All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/15/2017
Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES
Date: June 15, 2017
Guest: Stephen Vladeck, Barbara McQuade, Betsy Woodruff, David Cay
Johnston, Nick Akerman
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I said, if it`s
possible, would you let me know am I under investigation?
HAYES: President Trump is under investigation.
TRUMP: First of all, when you`re under investigation, you`re giving all
sorts of documents and everything.
HAYES: And now he`s attacking the investigator.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are witnessing the single greatest witch hunt in
American political history led by some very bad and conflicted people.
HAYES: Tonight, as the Vice President lawyers up. Is the President still
considering firing the Special Counsel? Plus, new details on where the
investigation is going and why potential money laundering is part of the
picture. Then, Democrats continue to turn up the heat as the secret health
care bill move as long.
SEN. JEFF MERKLEY (D), OREGON: The President has called Trumpcare bill
from the House mean and a son of a B. Do you agree with the President that
the House bill was mean and a son of a B?
HAYES: And we`ll go inside the ballpark as Republicans and Democrats come
together when ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. This is the scene at
Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., where the Congressional Baseball Game
is now underway one day after a mass shooter attacked Republican practice
for this very game, leaving five wounded including Representative Steve
Scalise, who remains in critical condition. Capitol Police Officer David
Bailey, 36 hours after being injured in the line of duty, threw out the
game`s ceremonial first pitch. That`s him there. We`ll speak with two
members of Congress from the game later in the show. Meanwhile, President
Donald J. Trump is being investigated for possible criminal obstruction of
justice. And today he attacked the integrity and character of the man who
is investigating him. This as his Vice President, Mike Pence, is lawyering
up. And this just in The Washington Post reporting that the Special
Counsel is now investigating Jared Kushner`s business dealings. More on
that in a bit.
We begin of course with the President, who appeared to go after Special
Counsel Robert Mueller, the man leading the Justice Department`s Russia
investigation, in a series of official statements today in the form of
tweets. They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero
proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice.
There`s no evidence to support the President`s claims. Indeed, new
reporting suggests Mueller`s investigation is zeroing in on possible money
laundering by Trump campaign officials, more on that shortly. Back to the
President`s statement, however, which continued. “You are witnessing the
single greatest witch hunt in American political history, led by some very
bad and conflicted people. #MAGA.” Late Tuesday, The New York Times
reported that shortly after Mueller was named Special Counsel, the
President soon began entertaining the idea of firing Mr. Mueller even as
his staff tried to discourage him from something they believed would turn a
bad situation into a catastrophe. Asked during an off-camera briefing if
the President has confidence in Mueller, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah
Sanders said quote, “I believe so.” Adding that quote “he has no intention
to make any changes whatsoever in that front.” But as conservative media
has started aggressively calling for Mueller to be fired, some electoral
Republicans are actually defending the probe.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. LEONARD LANCE (R), NEW JERSEY: I support Mr. Mueller in his
investigation, and I think that he will do a fine job and a thorough job
and let the chips fall where they may.
SEN. JOHN THUNE (R), SOUTH DAKOTA: He`s a man of integrity Mark, and he
needs to be able to do his work and I think it`s better for all of us if
that work continues.
MARK HALPERIN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: So it`s not a witch hunt.
THUNE: It`s not a witch hunt. No.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is Mueller`s probe a witch hunt?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don`t view it that way. It`s - look, the President
is going to have to go through this unfortunately because it`s going to
take some time and be a distraction in some ways. But ultimately, I think
at the back end of this, he and the country will be better served for it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: On Capitol Hill today, the Director of National Intelligence Dan
Coats testified in a closed session before the Senate Intelligence
Committee, the same committee where in open session eight days ago, Coats
pointedly refused to say whether President Trump had asked him to press
former FBI Director James Comey to back off his investigation into the
President`s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. NBC News has
confirmed that Mueller has requested an interview with Coats as part of his
obstruction of justice investigation. Mueller also wants to talk to the
Head of the National Security Agency, that`s Admiral Mike Rogers, about his
conversations with the President as well as Rogers` former Top Deputy
Richard Ledgett, who wrote a memo documenting a phone call between Rogers
and the President in which The Wall Street Journal reports the President
questioned the veracity of the intelligence community`s judgment that
Russia had interfered with the election and tried to persuade Mr. Rogers to
say there was no evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russian
officials.
Meanwhile, amidst the swirl of investigations, Vice President Pence today
announced he has hired an outside counsel named Richard Cullen, a seasoned
federal criminal attorney to represent him in the investigations. In a
statement, Pence`s office said, quote, “the Vice President is focused
entirely on his duties and promoting the President agenda and looks forward
to a swift conclusion of this matter.” Joining me now, Barbara McQuade,
who is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan until she was
ordered to resign by the President and Stephen Vladeck, Professor at
University of Texas School of Law. Stephen, let me start with you. I know
this is a thing that lawyers have to deal with, with clients particularly
in courtrooms where you get an adverse ruling from a judge and the client
wants to yell at the judge or say insulting things about the judge. And
generally, my understanding is the advice lawyers give to clients is to not
do that. You would imagine that`s the same advice the President`s getting
from his legal counsel.
STEPHEN VLADECK, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SCHOOL OF LAW PROFESSOR: I think
that`s exactly right, Chris. And I think especially in the case of Bob
Mueller, if President Trump really thinks that trying to intimidate him in
the press or through tweets or other public statements is actually going to
have an impact, I think he has badly misjudged his man. I mean, this is
someone who was FBI Director for you know, more than a decade. This is
someone who has been around the block more than a few times. If the goal
is to actually knock Bob Mueller off his game, it`s a pretty silly way to
try to do it.
HAYES: Do you think, Barbara, that when you think about obstruction and
you think about that framework, I imagine it`s something you`ve dealt with
as a federal prosecutor. Do you feel like it makes sense, it scans to you
as plausible that the facts in evidence that have been entered, the ones we
know reported would lead one to at least investigate that?
BARBARA MCQUADE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN:
Sure. I think the information we have already from Jim Comey is enough to
merit an investigation, and now we`re hearing reports that maybe Dan Coats
and Mike Rogers also were asked by President Trump to intervene in the
investigation. And so, you know, when you have just one witness telling a
story, you have made a he said/he said situation that`s difficult to prove
guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. But if you can get additional witnesses
all telling the same story, now you`ve got a he said/they said story which
is certainly much more powerful evidence.
HAYES: You know, there`s also the tremendous irony here. And I want to
play a little bit of sound here. The President at other points today was
sort of reaching back to the Hillary Clinton - to Clinton in the campaign,
to President Clinton`s appearance on Loretta Lynch`s plane. And you could
forget the degree to which investigations and the sort of looming
investigations was a core theme of the President`s campaign down the
stretch. Take a listen to this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: There`s virtually no doubt that FBI Director Comey and the great,
great special agents of the FBI will be able to collect more than enough
evidence to garner indictments against Hillary Clinton and her inner circle
despite her efforts to disparage them and to discredit them. If she were
to win this election, it would create an unprecedented constitutional
crisis. In that situation, we could very well have a sitting President
under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: I mean, Stephen, to the point of constitutional crisis, I mean,
what does that term mean in this context? And I mean that in terms of if
there are really concrete findings by Mueller that a crime was committed
here by the President.
VLADECK: Yes, I mean I think, Chris, then the question really becomes
what`s the next step? You know, there`s a big debate among constitutional
law scholars about whether it`s even possible legally to bring a criminal
indictment against a sitting President. Historically we`ve never had to
answer that question because when we`ve gotten that far, the remedy
historically has been for the House of Representatives to exercise its
constitutional obligation to pursue impeachment charges. You know,
there`ve been two impeachments, neither succeeded. President Andrew
Johnson, President Bill Clinton. There was almost a third, but President
Nixon resigned. Chris, I think the real question at the end of the day is
not how much this actually how much this criminally implicates President
Trump. The real question is as the Special Counsel investigation unfolds,
at what point do the politics become so toxic for the President that
Republicans in Congress begin turning against him and start talking about
impeachment.
HAYES: Barbara I want to ask you, did you get an opportunity to see some
of the comments Preet Bharara who`s a U.S. Attorney for the Southern
District of New York made about his interactions with the President?
MCQUADE: I did.
HAYES: You know, you were in that cohort of people that were asked to
resign en masse, and we should say that that`s not totally unusual. These
are appointed positions. They`re positioned by the President. They serve
at the pleasure of the President. But I wonder what you made of the
interactions of Preet Bharara described insofar as they seemed to track
very similarly to what James Comey - James Comey described. That`s to say
the President reaching out multiple times to talk to Preet Bharara
apparently in ways that Bharara found inappropriately. Ultimately Bharara
not calling him back and then finding himself essentially fired the next
day. You were part of that cohort that was fired. What did you make of
that chain of events?
MCQUADE: Well, those calls were absolutely inappropriate. I think what
Preet Bharara said was the President called him a couple of times just to
shoot the breeze and seemed to be trying to cultivate a personal
relationship with him. When I was U.S. Attorney, we were all told there
was a very strict protocol for communicating with the White House. If we
were requesting some special event or something like that, there was a
White House liaison, and we were to talk only to that person because we
wanted to avoid any conflict whether actual or the appearance of a conflict
by having direct communications with the President because there should
never be any conversation whatsoever, especially about cases. So it struck
me as odd. It made we wonder whether Preet`s office, the Southern District
of New York had any pending investigations that might implicate the Trump
business interests. And whether that was the reason he was trying to
cultivate that personal interest. But nonetheless, just making those
contacts was inappropriate.
HAYES: All right, Barbara McQuade and Stephen Vladeck, thanks for joining
me.
MCQUADE: Thanks.
VLADECK: Thank you, Chris.
HAYES: I`m joined by Betsy Woodruff, Political Correspondent for the Daily
Beast who like almost everyone else in Washington is at the Congressional
Baseball Game tonight, and Sam Seder, MSNBC Contributor, host of the
Majority Report. Betsy, let me start with you. I can hear the crowd
cheering there. I believe the GOP is winning at this point if my internet
is correct. Here`s my question for you. Stephen Vladeck just made this
point about the sort of politics of this ultimately, and I think the key
question now before Republican members of Congress is would they abide the
firing of Mueller? I mean Mueller does seem to me to represent a threat to
the Presidency. He is actively investigating the President for the
commission of a crime. We know that now.
BETSY WOODRUFF, THE DAILY BEAST POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Right, exactly.
And regardless of how it seems to you, it obviously seems that way too many
of the President`s allies, including Judge Jeanine Pirro, a Fox host who
over the weekend had a significant monologue about how she thought - she
thought that Mueller and Comey were in cahoots, trying to take down the
President. So that`s definitely a perception that exists among the
President`s allies.
HAYES: And do you think, I mean you`re fairly well sourced among
Republicans on Capitol Hill. You`ve been interviewing them. What sense do
you get about how far they`re willing to let this go in either direction?
Would they stand up to the President firing Mueller or attempting to do so,
or would they let it go?
WOODRUFF: You know, it`s a really good question. I think part of it
depends on the way that Mueller gets portrayed, the way that he is able to
defend himself, his allies defend him, over the coming weeks. You know, at
this point, the White House is clearly aware that if the President were to
fire Mueller, it could have tectonic political consequences. That said, I
think one of the larger questions here might be, does 2018 become the
impeachment election? That`s extremely plausible right now, that it comes
down to do Democrats seize control of the House simply so they can try to
go after the President? That`s a political calculation that`s very present
in the minds of both sides on Capitol Hill right now.
SAM SEDER, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. And you know, and I think the attacks
on Mueller are not just about trying to get Mueller to back down in some
way. I mean, I think if you start to play this out, Mueller can`t do
anything except for make a recommendation to the Acting Attorney General.
And then the question becomes -I mean it`s the political -
HAYES: The legitimacy of that.
SEDER: Exactly. And it`s all political, right? I mean there`s only one
judge, and that the Republican Party, the Caucus in the House, assuming
this happens before 2018. And so this is - I mean there`s a reason why
Maga is tagged on a slag of Mueller. I mean it is to activate his base and
to say basically – I mean he is threatening those Republican House members
as much as he is Mueller, it seems to me.
HAYES: Right. That - the key there, Betsy, does that make sense to you?
I mean, the key here, right, is to sort of coalesce a vision of Mueller as
a fundamentally illegitimate actor in the minds of core supporters as the
kind of final and ultimate fallback the President has.
WOODRUFF: Right, and the challenge with that is that Mueller has been
around for so long. He knows so many people, particularly in the federal
law enforcement community. He has so much bipartisan support that taking
him down would just be really difficult. I`ve been talking to a lot of
former federal law enforcement officials over the last few days. The
consensus is even though Mueller is the leadership of the FBI generated
some controversy, he was seen as some rough around the edges, one person I
have talked to said he would actually berate employees in front of each
other. Some of the agent despite that, he`s very well regarded, very
highly respected within the bureau. If Mueller were to be sort of
deliberately humiliated or attemptedly humiliated by the White House, that
would have major law enforcement repercussions, and with the Republican
party as we know it is very, very intimately supportive of and connected to
federal law enforcement community. So it`s important to remember that
piece of all this.
SEDER: I mean, they may be, but I don`t think the question is whether or
not taking down Mueller. I think the question is, when - if he is in a
position of bringing certain charges to the Attorney General`s office, the
question is do the Republicans have the space to say, I`m not so sure.
HAYES: This guy was - this guy was conflicted. He`s a bad guy. I mean,
there`s a few other bits of data to add here, right? Mueller was - we
learned today, interviewed at the White House the day before.
SEDER: Right.
HAYES: Right, to be the FBI Director. So in terms of what they thought of
him before he got appointed to this, clearly -
SEDER: And we already got a preview of what Paul Ryan would say, right?
It`s OK, Mueller has made the decision that his intent was to obstruct, but
maybe President Trump just didn`t realize that`s not the way things worked.
I mean, there`s - they`re creating wiggle room, so - and they`re doing it
on all different sides of this.
HAYES: We should - we should also say this, Betsy.
WOODRUFF: Additionally, though, President Trump realized that there are
certainly controversial conversations between law enforcement officials and
the White House during the campaign when he lambasted Loretta Lynch for the
conversation she had with Bill Clinton.
HAYES: Exactly. Right. Which he again did today in a tweet. And we
should also note - I don`t want to get ahead of the facts here like there`s
an assumption that Robert Mueller is going to return a recommendation of
charges they`re finding, in fact, he may well say, look, there was nothing
here and the President, I want to clear his name and this the definitive of
doing it. The thing that makes that hard to envision is simply the
behavior of the White House, which instead of behaving in a way that says,
I`m glad it`s Robert Mueller. They guy, I trust that this person will find
the truth which is that there was no obstruction of justice and no
collusion and I`m clean as whistle and I look forward to him saying that.
That is not what they`re saying.
SEDER: No, they`re not acting that way. I mean, one explanation could be
just that Donald Trump feels so insecure still about the election, which -
HAYES: Which is totally plausible.
SEDER: Plausible and in many respects, just as disturbing. And it could
also be there are other things that are out there. It may not be about
collusion for the White House.
HAYES: I will say this, Matt Yglesias had a line today where he said,
everyone who is looking at the President, looks like - it looks like why
are you incriminating yourself and clumsily covering things up. But
Yglesias made the point. The President is the only person that knows what
he did.
SEDER: Exactly.
HAYES: So, that`s an important thing to keep in mind when reading his
behavior. Betsy Woodruff and Sam Seder, thank you, both.
SEDER: Thank you.
WOODRUFF: Sure thing.
HAYES: We`ll be returning back to that game in a bit. Ahead, the widening
scope of Robert Mueller`s investigation that started with potential
collusion with Russia, expanded to possible obstruction of justice by the
President, and now the words money laundering are being invoked. The
latest on where this investigation is headed after this two-minute break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: We already knew that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was
investigating Russia`s interference in the 2016 election and any potential
ties to U.S. persons in the Trump campaign. Now we Know Mueller is looking
at whether the President himself broke the law by trying to obstruct that
Russia probe. But this is key, that`s not all. Buried in the final
paragraph of The New York Times report on the obstruction inquiry was the
following revelation. A former senior official says Mr. Mueller`s
investigation was looking at money laundering by Trump associates. The
suspicion is that any cooperation with Russian officials would most likely
have been in exchange for some kind of financial payoff and that there
would have been an effort to hide the payments, probably by routing them
through offshore banking centers.
There`s already been a lot of reporting on some unorthodox financial
dealings by the President`s one-time Chairman - Campaign Chairman Paul
Manafort and on the undisclosed foreign payments received by former
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Both men have been described by
key figures in Mueller`s investigation. Some of the President own ventures
have been known to run afoul of money laundering laws. In 1998 for
example, the Trump Taj Mahal had to pay a $500,000 fine to the Treasury
Department after breaking anti-money laundering rules 106 times in its
first year and a half of operation according to the IRS in a settlement
agreement. Special Counsel Mueller has been putting together a crack team
of investigators, many with experience handling financial crimes including
- according to Wire Magazine - a Justice Department Trial Attorney named
Lisa Page, who has deep experience with money laundering and organized
crime cases.
And now, top this all off. According to The Washington Post, Mueller is
investigating the business dealings of the President`s son-in-law, Jared
Kushner, as well. I`m joined by Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist David
Cay Johnston, Columnist for the Daily Beast, founder of dcreport.org and
Nick Akerman, former U.S. Attorney and Assistant Special Watergate
Prosecutor. David, let me start with you. I should read the Kushner
attorney statement just to get this on the record. We do not - “we do not
know what this report refers to. It would be standard practice for the
Special Counsel to examine financial records to look for anything related
to Russia. Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what
he knows about Russia-related matters. He will do the same if he is
contacted in connection with any other inquiry.” What do you make of this
reporting? Real estate is a business that lends itself to complex
financial transactions that often can be quite easy to hide from prying
eyes.
DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, THE DAILY BEAST COLUMNIST: Yes. Understand that
Donald has a long, long history of being involved in transactions that are
hard to trace and to understand what he`s doing. When Trump tower was
built, it was one of only two buildings in Manhattan of its kind where
anonymous wealth could buy into them. Now it`s all over the place. But
back then - and he was able to charge premium prices. And there have been
a number of transactions with Russians, and I think it`s financial actions
where Donald has always been much more vulnerable. Right now there is a
case going on in which he`s alleged to have authorized what is described as
a quarter billion dollar tax fraud. That money disappeared from New York
to Iceland into a bank that was under the control of a Russian oligarch.
HAYES: So, well, that`s interesting. Nick, I wanted to talk to you. I
thought of having you on tonight because, you know, when we go back to
Watergate, and again there`s no perfect template for what`s happening now,
but there is the famous follow the money line. And people do tend to
forget that that was really the thread, right? That Nixon had to get this
money and get it to the people that were up to the high jinx as it were.
And that was sort of the key part to cracking the case.
NICK AKERMAN, WATERGATE ASSISTANT SPECIAL PROSECUTOR: That was part of the
case, all right? But I think what`s interesting here is that you can`t
look at the obstruction and the following the money as two separate items.
You`ve got to ask yourself, people who obstruct justice, they do it because
they`re trying to hide something. And so what you`ve got to ask yourself
here is what is Trump trying to hide? Do you really he was asking Jim
Comey out of the goodness of his heart because he loves Michael Flynn to
just drop the case on Michael Flynn? There is something that Michael Flynn
knows about Donald Trump that has President Trump extremely nervous.
HAYES: So, I mean, this gets to the key point, right, which is it always
has seemed to me the case that it`s possible that the President`s campaign
and no one in his orbit colluded with the Russians on this and also the
President of the United States does not want someone with subpoena power
investigating his business practices, right? I mean, can`t that also both
could be plausible here?
AKERMAN: It`s plausible but not totally because if you look at what Flynn
was doing, he was meeting with the Russian Ambassador during the campaign.
He was meeting with the Russian Ambassador after relating to the sanctions
on Crimea.
HAYES: And lying about it.
AKERMAN: And lying about it.
HAYES: Right.
AKERMAN: And it`s amazing how they all came down with this amnesia at the
same time. But the question is, do you really think that Flynn was going
to the Russians, talking about these sanctions without Donald Trump knowing
about it?
HAYES: Right.
AKERMAN: I mean here`s a guy who grew up in the cold war as Russia was the
arch enemy. Do you think he would do that without Donald Trump`s knowledge
and consent? And if that`s so and he was doing criminal acts relating to
the Russians and it all related to all of these financial dealings that
Donald Trump had in Russia, which we don`t know anything about, I mean
maybe, maybe that is what he`s trying to hide.
HAYES: And he also - David, it also strikes me he has now a Ken Starr
problem. Andi say that with all of the - all of the sort of political
valence that has, right, because Ken Starr famously starts on an Arkansas
land deal and ends up with an intern with whom the President of the United
States had a sexual relationship. And the two had nothing to do with each
other but for the fact that Ken Starr was digging around. The President,
it would seem to me, given the vastness of the - of sort of holdings he has
and the complexity, now really does have a Ken Starr problem.
JOHNSTON: And he`s got as his pursuer in Mueller, someone who, because he
ran the FBI longer than anybody except for J. Edgar Hoover, has deep
knowledge of how you can see the entanglements between financial matters
and the Russian efforts to influence and disrupt Democracy in the west and
in the U.S. and put those together in a way that will make sense. Clearly,
there`s something deep and dark that we do not fully understand. Maybe
something we don`t understand at all that Donald feels must be kept under
wraps.
HAYES: I will respectfully dissent from that judgment. There`s not
clearly something deep and dark at least to my - to my mind. I remain
agnostic and open about it. But I will ask you this, Nick. What is the
time frame here? The President - the talking point circulated by the
President is this is a witch hunt. They`ve already been going at it for so
long. They`ve come up with nothing. Do you think it`s evidence of the
President`s innocence and the people around him that they have not found
anything definitive yet?
AKERMAN: Not at all. Just take what happened with Watergate. The
burglary happened on June 17th, 1972. Cox was appointed as Special
Watergate Prosecutor May 23rd of1973.
HAYES: Right.
AKERMAN: Nixon didn`t resign until August 8th of 1974. There may be a 24-
hour news cycle now, but there is not a 24-hour legal cycle. The legal
process takes time. It takes effort and a lot of dogged determination and
work.
HAYES: David Cay Johnston and Nick Akerman, thank you, gentlemen.
Coming up, Republicans and Democrats are right now playing their annual
Congressional Baseball Game. I love how professional it all looks. It
looks like an actual baseball game. In the wake of yesterday`s horrible
attack, we`ll have the latest on that after this quick break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Tonight at Nationals Park, Democrats and Republicans are facing off
in one of the last great bipartisan traditions in Washington, the
Congressional Baseball Game. Tonight`s game taking on special meaning, of
course coming one day after a shooter attacked a Republican team practice.
Among the wounded, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise who remains in
critical condition but according to the hospital has improved from
yesterday. The Congressman will need additional operations and will remain
hospitalized for a while. Representative Cedric Richmond, pitcher for the
Democratic team and a friend of Scalise said the Republican is doing well
so far.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. CEDRIC RICHMOND (D), LOUISIANA: It`s no secret that it hit us, it`s
no secret that the bullet split up and that vital organs were hit. The
good news is that all of the surgeries so far have been successful. Steve
is under heavy sedation, and he`s been in surgery, I think, all of the
three times that I`ve been there.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Two U.S. Capitol Police Officers were also hurt. Special Agent
Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle, and Special Agent David Bailey, seen
here throwing out the night`s first pitch tonight. It was reportedly
struck by shrapnel. Yesterday, lobbyist Matt Mika remains in critical
condition after being shot several times, his family said today. And
Congressional staffer Zack Barth was treated for a gunshot to his leg, and
he thankfully is now out of the hospital, as is Congressman Roger Williams
of Texas, who injured his ankle during the shooting. When we come back,
we`ll go live to Nationals Park where Democratic Representative Barbara
Lee, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin will join us after the break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: The congressional baseball game is in full swing at Nationals Park
in Washington, D.C. tonight where you don`t need the CBO to tell you – who
wrote that? Where you don`t need the CBO to tell you the score is 7-2.
Democrats are ahead.
Ticket sales for the annual fundraising event skyrocketed following
yesterday`s shooting at a Republican practice with over 20,000 tickets sold
as of this afternoon raising more than a million dollars for several
charities including the Capitol Police Memorial Fund.
And joining me now from Nationals Park, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Democrat
from California, and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York.
It`s great to see you there, and I imagine it`s an extremely emotional
atmosphere there, Congressman Zeldin tonight, we watched the moment of
silence. We saw David Bailey, the Capitol
Police Officer, throw out that first pitch. What`s it been like?
REP. LEE ZELDIN, (R) NEW YORK: Absolutely. And it`s bringing everyone
together. You know, singing the National Anthem, seeing David Bailey come
out for the first pitch, there`s a tremendous amount of pride for our
country. We were all tested yesterday morning in ways we`re tested every
day, but we`re all coming together here for our national pastime.
Unfortunately, the Dems are beating up on the Republicans pretty badly on
the field.
REP. BARBARA LEE, (D) CALIFORNIA: That`s OK, Lee.
ZELDIN: I think the Dems are up 7-2, as you mentioned. Not good. Not
good at all.
HAYES: Congresswoman, you know, it was such an awful scene yesterday and
so shocking, I
think, to everyone. I just wonder how you`re processing it tonight and
whether you feel like since you
started this – and you`ve been doing this for a little bit now – do you
feel more threatened personally than you used to?
LEE: Well, first let me just say everyone, of course, is on an emotional
roller coaster right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve, are
with all of those who were hurt in this horrific tragedy yesterday, and
also coming from the Bay Area, I have to really again remember and pray for
those who lost their lives in San Francisco.
HAYES: that`s right.
LEE: And so, you know, it`s a moment to reflect, it`s a moment to really
remember who we are as a country and that, in fact, we can have different
points of views, but hate speech and actions that
lead to violence are just unacceptable. Violence should not be an option.
We should engage in our debate in a way that`s healthy and stay true to who
we are, but also understand that we must stay unified as a country and
really make sure our democracy works.
HAYES: You know, that line, to me, is really important, right, because
people talk about the tone, they talk about - but at some level, part of
what makes a country great and has from its very beginning, which some of
the most brutal rhetorical political fights from John Adams and Jefferson
on was, you know, we mix it up in the public sphere in America.
And Congressman Zeldin, how do you sort of understand holding on to that
and, at the same
time, looking for sort of a vision of civic purpose and unity that isn`t
quite as toxic as the one we have now?
ZELDIN: Well, I think disagreement is beautiful, and it should be
encouraged, it`s part of what makes our nation the greatest nation in the
world is when we debate ideas and we have a better solution because of it.
But there is a way to disagree. and Barbara Lee and I might disagree on
issues. We might be able to debate what we think is the way to solve
problems facing our constituents and our country, but I would be – my
heart would be torn if something happened to Barbara Lee.
We`re all a family here. You know, there are liberal Democrats,
conservative Republicans, and many people in between, but we care about
each other. We talk to each other. We know about each other`s families
and we know each other`s passions on issues.
What`s not to answer is to advocate for violence against someone, to
tolerate violence against someone, or to actually obviously as we saw
yesterday morning, carry it out.
HAYES: Barbara, I want to just take a moment. We got to see David Bailey
throw out that pitch, which was a surprise. He was on crutches. You know,
Crystal Griner (ph) and David Bailey, who are the two Capitol Police
Officers who happened to be there who put themselves in the line of fire, I
mean, I just think about the scope of the even greater catastrophe that
those two saved all of us from not just in terms of people being killed,
but just what could have happened if not for them.
We all owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude.
LEE: The Capitol police officers go way beyond the call of duty, and we
have to salute their
heroic efforts. They protect us each and every single day. I have
personal experience with the Capitol police, and it`s really an
unbelievable experience because you see each and every day these men and
women living up to their oath of office, living up to their duty.
And the courage they display – hopefully we can learn a lesson from their
bravery and their
courage and be better members and be more courageous members and really
understand that we
have to do our job based on the oath of office that we took in a way that
honors our democracy.
HAYES: Yeah, David Bailey, Crystal Griner, we all of us owe you just an
unbelievable debt of gratitude. Congressman Lee Zeldin and Congresswoman
Barbara Lee, or I like to call them, Barbara Lee Zeldin, thank you very
much for joining me together. Enjoy the rest of the game.
ZELDIN: Thanks, Chris.
LEE: Thank you.
HAYES: All right, still to come, Senate Republicans continue to craft
their health care bill in
complete secrecy. How their plan to move forward and what the resistance
is planning in its wake coming up.
Plus tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after the break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Thingt One tonight, the White House has had a complicated
relationship with the Prime Minister of Australia and not just with
pronouncing his name, Malcolm Turnbull.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president had a very cordial
conversation with Prime Minister Trumble (sic). While he has respect for
the Australian people and respect for Prime Minister Trumble (sic), we have
a tremendous amount of respect for the people of Australia, for Prime
Minister Trumble (sic).
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: That was Sean Spicer in early February answering questions about a
reportedly aggressive phone call President Trump had with Prime Minister
Turnbull, allegedly telling America`s
ally, this was the worst call by far that day as well as badgering,
bragging, abruptly ending the call with him less than halfway through.
Now, their relationship seemed much improved by last month when the two met
just hours after the president celebrated the House health care bill in the
Rose Garden.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MALCOLM TURNBULL, PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA: Well, congratulations on
your vote today.
TRUMP: thank you very much. That was great. Big day.
TURNBULL: big day. A big day.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: How did the prime minister really feel during that meeting?
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TURNBULL: It was beautiful. It was the most beautiful putting me at ease
ever.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: More of that new leaked audio of Prime Minister Turnbull is Thing
Two in 60 seconds.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Today, an Australian news network released leaked audio of Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaking to journalists in what was supposed to
be an off the record dinner. In his remarks, the prime minister offered a
bit of parody of President Trump.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
TURNBULL: The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls.
We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before. We
are winning in the polls. We are. We are. Not the fake polls, not the
fake polls, they`re the ones we`re not winning in. We`re winning in the
real polls, you know, the online polls. They are so easy to win. Did you
know that? I know that. Did you know that? I kind of know that. I know
that. They are so easy to win.
I have this Russian guy. Believe me, it`s true. It is true.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HAYES: In a radio interview today, Prime Minister Turnbull called the
leaked audio a breach of protocol, but added it was a good-humored roast.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
TURNBULL: The butt of my jokes was myself.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And Donald Trump.
TURNBULL: Oh, I wouldn`t – well, I wouldn`t say that. I think it was
more a – it was more good-natured than that, I think. But, listen, it`s
fun. You`ve got to have a laugh. We`ve got to lighten up. Stressful
business, politics, Tom. Got to be cheerful.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Senate Democrats held a press conference today attacking the
Republican health care plan, and after senators detailed some of their
complaints, the very first question and answers were telling.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REPORTER: The secrecy with the Republicans bill, you don`t know what`s in
there right now (inaudible) is that right?
SEN. RON WYDEN, (D) OREGON: We were discussing this yesterday, and there
was discussion about there was a partisan divide with respect to this
issue. And I said, you don`t have a partisan divide when you`re talking
about being able to read a piece of legislation.
SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN, (D) NEW HAMPSHIRE: And what we know is what we kind of
read in the press about what some of our Republican colleagues are telling
all of you, but that`s what we`re really reacting to.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: And therein lies the brilliant deviousness of the Senate strategy.
Senate Republicans are negotiating entirely in private, because if their
bill is anything like the House version, it will be full of very unpopular
provisions, and they don`t want those provisions public before a vote.
In fact, it`s unclear who does know what`s in the bill since the Senate
finance committee chairman, Orrin Hatch, a member of the Senate health care
working group of 13 Republican Senators claims he doesn`t even know.
Bloomberg News reporter Saquil Kapour (ph) tweeting, “reporter asked what`s
in Senate health bill, saying public doesn`t know. Well, join the crowd.
I`m in the same category,” says Orrin Hatch.
This morning, Senator John Thune, another one of those 13 Republican
Senators was almost equally vague.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. JOHN THUNE, (R) SOUTH DAKOTA: Right now it`s discussions. It`s
policy options, and I think, getting to the point where we`ll reduce it
this to legislative language, at which point it will obviously openly
shared.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: OK, just to be clear this is insane and unprecedented. They`re
talking about the sixth of the economy and no one knows, apparently not
even the 13 people negotiating it, what they`re doing.
So, it appears to me the strategy that Senator - Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell has cooked up, craft the bill in secret, drop it on the
public, try to jam it through. The movement to resist that effort is now
ringing the alarms as loud as they can. Naomi Klein and Heather McGee join
me next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Joining me now Naomi Klein, author of the new book “No is Not
Enough: Resisting Trump`s Shock Politics and Winning the World we Need;”
and Heather McGee, president of the public policy organization DEMOS.
I don`t often use public policy as an adjective.
So, the book, which I have started, which is basically the thesis of which
I think in a broad sense the stuff of politics, right, like it`s not enough
just to say no, you have to sort of give people an
alternate vision, a world to aspire to. But it also sort of seems to me
like my lesson of the Republican Party from 2010 to 2016 was like no was
enough. Like, they just said no and they won and won and won and won and
won, so like maybe no is enough.
NAOMI KLEIN, AUTHOR: enough for what?
HAYES: Right.
KLEIN: You know…
HAYES: Winning power.
KLEIN: Well, I disagree. I mean, I think the Democrats have a problem
with galvanizing their base. I think we just saw with the British
elections that what really turned things around was an exciting vision of
the future that made people register to vote in record numbers, 75 I think
youth voter turn out, because they were voting for something tangible, a
future that was better than the present.
But, look, one of the reasons why no was not enough under Trump is that if
we are fighting purely defensive battles all of these years and even if we
were to win every single one, which we won`t. We know that`s not going to
happen, then the best case scenario, we end up where we were before Trump,
which was the ground that produced Trump, which was dangerous. It`s
dangerous on many, many fronts.
I mean, the crisis - these crises predate Trump. You know, I`m very
involved in the climate
issue. And we can`t afford these lost years of just holding where we were
before Trump. There needs to be a yes woven into the no. I`m not saying
no…
HAYES: Right. No, of course.
KLEIN: No is absolutely necessary, but I think you can do two things at
once.
HAYES: Well, and part of it, so I think in terms of like the galvanizing
question, right, and I think Corbyn is interesting because in some ways
it`s such a different system in a lot of ways and the levels of turn out
there are higher anyway.
But in the context of American politics one of the things we saw during the
Tea Party and we are seeing now is there is something galvanizing to
opposition itself. It`s part of the structural nature of the sort the
polar pendulum in American politics that it`s like when you feel like your
people aren`t in power that`s when you`re paying a lot of attention, and
that can also be a problem for exactly the reasons Naomi said, right,
because then it`s hard to carry people through other than opposition.
HEATHER MCGEE, DEMOS: Well, I think at least what we are seeing right now
is the real need for what DEMOS is calling a visionary opposition, one that
is saying what we are against, but also at the same time saying what we are
for.
And the reason why is that if we look at the formula, the path to power for
Democrats, it goes to through the base. It goes through frankly 100
million people who stayed at home. It goes through the people who right
now are saying that the status quo in our economy and our politics is
simply not serving them, and the people that is most operative for is the
progressive base, single women, young people who are drowning in debt,
economically struggling families of all races, people of color, and
immigrants.
So, the idea that in 2016 we could have had a status quo message, at a time
of record economic inequality, was folly. And the idea that the sort of
current political confines of the Beltway are enough to really solve the
problem of record economic inequality is even more folly.
HAYES: I think also like you talk about this and some of you write about
and I`m sort of disposed to believe this anyway from where my politics come
from, but I think descriptively is like there is this huge ideological
exhaustion at the center of all kind of western OECD projects, which is
like what`s the project we are building here? There was this sort of
neoliberal and the sort of Reagan/Thatcher Revolution, and now you can just
see it.
I mean, Donald Trump just had work force development week, OK? This is a
guy who went around the country being like I will bring back your jobs,
Youngstown, because that was a good message, like I`m going to to crack
down on trade, and in 145 days he`s been reduced to work force
development. It`s like that to me this symbolizes this ideological
exhaustion. It`s like what`s the solution to make people`s lives better?
KLEIN: But I mean, this is a real problem if the strategy as we heard
earlier in the show for 2018 is just run on impeachment, vote for Democrats
so they can impeach Donald Trump, because that is pretty much the same
message. I mean, it`s digging in deeper on the message of fear. Vote for
me because I`m not him, you know? And I don`t see how that`s going to turn
out any better.
And I think people want to be inspired. Sure, the UK is a different
system, but turns out people are still worried about wanting good health
care and young people are still worried about graduating in massive debt
and being inspired by green jobs and getting to 100 percent renewable
energy, it`s not a different system.
HAYES: It is interesting, though, it`s also interesting that in Georgia
right now where there is this election, right, and John Ossoff is running
in this Republican district, and he`s like a moderate, right he`s sort of
self-sized interest. He really is hammering health care above the Russia
stuff.
Like even in that context from the feedback he`s getting, that to him is
what he`s leading with.
MCGEE: Well, health care is something that feels very, very tangible,
because 23 million people could lose their health care.
HAYES: Which is why they are hiding it. It`s why they`re hiding it.
MCGEE: I do want to go back to this point, though, about the jobs
question, because there is actually a vision that the congressional
progressive caucus has put out in the congress and then actually in the
Senate, Sanders and Schumer, for actually a good version of a jobs and
infrastructure plan that would create millions of jobs. So, they are
saying no to Trump`s phony Wall Street give away of
an infrastructure plan and yes to a Democratic vision.
HAYES: Yeah. People in politics have to think you are going to improve
their lives. And what I think is interesting right now is Trump did make
that promise, right.
KLEIN: I would argue that no really does matter.
HAYES: Right.
KLEIN: And the no just around Russia as opposed to the no of this whole
giveaway…
HAYES: All right, Naomi Klein, Heather McGee, thank you.
That is All In for this evening.
