All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/6/2017

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What message do you have to James Comey ahead of his
testimony?
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I wish him luck.
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Countdown to Comey day.
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President`s got a full day
on Thursday.
HAYES: Tonight, the war room is out, and live tweeting is in. New
reporting on the President`s go-it-alone strategy as we learn more about
what the fired FBI Director will say. Then, what we`re learning about just
how broad and brazen the Russian effort to hack the election was.
Plus, my exclusive interview with the attorney for alleged NSA leaker
reality winner. Are Senate Republicans planning a Trump care sneak attack
of their own? And the troubling new report that alleges Donald Trump
shifted kids` cancer charity money into his business when ALL IN starts
right now.
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. With just 38 hours to
go until former FBI Director James Comey appears before the Senate
Intelligence Committee, details are coming from multiple news outlets about
what we may hear tomorrow and on Thursday, including this report tonight
from The New York Times with the headline James Comey Told Attorney General
Sessions, Don`t Leave Me Alone With Trump. The President is preparing to
go it alone on what could be the most consequential day of his Presidency.
All the TV networks are airing that hearing live starting Thursday at 10:00
a.m., and the whole country will be watching as the FBI Director the
President fired speaks publicly for the first time about being dismissed
abruptly last month and about the President`s alleged efforts to interfere
in that Russia investigation. The President was asked about Comey`s
testimony today during a meeting with Congressional leaders.
TRUMP: I want to thank everybody very much for being here, and let`s get
to work. We`re going to get it work and get it done. Thank you all very
much.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, what message do you have to Jim Comey
ahead of his testimony?
TRUMP: I wish him luck.
HAYES: I wish him luck. Just recently the Trump administration launched
efforts to push back on Comey and the Russia probe, moving to set up a so-
called war room at the White House to handle rapid response. But now just
hours before Comey`s big moment, a source close to the White House tells
NBC News there`s no war room, zero. According to Axios, top Republicans
say the White House has been unable to lure some of the legal and rapid
response talent they had been counting on. Without the internal
infrastructure in place to rebut Comey`s testimony, that duty will fall
instead to the President`s outside counsel, Attorney Marc Kasowitz and of
course to the President himself. According to The Washington Post`s Robert
Costa, the President may use his favorite medium to react to the hearing in
real time. I`m told by two White House sources that President Trump does
not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday and may live tweet if he feels the
need to respond. It would not be the first time the President has tweeted
about Comey, you recall his apparent threats in the days after the firing.
“James Comey better hope there are no tapes of our conversations before he
starts leaking to the press.” Asked today about the President`s plans, the
White House said he has a quote, “busy day scheduled for Thursday,” that
includes a speech around midday to the Faith and Freedom Coalition, the
friendly crowd that could embolden the President to respond more candidly.
That very instinct to react and lash out has only increased the President`s
isolation heading into this pivotal moment. Allies including Republican
lawmakers have been expressing their discomfort with the President`s social
media response to the terror attack in London, tweeting about his travel
ban and attacking the city`s mayor repeatedly.
Meanwhile, Yahoo! News reports that four top law firms have turned down
requests to represent the President in the Russia investigation. A
consistent theme, sources said, was the concern about whether the President
would accept the advice of his lawyers and refrain from public statements
and tweets that have consistently undercut his position. Quote, “the
concerns were the guy won`t pay, and he won`t listen.” The President
seemingly eager to blame anyone but himself for the predicament he finds
himself in, the New York Times reports he`s now zeroed in on his own
Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. According to the times, the President has
intermittently fumed for months over Sessions` decision to recuse himself
from the Russia investigation, believing it was that recusal that
eventually led to the appointment of a Special Counsel who took over the
investigation. According to NBC News, Sessions may have even offered at
one point to resign. Asked about Sessions today, the White House refused
to say the President stands by his Attorney General.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How would you describe the President`s level of
confidence to the Attorney General, Jeff Sessions?
SPICER: I have not had a discussion with him about that.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The last time you said that there was a development.
SPICER: I`m asking - I`m answering a question, which is I have not had
that discussion with him.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you can`t say his confidence in his Attorney
General?
SPICER: I said I have not had a discussion with him on the question. I
don`t - if I hadn`t had a discussion with him about a subject, I tend not
to speak about it.
HAYES: But even as the President grows more frustrated and more isolated
amidst the burgeoning Russia crisis, he might not be entirely without
allies in that hearing room on Thursday. Tonight he`s dining at the White
House with two Republican members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, men
who will be asking Comey the questions on Thursday, Senators Tom Cotton,
and Marco Rubio. I`m joined now by Robert Costa, National Political
Reporter for the Washington Post and an MSNBC ANALYST. And Bob, I think
you`ve been doing some reporting on all the stuff we`ve been hearing on
Sessions so maybe we start with that. What have you learned?
ROBERT COSTA, MSNBC ANALYST: What I`ve learned tonight is that the
President has been frustrated ever since earlier this year when the
Attorney General Decided to recuse himself from the Russia probe inside of
the federal government. The President believes that decision by Sessions
ultimately led to Bob Mueller being appointed Special Counsel and putting
the administration in the situation it`s presented with today. This is a
strained relationship that goes back to the campaign. Sessions has been an
ideological guide for the President, but Trump, I`m told tonight has even
at one point said Sessions - well, let me put it this way. Sessions has
offered to step away if the President was so angry, but the President has
refused that.
HAYES: Wait, so you confirm - we`ve seen reports of that. You`re
confirming that Sessions has even gotten to the point of offering to step
down, and the President dismissed that but you`re confirming that`s the
case?
COSTA: Here`s how I was told it by two people close to the White House.
Sessions had a conversation with the President where frustrations were
expressed, particularly from the President`s side. Sessions said he was
trying to do his job when he stepped away and recused himself in the Russia
investigation and said if the President desired, he`d be willing to step
away, but it was more out of respect to the President, a friend of Sessions
told me, than anything else and that has since passed, but the frustrations
continue.
HAYES: Well, that is interesting and in some ways, it dovetails a little
bit with the picture we`ve learned from those close to Comey. I mean what
it sounds to me like is this is a President who does not like the notion of
the Department of Justice, the FBI acting independently on this particular
topic, which is the Russia investigation.
COSTA: There are - these ongoing probes that really befuddle the White
House. They see the investigations on Capitol Hill, Mueller, what the FBI
has been doing for months, and they really believe it`s going to come to a
head on Thursday with Comey`s testimony. There`s been talk of having the
President even use Twitter to directly engage with Comey in whatever he
ends up saying. There`s been talk of a war room even at the White House,
but that has been scuttled.
HAYES: Yes, there`s - this other reporting saying that war room may be on
hold. Trump forces mobilizing for rapid response on a Thursday effort led
in part by Trump camp`s Glassner I`m told. That`s from Jim Acosta. And
there`s - you`re reporting about the sort of rapid response on Twitter. I
guess my question is what advice is the President being given about how to
deal with this testimony on Thursday?
COSTA: The President wants to be his own messenger. We were talking to
Newt Gingrich today, the former House Speaker and Trump ally and Roger
Stone, my colleagues Phil Rucker and actually Parker and I have a story
coming out soon. And they say the President is defiant. He wants to punch
back at any kind of attempt to frame Trump as out of bounds by former
Director Comey. So this is going to be a brawl perhaps from the
Presidential side.
HAYE: All right. Robert Costa, thank you as always.
COSTA: Thank you.
HAYES: Joining me now, Amy Jeffress, former Counselor to then Attorney
General Eric Holder who knows how things work over the Department of
Justice conveniently located across the street from the Trump hotel. So, I
want to talk first about this New York Times story that just crossed in
which it`s reported that after the President had basically urged Comey to
stop the investigation of Flynn, he then went to Sessions and said, don`t
leave me alone with Trump. What do you make of that as someone who has
been a lawyer to the Attorney General?
AMY JEFFRESS, FORMER COUNSELOR TO FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC HOLDER:
Well, assuming that report is accurate, I understand why Director Comey
would have felt that way if he was put in situations where he thought that
he was being asked questions that were inappropriate or asked questions
that were awkward. Then I can understand he would have wanted not to be
alone in those situations but to be accompanied by the Attorney General or
someone else.
HAYES: I mean, is it traditionally part of the Attorney General`s job that
he vouch saves the independence of the DOJ as an entity from the White
House?
JEFFRESS: Well, actually it is and it has been on other occasions in the
past. So the Department of Justice does have, I think, a different role in
the administration than other agencies because of the need for
independence, especially with respect to ongoing investigations.
HAYES: To the point on this recusal question, I mean ultimately the
decision by the Attorney General was a large sort of monumental decision.
It`s led us to where we are right now in many respects. That decision to
recuse, do you think it was the proper and appropriate decision by Jeff
Sessions?
JEFFRESS: I do think that that was the right decision given the
controversy over his testimony about his own contacts.
HAYES: And - but he did have a choice, I guess, ultimately, right? I
mean, there is no one that can tell an Attorney General to investigate,
though I imagine there`s internal DOJ procedure.
JEFFRESS: Yes, there are. There are very good ethics lawyers who advise
the Attorney General and others about their ethical obligations, and there
are bar rules that all attorneys are subject to. So those ethics attorneys
probably did give him advice, and he may have made his decision based on
their advice.
HAYES: It seems to me a broader theme here is sort of the President versus
the lawyers, right? I mean, that even someone like Jeff Sessions, who`s
obviously ideologically committed to the President`s agenda, an early
supporter of his vision, he is a lawyer, he`s working in the Department of
Justice, and the sort of protocols of the law seem kind of wholly anathema
or foreign to the President of the United States. Seems like it`s set up a
kind of culture clash.
JEFFRESS: Well, so you also have the White House Counsel, which is really
the President`s institutional lawyer. The Attorney General is not so much
the President`s institutional lawyer as the Attorney General is the head of
the Department of Justice, which is supposed to be independent. And the
White House Counsel also has obligations not just to the President
personally but to the White House institutionally. So that`s also not a
completely – you know, not a personal counsel like the President has now
gone out and hired. But that would be a role more like what you`re
describing.
HAYES: Right. Can you imagine, though – I mean I guess the question here
is all of this is being navigated by the parties in this - in this drama.
This is the President of the United States, the Attorney General Jeff
Sessions, who is an ally, an early campaign supporter, and James Comey,
formerly now, Rod Rosenstein, who is the Deputy. They are – all of these
people except for the President are lawyers, and they`re people steeped in
the law and steeped in essentially functioning along these sort of
procedures of norms and also guidelines. The President doesn`t seem to
function along those lines.
JEFFRESS: No, and with respect to particularly to the Deputy Attorney
General, Rod Rosenstein, and Director Comey, they have both spent, I think
in Rod Rosenstein a case, all of his career and in Director Comey`s case,
nearly all of his career at the Department of Justice. So they will
personally have a lot of loyalty to the Department, and they will want to
ensure its independence in situations like this.
HAYES: Amy Jeffress, thank you for making some time tonight. Appreciate
it.
JEFFRESS: Thank you.
HAYES: Joining me now a Republican Strategist Steve Schmidt, MSNBC
Political Analyst and Mckay Coppins, Staff Writer for the Atlantic. And
McKay let me start with you with the - I thought very interesting piece.
What Trump really fears after decades of giving his top aides autonomy and
encouraging them to compete, the President faces an open-ended
investigation that may uncover their excesses. The reporting tonight about
his frustration with Sessions recusing himself dovetails to my current
theory of things which is that whatever happened vis-a-vis Russia the
President is not particularly excited about Bob Mueller digging through his
records and those of his associates in an open-ended way. That has to be
scary to him.
MCKAY COPPINS, THE ATLANTIC STAFF WRITER: Absolutely. In fact, I`m told
by sources close to the President that that is one of the growing fears
inside the Trump White House, that, you know, Trump has always - even
before he entered politics, kind of surrounded himself with a certain type
of character, people who frankly are a lot like Donald Trump. They`re
hard-charging, they`re brass, brazen, and he often kind of infuses his team
with an eat what you kill ethos where he encourages them to compete
ferociously with each other for his respect and attention. And you know, a
couple sources told me - now, I want to be clear they have not accused
directly people in Trump`s orbit of doing anything that hasn`t been
reported already but what they say is it would not surprise them if some of
these people crossed lines or did kind of unsavory things in an effort to
get Trump`s attention and respect, even if he didn`t know about it. And I
think there`s a fear that, you know, Trump doesn`t know what`s out there.
HAYES: Right.
COPPINS: He knows some of what`s out there, but there could be other
skeletons that come out that he`s not even aware of. And that`s one of the
big theories in the White House right now.
HAYES: And it`s not - it`s not just the President. (INAUDIBLE) has made
this point the other day, I thought was very well said. He said it`s
insane that the congressional Republicans are abetting a kind of cover-up
or what appears to be a cover-up, without knowing if there`s - what the
underlying crime may be, right? That they are - they have committed to
sort of backing him and covering for him and are on the hook for whatever
is underneath there, and they don`t themselves know.
STEVE SCHMIDT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Let`s look at the politics of it.
We have a special election in the Georgia 6 seat -
HAYES: Yes.
SCHMIDT: - where Mitt Romney got 67 percent of the vote. Donald Trump, 49
percent to Hillary Clinton`s 48. It could be that the Democratic candidate
wins in this affluent suburban, Republican, college-educated, you know,
demographic type district. There are three times in the last 118 years
where the incumbent President`s parties picked up seats in the first
midterm. There are - there`s a 24-seat majority. 23 seats are districts
that Hillary Clinton carried. President`s approval numbers are now mired
in the mid-30s before James Comey`s testimony. In the middle of this spasm
of erratic behavior on the part of the President in this miasma of
incompetence that we - that we see at the policy-making level, the national
security level. So Republicans, if they`re not panicking about their
majority in the House of Representatives, they should be. And the
investment of we`re going to stand with Donald Trump without knowing the
facts and abet a cover-up really a sin of omission rather than commission.
It`s just extraordinarily politically malfeasance.
HAYES: And let me - and let me - I`ll return to in a second McKay but to
follow-up on that. I mean, you have Cotton and Rubio dining with the
President tonight and it strikes me that again, the President is very good
at - we`ve seen the handshake, right? He`s very good at sort of
appropriating people, of pulling people them in. we saw him trying to do -
it just strikes me as dangerous for them to go to that dinner tonight
knowing what`s happening on Thursday and to anyone in the orbit who`s
getting sucked into appearing to bend over to cover up what may or may not
be there in the case seems politically dangerous.
SCHMIDT: We live in an era of trust completely collapsing in every
institution you can think to name it. So, you can think about Tom Cotton,
early 40s, combat veteran, Harvard-educated attorney, brilliant. Now, is
he going to throw his political career on the flames at the exact moment
where he has the opportunity to demonstrate a capacity for national
leadership? And I don`t think that any of these Senators, democrats or
republican, should go into investigative hearings with politicized, pre-
cooked outcomes. They should follow the evidence to get to facts for the
American people. That is what their duty requires.
HAYES: And McKay, I mean, do you think there`s - so far we`ve not seen the
jumping off point, and I have to remind people again, this is very early.
We`re four or five months into this administration. Things in politics
sometimes take a long time. But you do wonder, you know, how Republicans
are preparing themselves for Thursday and how they`re going to play that -
you know, if Comey comes out and basically says, yes, the President trapped
me to try to get me to stop investigating his campaign.
COPPINS: Yes, look, I think that the senators – you mentioned Rubio and
Cotton. I think Republican senators on that Committee are going to -
they`re going to be aware that this is nationally televised. It`s going to
be wall to wall coverage. The country is watching them. I tend to think
that Republicans are going to try to walk the line. I don`t think that
they`re going - for the most part, I don`t know for sure. I would be
surprised if they tried to come to his defense in a brazenly partisan way.
I also would be surprised if they, you know, go off - go off script and
start really grilling him. I think they`re going to try to show some kind
of level of detachment, some kind of level of objectivity but without going
too far. And I think probably the Trump administration is going to
tolerate that without trying to visit them with any kind of retribution.
The question is what - you know, part of this is they don`t know what Comey
is going to say necessarily. So we - a lot of this is probably going to
depend on what actually comes out in the hearing. So we`ll all be finding
out along with them.
HAYES: All right. Steve Schmidt and McKay Coppins, thanks to you both.
Up next, the Russian election cyber-attacks were much broader than had been
reported, so says the top Democrat on Senate Intel. Tonight, new evidence
to support the claim in the wake of last night`s leaked NSA report after
this two-minute break.
HAYES: All right. We got some breaking news as we seem to every night
from the Washington Post. This on Dan Coats who`s the Director of National
Intelligence, former Senator of Indiana. He`s one of the individuals that
in previous reporting has been identified as a person the President reached
out to, to attempt to get Coats to intervene to shut down the FBI`s
investigation particularly into Michael Flynn, his former National Security
Adviser. New details tonight on this, on March 22nd, less than a week
after being confirmed by the Senate, DNI Daniel Coats attended a briefing
at the White House. Again, I`m quoting the Washington Post here, together
with officials from several government agencies. As the briefing was
wrapping up, Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Coats and
CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The President then started complaining about the
FBI investigation and Comey`s handling it. Said officials familiar with
the account Coats gave to his associates, so this reporting indicates this
is something that Dan Coats himself relayed to associates.
It would seem to confirm prior reporting that the President had
specifically asked various intelligence officials to quash the
investigation into Michael Flynn. Two days earlier, Comey had confirmed in
a congressional hearing the bureau was probing whether Trump`s campaign
coordinated with Russia during the 2016 race. Let me just highlight one
other detail here. Again, this is just posted. The detail here of a post-
meeting, everyone leaves the room but for CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Dan
Coats is identical to the M.O. that is in the reporting about when the
President asked Comey himself to let Flynn go, to take it easy on him.
That was also after a meeting in which he told everyone to go. Reportedly
Jeff Sessions wanted to stay behind. The President told him to leave and
then reportedly said this to James Comey. So similar sort of pattern of
behavior, it would appear, from the reporting if the report`s accurate.
And joining me now, Congressman Ted Lieu of California, a member of the
House Foreign Affairs Committee. And Congressman, I know this report has
just broken, but it does line up with some of the information we`ve had
from reports about the President seeking various channels by which to stop
the FBI investigation of Flynn. Your response?
REP. TED LIEU (D-CA), MEMBER OF THE HOUSE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: Thank
you, Chris. As a former prosecutor, there is a concept known as
consciousness of guilt. An action that a person takes that an innocent
person would not and why would the President ask people to leave the room?
Because he knows what he`s about to do is illegal. This is obstruction of
justice, endeavoring to influence an investigation. We`ve seen so much
evidence of this, and we`re going to see Comey talk about it as well on
Thursday.
HAYES: So you think - you think this is, as a former prosecutor and
there`s been debate about what the actual statute and the criminal
threshold is, the consciousness of the party involved. But you think this
is another -this is an example of something that you think is on its face
obstruction of justice by the President of the United States?
LIEU: Yes. And the most damning evidence are the President`s own actions
and words. No dispute he fired Comey.no dispute that he told the Russians
that he did it to relieve the pressure on him. The White House does not
dispute that account. That is obstruction of justice. I don`t know why
peep tiptoe around this say it looks like it or it could be. It is
obstruction of justice. The statute is very broad. You just have to
endeavor to influence, impede or obstruct, and the President has already
done that.
HAYES: Do you trust that this Congress will take that seriously if that
basic set of facts are reconfirmed in open hearing on Thursday?
LIEU: I don`t, but I do trust Robert Mueller. And I am very pleased a
Special Counselor has been appointed. The appointment letter gives him
vast jurisdiction not just to investigate Trump-Russia collusion but
anything arising from that, and obstruction of justice would be a crime
arising from that investigation.
HAYES: Do you have confidence in the people around the President? I mean,
one of the things that`s striking to me is reporting the President is
apparently mad at Jeff Sessions because he recused himself. It would
appear, and again we don`t know, that Dan Coats and Mike Pompeo did not act
on the request of the President to try to interfere in an active FBI
investigation. That there`s a sense of the basic norms of the people at
least around him in these positions holding at this point at least based on
what we know.
LIEU: We`re not even talking about norms. We`re just talking about the
basic rule of law.
HAYES: Yes. It`s a fair point.
LIEU: There is an incredible disrespect for the rule of law by this
administration. We`ve got the President committing obstruction of justice,
you`ve got the Attorney General lying before Congress, that`s perjury,
you`ve got Jared Kushner omitting deliberately information on his security
clearance form. That`s making a false official statement, also a felony.
So we are seeing something that we haven`t seen before, which is not just
breaking norms. It`s people breaking the law.
HAYES: And what is the - what is the sort of - what`s the accountability
for that if that`s the case? I should say, let me just say that Sessions
maintains that was an omission on his part, essentially not intentional
deception. He had not thought of it in the context of the question. Jared
Kushner doesn`t really have a particularly coherent story about why he put
that on the SF-86 but where is the accountability here?
LIEU: The accountability would rest with the Special Counsel because if
there`s enough evidence for an indictment, what the Special Counsel would
do is indict the individuals, and then Jeff Sessions can come up with his
defense and try to convince people that in fact what he did was not perjury
but there`s definitely enough for an indictment. That`s how I view the
evidence, and I do trust Special Counsel Mueller, and I hope he does the
right thing.
HAYE: Do you worry about pardons?
LIEU: Perhaps. But keep in mind the President has to be in place to make
the pardon. So we`ll see what happens.
HAYES: All right. Congressman Ted Lieu, thank you very much.
Next, much more on what we`re now learning about the scope and scale of the
Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election. Stay with us.
HAYES: Tonight we`re learning more about the extent of Russian attempts to
hack into election software systems following yesterday`s report in the
intercept that Russian military intelligence executed a cyber-attack on at
least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spearfishing e-mails to
more than 100 local officials just days before last November`s Presidential
Election. That is according to an NSA report and their attribution. The
federal government has arrested the person they say is responsible for the
leak of that NSA report, NSA contractor reality winner, an air force
veteran. Now, today at least three Florida counties are reporting they got
malicious e-mails days before the election but did not open them. And Mark
Warner, Senator of Virginia, the Ranking Democrat on the Senate
Intelligence Committee also saying today that the extent of the attacks is
much broader than has been reported so far. He said he was pushing
intelligence agencies to declassify the names and number of states hit.
Joining me now, Claire Finkelstein, a Law Professor and Faculty Director
for Center for Ethics and Rule of Law at University of Pennsylvania. And
Professor, you studied asymmetric warfare. You`re quoted talking about the
scope of this as a revelation, that the tentacles of this operation beyond
just campaign e-mails that were leaked, which again was a pretty - you
know, intense incursion. How should we think about what kind of scale this
is in terms of the international implications?
CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA LAW PROFESSOR: I think this
is a very significant revelation because what we`re talking about is not
just cyber interference or even hacking of e-mails. This is potentially on
a very different scale. I assume this is the first of a number of reports
that we`re going to hear about or that Mueller knows about and that will
come out eventually. But what we do know because of this report and a few
others like it is that the Russians did want to influence the outcome of
the election by hacking into our voting software, in this case,
registration software. But we know that that was there intent.
HAYES: Yes. we should just be - I just want to be clear here because
obviously there`s been a lot of
confusion about this. There`s no evidence whatsoever that any vote tallies
or voting machines were compromised, that the election outcome in terms of
the vote totals was ever penetrated. The software we`re talking about are
electoral registration systems and vendors for that.
You have Mike Quigley today from Illinois indicating that he believes
Illinois may have been compromised, but I also thought about the reports
we had of the White House that they didn`t know just what the Russians were
planning in the run-up to this thing even as they were attributing the
hacks on Podesta and the DNC to them. You wonder about what their
calculation was of the chaos that Russia might have been able to pull off
if indeed these reports are accurate.
FINKELSTEIN: That`s right. This is a whole new scope, right. We`re used
to the covert operations. They did it. We did it. The old sort of Cold
War rules that obtained. The fake news was a new variant on this. But now
we have an expansion of the potential scope of Russian interference. This
started to become apparent particularly in the French elections with the
attempt to interfere in the Macron campaign. And now we see what`s really
coming out here. And I think that it moves us potentially from cyber
interference to cyber attacks. And that has a whole different status.
HAYES: Yeah, I should note that there`s been some reporting in France
indicating that there`s been no definitive finding of the origins of the
Macron attack that was initially reported, and I just want to be clear
about what we know.
FINKELSTEIN: Fair enough.
HAYES: Part of the issue here – I only say that because part of the issue
of course is attribution. I mean this has been the thing that hangs over
all of this. You know, attribution is
difficult. Attributions coming from something like the NSA or someone else
even in this report that was leaked, but had none of the raw intelligence,
it`s hard to make the public case. And that sort of bedevils the
international response as well, it would seem to me.
FINKELSTEIN: And we know that from our own experience, Stuxnet, right. We
engage in our own cyber interference and then we blame it on the Chinese
and try to make it look like the Chinese did it.
So attribution is a very difficult issue.
But more and more evidence is coming in. We will see what evolves over the
next several months. But we certainly do understand what the Russian
intent is here.
HAYES: All right. Claire Finkelstein, thank you.
Ahead, could we see a new Trumpcare bill in the next month? Senator
Sherrod Brown on what
his Republican colleagues are up to and what he says is the active sabotage
of Obamacare, coming up.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
TRUMP: Just this afternoon, we learned the last statewide insurer in the
great state of Ohio is leaving. So they don`t have any insurers. That
means another 20 counties in the state of Ohio will have no health care
plan. If congress doesn`t act to save Americans from this Democrat-
inflicted catastrophe, next year is only going to get worse. It`s going to
get a lot worse.
HAYES: In a meeting today with Republican lawmakers at the White House,
which included Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell, the president insinuated that the Affordable Care Act is
collapsing in on itself. And to make his point, he cited, as you just
heard, Anthem`s decision to pull out entirely from the individual market,
not all of it, just the individual market in Ohio.
The president failed to fully explain why the nation`s second largest
health insurer is doing so. According to their own statement, Anthem is
pulling out partly because – and I quote here – the individual market
remains volatile, and the lack of certainty of funding for cost-sharing
reduction subsidies. In other words, Anthem can`t be sure the president
and the Republican-led congress will continue paying reimbursements to
insurers to help offset the cost of Obamacare funding that Donald Trump has
threatened to cut off on multiple occasions, which is why Ohio Democrat
Sherrod Brown says he knows exactly who`s to blame for his state`s
predicament.
SEN. SHERROD BROWN, (D) OHIO: This is exactly what happens when Trump and
the congressional Republicans continue to play games on repealing the
Affordable Care Act. The Trump Hamlet-likemove on whether he`s going to
follow the law and fund and continue the subsidies for health insurance.
And Anthem finally said, we got to two choices, we either raise premiums
dramatically or we pull out. This is 70,000 people.
And they can play their political games. A bunch of politicians with
government subsidized insurance can play their political games, but this
affects 70,000 lives in my state - people getting cancer treatment, people
getting opioid addiction, and it matters to these families.
I asked people to weigh in at Sherrodbrown.com, sign my petition to say to
the Trump administration, quit playing games with people`s health care.
It`s just simply wrong.
HAYES: Let`s say you didn`t have - or let`s say Hillary Clinton was the
president of the United States. There was a Senate majority, and let`s say
that Anthem is doing this, you say, because of the sort of playing Hamlet
with these subsidies. But there`s other places where they have had real
pullouts in those markets. What would you be doing, what should Democrats
be doing, to fix the problem?
BROWN: Well, if you start first of all, if you roll back to January when
the administration did its executive order, when they stopped the marketing
to people to sign up for health insurance, so we know hundreds of thousands
– I mean the statistics show hundreds of thousands of people did not sign
up that would have otherwise.
And we focus on first stabilizing the insurance markets. There are things
we can do there so that insurance prices don`t - premiums don`t spike and
insurance companies don`t pull out. And then you use both carrot and stick
to get more young people, young healthy people in those plans.
They`re doing none of that because they want to sabotage this. They hate
the Affordable Care Act. They can`t figure out how you repeal it, so
they`re sabotaging it. And they`re doing it in the most insidious kind of
way.
HAYES: Your Republican colleagues, a lot of them have been on the record
over the last few weeks saying I don`t know if we`re going to pass
something on health care. It`s going to be tough. And then today there
was some sense that Mitch McConnell is going to get something scored by the
CBO and have a vote before July 4th, and that will be that. What do you
make of that?
BROWN: Well, I think McConnell doesn`t know what to do. How you get Ted
Cruz and Susan
Collins in the same place to cobble together 50 votes is – sounds pretty
remote to me, but McConnell…
HAYES: I want to stop you there because there`s two theories on the
divisions there. One is they`re down playing expectations so they can do
what the House GOP did, which is essentially spring something on everyone.
And the other is that the divisions are real.
You`re saying it`s the former, the divisions are real?
BROWN: Well, I think the divisions are real, but I also think the way
they`re going about it is just like they did it in the House where they
meet behind closed doors week after week after week. They make deals.
They try to buy off members. The speaker and the president, now it`s the
majority leader and the president trying to buy enough votes. Then they
spring it on the American public.
Is it going to be the same as in the House where people – almost nobody
read the bill? If they did, it was too complicated and too long to really
understand it. They didn`t do a CBO score and they moved on it.
It looks to be the same construct. Maybe they`ll do the CBO score so they
can at least check that box, but it`s not going to be debated.
You remember when we passed the Affordable Care Act, we accepted 150
Republican amendments in the health committee, Senator Kennedy`s committee
that I sat on. We did weeks and weeks, and months of hearings and
discussions. People had a chance to thoroughly understand it. Then we
moved.
This is the exact opposite of this. And they`re going to jam the American
public. And in my state, as I said before to you, Chris, 200,000 people
right now in Ohio are getting opioid treatment, and they are getting it
because they have insurance from the Affordable Care Act. A bunch of
elected officials with government insurance are going to take that away
from those families? Really?
HAYES: Well that, I mean, I guess the question is how do you stop it
because I think it appears their announced intention is to do that.
BROWN: Well, I think you stop it because I`ve heard John Kasich, my
Republican governor, admonish his colleagues, and I`m hearing a lot of
concern from Republican Senators that they`re going to have – that they
are concerned maybe in a humanitarian way, maybe in a political way, I
don`t know, are concerned about taking away insurance from that many
people.
At the same time, the same CBO report said the average 60-year-old in Ohio
will see her insurance premiums go up $1,600. Do they want to live with
that, too, with this kind of immoral action by taking insurance away from
people? I don`t know.
HAYES: All right. We are going to find out. Senator Sherrod Brown of
Ohio, appreciate it.
Still ahead, the Trump family making money off the presidency, now looking
to cash in on their middle America supporters with a budget-friendly hotel
chain.
That and the unbelievable new reporting about the charity ahead. Plus
tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two starts after the break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Thing One tonight, President Trump`s curious relationship with
time. Bloomberg News writes today that in Trump`s White House, everything
is coming in, quote, two weeks. And, yeah, we`ve noticed that.
TRUMP: We`re going to be announcing something, I would say, over the next
two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax.
We`ll be reporting back sometime over the next to weeks as to NAFTA and
what we`re going
to do about it.
I`ll be making a big decision on the Paris Accord over the next two weeks.
HAYES: Whether or not any of those things actually happened in two weeks
varies. He decided on Paris a month later, on NAFTa a week later, on the
tax bill, well, the White House produced a one-page summary 11 weeks later.
Other times, nothing ever happens.
TRUMP: Oh, and by the way, they said my wife Melania might have come in
illegally. Can you believe that one? Let me tell you one thing, she has
got it so documented, so she`s going to have a little news conference over
the next couple of weeks.
HAYES: That was 43 weeks ago or 21-and-a-half couples of weeks.
Melania Trump still hasn`t held that news conference. But here at All In,
we`ve noticed another unit of measurement the president uses constantly,
especially when two weeks is too precise. And that`s Thing Two. And it`s
coming in the next short period of time.
HAYES: The president so often says things are coming in two weeks, you`d
think the fortnight was his favorite time frame.
But here at All In, we`re paying much closer attention. We`ve noticed
there`s another unit of time measurement he prefers above all others.
TRUMP: Big announcements are going to be made over the next short period
of time.
We`re not going to go back to what we were doing for the last long period
of time.
They`ve gone through hell over the last long period of time.
Over a fairly short period of time.
Over the past long period of time.
A lot of bad things have been taking place over a long period of time.
A lot of things have happened over the last short period of time.
Long period of time.
Short period of time.
They gave me a standing ovation for a long period of time.
A fairly short period of time.
A long period of time.
Long period of years.
It`s really a much longer period of time than people would understand.
HAYHES: President Trump`s son, Eric, is one of the leaders of the Trump
Organization, the family business, and he also has run a yearly charity
golf tournament through the non-profit Eric Trump
Foundation. And that golf tournament is at the Trump National Golf Club in
West Chester County, New York and it`s to benefit Children`s cancer
research.
Now the tournament has laudably raised millions for the cause thanks in
part to Eric Trump`s claim that nearly all the money contributed goes
directly to St. Jude Children`s Research Hospital and that is possible, he
long maintained, because, well, there`s virtually no overhead.
Entertainment, drinks, most of the other costs to conduct the tournament
were donated, as was crucially the use of the golf club itself, which of
course, just happens to be owned by Eric`s father, the president of the
United States.
At least that was Eric Trump`s story. But as Forbes reports, it isn`t
true.
Now I should note here that for the first four years of the tournament,
things looked pretty good. From 2007 to 2010, annual costs were only about
$50,000 per year. But in 2011, costs shot up to
$142,000 and with the exception of 2012, they just kept growing. By 2015,
the most recent year on record, costs for the tournament were all the way
up to $322,000.
So what happened? Well, the former membership and marketing director at
the Trump Golf Club told Forbes that when Donald Trump himself found out
about the tournament`s finances, quote, had a cow. He flipped. He was
like, we`re donating all of this stuff and there`s no paper trail? No
credit? And he went nuts. He said, I don`t care if it`s my son or not,
everybody gets billed.
And Eric Trump did get billed quite a bit.
Forbes reports that via the charity tournament, the Trump Organization,
that`s the family for-profit business, received more than $1.2 million that
has no documented recipients past the Trump Org.
Additionally, the Donald J. Trump Foundation used the Eric Trump Foundation
to funnel
$100,000 in donations into revenue for the Trump Organization. And while
donors to the Eric Trump Foundation were told their money was going to help
sick kids, more than $500,000 was redonated to other charities, many of
which were connected to Trump family members or interests.
Joining me now, Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York
Magazine, and Pulitzer Prize-winning Daily Beast columnist David Cay
Johnston, author of the book The Making of Donald Trump.
David, let me start with you, as an expert on tax law. You know, I imagine
there`s possibly an
explanation for this that could be provided by the foundation, but on its
face, this looks to violate the law?
DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, DAILY BEAST: Yes. This is what`s known as self-
dealing. Good as it is that the Eric Trump Foundation provided this money
to St. Jude, they would have gotten about 15 percent more, but for the
money that went to the Trump Organization - and we don`t know if it went
beyond there - and that went to other charities that seem to have business
ties and helped develop business for the Trump Organization.
And I`m floored that one year the costs were over $300,000. I have been
involved as a trustee of a charity, and board member of a charity with a
number of entities where I`ve had to oversee or examine the finances, and I
just can`t understand how you can spend $300,000 on the costs of a golf
tournament.
HAYES: Right. And let`s just to be clear, that`s money that`s being paid
to the golf club, which is the Trump Org…
JOHNSTON: right.
HAYES: And also, one more thing, David, I want to continue on this because
the Forbes reporting suggests that when there`s a change in the board,
originally it`s Eric Trump and his friends and
the costs are low. And they`re getting this deal, then it becomes Trump
Organization members on the non-profit foundation board who appear to be
kind of representing both interests simultaneously.
JOHNSTON: Right. The board members had a majority of the board had clear
conflicts of interest in what was going on, which Forbes lays out quite
well here.
And there`s a reason that we have what are called public charities. The
idea of a public charity is that no individual or family is in control,
and, therefore, we ease up on the restrictions on them. When you clearly
have someone in control you have a private foundation with tougher rules
because we know people, and the Trumps in particular, tend to put their
hand in the charity cookie jar.
HAYES: All right. So that`s one place where you see money flowing in.
And this is before he became president.
Now, Olivia, I want to go to this story, this is the Saudi spent $270,000
at the Trump Hotel in a lobbying against the 9/11 bill, which is about
whether they would have financial exposure through civil litigation.
You`ve been reporting a lot from that hotel which has become essentially
this kind of like favor trading Mecca in Trump`s D.C.
OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: Right. I was there, I think the night
that Donald Trump fired James Comey. And Rudy Giuliani was there. He
smelled like a cigar, and he was there very late at night when the bar was
closing. and he was just hanging out.
I`ve seen lots of people who are close to the president or associated with
the president hanging out there.
It is a place clearly where people are trying to trade favors and trying to
exert influence over the Trump administration. And any claims to the
contrary just seem completely absurd.
And I would also point to the earlier story about Eric Trump Foundation.
There is a great irony in Donald Trump saying that people need to get paid
when he is someone who is known historically for stiffing contractors who
have worked on projects for him.
HAYES: Yeah, and the idea that he basically – the sort of between the
lines image you get from
that Forbes piece say recognition like, oh, we can extract some money out
of this enterprise. And it goes up year after year after year.
Olivia, you also have the brothers who are running the Trump Organization
who are walled off in some completely impossible to tell way from the
actual president doing a lot of publicity. And now floating a budget
friendly with America Idea Hotel chain, which again seems like frankly
profiting off their father being president.
NUZZI: Right. It just seems like there is something not right about it.
Even if it would be technically legal, and I can`t speak to that, I think
it just seems like there`s something not right about it.
You have to ask at some point, you know, are these people - is the Trump
family – are they trying to make America better, are they working for the
country or are they working for themselves and for their own brand? And I
think increasingly, it looks like the latter.
HAYES: I should note that the plan here is essentially, David, Trump
branded hotels in the parts of the country the president did well in, the
sort of harder red America, a budget line that`s America and America
themed. But also seems like clearly manifestly a conflict, although again
we continue to be in the terrain the president asserts, the president
cannot have a conflict of interest.
JOHNSTON: Well, Trump Inc. and the White House seem to be the same thing.
I mean, I`m not the least bit surprised that the Trumps don`t see any
bright lines or any lines at all between their financial interests and duty
to country. It`s simply not how the Trumps think. Fiduciary duty, a duty
of
loyalty is a say one-way street in the Trump organization. You have to
give absolute loyalty to Donald Trump. He owes no loyalty to anybody else
and I would argue the evidence is showing increasingly, not even to his
bosses, the American voters.
HAYES: All right, Olivia Nuzzi and David Cay Johnston, thanks to you both.
That is All In for this evening. And now I get to say something I`ve been
waiting awhile to say which is that The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now
with Rachel Maddow. Welcome back.
