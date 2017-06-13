All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/13/2017
Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES
Date: June 13, 2017
Guest: Adam Schiff, Cory Booker, Jim Jordan
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
SEN. ANGUS KING (I), MAINE: Has the President invoked executive privilege
in the case of your testimony here today?
JEFF SESSIONS, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY GENERAL: He has not.
HAYES: Stonewalling the Senate.
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D), CALIFORNIA: Did you not ask your staff to show you
the policy that would be the basis for your refusing the majority of
questions that have been asked of you?
SESSIONS: Chairman, (INAUDIBLE) should be allowed to answer.
HAYES: The President`s Attorney General faces the Intel Committee.
SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R), FLORIDA: Do you remember lingering? Do you remember
feeling like you needed to stay?
SESSIONS: I do recall being one of the last ones to leave.
HAYES: Jeff Sessions on Russian collusion.
SESSIONS: Appalling and detestable lie.
HAYES: On the firing of James Comey.
SESSIONS: A fresh start at the FBI was the appropriate thing to do.
HAYES: And the future of the Special Counsel.
SEN. MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: Will you commit to this Committee not to
take any personal actions that might result in Director Mueller`s firing?
HAYES: Tonight, what we learned and where we go from here with Congressman
Adam Schiff. And Democrats continue to ring the alarm on the GOP`s secret
Trumpcare plan.
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), MASSACHUSSETS: Will the secret Republican bill
let insurance companies go ahead and drop prescription drug coverage or
kick people off Medicare?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator Warren, I can`t answer that.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. In sworn testimony
today before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Attorney General Jeff
Sessions proved an often evasive witness, saying he couldn`t recall details
about meetings with the Russian Ambassador and refusing to answer questions
about his conversations with the President despite acknowledging the
President has made no executive privilege claim. But on the question of
collusion or possible collusion between Russian operatives and the Trump
campaign on which he was a key adviser, the attorney General was
unambiguous.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SESSION: The suggestion that I participated in any collusion, that I was
aware of any collusion with the Russian government to hurt this country,
which I have served with honor for 35 years, or to undermine the integrity
of our democratic process is an appalling and detestable lie.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Sessions insisted there was nothing improper in his two known
meetings with the Russian Ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, but he did not
entirely rule out the possibility of a third encounter last year at the
Mayflower Hotel.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
WARNER: To the best of your memory, you had no conversation with
Ambassador Kislyak at that meeting?
SESSIONS: I don`t recall that, Senator Warner. It will be - certainly, I
can assure you nothing improper if I had to have a conversation with him
and it`s conceivable it would have been nothing improper if I`d had a
conversation with him, and it`s conceivable that that occurred. I just
don`t remember it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Sessions confirmed a key piece of fired FBI Director James Comey`s
testimony last week, recalling leaving Comey alone in the Oval Office with
the President. That, of course, is when Comey says the President told him
he hoped he could let the investigation into Michael Flynn go. The
Attorney General also recalled Comey later voicing concerns about the one-
on-one meeting. When it came to the issue of Comey`s sudden termination
last month, Sessions left key questions unanswered. He defended his
involvement in Comey`s firing, arguing it did not violate the terms of his
recusal from the Russia investigation.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SESSIONS: Now, I do not believe that it is a sound position to say that if
you`re recused for a single case involving any one of the great agencies
like DEA or U.S. Marshals or ATF that are part of the Department of
Justice, you can`t make a decision about the leadership in that agency.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Sessions also stood by the initial pretext for Comey`s firing
outlined in a memo by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which faulted
Comey`s handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation. But when asked
repeatedly about the President`s own suggestion that Comey was fired
because of the Russia investigation, Sessions refused over and over again
to answer Senators` questions.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D), CALIFORNIA: Did you ever discuss Director Comey`s
FBI handling of the Russia investigations with the President or anyone
else?
SESSIONS: Senator Feinstein, that would call for a communication between
the Attorney General and the President -
FEINSTEIN: I understand that.
SESSIONS: - and I`m not able to comment on that.
SEN RON WYDEN (D), OREGON: We`re talking about an attack on our democratic
institutions and stonewalling of any kind is unacceptable. And General
Sessions has acknowledged that there is no legal basis for this
stonewalling.
SESSIONS: Senator Wyden, I am not stonewalling. I am following the
historic policies of the Department of Justice.
SEN. MARTIN HEINRICH (D), NEW MEXICO: And now you`re not answering
questions. You`re impeding this investigation. So my understanding of the
legal standard is that you either answer the question - that`s the best
outcome. You say this is classified, can`t answer it here, I`ll answer it
in closed session. That`s bucket number two. Bucket number three is to
say, I`m invoking executive privilege. There is no appropriateness bucket.
It is not a legal standard.
SESSIONS: Senator, I`m protecting the President`s constitutional right by
not giving it away before he has a chance to review it.
He has not had a full opportunity to review the questions and to make a
decision on whether or not to approve such an answer.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, Congressman Adam Schiff, Ranking Member of the
House Intelligence Committee. And as someone who is a Ranking Member on an
Oversight Committee, what`s wrong with essentially pre-emptively or
proactively let say preserving the possibility of Presidential privilege -
if I can say that ten times fast - as the Attorney General suggested today?
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA), RANKING MEMBER HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE:
Well, there`s no privilege to reserve a potential privilege later. You
either invoke a privilege or you don`t. And here there was really nothing
unanticipated about the questions. We all knew what the Senators were
going to ask. If he had come to the House, we would have asked exactly the
same questions. He came prepared to answer some and not to answer others.
So there was no reason except the fact that the White House wanted to try
to have it both ways, didn`t want to actually have the spectacle of having
to invoke the privilege but also didn`t want him to answer.
Now, Congress cannot let that stand. And you know, in particular, those
questions that go to whether he violated his recusal, whether the President
fired Director Comey as a way of obstructing or impeding the investigation,
if he is privy to information that the memo that Rod Rosenstein prepared,
his own letter would serve as mere pretext or window dressing to conceal
the true reason for Comey`s firing, he cannot hide that behind a privilege.
So we need to pursue this in Congress. We need to litigate it if
necessary. But we can`t take that non-answer as the last word.
HAYES: There`s been three officials who have testified before Congress all
sort of occupying a similar space in terms of how they`ve answered
Committee. Dan Coats, Director of National Intelligence, Admiral Rogers of
the NSA and now Jeff Sessions. Am I - I guess, is this anomalous? Is it
normally the case that those in the executive branch before Congress will
answer questions under oath or invoke privilege? Is this middle space
unusual, or is it something that happens a lot?
SCHIFF: No, it`s very unusual, and it`s completely unacceptable. The fact
that it may be inconvenient or it may be embarrassing, that`s not a
privilege. But, you know, again, when you have a clash between the
executive and the legislative branch, it really is a test of wills. We
have the legal right to get the answers, and the only question is whether
we`ll demonstrate the will to insist on them, we`re going to have to. I`m
confident that Bob Mueller is going to as well but the public has a right
to know this. We, you know, cannot allow the executive to try to cloak
what may be impropriety or illegality behind claims of privilege.
So you know, among the most striking things to me today were, you know, the
fact that he tried to hide behind this non-privilege, but also the degree
that you pointed out to which he corroborated Director Comey about that key
meeting where Comey was asked to drop the Flynn case. The following day,
Comey goes toSessions. Sessions acknowledges Comey was uncomfortable about
what took place, and he says basically don`t let that happen again. Now,
Sessions testified today that meeting with the President as an FBI Director
in and of itself may not be wrong. It`s only wrong when it`s about a
pending case. Well, because the Director was uncomfortable, he knew it was
about a pending case, of course, that case was the Russia case.
HAYES: I want to play one moment that was really interesting to me in
which Sessions talked about the degree to which he knows about the nature
of the investigation into what Russia did. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KING: After the election, before the inauguration, you never sought any
information about this rather dramatic attack on our country?
SESSIONS: On - no.
ANGUS: You received no briefing on the Russian active measures in
connection with the 2016 election?
SESSIONS: No. I don`t believe I ever did.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Were you surprised by that?
SCHIFF: I was surprised by it. And you know, to me, it very much echoed a
question that Director Comey was asked, and that is, did the President ever
ask you about the Russian hacking, what we need to do about it, how we
protect the country, what steps we should take to deter them, and the
answer was similarly no. Now, it surprised me more, I think, with Sessions
because with the President, it`s very clear that his only interest is in
how does this affect me, not to how does this affect America or how do we
protect America, but how does this affect me. I would have thought, hoped
maybe, that the Attorney General`s answer might have been a bit different,
that he would have shown a concern that certainly the rest of us that work
in the national security space have and had. He was a member of the Armed
Services Committee so, yes, I thought that was very striking.
HAYES: All right, Congressman Adam Schiff, thanks for your time.
SCHIFF: Thank you, Chris.
HAYES: Just after today`s Senate Intelligence hearing wrapped up, I got a
chance to speak with Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who told
me that Jeff Sessions should not be Attorney General. I started the
interview by asking him what else he learned from today`s hearing.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
SEN. CORY BOOKER (D), NEW JERSEY: Well, very little because he really had
a case of either convenient amnesia where he didn`t recall details of
conversations that could have been implicating on him, and he frankly found
a very creative dodge that I think is problematic. And I think when
witnesses refuse to testify, refuse to respond to inquiries like we saw in
the House Republicans, they should be held in contempt.
HAYES: The argument that the Attorney General gave today about why it did
not violate the terms of his recusal to be involved at all in the decision
to fire James Comey, was that his responsible for the totality of the
Department of Justice, he`s recused from one particular case, but he cannot
allow that to impede him in dispatching his duties and if, in fact, Comey
was so incompetent or so deserving of termination, that would be a
dereliction to point to the recusal so as not to effectuate that. What`s
your response to that argument?
BOOKER: Well again, this again is the knot that they`re being tied into.
If what the President said, he was being fired in relation to the Russian
investigation and the person who recused himself in the Russian
investigation is getting involved in that firing. To me, that violates the
reasons for which he gave a recusal. So there is a whole bunch of twisted
and conflicting reasoning going on here and today did not shed light on
that, did not get to the bottom or at least unravel all of this twisted,
convoluted reasoning that`s been put forth.
HAYES: I want to ask you about the sort of question of collusion. He was
extremely indignant - the Attorney General today about the any implication
that in his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, which he had failed to note
in his previous testimony, that he would have colluded in any way,
conspired, talked about subverting American democracy. Isn`t it indeed
farfetched to think that this sitting U.S. Senator is saddling up to an
Ambassador from Russia and you know, exchanging laughs or cryptic
information about the hacking of John Podesta`s inbox?
BOOKER: Look, we have a pattern right now that is really disturbing. You
have people not revealing their contacts or nature of their conversations
with leaders from Russia, and that`s Manafort, Flynn, Kushner, Sessions.
We see a pattern now of multiple contacts and what we do know from Comey
and from Sessions is they`re not talking about the urgency to defend
ourselves from Russian attacks. And so it is natural to ask the question,
what was going on? What those conversations were about? What was the
substance? And that`s the reason why this larger threat of Russia and
possible collusion, that we have a Special Prosecutor today.
So there - to me, this - unfortunately, many people want to cast a shadow
of some sort of partisan inquiry here. No, they`re legitimate questions
and a lot of Trump close associates Kushner, Manafort, Flynn, and others
have had repeated contacts with Russian officials under the context and at
a time that the Russians were actively engaged in a major effort to
undermine our democracy. So I`m sorry. This is serious. It should be
taken seriously. And for the fact that we have a President of the United
States at a time that our country is being attacked - and by the way, will
do so again. Putin has shown on the international scene that when he
pushes and if he`s not stopped or met by force, that he`s going to continue
to do this.
And this President seems to be in many ways not only not stopping him but
continuing to coddle Putin, somebody who is - who is a threat to our
country. And so today`s inquiry was all a legitimate, focus, and - but
unfortunately, we did not get satisfactory answers from the Attorney
General. That`s why again it`s consistent. You`re right, I blocked him
beforehand. I thought he should have resigned after his being caught in
not being forthcoming with the truth in his confirmation hearings. He
would not tolerate that from a kid from Newark in a judicial process, this
law and order guy. His testimony was not forthcoming, and this is further
proof to me that he should not be the Attorney General. And let me just
say one specific thing.
HAYES: Sure.
BOOKER: The Attorney General has a very unique position in the President`s
cabinet. It demands a level of independence, objectivity, a focus on the
rule of law. And clearly what we saw here was more of a partisan to the
President than someone who was focused as our chief law enforcement officer
in dealing with threats to our country and getting to the bottom in a
forthcoming way, in a transparent way to what the facts are, what we`re
dealing with right now. And contrast him to Comey, who had specific
remembrances, who had credible recall and we have Sessions here who is
invoking a level of executive privilege that hasn`t been asserted, who
doesn`t recall contacts with Ambassadors. I`m a United States Senator, I
remember my conversations with ambassadors from different countries and
what I discussed. This whole thing to me is just another example of a
person that should not be the Attorney General.
HAYES: All right, Senator Cory Booker, thanks for your time.
BOOKER: Thank you.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
HAYES: Later, Senate Republicans continue to hide their Trumpcare bill.
I`ll talk to a Democrat who is talking about shutting down the Senate
before any vote can happen. And more rumors and reporting swirls about the
President`s intentions over the future of the Special Counsel investigating
Russia as one Republican goes to the House floor and says, get rid of
Mueller. He`s dirty. That story after this two-minute break.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. LOUIE GOHMERT (R), TEXAS: We don`t need a Special Prosecutor. We
certainly don`t need Mueller. He`s done enough damage. It`s time to let
the Special Prosecutor that Comey created needlessly go.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert on the House floor calling for the
firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Joining me now, Republican
Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio who serves in the House Judiciary Committee,
your colleague, Mr. Gohmert, had some more to say. I want to play you a
little more about what he had to say about Mueller and get your reaction.
Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GOHMERT: We know now for sure there is no collusion between this
administration and Russia. Let`s at least stop that facade. Let`s stop
that distraction.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Louie, what about -
GOHMERT: Get rid of Mueller. He is dirty. He created all kinds of
problems.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: He is dirty. Do you think Bob Mueller is dirty?
JIM JORDAN (R-OH), HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Look, Chris, that`s one
member of Congress. Here`s what I do know. All kinds of Republicans, all
kinds of Democrats wanted James Comey to go. Republicans didn`t like what
he said in July of last year. You Democrats didn`t like what he said in
October. I actually criticized both times. I criticized him in July, and
I took some heat for it when I did that in October. I thought he messed
the whole investigation up. So lots of people are calling for Jim Comey to
go and I think based on what we saw from him last week, we now know why.
He leaked information to The New York Times to protect himself.
HAYES: Wait a second. Wait a second. But -
JORDAN: He did to create this push for a Special Counsel, and it actually
is now what we have. So -
HAYES: Wait. But to get back, the question at issue is not James Comey,
who`s been fired. There`s nothing anyone with do about that. James Comey
is gone. The person who does occupy a position of authority is Robert
Mueller, who`s the Special Counsel appointed by the Deputy Attorney
General. There are a lot of folks conservatives and Republicans saying
that Mueller has to go, that they don`t trust him, that he`s dirty -
(CROSSTALK)
HAYES: I`m just curious whether you agree. Do you believe in his
integrity?
JORDAN: I think there`s been one member of Congress called for that. So
that`s one member`s view. Look, I understand Mr. Mueller`s reputation. I
will tell you this. The one interaction I had with him was pretty
disappointing, and it happened four years ago, five weeks after the
targeting at the IRS was discovered and proven to be actually happening,
Mr. Mueller was in front of the Judiciary Committee and I asked him three
simple questions. Who`s lead agent on the case? How many agents have you
assigned? Have you talked to any of the victims? His answers were I don`t
know, I don`t know, I don`t know. Not real impressive when that was the
key issue in the country at that time. So all I know is my one interaction
with Bob Mueller wasn`t too encouraging.
HAYES: On the IRS investigation.
JORDAN: Yes, of course. I mean, he`s the FBI Director. It`s the number
one story in the country. The President and then Attorney General Holder
said they`re going to do a criminal investigation, and the Head of the FBI
doesn`t know anything about the case after it`s been there five weeks?
HAYES: Let me ask you this -
JORDAN: That`s what caused people to be concerned.
HAYES: You`re talking about the IRS case and I know you were on the
Benghazi Committee and there were lots of questions in getting to the
bottom of that, which is you know, the constitutional role of the United
States Congress. Do you think that you, to your satisfaction, understand
fundamentally what happened with Russia, what they did, and why it`s the
case that three associates of the President have not given truthful answers
about their meetings with Russian officials under penalty of perjury?
JORDAN: What I know is what Jim Comey said last week, and he confirmed
what the President said three different times, that Mr. Comey told the
President he wasn`t under investigation. Mr. Comey confirmed that last
week. What he also confirmed last week was never has the President of the
United States, President Trump, been under investigation but Secretary
Clinton was under investigation, and James Comey - let me finish. James
Comey misled the American people at the direction of then Attorney General
Lynch. He said it`s not a criminal investigation.
HAYES: Right, so -
JORDAN: He was told to say it was a matter. So he misled the American
people in that investigation, the real investigation. And then with Mr.
Trump, he allowed the perception to be that the President was under
investigation when he wasn`t. So he misled the American people twice.
HAYES: Congressman, Congressman, I get that. I asked you a question.
There are three associates of the President of the United States, one of
them Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He said under oath he had not meddle
with a Russian official, that was not true. Michael Flynn, who was
appointed to be National Security Adviser -
JORDAN: Mr. Sessions has corrected that.
HAYES: He apparently told FBI investigators, which is a big deal, that he
- that he had not had conversations about sanctions with Sergey Kislyak.
That`s not true. There`s criminal investigation pending on that. And
Jared Kushner said on his security clearance form under penalty of perjury,
says the writing at the top - I`m sure you`ve seen that form, that he did
not omit meetings. He omitted a secret meeting with Sergey Kislyak. Three
associates of the President under the penalty of perjury, have not told the
truth about meetings with Russian officials. Do you understand why that`s
the case? Why did that happen?
JORDAN: Mr. Sessions has corrected the record.
HAYES: That was a mistake.
JORDAN: Mr. Flynn has been fired, right?
HAYES: But you don`t understand why he did that? Why did he tell that
deception?
JORDAN: No, we have an investigation going on, Chris but all I know so far
what`s come out has proven that the President has been right along and that
he wasn`t under investigation. What he said has been - has been proven
true all along based on Mr. Comey`s testimony last week.
HAYES: But I`m just asking - but don`t you - I get that and I`m not saying
the President is under investigation, I (INAUDIBLE) James Comey`s word.
I`m just saying, for those of us watching this -
JORDAN: Right, but Mr. Comey - Mr. Comey allowed the perception to exist
that he was under investigation -
HAYES: But Sir - Congressman –
JORDAN: - when he wasn`t.
HAYES: Congressman, Congressman, for those of us watching this -
JORDAN: He also told the country it was a matter when Secretary Clinton
was actually under investigation. Those are important. -
HAYES: Congressman, for those of us - for those of us watching this, we`re
just trying to figure this out, it doesn`t strike you as weird as three
people close to the President of the United States under penalty of perjury
gave misleading or false answers about meeting with Russian officials?
Does that sound strange to you?
JORDAN: We`ll get the answers to that.
HAYES: But that`s not weird to you? That doesn`t pique your - as a man
who has overseen investigations, who sat on the Benghazi Committee, who
looked over the IRS, who looked at fact patterns and said, something
doesn`t add up here when Barack Obama was President, you see that and you
say to yourself, I don`t know.
JORDAN: No, no. Look, I want to get the answers. I think the American
people want to get the answers, but we want - we want the full truth. We
want the full story.
HAYES: Agreed.
JORDAN: We weren`t getting that. We started to get some of that last week
when we learned about the secret memo that Mr. - excuse me - when we
learned about the conversations that were only memorialized relative to
President Trump. None of those important conversations that happened under
Mr. Comey`s tenure, the day they made the decision to give Cheryl Mills
immunity, did he memorialize conversations with key Justice Department
officials on that day?
HAYES: Right.
JORDAN: I don`t think so. He said he did it. So, I want the full
picture. Context matters. The full story matters. That`s what we`re
trying to get.
HAYES: I could not agree more on that point. Congressman Jim Jordan - by
the way, I have to say thank you for coming back. I`m sorry for the
logistical difficulties. I genuinely appreciate the comeback.
JORDAN: No problem. My pleasure.
HAYES: All right. Thanks a lot.
I`m joined now by MSNBC Political Analyst Josh Earnest, the White House
Press Secretary under President Barack Obama from 2014-2017. I guess my
question is it does not strike me - and again, there`s a sort of partisan
nature to this. People are skeptical of people on the other side. They`re
more inclined to give charitable readings to people on their side. That`s
just the true thing. But it does strike me that Republicans are sort of
edging towards coming right out and saying get rid of the Special Counsel.
We know all we need to know.
JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes, it is a strange phenomenon
that somebody like Bob Mueller, whose bipartisan credentials are as
bulletproof as any other human being that`s walking the planet. He is
somebody that you`ll recall was appointed to the FBI Director by Republican
President George W. Bush, was confirmed with strong bipartisan support in
the United States Senate in 2001. In 2011, after his ten-year term was
about to come up, President Obama recognized that appointing a new FBI
Director about a year before his re-election campaign would have the
potential of being pretty controversial.
So President Obama got together with Republicans in Congress about a year
before the election, a little more than a year before the election, and
said, why don`t we just extend Bob Mueller for a couple of years so that we
can get past the election, and Republicans who were always ready to attack
President Obama readily agreed and said, let`s just leave Bob Mueller
there. That`s why he has the distinction of having served longer as FBI
Director than any other FBI Director other than J.Edgar Hoover. He
extended beyond his regular term. So he is somebody that has impeccable
bipartisan credentials and it`s only since he`s been appointed to
investigate President Trump do we now see that the knives out for Bob
Mueller.
HAYES: But isn`t that though - but Josh - but Josh, I feel like sometimes
I hear people say that and it`s like they`re talking from an alternate
universe. Isn`t the lesson we`ve learned in the 21st-century version of
Washington peak polarization, there`s really no such thing as impeccable
bipartisan credentials? Is this surprising to you they`re going after him?
EARNEST: I am mildly surprised. I think it remains to be seen what
exactly comes of it. You know, there was this report from President
Trump`s friend, Mr. Ruddy, who indicated that President Trump was
considering firing Bob Mueller and the White House spokesperson put out a
statement yesterday, last night, indicating that Mr. Ruddy should not be
talking publicly, questioned his sources, but didn`t actually say that what
Mr. Ruddy says was wrong.
HAYES: Right.
EARNEST: They didn`t deny the report that President Trump actually was
considering firing Bob Mueller. So, look, you know, I`m not going to put
it past the Trump administration to do something wildly unpredictable. But
what I do hope is that at some point Republicans in Congress - and I know
that this is in some ways this is the great white whale, right? We`ve been
hoping at some point Republicans in Congress would step up and put their
allegiance to the country ahead of their allegiance to the party. And
certainly, one way they could do that would be to ensure that Bob Mueller
has the independence that he needs to conduct a thorough investigation and
actually get to the bottom of what happened in the context of the 2016
election.
HAYES: Well, we will see if this - if this bluff as it were, is called.
Josh Earnest, thanks for joining me.
EARNEST: Thank you, Chris.
HAYES: All right. Coming up, while trying to get to the bottom of Jeff
Sessions` refusal to answer questions, Senator Kamala Harris was
interrupted by her colleagues for the second time in a week, that moment
after this quick break.
HAYES: When Senator Kamala Harris, the former Attorney General of
California pressed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during his
testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee last week, she was
scolded first by Senator John McCain, who isn`t even a full-time member of
the Committee, and then by Chairman Richard Burr.
HARRIS: Can you give me a yes or no answer, please.
ROD ROSENSTEIN, UNITED STATES DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL: In a close
briefing. Well, it`s not a short answer Senator. The answer is -
HARRIS: It is either you are willing to do that or not as we have
precedent in that regard.
ROSENSTEIN: But the -
JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: Mr. Chairman, they should be allowed to answer
the question.
SEN. RICHARD BURR (R), NORTH CAROLINA: Would the Senator suspend? The
Chair is going to exercise its right to allow the witnesses to answer the
question. The Senator will -
HARRIS: Ability to filibuster.
BURR: Mr. Rosenstein, would you like to thoroughly answer the question.
ROSENSTEIN: Thank you Mr -
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: That prompted this response from Senator Elizabeth Warren,
“silencing Kamala Harris for not being `courteous` enough is just
unbelievable,” Warren tweeted. “Keep fighting, Kamala!
#neverthelessshepersisted.
Then at today`s hearing, the same thing happened. Senator John McCain who,
again, is not actually a full-time member of the Senate intelligence
committee but has ex-officio status, because he chairs the armed services
committee interrupted Senator Harris while she was questioning attorney
General Jeff Sessions about DOJ policies on executive privilege, prompting
once again Chairman Burr to intervene.
(BEIGN VIDEO CLIP)
HARRIS: Sir, I`m just asking you about the DOJ policy.
SESSIONS: It`s a policy that goes just beyond the attorney general.
HARRIS: Is that policy in writing somewhere?
SESSIONS: I think so.
HARRIS: So did you not consult it before you came before this committee
knowing we would ask you questions about that?
SESSIONS: well, we talked about it. the policy is based…
HARRIS: Did you ask that it would be shown to you?
SESSIONS: The policy is based on the principle that the president…
HARRIS: Sir, I`m not asking about the principle, I`m asking when you…
SESSIONS: Well, I am unable to answer the question.
HARRIS: …asked these questions and you would rely on that policy, did
you not ask your staff to show you the policy that would be the basis for
your refusing to answer the majority of questions…
SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, (R) ARIZONA: Chairman, the witness should be allowed to
answer the question.
BURR: Senators will allow the chair to control the hearing.
Senator Harris, let him answer.
HARRIS: Please do. Thank you.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Senator Harris continues to persist, tweeting “after the hearing,
it`s unacceptable that
sessions, a top law enforcement official in the country, cannot name his
legal basis for evading questions. So, what about that? I`ll ask a
congresswoman who served on the House judiciary committee that drafted the
articles of impeachment against President Nixon next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. ANGUS KING, (I) MAINE: You testified a few minutes ago, I`m not able
to invoke executive privilege, that`s up to the president. Has the
president invoked executive privilege in the case of your testimony here
today?
SESSIONS: He has not.
KING: Then what is the basis of your refusal to answer these questions?
SESSIONS: Senator King, the president has a constitutional…
KING: I understand that, but the president hasn`t asserted it.
SESSIONS: Well…
KING: You said you don`t have the power to assert the power of executive
privilege, so what is
the legal basis for your refuse to answer these questions?
SESSIONS: I am protecting the right of the president to assert it. I`ll
assert it if he chooses.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Senator Angus King tried hard this afternoon to understand just how
Attorney General Jeff Sessions could cite executive privilege when the
president himself had not done so. Joining me now, former Congresswoman
Elizabeth Holtzmann, who served on the House judiciary committee during its
drafting of three articles of impeachment against then President Richard
Nixon, and Bob Bauer, former White House counsel to President Obama.
And Bob, let me start with you, in my experience, people that served as
White House counsel tend to be executive power maximalists, let`s just
say. So, I wonder if you think it`s fine for someone who serves in an
administration to sort of proactively not answer on the off chance that
privilege might
be invoked over those conversations?
BOB BAUER, FRM. WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: I don`t think it was inadvertent. I
think this was a quite deliberate strategy to not have the president invoke
executive privilege, which would have been highly controversial, but in
effect have Attorney General Sessions come to the same place.
He didn`t alert the committee that this was an issue. He came prepared to
argue this vague confidentiality concern that was linked to executive
privilege, but in what way, not at all clear. So, I think it got him out
of the immediate problem of having the president stand on the privilege,
which would have been of course major news and very controversial.
HAYES: Did you ever send someone out, or have consultations when you were
in the White House in which you outlined a similar approach for folks that
were going to go before committees?
BAUER: No, I have to say I didn`t. I mean, the circumstance never arose
in which that was even presented to me as an option. I can`t say I did,
no.
HAYES: What do you think about this Sessions sort of non-invocation of
privilege, but as a means of not answering questions?
ELIZABETH HOLTZMAN, FRM. U.S. SENATOR: It`s just a fancy dance, and it
doesn`t…
HAYES: It doesn`t have a legal basis?
HOLTZMAN: No legal basis, it`s legally nonsensical. The president had
opportunity to know that Sessions was going to testify. He knew that
Sessions was going to testify. The president watches television. He
reads the papers. He tweets. He`s very current. So he knew. He didn`t
say, I`m invoking executive privilege.
So what are we giving the president? A year, two years? How long do you
protect the possibility? This is nonsense. There is no such thing as a
protection of the possibility the president might invoke executive
privilege because the president has to invoke executive privilege and then
it
could be challenged, because the president in fact may not have a right to
executive privilege, because maybe they`re talking about criminal activity,
as existed in Watergate. And then there was no executive privilege.
So the point is you can invoke executive privilege, but it may be an
invalid invocation.
HAYES: So, I want to follow up on that, right. So, for a White House that
tends to be sort of maximalist and assertive about a lot of things, right,
you think to yourself, why don`t they just invoke privilege? And what I
hear from you is, the reason they don`t do that is because that could be
contested in court. And one of the arguments against invoking it would be
to point to evidence of underlying wrongdoing that was being covered up,
which is an exception to the privilege. And they dont` want to go into a
court and have to open that Pandora`s Box.
HOLTZMAN: Not only wrongdoing, but criminality. Let`s start with that. I
mean, that`s what was in the Nixon tapes. And it was a case called the
United States against Richard Nixon. And Nixon lost.
HAYES: And that`s the precedent we have.
Bob, is that - would you be advising the same thing if you were in the
White House counsel`s office, which is if we assert privilege, we are then
marching ourselves into a judicial process that is going to be devoted to
questioning whether there`s evidence of wrongdoing?
BAUER: well, yes. I think eventually that`s what you face. In the short
term, you face a fairly sensational bit of news, which is that the
president decides to invoke executive privilege with respect to a number of
issues that would be raised with Attorney General Sessions, including, for
example, whether he had any conversations with the president about firing
Special Counsel Mueller or any other aspect of the Russia investigation.
He was in a position to say, no. He really couldn`t do that. He couldn`t
discuss those matters because he was preserving, as the Congresswoman
Holtzman just said, the potential for invoking the privilege in the future.
HOLTZMAN: Look, Sessions invoked executive - I mean this potential of
executive privilege over the fact of whether the president asked him to get
out of the room. He said, oh, I can`t discuss
that when Mueller is there and the other people are there. What is this –
it was just an exercise in obfuscation and what I call, in good old
Watergate language, cover-up.
HAYES: Well, and you also have a situation in which a lot of the sort of
heart of this matter is this firing of Comey about which there is written -
mean, they both wrote memos. And the president has talked about it. It`s
not like, you know, everyone is sort of on the record. It seems to me that
that`s something, Bob, that you should be willing to talk about. You
signed a memo, you know, saying this is why James Comey should be - was -
getting fired.
BAUER: Well, he did refer to the memorandum. He said, those are my
reasons. They are the only reasons. I never had an occasion to talk to
the president, so he implied, about Russia and the Russian investigation as
a possible ground for firing Comey, and he stuck with that. And that had
been made public, so there wasn`t any question of his having to discuss it
or not having to discuss it, he clearly had to.
HAYES: You wonder how long officials of the executive come before congress
all the time. We`re going to see how long this is going to last, sort of
trying to occupy this sort of middle space.
Elizabeth Holtzman and Bob Bauer, thank you both.
Still to come, Senator Elizabeth Warren sounds off on senate Republicans
crafting their health care bill in complete secrecy. Plus, tonight`s Thing
One, Thing Two starts after the break.
HAYES: Thing One tonight, as senate Republicans push for a vote this month
on a secret health care bill they won`t let anyone see, today on Capitol
Hill, NBC`s own Kasie Hunt reported, alert, reporters at Capitol have been
told they are not allowed to film interviews with senators in hallways
contrary to years of precedent. Gallery staff were dispatched to issue
verbal directives, stop filming.
Shortly after, a senior Democratic aide told Roll Call the directive was a
unilateral decision by the rules committee chair, Republican Richard
Shelby.
Several Senate Democrats pushed back immediately: Claire McCaskill tweeted,
huh? Maybe worried you will catch the group of guys writing health care
bill in back room somewhere. Ron Wyden wrote, this is Senate GOP trying to
hide from their terrible health care bill. And minority leader Chuck
Schumer said, press access should never be restricted unfairly,
particularly not when one party is trying to sneak a major bill through
congress.
Even Republican Ben Sasse agreed this is a bad idea.
There was a resolution to this story today, but not before one Republican
senator gave absolutely the worst defense of this new level secrecy, and
that`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.
HAYES: While Senate Democrats and even several Republicans blasted a new
directive banning reporters from interviewing lawmakers in hallways,
Republican Senator Tim Scott defended the idea saying, in part, folks have
been at ATM machines and folks have been using cameras, I want to keep my
PIN private.
He may have been referencing this moment following the Comey hearing last
week when Senator Richard Burr answered questions at the ATM. However,
today Senator Burr said he had nothing to do with the changes.
In fact, Burr left his bankcard in the ATM that day, and a Buzzfeed
reporter retrieved it.
Good thing reporters were there.
Amid Senator Scott`s defense of the crackdown on the interviews, he did
acknowledge that reporters deserve the access necessary to do their jobs.
And his office added in a statement later, he`s not lying awake at night
concerned about ATMs, which would be ridiculous.
Well, thanks for that.
Meanwhile just hours after the directive became public, the Republican
chair who secretly
ordered it backtracked. Kasie Hunt reported, Senate rules committee
reverses course on hallway interviews. You may continue to follow the
rules as if it was yesterday.
HAYES: It was supposed to be a routine hearing on Capitol Hill today. The
Senate health committee meeting to discuss lowering prescription drug
prices. It`s the kind of low key, bipartisan committee hearing that
happens all the time on the Hill.
But there was an enormous elephant in the room, which is of course the
secret Republican
health care bill currently being written without a shred of transparency or
bipartisanship - no hearings, no discussion, not even text available to the
public, not a single Democrat has seen one word of the bill.
The process has been so secret that even some Republicans have been shut
out, including apparently Senator Bill Cassidy, prompting this offer from
Democratic Senator Patty Murray.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. PATTY MURRAY, (D) WASHINGTON: I know you want to go crash the secret
meeting, so I don`t want to hold you up too much longer. Can I came with
you to crash that meeting because I will tell you people across the country
want to know what`s in it.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Senator Elizabeth Warren pressed Cassidy for the bills contents
right then and there.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, (D) MASSACHUSETTS: Mr. Chairman, I assume that
you`ve seen the bill, and I`m not asking for details on this, but can we
get some general outlines of the Republican plan? Will the secret
Republican bill let insurance companies go ahead and drop prescription drug
coverage or kick people off Medicare?
SEN. BILL CASSIDY, (R) LOUISIANA: Senator Warren, I can`t answer that.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: There is at least one Democratic Senator who isn`t ruling out any
options to stop the secret health care bill dead in its tracks. And he
joins me live, next.
HAYES: The Senate`s health care bill is being drafted by a small, all-male
group of Republicans who refuse to hold hearings, get input from Democrats,
or release a draft to the public. And despite the fact that nobody knows
what`s in the bill, Republicans are trying to put it up for vote before
July 4th.
Today, President Trump met with a group of Senate Republicans to talk about
the secret bill.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: We`re going to come out with a real bill, not Obamacare. And the
results are going to be fantastic and hopefully it will be announced at the
appropriate time and everyone is going to be happy.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Everyone.
Trump added that he wanted to see a kind bill, one, quote, with heart. And
the Associated Press reports that behind closed doors, he argued the House
bill he once celebrated with a big Rose Garden celebration is mean, but the
Senate version should be, quote, more generous. The president also
reportedly calling the House bill, and I quote here, a son of a bitch.
Later, the president shook hands with some people the White House called
victims of Obamacare and complained about the Democratic refusal to support
the secret GOP plan.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: No matter how good it is, we will get no obstructionist Democrat
votes. No matter how good it is, if it`s the greatest health care plan
ever devised, we will get zero votes by the obstructionists.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.
Well, the president thinks the House bill is mean and a son of a bitch, if
you trust the reporting on that, which has not been denied by the White
House. He says you, the Democrats, are obstructionists and Obamacare is
failing. What say you to that?
SEN. JEFF MERKLEY, (D) OREGON: I certainly agree that the House bill is an
abomination and the Senate bill is going to be an abomination, too. It`s
going to do more slowly, the same bad deed to American workers and
struggling American families at the House…
HAYES: Can I stop you right there. When you say that, is this based on
published reports, because there are some published reports of extending
the horizon for Medicare – Medicaid expansion
phase out, things like that. Are you getting that info from reports, from
your colleagues, like how do you know what`s in there?
MERKELEY: This information has been leaking out from colleagues across the
aisle and they`ve been sharing a little bit here and there.
Now they might change it before it comes to the floor, but it makes sense
that they would try
to slow down implementation so they – they feel like they won`t take as
big a hit in 2018 and 2020 if they simply implement this over a period of
six to seven years instead of doing all these bad deeds right
away.
I mean, we have to recognize what they`re up to. They are talking about
stripping health care from millions of Americans, demolishing the financial
foundation for rural clinics and hospitals, and doing all this without
consulting with their constituents,without having a bill in the light of
day to be considered, without any opportunity to amend it in committee. I
mean, this is a dark and evil deed.
HAYES: Have you seen a process like this before in the time you`ve been in
the senate?
MERKELEY: No, not at all. Consider what happened when we were considering
health care
eight years ago. We adopted 150 Republican amendments just in the health
committee, another group of amendments from Republicans in the finance
committee. It had the second longest debate in finance ever, the longest
ever in the health committee. It was before the public for about a year.
I mean, this is completely different. This is a secret 13.
Going into a room and locking the doors and saying, OK, politically, what
can we get away with here and to do that, we have to put it through the
Senate in just a few hours.
HAYES: OK. So if that`s the case, let`s say stipulating that this is
anomalous, unprecedented,
a real sort of deviation from the norms of Senate procedure, activists are
calling on Democrats for a sort of by any means necessary campaign to stop
it.
We know the Senate basically functions on unanimous consent. It`s the kind
of nuclear option
Senator Coburn used to use it to basically say I`m not letting anyone do
anything in this place until I get my way. It is extremely unpopular with
fellow Senators. It is extremely aggressive. But activists want to see
Democrats take leadership on that.
You signaled you might be open to it. What are you considering?
MERKELEY: Here is the battle cry. No hearing, no vote. No hearing, we`re
going to do everything possible to keep this bill from coming to a vote.
We owe that to citizens across this country who now have the peace of mind
that if their loved one gets sick, they`re going to get the care they need,
the peace of mind that they`re not going to go bankrupt in the process.
And the Trump team, Trumpcare team and the secret 13 are going to try to
reverse all of that
without it being in the light of day.
HAYES: So, I want to be clear. I want to be clear here, senator. Your
demand is there`s a hearing on this bill when the bill text is made public,
there`s a hearing. And if there`s no hearing, they try to vote without a
hearing, you are going to what?
MERKELEY: We`re going to use every procedural mechanism that we possibly
can. I don`t want to give you an exact list but we`re looking at every
possible way to slow this down, delay it, stop it, block it. It`s just –
it`s unacceptable.
And here`s the thing, we need grassroots movement. They`re doing this in
the middle of summer. They`re doing this when Russia is in the headlines
and they`re doing it deliberately trying to sneak it through. And so we
need everyone to wake up. Wake up, America. What`s about to happen is
totally unacceptable.
We need activists to field the phone lines and overflow the emails and fill
the streets in front of the offices back home for these senators.
HAYES: All right, Senator Jeff Merkley, thanks for your time tonight.
MERKELEY: Thank you.
HAYES: A quick reminder, I`ll be signing copies of my new book A Colony in
a Nation tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. at the shop at NBC studios right here.
Details on our Facebook page. If you`re in New York, please stop by.
That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.
