All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/9/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: June 9, 2017

Guest: Rick Wilson, Jason Johnson, Bob Inglis, Maxine Waters, Jennifer

Rodgers, Jill Wine-Banks

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: I think we may be a point lower than we even

imagined a week ago. And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with

us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: No collusion, no

obstruction. He`s a leaker.

HAYES: Under siege and under oath.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He said those things under oath, would you be willing

to speak under oath to give version of these events?

TRUMP: 100 percent.

HAYES: The President agrees to testify.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So if Robert Mueller wants to speak with you about that

–

TRUMP: I would be glad to tell him exactly what I just told you.

HAYES: Tonight the President`s angry response to the Comey testimony.

TRUMP: I hardly know the man. I`m not going to say, I want you to pledge

allegiance. Who would do that?

HAYES: And the big question. Which one of these men is lying?

TRUMP: A dinner was arranged. I think he asked for the dinner.

SEN. ANGUS KING (I), MAINE: Did you in any way initiate that dinner?

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: No.

HAYES: Then the gaping hole in the novice President defense.

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: He`s just new to this.

HAYES: New scrutiny for the Attorneygeneral.

DAN RATHER, AXS TV MANAGING EDITOR AND ANCHOR: The Attorney General

Sessions is now a marked man.

HAYES: And what republicans are trying to get away with while Trump and

the Russians block out the sun.

SEN. Claire McCaskill (D), MISSOURI: You couldn`t have a more partisan

exercise than what you`re – what you`re engaged in right now.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes, and tonight someone is

lying. And you don`t need to be a Special Counsel to form an opinion as to

what it o it is. Either the former Director of the FBI, James Comey, in an

historic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday lied

under oath that the President tried to disrupt the Russia investigation, or

the President of the United States lied at a press conference this

afternoon when he denied doing any such thing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He did say under oath that you told him to let the

Flynn –you said you hoped the Flynn investigation – he could let go.

TRUMP: I didn`t say that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So he lied about that?

TRUMP: Well, I didn`t say that. I mean I will tell you I didn`t say that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And did he ask you to pledge his loyalty –

TRUMP: And there`d be nothing wrong if I did say it according to everybody

that I`ve read today, but I did not say that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And did he ask for a pledge of loyalty from you?

That`s another thing he said.

TRUMP: No, he did not. I hardly know the man. I`m not going to say I

want you to pledge allegiance. Who would do that? Who would ask a man to

pledge allegiance under oath? I mean think of it. I hardly know the man.

It doesn`t make sense. No, I didn`t say that, and I didn`t say the other.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, the President`s own troubled relationship to the truth is well

documented. And in his Senate testimony yesterday, Comey himself

repeatedly accused the President of lying, citing Trump`s untrustworthiness

as reason for documenting their conversations in a series of memos.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COMEY: I was alone with the President of the United States, or the

President-elect, soon to be President. The subject matter I was talking

about, matters that touch on the FBI`s core responsibility and that relate

to the President-elect personally, and then the nature of the person. I

was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting,

and so I thought it really important to document.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: At his press conference today, the first since Comey`s blockbuster

testimony, the President committed to testifying himself under oath before

the Special Counsel.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So he said those things under oath. Would you be

willing to speak under oath to give your version of those events?

TRUMP: 100 percent.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So if Robert Mueller wanted to speak with you about

that –

TRUMP: I would be glad to tell him exactly what I just told you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It`s worth noting calling Comey a liar is a new tactic for the

Trump team. On Wednesday, you`ll remember, after Comey`s written testimony

was released, the President`s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, did not

dispute a single one of the former FBI Director`s claims. Instead, issuing

a statement that read, “the President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally

publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under

investigation in any Russian probe. The President feels completely and

totally vindicated. He`s eager to continue to move forward with his

agenda.” It was not until yesterday that Kasowitz tried to contradict

Comey`s account while still claiming Comey`s testimony exonerates the

President. Today the President continued to try and have it both ways.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction. We were very, very

happy and frankly James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said. And some of

the things that he said just weren`t true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I`m joined now by Jason Johnson, Politics Editor of the Root and

Republican Strategist and Daily Beast Contributor Rick Wilson. Rick, you

know, I thought it was notable that after the Comey testimony was released,

they did not try to get into a he said/he said, basically a credibility

battle between James Comey and the President. Now they have entered into

that. How do you think that will play?

RICK WILSON, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Look, we`ve got one guy with a

sterling record for integrity and honesty in Washington for the last 40

years, and you`ve got another guy who is a pathological liar, who is a

chain of abuses, lies, deceptions, adulteries, tax frauds and every other

damn thing under the earth – under the sun and I think there`s no

competition here. And I think the Trump people are legitimately going to

out and try to smear Comey as quickly and as deeply as they can because

they recognize that when it comes down to these two men, you know,

basically one is the sketchy guy hanging outside the elementary school

staring at people, and the other guy is the crossing guards.

HAYES: Jason, I want to play an amazing moment that happened at that same

press conference. This is – at issue is who is telling the truth about

interactions between the President and James Comey and the President has

just had a private meeting with the Head of State of Romania and a question

is asked, and something remarkable happens. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Were there any discussion about the Visa waiver

program for Romania? Is there a time frame for including our country in

this program? Thank you.

KLAUS IOHANNIS, ROMANIA PRESIDENT: Yes.

TRUMP: We didn`t discuss it – we didn`t discuss it, but there would be

certainly – it would be something we will discuss.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President.

IOHANNIS: I mentioned this issue, and I also mentioned it during other

meetings I had because this is important for us. It`s important for

Romanians.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He literally right there says, we didn`t discuss it as the other

person in the room says, yes, I mentioned it.

JASON JOHNSON, THE ROOT POLITICS EDITOR: It is – it is hilarious to –

like if this were an episode of Veep, it would be so much easier to stomach

but unfortunately this is the leader of the free world. And so his

incompetence has serious consequences for people in this country right and

left and all over the planet. Here`s the thing, Chris, what`s disturbing

about this is not just that Trump lied, but it`s the fact that world

leaders clearly realize that the emperor has no clothes and they`re talking

about him in any sort of way possible because they know that he has no

integrity.

HAYES: Right, and the point there about credibility and its broad

applicability or lack thereof is really important in terms of communicating

with world leaders. It also strikes me, Rick, and this is another great

tidbit about the President of the United States. This is a headline,

Buzzfeed. Trump`s lawyers met in pairs to avoid lies. He was – they had

to meet in pairs because he was so difficult with the truth. Is the

approach to go after Comey and villainize him, it strikes me as essentially

their only play at this point and will be able to consolidate some part of

the base that`s still there with him.

WILSON: Look, they`ll have the cuckoos and they`ll have the weirdoes that

believe in that Hillary Clinton ran a child cannibal sex ring and all this

other crazies. They`ll get those people walked in but the fact of the

matter is this isn`t a battle of perception that he really can win one key

audience member, and that`s Robert Mueller and who trusts James Comey, who

knows James Comey, who has relied on James Comey for many things in the

past and vice versa. And he`s going to look at this and a lot of things

that Trump has now said, walked himself into the trap in the rose garden

today, opened himself up to being questioned on a lot of these things. And

this isn`t some real estate litigation. This isn`t some Trump University

scam litigation. This is the real deal. These are the big boys. These

are the guys where you end up in an orange jumpsuit if you lie.

HAYES: You know, Jason, this is a really important point, I think, because

this is – you know, Trump has been under deposition many times. We`ve got

– you know, there`s tape, it`s sort of remarkable to watch him. He`s sort

of a different figure under deposition, under oath. But this is also

someone very familiar with civil litigation, but this is not – there is no

– you can`t settle here.

JOHNSON: Right.

HAYES: And I think that – I think it is, to Rick`s point, it is – he is

in a different legal environment. Even someone as used to legal exposure

as he is, he is now in an extremely different legal environment.

JOHNSON: You know, Chris, this goes back to what republicans and democrats

and everybody were saying before he got into office. He doesn`t understand

government. And this isn`t the Paul Ryan excuse. It`s Donald Trump still

thinks that he can bully or argue or sue or pay his way out of anything,

and that doesn`t work when people are defending the constitution. You

can`t pay off the constitution. So whatever kind of deals he thinks he can

negotiate with Robert Mueller, it won`t work. But I`ll promise you this, I

doubt he`ll ever sit for Mueller unless they drag him kicking and screaming

to do it because he doesn`t want to get caught.

HAYES: We should note the President has a history of using locution 100

percent and using it to mean absolutely no chance. So I`m not sure that we

should keep100 percent as its usual meaning. Jason Johnson and Rick

Wilson, thank you both.

JOHNSON: Thanks, Chris.

WILSON: Thanks Chris.

HAYES: Joining me now, Former Congressman Bob Inglis. He`s a republican

from South Carolina. And you`ve sort of been watching all of this as you

think as a republican, as a republican who was there for the last

impeachment that happened. What do you make of the developments over the

last day or so?

BOB INGLIS, FORMER REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN FROM SOUTH CAROLINA: Well, I

think that Director Comey did an excellent job of testifying, laying out

some questions for real serious inquiry and serious investigation. And my

hope is that fellow republicans will say yes, let`s pursue this with full

vigor, get to the bottom of it and if it goes to the President or members

of his family or his campaign, so be it. But this was an attack by a

hostile country at the heart of our democracy and therefore it really does

matter to all of us, republicans, democrats, independents alike. And I

hope that we can really decide to put country first here and say, we`re

going to investigate this wherever it goes.

HAYES: But do you think – I mean Paul Ryan, you know, sort of somewhat

famously said, look, the President just doesn`t – essentially said he`s

not – he`s too naive to have obstructed justice was essentially what his

argument was yesterday. I`ve seen a lot of republicans today basically

saying that James Comey is a liar, and he can`t be trusted. The GOP put

out talking points today along those lines. I mean, do you see evidence

that people are taking this seriously or were the folks on the committee

yesterday heartening to you?

INGLIS: Well, by and large I was happy with the way the Senate

Intelligence Committee handled it. Particularly Chairman Burr, I thought

did an excellent job and Ranking Member Warner was excellent. The thing

that worried me a little bit was people like Marco Rubio sort of minimizing

the importance of it, saying, for example, well, he didn`t order you. He

said he hoped so. It will be so like me saying to you Chris, that`s a nice

car you got. Hope nothing bad happens to it while you`re having dinner

inside. That`s not me saying hope so. That`s me threatening you. And

what was happening there is I think from the context of the situation as

laid out by Director Comey in such a compelling way, is that he`s being

threatened with his job.

HAYES: Right.

INGLIS: If he didn`t pledge loyalty and if he didn`t toe the line and

thank goodness for America, he seems to be to be quite an honest and

upstanding law enforcement officer, and he – some people criticized him

for not saying right then and there, you know, this is inappropriate. But

I think what was going on there is a very talented investigator was saying,

I got somebody talking, talk to me.

HAYES: Right.

INGLIS: Let me hear what else you`re going to say to me, Mr. President.

HAYES: Paul Ryan said that he – that he would not try to impeach a

democrat if they were accused of the same actions. And you had a – and

you had a response to that today.

INGLIS: Yes, and really Paul is my friend. I want him to do well. And as

a friend, I would say to him, Paul, we know that`s not true. I mean if

Hillary Clinton – if Hillary Clinton had won the race and if Director

Comey had reopened the server investigation about her e-mails and if

Hillary had not liked that and if she had fired Director Comey, my party,

the republican party, would be howling right now.

HAYES: Yes.

INGLIS: We would be asking questions and heading toward investigations

that might end up with articles of impeachment because that would really

upset us. Well, the shoe`s on the other foot. It`s very important for the

country that we go after this. And by the way, this – the substance of

this would be actually more serious than the scenario I just described

because Hillary would have been revealing some secrets potentially and

being careless with classified material. But the substance of this

investigation is the possibility, as Comey kept saying over and over, that

Americans may have participated with a hostile government –

HAYES: right.

INGLIS: – in an attack at the heart of our republic. That`s a very

serious matter.

HAYES: All right, former Congressman Bob Inglis, thanks for your time

tonight.

INGLIS: Good to be with you.

HAYES: Still to come, Congresswoman Maxine Waters will be here with her

reaction to the Comey testimony, the Trump response and what she wants to

see happen next. And next, top criminal law expert is joining Mueller`s

expanding Trump-Russia probe, what that means and a preview of what a Trump

deposition would look like after this two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Big news today in Special Counsel Robert Mueller`s Trump-Russia

investigation. Mueller enlisting a top criminal law expert, long time

Justice Department Attorney Michael Dreeben, to assist in the probe. It

appears to be a sign that Mueller is looking more deeply at whether the

targets of the investigation broke criminal law. Under oath yesterday,

fired FBI Director James Comey confirmed there had been an open FBI

criminal investigation into the President`s former National Security

Adviser, Michael Flynn. Comey also saying he believes Mueller is examining

whether the President committed obstruction of justice in pressing Comey to

drop the Flynn investigation. At a joint press conference with the

Romanian President in the Rose Garden today, President Trump said he would

be willing to testify under oath that he never asked Comey to let the Flynn

investigation go, although he added it would have been fine if he did.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I didn`t say that. I mean, I will tell you if I didn`t say that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And did he ask you to pledge loyalty –

TRUMP: And there`d be nothing wrong if I did say it according to everybody

that I`ve read today, but I did not say that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, it may be true that everyone the President read today is

saying that, it certainly not what everyone is saying. I`m joined now by

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Democrat from California. Congresswoman, we

had this sort of battle of credibility between the fired FBI Director James

Comey under oath and the President of the United States. Now, you at one

point had said about Comey in regard to briefings about how he handled the

Hillary and Trump investigation, he has no credibility left. I know your

views on the President`s credibility, so I was curious which of these two

you believe.

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, I do think that Comey has a

tendency to fumble, and it seems as if he has a difficult time really

making a decision and using the best judgment. However, the President is

lying. The President absolutely asked him to discontinue his investigation

into Flynn in the way that he did. Also I don`t believe that there are any

tapes, and that`s why the President is saying he is willing to come and

testify and to tell his version of what took on. But don`t forget in that

one meeting, he put everybody out of the room, and he did that for a

reason. He didn`t want other people to know exactly what he was saying, and

the fact that he was interfering in the investigation. And so if there are

tapes, you can believe they won`t see the light of day because now what the

President is setting up is he said/she said. And it`s a matter of trying

to get to who is telling the truth. But I believe on this one, Comey is

telling the truth, and the President is absolutely lying that he tried to

get him to back off of the investigation of Michael Flynn. I believe that.

HAYES: Are you – are you confident? There are a lot of – you know,

there`s a sort of reputation that Comey has, and there is lots of

frustration, anger at him at the handling of the election. Robert Mueller

is another person who`s widely viewed in a positive light, I would say. Do

you have confidence now that there is so much riding on Mueller`s judgment

and at his access and his persistence and ability to get to the bottom, do

you have confidence in Mueller?

WATERS: Well, I have to have some confidence in him because I`m desperate

to really get to the meat of this investigation. And we cannot rely

certainly on, you know, on any of the other people in this administration.

And Jeff Sessions, of course, you know, failed to disclose. He lied when

he was being vetted by the Senate Committee. And so we don`t have a lot of

places to turn. Nunes is absolutely out of his mind, you know, in the

House Intelligence Committee. And it seems as if Burr and some of the

Republicans are trying to redefine exactly what the President said. But

I`m optimistic in several ways. Number one, I think some of the Senators -

- and I think Dianne Feinstein, my Senator, is one of them, is going to

want to dig deeper because they do believe that there has been some

interference and perhaps some obstruction of justice. And so Mueller, I

don`t know exactly where he`s going to take all of this, but I`ve got to

have hope that we`re going to get to the bottom of this. This country is

in a crisis. We have a President that`s a liar, that cannot be trusted,

who is causing a lot of heartache to many Americans because they`ve never

seen anything like this man before. And so we`ve got to keep trying in

every way that we can, and I hope Mueller is going to rise to the occasion.

HAYES: Let me ask you also about what I just asked to former Congressman

Bob Inglis, who served as a republican from South Carolina, about Paul

Ryan`s statement. That if the same fact pattern had come about with a

Democratic President, say Hillary Clinton, that the republicans would not

be drafting articles of impeachment. Do you believe that?

WATERS: No, I don`t believe anything. Again, Paul Ryan has, you know,

been someone that`s been caught in between, you know, the Freedom Caucus

and the so-called more moderate ones, and the ones in the center. He`s

treading water. He doesn`t know what to do. And so when he comes on to

talk, he`s trying to find a way to sound credible but absolutely he too has

lost credibility, and it`s just a matter of time for him.

HAYES: All right. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, it`s always a pleasure.

Thank you for coming.

WATERS: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, former Federal Prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers,

executive Director of the Center for the Advancement and Public integrity

and former General Council of the Army Jill Wine-Banks, who was one of the

prosecutors in the Watergate scandal. Jennifer, let me start with you.

You`re a former federal prosecutor, right? You worked for James Comey, am

I right?

JENNIFER RODGERS, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: I did.

HAYES: OK. Now, there`s this question about obstruction, and it`s been

interesting to watch. Alan Dershowitz is very prominently been saying it`s

preposterous. There`s no case. He said we should stop talking about

obstruction of justice. This is a tweet of his. No plausible case, we

must distinguish crime from political sins. What is your thinking on this

matter?

RODGERS: Well, I disagree with that. I mean I`ve been saying that I

didn`t think we were there yet in terms of the evidence for obstruction. I

think we`re much closer now. I mean honestly I think at this point with

the testimony, we could make out a prima facie case of obstruction. No

reasonable prosecutor would proceed today with those charges. You`d want

to know a lot more. But in terms of actually meeting the elements of the

statute, we`re there.

Hayes: OK. That`s a key distinction and it`s a key distinction because I

recall basically that exact language used by Comey, right? So when Comey

was talking about Hillary Clinton, there was sort of whether it met the

statutory bar and whether a reasonable prosecutor would actually bring the

case. You don`t think as of now the information; even if there`s a prima

facie case, would be one that a prosecutor would bring.

RODGERS: I think that`s right. I mean, you have the testimony of course

but there are a lot of things you don`t have even from Comey`s side. You

don`t have the memos. You haven`t corroborated that they – you know, when

exactly were written. You haven`t talked to the people who got them at the

time to insure that they were as contemporaneous as he said they were. And

you certainly haven`t collected evidence from the Trump side. Who Trump

was talking to about the firing, about the reasons for it, about the

conversation he had and the meeting he had with Comey, so there`s still a

lot of digging to do.

HAYES: So then my question to you, Jill is, when you were working

Watergate, what power did you have to get people under oath because I mean,

today the President says, I`ll go under oath, and we`ll see if that

happens. And obviously having that power is incredibly important

particularly because under penalty of perjury, people, you would think,

tell the truth, and it`s a sort of important tool. What power do you have,

what power do you think Mueller has here?

JILL WINE-BANKS, WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: Well, he has the same power that we

had, and that is the part of subpoena, the use of the Grand Jury. He can

subpoena documents, he can subpoena witnesses, and anyone who testifies

will be doing so under oath and subject to the penalties of perjury. And

that`s a significant issue for him. I think credibility is something Grand

Juries can easily assess, and it would be interesting for a Grand Jury,

which is different than voters – voter may believe Donald Trump, but I

think when they are sworn in as Jurors and listen to testimony, they may

come away with a different conclusion and that in terms of credibility,

James Comey will be found more credible. But I agree completely with

Jennifer of all the things that still need to be put together.

HAYES: So – yes, things still needs to be put together. So I just wanted

to ask you this. Can – the President – President Clinton was under

deposition in the Paula Jones lawsuit, and there was a Supreme Court case

that allowed that to go forward, which is how he ended up under a

deposition. Could you just subpoena the President of the United States if

you`re Robert Mueller and get him under oath? Can you do that?

BANKS: Well, this is a criminal matter, not a civil matter.

HAYES: Right.

BANKS: And so it`s not a question of getting permission to do it. Yes,

you can subpoena the President and obviously one wants to be very

considerate of the time because he has important matters of state to attend

to and should not be bothered frivolously. But this would not be a

frivolous matter, and he has offered himself. He said he would testify

under oath. So there`s nothing left to be done but to subpoena the tapes

and the President.

HAYES: So, is that – would you agree as a prosecutor? I mean obviously

this is not a normal set of circumstances.

RODGERS: Right.

HAYES: So you can`t really just apply necessarily the normal procedures.

But it sounds like, yes, you would want to talk to the President under

oath.

RODGERS: You would, but not yet. I think you first want to collect some

additional information. You really want to get everything that you can

before you talk to the President.

HAYES: Why is that?

HAYES: Why is that?

RODGERS: You always talk to your target last because when you question

your target, you want to ask him all the questions that you`ve gathered

through your other investigation, right? So you`re going to get all the

evidence, you`re going to get the documents, you`re going to talk to

everybody so that you can question him thoroughly about everything that

you`ve learned in the course of the investigation. And so that`s why.

HAYES: And it also seems to me that underneath all of this as something

Jill and I was talking have spoken about, there`s a sort of – there`s a

prima facie case for obstruction. That`s part of the purview of Robert

Mueller. There`s just so much of the underlying matter that still has to

be established. Like what happened on the Russia front, who talked to who?

RODGERS: It`s a huge case. There will be tentacles going every direction,

it will take a long time and I`m sure there`ll be a lot of avenues of

investitgation.

HAYES: Jill, how long – I mean, I get the sense this is – this is going

to be happening for a longtime. I don`t see this going anywhere. Am I

wrong about that?

BANKS: Well, the Watergate case from the time we were appointed in May of

`73, we had a verdict on new year`s day of `75. So it can go – I mean

that`s still a year and a half, but it`s nothing compared to the seven or

eight years that the Starr investigation took. And Jennifer is right. The

target would be the last person. You need to establish a lot of baselines

to cross examine that person on, and I would say Coats and Rogers are

people I`d like to have on the Grand Jury right away because if they

corroborate what we`ve read in the paper, if they say, yes, the President

asked them to talk to Comey and get him to back off, that is very dramatic

evidence in support of Mr. Comey.

HAYES: And we should say they gave carefully worded testimony under oath

the other day. They never felt pressured and they never felt like they

were asked to do something immoral. So that`s not quite the same thing.

Jennifer Rodgers and Jill Wine-Banks thanks to you both for being with me.

RODGERS: Thank you.

BANKS: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, the trouble with claiming the President didn`t know better

is that the President campaigned on the fact he knew better. That after

this quick break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: The President`s new at this. He`s new to government. And so he

probably wasn`t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the

relationships between DOJ, FBI, and White Houses. He`s just new to this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: One of the GOP`s primary defenses following James Comey`s testimony

yesterday was that President Trump didn`t actually seek to commit

obstruction of justice. It`s just that he doesn`t understand the ways of

Washington. But the truth is that the President is well acquainted with

the concept of improperly impeding a federal investigation. In fact, it

was a primary theme of his campaign. For months at rally after rally,

then-candidate Trump effectively accused Bill Clinton of seeking to

obstruct justice in the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation when he met

with then Attorney General Loretta Lynch on an airport tarmac in Phoenix,

Arizona.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I mean, you see what happened today where Bill Clinton goes in the

other day, into an airplane.

He just happened to be there.

Oh, there`s the Attorney General`s plane riding down the runway.

There`s the Attorney General. Let me go say hello.

He`s going to play golf. There she – oh, let`s go see her.

Let me go say hello to the attorney general.

You know, I`ve had a plane for a long time. I`ve never had anybody walk

off the runway into my plane, ever.

So, they spent 39 minutes in the back of the plane. They talked about two

things, golf and their grandchildren.

I love my grandchildren so much, but if I talk about them for more than

about nine or ten seconds. He talked about – how long did he talk about

them.

Here`s a picture, here`s a picture, here`s a picture. I love them. Aren`t

they the greatest? They`re so smart.

After about a minute, what can you talk about?

He was never there to play golf, folks. Don`t be foolish.

I would think he probably talked about appointing her as the attorney

general if Hillary wins this election. And you`re not allowed to do that.

That`s what happened. That`s called real life.

Nobody has ever seen anything like this. She is a corrupt person. She

should not be allowed to run for the presidency. She`s a corrupt person.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The way Donald Trump made such a big deal out of that plane

incident makes it a little hard to believe that he`s just new to this.

Now, there`s another member of the Trump administration for whom the

ignorance of the law

argument would be an even tougher sell, the renewed scrutiny on Attorney

General Jeff Sessions in the

wake of Comey Day after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RATHER: One of the things not to be overlooked, you may deal with it later

in the broadcast for all I know, is that Attorney General Sessions is now a

marked man. Comey day today kind of got overlooked in everything that came

out.

HAYES: 100 percent.

RATHER: But he put – if you will, he put a dagger pretty near the heart

of Sessions.

(END VDIEO CLIP)

HAYES: Dan Rather`s assessment that the FBI`s investigation seems to be

heading toward Attorney General Jeff Sessions is based not on what James

Comey said in public yesterday, but more on what he could not say, which is

something Comey appeared to be hinting at yesterday when Senator Ron Wyden

asked him why decided to keep Sessions, who was the attorney general, in

the dark about his interactions with the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLPI)

COMEY: Our judgment, as I recall, was that he was very close to and

inevitably going to recuse himself for a variety of reasons. We also were

aware of facts that I can`t discuss in an open

setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related

investigation problematic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ANDERSON: In a closed door meeting with senators that followed, according

to reporting, Comey confirmed that he had been talking about a story about

classified intelligence suggesting an undisclosed meeting between Sessions

and the Russian ambassador in April-May 2016 at the Mayflower Hotel in

Washington.

Now, although Sessions said during his confirmation hearing he had no

meetings with Russians

during the campaign, under oath, and later had to change his testimony when

The Washington

Post reported in March that Sessions met with the Russian envoy twice last

year, the Justice Department spokesperson maintains, quote, the facts

haven`t changed, the then Senator did not have

any private or side conversations with any Russian officials at the

Mayflower Hotel.

Joining me now, Naveed Jamali, a former FBI double agent and MSNBC

contributor.

Naveed, the sessions – this question of Sessions` possible third meeting,

which is the contested third meeting, there`s been folks suggesting that

people think that there`s intelligence suggesting it might have happened,

Sessions denies it. What do you make of it?

NAVEED JAMALI, FRM. FBI DOUBLE AGENT: I think every pun intended, it`s odd

that they would keep referring to discuss this in closed sessions. There

must be something there. I mean it`s clear we`ve heard about this alleged

Mayflower meeting. This was when President Trump had his foreign policy –

I`m sorry – at the time candidate Trump had his foreign policy discussion

at the Center for National Interest, and the ambassador was there. So

there was a discussion and there`s a theory that perhaps there was a longer

discussion between Mr. Sessions and perhaps even Mr. Kushner.

So this is at the heart of it I think what we`re discussing here.

HAYES: Yeah, and I keep coming back to this. And this is, to me – this

is the core set of facts that I am the most focused on right now, and I

want to get your feedback on it. There are three individuals who are not

the president of the United States who have all, under penalty of perjury,

lied,

deceived, not told the truth, omitted meetings with Russian officials.

Flynn lied to fBi investigators,

which is a big no-no, this is a guy who presumably knows better about, his

conversations with Kislyak on sanctions day. He also lied to people in the

White House, but lied under – you know, you can be indicted for that.

People have been.

Sessions lies under oath in front of the senate about meeting with Kislyak.

Jared Kushner omits a very memorable secret meeting with Kislyak where they

talked about

setting up a back channel from his form, a form you filled out, I know,

that under penalty of perjury you cannot omit things. What are we to make

of this?

JAMALI: well, that is – that is the big question. I think there`s two

ways to look at this. And it`s important to remember, you know, Comey

submitted this letter before he actually testified. And one of the

interesting parts there was he discusses a little bit about what the FBI`s

role is in terms of counterintelligence. and their primary role is to

understand, detect foreign threats, and sometimes they

prosecute.

So the reason I say that is when you fill out this form, part of the thing

that they say on this

SF-86 is that the information there can be used for counterintelligence

investigation.

Now, from a legal standpoint, you know, we`ve gone down this road quite a

bit. The question of if they knowingly intended to mislead an

investigator, that becomes a crime.

Now, that`s a pretty wide swath, right? Someone can make an honest

mistake. But what you`re seeing here, Chris, as you mentioned, is a

pattern where there`s not just one person who is forgetting to do this

once, you have three people who are forgetting to do this multiple times.

That is a pattern that is highly suspect, I have to say.

HAYES: I mean, would it – as someone who worked as a double agent with

the Fbi in counterintelligence, if someone presented to you this about

someone, that they omitted a meeting, for instance, in Kushner`s case with

the ambassador that was a secret meeting and they just didn`t put it

on the security clearance form, like that would pique your suspicion,

right?

JAMALI: Absolutely, and I`ve said this before. You know, the process is

that they will come back to you and say, OK, there`s – did you mean to do

this? And if you answered it wrong or you omitted it, let`s amend it, and

you have to give me a justification as to why you answered it wrong or

omitted this. And there has to be a clear, you know, reasonable, logical

explanation.

So, so far, I don`t know if that`s happened. I don`t know if investigators

have actually have had that conversation, and perhaps in that discussion,

you know, if you present an answer that doesn`t make sense, it gets

forwarded on to the next step. And this is at the core of the

investigative part.

But, Kristie, the other part of this is what were the Russians trying to

do? I mean, clearly we have this angle of Trump, but the Russians were

clearly trying to do something. We know they`re trying to interfere with

our elections. What were they trying to do with these meetings? I mean,

it is – it makes you wonder.

HAYES: And to bring it back around, this meeting that is denied by

Sessions, the possibility of one existing, it`s very important to establish

whether that did or did not happen. We`ll be looking for that. Naveed

Jamali, thanks for joining us.

JAMALI: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, using Comey day to block out the sun. How Senate

Republicans are using Trump`s Russia problems to advance Trumpcare in a

completely unprecedented fashion.

Plus, the other election night surprise. What happened immediately after

this picture was taken in tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, while all eyes were on Washington yesterday, it

was also a huge

day in British politics. A snap election triggered by Prime Minister

Theresa May three years ahead of schedule, in the hopes that her

Conservative Party would gain seats in parliament and have a mandate for

the Brexit negotiations that start in just 10 days. That plan backfired on

her big time. And while there were plenty of colorful metaphors for just

how surreal the election got, from a man called Mr. Fishfinger running

against the leader of the Liberal Democrats to a monster raving Loony Party

member standing behind Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, to a candidate called

Lord Buckethead on the same roster with the prime minister, the same Lord

Buckethead who ran against Margaret Thatcher 30 years ago and managed to

get 249 votes last night.

Perhaps nothing summed up the actual results of the election more than this

moment. That`s Thing Two in 60 Seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The president had just one word to describe his thoughts on last

night`s election in Britain.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Thank you all very much. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

Surprising.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Surprising is an understatement. The entire reason there was even

an election was because the president`s buddy, Theresa May, thought she

could increase the number of Conservative Party members in parliament,

perhaps even get a whopping 100-seat majority.

Instead, the rival Labour Party surged. And with an unabashedly Socialist

platform and a leader who is inspired Bernie Sanders comparisons, they

gained 30 seats while the Conservative Party lost 13 and their majority in

parliament, prompting calls for Theresa May to step down in favor of

someone like this guy.

But despite the catastrophic loss, right now Theresa May is still in

charge, having struck a deal with the anti-gay procreationist Democratic

Unionist Party of Northern Ireland to form a government.

So in the end, while Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn did surprisingly

well in his attempt

to become the new prime minister, much like his attempted high five with

the fellow Labour MP last night, he didn`t quite pull it off.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: While the president`s obstruction of justice scandal and widening

Russia inquiry commands almost all the media attention, the Republican

Party is working behind closed doors to pass major legislation with a truly

stunning lack of transparency.

Senate Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, are right now crafting a health

care bill that they

want to move in, quote, the near future, but nobody else – no one – has

seen what they are coming up with or knows what they`re doing. There have

been no hearings, no amendments, no public discussion

on a bill that affects a sixth of the entire U.S. economy.

There`s been no real precedent for this unless, of course, you count the

fact that House Republicans did more or less exactly the same thing with

their health care bill. And one of the reasons

Republicans are getting away with it is because everyone`s attention is

focused on the presidential scandal instead.

The very morning that Comey was testifying on the Hill, one Democratic

Senator was calling out the Republicans for their health care bill

behavior.

(BIGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL, (D) MISSOURI: I heard you, Mr. Secretary, just say

we`d love your support. For what? We don`t even know. We have no idea

what`s being proposed. There`s a group of guys in a back room somewhere

that are making these decisions. There were no hearings in the House.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: We`ll play you the long version of that moment, it is quite

something, after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCASKILL: Will we have a hearing on the health care proposal?

SEN. ORRIN HATCH, (R) UTAH: Will we?

MCCASKILL: Yes.

HATCH: I think we`ve already had one.

MCCASKILL: No, I mean on the proposal that you`re planning to bring to the

floor of the Senate for a vote. Will there be a hearing?

HATCH: What?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: –invited to participate in (inaudible), and we are

open for ideas and suggestions.

HATCH: Well, I don`t know that there`s going to be another hearing, but

we`ve invited to you participate.

MCCASKILL: That`s not true, Mr. Chairman. You couldn`t have a more

partisan exercise than what you`re engagements in right now. We`re not

even going to have a hearing on a bill that impacts

one-sixth of our economy. We`re not going to have an opportunity to offer

a single amendment. It is all being done with an eye to try to get it by

with 50 votes and the vice president. I am stunned that that is what

Leader McConnell would call regular order, which he sanctimoniously said

would be the

order of the day when the Republicans took the Senate over.

Give me an opportunity to work with you, that`s what is so discouraging

about this process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now are Ben Howe, senior contributing editor at Ed

State, and Eddie Glaude, the chair of the Center of African-American

Studies at Princeton University.

Eddie, it is remarkable that this process is happening. And I just to give

you a context, I mean, I sat through months of hearings on the Affordable

Care Act. I sat there, and I was covering it at the time. The House

process was truncated. What`s happening now is, I think, completely

unprecedented.

EDDIE GLAUDE, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY: I think we need to be clear it`s not

just simply Donald Trump who is trashing Democratic norms, there are a lot

of folks who are complicit. And we see it particularly in this process.

This is Claire McCaskill. She`s not like on the left, left, left. So,

she`s simply calling attention to the fact that basic norms that in some

ways define the Senate`s way of behaving have been just tossed out the

window.

And what`s interesting here, too, Chris, is that they`re doubling down on

neoliberal policies at a moment when we see the world rejecting it.

HAYES: You know, Ben, here`s what I find crazy about this moment.

Generally, the way you try to get through big legislation, domestic

legislation, is the president takes the lead and everyone sort of rose in

the same direction. And what they figured out with the AHCA is that is

toxic. What`s best for them is let the president travel the world and

maybe start crises in the Middle East or fight with James Comey. Everyone

just pay attention over there and we don`t want anyone to cover our

signature legislative achievement, because we think it will be massively

unpopular. That is perverse, isn`t it?

BEN HOWE, RED STATE: Well, what`s really disturbing to me as a

conservative and somebody who was a Tea Partier back in the day, this is

the kind of stuff that we were saying we didn`t want to happen that we were

saying wouldn`t happen. We talked about transparency. We talked about not

doing things behind closed doors. That was our whole argument.

So for them to say that the full realization of the Tea Party has happened

and now we have got a

Republican congress and a Republican Senate and Republican president, and

they feel they need to do things in such a way that we railed against just

a few years ago, so disappointing, I don`t even know where to start.

HAYES: And I should also say that I would love to be talking, Eddie, I

would love to be talking about the substance. And we spent a lot of time

on the substance of the AHCA. What is making this so difficult is we have

got some plans they are looking to phase out Medicaid expansion over seven

year time horizon. We`re getting sort of different things through

reporters. But there isn`t a thing – you can`t talk about the substance.

You can analyze or critique it or even debate it, or even – Ben, you can`t

advocate for it. Conservatives can`t say it`s good because it isn`t there.

GLAUDE: Right. I mean, so what do we see? We see, in terms of what

they`re doing with regulation, we see what`s going on with the Department

of Education with DeVos. We see what`s happening with EPA with Scott

Pruitt. We see what`s going on with Department of Justice with Jeff

Sessions.

In some ways, we have a person who – in Donald Trump, who would make

George Costanza proud in terms of the way he lies. So, it`s very difficult

for us to kind of look at what`s actually happening. What`s actually

happening is that they`re deconstructing the administrative state.

HAYES: That is a quote from – we think Steve Bannon. It is, I guess a

Steve Bannon, quote, right. Is that one of the anonymous ones we knew was

him, but he actually said it.

And the other thing about this is the role, Ben, that the president has

come to play in all of this. And I think it`s really fascinating, is he`s

kind of a heat shield. I mean, it really is the case that he – in a weird

way, he sort of attracts all the fire. He`s embroiled in a possible

obstruction of justice scandal. He fired the FBI director. He`s calling

him a liar. And it gives space for this domestic agenda.

HOWE: He`s a dumpster fire and I think that Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell

have tried to figure out the best way for them to still do things and

accomplish things in spite of that. But the way that they`re doing that is

to throw away stuff that I fought for and that I fought against for a long

time, that a lot of us fought against. I think they really have to figure

out where they`re principles are beyond

even defending this guy but also having a process that they claimed they

wanted.

HAYES: Although, in defense of Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan I`ll say

this, Eddie, they`ve understood faster, I think, than Democrats that the

way partisanship works is that this is how things are going to be now.

Everything is – the old model of legislation of bipartisan, co-sponsors,

yadda, yadda, that`s.

And to Mitch McConnell`s great credit as a sort of innovator, in a

descriptive sense, he understands that.

GLAUDE: Right, so we can talk about the innovation and the success of

their undrestanding of the politics, but if we focus on the substance, what

we do know is that nothing that they`re doing behind the scenes, nothing

that they`re doing under the cover of Donald Trump`s chaos, will in any way

impact the life chances of everyday, ordinary folk, in any way improve the

life chances of working people, will any way improve the bottom line of

people who are working their behinds off every single day.

HAYES: And that is part of the reason that the AHCA has been so unpopular

when it`s polled. Of course, we don`t have polling for this bill, because

it doesn`t exist.

Ben Howe, and Eddie Glaude, thank you for joining us.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

END

