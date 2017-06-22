All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/22/17 Secret GOP Health Care Bill unveiled

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: June 22, 2017

Guest: Steve Rattner, Avik Roy, Mario Molina, Ezra Klein

AZI PAYBARAH, POLITICO CO-WRITER: - with an ad featuring a talking duck.

STEVE KORNACKI, NBC NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: There it is.. Azi

gets the obscure New York political reference and I love him, I can`t get

enough of him. Thank you, Nick, Caitlin, Azi. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes

starts right now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Senate bill sucks.

HAYES: Protest erupts as the Senate reveals its secret health care bill.

A massive tax cut for the wealthy and huge cuts to Medicaid.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), MASSACHUSETTS: These cuts are blood money.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MINORITY LEADER: You want to rush it through,

admit the consequences.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Examine your conscience.

HAYES: Tonight, as the President supports the bill, what about those

campaign promises?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA: I am not going to

cut Medicare or Medicaid.

Everybody is going to be covered. I am going to take care of everybody.

HAYES: And will Republicans get the votes to pass it?

SEN. RAND PAUL (R), KENTUCKY: Everyone said that they`re still open to

changes.

SEN. MIKE LEE (R), UTAH: I believe we can get this done. There is an

agreement to reach.

HAYES: Then new revelations about the President`s obsession with the

Russia investigation and the truth behind the tweet that launched a Special

Counsel.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: I hope there are tapes.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Well, now we know why

they were keeping it secret, Senate Republicans today releasing their long-

awaited secret health care bill. And despite the President Trump`s

promises, the bill would have quote “heart”, that he would protect Medicaid

and make sure everyone is covered, here`s the reality. Republicans are

fundamentally seeking to give a massive tax cut to the wealthiest household

paid for by cutting health care coverage for poor, working and sick

Americans. As Sarah Kliff who`s covered this beat for a while note that

the Senate bills mean that low-income Americans pay higher prices for

skimpier plans with higher deductibles.

John Harwood noting that while ObamaCare redistributed billions of dollars

from the rich to the poor and sick, the GOP Senate and House health bills

redistribute billions from the poor and sick to the rich. Jonathan Chait

even arguing the bill would represent the largest transfer of resources

from poor to rich in American history. That is the bill President Trump

supports despite all his promises. The President tweeting late today to

make it official, “I am very supportive of the Senate health care bill.

Look forward to making it really special.” He then added falsely,

“Remember ObamaCare is dead.”

At the Capitol today, police arrested 43 from the Grassroots Disability

Rights Organization Adapt. Some wheelchairs they staged what they call the

Die-In in the Russell Senate office building.

RHODA GIBSON, PROTESTING AGAINST SENATE HEALTH CARE BILL: What the

Republicans and the Senate are trying to do right now is to put us back in

nursing homes institutions. I am just the same person I was before I

became disabled. And if you were born with a disability, you still have

the right to live and to be free and to be able to enjoy life.

HAYES: Former President Obama in his sharpest comments on any issue since

leaving the Oval Office lambasted the Senate bill saying it is quote “Not a

health care bill. Simply put, if there`s a chance you might get sick, get

old, or start a family, this bill will do you harm. And small tweaks over

the course of the next couple of weeks under the guise of making these

bills easier to stomach cannot change the fundamental meanness at the core

of this legislation.”

WARREN: These cuts are blood money. People will die. Let`s be very

clear, Senate Republicans are paying for tax cuts for the wealthy with

American lives.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The bill was drafted without input from Democrats or many

stakeholders, like the AARP, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the

American Hospital Association which all lambasted the proposal. Senate

Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, the architect of the bill plans to hold

a vote on it next week after the release of the CBO score and before the

Senate goes on recess. That would mean there would be at most just eight

days for the Senate to consider a bill drafted entirely in secret that

would remake 1/6 of the economy. The CBO founded the House health care

bill passed last month which has the same basic underlying structure as the

Senate version with spike premiums for older and low-income Americans and

results in 20 million people not having coverage.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds that just 16 percent of

Americans believe that bill is a good idea while 48 percent, three times as

many, say it`s a bad idea. There are 52 Republicans in the Senate with

Democrats United in opposition to the bill. McConnell can only lose two

GOP votes and still get the bill pass. Today, a handful of Republican

Senators expressed various degrees of displeasure with the bill while

maintaining they could still eventually vote for it. Alaska Senator Lisa

Murkowski who complained this morning that she hadn`t seen the bill text

because she isn`t a reporter or a lobbyist said she needed more time to

digest it.

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI (R), ALASKA: I`m not going to tell you what I`m going

to do before I know what I`m going to do. I think it`s incumbent upon me

to do my due diligence. That`s what the folks back home expect me to do.

I`m, going to do exactly that.

HAYES: I`m joined now by the Economist Steven Rattner, former head of

President Obama`s Auto Task Force and we have you here when the House bill

was out, your reaction to the Senate bill?

STEVEN RATTNER, FORMER U.S. TREASURY AUTO ADVISOR: I think you summed it

up pretty well. It`s essentially very similar to the House bill. They

moved to it a little bit (INAUDIBLE) to the left to try to get some of the

moderates in the Senate at the risk losing some conservatives. We`ll see

how it scores. It`s going to probably be at least 20 million, maybe more,

people losing insurance. And the basic concept that you said that this is

a massive transfer for about a trillion dollars of resources, money,

whatever you want to call it, from the poor and sick to the rich.

HAYES: That part of it, I think, it`s really key to me that folks

understand that there`s a sort of different independent thing that don`t

have to be together but are, right? So there`s the exchanges which

(INAUDIBLE) set up and there`s all this attention paid to. And then

there`s Medicaid and how Medicaid is funded and how big it is and how its

cost grows, those don`t have to be connected, right?

RATTNER: A couple points. First, they don`t have to be connected,

absolutely right. Number two, you could fix the problems with exchanges

which are legitimate, much more easily than or much more felicitously than

the way they are going to do it. But the third point which people haven`t

noticed is that there are two parts to the Medicaid cuts. There`s cutting

the Medicaid expansion that was part of the ACA but there`s also massive

cuts for traditional Medicaid that were part of Trump`s budget, not part of

the original Senate plan. And so, you add it up, the Senate - the House

bill plus the Trump budget would cut Medicaid in it half from what it would

otherwise be over the next ten years, traditional and expansion.

HAYES: What do you say to people - I had Michael Burgess who`s one of the

architects of the House bill who`s a Doctor, a Republican Lawmaker who

says, oh, it`s not a cut because we`re just changing the rate of growth.

RATTNER: Well, you play with numbers. It is true that an absolute nominal

dollars, Medicaid spending would still go up but Medicare - medical

inflation is faster than general inflation, more and more people need it.

And so, the fact that there`s fewer and fewer people would be covered.

Remember one last point about Medicaid, it`s not the just for the poor.

Medicaid covers things like Nursing Home care for the elderly which is not

part of Medicare. So Medicaid is the single biggest health program we have

in this country. It is responsible for half the babies that are born in

this country paid for by Medicaid. We`ve never unraveled a social program

of this magnitude before in our history.

HAYES: You know, and this goes back to something that Paul Ryan said,

someone famously about how this is something he dreamed about when he was

at college keg parties, this kind of change to Medicaid which again says to

me that that can`t be about the ACA because the ACA didn`t exist when Paul

Ryan was in college. That`s a - that`s a vision independence of whatever

ObamaCare is.

RATTNER: That`s the point. Paul Ryan is determined to change the

fundamental nature of entitlements. And entitlement is what it says it is,

that if you need it, you`ll get it. He doesn`t want that. He wants to put

all these programs, Trump won`t let him -believe it or not - put Social

Security and Medicare in a box yet. But what Ryan wants is to put it all

in a box so that there`s a limited amount of resources and whatever is

spent is spent and that`s it. No more.

HAYES: And if the country is - and one of the things I think that`s

important to note here is we have had a long expansion, it`s been slow, and

not equally distributed in many ways since the great recession. We have

not had to encounter what recession might look like since then and needs

change during those periods of time. Budgets contract and you can set

yourself up for some really ugly choices in those sorts of condition.

RATTNER: Needs change in recession at times but also, remember, we have

massive changes in income equality. So while the economy as a whole has

expanded, people at the bottom is actually gotten worse then. So these

programs are more and more essential to people having basic health care.

HAYES: All right, Steven Rattner, thanks for making some time tonight.

RATTNER: Thanks for having me.

HAYES: I`m joined now by Avik Roy who was the Health Care Adviser to Mitt

Romney`s Presidential Campaign, who tweeted today that if the Senate bill

passes, it would be the greatest policy achievement by a GOP Congress in my

lifetime. I`m also joined by Doctor Mario Molina, former President and CEO

of Molina Healthcare who was fired from that position May after suggesting

the Trump administration was sabotaging ObamaCare. Avik, let me - let me

start with you. I was somewhat surprised that you said that about this

bill and I want to start on the tax side. So independent of anything

that`s doing in Medicaid or what it`s doing to the exchanges in the

individual market, I think people have a really hard time saying why $600

billion in tax cuts for people that are the wealthiest people in the

country. If you`re making a million dollars, you going to see $50,000 more

a year. Why that so central to this policy? What is the rationale for

that?

AVIK ROY, MITT ROMNEY`S HEALTH CARE ADVISER: I don`t know if it`s central

to the policy but if you`re reducing federal spending over a long period of

time, then it is worthwhile to reduce the tax burden as well because that -

if you reduce the tax burden, that leads to economic growth and more jobs

and more social ability for a lot of people.

HAYES: But we don`t - we don`t know if that`s true. First of all - I

mean, but also, if it`s so concentrated up the top, you could just really -

you could reduce the tax burden in a much more widespread way.

ROY: Sure.

HAYES: You didn`t have to just cut taxes for millionaires and

billionaires, the 400 richest households are going to go about $33 billion

like the distributional part just seems a little hard to stomach.

ROY: Well, ObamaCare raised taxes of the middle class. This bill would

repeal those taxes too. So I mean, the vast majority of taxes in this

country are paid by rich people. We have the most progressive tax code in

the industrialized world. So if you reduce taxes, just by math, those tax

reductions are going to fall on upper-income people. But that doesn`t mean

they`re necessarily bad from a policy standpoint. And on the other side,

the tax credits that will be offered to the uninsured of this bill are

substantially improved from what the House bill did. As you know, Chris, I

was a - a harsh critic of the House bill because it had this tax credit in

which people who are really poor and people who are making six-figure

incomes would get the same amount of financial system. This bill fixes

that. This bill uses system that`s a bit of a -

HAYES: Income.

ROY: Yes, it`s income based and not just income based, age adjusted. So

younger and healthier people will sign up for coverage in a place like

Texas, but I`m here with you on. Texas is going to have millions of more

people with health insurance as a result of this bill than do today.

HAYES: That seems not possible.

ROY: How so? When you don`t have a state - when you have a state that

didn`t expand Medicaid, where now the tax credits will apply to all those

individuals that would have gotten the Medicaid expansion, you`re going to

see massive influx of coverage in places like Texas, in places like

Florida.

HAYES: Right, but there`s not enough - there`s not enough money to make

all that work into the long term, right? So you can`t - you can`t have

more coverage. And Doctor Molina, maybe you can respond here, do you think

it`s credible to think that in a state like Texas and other places, as a

person who ran an insurance company, that you`re going to have more

coverage over, say, a ten-year window?

MARIO MOLINA, FORMER PRESIDENT CEO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE: In a state like

Texas or Florida where you did not have expansion in Medicaid, there will

be a small increase in coverage. But remember, overall across the country,

tens of millions of people are going to lose their insurance. So to give a

tax cut to 3 million people, we`re going to take insurance away from 20

million people? That doesn`t sound like an American concept to me.

HAYES: Well, let me ask you this Doctor Molina because the President today

said - and that is interesting, right? So there these interesting

geographical distributional changes depending on whether states are

Medicaid expansion or not. To your - the point of the President today

saying ObamaCare is dead. This is something that when you look at the

arguments being made on behalf of this bill, they (INAUDIBLE) really be not

affirmed of arguments on the half of the bill - the House bill but they`re

about the fact the status quo is dead. It`s dying. It`s gone. You work

in the insurance industry, is that true?

MOLINA: No. I don`t think that`s true. I think that the Affordable Care

Act has provided a lot of insurance coverage for a lot of people. The

instability in the marketplace right now has largely been generated by

Republican actions especially the issues around the cost-sharing

reductions. These things could be fixed. And I agree with the previous

speaker. You know, we need to fix the exchanges. But what we`re going to

do is we`re going to gut Medicaid. And you know, for 50 years Congress has

had a pact with the American people that we will be your safety net if you

need it, and that`s going away. And that`s a huge change. So for a vocal

minority that are upset about increases in premiums in the marketplace,

millions of people are going to lose their coverage. This bill is even

worse than the House bill. If the House bill was mean, this bill is cruel

and heartless.

HAYES: Avik, let me ask you this. Would you agree that these are

separable issues? So if you got the exchanges in the individual markets,

you`ve got Medicaid and how it`s funded in the long term and you`ve got tax

cuts, you could do stuff about the individual markets and just keep the

taxes to keep funding Medicaid, right? I mean, they don`t have to go

together. This is an affirmative choice because the Republican majorities

don`t like people on Medicaid.

ROY: Well, listen. There are a lot of different ways to do health reform

but let`s talk about something very important here. So by replacing the

ACA`s Medicaid expansion with tax credits for the uninsured, what are we

doing? We`re taking companies like Molina Healthcare, Mario`s old company

which had state sanctioned monopolies to run Medicaid managed care programs

in certain states. They`re not going to have monopolies anymore. They`re

going to have to compete with nonprofit insurance like Blue Cross to

compete for those customers who are going to be able to choose which

insurance plan they want. Just like people on the ObamaCare exchanges can

do today. That`s progress. that`s going to expand choice, that`s going to

lower cost, it`s going to improve the quality of coverage that people have.

HAYES: But you actually think - you actually think that the net effect

will be over the course of the country, more people insured? That just

seems not - the CBO is not going to not say that, right? The House bill,

that`s clearly not the case.

ROY: The CBO will not say it. The real reason why is because they believe

the individual mandate and the repeal of the individual mandate will reduce

coverage 18 million people. That`s wrong. No serious insurance company or

anyone who follows the stuff closely believe that 18 million - fewer people

have health insurance because there`s no individual mandate.

HAYES: Do you - do you think Dr. Molina that fewer people will have health

insurance say ten years from now if this bill passes?

MOLINA: I think fewer people will have health insurance ten years from now

and I think they`ll have fewer choices. If you remove the individual

mandate and still require insurance companies to insure people, it`s a

little bit like saying you can wait until your roof is on fire until you

get homeowners insurance. You`re going to see the individual market fall

apart. This happened in Washington - state of Washington years ago and

most of insurers left the individual market. I think that this is going to

precipitate a death spiral for the individual market. It`s ironically not

ObamaCare that`s going to be in a death spiral, it`s going to be this new

bill.

HAYES: All right, Avik Roy, and Doctor -

ROY: Washington state didn`t have subsidies.

HAYES: Well, we`ll see. Right, there is an equilibrium of the subsidy

point. The other thing that`s worrisome, right, is that if you start

getting waivers on the essential health benefits, you could end up on the

kind of subprime insurance market, right? So you`ve got the government

subsidizing something. West saw this with Pel Grant and we saw it with

For-Profit Colleges, right? There`s a subsidy from the government, there`s

very little regulation of the provider and we saw an entire basically scam

market of For-Profit Colleges rise up to basically say, oh, yes, come give

us your Pel Grants, we`ll give you a degree and that was basically a

worthless degree. It looks like you could create the seeds of that in the

health insurance market if you`re not very careful with how you implement

something like the.

MOLINA: You know what`s going to happen is -

(CROSSTALK)

HAYES: Wait, you first Doctor Molina then you Avik.

MOLINA: What I`m worried about that`s going to happen is that with the

loss of the essential health benefits and the changes in the tax credit, so

they`re actually going to be less generous than the subsidies, the value

proposition in the future for health plan is going to be crappy care at a

convenient cost.

HAYES: Right. Avik.

ROY: Totally disagree with that. I think you`re going to see premiums go

down relative to prior law. You`re going to see deductibles go down.

You`re going to see more access, more choice, more competition and more

stable markets, which are going to be very important for the long term.

HAYES: Well, I would say this. If this thing were to pass, Lord, but I

hope that Avik vision is correct, but I also think that if he`s wrong, then

people are going to pay a price. Avik Roy and Doctor Mario Molina, thank

you, both.

MOLINA: Thank you.

ROY: Thank Chris.

HAYES: Still to come, the President`s campaign on repealing and replacing

ObamaCare, saving Medicaid and lowering premiums and so far it looks like

this bill is 0-3. Donald Trump`s high-stakes health care bait-and-switch

after the two-minute break.

HAYES: The Senate health care bill unveiled today is a repudiation of

nearly every promise the President made to the American public about his

approach to the health care system. No cuts to Medicaid, very explicit on

that, lower premiums and deductibles and insurance coverage for everyone.

TRUMP: I`m not going to cut Social Security like every other Republican

and I`m not going to cut Medicare or Medicaid.

Save Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security without cuts. Have to do it.

We`re going to have a health care that is far less expensive and far

better.

Yes, premiums will be coming down. Yes, deductibles will be coming down.

Everybody has to be covered. This is an un-republican thing for me to say.

I am going to take care of everybody. I don`t care if it costs me votes or

not. Everybody is going to be taken care, much better than they`re taken

care of now.

You know, I`ve been talking about a plan with heart. I said add some money

to it. A plan with heart.

HAYES: Strictly speaking, the bill doesn`t even fulfill the President`s

promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. It merely amends the ACA. In

an off-camera briefing today, the Deputy White House Press Secretary was

asked specifically about the President`s Medicaid promise.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So if cutting Medicaid was wrong when he was a

candidate, why is it right in the new Republican Senate bill?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: I don`t

believe that the President has specifically laid in that it`s right to cut

Medicaid.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does the President still believe as he did as a

candidate, that there should be no cuts to Medicaid?

SANDERS: I haven`t - I haven`t had a specific conversation to see if there

is an update to that, but I do know that he wants to protect that as much

as possible.

HAYES: But there has been an update to the President`s position on

Medicaid. The new position is, I like cutting Medicaid so much, I`m going

to throw a party in the Rose Garden with House Republicans on TV in front

of the whole country while we all watched. And if there was any doubt, the

President just tweeted, “I am very supportive of the Senate health care

bill.” I`m joined now by the Ezra Klein, Editor-in-Chief of Vox.com. Ezra

this was your summation, Senate bill, GOP health bill in one sentence, poor

people pay more for worse insurance. I find the bait-and-switch here

pretty remarkable given the way the President separated himself in the

primary and the - and the promises that he made.

EZRA KLEIN, VOX.COM EDITOR IN CHIEF: This is a really bad day in American

politics. It isn`t supposed to work like this. There is this line that

you`re hearing when you talk to Republicans about this bill. I got to pass

it because what they promised to do was repeal and replace ObamaCare. They

got to keep their promise. They made a promise to people and you heard it

when you played Trump there but also Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan and all

the others. They understood what people didn`t like about ObamaCare. They

didn`t like that it left a lot of people uncovered. Mitch McConnell in

face of the nation said about 25 million people uncovered if he`s right.

They didn`t like deductibles are so high, premiums were too high, co-pays

are too high, people ended up an insurance they couldn`t afford to use. So

they told people they would repeal and replace ObamaCare with something

that fix these problems.

HAYES: right.

KLEIN: And this makes every single one of those problems worse, every

single one, higher deductibles, higher premiums on an apples to apple

comparison for insurance. Higher co-pays, fewer people covered. It`s -

you`re supposed to be able to trust that people basically want to go in the

direction they told you. Maybe they exaggerate, maybe they`re saying it`s

going to do more than they say it will. But the basic direction - but

that`s not what this is at all. They said they will go one way and they`re

going the exact opposite way.

HAYES: You know, part of this too is - comes back to this sort of the

distributional impact of the Medicaid cuts. I was in West Virginia, in

McDowell County where 48 percent of the people on the Medicaid expansion

there. and Paul Ryan said this thing. I want to play this for you because

to me this is such a tale about what the agenda is here. When you`re

talking about what they said they would do and what they`re actually doing.

Take a listen to this.

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), HOUSE SPEAKER: So Medicaid, sending it back to the

states, capping its growth rate. We`ve been dreaming of this since I`ve

been around since you and I were drinking out of a keg. You know.

RICH LOWRY, NATIONAL REVIEW EDITOR: I was thinking about something else.

He was thinking about reforming Medicaid.

RYAN: I was. I`ve been thinking about it for a long time.

HAYES: I mean, to me that shows you in some ways what this is really

about, which has nothing to do with the ACA.

KLEIN: Yes. There is a consistent vision everywhere in this bill. And

basically what it is, is that poor people should pay more for less care.

And I heard Avik before and Avik is a friend of mine but a lot was getting

alighted in a particular discussion. There are states that have refused to

expand Medicaid by choice because they don`t want poor people to have that

health insurance. If they expanded Medicaid, those folks would get better

health insurance. Now, if you move all the people who could get Medicaid

on to these private plans and particularly onto the much cheaper plans this

bill is envisioning, what they get is health insurance that is much worse.

They have to pay quite a bit more for.

On page five of the bill, there is this piece that people won`t report that

much on because it`s complicated but it`s really important. What it does -

the Affordable Care Act ties subsidies to health insurance plans that cover

70 percent of your costs. This bill moves that down to 58 percent. A plan

that covers 58 percent in your cost, you`re looking at a $7,000 deductible.

So that - if you wanted to just encapsulate the plan in one move, it is

that you move from health insurance that actually covers things, tell the

truth about a 7,000 or more deductible, and subsidies, that`s all you can

get it for. It is a really, really profound change.

HAYES: And that - let`s - key there is the insurance companies are

basically set on the sidelines. They`ve been essentially, ostensibly,

publicly neutrally - publicly neutral on this. And part of the - what is

insidious I think about this which is your point to is this sort of shoves

a lot of money toward the insurance companies to sort of keep them neutral

as I understand the structure.

KLEIN: And it`s worse than that. So if you look at the Affordable Care

Act, the way they keep the insurance market stable is the individual

mandate. They tried to put healthy people into the insurance markets. In

this iteration of the bill, there is nothing that even replaces the

individual mandate, right? They zero at the individual mandate, the House

bill had something called continuous coverage, probably would not abort but

at least it was a shot at replacing it. This has nothing. And so I asked

people, how are you going to keep insurance markets stable? And they`ve

got this multi-hundred billion dollar fund that they`re just going to hand

insurance money. You heard some Republican calling it insurance bail, it`s

not bail out, it`s a payoff. It`s a payoff for participating and the

markets are not fleeing them.

HAYES: All right, Ezra Klein, thank you for breaking that down. I really

appreciate it.

KLEIN: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up next, the brazen bluff that landed the President a

special investigation. And ahead, Congressman Eric Swalwell on what the

director of National Intelligence told his Committee about the President`s

obsession with the Russia investigation, stay with us.

HAYES: President Trump confirmed today that what anyone paying attention

had already concluded which is that there are of course no tapes of his

conversations with then FBI Director James Comey. The President tweeting

today, “with all of the recently reported electronics surveillance,

intercepts, unmasking, and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea

whether there are tapes or recordings of my conversations with James Comey

but I did not make and do not have any such recordings.” It was always a

preposterous bluff frankly. It was probably one intended to intimidate a

witness at the core of what is turning into an obstruction of justice

investigation. The President`s original threat, “James Comey better hope

there are no tapes of our conversations before he starts leaking to the

press” also proved to be remarkably self-destructive because, in the chain

of events following the President`s firing of Comey, that was the threat

that precipitated James Comey to leak his conversations with the express

purpose of triggering the appointment of a Special Counsel.

COMEY: The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I`d better

hope there`s not tapes. And so I asked a friend of mine to share the

content of the memo with a reporter. Didn`t do it myself for a variety of

reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the

appointment of a Special Counsel.

HAYES: So President Trump managed to tweet himself into a Special Counsel.

And now the investigation involves Special Counsel Mueller interviewing

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike Rogers

about what the President asked them to do. Coats according to an NBC News

source told House Investigator today that President Trump was obsessed with

the Russia probe, House Intel Committee member Congressman Eric Swalwell

joins me next.

HAYES: We`ve now learned through multiple reports that President Trump

wanted Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Mike

Rogers to state publicly the president was not

under investigation for collusion with Russian officials. Coats told House

investigators today that President Trump seemed obsessed with the Russian

investigation and repeatedly asked Coats to say publicly there was no

evidence of collusion.

A U.S. official familiar with the conversation told NBC News.

And joining me now, Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, a member of

the House intelligence committee. Let me ask you this, if it was the case

that the president had been assured privately by James Comey that he was

not personally under investigation at that time, why is it so wrong of him

to go around to everyone he could find in his government to try to get them

to say that

in public?

REP. REIC SWALWELL, (D) CALIFORNIA: Good evening, Chris. The problem is

that James Comey had told congress on March 20th that the president`s

campaign was under criminal and counterintelligence investigations. So you

could deduct from that that people the president knew or who may be in the

administration were being investigated.

And so the president, I think, had a duty to really distance himself from

that investigation. And it looks like from what Jim Comey said, he was

doing the opposite.

HAYES: In terms of of his conversations with other individuals, Dan Coats

and Mike Rogers, there was also reporting indicating that he was

essentially trying to get them to have Comey back off, that they declined

those - that. What does that say to you terms the possibility of

obstruction?

SWALWELL: So, right now what we want to have the public hear is just

exactly what the president said to Coats and Rogers and whether that

corroborates what James Comey said that the room was cleared, which I think

shows intent, and whether or not other people had the same conversation.

Now, Chris, to be fair, an innocent explanation could be that the president

just wanted it to be

out there that he was not under investigation, another explanation could

also be that the president was

probing individuals like James Comey to find out what they had on people on

his team.

And I think most above board individuals, once they found out their team

was under investigation, would back off and be as cooperative as necessary.

HAYES: As a former prosecutor, what do you make of the president

essentially admitting today that he didn`t have any tapes and that he was

bluffing in an attempt to influence, fundamentally, the

testimony under oath of James Comey?

SWALWELL: If he does not have tapes, then it looks line he was trying

intimidate James Comey by suggesting that the conversations may have been

recorded and then perhaps hoping that Comey wouldn`t come forward.

Now, the problem here, Chris, is Comey did come forward and now that makes

him all the more believable that he testified under the risk that anything

he said to the president at the time could have been recorded and

contradicted by what he was saying to congress and then risking that he

could be committing perjury.

So now that there are no tapes, there is no other point of view. There is

no other evidence as to what happened and that leaves it to the president.

It is in his corner.

HAYES: The president today saying in a series of statements this morning

through Twitter about, you know, he called this all a hoax yet again. He

said if Russia actually hacked. It really does seem that when we`re

talking about the core thing that happened, which is that intelligence

agencies all agree that Vladimir Putin directed Russian intelligence agents

to criminally sabotage computers and servers and to affect the election.

The president simply does not accept that.

SWALWELL: He doesn`t.

And yesterday we had former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and I

asked him who attacked us? He said it was Russia. I said, was it our

democracy that was attacked? He said yes. I said why doesn`t the

president accept this? And he said he doesn`t know.

But, Chris, there is only one steering wheel in the car. So, it doesn`t

matter if public servants like Dan Coats and Michael Rogers and Director

Pompeo all believe that Russia did this if the person driving the car isn`t

listening to them and is steering us closer to Russia, there is nothing we

can do about it. We need him to accept it.

HAYES: But don`t you think there`s in terms of steering us closer with

Russia, there`s reporting indicating that there behind the scenes

attempting to water down some of the sanctions that were just passed. But

in many ways, policywise, I mean, the U.S. just shot down an Assad fighter

jet and Russia is threatening retaliation. There`s been many ways in which

it`s not as if this president has really taken a line in a policy

standpoint, that has been particularly friendly to Russia.

SWALWELL: Ann I would attribute that almost entirely to the light we have

shined through our

investigations. If we were not, if we were not as, I think, determined to

get to the bottom of what happened, and if we have not really illuminated

the president`s ties to Russia, I`m afraid that you would have seen the

sanctions lifted already, that the president would have diminished the role

of NATO even

more than he already has. And that more secrets to the Russians in the

Oval Office would have been conveyed.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Eric Swalwell, thank you for your time.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

Still ahead, does the newly unveiled Republican health care bill meet so-

called Jimmy Kimmel test? And will senators who are on the fence support

it?

Plus, tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two starts next.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, it was one of candidate Trump`s favorite

promises.

TRUMP: When you`re in the White House, who the hell wants to play golf?

There won`t be time to go on vacations, there won`t be time to golf all the

time.

I love golf. I think it`s one of the greats. But I don`t have time

I`m not going to be paying golf. I like golf, you know what, I`m going to

be be in the White House. Who wants to leave the White House?

I`m not going to play much golf, because there is a lot of work to be done.

I`m going to be working for you. I`m not going to have time to go play

golf, believe me.

Golf, golf, golf, golf, more, more, learning how to chip, learning how to

hit the drive, learning how to putt. I want more.

HAYES: Of course, when he got into office, things changed. In the 153

days of his presidency, President Trump has spent 42 days of his own

properties, including 29 days at his golf properties, most recently at the

prestigious Trump National Golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey where

membership includes the finest amenities and service and the chance, of

course, of running into the president himself as he drives his golf cart

across the green. That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

HAYES: An unusual sight greeted those fortunate enough to frequent the

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey a few weekends ago.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How great is that? That`s the only place you can drive

on the green, right? At your own golf course. That`s mine. I`m going to

need it.

TRUMP: Thanks, fellows.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No worries.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How are you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How are you doing?

What`s happening? Everything is great.

I feel very safe, thank you.

TRUMP: More security in the history of golf.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How are you hitting them?

TRUMP: Good until this fault.

HAYES: Hey, prez! That wasn`t all President Trump did during his weekend

at Bedminster, he also crashed a wedding party that Saturday night

congratulating the delighted couple.

Such seemingly spontaneous actions by the President of the United States,

who has spent a full quarter of his presidency visiting Trump properties,

delights more than just the people he bumps into. It has been an enormous

boon to the Trump organization`s bottom line.

After years of headlines about the declining fortunes of the Trump golf

empire, the Trump courses are now flourishing. And Trump`s combined income

reported from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, his golf clubs in Jupiter,

West Palm Beach, and Doral, has doubled to $191 million since he was

elected president.

As Eric Trump, who oversees the family golf properties puts it, the star

have all aligned. I think our brand is the hottest it has ever been.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

JIMMY KIMMEL, LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST: We were brought up to believe

that we live in the greatest country in the world. But until a few years

ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all.

You know, before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like

my son was, there was a good chance you would never be able to get health

insurance because you had a pre-existing condition. You were born with a

pre-existing condition. And if your parents didn`t have medical insurance,

you might not live long enough to even get denied because of a pre-existing

condition.

If your baby is going to die and it doesn`t have to, it shouldn`t matter

how much money you make. I think that`s something that whether you`re a

Republican or a Democrat or something else, we

all agree on that, right? I mean, we do.

HAYES: A little more than a month ago, late night host Jimmy Kimmel told a

story about his

infant son`s heart condition. How the experience made him realize how

lucky he is to be able to afford decent health care.

And Republican Senator Bill Cassidy saw that and coined it a new standard

for measuring health care, the quote, Jimmy Kimmel test. But a week after

that, Cassidy joined Kimmel on his show and seemed a bit reluctant to agree

with the definition of the Jimmy Kimmel test as Kimmel himself

laid it out.

KIMMEL: Since I am Jimmy Kimmel, I`ll like to make a suggestion as to what

the Jimmy Kimmel test should be. I`ll keep it simple. The Jimmy Kimmel

test I think should be no family should be denied medical care, emergency

or otherwise, because they cannot afford it. Can that be the Jimmy Kimmel

test? Is that a way of oversimplifying it?

SEN. BILL CASSIDY, (R) LOUISIANA: Hey, man, you`re another right track.

And if that`s as close as we get, that works great in government.

Now, we`ve got to be able to pay for it, and that`s the challenge.

HAYES: So now that the Senators released their draft of the health care

bill, it seems it will leave millions of more people without coverage,

people who could find themselves in a delivery room without insurance or

the money to pay for their child`s life saving surgery. In other words, it

sounds like this bill doesn`t quite meet the Jimmy Kimmel test. So, where

is Senator Cassidy on this bill? That`s next.

HAYES: Today, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, after coining

the Jimmy Kimmel test in May, was asked whether the new bill meets the bar.

CASSIDY: I think it begins to address the Jimmy Kimmel test. A child who

is terribly ill or

any loved one would both have coverage, but also a way to keep the coverage

affordable.

Now everything I`m saying – I`ve not yet read the bill – this is just the

presentation.

HAYES: A cautious answer from Cassidy, but other so-called moderates in

the party are signaling they could want more out of the bill before they

sign on, that includes Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia,

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, both of whose states are grappling with the

absolutely devastating opioid epidemic at the moment.

Dean Heller, up for reelection next year in Nevada where legislators passed

a Medicaid bill for all bill just this month only to see the law vetoed by

the Republican governor. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of

Maine who told MSNBC Chuck Todd today she had major reservations about

the bill so far.

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, (R) MAINE: I can`t support a bill that`s going to

greatly increase premiums for our older Americans or out of pocket costs

for those who aren`t quite old enough for Medicare yet. I cannot support a

bill that is going to result in tens of millions of people losing their

health insurance. And I cannot support a bill that`s going to make such

deep cuts in Medicaid.

HAYES: From the right, putting out a joint statement against the bill

today were Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Senator Mike Lee of Utah, Senator Ron

Johnson of Wiscondin, and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul who said today the

bill doesn`t go far enough for him.

SEN. RAND PAUL, (R) KENTUCKY: To my mind, the most important thing is we

promised to repeal Obamacare. The current bill looks like we`re keeping

large parts of Obamacare. We`re keeping the subsidies. We`re boosting the

subsidies for stabilization or risk pools, and I think it looks a lot like

Obamacare actually.

HAYES: Joining me now, MSNBC Political Analyst Joan Walsh, national

affairs correspondent for The Nation magazine; and Washington Post

columnist Jennifer Rubin, whose column today asked which GOP senators will

walk the plank for a rotten health care bill.

It`s a good question.

Before we get to this sort of different dynamics. You`ve got in terms of

the whip count and the so-called moderates and the conservatives. I want

to just start with the basic suspicion that I have had all along that this

entire thing is a little bit of Kabuki theater, which is to say all of

these Republican senators saying I haven`t seen the bill. I haven`t seen

the bill. I don`t like the process.

The bill comes out today, Joan, and immediately Ted Cruz has handouts about

how to get the bill to where he wants it, which made me think well I guess

you do - you have had a little bit of a chance, because otherwise how`d you

get that so fast?

JOAN WALSH, THE NATION: Right. He clearly has. He`s not somebody I would

count as a solid no. He`s bargaining. Rand Paul could be a solid no.

Susan Collins could be a solid no. Listening to Chuck today the three

things she laid out are not going to get better with this bill. It`s

always going to cut millions of people off. It`s always going to do

dramatic horrible things to Medicaid.

So, those are the two that I feel the most comfortable with. I cannot

believe that people take Bill Cassidy seriously and he literally comes out

saying this is going to pass the Kimmel test when 76 percent of children

are covered by some form of Medicaid, whether it`s the CHIP expansion or

traditional Medicaid. Lots of children are not going to get care for a

congenital heart disease or anything else.

HAYES: Jennifer, you referred to walk the plank. And I want to talk about

what Joan said. So, you`ve got the folks, Collins, Murkowski – and one

thing I want to say about Murkowski, which is really important is, Alaska

has got very high health care costs and the question of whether the

subsidies are enough when they`re properly indexed there matters a lot.

But I think she - Joan is right that Rand Paul could just take one of those

two slots and you can also see Collins maybe taking one. And to me the big

question is Heller. Heller is the only senator who represents a state that

Hillary won who is a Republican who is up in 2018. He`s also has Medicaid

expansion. And how could his political calculation be to vote for this

bill?

JENNIFER RUBIN, WASHINGTON POST: I don`t see how it can be.

And what`s even worse is the governor of Nevada, Republican Brian Sandoval,

came out against the bill pretty hard today, as did John Kasich said he had

serious concerns putting really the

pressure on to Rob Portman who is another one who I think in the end will

find it very hard to vote for the bill.

This bill managed to find the sweet spot, the point at which no one likes

it. The moderates don`t like it for the reasons that Susan Collins was

outlining, the hard liners don`t like it because it`s a chintzier version

of Obamacare. It`s like Obamacare, but they`re not really giving you

enough to make it worthwhile. And then of course there`s this gian

transfer of wealth from poorer Americans to richer Americans.

So, in there, there`s a lot for everyone to hate. And I think the problem

with trying to split the difference between people who are irreconcilable

is that you wind up with something that really does please no one.

HAYES: Right, but here`s the thing. And here`s why I think there`s still

the odds – I don`t think this is a done deal at all, but my feeling, folks

I`ve talked to, the odds are they will get the votes. And here`s why,

they`re going to play with the knobs and give people little wins. So,

they`re going to give the conservatives some wins, Shelley Moore Capito and

Rob Portman is going to come away triple

the amount of money for opioid addiction.

WALSH: Right, it`s only $2 billion, we`re going to get $10 billion and

we`re going to send out a press release and tell our constituents we really

got something from leader McConnell.

HAYES: That`s right. Or Heller does something on Medicaid expansion,

right, on the phaseout or the cost that they`re using, the cost peg they`re

using.

I mean doesn`t it seem to you, Jennifer, that they`ve essentially set it up

so they can dial a bunch of knobs and give people these kind of public wins

that they need to get to the 50 votes?

RUBIN: Well, if you`re talking about sort of normal senators I would say

yes. But I think you have some people in the senate who are really

ideologically just dead set against the federal government subsidizing

health care, and that would be the four people who said that they wouldn`t

voted for it right up front.

So, I think it`s going to be hard for those people to walk back because

then you`re really going to changing the structure of the bill.

Second problem is, and I think Susan Collins kind of tipped her hand when

the CBO does their

scoring, and it`s probably not going to be all that different than the

House bill, which said that 23 million people were going to lose their

health care insurance, that`s going to be the signal for the moderates.

So I think you can only turn the knobs and screws so much before you break

them. And my theory has been all along that frankly Mitch McConnell just

wants to get a vote and get past this. If they vote it down or it gets

tripped up somewhere in the Byrd Rule in reconciliation, so be it. He can

put this behind him and get on to something he likes, like giving cuts to

rich people.

HAYES: Well, which is a big part of what this bill is, we should note.

You know, that`s interesting that Jennifer said. I think one of the things

to really watch here is, of those four conservatives, the one that I really

do think would do it is Rand Paul. I think he`s the most sort of

untethered. Obviously, he`s the home state senator of Mitch McConnell, so

that complicates things, but he seems to me the most untethered of them.

And the problem for McConnell from the whip count is if Paul grabs one of

those slots, there`s only one more card yet to give away.

WALSH: …to Heller. They would love to give that card to Heller.

But if Susan Collins grabs the other or Murkowski or Portman.

HAYES: …that`s where I think that things can start to get difficult.

The other thing I`ve heard is there`s this rumbling that they`re not even

going to try to do conference committee, that what they`re going to do is

if they pass it they`re going to send it right back to the House and have

the House pass it word for word, which is of course what happened with the

ACA famously after the death of Ted Kennedy.

And then all of a sudden you`re making all those Republicans walk that

plank again.

WALSH: Yeah, I think that is - I could see that happening, but that`s

crazy. I mean, the moderates, the so-called moderates over there to eat

this kind of Medicaid expansion and also the

restructuring of traditional Medicaid and the cuts to traditional Medicaid,

are they really going to go along with that?

HAYES: This is - listen, there is a window here for the public to have the

debate it hasn`t had, so hopefully that will happen. People can talk to

their representatives about how much…

WALSH: People are at airports tonight, which is really cool.

HAYES: Jennifer Rubin, NJoan Walsh, thank you for joining me. I

appreciate it.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel.

