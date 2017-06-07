All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/7/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: June 7, 2017

Guest: Brian Schatz, Francis Rooney, Lawrence Wilkerson, Asha Rangappa,

Jill Wine-Banks

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: Why all this talk about immunity and

taking the fifth amendment and exercising executive privilege if you`re not

hiding something? Why ask the FBI Director for a loyalty oath if you`re

not afraid of him investigating something? Well, that`s HARDBALL for now.

Thanks for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: The President said, I need loyalty, I

expect loyalty.

HAYES: James Comey on the record.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Comey quotes the President, I hope you can see your way

clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.

HAYES: The fired FBI Director`s sworn testimony about his conversations

with the President is released.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been

involved with hookers in Russia.

Hayes: Tonight, based on what Comey says, did the President commit

obstruction of justice? Plus, the White House responds to the direct

contradiction of the President.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: That dinner was

arranged. I think he asked for the dinner.

HAYES: And what we know about what James Comey may be holding back for

tomorrow morning`s hearing. All that and the incredible scene at this

morning`s hearing.

ANGUS KING (I), MAINE: Why are you not answering our questions?

MICHAEL ROGERS, NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY DIRECTOR: Because I feel it is

inappropriate, Senator.

KING: What you feel isn`t relevant, Admiral.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. We are just 14 hours

from the most anticipated Congressional Hearing in recent political memory.

Tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m., the former Director of the FBI, James

Comey, will testify in front of the whole nation that the President of the

United States repeatedly pressured him over the Russia investigation before

firing him abruptly last month. In written testimony released today by the

Senate Intelligence Committee, the former FBI Director describes in detail

a series of six one-on-one interactions with the President going back to

the transition, which raised serious red flags. Comey`s account confirms

some of the most explosive allegations reported by the press, that the

President demanded the FBI Director`s loyalty during a private dinner at

the White House. That he explicitly asked Comey to drop the investigation

into Michael Flynn after telling other officials to leave the room. And

that Comey pleaded with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prevent the

President from continuing to communicate with him directly. Comey`s

account of the President`s request regarding Flynn, in particular, directly

contradicts the President`s own statement in public on the record.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did you at any time urge former FBI director James

Comey in any way, shape, or form to close or back down the investigation

into Michael Flynn and also -

TRUMP: No, no, no. Next question.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Comey`s written testimony does back up one claim by the President,

that the FBI Director informed him on three occasions he, the President,

was not personally under investigation. According to Comey, the President

repeatedly pressed him to publicize that information. The President went

on to say that if there were some satellite associates of his who did

something wrong, it would be good to find that out, but that he hadn`t done

anything wrong and hoped I would find a way to get it out that we weren`t

investigating him. And that came during a previously unreported phone call

from the President on March 30th. That`s just days after Comey had

revealed for the first time that the President`s campaign was under

investigation for possible links to Russia`s election sabotage.

During that same call, according to Comey, the President described the

Russia investigation as a cloud that was impairing his ability to act on

behalf of the country. He said he had nothing to do with Russia, had not

been involved with hookers in Russia, and had always assumed he was being

recorded when in Russia. He asked what we could do to lift the cloud. The

President`s outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz, responded to Comey`s written

testimony in a statement. The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has

finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not

under investigation in any Russia probe. The President feels completely

and totally vindicated. He is eager to move forward with his agenda. I`m

joined now by Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii. And Senator,

let me ask you first, do you agree with the President`s lawyer that the

testimony submitted by James Comey vindicates the President entirely?

SEN. BRIAN SCHATZ (D), HAWAII: I think it`s preposterous. I think if

you`re arguing that that testimony vindicates your client, your client may

be in trouble. You`re right, Chris, in your lead-up. This confirms all of

the reporting of the Washington Post and The New York Times over the last

several weeks and months, and I think on a common-sense level, this is -

this is becoming obvious. This is exactly what it looks like. You have a

President who intervened with the Director of National Intelligence, with

the head of the National Security Agency, and with the head of the FBI six

to nine times to basically tell them to knock it off, to stop this

investigation. So it`s increasingly hard to argue that this isn`t exactly

what it looks like.

HAYES: I want to get your reaction to a few parts of this, and this is a

particular one we`ve previously reported but now on the record from Comey

himself. The President saying to Comey at that dinner, I need loyalty. I

expect loyalty. Comey saying, I didn`t move, speak, or change my facial

expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply

looked at each other in silence. He then said, “I need loyalty.” I

replied, “You will always get honesty from me.” He paused and then said,

“That`s what I want, honest loyalty.” I paused and then said, “You will

get that from me. How would you characterize that?”

SCHATZ: Well, I think he was trying to get the FBI Director to behave as

though he was a political patron of the President. I don`t think it`s

really unclear at all. Even in Comey`s accounting, I thought he was sort

of generous to say, well, we may have had different understandings of what

they met by honest loyalty, but I don`t think that`s true. I think what

the President wanted was for the FBI Director to kind of understand what

side his bread is buttered and to take care of the President in the way the

President wanted to be taken care of, which was specifically to knock it

off when it came to investigating what Michael Flynn was up to.

HAYES: And so I guess the question to you, Senator, is what does that add

up to? The President requesting the Director of the FBI lay off his close

aide, apparently, it appears, deceiving us, the press and the public, about

that request or misremembering it, I suppose is the most charitable

interpretation. Then firing the FBI Director when he did not essentially

heed that request from the President. What does that add up to you,

Senator?

SCHATZ: Well, I think I`m going to be one of the last to opine on this

because I think it`s really important that we all understand where we`re

going. Every day it looks more and more likely that members of the United

States Senate are going to be sitting in judgment of this and other

questions. And so I think we ought to be precise with our language. I

think we ought to be expeditious and aggressive with our investigatory

processes. But I think members of Congress ought to be precise with their

language. I will say this. For those who are arguing that it isn`t what

it looks like, it becomes sort of a vanishingly small island to stand on.

It is really difficult to come up with a charitable explanation of what

just happened. Whether it meets some legal standard of obstruction of

justice, I don`t think we`re there yet. But I will tell you that it is a

lot easier to argue that it is obstruction of justice than it is to argue

that this is something benign. You read that memo or that testimony from

James Comey, and it`s pretty clear what just went on. The other thing I`ll

add for your viewers because they don`t live and breathe - some of them do

live and breathe politics, but some of them may have just gotten home.

Read the testimony. It is beautifully written. It is interestingly

written, and it really tells the story of what has transpired over the last

three or four months, and it is shocking.

HAYES: All right. Senator Brian Schatz, thanks for joining me.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: Joining me now Republican Congressman from Florida Francis Rooney.

Are you OK with the President of the United States contacting the FBI

Director nine times and explicitly leaning on them to end an investigation

into a member of his campaign slash administration?

REP. FRANCIS ROONEY (R), FLORIDA: Well, I haven`t read it that closely

yet. I scanned it, and I saw where Director Comey made clear that the

President was not under any investigation. Personally.

HAYES: Right. But are you OK with the other parts? I`ll read you part of

it.

ROONEY: Sure.

HAYES: This is - this is Comey talking to the President of the United

States. He described the Russia investigation as a cloud that was

impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country. He said he had

nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia,

and has always assumed he was being recorded when in Russia. He asked what

he could do to lift the cloud.

ROONEY: That sounds perfectly logical to me. The whole Russia thing and

the Comey thing have become such a huge distraction from pursuing the

tightening up of our foreign policy, the developing a tax return program

that will get our country moving again, all that kind of stuff.

HAYES: Are you - are you a family man, Congressman Rooney?

ROONEY: I absolutely am.

HAYES: Does it strike you as strange that the President`s response to an

accusation that he hired prostitutes is not, I`m married, and not, I`m not

a bad person, but, rather, I knew I was being taped?

ROONEY: Well, I just assume that there`s - I don`t know the background of

that or the context. I just assume there`s been some allegation that they

tried to frame him or something. You know, it`s very common in

intelligence to try to frame people using human shields.

HAYES: So you think that there`s some attempt to frame the President for

this behavior?

ROONEY: No, I don`t know. I don`t know any of the context about why that

comment would have been made or not made. But, you know -

HAYES: Let me - let me ask you this. I mean, and I understand the sense,

the frustration that you have and others in your party share about the sort

of distracting nature of this. You guys are still able to of course to

pass the AHCA in the House. It looks like the Senate is trying to do that

but on this sort of core legal question of obstruction of justice, I mean

you would agree that it is possible for a President to commit obstruction

of justice, right?

ROONEY: Well, we had one back in the `70s that apparently did.

HAYES: Right. I mean twice articles of impeachment have been drafted

against a President for committing obstruction of justice, Richard Nixon,

and Bill Clinton. So you think that is something that the President - that

would count as a high crime and misdemeanor?

ROONEY: But I haven`t seen any fact that comes anywhere near what Nixon

did. What we`ve got here is a President calling for what did he say? He

wants his people to be honest or something or -

HAYES: Loyalty. He demanded loyalty.

ROONEY: Yes. Intrinsic values that you would want out of everybody you`re

associated with. That has nothing to do with alleging a crime or anything

like that.

HAYES: Well, but it goes a little past that, right, because we have James

Comey saying the President explicitly told him to lay off an investigation

into Michael Flynn, an investigation that had been precipitated by Flynn

lying in a conversation with FBI agents, which looks on its face a

contravention of federal law. The President explicitly telling the FBI

director, don`t investigate my campaign staff and then firing them when

they continue. What would you call that?

ROONEY: Well, see, this is where as an outsider, a business guy, I kind of

sympathize with the President. You know, there`s always all these

political nuances and overtones to every word that you say in this business

when, you know, he might have just been saying – intending. I don`t know

what his intent was. He might be saying look, we already beat this guy

through the weeds, he`s not getting the job. He was a general, did serve

our country. Let`s get him out of here and move on.

HAYES: So you think it`s fine with the President - I wonder if the inverse

would be true. Would it be OK for the President to tell the FBI Director

explicitly to go and investigate someone and open a criminal investigation?

ROONEY: I don`t think the - I think the FBI is an independent agency that

has to do what it needs to do regardless of who tells it to do anything.

HAYES: Right. So you can understand why exactly that`s the issue, right?

The President - we don`t want the President ordering someone to investigate

someone, say his political enemies and we don`t want the President telling

the FBI to not to investigate a political ally when the President numerous

times leans on the Director of the FBI to do precisely that. You can

understand why that`s problematic, right?

ROONEY: Well, I mean, if it was as aggressive as you`re implying, maybe

perhaps. But I`m not hearing those kind of words or reading those kinds of

words in what I`m seeing. I`m seeing some comments that might have been

misconstrued. I`m seeing some references to wanting intrinsic values of

honesty and integrity out of his team. Same things that I`m used to asking

out of my teams in my company.

HAYES: I just want to read you one more portion of the former Director`s

testimony just so that I can get your reaction. He talked about a one-on-

one dinner. He says my instincts told me that the on-one setting, and the

pretense that this was our first discussion about my position, meant the

dinner was at least in part an effort to have me ask for my job and create

some sort of patronage relationship. That concerned me greatly given the

FBI`s traditionally independent status in the executive branch. Do you

think the traditional independent status of the executive branch of the FBI

is important?

ROONEY: Of course it`s important. But I must be the dunce of the week,

but I`m not connecting up those words with the implications that you`re

saying. I might have to read that and study that some more.

HAYES: Yes, I mean, the President did contact James Comey nine times in

four months. He says he only had two conversations with President Obama

during his entire tenure, and during some of those nine conversations, it

was an explicit ask that he stop investigating someone.

ROONEY: Yes, I can`t totally understand why the President didn`t get rid

of Comey the day he took office after the way he botched that Clinton deal.

I mean, obviously, Comey was on his mind as a problem from day one.

HAYES: So, I guess, here`s my question. There`s a lot of people who

basically feel the Republican Party sort of in for a penny, in for a pound

with President Trump, whether they personally support his agenda, they feel

personal loyalty, he`s a member of the party, that there`s basically

nothing that could come out that would cause them to reassess that or to

move towards impeachment. Is that true? Is that a fair characterization?

ROONEY: No, no, I don`t think that`s a fair characterization. If there`s

something that comes out that`s tangible, that implies elements of a crime,

that would be a whole different deal. But I`m not seeing anything anywhere

near that right here.

HAYES: But you`re keeping your mind open is what you`re telling me?

ROONEY: I think we`re all supposed to have - need to have an open mind

about everything. But I`m just thankful that Donald Trump is President and

we have the chance to drive the kind of agenda that we`re driving and that

we`ve got Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Francis Rooney, it was a great pleasure.

I`m really appreciating the time.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYE: Joining me now, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to

then-Secretary of State Colin Powell, and Colonel, you`re someone who has

navigated the halls of power in Washington, D.C., kind of understands both

the sort of explicit rules and the unwritten ones. And I`m just curious

your reaction to reading what Comey has laid out.

LAWRENCE WILKERSON, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO FORMER SECRETARY OF STATES

COLIN POWELL: Chris, my reaction to what Comey wrote for his prepared

statement for his hearing tomorrow and what the Senator from Hawaii said

earlier are almost diametrically opposed. I`m not stunned at all. I know

the Senator was speaking for political impact as well as other things but

I`m not stunned at all because this seems to be indeed, probably is the

nature of the Trump administration. It`s like a mafia family. And what

Comey`s testimony - prepared testimony read like to me was someone from the

outside with some integrity commenting on the nature of a mafia family. I

mean that`s essentially the way I view President Trump now, as a godfather,

as a member that orchestrates everything within his team and expects

loyalty, honest or otherwise. It just seems like that`s the way it is and

it`s going to take a while for my political party because they think, as

the other spokesman just said, they`re going to accomplish all these goals

while these guys running around the White House because he`s Republican.

It`s going to take a while for them to realize they aren`t going to

accomplish a thing, that what they`re doing is hurting this country.

HAYES: You know, I want to ask you about that characterization. Do you

ever - I mean, you worked in the Bush administration, and you`ve been

around other politicians and leaders in Washington. The kind of way in

which the President is approaching Comey here and we now have multiple

reporting about having everyone leave the room and the one-on-one ask. Is

that the kind of thing you`re familiar with, is this - or is this

distinctly different kinds of norms of behavior?

WILKERSON: Well, of course, I`ve seen -I won`t say I`ve seen the same

thing, but I`ve seen similar activities and taken some umbrage about them

myself. I`ve always been involved in activities like that. For example,

one of the places in Comey`s written statement that I took some exception,

but I had to kind of check my own shame in that regard was when he said

honest loyalty because that`s essentially what I provided for Colin Powell

when I prepared him for the 5 February 2003 presentation at the United

Nations. So I`ve seen these kinds of situations before, but this one is

bizarre enough and yet in character enough that it makes me deeply

concerned for the integrity of the White House, the integrity of our

institutional process, and ultimately the danger in presents to this

country because this is going to happen again and again and again and

probably in far more serious situations than the one we`re talking about

now.

HAYES: What do you make of the defense that Congressman Rooney sort of

offer, and I`ve seen - I`ve seen other people offer a variation, which is

basically this, the President is acculturated to New York real estate and

deal-making. It doesn`t have the same etiquette basically of Washington,

and he just doesn`t understand what he`s doing. He doesn`t know where the

lines are. Maybe he`s a little clumsy, but cut him some slack.

WILKERSON: I think there`s some truth to that. I think his gross

inexperience reflects that. But I also think there are institutional

webbing - there is institutional webbing around him. Everything from the

Attorney General to the whole Department of Justice to all the other

departments within the inner agency group and he ignores them. He pays no

attention to them. He does policy by tweet. This is absurd, and it`s

dangerous as I indicated before. The institutional checks and balances

can`t operate on an individual except in a draconian way like article two

impeachment, if he`s operating in this sort of inexperienced and yet drive-

ahead way. So I take that characterization as probably accurate, but it

needs to change, and it needed to change the day he raised his hand and

took the oath.

HAYES: Well, so then what is - I mean, you make a great point here, that

the recourse here, draconian, extreme, article two impeachment. People

have talked about the 25th amendment. I mean really extreme constitutional

procedures to attempt to bring to bear the kind of institutional norms. Is

there anything short of that?

WILKERSON: There`s the institutional check itself, which is already

happening. I`m watching it happening from the State Department where the

Ambassador in London had to sort of modify the President`s impacts with his

tweets about the Mayor of London. To our Ambassador in Qatar who had to -

had to make some remarks today about the President`s really inept tweets

with regard to the situation - very dangerous situation, I might add,

between Qatar, to Saudi Arabia, the other members of the GCC and so forth.

So, yes, there are some institutional checks and balances that ought to

wrap him up and keep him from doing more dangerous things. Let me say

this, though. I think our founding fathers would have thought that they

afforded us in the article 2 impeachment clause the ability to throw some

scurrilous dude out about every generation, and I think every one of them -

every single one of them would be utterly surprised that we have not done

so and that on most attempts to impeach, we have been rather feckless.

Bill Clinton, Andrew Johnson and the only successful one we`ve was one of

the articles of impeachment were so strong against Richard Nixon, he chose

to resign. I don`t think it`s catastrophic for the country to take that

action. I think it`s healthy for the country to take that action.

HAYES: I want to ask your reaction to this finally, again, because of your

experience sort of mitigating and negotiating these different power

centers. This is Comey pleading with Jeff Sessions basically, do not leave

me alone in the room with the President of the United States. He says, I

took the opportunity to implore the Attorney General to prevent any future

direct communication between the President and me. I told the A.G. that

what had just happened - him being asked to leave while the FBI Director

reports to the A.G., remained behind - was inappropriate and should not

happen. He did not reply. It seems that Sessions at some level is

somewhat implicated in the kind of unraveling of these norms you`re talking

about as well.

WILKERSON: I think so. I think that`s an extraordinary display of

cowardice in the face of his duty and cowardice in the face of leading his

subordinates the way he should. I`m reminded of Dwight Eisenhower`s

statement as a matter of fact, apocryphal or not, I don`t think it was. I

think it was accurate. I think Andy Goodpaster and others have verified

it. When Eisenhower had figured out how dangerous a man Allen Dulles was

about the seventh or eighth year of his Presidency, he said, don`t ever

leave me alone in the office with that man. That`s the kind of thing that

Comey was telling Sessions, and Sessions just ignored him. Just ignored

him.

HAYES: All right. Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, it`s always a pleasure to

have your time and I appreciate it.

Up next, based on what we now know from James Comey`s prepared testimony,

is the President of the United States guilty of obstruction of justice?

What legal experts are saying after this two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Strong words today from legal experts on former FBI Director James

Comey`s planned testimony. Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin, the New Yorker,

tweeted Comey`s statement establishes obstruction of justice by Trump,

period. Lawfare`s Benjamin Wittes, a friend of Comey`s we should note,

wrote that his statement is the most shocking single document compiled

about the official conduct of the public duties of any President since the

release of the Watergate tapes. And Harvard Law School Professor Laurence

Tribe, a critic of the President tweeted, when Comey repeats it under oath

on pain of perjury, the die will be cast.

Joining me now is Asha Rangappa, Associate Dean at Yale Law School, former

Special Agent at the FBI Counterintelligence Division and Jill Wine-Banks,

former Assistant Watergate Special Prosecutor, former General Counsel of

the Army. And Jill, let me start with you. I have to show the Nixon

articles of impeachment which quite explicitly talk about obstruction.

This is something you were very closely involved with. The interfering or

endeavoring to interfere with the conduct of investigations. That`s one of

the things that`s right there in that article of impeachment that was

drafted. Based on your experience, if the Comey testimony is true under

oath, he`s going to swear to it, does it meet the standard?

JILL WINE-BANKS, WATERGATE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR: I think that before I

answer your question, I want to say listening to all your guests has been

very enlightening, and I`ve enjoyed it, especially as a former - in

addition, I was an organized crime prosecutor. So it`s like watching an

episode now of House of Cards. But, yes, the answer to your question is

yes. If we look at what Richard Nixon had the articles of impeachment

about and what all of his top aides went to jail for, there`s a lot of

similarities to what we think Comey will testify. But it`s a question of

putting the case together. It`s not one thing standing alone. It`s not

just the request to can`t you leave Flynn alone? But it`s the asking

Sessions and Vice President Pence to leave the room before he had that

conversation. It`s the other possible conversations that he had. So you

put together a compilation of the evidence, and it does look like the kind

of obstruction of justice, the abuse of power that happened in the Nixon

administration.

HAYES: Asha, the defense here seems to be essentially ignorance. As far

as I can tell - and it`s interesting to me, the President`s personal

lawyer`s response to these seven pages of written testimony is not to say

that is untrue. James Comey is not telling the truth. Instead, it`s to

say he`s vindicated because of a very, very narrow portion of that. If

they stipulate to the facts and they defend the President by saying, he

just didn`t realize that any of this was inappropriate or untoward, does

that work?

ASHA RANGAPPA, YALE LAW SCHOOL ASSOCIATE DEAN: Well, I think what the

lawyers are trying to get at is that he didn`t have the intent to corruptly

influence an ongoing proceeding, which is what would be required under the

obstruction of justice statute. And unfortunately for President Trump,

that`s just not going to hold water because even if we were to credit that

fully and say, he just didn`t know what he was doing when he was

approaching Comey with these requests, Comey`s opening statement, which was

released today, states that in the very first meeting, he explained to the

President the historic independence of the FBI and the Department of

Justice, that these kinds of communications between the President and the

Director of the FBI are not - are not appropriate, that that`s there to

protect both the integrity of the agency and also the President. So even

if he were ignorant of this, he got a lesson in civics and how these

institutions work. So I just don`t think that that`s going to hold water.

HAYE: To that - to Asha`s point, Jill, it`s interesting to me that Comey

notes, that, I spoke alone with President Obama twice in person, never on

the phone. And I can recall nine one-on-one conversations with President

Trump in four months, three in person, six on the phone and ultimately

after working him over multiple times one-on-one, he fires him, which we

should not lose sight of the firing here as a huge part of what the sort of

facts on the table are.

BANKS: That is exactly right. That is one of the key issues that leads to

a compilation of evidence. But I would also point out that he can`t get

away with saying, I didn`t know. A big campaign issue for him was when

President Clinton got on Attorney General Lynch`s plane. There is no

evidence there was any conversation about an ongoing investigation, but the

candidate Trump complained bitterly about how wrong it was for him to get

on the plane and to have any possible conversation about an ongoing

investigation. That shows that he knew the law. He knew that what he was

doing was wrong, and he excused people from the room so that he could have

this conversation in private. That`s another indication that he knew he

was doing something wrong.

HAYES: So Asha, let me ask you a question I`ve asked Jill before, which is

this, there`s two tracks here, right? There`s the underlying first-order

question of the scandal vis-a-vis Russia, election sabotage and the

possible complicity or collusion on behalf of anyone in the Trump orbit.

That`s one. Then there`s a second order question of whether the President

obstructed the investigation into that first order issue. And my question

to you is can there be obstruction without the underlying facts being

established or even being established against the President or his

campaign? Can you obstruct an investigation that would have cleared you?

RANGAPPA: So just to clarify your question, you`re asking if there was an

investigation on him in the first place, could he obstruct it?

HAYES: I`m saying if basically - if the underlying - if we don`t know the

underlying facts of what the campaign is accused of or it turns out the

campaign did not collude with Russia, is it still possible to obstruct the

investigation?

RANGAPPA: I believe so. That`s an ongoing proceeding. There are several

different obstruction of justice statutes. They don`t actually have to

apply to something that comes to the point of prosecution.

HAYES: Right.

RANGAPPA: So if that was - if there - these on-going investigations and he

tries to stop them then that would definitely count. And I think we need

to also point out here that there are two different attempts that were

being made as described in Comey`s testimony – or opening statement, which

is, one, that President Trump wanted him to lift the cloud over him

personally in terms of any

association he might have to this underlying investigation, but then there

was this very direct request with regard to Mike Flynn.

HAYES: Right.

RANGAPPA: Which was a concrete investigation that he knew existed.

HAYES: Yeah.

Jill, you look like you wanted to answer as well.

WINE-BANKS: Well, my answer is yes. There`s no question in my mind that

if you interfere with an investigation, even if ultimately the

investigation would have proved there was no underlying crime, you have

still interfered with an investigation.

HAYES: Right.

WINE-BANKS: So you can`t do that, period.

HAYES: All right. Asha Rangappa and Jill Wine-Banks, I thank you both for

your time.

Up next, the fireworks from today`s hearing, not tomorrow`s hearing,

today`s hearing, where

the senate intel committee got stone-walled by top security officials.

What happened after this quick break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: With former FBI director James Comey set to testify before the

senate intelligence

committee tomorrow morning, four top national security officials testified

today to that same committee. Among them, Dan Coats, the director of

national intelligence, who when asked about a Washington Post report that

the president asked him to talk to Comey, to quote, get the FBI to back off

its focus on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and its Russia

probe, said he, quote, never felt pressured to intervene, but pointedly

declined to deny that President Trump made the request.

Similarly, while NSA director Mike Rogers said he had never been pressured

to do anything

illegal or unethical, he declined to discuss his conversations with the

president, who according to The

Post, asked Rogers to publicly deny any Russia collusion.

After the hearing, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on

the committee, expressed frustration with those responses.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MARK WARNER, (D) VIRGINIA: The question was, did the president ask

them to back off the FBI investigation or to downplay the FBI

investigation? We still don`t have that answer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: When we come back, much more from that hearing, including some

remarkably contentious exchanges involving an increasingly frustrated group

of senators on both sides of the aisle. That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WARNER: Did the president – the reports that are out there – ask you in

any way, shape, or

form to back off or downplay the Russia investigation?

ADM. MIKE ROGERS, NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY DIRECTOR: I`m not going to

discuss the specifics of conversations with the president of the United

States, but I stand by the comment I just made to you, sir.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now to discuss the refusal of top national security

officials to discuss their

conversations with the president, Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier of

California, member of

the House intelligence committee.

And congresswoman, you`re sitting on the House version that is running its

own investigation,

parallel to the Senate version. I want to get your response to a few

moments in this hearing because they were, I thought, important.

First, this moment with Senator Heinrich and Dan Coats. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MARTIN HEINRICH, (D) NEW MEXICO: You`d clear an awful lot up by

simply saying it never happened.

COATS: I don`t share, I do not share, with the general public

conversations that I have with the president or many of my colleagues

within the administration that I believe are – should not be

shared.

HEINRICH: Well, I think your unwillingness to answer a very basic question

speaks volumes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This was the senator asking him to knock down this report the

president went out to him and said, can you get the FBI to back off Flynn?

What`s your interpretation of that exchange?

REP. JACKIE SPEIER, (D) CALIFORNIA: Well, I think it`s painful to watch

because it`s pretty obvious to anyone who is viewing the testimony that

these were national security representatives who are highly placed, who are

walking a very tight rope and do not want to necessarily offend the

president, but clearly are not going to perjure themselves either. And

that is why you heard the kind of response you did and the dance that they

all engaged in, which was pretty transparent, I think, to the public.

HAYES: Yeah. I guess my other question is how normal is this, this kind

of answer from these sorts of officials to their oversight committee in an

open hearing?

SPEIER: Well, what`s interesting about this one – and it was Angus King

who made the point - if you`re not saying that this is classified, then you

have no grounds on which not to answer the questions we`re posing to you.

And I think that was very compelling when he made that particular

statement.

Under closed session, they always are forthcoming. They`re a little less

forthcoming in an open hearing, but, again, they weren`t being asked

questions about classified material, and that`s why it was

very frustrating for everyone. They should have been able to answer those

questions.

HAYES: The point about Angus King is well taken, not just classified, but

he specifically says, look, are you invoking executive privilege to keep

these conversations sort of out of our purview. I want to play that

exchange, because it illuminates what you just said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ANGUS KING, (I) MAINE: Is there an invocation by the president of the

United States

of executive privilege? Is there or not?

ROGERS: Not that I`m aware of.

KING: Then why aren`t you answering my question?

ROGERS: Because I feel it`s inappropriate, senator.

KING: What you feel isn`t relevant, Admiral.

Mr. Coats, same series of questions. What`s your basis for refusal to

answer these questions today?

COATS: I`m not sure I have a legal basis.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That`s a pretty remarkable answer from the director of national

intelligence.

SPEIER: And you can be assured that the president is going to ream him out

about that too.

HAYES: You think so?

SPEIER: I think so.

HAYES: So what does this mean for the ability of congress to actually

effectuate oversight, particularly on this particular topic that obviously

we know the president is extremely sensitive about?

SPEIER: I think that we`re going to be able to get to the bottom of this.

It may be in closed session, but we will get answers to these questions.

And I think the senate`s frustration today was obvious. They could have, I

guess, held them in contempt for not answering their questions. I don`t

think they wanted to go that far. So, at this point, they`re going to rely

on closed session to get the answers they need to their questions.

All it does is postpone for the public access to what`s pretty obvious but

not being said

today.

HAYES: I want to be clear. The closed session/open session dichotomy

exists in these committees because of classification, but what you`re

basically saying for political purposes so as not to

alienate the president, you expect more forthcoming answers in closed

session having nothing to do with classification just because then the

president won`t be mad at them?

SPEIER: Well, it won`t be public. So they can be saying this in a

confidential setting and privately, yes.

HAYES: All right, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, thanks for being with me

tonight.

Still to come, the former top security official who says Watergate pales in

comparison to what`s happening right now.

Plus, some creative suggestions for watching tomorrow`s Comey testimony in

tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, the Watergate hearings began 44 years ago last

month with all

three networks airing live coverage of the testimony on Capitol Hill for

all of America to see.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANNOUNCER: Programs regularly scheduled for this time will not be seen

today in order that we might bring you the following NBC News special

report.

Here from Washington is NBC News correspondent Garek Utley.

GAREK UTLY, NBC NEWS: Good morning. This is the senate caucus room in

Washington, D.C., and it`s jammed this morning, jammed with spectators,

newsmen, senators and their aides. And the scene adds to the sense of

drama as the Senate opens what is likely to become the most serious

investigation it has ever made, the investigation of the American political

system and the presidency itself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: There`s Fred Thompson right there. And tomorrow, all three

networks will once again air live Capitol Hill testimony with newsmen and

women as will this cable channel when fired FBI Director James Comey

addresses the senate intel committee.

But if you`d rather watch tomorrow`s testimony with friends and with booze,

D.C. of course predictably has you covered. That`s Thing Two in 60

seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Someday you might be asked where were you the morning that fired

FBI director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill. And for many residents

of the nation`s Capitol, the answer might be a bar because a slew of them

are opening their doors early. Shaw`s Tavern was first to announce it

would start serving at 9:30 a.m. for the Comey hearing, offering $5 Russia

vodka flavors, very cheeky, and airing the hearing on all five TVs with

sound.

Duffy`s Irish pub is also opening early and serving up covfefe cocktails.

And Union Pub says it`s is buying a round of drinks for the house every

time Trump tweets about Comey during his testimony.

But if the Comey testimony is too much handle, one bar made this

announcement. Given the gravity of Thursday`s Comey hearings, Pug opens at

11:00 a.m. and will be showing HGTV and/or Law and Order reruns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Toward the end of today`s senate intel hearing there was a

remarkable observation from Republican Senator John McCain after the

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats refused to publicly talk about

a conversation that was fully detailed in this morning`s Washington Post.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN, (R) ARIZONA: You know, it`s – just shows what kind of

Orwellian existence that we live in. I mean, it`s detailed, as you know

from reading the story when you met and what you discussed, et cetera, et

cetera, and yet here in a public hearing before the American people we

can`t talk about what was described in detail in this morning`s Washington

Post.

COATS: Just because it`s published in The Washington Post doesn`t mean

it`s now unclassified.

MCCAIN: Well, do you want to tell us any more about the Russian

involvement in our election that we don`t already know from reading The

Washington Post?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: If today was Orwellian, what on earth can we expect tomorrow when

James Comey takes the stand? That`s next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES CLAPPER, FRM. DIRECTOR CIA: Watergate pales really in my view

compared to what we`re confronting now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Strong words from James Clapper.

Joining me now, Susan Del Percio, Republican strategist; Jess McIntosh,

executive editor at Share Blue, former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton`s

2016 campaign.

So, from the Republican Party standpoint, they are - I think they are in

for a penny, in for

a pound, right. I mean, there`s no set of facts that could come out that

will detach them from Donald Trump, correct?

No, I`m not saying that jokingly, I honestly believe that. Short of the

fact that he secretly harbors a desire to raise marginal tax rates to 90

percent.

SUSAN DEL PERCIO, REPUBLCIAN STRATEGIST: The Republicans for right now are

in lock and step with the president. There`s no question, at least from a

political and public front. Behind the scenes you hear them, as I do,

everyone is complaining about the president`s actions.

HAYES: Are they worried – here`s my question to you, behind the scenes

are they worried that they do not know the facts at the heart of all this?

That would worry me. Do you see what I`m saying? Like, they don`t know

what happened. They don`t know who talked to what Russians.

DEL PERCIO: Well, yes. There are - and they will - there are some

Republicans who have said this publicly, including Senator McCain, Senator

Graham, what they`re concerned about is the role of Russia in our

elections. That is very real.

And unfortunately, a lot of this has been overshadowed by crazy tweets,

firing of FBI – those

are all significant things, don`t get me wrong, I`m not discounting them as

not being significant. But there`s no way when you have these other things

out there the Republicans can even get to that.

JESS MCINTOSH, DIRECTOR, SHARE BLUE ; Those things were done on purpose to

make sure that Republicans couldn`t get to it.

DEL PERCIO: This all comes down to everyone – what Republicans would

really want and I think some of would even say on the record, just let the

former FBI director do his special investigation, let us get off the hook

about talking about this because the more we`re talking about it the more

we`re losing. This is not a good issue for Republicans to hold the

congress in 2018.

HAYES: Here`s the issue is that the Occam`s Razor theory that a lot of

people on the left have

and liberals and Democrats, is that they obstructed the thing because he`s

covering up the thing he did wrong.

MCINTOSH: It`s obvious. We can all see what`s happening. And I think the

fact that Republicans are not as in lock-step with the president as they

could be is borne out by the fact no one, no Republican is standing up and

saying this is going to blow over, this is nothing, the president did

nothing wrong. There isn`t anybody who is doing that right now and that`s

shocking.

DEL PERCIO: But there`s not a lot of people who are saying that the

president necessarily colluded with the Russians directly.

MCINTOSH: No, but there`s no…

HAYES: No, there`s no one saying that. There`s…

(CROSSTALK)

DEL PERCIO: The problem is everything he`s done since he`s been president

that seems like a cover-up of something.

MCINTOSH: Because it is.

HAYES: Not only that, no one`s contesting - to your point, Jess, just be

clear here the president directed his FBI director to lay off an

investigation of his campaign aide and associate, Michael

Flynn. He lied to the American people about whether he did that, again,

not contested. And then fired the FBI director. Those three facts are not

contested by any of the relevant parties, including the White House or Paul

Ryan or Mitch McConnell.

MCINTOSH: And to - say it out loud enough that Republicans will eventually

realize that he is so compromised that he can`t help them enact an

Republican agenda.

HAYES: Wait, I`m going to flip that around, though - before you say that,

because I`m going to flip that around. I think there`s also a case to be

made that Russia right now is helping the Senate pass the Healthcare bill.

I think that if there was more - I mean this totally entirely. They would

rather do this in secret with no public scrutiny, with no coverage, which

is what they`re doing, and try to flip out

a bill in 48 hours and vote on it. And that actually, you say they don`t

want to be talking about it, they would rather talk about this than their

healthcare bill.

MCINTOSH: I think they would. And you can see when they only had to talk

about their healthcare bill, even when they only had to have it up for the

24 hours they did, the dramatic response from the American people was

overwhelming. It will be again.

HAYES: They would like to avoid that.

MCINTOSH: It will be again.

The American people can walk and chew gum actually better than Republicans

in congress can.

DEL PERCIO: And more importantly, the American public cares much more

about healthcare - the healthcare bill than they do about what`s going on

in Russia. So, I think that they will start.

HAYES: OK. So, I actually - yes. And I do think - here`s the last thing

about the politics of this. I do think there`s a degree to which the norms

that have been transgressed here by the president

vis-a-vis James Comey I think are quite important and quite shocking

actually.

I also think they`re quite remote to voters. Like, there`s a little bit of

educational opportunity for senators tomorrow on both parties to explain

to people why it matters that the president doesn`t go around saying, he`s

my buddy, would you lay off when you`re the president. Don`t you agree

with taht?

MCINTOSH: Yes, yes. But what`s not remote to them is their own healthcare

and

the health of their families and the amount of money that they`re paying to

make sure that they`re insurance. So, that`s why I don`t think they are

going to be able to sneak this under the radar. And if they do, the

political price they are going to pay in 2018 is not worth, the juice is

not worth the squeeze on that one. These aren`t Republicans who need to

hang their career on something that unpopular because Donald Trump is

making it that unpopular. Like, they can - they can let him loose. They

can cut him loose. They don`t need him.

DEL PERCIO: But I will say, one thing that Republicans could run away from

is the ad campaign that the RNC has out tomorrow basically…

HAYES: Bashing Comey.

DEL PERCIO: Bashing Comey. And that is I think has very big political

repercussions.

HAYES: That`s a good point. All right, Susan Del Percio and Jess

McIntosh, thanks for making time.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>