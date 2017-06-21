All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/21/17 WaPo obtains draft of secret GOP Health Care Bill

Transcript:

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: Struck with how Trump got his

allegiance in the first place and manages against all kinds of attack and

personal bad behavior to keep them. And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks

for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D) MASSACHUSETTS: We can whimper about it, we can

whine about it or we can fight back. Me, I`m fighting back. Are you

fighting back?

HAYES: Just one day before the public finally gets to see the secret

Senate Health Care Bill, the Democratic resistance ramps up.

SEN. AL FRANKEN (D), MINNESOTA: Fight this bill.

SEN. DEBBIE STABENOW (D), MICHIGAN: It is outrageous. No hearing, no

vote.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We`ve got to be all in all the time.

HAYES: Tonight, just what is in the bill and what is the plan to stop it?

Plus, new details on Russian interference in the election, 21 state systems

targeted while the White House still pre barricades.

MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: The one individual in America that still seems

to not accept this basic fact is the President of the United States.

HAYES: Then the Special Counsel hits the Hill as Republicans confront the

investigation into possible obstruction of justice.

CHUCK GRASSLEY (R), IOWA: I think that everything is on the table.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight, hours before

Republicans are set to unveil finally a draft of their secret plan to

overhaul American health care, the secret may be out. According to a draft

in the bill obtained by the Washington Post, Senate Republican will propose

a bill that tracks very closely to the same House bill that the President

called mean and cold hearted, and that is polling at 17 percent. The Post

reports that the Senate bill largely mirrors the House measure that

narrowly passed last month but with some significant changes crucially.

While the Senate proposal cuts off Medicaid expansion more gradually than

the House bill, it would enact deeper long-term cuts to the health care

program for low-income Americans. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell

will formally release the discussion in draft tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. during

a closed-door meeting with only Republican Senators. Most of whom have not

seen the bill themselves even though it has been circulated among

Washington lobbyists. By Monday, Senate Republicans expect to get a CBO

score that will indicate among other thing show many Americans would lose

coverage in exchange for the massive tax cut for the nation`s wealthiest

households. Days after that, sometime next week, they plan to vote on the

bill in an unprecedented timeline for a proposal to remake 1/6 of the U.S.

economy. The White House says that President Trump who is about to hold a

rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa has been briefed on the Senate bill in an op-ed

welcoming the President ahead of his campaign-style event. The Cedar

Rapids Gazette wrote that with tens of thousands of Iowans worried about

losing their coverage, now is not the time to rally. Adding, you promised

a terrific ObamaCare replacement but we haven`t seen anything resembling a

terrific plan. Behind closed doors, the President reportedly described the

House bill whose passage he celebrated in the Rose Garden as mean, cold

hearted and son of a B and said that the Senate version needs quote “more

heart”. In March, the President admitted the House version would hurt his

own voters but argued that the Senate would fix everything.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A Bloomberg analysis showed that counties that voted

for you, middle class and working class counties, would do far less well

under this bill than counties that voted for Hillary.

TRUMP: I know.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It seems like maybe this is inconsistent with the

message of the last election.

TRUMP: No, a lot of things are inconsistent, but these will be negotiated.

We`ve to go to the Senate, we`re going to see what happens in the Senate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But it appears that at least in some ways, the Senate bill will be

even meaner, as the President would say, than House version. In front of

the Capitol today, Senate Democrats rallied against the GOP health care

push and promise ad vigorous fight against the passage of the Senate bill.

STABENOW: We have a very simple message. No hearing no, vote.

SEN. PATTY MURRAY (D), WASHINGTON: We`ve only got a few days left. We`ve

got to stop this bill.

WARREN: We can whimper about it, we can whine about it or we can fight

back. Me, I`m fighting back. Are you fighting back?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D), VERMONT: Our job is not to throw 23 million more

Americans off health insurance, it`s to guarantee health care to all as a

right.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY (D) CONNECTICUT: I don`t think they have the votes yet.

Now, they might get them, but we are going to lie down on the train tracks

if that`s what it takes in order to stop this from happening in this

country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: At this hour, Steve Bannon and other White House officials are at

the Capitol trying to sell GOP Senators on the Senate bill. I`m joined now

by Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii. Senator, I guess my first

question is, do you have a reaction? Have you seen any of the bill? Do

you know what`s in it yet?

SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ (D), HAWAII: No. I don`t know what`s in it but I`ve

seen the reporting and it confirms what we`ve been saying all along. The

House bill and the Senate bill are essentially the same structurally. This

thing cuts Medicaid massively. And Chris, as you mentioned, it may phase

out Medicaid expansion a little more slowly. I`m not sure if they think

that gives them cover or not but what I does is something even more

draconian, even more, right wing that used to be totally a third rail in

American politics which is, they`re trying to cut Medicaid overall as a

program. They`re trying block grant which means, essentially giving each

state a certain amount of money, capitating it and saying, this is what you

have regardless of how many people are on Medicaid and how much money each

state has. So this is going to be extremely cruel. I`m frankly a little

surprised that in the fight between the so-called moderates and the right

wing in the Senate Republican conference, that the right wing won. They

got their wishes. This is Paul Ryan in college around a keg, imagining a

bill. This is that bill.

HAYES: Yes. Paul Ryan had made this comment earlier of the AHCA that it

was something that he dreamed about sitting around kegs in college,

capitating Medicaid basically. The other question I have for you is, how

do you - how do you game out the next week as a member of the Democratic

minority?

SCHATZ: Well, it`s in - it`s in two or three increments but the first

increment, we have to be focused on just one task which is to find three no

votes. There`s a lot of gaming out to sort of end of the process but that

end of the process is only if we lose and it is not a foregone conclusion

that we lose. I will tell you that the rumors are flying and they`re

flying in every direction even the most knowledgeable people within the

United States Senate. Some people think there are seven or eight people

leaning no. Some people think Mitch McConnell already has the votes. What

that tells me is that this is a very fluid situation that lots of members

on the Republican side are feeling tons of pressure and that we should

ratchet up that pressure. For my part, I`m trying to do everything I can.

On the floor, off the floor, directly with Republican members, through the

media, through the internet and I think everyone has to throw everything

they got at this one task which is to find three people who will vote no.

And they may vote no for different reasons. You may have a couple of

people who are pro-choice who vote no for that reason. You may be a couple

of people like Rand Paul who think this isn`t quite cruel enough. I don`t

care. We just have to cobble together three no votes and we can save

health care for tens of millions of Americans.

HAYES: You know, it seems to me that it`s a likely scenario and I would

like to hear what you think of this that they`ve sort of left some obvious

things in the bill that moderates are not going to like, conservative are

not going to like. And they`re going to tweak it in some ways so that

people can go away with their sort of symbolic victory. Dem Heller can -

have some victory on Medicaid and Rand Paul, Mike Lee, maybe on the

subsidies. And then - and then everyone can sort of - it seems to me that

it`s set up for a kind of Kabuki theater.

SCHATZ: That`s possible. You know, I just don`t know. Because that`s a -

that`s a heck of a thing to try to orchestrate. You know, the Senate is

not quite that organized, even on the Republican side, even with Mitch

McConnell who`s obviously very skillful in his work. That is - that may be

how it is set up and I think you`re right generally speaking. That what

they`re going to try to do is give some members cover. Those who pretend

to care about opioids but want to cut Medicaid in $800 billion, maybe

they`ll set up a $10 billion opioid fund. You know, 10 percent of what`s

really needed. So I think you`re right. They`re going to try to sort of

sweeten the pot for some of these members but a lot of them are a little

more serious than that. And the other part of the politics here is

hometown politics. It is not enough to say, hey, I voted for opioids. We

are hearing from community health centers, we are hearing from groups that

advocate for research and treatment for specific diseases. And we`re

really - you know, people are feeling the pressure. So don`t give up.

We`re still in a very strong position. We don`t know what`s going to

happen but we do think we might be able to kill this bill.

HAYES: All right, Senator Brian Schatz, thank you for joining me.

SCHATZ: Thank you.

HAYES: And joining me now is Republican Congressman Michael Burgess of

Texas, Congressman, you are one of the people that worked on the AHCA in

the - in the House and I remember Rand Paul came over from the Senate and

sort of made fun of you guys with a copier because you wouldn`t let him see

the bill. He was - he was sort of poking fun at the secrecy of the House

process. Shouldn`t you be over in the Senate with a copier now since you

aren`t allowed to see this piece of legislation?

REP. MICHAEL BURGESS (R), TEXAS: Well, look, can I just say a couple

things? First up, it`s good to be on with you again. It`s been a little

while since we`ve had a chance to converse on things. You know the other

thing I do need to say is a week after the terrible shooting at the

baseball practice, I don`t know if Steve Scalise watches your show or not

but I do know that his condition was upgraded to fair today and we miss

you, Steve. And if you`re watching, speedy recovery and we`ll see you back

here in the Halls of Congress. Now, look, you know, we all say things from

time to time. I don`t know that that was particularly helpful on the part

of the Senator before when the House was working on their bill. I would

not expect it would be helpful for me to behave in the same way so I

probably not going to do that.

HAYES: Well, but there`s been a lot made about the process (INAUDIBLE). I

want to get the substance but - and I note here that sort of situational

hypocrisy is an occupational hazard in the line of work you`ve chosen. I

do want to play you some of your -

BURGESS: Sure. But I used to be a student of medical irony a long time

ago and that sort of branched out into legislative irony. So I have the

full gamut.

HAYES: I want to - I want to play you some of your comments on the

ObamaCare process and this was in 2010 since a year into that process.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BURGESS: The White House has no interest in being transparent in this

process because they have so much to hide about this bill. We probably

have a day or two to look at the shell bill. A day or two to look at the

phantom bill and virtually no time see what`s in the real reconciliation

bill. My committee, the Committee on Energy and Commerce is completely

bypassed to this process, no respect for the oldest standing committee in

the United States House of Representatives. Very difficult to pass this

large that affects many people without at least some input from both sides.

That`s never been done before to my knowledge in this country and that`s

what we`re trying to do tonight.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, that was after a year and there were have been committee

hearings, there have been amendments, you were objecting specifically to

the way that reconciliation process came together at the end.

BURGESS: Well, it wasn`t reconciliation process, it was the way the Senate

passed bill had come back over to the House where we literally could have

no input because if anything changed, as you recall, if anything changes,

then it has to go back to the Senate but they lost a Senate seat along the

way. And (INAUDIBLE) he couldn`t do anything else -

HAYES: Of course. And everyone knew what kind of bill was that though,

right? We have seen the text. Right now, as you and I are speaking -

BURGESS: Can I - can I correct you? And that people do know - I mean,

we`ve had a reconciliation bill in the process for over two years` time.

Everyone knows what the moving parts are.

HAYES: No we don`t. But Congressman, respectfully, we do not - I do not

have - in front of me, I do not have legislative language and there are

lobbyist on Capitol Hill right now who do.

BURGESS: Well, we read the bill in the Energy and Commerce Committee if

you were watching our -

HAYES: No, no. I`m talking about the Senate - I`m talking about the

Senate legislation that will be voted on in a week.

BURGESS: And what you - what you heard from your previous guest is that it

likely will track close to what the House passed bill. Because honestly

Chris, the moving parts are pretty well defined by reconciliation process.

HAYES: Right.

BURGESS: Do I wish we had 60 votes and we could do something in the Senate

like they did? Of course, I do. They ended with reconciliation. We will

be beginning with reconciliation. I do want to stress, this is the

beginning of this process, not the end. So we know what the moving parts

are, something with taxes, something with mandates, something with Medicaid

expansion. All of those are going to be part I suspect of the Senate bill

when it is released tomorrow.

HAYES: So here`s my question to you. I want to sort of put aside the

exchanges, right? So there`s problems in the exchanges, those are very

clear, there`s problems with premiums, there`s problems (AUDIO GAP). Those

are facts on the ground in many places and you have been critical of that

and a lot of people across the ideological spectrum. Let`s take it out of

the equation for a second.

BURGESS: You can`t.

HAYES: The two big parts - the two big parts - you can though for this

reason, right? Which is that when you - to get back to your point about

the budgetary implications here, there`s two big moving parts, right?

There`s the tax cuts that are going to happen for the wealthiest

households. If you make a million dollars, you`re going to see about

$50,000 tax cut, that`s about $600 billion and then $800 billion in

Medicaid cuts. When you - when people look at that -

BURGESS: No. You keep doing this -

HAYES: Why is that -

BURGESS: - it is not a cut in Medicaid. There is a reduction in the

growth of Medicaid but it is still going to grow faster than the population

of the United States. And we`re actually implementing a policy Bill

Clinton wanted in 1997.

HAYES: But Congressman, if you`re taking -

BURGESS: Going back to Paul Ryan`s college days, this was Bill Clinton`s

plan in 1997. He said give states the ability to put a cap on federal

spending and don`t make them come crawling to the federal government to get

permission.

HAYES: But Congressman -

BURGESS: That was a per capita cap that Bill Clinton proposed. The New

York Times extolled the virtues of Clinton`s plan in1997.

HAYES: Congressman, I didn`t extol it. You know, either way - whoever and

extolled it in 1997, the point is that the money has got to come from

somewhere. If you`re saying it is not a cut, there`s $800 billion that

would be in Medicaid that is going to come out. That is a budgetary

necessity, otherwise, the thing doesn`t pass reconciliation musters. You

can call it whatever you want but there`s going to be $800 billion less

going into people`s health care through the program than there would be if

you didn`t pass the bill.

BURGES: The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the President Obama

said the single greatest threat to our security was our debt. And

honestly, Chris, you know this, there is something that is going to have

happened on spending control, deficit control, that is part of the

discussion that`s going to be going on over the next several months. This

is common sense -

HAYES: But if that`s the case, why $600 billion in tax cut?

BURGESS: This is a common sense approach to the vast increase in the

expenditures of Medicaid. It`s going to go from $550 billion a year to a

trillion dollars a year in less than ten years` time but the country is not

growing that fast.

HAYES: But Congressman, if that`s true, and let me - let`s just say,

arguendo, conceding that, OK? You`re concerned about the deficit and you

want to bring down the spending, then why are there $600 billion in tax

cuts for people making lots of money including millionaires and

billionaires who are receiving like $50,000 a year added to their salary?

BURGESS: Well, here`s the other part of the equation. The growth of the

economy, the United States over the last seven years has been 1 to 1.5

percent, maybe some years, a little over that but not much. That`s the

other thing that has to change. You do have to have growth of the economy

of this country or we`re stuck in here.

HAYES: And the tax cut is going to get you there?

BURGESS: We`re mired in this stagnation and we`ll never see the light of

day.

HAYES: OK. All right, I always appreciate you coming on. Let`s keep

doing this, Congressman. I appreciate it.

BURGESS: All right, thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Thank you. I`m joined now by Sarah Kliff, Senior Policy

Correspondent for Vox.com and Josh Earnest, MSNBC Analyst and former White

House Press Secretary under President Obama. Sarah, I just really do feel

like they`re being dishonest about what`s going on in Medicaid. It is

true, they will continue - the program will continue to expand but the -

it`s a cut because there`s going to be less money in it, right? I`m not

crazy.

SARAH KLIFF, VOX.COM SENIOR POLICY CORRESPONDENT: You are not crazy,

Chris. It is definitely a cut and I think it is a cut because a lot less

people will be getting Medicaid benefits. One of the key numbers from the

last CBO report is that 14 million Americans would no longer have Medicaid

coverage. And I think if you wanted to find a cut, one of the easiest ways

to do it is just look at who is covered under the program. And with the

big changes that are being proposed in the House bill, it sounds like it

will be quite similar in the Senate bill, you just can`t cover the same

number of people. It is true that Clinton did endorse a per capita cap

method like Representative Burgess was talking about, but one of the key,

kind of wonky things is how quickly you grow that cap.

HAYES: Right.

KLIFF: How quickly you grow the amount of money for each person. And

under the Republican bill, it is a very small amount that states would be

getting for each Medicaid enrollee.

HAYES: So, Josh, the politics of this are in flux. What is your sense of

how this next week plays out once this thing actually comes public?

Because it seems to me, it is the riskiest part of the whole process.

JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC ANALYST: Well, Chris, we definitely have Senate

Republican in a position where they`re taking a huge risk. And that risk

is, they`ve been deployed a pretty cynical strategy here to prevent people

from understanding exactly what they`re voting on. But the thing they

haven`t count - accounted for is that after they cast the vote, people are

going to have some pretty tough questions about what exactly they voted on.

And we - here`s the thing, this is not a theoretical exercise. We actually

saw how this played out in the House. The House on this second time around

when they were trying on repeal ObamaCare actually did the same thing.

They tried to ram it through. They did ram it through without any

hearings, without even a CBO score hoping that people wouldn`t pay

attention to what they were voting on. Well, it turns out that since they

cast that vote and since they voted to repeal ObamaCare in the House, the

bill that they voted has only become less popular even among Republicans.

And those Republican members of Congress who are counting on the President

of the United States to have their back and explaining and defending that

vote, well, now he`s out there calling the bill mean.

HAYES: Right.

EARNEST: So this is - this does put Republicans in a pretty tough position

where they`re taking a big risk.

HAYES: It also seems to me Sarah, that the sort of high leverage approach

of McConnell here is keep it secret, drop it, push it through, also means

that you`re sort of putting all of the spotlight on it for this period of

time, right? This can`t grind in the background. Like they`re going to

have to be able to withstand that.

KLIFF: Right. At some the point, it comes out of secret. At some point,

you have to talk about it. There are a lot of reporters up on Capitol Hill

who have a lot of questions and we will see if they can weather the storm.

I mean, I do think one thing that Senator McConnell has actually been quite

successful at is keeping press coverage away from this bill. It is a lot

harder to cover a story where you can`t write about the details of the

bill, where you can`t write about you know, the hearing that happened. And

you don`t - when we write about a lot of hearings during the ACA process,

you can`t really do that now. But I think there will be a week of intense

focus. You know, we have the vote that`s likely going to happen on

Thursday. But I think it`s still an open question of if we get there, or

if we see something like we saw in the House where there is a vote

scheduled pulled a few hours before. But then a few months later they kind

of take that time to get the votes together and get something passed.

HAYES: Josh, do you think we`ll hear from President Obama?

EARNEST: I don`t know if we`ll - if we`ll hear from President Obama. I

think there`s a chance that we`ll hear something from him. But you know,

Chris, there are a lot of Democrats across the country and even

Independents and even some Republicans who are disappointed in the outcome

of the congressional race last night. But I hope they`re not feeling

discouraged because there still an opportunity for people across the

country to make their voice heard. There still are members of Congress -

Senators who are about to take a tough vote. And after the CBO score comes

out, after we get the details of the legislation, which may be tomorrow,

there will be an opportunity for people across the country to weigh in and

to make their voices heard. And it`s important for people to remain

engaged in that process. And look, it`s not just going to be Democrats who

are making their voices heard. There are a lot of people in counties that

supported Donald Trump who stands to lose significantly from this bill.

And I think they`re going to make their voices heard too and I think there

are - there are still some more you know, cards to play here before we have

to settle up the score and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

HAYES: All right, Sarah Kliff and Josh Earnest, thank you both.

Still to come, even as the White House refused to accept it today, we got

new sinister details in the scale and scope of Russia`s attempt to affect

the outcome of last year`s election in two minutes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: In hearing today before the House and Senate Intelligence

Committees, Members of Congress heard a chilling account of the Russia`s

interference in the 2016 election and the continued vulnerability of

America`s election infrastructure. An official at the Department of

Homeland Security confirmed publicly for the first time, election systems

in 21 states were targeted by Russian hackers. There`s no evidence that

any actual ballots were changed crucially, but here`s the thing. Witnesses

warn that hackers will be back. Appearing before the House panel today,

President Obama`s former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said he

personally contacted the Associated Press before election day to review the

security of their vote counting operation. Johnson defended the Obama

administration response to Russian hacking last year maintaining they

wanted to avoid the appearance of political interference - appearance of

political interference and pointing to claims by then candidate Trump the

election would be quote “rigged.” But Johnson was unequivocal about who

was responsible for the hacking and the urgency of doing something about

it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEH JOHNSON, FORMER DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: The Russian

government at the direction of Vladimir Putin himself orchestrated cyber-

attacks on our nation for the purpose of influencing our election. That is

a fact plain and simple. Now the key question for the President and the

Congress is, what are we going to do to protect the American people and

their democracy from this kind of thing in the future?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That testimony came less than 24 hours after the White House

declined to confirm whether the President actually believes Russia was

behind the election hacking. I`m joined now by Michael Isikoff, Chief

Investigative Correspondent for Yahoo! News, and Michael, I saw your write

up of this hearing today, there was a lot of pretty stunning moments. To

have it confirmed that election vendors and the systems were being targeted

is really something.

MICHAEL ISIKOFF, YAHOO! NEWS CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE CORRESPONDENT: Right.

These was actually - these are both sort of fairly informative hearings

that did advance the ball about what happened, the core issue of the

Russian interference in the election. I thought it was also interesting

that Jeh Johnson sort of made the point that he made two efforts to try to

sort of help out and protect security in the election and was rebuffed both

times. First, by the DNC, he said he offered - Department of Homeland

Security`s assistance to the DNC when he learned of the hack and the DNC

didn`t accept the help. At that point, the FBI was investigating. And

then when he has this conference call with State Election Officials on

August 15th of last year, he wants to get their support for designating

state voting systems. Part of the country`s critical infrastructure that

would trigger beefed up federal protections, and he gets this blowback,

pushback from the state election officials. They don`t want it. They fear

a federal takeover of the election process. And so he put the idea on a

back burner. So as a result, you know, two efforts by the Secretary of

Homeland Security are both rebuffed during this Russian cyber-attack.

HAYES: And one of the takeaways from the hearing, not just Johnson`s

testimony but other witnesses, is just that the continuing vulnerability.

I mean, these are - these are systems that very distributed. They`re run

by - there`s different vendors, there`s different election systems and

different localities and different states. And you know, they are

penetrable, and that`s unnerving.

ISIKOFF: Right. Look, there was - some people took solace in the fact to

actually change the outcome of an election would be extremely difficult

because the election system is so diffused and it`s run on state and local

levels and you know, multiple jurisdictions, thousands of jurisdictions.

But the fact is it doesn`t take much to have an impact. The - you know,

the fact that the Russians were probing the state election systems, voter

registration, if they got in those voter registration databases, and they

did in two states, Illinois and Arizona. In fact in Illinois, there was

76,000 voters whose information was compromised. All you have to do is

change a few digits in those voter registration records and then people go

to the polls and they couldn`t - you know, and then there would be

confusion at the polls. They wouldn`t be able to vote. Now, that didn`t

happen but the potential for real havoc is there.

HAYES: All right Michael Isikoff, thanks for your time.

ISIKOFF: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, news sign that the Mueller investigation is gaining

momentum, we`ll explain ahead. And Senator Al Franken on whether the

Attorney General is avoiding testifying in front of Senate Judiciary

Committee and why he thinks Democrats can defeat the Republican Trump care

bill, coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, TRUMP`S FORMER CAMPAIGN MANAGER: There is no collusion,

there is no obstruction, there was no communication. It`s time to move on

from this. What is Bob Mueller doing? I don`t even understand his role is

anymore because everyone has said there is nothing here. And so this

investigation should be ended immediately.

HAYES: The former - the President`s former Campaign Manager appeared on

the President`s favorite cable news show this morning to extend the

campaign against Special Counsel Robert Mueller`s Russia investigation.

The President himself will be on that show later this week for his first

on-camera interview in over a month. But while his allies are trying to

undermine the Special Counsel, Mueller`s investigation appears to be

picking up steam. He`s been on a hiring spree of experienced attorneys,

he`s meeting with the acting FBI Director to ensure he`s got all the

information and resources he needs. And he has been meeting with the

investigative committees in Congress to discuss staying out of each other`s

way. Last week he met with the heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Yesterday, with the head of the House intelligence, today Mueller is back

on Capitol Hill, this time for a sessions with leading members of the

Senate judiciary committee, which is looking into the firing of former FBI

director James Comey.

Asked earlier about what they plan to discuss, Senator Chuck Grassley, a

judiciary chairman, wouldn`t rule anything out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY, (R) IOWA: There are some areas that I won`t go into

that I think are very definitely that he can`t interfere with, probably

some he`ll tell us that there`s some that we can`t interfere with.

HAYES: Is obstruction one of those areas, possibly the president

obstructing justice?

GRASSLEY: I think everything is on the table.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: A member of the Senate judiciary committee, Senator Al Franken

joins me next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. AL FRANKEN, (D) MINNESOTA: We do know that the Russians interfered

with the election and I can`t believe that in the last five months that

Sean Spicer hasn`t had that conversation, if they have nothing to hide,

what they should be asking, what the president should be asking, what

Sessions should be asking, is how can we prevent this from happening again?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Senator Al Franken on the Russian interference in the presidential

election. Now with the president reportedly facing an obstruction of

justice investigation had it seems to make the temptation to fire the man

leading the investigation even greater. The question is, how confident is

Senator Franken that special counsel Robert Mueller has the independence

and the latitude he needs to to investigate the possible collusion between

the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANKEN: I`m very confident in him. I think he has the independence he

needs unless he`s - unless the president does something like fire him, in

which - and I don`t think that is a tenable option for the president. But

you never know.

HAYES: There`s a nominee now to replace James Comey at the FBI,

Christopher Ray. And it`s somewhat strange to me that we haven`t had

hearings yet, it seems like an important position. It also seems like

there are some assurances, I imagine members of the committee such as

yourself will want to get from him during that process.

FRANKEN: Well, yes. We do want him. We actually have on the judiciary

committee oversight over at the Justice Department. We would also like to

get the attorney general to appear

before us again. Again, we have oversight over the Justice Department, the

attorney general is the head of that. And if he is appointing a new head

of the FBI, we want to be having a hearing with him as well.

HAYES: Is Sessions just avoiding your committee now?

FRANKEN: I don`t know. I think so. I mean, I don`t know. We want him to

appear before us. I certainly have some questions for him.

HAYES: There`s new details today on the health care bill. You were one of

the senators who

was rallying today about the Senate health care bill. Basically, in many

respects, broadly is similar to the House bill despite the fact that there

was all this noise made for months about how, oh, that`s just the House

bill, the Senate it`s going to - we`re going to write it from scratch.

That doesn`t appear to be what`s actually happened behind closed doors.

FRANKEN: Well, I haven`t seen it yet. That`s what we`re hearing. But I

want to see it before I make a judgment about how close it is.

The House bill is unbelievably bad. I mean, it is unbelievably bad. it is

$800 plus billion in cuts to Medicaid. We had a shadow hearing today,

Democrats did, with - on rural health. We had a number of witnesses. This

will be devastating to rural health care, hospitals would close, people,

I`m

co-chair of the rural health caucus. I`ve been around my state. People

crying in roundtables. Their mother gets her home health care through

Medicaid. She would lose it. The woman speaking and her

husband would not be able to take care of her mom, because they both work.

This is, it would be a tragedy to adopt something, anything like the House

bill.

HAYES: What is the plan here in terms of stopping it? It seems like

there`s, I`m always unclear what Senators can and can`t do, because at some

level it seems like each individual senator is empowered to really bring

things to a halt and deny unanimous consent. At the other level it seems

like Mitch McConnell is playing hardball and he does have a majority and

he`s got the reconciliation process on his side.

FRANKEN: You can deny unanimous consent, and that takes up a certain

amount of time, but once that time has elapsed, then you move on. So I

don`t think that is going to be, I think what we are going to do is defeat

this, that`s what we need to do, because if this bill is anything like was

described, and it is like the House bill, I can`t see it getting 50 votes.

I can`t see Susan Collins voting for it. I can`t see Lisa Murkowski, I

can`t see Bill Cassidy, I can`t see - there`s a lot of people I can`t see

voting for this thing.

HAYES: Senator Al Franken, thanks for joining me.

FRANKEN: Thank you.

HAYES: Still ahead, assessing the fallout for Democrats in the wake of

last night`s special

election with Jonathan Chait and Michelle Goldberg.

Plus, a message from the queen in tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, today in London when the queen delivered her

speech for the state opening of parliament, speculation quickly spread she

might be subtly offering her support for the European Union in the wake of

Brexit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, ENGLAND: My government`s priorities to secure the best

possible deal as the country leaves the European Union.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Wasn`t anything the queen said about Brexit that raised eyebrows,

but rather what she wore, specifically the blue hat with those yellow star

looking things People started remarking online that the hat looks a lot

like the EU flag, blue with gold stars, even the European parliament`s lead

negotiator on Brexit tweeted clearly the EU still inspires some in the UK

#queenspeech.

But aside from reading signs in the Queen`s wardrobe, her speech did appear

to snub one pro-Brexit, pro-nationalist leader: President Donald Trump.

That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: My mother was born in Scotland in Stornoway. She respected and

loved the queen and she loved the ceremony and the pomp, pomp and

circumstance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: In President Trump`s first week in office, he accepted an

invitation for the queen of England for a state visit to the UK later this

year. And he seemed pretty excited about all the pomp

and circumstance. In April, The Times of London reported that he was

insisting on a gold-plated carriage ride with the queen. The White House

denied demanding a gold carriage procession.

But that was just the first speed bump. President Trump lashed out at

London`s mayor on Twitter in the immediate aftermath of a deadly terror

attack earlier this month prompting calls within Britain to cancel the

president`s visit. A week later, The Guardian reported President Trump

told Prime Minister Theresa May he would not come if there would be large

scale protests.

All of which brings us to today when the queen addressed the opening of the

new parliamentary session, a time when the monarch traditionally announces

state visits.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLPI)

ELIZABETH II: Prince Phillip and I look forward to welcoming their

majesties King Philippe and the Queen Latizia of Spain on a state visit in

July.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Following the speech, 10 Downing Street insisted that the absence

of any mention of President Trump did not mean the trip was off saying a

date hasn`t been fixed yet.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Last week, Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who shot and killed Philando

Castile in Minnesota was acquitted of second degree manslaughter. Dash cam

video of the incident, which was

seen by the jury has now been released. And in the car with Castile was

his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. And what you`re about to see

is disturbing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JERONIMO YANEZ, ST. PAUL POLICE DEPARTMENT: Hello, sir.

PHILANDO CASTILE, MOTORIST: How are you?

YANEZ: The reason I pulled you over, your brake lights are out. You only

have one activated, active brake light and that`s going to be your

passenger side one. Your third brake light, which is up here on top and

then this one back here is going to be out. You have your license and

insurance?

CASTILE: Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me.

YANEZ: Don`t reach for it then. Don`t pull it out. Don`t pull it out.

CASTILE: I`m not pulling it out.

YANEZ: Don`t pull it out! Don`t…

DIANMOND REYNOLDS, GIRLFRIEND: Oh, my god! You just killed my boyfriend.

He wasn`t reaching.

YANEZ: Don`t pull them out!

Don`t move!

REYNOLDS: Oh, man, I can`t.

YANEZ: Oh, my god.

REYNOLDS: Don`t move! Don`t move.

YANEZ: Oh, my god. I`m shaking.

YANEZ: Don`t move.

REYNOLDS: Don`t move, baby.

YANEZ: Code three. Get baby girl out of here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Officer Yanez was acquitted and later relieved of his duties in a

voluntary separation agreement.

According to The Washington Post`s comprehensive study, there were nearly

1,000 fatal police shootings in 2016, like year`s past, and charges are

only filed in about 1 percent of all the fatal police involved shootings,

convictions are even more rare.

Officer Yanez had a trial by jury of his peers, including the legal defense

as the constitution ensures. And he had due process, which is afforded

rightfully to any police officer when that officer is charged with a crime.

But due process is unequally distributed in this country and the truth is

that due process is not the lived reality for millions of people who are

run through the criminal justice system every day.

And it is very hard to look at that dash cam video and say that our fellow

citizen Philando Castile got his due process.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Republican Karen Handel beat Democrat Jon Ossoff by almost four

points in Georgia`s Sixth congressional district last night, the race

turning out to be a successful test so far for how the GOP might manage to

keep the House even as the president posts a 36 percent approval rating.

First, Republicans leaned heavily on culture war, attempting to tie Ossoff

to various and sundry liberal villains from comedienne Kathy Griffin to

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Second, super PAC money poured in. The New York Times estimates that

Handel benefited from $18.2 million of spending by outside groups. And

third, old-fashioned gerrymandering as the Atlanta Journal-Constituion

wrote about the Sixth district, its boundaries clearly were crafted to

benefit Republican candidates.

Joining me now to pick over this, Michelle Goldberg, who is just in

Georgia, whose new piece for Slate on those results is titled “More liberal

tears” and Jonathan Chait, columnist for New York Magazine, author of

Audacity, who also has a new piece after last night titled “This might be

the

worst Democratic freakout ever.”

Jonathan, I guess I`ll start with you, you basically were like, hey,

Michelle`s writing from the

tears perspective, you`re basically saying, stop crying, It`s not so bad.

What`s your general read here?

JONATHAN CHAIT, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: You have to adjust your point of view

about what`s going to happen for the party with everything that happens.

In this election, it was worse for the Democrats by a few points than they

expected, but the whole run of special elections, the Democrats have had,

has been very positive for them. On average, as Dave Wasserman found, for

FiveThirtyEight, the party has outperformed its partisan lean of its

districts by eight points.

Now if it could just keep on this eight-point improvement in November,

well, of course, there`s a long way away, but if they can keep that up, by

that pace, they would win back the House easily.

So I think the data actually tell us, the Democrats have done really well

in these special elections. They haven`t won them just because they`re all

in really heavily Republican districts, but that`s not the way the House

map looks, it`s a map that we have because these are Republicans who are

appointed into Trump`s administration. They weren`t – it`s not some

cross-section of America.

HAYES: Right. It`s also, and also - we should say, that generally

appointed because they

thought they were safe seats. You don`t give up a seat. So, you`re

generally appointing people you think you have safe seats.

CHAIT: If they think there`s a risk of losing the seat, they won`t appoint

them.

HAYES: Right.

You were down in that district. And I`m so fascinated by this sort of

culture war aspect. Like Kathy Griffin had nothing to do with Jon Ossoff.

She tweeted about it once and it was like, I kept seeing her pop up.

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, SLATE: Right. I mean, the thing that breaks my heart

about this is that there were so many first-time activists in this

district, you know, women who had never been involved in a campaign before

who worked their hearts out and who kind of thought that their neighbors

were better than this, because at the end of the day, Karen Handel`s

campaign was just about stick it to the liberals, right? There`s - I never

saw a single campaign that said – or single advertisement that said a

single positive thing about Karen Handel. I`m not sure that there is one,

right.

There was the Jon Ossoff campaign and anti-Jon Ossoff campaign. I mean,

and they didn`t just try to tie him to Kathy Griffin, they tried to tie him

to Muslim terrorists, to the black bloc anarchists. I mean, it was such an

over the top - to the shooting of Steve Scalise. It was such a repulsive

over-the-top campaign. And I think that ultimately what it proved is that

even Republicans who are very uncomfortable with Donald Trump, they hate

liberals more. And that`s what activates them.

And it was interesting to see online, even a lot of never-Trump

conservatives were celebrating

Karen Handel`s win, because ultimately they hate us.

HAYES: And Jonathan, I mean, the other thing I think that really gets lost

in all these races is the role that super PAC money has played. Because I

think there was a sense of like, oh, money doesn`t

matter anymore, because Hillary Clinton outraised and out spent Donald

Trump. But in races of this matter, and there was a lot attention played

to Ossoff, who raised a lot of money, $23 million, but in all of these

specials we`ve seen huge amounts of super PAC money come in. And, you

know, they have to pay higher ad rates, but it also means they don`t have

to fund raise. And I think that is just a taste of what we`re going to see

in 2018.

CHAIT: I think that`s right. Ossoff certainly had enough money. And

there`s a threshold question with money. You need to have enough money to

get your message out, and above that level, there`s a principle of

diminishing return. So, I don`t think that going to be a huge barrier. I

think that will help the Republicans a little bit, but I don`t think that`s

going to be a huge factor. I think the Democrats will have enough money to

get their message out in most of these races.

HAYES: I also think that, to me, what was – this cultural are resentment

helps explain why

they`re plunging ahead with this health care bill. Because I think there`s

a calculation made by the Republicans that their appeal is so detached from

policy in certain ways, or even just like what is going to happen with this

bill, that they can push the bill for their ideological or donor interest

class for those reasons, and they can still get people to vote against

basically Kathy Griffin even if the bill is bad.

GOLDBERG: You know, one of the women - some of the women who really moved

me were women who had kids with special needs who are terrified about their

kids growing up with preexisting

conditions or lifetime caps. And I met this one woman who has two children

with severe hearing loss, they both had operations, and she had actually

split with a lot of her friends in that community because she couldn`t

believe their kind, their passionate embrace of Donald Trump which seemed

completely

divorced from the needs of their children. And it`s just because, you

know, at the end of the day, they

thought Obamacare raised our premiums and they didn`t really have a sense

of what was coming at them with this new bill.

HAYES: And that to me, Jonathan, sort of connects to something you`ve

written about is that, you know, Ossoff did not lean into the AHCA. He was

critical of it and it was a huge factor for volunteers, but it seems to me,

particularly as this thing moves ahead, it`s going to have to be central

for Democrats in 2018.

CHAIT: I think it`s their best issue. It`s their strongest issue and

Republicans know it that`s why I think what the Senate is going to do is

just delay and delay and delay the implementations of these provisions so

that as little of it takes effect within people`s memory of the vote as

possible, and that`s the only thing they can do because it`s an awful bill.

HAYES: Yeah, and I really don`t think – I think that what you`re going to

see develop, if they pass the thing, is even more catastrophic politically,

ironically. Like, I think the best thing for Republicans is for it to die

in the Senate.

GOLDBERG: Right. And one of the real heartbreaks of this - I mean, one of

the heartbreaks is that this could have derailed this terrible bill that`s

going to ruin people`s lives.

HAYES: I don`t it cements it that it didn`t, but it would have been a

really staggering blow if Ossoff had won.

Jonathan Chait and Michelle Goldberg, thank you for joining me.

And that is All In for this evening.

