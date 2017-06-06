All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/6/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: June 6, 2017

Guest: Amy Jeffress, McKay Coppins, Ted Lieu

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What message do you have to James Comey ahead of his

testimony?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I wish him luck.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Countdown to Comey day.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President`s got a full day

on Thursday.

HAYES: Tonight, the war room is out, and live tweeting is in. New

reporting on the President`s go-it-alone strategy as we learn more about

what the fired FBI Director will say. Then, what we`re learning about just

how broad and brazen the Russian effort to hack the election was.

Plus, my exclusive interview with the attorney for alleged NSA leaker

reality winner. Are Senate Republicans planning a Trump care sneak attack

of their own? And the troubling new report that alleges Donald Trump

shifted kids` cancer charity money into his business when ALL IN starts

right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. With just 38 hours to

go until former FBI Director James Comey appears before the Senate

Intelligence Committee, details are coming from multiple news outlets about

what we may hear tomorrow and on Thursday, including this report tonight

from The New York Times with the headline James Comey Told Attorney General

Sessions, Don`t Leave Me Alone With Trump. The President is preparing to

go it alone on what could be the most consequential day of his Presidency.

All the TV networks are airing that hearing live starting Thursday at 10:00

a.m., and the whole country will be watching as the FBI Director the

President fired speaks publicly for the first time about being dismissed

abruptly last month and about the President`s alleged efforts to interfere

in that Russia investigation. The President was asked about Comey`s

testimony today during a meeting with Congressional leaders.

TRUMP: I want to thank everybody very much for being here, and let`s get

to work. We`re going to get it work and get it done. Thank you all very

much.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, what message do you have to Jim Comey

ahead of his testimony?

TRUMP: I wish him luck.

HAYES: I wish him luck. Just recently the Trump administration launched

efforts to push back on Comey and the Russia probe, moving to set up a so-

called war room at the White House to handle rapid response. But now just

hours before Comey`s big moment, a source close to the White House tells

NBC News there`s no war room, zero. According to Axios, top Republicans

say the White House has been unable to lure some of the legal and rapid

response talent they had been counting on. Without the internal

infrastructure in place to rebut Comey`s testimony, that duty will fall

instead to the President`s outside counsel, Attorney Marc Kasowitz and of

course to the President himself. According to The Washington Post`s Robert

Costa, the President may use his favorite medium to react to the hearing in

real time. I`m told by two White House sources that President Trump does

not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday and may live tweet if he feels the

need to respond. It would not be the first time the President has tweeted

about Comey, you recall his apparent threats in the days after the firing.

“James Comey better hope there are no tapes of our conversations before he

starts leaking to the press.” Asked today about the President`s plans, the

White House said he has a quote, “busy day scheduled for Thursday,” that

includes a speech around midday to the Faith and Freedom Coalition, the

friendly crowd that could embolden the President to respond more candidly.

That very instinct to react and lash out has only increased the President`s

isolation heading into this pivotal moment. Allies including Republican

lawmakers have been expressing their discomfort with the President`s social

media response to the terror attack in London, tweeting about his travel

ban and attacking the city`s mayor repeatedly.

Meanwhile, Yahoo! News reports that four top law firms have turned down

requests to represent the President in the Russia investigation. A

consistent theme, sources said, was the concern about whether the President

would accept the advice of his lawyers and refrain from public statements

and tweets that have consistently undercut his position. Quote, “the

concerns were the guy won`t pay, and he won`t listen.” The President

seemingly eager to blame anyone but himself for the predicament he finds

himself in, the New York Times reports he`s now zeroed in on his own

Attorney General, Jeff Sessions. According to the times, the President has

intermittently fumed for months over Sessions` decision to recuse himself

from the Russia investigation, believing it was that recusal that

eventually led to the appointment of a Special Counsel who took over the

investigation. According to NBC News, Sessions may have even offered at

one point to resign. Asked about Sessions today, the White House refused

to say the President stands by his Attorney General.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How would you describe the President`s level of

confidence to the Attorney General, Jeff Sessions?

SPICER: I have not had a discussion with him about that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The last time you said that there was a development.

SPICER: I`m asking - I`m answering a question, which is I have not had

that discussion with him.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you can`t say his confidence in his Attorney

General?

SPICER: I said I have not had a discussion with him on the question. I

don`t - if I hadn`t had a discussion with him about a subject, I tend not

to speak about it.

HAYES: But even as the President grows more frustrated and more isolated

amidst the burgeoning Russia crisis, he might not be entirely without

allies in that hearing room on Thursday. Tonight he`s dining at the White

House with two Republican members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, men

who will be asking Comey the questions on Thursday, Senators Tom Cotton,

and Marco Rubio. I`m joined now by Robert Costa, National Political

Reporter for the Washington Post and an MSNBC ANALYST. And Bob, I think

you`ve been doing some reporting on all the stuff we`ve been hearing on

Sessions so maybe we start with that. What have you learned?

ROBERT COSTA, MSNBC ANALYST: What I`ve learned tonight is that the

President has been frustrated ever since earlier this year when the

Attorney General Decided to recuse himself from the Russia probe inside of

the federal government. The President believes that decision by Sessions

ultimately led to Bob Mueller being appointed Special Counsel and putting

the administration in the situation it`s presented with today. This is a

strained relationship that goes back to the campaign. Sessions has been an

ideological guide for the President, but Trump, I`m told tonight has even

at one point said Sessions - well, let me put it this way. Sessions has

offered to step away if the President was so angry, but the President has

refused that.

HAYES: Wait, so you confirm - we`ve seen reports of that. You`re

confirming that Sessions has even gotten to the point of offering to step

down, and the President dismissed that but you`re confirming that`s the

case?

COSTA: Here`s how I was told it by two people close to the White House.

Sessions had a conversation with the President where frustrations were

expressed, particularly from the President`s side. Sessions said he was

trying to do his job when he stepped away and recused himself in the Russia

investigation and said if the President desired, he`d be willing to step

away, but it was more out of respect to the President, a friend of Sessions

told me, than anything else and that has since passed, but the frustrations

continue.

HAYES: Well, that is interesting and in some ways, it dovetails a little

bit with the picture we`ve learned from those close to Comey. I mean what

it sounds to me like is this is a President who does not like the notion of

the Department of Justice, the FBI acting independently on this particular

topic, which is the Russia investigation.

COSTA: There are - these ongoing probes that really befuddle the White

House. They see the investigations on Capitol Hill, Mueller, what the FBI

has been doing for months, and they really believe it`s going to come to a

head on Thursday with Comey`s testimony. There`s been talk of having the

President even use Twitter to directly engage with Comey in whatever he

ends up saying. There`s been talk of a war room even at the White House,

but that has been scuttled.

HAYES: Yes, there`s - this other reporting saying that war room may be on

hold. Trump forces mobilizing for rapid response on a Thursday effort led

in part by Trump camp`s Glassner I`m told. That`s from Jim Acosta. And

there`s - you`re reporting about the sort of rapid response on Twitter. I

guess my question is what advice is the President being given about how to

deal with this testimony on Thursday?

COSTA: The President wants to be his own messenger. We were talking to

Newt Gingrich today, the former House Speaker and Trump ally and Roger

Stone, my colleagues Phil Rucker and actually Parker and I have a story

coming out soon. And they say the President is defiant. He wants to punch

back at any kind of attempt to frame Trump as out of bounds by former

Director Comey. So this is going to be a brawl perhaps from the

Presidential side.

HAYE: All right. Robert Costa, thank you as always.

COSTA: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Amy Jeffress, former Counselor to then Attorney

General Eric Holder who knows how things work over the Department of

Justice conveniently located across the street from the Trump hotel. So, I

want to talk first about this New York Times story that just crossed in

which it`s reported that after the President had basically urged Comey to

stop the investigation of Flynn, he then went to Sessions and said, don`t

leave me alone with Trump. What do you make of that as someone who has

been a lawyer to the Attorney General?

AMY JEFFRESS, FORMER COUNSELOR TO FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC HOLDER:

Well, assuming that report is accurate, I understand why Director Comey

would have felt that way if he was put in situations where he thought that

he was being asked questions that were inappropriate or asked questions

that were awkward. Then I can understand he would have wanted not to be

alone in those situations but to be accompanied by the Attorney General or

someone else.

HAYES: I mean, is it traditionally part of the Attorney General`s job that

he vouch saves the independence of the DOJ as an entity from the White

House?

JEFFRESS: Well, actually it is and it has been on other occasions in the

past. So the Department of Justice does have, I think, a different role in

the administration than other agencies because of the need for

independence, especially with respect to ongoing investigations.

HAYES: To the point on this recusal question, I mean ultimately the

decision by the Attorney General was a large sort of monumental decision.

It`s led us to where we are right now in many respects. That decision to

recuse, do you think it was the proper and appropriate decision by Jeff

Sessions?

JEFFRESS: I do think that that was the right decision given the

controversy over his testimony about his own contacts.

HAYES: And - but he did have a choice, I guess, ultimately, right? I

mean, there is no one that can tell an Attorney General to investigate,

though I imagine there`s internal DOJ procedure.

JEFFRESS: Yes, there are. There are very good ethics lawyers who advise

the Attorney General and others about their ethical obligations, and there

are bar rules that all attorneys are subject to. So those ethics attorneys

probably did give him advice, and he may have made his decision based on

their advice.

HAYES: It seems to me a broader theme here is sort of the President versus

the lawyers, right? I mean, that even someone like Jeff Sessions, who`s

obviously ideologically committed to the President`s agenda, an early

supporter of his vision, he is a lawyer, he`s working in the Department of

Justice, and the sort of protocols of the law seem kind of wholly anathema

or foreign to the President of the United States. Seems like it`s set up a

kind of culture clash.

JEFFRESS: Well, so you also have the White House Counsel, which is really

the President`s institutional lawyer. The Attorney General is not so much

the President`s institutional lawyer as the Attorney General is the head of

the Department of Justice, which is supposed to be independent. And the

White House Counsel also has obligations not just to the President

personally but to the White House institutionally. So that`s also not a

completely – you know, not a personal counsel like the President has now

gone out and hired. But that would be a role more like what you`re

describing.

HAYES: Right. Can you imagine, though – I mean I guess the question here

is all of this is being navigated by the parties in this - in this drama.

This is the President of the United States, the Attorney General Jeff

Sessions, who is an ally, an early campaign supporter, and James Comey,

formerly now, Rod Rosenstein, who is the Deputy. They are – all of these

people except for the President are lawyers, and they`re people steeped in

the law and steeped in essentially functioning along these sort of

procedures of norms and also guidelines. The President doesn`t seem to

function along those lines.

JEFFRESS: No, and with respect to particularly to the Deputy Attorney

General, Rod Rosenstein, and Director Comey, they have both spent, I think

in Rod Rosenstein a case, all of his career and in Director Comey`s case,

nearly all of his career at the Department of Justice. So they will

personally have a lot of loyalty to the Department, and they will want to

ensure its independence in situations like this.

HAYES: Amy Jeffress, thank you for making some time tonight. Appreciate

it.

JEFFRESS: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now a Republican Strategist Steve Schmidt, MSNBC

Political Analyst and Mckay Coppins, Staff Writer for the Atlantic. And

McKay let me start with you with the - I thought very interesting piece.

What Trump really fears after decades of giving his top aides autonomy and

encouraging them to compete, the President faces an open-ended

investigation that may uncover their excesses. The reporting tonight about

his frustration with Sessions recusing himself dovetails to my current

theory of things which is that whatever happened vis-a-vis Russia the

President is not particularly excited about Bob Mueller digging through his

records and those of his associates in an open-ended way. That has to be

scary to him.

MCKAY COPPINS, THE ATLANTIC STAFF WRITER: Absolutely. In fact, I`m told

by sources close to the President that that is one of the growing fears

inside the Trump White House, that, you know, Trump has always - even

before he entered politics, kind of surrounded himself with a certain type

of character, people who frankly are a lot like Donald Trump. They`re

hard-charging, they`re brass, brazen, and he often kind of infuses his team

with an eat what you kill ethos where he encourages them to compete

ferociously with each other for his respect and attention. And you know, a

couple sources told me - now, I want to be clear they have not accused

directly people in Trump`s orbit of doing anything that hasn`t been

reported already but what they say is it would not surprise them if some of

these people crossed lines or did kind of unsavory things in an effort to

get Trump`s attention and respect, even if he didn`t know about it. And I

think there`s a fear that, you know, Trump doesn`t know what`s out there.

HAYES: Right.

COPPINS: He knows some of what`s out there, but there could be other

skeletons that come out that he`s not even aware of. And that`s one of the

big theories in the White House right now.

HAYES: And it`s not - it`s not just the President. (INAUDIBLE) has made

this point the other day, I thought was very well said. He said it`s

insane that the congressional Republicans are abetting a kind of cover-up

or what appears to be a cover-up, without knowing if there`s - what the

underlying crime may be, right? That they are - they have committed to

sort of backing him and covering for him and are on the hook for whatever

is underneath there, and they don`t themselves know.

STEVE SCHMIDT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Let`s look at the politics of it.

We have a special election in the Georgia 6 seat -

HAYES: Yes.

SCHMIDT: - where Mitt Romney got 67 percent of the vote. Donald Trump, 49

percent to Hillary Clinton`s 48. It could be that the Democratic candidate

wins in this affluent suburban, Republican, college-educated, you know,

demographic type district. There are three times in the last 118 years

where the incumbent President`s parties picked up seats in the first

midterm. There are - there`s a 24-seat majority. 23 seats are districts

that Hillary Clinton carried. President`s approval numbers are now mired

in the mid-30s before James Comey`s testimony. In the middle of this spasm

of erratic behavior on the part of the President in this miasma of

incompetence that we - that we see at the policy-making level, the national

security level. So Republicans, if they`re not panicking about their

majority in the House of Representatives, they should be. And the

investment of we`re going to stand with Donald Trump without knowing the

facts and abet a cover-up really a sin of omission rather than commission.

It`s just extraordinarily politically malfeasance.

HAYES: And let me - and let me - I`ll return to in a second McKay but to

follow-up on that. I mean, you have Cotton and Rubio dining with the

President tonight and it strikes me that again, the President is very good

at - we`ve seen the handshake, right? He`s very good at sort of

appropriating people, of pulling people them in. we saw him trying to do -

it just strikes me as dangerous for them to go to that dinner tonight

knowing what`s happening on Thursday and to anyone in the orbit who`s

getting sucked into appearing to bend over to cover up what may or may not

be there in the case seems politically dangerous.

SCHMIDT: We live in an era of trust completely collapsing in every

institution you can think to name it. So, you can think about Tom Cotton,

early 40s, combat veteran, Harvard-educated attorney, brilliant. Now, is

he going to throw his political career on the flames at the exact moment

where he has the opportunity to demonstrate a capacity for national

leadership? And I don`t think that any of these Senators, democrats or

republican, should go into investigative hearings with politicized, pre-

cooked outcomes. They should follow the evidence to get to facts for the

American people. That is what their duty requires.

HAYES: And McKay, I mean, do you think there`s - so far we`ve not seen the

jumping off point, and I have to remind people again, this is very early.

We`re four or five months into this administration. Things in politics

sometimes take a long time. But you do wonder, you know, how Republicans

are preparing themselves for Thursday and how they`re going to play that -

you know, if Comey comes out and basically says, yes, the President trapped

me to try to get me to stop investigating his campaign.

COPPINS: Yes, look, I think that the senators – you mentioned Rubio and

Cotton. I think Republican senators on that Committee are going to -

they`re going to be aware that this is nationally televised. It`s going to

be wall to wall coverage. The country is watching them. I tend to think

that Republicans are going to try to walk the line. I don`t think that

they`re going - for the most part, I don`t know for sure. I would be

surprised if they tried to come to his defense in a brazenly partisan way.

I also would be surprised if they, you know, go off - go off script and

start really grilling him. I think they`re going to try to show some kind

of level of detachment, some kind of level of objectivity but without going

too far. And I think probably the Trump administration is going to

tolerate that without trying to visit them with any kind of retribution.

The question is what - you know, part of this is they don`t know what Comey

is going to say necessarily. So we - a lot of this is probably going to

depend on what actually comes out in the hearing. So we`ll all be finding

out along with them.

HAYES: All right. Steve Schmidt and McKay Coppins, thanks to you both.

Up next, the Russian election cyber-attacks were much broader than had been

reported, so says the top Democrat on Senate Intel. Tonight, new evidence

to support the claim in the wake of last night`s leaked NSA report after

this two-minute break.

HAYES: All right. We got some breaking news as we seem to every night

from the Washington Post. This on Dan Coats who`s the Director of National

Intelligence, former Senator of Indiana. He`s one of the individuals that

in previous reporting has been identified as a person the President reached

out to, to attempt to get Coats to intervene to shut down the FBI`s

investigation particularly into Michael Flynn, his former National Security

Adviser. New details tonight on this, on March 22nd, less than a week

after being confirmed by the Senate, DNI Daniel Coats attended a briefing

at the White House. Again, I`m quoting the Washington Post here, together

with officials from several government agencies. As the briefing was

wrapping up, Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Coats and

CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The President then started complaining about the

FBI investigation and Comey`s handling it. Said officials familiar with

the account Coats gave to his associates, so this reporting indicates this

is something that Dan Coats himself relayed to associates.

It would seem to confirm prior reporting that the President had

specifically asked various intelligence officials to quash the

investigation into Michael Flynn. Two days earlier, Comey had confirmed in

a congressional hearing the bureau was probing whether Trump`s campaign

coordinated with Russia during the 2016 race. Let me just highlight one

other detail here. Again, this is just posted. The detail here of a post-

meeting, everyone leaves the room but for CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Dan

Coats is identical to the M.O. that is in the reporting about when the

President asked Comey himself to let Flynn go, to take it easy on him.

That was also after a meeting in which he told everyone to go. Reportedly

Jeff Sessions wanted to stay behind. The President told him to leave and

then reportedly said this to James Comey. So similar sort of pattern of

behavior, it would appear, from the reporting if the report`s accurate.

And joining me now, Congressman Ted Lieu of California, a member of the

House Foreign Affairs Committee. And Congressman, I know this report has

just broken, but it does line up with some of the information we`ve had

from reports about the President seeking various channels by which to stop

the FBI investigation of Flynn. Your response?

REP. TED LIEU (D-CA), MEMBER OF THE HOUSE FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: Thank

you, Chris. As a former prosecutor, there is a concept known as

consciousness of guilt. An action that a person takes that an innocent

person would not and why would the President ask people to leave the room?

Because he knows what he`s about to do is illegal. This is obstruction of

justice, endeavoring to influence an investigation. We`ve seen so much

evidence of this, and we`re going to see Comey talk about it as well on

Thursday.

HAYES: So you think - you think this is, as a former prosecutor and

there`s been debate about what the actual statute and the criminal

threshold is, the consciousness of the party involved. But you think this

is another -this is an example of something that you think is on its face

obstruction of justice by the President of the United States?

LIEU: Yes. And the most damning evidence are the President`s own actions

and words. No dispute he fired Comey.no dispute that he told the Russians

that he did it to relieve the pressure on him. The White House does not

dispute that account. That is obstruction of justice. I don`t know why

peep tiptoe around this say it looks like it or it could be. It is

obstruction of justice. The statute is very broad. You just have to

endeavor to influence, impede or obstruct, and the President has already

done that.

HAYES: Do you trust that this Congress will take that seriously if that

basic set of facts are reconfirmed in open hearing on Thursday?

LIEU: I don`t, but I do trust Robert Mueller. And I am very pleased a

Special Counselor has been appointed. The appointment letter gives him

vast jurisdiction not just to investigate Trump-Russia collusion but

anything arising from that, and obstruction of justice would be a crime

arising from that investigation.

HAYES: Do you have confidence in the people around the President? I mean,

one of the things that`s striking to me is reporting the President is

apparently mad at Jeff Sessions because he recused himself. It would

appear, and again we don`t know, that Dan Coats and Mike Pompeo did not act

on the request of the President to try to interfere in an active FBI

investigation. That there`s a sense of the basic norms of the people at

least around him in these positions holding at this point at least based on

what we know.

LIEU: We`re not even talking about norms. We`re just talking about the

basic rule of law.

HAYES: Yes. It`s a fair point.

LIEU: There is an incredible disrespect for the rule of law by this

administration. We`ve got the President committing obstruction of justice,

you`ve got the Attorney General lying before Congress, that`s perjury,

you`ve got Jared Kushner omitting deliberately information on his security

clearance form. That`s making a false official statement, also a felony.

So we are seeing something that we haven`t seen before, which is not just

breaking norms. It`s people breaking the law.

HAYES: And what is the - what is the sort of - what`s the accountability

for that if that`s the case? I should say, let me just say that Sessions

maintains that was an omission on his part, essentially not intentional

deception. He had not thought of it in the context of the question. Jared

Kushner doesn`t really have a particularly coherent story about why he put

that on the SF-86 but where is the accountability here?

LIEU: The accountability would rest with the Special Counsel because if

there`s enough evidence for an indictment, what the Special Counsel would

do is indict the individuals, and then Jeff Sessions can come up with his

defense and try to convince people that in fact what he did was not perjury

but there`s definitely enough for an indictment. That`s how I view the

evidence, and I do trust Special Counsel Mueller, and I hope he does the

right thing.

HAYE: Do you worry about pardons?

LIEU: Perhaps. But keep in mind the President has to be in place to make

the pardon. So we`ll see what happens.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Ted Lieu, thank you very much.

Next, much more on what we`re now learning about the scope and scale of the

Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election. Stay with us.

HAYES: Tonight we`re learning more about the extent of Russian attempts to

hack into election software systems following yesterday`s report in the

intercept that Russian military intelligence executed a cyber-attack on at

least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spearfishing e-mails to

more than 100 local officials just days before last November`s Presidential

Election. That is according to an NSA report and their attribution. The

federal government has arrested the person they say is responsible for the

leak of that NSA report, NSA contractor reality winner, an air force

veteran. Now, today at least three Florida counties are reporting they got

malicious e-mails days before the election but did not open them. And Mark

Warner, Senator of Virginia, the Ranking Democrat on the Senate

Intelligence Committee also saying today that the extent of the attacks is

much broader than has been reported so far. He said he was pushing

intelligence agencies to declassify the names and number of states hit.

Joining me now, Claire Finkelstein, a Law Professor and Faculty Director

for Center for Ethics and Rule of Law at University of Pennsylvania. And

Professor, you studied asymmetric warfare. You`re quoted talking about the

scope of this as a revelation, that the tentacles of this operation beyond

just campaign e-mails that were leaked, which again was a pretty - you

know, intense incursion. How should we think about what kind of scale this

is in terms of the international implications?

CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA LAW PROFESSOR: I think this

is a very significant revelation because what we`re talking about is not

just cyber interference or even hacking of e-mails. This is potentially on

a very different scale. I assume this is the first of a number of reports

that we`re going to hear about or that Mueller knows about and that will

come out eventually. But what we do know because of this report and a few

others like it is that the Russians did want to influence the outcome of

the election by hacking into our voting software, in this case,

registration software. But we know that that was there intent.

HAYES: Yes. we should just be - I just want to be clear here because

obviously there`s been a lot of

confusion about this. There`s no evidence whatsoever that any vote tallies

or voting machines were compromised, that the election outcome in terms of

the vote totals was ever penetrated. The software we`re talking about are

electoral registration systems and vendors for that.

You have Mike Quigley today from Illinois indicating that he believes

Illinois may have been compromised, but I also thought about the reports

we had of the White House that they didn`t know just what the Russians were

planning in the run-up to this thing even as they were attributing the

hacks on Podesta and the DNC to them. You wonder about what their

calculation was of the chaos that Russia might have been able to pull off

if indeed these reports are accurate.

FINKELSTEIN: That`s right. This is a whole new scope, right. We`re used

to the covert operations. They did it. We did it. The old sort of Cold

War rules that obtained. The fake news was a new variant on this. But now

we have an expansion of the potential scope of Russian interference. This

started to become apparent particularly in the French elections with the

attempt to interfere in the Macron campaign. And now we see what`s really

coming out here. And I think that it moves us potentially from cyber

interference to cyber attacks. And that has a whole different status.

HAYES: Yeah, I should note that there`s been some reporting in France

indicating that there`s been no definitive finding of the origins of the

Macron attack that was initially reported, and I just want to be clear

about what we know.

FINKELSTEIN: Fair enough.

HAYES: Part of the issue here – I only say that because part of the issue

of course is attribution. I mean this has been the thing that hangs over

all of this. You know, attribution is

difficult. Attributions coming from something like the NSA or someone else

even in this report that was leaked, but had none of the raw intelligence,

it`s hard to make the public case. And that sort of bedevils the

international response as well, it would seem to me.

FINKELSTEIN: And we know that from our own experience, Stuxnet, right. We

engage in our own cyber interference and then we blame it on the Chinese

and try to make it look like the Chinese did it.

So attribution is a very difficult issue.

But more and more evidence is coming in. We will see what evolves over the

next several months. But we certainly do understand what the Russian

intent is here.

HAYES: All right. Claire Finkelstein, thank you.

Ahead, could we see a new Trumpcare bill in the next month? Senator

Sherrod Brown on what

his Republican colleagues are up to and what he says is the active sabotage

of Obamacare, coming up.

TRUMP: Just this afternoon, we learned the last statewide insurer in the

great state of Ohio is leaving. So they don`t have any insurers. That

means another 20 counties in the state of Ohio will have no health care

plan. If congress doesn`t act to save Americans from this Democrat-

inflicted catastrophe, next year is only going to get worse. It`s going to

get a lot worse.

HAYES: In a meeting today with Republican lawmakers at the White House,

which included Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch

McConnell, the president insinuated that the Affordable Care Act is

collapsing in on itself. And to make his point, he cited, as you just

heard, Anthem`s decision to pull out entirely from the individual market,

not all of it, just the individual market in Ohio.

The president failed to fully explain why the nation`s second largest

health insurer is doing so. According to their own statement, Anthem is

pulling out partly because – and I quote here – the individual market

remains volatile, and the lack of certainty of funding for cost-sharing

reduction subsidies. In other words, Anthem can`t be sure the president

and the Republican-led congress will continue paying reimbursements to

insurers to help offset the cost of Obamacare funding that Donald Trump has

threatened to cut off on multiple occasions, which is why Ohio Democrat

Sherrod Brown says he knows exactly who`s to blame for his state`s

predicament.

SEN. SHERROD BROWN, (D) OHIO: This is exactly what happens when Trump and

the congressional Republicans continue to play games on repealing the

Affordable Care Act. The Trump Hamlet-likemove on whether he`s going to

follow the law and fund and continue the subsidies for health insurance.

And Anthem finally said, we got to two choices, we either raise premiums

dramatically or we pull out. This is 70,000 people.

And they can play their political games. A bunch of politicians with

government subsidized insurance can play their political games, but this

affects 70,000 lives in my state - people getting cancer treatment, people

getting opioid addiction, and it matters to these families.

I asked people to weigh in at Sherrodbrown.com, sign my petition to say to

the Trump administration, quit playing games with people`s health care.

It`s just simply wrong.

HAYES: Let`s say you didn`t have - or let`s say Hillary Clinton was the

president of the United States. There was a Senate majority, and let`s say

that Anthem is doing this, you say, because of the sort of playing Hamlet

with these subsidies. But there`s other places where they have had real

pullouts in those markets. What would you be doing, what should Democrats

be doing, to fix the problem?

BROWN: Well, if you start first of all, if you roll back to January when

the administration did its executive order, when they stopped the marketing

to people to sign up for health insurance, so we know hundreds of thousands

– I mean the statistics show hundreds of thousands of people did not sign

up that would have otherwise.

And we focus on first stabilizing the insurance markets. There are things

we can do there so that insurance prices don`t - premiums don`t spike and

insurance companies don`t pull out. And then you use both carrot and stick

to get more young people, young healthy people in those plans.

They`re doing none of that because they want to sabotage this. They hate

the Affordable Care Act. They can`t figure out how you repeal it, so

they`re sabotaging it. And they`re doing it in the most insidious kind of

way.

HAYES: Your Republican colleagues, a lot of them have been on the record

over the last few weeks saying I don`t know if we`re going to pass

something on health care. It`s going to be tough. And then today there

was some sense that Mitch McConnell is going to get something scored by the

CBO and have a vote before July 4th, and that will be that. What do you

make of that?

BROWN: Well, I think McConnell doesn`t know what to do. How you get Ted

Cruz and Susan

Collins in the same place to cobble together 50 votes is – sounds pretty

remote to me, but McConnell…

HAYES: I want to stop you there because there`s two theories on the

divisions there. One is they`re down playing expectations so they can do

what the House GOP did, which is essentially spring something on everyone.

And the other is that the divisions are real.

You`re saying it`s the former, the divisions are real?

BROWN: Well, I think the divisions are real, but I also think the way

they`re going about it is just like they did it in the House where they

meet behind closed doors week after week after week. They make deals.

They try to buy off members. The speaker and the president, now it`s the

majority leader and the president trying to buy enough votes. Then they

spring it on the American public.

Is it going to be the same as in the House where people – almost nobody

read the bill? If they did, it was too complicated and too long to really

understand it. They didn`t do a CBO score and they moved on it.

It looks to be the same construct. Maybe they`ll do the CBO score so they

can at least check that box, but it`s not going to be debated.

You remember when we passed the Affordable Care Act, we accepted 150

Republican amendments in the health committee, Senator Kennedy`s committee

that I sat on. We did weeks and weeks, and months of hearings and

discussions. People had a chance to thoroughly understand it. Then we

moved.

This is the exact opposite of this. And they`re going to jam the American

public. And in my state, as I said before to you, Chris, 200,000 people

right now in Ohio are getting opioid treatment, and they are getting it

because they have insurance from the Affordable Care Act. A bunch of

elected officials with government insurance are going to take that away

from those families? Really?

HAYES: Well that, I mean, I guess the question is how do you stop it

because I think it appears their announced intention is to do that.

BROWN: Well, I think you stop it because I`ve heard John Kasich, my

Republican governor, admonish his colleagues, and I`m hearing a lot of

concern from Republican Senators that they`re going to have – that they

are concerned maybe in a humanitarian way, maybe in a political way, I

don`t know, are concerned about taking away insurance from that many

people.

At the same time, the same CBO report said the average 60-year-old in Ohio

will see her insurance premiums go up $1,600. Do they want to live with

that, too, with this kind of immoral action by taking insurance away from

people? I don`t know.

HAYES: All right. We are going to find out. Senator Sherrod Brown of

Ohio, appreciate it.

Still ahead, the Trump family making money off the presidency, now looking

to cash in on their middle America supporters with a budget-friendly hotel

chain.

That and the unbelievable new reporting about the charity ahead. Plus

tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two starts after the break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, President Trump`s curious relationship with

time. Bloomberg News writes today that in Trump`s White House, everything

is coming in, quote, two weeks. And, yeah, we`ve noticed that.

TRUMP: We`re going to be announcing something, I would say, over the next

two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax.

We`ll be reporting back sometime over the next to weeks as to NAFTA and

what we`re going

to do about it.

I`ll be making a big decision on the Paris Accord over the next two weeks.

HAYES: Whether or not any of those things actually happened in two weeks

varies. He decided on Paris a month later, on NAFTa a week later, on the

tax bill, well, the White House produced a one-page summary 11 weeks later.

Other times, nothing ever happens.

TRUMP: Oh, and by the way, they said my wife Melania might have come in

illegally. Can you believe that one? Let me tell you one thing, she has

got it so documented, so she`s going to have a little news conference over

the next couple of weeks.

HAYES: That was 43 weeks ago or 21-and-a-half couples of weeks.

Melania Trump still hasn`t held that news conference. But here at All In,

we`ve noticed another unit of measurement the president uses constantly,

especially when two weeks is too precise. And that`s Thing Two. And it`s

coming in the next short period of time.

HAYES: The president so often says things are coming in two weeks, you`d

think the fortnight was his favorite time frame.

But here at All In, we`re paying much closer attention. We`ve noticed

there`s another unit of time measurement he prefers above all others.

TRUMP: Big announcements are going to be made over the next short period

of time.

We`re not going to go back to what we were doing for the last long period

of time.

They`ve gone through hell over the last long period of time.

Over a fairly short period of time.

Over the past long period of time.

A lot of bad things have been taking place over a long period of time.

A lot of things have happened over the last short period of time.

Long period of time.

Short period of time.

They gave me a standing ovation for a long period of time.

A fairly short period of time.

A long period of time.

Long period of years.

It`s really a much longer period of time than people would understand.

HAYHES: President Trump`s son, Eric, is one of the leaders of the Trump

Organization, the family business, and he also has run a yearly charity

golf tournament through the non-profit Eric Trump

Foundation. And that golf tournament is at the Trump National Golf Club in

West Chester County, New York and it`s to benefit Children`s cancer

research.

Now the tournament has laudably raised millions for the cause thanks in

part to Eric Trump`s claim that nearly all the money contributed goes

directly to St. Jude Children`s Research Hospital and that is possible, he

long maintained, because, well, there`s virtually no overhead.

Entertainment, drinks, most of the other costs to conduct the tournament

were donated, as was crucially the use of the golf club itself, which of

course, just happens to be owned by Eric`s father, the president of the

United States.

At least that was Eric Trump`s story. But as Forbes reports, it isn`t

true.

Now I should note here that for the first four years of the tournament,

things looked pretty good. From 2007 to 2010, annual costs were only about

$50,000 per year. But in 2011, costs shot up to

$142,000 and with the exception of 2012, they just kept growing. By 2015,

the most recent year on record, costs for the tournament were all the way

up to $322,000.

So what happened? Well, the former membership and marketing director at

the Trump Golf Club told Forbes that when Donald Trump himself found out

about the tournament`s finances, quote, had a cow. He flipped. He was

like, we`re donating all of this stuff and there`s no paper trail? No

credit? And he went nuts. He said, I don`t care if it`s my son or not,

everybody gets billed.

And Eric Trump did get billed quite a bit.

Forbes reports that via the charity tournament, the Trump Organization,

that`s the family for-profit business, received more than $1.2 million that

has no documented recipients past the Trump Org.

Additionally, the Donald J. Trump Foundation used the Eric Trump Foundation

to funnel

$100,000 in donations into revenue for the Trump Organization. And while

donors to the Eric Trump Foundation were told their money was going to help

sick kids, more than $500,000 was redonated to other charities, many of

which were connected to Trump family members or interests.

Joining me now, Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York

Magazine, and Pulitzer Prize-winning Daily Beast columnist David Cay

Johnston, author of the book The Making of Donald Trump.

David, let me start with you, as an expert on tax law. You know, I imagine

there`s possibly an

explanation for this that could be provided by the foundation, but on its

face, this looks to violate the law?

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, DAILY BEAST: Yes. This is what`s known as self-

dealing. Good as it is that the Eric Trump Foundation provided this money

to St. Jude, they would have gotten about 15 percent more, but for the

money that went to the Trump Organization - and we don`t know if it went

beyond there - and that went to other charities that seem to have business

ties and helped develop business for the Trump Organization.

And I`m floored that one year the costs were over $300,000. I have been

involved as a trustee of a charity, and board member of a charity with a

number of entities where I`ve had to oversee or examine the finances, and I

just can`t understand how you can spend $300,000 on the costs of a golf

tournament.

HAYES: Right. And let`s just to be clear, that`s money that`s being paid

to the golf club, which is the Trump Org…

JOHNSTON: right.

HAYES: And also, one more thing, David, I want to continue on this because

the Forbes reporting suggests that when there`s a change in the board,

originally it`s Eric Trump and his friends and

the costs are low. And they`re getting this deal, then it becomes Trump

Organization members on the non-profit foundation board who appear to be

kind of representing both interests simultaneously.

JOHNSTON: Right. The board members had a majority of the board had clear

conflicts of interest in what was going on, which Forbes lays out quite

well here.

And there`s a reason that we have what are called public charities. The

idea of a public charity is that no individual or family is in control,

and, therefore, we ease up on the restrictions on them. When you clearly

have someone in control you have a private foundation with tougher rules

because we know people, and the Trumps in particular, tend to put their

hand in the charity cookie jar.

HAYES: All right. So that`s one place where you see money flowing in.

And this is before he became president.

Now, Olivia, I want to go to this story, this is the Saudi spent $270,000

at the Trump Hotel in a lobbying against the 9/11 bill, which is about

whether they would have financial exposure through civil litigation.

You`ve been reporting a lot from that hotel which has become essentially

this kind of like favor trading Mecca in Trump`s D.C.

OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: Right. I was there, I think the night

that Donald Trump fired James Comey. And Rudy Giuliani was there. He

smelled like a cigar, and he was there very late at night when the bar was

closing. and he was just hanging out.

I`ve seen lots of people who are close to the president or associated with

the president hanging out there.

It is a place clearly where people are trying to trade favors and trying to

exert influence over the Trump administration. And any claims to the

contrary just seem completely absurd.

And I would also point to the earlier story about Eric Trump Foundation.

There is a great irony in Donald Trump saying that people need to get paid

when he is someone who is known historically for stiffing contractors who

have worked on projects for him.

HAYES: Yeah, and the idea that he basically – the sort of between the

lines image you get from

that Forbes piece say recognition like, oh, we can extract some money out

of this enterprise. And it goes up year after year after year.

Olivia, you also have the brothers who are running the Trump Organization

who are walled off in some completely impossible to tell way from the

actual president doing a lot of publicity. And now floating a budget

friendly with America Idea Hotel chain, which again seems like frankly

profiting off their father being president.

NUZZI: Right. It just seems like there is something not right about it.

Even if it would be technically legal, and I can`t speak to that, I think

it just seems like there`s something not right about it.

You have to ask at some point, you know, are these people - is the Trump

family – are they trying to make America better, are they working for the

country or are they working for themselves and for their own brand? And I

think increasingly, it looks like the latter.

HAYES: I should note that the plan here is essentially, David, Trump

branded hotels in the parts of the country the president did well in, the

sort of harder red America, a budget line that`s America and America

themed. But also seems like clearly manifestly a conflict, although again

we continue to be in the terrain the president asserts, the president

cannot have a conflict of interest.

JOHNSTON: Well, Trump Inc. and the White House seem to be the same thing.

I mean, I`m not the least bit surprised that the Trumps don`t see any

bright lines or any lines at all between their financial interests and duty

to country. It`s simply not how the Trumps think. Fiduciary duty, a duty

of

loyalty is a say one-way street in the Trump organization. You have to

give absolute loyalty to Donald Trump. He owes no loyalty to anybody else

and I would argue the evidence is showing increasingly, not even to his

bosses, the American voters.

HAYES: All right, Olivia Nuzzi and David Cay Johnston, thanks to you both.

That is All In for this evening. And now I get to say something I`ve been

waiting awhile to say which is that The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now

with Rachel Maddow. Welcome back.

