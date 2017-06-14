All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/14/2017

Transcript:

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: All right. Good evening from New York,

I`m Chris Hayes, and we`ve got absolutely massive breaking news tonight.

The Washington Post reporting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is now

investigating the President of the United States for possible obstruction

of justice. If true, this report would confirm what was only suggested

last week in testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey. This story

breaking in just the last hour or so comes on the heels of an absolutely

wrenching day in Washington after a gunman targeted Republican Lawmakers

this morning in what appears to have been one of the most brazen acts of

political violence in recent memory.

Five people were wounded, including house - Member of House Leadership,

Majority Whip Steve Scalise who remains in critical condition after being

treated at a local hospital. Others injured include Zach Barth a

Congressional staffer, Matt Mica a Lobbyist, Crystal Griner and David

Bailey both Capitol Police officers. Witnesses said the toll would likely

have been far worse if Capitol Police on the scene had not responded

immediately, shooting the gunman. He later died after being taken to the

hospital. The suspect has been identified as 66-year-old James T.

Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, who has a history of arrests, was

charged in 2006 with assaulting a woman. He appears to have been a vocal

opponent of President Trump and of Republican policies in general.

Lawmakers who left the practice early today said the man they later

recognize the as the suspect had asked them whether the players were

republicans or democrats. While, members of Congress here from both sides

of the aisle have talked about what happened today and what comes next.

First let`s turn back to the breaking news, The Washington Post explosive

report that the President of the United States is currently under a

criminal investigation for the obstruction of justice. Responding in a

statement, a spokesman for the President`s attorney did not dispute the

post report, saying only the FBI leak of information regarding the

President is outrageous, inexcusable, and illegal. Joining me now, The

Washington Post`s Sari Horwitz, one of the Reporters who broke this story.

Sari, this would seem to confirm what James Comey appeared to indicate,

what many have been sort of hinting at, but squarely you guys have nailed

down that apparently Robert Mueller is looking at obstruction of justice.

SARI, HORWITZ, THE WASHINGTON POST REPORTER: Yes. You`re right. You`re

right Chris, the former FBI Director in his testimony did seem to be laying

out a case of possible obstruction but what we found out that, indeed, the

Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, has expanded, widened the investigation to

look at the President specifically and obstruction of justice. And we know

that there are some important interviews this week, including senior

intelligence officials who are coming before him really as witnesses

because of conversations they, like FBI Director Comey, had with the

President about the Russia investigation.

HAYES: So these are Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, and

Mike Rogers, who is the National Security Agency, previous reporting in

your paper has indicated that both of these men were asked by President in

a meeting in the Oval Office where he asked everyone else to leave, if they

could do anything about the Flynn investigation, a kind of pattern of

behavior, if true, very similar to what James Comey said about what the

President did to him.

HOROWITZ: Yes. Well, no, actually what we reported was that Dan Coats,

who is the Director of National Intelligence, shortly after he was

confirmed, was in the meeting in the Oval Office with another official, not

Mike Rogers.

HAYES: I`m sorry.

HOROWITZ: With another official. And he was asked by the President if he

could do something to get Comey to back off the Flynn investigation.

Again, the former National Security Adviser who had resigned, who had left

because of the Russia investigation and because he hadn`t been truthful to

the Vice President. That was the first incident. Then several days later,

the President called Mike Rogers, the Head of the NSA, and he called Coats

and asked them both - and this was documented in the case of Rogers, it was

documented by his deputy - asked them if they could publicly say something

to the effect that there was no evidence of collusion between Trump

associates and Russian officials to affect the 2016 Presidential election.

HAYES: And both of them declined to do that. So to get - I mean, the

reason this seems significant to me, and we`ve been talking to legal

experts about the question of obstruction, someone I - a former Federal

Prosecutor I had on my show last week said, look, you wouldn`t make this

case with one witness, meaning James Comey. That Coats and the question of

what the President said to Coats, which he declined to answer under oath

before the Senate the other day, that you`re saying that Mueller is going

to investigate him as part of this probe - I`m sorry - interview him as

part of this probe?

HOROWITZ: Interview him as a witness, yes. In our report, what we say,

this is not what he said. He said, Comey against Trump but in fact, it

also involves conversations between Coats and the President. Coats had

just become the Director of National Intelligence and also Mike Rogers -

Admiral Mike Rogers the Head of the NSA with a phone call with President

Trump. Now, his Deputy Richard Ledgett who`s also going to be interviewed,

we`re hearing in next - in the coming days, he`s agreed to be interviewed.

He documented this in an internal NSA document, the conversation the

President had with Mike Rogers. And of course, Mike Rogers and Mr. Coats

did not make any public statements as the President wanted them to.

HAYES: There - I wanted your respond to the President`s attorney, who says

that this is - this leak by the FBI is illegal. Regarding the leak - FBI

leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and

illegal. What do you say to that?

HOROWITZ: Well, as we reported in our story, we have five sources. We

don`t say where they`re from. We don`t identify where they`re from at all.

HAYES: All right. Sari Horwitz, excellent reporting and thank you for

making some time tonight.

HOROWITZ: Thank you, Chris. Thanks for having me here.

HAYES: All right. Joining me now, former Chief Justice Department

Spokesman Matt Miller, now MSNBC Justice and Security Analyst. The - line

from the White House after the Comey testimony was the President is not

personally under criminal investigation. It now appears to be the case,

the President is personally under criminal investigation.

MATT MILLER, MSNBC JUSTICE AND SECURITY ANALYST: Yes. I think we talked

about the time. That was an obviously stupid statement to make because

whatever Donald Trump`s status was at the time Jim Comey last told him he

wasn`t under investigation, the fact that he fired Comey, the fact that now

it`s come to light that he asked him to back off the Flynn investigation

was going to mean he very soon would be under criminal investigation if he

wasn`t already. It`s a remarkable - it was a remarkably, I think - this is

dumb. There`s no other way to say it. To put all of your eggs in the

basket of you know, Donald Trump was vindicated when it was very likely

that within a few days, and now, six days later it turns out that he wasn`t

vindicated. In fact, he is under criminal investigation.

HAYES: Now, to Kasowitz`s line, the President`s attorney that I just asked

Sari about, you and I have talked before about the importance from a sort

of professional ethical standpoint of investigators keeping investigations

closely held because to not be prejudicial. But it`s also the case as an

investigation widens, and this is something you`ve said on this show and

others have said. As an investigation widens, necessarily more and more

people will have knowledge of parts of it as investigators start

interviewing more and more people. That, to me, is a real problem for the

White House at this point.

MILLER: Yes. It`s absolutely the case. I mean, this is what happens

because when you go out and start interviewing people, not only do more

people know that - know about what`s happening, but they know what you`re

investigating because of the questions you ask them. So when you call Dan

Coats and when you call Mike Rogers and when you call Richard Ledgett and

tell them we want to talk to you about your conversations with the

President when he asked you to intervene, when he asked you to make public

statements, it`s very clear that the President`s under obstruction of

justice. And as Sari noted in the last segment, there are five people

confirmed in that story. And if you look at where this investigation is

likely to go now, that it`s likely to go to people like Jeff Sessions, who

might have talked with the President, it seems, given that he wouldn`t

answer the question yesterday. It`s likely to go to the inner - upper

reaches of the White House where you have to assume that Director Mueller

is going to want to know what did the President say to all of those people

about the Russia investigation. What did he ask them to do? Who did he

ask them to intervene with, and why? What did he tell them about why he

was firing Jim Comey? And all those people are going to have to decide, do

they want to take a risk for Donald Trump that they lie, that they perjure

themselves and spend many years in jail for him.

HAYES: Yes. I just want to be clear about the stakes here because in some

ways, much of the current issue started with Michael Flynn apparently lying

to federal investigators who asked him about his calls with Sergey Kislyak

and that is a felony. I mean, you - people get prosecuted for lying to

federal investigators. And just to be clear here, my sense is that that

obtains here, right? I mean this is an FBI investigation run by Mueller,

if he`s going to you, Dan Coats, or whoever, if you are lying to him or not

telling the truth under penalty of criminal sanction?

MILLER: Yes. That`s absolutely right. If you lie to an FBI investigator,

if you lie on the Grand Jury and they can prove it, you will go to jail.

But there`s actually another problem for White House aides and senior

administration officials that regular people in the private sector don`t

have which is, you know, you and I, if the FBI comes in and wants to talk

about something, we can decline to cooperate. If you`re subpoenaed to the

Grand Jury, you can take the Fifth. That`s not tenable for a senior White

House staff. It`s generally thought that you cannot take the Fifth

Amendment and continue to serve in a senior government position. I assume

that will still be the case in this administration. I assume that if

people aren`t willing to cooperate with the FBI, if they`re - if they`re

taking the Fifth inside the Grand Jury, of they`re not willing to talk

about their conversations, they have to leave the government.

HAYES: We should be clear though, that is, of course, the constitutional

protection of anyone, and that pertains to anyone in the White House. No

one can be compelled or forced to testify at the risk of self-

incrimination.

MILLER: Yes. Everyone has that right, but not everyone has the right to

work in a senior position in the U.S. government.

HAYES: Right. And there`s two avenues here, both of which they appear to

have been trying to avoid, both of which would be escalations from a kind

of P.R. perspective. The invocation formally of executive privilege to

hide people, stop them from testifying, or fifth - pleading the Fifth.

Both of those would be very problematic for the headlines they would

create.

MILLER: Yes. Well, let`s just play that out in one - in one very obvious

example. So Jeff Sessions, you know, wouldn`t invoke executive privilege

yesterday but it`s clear that`s where he was going. He`s the Head of the

Justice Department obviously. If the FBI comes and wants to do an

interview with Jeff Sessions and he declines to do that interview because

of this executive privilege claim either informal or because the President

formally invokes it, that`s an extremely awkward position for the Attorney

General. It would force Bob Mueller to subpoena him to the grand jury and

force an exclusive privilege showdown where - you know, Mueller would go to

an Appellate Court and you know, argue that the need for criminal

information Trump`s executive privilege and that is what courts have held

in the past in Watergate and as recently again in the `90s in the Clinton

Cabinet Secretary investigation.

HAYES: Yes, that is the Pandora`s box they would be opening by that

invocation. Matt Miller, as always, thanks for your time.

MILLER: Thank you.

HAYES: All right. I`m joined now by Democratic Congressman Hakeem

Jeffries of New York and Republican Congressman Leonard Nance of New

Jersey. I want to start gentleman both by saying I`m so glad you`re here.

I`m so glad you`re safe. Obviously everyone in the country is pulling for

your colleague, Steve Scalise and all the people that were injured today.

They`re in our thoughts. They`ve been in our thoughts all day. I want to

talk about the wrenching day you had, but I want to start with this news

and start with you, Congressman Lance. The President of the United States,

it appears, is currently under personal criminal investigation by the

Special Counsel. What`s your reaction to that news?

REP. LEONARD LANCE (R), NEW JERSEY: I support Mr. Mueller in his

investigation, and I think that he will do a fine job and a thorough job

and let the chips fall where they may.

HAYES: What do you mean by let the chips fall where they may?

LEONARD: I want to see the report from Mr. Mueller, and I assume it will

be a complete report. And I presume it will involve all aspects of this

situation, Chris.

HAYES: The fact you support him, and then Congressman Jeffries, I`ll get

your response as well. The fact you support him, I just want to be clear

because there are many members of Congress, Republicans who have called

into question his integrity, whether he`s unbiased. Louie Gohmert, who`s a

colleague of yours, referred to him as dirty. You`re saying you don`t

agree with that characterization. You trust him?

LEONARD: I do trust Mr. Mueller and I was the first Republican in Congress

to say that Attorney General Sessions should recuse himself in any matter

regarding Russia, and I think that the appointment of Mr. Mueller by the

Deputy Attorney General, in his capacity as Acting Attorney General, was an

excellent appointment.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Jeffries, the President`s central line from

the White House post-Comey has been the President is not under personal

investigation. That appears to no longer be operative. What does that

mean to you?

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D), NEW YORK: Well, as Leonard said, first of all,

Bob Mueller is a talented law enforcement professional. He`s respected by

democrats and republicans, and I`m confident that he will follow the facts

wherever that may lead. It is an extraordinary development in a year of

extraordinary developments and it is following the typical rhythm of a

Washington scandal. You know, there`s the potential crime, in this case,

possible collusion between Russian spies and members of the Trump campaign

team and then there`s always the concern about cover-up. In this

particular instance, it`s now gone all the way up to the top at 1600

Pennsylvania Avenue, and there`s a legitimate question that the American

people deserve answers to as to whether President Donald Trump engaged in

obstruction of justice or abuse of power.

HAYES: So to follow up on that, there`s reporting from The New York Times

the President was seriously considering firing Robert Mueller. Just now in

the wake of this news, his son, who is obviously a noted advocate on behalf

of his father, re-tweeting someone calling for the investigation to be shut

down. What do you see as your constitutional duty as a member of Congress

should the President try to take steps to shut down this inquiry at this

point?

JEFFRIES: Well, I think the Judiciary Committee that I serve on, along

with the Intelligence Committee both in the House and the Senate, have an

obligation to continue to make sure that we conduct a thorough, independent

congressional investigation. I support an independent commission for that

purpose so that we can ultimately get to the bottom of what happened in

terms of the underlying potential crime of collusion as well as any

attempts to cover it up. And hopefully, this is not an issue of partisan

politics. This is an issue of, you know, Americans coming together

regardless of whether you`re democrats or republicans to ensure there`s a

full, fair, and independent investigation and that there`s no interference

with what the Special Prosecutor is doing on behalf of the American people.

HAYES: Congressman Lance, to you, is it important for Republicans on the

Hill to send the signal whether publicly or privately to the White House

that Republicans on the Hill would not stand for attempts to end this

investigation or to remove Mueller?

LANCE: Yes. I think it is, and I`ve sent that message through this

program this evening. And I do not think that Mr. Mueller should be

discharged. And Chris, one wonder who`s would discharge him. I would

imagine it would have to be the Deputy Attorney General, and I would

imagine the Deputy Attorney General would not do that given his testimony

recently here on the Hill.

HAYES: Yes. Of course, that`s correct. It would be the Deputy Attorney

General. He said he wanted that. Of course in Nixon`s case from the

Saturday Night Massacre, he simply fired people until he got someone who

would. I want to turn now, Congressman Lance and Congressman Jeffries to

what happened today. It was horrifying. I think everyone feels shaken

having worked on Capitol Hill as a reporter there, I know how much everyone

is sort of in each other`s space all the time. How are you feeling,

Congressman Lance, about what happened today, and what has the atmosphere

been like in that building today?

LANCE: It`s been very somber, very sad. Of course, we were all horrified

in a bipartisan capacity on the events this morning. I know Steve Scalise.

I know him relatively well, and I thought that the remarks at the lunch

hour by Speaker Ryan and Democratic Leader Pelosi were eloquent. I thought

the Speaker was particularly eloquent, and I think we`re coming together in

this matter, and I hope of course that this never occurs again. And I

think it demonstrates, Chris, that we have to try to work together, listen

to other people on the other side of the aisle, and work in what is the

greater good for the American nation.

HAYES: Congressman Jeffries, if I`m not mistaken, you`re playing in this

baseball - softball game tomorrow night. And it`s a great - baseball game

- it`s a great tradition. And you know, it has always struck me - it`s a

great thing about America that even post-9/11, as security is ramped up in

lots of places, Members of Congress are still accessible and approachable,

and you can talk to them, and sometimes you can see them in Washington

getting a cup of coffee, or they might be in your district. How important

is it to maintain that?

JEFFRIES: Extremely important. This is a representative democracy, of

course, Chris. And as a result of that, the people need to be able to talk

to their Representatives, share their thoughts, their feelings, their

concerns, and petition their government, which is their first amendment

right. It`s essential to the functioning and the integrity of our

democracy, and so I think despite the shocking developments, the sadness,

the surrealness of the day, that democrats and Republicans remain committed

to that responsibility that we have to serve the people that we represent

and to be accessible. I do think that there will probably be a re-

evaluation as to some of the security procedures, particularly whenever

large groups of members of Congress get together such as at the republican

baseball practice. Hopefully also, Chris, this will be a moment of clarity

for the left and for the right, for democrats, republicans, for the White

House, for Congress, for people inside the beltway and outside the beltway

that we all should rethink about the need to dial down the rhetoric. We

can disagree without being disagreeable.

HAYES: Congressman, you`re nodding your head, and I saw members coming out

of the closed-door briefing today, republican and democrat, talking about

their feelings of threat, the rise in death threats, the sort of atmosphere

of the country at this time. Do you feel like you`re under threat?

LANCE: I`ve held four town hall meetings in the last two and a half

months, and we had a good deal of security at the town hall meetings. I

don`t feel threatened, but I`m certainly pleased that there is security. I

agree with Hakeem that I think that when there are 10 or 15 members of

Congress, in the future there probably should be better security. The

baseball game is a tremendous tradition here. I, of course, hope that we

Republicans win, and, Chris, that`s why I am not a player because I was a

right fielder in grade school where I could do the least amount of damage,

and I`m sure Hakeem is an excellent player, and I`m sure he will do very

well for the Democrats. I will be rooting tomorrow for the Republicans.

HAYES: Congressman Lance, something tells me you had that - you have that

line all ready to go. Congressman Jeffries, where do you - what is your

position?

JEFFRIES: Well, I play left field. I hope to do well. No one will

mistake me for Ken Griffey Jr., but we are going to compete, both democrats

and republicans. May the best team win, and then we`ll all come together

as Americans afterward.

HAYES: Well, I want to thank both of you for appearing jointly tonight. I

felt like it was important actually, given what happened today and I do

hope obviously the best for everyone and that we can maintain this kind of

openness. And as you said, Congressman Lance, that people do talk to each

other across different viewpoints. But I really appreciate you both coming

out tonight Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and Congressman Leonard Lance.

Thank you, both.

LANCE: Thank you, Chris.

JEFFRIES: Thank you.

HAYES: All right. We`ll have much more on both breaking news stories

tonight. First, Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Paul Butler join

me to talk about the reporting that President Trump is being investigated

for possible obstruction of justice. That`s after this two-minute break.

HAYES: All right. We are back on what has been an absolutely huge day of

news, almost overwhelming frankly. And at this hour, we continue to follow

today`s two big stories, the attack on Republican members of Congress on a

baseball diamond in Virginia, where four people were shot, including Top

House Republican Steve Scalise. They are in the hospital at this moment.

Much more on that coming up. The other big story, The Washington Post

citing five sources, reporting that the man leading the Justice

Department`s Russia investigation, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who

today visited Capitol Hill and who has put together what is being described

as a legal dream team is - and I quote the article here - “interviewing

senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes

an examination of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice.”

Joining me now to discuss that story, former Watergate Prosecutor Jill

Wine-Banks and former Federal Prosecutor and MSNBC Legal Analyst Paul

Butler. And Paul, I`ve had you on before to talk about obstruction, and

you have been fairly clear that you thought there was a plausible case for

that. How do you imagine this inquiry goes now?

PAUL BUTLER, MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST: Well, Chris, you`re right. Every day in

this story it seems like there is breaking news. But make no mistake about

what happened today. The President of the United States is the subject of

a criminal investigation 145 days in his term. Now, the fact that he`s

being investigated for obstruction isn`t really that surprising. Director

Comey testified last week that he felt ordered and directed by President

Trump to stop the investigation of Michael Flynn. When the FBI Director

says that, it has to be investigated.

What I think is just as revealing is the leak, that we know this

investigation of the President is happening, and I think that`s a response

to concerns that Trump was thinking about firing the Special Counsel

Mueller. Now if he fires Mueller, that`s just more evidence of

obstruction. It`s like he fired Comey, and now he`s firing Mueller. So

he`s in a very difficult position. He either fires Mueller, tries to

impede the investigation that way, or he lets the investigation proceed

where he has, as you call, a legal dream team of prosecutors and

investigators looking at everything he`s ever done. Innocent or guilty,

that`s a very difficult position.

HAYES: Yes. To Paul`s point, this is The New York Times reporting. The

President soon began entertaining the idea of firing Mr. Mueller even as

his staff tried to discourage him from something they believe would turn a

bad situation into a catastrophe. And, Jill, of course, you have some

experience with this because that was the famous Saturday Night Massacre of

Archibald Cox by Richard Nixon. What - I mean just legally here, it would

have to be the dag that would fire him, and as Congressman Lance said

earlier, Rod Rosenstein said under oath that he would do no such thing.

But the President could remove him and put in place someone who would,

correct?

JILL WINE-BANKS, WATERGATE FORMER PROSECUTOR: That`s exactly what happened

in Watergate. The Attorney General refused, and the Deputy Attorney

General refused and so he ended up firing them and then having the

Solicitor General fire Archibald Cox, the Special Prosecutor. So he could

remove Rosenstein and then have someone else there who would do it. But I

think Paul has very clearly stated all the hurdles that he would face -

that he, Trump, would face if he were to do that. It would be a

catastrophe. It would lead to possibly the same reaction we got to the

Saturday Night Massacre, which was the public outcry that forced the

President, three days later, to reverse himself, to appoint a new Special

Prosecutor, and to agree to turn over the tapes he had been stonewalling

about. So the same thing could happen here, and the public could turn

against Trump if he were to take such a drastic action.

HAYES: So here`s what hangs over all of this. Paul, this is to you, and

I`ll get your feedback as well, Jill. You know, it`s unclear - it`s sort

of not settled law whether the President of the United States can be, say,

indicted, right? So if you had a finding of obstruction of justice

pursuant to federal criminal code, it appears to be the case the only

constitutional remedy is impeachment. So what happens, I guess?

(INAUDIBLE) investigations that says, yes, we`ve got all these great

investigators and you know, it`s a pretty open and shut case. He committed

obstruction of justice. Paul Butler, then what?

BUTLER: So then it becomes a political determination by the Congress of

the United States. So the House would impeach him, which means charge him.

And the Senate would judge the case. They would decide whether to convict

him or not.

HAYES: But just to be clear - just to be clear, they`re under no

obligation to do so. I mean, Robert Mueller could file a report that says,

here`s all the evidence that the President of the United States criminally

obstructed justice. You know, under the letter of the law, there`s no

legal requirement that the House initiate or the House Judiciary Committee

initiate impeachment proceedings, right?

BUTLER: Well, that`s exactly right. So again, the Congressmen were saying

earlier in your program whether those could set aside their partisan

differences and just express fidelity to the rule of law is going to be

key. One of the reasons that the President can`t be indicted, formally

charged with a crime, is because we want him to focus on governing the

nation. But this President, knowing that he`s in serious jeopardy of being

accused at least of obstruction of justice, we really wonder how much he`ll

be able to concentrate on his day to day work. At minimum, I think he`s

going to now encourage his aides to exercise executive privilege to try to

shut them up and prevent them from talking about their private

conversations to the Special Counsel.

HAYES: Well, that`s a - that`s a great point. And, Jill, I mean, there is

now exposure for everyone in that White House who works for the President.

You can be an accessory to this for folks that were part of, for instance,

the process that kind of pretextually created reasons to get rid of Comey

that appeared not to be the real ones, right Those folks who work in the

White House, they do have some legal exposure, am I correct?

BANKS: Yes, they do. And in the Watergate case, all of the top aides went

to jail for participating in the cover-up. So that is a real jeopardy that

they are in, and I would just add one thing to what Paul said, which was

100 percent correct. But we, during Watergate, after the indictment when

we couldn`t indict the President because Archibald Cox was gone and Leon

Jaworski believed impeachment was the only remedy, but we found that there

is a rule that allowed a prosecutor to ask permission to release grand jury

testimony and other evidence to the House for impeachment. And so we

created a report which provided a roadmap to impeachment to the House.

Now, Paul is right. The House does not have to take any action on that.

HAYES: Right.

BANKS: They can do nothing because that is a political decision. But I

think that the pressure that would be on them were there to be such a

report would make it very difficult for anyone. And I hope that this

Congress can come together on this issue as they did after today`s tragedy

in Arlington - in Alexandria, rather. So I`m hoping for some bipartisan

cooperation here.

HAYES: We`ll see what happens. That was really illuminating actually and

clarifying. Thank you, both Jill Wine-Banks and Paul Butler. I really - I

really appreciate it.

Coming up, much more on the two big stories of the day, including more

bipartisan unity on the Hill. Stay with us.

REP. PAUL RYAN, (R) WISCONSIN: We are united. We are united in our shock.

We are united in our anguish. An attack on one of us is an attack on all

of us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Speaker Paul Ryan got an extended standing ovation for his message

of unity on the House floor today. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, among

others, vowed not to let this morning`s horrific violence divide members of

congress or stop a long-standing bipartisan tradition, a congressional

baseball game that Republicans were practicing for when they were attacked.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D) CALIFORNIA: Tomorrow, we`ll go out on the field.

We`ll root for our team. We want everyone to do his or her very best, and

we will use this occasion as one that brings

us together and not separates us further.

REP. JOE BARTON, (R) TEXAS: When my son, Jack, was born, I was chairman of

the Energy and Commerce Committee, and Jack got as many presents from the

Democrats as he did from the Republicans. And he still has some of those.

REP. MARTHA MCSALLY, (R) ARIZONA: We all feel that we can`t let anyone,

regardless of what their motive is - the investigation is ongoing. We

can`t let anyone stop us from doing our work and for standing together and

continuing to move forward.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Coming up, we talk to the young man who helped save former

Congresswoman Gabby Giffords` life when she was shot in 2011.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are grateful to

Daniel Hernandez, a volunteer in Gabby`s office. And Daniel, I`m sorry,

you may deny it, but we`ve decided you are a hero because you ran through

the chaos to minister to your boss and tended to her wounds and helped keep

her alive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Tonight, Congressman Steve Scalise remains in critical condition

after a gunman

targeted Republican lawmakers this morning, shooting Scalise and three

others at a practice for tomorrow`s congressional baseball game.

And joining me now with the latest is Peter Williams, NBC News Justice

Correspondent. And Peter, we`ve learned quite a bit about the shooter

today.

PETER WILLIAMS, NBC NEWS JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, a great deal. All

except the critical question, what was he doing here, and why did he

suddenly become violent?

We know he`s 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, known to his friends as

Tommy. This is a picture from an earlier run-in that he had with the law.

But for the most part, the police say he wasn`t much trouble. There was an

incident at his home in Belleville, Illinois, which is a suburb of St.

Louis. In late March when he was out in the woods target practicing,

neighbors called the police. The sheriff came and said, you got to go

somewhere else. And he said, fine, and didn`t put up a fight.

At some point after that, we don`t know the exact day, investigators say,

he came here to the Washington area in a white cargo van that he`s

apparently been living out of ever since, sometimes even sleeping on a

bench in the park where today`s shooting took place.

He showered, apparently, in the YMCA which is just across the street from

the ball field. But people who came in contact with him here over the past

several weeks say he never appeared to be violent. He never expressed

violent tendencies, didn`t seem to be dangerous. In fact, he talked to the

former mayor, who used the same YMCA, about trying to find a job.

So the motive is unclear.

Now, it is known that he had some very strong feelings about the Republican

Party in general. He`s been expressing these for at least the past decade,

first in letters to the editor of his local paper and then when social

media became a common platform, he expressed his views on Facebook and

Twitter. And he`d been quite bitter about his opposition to President

Trump, used obscenities to talk about his hatred for Trump.

Just as recently as two days ago, was posting to Facebook about Trump.

And we know that he was also last year a volunteer for the Bernie Sanders

campaign and also

in 2011, joined the Occupy Wall Street demonstration in St. Louis.

But it`s a long trip to come here from Belleville, Illinois to Washington,

and it`s also a long trip

metaphorically to go from someone with strong views to someone who suddenly

picks up an assault rifle and opens fire after asking a witness nearby

whether the people who are playing baseball today are

Republicans or Democrats.

So why he did that, why he came here, why he became violent is what the FBI

is trying to figure out, Chris. And tonight they say they don`t know.

HAYES: All right, Pete Williams, thanks for joining us.

WILLIAMS: You bet.

HAYES: Before today, the most recent shooting of a member of congress took

place on January

8th, 2011.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. STEVE SCALISE, (R) LOUISIANA: It is with a heavy heart today that I

join my colleagues in paying respects to the victims of the senseless

tragedy that took place last weekend in Arizona. I extend my prayers to

the families of those who lost their lives, to the wounded, and the

recovering, and to our dear colleague Gabby Giffords.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That of course was Congressman Steve Scalise on the House floor

more than six years ago after Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot

in the head while meeting with

constituents outside a supermarket in Tucson.

Six people died that day, including a congressional aide, a federal judge,

and 9-year-old girl. Congresswoman Giffords survived thanks in large part

to the quick thinking of 20-year-old intern Daniel Hernandez.

And joining me now is Daniel Hernandez, now Democratic State Representative

for Arizona.

And Daniel, thank you for making time. I wanted - I thought of today, and

I thought of your story and wondered what your reaction, what you made of

today?

STATE REP. DANIEL HERNANDEZ, (D) ARIZONA: You know the attack today on the

GOP members of congress really was an assault on our democracy. And for

me, it reminded me of what happened in the immediate aftermath of the

shooting in Tuscon where there was a lot of chaos and a lot of confusion,

but I think a lot of questions as to where do we go from here?

And I think one of the things that I heard Representative Lance say that I

think was really heartening was we need to come together. So you here not

just Democrats, but now Republicans - and we need to work on finding

solutions, he said that he hopes that this never happens again. And I

think it`s totally within the realm of possibility to prevent something

like this happening again, but a hope without a plan is just a dream.

And unfortunately we`re living in an American nightmare where over 90

Americans are dying each and every single day. So, for me, hearing the

news today, it broke my heart, once again, to see a member of congress, but

any people being targeted and attacked with gun violence, but also it

reminded me there`s so much work that we should have done, and continued to

need to do to make sure this doesn`t happen again.

HAYES: I want to read what the woman you used to work for, Gabby Giffods,

has to say. “If you serve the institution of congress, you`re connected to

your colleagues, current and former, by a shared sense of service to ideals

far greater than yourself. This shooting is an attack on all who serve and

all who participate in our democracy.

And I wanted to ask you as someone who experienced this at a public event,

public facing event, this horrible thing happened. And then you, yourself

chose, to go into politics. And I talked to Hakeem Jeffries and Leonard

Lance about how important it is for representatives to be in contact with

the public. What made you decide after this happened to still want to go

and be out talking to people?

HERNANDEZ: I`d always wanted to help people from the young age of about 6

when i wanted to go into health care. And having the experience with

Congresswoman Giffords and other folks that taught me about the importance

of public policy and the way that it impacts people`s lives, I decided that

I wanted to get involved so I interned in Gabby`s office.

But after the shooting, I decided the best way for me to be able to impact

people with the

problems that they have every single day was to run for office at the local

level. And now I`m serving as a state representative, but it really

strengthened and cemented my desire to be out there talking to people. And

I think it`s one of my responsibilities as an elected official as is it for

members of congress to be out there in the public. We cannot segregate

ourselves. We can`t silo ourselves off. We need to be out there talking

to our constituents and hearing directly from them what their needs are.

And that`s why I think at some point, what Representative Jeffries said,

which is we need to be talking to our constituents. We cannot be in a

glass house. We need to be out there talking to folks. And I think that`s

for me one of the reasons why I refuse to be terrorized. I`ve had death

threats. I`ve had things happen to me over the last six years where people

have said things that are not great. But that doesn`t mean that I`m going

to back away from representing the folks that I got elected by, but also

talking about the issues that I care about, whether it`s LGBT rights or gun

violence prevention. We need folks being out there and being vocal about

the things that we care about if we want to actually enact change in this

country.

HAYES: All right, Daniel Hernandez, I appreciate you taking some time

tonight. Thank you very much.

HERNANDEZ: Thanks for having me, Chris.

All riht, we`ve just gotten word President Trump has left the White House,

is heading to the

hospital to visit Congressman Steve Scalise. We`ll keep you updated on

that as we get more information.

Coming up, more on tonight`s Washington Post bombshell, the president being

investigated for possible obstruction of justice. Josh Barro, Jason

Johnson, and Jennifer Rubin join me ahead.

HAYES: All right. We`ve just gotten word the president of the United

States is en route to visit Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana, he, of

course, Republican member of congress who was one of the people shot today

at the Alexandria baseball diamond along with the president will be

visiting two Capital police officers.

It was the presence of those Capital police officers that stopped this from

becoming a massacre of incomprehensible proportions. It was only because

they were there with Steve Scalise, who is in leadership. They returned

fire. Ultimately they shot the shooter who died in custody. Without them

there, it could have been so much more horrific than it already was.

Lots to talk about on this day. We`ll be right back.

HAYES: All right. Our coverage of two breaking news stories continues on

this extraordinary day, which began with a gunman opening fire on

Republican congressional members at a baseball practice. House Majority

Whip Steve Scalise struck in the hip, is recovering after surgery. Three

other people suffered gunshot wounds, also in recovery, some of them in

quite critical condition as we understand.

Then, late today, The Washington Post reported that special counsel Robert

Mueller is investigating the president of the United States for possible

obstruction of justice.

Joining me now, Jennifer Rubin who writes the Right Turn column at The

Washington Post, Jason Johnson politics editor at The Root and politics and

journalism professor at Morgan State University and MSNBC contributor Josh

Barro at Business Insider.

Jennifer, I`ll start with you. In some ways, this is confirmation of what

had been indicated, but just to take a step back, we`re in fairly uncharted

territory. There`s an active special counsel investigation of the

president of the United States, a criminal investigation that`s open and

that we now know about.

JENNIFER RUBIN, WASHINGTON POST: Correct. And you`re right, I did assume

that this was going on, both because James Comey last week laid out a case

that you could tell was an obstruction case, and because Robert Mueller of

course is a very esteemed lawyer and former FBI chief and would know an

obstruction case when he sees it.

This is confirmation. And I think that confirmation does a bunch of

things. first of all, it should put everybody on notice in that

administration that you should not abide by the president`s lawyer`s advice

not to get your own lawyer, you should get your own lawyer. People should

be very, very careful about telling the truth, telling the truth in public,

telling the truth to investigators. This is a trap for the unwary. And

lastly, I think it`s time for the people in congress on the Senate and on

the House, particularly the Republicans, to put aside some of this

partisanship, stop trying to throw sand in the gears here and ask real

questions of the witnesses and do their job.

HAYES: Josh, you had a contrarian take the other day about Republican

behavior on Capitol

Hill, which is that actually you said they have been more adversarial or

more willing to exercise oversight of a Republican president than you would

have anticipated, explain.

JOSH BARRO, BUSINESS INSIDER: Or at least, you know, they certainly could

be doing

a lot more to hold Trump accountable, but they could also be doing a lot

less.

I mean, if you`d look, and you know, we`re what 150 days into this

administration, the amount

of damaging hearings that have been held on the Hill, the hearing that was

held with Comey and such., and in some cases with fairly aggressive

questioning, especially from Richard Burr and then also from some other

members on the Senate intelligence committee.

They don`t even have to have these hearings.

HAYES: Right. I mean, that`s the key to me, the chairs have had hearings

that if they were maximally falling in line wouldn`t even have seen the

light of day.

BARRO: I think to some extent they would have liked to be covering for the

president more, but the president has made it difficult for them, I mean,

especially by firing James Comey he made - because he made it look so

obvious that he was trying to interfere with the investigation, it was hard

for people like Richard Burr to come wake up a plausible reason as to why

they would be slow walking it.

And so, you know, their willingness to carry water for president is not

infinite, and if it becomes embarrassing enough for them to not hold the

hearing than they have to hold the hearing.

HAYES: Well, and that connects to Jennifer`s point to - because in many

ways this now moves. We don`t know what`s going on in the special counsel,

right, somewhat black box. But it does move to congress, because the

question I asked Leonard Lance, we all know the president was thinking

about firing Robert Mueller, which, if you know, if you follow Donald Trump

for a week you would know that. If you watched him fire James Comey.

But, of course, that ultimately, it`s like the boundaries for all this

action ultimately what will congress abide and what they won`t.

JASON JOHNSON, THE ROOT: It`s a political question.

HAYES: fundamentally.

JOHNSON: A lot of this is how bad does it have to get for the Republicans

in the House, since the impeachment has to start there, to say we have got

to get rid of this guy. It`s getting too much of a problem. Will it take

the 2018 elections? Will it take being wiped out? Will it just take an

additional scandal? That`s really what we`re looking at here, because the

evidence seems to be pretty clear. We already knew that Trump was under

investigation the moment that James Comey said, oh yeah, I already gave

that stuff to Mueller. So, the question is whether the Republicans want to

get ahead of this or wait until all the shoes drop and they might get

crushed by it.

HAYES: Although, part of what`s so strange about all this, and it makes it

strange for everyone`s behavior at the heart of this is, when you go down

to what the basic, Jennifer, core facts are, what did the Russians do, in

terms of just what their efforts were in the campaign, which appear to be

quite extensive, did they receive any aid or help from U.S. persons, or

those persons associated with the Trump campaign, did the Trump campaign

collude in any way or were they infiltrated in any way? The entire facts

of that, most of those are still hidden. And everything that is out in the

open on the obstruction question is sort of there for us to see.

But any Republican member of congress or anyone operating in this political

environment is doing largely blind.

RUBIN: Yes. And this really is the edge that the cover-up can be if not

worse at least more visible than the underlying crime. I would say,

however, that the Republicans have lots of constructive things they could

be doing if they wanted to get to the heart of this. And one of this is

investigating his financial ties and getting to the bottom of the

emoluments problem, which does intersect with the Russian problem.

What money does he have coming in? Who did he have dealings with? Did he

really not have any deals with the Russians? What did he know or not know

about Mr. Flynn and his association with the Russians?

So, there could be a variety of other forum in which congress could get

involved.

I would say there was a third event today that in any other day would have

been unremarked upon, but today of all days, it was probably third or

fourth down the list. And that is Senator Grassley, who has been a much

more fervent advocate of the president and defender has agreed to open

hearings in the Senate judiciary committee on the firing of James Comey.

And that is also a big development, that`s another committee, and that is

really pretty much in parallel with an obstruction investigation by the

special prosecutor.

HAYES: And to that point, the question here in terms of all the parties

involved, is how does the White House – is the White House able to

maintain discipline on the president to not essentially do

something catastrophic, right, because ultimately he has been his own worst

enemy in the behavior that he has himself – this story is a story because

the president of the United States fired James Comey for what appeared

blatantly contextual reasons.

BARRO: Right, but the problem with protecting the president from himself

is that for Robert

Mueller to keep his job the president has to wake up every morning and

decide not to fire Robert Mueller. For him to lose his job, the president

only has to wake up once and decide that this is the day he`s going to fire

Robert Mueller.

There was reporting I think it was The New York Times, Maggie Haberman

basically about people keep asking, you know, why aren`t people telling the

president no? And the answer is people are telling him all the time. He`s

not listening to them. And they`re telling him no increasingly because

they become more alarmed. But just because his staff tries to protect him

from himself doesn`t mean he`ll listen to them consistently.

JOHNSON: One of the other things that comes into lay, you`re going to see

a whole bunch of

people sort of updating their LinkedIn profiles right now, because if

you`re in the White House you`re thinking, look, the little things, the

little favors that I`ve done for this president, the ways that I`ve

assisted him, I could get wrapped up in this dragnet. I don`t want to be

involved in this anymore. It`s going to have a lot of people flip on him.

HAYES: Someone once told me almost every administration sees someone go to

jail. It`s very easy to break the law in the White House, even if you`re

very careful and this White House has not been careful.

I want to talk about what happened this morning and the sort of resonance

of that. And you know we`re hearing all this, you know, when watch this

develop in our extremely polarized atmosphere,

it can be sort of exhausting and dispiriting in that there`s immediately

the sort of blaming and there`s look for who is the villain and sort of

connection from normal politics, like Bernie Sanders, he volunteered for

Bernie Sanders, to ghastly attempted murder.

It seems to me actually – well, I guess, Jennifer, I want to know what you

think about this. I think it`s important, my view of this, it`s important

to draw the line between speech, even if it`s rabid, even if people scream

at their members of congress whether they`re in the Tea Party and the,

quote, resistance and violence. And that`s a hard line that it`s really

important to maintain and not do too much connecting between those two.

RUBIN: Yeah. I think there are two ideas that are somewhat intentioned.

On one hand, we have a president who has just plowed down democratic norm

after democratic norm. He incited violence at his rallies. He has been

someone who has not respected the peaceful operation of democracy. And you

do want to put a stop to that, you do want to condemn that.

On the other hand, and this is important, people who do this really are not

simply acting as a political actor, there`s something terribly disturbed,

terribly wrong, terribly evil about them. And you have to separate those

people from even irresponsible speech by the president or irresponsible

speech in congress.

So, I think we want a robust democracy, even one we don`t like very much

how people are conducting themselves. And on the other hand, make sure

that we have a correct, appropriate, sober response when these horrible

events happen.

HAYES: And Jason I think it`s important for folks that are liberals,

opponents of the president

whatever, to just sort of force themselves through the exercise of the shoe

were on the other foot in this

circumstance. Well, that had nothing to do with me, because obviously I

find this horrendous. And those aren`t my - I would never do something

like that, would you extend that sort of basic framework were it someone

else? And that seems to me like a really important exercise for everyone

to go through just emotionally and cognitively in this atmosphere.

JOHNSON: Yeah, I completely agree. And I think another thing that is in

play here, this is a guy who abused women. HE has a violent background in

general.

I think the lesson I hope we all learn from this on the right and on the

left, and I think - you know, think and praying for Steve Scalise to be

okay, is that we oftentimes, politicians will make compromises rhetorically

for votes or for policy and not recognize how it could exacerbate these

kinds of issues.

Steve Scalise has his own issues with people he`s (inaudible) in the past.

He didn`t do that because he`s a white nationalist, he did it because he

was trying to get votes. And sometimes politicians do these for votes and

don`t recognize it could activate those kinds of people.

HAYES: Yeah, I guess so. But I just think that`s dangerous thinking in

some ways, right. I think like this idea of activating to me is like that

you start to sort of hem in what - it`s a free country. What you should

not do is incite violence, to Jennifer`s point, that has happened. But

that to me it`s just important to hold that line between incitement and

speech and action.

BARRO: Right. The thing I`m afraid of and the thing that I think members

of congress are

afraid of, which I think is why they were very nice to each other today and

sort of came together about this, is it`s not so much the rhetoric as the

increased agitation among the public not just the sense that the government

is doing things they don`t like, but that when the other side wields power

it is doing so in an illegitimate way, that the government is not

responsive to voters, that things are rigged. And I think when you have

public sentiments like that, when people believe that normal politics

doesn`t work, then people can become more inclined…

HAYES: I definitely think there is something to that.

Jennifer Rubin, Jason Johnson, and Josh Barro, thank you all.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow show, which I`m going

to go watch right now starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.

END

