All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/7/2017

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: The President said, I need loyalty, I
expect loyalty.
HAYES: James Comey on the record.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Comey quotes the President, I hope you can see your way
clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.
HAYES: The fired FBI Director`s sworn testimony about his conversations
with the President is released.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been
involved with hookers in Russia.
Hayes: Tonight, based on what Comey says, did the President commit
obstruction of justice? Plus, the White House responds to the direct
contradiction of the President.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: That dinner was
arranged. I think he asked for the dinner.
HAYES: And what we know about what James Comey may be holding back for
tomorrow morning`s hearing. All that and the incredible scene at this
morning`s hearing.
ANGUS KING (I), MAINE: Why are you not answering our questions?
MICHAEL ROGERS, NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY DIRECTOR: Because I feel it is
inappropriate, Senator.
KING: What you feel isn`t relevant, Admiral.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. We are just 14 hours
from the most anticipated Congressional Hearing in recent political memory.
Tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m., the former Director of the FBI, James
Comey, will testify in front of the whole nation that the President of the
United States repeatedly pressured him over the Russia investigation before
firing him abruptly last month. In written testimony released today by the
Senate Intelligence Committee, the former FBI Director describes in detail
a series of six one-on-one interactions with the President going back to
the transition, which raised serious red flags. Comey`s account confirms
some of the most explosive allegations reported by the press, that the
President demanded the FBI Director`s loyalty during a private dinner at
the White House. That he explicitly asked Comey to drop the investigation
into Michael Flynn after telling other officials to leave the room. And
that Comey pleaded with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prevent the
President from continuing to communicate with him directly. Comey`s
account of the President`s request regarding Flynn, in particular, directly
contradicts the President`s own statement in public on the record.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you at any time urge former FBI director James
Comey in any way, shape, or form to close or back down the investigation
into Michael Flynn and also -
TRUMP: No, no, no. Next question.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Comey`s written testimony does back up one claim by the President,
that the FBI Director informed him on three occasions he, the President,
was not personally under investigation. According to Comey, the President
repeatedly pressed him to publicize that information. The President went
on to say that if there were some satellite associates of his who did
something wrong, it would be good to find that out, but that he hadn`t done
anything wrong and hoped I would find a way to get it out that we weren`t
investigating him. And that came during a previously unreported phone call
from the President on March 30th. That`s just days after Comey had
revealed for the first time that the President`s campaign was under
investigation for possible links to Russia`s election sabotage.
During that same call, according to Comey, the President described the
Russia investigation as a cloud that was impairing his ability to act on
behalf of the country. He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not
been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being
recorded when in Russia. He asked what we could do to lift the cloud. The
President`s outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz, responded to Comey`s written
testimony in a statement. The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has
finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not
under investigation in any Russia probe. The President feels completely
and totally vindicated. He is eager to move forward with his agenda. I`m
joined now by Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii. And Senator,
let me ask you first, do you agree with the President`s lawyer that the
testimony submitted by James Comey vindicates the President entirely?
SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ (D), HAWAII: I think it`s preposterous. I think if
you`re arguing that that testimony vindicates your client, your client may
be in trouble. You`re right, Chris, in your lead-up. This confirms all of
the reporting of the Washington Post and The New York Times over the last
several weeks and months, and I think on a common-sense level, this is -
this is becoming obvious. This is exactly what it looks like. You have a
President who intervened with the Director of National Intelligence, with
the head of the National Security Agency, and with the head of the FBI six
to nine times to basically tell them to knock it off, to stop this
investigation. So it`s increasingly hard to argue that this isn`t exactly
what it looks like.
HAYES: I want to get your reaction to a few parts of this, and this is a
particular one we`ve previously reported but now on the record from Comey
himself. The President saying to Comey at that dinner, I need loyalty. I
expect loyalty. Comey saying, I didn`t move, speak, or change my facial
expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply
looked at each other in silence. He then said, “I need loyalty.” I
replied, “You will always get honesty from me.” He paused and then said,
“That`s what I want, honest loyalty.” I paused and then said, “You will
get that from me. How would you characterize that?”
SCHATZ: Well, I think he was trying to get the FBI Director to behave as
though he was a political patron of the President. I don`t think it`s
really unclear at all. Even in Comey`s accounting, I thought he was sort
of generous to say, well, we may have had different understandings of what
they met by honest loyalty, but I don`t think that`s true. I think what
the President wanted was for the FBI Director to kind of understand what
side his bread is buttered and to take care of the President in the way the
President wanted to be taken care of, which was specifically to knock it
off when it came to investigating what Michael Flynn was up to.
HAYES: And so I guess the question to you, Senator, is what does that add
up to? The President requesting the Director of the FBI lay off his close
aide, apparently, it appears, deceiving us, the press and the public, about
that request or misremembering it, I suppose is the most charitable
interpretation. Then firing the FBI Director when he did not essentially
heed that request from the President. What does that add up to you,
Senator?
SCHATZ: Well, I think I`m going to be one of the last to opine on this
because I think it`s really important that we all understand where we`re
going. Every day it looks more and more likely that members of the United
States Senate are going to be sitting in judgment of this and other
questions. And so I think we ought to be precise with our language. I
think we ought to be expeditious and aggressive with our investigatory
processes. But I think members of Congress ought to be precise with their
language. I will say this. For those who are arguing that it isn`t what
it looks like, it becomes sort of a vanishingly small island to stand on.
It is really difficult to come up with a charitable explanation of what
just happened. Whether it meets some legal standard of obstruction of
justice, I don`t think we`re there yet. But I will tell you that it is a
lot easier to argue that it is obstruction of justice than it is to argue
that this is something benign. You read that memo or that testimony from
James Comey, and it`s pretty clear what just went on. The other thing I`ll
add for your viewers because they don`t live and breathe - some of them do
live and breathe politics, but some of them may have just gotten home.
Read the testimony. It is beautifully written. It is interestingly
written, and it really tells the story of what has transpired over the last
three or four months, and it is shocking.
HAYES: All right. Senator Brian Schatz, thanks for joining me.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
HAYES: Joining me now Republican Congressman from Florida Francis Rooney.
Are you OK with the President of the United States contacting the FBI
Director nine times and explicitly leaning on them to end an investigation
into a member of his campaign slash administration?
REP. FRANCIS ROONEY (R), FLORIDA: Well, I haven`t read it that closely
yet. I scanned it, and I saw where Director Comey made clear that the
President was not under any investigation. Personally.
HAYES: Right. But are you OK with the other parts? I`ll read you part of
it.
ROONEY: Sure.
HAYES: This is - this is Comey talking to the President of the United
States. He described the Russia investigation as a cloud that was
impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country. He said he had
nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia,
and has always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia. He asked what
he could do to lift the cloud.
ROONEY: That sounds perfectly logical to me. The whole Russia thing and
the Comey thing have become such a huge distraction from pursuing the
tightening up of our foreign policy, the developing a tax return program
that will get our country moving again, all that kind of stuff.
HAYES: Are you - are you a family man, Congressman Rooney?
ROONEY: I absolutely am.
HAYES: Does it strike you as strange that the President`s response to an
accusation that he hired prostitutes is not, I`m married, and not, I`m not
a bad person, but, rather, I knew I was being taped?
ROONEY: Well, I just assume that there`s - I don`t know the background of
that or the context. I just assume there`s been some allegation that they
tried to frame him or something. You know, it`s very common in
intelligence to try to frame people using human shields.
HAYES: So you think that there`s some attempt to frame the President for
this behavior?
ROONEY: No, I don`t know. I don`t know any of the context about why that
comment would have been made or not made. But, you know -
HAYES: Let me - let me ask you this. I mean, and I understand the sense,
the frustration that you have and others in your party share about the sort
of distracting nature of this. You guys are still able to of course to
pass the AHCA in the House. It looks like the Senate is trying to do that
but on this sort of core legal question of obstruction of justice, I mean
you would agree that it is possible for a President to commit obstruction
of justice, right?
ROONEY: Well, we had one back in the `70s that apparently did.
HAYES: Right. I mean twice articles of impeachment have been drafted
against a President for committing obstruction of justice, Richard Nixon,
and Bill Clinton. So you think that is something that the President - that
would count as a high crime and misdemeanor?
ROONEY: But I haven`t seen any fact that comes anywhere near what Nixon
did. What we`ve got here is a President calling for what did he say? He
wants his people to be honest or something or -
HAYES: Loyalty. He demanded loyalty.
ROONEY: Yes. Intrinsic values that you would want out of everybody you`re
associated with. That has nothing to do with alleging a crime or anything
like that.
HAYES: Well, but it goes a little past that, right, because we have James
Comey saying the President explicitly told him to lay off an investigation
into Michael Flynn, an investigation that had been precipitated by Flynn
lying in a conversation with FBI agents, which looks on its face a
contravention of federal law. The President explicitly telling the FBI
director, don`t investigate my campaign staff and then firing them when
they continue. What would you call that?
ROONEY: Well, see, this is where as an outsider, a business guy, I kind of
sympathize with the President. You know, there`s always all these
political nuances and overtones to every word that you say in this business
when, you know, he might have just been saying – intending. I don`t know
what his intent was. He might be saying look, we already beat this guy
through the weeds, he`s not getting the job. He was a general, did serve
our country. Let`s get him out of here and move on.
HAYES: So you think it`s fine with the President - I wonder if the inverse
would be true. Would it be OK for the President to tell the FBI Director
explicitly to go and investigate someone and open a criminal investigation?
ROONEY: I don`t think the - I think the FBI is an independent agency that
has to do what it needs to do regardless of who tells it to do anything.
HAYES: Right. So you can understand why exactly that`s the issue, right?
The President - we don`t want the President ordering someone to investigate
someone, say his political enemies and we don`t want the President telling
the FBI to not to investigate a political ally when the President numerous
times leans on the Director of the FBI to do precisely that. You can
understand why that`s problematic, right?
ROONEY: Well, I mean, if it was as aggressive as you`re implying, maybe
perhaps. But I`m not hearing those kind of words or reading those kinds of
words in what I`m seeing. I`m seeing some comments that might have been
misconstrued. I`m seeing some references to wanting intrinsic values of
honesty and integrity out of his team. Same things that I`m used to asking
out of my teams in my company.
HAYES: I just want to read you one more portion of the former Director`s
testimony just so that I can get your reaction. He talked about a one-on-
one dinner. He says my instincts told me that the on-one setting, and the
pretense that this was our first discussion about my position, meant the
dinner was at least in part an effort to have me ask for my job and create
some sort of patronage relationship. That concerned me greatly given the
FBI`s traditionally independent status in the executive branch. Do you
think the traditional independent status of the executive branch of the FBI
is important?
ROONEY: Of course it`s important. But I must be the dunce of the week,
but I`m not connecting up those words with the implications that you`re
saying. I might have to read that and study that some more.
HAYES: Yes, I mean, the President did contact James Comey nine times in
four months. He says he only had two conversations with President Obama
during his entire tenure, and during some of those nine conversations, it
was an explicit ask that he stop investigating someone.
ROONEY: Yes, I can`t totally understand why the President didn`t get rid
of Comey the day he took office after the way he botched that Clinton deal.
I mean, obviously, Comey was on his mind as a problem from day one.
HAYES: So, I guess, here`s my question. There`s a lot of people who
basically feel the Republican Party sort of in for a penny, in for a pound
with President Trump, whether they personally support his agenda, they feel
personal loyalty, he`s a member of the party, that there`s basically
nothing that could come out that would cause them to reassess that or to
move towards impeachment. Is that true? Is that a fair characterization?
ROONEY: No, no, I don`t think that`s a fair characterization. If there`s
something that comes out that`s tangible, that implies elements of a crime,
that would be a whole different deal. But I`m not seeing anything anywhere
near that right here.
HAYES: But you`re keeping your mind open is what you`re telling me?
ROONEY: I think we`re all supposed to have - need to have an open mind
about everything. But I`m just thankful that Donald Trump is President and
we have the chance to drive the kind of agenda that we`re driving and that
we`ve got Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.
HAYES: All right. Congressman Francis Rooney, it was a great pleasure.
I`m really appreciating the time.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
HAYE: Joining me now, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to
then-Secretary of State Colin Powell, and Colonel, you`re someone who has
navigated the halls of power in Washington, D.C., kind of understands both
the sort of explicit rules and the unwritten ones. And I`m just curious
your reaction to reading what Comey has laid out.
LAWRENCE WILKERSON, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO FORMER SECRETARY OF STATES
COLIN POWELL: Chris, my reaction to what Comey wrote for his prepared
statement for his hearing tomorrow and what the Senator from Hawaii said
earlier are almost diametrically opposed. I`m not stunned at all. I know
the Senator was speaking for political impact as well as other things but
I`m not stunned at all because this seems to be indeed, probably is the
nature of the Trump administration. It`s like a mafia family. And what
Comey`s testimony - prepared testimony read like to me was someone from the
outside with some integrity commenting on the nature of a mafia family. I
mean that`s essentially the way I view President Trump now, as a godfather,
as a member that orchestrates everything within his team and expects
loyalty, honest or otherwise. It just seems like that`s the way it is and
it`s going to take a while for my political party because they think, as
the other spokesman just said, they`re going to accomplish all these goals
while these guys running around the White House because he`s Republican.
It`s going to take a while for them to realize they aren`t going to
accomplish a thing, that what they`re doing is hurting this country.
HAYES: You know, I want to ask you about that characterization. Do you
ever - I mean, you worked in the Bush administration, and you`ve been
around other politicians and leaders in Washington. The kind of way in
which the President is approaching Comey here and we now have multiple
reporting about having everyone leave the room and the one-on-one ask. Is
that the kind of thing you`re familiar with, is this - or is this
distinctly different kinds of norms of behavior?
WILKERSON: Well, of course, I`ve seen -I won`t say I`ve seen the same
thing, but I`ve seen similar activities and taken some umbrage about them
myself. I`ve always been involved in activities like that. For example,
one of the places in Comey`s written statement that I took some exception,
but I had to kind of check my own shame in that regard was when he said
honest loyalty because that`s essentially what I provided for Colin Powell
when I prepared him for the 5 February 2003 presentation at the United
Nations. So I`ve seen these kinds of situations before, but this one is
bizarre enough and yet in character enough that it makes me deeply
concerned for the integrity of the White House, the integrity of our
institutional process, and ultimately the danger in presents to this
country because this is going to happen again and again and again and
probably in far more serious situations than the one we`re talking about
now.
HAYES: What do you make of the defense that Congressman Rooney sort of
offer, and I`ve seen - I`ve seen other people offer a variation, which is
basically this, the President is acculturated to New York real estate and
deal-making. It doesn`t have the same etiquette basically of Washington,
and he just doesn`t understand what he`s doing. He doesn`t know where the
lines are. Maybe he`s a little clumsy, but cut him some slack.
WILKERSON: I think there`s some truth to that. I think his gross
inexperience reflects that. But I also think there are institutional
webbing - there is institutional webbing around him. Everything from the
Attorney General to the whole Department of Justice to all the other
departments within the inner agency group and he ignores them. He pays no
attention to them. He does policy by tweet. This is absurd, and it`s
dangerous as I indicated before. The institutional checks and balances
can`t operate on an individual except in a draconian way like article two
impeachment, if he`s operating in this sort of inexperienced and yet drive-
ahead way. So I take that characterization as probably accurate, but it
needs to change, and it needed to change the day he raised his hand and
took the oath.
HAYES: Well, so then what is - I mean, you make a great point here, that
the recourse here, draconian, extreme, article two impeachment. People
have talked about the 25th amendment. I mean really extreme constitutional
procedures to attempt to bring to bear the kind of institutional norms. Is
there anything short of that?
WILKERSON: There`s the institutional check itself, which is already
happening. I`m watching it happening from the State Department where the
Ambassador in London had to sort of modify the President`s impacts with his
tweets about the Mayor of London. To our Ambassador in Qatar who had to -
had to make some remarks today about the President`s really inept tweets
with regard to the situation - very dangerous situation, I might add,
between Qatar, to Saudi Arabia, the other members of the GCC and so forth.
So, yes, there are some institutional checks and balances that ought to
wrap him up and keep him from doing more dangerous things. Let me say
this, though. I think our founding fathers would have thought that they
afforded us in the article 2 impeachment clause the ability to throw some
scurrilous dude out about every generation, and I think every one of them -
every single one of them would be utterly surprised that we have not done
so and that on most attempts to impeach, we have been rather feckless.
Bill Clinton, Andrew Johnson and the only successful one we`ve was one of
the articles of impeachment were so strong against Richard Nixon, he chose
to resign. I don`t think it`s catastrophic for the country to take that
action. I think it`s healthy for the country to take that action.
HAYES: I want to ask your reaction to this finally, again, because of your
experience sort of mitigating and negotiating these different power
centers. This is Comey pleading with Jeff Sessions basically, do not leave
me alone in the room with the President of the United States. He says, I
took the opportunity to implore the Attorney General to prevent any future
direct communication between the President and me. I told the A.G. that
what had just happened - him being asked to leave while the FBI Director
reports to the A.G., remained behind - was inappropriate and should not
happen. He did not reply. It seems that Sessions at some level is
somewhat implicated in the kind of unraveling of these norms you`re talking
about as well.
WILKERSON: I think so. I think that`s an extraordinary display of
cowardice in the face of his duty and cowardice in the face of leading his
subordinates the way he should. I`m reminded of Dwight Eisenhower`s
statement as a matter of fact, apocryphal or not, I don`t think it was. I
think it was accurate. I think Andy Goodpaster and others have verified
it. When Eisenhower had figured out how dangerous a man Allen Dulles was
about the seventh or eighth year of his Presidency, he said, don`t ever
leave me alone in the office with that man. That`s the kind of thing that
Comey was telling Sessions, and Sessions just ignored him. Just ignored
him.
HAYES: All right. Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, it`s always a pleasure to
have your time and I appreciate it.
Up next, based on what we now know from James Comey`s prepared testimony,
is the President of the United States guilty of obstruction of justice?
What legal experts are saying after this two-minute break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Strong words today from legal experts on former FBI Director James
Comey`s planned testimony. Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin, the New Yorker,
tweeted Comey`s statement establishes obstruction of justice by Trump,
period. Lawfare`s Benjamin Wittes, a friend of Comey`s we should note,
wrote that his statement is the most shocking single document compiled
about the official conduct of the public duties of any President since the
release of the Watergate tapes. And Harvard Law School Professor Laurence
Tribe, a critic of the President tweeted, when Comey repeats it under oath
on pain of perjury, the die will be cast.
Joining me now is Asha Rangappa, Associate Dean at Yale Law School, former
Special Agent at the FBI Counterintelligence Division and Jill Wine-Banks,
former Assistant Watergate Special Prosecutor, former General Counsel of
the Army. And Jill, let me start with you. I have to show the Nixon
articles of impeachment which quite explicitly talk about obstruction.
This is something you were very closely involved with. The interfering or
endeavoring to interfere with the conduct of investigations. That`s one of
the things that`s right there in that article of impeachment that was
drafted. Based on your experience, if the Comey testimony is true under
oath, he`s going to swear to it, does it meet the standard?
JILL WINE-BANKS, WATERGATE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR: I think that before I
answer your question, I want to say listening to all your guests has been
very enlightening, and I`ve enjoyed it, especially as a former - in
addition, I was an organized crime prosecutor. So it`s like watching an
episode now of House of Cards. But, yes, the answer to your question is
yes. If we look at what Richard Nixon had the articles of impeachment
about and what all of his top aides went to jail for, there`s a lot of
similarities to what we think Comey will testify. But it`s a question of
putting the case together. It`s not one thing standing alone. It`s not
just the request to can`t you leave Flynn alone? But it`s the asking
Sessions and Vice President Pence to leave the room before he had that
conversation. It`s the other possible conversations that he had. So you
put together a compilation of the evidence, and it does look like the kind
of obstruction of justice, the abuse of power that happened in the Nixon
administration.
HAYES: Asha, the defense here seems to be essentially ignorance. As far
as I can tell - and it`s interesting to me, the President`s personal
lawyer`s response to these seven pages of written testimony is not to say
that is untrue. James Comey is not telling the truth. Instead, it`s to
say he`s vindicated because of a very, very narrow portion of that. If
they stipulate to the facts and they defend the President by saying, he
just didn`t realize that any of this was inappropriate or untoward, does
that work?
ASHA RANGAPPA, YALE LAW SCHOOL ASSOCIATE DEAN: Well, I think what the
lawyers are trying to get at is that he didn`t have the intent to corruptly
influence an ongoing proceeding, which is what would be required under the
obstruction of justice statute. And unfortunately for President Trump,
that`s just not going to hold water because even if we were to credit that
fully and say, he just didn`t know what he was doing when he was
approaching Comey with these requests, Comey`s opening statement, which was
released today, states that in the very first meeting, he explained to the
President the historic independence of the FBI and the Department of
Justice, that these kinds of communications between the President and the
Director of the FBI are not - are not appropriate, that that`s there to
protect both the integrity of the agency and also the President. So even
if he were ignorant of this, he got a lesson in civics and how these
institutions work. So I just don`t think that that`s going to hold water.
HAYE: To that - to Asha`s point, Jill, it`s interesting to me that Comey
notes, that, I spoke alone with President Obama twice in person, never on
the phone. And I can recall nine one-on-one conversations with President
Trump in four months, three in person, six on the phone and ultimately
after working him over multiple times one-on-one, he fires him, which we
should not lose sight of the firing here as a huge part of what the sort of
facts on the table are.
BANKS: That is exactly right. That is one of the key issues that leads to
a compilation of evidence. But I would also point out that he can`t get
away with saying, I didn`t know. A big campaign issue for him was when
President Clinton got on Attorney General Lynch`s plane. There is no
evidence there was any conversation about an ongoing investigation, but the
candidate Trump complained bitterly about how wrong it was for him to get
on the plane and to have any possible conversation about an ongoing
investigation. That shows that he knew the law. He knew that what he was
doing was wrong, and he excused people from the room so that he could have
this conversation in private. That`s another indication that he knew he
was doing something wrong.
HAYES: So Asha, let me ask you a question I`ve asked Jill before, which is
this, there`s two tracks here, right? There`s the underlying first-order
question of the scandal vis-a-vis Russia, election sabotage and the
possible complicity or collusion on behalf of anyone in the Trump orbit.
That`s one. Then there`s a second order question of whether the President
obstructed the investigation into that first order issue. And my question
to you is can there be obstruction without the underlying facts being
established or even being established against the President or his
campaign? Can you obstruct an investigation that would have cleared you?
RANGAPPA: So just to clarify your question, you`re asking if there was an
investigation on him in the first place, could he obstruct it?
HAYES: I`m saying if basically - if the underlying - if we don`t know the
underlying facts of what the campaign is accused of or it turns out the
campaign did not collude with Russia, is it still possible to obstruct the
investigation?
RANGAPPA: I believe so. That`s an ongoing proceeding. There are several
different obstruction of justice statutes. They don`t actually have to
apply to something that comes to the point of prosecution.
HAYES: Right.
RANGAPPA: So if that was - if there - these on-going investigations and he
tries to stop them then that would definitely count. And I think we need
to also point out here that there are two different attempts that were
being made as described in Comey`s testimony – or opening statement, which
is, one, that President Trump wanted him to lift the cloud over him
personally in terms of any
association he might have to this underlying investigation, but then there
was this very direct request with regard to Mike Flynn.
HAYES: Right.
RANGAPPA: Which was a concrete investigation that he knew existed.
HAYES: Yeah.
Jill, you look like you wanted to answer as well.
WINE-BANKS: Well, my answer is yes. There`s no question in my mind that
if you interfere with an investigation, even if ultimately the
investigation would have proved there was no underlying crime, you have
still interfered with an investigation.
HAYES: Right.
WINE-BANKS: So you can`t do that, period.
HAYES: All right. Asha Rangappa and Jill Wine-Banks, I thank you both for
your time.
Up next, the fireworks from today`s hearing, not tomorrow`s hearing,
today`s hearing, where
the senate intel committee got stone-walled by top security officials.
What happened after this quick break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: With former FBI director James Comey set to testify before the
senate intelligence
committee tomorrow morning, four top national security officials testified
today to that same committee. Among them, Dan Coats, the director of
national intelligence, who when asked about a Washington Post report that
the president asked him to talk to Comey, to quote, get the FBI to back off
its focus on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and its Russia
probe, said he, quote, never felt pressured to intervene, but pointedly
declined to deny that President Trump made the request.
Similarly, while NSA director Mike Rogers said he had never been pressured
to do anything
illegal or unethical, he declined to discuss his conversations with the
president, who according to The
Post, asked Rogers to publicly deny any Russia collusion.
After the hearing, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on
the committee, expressed frustration with those responses.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. MARK WARNER, (D) VIRGINIA: The question was, did the president ask
them to back off the FBI investigation or to downplay the FBI
investigation? We still don`t have that answer.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: When we come back, much more from that hearing, including some
remarkably contentious exchanges involving an increasingly frustrated group
of senators on both sides of the aisle. That`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
WARNER: Did the president – the reports that are out there – ask you in
any way, shape, or
form to back off or downplay the Russia investigation?
ADM. MIKE ROGERS, NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY DIRECTOR: I`m not going to
discuss the specifics of conversations with the president of the United
States, but I stand by the comment I just made to you, sir.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now to discuss the refusal of top national security
officials to discuss their
conversations with the president, Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier of
California, member of
the House intelligence committee.
And congresswoman, you`re sitting on the House version that is running its
own investigation,
parallel to the Senate version. I want to get your response to a few
moments in this hearing because they were, I thought, important.
First, this moment with Senator Heinrich and Dan Coats. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. MARTIN HEINRICH, (D) NEW MEXICO: You`d clear an awful lot up by
simply saying it never happened.
COATS: I don`t share, I do not share, with the general public
conversations that I have with the president or many of my colleagues
within the administration that I believe are – should not be
shared.
HEINRICH: Well, I think your unwillingness to answer a very basic question
speaks volumes.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: This was the senator asking him to knock down this report the
president went out to him and said, can you get the FBI to back off Flynn?
What`s your interpretation of that exchange?
REP. JACKIE SPEIER, (D) CALIFORNIA: Well, I think it`s painful to watch
because it`s pretty obvious to anyone who is viewing the testimony that
these were national security representatives who are highly placed, who are
walking a very tight rope and do not want to necessarily offend the
president, but clearly are not going to perjure themselves either. And
that is why you heard the kind of response you did and the dance that they
all engaged in, which was pretty transparent, I think, to the public.
HAYES: Yeah. I guess my other question is how normal is this, this kind
of answer from these sorts of officials to their oversight committee in an
open hearing?
SPEIER: Well, what`s interesting about this one – and it was Angus King
who made the point - if you`re not saying that this is classified, then you
have no grounds on which not to answer the questions we`re posing to you.
And I think that was very compelling when he made that particular
statement.
Under closed session, they always are forthcoming. They`re a little less
forthcoming in an open hearing, but, again, they weren`t being asked
questions about classified material, and that`s why it was
very frustrating for everyone. They should have been able to answer those
questions.
HAYES: The point about Angus King is well taken, not just classified, but
he specifically says, look, are you invoking executive privilege to keep
these conversations sort of out of our purview. I want to play that
exchange, because it illuminates what you just said.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. ANGUS KING, (I) MAINE: Is there an invocation by the president of the
United States
of executive privilege? Is there or not?
ROGERS: Not that I`m aware of.
KING: Then why aren`t you answering my question?
ROGERS: Because I feel it`s inappropriate, senator.
KING: What you feel isn`t relevant, Admiral.
Mr. Coats, same series of questions. What`s your basis for refusal to
answer these questions today?
COATS: I`m not sure I have a legal basis.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: That`s a pretty remarkable answer from the director of national
intelligence.
SPEIER: And you can be assured that the president is going to ream him out
about that too.
HAYES: You think so?
SPEIER: I think so.
HAYES: So what does this mean for the ability of congress to actually
effectuate oversight, particularly on this particular topic that obviously
we know the president is extremely sensitive about?
SPEIER: I think that we`re going to be able to get to the bottom of this.
It may be in closed session, but we will get answers to these questions.
And I think the senate`s frustration today was obvious. They could have, I
guess, held them in contempt for not answering their questions. I don`t
think they wanted to go that far. So, at this point, they`re going to rely
on closed session to get the answers they need to their questions.
All it does is postpone for the public access to what`s pretty obvious but
not being said
today.
HAYES: I want to be clear. The closed session/open session dichotomy
exists in these committees because of classification, but what you`re
basically saying for political purposes so as not to
alienate the president, you expect more forthcoming answers in closed
session having nothing to do with classification just because then the
president won`t be mad at them?
SPEIER: Well, it won`t be public. So they can be saying this in a
confidential setting and privately, yes.
HAYES: All right, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, thanks for being with me
tonight.
Still to come, the former top security official who says Watergate pales in
comparison to what`s happening right now.
Plus, some creative suggestions for watching tomorrow`s Comey testimony in
tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after this break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Thing One tonight, the Watergate hearings began 44 years ago last
month with all
three networks airing live coverage of the testimony on Capitol Hill for
all of America to see.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ANNOUNCER: Programs regularly scheduled for this time will not be seen
today in order that we might bring you the following NBC News special
report.
Here from Washington is NBC News correspondent Garek Utley.
GAREK UTLY, NBC NEWS: Good morning. This is the senate caucus room in
Washington, D.C., and it`s jammed this morning, jammed with spectators,
newsmen, senators and their aides. And the scene adds to the sense of
drama as the Senate opens what is likely to become the most serious
investigation it has ever made, the investigation of the American political
system and the presidency itself.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: There`s Fred Thompson right there. And tomorrow, all three
networks will once again air live Capitol Hill testimony with newsmen and
women as will this cable channel when fired FBI Director James Comey
addresses the senate intel committee.
But if you`d rather watch tomorrow`s testimony with friends and with booze,
D.C. of course predictably has you covered. That`s Thing Two in 60
seconds.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Someday you might be asked where were you the morning that fired
FBI director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill. And for many residents
of the nation`s Capitol, the answer might be a bar because a slew of them
are opening their doors early. Shaw`s Tavern was first to announce it
would start serving at 9:30 a.m. for the Comey hearing, offering $5 Russia
vodka flavors, very cheeky, and airing the hearing on all five TVs with
sound.
Duffy`s Irish pub is also opening early and serving up covfefe cocktails.
And Union Pub says it`s is buying a round of drinks for the house every
time Trump tweets about Comey during his testimony.
But if the Comey testimony is too much handle, one bar made this
announcement. Given the gravity of Thursday`s Comey hearings, Pug opens at
11:00 a.m. and will be showing HGTV and/or Law and Order reruns.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Toward the end of today`s senate intel hearing there was a
remarkable observation from Republican Senator John McCain after the
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats refused to publicly talk about
a conversation that was fully detailed in this morning`s Washington Post.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, (R) ARIZONA: You know, it`s – just shows what kind of
Orwellian existence that we live in. I mean, it`s detailed, as you know
from reading the story when you met and what you discussed, et cetera, et
cetera, and yet here in a public hearing before the American people we
can`t talk about what was described in detail in this morning`s Washington
Post.
COATS: Just because it`s published in The Washington Post doesn`t mean
it`s now unclassified.
MCCAIN: Well, do you want to tell us any more about the Russian
involvement in our election that we don`t already know from reading The
Washington Post?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: If today was Orwellian, what on earth can we expect tomorrow when
James Comey takes the stand? That`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JAMES CLAPPER, FRM. DIRECTOR CIA: Watergate pales really in my view
compared to what we`re confronting now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Strong words from James Clapper.
Joining me now, Susan Del Percio, Republican strategist; Jess McIntosh,
executive editor at Share Blue, former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton`s
2016 campaign.
So, from the Republican Party standpoint, they are - I think they are in
for a penny, in for
a pound, right. I mean, there`s no set of facts that could come out that
will detach them from Donald Trump, correct?
No, I`m not saying that jokingly, I honestly believe that. Short of the
fact that he secretly harbors a desire to raise marginal tax rates to 90
percent.
SUSAN DEL PERCIO, REPUBLCIAN STRATEGIST: The Republicans for right now are
in lock and step with the president. There`s no question, at least from a
political and public front. Behind the scenes you hear them, as I do,
everyone is complaining about the president`s actions.
HAYES: Are they worried – here`s my question to you, behind the scenes
are they worried that they do not know the facts at the heart of all this?
That would worry me. Do you see what I`m saying? Like, they don`t know
what happened. They don`t know who talked to what Russians.
DEL PERCIO: Well, yes. There are - and they will - there are some
Republicans who have said this publicly, including Senator McCain, Senator
Graham, what they`re concerned about is the role of Russia in our
elections. That is very real.
And unfortunately, a lot of this has been overshadowed by crazy tweets,
firing of FBI – those
are all significant things, don`t get me wrong, I`m not discounting them as
not being significant. But there`s no way when you have these other things
out there the Republicans can even get to that.
JESS MCINTOSH, DIRECTOR, SHARE BLUE ; Those things were done on purpose to
make sure that Republicans couldn`t get to it.
DEL PERCIO: This all comes down to everyone – what Republicans would
really want and I think some of would even say on the record, just let the
former FBI director do his special investigation, let us get off the hook
about talking about this because the more we`re talking about it the more
we`re losing. This is not a good issue for Republicans to hold the
congress in 2018.
HAYES: Here`s the issue is that the Occam`s Razor theory that a lot of
people on the left have
and liberals and Democrats, is that they obstructed the thing because he`s
covering up the thing he did wrong.
MCINTOSH: It`s obvious. We can all see what`s happening. And I think the
fact that Republicans are not as in lock-step with the president as they
could be is borne out by the fact no one, no Republican is standing up and
saying this is going to blow over, this is nothing, the president did
nothing wrong. There isn`t anybody who is doing that right now and that`s
shocking.
DEL PERCIO: But there`s not a lot of people who are saying that the
president necessarily colluded with the Russians directly.
MCINTOSH: No, but there`s no…
HAYES: No, there`s no one saying that. There`s…
(CROSSTALK)
DEL PERCIO: The problem is everything he`s done since he`s been president
that seems like a cover-up of something.
MCINTOSH: Because it is.
HAYES: Not only that, no one`s contesting - to your point, Jess, just be
clear here the president directed his FBI director to lay off an
investigation of his campaign aide and associate, Michael
Flynn. He lied to the American people about whether he did that, again,
not contested. And then fired the FBI director. Those three facts are not
contested by any of the relevant parties, including the White House or Paul
Ryan or Mitch McConnell.
MCINTOSH: And to - say it out loud enough that Republicans will eventually
realize that he is so compromised that he can`t help them enact an
Republican agenda.
HAYES: Wait, I`m going to flip that around, though - before you say that,
because I`m going to flip that around. I think there`s also a case to be
made that Russia right now is helping the Senate pass the Healthcare bill.
I think that if there was more - I mean this totally entirely. They would
rather do this in secret with no public scrutiny, with no coverage, which
is what they`re doing, and try to flip out
a bill in 48 hours and vote on it. And that actually, you say they don`t
want to be talking about it, they would rather talk about this than their
healthcare bill.
MCINTOSH: I think they would. And you can see when they only had to talk
about their healthcare bill, even when they only had to have it up for the
24 hours they did, the dramatic response from the American people was
overwhelming. It will be again.
HAYES: They would like to avoid that.
MCINTOSH: It will be again.
The American people can walk and chew gum actually better than Republicans
in congress can.
DEL PERCIO: And more importantly, the American public cares much more
about healthcare - the healthcare bill than they do about what`s going on
in Russia. So, I think that they will start.
HAYES: OK. So, I actually - yes. And I do think - here`s the last thing
about the politics of this. I do think there`s a degree to which the norms
that have been transgressed here by the president
vis-a-vis James Comey I think are quite important and quite shocking
actually.
I also think they`re quite remote to voters. Like, there`s a little bit of
educational opportunity for senators tomorrow on both parties to explain
to people why it matters that the president doesn`t go around saying, he`s
my buddy, would you lay off when you`re the president. Don`t you agree
with taht?
MCINTOSH: Yes, yes. But what`s not remote to them is their own healthcare
and
the health of their families and the amount of money that they`re paying to
make sure that they`re insurance. So, that`s why I don`t think they are
going to be able to sneak this under the radar. And if they do, the
political price they are going to pay in 2018 is not worth, the juice is
not worth the squeeze on that one. These aren`t Republicans who need to
hang their career on something that unpopular because Donald Trump is
making it that unpopular. Like, they can - they can let him loose. They
can cut him loose. They don`t need him.
DEL PERCIO: But I will say, one thing that Republicans could run away from
is the ad campaign that the RNC has out tomorrow basically…
HAYES: Bashing Comey.
DEL PERCIO: Bashing Comey. And that is I think has very big political
repercussions.
HAYES: That`s a good point. All right, Susan Del Percio and Jess
McIntosh, thanks for making time.
That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.
Good evening, Rachel.
