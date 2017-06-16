All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/16/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: June 16, 2017

Guest: Ted Lieu, Jeffrey Rosen, Annie Karni, Renato Mariotti

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN. The President attacks his own

Justice Department.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I am being

investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the

FBI Director. Witch hunt.

HAYES: Tonight, top democrats amplify fears of another Saturday Night

Massacre.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If the President would fire Mueller or Rosenstein,

that would be a disaster.

HAYES: First Vice President Pence, now the rest of Trump world lawyers up.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It`s very routine.

HAYES: Exclusive new reporting on the widening investigation.

Then, the latest attempt from Senate Democrats to stop the secret

Republican Trumpcare bill. And two years after the escalator.

TRUMP: A lot of the pundits on television, will Donald will never run.

HAYES: Are the Trump investigations helping the Trump agendas sneak under

the radar.

TRUMP: This is going to be an election in many opinion that`s based on

confidence.

HAYES: When all in starts now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hays. The President of the

United States just added an experienced former Prosecutor to his legal team

as more and more of his associates are hired personal lawyers to deal with

the Special Counsel`s expanding Russia investigation. This, as the

President continues to attack the officials overseeing that investigation

including his own Deputy Attorney General. In the statement on Twitter

this morning, the President acknowledged for the first time he`s under

investigation for obstruction of justice quote “I am being investigated for

firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director.

Witch hunt.” The President appears to have been referring to Rod

Rosenstein the Deputy Attorney General who wrote the memo initially used by

the President as pretext for firing former FBI Director James Comey. The

memo, we should note stops short of actually calling for Comey`s dismissal

and crucially, in an interview with NBC`s Lesser Holt, the President said

he planned to fire Comey with or without input from Rosenstein whom he

praised at the time for his integrity.

TRUMP: I was going to fire regardless of recommendation. He made a

recommendation. He`s highly respected, very good guy, very smart guy. The

Democrats like him, the republicans like him. He made a recommendation but

regardless of recommendation I was going to fire Comey.

HAYES: The President`s attack on Rosenstein was – has intensified

concerns about the independent of the probe being led by Special Counsel

Robert Mueller which is now examining whether the President himself

committed a crime. While, the President has reportedly considered trying

to fire the Special Counsel, Rosenstein who appointed Mueller is the only

official who can dismiss him. And the Deputy A.G. testified this week he

sees no cause for doing so. Today Senator Diane Feinstein, the Ranking

Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee released an uncharacteristically

heated statement responding to the President. “I`m growing increasingly

concerned the President will attempt to fire not only Robert Mueller, they

Special Counsel investigating possible obstruction of justice but also

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who appointed Mueller. The message

the President is sending through his tweets is that he believe the rule of

law doesn`t apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise should be

fired. That`s un-democratic on its face and a blatant violation of the

President`s oath of office.” The President ignored reporter`s questions

about the investigation today while departing the White House.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, are going to fire Mueller?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, are you under investigation by the FBI?

Are you under investigation by the FBI?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President, do you still have confidence in

Rosenstein?

HAYES: All this comes after a, well, perplexing statement by Rosenstein

issued out of the blue last night which appeared to echo the President`s

outrage over leaks about the Russia probe quote, “Americans should exercise

caution before accepting as true any stories at attributed to the anonymous

officials particularly when they do not identify the country let alone the

branch or agency of the government. With which the alleged sources

supposedly are affiliated.” That statement was not directed by the White

House according to an anonymous official at the Justice Department who

spoke to NBC News. Now with the Special Counsel looking at obstruction of

justice, both ABC News and the Washington Post report that Rosenstein has

privately tell colleagues he may have to recuse himself from the

investigation. The Deputy Attorney General could end up being called as a

witness over his role in Comey`s firing. For now, according to Justice

Department, Rosenstein sees no reason to step aside but if he did,

oversight of the Russia probe would fall to the DOJ`s third ranking

official Associate Attorney General Rachel Band. I`m joined now by

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu of California, Member of the House

Judiciary Committee and a former (INAUDIBLE) Attorney. Congressman, Diane

Feinstein who is obviously a fellow representative of the state of

California, very strong words, a violation of the oath of office. What`s

your reaction to that?

REP. TED LIEU (D-CA), MEMBER HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: I thank you Chris

for your question. I agree with Senator Feinstein and that`s because all

Americans regardless of party agree on the fundamental principle that no

one is above the law. And if President Trump would fire Deputy Attorney

General Rosenstein and then got Special Counsel Mueller fired, I believe

Congress would begin impeachment proceedings.

HAYES: You think it`s that – it`s that clear that that would be a trip

wire, that would be a sort of a point of no return worthy to go ahead and

do that even for republican members of Congress?

LIEU: Absolutely. That`s exactly what President Nixon did and that was a

principal our nation upheld during Watergate that no one is above the law.

And if you`re going to fire everyone who`s investigating you, then Congress

will impeach you.

HAYES: I want to note here, there was a lot of words this morning the

President confirmed he was under investigation. But I just want to be

clear here. This was from NBC`s Kristen Welker?, “a source close to

@POTUS`s outside counsel tells me the President hasn`t been notified he`s

under investigation despite his recent tweet.” It does seem like, as he`s

off from the case, the President just consuming the news and tweeting about

it right?

LIEU: That`s correct. But having been a former prosecutor, you don`t

actually notify targets of your investigation that they`re being

investigated. You could but you don`t have to and there`s no reason for

them to have to notify the President.

HAYES: How far – how far into a – it`s no this a institutional crisis

but it occurred to me as you gain this out. I mean, if Rosenstein recuses

himself, first of all, do you think it`s appropriate he do that since he

was intimately involved with the firing of Comey which seems to be

essentially the predicate for the investigation of obstruction of justice?

So, do you feel confident with him overseeing that investigation?

LIEU: That`s a great question. So under the Special Counsel regulations

at the Department of Justice, only the Acting Attorney General in this case

can fire Special Counsel Mueller and only for good cause. So Deputy

Attorney General Rosenstein has already said he`s not going to fire Special

Counsel Mueller unless he sees good cause, he hasn`t seen good cause, so I

want him there because that`s the best protection that Special Counsel

Mueller has right now. But on the other hand, if in fact Deputy Attorney

General Rosenstein wrote a fake memo because he knew Comey was being fired

because of Russia investigation, then yes, he would have to recuse recuse

himself.

HAYES: So, I just feel like were – it feels like some sort of inception

point for American governance here. Like the snake is eating its tail a

bit. I mean, we basically are at this point where the President doesn`t

seem fundamentally to accept the kind of institutional norms of

independence of the Department of Justice. He`s apparently in this is the

AP reporting, I`d like to get your response too. Advisers and confidants

describe the President as increasingly angry over the investigation yelling

at television sets in the White House carrying coverage and insisting he is

the target of a conspiracy to discredit and potentially end his Presidency.

It does seem like the fundamental issue here is the President just doesn`t

abide by what had been the long standing norms about the independence of

the Department of Justice.

LIEU: You`re absolutely correct. When I read the President`s series of

tweets this morning, I thought that Donald Trump is on the verge of a

meltdown because not only were these tweets wildly inappropriate, they were

weakening his legal position. He`s effectively raise – I mean, waived all

executive privilege for any type of witnesses or himself in terms of being

questioned by Congress. And there`s no reason he would have done that

unless he was in a very desperate situation.

HAYES: Do you – when you say meltdown, what do you mean by that? People

use that word with regards to the President. You hear people around him

talk about their concerns about his disposition in this particular moment.

What do you mean by that?

LIEU: Two things. One, he is weakening his own legal position. So he`s

actually doing harm to his legal case by waving executive privilege, by

talking about all this matters related to the Russian investigation that

makes it very hard for the White House to say that his witnesses and

himself if he was subpoenaed by Congress would not be able to comment on

it. Second, he is basically taking on the rule of law. The rule of law is

going to win. But that`s what happens when someone becomes desperate and

is on the verge of a meltdown.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Ted Lieu, thank you for your time. Joining

me now Annie Karni, White House Reporter for Politico and Jeffrey Rosen,

Legal Scholar and President CEO of the National Constitution Center, and

Jeffrey, let me start with you I guess. It does seem to – the closest

analog we have of course is Saturday Night Massacre on Archibald Cox but it

does seems like we`re in some twisted legal territory where Rosenstein is

now sort of implicated in the obstruction investigation by Mueller and if

he`s going to recuse, we`re going to be down to like the ninth highest

ranking official in DOJ overseeing the most important investigation

arguably in the history of the Presidency.

JEFFREY ROSEN, NATIONAL CONSTITUTION CENTER PRESIDENT-CEO: Yes, it is

twisted in exactly the way as you described. And the question of whether

the constitutional crisis as a really interesting one, I`m persuaded by

legal scholars who say a constitutional crisis is when the ordinary

institutions just don`t have an answer and violence breaks out like in the

civil war. So the Saturday Night Massacre wasn`t a constitutional crisis,

eventually Robert Bork fired the Special Prosecutor but you`ve well summed

up the tension about Rosenstein, in the end as long as he`s not a subject

of the investigation, it seems like democrats want him to stay. But there

is this DOJ regulation that says that if you`re the subject of a

recommendation, you have to resign and that could take you not only to

Rachel Brand who`s the number three person at Justice but then all the way

– all the way down so it`s going to be quite a ride.

HAYES: And it does seem – to the Congressman Ted Lieu`s point Annie, that

the President is tweeting in violation of (INAUDIBLE) his legal advice.

It`s not strengthening his case. And all the reporting I`ve seen from

folks like yourself that are close to how this White House operate, they

communicate a man who is genuinely obsessed. He can`t like – obsessed to

a point of compulsion, like it is – he cannot let it go when focused on

other things. Is that a fair characterization?

ANNIE KARNI, POLITICO WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: Yes. I think that`s fair. No

one except Donald Trump thinks the tweets are a good idea. Everyone has

tried to stop him, from his wife to his lawyers and they just can`t. So

this idea that anyone is going to tame him, I think we`ve learned that

that`s not the case. And I think the real question is – just to the point

about going down the line at the DOJ, this problem is actually conflicting

with another problem with the Trump administration has had which is getting

government positions filled and getting people confirmed. After Rachel

Brand, it should go to the Solicitor General and then next in line are five

U.S. Attorneys. None of those people have been confirmed and therefore

they can`t be next in line to serve as Acting Attorney General. So it goes

down even further. So it`s just interesting that two issues that the Trump

administration is having are coming to play together here.

HAYES: Well, and they relate to each other Jeffrey, insofar as it does

seem like the obsession with this has – there has not been – oddly he`s

obsessed with the – with the degree to which the kind of deep state or

sort of institutional character of the permanent bureaucracy is out to get

him. But he has failed in actually filling the positions in even places

like the department of justice or others that would be able to implement

whatever his political vision was.

ROSEN: That`s exactly right. And when you attack institutions which is

the centerpiece of a populous presidency, then you are especially

vulnerable because you have no loyalists or even people on your side in

order to stand up for you when the other institutions are trying to do

their jobs. So that – you know, that was Nixon`s fundamental mistake. He

thought that just by going down the line he could save his Presidency and

that was what triggered impeachment proceedings. So interesting to hear

the Congressman think that that might make a difference even for

republicans. Remember though, the bottom line though is that the legal

question of obstruction still is murky. And if it is judged by Congress,

it`s going to be a political judgment. So it takes something really

dramatic to turn the tide.

HAYES: Right. Although I guess I had the feeling Annie, this morning and

I`m curious how you felt about this. This morning – I mean, how many

times have I had the feeling of wow what is going on? Like I can`t believe

this is happening. We`re heading over some impending cliff and time and

time again you`d never hit the bottom. You`ve just keep falling. And so,

here we are, but this morning did feel – I did feel as if I were – if I

were reading that in a Senate office or Congressional office or Paul Ryan`s

office that this is someone who is making the situation worse for himself

in a way that he can`t seem to help himself and lord knows what will come

next. Do you think that`s their feeling?

KARNI: I think – yes. because for instance, you can see the standard

line of the White House has when Sean Spicer do it in the briefings is when

we ask him about Donald Trump`s tweets, he say the tweets speak for

themselves. That they have don`t want to comment on it. They let the

tweet speaks for themselves. It`s like that should be the Press

Secretary`s catch phrase. Today the tweet did nOt speak for itself that

Trump admitting he`s under investigation. White House officials on

background told reporters that he was just reacting to the news which does

seem plausible but it`s notable that for once they actually tried to

explain away a tweet rather than just saying it speaks for itself. That

shows a level of concern.

HAYES: Right. They were troubled enough by what he tweeted this morning

that rather than just sort of leaving it there to speak for itself they

actually were stand –

KARNI: They had a rapid response like try to make it better and say like

it`s not – he`s not really saying what he said.

HAYES: Jeffrey do you think – what do you think the role of the White

House Counsel`s Office is here? We have this outside attorney Marc

Kasowitz and there`s another attorney who`s been hired. It seems to me Don

McGahn the White House Counsel is the great invisible figure at the center

of all this. Everything that`s happening in some ways, Don McGahn

shouldn`t be letting it happen, yet it happens. And I can`t tell whether

he`s a terrible lawyer or he`s just not being listened to.

ROSEN: Well, it sounds like he`s not being listened to. We`ve seen

examples of that but go back to the Clinton impeachment and remember Bernie

Nussbaum was kind of (INAUDIBLE) during the Whitewater investigation.

Structurally, the White House Counsel supposed to defend the constitutional

interest of the White House in the same way that the Office of Legal

Counsel at the Justice Department does. So the main player should be the

Attorney General, in this case the Deputy and the President`s personal

lawyer. And I wouldn`t imagine that the President would be talking a lot

to the White House Counsel to figure out what to do here.

HAYES: All right. Annie Karni and Jeffrey Rosen, thank you both.

KARNI: Thank you.

HAYES: Still ahead, as Trump`s former Campaign Manager and the Vice

President and even Donald Trump`s own personal Attorneys start lawyering

up. The President adds some serious fire power to his own legal team. The

ever growing reaction to the Russia investigation after this two-minute

break.

HAYES: President Trump just added another lawyer to the legal team he`s

assembled in response to the Russia investigation. John Dowd, a high

profile Criminal Defense Lawyer and former Prosecutor with decades of

experience in Washington D.C. and in handling crisis. He investigated Pete

Rose`s gambling activities from Major League Baseball, he represented

Senator John McCain of Arizona during Keating 5 Ethics Scandal more than 20

years ago. And members of the President`s inner circle are also now hiring

their own lawyers. MSNBC`S Katy Tur reporting today that Donald Trump`s

personal attorney Michael Cohen has hired veteran D.C. Lawyer Stephen Ryan

to represent him and Vice President Mike Pence has hired a personal

criminal defense lawyer to help with both congressional committee inquiries

and the Special Counsel investigation into Russia election interference.

Visiting Miami today, Pence insisted the hire was totally normal.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Any comment about hiring your counsel?

PENCE: It`s very routine.

HAYES: Others in Trumps orbit lawyering up include former Trump Campaign

Manager Paul Manafort, former Trump Campaign Communication Adviser Michael

Caputo, former Trump Campaign Foreign Policy Adviser Carter Page. The

legal hiring spree comes less than a week after the New York times reported

that Presidential Attorney Marc Kasowitz recently told aids in the White

House quote, “It was not yet necessary for them to hire private lawyers.

Joining me now are MSBC`s Katy Tur who broke the news today about the

President`s Lawyer hiring his own lawyer and former Federal Prosecutor

Renato Mariotti. Renato, let me start with you because Marc Kasowitz is

now subject to an ethics complaint. The New York Law Journal today saying

that complaints – two people file ethics complaint saying that Kasowitz

shouldn`t have said people didn`t need to hire their own attorneys. You`re

not supposed to tell other people not to get legal counsel. That does seem

to be a sort of violation of the rules.

RENATO MARIOTTI, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: It actually is a very clear

violation of the rule if it happened. There`s a rule 4.3 of Professional

Responsibility says if you have any reason to believe that the person that

you`re speaking to – you know, that`s not represented by counsel has

interests that could be adverse to your own client, then it is I am proper

for you to give that person any legal advice. So telling somebody that

they shouldn`t hire a lawyer is giving them legal advice. And in fact it`s

really bad legal advice that fortunately a lot of these people are not

following.

HAYES: Well, to that point Katy, you had a bunch of reporting today on

everyone essentially that the President knows lawyering up.

KATY TUR, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Not everybody. The campaign staff – we

don`t know how many folks in that campaign have actually lawyered up, yet a

number of them have not. We do know a couple have. One of them is Michael

Caputo who worked for a short time for the Trump campaign around the

convention. He was part of getting the convention done. Part of the

platform at the convention.

HAYES: That`s interesting.

TUR: Yes. He was brought – he was brought in by Paul Manafort. He has

hired an attorney. He is right now working with the House Intelligence

Committee to testify potentially sometime in mid-July. I`m told he wants

to do that in open session very specifically and right now his lawyer is

trying to negotiate that. It`s unclear if that is going to happen or not.

Also very notable with this is the FBI had contacted Caputo and they say

they want to talk to him before he talks to the House Intelligence

Committee. A little background on him, he did lived in Russia for a time

and he does have ties to Russia. So there is that. The other person that

has lawyered up, you talked about him a moment ago is Michael Cohen, Donald

Trump`s personal attorney. He was not part of the campaign but he worked

with the Trump organization and now he is Donald Trump`s personal attorney.

He has hired a lawyer as well because he`s going to be testifying and this

is confirmed in front of the House Intelligence Committee on September 5th.

Why so much later than everybody else? Well they`re saying it`s scheduling

logistics. Remember they go on recess for the month of August.

HAYES: Right.

TUR: But it is notable that Donald Trump`s lawyer has now hired a lawyer.

HAYES: So that`s – what`s interesting to me about that Renato is that you

would think a lawyer – I mean, everyone wants a lawyer and lawyers get

lawyers the same way therapist get therapists. But he`s getting a – he`s

getting a lawyer. You would think that you know, his communications with

his client would be privileged but he also appears to have been doing a

bunch of other things including possibly according to one report, trying to

set up a back channel peace plan with the Ukraine that would mean that he

would need separate representation.

MARIOTTI: Exactly right. I represent a lot of clients and I`m typically

in the office or the courtroom. I`m speaking privately to my clients. I`m

not on secret foreign envoys to the Ukraine or Russia or anywhere else.

And when he does that, he`s really not acting as much as a lawyer but you

know, he`s taking a part in activities for which he may be called to

testify in (INAUDIBLE). My understanding is he is going to testify before

Congress. So he does need his own lawyer.

TUR: He is. And let`s just point out. He has denied going overseas and

meeting in secret with Russian envoys. There`s a report in that dossier

that has not been confirmed that he met with Russian envoys and officials

in Prague. Michael Cohen has vehemently denied that but there is a meeting

at a New York hotel between Michael Cohen and a Ukrainian lawmaker where

that Ukrainian lawmaker gave him a plan for a path to ease sanctions. The

New York Times report that he gave that to Michael Flynn before Flynn was

fired in the White House. Michael Cohen told the New York Times that that

is not true – or the Washington Post that that is not true. Actually he

threw it in the trash and only recommended that it should be given to

Michael Flynn.

HAYES: Yes. I just want to be – to be clear on that. I`m not talking

about the dossier there but the meeting with this Ukrainian figure about

the easing of sanctions did happen. We know that happens.

TUR: It did happen, yes.

HAYES: And just to Renato`s point, like that`s not covered by client

privilege. Like whatever he`s doing there, he`s doing something that –

and that`s presumably why they want to talk to him in those committees.

TUR: One of the many reasons. I mean, the allegations in the dossier are

still floating about. So they`re going to want to find out exactly where

he`s gone and who he has spoken to. He has shown his past they`ve shown

his passport to reporters. I`ve seen his passports. There is no stamp for

Prague in his passport. But it is important to note that you wouldn`t

necessarily get a stamp for Prague if he flew in to Italy because it`s part

of that zone. Where you can go pass with this between borders. The other

thing that I want to note is that the Trump campaign hasn`t – those that

worked for the Trump campaign have been sent a letter by Michael Glassner

who still works from the campaign, the 2020 campaign basically lawyering

letter saying preserve all of the documents you have relating to this

campaign. That includes text messages and includes e-mails. Also preserve

all of the electronics personal or otherwise that you may have used to

engage in any matters relating to this campaign. They have not been

contacted by Mueller or the FBI as of now but this is a clear indication

that they know that they`re going to be contacted by Mueller and his team

at some point.

HAYES: And Renato, in terms of obstruction, right, I mean, it becomes very

important for – particularly if you`re being investigated for obstruction

that`s apparently the President is that you not – that you be retaining

things and not destroying documents and the like.

MARIOTTI: For sure. I mean, if you anticipate that you – that those

documents are going to be relevant to a criminal investigation and you

destroy them, potentially that could be evidence that`s used to prove

obstruction of justice. So it`s important to retain everything and it`s

actually a smart move on their part.

HAYES: You know, it struck me – what struck me with that letter is that

White House and that campaign have seen so running gone for so long and so

kind of compliant shy. I mean, having been in around Washington and

culture is a different place in Washington, particularly the Obama White

House, it was very lawyerly. It was – everything was by the book. That

is not the way that place operated and this letter me is interesting

because it sticks out for not being the way normally things work.

TUR: Look who sent this letter, Michael Glassner. He is somebody who has

had experience in Washington. He is somebody who knows how things work,

who knows what the rules are, who knows how to not get himself into trouble

but many of people in that campaign were not political savant. Corey

Lewandowski is not a political savant. I mean, you could say he is because

he helped get Donald Trump elected but he is not somebody who knew the

establishment and that was made up. From Jared Kushner who`s not somebody

who knew the ins and outs and the rules which is part of the reason why he

is now under investigation as well. Not under investigation I should say

but part of the investigation, a person of interest in this investigation.

It`s a lot – it`s what allowed them in some ways to get elected but it`s

also what`s now going to be potentially getting them into trouble.

HAYES: It`s a good point. Katy Tur, Renato Mariotti, thanks to you both.

TUR: Thank you.

MARIOTTI: Thank you.

HAYES: Quick programming note, tomorrow night MSNBC presents a

comprehensive and timely look at the Watergate Scandal and the movie it

inspired. “ALL THE PRESIDENT`S MEN REVISITED” 9:00 p.m Saturday night

right here on MSNBC. Up next the outrageous plan that might be getting

cooked up by the Senate Majority Leader to push through a massive overhaul

of the American Healthcare System without any debate on the actual bill.

That`s ahead.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCINNELL (R-KY), SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: This massive piece of

legislation that seeks to restructure 1/6 of our economy is being written

behind closed doors without input from anyone in an effort to jam it past

to not only the Senate but the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell describing with

uncanny accuracy the process he is now running to pass the Senate secret

health care bill. Only McConnell wasn`t talking about the current bill,

those comments were from October of 2009, not June and McConnell was

talking about ObamaCare which for the record was an absolute model of

transparency compared to the bill McConnell is now trying to pass. There

was tons of public input and bipartisan negotiations and more than a year

of hearings. By contrast McConnell is writing his bill in complete and

total secrecy excluding both democrats and the public. L.A. Times reports

that this week, a group of more than 15 patients groups asked McConnell

office to meet with them next week. They were told that McConnell and his

staff are too busy. A secret bill is being drafted by a Senate working

group of 13 men no women who won`t even share the text with their

Republican colleagues.

Senator Lisa Murkowski says quote, “none of us have seen the language of

the bill. Instead, GOP Senator are seeing Powerpoint presentations that

don`t seem so helpful. Washington Post reports that at least one Senator

has complained that the digital slides are flashed across the screen so

quickly they can hardly be committed to memory. In fact, Senate

republicans can`t even say what the bill is trying to do. Five times Vox

reporters asked John McCain just what actual policy problems the bill is

trying to solve. And the best he could come up with was, “they`re trying

to get to 51 votes to pass it.” There`s a simple explanation for the

secrecy. Republicans, Mitch McConnell know whatever they release is likely

to be exceedingly unpopular. The House version of the bill which President

Trump described this week as mean despite having toasted its passage from

the Rose Garden is currently poling at – and this is not a typo, 17

percent approval.



But all of that aside. Mitch McConnell may have a strategy to pass it all

anyway, and it is incredibly, almost unbelievably deviance. The possible

McConnell gambit to force the GOP`s secret healthcare bill in America up

next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHUMER: Republicans don`t want the American people to see the bill. They

are so ashamed of their health care plan they want to pass it in the dead

of night. No hearings. No amendments. Rush it through. It`s not a bill

they`re proud of, if they were proud of the bill, they would say let`s

debate it. They`re ashamed of the bill.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The Senate GOP`s secret process for drafting its heatlh care might

be about to get even more outrageous. My next guest, who is deeply

enmeshed in the health care fight, has been told that Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell may use a legislative maneuver that will virtually eliminate

debate once the bill is finally made public.

Joining me now, Andy Slavitt who under President Obama ran Medicare and

Medicaid and administered the Affordable Care Act.

And Andy, you`ve been someone who has been very plugged into what`s going

on on The Hill around this. You have a lot of connections to folks that

are in health care policy. And you tweeted something the other day

basically being that McConnell is considering a procedure that would

essentially allow them to file an empty bill, let a huge amount of the time

for debate go by and then replace in the full bill text and try to pass it

in a few hours. Is that – do I have that right?

ANDY SLAVITT, ACA ADMINISTER: You have that right, Chris.

I mean, first of all, no one really knows what McConnell is going to do.

No one knows what`s in the of the bill text of the bill, no one is entirely

clear what his process is. And there`s plenty of misdirection. But what

we`re hearing is that the absolute minimum that he can do minimum that he

can do normally is a 20-hour debate. But with a special process they can

put in a substitute bill, say the bill that passed the House, leave the

Democrats only to debate that bill and then substitute in the new Senate

bill over the very last hour.

HAYES: Meaning like just an hour before? I mean, honestly what you`re

saying is a procedural mechanism might exist if he`s willing to be totally

maximalist about it, to essentially have the Senate vote on a bill that`s

been public for an hour or two?

SLAVITT: Well, what they would do is they would make the last amendment

something called the substitute amendment and the substitute amendment

would basically say everything that we`ve been debating we`re now going to

substitute a new bill in place of the bill that we`ve been and that`s the

bill

that`s going to voted on.

HAYES: So, this process is unlike anything I`ve ever seen. I think it`s

unlike anything you`ve ever seen.

SLAVITT: That`s right.

HAYES: But there is pressure that`s being brought to bare. One of the key

figures in this, it seems, is Dean Heller who is a Republican Senator from

Nevada. He`s the only Republican who is in a Hillary Clinton state who is

up in 2018.

And today I saw something interesting happen, and I want to get your

feedback on it, a letter was sent from a number of governors, including

Governor Kasich of Ohio, Steve Bullock (ph) of Montana, Sandoval of Nevada,

Charlie Baker, I believe, of Massachusetts is on there, basically objecting

to the House bill and laying out some principles. That put some real

pressure on Heller doesn`t it?

SLAVITT: Yeah. What this letter says – and it`s very interesting – what

the letter says that this bill, in effect, is a $1.1 trillion take over

from the federal government of the states ironic given all the talk about

states versus federal and a pull back of community resources at the federal

through the major shutdown of Medicaid.

And what they`re basically saying is, look, take Medicaid off the table,

focus on the things that need to be improved with the exchanges, and you

will have our bipartisan support, and I think as governors they speak for

many other governors and I think by extension the senators there out to be

better paying attention.

HAYES: Medicaid is where the money is. I mean, the entire distribution,

the ledger effect of the House bill is you want to get rid of all those

taxes on the rich that were part of Obamacare. To make up for it, the only

place to go and get the money out of the system is in Medicaid basically.

SLAVITT: that`s right. That`s right. And the math works this way. If

you want to pass a tax cut for millionaires, medical device companies,

pharmaceutical companies and health insure companies, you have got to take

a significant amount of health care away from the bottom 40 percent of

income earners just to pass a $55,000 tax cut for millionaires.

So, it`s extraordinarily redistributional math.

HAYES: And it turns out that that`s not something that is easy to defend.

The House had a hard time. It was killed when it was public. They then

sort of did a secret sneak attack and got it passed, and now the Senate is

basically trying the same thing, right?

SLAVITT: Well, now we`re at the heart of why might this bill being kept

secret. And you can say a lot of things about the campaign season, repeal

and replace was open to interpretations. You know, it`s clear now that

most Americans would like to see the ACA improved and not taken away. But

nonetheless, one thing that was never talked about was cutting Medicaid by

between 25 and 45 percent.

In fact, you know, as you know, Chris, there`s a tweet from Trump which

says Medicaid along with Medicare and Social Security will not be touched

at all.

So, this is why it has to be done in secret. It`s not random.

HAYES: Andy Slavitt, thanks for your time tonight.

SLAVITT: Thank you, Chris

HAYES: Two years to the day after he first swept down the escalator and

into the presidency how much has Donald Trump`s agenda been derailed by the

burgeoning investigations. But, first, tonight`s thing one, thing two

after the break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, what`s Ben Carson been up to since taking the

job of the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. A

few weeks ago he said that, quote, poverty to a large extent is also a

state of mind. Last month in his first remarks to hundreds of HUD

employees, he referred to enslaved black people as, quote, immigrants. In

the ensuing backlash, he doubled down saying it was possible to be a,

quote, involuntary immigrant.

In April, while touring a public housing facility in Ohio, he described

compassion as not giving poor people, quote, a comfortable setting. And by

just about all accounts opportunities for Carson to

supplement his knowledge of HUD`s responsibilities have not gone well.

He`s gone from world renowned pediatric neurosurgeon to being Donald

Trump`s pick to run a government department that owns and maintains public

housing complexes across the country.

And the thing is that Carson had no and has no experience whatsoever for

this new job, though he has claimed otherwise.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What would steer you to take a job for which a lot of

folks say you have these ample medical degrees, one of the nation`s top

neurosurgeons, what do you know about doing this?

BEN CARSON, U.S. HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY: Well, I know I

grew up in the inner city and have spent a lot of time there and have dealt

with a lot of patients from that area.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES; Like Carson, the president has gone ahead appointed another HUD

position officials who doesn`t have a shred of housing policy experience.

She does, however, have a lot of experience

planning celebrity golf tournaments and other invents, including Eric

Trump`s wedding. Seriously. That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LYNNE PATTON, EVENT PLANNER: The Bible tells us you can judge a tree by

the fruit it bears. And if you embrace these words then you embrace Donald

Trump, because he has raised the best young adults I have ever had the

privilege to know, and the honor to call friends – Eric, Don, and Ivanka I

love you like the siblings I never had. You are compassionate, you are

charitable, you are my heroes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was Lynne Patton, vice president of the Eric Trump Foundation

now under investigation for allegedly funneling cancer charity money to the

Trump organization.

On Wednesday, she became Donald Trump`s pick to lead the Department of

Housing and Urban

Development`s region covering New York and New Jersey, that`s overseeing

funding for public housing and crucial resources for hundreds of thousands

of people who depend on their domicile on this service.

And that`s a position that was once held by New York City Mayor Bill de

Blasio.

Now, Patton will report directly to Ben Carson, whose background is

similarly absolutely and completely totally lacking in housing policy

experience. And given this, New York Daily News headline, she`ll be facing

a steep learning curve, quote, “President Trump chooses inexperienced woman

who planned his son Eric`s wedding to run New York federal housing

programs.”

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: But the 16th, that was the day I came down with Melania on the

escalator at Trump Tower, that`s tomorrow. So it`s exactly tomorrow two

years since we announced. And it worked out OK, worked out OK.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: President Trump missed the opportunity to mark today as the two

year anniversary of his presidential campaign announcement, because he

apparently believes the 16th is tomorrow. In fact, today is the 16th. And

today is the two year anniversary of Donald Trump`s fateful trip down the

Trump Tower escalator when it is safe to say practically no one took his

candidacy seriously.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: There`s been no crowd like this. And I can tell you some of the

candidates they went in. They didn`t know the air conditioner didn`t work.

They sweated like dogs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Dogs don`t really sweat.

But the candidate he was talking about was former Texas Governor Rick Perry

who announced in an airplane hanger in Texas and who is now President

Trump`s Energy Secretary.

Candidate Trump systematically beat Perry and 15 other Republican

candidates on his way to the White House. But two years later, the

scorecard on some of his signature promises is not nearly so

triumphant.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I would repeal and replace the big lie Obamacare. I will build a

great, great wall on our southern border and I will have Mexico pay for

that wall. I will immediately terminate President Obama`s illegal

executive order on immigration, immediately. Rebuild the country`s

infrastructure. Nobody can do that like me, believe me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But the man who declared his candidacy two years ago now controls

America`s nuclear weapons. And the question is, is his presidency thus far

a failure, or is he actually getting much of his agenda done underneath all

the distractions? That`s next.

HAYES: Today, President Trump unleashed some tough talk on Cuba, but the

actual executive order he signed was far less bombastic, it reinstates some

travel and business restrictions, but doesn`t completely undo the Obama-era

policy, thus allowing the president to claim credit for taking a tough

stand while leaving in place many of the changes his predecessor had made.

Seven months in, there are two ways to understand this presidency so far.

One is a debacle: no signature legislative accomplishment, executive orders

and the travel ban and sanctuary cities stalled in courts, a brutally low

approval rating, an administration mired in scandal, and everyone lawering

up, including the president himself who is under investigation for

obstruction of justic.

On the other hand, he got Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, cabinet

members like Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and EPA Administrator Scott

Pruitt are dismantling the regulatory environment of the previous

administration, and the Senate might be just one week away from repealing

Obamcare.

Joining me now, Jill Abramson, former executive editor of The New York

Times, currently a senior lecturer at Harvard University; and Michelle

Goldberg, a columnist at Slate.

So, I go back and forth on this. Is the president accomplishing a lot

while people aren`t recognizing how much he`s getting accomplished, or has

it been an abysmal failure thus far?

Jill, I`m curious where you come down on this?

JILL ABRAMSON, HARVARD UNIVERSITY: Well, I think both of the scenarios,

Chris, that you just laid out equal debacle, because he has done quite a

bit, but I think what he`s done has been

altogether damaging both to the country and internationally as well. I

mean, it was only two weeks ago that we were talking about the withdrawal

from the Paris Accord, which is – sets back, you know, all of the goals of

environmental progress that the Obama administration spent years

negotiating.

You know, the Senate is practically in lockdown right now negotiating their

bill to repeal Obamacare in complete secrecy. No hearings, no ability of

Democrats to really even find out what`s in the legislation at this point.

Appointees who oppose the missions of their cabinet agencies in almost all

respects. A budget that has savagely taken money from housing programs

from the poor, federal money for the schools, one of the only areas that

President Trump has actually wanted to increase money in is in charter

schools.

So, you know, I think that below the surface he`s been doing a whole of

damage, and obviously

some people may see that as accomplishment, but I don`t.

HAYES: Jill, the budget is a perfect example, Michelle, because the budget

is – Molvaney (ph) came out, they presented the budget, but now there`s a

question of whether they get that through congress, and people said, oh,

it`s DOA. And in some ways the stuff that they`ve been able to do

administratively like Scott Pruitt or pull out of the Paris Accords that

didn`t take congress have been more effective or even ICE enforcement,

which they`ve ratcheted up tremendously, than the places

where they do have to move things through The Hill where they have harder a

time so far. What do you think of that, Michelle?

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, SLATE: Well, yeah, I mean, I think that they`re better

at destroying things than building things, even building maligned things,

right. I mean, when you`re running the White House, even if you`re running

it terribly, you can appoint incompetent people, or people who are actively

hostile to the missions of their agencies, you can cause a tremendous

amount of damage to American reputation on the global stage, you can kind

of sabotage international agreements, you don`t realy need to build

anything to do any of that.

And where he hasn`t been able to do very much is where he actually has to

corral people, propose ideas, even if not constructive ideas, ideas that

have some sort of surface plausibility.

You know, I mean, what`s fascinating is that he can`t pass legislation with

an all Republican congress. It`s not as if he`s facing kind of partisan

gridlock. He just can`t even bring conservative Republicans together.

And, so I think what legislatively he`ll end up passing things wherever his

agenda dovetails with the Ryan agenda, right. So, this idea of a kind of a

new, more populist kind of Republican, we`re not going to see that.

HAYEW: Well, that – and Jill, that`s exactly what I think is so

interesting, particularly to go back and look at that tape from two years

ago, and to Michelle`s point about destroying rather than building, he ran

from that first day as a builder, right. Infrastructure, I`m going to

build the country, competence, I`m going to build the wall. Literally, in

a literal sense, he was like, I build stuff, this country needs someone to

come and build.

ABRAMSON: Well, he`s a builder of buildings, you know, that`s all he had

to run on when

he was introducing himself two years ago. It`s a perfect metaphor for his

candidacy. But rather than build, he`s been tearing down. And when we

talk about internationally, I was just in Berlin and you know people there

are just agape at what he has done to undermine the post-World War II

western

alliance, the it`s one of the miracles of the latter part of the 20th

Century.

It`s really something. It`s the opposite of building. It`s a very

destructive tearing away at things that I`m not even sure he has deep

historical understanding of.

HAYES: Yeah, and we should say, one place he has been very good is in

getting judicial nominees, that process is totally outsources. And to

Michelle`s point, the sort of intersection of Ryanism and Trump, he just

nominated a new slate of federal judges. They have been hustling.

ABRAMSON: Yeah, well, the Federalist Society owns that process.

HAYES: Right. And that`s where they`ve outsourced and they`ve been very

successful.

Jill Abramson, and Michelle Goldberg, thanks very much.

That is All In for this Evening.

