All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 6/5/2017

Date: June 5, 2017

Guest: Ben Cardin, Naveed Jamali, Cecillia Wang, Stephen Vladeck, Nayyera

Huq, Ali Watkins, Laurence Tribe

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight, on ALL IN.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why is the President picking a fight with the Mayor of

London right after his city was hit by a terror attack?

HAYES: Attack mode.

BILL DE BLASIO, NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: I don`t understand why Donald Trump

is trying to undermine a man who`s trying to protect the people of London.

It makes no sense.

HAYES: Tonight as London moves forward, why the President of the United

States is lashing out at the city`s mayor, at the courts, at Democrats, and

at his own executive branch.

Plus, new reporting alleges Russian hacking days before the election at the

Department of Justice announces an arrest. Then, Comey day is coming.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: That dinner was

arranged. I think he asked for the dinner.

HAYES: Why the White House is backing off claims of executive privilege

and what that means for Thursday`s hearing. And about those taxes -

TRUMP: You know, the only one that cares about my tax returns are the

reporters, OK? They`re the only ones.

HAYES: We have an answer from the White House on the President`s tax

returns when ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. As London stood

defiant today in the face of a ghastly terrorist attack, President Trump

renewed his attack on London`s mayor Sadiq Khan who responded he has far

more important things to worry about.

SADIQ KHAN, LONDON MAYOR: My focus since Saturday has been dealing with

the horrific attack on our city, on Londoners and on visitors. I`ve really

don`t have time to respond to Trump - tweets from Donald Trump. We`ve got

to recognize -

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But it is a free world so -

KHAN: We`ve got to recognize some people want to divide our communities.

Some people thrive on feud and division. That`s not me, that`s not the

London that I know. We aren`t going to allow anybody, whether it is Donald

Trump or anybody else, to divide our communities.

HAYES: Seven people were killed, dozens injured in the terror attack.

England`s third in just three months. Authorities today identifying two of

the three alleged attackers, all of whom were killed by police. As the

story was breaking, before the streets were even secure, President Trump

retweeted an unconfirmed claim about the attack from the drudge report,

prompting NBC News to declare, quote, “President Trump has used Twitter to

share news report on London incident. We aren`t relaying President`s

retweet as the info is unconfirmed. It wasn`t just NBC.

Last Thursday in the Rose Garden, the President attributed to terrorism an

attack that left 37 dead at a casino in Manila. Police later said the

motive had been robbery, not terrorism. That Associated Press pointed to

that claim along with the President`s comments on the London attack and

others to declare today that President Trump can`t be counted on to give

accurate information to Americans when violent attacks are unfolding

abroad. The President used the London attack to criticize gun control

efforts and push his travel ban. He also cedes on this statement from

Mayor Khan.

KHAN: Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the

course of the next few days. No reason to be alarmed.

HAYES: The Mayor was clearly telling Londoners not to be alarmed over the

increased police presence, but President Trump blatantly took his words out

of context tweeting, “at least seven dead, 48 wounded in terror attack and

the Mayor of London said there`s no reason to be alarmed?” He then

followed up today with this, “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan

who had to think fast on his no reason to be alarmed statement. MSM is

working hard to sell it.” The President`s comments left New York Mayor

Bill De Blasio incredulous.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DE BLASIO: We`ve been through attacks, we know what it feels like and

Mayor Khan is doing exactly the right thing. Maybe Donald Trump doesn`t

have a lot of experience handling security situations, but it just makes no

sense. It`s not fair to the Mayor Khan, it`s not fair to the people of

London.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: In England, as NBC`s Bill Neal reported today, the response was

much the same.

BILL NEELY, NBC NEWS CHIEF GLOBAL CORRESPONDENT: Part of the spirit of

defiance on the streets of London is not just defiance of the bombers who

did what they did on Saturday night, but now defiance of President Trump

because his tweets have been condemned by politicians from all parties.

HAYES: At the White House today, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee

Sanders attempted to argue that President Trump did not take Khan`s words

out of context.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: The point is,

is there is a reason to be alarmed. We have constant attacks going on, not

just there, but across the globe, and we have to start putting national

security and global security at an all-time high.

HAYES: As the Trump administration was urging people to be alarmed, the

people of England were unbowed. A huge, enormous crowd came out yesterday

for a benefit concert led by singer Ariana Grande to help the victims of

that suicide bombing two weeks ago that took place at Grande`s concert in

Manchester.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Instead of you know, scared to come here, like people

not coming, we need to sit together and actually not be scared about

things. Because I feel like whoever`s doing this wants us to be scared.

HAYES: Joining me now, Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, Ranking

Member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. First, I guess I`d like

to get your reaction to the President`s words spread over a number of

tweets today in reaction both to what happened in London and generally

what`s happening here at home.

SEN. BEN CARDIN (D-MD), RANKING MEMBER SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE:

Well, first, his comment about the Mayor of London was just outrageous.

This is a day in which we should be showing our solidarity with our close

partner, the U.K. but instead, the President calls into question the

Mayor`s comment which was taken totally out of context by the President.

So it was not a good moment and certainly causes a strain between the

relationship between the U.K. and the United States.

HAYES: Have you ever seen anything like that?

CARDIN: No, not particularly right after a major tragedy. We all come

together. That`s what happens. Whether it`s something that happens in our

family or something that happens in our nation, we come together, and we

support each other. That`s not what the President showed from - as the

President of the United States to the people of U.K. and it was

disappointing.

HAYES: Do you wonder, or worry, or think about how this President would

react or will have to react when there is some kind of acute crisis here in

this country?

CARDIN: Well, first, I would hope the President would reflect before he

sends out a tweet which is totally inaccurate. And then secondly, when the

President says something that`s just not right, he`s got to correct

himself. He`s got to come down and say, gee, I misunderstood what he said,

or make it clear. But when you listen to what the Mayor of London said,

there is no misunderstanding here of what he was talking about when he told

the people that there would be extra police presence, and that shouldn`t

alarm them. And then the President says something different. When he

listens to what the Mayor said, he needed to correct himself. So yes, I am

concerned that the way the President conducts policy is reckless and

dangerous to the U.S. interests.

HAYES: The President blamed Democrats in the Senate for blocking his

nominees. What`s your response to that?

CARDIN: Well, it`s totally fake news. The President hasn`t submitted his

nominees to the Senate yet. He has to nominate. He hasn`t nominated. He

has the slowest pace we`ve ever seen. There`s been absolutely no delay in

the United States Senate in considerating – in consideration of his

nominees. So once again, he`s just making this up. If anything, we have a

problem with the President not sending in nominations to the Senate.

HAYES: There`s two ways, I think, to interpret these massive vacancies in

the Federal Government is that it makes it hard for the government to

function. There`s huge amounts of positions in management that are vacant.

The other is that it`s better functionally for the actual career people to

(INAUDIBLE) to be filling those roles than the people that the President

might nominate. Which of those are you disposed to think?

CARDIN: Clearly, you need to confirm the people in place in order to carry

out policies from the Trump administration. The career people do not want

to be - they cannot speak as to the policies of the administration. So,

therefore, they`re really at a disadvantage if they don`t have the

principal person confirmed in the area in which they`re working. So no, it

works as a disadvantage to the career people.

HAYES: Given the vacancy of the FBI which created by the President

himself, given the vacancies if these senior positions up and down the

entirety of the federal government, is the U.S. prepared for a crisis? Is

the U.S. prepared for what may be around the corner, whether that should be

something like an attack, or international crisis, or even a natural

disaster? Do you feel confident the federal government is prepared?

CARDIN: We`re really a real resilient country. We have a strong system.

We have strong people in place that will carry out and do their work but we

could be stronger if we had the people in place that should be there. So I

think the President is not doing a service to the American people, or to

our - the missions of our different agencies when he doesn`t make the

necessary appointments. But we will respond as we need to, because we have

the experts in place in order to carry out the policies of America.

HAYES: All right. Senator Ben Cardin, thanks for your time tonight.

CARDIN: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now MSNBC Political Analyst Josh Earnest who served as

the White House Press Secretary under President Obama from 2014 to 2017.

And Josh, I was thinking about President Obama`s reaction to these sorts of

things because often he would get criticism for being too calm. There was

this sense in the midst of crisis, chaos, attacks, Ebola I remember that he

was being too calm. He wasn`t showing this sense of urgency. This

President takes it seems to me a 180-degree different approach. What are

the risks of that?

JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, Chris, the risks are

significant. There was a - there was a process that was in place when I

worked in the White House to make sure that the President was getting good

information from his top National Security Advisers when there`s a terror

incident somewhere around the world. The President`s top counterterrorism

adviser would come in and brief him on the details. We would make public

that the President had been briefed on particular incident and then we

would go to work doing two things. One is making - figuring out what we

could convey to the American public and the world about what exactly the

United States government was doing to respond to this particular incident.

Oftentimes that would be immediate phone calls between law enforcement

officials, intelligence officials and other senior officials in the U.S.

government who were responsible for national security. The second thing

that we would do is then determine the appropriate venue for the President

to comment on what had happened.

HAYES: Right.

EARNEST: In some cases it meant, well, let`s wait a day so we can figure

out what exactly what has transpired so we can make sure that whatever the

President says is accurate, and if the information that can inspire

confidence in people that the U.S. government and our allies are up to the

task of responding to the particular incident.

HAYES: There strikes me as a really enormous credibility problem in this

White House, and everyone - people have talked about this across the

political spectrum, but it seems particularly important and acute during

these moments. And you can imagine in a moment when there was something

that happened here at home that people just at a basic level trust that the

information that comes from the President and the White House has been

vetted and is accurate.

EARNEST: That is absolutely correct, Chris. And if you imagine a scenario

inside the United States where there is a terrorist incident, we want to

make sure that the President of the United States says something like the

suspect is in custody or the individual responsible has been apprehended by

law enforcement. We want to make sure that that`s accurate information.

HAYES: Right.

EARNEST: We want to make sure that that`s information we can be confident

in. The problem, Chris, is I think that you and I and so many different

Americans are used to a situation which our government reassures us,

hearkening all the way back to President Roosevelt, we have nothing to fear

but fear itself. Even Republicans like President George W. Bush and Rudy

Giuliani, two men who I don`t agree with much politically, are two

individuals who earned widespread praise in the aftermath of 9/11. Not

because they were panicked and telling people they needed to be scared, but

because they demonstrated confidence and resolve and they inspired a sense

of courage in the American public, even in the face of a terrible disaster.

President Trump`s approach is completely the opposite to that. He`s

intentionally sowing fear and chaos, and this lurking sense that the

information, or that the situation is out of control. And that may benefit

him politically, but it`s cynical and it`s dangerous.

HAYES: All right. John Earnest, thank for being here tonight.

EARNEST: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Joining me now are former CIA Analyst Ned Price, who also served as

Special Assistant to President Obama and Spokesperson and Senior Director

of National Security Council, and MSNBC Contributor, former FBI Double

Agent Naveed Jamali, Senior Fellow of the Foreign Policy Research

Institute. Ned, I want to start with you because you were - you were a

spokesperson in the White House and to me, one of the most astounding

things that`s happened in the last 24 hours is a staffer of the President

picking a fight with a London Mayor.

As the bodies have not been identified, counted, I mean, we`re talking in

the midst of this horror, a staffer is picking a fight. This is Dan

Scavino referring back to a tweet from the Mayor of London who is - who is

responding to the then candidate Trump`s Muslim Ban talking at the matter

being ignorant view of Islam. And here`s Scavino saying you know, refer to

below tweet 13 months ago after you criticize now President Donald Trump

and wake up. This is a like point scoring dunking on someone from a

Twitter staffer to an actual head of the city of London. I`ve never seen

anything, anything remotely like this.

NED PRICE, SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT OBAMA: It`s - Chris, very

difficult to imagine this is the reality we are living in, just four months

into the Trump administration. Look, one of the most powerful weapons in

our National Security and Foreign Policy arsenal is the Presidential bully

pulpit. It is the voice of the Commander in Chief. Going back through

history, it`s not only the FDR quote that Josh mentioned, but it`s

President Kennedy telling Khrushchev that we would not submit to nuclear

weapons in Cuba. It`s President Reagan telling Gorbachev to tear down that

wall. It`s President George H.W. Bush telling Iraq that aggression against

Kuwait would not stand.

That is what the world looks to when there is a crisis when there is a

challenge that we`re collectively facing. And with these antics, both

President Trump and his top aides including Dan Scavino, in this case, had

diluted a powerful, perhaps one of the most powerful weapons in our

arsenal. By weakening this weapon, the President will have less

credibility now when push comes to shove and he`s called upon to serve in

that ever-important role as Commander in Chief.

HAYES: And Naveed, the subtext here which is important is it gets down to

the President`s view on Islam and on Muslims and the degree to which they

are implicated or suspect as a class. This is a man who called on a ban.

London has a Muslim Mayor. Sadiq Khan has spoke incredibly, movingly about

his connection to his faith and how he viewed these attacks through that

prism. And it seems inescapable to me that that`s part of the subtext of

what - of this back-and-forth.

NAVEED JAMALI, FORMER FBI DOUBLE AGENT: Absolutely, Chris. I couldn`t

agree with you more there. And look, besides the sort of, you know, the

Muslim component here, there`s also a practical one here. And I`m sure Ned

can expound on this as well. But the idea is when you`re coming from a law

enforcement perspective, you can only go so far. You can`t necessarily

affect an arrest and as we look at terrorists, in many cases, they don`t

actually commit anything illegal until they actually perpetrate the act.

On the intelligence side, it`s the same problem. When you`re looking

outside of the content United States, you`re looking outside the U.K., what

that means is that as a law enforcement or intelligence officer, you rely

on the community as part of that first line of defense. And so just as a

practical matter, when the President of the United States comes out and the

reactions to a terrorist attack is to push a Muslim ban, it`s going to do

nothing more.

And look, I`ve gotten e-mails from people that run - that are case officers

that complained that their assets are very concerned about this. When you

have the President of the United States coming out and saying, pushing the

Muslim ban, it makes it not only harder to recruit people in that

community, it makes it harder to retain them. And that`s - look, when you

talk about terrorism, that is just giving up a massive line of defense that

we have against this you know, this scourge.

HAYES: Ned, how do you - how do you balance - I guess the question for me

is, what - how do you have the rest of the government deal with this at the

center? It`s a strange question but at this point, it`s not - it is what

it is. The President`s going to tweet and it seems to me that basically,

we`re asking for the other institutions of governance to deal around this

in the midst of it. You saw it with the Acting Ambassador who`s running

the embassy in the U.K., acting like a normal gracious ally while the

President is tweeting this feud.

PRICE: Yes, Chris, it makes it challenging and incredibly difficult.

Look, leadership flows from the top and I think you saw that reflected in

Secretary Mattis` remarks over the weekend when he told in an international

gathering to quote and quote, “bear with us.” We`ll, you know, essentially

told them, look, we`ll get there in the end. It will be messy but just

bear with us in the meantime. That is not the message that we should be

sending to our allies nor is it the message that they want to hear. Our

allies are partners. Even our adversaries need to know where we stand, who

we are, what we`re for, what we`re against. And that is not something that

we`re getting in the mess of this administration, unfortunately.

HAYES: Naveed, do you think this country`s reaction to these sorts of

events as they`re happening abroad is changing over time?

JAMALI: You know, I do. I think that – look, again, with the President

coming out and saying this, and his response not being to offer support or

condemnation, and just leave it at that, look, Chris, I remember, you know,

I`m someone who judges history in terms of pre-9/11 andpost-9/11. That was

a defining moment for many of my generation. And I think that for many of

us, it was a call to support our country. And I suspect in the U.K.,

there`s a lot of that same feeling.

And I think that, again, when you take a tact that seeks to mark - to

attack sort of marginalize communities already, it does nothing more than

hurt that and it doesn`t help - it doesn`t push anything forward. It

doesn`t have a real dialogue as to how we can fix what is a gap between

intelligence and law enforcement which does exist. You know, that is a

conversation we have to have. But when the President of the United States

isn`t said going after these marginalized communities, it doesn`t further

that discussion.

HAYES: All right -

PRICE: And Chris, we shouldn`t forget there`s a real practical element to

this. Terrorism is a tactic designed to instill fear and terror -

JAMALI: Terror. Absolutely.

PRICE: - in those who are watching. And President Trump actually hypes

the threat. He played into this. And he gave the terrorists the victory

they didn`t achieve.

HAYES: I just want to say, the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of

people in Manchester to me was so remarkable because that`s - you know,

this has just happened and they`re out there and that – I couldn`t think

of a better response. Ned Price, Naveed Jamali, thanks to you both.

PRICE: Thank you.

JAMALI: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, did the President just sabotage his own case before the

Supreme Court by sub-tweeting his own Department of Justice? Where the

Trump Travel Ban stands after this morning`s Twitter diatribe in two

minutes.

HAYES: In a series of tweets in the wake of the attack in London, the

President gutted his own lawyers` arguments in one of the most high-profile

legal cases of his administration. At issue is whether the

administration`s proposed ban of incoming travel from six Muslim majority

countries is an attempt to put into law the kind of ban the President

pledged against all Muslims back when he was a candidate on the campaign

trail. Saturday night, he tweeted quote “we need the courts to give us

back our rights, we need the travel ban as an extra level of safety.” And

this morning, President again appeared to explicitly articulate the

intention of his executive order, quote, “people, the lawyers in the court

can call it whatever they want, but I`m calling it what we need and what it

is, a travel ban.” And he went after his own DOJ, “the Justice Department,

should have stayed with the original travel ban not the watered down,

politically correct version they submitted to the Supreme Court. The

watered-down version he`s referring to is the revised version of the first

executive order which was blocked in court. The second one was signed in

hopes it could better withstand legal scrutiny than its predecessor. It

didn`t. That version has also been blocked by lower courts and now is in

the hands of the Supreme Court. George Conway, a prominent and a well-

connected conservative lawyer who just turned down the nomination to lead

the Justice Department Civil Division suggested the President`s tweets

could significantly hurt his case quote, “these tweets may make some people

feel better, but they certainly won`t help the Office of the Solicitor

General get five votes in SCOTUS which is what actually matters, sad.” By

the way, George Conway is the husband of White House Senior Adviser

Kellyanne Conway who today, the very same day, scoffed at the media for

covering things the President says on Twitter.

KELLYANN CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: His obsession with covering

everything he says on twitter and very little of what he -

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, that`s his - that`s his preferred method of

communication with the American people.

CONWAY: That`s not true.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, he hasn`t given any interview in three weeks. So

lately it has been his preferred method.

HAYES: Joining me now, Cecillia Wang, Deputy Legal Director of the ACLU

which has the case challenging this. Stephen Vladeck, Professor at Law at

University of Texas School of Law. Professor Vladeck, let me start with

you. Before we even get to the guts of this, just the strangeness of the

President referring to his Justice Department and the arguments it`s making

the way a commentator or pundit might. He - am I wrong that he could - he

can tell the Department of Justice to argue whatever he wants them to

argue?

STEPHEN VLADECK, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SCHOOL OF LAW: Chris, not only can he

tell him to argue whatever he wants them to argue, he - not the Justice

Department signed the executive order that he`s now saying the Justice

Department should have changed. So there`s an interesting effort to -

HAYES: It`s his signature, like he literally made it happen, the President

of the United States.

VLADECK: That`s right. The Justice Department doesn`t have the authority

to issue an executive order without him. So it`s not clear to me exactly

who he`s complaining about.

HAYES: Cecilia, there is a lot of talk about this being ammunition for

those who are challenging the travel ban, the ACLU among them. Neil Katyal

saying “it`s kind of odd to have the defendant in HawaiivTrump acting as

our co-counsel. We don`t need the help, but we`ll take it. And in an op-

ed that was in the New York Times which I should say for disclosure, my

wife wrote, she wrote about the sort of importance of the President`s

intent in his words in sort of adjudicating this. There`s an exception for

Presidential speech, or whether we should consider it. If it`s supplying

the evidence of intent or purpose of the established relevance, is that why

this is so bad for his case?

CECILLIA WANG, ACLU DEPUTY LEGAL DIRECTOR: That`s exactly right, Chris.

What the President did in just four little tweets this morning was to

demolish the carefully constructed House of cards that his lawyers at the

Justice Department have been building in court or at least trying to build.

As your wife wrote in The New York Times, the question here under the first

amendment is, would a reasonable observer take the President`s actions as

an effort to condemn or disparage a religion? And that`s exactly what he

made clear this morning in the four tweets. He has basically said in those

four tweets, I`ve had the same intent from beginning to end from my

campaign statements until 6:44 a.m. on June 5th, his intent has been the

same and that is, to constitute and institute a Muslim ban.

HAYES: Right. And the idea of being that if that is the intent that is

going to be hard for a court to sign off on that, right?

WANG: That`s absolutely right. The other thing he did in one of his

tweets, the last one where he says, in any event, we`re doing extreme

vetting right now is to completely smash his lawyers` arguments that they

need the Supreme Court to immediately stay the lower courts` decisions that

enjoin the ban order. So he really hurt his case today and imagine that

his lawyers were scrambling to find a red phone to get the phone out of his

hand so he couldn`t tweet anymore. But the damage is done.

HAYES: Well, Stephen, part of the - part of the novelty here, both sort of

in a judicial sense in terms of how the President`s speech is being

interpreted and cited and decision after decision, including campaign

speeches, aide speeches, his speech, is the fact that he`s speaking about

the legal matters in a way, and correct me if I`m wrong, you study this,

Presidents don`t normally speak, right?

VLADECK: No for sure. I mean, not only Presidents, clients. I mean, I

think any lawyer will tell you that the worst person to be handed a

microphone or Twitter account while their case is pending before the

Supreme Court, while the future of their cherished policy is hanging in the

balance is your client because he`s not going to be objective about it.

And I think Cecillia is exactly right. In this case, the problem is that

the government`s basic argument to the Supreme Court is just, look at the

executive order. Don`t look beyond the executive order.

HAYES: Right.

VLADECK: Everything he said was in the past. Well, it`s not in the past

anymore. And so -

HAYES: Right. That`s a great point. And Cecillia, to the point about

just look at what`s on the sheet of paper, I mean, it is the case that

absent everything else context-wise, the President has a lot of latitude in

immigration law, particularly and probably if you took away the context

that this was essentially making good on a Muslim ban promise, you would

probably have a much better shot to have it ruled constitutional.

WANG: Well, I think on its face, the executive order actually is very

problematic, and probably couldn`t withstand first amendment scrutiny but

what he`s done today is to make it very difficult, and I would say

impossible for the court to ignore what he`s saying. As Steve Vladeck just

said, he`s reaffirmed what he has been saying all along and again, the test

under the first amendment is, what would the reasonable observer think

looking what the President has done? You can`t ignore what he`s saying to

this day.

HAYES: He also calls his own Department of Justice - I mean, it also seems

like a bizarre preemptive move to sort of assign blame, even though itself

- it itself is creating the destruction. But Stephen, I mean, he`s calling

his own Department of Justice politically correct. His order, he signed, I

mean, there is this is sort of, this is not my fault subtext I suppose

here.

VLADECK: No, I think that`s right, Chris. I think it`s not my fault, it`s

either the Justice Department`s fault or it`s the court`s fault. And I

think this is you know, part of a larger pattern we saw with the NATO

speech and with a lot of events lately where the President is trying to

distance himself from responsibility for the policies that are being

carried out in his name. you know, we have a constitution that has a

unitary executive at the top. It`s going to be hard for the President to

really say I really can`t be blamed for the policies everybody enacted

because I told them to.

HAYES: That is - it`s a great point because from the very first moment,

when he talked about the intelligence community, he talked about the

government that he is running as if it is a foreign entity, or as if it`s

something outside of him, or if it`s something that he`s in combat with

which in some senses is as we`ve seen from the leaks of the bureaucracy and

civil services may be not so ridiculous. Cecillia Wang and Stephen

Vladeck, thanks for joining us.

WANG: Thank you.

HAYES: Up next. Breaking news about the top-secret NSA report that gives

a detailed account of Russian hacking attempts in the days before the

election and there`s been an arrest in the case. Full details next.

HAYES: Russia`s interference in the 2016 election went far beyond hacking

Democrat`s emails, according to a new bombshell report by The Intercept.

The outlet obtained a top-secret NSA document from about a month ago

detailing Russian efforts to infiltrate U.S. voting systems in the final

days before the election. Barely an hour after that story published, the

Justice Department announced it had

filed charges against the individual who they say allegedly leaked the

document.

Joined now on the phone by Ken Dilanian. He`s intelligence and national

security reporter for NBC News.

Ken, tell me first about what the report says about what Russians tried to

do, or did in the days right before the election.

KEN DILANIAN, NBC NEWS: Right, Chris, well, what this report does is shed

more light on some things we knew, but didn`t know the details on, about

the Russians` ability to infiltrate voter registration systems and to

compromise some of the contractors around those systems.

And the report, for examples, describes 100 spear phishing attempts to

local voting officials, it describes a successful hack against voting

contracting company that operated in eight states, and it

described something that these efforts going right up to the – almost

election day.

And so I`ve spoken to some experts in this case who have looked at this and

said, you know, there isn`t anything groundbreakingly new here in terms of

what we knew about they did, it`s just interesting details that had been

classified.

But one thing that you come away with is that it appears that the Russians

could have wreaked havoc on election day if had chosen to do so. They had

access, it looks like, to voter registration files in some states. And

I`ve talked to people who have suggested they could have, for example,

changed data en masse, every third voter doesn`t match up. So people go to

vote and they`re not allowed to vote. That would have caused mass chaos

and delays at the polls.

They did do that for whatever reason. And we know there`s been reporting

about warnings at very high levels from the Obama administration to senior

levels of the Russian government, but this report adds to the details about

what we know.

Now, the other fascinating aspect of this, of course, is an hour after the

story broke, we get a

news release from the Justice Department about the arrest of a leaker.

Now, their announcement didn`t

say this was the leaker, but we subsequently reported and confirmed that in

fact this 25-year-old contractor at an NSA facility in Georgia is alleged

to have been the leaker of this document to The Intercept.

HAYES: All right. Ken Dilanian, thank you very much.

DILANIAN: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Up next, we are days away from James Comey`s testimony. What to

expect from the FBI director, fired by President Trump, speaks publicly

about the investigation. That`s after this quick break.

HAYES: After threatening to try and block James Comey from testifying in

public three days from now, the Trump administration has decided not to go

through with it. According to the White House, the president was

considering invoking executive privilege to try and stop Comey from

appearing before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, but as of

today, that plan is off the table.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE SPOKESPERSON: The president`s power to

exert executive privilege is very well established. However, in order to

facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts, sought by the

Senate`s intelligence committee, President Trump will not assert executive

privilege regarding James Comey`s scheduled testimony.

HAYES: Unless the president changes his mind, this means that in just

three days, the whole country will get to hear Comey speak for the first

time since the president fired him as FBI director last month.

Now, Comey is widely expected to discuss the circumstances of his

dismissal, including what he`s described to associates as attempts by the

president to pressure him over the ongoing investigation which involves the

president`s own campaign, of course.

Senator Mark Warner, ranking member of the Senate intelligence committee,

previewed his questions for Comey in an interview yesterday.

SEN. MARK WARNER, (D) VIRGINIA: I want to know what kind of pressure,

appropriate,

inappropriate, how many conversations he had with the president about this

topic. Did some of these conversations take place even before the

president was sworn in. And I think Jim Comey deserves

to have, in effect, his day in court since the president has disparaged him

so much.

HAYES: I`m joined now by Laurence Tribe, professor at Harvard Law School.

Professor, you have written and been discussing this invocation of

privilege. Are you surprised by the White House`s decision?

LAURENCE TRIBE, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL: Well, nothing this White House does

really surprises me. But in this case, in particular, it seemed so clear

that the claim of executive privilege was unfounded, and that the president

had himself talked so much about what he claims happened in his

conversations with the former FBI director, that there was no hope that he

would win in court.

So he can look like he`s trying to facilitate the truth, which is a first

for him, but in fact, he`s simply avoiding getting shot down by the courts.

Now when Comey speaks, I`m sure the president will claim that Comey is not

tell the truth.

HAYES: Right.

TRIBE: But if he had tried to silence Comey before making that claim, that

would have undermined the president`s position even more.

So for a change, he might be taking rational legal advice, which is

something of a first.

HAYES: That was striking to me about this decision today, was precisely

that. It is the advisable path legally. It`s what the lawyers I all

talked to thought he should do. And we know from just his tweets this

morning, for instance, he doesn`t always follow that.

So, if we get the Comey version of events that we are anticipating, and I

imagine there will be more details, I mean, what`s the kind of legal bar

here? What are you looking for in this testimony in terms of what he would

say to clear some standard for just outright obstruction?

TRIBE: Well, if the president`s own versions of what he said are confirmed

by Comey, and

elaborated in detail, that comes awfully close to being obstruction of

justice. That is, the president himself suggested that he asked for

Comey`s loyalty, although he claims it was loyalty to the country and the

constitution.

The president himself indicated in many of the things that he said in terms

of the letter surrounding the firing of Comey, that he really wanted to

get rid of the Russia investigation, because he concluded there was nothing

to it.

So once we have more details, and once we know, as I suspect we will, that

Comey has contemporaneous memoranda describing those details, we`re very

close to criminal obstruction of justice, and certainly very close to

obstruction in the most fundamental political sense.

And I really think it`s going to be quite explosive, unless Comey, for some

unexpected reason, clams up and says that he`s not allowed to give details.

But I can`t imagine that.

HAYES: It seems like such a strange legal limbo to find ourselves in. You

know, we were already there in some ways if the memos are true about the

president attempting to influence or quash this investigation. But if

Comey comes right out and says, look, I think he fired me because he wanted

to stop this investigation, because he wanted to cut it off, it`s all just

sort of sitting there. What does everyone do next?

TRIBE: Well, I think Comey is much too careful, and much too precise to

start reading the president`s mind.

HAYES: Right, right, right.

TRIBE: And I don`t think he will answer what he thinks the president was

trying to do. He`ll just lay out the facts. And the facts will speak

rather eloquently for themselves. Even critics of Comey, and I`ve

criticized him a lot from time to time because of the way he acted during

the election, asymmetrically with respect to Clinton and Trump, even his

most severe critics have never suggested that he lacks integrity, or

precision, or honesty. This guy is as honest as he is tall.

And I think we`re going to have quite a show, because he`s not going to

grandstand. He`s not going to try to read the president`s mind, he`ll just

lay out the facts. And I suspect they`ll be pretty

eloquently speaking for themselves.

HAYES: All right, Laurence Tribe, thanks you for joining me.

Ahead, the president lashes out in the wake of the London attack going

after the courts, Democrats, even his own Justice Department, raising

questions about how he would handle a similar crisis within our borders.

Plus, an update in our quest for information on Trump`s taxes in tonight`s

Thing One, Thing Two right after this break.

HAYES: For the past month, this show has been trying to get the White

House to confirm a very simple question: did the president of the United

States file his tax returns this year? And as we`ve noted, not only has

every president for the last four decades released their tax returns to the

public, it`s also been routine for the White House to confirm, of course,

the basic fact the president filed tax returns.

For instance, under President Bush there was an announcement every year in

the White House website, along with the summary of the president`s income

and taxes paid. President Obama`s White House made that announcement every

year online along with the links to the tax returns themselves for anyone

who wanted to peruse them.

Now, we weren`t asking to see President Trump`s taxes. Clearly, he`s not

going to allow that to happen. We just wanted to confirm whether or not

the president decided to file his tax returns to the IRS. After four weeks

of asking we just got a response beyond no comment. And that is Thing Two

in 60 seconds.

HAYES: For weeks, the White House has refused to confirm whether or not

the president filed his tax returns this year. This show first put in a

request, the White House press office four weeks ago on May 3rd, asking

whether the president filed his return or as we suspected filed for an

extension, or just taken no action at all.

But we consistently received the same response just as we did this past

Friday. You will need to contact the Sheri Dillon, the president`s

personal tax lawyer from the law firm Morgan Lewis.

But Morgan Lewis told us they had no comment, which led to a strange

situation. No one, for some reason, would just confirm this basic

noncontroversial action that millions of Americans complete every year

until this Saturday. We once again asked for comment and we finally got an

answer. The White House now said President Trump filed for an extension

on his tax returns this year. Is that so hard?

This means he`ll have six months from tax date to file April - October 18th

of this year. So, mark your calendars, because here`s something else

that`s special about that date: the president will file tax returns the

White House cannot say are under audit.

HAYES: In the wake of the latest terror attack in England, President Trump

has been busy

assigning blame, seemingly preparing scapegoats if and when an attack were

to happen here. From those in his own administration who, quote, watered

down his travel ban to Democrats for holding up his nominations, tweeting

Dems are taking forever to approve my people, including ambassadors. They

are nothing but obstructionists. Want approvals.

But as Senator Ben Cardin pointed out earlier in this show, these vacancies

have nothing to do with Democrats. One notable example in the wake of

Saturday`s attack, the U.S. ambassador to the UK. The president knows who

he wants for the job, but never formally submitted his choice to the

Senate, which means that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has been waiting

nearly 140 days since President Trump announced he was being tapped as

serve as ambassador.

In fact, out of 559 Senate confirmable positions, 15 had been announced but

not actually nominated, according to The Washington Post, and 442, 79

percent are unfilled because there is no nominee.

What those unfilled positions say about this country`s readiness under the

president, next.

HAYES: President Donald Trump hasn`t even nominated 79 percent of the 559

Senate confirmable positions in his administration, including national

security posts like the head of

the Transportation Security Administration or the assistant attorney

general for national security at the Justice Department, or a director of

the National Counterterrorism Center.

Then there`s the very high profile vacancy created when the president eased

the, quote great pressure of the Russia investigation and fired FBI

Director James Comey.

Joining me now, Nayerra Huq, she`s former senior adviser to President

Barack Obama and

former State Department spokesperson; and Ali Watkins, national security

correspondent for Politico.

So, there`s sort of a bunch of different levels to this, right, there`s

staffing vacancies then there`s staffing being ignored. And I want to

start with that with you, Ali, which is this scope by Politico, your

colleague there, that basically the people that he does have, right, some

of the positions, the high profile ones at State and Defense and National

Security Adviser told him to put a pledge in his NATO speech basically

saying Article 5, we stand with you, and they were gob smacked and

surprised when it was not in there. So, he`s not evening listening to the

people he has, it seems.

ALI WATKINS, POLIITCO: This is - it was an interesting story from my

colleague because it`s been a consistent thing that I`ve heard from sources

within the intelligence world over the last month, two months really, was

this question of why can`t the staffing kind of pull him back from the

ledge is the quote one of them used. It`s almost like their expectation is

that Trump doesn`t really know thousand handle this himself, but there`s

this almost high bar that a lot of people within the intelligence world are

kind of setting for the staff around Trump of why couldn`t you pull him

back from this ledge, why are you not able to kind show him how to

maneuver.

But he just seems to be almost immune to this guidance, per my colleague`s

story.

HAYES: Yeah, and Nayyera, then there`s - so there`s the guidance he

doesn`t take and then there`s just vacancies. And I wonder, you know, we

have got this situation developing in the Middle East in which a bunch of

Gulf countries, led by Saudi Arabia, are cutting off all diplomatic ties

with Qatar. They`re cutting off flights. This is really intensely

escalating very quickly.

And it just struck me like does it matter there aren`t a bunch of people

confirmed at the State Department at a moment like this?

NAYYERA HUQ, FRM. STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: Well, here`s the thing,

you actually do have career diplomats who weren`t there who literally their

job is to every day represent U.S. interests and share information about

how to advance that in countries like this. So, there is a career foreign

service ambassador in Qatar and you have people in all of these Gulf states

who would

have probably liked to know in advance that Donald Trump was going to Saudi

Arabia and announce a couple of billion dollars in arms sale thereby

upsetting the entire balance of the region.

So, things - information like that is generally helpful to share with

people you have on the ground and good for diplomacy. So, this is not just

a diplomatic problem, this is something emblematic of how Donald Trump does

business.

As a CEO, it is all about his whims and what he wants and it doesn`t matter

if it creates a log jam in process in actually getting things done. The

sad thing is we don`t have a CEO of this country right now who is the

visionary leader who can share a vision for foreign policy and national

security.

HAYES; There`s also the idea of the first round of vacancies, Ali, that

are going to created, right. So, you have got this incredibly understaffed

federal bureaucracy, at least at the leadership level. You`ve got folks

now who are sort at the end of their rope. I mean, you know, you wonder if

folks are going to leave. There`s all sorts of question about how long

Mattis, for instance, who seems to be totally, you know, in opposition to

much of what the president says in his public record is going to be able to

hang on.

WATKINS: You`re right. And there was this initial hesitancy I think when

the Trump administration first started staffing up its national security

positions. I talked to several people in

town who were kind of approached by the Trump team and they were a little

like, we don`t know if we want to do this.

You know, when you saw this initial kind of acceptance of like this is my

chance to help, this is my chance to guide. And I think, you know, three,

four months, what are we in at this point I think people are seeing that

you don`t necessarily have a chance to shape policy.

And I`ve talked to several people who have kind of jumped off that train

and really don`t want to

touch an administration gig right now.

HAYES: Nayyera, what is your view on this about this sort of idea of

people being in our out,

right, like the idea that if good folks are in there they can restrain this

president? But they maybe are complicit in bad decisions he makes. What

do you think of that?

HUQ: Well, this is fundamentally why career officers exist and you have a

different political class of officers as well. And the career officer`s

job so to keep things of the basic functions of government running. The

basic functions include things like making sure Social Security gets paid

out, taxes get collected.

But overseas the basic functions are being able to represent your country

and execute policy. And the challenge is when you don`t have that kind of

direction, you don`t have even at the middle level managers to share the

information - you know, we had our officers overseas in Europe talking

about, don`t worry, it`s OK, we`re going to support Article 5 and suddenly

they turned out to be liars because their own leader does not know what he

wants to do on a day-to-day basis.

HAYES: All right, Nayyera Huq and Ali Watkins, thank you.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now

with Joy Reid in for Rachel. Good evening, Joy.

