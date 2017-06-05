All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/5/2017
Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES
Date: June 5, 2017
Guest: Ben Cardin, Naveed Jamali, Cecillia Wang, Stephen Vladeck, Nayyera
Huq, Ali Watkins, Laurence Tribe
CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: Wonder when the weird is going to
come and actually become dangerous. And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks
for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight, on ALL IN.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why is the President picking a fight with the Mayor of
London right after his city was hit by a terror attack?
HAYES: Attack mode.
BILL DE BLASIO, NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: I don`t understand why Donald Trump
is trying to undermine a man who`s trying to protect the people of London.
It makes no sense.
HAYES: Tonight as London moves forward, why the President of the United
States is lashing out at the city`s mayor, at the courts, at Democrats, and
at his own executive branch.
Plus, new reporting alleges Russian hacking days before the election at the
Department of Justice announces an arrest. Then, Comey day is coming.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: That dinner was
arranged. I think he asked for the dinner.
HAYES: Why the White House is backing off claims of executive privilege
and what that means for Thursday`s hearing. And about those taxes -
TRUMP: You know, the only one that cares about my tax returns are the
reporters, OK? They`re the only ones.
HAYES: We have an answer from the White House on the President`s tax
returns when ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. As London stood
defiant today in the face of a ghastly terrorist attack, President Trump
renewed his attack on London`s mayor Sadiq Khan who responded he has far
more important things to worry about.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SADIQ KHAN, LONDON MAYOR: My focus since Saturday has been dealing with
the horrific attack on our city, on Londoners and on visitors. I`ve really
don`t have time to respond to Trump - tweets from Donald Trump. We`ve got
to recognize -
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But it is a free world so -
KHAN: We`ve got to recognize some people want to divide our communities.
Some people thrive on feud and division. That`s not me, that`s not the
London that I know. We aren`t going to allow anybody, whether it is Donald
Trump or anybody else, to divide our communities.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Seven people were killed, dozens injured in the terror attack.
England`s third in just three months. Authorities today identifying two of
the three alleged attackers, all of whom were killed by police. As the
story was breaking, before the streets were even secure, President Trump
retweeted an unconfirmed claim about the attack from the drudge report,
prompting NBC News to declare, quote, “President Trump has used Twitter to
share news report on London incident. We aren`t relaying President`s
retweet as the info is unconfirmed. It wasn`t just NBC.
Last Thursday in the Rose Garden, the President attributed to terrorism an
attack that left 37 dead at a casino in Manila. Police later said the
motive had been robbery, not terrorism. That Associated Press pointed to
that claim along with the President`s comments on the London attack and
others to declare today that President Trump can`t be counted on to give
accurate information to Americans when violent attacks are unfolding
abroad. The President used the London attack to criticize gun control
efforts and push his travel ban. He also cedes on this statement from
Mayor Khan.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KHAN: Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the
course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The Mayor was clearly telling Londoners not to be alarmed over the
increased police presence, but President Trump blatantly took his words out
of context tweeting, “at least seven dead, 48 wounded in terror attack and
the Mayor of London said there`s no reason to be alarmed?” He then
followed up today with this, “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan
who had to think fast on his no reason to be alarmed statement. MSM is
working hard to sell it.” The President`s comments left New York Mayor
Bill De Blasio incredulous.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DE BLASIO: We`ve been through attacks, we know what it feels like and
Mayor Khan is doing exactly the right thing. Maybe Donald Trump doesn`t
have a lot of experience handling security situations, but it just makes no
sense. It`s not fair to the Mayor Khan, it`s not fair to the people of
London.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: In England, as NBC`s Bill Neal reported today, the response was
much the same.
BILL NEELY, NBC NEWS CHIEF GLOBAL CORRESPONDENT: Part of the spirit of
defiance on the streets of London is not just defiance of the bombers who
did what they did on Saturday night, but now defiance of President Trump
because his tweets have been condemned by politicians from all parties.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: At the White House today, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee
Sanders attempted to argue that President Trump did not take Khan`s words
out of context.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: The point is,
is there is a reason to be alarmed. We have constant attacks going on, not
just there, but across the globe, and we have to start putting national
security and global security at an all-time high.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: As the Trump administration was urging people to be alarmed, the
people of England were unbowed. A huge, enormous crowd came out yesterday
for a benefit concert led by singer Ariana Grande to help the victims of
that suicide bombing two weeks ago that took place at Grande`s concert in
Manchester.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Instead of you know, scared to come here, like people
not coming, we need to sit together and actually not be scared about
things. Because I feel like whoever`s doing this wants us to be scared.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, Ranking
Member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. First, I guess I`d like
to get your reaction to the President`s words spread over a number of
tweets today in reaction both to what happened in London and generally
what`s happening here at home.
SEN. BEN CARDIN (D-MD), RANKING MEMBER SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE:
Well, first, his comment about the Mayor of London was just outrageous.
This is a day in which we should be showing our solidarity with our close
partner, the U.K. but instead, the President calls into question the
Mayor`s comment which was taken totally out of context by the President.
So it was not a good moment and certainly causes a strain between the
relationship between the U.K. and the United States.
HAYES: Have you ever seen anything like that?
CARDIN: No, not particularly right after a major tragedy. We all come
together. That`s what happens. Whether it`s something that happens in our
family or something that happens in our nation, we come together, and we
support each other. That`s not what the President showed from - as the
President of the United States to the people of U.K. and it was
disappointing.
HAYES: Do you wonder, or worry, or think about how this President would
react or will have to react when there is some kind of acute crisis here in
this country?
CARDIN: Well, first, I would hope the President would reflect before he
sends out a tweet which is totally inaccurate. And then secondly, when the
President says something that`s just not right, he`s got to correct
himself. He`s got to come down and say, gee, I misunderstood what he said,
or make it clear. But when you listen to what the Mayor of London said,
there is no misunderstanding here of what he was talking about when he told
the people that there would be extra police presence, and that shouldn`t
alarm them. And then the President says something different. When he
listens to what the Mayor said, he needed to correct himself. So yes, I am
concerned that the way the President conducts policy is reckless and
dangerous to the U.S. interests.
HAYES: The President blamed Democrats in the Senate for blocking his
nominees. What`s your response to that?
CARDIN: Well, it`s totally fake news. The President hasn`t submitted his
nominees to the Senate yet. He has to nominate. He hasn`t nominated. He
has the slowest pace we`ve ever seen. There`s been absolutely no delay in
the United States Senate in considerating – in consideration of his
nominees. So once again, he`s just making this up. If anything, we have a
problem with the President not sending in nominations to the Senate.
HAYES: There`s two ways, I think, to interpret these massive vacancies in
the Federal Government is that it makes it hard for the government to
function. There`s huge amounts of positions in management that are vacant.
The other is that it`s better functionally for the actual career people to
(INAUDIBLE) to be filling those roles than the people that the President
might nominate. Which of those are you disposed to think?
CARDIN: Clearly, you need to confirm the people in place in order to carry
out policies from the Trump administration. The career people do not want
to be - they cannot speak as to the policies of the administration. So,
therefore, they`re really at a disadvantage if they don`t have the
principal person confirmed in the area in which they`re working. So no, it
works as a disadvantage to the career people.
HAYES: Given the vacancy of the FBI which created by the President
himself, given the vacancies if these senior positions up and down the
entirety of the federal government, is the U.S. prepared for a crisis? Is
the U.S. prepared for what may be around the corner, whether that should be
something like an attack, or international crisis, or even a natural
disaster? Do you feel confident the federal government is prepared?
CARDIN: We`re really a real resilient country. We have a strong system.
We have strong people in place that will carry out and do their work but we
could be stronger if we had the people in place that should be there. So I
think the President is not doing a service to the American people, or to
our - the missions of our different agencies when he doesn`t make the
necessary appointments. But we will respond as we need to, because we have
the experts in place in order to carry out the policies of America.
HAYES: All right. Senator Ben Cardin, thanks for your time tonight.
CARDIN: Thank you.
HAYES: Joining me now MSNBC Political Analyst Josh Earnest who served as
the White House Press Secretary under President Obama from 2014 to 2017.
And Josh, I was thinking about President Obama`s reaction to these sorts of
things because often he would get criticism for being too calm. There was
this sense in the midst of crisis, chaos, attacks, Ebola I remember that he
was being too calm. He wasn`t showing this sense of urgency. This
President takes it seems to me a 180-degree different approach. What are
the risks of that?
JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, Chris, the risks are
significant. There was a - there was a process that was in place when I
worked in the White House to make sure that the President was getting good
information from his top National Security Advisers when there`s a terror
incident somewhere around the world. The President`s top counterterrorism
adviser would come in and brief him on the details. We would make public
that the President had been briefed on particular incident and then we
would go to work doing two things. One is making - figuring out what we
could convey to the American public and the world about what exactly the
United States government was doing to respond to this particular incident.
Oftentimes that would be immediate phone calls between law enforcement
officials, intelligence officials and other senior officials in the U.S.
government who were responsible for national security. The second thing
that we would do is then determine the appropriate venue for the President
to comment on what had happened.
HAYES: Right.
EARNEST: In some cases it meant, well, let`s wait a day so we can figure
out what exactly what has transpired so we can make sure that whatever the
President says is accurate, and if the information that can inspire
confidence in people that the U.S. government and our allies are up to the
task of responding to the particular incident.
HAYES: There strikes me as a really enormous credibility problem in this
White House, and everyone - people have talked about this across the
political spectrum, but it seems particularly important and acute during
these moments. And you can imagine in a moment when there was something
that happened here at home that people just at a basic level trust that the
information that comes from the President and the White House has been
vetted and is accurate.
EARNEST: That is absolutely correct, Chris. And if you imagine a scenario
inside the United States where there is a terrorist incident, we want to
make sure that the President of the United States says something like the
suspect is in custody or the individual responsible has been apprehended by
law enforcement. We want to make sure that that`s accurate information.
HAYES: Right.
EARNEST: We want to make sure that that`s information we can be confident
in. The problem, Chris, is I think that you and I and so many different
Americans are used to a situation which our government reassures us,
hearkening all the way back to President Roosevelt, we have nothing to fear
but fear itself. Even Republicans like President George W. Bush and Rudy
Giuliani, two men who I don`t agree with much politically, are two
individuals who earned widespread praise in the aftermath of 9/11. Not
because they were panicked and telling people they needed to be scared, but
because they demonstrated confidence and resolve and they inspired a sense
of courage in the American public, even in the face of a terrible disaster.
President Trump`s approach is completely the opposite to that. He`s
intentionally sowing fear and chaos, and this lurking sense that the
information, or that the situation is out of control. And that may benefit
him politically, but it`s cynical and it`s dangerous.
HAYES: All right. John Earnest, thank for being here tonight.
EARNEST: Thank you, Chris.
HAYES: Joining me now are former CIA Analyst Ned Price, who also served as
Special Assistant to President Obama and Spokesperson and Senior Director
of National Security Council, and MSNBC Contributor, former FBI Double
Agent Naveed Jamali, Senior Fellow of the Foreign Policy Research
Institute. Ned, I want to start with you because you were - you were a
spokesperson in the White House and to me, one of the most astounding
things that`s happened in the last 24 hours is a staffer of the President
picking a fight with a London Mayor.
As the bodies have not been identified, counted, I mean, we`re talking in
the midst of this horror, a staffer is picking a fight. This is Dan
Scavino referring back to a tweet from the Mayor of London who is - who is
responding to the then candidate Trump`s Muslim Ban talking at the matter
being ignorant view of Islam. And here`s Scavino saying you know, refer to
below tweet 13 months ago after you criticize now President Donald Trump
and wake up. This is a like point scoring dunking on someone from a
Twitter staffer to an actual head of the city of London. I`ve never seen
anything, anything remotely like this.
NED PRICE, SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT OBAMA: It`s - Chris, very
difficult to imagine this is the reality we are living in, just four months
into the Trump administration. Look, one of the most powerful weapons in
our National Security and Foreign Policy arsenal is the Presidential bully
pulpit. It is the voice of the Commander in Chief. Going back through
history, it`s not only the FDR quote that Josh mentioned, but it`s
President Kennedy telling Khrushchev that we would not submit to nuclear
weapons in Cuba. It`s President Reagan telling Gorbachev to tear down that
wall. It`s President George H.W. Bush telling Iraq that aggression against
Kuwait would not stand.
That is what the world looks to when there is a crisis when there is a
challenge that we`re collectively facing. And with these antics, both
President Trump and his top aides including Dan Scavino, in this case, had
diluted a powerful, perhaps one of the most powerful weapons in our
arsenal. By weakening this weapon, the President will have less
credibility now when push comes to shove and he`s called upon to serve in
that ever-important role as Commander in Chief.
HAYES: And Naveed, the subtext here which is important is it gets down to
the President`s view on Islam and on Muslims and the degree to which they
are implicated or suspect as a class. This is a man who called on a ban.
London has a Muslim Mayor. Sadiq Khan has spoke incredibly, movingly about
his connection to his faith and how he viewed these attacks through that
prism. And it seems inescapable to me that that`s part of the subtext of
what - of this back-and-forth.
NAVEED JAMALI, FORMER FBI DOUBLE AGENT: Absolutely, Chris. I couldn`t
agree with you more there. And look, besides the sort of, you know, the
Muslim component here, there`s also a practical one here. And I`m sure Ned
can expound on this as well. But the idea is when you`re coming from a law
enforcement perspective, you can only go so far. You can`t necessarily
affect an arrest and as we look at terrorists, in many cases, they don`t
actually commit anything illegal until they actually perpetrate the act.
On the intelligence side, it`s the same problem. When you`re looking
outside of the content United States, you`re looking outside the U.K., what
that means is that as a law enforcement or intelligence officer, you rely
on the community as part of that first line of defense. And so just as a
practical matter, when the President of the United States comes out and the
reactions to a terrorist attack is to push a Muslim ban, it`s going to do
nothing more.
And look, I`ve gotten e-mails from people that run - that are case officers
that complained that their assets are very concerned about this. When you
have the President of the United States coming out and saying, pushing the
Muslim ban, it makes it not only harder to recruit people in that
community, it makes it harder to retain them. And that`s - look, when you
talk about terrorism, that is just giving up a massive line of defense that
we have against this you know, this scourge.
HAYES: Ned, how do you - how do you balance - I guess the question for me
is, what - how do you have the rest of the government deal with this at the
center? It`s a strange question but at this point, it`s not - it is what
it is. The President`s going to tweet and it seems to me that basically,
we`re asking for the other institutions of governance to deal around this
in the midst of it. You saw it with the Acting Ambassador who`s running
the embassy in the U.K., acting like a normal gracious ally while the
President is tweeting this feud.
PRICE: Yes, Chris, it makes it challenging and incredibly difficult.
Look, leadership flows from the top and I think you saw that reflected in
Secretary Mattis` remarks over the weekend when he told in an international
gathering to quote and quote, “bear with us.” We`ll, you know, essentially
told them, look, we`ll get there in the end. It will be messy but just
bear with us in the meantime. That is not the message that we should be
sending to our allies nor is it the message that they want to hear. Our
allies are partners. Even our adversaries need to know where we stand, who
we are, what we`re for, what we`re against. And that is not something that
we`re getting in the mess of this administration, unfortunately.
HAYES: Naveed, do you think this country`s reaction to these sorts of
events as they`re happening abroad is changing over time?
JAMALI: You know, I do. I think that – look, again, with the President
coming out and saying this, and his response not being to offer support or
condemnation, and just leave it at that, look, Chris, I remember, you know,
I`m someone who judges history in terms of pre-9/11 andpost-9/11. That was
a defining moment for many of my generation. And I think that for many of
us, it was a call to support our country. And I suspect in the U.K.,
there`s a lot of that same feeling.
And I think that, again, when you take a tact that seeks to mark - to
attack sort of marginalize communities already, it does nothing more than
hurt that and it doesn`t help - it doesn`t push anything forward. It
doesn`t have a real dialogue as to how we can fix what is a gap between
intelligence and law enforcement which does exist. You know, that is a
conversation we have to have. But when the President of the United States
isn`t said going after these marginalized communities, it doesn`t further
that discussion.
HAYES: All right -
PRICE: And Chris, we shouldn`t forget there`s a real practical element to
this. Terrorism is a tactic designed to instill fear and terror -
JAMALI: Terror. Absolutely.
PRICE: - in those who are watching. And President Trump actually hypes
the threat. He played into this. And he gave the terrorists the victory
they didn`t achieve.
HAYES: I just want to say, the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of
people in Manchester to me was so remarkable because that`s - you know,
this has just happened and they`re out there and that – I couldn`t think
of a better response. Ned Price, Naveed Jamali, thanks to you both.
PRICE: Thank you.
JAMALI: Thank you.
HAYES: Ahead, did the President just sabotage his own case before the
Supreme Court by sub-tweeting his own Department of Justice? Where the
Trump Travel Ban stands after this morning`s Twitter diatribe in two
minutes.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: In a series of tweets in the wake of the attack in London, the
President gutted his own lawyers` arguments in one of the most high-profile
legal cases of his administration. At issue is whether the
administration`s proposed ban of incoming travel from six Muslim majority
countries is an attempt to put into law the kind of ban the President
pledged against all Muslims back when he was a candidate on the campaign
trail. Saturday night, he tweeted quote “we need the courts to give us
back our rights, we need the travel ban as an extra level of safety.” And
this morning, President again appeared to explicitly articulate the
intention of his executive order, quote, “people, the lawyers in the court
can call it whatever they want, but I`m calling it what we need and what it
is, a travel ban.” And he went after his own DOJ, “the Justice Department,
should have stayed with the original travel ban not the watered down,
politically correct version they submitted to the Supreme Court. The
watered-down version he`s referring to is the revised version of the first
executive order which was blocked in court. The second one was signed in
hopes it could better withstand legal scrutiny than its predecessor. It
didn`t. That version has also been blocked by lower courts and now is in
the hands of the Supreme Court. George Conway, a prominent and a well-
connected conservative lawyer who just turned down the nomination to lead
the Justice Department Civil Division suggested the President`s tweets
could significantly hurt his case quote, “these tweets may make some people
feel better, but they certainly won`t help the Office of the Solicitor
General get five votes in SCOTUS which is what actually matters, sad.” By
the way, George Conway is the husband of White House Senior Adviser
Kellyanne Conway who today, the very same day, scoffed at the media for
covering things the President says on Twitter.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KELLYANN CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: His obsession with covering
everything he says on twitter and very little of what he -
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, that`s his - that`s his preferred method of
communication with the American people.
CONWAY: That`s not true.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, he hasn`t given any interview in three weeks. So
lately it has been his preferred method.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, Cecillia Wang, Deputy Legal Director of the ACLU
which has the case challenging this. Stephen Vladeck, Professor at Law at
University of Texas School of Law. Professor Vladeck, let me start with
you. Before we even get to the guts of this, just the strangeness of the
President referring to his Justice Department and the arguments it`s making
the way a commentator or pundit might. He - am I wrong that he could - he
can tell the Department of Justice to argue whatever he wants them to
argue?
STEPHEN VLADECK, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SCHOOL OF LAW: Chris, not only can he
tell him to argue whatever he wants them to argue, he - not the Justice
Department signed the executive order that he`s now saying the Justice
Department should have changed. So there`s an interesting effort to -
HAYES: It`s his signature, like he literally made it happen, the President
of the United States.
VLADECK: That`s right. The Justice Department doesn`t have the authority
to issue an executive order without him. So it`s not clear to me exactly
who he`s complaining about.
HAYES: Cecilia, there is a lot of talk about this being ammunition for
those who are challenging the travel ban, the ACLU among them. Neil Katyal
saying “it`s kind of odd to have the defendant in HawaiivTrump acting as
our co-counsel. We don`t need the help, but we`ll take it. And in an op-
ed that was in the New York Times which I should say for disclosure, my
wife wrote, she wrote about the sort of importance of the President`s
intent in his words in sort of adjudicating this. There`s an exception for
Presidential speech, or whether we should consider it. If it`s supplying
the evidence of intent or purpose of the established relevance, is that why
this is so bad for his case?
CECILLIA WANG, ACLU DEPUTY LEGAL DIRECTOR: That`s exactly right, Chris.
What the President did in just four little tweets this morning was to
demolish the carefully constructed House of cards that his lawyers at the
Justice Department have been building in court or at least trying to build.
As your wife wrote in The New York Times, the question here under the first
amendment is, would a reasonable observer take the President`s actions as
an effort to condemn or disparage a religion? And that`s exactly what he
made clear this morning in the four tweets. He has basically said in those
four tweets, I`ve had the same intent from beginning to end from my
campaign statements until 6:44 a.m. on June 5th, his intent has been the
same and that is, to constitute and institute a Muslim ban.
HAYES: Right. And the idea of being that if that is the intent that is
going to be hard for a court to sign off on that, right?
WANG: That`s absolutely right. The other thing he did in one of his
tweets, the last one where he says, in any event, we`re doing extreme
vetting right now is to completely smash his lawyers` arguments that they
need the Supreme Court to immediately stay the lower courts` decisions that
enjoin the ban order. So he really hurt his case today and imagine that
his lawyers were scrambling to find a red phone to get the phone out of his
hand so he couldn`t tweet anymore. But the damage is done.
HAYES: Well, Stephen, part of the - part of the novelty here, both sort of
in a judicial sense in terms of how the President`s speech is being
interpreted and cited and decision after decision, including campaign
speeches, aide speeches, his speech, is the fact that he`s speaking about
the legal matters in a way, and correct me if I`m wrong, you study this,
Presidents don`t normally speak, right?
VLADECK: No for sure. I mean, not only Presidents, clients. I mean, I
think any lawyer will tell you that the worst person to be handed a
microphone or Twitter account while their case is pending before the
Supreme Court, while the future of their cherished policy is hanging in the
balance is your client because he`s not going to be objective about it.
And I think Cecillia is exactly right. In this case, the problem is that
the government`s basic argument to the Supreme Court is just, look at the
executive order. Don`t look beyond the executive order.
HAYES: Right.
VLADECK: Everything he said was in the past. Well, it`s not in the past
anymore. And so -
HAYES: Right. That`s a great point. And Cecillia, to the point about
just look at what`s on the sheet of paper, I mean, it is the case that
absent everything else context-wise, the President has a lot of latitude in
immigration law, particularly and probably if you took away the context
that this was essentially making good on a Muslim ban promise, you would
probably have a much better shot to have it ruled constitutional.
WANG: Well, I think on its face, the executive order actually is very
problematic, and probably couldn`t withstand first amendment scrutiny but
what he`s done today is to make it very difficult, and I would say
impossible for the court to ignore what he`s saying. As Steve Vladeck just
said, he`s reaffirmed what he has been saying all along and again, the test
under the first amendment is, what would the reasonable observer think
looking what the President has done? You can`t ignore what he`s saying to
this day.
HAYES: He also calls his own Department of Justice - I mean, it also seems
like a bizarre preemptive move to sort of assign blame, even though itself
- it itself is creating the destruction. But Stephen, I mean, he`s calling
his own Department of Justice politically correct. His order, he signed, I
mean, there is this is sort of, this is not my fault subtext I suppose
here.
VLADECK: No, I think that`s right, Chris. I think it`s not my fault, it`s
either the Justice Department`s fault or it`s the court`s fault. And I
think this is you know, part of a larger pattern we saw with the NATO
speech and with a lot of events lately where the President is trying to
distance himself from responsibility for the policies that are being
carried out in his name. you know, we have a constitution that has a
unitary executive at the top. It`s going to be hard for the President to
really say I really can`t be blamed for the policies everybody enacted
because I told them to.
HAYES: That is - it`s a great point because from the very first moment,
when he talked about the intelligence community, he talked about the
government that he is running as if it is a foreign entity, or as if it`s
something outside of him, or if it`s something that he`s in combat with
which in some senses is as we`ve seen from the leaks of the bureaucracy and
civil services may be not so ridiculous. Cecillia Wang and Stephen
Vladeck, thanks for joining us.
WANG: Thank you.
HAYES: Up next. Breaking news about the top-secret NSA report that gives
a detailed account of Russian hacking attempts in the days before the
election and there`s been an arrest in the case. Full details next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Russia`s interference in the 2016 election went far beyond hacking
Democrat`s emails, according to a new bombshell report by The Intercept.
The outlet obtained a top-secret NSA document from about a month ago
detailing Russian efforts to infiltrate U.S. voting systems in the final
days before the election. Barely an hour after that story published, the
Justice Department announced it had
filed charges against the individual who they say allegedly leaked the
document.
Joined now on the phone by Ken Dilanian. He`s intelligence and national
security reporter for NBC News.
Ken, tell me first about what the report says about what Russians tried to
do, or did in the days right before the election.
KEN DILANIAN, NBC NEWS: Right, Chris, well, what this report does is shed
more light on some things we knew, but didn`t know the details on, about
the Russians` ability to infiltrate voter registration systems and to
compromise some of the contractors around those systems.
And the report, for examples, describes 100 spear phishing attempts to
local voting officials, it describes a successful hack against voting
contracting company that operated in eight states, and it
described something that these efforts going right up to the – almost
election day.
And so I`ve spoken to some experts in this case who have looked at this and
said, you know, there isn`t anything groundbreakingly new here in terms of
what we knew about they did, it`s just interesting details that had been
classified.
But one thing that you come away with is that it appears that the Russians
could have wreaked havoc on election day if had chosen to do so. They had
access, it looks like, to voter registration files in some states. And
I`ve talked to people who have suggested they could have, for example,
changed data en masse, every third voter doesn`t match up. So people go to
vote and they`re not allowed to vote. That would have caused mass chaos
and delays at the polls.
They did do that for whatever reason. And we know there`s been reporting
about warnings at very high levels from the Obama administration to senior
levels of the Russian government, but this report adds to the details about
what we know.
Now, the other fascinating aspect of this, of course, is an hour after the
story broke, we get a
news release from the Justice Department about the arrest of a leaker.
Now, their announcement didn`t
say this was the leaker, but we subsequently reported and confirmed that in
fact this 25-year-old contractor at an NSA facility in Georgia is alleged
to have been the leaker of this document to The Intercept.
HAYES: All right. Ken Dilanian, thank you very much.
DILANIAN: Thanks, Chris.
HAYES: Up next, we are days away from James Comey`s testimony. What to
expect from the FBI director, fired by President Trump, speaks publicly
about the investigation. That`s after this quick break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: After threatening to try and block James Comey from testifying in
public three days from now, the Trump administration has decided not to go
through with it. According to the White House, the president was
considering invoking executive privilege to try and stop Comey from
appearing before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, but as of
today, that plan is off the table.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON: The president`s power to
exert executive privilege is very well established. However, in order to
facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts, sought by the
Senate`s intelligence committee, President Trump will not assert executive
privilege regarding James Comey`s scheduled testimony.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Unless the president changes his mind, this means that in just
three days, the whole country will get to hear Comey speak for the first
time since the president fired him as FBI director last month.
Now, Comey is widely expected to discuss the circumstances of his
dismissal, including what he`s described to associates as attempts by the
president to pressure him over the ongoing investigation which involves the
president`s own campaign, of course.
Senator Mark Warner, ranking member of the Senate intelligence committee,
previewed his questions for Comey in an interview yesterday.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. MARK WARNER, (D) VIRGINIA: I want to know what kind of pressure,
appropriate,
inappropriate, how many conversations he had with the president about this
topic. Did some of these conversations take place even before the
president was sworn in. And I think Jim Comey deserves
to have, in effect, his day in court since the president has disparaged him
so much.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: I`m joined now by Laurence Tribe, professor at Harvard Law School.
Professor, you have written and been discussing this invocation of
privilege. Are you surprised by the White House`s decision?
LAURENCE TRIBE, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL: Well, nothing this White House does
really surprises me. But in this case, in particular, it seemed so clear
that the claim of executive privilege was unfounded, and that the president
had himself talked so much about what he claims happened in his
conversations with the former FBI director, that there was no hope that he
would win in court.
So he can look like he`s trying to facilitate the truth, which is a first
for him, but in fact, he`s simply avoiding getting shot down by the courts.
Now when Comey speaks, I`m sure the president will claim that Comey is not
tell the truth.
HAYES: Right.
TRIBE: But if he had tried to silence Comey before making that claim, that
would have undermined the president`s position even more.
So for a change, he might be taking rational legal advice, which is
something of a first.
HAYES: That was striking to me about this decision today, was precisely
that. It is the advisable path legally. It`s what the lawyers I all
talked to thought he should do. And we know from just his tweets this
morning, for instance, he doesn`t always follow that.
So, if we get the Comey version of events that we are anticipating, and I
imagine there will be more details, I mean, what`s the kind of legal bar
here? What are you looking for in this testimony in terms of what he would
say to clear some standard for just outright obstruction?
TRIBE: Well, if the president`s own versions of what he said are confirmed
by Comey, and
elaborated in detail, that comes awfully close to being obstruction of
justice. That is, the president himself suggested that he asked for
Comey`s loyalty, although he claims it was loyalty to the country and the
constitution.
The president himself indicated in many of the things that he said in terms
of the letter surrounding the firing of Comey, that he really wanted to
get rid of the Russia investigation, because he concluded there was nothing
to it.
So once we have more details, and once we know, as I suspect we will, that
Comey has contemporaneous memoranda describing those details, we`re very
close to criminal obstruction of justice, and certainly very close to
obstruction in the most fundamental political sense.
And I really think it`s going to be quite explosive, unless Comey, for some
unexpected reason, clams up and says that he`s not allowed to give details.
But I can`t imagine that.
HAYES: It seems like such a strange legal limbo to find ourselves in. You
know, we were already there in some ways if the memos are true about the
president attempting to influence or quash this investigation. But if
Comey comes right out and says, look, I think he fired me because he wanted
to stop this investigation, because he wanted to cut it off, it`s all just
sort of sitting there. What does everyone do next?
TRIBE: Well, I think Comey is much too careful, and much too precise to
start reading the president`s mind.
HAYES: Right, right, right.
TRIBE: And I don`t think he will answer what he thinks the president was
trying to do. He`ll just lay out the facts. And the facts will speak
rather eloquently for themselves. Even critics of Comey, and I`ve
criticized him a lot from time to time because of the way he acted during
the election, asymmetrically with respect to Clinton and Trump, even his
most severe critics have never suggested that he lacks integrity, or
precision, or honesty. This guy is as honest as he is tall.
And I think we`re going to have quite a show, because he`s not going to
grandstand. He`s not going to try to read the president`s mind, he`ll just
lay out the facts. And I suspect they`ll be pretty
eloquently speaking for themselves.
HAYES: All right, Laurence Tribe, thanks you for joining me.
Ahead, the president lashes out in the wake of the London attack going
after the courts, Democrats, even his own Justice Department, raising
questions about how he would handle a similar crisis within our borders.
Plus, an update in our quest for information on Trump`s taxes in tonight`s
Thing One, Thing Two right after this break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: For the past month, this show has been trying to get the White
House to confirm a very simple question: did the president of the United
States file his tax returns this year? And as we`ve noted, not only has
every president for the last four decades released their tax returns to the
public, it`s also been routine for the White House to confirm, of course,
the basic fact the president filed tax returns.
For instance, under President Bush there was an announcement every year in
the White House website, along with the summary of the president`s income
and taxes paid. President Obama`s White House made that announcement every
year online along with the links to the tax returns themselves for anyone
who wanted to peruse them.
Now, we weren`t asking to see President Trump`s taxes. Clearly, he`s not
going to allow that to happen. We just wanted to confirm whether or not
the president decided to file his tax returns to the IRS. After four weeks
of asking we just got a response beyond no comment. And that is Thing Two
in 60 seconds.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: For weeks, the White House has refused to confirm whether or not
the president filed his tax returns this year. This show first put in a
request, the White House press office four weeks ago on May 3rd, asking
whether the president filed his return or as we suspected filed for an
extension, or just taken no action at all.
But we consistently received the same response just as we did this past
Friday. You will need to contact the Sheri Dillon, the president`s
personal tax lawyer from the law firm Morgan Lewis.
But Morgan Lewis told us they had no comment, which led to a strange
situation. No one, for some reason, would just confirm this basic
noncontroversial action that millions of Americans complete every year
until this Saturday. We once again asked for comment and we finally got an
answer. The White House now said President Trump filed for an extension
on his tax returns this year. Is that so hard?
This means he`ll have six months from tax date to file April - October 18th
of this year. So, mark your calendars, because here`s something else
that`s special about that date: the president will file tax returns the
White House cannot say are under audit.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: In the wake of the latest terror attack in England, President Trump
has been busy
assigning blame, seemingly preparing scapegoats if and when an attack were
to happen here. From those in his own administration who, quote, watered
down his travel ban to Democrats for holding up his nominations, tweeting
Dems are taking forever to approve my people, including ambassadors. They
are nothing but obstructionists. Want approvals.
But as Senator Ben Cardin pointed out earlier in this show, these vacancies
have nothing to do with Democrats. One notable example in the wake of
Saturday`s attack, the U.S. ambassador to the UK. The president knows who
he wants for the job, but never formally submitted his choice to the
Senate, which means that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been waiting
nearly 140 days since President Trump announced he was being tapped as
serve as ambassador.
In fact, out of 559 Senate confirmable positions, 15 had been announced but
not actually nominated, according to The Washington Post, and 442, 79
percent are unfilled because there is no nominee.
What those unfilled positions say about this country`s readiness under the
president, next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: President Donald Trump hasn`t even nominated 79 percent of the 559
Senate confirmable positions in his administration, including national
security posts like the head of
the Transportation Security Administration or the assistant attorney
general for national security at the Justice Department, or a director of
the National Counterterrorism Center.
Then there`s the very high profile vacancy created when the president eased
the, quote great pressure of the Russia investigation and fired FBI
Director James Comey.
Joining me now, Nayerra Huq, she`s former senior adviser to President
Barack Obama and
former State Department spokesperson; and Ali Watkins, national security
correspondent for Politico.
So, there`s sort of a bunch of different levels to this, right, there`s
staffing vacancies then there`s staffing being ignored. And I want to
start with that with you, Ali, which is this scope by Politico, your
colleague there, that basically the people that he does have, right, some
of the positions, the high profile ones at State and Defense and National
Security Adviser told him to put a pledge in his NATO speech basically
saying Article 5, we stand with you, and they were gob smacked and
surprised when it was not in there. So, he`s not evening listening to the
people he has, it seems.
ALI WATKINS, POLIITCO: This is - it was an interesting story from my
colleague because it`s been a consistent thing that I`ve heard from sources
within the intelligence world over the last month, two months really, was
this question of why can`t the staffing kind of pull him back from the
ledge is the quote one of them used. It`s almost like their expectation is
that Trump doesn`t really know thousand handle this himself, but there`s
this almost high bar that a lot of people within the intelligence world are
kind of setting for the staff around Trump of why couldn`t you pull him
back from this ledge, why are you not able to kind show him how to
maneuver.
But he just seems to be almost immune to this guidance, per my colleague`s
story.
HAYES: Yeah, and Nayyera, then there`s - so there`s the guidance he
doesn`t take and then there`s just vacancies. And I wonder, you know, we
have got this situation developing in the Middle East in which a bunch of
Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, are cutting off all diplomatic ties
with Qatar. They`re cutting off flights. This is really intensely
escalating very quickly.
And it just struck me like does it matter there aren`t a bunch of people
confirmed at the State Department at a moment like this?
NAYYERA HUQ, FRM. STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: Well, here`s the thing,
you actually do have career diplomats who weren`t there who literally their
job is to every day represent U.S. interests and share information about
how to advance that in countries like this. So, there is a career foreign
service ambassador in Qatar and you have people in all of these Gulf states
who would
have probably liked to know in advance that Donald Trump was going to Saudi
Arabia and announce a couple of billion dollars in arms sale thereby
upsetting the entire balance of the region.
So, things - information like that is generally helpful to share with
people you have on the ground and good for diplomacy. So, this is not just
a diplomatic problem, this is something emblematic of how Donald Trump does
business.
As a CEO, it is all about his whims and what he wants and it doesn`t matter
if it creates a log jam in process in actually getting things done. The
sad thing is we don`t have a CEO of this country right now who is the
visionary leader who can share a vision for foreign policy and national
security.
HAYES; There`s also the idea of the first round of vacancies, Ali, that
are going to created, right. So, you have got this incredibly understaffed
federal bureaucracy, at least at the leadership level. You`ve got folks
now who are sort at the end of their rope. I mean, you know, you wonder if
folks are going to leave. There`s all sorts of question about how long
Mattis, for instance, who seems to be totally, you know, in opposition to
much of what the president says in his public record is going to be able to
hang on.
WATKINS: You`re right. And there was this initial hesitancy I think when
the Trump administration first started staffing up its national security
positions. I talked to several people in
town who were kind of approached by the Trump team and they were a little
like, we don`t know if we want to do this.
You know, when you saw this initial kind of acceptance of like this is my
chance to help, this is my chance to guide. And I think, you know, three,
four months, what are we in at this point I think people are seeing that
you don`t necessarily have a chance to shape policy.
And I`ve talked to several people who have kind of jumped off that train
and really don`t want to
touch an administration gig right now.
HAYES: Nayyera, what is your view on this about this sort of idea of
people being in our out,
right, like the idea that if good folks are in there they can restrain this
president? But they maybe are complicit in bad decisions he makes. What
do you think of that?
HUQ: Well, this is fundamentally why career officers exist and you have a
different political class of officers as well. And the career officer`s
job so to keep things of the basic functions of government running. The
basic functions include things like making sure Social Security gets paid
out, taxes get collected.
But overseas the basic functions are being able to represent your country
and execute policy. And the challenge is when you don`t have that kind of
direction, you don`t have even at the middle level managers to share the
information - you know, we had our officers overseas in Europe talking
about, don`t worry, it`s OK, we`re going to support Article 5 and suddenly
they turned out to be liars because their own leader does not know what he
wants to do on a day-to-day basis.
HAYES: All right, Nayyera Huq and Ali Watkins, thank you.
That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now
with Joy Reid in for Rachel. Good evening, Joy.
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,
distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the
prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter
or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the
content.>