAYES: Well, let me ask you this. On the substance of this legislation,

the CBO report is out today and the reason that I think is relevant is the

noises about evading a Conference Committee so this sort of ends up in your

ambit, as it were. You know you got the CBO saying in the report, look,

the problem that people point to about the Affordable Care Act, insurers

leaving private marketplaces, non-group marketplaces, that problem will

exist and continue to exist even if this bill is passed. It doesn`t seem

to solve the fundamental problem that folks point to about the Affordable

Care Act.

ROONEY: Well, see, that`s where we have a bit of a philosophical

disagreement. I believe in the free market system and that if we are able

to isolate the extremely high risks off to the side, if we were able to

offer tax credits that allow people that aren`t on group plans to buy

coverage in a competitive environment, that they`re going to have terms and

deductibles that are reasonable for them. That`s what the free market

should do.

HAYES: Right. So the CBO says that the majority of folks will pay more

out of pocket for health care if this bill is passed.

ROONEY: Well - sorry.

HAYES: That is not what the President of the United States promised

people.

ROONEY: Yes, but the CBO is nothing but a bunch of voodoo economics. I

mean, look how wrong they were on the number of folks that were going to be

covered under ObamaCare. They missed it by 120 percent. They said we were

going to be growing over 3 percent for the past 6 years and we haven`t even

hardly -

HAYES: So you - wait, I just want to be clear here because it seems like

there`s a tension between the arguments made for the bill. So first of

all, Tom Price appointed the man who runs the CBO. I imagine you think he

isn`t a shill, you just think they`re getting it wrong, right?

ROONEY: No, what I - what I`ve been led to understand, and the Wall Street

Journal has written about this, is that Peter Orszag, when he was Head of

OMB, is the guy that devised a model and the model is a status model that

doesn`t give credit for any modification of behavior for a free market

system.

HAYES: So, here`s my question, all right, because there`s two ideas that

seem to be in tension. One is, look, we believe in a free market system.

The free market system is going to have winners and losers like any market

does, right, we all agree. Things are expensive, you can buy them, things

are not if you don`t make enough money, you can`t buy them. So there`s

that at one level, right? We believe in a free market system. And the

other is this idea that everyone is going to better off, that`s the

argument Tom Price has made. It`s the argument the President has promised,

everyone will be better off. You would agree that can`t be possible,

right? There`s going to be losers here.

ROONEY: Well, I would - I would agree that everyone is going g be better

off that buys insurance that will be replacing the exchanges because the

exchanges are a dismal failure. As far as the Medicaid expansion hits its

roll back, it`s going to be up to the states to figure out how much the

Medicaid they want to pay for.

HAYES: Right but I just - I just want to be clear on this. So I want to

make sure I understand where you`re coming from on the CBO.

ROONEY: Sure.

HAYES: The CBO says people - many people will pay much more money out of

pocket for worse - for worse health insurance in the individual exchanges

under this plan. And that is clearly the architecture of the bill. That`s

not, like, voodoo economics. The bill is clear about that.

ROONEY: Well, no, what they`re not assuming is that the competitive market

will work to drive down premiums and deductibles by bringing more insurers

into these markets.

HAYE: Congressman Francis Rooney thanks for making some time tonight.

ROONEY: Thanks for having me on.

HAYES: I`m joined now by Philip Klein, Managing Editor of the Washington

Examiner and Julie Rovner, Chief Washington Correspondent for Kaiser Health

News. And Julie, I want to start with you because you`ve been - you`ve

been covering health care for a while on the Hill, you`ve covered several

rounds of this. What is your impression of where the state of play is

right now on this legislation?

JULIE ROVNER, KAISER HEALTH NEWS CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Well, on

the one hand, I think it`s a very uphill battle as we`ve been hearing for

Senator McConnell to get 50 votes for this bill. We`ve got a couple of

firm no`s, one more would theoretically sink it. On the other hand, a lot

of people should not underestimate Senator McConnell and the other thing he

has to work with is almost $200 billion that the Senate bill would save

over and above what the House bill would save. So this is sort of the

beginning of the negotiating for some of these Senators who`ve been saying

that they`re going to hold out but not necessarily going to vote no.

HAYES: Right. So there`s two wings here. There`s Heller and Collins who

are the quote/unquote, “moderate.” They both represent states in Medicaid

expansion. Phillip, I want to talk about Lee and Rand Paul, particularly.

Both of them are saying they`re not going to vote for the motion to proceed

tomorrow which is a big deal. And what their demands are and how gettable

you think they are?

PHILIP KLEIN, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER MANAGING EDITOR: I think it`s going

to be tough because, remember, the House bill as passed made a lot - in

that bill, conservatives made a lot of concessions on the regulatory front,

on the spending front and the Senate bill moved further to the left and

there`s - the CBO confirmed today that there`s more spending and more taxes

in that bill. So as Julie said, right now, Mitch McConnell has some money

to play with to try to woo centrists but pumping more money into the bill

just risks alienating the conservatives.

HAYES: Well, and it also seems to me that they want something like the

MacArthur Amendment that happened in the House, right, which was the sort

of offer of a state waiver and that offer of a state waiver, to waive what

are both ideologically central forms of regulation and also quite

politically popular. Do you think that Philip, is what they`re looking for

here?

KLEIN: I think there`s more to that. I mean, keep in mind that this is a

bill where to conservatives the big pitch is that it reforms Medicaid but

the big Medicaid changes don`t really start to happen until the next decade

and it`s not until the middle of the next decade that they`re phased in.

So I think a lot of it is going to want to be - what is going to happen to

really lower premiums and to try to give more assurance to them that

entitlement reform is going to happen? And I think that`s the biggest

central problem here is that conservatives such as myself have been arguing

with sort of less conservative Republicans for years about trying to repeal

and replace ObamaCare, and the argument that we always get back is, well,

you know, it`s not going to be politically palatable if we get a crappy CBO

score that says we lose all sorts of coverage and people are going to get

thrown off of Medicaid. Well, to me -

HAYES: That`s where you are.

KLEIN: Yes, they`ve spent a trillion dollars of ObamaCare money and that`s

where they are.

HAYES: This is a - this is a -

KLEIN: So the - if I could just - yes.

HAYES: A great - a great point about this is Philip, just to go to Julie

on this, right, which is that the bill is, it`s sort of a weird

Frankenstein monster that doesn`t do anything that either sort of wing

really likes and still has generated all these extremely negative headlines

and I think real substantive risks. I mean, can you imagine Julie, them,

voting for something that`s going to have 50 million people kicked off

insurance next year, and raise premiums next year in 2018?

ROVNER: It is kind of amazing that this is what they`ve come up with. You

know, they`ve been saying for seven years that they want to repeal and

replace ObamaCare, but until now, we had never seen how they would do it.

And that`s because they haven`t been able to agree amongst themselves.

That`s been kind of the dirty little secret all along, is that the only

thing they all agreed on is they all wanted to repeal and replace

ObamaCare. But when you actually get down to doing it, you discover that

the Republicans have just as many divisions among themselves as the

Democrats do.

HAYES: Philip, don`t you think there`s a problem for Republicans, too,

with the process? I mean, it seems to me that the reason that you have a

public process around this is precisely because the politics of it do

matter, they matter, the substance of the creation of the thing. This idea

that you`re just going to kind of, like, pull one over by like getting

through the week seems like you are laying land mines for your future self.

KLEIN: Absolutely. I think if you go back and look at the Republicans`

takeover the House in 2010 and their subsequent Senate victory, in areas in

which maybe ideologically it wasn`t as much as a slam dunk in terms of the

arguments against ObamaCare, the way that they were able to win off in was

by getting the votes of independents on the process ground. The idea that

-

HAYES: Right.

KLEIN: - it was, you know, Scott Brown was able to win in a state that

Obama had carried by 26 points a little over a year earlier in early 2010

and a lot of the focus was the idea of the sort of Washington behind closed

door backroom dealing.

HAYES: Right.

KLEIN: They`d be able to kind of say, of course, I want to, you know,

ensure that everyone has decent health coverage but I want to do it in a

bipartisan way with real open process, and that was, I think the Democrats

are probably going to be able to do the same sort of thing against

Republicans next year.

HAYES: And Julie, every time that anyone recalls anything from the ACA

when you talk about Scott Brown, that was in November, when you talk about

those angry speeches that happened on the floor about the process, those

were in January, in February and March. A year and - I mean, have you ever

seen legislation of this magnitude on this subject area undertake this

trajectory process wise ever?

ROVNER: No, never. I mean, I`ve stood out - I`ve saw a lot of closed

meetings in the Capitol and office buildings but I`ve never seen a bill

that`s been done this way and I think that`s primarily because I`ve never

seen a bill that actually creates more losers than winners. Often you get

bills that create winners and losers but this really is a bill that helps

far fewer people than it would hurt and I think the Republicans know that

that`s what they`re resulting in.

HAYES: Yes, that is the fundamental issue here. Phil Klein and Julie

Rovner, thank you, both.

ROVNER: Thank you.

HAYES: Up next, why Republicans are being so secretive about what should

be their biggest legislative achievement. Steve Schmidt on the

unprecedented hidden process of the Senate Healthcare Bill after this two-

minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The Republican process to pass their healthcare bill is almost

impossible to properly characterize because it is so deeply bizarre. The

Affordable Care Act was championed loudly and publicly by President Obama.

The bill`s passage preceded by dozens and dozens of hearings, amendments,

debates. The New York Times noted that quote, “the Senate Finance

Committee worked on the legislation for eight days, its longest markup in

two decades. They considered more than 130 amendments and held 79 roll

call votes.” And quote, “the full Senate debated the health care bill for

25 straight days.” President Barack Obama even went to the Houses

Republican Conference in January 2010 and answered questions about the

bill.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This is a

big problem and all of us are called on to solve it. And that`s why from

the start I sought out and supported ideas from Republicans. I even talked

about an issue that has been a holy grail for a lot of you which was tort

reform and said that I`d be willing to work together as part of a

comprehensive package to deal with, creating a high-risk pool for uninsured

folks with pre-existing conditions. That wasn`t my idea, it was Senator

McCain`s and I supported it and it got incorporated into our approach.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, contrast to that, with the secrecy in which Senate Majority

Leader Mitch McConnell`s cloaked this health care bill and then the mad

rush to pass it in a week. Every President, every politician at every

level works to sell their policies. They want, usually, attention for

their policy priorities because they believe the more people learn, the

more people will agree with them. When George W. Bush wanted to partially

privatize Social Security, he went out and he talked to voters at a string

of events about his proposals. Republicans now are doing the exact

opposite. They are doing this because they know that this bill is

massively unpopular but they`re doing it, anyway. Joining me now,

Republican Strategist and MSNBC Political Analyst, Steve Schmidt, and

Steve, I want to talk to you because you`re a veteran of this sort of

thing. And it really is remarkable and I`ve never seen anything like it in

covering politics from Aldermen in Chicago up to the President of the

United States you know, generally you go and you tell people, we`re going

to try to do this and then you want to have an argument, you know you`re

going to get criticized and make your case. It just seems to me that in a

very deep, fundamental way, the Senate Republicans are not even attempting

to make the case. They are running away from the case.

STEVE SCHMIDT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: No, very clearly their strategy is

that this is very unpopular, and, therefore, the less we talk about it, the

less public process there is discussing it, the better off we`ll be in the

long run and people won`t know about it. And I think, though, given the

magnitude of the parts of the economy that this touches, a sixth of the

economy, that health care affects everybody, you know, this strategy is

based on a flawed premise. People will know about it. Not talking about

it, not having hearings, trying to pretend that it`s not going on, isn`t

effective to remedy the unpopularity of it.

HAYES: It also seems to me that there`s just so little focus on the - on

the substance of the matter in terms of what that will mean. So CBO comes

out to say, 15 million people are going to lose health insurance next year,

you know, and premiums are going to go up, what`s the Republican plan for

the what then, right? So you pass this thing, you have a big ceremony, you

made good on your repeal and replace promise, but then you got to go tell

people why they don`t have insurance anymore.

SCHMIDT: Look, any complex piece of legislation requires a communication

strategy that`s able to break down the complex components into simple

themes that express to the American people this is why this is good, this

is why this is going to make your health care better. And if you watch

television on this network, on other networks, there`s not a single

Republican -

HAYES: That is right.

SCHMIDT: - who`s able to articulate clearly why is this going to make the

American health care system better? What`s in it for you? How is this

going to make your health care better? Your sick kids` health care better?

And the reality is, it`s going to make health care worse and it`s going to

cost a lot of money to a lot of Americans, and so because there`s no good

answer, they`re hiding out on the process heading into a midterm election

year where when you look at all of these special elections, I think the

conventional wisdom that says, hey, Republicans have been on a streak

misses the point. The Republicans have been underperforming very badly.

Their historical vote returns in these special election districts. And so

Republicans should tread very carefully here on something so unpopular

affecting so many people heading into the midterm election where there`s

likely to be a consequence.

HAYES: So here`s the $64,000 question for me. I covered the ACA and I

knew, I talked to Democratic legislators who knew they were voting for

something that was at the time not popular and could cost them re-election

and they basically did it because they believed in the project. You know,

for all its flaws, they basically thought, look, this country needs to

expand coverage and get toward something of universal health care, I`m

willing to do it for that purpose. What is your understanding of why

Republicans are doing this? What`s the core motivation here to do

something that they know is politically unpopular?

SCHMIDT: I think it`s that same genetic impulse that pulls the lemmings

over the cliff one after the other. It`s not logical, it`s difficult to

understand. I mean, when you look at the Democratic side and you`re

exactly right about this, this was the work of generations inside the

Democratic Party -

HAYES: Right.

SCHMIDT: - trying to have a national health insurance plan. And many

Democrats who voted for this laid down their political careers because

that`s what they believed the right thing to do was and they understood the

consequences going in. I think that you could go one by one through these

Republicans, I don`t think any of them could tell you what`s actually in

the legislation. I don`t think they can go particularly deep on it and

that`s because I don`t think anybody`s gone particularly deep on it. I

think there`s a real lack of understanding. I mean, how can anybody, House

side, Senate side, vote to reorganize a sixth of the American economy

without having a CBO score, without knowing what the cost is?

HAYES: A hearing.

SCHMIDT: How is that conservative? It`s positively radical.

HAYES: Yes. Steve Schmidt. All right, thanks for making time tonight,

Steve.

SCHMIDT: You bet.

HAYES: Next, the new line of defense against possible Russian collusion,

not that the President didn`t do it, but that even if he did, it isn`t

illegal anyway, that after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: There is a strange and notable new line of defense on the Russian

election investigation. For months, the line from the President`s

defenders has been there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and

Russia but recently there`s been a turn toward, well, what if there was

collusion?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GERALDO RIVERA, ATTORNEY, REPORTER, AUTHOR, TALK SHOW HOST: I`ve been

scratching my head about this for months. What is the crime? If the

Russian KGB Chief is talking to Paul Manafort and the chief says, you know,

I`ve got this dirt here that says Hillary Clinton was this and that -

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But there`s no evidence -

RIVERA: - and Paul Manafort says, next Wednesday, I want you to release

that, that`d be great for us, that`s not. I don`t know that that`s a crime

at all. What`s the crime?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`ve said it before, and I`ll say it again, collusion

is not a crime, only in antitrust law. You can collude all you want with a

foreign government in an election, there`s no such statute.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And they might say as the Trump campaign

representative, wow, you have that? Tell the American people the truth.

Let them see it themselves. Release it. Is that a crime to release it to

show the truth, to show damaging information?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Collusion, while it`s obviously would be alarming and

highly

inappropriate for the Trump campaign, of which there`s no evidence, by the

way, of colluding with the

Russians, it`s not a crime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: If that sounds convoluted, just wait until you hear the latest from

the president, himself. That and Congressman Jim Himes of the House

intelligence committee next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: President Trump still routinely refuses to acknowledge Russian

interference in the

election, unless he can blame former President Barack Obama for it.

President Trump tweeting this morning, “the real story is that President

Obama did nothing after being informed in August about Russian meddling.

With four months looking at Russia under a magnifying glass, they have zero

tapes of “T” people colluding. There is no collusion and no obstruction,

I should be given apology.

Setting aside for the moment the far from finished special counsel

investigation into possible collusion and possible obstruction of justice,

the president, despite his tweet, is apparently still not convinced that

Russia interfered in the election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: He believes that Russia probably was involved, potentially some

other countries as well could have been equally involved or could have been

involved not equally.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: And just to bring it full circle, that stance is reminiscent of

candidate Donald Trump during the first presidential debate with Hillary

Clinton.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I don`t think anybody knows it was Russia that broke into the DNC.

She`s saying Russia, Russia, Russia, but I don`t – maybe it was. I mean,

it would be Russia, but it could also be China, it could also be lots of

other people. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs

400 pounds, okay?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: ah, yes, the 400 pounder.

Candidate rump had already received a classified briefing about cyber

security and the Russian attempts to interfere when he said that. And now

the president is reportedly eager to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin

with full diplomatic bells and whistles when the two are in Germany for a

multinational summit next month.

The idea is exposing deep divisions within the administration.

Joining me now, Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut, a member of the House

intelligence committee.

Let me start with the question of collusion. When people say, oh, well, if

it were the case that Paul Manafort talked to someone at the FSB about

releasing damaging information of Hillary Clinton

that had been criminally acquired by Russian intelligence, it`s no crime

there. Do you think that`s true?

REP. JIM HIMES, (D) CONNECTICUT: Well, let me say a couple things about

that, Chris. First of all, that`s, of course, a Fox News panel, and, you

know, trying to evaluate whether a Fox News statement is true is like the

snipe hunts that we did in Cub Scouts, you know, they`re not going to

lead anywhere.

I can`t help but think that this story is here partly because we`re in the

midst of learning that 22 million Americans could get thrown off their

health care if the Senate bill passes. And the other thing I would say is,

of course, of course it would be a crime. I mean, I listened to the Fox

News statement, you know, conspiracy is a crime, maybe collusion is not,

but conspiracy is a crime. Meddling in a United States election is a very

serious crime.

I mean, the – again, I almost hesitate to respond to the Fox News report,

because it`s both, you know, absurd and counterproductive. But, you know,

of course, if any of this turns out to be true, and let me be very clear,

there are investigations underway that will determine whether there were

any links or collusion. If they are, it is pretty clear that that would be

some form of crime.

HAYES: You know, I want to play for you something Mike Pompeo said that

was striking to me. Here`s the director of Central Intelligence, it`s his

agency, of course, that was the first to sort of acquire the intelligence

to say that at the highest level, that Vladimir Putin was doing this and

the scope of what the Russians were up to. Here`s what he had to say about

how big a deal it is or is not. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, DIRECTOR OF CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE: We have, the intelligence

committee has said that this election was meddled with by the Russians in a

way that is frankly not particularly original. They`ve been doing this for

an awfully long time. And we are decades into the Russians trying to

undermine American democracy.

So, in some ways, there`s no news, but it certainly puts a heightened

emphasis on our ability to figure out how to stop them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That`s the director of Central Intelligence. He says it was

frankly not particularly original. In some ways there`s no news. Do you

agree with that?

HIMES: Yeah, I was really dishearted to hear Mike say that. Mike`s a

friend of mine. I worked with him on the intelligence committee. I mean,

everyone who has testified in front of our committee, including most

recently Director of National Intelligence Coats, has said, yeah, you know

the Russians have sort of poked around on the sidelines over time, this is

not something that is unusual for them, but that this was a radically

different thing, breaking into networks at places like the DNC, taking that

information, timing the release of that information through organizations

like WikiLeaks and D.C. Leaks, pretty much everybody who`s taken a look at

this thing - first of all, there`s unanimity that it happened, which is not

true, you know, that`s not a belief that`s necessarily held inside the

White House.

HAYES: Yeah.

HIMES: But of course, this is very, very different from anything that

we`ve ever seen before in both its intensity and in the effect that it had.

HAYES: There`s also discussion about the sanctions bill which - it has

sanctions on Iran and Russia, There`s criticism substantively on those

sanctions, particularly on the Iran side, although it has had large

bipartisan majorities. And there`s word that Paul Ryan and House GOP

leadership is seeking to water down the Russia-related portions of the bill

for the Trump administration. What do you make of that?

HIMES: Well, I mean, it`s another trip behind the looking glass, right? I

mean, you know, you`ve heard the president, I guess, in one of his tweets,

you know, suggest that this is no big deal and then criticize president,

former President Barack Obama for not doing enough.

By the way, I happen to agree with that, you know, I think that the

Russians walked away from this experience thinking that the expulsion of a

bunch of their diplomats and intelligence officers and the shuttering of

those two so-called diplomatic facilities was actually no big deal, kind of

a slap on the wrist.

And so as somebody on that committee, I had no doubt that they are, you

know, going to do something in the German election which is upcoming, and

that they`re looking forward to doing this again in 2018.

HAYES: Do you really think that? Do you think they`re geared up for 2018?

HIMES: I absolutely think they`re geared up for 2018. I mean, and that`s

not because I have any particular inside knowledge, but I do think that

they – if nothing else, they have created a great

deal of uncertainty in the American political system for these now four

months or so and I think they would love nothing better than to keep this

conversation going well into and through the 2018 elections. And they can

do it.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Jim Himes, thank you.

HIMES: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Still to come, the Supreme Court reinstates parts of the

presidential travel ban, but they do make one big exception. Congressman

Keith Ellison joins me to talk about that ahead.

Plus, first impressions in tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, an update on the presidential power grab. We`ve

chronicled President Trump`s odd and aggressive style of shaking hands.

The yank and pull he uses on members of his staff as well as world leaders.

But today, he welcomed a leader with his own preferred style of greeting,

that would be India`s Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has a habit of

hugging either out of personal choice or what may be his own kind of power

move, Modi often opts for the embrace.

So, what happened when Prime Minister Modi met with President Trump at the

White House today and what did not happen? That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: President Trump welcomed India`s Prime Minister Narenda Modi to the

White House today, and in keeping with the prime minister`s penchant for

hugging, well, there was an abundance. Two bear hugs before cameras in the

Rose Garden instead of President Trump`s typical yank and pull handshake.

While the leaders of the largest democracies in the world comfortably

embrace each other, notably declined to meet with the press, refusing to

take questions and ignoring shouted questions.

President Trump did address the media during his remarks saying he and

prime minister share a

preferred method of communication with the public.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I am proud to announce to the media, to the American people, and to

the Indian people, that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in

social media. We`re believers giving the citizens of our countries the

opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials and for us to

hear

directly from them.

I guess it`s worked very well in both cases.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the final day of its term by

taking a somewhat

strange middle path on the president`s much contested travel ban, that`s on

citizens of six majority Muslim countries. The court did decide to take up

the full constitutionality of the ban this fall in oral

arguments as two lower courts blocked implementation of the ban on the

grounds it was motivated by unconstitutional discrimination.

In the meantime, Trump`s ban will now be allowed to take effect beginning

Thursday with one

important exception. The court said the ban may not be enforced against

foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship

with a person or entity in the U.S. These are likely people of U.S. family

members or college students like foreign medical students applying for

residence here.

Yet, it remains somewhat unclear how that exception will be interpreted,

which is an issue that could lead to more litigation over the summer.

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas cited that potential confusion in his

dissent saying he would have let the entire ban take effect as written, and

argued the court`s decision will lead to a flood of litigation over what

constitutes a bona fide relationship.

Thomas was joined in his dissent by Samuel Alito and the court`s newest

justice Neil Gorsuch who in his first 10 weeks on the court looks to be a

very, very reliable conservative.

The president claimed victory after today`s announcement even though he

didn`t quite understand it. Tweeting out, “very grateful for the 9-0

decision from the U.S. Supreme Court. We must keep America safe.”

Representative Keith Ellison, the country`s first Muslim member of

congress, joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You don`t think this was done by a judge for political reasons, do

you? No. This ruling makes us look weak. We`re going to fight this

terrible ruin. We`re going to take our case as far as it needs to go,

including all the way up to the Supreme Court. We`re going to win. We`re

going to keep our citizens safe. And regardless, we`re going to keep our

citizens safe, believe me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was the president back in March on the same night his revised

travel ban was

blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii. The Supreme Court will now be taking

it up in October.

Joining me now, Congressman Keith Ellison, a Democrat from Minnesota,

deputy chairman of the DNC. And congressman, I wanted to get your reaction

to the court`s ruling today.

REP. KEITH ELLISON, (D) MINNESOTA: Well, it is set back for the cause of

liberty and justice for all. There`s no doubt. I know it is a partial

decision, but the right decision would be to simply not, simply uphold the

lower court decisions and stand up for the right of all people to have

whatever fate they choose.

I mean, there`s no doubt that these countries were picked because they`re

Muslim majority countries. And it is interesting when Trump goes to places

like Saudi Arabia, he seems to not want to ban everybody, you know, if

they have a hotel, or if they`re rich or something, he seems to be okay

with those Muslims, but the other ones who are fleeing tyranny like people

in Syria, he wants to ban. And I think that`s sad and disappointing.

HAYES: You know, there`s part of that, the original formulation of that

campaign statement, of course, we need a temporary pause on all Muslims

coming to the U.S. so we can figure out what the hell is going on. That`s

the president`s words when he was campaigning.

The figure out what the hell is going on part has been stayed by lower

courts until June 12. They can now do that. Are you confident that this

executive branch will in good faith undertake any kind of actual review, or

do you think that will be a sham as well?

EILLISON: Well, I`m confident it will be a sham. I mean, first of all, he

says that he wants a Muslim ban, then he says later on that Muslims were

celebrating 9/11, which is completely untrue. Then he says that he thinks

Islam hates America. All the - he has built a body of information

indicating his hostility and I think it is real clear that it will be a

sham and I have no confidence in it.

But here`s something even worse, though, Chris, you know, this last

weekend, there were two white supremacist rallies, one was at the White

House, the other was at the Lincoln Memorial. I believe that the rhetoric

of the president is fueling some of the ugliest, most pernicious elements

in our society. He is green lighting ugly and hate and some of these folks

are getting aggressive. And we know about what happened in Portland just a

few weeks ago. My take is that there is more than simply this ban at

stake, it is the culture and climate of our society.

HAYES: Let me ask you, because we obviously had this horrible attempted

assassination of numerous members of congress, Republican members of

congress, and the person who did that had been openly espoused liberal

politics, center-left politics, whatever you want to call them. And there

are folks who want to make the connection between that rhetoric and

violence as well.

And I - you know, I wonder do you feel like it applies in both directions,

or is the president doing something unique?

ELLISON: What I think is that when the president says punch them in the

face, carry them out on a stretcher, he creates a culture of incivility

which sort of lets anybody who is loosely hinged to

reality go off the rails. So I think…

HAYES: And he said those things as a candidate, I should note, right.

ELLISON: Yeah, did he. But you know he has not really renounced them in

office, either.

So I do think that, look, I know Steve Scalise and I pray for his family

every day. But I will tell you that the head of state ought to counsel

civility, ought to tell people that we`re not going to allow problems to be

solved with guns and with street violence. And that`s what the president

should be doing, that`s not what this president is doing.

HAYES: You know, Neil Gorsuch was one of the people that wrote in dissent

today. He is someone who has emerged quite a strenuous right conservative

voice like Scalia. And I wonder whether Republicans must be looking at

Gorsuch`s role in his first term and thinking, well, it worked

out what we did with Merrick Garland, and maybe that`s the model - you`re

shaking your head, but maybe that`s a model for the future.

ELLISON: Well, it is a model for lawlessness, right. I mean, look, the

president of the United

States has a right to nominate and the Supreme Court - and the Senate is

supposed to give advice and consent based on that person`s qualifications.

The United States Senate under the leadership of Mitch McConnell failed to

do that. They literally stole a Supreme Court Justice from Barack Obama.

And, you know, to me this is lawlessness, it all part of the fear that I

have that the basic adherence to respect of the press, respect of judicial

independence, just basic civility, we`re losing that in this era of Trump.

HAYES: So here`s my question to you, do you think right now Republicans on

Capitol Hill seem to be operating with the sense that there will be no

political consequences for this? They`re pushing health care bills that

inordinately unpopular.

And I guess my question to you is, do you think political gravity still

exists at this moment when you think about what is going to happen to these

folks when they have to talk to their constituents and face voters, or can

it be papered over with super PAC money and attacks on Nancy Pelosi?

ELLISON: Well, I think that they`re going to try. I think they`re in a

short-term thinking they`ll get what they can from the moment they can get

it and then deal with tomorrow, tomorrow. That`s what I think that they`re

doing.

And I`ll tell you this, when you think that you would consider that 200,000

or so people did not have photo ID and and could not vote in Wisconsin, I

mean, that kind of gives you some insight into

what they think they can do here, right. I mean, if they can suppress

votes around, elections are often won by one two or or three points. And,

you know, they have - they - and they`ll continue to just push these

programs and super PAC money. I think that they`re going to try to make -

take it one day at a time and pocket every advantage they can in the

meantime.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Keith Ellison, thank you.

ELLISON: Thank you.

HAYES: That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts

right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>