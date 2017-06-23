All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/23/17 Free money bonanza in the GOP healthcare bill.

Transcript:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: It`s a very, very

narrow path but I think we`re going to get there.

HAYES: A significant roadblock to the health care bill as a vulnerable

Republican Senator says he won`t vote for it.

SEN. DEAN HELLER (R), NEVADA: In this form, I will not support it.

HAYES: Tonight, where does the rest of the Republican Caucus stand?

SEN. RAND PAUL (R), KENTUCKY: The bill has a chance and I`m still open to

it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m not yet decided to vote for the bill.

HAYES: And the reminder of what`s at stake if it passes.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I), VERMONT: This is not trying to be overly

dramatic. Thousands of people will die.

HAYES: Then new details reveal the vast scope of Russian interference in

the election and the President once again makes the case against himself.

TRUMP: When he found out that – you know, that there may be tapes out

there, I think his story may have changed.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

TRUMP: Wasn`t very stupid.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight there could

be a major setback for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in his

effort to swiftly pass a once-secret health care bill that would slash

coverage for the poor and sick and give a huge tax cut to the rich. Nevada

Senator Dean Heller, a Republican facing probably the toughest re-election

fight of any Senator in his party in 2018, declaring publicly that he

cannot support the bill as written.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HELLER: This bill is currently in front of the United States Senate. Not

the answer. It`s simply not the answer. And I`m announcing today that in

this form, I will not support it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Heller`s announcement was made alongside Nevada`s popular

Republican governor Brian Sandoval who was among three Republican Governors

who signed on to a letter rejecting Trumpcare which crucially included the

point that quote, the Medicaid provisions included in this bill are

particularly problematic. Now, Nevada is one of the states that accepted

the OmbamaCare Medicaid expansion. In opposing the bill today, Heller

didn`t just align himself with Sandoval`s opposition to the GOP effort to

slash Medicaid, he also said that Republicans are lying about the bill,

about cutting premiums.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HELLER: We have 200,000 demands, we`re talking about those with mental

health, with disabilities, mothers with children that today have insurance

that they probably would not have had five years ago, six years ago. I`m

telling you right now, I cannot support a piece of legislation that takes

insurance away from tens of millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands

of Nevadans. If this bill passes, the second biggest lie is the premiums

going down. There isn`t anything in this piece of legislation that will

lower premiums.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He called it a lie, a lie that your premiums will go down,

Republican Senator. Now, McConnell can only lose two votes and still pass

the bill. Yesterday, you remember, a group of four Conservative Senators

said they oppose it but they left open the possibility of supporting the

bill if it moves to the right. On Fox News this morning, President Trump

said he expected that group to come around.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Well, they`re also four good guys and the four are friends of mine

and I think that they`ll probably get there. We`ll have to see. What`s

interesting is that I`ve been here only five months. People are saying

where`s the health care? Where`s the health care? Well, I`ve done it five

months while other people haven`t done in years. And it`s been – people

have worked on health care for many years. It is a very complicated

situation from the standpoint, you do something that`s good for one group

but bad for another.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Not a whole lot of policy detail on that interview this morning but

that last part I guess in some abstract sense is true. In this respect,

McConnell now has opposition on both the right and the left which makes his

job considerably harder. And Heller crucially may have opened the door for

even more opposition. Ohio Senator Rob Portman, for example, is in a very

similar position to Heller. His state expanded Medicaid with the

Republican Governor and his Republican Governor signed that letter opposing

TrumpCare that cited Medicaid cuts. Portman said yesterday he has quote,

“real concerns” about the Senate Bill citing Medicaid though he has not yet

taken a yes or no position. Joining me now, the Dean of the Nevada Press

Corps Jon Ralston, Editor of the Nevada Independent. I so wanted to talk

to you today because there is such a battle in interpretation over what

happened today with Dean Heller. Some people say this is kind of a faint

like it was yesterday. Others say no, this is him tying himself to the

mast of a no vote in a very public way. What`s your read?

JON RALSTON, NEVADA INDEPENDENT EDITOR: Well, I think it is much more of

the latter than the former, Chris. I mean, he played some of what he had

to say. He really boxed himself in. now, I`ve seen a lot of Democrats and

I`ve seen a lot of progressives come out and say he`s just negotiating

here. He`s not really going to stick to that and they`ll change the bill

and he`ll vote for it. But as you laid out the politics, they`re not going

to move this bill, I don`t think, far enough to the left to get Dean Heller

because they`ve already lost those conservative, they`ve even lost even

more. I don`t see that happening. Plus, look at the language that Dean

Heller used. You played some of it, Chris. And he has now cloaked himself

in the 70 percent popularity of Governor Brian Sandoval who essentially as

I said on Twitter, a political human shield for Heller to use to stick to

this position. 200,000 people in Nevada got health insurance after the

Medicaid expansion. I don`t have to see how they changed that bill, where

Sandoval`s and Heller`s rhetoric can change from essentially saying you

can`t kick the poor, the elderly, the disabled off healthcare.

HAYES: I thought the point about Sandoval I think is so crucial for

understanding what happened today. And I think today was really the

genuine first big setback for McConnell. I don`t know what will happen but

– and the reason, just to sort of emphasize this. Sandoval is

inordinately popular in the State of Nevada, very high approval rating.

And it`s hard to oppose your party leadership alone. It seems very smart

to me for Hiller to come out and tie himself to the very popular Governor

when 18 months from now, he`s going to stand before the voters in that

state and give himself the cover of basically going out two paired together

so he doesn`t to have stick out alone.

RALSTON: That`s exactly right Chris. And I think-let`s just look at it

through a political prism for a second. Forget whether it is right or

wrong to kick people off health care and I know that`s hard to forget and I

do think that Dean Heller considered that. I know for sure that Brian

Sandoval considered that when he expanded Medicaid. Dean Heller, in my

opinion, is the most vulnerable Senator in the country. He has worse

numbers in every poll that I`ve seen in Nevada than Donald Trump does by

the way. That`s how bad his numbers are. He would be essentially DOA in a

general election if he supports this bill. He`s already got an opponent, a

rookie Congresswoman by the name of Jackie Rosen. I just think it would be

all over for him. So, you look at the other side, if he supports it, maybe

he gets a challenge from the right, but from home, Sharron Angle is not the

Sharron Angle we once loved.

HAYES: Right.

RALSTON: Danny Catania who runs every cycle, might run against him but it

is much more of a political problem for Dean Heller to vote for this bill

than to vote against it.

HAYES: So that is really important for folks to hear. And here`s the last

part of that. You`ve got the super pact aligned with the President and

Vice President, America first policy. That they say they`re going to –

that they`re going to prepare a seven-figure ad to buy against Heller for

precisely I think the reason that you`re saying which is to put a thumb on

the other side of the scale as he makes the calculation of politics.

RALSTON: Yes. And listen, I think that Dean Heller to some extent, and

I`ve been critical of how Heller has handled this by equivocating so much

and causing some of his own problems. This is a tough move for him in the

sense that this kind money was going to be spent against him, that you have

very powerful rich interest in his state to support Heller who probably

very upset with him. And so, I throw out just those couple of names of

possible challenges on the right that I don`t think will happen. But if

you have a lot of money put against him, you have a willingness to fund the

challenger in the primary, people may not know this either, Chris. Nevada

primaries are in June, they`re upper, super low turnout. So you could have

a candidate who`s well-funded just getting the faithful out to vote against

Dean Heller, that`s risky for him. I still think this was a smarter

political calculation but it did not come with some risk.

HAYES: All right, Jon Ralston, thanks for being with me tonight.

RALSTON: You bet.

HAYES: Joining me now, Joy Reid, host of MSNBC`s “A.M. JOY” and Senate

Veteran Jim Manley who`s the former Chief Spokesperson for Harry Reid, and

Jim, let me go to you first. The Heller thing to me today was the first

time when I though – I generally thought that odds of McConnell getting

this done were around 80 percent, not a done deal but odd favor then.

Today, the Heller decision made me ratchet back the odds on that and I

wonder if that`s your read on it too having been in the room for this kind

of whip counts

JIM MANLEY, FORMER CHIEF SPOKESPERSON FOR HARRY REID: As a matter of fact,

it is Chris. I woke up more than a little desponded this morning once I

heard what Senator Heller said. And more importantly, I hate to agree with

my old pal Jon Ralston. The way he boxed himself in, I think there is a

fighting chance. I guess I`ll go with the bottom-line. I can count three

Republican votes possibly against this scene that this thing in Heller,

Rand Paul, and Mike Lee. Now, to be clear, Senator McConnell has got a

leverage and I don`t know how much money he has to play with so – you

know, to get – Republicans on board. But yes I feel a lot better tonight

than did I this morning.

HAYES: So here`s the way that I`ve been sort of thinking about it Joy, is

that Heller also opens up a path. I mean, someone I think its Binyamin

Appelbaum had a tweet today that there`s no way it passes by one vote

because no one has got the spine to do that. It`s either going to – it`s

either going to fail by more than – more than that or pass by more than

that, right?

JOY REID, MSNBC A.M. JOY HOST: Right.

HAYES: 1Everyone`s going to get there or not get there. Heller seems to

me when you think about Rob Portman in Ohio who`s got huge rallies

Columbus, Ohio this Sunday, Charleston, West Virginia showing more

(INAUDIBLE) that incredible video that is out there of a mother, a reverend

confronting her with a picture of her daughter who has cancer. They`ve now

got a little bit of cover, space for opposition.

REID: Yes, and you know, it`s interesting because as I`m watching this

holding unfold, I think back to the Supreme Court case that severed the

Medicaid expansion –

HAYES: That`s right.

REID: – from the mandate, these sends with all states had to take it.

The reason –

HAYES: Or forgo all Medicaid.

REID: Or forgo all Medicaid. He`s been able to penalize the state for not

taking it and the 19 states that went to the Supreme Court (INAUDIBLE)

saying no, we want the option of not taking it. What wound up happening

because of that is you`ve pitted states that took – remember, what the

Medicaid expansion is money.

HAYES: Right.

REID: It`s money to say that now people up to 135 percent of the poverty

rate, a quantifiable number of people in your state that is easy to count.

Because they weren`t eligible in the original Medicaid, this group of

people will lose their health care. 100 percent and your state will lose

millions of dollars that is now written into your budget. The calculation

for a senator becomes much more for the Governor.

HAYES: Yes, that`s a – it`s a great point.

REID: Because now you also have hospital

(CROSSTALK)

HAYES: And you are screwing your state.

REID: That`s right.

HAYES: I mean, you know, you can say that ideologically it is for the

better good or whatever but in a sort of short term pragmatic ledger sense

– and here are the other two people that Jim, I wanted to get your insight

in because you`ve worked with them. Murkowski and Collins, OK. You`ve got

Alaska in Murkowski, you`ve got Susan Collins in Maine. They have both

made noises but very noncommittal. It seems to me they have a lot of

leverage, they are not currently using. What is your read on that?

MANLEY: Well, it goes back to what I suggested earlier. I`m not sure how

much Senator McConell – how much money McConnell has to play with but I

think he`s a lo1 of options to try and get those two on board. So I`m not

ruling anything out. So –

HAYES: What do you mean by – what does that mean though? Like –

MANLEY: Well, Chris, you were around back in the day. The Cornhusker

kickback style –

HAYES: Right. That was my favorite.

MANLEY: Now there`s already a little sweetener in there for Buffalo, New

York, so that predicate has been laid.

HAYES: The Buffalo buy-out.

MANLEY: The Buffalo buy-out. So he`s got a lot of different options. You

know, for Collins, maybe it`s going to be additional money for the opioid

crisis.

HAYES: Right.

MANLEY: Now remember – and I think you hit upon this earlier. You know,

this bill obviously is very conservative but he has underfunded somebody`s

key programs including the opioid funding. Potentially that`s going to

bring these guys on board. So we`ll have to wait and see.

HAYES: So here`s the thing that is really key, is the thing that is

interesting about Heller is the politics of it should be that hard for him

to vote for it and it`s the first time in this whole crazy secret process

where I thought, OK, well, this is political gravity at play. And it does

seems to me like there`s space for political gravity to work on people like

Portman and Capitol particularly like it`s not – whatever the original

ultimate outcome, like the idea that you got to represent these people and

you got to do things for them.

REID: And remember the Buffalo buy-out only works because the Buffalo

Congressman is in the House. So he only has to add up and the number of

small business owners that don`t want to have pay every health care for

their employees and pit them against the number of urban poor which is not

very many in this district. He can do the math, he wants to go with the

(INAUDIBLE) business owners. If you were the state, you have – this is

the only district.

HAYES: Right.

REID: You can`t buy them off by saying, we`ll throw you a little bit more

money for an opioid program if you`re not a rich state that can afford to

fund that yourself 100 percent which is what Rand Paul faction wants.

HAYES: Right.

REID: No money. We don`t want to give any money to do this. We don`t

want to give any subsidies for people to buy health care. Nothing.

HAYES: That`s the other – that`s the sort of guardrail on the other side.

They try to move towards the Heller position then it will actually –

REID: Right. They`re going to spend money and when Democrats were making

the corner (INAUDIBLE) they were offering money. In order in order to get

this bill passed, they have to take money away because that`s what the Rand

Paul faction demands.

HAYES: All right, Joy Reid and Jim Manley, thank you both for being here

tonight.

Just a little while ago, I got the chance to speak to Senator Maggie Hassan

of New Hampshire right after she got an emergency Town Hall meeting on the

Senate Health Care bill. I asked how it went.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN (D) NEW HAMPSHIRE: Well, (INAUDIBLE) my senior Senator

and I called the emergency field hearing together. Well over 200 people

showed up on very short notice on a Friday afternoon in the summer. We

heard from well over 50 Granite Staters who are so concerned about the

impact that this Senate Republican version of Trumpcare would have on them

in their daily lives. You know, look, the Trumpcare bill is devastating.

If you buy your own insurance, it`s going to drive your premiums up. It

imposes an age tax, especially harmful on people between the ages of 50 and

64. It also undercuts our ability to make sure that the most important

health care, those essential health care benefits are covered when people

spent their hard earned money on premiums.

And it would end Medicaid expansion in our state and states across the

country in New Hampshire. Medicaid expansion was a bipartisan effort and

it`s been the most important tool we have in fighting our heroin, opioid,

and fentanyl crisis. And it also makes deep, deep cuts to traditional

Medicaid. So today, what we heard from people who came to give their

testimony, to tell their stories in our field hearing, we heard from a

woman who, she and her husband had their own business. Before the

Affordable Care Act, they have very expensive health care. They were able

under the Affordable Care Act to cut their premiums by $750 a month and get

better care for it.

We heard from a young man who lives an independent life even though he

experienced his very severe disabilities because of the things that

Medicaid pays for that traditional private insurance does not. We heard

from people who have life-threatening conditions whose medications cost

thousands of dollars a month, who can now get those medications and live a

healthy life because of coverage under the Affordable Care Act. And we

heard from people who treat people with substance use disorder and who are

in recovery from addiction about how devastating the laws of Medicaid

expansion would be to them.

HAYES: Let me zero in on that because there are several Republican

Senators who represent states that have both Medicaid expansion like your

state and also are battling very very serious and acute opioid problems.

I`m thinking primarily of Rob Portman in Ohio and Shelley Moore Capito in

West Virginia. Those two come to mind. There`s about $2 billion for

opioid specifically opioid programs in the Senate bill. My sense is that

what will happen is there will be more money put into that as a kind of

inducement to Portman and Capito. And I guess my question to you is, won`t

that offset the problems on Medicaid? Why is it not good enough to put

more money into that to address opioids?

HASSAN: Well, first of all, the $2 billion number is just truly a drop in

the bucket and doesn`t begin to approach the coverage provided for Medicaid

– by Medicaid expansion for substance use disorder across our country.

But let`s also take a step back and understand that substance use disorder

stems from root causes that require treatment too and the critical thing

here is to have integrated health care for people with substance use

disorder. A man got up today to talk about a loved one who is in recovery

and how she had been the victim of sexual trauma. And that that was the

root of her addiction. We hear about people who had workplace injuries,

for instance, and insurance – private insurance wouldn`t cover physical

therapy but they would cover opioids for the pain. Those physical problems

need to be addressed if somebody`s going to stay in recovery.

HAYES: Right.

HASSAN: So it would really be a step backward. But it`s also important

for people to understand that in addition to treating people with

addiction, Medicaid expansion right now in New Hampshire provides health

care coverage to about 50,000 Granite Staters, most of whom have jobs.

Most of whom are working – they`re hard-working people who can`t afford

private insurance. And what we`re hearing from physicians across the state

is that they`re – these people are the people who are finally coming and

getting into kind of primary care they need to address longstanding health

conditions and it is allowing them to be more productive, work harder and

contribute more to the economy and their communities.

HAYES: All right, Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire thanks for being

with me tonight.

HASSAN: Thank you very much, Chris, for having me. Take care.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: Coming up, the President continues to build a case against himself

on television. The jaw-dropping moment he admitted to trying to influence

James Comey`s testimony when he tweeted about tapes in two minutes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When he found out that I – you know, that there may be tapes out

there, whether it`s governmental tapes or anything else, and who knows, I

think his story may have changed. I mean, you`ll have to take a look at

that because then he has to tell what actually took place at the events. I

did not tape it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was a smart way to make sure he stayed honest in

those hearings.

TRUMP: Well, it wasn`t – it wasn`t very stupid. I can tell you that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The President of the United States now admits that his empty threat

to former FBI Director James Comey about having tapes to their conversation

was intended to influence Comey`s testimony. Now, besides being a

Congressional witness, Comey is a likely witness in what is reportedly a

current ongoing criminal investigation into whether the President of the

United States obstructed justice. And according to Norm Eisen, a critic of

the President, who was President Obama`s Chief Ethics Lawyer, the tape lie

increases the President`s legal exposure for obstruction and witness

intimidation providing more evidence of corrupt intent. It`s not just the

President saying the tapes were floated to influence Comey, it is now the

official White House line.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think the President made it

very clear that he wanted the truth to come out. He wanted everybody to be

honest about this and he wanted to get to the bottom of it and I think he

succeeds in doing that. The reality is, is that he wanted to make sure

that the truth came out. And by talking about something like tapes made

people have to – made Comey, in particular, think to himself, I`d better

be honest, I`d better tell truth.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Both the President and the spokesman cited Comey`s confirmation in

his Senate testimony that he did tell the President he wasn`t personally

under investigation. And that was evidence, they said, that the taped

threat forced Comey to tell the truth. But here`s the thing, that wasn`t

what the Trump team said when Comey first testified. Initially, you may

recall, they claimed the President was vindicated by Comey`s testimony

declining to dispute Comey`s allegations that the President demanded his

loyalty and asked him to let Flynn go. But later, the President and his

lawyer contradicted Comey`s account implying he had lied under oath. Asked

today to clarify whether Comey was lying or telling the truth, the White

House Press Secretary declined to comment. I`m joined now by Congressman

Ted Lieu, Democrat from California, former Prosecutor. Congressman, do you

agree with what Norm Eisen and others have said about the President

essentially admitted he was doing this to influence or perhaps intimidate

Comey, it increases his criminal exposure on obstruction?

REP. TED LIEU (D), CALIFORNIA: Thank you, Chris, for that question. I do.

And let`s be very clear what happened here. The President of the United

States intentionally misled the American people for six weeks about the

possibility of Comey tapes when he knew that was a lie all along. And not

only was that wildly inappropriate, it is now further evidence of

obstruction of justice and a new possible charge, which would be witness

tampering.

HAYES: Do you think that – just the fact of going to alone would rise to

that level in.

LIEU: The witness tampering statute is very broad. It says, if you try to

influence, you don`t actually have to influence, if you just try to

influence a person`s testimony through intimidation, that can constitute a

violation of the statute. So I believe that the President`s tweet along

with his basic admission on national TV, that that is evidence of witness

tampering, absolutely.

HAYES: We should note here the LLC decision from the 70s that the

President can`t be charged or indicted in normal criminal court, the remedy

would have to be impeachment and we`re talking about his criminal statutes.

I want you to just to – I want you to respond to what the President had to

say about Mueller today. There`s a growing sort of set of anti-Mueller

talking points that were raised to him in this interview. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He`s very, very good friends with Comey which is very bothersome

but he`s also – we`re going to have to see. I can say that the people who

have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters. Some of them worked

for Hillary Clinton. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous, if you want to

know truth from that standpoint. But Robert Mueller is an honorable man

and hopefully, he`ll come up with an honorable solution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: What do you make of that?

LIEU: Well, first of all, Robert Mueller is a Republican. He served in

both Democratic and Republican administrations. And I agree with the

President that he is an honorable man. And the President cannot fire

Robert Mueller. He actually would have to have to Deputy Attorney General

fire Robert Mueller and so far, the Deputy Attorney General was saying no,

he won`t do that. So in order for the President to get rid of Mueller, he

would do what Nixon did which is basically keep firing people until they

fired Mueller. And I don`t think the President is going to do that.

HAYES: You know, there was a poll about who people believed between Comey

and Trump, 45 percent believed Comey and 22 percent believed the President.

And I don`t think that`s surprising. But at a certain level, it`s almost

like we kind of all know what we know on the obstruction front. I mean, I

guess the question to you is, are you confident that this is something that

Robert Mueller can move the ball forward on?

LIEU: I am. In Watergate, the principle was that no person is above the

law including the President. And the first article of impeachment was

obstruction of justice, the second was abuse of power. So the Special

Counsel goes ahead and conclude the investigation and says the President

obstructed justice and also did witness tampering then I believe those

would be grounds for impeachment.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Ted Lieu, thank you.

LIEU: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, details from the incredible, incredible new Washington

Post report of the Obama administration secret efforts to do something

about Russian interfering of the election and how at a crucial moment,

Republicans stood in the way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I think

there`s no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the

integrity of our elections, that we need to take action and we will at a

time and place of our own choosing. Some of it may be explicit and

publicized. Some of it may not be.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It now appears that one of the options former President Obama

hinted that last December was a previously undisclosed covert measure that

authorized planting cyber weapons in Russia`s infrastructure, a digital

equivalent of bombs that could be detonated if the United States found

itself in an escalating exchange with Moscow. That response was still in

its nascent stages when Obama left office. And we know this, thanks to an

exhaustive and really remarkable report in the Washington Post out today

revealing more information than had previously reported on the extent,

scale that scope of Russia`s interference in the 2016 Presidential Election

and the Obama administration off in tortured attempt to handle it. In last

August, three months before the election, an envelope sent by a courier

arrived to the White House with a top secret report for the President. It

detailed Russian President Vladimir Putin direct involvement in the cyber

campaign to defeat or at least damage the Democratic nominee, Hillary

Clinton and helped elect her opponent Donald Trump. Obama and his aides

knew they were dealing with extremely politically charged issue,

particularly since candidate Trump back in August, remember was going

around saying things like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The only way we could lose, in my opinion, I really mean this

Pennsylvania, is if cheating goes on. Especially when I know what`s

happening here folks, I know she can`t beat what`s happening here. The

only way they can beat it, in my opinion, and I mean this 100 percent if,

in certain sections of the state, they cheat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: So in an attempt to hedge against any appearance of politics, the

Obama administration went to Congress hoping for bipartisan appeal. CIA

Director John Brennan moved swiftly to scheduled private briefings with

Congressional leaders. But getting appointments with certain Republicans

proved difficult. In a meeting on Capitol Hill turned into a partisan

squabble, causing some Democrats to be reportedly stunned by what one of

their Republican colleagues did.

Mitch McConnell`s role in all of this next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Last summer, at the time the Obama administration approached

congress with their conclusions about Russia`s interference in the

election, Democrats wanted to go public with the information.

According to the Washington Post, Republicans resisted, arguing that to

warn the public the

election was under attack would further Russia`s aim of sapping confidence

in the system, and yet Republican Senator Mitch McConnell reportedly went a

step further voicing skepticism that the underlying intelligence truly

supported the White House`s claims.

To put it another way, if you`re the Senate majority leader obstructed any

attempt at bipartisan countermeasures at a crucial moment. Although a week

later, according to the Post, McConnell and other congressional leaders

issued a cautious statement that encouraged state election officials to

ensure their networks were secure from attack.

Joining me now, Greg Miller, national security correspondent for the

Washington Post, one of three reporters who wrote today`s story. And

Malcolm Nance, MSNBC terrorism analyst, author of “The Plot to Hack

America.”

Greg, let me start with you. I mean, the picture that`s painted here is –

it is almost cinematic. And there is a kind of tragic irony of the core of

it, which is this mounting realization happening inside the White House of

the enormous scope of what is happening and the inability to get anyone

else really to take it adequately seriously.

GREG MILLER, THE WASHINGTON POST: Yeah. I mean, you talked a moment ago

about

this breakthrough, this intelligence breakthrough that came in very early

August that came from the CIA, from sourcing deep inside the Russian

government that pointed not only to Putin`s direct involvement in this

election operation, but to his objective, but his instructions on the

objective of this operation: to damage Hillary Clinton`s chances of winning

and help elect Donald Trump.

I mean, to the White House, this was – this matter had significance on a

couple of levels, including, we talked to officials who said we thought

that this gave us something to go to the Hill with to show to members of

both parties who would have to see that this was so consequential that we

needed to treat this as a national security threat.

HAYES: And yet that didn`t happen.

Malcom, your reaction to this story. I mean, the most striking thing to me

is the incredible intelligence that opens the story, which is being able,

for the CIA to be able to say, we know, we are confident that Putin himself

is directing it, I don`t even – I can`t even conceive of how they could

get to that level of certainty.

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC TERRORISM ANALYST: Well, certainly in this story,

there`s very deep sourcing of what apparently U.S. intelligence had in

their hands, which means that – let me be frank, that information that

they have in the Post report, that is in Putin`s office information. What

we call crown jewels intelligence, either some allied intelligence agency

decided it is so important that we get this information out, we`re ready to

burn our asset, or whoever the intelligence agent was that collected this,

and we needed to get this in the hands of the United States, or the United

States were revealing something that really shouldn`t be revealed.

But let me tell you Vladimir Putin is not going to take this very well. I

mean, he`s going to start killing his staff next week to start–

HAYES: You think people in his circle are at risk in the wake of this kind

of thing?

NANCE: Well, I mean, what we clearly have, as of last July/August, we knew

what was going on in Putin`s office and that he directed it and here was

his list of objectives.

HAYES: And yet here`s the thing, Greg, they can`t really convince folks on

the Hill. They themselves don`t seem to sort of ring the alarm quite as

loud as you would think given the scale and scope. They also have other

intelligence agencies that really drag their feet. There`s a famous New

York Times story about the FBI doesn`t think it`s actually being done to

benefit Donald Trump.

What was that about?

MILLER: Well, a part of it is just sort of institutional equities and

rivalries. And so this was CIA gathered intelligence and CIA owned

intelligence, and other agencies are always more skeptical of information

or material that they didn`t collect. It doesn`t belong to them. It takes

them longer to come

around to endorsing stuff like that.

These other agencies had to go out and gather their own information. The

NSA was looking at all of the intercepts that it had. The FBI was looking

at tons of information and sifting through it. And it just took time for

them to come around to the CIA conclusion. They all did in the end, but it

took months.

HAYES: The other part of this that`s clear in this reporting, and it`s

been clear in some of the other reporting. There is a Times story about

this, is while what we saw, the part of the iceberg that we saw was the

penetration of the DNC and John Podesta and those leaks that were done

through – via WikiLeaks – or published via WikiLeaks.

The submerged part was the threat of widescale havoc being played on

election day with an election that one of the candidates had been saying

for months was going to be rigged, and actual penetration of many of the

systems around the country.

NANCE: Right. You know–

HAYES: Which is terrifying.

NANCE: It`s terrifying, but I`m sorry to say it, this network started on

July 25th, 2016, we were consistently warning, certainly on my show, with

me and Joy Reed, that this could happen. Not only could it happen, that it

would have to be the next logical step in a succession of Russian actions.

President Obama took that seriously. John Brennan, in August, called the

director of the FSB, Russian intelligence, hair on fire said get out of our

election, stop this operation that you`re doing.

Obama called Putin himself on the red phone and said do not play with the

electoral process.

I wonder, if that hadn`t happened, if they would have attempted to take the

steps to actually hack the vote.

HAYES: Which leads us to the last thing, which is the conclusion of, is

the system still as vulnerable as it was?

I mean, where we end up on that?

MILLER: Well, I think that`s a huge question. And there`s very little

indication that there`s been any significant steps to take – to solidify

or secure our basic voting infrastructure or our democratic processes.

I mean, part of it is really hard to fix. We`re a democratic society, very

open. Communication can`t be restricted here in the United States the way

it can be in Russia. But, you know, the Obama administration was trying to

reach out to states that operate voting system and control voter roles and

things like that, it`s very diffuse.

And the Trump administration has, can point to nothing that it has done so

far by way of

securing voting mechanisms in this country.

HAYES: All right, Greg Miller and Malcolm Nance, thank you both.

Coming up, what happens after the president takes his victory laps, gets

the photo-op and moves on? The presidential bait-and-switch ahead.

Plus, a new hire in the White House. That`s tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two

after the break.

TRUMP: I know the best. I know guys that are overrated. I know guys that

are really good. I know people that you`ve never heard of that are better

than all of them. We`re going to use our best.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, despite the promise of a huge presidential

Rolodex, the Trump administration continues to be way behind on actually

hiring people. Of the 560 key positions that all

require Senate confirmation, only 45 have been confirmed, 104 have been

formally nominated, 15 have been announced but not officially nominated,

and a whopping 396 positions have no nominee at all.

There`s one position the president has just filled, not in his

administration but in his household. One month after firing Angela Reed,

the chief usher of the White House and the first woman to ever hold the

job, the Trumps have hired her replacement. And much like Ms. Reed, who is

a general manager at a Ritz Carlton hotel before joining the White House,

the new guy also works for a big hotel. You`ll never guess which one.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: With the notable exception of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, this is the

most coveted piece of real estate in Washington, D.C. The best location.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

HAYES: Since the beginning of the 20th Century, there have been only nine

chief ushers at the

White House, several of them serving for decades through different

administrations. The last person to hold the office, Angela Reed, was the

first woman to ever serve as White House chief usher. And she`d only been

in that position for six years when she was fired by President Trump last

month.

Now, the reasons for her dismissal still unclear to this day. And now just

over one month later,

the Trumps have chosen Ms. Reid`s replacement. His name is Timothy

Harleth. And according to the press release, he will bring more than a

decade of hospitality and leadership experience to the White House.

First family didn`t to have look too far to find their new chief usher. He

was already working down the road at the Trump International Hotel on

Pennsylvania Avenue.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: United Technologies and Carrier stepped it up. And now they`re

keeping actually the number is over 1,100 people, over 1,100 jobs. And by

the way that number is going to up very substantially as they expand this

area, this plant.

Just today I was in Indianapolis to announce that we`re saving the jobs at

the Carrier plant from

going to Mexico, 1,100 jobs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Before Donald Trump had even taken the oath of office, he was

taking credit for saving jobs. Supporters cheered that he was already

getting results, and critics took notice. President-elect Trump delivering

for the working man. And the reality even then was much different. The

state of Indiana, with Vice President-elect Mike Pence still its, governor

had offered carrier $7 million in

incentives over the next 10 years, based on the company`s plan to retain

1,069 jobs.

But they were massaging the numbers, only 730 of those jobs were actually

being saved. The rest were never moving in the first place.

at the time one of the union

But there were 550 other manufacturing jobs that were still being

eliminated. At the time, one of the union leaders said the president-elect

lied his [ bleep ] off.

And this week we`ve learned more than 600 employees at the plant in

Indianapolis are bracing for layoffs beginning next month.

It`s not an isolated incidence. There`s a whole mini-genre of stories

about U.S. plants keeping jobs in the U.S., thanks to President Trump. But

the reality not really lining up.

In January, for instance, Ford announced it was canceling a new plant in

Mexico. This week, it announced plans to move production of its Ford Focus

from the U.S. to China.

In February, President Trump visited Boeing factory in South Carolina to

celebrate jobs. This week that factory announced layoffs.

It is a Trump University level bait and switch, which is what the Trump

presidency has been so

far on domestic economic policy. And there is no bigger bait and switch

than the Republican health care bill. That`s ahead.

HAYES: The president`s empty promises go beyond the jobs at Carrier, Ford

and Boeing. When the president tweeted in 2012 that, quote, Paul Ryan`s

budget is very dangerous for the Republicans, just before the election, be

careful, he showed an instinctive grasp of a basic fundamental truth. The

Paul Ryan agenda of rolling back benefits for the poor and middle class to

fund tax cuts for the wealthy would never win over white working class

voters or mass constituency. Instead, when Trump ran he promised

everything from a return of manufacturing jobs to even tax hikes on the

wealthy, but, alas, he was not telling the truth. His tax plan is a giant

giveaway to the rich. As The New York Times put it, there vast majority of

benefits would accrue to the highest earners, the largest holders of

wealth.

And there is no single bigger bait and switch than health care. Trump

repeatedly promised not

just to avoid cutting programs like Medicaid, but in fact to, quote, save

them without cuts. The Senate health care bill, master-minded by Majority

Leader Mitch McConnell does nothing of the sort, instead it cuts back

Medicaid expansion and then slows future Medicaid growth.

Trump yesterday tweeting that he is, quote, very supportive the Senate

health care bill.

Joining me now, Zephyr Teachout, associate professor at the Fordham Law

School and author of Corruption in America; Nick Confessore, political

reporter for the New York Times and MSNBC contributor.

And Nick, you and I were just saying in the commercial break, all through

the election campaign it was really the thing, it was really true, that

Trump`s rhetoric was a deviation from the rhetoric and goals of the GOP

donor class, at least the way he talked, the things he wanted to do were

divergences from kind of Paul Ryanism.

NICK CONFESSORE, NEW YORK TIMES: That`s right. He was meh on tax cuts. He

had a tax cut plan, but it wasn`t a big part of his stump speech. He was

pro-manufacturing jobs. He was pro-entitlements. And I think that was a

big reason why he was winning some of these votes.

HAYES: It was distinguished.

CONFESSORE: Yeah, because these voters were kind of kind of, you know, Meh

on the whole kind of run of stuff they were hearing from Jeb Bush and Marco

Rubio. He campaigned on this stuff and then now the establishment has

rolled him somehow, just flipped him on this stuff.

ZEPHYR TEACHOUT, FORDHAM LAW SCHOOL: No, and you hear that, like, people

would think, oh, he`s going to protect ours Social Security.

CONFESSORE: Yeah, like finally gets it.

HAYES: You say this as someone who ran in a district that Donald Trump won

in the year the that Donald Trump won that has a lot of voters that are

white working class that flipped, that the sort of quintessential Obama,

Obama-Trump voters. They live in the district he talked to.

TEACHOUT: And he would talk also on trade, you know that he was going to

really work to renegotiation our trade relationships. I mean, he again has

been all over the map in terms of what he said, in terms of what he`s done,

the donor class is sitting happy.

HAYES: I mean, this tax – this health care bill is the ultimate example,

because you got things in there like my favorite example is they`re cutting

the tax, the 3.2 percent tax on investment income, retroactive – this is

my favorite bit of policy in there. Now, you know, there`s some argument

you can make that you make these tax cuts for incentive purposes. You

can`t incentivize behavior in the past. It`s just a grab, right.

CONFESSORE: And also, you know, the president can`t stop talking about the

Trump rally in the stock markets. It`s not as if investors are

disincentivized right now. And really, you know, it`s not really a health

care bill, and it`s not really a repeal bill, you know, it`s kind of

incidental here, right. It has two main components. It`s a big tax cut

for rich people and it`s a restructuring of Medicaid that not a single

member of congress campaigned on and that they could never accomplish on

its own under the guise of repeal.

HAYES: And that point is key, I think, in terms of the politics of this,

which is that if he had run on this–

TEACHOUT: He would have been crushed.

HAYES: It really would have been hard – no, seriously, it would have been

hard, like the district that you ran in, if he went around being like,

we`re going to start Medicaid and really cutting it, that would not have

flown.

TEACHOUT: It would not have flown. The sort of promise of protection and

the promise of change. I want something to change. We don`t want all the

rich guys in charge. He was the only one out there talking about how we`re

going to stop this ATT&T/Time Warner merger. We`re going to be tough on

antitrust. You know, all of that has gone by the wayside now.

HAYES; And I think in some ways, right, the bigger part of this is the

fact that on policy, we have never seen a White House more withdrawn. I

mean what happened over this development over years, the American

presidency, is it really took the lead on signature domestic policy

achievements and congress sort of took a back seat. That has been entirely

reversed to the degree the ACA attempt

is going to be successful or not is the degree to which he has gotten out

of the way and essentially ceded all the keys to congress.

CONFESSORE: Right, and it was part of the bargain that they made. You

know, the reason the establishment Republican came behind him in the end –

rallied behind him was a trade, you know, so we`ll be in charge of the

policy and you can do your thing on job creation, theater with the

factories and the companies and we`ll be in charge of policy.

TEACHOUT: And it`s a double betrayal, because it`s Trump`s just betrayal

across the board of the people he was speaking to and then it`s a betrayal

on the part of Republican congress members

who are not standing up even when the president may be breaking the law, as

we know he is on emoluments or standing up on any other issues.

So their commitment to represent their district when the president is

overreaching, they`re betraying that.

HAYES: And yet at the same time, the trade right now is working, right. I

mean, that`s the thing that`s so remarkable. The trade is working

particularly for the GOP donor class. I mean, if you watch business

television, you watch a universe of very happy people. I`m serious, with

the Trump

administration.

CONFESSORE: Listen, if Gary Cohn is running economic policy, a former

lobbyists for oil and gas are running the EPA, it`s pretty good if you`re

in business and you`re getting what you would

have wanted to under the best case scenario of a GOP president.

HAES: Yeah, Zephyr Teachout and Nick Confessore, thanks for making time

tonight.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel.

END

