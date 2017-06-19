All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/19/17 Dems plot to stop secret GOP Health Care Bill

Transcript:

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: - resist and it`s

very unfortunate.

HAYES: The clock is set as the secret Republican health care bill inches

closer to the floor of the Senate.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: Nobody`s hiding the

ball here.

HAYES: Tonight, the Democratic resistance.

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D), CALIFORNIA: We will fight this bill with all we

have.

HAYES: My guest, Senator Bernie Sanders. Plus, meet the President`s new

lawyer.

JAY SEKULOW, TRUMP`S LAWYER: Now he`s being investigated by the Department

Of Justice.

HAYES: The ever changing explanation on the Russia investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You`ve now said that he is being investigated after

saying that he didn`t -

SEKULOW: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just said, Sir.

SEKULOW: No, he`s not being investigated.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just said that he`s being investigated.

HAYES: And after months and months of silence, Jared Kushner speaks.

JARED KUSHNER, PRESIDENT`S SENIOR ADVISER: It`s working and it`s very

exciting.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. The countdown clock

is now officially ticking down towards a vote on the secret Republican bill

to overhaul the American health care system, and right now in the Senate at

this moment, Democrats are staging a last-ditch protest that could go deep

into the night. Democratic Senators are now in the middle of a marathon

session filled with speeches and procedural maneuvers designed to escalate

their opposition to what is by all accounts an unprecedented attempt by

Senate Republicans to remake 1/6 of the U.S. economy with a health care

bill they are drafting in total secrecy.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) MINORITY LEADER: There`s only one reason why

Republicans are doing this. They`re ashamed of their bill.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D), NEW JERSEY: Rushing something through that

fundamentally affects life and we`re pushing it to the floor with an insult

to our history or insult to our values.

SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ (D), HAWAII: This is shameful. This is a violation to

the way democracy itself should work.

HAYES: What Senate Republicans are attempting is no less than a brazen

legislative heist on a scale that has never been seen in the modern era.

You just can`t point to any precedent. Remember, this is a bill that was

initially drafted by an all-male panel of 13 Republican Senators, has been

kept secret from the American people, Senate Democrats, even many Senate

Republicans, interest holders of all kinds. Virtually nobody has seen a

word of it. We don`t know what`s in the black box at the center of this

entire escapade yet Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly still

plans to hold a vote on the secret legislation before the Senate leaves for

its July 4th holiday. A timeline Republican Senator John Barrasso says you

can count on.

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO (R), WYOMING: I believe we`re going to vote before the

4th of July recess on a health care plan, a repeal and replacement of

ObamaCare. Every Republican is trying to get to yes.

HAYES: That would mean a vote in less than two weeks, likely by Friday,

June 30th despite what are expected to be zero hearings and virtually no

time for a debate.

SCHUMER: Will we have time, more than ten hours since this is a

complicated bill to review the bill? Will it be available to us and the

public more than ten hours before we have to vote for it?

MCCONNELL: I think we`ll have ample opportunity to read and amend the

bill.

SCHUMER: Will it be more than ten hours? That`s -

MCCONNELL: Well, I think we`ll have ample opportunity to read and amend

bill.

HAYES: Wait a second. Wait a second. That`s Senate Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell there refusing to agree to a minimum of ten hours for a piece of

legislation that no one outside of 13 Republican senators has read that

would rework 1/6 of the American economy. And over, and over on the Senate

floor, today Democrats requested the bill go through the normal Senate

process with committee hearings, public comment, all of the other things

you`re supposed to do when you craft legislation. All of the things one

should note as well, that were done for the Affordable Care Act and over

and over again Mitch McConnell stood in the way.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So I`m going to ask that we agree today that the bill

won`t come to the floor until the Health Committee has had an open meeting

and considered amendments from both parties.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there objection?

MCCONNELL: I object

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Objection`s heard.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I ask unanimous consent.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there objection?

MCCONNELL: I object.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Objection is heard.

BOOKER: I`d like to ask for unanimous consent.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: is there objection?

MCCONNELL: I object.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Objection is heard.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I ask for unanimous consent

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there objection.

MCCONNELL: I object.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Objection is heard.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have a unanimous consent request.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there an objection?

MCCONNELL: I object.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Objection is heard.

HAYES: Senate bill is based on the already passed House version which is

polling at just 17 percent approval in which the CBO says will result in 24

million Americans being left uninsured while the wealthiest households in

the country receive billions of dollars in tax cuts. President Trump

celebrated that bill in the Rose Garden when it passed but then last week

decried it as quote “mean, mean, mean.” Reportedly adding it is “cold-

hearted” and a, “son of a B,” in a closed-door meeting with Republican

Senators. Comments Democrats are already using to tar GOP lawmakers who

voted for that bill. Despite that, they Senate GOP is reportedly

considering even deeper Medicaid cuts than the House bill. As House

conservatives warn that any efforts to moderate the bill, that is to make

it less mean in the President`s words, quote, “may jeopardize final passage

in the House.” White House today refused to answer questions publicly.

There`s a theme emerging here, about this bill or anything else. In fact,

Sean Spicer held an off-camera briefing, barred reporters from even

releasing recordings of what he said. At that briefing, Spicer said

President Trump is confident that McConnell can get the bill passed and

added, the President does not get involved in how the Senate conducts its

business. So what is going on here and can Democrats stop it? Short time

ago, right before he took part in tonight`s Senate action, I asked Senator

Bernie Sanders for his views on the secret GOP bill.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D), VERMONT: I mean, I am speechless when I try to

describe what is going on here because it is really literally unbelievable.

Chris, we`re talking about in terms of health care, 1/6 of the American

economy, trillions of dollars. You`re talking about an issue that impacts

virtually every single American in our country. And in the midst of all of

this, you have a process by which right now perhaps a dozen Republicans are

the only people in America who know what is being talked about, what the

new bill might look like. Most Republicans don`t even know it let alone

anybody in the Democratic caucus. This is outrageous beyond outrageous.

This is unprecedented I think in the history of modern America, that you

have a bill of such consequence where there is not one hearing. I`m a

member of the Health and Education Committee. No hearings.no public

debate. What will likely happen is that at the very last moment on the day

of the vote Mitch McConnell will present a bill, the Republicans will, like

sheep, vote for this legislation and that`s what the debate on the most -

one of the most important issues facing America will be like. It is

incomprehensible.

HAYES: You know, the closest analog in some ways that I can remember for

something like this a little bit is the Iraq war vote, and here`s why I say

this. That vote, there was tremendous political pressure at the moment to

vote to authorize the use of force. It turned out that in the end, the

policy itself mattered a great deal. It was paramount in the end to the

political fortunes of the Republican party, particularly whether the war

was a good idea or not. And I just wonder whether your colleagues on the

other side, if they don`t know what the policy is, how can they possibly

think it`s in their political benefit to vote for it?

SANDERS: Look, you have - well, they assume that their base supports the

repeal of ObamaCare. That`s what they know, and presumably, this is what

that will do. I think the analogy with the war in Iraq is not quite

correct because this is enormously complicated. You know, in the war on

Iraq, do you go into the war? I chose not to. I voted against it.

Whether you`re not, that`s the decision. This one is health care. There

are so many aspects to it. It`s complicated stuff, as the President

reminded us, and that you have Republicans out there when asked by media,

have you read the bill? Do you know what`s in it? No, I really don`t know

it. But you`re prepared to vote for it? Well, you know, maybe I will.

And, again, it is a disgrace. It`s a disgrace to the tradition of the

Senate, to the United States Congress, and it really is an insult to the

American people. And the reason clearly, Chris, is they don`t want any

debate about it, is they know how unpopular and how awful this legislation

is. How do you go home and defend throwing 23 million Americans off of

health insurance, defunding Planned Parenthood, cutting Medicaid by $800

billion, raising premiums for older workers, and by the way, giving

hundreds of billions of dollars in tax breaks to the richest 2 percent and

drug companies and insurance companies? You know what, that`s a pretty

hard proposal to defend. Their view is let`s not defend it, let`s just do

it in secret.

HAYES: It also seems to me and this is something Democrats know very well,

anyone who voted for the ACA, American health care is complicated. People

have all sorts of mixed emotions about it. A lot of people are frustrated

about their health care.

SANDERS: Right.

HAYES: And when you pass major health care legislation, the party that

does that essentially owns the entirety of the system, even if they - even

the parts that they didn`t touch. It does strike me, the Republicans are

on the precipice of essentially doing that. Am I wrong?

SANDERS: Well, yes, and no. Yes, of course, they are going to own it, but

behind them will be many hundreds of millions of dollars from the Koch

Brothers and others billionaires bombing the airwaves with 30-second ads

attacking anybody who is critical of what the Republicans did. So it`s

like a war and they have heavy duty artillery in the back and they say,

hey, we can do anything we want. It really doesn`t matter.

HAYES: You think that`s the reason? You really think that - you think

that`s the thing that emboldens them?

SANDERS: I think in the back of their minds is the understanding that they

have an unlimited amount of money to defend them and to attack and destroy

those people who are critical of what they did. I think that`s a very

important factor.

HAYES: So there`s tremendous frustration on behalf of a lot of people that

follow this issue and not just, you know, folks that have a liberal,

political bent but anyone involved in the industry of health care, I talked

to them, they kind of can`t believe what they`re watching.

SANDERS: That`s right.

HAYES: The question to you and your colleagues in the Democratic caucus

is, you know, what are you going to do? What can you do? I remember Tom

Coburn back when I used to be on Capitol Hill covering him could bring the

whole place to a stop for the craziest stuff. Seemed like the Senate would

grind to a halt because Tom Coburn didn`t like something. Can you do that?

SANDERS: We are going to - I can only speak for myself. I will do

everything humanly and legally possible to make sure this horrendous piece

of legislation, which will be close to what the House passed, never sees

the light of day. This is the House-passed bill, Chris, is the worst piece

of legislation by far that I have seen in my lifetime, and I will do

everything I can, I think I speak for a number of other people in the

Democratic caucus, to make sure that legislation like this never, ever sees

the light of day.

HAYES: All right. Senator Bernie Sanders. I appreciate your time

tonight.

SANDERS: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Health Care Policy Guru and Senior Policy

Correspondent at Vox.com and MSNBC Contributor and Republican Strategist,

Steve Schmidt. Sarah, let me start with you because you wrote this piece

that really struck me. The headline was basically, I covered the

Affordable Care Act from day one and I`ve just never seen anything - I`ve

covered - I`ve never seen lying and obstruction like this. What do you

mean by that?

SARAH KLIFF, VOX.COM SENIOR POLICY CORRESPONDENT: I mean it`s kind of

captured in the headline, that it has really been an unprecedented secret

effort that`s going on with Republicans, and you`re really seeing that

continue today. You have multiple outlets reporting right now that the

bill will be released at the end of the week. You`ll get a CBO score

Monday or Tuesday, and a vote on Thursday and that`s just - it is so

different than the process I covered in 2009 and 2010 where you have over a

year of debate. We recently counted up all the hearings at Vox, 42

different hearings or public meetings about the Affordable Care Act and its

drafting. It is really such a different process, and it makes it quite

clear that Senate Republicans, they don`t really want anyone to see their

bill, that their goal seems to be secrecy. You don`t see anyone out there

on the front lines saying, this is why we need to pass it. I used to

interview a lot of Democratic Senators in 2009 and 2010. You`d ask them

you know, why the Affordable Care Act and they generally give you some

version of, we need to increase coverage, we need to reduce costs. Then

you can debate whether they accomplish those goals but they had a goal in

mind. And it`s really not clear, aside from getting from 51 votes, what

the goal is on behalf of Republican Senators with their health care bill.

HAYES: Steve, and this is my question to you. I mean, I - and I get - I

mean, in some ways there`s sort of a devious ingeniousness to the McConnell

process but there`s going to be a day after. I mean, if you pass this

thing and you`re successful, you better hope it makes people`s lives

better. No matter how you pass it, it`s not like it goes away as an issue

when you manage to remake the American health care system, right?

STEVE SCHMIDT, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: The extraordinary thing about it is that

Republicans who will vote for this, if they do vote for it, will be voting

for something that they don`t understand, they have no idea what`s in it,

no idea what it will do, 1/6 of the American economy. Now I guess I`m old

enough to remember that we had a process where we would debate legislation,

there would be hearings, there would be a committee process, it would pass

to committees. Senators would go out. They would campaign for the

legislation. They would try to convince the American people that it`s so

complex.

HAYES: Right.

SCHMIDT: It was good for them. Apparently, the model is now let`s take

something that`s hideously unpopular, 16, 17 percent approval, no one will

read it, we won`t talk about it, no public process and we`ll jam it through

in the dead of night. The problem is, is that once the American people

have an entitlement, they don`t want it taken away from them. There`s

never been an example in the political history of the country where that`s

- where that`s happened and where it`s accrued politically to the benefit

of the people who took it away. So I think the politics of this will be

very interesting. It will be more interesting tomorrow after we know what

the results of the Georgia Six Special Election are. But this has enormous

implications for control of the House of Representatives, I suspect.

HAYES: Yes. And Sarah, to Steve`s point, I mean, in terms of why they`re

sort of all in on this, I think there`s a case to be made that maybe they

believe that the only way that you can, quote, “take away an entitlement is

to do a process like this.” What is - what is the driving goal here? I

mean, the goal is to get to 51 votes, and to keep a promise to repeal and

replace ObamaCare and it`s to cut the taxes as far as I can tell. What am

I missing about why they`re so invested in this?

KLIFF: I don`t think you`re missing that much. I think, you know, I spend

a lot of time talking to kind of health care wonks, liberal conservatives,

and this is not really what you would consider, like a bill that

conservative health care experts like.

HAYES: Right.

KLIFF: This is not how they would craft the health care system. So I

think, you know, the three things you outlined, Chris, deliver on a

campaign process, cut taxes, you know, do this quickly, those are really

what is driving this whole effort. And you know, I will say, it is true, I

think there will be electoral consequences for Republicans just like there

were for Democrats but it will be after a lot of people get hurt. Like the

election will happen months after people lose health insurance. A lot of

really vulnerable people on Medicaid. You know, yes, they`ll pay the

consequences, but these poor Americans will pay the consequences first.

HAYES: Steve, do you think Republicans are prepared for success? I mean,

are they prepared for what it would mean to go to the White House, have the

President sign into law a new health care bill and then go out and answer

the questions about everyone`s health care in America as part of the

Trumpcare - you know, problem of Trumpcare, whether it`s related to the

legislation or not?

SCHMIDT: Well, I think clearly not. Look, Republicans control all these

both Houses of the Congress and the White House yet they`re unable to move

anything with regard to legislation forward, none of it. The domestic

policy agenda is completely stalled. So I think they`ve made a calculus

and said, look, if we don`t repeal this, we`re going to have a unenthused,

depressed base.

HAYES: Right.

SCHMIDT: The failure to repeal ObamaCare will be the biggest broken

political promise in American history, so it`s better to repeal something

so we can say we repealed it, then we`ve fulfilled the campaign promises,

consequences be damned. We have no idea what it will do to the health care

system, what its impact on real people will be, how much it cost, how many

people will lose insurance. I mean, before you can even get to a debate

about the merits of this, nobody knows what`s in it, nobody how much it

cost, no one knows what it does, no idea. And we`re not talking about a

small thing, we`re talking about a big thing, 1/6 of the American economy.

So it`s just the incompetence from a governance perspective, just a simple

we`re in the job of running the country, it`s just extraordinarily

malfeasant.

HAYES: Yes, and I would reiterate, I would love to have any Republican

member of the Senate on to talk about the bill and talk about the substance

not profits - process. I`d rather talk about substance but this is where

we are. Sarah Kliff and Steve Schmidt, thank you, both for your time.

KLIFF: Thanks.

SCHMIDT: Good to be with you.

HAYES: Ahead, President Trump`s new lawyer tries to explain why when he

tweets about being investigated; it really means that he`s not being

investigated. How that attempted Jedi mind trick went after the two-minute

break.

SEKULOW: The President is not under investigation by the Special Counsel.

The President has not been and is not under investigation.

The president is not a subject or target of an investigation.

We have not been notified that there`s an investigation of the President of

the United States.

HAYES: President Trump`s lawyer Jay Sekulow basically had one job on all

those news stories yesterday, and that is to say that President Trump is,

as you heard, not under investigation. But he had to try to sell that idea

after the President himself tweeted, and I quote here, “I am being

investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the

FBI Director. Witch hunt.” All four of those shows asked Sekulow to

respond to that tweet of course and as you saw, he tried to directly

contradict the President`s own words. He said the Washington Post put out

a story last week that the President was under investigation and the

President was just responding to an article that was based on five unnamed

sources. But just listen to Sekulow`s response when he was pressed to

really explain the President`s thinking behind that tweet.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEKULOW: He takes the action that they also by the way recommended and now

he`s being investigated by the Department of Justice because the Special

Counsel under the Special Counsel Regulations reports still to the

Department of Justice, not an independent counsel. So he`s being

investigated for taking the action that the Attorney General, Deputy

Attorney General recommended him to take by the agency who recommended the

termination.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You`ve now said that he is getting investigated after

saying that you didn`t -

SEKULOW: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just said, sir -

SEKULOW: No, he`s not being investigated.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You just said that he`s being investigated.

SEKULOW: Let me be crystal clear, so you completely understand. We have

not received nor are we aware of any investigation of the President of the

United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining us now, Betsy Woodruff, Politics Reporter at The Daily

Beast and Charlie Pierce, Writer at Large for Esquire. And Betsy, this is

a widely panned performance. I don`t know, Sekulow had - you know, he

didn`t have really the facts on his side. He is though - Sekulow is a very

sort of familiar movement conservative face, and it`s interesting to me

that he is out there making the President`s case. What do you make of

that?

BETSY WOODRUFF, THE DAILY BEAST POLITICS REPORTER: I think the fact that

he is such a familiar part, long-term fixture in social conservative

circles is why he has this job. You know, my understanding is that the

reason he is the public face of Trump`s legal team is that he allegedly is

good at talking on TV. Although of course on Sunday morning, there was

some doubt cast on that assertion. And remember, the really important

thing about what he said about the President not being under investigation

is that he carefully couched that at different points throughout this

interview. He said to my knowledge, not that I`m aware of, we haven`t been

informed. That`s because if Sekulow had said point blank without

qualification, the President is not under investigation, he would be saying

something that he knew he couldn`t know and that can potentially have

triggered a legal ethics complaint. So there`s a lot of artful dodging

going on with varying degrees of success.

HAYES: You know, Charlie, I`ve been watching - it`s been interesting to

watch the President expand his legal task force that sort of representing

him. Sekulow is not at all sort of a criminal trial lawyer. He`s also

brought on this guy named John Dowd who has done high profile cases. And

this is really interesting to me, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara who was fired

by Trump famously, throwing shade at the President`s legal team, “I don`t

know what the facts will show, or what they Special Counsel will conclude,

but Kasowitz - that`s President`s personal lawyer, Sekulow and Dowd is not

the dream team.”

CHARLIE PIERCE, ESQUIRE WRITER AT LARGE: Preet is becoming the king of

twitter by the way. People aren`t following him, they should. You know,

it`s a very interesting crew. Sekulow is a specialty litigator. He`s

specialty is litigating quote-unquote “religious liberty cases.” That`s

his whole gig. That`s - what he made his movements balanced is doing that.

Dowd is you know, a name that`s been around legal circles for a long time.

I`m beginning to think that Trump - the President is simply hiring people

he sees on TV the night before. Well, that guy looks good, we`ll put him

on retainer. I don`t know who`s actually concocting the legal strategy

here.

HAYES: I think - I mean, Betsy, given the way that we know the President

sort of interfaces with the media, he`s a creature of the media, he`s

mediated by the media himself. It seems entirely plausible that that`s

maybe what`s happening.

WOODRUFF: Right, without a doubt. I think we know that the President made

campaign staffing decisions based on how well people did talking about him

on TV perhaps more than any other President in American history. I think

we can say is certainly more than any other President. Trump loves cable

news. That said, I think Sekulow`s role in his legal defense isn`t just

that. I think it also - it shows the growing influence of evangelical

Christian conservatives in Trump`s inner circle. Sekulow is very close

with the number of the social conservatives who`ve really made inroads in

Trump`s world since he was nominated.

HAYES: That`s interesting.

WOODRUFF: And Sekulow as member is a part of that world. You look at the

influence (INAUDIBLE). As a fact that Mike Pence is forceful driver of

domestic policy to supreme court nominees of course. Sekulow is kind of

part of that world and an indicator that social conservative, evangelicals

don`t have a lot of clout.

HAYES: And that - and that`s also part of the strategy, I think. If he -

is he going to be in the bunker, those are the folks he wants to be in the

bunker with. Charlie, I want you to respond to something the former House

Speaker Newt Gingrich who is there when President Clinton was impeached,

had to say about the obstruction of justice and the President. Take a

listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER: Technically, the President of the

United States cannot obstruct justice. President of the United States is

the Chief Executive Office of the United States. If he wants to fire the

FBI director, all he has to do is fire him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He literally impeached Bill Clinton for obstruction of justice.

That was one of the articles of impeachment.

PIERCE: Yes. Well, I don`t know why anybody is listening to Newt

Gingrich. I mean, people are telling Hillary Rodham Clinton to go away and

shut up and don`t be part of it anymore. This is guy who`s a monumental

Charlotte and has been from day one. And has now a monumental failure and

he still - he still gets invited on TV to spout this nonsense. Of course,

the President can obstruct justice. I would - I would recommend you the

June 17th, 1972 tape recording at the Oval Office. If you have the CIA

turn off an FBI investigation because they`re going to find out that your

campaign paid off some burglaries, you`re obstructing justice.

HAYES: And this is - Betsy, this is a key point to me at this point is,

they are now - they have managed to maneuver themselves into a situation

where as we learn more and more facts about what`s going on you know, in

sort of the Russia investigation itself, it is the case the President`s

being investigated by a Special Counsel and that is true every day from

henceforth until it`s not, and clearly that is something that obsesses the

President is causing considerable legal concern over in the White House as

well. bout.

WOODRUFF: Of course, without a doubt. And my understanding is that one of

the deepest concerns among senior staff in the White House isn`t just this

question of collusion, whether or not collusion happened. Remember, the

Trump campaign was not the most artfully managed campaign in American

political history. A bigger concern is that this investigation will turn

up other problematic revelations particularly on financial side. That

there will be financial dealings, that some of Trump`s close associates

had, potentially that Trump himself had that won`t look good when Bob

Mueller shines their searchlight on him. So some of the (INAUDIBLE) stuff

could actually end up causing a lot more anxiety for Trump and his team

than the focus of the investigation as we know it thus far.

HAYES: I have heard the same concerns from one source in particular who

work in the campaign. Betsy Woodruff and Charlie Pierce, thank you.

WOODRUFF: Sure thing.

HAYES: All right, after the break, nearly five months into the Trump

administration, Jared Kushner one of the most powerful people in the White

House speaks publicly for the first time, that after the break.

HAYES: The President`s son-in-law and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner is

heading Israel on the west bank later this week in an effort to restart

peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians. Middle East peace is just

one item in Kushner`s expansive portfolio which is really unlike that of

any other White House official. The former real estate mogul and heir,

like his father in law, who inherited a real estate fortune, Kushner now

advises the President on both Domestic and Foreign Policy. He`s managing

diplomacy with China and Mexico. He traveled to Iraq with the Chairman of

the Joint Chief of Staff to checked in on the campaign against ISIS and

he`s heading up efforts to make the government run more like a business

under the new White House of American innovation. Ordinarily, when a

public official has this much responsibility to deliver on promises made to

the American people, he got a public profile to match. But Jared Kushner

hasn`t given a single on-camera interview or public speech during his time

in the Trump administration that is until today. This afternoon, Kushner

spoke at a White House summit with tech CEOs and his remarks were notable

less because of what he said then because it was the first time many of us

have ever heard the sound of his voice.

KUSHNER: Our goal here is simple: we are here to improve the day-to-day

lives of the average citizen, that`s a core promise and we are keeping it.

Together, we will unleash the creativity of the private sector to provide

citizens services in a way that has never happened before. We will foster

a new set of startups focused on gov tech and be the global leader in the

field making government more transparent and responsive to citizens needs.

HAYES: While Kushner has gotten an enormous White House portfolio. Now he

has something else to do on his to do list: staffing up a legal team with

the experience to handle a criminal prosecution. More on that next.

HAYES: What the special counsel`s Russia probe expanding, the president`s

son-in-law and senior adviser is now trying too beef up his legal team.

Representatives of Jared Kushner have quietly contacted high powered

criminal lawyers about potentially representing him, according to the New

York Times. Kushner`s current attorney Jamie Gorelick works at the same

law firm where Robert Mueller was a partner until his appointment last

month as special counsel, which raises potential conflicts of interest.

But Gorelick`s specific area of expertise may be a bigger concern. As the

Times notes, “although Gorelick is a well known lawyer who has often

handled complex cases involving government investigations, she is not

primarily a trial lawyer.” The outreach to other attorneys began last

month, according to The Times after news reports revealed investigators

were examining Kushner`s meetings during the transition with the head of a

sanctioned Russian bank and the Russian ambassador which Kushner had

initially failed to disclose.

Now the special counsel is investigating Kushner`s business dealings,

according to The Washington Post, among the court room litigators Kushner`s

team has reached out to, The Times cites Abby Lowell (ph), a prominent

trial lawyer, whose past clients include Jack Abramoff, the former

Republican lobbyist who served almost four years in prison on corruption

charges.

I`m joined by Jill Wine-Banks, former assistant Watergate special

prosecutor.

Jill, did people back during Watergate, did people get criminal defense

attorneys fairly early on? And did individuals get them to defend them?

JILL WINE-BANKS, FRM. WATERGATE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR: Yes. I would say of

course our case started at a sort of later pointwhen they were getting

lawyers, but the staff got fired or

resigned and immediately had their own lawyers.

It`s an important step. It`s interesting what you noted about the type of

specialty: a trial lawyer means that you think there is going to end up

being a need for a trial lawyer.

The banking and financial crimes is certainly something that is of great

concern, and it sounds

like the parallel to Watergate, which is follow the money. And when you

meet with a sanctioned bank and don`t report it, follow the money seems

like a good way to go.

HAYES: Well, the sanctioned bank - and we should also say the meeting with

the Russian

ambassador as a secret meeting, which he was snuck into Trump Tower in

which Jared Kushner having hired some of the best, most expensive lawyers

in Washington, who presumably would help him fill out his security

clearance form failed to notice that on a form that the first part of which

says under penalty of perjury do not lie or omit anything from this form

and yet he did that, which at some level seems to put him on some hook for

possible criminal exposure off the bat.

WINE-BANKS: Absolutely.

And remember that obstruction of justice includes perjury and that is one

of the first articles of impeachment against President Nixon. So when I`m

hearing tonight that you cannot have the president ever obstruct justice,

that he simply can`t do it, he can and he can be impeached for doing it.

That is what happened to Richard Nixon.

So, it`s possible here. And there seems to be confusion about the

difference between two separate crimes. One is collusion with the

Russians, who clearly had an impact on our election and

that`s one crime, but the other crime is stopping an investigation of

Flynn, stopping an investigation of Russia and that`s what we`re looking at

now, as best I can determine from what I`m reading.

HAYES: In any complex prosecution, and in any investigation, getting

people to cooperate is a

huge part of that prosecution. Sheldon Whitehouse, a senator from Rhode

Island, suggested earlier today I believe that it`s possible he believes

that General Flynn may be cooperating with FBI investigators. How did -

was that a key part of how Watergate came together? I know a lot of people

ended up with doing criminal time. Were people making those sorts of

calculations about when they were going to cooperate?

WINE-BANKS: Absolutely. The first real break came when James McCord, the

security chief

for the committee to re-elect Nixon, started to cooperate by writing a

letter on the eve of his sentencing when he realized that maybe he could

get a deal at his sentence. He wrote a letter that really broke open the

case and said there was perjury committed during the trial. There were

higher ups involved. And this was something that Judge Surrick (ph) had

believed throughout the whole trial but – and which Woodward and Bernstein

had probed throughout the whole trial.

HAYES: So, he comes forward on the eve of his sentencing to basically

spill the beans that there`s a larger conspiracy in the hopes of saving

himself in a sentencing standpoint?

WINE-BANKS: absolutely.

And then I`m sure that John Dean saw that if he got in first with a good

deal, because it`s always known among the criminal defense bar, that the

first in gets the best deal.

HAYES: Right.

WINE-BANKS: And so I`m sure he was motivated both I really believe by his

remorse of what he had done, but also by the recognition that if he came in

first he would get a good deal as a witness.

HAYES: And so you`ve got now in any situation - again, we don`t know what

the underlying facts are. And it may be that the case that everyone is

innocent of any conceivable crime when the facts totally come to light.

You`re smiling at that, but it`s possible.

That you`ve got, you know, a literal prisoner`s dilemma, right? I mean,

you have got a whole et of actors in this drama. Paul Manafort who, of

course, has high profile attorneys and investigations, Michael Flynn, Jared

Kushner, all of whom are going to be making individual calculations about

what is best for them.

WINE-BANKS: Absolutely. And part of the question will be who will flip

first and what is in it for them in terms of flipping, and what are the

countervailing factors. I am sure that Jared Kushner, as the son-in-law,

may have a harder time in…

HAYES: Of course.

WINE-BANKS: …in turning evidence and would Mr. Flynn, even though

President Trump has certainly gone out of his way to protect Mr. Flynn. So

it may be hard to turn him to. I don`t know.

HAYES: All right, Jill Wine-Banks, thank you.

WINE-BANKS: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, Democrats looking for their first big win in the

Trump era when they can flip a Republican House seat tomorrow. Election

day finally here. Why this race could decide the future of Trumpcare

ahead.

Plus, a real time fact check in tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after the

break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, American history according to President Trump.

TRUMP: Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who`s done an amazing

job and is being recognized more and more I notice.

Lincoln signed the law that built the first transcontinental railroad.

Great president. Most people don`t even know he was a Republican, right?

Does anyone know? A lot of people don`t know that. We have to build that

up a little bit more. Let`s take an ad. Let`s use one of those PACs.

And I said, when was Andrew Jackson, it was 1828, that`s a long time ago.

They love Andrew Jackson…

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah, he is a fascinating…

TRUMP: I mean, had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn`t have

had the civil war. He was a – he was a very tough person, but he had a

big heart and he was – he was really angry that he saw what was happening

with regard to the civil war. He said, there`s no reason for this. People

don`t realize, you know, the civil war…

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah.

TRUMP: …when you think about it, why. People don`t ask that question.

But why was there the civil war? Why could that one not have been worked

out?

HAYES: Today there`s an addition, another instance of historical musings.

The president`s comment that provoked a live footnote from the president of

Panama is Thing Two in 60 seconds.

HAYES: President Trump welcomed the president of Panama to the White House

today and speaking before cameras President Trump said the two leaders had

many things to discuss, but there was just one issue he made sure to bring

up specifically, bragging about a project that began under a previous

president after the turn of the century, the turn of last century, that is,

and was completed in 1914, something that was not lost on the president of

Panama.

TRUMP: It`s our great honor to have president and Mrs. Varela from Panama.

We have many things to discuss. We`re going to spend quite a bit of time

today. The Panama Canal is doing quite well. I think we did a good job

building it, right?

JUAN CARLOS VARELA, PRESIDENT OF PANAMA: Yes, one hundred years ago.

TRUMP: But things are going well in Panama.

HAYES: One person is dead, at least 10 others injured after an attacker

drove a van into a crowd of Muslims gathered near the Finsbury Park Mosque

in London during the holy month of Ramadan.

Witnesses say the suspect, 47-year-old man from Wales, yelled that he

wanted to, quote, kill all Muslims. He was wrestled to the ground by

bystanders in the midst of this disaster and protected by a local imam and

others until police arrived.

Officials are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

CRESSIDA DICK, METROPOLITAN POLICE: This was quite clearly an attack on

Muslims who looked like they were probably Muslims and they were coming

from a prayer meeting. We treat this as a terrorist attack.

HAYES: The terrorist attack is the fourth in UK since March. London Mayor

Sadiq Khan says they say they were all an assault on British values.

SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR OF LONDON: This attack me on Seven Sisters, the attack

in Manchester, the attack on London Bridge, that attack on Westminster

Bridge, are all an attack on our shared values, our shared values of

tolerance and freedom and respect. And we will not allow these terrorists

to succeed.

HAYES: World leaders expressed their shock and solidarity with London.

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, pledging his country`s

support. The new president of France Emmanuel Macron extended his

sympathies, as did the spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But while the U.S. Department of State put out a statement strongly

condemning the attack, the

president himself has been silent, and that is a marked contrast to his

reaction earlier this month after an attack at London Bridge when he picked

a fight with Mayor Khan and used the violence to promote

his Muslim travel ban.

President Donald Trump has yet to say anything about the latest attack in

London.

HAYES: The Georgia Sixth special election, the most expensive House race

ever is finally here. Democrat Jon Ossoff got the most votes in the

primary, but narrowly missed the 50 percent threshold that would have given

him the seat outright. So, now he`s facing Republican Karen Handle

in tomorrow`s runoff, vying for a seat that hasn`t been held by a Democrat

since Jimmy Carter was in the White House.

It`s taken a while to get to this point, considering that the primary in

Georgia was on April 18th. Britain called for and held a national election

in between those two, yet in some ways a national race is exactly what this

local contest feels like.

For Democrats, the race is seen as a referendum on both the president and

crucially the Republican health care bill, the most important piece of

legislation of the Trump era, currently being crafted behind closed doors

in the Senate.

While for Republicans, a win gives them room to continue supporting the

president and a bit of breathing room before the 2018 midterms. Heading

into election day, the polling average has the race

looking like an absolute dead heat.

Joining me now from Georgia, MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson, journalism

professor at Morgan State University; and The Washington Post reporter

Robert Costa, also MSNBC and political analyst who is at a Jon Ossoff

rally, the last one before election day.

And Robert, let me start with you. And I actually want to start with the

article you did a few days ago about Republicans in this district. What

were you hearing in interviewing the Republicans in

this district, a district that Trump barely won but Tom Price, who`s being

replaced, won by a huge margin?

ROBERT COSTA, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Republican voters I`ve spoken with here

in the Atlanta suburbs, they are frustrated with the stalled agenda on

Capitol Hill. They want to see tax cuts. They want to see a repeal of the

Affordable Care Act. And they`re frustrated with the Republicans on

Capitol Hill as much as they are with President Trump.

And it`s important to note that these are not Trump-style Republicans,

these are more suburban

Republicans who come out of the Tom Price mold, the Johnny Isaacson mold

here in Georgia.

HAYES: And Jason, it`s interesting to me, because reading Robert`s piece,

it is in some ways it`s a kind of traditional base for Republican Party.

It`s affluent, white, southern, suburban. I mean, those are districts that

tend to be very, very strongly Republican, and yet this one is a dead heat.

What is your sense from being on the ground there?

JASON JOHNSON, MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY: Well yeah. These are Jeb Bush,

Marco Rubio Republicans who held their nose and voted for Trump.

I`ve been surprised at the lack of passion about either candidate. This is

very much a national election. Usually the Republican Party, in

particular, would want this to be about local issues. I heard people, they

constantly wanted to talk about health care. They constantly wanted to

talk about sort of national issues. It is actually a race that could be

considered a referendum.

Look, it`s plus nine for Republicans. They probably should win it. But

the fact that they`re this

nervous and run some of the ads that they have says that it wouldn`t be

surprising if Jon Ossoff pulled

this off early tomorrow night.

HAYES: Well, and Robert part of the reason that so much money has poured

in, it strikes me, is precisely your point, right. We got this Senate

health care bill that`s being crafted in secret. The AHCA, which is

polling at 17 percent. How big is health care been in the district,

because the stakes to me on the fate of that legislation tomorrow seem

quite tied.

COSTA: They`re intertwined, Chris.

And I`m here at Ossoff`s campaign office in Rosswell, Georgia. And there

is energy, not so much about Russia or President Trump but it`s about

stopping the Republican effort on health care.

HAYES: That`s interesting.

COSTA: When I`ve spoken to Democratic voters here, they know that they

have to move forward. A spark here in Georgia could spark that effort to

protect the current law.

HAYES: Yeah. And Jason, it is amazing that in some weird way it almost

feels like this is right now there`s a kind of glide path because of

McConnell`s secret strategy that a win there could be something, because

health care, and correct me if I`m wrong, has been key to the ground upon

which this campaign is contested.

JOHNSON: Right. Look, if Ossoff pulls this off tomorrow, it`s going to be

a record stratch for every single Republican in the Senate. There have

been 50,000 new people who have registered since

the primary in April, people who didn`t vote in April who have registered

now.

My guess is that most people here think those are probably people who are

not happy with President Trump. They`re concerned about the health care

bill. This is very much going to have national reverberations. And,

again, while Democrats are nervous, they seem to believe they got a decent

chance tomorrow.

HAYES: Robert, the money coming into the race is astounding and one of the

things that`s interesting about the money is it`s asymmetrical in this

sense, most of the Ossoff money raised through sort of traditional party

apparatus in the campaign. Most of the Republican money has been outside

the campaign, that`s come in, and you have got to think that that - Bernie

Sanders early in the show was saying that Republicans know that there will

be someone having their back. That`s been the case in this district so

far.

COSTA: That`s true.

Ossoff`s raised $23 million. Karen Handel has raised far less than that,

but she has been boosted by House Speaker Paul Ryan`s affiliated super PAC,

the Congressional Leadership Fund. They have poured money into this

district, they`ve put people on the ground on the Republican side.

Republicans know they have to protect this district. Ossoff might be a

political novice, but he has got a lot of energy around his candidacy,

because of health care and because of the stakes.

HAYES: And Jason, it seems like he is political novice, but he`s been very

careful and that care so far has largely (inaudible) to his benefit. It in

some ways it has become, because it`s so nationalized this sort generic

Democratic, generic Republican, even though Karen Handel has a very long

history and she`s got some issues herself.

JOHNSON: Oh yeah. I mean, look, this is not a district that sees this

much attention. Chris, the intensity on the ground is bizarre. I have

talked to volunteers, nonpartisan get out the vote volunteers, who have

been spat on, had things thrown at them. I had a woman call the police on

me today when I was just following canvassers. Everyone here wants this

race to be a symbol of whatever it is they want this country to be going

forward.

HAYES: Jason Johnson, Robert Costa, thanks for joining us.

As for tomorrow, polls close at 7:00 p.m. We`ll have complete race

coverage at that time. That`s All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow

Show starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

