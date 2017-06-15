All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/15/2017

Transcript:

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I said, if it`s

possible, would you let me know am I under investigation?

HAYES: President Trump is under investigation.

TRUMP: First of all, when you`re under investigation, you`re giving all

sorts of documents and everything.

HAYES: And now he`s attacking the investigator.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You are witnessing the single greatest witch hunt in

American political history led by some very bad and conflicted people.

HAYES: Tonight, as the Vice President lawyers up. Is the President still

considering firing the Special Counsel? Plus, new details on where the

investigation is going and why potential money laundering is part of the

picture. Then, Democrats continue to turn up the heat as the secret health

care bill move as long.

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY (D), OREGON: The President has called Trumpcare bill

from the House mean and a son of a B. Do you agree with the President that

the House bill was mean and a son of a B?

HAYES: And we`ll go inside the ballpark as Republicans and Democrats come

together when ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. This is the scene at

Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., where the Congressional Baseball Game

is now underway one day after a mass shooter attacked Republican practice

for this very game, leaving five wounded including Representative Steve

Scalise, who remains in critical condition. Capitol Police Officer David

Bailey, 36 hours after being injured in the line of duty, threw out the

game`s ceremonial first pitch. That`s him there. We`ll speak with two

members of Congress from the game later in the show. Meanwhile, President

Donald J. Trump is being investigated for possible criminal obstruction of

justice. And today he attacked the integrity and character of the man who

is investigating him. This as his Vice President, Mike Pence, is lawyering

up. And this just in The Washington Post reporting that the Special

Counsel is now investigating Jared Kushner`s business dealings. More on

that in a bit.

We begin of course with the President, who appeared to go after Special

Counsel Robert Mueller, the man leading the Justice Department`s Russia

investigation, in a series of official statements today in the form of

tweets. They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero

proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice.

There`s no evidence to support the President`s claims. Indeed, new

reporting suggests Mueller`s investigation is zeroing in on possible money

laundering by Trump campaign officials, more on that shortly. Back to the

President`s statement, however, which continued. “You are witnessing the

single greatest witch hunt in American political history, led by some very

bad and conflicted people. #MAGA.” Late Tuesday, The New York Times

reported that shortly after Mueller was named Special Counsel, the

President soon began entertaining the idea of firing Mr. Mueller even as

his staff tried to discourage him from something they believed would turn a

bad situation into a catastrophe. Asked during an off-camera briefing if

the President has confidence in Mueller, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah

Sanders said quote, “I believe so.” Adding that quote “he has no intention

to make any changes whatsoever in that front.” But as conservative media

has started aggressively calling for Mueller to be fired, some electoral

Republicans are actually defending the probe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LEONARD LANCE (R), NEW JERSEY: I support Mr. Mueller in his

investigation, and I think that he will do a fine job and a thorough job

and let the chips fall where they may.

SEN. JOHN THUNE (R), SOUTH DAKOTA: He`s a man of integrity Mark, and he

needs to be able to do his work and I think it`s better for all of us if

that work continues.

MARK HALPERIN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: So it`s not a witch hunt.

THUNE: It`s not a witch hunt. No.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is Mueller`s probe a witch hunt?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don`t view it that way. It`s - look, the President

is going to have to go through this unfortunately because it`s going to

take some time and be a distraction in some ways. But ultimately, I think

at the back end of this, he and the country will be better served for it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: On Capitol Hill today, the Director of National Intelligence Dan

Coats testified in a closed session before the Senate Intelligence

Committee, the same committee where in open session eight days ago, Coats

pointedly refused to say whether President Trump had asked him to press

former FBI Director James Comey to back off his investigation into the

President`s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. NBC News has

confirmed that Mueller has requested an interview with Coats as part of his

obstruction of justice investigation. Mueller also wants to talk to the

Head of the National Security Agency, that`s Admiral Mike Rogers, about his

conversations with the President as well as Rogers` former Top Deputy

Richard Ledgett, who wrote a memo documenting a phone call between Rogers

and the President in which The Wall Street Journal reports the President

questioned the veracity of the intelligence community`s judgment that

Russia had interfered with the election and tried to persuade Mr. Rogers to

say there was no evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russian

officials.

Meanwhile, amidst the swirl of investigations, Vice President Pence today

announced he has hired an outside counsel named Richard Cullen, a seasoned

federal criminal attorney to represent him in the investigations. In a

statement, Pence`s office said, quote, “the Vice President is focused

entirely on his duties and promoting the President agenda and looks forward

to a swift conclusion of this matter.” Joining me now, Barbara McQuade,

who is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan until she was

ordered to resign by the President and Stephen Vladeck, Professor at

University of Texas School of Law. Stephen, let me start with you. I know

this is a thing that lawyers have to deal with, with clients particularly

in courtrooms where you get an adverse ruling from a judge and the client

wants to yell at the judge or say insulting things about the judge. And

generally, my understanding is the advice lawyers give to clients is to not

do that. You would imagine that`s the same advice the President`s getting

from his legal counsel.

STEPHEN VLADECK, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SCHOOL OF LAW PROFESSOR: I think

that`s exactly right, Chris. And I think especially in the case of Bob

Mueller, if President Trump really thinks that trying to intimidate him in

the press or through tweets or other public statements is actually going to

have an impact, I think he has badly misjudged his man. I mean, this is

someone who was FBI Director for you know, more than a decade. This is

someone who has been around the block more than a few times. If the goal

is to actually knock Bob Mueller off his game, it`s a pretty silly way to

try to do it.

HAYES: Do you think, Barbara, that when you think about obstruction and

you think about that framework, I imagine it`s something you`ve dealt with

as a federal prosecutor. Do you feel like it makes sense, it scans to you

as plausible that the facts in evidence that have been entered, the ones we

know reported would lead one to at least investigate that?

BARBARA MCQUADE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF MICHIGAN:

Sure. I think the information we have already from Jim Comey is enough to

merit an investigation, and now we`re hearing reports that maybe Dan Coats

and Mike Rogers also were asked by President Trump to intervene in the

investigation. And so, you know, when you have just one witness telling a

story, you have made a he said/he said situation that`s difficult to prove

guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. But if you can get additional witnesses

all telling the same story, now you`ve got a he said/they said story which

is certainly much more powerful evidence.

HAYES: You know, there`s also the tremendous irony here. And I want to

play a little bit of sound here. The President at other points today was

sort of reaching back to the Hillary Clinton - to Clinton in the campaign,

to President Clinton`s appearance on Loretta Lynch`s plane. And you could

forget the degree to which investigations and the sort of looming

investigations was a core theme of the President`s campaign down the

stretch. Take a listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: There`s virtually no doubt that FBI Director Comey and the great,

great special agents of the FBI will be able to collect more than enough

evidence to garner indictments against Hillary Clinton and her inner circle

despite her efforts to disparage them and to discredit them. If she were

to win this election, it would create an unprecedented constitutional

crisis. In that situation, we could very well have a sitting President

under felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I mean, Stephen, to the point of constitutional crisis, I mean,

what does that term mean in this context? And I mean that in terms of if

there are really concrete findings by Mueller that a crime was committed

here by the President.

VLADECK: Yes, I mean I think, Chris, then the question really becomes

what`s the next step? You know, there`s a big debate among constitutional

law scholars about whether it`s even possible legally to bring a criminal

indictment against a sitting President. Historically we`ve never had to

answer that question because when we`ve gotten that far, the remedy

historically has been for the House of Representatives to exercise its

constitutional obligation to pursue impeachment charges. You know,

there`ve been two impeachments, neither succeeded. President Andrew

Johnson, President Bill Clinton. There was almost a third, but President

Nixon resigned. Chris, I think the real question at the end of the day is

not how much this actually how much this criminally implicates President

Trump. The real question is as the Special Counsel investigation unfolds,

at what point do the politics become so toxic for the President that

Republicans in Congress begin turning against him and start talking about

impeachment.

HAYES: Barbara I want to ask you, did you get an opportunity to see some

of the comments Preet Bharara who`s a U.S. Attorney for the Southern

District of New York made about his interactions with the President?

MCQUADE: I did.

HAYES: You know, you were in that cohort of people that were asked to

resign en masse, and we should say that that`s not totally unusual. These

are appointed positions. They`re positioned by the President. They serve

at the pleasure of the President. But I wonder what you made of the

interactions of Preet Bharara described insofar as they seemed to track

very similarly to what James Comey - James Comey described. That`s to say

the President reaching out multiple times to talk to Preet Bharara

apparently in ways that Bharara found inappropriately. Ultimately Bharara

not calling him back and then finding himself essentially fired the next

day. You were part of that cohort that was fired. What did you make of

that chain of events?

MCQUADE: Well, those calls were absolutely inappropriate. I think what

Preet Bharara said was the President called him a couple of times just to

shoot the breeze and seemed to be trying to cultivate a personal

relationship with him. When I was U.S. Attorney, we were all told there

was a very strict protocol for communicating with the White House. If we

were requesting some special event or something like that, there was a

White House liaison, and we were to talk only to that person because we

wanted to avoid any conflict whether actual or the appearance of a conflict

by having direct communications with the President because there should

never be any conversation whatsoever, especially about cases. So it struck

me as odd. It made we wonder whether Preet`s office, the Southern District

of New York had any pending investigations that might implicate the Trump

business interests. And whether that was the reason he was trying to

cultivate that personal interest. But nonetheless, just making those

contacts was inappropriate.

HAYES: All right, Barbara McQuade and Stephen Vladeck, thanks for joining

me.

MCQUADE: Thanks.

VLADECK: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: I`m joined by Betsy Woodruff, Political Correspondent for the Daily

Beast who like almost everyone else in Washington is at the Congressional

Baseball Game tonight, and Sam Seder, MSNBC Contributor, host of the

Majority Report. Betsy, let me start with you. I can hear the crowd

cheering there. I believe the GOP is winning at this point if my internet

is correct. Here`s my question for you. Stephen Vladeck just made this

point about the sort of politics of this ultimately, and I think the key

question now before Republican members of Congress is would they abide the

firing of Mueller? I mean Mueller does seem to me to represent a threat to

the Presidency. He is actively investigating the President for the

commission of a crime. We know that now.

BETSY WOODRUFF, THE DAILY BEAST POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Right, exactly.

And regardless of how it seems to you, it obviously seems that way too many

of the President`s allies, including Judge Jeanine Pirro, a Fox host who

over the weekend had a significant monologue about how she thought - she

thought that Mueller and Comey were in cahoots, trying to take down the

President. So that`s definitely a perception that exists among the

President`s allies.

HAYES: And do you think, I mean you`re fairly well sourced among

Republicans on Capitol Hill. You`ve been interviewing them. What sense do

you get about how far they`re willing to let this go in either direction?

Would they stand up to the President firing Mueller or attempting to do so,

or would they let it go?

WOODRUFF: You know, it`s a really good question. I think part of it

depends on the way that Mueller gets portrayed, the way that he is able to

defend himself, his allies defend him, over the coming weeks. You know, at

this point, the White House is clearly aware that if the President were to

fire Mueller, it could have tectonic political consequences. That said, I

think one of the larger questions here might be, does 2018 become the

impeachment election? That`s extremely plausible right now, that it comes

down to do Democrats seize control of the House simply so they can try to

go after the President? That`s a political calculation that`s very present

in the minds of both sides on Capitol Hill right now.

SAM SEDER, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. And you know, and I think the attacks

on Mueller are not just about trying to get Mueller to back down in some

way. I mean, I think if you start to play this out, Mueller can`t do

anything except for make a recommendation to the Acting Attorney General.

And then the question becomes -I mean it`s the political -

HAYES: The legitimacy of that.

SEDER: Exactly. And it`s all political, right? I mean there`s only one

judge, and that the Republican Party, the Caucus in the House, assuming

this happens before 2018. And so this is - I mean there`s a reason why

Maga is tagged on a slag of Mueller. I mean it is to activate his base and

to say basically – I mean he is threatening those Republican House members

as much as he is Mueller, it seems to me.

HAYES: Right. That - the key there, Betsy, does that make sense to you?

I mean, the key here, right, is to sort of coalesce a vision of Mueller as

a fundamentally illegitimate actor in the minds of core supporters as the

kind of final and ultimate fallback the President has.

WOODRUFF: Right, and the challenge with that is that Mueller has been

around for so long. He knows so many people, particularly in the federal

law enforcement community. He has so much bipartisan support that taking

him down would just be really difficult. I`ve been talking to a lot of

former federal law enforcement officials over the last few days. The

consensus is even though Mueller is the leadership of the FBI generated

some controversy, he was seen as some rough around the edges, one person I

have talked to said he would actually berate employees in front of each

other. Some of the agent despite that, he`s very well regarded, very

highly respected within the bureau. If Mueller were to be sort of

deliberately humiliated or attemptedly humiliated by the White House, that

would have major law enforcement repercussions, and with the Republican

party as we know it is very, very intimately supportive of and connected to

federal law enforcement community. So it`s important to remember that

piece of all this.

SEDER: I mean, they may be, but I don`t think the question is whether or

not taking down Mueller. I think the question is, when - if he is in a

position of bringing certain charges to the Attorney General`s office, the

question is do the Republicans have the space to say, I`m not so sure.

HAYES: This guy was - this guy was conflicted. He`s a bad guy. I mean,

there`s a few other bits of data to add here, right? Mueller was - we

learned today, interviewed at the White House the day before.

SEDER: Right.

HAYES: Right, to be the FBI Director. So in terms of what they thought of

him before he got appointed to this, clearly -

SEDER: And we already got a preview of what Paul Ryan would say, right?

It`s OK, Mueller has made the decision that his intent was to obstruct, but

maybe President Trump just didn`t realize that`s not the way things worked.

I mean, there`s - they`re creating wiggle room, so - and they`re doing it

on all different sides of this.

HAYES: We should - we should also say this, Betsy.

WOODRUFF: Additionally, though, President Trump realized that there are

certainly controversial conversations between law enforcement officials and

the White House during the campaign when he lambasted Loretta Lynch for the

conversation she had with Bill Clinton.

HAYES: Exactly. Right. Which he again did today in a tweet. And we

should also note - I don`t want to get ahead of the facts here like there`s

an assumption that Robert Mueller is going to return a recommendation of

charges they`re finding, in fact, he may well say, look, there was nothing

here and the President, I want to clear his name and this the definitive of

doing it. The thing that makes that hard to envision is simply the

behavior of the White House, which instead of behaving in a way that says,

I`m glad it`s Robert Mueller. They guy, I trust that this person will find

the truth which is that there was no obstruction of justice and no

collusion and I`m clean as whistle and I look forward to him saying that.

That is not what they`re saying.

SEDER: No, they`re not acting that way. I mean, one explanation could be

just that Donald Trump feels so insecure still about the election, which -

HAYES: Which is totally plausible.

SEDER: Plausible and in many respects, just as disturbing. And it could

also be there are other things that are out there. It may not be about

collusion for the White House.

HAYES: I will say this, Matt Yglesias had a line today where he said,

everyone who is looking at the President, looks like - it looks like why

are you incriminating yourself and clumsily covering things up. But

Yglesias made the point. The President is the only person that knows what

he did.

SEDER: Exactly.

HAYES: So, that`s an important thing to keep in mind when reading his

behavior. Betsy Woodruff and Sam Seder, thank you, both.

SEDER: Thank you.

WOODRUFF: Sure thing.

HAYES: We`ll be returning back to that game in a bit. Ahead, the widening

scope of Robert Mueller`s investigation that started with potential

collusion with Russia, expanded to possible obstruction of justice by the

President, and now the words money laundering are being invoked. The

latest on where this investigation is headed after this two-minute break.

HAYES: We already knew that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was

investigating Russia`s interference in the 2016 election and any potential

ties to U.S. persons in the Trump campaign. Now we Know Mueller is looking

at whether the President himself broke the law by trying to obstruct that

Russia probe. But this is key, that`s not all. Buried in the final

paragraph of The New York Times report on the obstruction inquiry was the

following revelation. A former senior official says Mr. Mueller`s

investigation was looking at money laundering by Trump associates. The

suspicion is that any cooperation with Russian officials would most likely

have been in exchange for some kind of financial payoff and that there

would have been an effort to hide the payments, probably by routing them

through offshore banking centers.

There`s already been a lot of reporting on some unorthodox financial

dealings by the President`s one-time Chairman - Campaign Chairman Paul

Manafort and on the undisclosed foreign payments received by former

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Both men have been described by

key figures in Mueller`s investigation. Some of the President own ventures

have been known to run afoul of money laundering laws. In 1998 for

example, the Trump Taj Mahal had to pay a $500,000 fine to the Treasury

Department after breaking anti-money laundering rules 106 times in its

first year and a half of operation according to the IRS in a settlement

agreement. Special Counsel Mueller has been putting together a crack team

of investigators, many with experience handling financial crimes including

- according to Wire Magazine - a Justice Department Trial Attorney named

Lisa Page, who has deep experience with money laundering and organized

crime cases.

And now, top this all off. According to The Washington Post, Mueller is

investigating the business dealings of the President`s son-in-law, Jared

Kushner, as well. I`m joined by Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist David

Cay Johnston, Columnist for the Daily Beast, founder of dcreport.org and

Nick Akerman, former U.S. Attorney and Assistant Special Watergate

Prosecutor. David, let me start with you. I should read the Kushner

attorney statement just to get this on the record. We do not - “we do not

know what this report refers to. It would be standard practice for the

Special Counsel to examine financial records to look for anything related

to Russia. Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what

he knows about Russia-related matters. He will do the same if he is

contacted in connection with any other inquiry.” What do you make of this

reporting? Real estate is a business that lends itself to complex

financial transactions that often can be quite easy to hide from prying

eyes.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, THE DAILY BEAST COLUMNIST: Yes. Understand that

Donald has a long, long history of being involved in transactions that are

hard to trace and to understand what he`s doing. When Trump tower was

built, it was one of only two buildings in Manhattan of its kind where

anonymous wealth could buy into them. Now it`s all over the place. But

back then - and he was able to charge premium prices. And there have been

a number of transactions with Russians, and I think it`s financial actions

where Donald has always been much more vulnerable. Right now there is a

case going on in which he`s alleged to have authorized what is described as

a quarter billion dollar tax fraud. That money disappeared from New York

to Iceland into a bank that was under the control of a Russian oligarch.

HAYES: So, well, that`s interesting. Nick, I wanted to talk to you. I

thought of having you on tonight because, you know, when we go back to

Watergate, and again there`s no perfect template for what`s happening now,

but there is the famous follow the money line. And people do tend to

forget that that was really the thread, right? That Nixon had to get this

money and get it to the people that were up to the high jinx as it were.

And that was sort of the key part to cracking the case.

NICK AKERMAN, WATERGATE ASSISTANT SPECIAL PROSECUTOR: That was part of the

case, all right? But I think what`s interesting here is that you can`t

look at the obstruction and the following the money as two separate items.

You`ve got to ask yourself, people who obstruct justice, they do it because

they`re trying to hide something. And so what you`ve got to ask yourself

here is what is Trump trying to hide? Do you really he was asking Jim

Comey out of the goodness of his heart because he loves Michael Flynn to

just drop the case on Michael Flynn? There is something that Michael Flynn

knows about Donald Trump that has President Trump extremely nervous.

HAYES: So, I mean, this gets to the key point, right, which is it always

has seemed to me the case that it`s possible that the President`s campaign

and no one in his orbit colluded with the Russians on this and also the

President of the United States does not want someone with subpoena power

investigating his business practices, right? I mean, can`t that also both

could be plausible here?

AKERMAN: It`s plausible but not totally because if you look at what Flynn

was doing, he was meeting with the Russian Ambassador during the campaign.

He was meeting with the Russian Ambassador after relating to the sanctions

on Crimea.

HAYES: And lying about it.

AKERMAN: And lying about it.

HAYES: Right.

AKERMAN: And it`s amazing how they all came down with this amnesia at the

same time. But the question is, do you really think that Flynn was going

to the Russians, talking about these sanctions without Donald Trump knowing

about it?

HAYES: Right.

AKERMAN: I mean here`s a guy who grew up in the cold war as Russia was the

arch enemy. Do you think he would do that without Donald Trump`s knowledge

and consent? And if that`s so and he was doing criminal acts relating to

the Russians and it all related to all of these financial dealings that

Donald Trump had in Russia, which we don`t know anything about, I mean

maybe, maybe that is what he`s trying to hide.

HAYES: And he also - David, it also strikes me he has now a Ken Starr

problem. Andi say that with all of the - all of the sort of political

valence that has, right, because Ken Starr famously starts on an Arkansas

land deal and ends up with an intern with whom the President of the United

States had a sexual relationship. And the two had nothing to do with each

other but for the fact that Ken Starr was digging around. The President,

it would seem to me, given the vastness of the - of sort of holdings he has

and the complexity, now really does have a Ken Starr problem.

JOHNSTON: And he`s got as his pursuer in Mueller, someone who, because he

ran the FBI longer than anybody except for J. Edgar Hoover, has deep

knowledge of how you can see the entanglements between financial matters

and the Russian efforts to influence and disrupt Democracy in the west and

in the U.S. and put those together in a way that will make sense. Clearly,

there`s something deep and dark that we do not fully understand. Maybe

something we don`t understand at all that Donald feels must be kept under

wraps.

HAYES: I will respectfully dissent from that judgment. There`s not

clearly something deep and dark at least to my - to my mind. I remain

agnostic and open about it. But I will ask you this, Nick. What is the

time frame here? The President - the talking point circulated by the

President is this is a witch hunt. They`ve already been going at it for so

long. They`ve come up with nothing. Do you think it`s evidence of the

President`s innocence and the people around him that they have not found

anything definitive yet?

AKERMAN: Not at all. Just take what happened with Watergate. The

burglary happened on June 17th, 1972. Cox was appointed as Special

Watergate Prosecutor May 23rd of1973.

HAYES: Right.

AKERMAN: Nixon didn`t resign until August 8th of 1974. There may be a 24-

hour news cycle now, but there is not a 24-hour legal cycle. The legal

process takes time. It takes effort and a lot of dogged determination and

work.

HAYES: David Cay Johnston and Nick Akerman, thank you, gentlemen.

Coming up, Republicans and Democrats are right now playing their annual

Congressional Baseball Game. I love how professional it all looks. It

looks like an actual baseball game. In the wake of yesterday`s horrible

attack, we`ll have the latest on that after this quick break.

HAYES: Tonight at Nationals Park, Democrats and Republicans are facing off

in one of the last great bipartisan traditions in Washington, the

Congressional Baseball Game. Tonight`s game taking on special meaning, of

course coming one day after a shooter attacked a Republican team practice.

Among the wounded, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise who remains in

critical condition but according to the hospital has improved from

yesterday. The Congressman will need additional operations and will remain

hospitalized for a while. Representative Cedric Richmond, pitcher for the

Democratic team and a friend of Scalise said the Republican is doing well

so far.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. CEDRIC RICHMOND (D), LOUISIANA: It`s no secret that it hit us, it`s

no secret that the bullet split up and that vital organs were hit. The

good news is that all of the surgeries so far have been successful. Steve

is under heavy sedation, and he`s been in surgery, I think, all of the

three times that I`ve been there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Two U.S. Capitol Police Officers were also hurt. Special Agent

Crystal Griner was shot in the ankle, and Special Agent David Bailey, seen

here throwing out the night`s first pitch tonight. It was reportedly

struck by shrapnel. Yesterday, lobbyist Matt Mika remains in critical

condition after being shot several times, his family said today. And

Congressional staffer Zack Barth was treated for a gunshot to his leg, and

he thankfully is now out of the hospital, as is Congressman Roger Williams

of Texas, who injured his ankle during the shooting. When we come back,

we`ll go live to Nationals Park where Democratic Representative Barbara

Lee, Republican Representative Lee Zeldin will join us after the break.

HAYES: The congressional baseball game is in full swing at Nationals Park

in Washington, D.C. tonight where you don`t need the CBO to tell you – who

wrote that? Where you don`t need the CBO to tell you the score is 7-2.

Democrats are ahead.

Ticket sales for the annual fundraising event skyrocketed following

yesterday`s shooting at a Republican practice with over 20,000 tickets sold

as of this afternoon raising more than a million dollars for several

charities including the Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

And joining me now from Nationals Park, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Democrat

from California, and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York.

It`s great to see you there, and I imagine it`s an extremely emotional

atmosphere there, Congressman Zeldin tonight, we watched the moment of

silence. We saw David Bailey, the Capitol

Police Officer, throw out that first pitch. What`s it been like?

REP. LEE ZELDIN, (R) NEW YORK: Absolutely. And it`s bringing everyone

together. You know, singing the National Anthem, seeing David Bailey come

out for the first pitch, there`s a tremendous amount of pride for our

country. We were all tested yesterday morning in ways we`re tested every

day, but we`re all coming together here for our national pastime.

Unfortunately, the Dems are beating up on the Republicans pretty badly on

the field.

REP. BARBARA LEE, (D) CALIFORNIA: That`s OK, Lee.

ZELDIN: I think the Dems are up 7-2, as you mentioned. Not good. Not

good at all.

HAYES: Congresswoman, you know, it was such an awful scene yesterday and

so shocking, I

think, to everyone. I just wonder how you`re processing it tonight and

whether you feel like since you

started this – and you`ve been doing this for a little bit now – do you

feel more threatened personally than you used to?

LEE: Well, first let me just say everyone, of course, is on an emotional

roller coaster right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve, are

with all of those who were hurt in this horrific tragedy yesterday, and

also coming from the Bay Area, I have to really again remember and pray for

those who lost their lives in San Francisco.

HAYES: that`s right.

LEE: And so, you know, it`s a moment to reflect, it`s a moment to really

remember who we are as a country and that, in fact, we can have different

points of views, but hate speech and actions that

lead to violence are just unacceptable. Violence should not be an option.

We should engage in our debate in a way that`s healthy and stay true to who

we are, but also understand that we must stay unified as a country and

really make sure our democracy works.

HAYES: You know, that line, to me, is really important, right, because

people talk about the tone, they talk about - but at some level, part of

what makes a country great and has from its very beginning, which some of

the most brutal rhetorical political fights from John Adams and Jefferson

on was, you know, we mix it up in the public sphere in America.

And Congressman Zeldin, how do you sort of understand holding on to that

and, at the same

time, looking for sort of a vision of civic purpose and unity that isn`t

quite as toxic as the one we have now?

ZELDIN: Well, I think disagreement is beautiful, and it should be

encouraged, it`s part of what makes our nation the greatest nation in the

world is when we debate ideas and we have a better solution because of it.

But there is a way to disagree. and Barbara Lee and I might disagree on

issues. We might be able to debate what we think is the way to solve

problems facing our constituents and our country, but I would be – my

heart would be torn if something happened to Barbara Lee.

We`re all a family here. You know, there are liberal Democrats,

conservative Republicans, and many people in between, but we care about

each other. We talk to each other. We know about each other`s families

and we know each other`s passions on issues.

What`s not to answer is to advocate for violence against someone, to

tolerate violence against someone, or to actually obviously as we saw

yesterday morning, carry it out.

HAYES: Barbara, I want to just take a moment. We got to see David Bailey

throw out that pitch, which was a surprise. He was on crutches. You know,

Crystal Griner (ph) and David Bailey, who are the two Capitol Police

Officers who happened to be there who put themselves in the line of fire, I

mean, I just think about the scope of the even greater catastrophe that

those two saved all of us from not just in terms of people being killed,

but just what could have happened if not for them.

We all owe them a tremendous debt of gratitude.

LEE: The Capitol police officers go way beyond the call of duty, and we

have to salute their

heroic efforts. They protect us each and every single day. I have

personal experience with the Capitol police, and it`s really an

unbelievable experience because you see each and every day these men and

women living up to their oath of office, living up to their duty.

And the courage they display – hopefully we can learn a lesson from their

bravery and their

courage and be better members and be more courageous members and really

understand that we

have to do our job based on the oath of office that we took in a way that

honors our democracy.

HAYES: Yeah, David Bailey, Crystal Griner, we all of us owe you just an

unbelievable debt of gratitude. Congressman Lee Zeldin and Congresswoman

Barbara Lee, or I like to call them, Barbara Lee Zeldin, thank you very

much for joining me together. Enjoy the rest of the game.

ZELDIN: Thanks, Chris.

LEE: Thank you.

HAYES: All right, still to come, Senate Republicans continue to craft

their health care bill in

complete secrecy. How their plan to move forward and what the resistance

is planning in its wake coming up.

Plus tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after the break.

HAYES: Thingt One tonight, the White House has had a complicated

relationship with the Prime Minister of Australia and not just with

pronouncing his name, Malcolm Turnbull.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president had a very cordial

conversation with Prime Minister Trumble (sic). While he has respect for

the Australian people and respect for Prime Minister Trumble (sic), we have

a tremendous amount of respect for the people of Australia, for Prime

Minister Trumble (sic).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was Sean Spicer in early February answering questions about a

reportedly aggressive phone call President Trump had with Prime Minister

Turnbull, allegedly telling America`s

ally, this was the worst call by far that day as well as badgering,

bragging, abruptly ending the call with him less than halfway through.

Now, their relationship seemed much improved by last month when the two met

just hours after the president celebrated the House health care bill in the

Rose Garden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MALCOLM TURNBULL, PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA: Well, congratulations on

your vote today.

TRUMP: thank you very much. That was great. Big day.

TURNBULL: big day. A big day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: How did the prime minister really feel during that meeting?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TURNBULL: It was beautiful. It was the most beautiful putting me at ease

ever.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: More of that new leaked audio of Prime Minister Turnbull is Thing

Two in 60 seconds.

HAYES: Today, an Australian news network released leaked audio of Prime

Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaking to journalists in what was supposed to

be an off the record dinner. In his remarks, the prime minister offered a

bit of parody of President Trump.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TURNBULL: The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls.

We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before. We

are winning in the polls. We are. We are. Not the fake polls, not the

fake polls, they`re the ones we`re not winning in. We`re winning in the

real polls, you know, the online polls. They are so easy to win. Did you

know that? I know that. Did you know that? I kind of know that. I know

that. They are so easy to win.

I have this Russian guy. Believe me, it`s true. It is true.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HAYES: In a radio interview today, Prime Minister Turnbull called the

leaked audio a breach of protocol, but added it was a good-humored roast.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TURNBULL: The butt of my jokes was myself.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And Donald Trump.

TURNBULL: Oh, I wouldn`t – well, I wouldn`t say that. I think it was

more a – it was more good-natured than that, I think. But, listen, it`s

fun. You`ve got to have a laugh. We`ve got to lighten up. Stressful

business, politics, Tom. Got to be cheerful.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HAYES: Senate Democrats held a press conference today attacking the

Republican health care plan, and after senators detailed some of their

complaints, the very first question and answers were telling.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: The secrecy with the Republicans bill, you don`t know what`s in

there right now (inaudible) is that right?

SEN. RON WYDEN, (D) OREGON: We were discussing this yesterday, and there

was discussion about there was a partisan divide with respect to this

issue. And I said, you don`t have a partisan divide when you`re talking

about being able to read a piece of legislation.

SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN, (D) NEW HAMPSHIRE: And what we know is what we kind of

read in the press about what some of our Republican colleagues are telling

all of you, but that`s what we`re really reacting to.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: And therein lies the brilliant deviousness of the Senate strategy.

Senate Republicans are negotiating entirely in private, because if their

bill is anything like the House version, it will be full of very unpopular

provisions, and they don`t want those provisions public before a vote.

In fact, it`s unclear who does know what`s in the bill since the Senate

finance committee chairman, Orrin Hatch, a member of the Senate health care

working group of 13 Republican Senators claims he doesn`t even know.

Bloomberg News reporter Saquil Kapour (ph) tweeting, “reporter asked what`s

in Senate health bill, saying public doesn`t know. Well, join the crowd.

I`m in the same category,” says Orrin Hatch.

This morning, Senator John Thune, another one of those 13 Republican

Senators was almost equally vague.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOHN THUNE, (R) SOUTH DAKOTA: Right now it`s discussions. It`s

policy options, and I think, getting to the point where we`ll reduce it

this to legislative language, at which point it will obviously openly

shared.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: OK, just to be clear this is insane and unprecedented. They`re

talking about the sixth of the economy and no one knows, apparently not

even the 13 people negotiating it, what they`re doing.

So, it appears to me the strategy that Senator - Senate Majority Leader

Mitch McConnell has cooked up, craft the bill in secret, drop it on the

public, try to jam it through. The movement to resist that effort is now

ringing the alarms as loud as they can. Naomi Klein and Heather McGee join

me next.

HAYES: Joining me now Naomi Klein, author of the new book “No is Not

Enough: Resisting Trump`s Shock Politics and Winning the World we Need;”

and Heather McGee, president of the public policy organization DEMOS.

I don`t often use public policy as an adjective.

So, the book, which I have started, which is basically the thesis of which

I think in a broad sense the stuff of politics, right, like it`s not enough

just to say no, you have to sort of give people an

alternate vision, a world to aspire to. But it also sort of seems to me

like my lesson of the Republican Party from 2010 to 2016 was like no was

enough. Like, they just said no and they won and won and won and won and

won, so like maybe no is enough.

NAOMI KLEIN, AUTHOR: enough for what?

HAYES: Right.

KLEIN: You know…

HAYES: Winning power.

KLEIN: Well, I disagree. I mean, I think the Democrats have a problem

with galvanizing their base. I think we just saw with the British

elections that what really turned things around was an exciting vision of

the future that made people register to vote in record numbers, 75 I think

youth voter turn out, because they were voting for something tangible, a

future that was better than the present.

But, look, one of the reasons why no was not enough under Trump is that if

we are fighting purely defensive battles all of these years and even if we

were to win every single one, which we won`t. We know that`s not going to

happen, then the best case scenario, we end up where we were before Trump,

which was the ground that produced Trump, which was dangerous. It`s

dangerous on many, many fronts.

I mean, the crisis - these crises predate Trump. You know, I`m very

involved in the climate

issue. And we can`t afford these lost years of just holding where we were

before Trump. There needs to be a yes woven into the no. I`m not saying

no…

HAYES: Right. No, of course.

KLEIN: No is absolutely necessary, but I think you can do two things at

once.

HAYES: Well, and part of it, so I think in terms of like the galvanizing

question, right, and I think Corbyn is interesting because in some ways

it`s such a different system in a lot of ways and the levels of turn out

there are higher anyway.

But in the context of American politics one of the things we saw during the

Tea Party and we are seeing now is there is something galvanizing to

opposition itself. It`s part of the structural nature of the sort the

polar pendulum in American politics that it`s like when you feel like your

people aren`t in power that`s when you`re paying a lot of attention, and

that can also be a problem for exactly the reasons Naomi said, right,

because then it`s hard to carry people through other than opposition.

HEATHER MCGEE, DEMOS: Well, I think at least what we are seeing right now

is the real need for what DEMOS is calling a visionary opposition, one that

is saying what we are against, but also at the same time saying what we are

for.

And the reason why is that if we look at the formula, the path to power for

Democrats, it goes to through the base. It goes through frankly 100

million people who stayed at home. It goes through the people who right

now are saying that the status quo in our economy and our politics is

simply not serving them, and the people that is most operative for is the

progressive base, single women, young people who are drowning in debt,

economically struggling families of all races, people of color, and

immigrants.

So, the idea that in 2016 we could have had a status quo message, at a time

of record economic inequality, was folly. And the idea that the sort of

current political confines of the Beltway are enough to really solve the

problem of record economic inequality is even more folly.

HAYES: I think also like you talk about this and some of you write about

and I`m sort of disposed to believe this anyway from where my politics come

from, but I think descriptively is like there is this huge ideological

exhaustion at the center of all kind of western OECD projects, which is

like what`s the project we are building here? There was this sort of

neoliberal and the sort of Reagan/Thatcher Revolution, and now you can just

see it.

I mean, Donald Trump just had work force development week, OK? This is a

guy who went around the country being like I will bring back your jobs,

Youngstown, because that was a good message, like I`m going to to crack

down on trade, and in 145 days he`s been reduced to work force

development. It`s like that to me this symbolizes this ideological

exhaustion. It`s like what`s the solution to make people`s lives better?

KLEIN: But I mean, this is a real problem if the strategy as we heard

earlier in the show for 2018 is just run on impeachment, vote for Democrats

so they can impeach Donald Trump, because that is pretty much the same

message. I mean, it`s digging in deeper on the message of fear. Vote for

me because I`m not him, you know? And I don`t see how that`s going to turn

out any better.

And I think people want to be inspired. Sure, the UK is a different

system, but turns out people are still worried about wanting good health

care and young people are still worried about graduating in massive debt

and being inspired by green jobs and getting to 100 percent renewable

energy, it`s not a different system.

HAYES: It is interesting, though, it`s also interesting that in Georgia

right now where there is this election, right, and John Ossoff is running

in this Republican district, and he`s like a moderate, right he`s sort of

self-sized interest. He really is hammering health care above the Russia

stuff.

Like even in that context from the feedback he`s getting, that to him is

what he`s leading with.

MCGEE: Well, health care is something that feels very, very tangible,

because 23 million people could lose their health care.

HAYES: Which is why they are hiding it. It`s why they`re hiding it.

MCGEE: I do want to go back to this point, though, about the jobs

question, because there is actually a vision that the congressional

progressive caucus has put out in the congress and then actually in the

Senate, Sanders and Schumer, for actually a good version of a jobs and

infrastructure plan that would create millions of jobs. So, they are

saying no to Trump`s phony Wall Street give away of

an infrastructure plan and yes to a Democratic vision.

HAYES: Yeah. People in politics have to think you are going to improve

their lives. And what I think is interesting right now is Trump did make

that promise, right.

KLEIN: I would argue that no really does matter.

HAYES: Right.

KLEIN: And the no just around Russia as opposed to the no of this whole

giveaway…

HAYES: All right, Naomi Klein, Heather McGee, thank you.

That is All In for this evening.

