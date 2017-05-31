All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/31/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: May 31, 2017

Guest: Philip Rucker, Paul Butler, Rebecca Ingber, Bianna Golodryga, Elias Groll

Groll

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: - his behalf and spill the beans?

Could it be worse than spilling a Presidency? That`s HARDBALL for now.

Thanks for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: That dinner was

arranged. I think he asked for the dinner.

HAYES: Countdown to Comey day.

TRUMP: I said, if it`s possible, would you let me know am I under

investigation?

HAYES: James Comey officially cleared to give his version of events on

live television. Tonight, what Comey will say and why the White House is

suddenly clamming up as Hillary Clinton comes right out and says it.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: It`s a vast

Russian conspiracy. Well, it turned out we were right.

HAYES: Then the alarming backstory to Kushner`s meeting with Putin`s

banker. Plus -

TRUMP: This is not going to be easy. We`ll be right back. We`ll make a

decision.

HAYES: The high stakes of treating the planet`s fate like an apprentice

finale.

TRUMP: So, Ivanka, what do you think?

IVANKA TRUMP, PRESIDENT TRUMP`S DAUGHTER: I think you have a very

challenging decision ahead of you.

HAYES: And the truth about late-night gibberish tweeting.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President and a small group

of people know exactly what he meant.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. As soon as next week,

the American public will get a chance to hear directly from James Comey.

The Former FBI Director fired by the President earlier this month in the

midst of the Russia investigation, a source close to Comey tells NBC News

Comey has been cleared for takeoff by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to

testify in an open session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. It would

be Comey`s first public appearance since his abrupt dismissal on May 9th.

Multiple reports indicate the Former FBI Director plans to address his

interactions with the President over the Russia probe, which we now know

Comey documented in a series of contemporaneous memos. According to one of

those memos, the President asked Comey to end the FBI investigation into

his former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, during an Oval Office

meeting in February, telling Comey, he is a good guy, I hope you can let

this go. It`s been reported similarly that senior White House officials

sounded out top intelligence officials about the possibility of intervening

directly with Comey to encourage the FBI to drop its probe of Flynn. Comey

has also told associates that back in January, he was summoned to a private

dinner at the White House where the President demanded a loyalty pledge

which Comey declined to give him. That report stands in sharp contrast to

the President`s own version of the dinner, which he described earlier this

month in an interview with NBC`s Lester Holt.

TRUMP: I had a dinner with him. He wanted to have dinner because he

wanted to stay on. We had a very nice dinner at the White House.

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: He asked for the dinner?

TRUMP: A dinner was arranged. I think he asked for the dinner and he

wanted to stay on as the FBI Head, and I said I`ll, you know, consider.

We`ll see what happens. But we had a very nice dinner, and at that time he

told me, you are not under investigation, which I knew anyway.

HAYES: If the President tried to block the Russian investigation as

Comey`s account seems to suggest, critics say it could amount to

obstruction of justice. Asked today about Comey`s impending testimony, the

White House declined to comment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did the President engage in obstruction of justice in

repeated meetings with James Comey?

SPICER: Our job - we are focused on the President`s agenda, and all going

forward, all questions on these matters will be referred to outside

counsel, Marc Kasowitz.

HAYES: According to CNBC`S Eamon Javers, the White House says it will no

longer take questions on Russia, quote, “on all of it”, and the policy will

remain in place until further guidance. All questions will be referred to

the President`s outside lawyer. But it`s unclear whether that policy will

apply to the President himself, who continues to discuss the Russia probe

on Twitter. Minutes after Fox News aired a segment claiming House

Democrats had delayed testimony by Trump campaign aide Carter Page, the

President himself tweeted, “so now it is reported the Democrats who`ve

excoriated Carter Page about Russia don`t want him to testify. He blows

their case against him and now wants to clear his name by showing the false

or misleading testimony by James Comey and John Brennan. Witch hunt.” I`m

joined by Philip Rucker White House Bureau Chief for The Washington Post.

And Philip, we just got a story that The Washington Post published, it`s

not under your byline, but - about the Trump - the Trump White House moving

to possibly return the Russian compounds that were seized by the U.S. as a

kind of punitive measure in response to Russian active measures and

sabotage and hacking during the campaign. You know, what`s remarkable

about this are the actions the White House continues to take where they

have a choice between something that looks incriminating or not

incriminating. They do tend to go towards the thing that looks

incriminating whether it is substantively fine or not.

PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: Well, what my

colleagues Karen DeYoung and Adam Entous are reporting is that the Trump

administration is in talks with Russia right now to return these two

properties. These are compounds in New York and Maryland that are used as

retreats, if you will, for Russian officials in the U.S. They were seized

by the Obama administration back in December for retaliation for the

election tampering, and Trump wants to give it back to Russia. It`s

actually not clear at this point what, if anything, the United States would

get out of that deal. There was some talk that maybe they could get

clearance to build a new compound for the U.S. in St. Petersburg, but that

was scuttled in a conversation between Secretary of State Tillerson and his

Russian counterpart, Lavrov, here in Washington a few weeks ago.

HAYES: Is the White House prepared for Comey`s testimony?

RUCKER: That`s a great question. I think they would rather he not testify

frankly. It`s just going to raise a lot of new additional questions. I

mean we`ve all been waiting, and the Congress has been waiting to hear from

Comey specifically about his conversations with President Trump about those

notes that he took in those conversations. What exactly did the President

tell him? And I think everything that Comey tells us that`s new is going

to create another headache for this White House, which as you know is

already enmeshed in its own sort of turmoil trying to figure out how to

restructure and revive an agenda that seems to have been stalled.

HAYES: Yes. I mean I guess the question for you is how - as someone who

covers that White House day in and day out, how palpable that is. It seems

to me that the amount of political capital they`re spending on this is

considerable. It also seems to me that whatever legislative agenda,

they`re having a hard time sort of spearheading. How much does that read

to you in the room as you cover this beat?

RUCKER: I mean some of the aides are despondent. There`s a - there`s a

real morale problem in the White House right now, and that`s evident just

in the kind of body language and the behavior of the spokespeople that you

see out in public. But, look, they`re trying to staff up. They`re trying

to beef up an operation, a war room if you will to deal with these Russia

questions and revive the agenda. Health care has gone nowhere. Tax reform

has gone nowhere. There`s no infrastructure plan. These are all things

that President Trump wants to be taking action on, and I understand that

the President is quite frustrated with the Senate for not doing more. But

he at this point just doesn`t have a lot of leverage or political capital

left to give this a push on Capitol Hill.

HAYES: All right. Philip Rucker, thanks for your time tonight.

RUCKER: Thank you.

HAYES: I`m joined by Josh Earnest, former White House Press Secretary

under President Obama, now an MSNBC Political Analyst. And Josh, there`s a

bit of news today, which is the House Intel Committee issued seven

subpoenas for Flynn and for Cohen, and then unmasking requests, sort of

looking at that part of the story on the other side. The question for you

is can the White House kind of cordon this off and say, we`re not going to

answer any questions about Russia, anything having to do with it. There`s

an active investigation. Go talk to the President`s lawyer. How long can

you do that? Is it a plausible approach?

JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, Chris, I think what the crux

of the problem facing the White House staff right now is there is a

pronounced information asymmetry that will be on display when Director

Comey testifies. Director Comey is somebody who is a fastidious man, a

copious note taker, who will be using those detailed notes to convey to

Congress and to the American public exactly what he discussed with

President Trump. It`s not clear that President Trump - well, I feel

confident in saying President Trump didn`t take any notes from those

meetings. It`s also not clear that President Trump will discuss in any

detail or even be honest with his staff about what he remembers about those

discussions with Director Comey. So that is going to put the White House

at a significant disadvantage as they try to determine how they respond to

what Director Comey says in open hearings.

HAYES: This is a key point. What you`re saying there is that if -

basically if the principle at issue, in this case, the President of the

United States, is not fully honest with the people in the staff, there`s no

way that the staff can actually do their jobs.

EARNEST: Well, it`s no way to - it`s certainly not going to be possible to

defend him if his staff don`t know the facts that they need to, to clear

his name or at least respond to the charges that are delivered by

adversaries of the Presidency. So, look, clearly, Sean is in a very

difficult position as he answers questions about this at the briefing. Is

this a tenable strategy? I don`t know if it is. When we see this daily

briefing that goes on day after day after day and he is subject to these

pointed, direct questions that raise significant doubts about the conduct

of the President of the United States. And -

HAYES: Yes, like did the President commit a felony for instance?

EARNEST: Right. And his inability to answer that question certainly

doesn`t make the President look very good.

HAYES: I want your respond to Hillary Clinton gave an interview today, a

very fascinating, frank, open discussion at the Recode Conference. She had

this to say about the Russia story particularly during the campaign. Take

a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I think it`s fair to ask how did that actually influence the

campaign, and how did they know what messages to deliver? Who told them?

Who told them?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

CLINTON: Who were they coordinating with or colluding with? The Russians,

in my opinion, and based on the Intel and counter-intel people I talked to,

could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had

been guided. And here`s a - here`s a -

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Guided by Americans.

CLINTON: Guided by Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That`s quite a claim.

EARNEST: That is a very serious charge. One of the troubling aspects of

this story is there are some indications that there may have been people on

President Trump`s campaign or people that advised President Trump who were

aware of what was happening. There is the infamous tweet from Roger Stone,

a close adviser of the President even though he didn`t work on the

campaign, but somebody who President Trump trusts a lot and gave him a lot

of political advice, who tweeted in advance, basically suggesting that John

Podesta`s e-mails were going to be leaked by WikiLeaks. The tweet was

something like, John Podesta better look out. That indicates some

foreknowledge that is deeply troubling and does certainly seem to give -

lend some credence to what Secretary Clinton there is saying, which is,

it`s difficult to imagine that the Russians could have been this effective

without at least some help.

HAYES: I should say Roger Stone says that he didn`t have any foreknowledge

although there`s new reporting from the New Yorker today, the two sources

close to Stone saying stone has been talking to the President even after

Comey`s firing, which some people blamed on Stone. So that`s sort of to

flesh out the record there. Josh Earnest, thanks for your time.

EARNEST: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: All right. Let`s bring in Rebecca Ingber, she`s former attorney

with the Office of the Legal Adviser at the State Department and Paul

Butler, former Federal Prosecutor of the Department of Justice. And Paul,

let me talk to you first about - there`s so much anticipation for Comey and

there`s a question about what will he be able to say or not say? I guess

from a legal perspective, what`s your anticipation of the breadth of what

you would imagine he can talk about?

PAUL BUTLER, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Chris, it could be really boring,

or it could be really juicy. Boring would mean he talked this over with

Special Counsel Mueller and Mueller said, don`t say too much. It would be

kind of like when Rod Rosenstein went before the Senate Intelligence

Committee they were like, well, why did you even come if you weren`t going

to say anything? But he`s doing that to preserve our criminal case. The

juicy part could be, you remember Trump called Mueller a show boat. He is

a little bit of a drama king. He loves a moment. And the good thing here

for the juiciness is that this isn`t a criminal trial. It`s a Senate

Committee Hearing. So the criminal rules of evidence don`t apply. So

they`ll be able to ask Mueller things like, well, when Trump told you to

lay off Flynn, what did you think that means?

HAYES: Right.

BUTLER: They could be any objection. They can actually answer that.

HAYES: That is a great point. Rebecca, you know, Comey is such a strange,

unique, in some ways solitary figure here. You know, he has this strange

role in terms of the level of independence he has and what do you expect of

the latitude he himself feels he`ll have to speak in this hearing.

REBECCA INGBER, OFFICE OF THE LEGAL ADVISER AT THE STATE DEPARTMENT FORMER

ATTORNEY: Well, I think when you said he`s a sort of a strange - you know,

Comey has a history of acting independently far beyond what we typically

see from an executive branch official. I mean in part, I think he occupies

sort of this rare position, this exclusive club of officials who sort of

cut their teeth as career officials, right? He was a career prosecutor,

not unlike Sally Yates, maybe not unlike Rod Rosenstein. We have yet to

see the extent which he`s interested in speaking truth to power. But these

are officials who are not entirely any longer career officials, but they`re

also not purely political animals. And so they are - they have sort of the

institutional prerogatives of the executive branch as a whole at stake,

right, in their hearts to some degree.

HAYES: And that in some ways - in some ways that precisely, like career

versus political, which is a distinction in D.C. that makes a lot of

difference. Like when you work in D.C. and you report in D.C., people who

career which civil service and protected, people who are politicals, who

are appointed. That`s a huge division and in some ways, one of the

subtexts of the story of this administration so far that might cut to the

bottom of obstruction of justice is kind of that battle.

INGBER: Yes. So one of the many sort of executive branch norms or

governmental norms that this administration has continuously broken is this

denigration of the government itself, right?

HAYES: Right.

INGBER: So the President has continuously denigrated his own people,

right, the career bureaucracy. And it is that bureaucracy and the sort of

independence of that bureaucracy that is the reason we have so much

information about what`s going on, right? It`s not the sort of traditional

checks and balances that you see. It`s not because of Congress. It`s not

necessarily even because of the courts although the courts are obviously

engaging. It`s because of the bureaucracy, and it`s because of the press.

And so we see how important those institutions are, and it`s interesting

that the very institution that this President happens to be (INAUDIBLE)

HAYES: That`s a really great point. They have been this huge bulwark.

Paul, there`s a development. As someone who has worked in the sort of

public corruption office at DOJ, there is an interesting little news item

today I thought I would get your reaction to. Andrew Weissmann, who is a

fraud investigator, is joining Mueller`s Russia investigation team. He`s

the head of the Justice Department`s Fraud Section in the Obama

administration. His specialties have included corporate wrongdoing and

foreign corruption. I thought of myself if I saw that news in the White

House, I wouldn`t be super stoked.

BUTLER: Yes, that`s right. I mean among the other things, we now know

that Jared Kushner has graduated from being a person of interest to

probably being a subject of this investigation. So, you know, everyone`s

concerned about collusion, properly so. But there are also some financial

dealings with regard to Russia and Trump operatives where they could very

well face criminal exposure. Those are off the radar, but probably at

Trump world just as alarming as the collusion.

HAYES: All right. Rebecca Ingber and Paul Butler, thanks to you both.

Appreciate it.

Still to come. Why Jared Kushner met with a sanctioned Russian bank that

is essentially an arm of the Russian government. New questions surrounding

that already suspicious meeting after this two-minute break.

HAYES: It was reported this week that both federal and congressional

investigators are now looking into a pair of meetings that President

Trump`s son-in-law and Senior Adviser, Jared Kushner, had with Russian

officials during that Presidential transition period between election day

and inauguration day. It includes a meeting with this guy, Sergey Gorkov.

He`s the Head of a state-controlled Russian development bank which is known

as VEB. Now, on its face, it`s a weird meeting. I mean why after a

campaign in which Russia quite openly intervened to boost President Trump`s

chances was the President`s son-in-law meeting with the leader of a Russian

bank? But the whole thing is actually way shadier than it looks on the

surface because VEB is not a normal bank. It is far closer to an arm of

the Russian government. It was sanctioned by the U.S. and the E.U. for

essentially underwriting the war on Ukraine. According to one observer,

Vladimir Putin effectively runs VEB as his private slush fund, using it to

bail out oligarchs and fund pet projects. The bank pumped billions of

dollars into Ukraine at a time when Putin was seeking to move the Ukrainian

government as a whole away from an alliance of Europe and closer to Russia.

Putin appointed Gorkov to lead the bank (INAUDIBLE) two men together

earlier this year. And Gorkov is a graduate of FSB academy, that`s the

Russian school for spies. In fact, last year, the man seen in this

courtroom sketch Eugene Buriakov, who has been posing as a VEB employee in

New York, pleaded guilty to spying against the United States. In other

words, he was working for the bank as cover. Yet Jared Kushner meets with

Gorkov anyway and then did not disclose that meeting on his security

clearance forms under penalty of perjury. As Atlantic Counsel Fellow,

Anders Aslund, told foreign policy, VEB does not do any ordinary banking

business. Therefore, it is so remarkable that Jared Kushner met with the

head of VEB. Joining me now, Yahoo! News Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga

and Elias Groll who`s a Staff Writer at Foreign Policy Magazine. Elias,

let me start with you. You wrote a really good piece about this bank. I

mean, this bank is sort of a kind of functionally a part of the government

projecting financial power for the kind of strategic interests of the

Russian government.

ELIAS GROLL, FOREIGN POLICY MAGAZINE: That`s exactly right. It`s used to

advance the foreign policy agenda of the Kremlin. It`s used to pump money

into pet projects. It`s used to support Kremlin-friendly oligarchs. And

as you mentioned, it`s been a key tool in the Kremlin`s efforts to bind

Ukraine more closely to Russia and to try to keep it out of the west`s

sphere of influence if you will.

HAYES: Yes. There`s a sort of amazing story you tell in the piece about

basically propping up some steel factories in Ukraine, sort of against

economic interests but just to keep people employed as a sort of propaganda

victory that then had to be bailed out.

GROLL: Exactly. Zaporizhstal is one of these steel mills in question, and

I think the most interesting one of these. And in fact, since that piece

ran, The Wall Street Journal revealed that when VEB purchased its stake in

Zaporizhstal in 2010, it did so from a man who was investor in a Trump

project, Alexander Shnaider. He then took the proceeds from that money and

funneled those funds into Trump`s development in Toronto, which has then

been defunct - or has become defunct rather, and that money was used to

bailout that project. Would have been described as a very key moment for

that developer.

HAYES: You know, the broader picture here is that this bank is under

sanction, and one of the things I think it`s easy to lose sight of is, the

sanctions have taken a bite out of Russia and they do want them dropped.

BIANNA GOLODRYGA, YAHOO! NEWS FINANCE ANCHOR: Yes. It`s one of the

priorities for Vladimir Putin, that`s for sure. And I remember when the

story first came out earlier this year, I thought, wow, this is coming on

the heels of major protests in Russia where you saw hundreds of thousands

of people in the streets, thousands of people were arrested. They were

fighting against corruption. They were fighting for freedom. So this

headline coming out that we`re just learning that he met with this CEO of a

sanctioned bank, he didn`t disclose it, raised a lot of eyebrows, to say

the least. And one thing you have to understand with the Russian CEOs is

unlike American CEOs, and unlike American billionaires, they`re tied to one

person in Russia, and that is Vladimir Putin. If you look back to when

business - by the way, there`s no word for businessman in Russia - the word

- the Russian word for businessman is businessman because up until the

1990s, there were no businesses, right? So when Vladimir Putin came into

power, he said, here`s the deal, I`m going to make with all of you

oligarchs, all of you who want to go and start your own businesses. You

stay in your lane, you stay out of my lane. So at the end of the day, they

all answer to one person, and that is Vladimir Putin. So that`s the answer

we want to know. Why did you not disclose this, and why on earth out of

all of the CEOs from every country around the world would you meet with

this man?

HAYES: Also, I mean, there`s also the fact that the bank was being used as

functional cover for actual Russian spies, which should not go unnoticed.

But Elias, there`s also the fact that no one - there`s no agreement between

the White House and the VEB itself about what the meeting was about. VEB

says, we were meeting lots of foreign investors as if they were meeting

with Kushner as the Head of the Kushner group, which again, has a massively

overleveraged building they were looking for financing for. And the White

House says, he was meeting as the President`s son-in-law as part of the

transition. We don`t even know if this was sort of business or pleasure to

kind of use the saying.

GROLL: Exactly. VEB and the Trump administration, they can`t get on the

same page as to what this meeting was exactly about, and this is clearly a

question for investigators at this point, something that the FBI is probing

through its investigation and is also something that congressional

investigators are trying to get answers to.

HAYES: It also seems plausible to me, Bianna, that, you know, there`s this

question of collusion, right? We`re sort of this like projects idea of

symmetrical relationship.

GOLODRYGA: Right.

HAYES: But it also seems possible that - you know, that this bank and

Putin and the Kremlin were just interested in possibly lending money as a

kind of, sort of asymmetrical entanglement toward someone who is going to

be very powerful in the new administration.

GOLODRYGA: Winning favor. We`ve done similar stories about China as well.

Look, I do not think that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump sat on the phone

talking to each other about how they would work together -

HAYES: Yes.

GOLODRYGA: - on bringing their countries together and helping the Trump

Corporation. I really don`t think that that happened. Having said that,

Jared Kushner, weeks after the election, had said that he was going to

disentangle himself from his family company, he`s going to focus on moving

to D.C. and not his company, not his own company. That`s one of the

reasons - that`s what VEB said they were meeting with him about, was the

Kushner properties, the Kushner business. The U.S. government is saying,

no, this had more to do with policy. Why on earth would this bank have

anything to do with regards to the Syrian crisis, and why on earth would it

be such a pressing issue that they had to discuss it right then and there?

Syria has been unraveling for years.

HAYES: And again, Elias, I mean, the question here again, if there`s

nothing here underlying this, this is just a meeting for about bringing

peace to Syria or a back channel or about how great Kushner properties are,

you know, prudentially, the choice to take the meeting itself is strange

given the environment under which it was taken.

GROLL: Exactly. And Gorkov is not somebody who is seen as somebody who is

extremely close to the Kremlin. If you were looking for a trusted

intermediary -

HAYES: Right.

GROLL: - with the Kremlin or the Putin administration, you would probably

look for somebody who was closer to the regime. Gorkov is certainly an

insider, but he`s by no means somebody who is in the very inner circle of

power. Somebody like Ashurkov who is closer to Putin.

GOLODRYGA: But don`t forget who is the Chairman of the Board of this bank,

and that`s Dmitry Medvedev who is the Prime Minister of Russia. So he

could very well be described as close to Vladimir Putin.

HAYES: It`s sort of two degrees of separation as I`ve learned to the

entire sort of (INAUDIBLE). Bianna Golodryga and Elias Groll, thanks for

both being with me.

Ahead, President Trump faces possibly the most consequential decision on a

global scale. Could it come down to the last person he speaks to? What`s

at stake coming up.

HAYES: Just past midnight, a message from the President. “Despite the

constant negative press covfefe.” That was it, a single line of

(INAUDIBLE). I think clearly coverage misspelled. Tweeted out to 30

million followers and the longer the tweet stayed up, the more the internet

loved it of course. By 1:00 a.m. it was trending worldwide, covfefe,

spawning spelling bee memes and video game mock-ups and even a response

from Merriam-Webster Dictionary. Someone finally deleted the original

tweet about 6:00 a.m. The President resurfaced to say, who can figure out

the true meaning of covfefe. Enjoy. The President seemed to be

acknowledging the silliness in a sort of charming way, I thought,

surrounding what seemed to be everyone to be the run of the mill mistakenly

sent tweet. No big deal. But it did come up with Sean Spicer today in a

briefing the White House decided would not be on camera, probably because

the briefings have not been going particularly well lately. And all Sean

Spicer had to do was the same thing the President did.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think people should be concerned that the

President posted somewhat of an incoherent tweet last night and that it

then stayed up for hours?

SPICER: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why did it stay up so long? Is no one watching this?

SPICER: no, I think the President and a small group of people know exactly

what he meant. Blake?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Wait a minute.

SPICER: Blake?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What does it mean?

SPICER: Blake?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What is covfefe?

SPICER: Blake? Blake? Blake?

HAYES: OK. So covfe was not a mistake, but covfefe was a code word to a

small group of people. And well, there`s a growing sense that in the eyes

of his aides and spokespeople, the President can do no wrong ever. And the

ways people are talking about was described by one republic analyst as dear

leader ask. What`s that all about? Coming.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: (inaudible).

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Very soon. I`m hearing

from a lot of people both ways. Both ways, believe me.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you meeting with the Russians, sir?

TRUMP: I`m hearing from a lot of people both ways.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (inaudible).

TRUMP: Thank you, everybody. Thank you very much.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST, ALL IN: President seems to be treating his

decision on whether to pull out of the world`s most significant climate

agreement ever like an episode of The Apprentice.

Yet administration officials with knowledge of the decision have told

various news outlets the president has already made up his mind to do so.

If that`s the case, he`ll have the support of 22 Republican Senators

including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who signed on to a letter to the

president last week, calling for the US to withdraw from the Paris climate

agreement.

And there are dueling contingents in the White House, reportedly with EPA

Chief Scott Pruitt and top strategist Steve Bannon arguing to leave and

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon - one should note -

and the president`s daughter arguing to stay.

The option to stay is also the position of these Fortune 500 companies that

signed the letter that will appear in full-page ads tomorrow in “The New

York Times” and “The Wall Street Journal” urging the president not to pull

out of the Paris climate agreement.

A few days ago, the chief executive of Exxon Mobil, the current one, also

wrote the president a letter arguing he should keep “a seat in the

negotiating table” to ensure a level playing field.

And then, there is the entire rest of the world. The Paris climate accord

has been agreed to by 193 countries, plus the EU and Palestinian Authority.

If the US does leave, we would join the two countries on the entire planet

not in agreement with the accord. One is Syria, which is, well, in the

middle of a brutal and ghastly civil war, and Nicaragua which does not

think the deal goes far enough.

Now, the Paris climate deal is non-binding, meaning it`s for all intents

and purposes a voluntary collective effort to name targets and then hit

them by the majority of the world`s countries, the overwhelming majority,

to try to curb the warming of the planet.

If the president does pull out, it could have severe implications for the

world and the US` role in it. According to German ambassador, if US

withdraws from the Paris agreement, China may become the world`s leader.

Joining me now, Senator Ed Markey, Democrat from Massachusetts, member of

the senate committee on foreign relations and committee on environment and

public works.

Now, senator, what are the stakes here to you?

SEN. ED MARKEY (D), MASSACHUSETTS: Well, the stakes are huge. If he says

that he does not want to break a promise to the coal industry, that means

he`s going to have to break a promise which the United States made to the

world that we would be the leader, a promise that we should make to every

subsequent generation of Americans throughout the 21st century that we

solve a problem that could cause catastrophic consequences not just for the

poorest countries in the world, but also for the United States itself.

It`s an economic, a national security and a moral responsibility of the

United States to be the leader. And what the president is doing is walking

away from global leadership. And the consequences will be great in terms

of how the rest of the world views us in terms of our ability to keep our

word to a huge issue, which is at the core of what that entire planet wants

the United States to be the leader of.

HAYES: So, I want to zoom in here because I want to hear from you.

There`s two possible consequences, right? The sort of catastrophic one, to

my mind, would be that they would unravel the deal, countries would start

to pull out. Even though this is voluntary, countries announced their

targets for carbon emission reductions. They agreed to audit and to

publish them. So, it`s all public.

But what I am hearing from you and what I`ve heard from other people that

it`s going to make other countries pull out. The deal is going to hold

whether the US is in or not. Is that your sense?

MARKEY: OK. China has already announced that it is going to produce by

2030 as much renewable energy electricity as all of the electricity that is

produced in the United States in 2017, meaning that China, that India, that

Germany has a plan.

Their plan will be made to brand made in China, made in Germany the clean

energy technologies, the all-electric vehicles that are going to be

produced in 2030 and the United States is just going to be left in the rear

view mirror of economic history in this clean energy sector because the

president wants to keep a promise to the coal industry that only has 70,000

jobs left, while today we already have 350,000 jobs in the wind and solar

industries, industries that for all intents and purposes didn`t even exist

ten years ago.

HAYES: You`re in the United States Senate. And the United States Senate

is home to a large percentage of the people that don`t like this deal. I

mean, basically, the entire world is signed on except for Syria and

Nicaragua.

But the Republican - 22 Republican senators wrote that letter. And

Jonathan Chait wrote this, which I thought was interesting. “Of all the

major conservative parties in the democratic world, the Republican Party

stands alone in its denial of the legitimacy of climate science. Indeed,

the Republican Party stands alone in its conviction that no national or

international response to climate change is needed.”

Is that going to change anytime soon?

MARKEY: Well, the national academies of science of every country in the

world has concluded that the planet is dangerously warming -

HAYES: Right.

MARKEY: That human beings are principally responsible and that there is a

moral responsibility and a technical capacity to deal with the problem.

HAYES: And the conservative parties of Germany, and of England, and of

France, and of Australia, and of Italy all basically sign on to that, but

not the conservative party, the center-right party of the United States.

Why?

MARKEY: Because this conservative party in the United States is funded by

the Koch Brothers. It`s funded by the coal industry. It insisted Scott

Pruitt, the attorney general of Oklahoma, that actually sued the EPA 19

times on clean air, clean water, soot, Mercury issues becomes the head of

the EPA.

HAYES: Well, let me ask you this, senator. Wait a second. Because, look,

the fossil fuel industry - ExxonMobil wrote a letter to the president

telling him to stay in the Paris. So, at a certain point, the explanatory

framework that it`s basically doing the bidding as a front for the fossil

fuel companies almost gets stretched beyond belief if some of the fossil

fuel companies want him to stay in the deal.

MARKEY: Well, some of them may, but the coal industry does not. And

that`s why Mitch O`Connell`s name is at the top of that letter. And so,

this is really a campaign promise he made. But that campaign promise is

going to undermine American leadership.

And moreover, it`s going to undermine our national security. Part of our

plan is to increase fuel economy standards to 54.5 miles per gallon by the

year 2025, to move to all-electric vehicles. Well, that`s going to back

out a lot of oil, which we now import from Saudi Arabia, oil that we import

from the Middle East.

So, the president was just over there last week and dancing around, and the

Saudis are very happy because that`s one country that is definitely

hypocritical about this whole climate change issue. They want to be

selling more oil in the years ahead.

And the United States instead is going to be sending over young men and

women in uniform to protect the tanker ships coming to our country from

Saudi Arabia and other countries when we should be telling them that we,

with a climate plan, with a clean energy plan, with an all-electric vehicle

plan, are going to back out all of those issues that compromise our

national security, compromise our ability to step back and be neutral in

terms of our attempts to bring peace to the Middle East.

HAYES: All right. Senator Ed Markey, thanks for joining us.

MARKEY: You`re welcome. Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, the bizarrely over-the-top praise of President Trump

that steps outside of White House spin and into the territory of something

more like propaganda. Plus, a gripping thing one, thing two starts after

this break.

HAYES: Thing one tonight, an update on President Trump`s odd, overly

aggressive handshake he frequently uses to greet people, the yank and pull,

which he doesn`t just reserve for staff members and Supreme Court nominees,

but the power grab is deployed on unsuspecting world leaders visiting the

White House like that one.

So, what happened today when the prime minister of Vietnam met with

President Trump? Actually, a pretty normal, mutual, consensual, respectful

handshake. No one was pulled out of their chair, which just makes you

think, was this an anomaly or has something changed since the president`s

first foreign trip.

Thing two in 60 seconds.

HAYES: During President Trump`s first foreign trip, when his hands weren`t

secured on a glowing orb, he got a taste of his own medicine when it came

to handshakes.

The strongman leader of Tajikistan exhibited a show of force during their

greeting, but, of course, it was the French President Emmanuel micron who

stole the show with a white-knuckle grip Trump tried twice to pull away

from before Macron let go.

Now, back in February, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

forcefully grabbed Trump`s arm to block the legendary yank and pull, there

was speculation that Trudeau had studied up on some game tape.

However, we learned days after that Macron handshake from the French

president himself is not only an acknowledgment of the yank and pull, but

Macron actually did prepare for it.

In an interview, Macron called the handshake with Trump a moment of truth,

saying my handshake with him, it wasn`t innocent. Donald Trump, the

Turkish president or the Russian president see relationships in terms of a

balance of power.

I don`t believe in diplomacy by public abuse, but in my bilateral

dialogues, I won`t let anything pass. You have to show you won`t make

small concessions, not even symbolic ones.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE: President Trump

has wrapped his intense nine-day overseas international voyage that by all

accounts was a home run. Our Commander-in-Chief, the pillar of strength,

and a true advocate for America.

HAYES: Fox News hosts aren`t the only ones praising President Trump

despite historically low approval ratings for a president during his first

months in office.

There are people whose job it is to talk about the president who speak of

him as if he is nearly perfect.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: He just absorbs information.

I`ve never seen a more brilliant communicator, a more natural connector.

SEBASTIAN GORKA: There is no one better. I really recommend people read

his book. It is The Art of the Deal.

CONWAY: He`s the ultimate dealmaker. He`s the most brilliant communicator

and natural connector with people I`ve ever seen.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I want to begin by recapping the

incredible, historic trip that the president and the first lady have just

concluded because it truly was an extraordinary week for America and our

people.

It was a historic turning point that people will be talking about for many

years to come.

GORKA: The president in just 10 days has changed the geopolitical reality

wherever he went.

SPICER: And a correspondent in one of the leading Israel publications

wrote that “in the short space of three days, Trump carried out a semi-

revolution.”

HAYES: Is that level of effusiveness normal? Jenna Johnson of the

“Washington Post”, Neera Tanden of the Center for American Progress join me

next.

HAYES: I just want to read you a statement from White House spokeswoman

Hope Hicks.

“President Trump has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy

which is infectious to those around him. He has an unparalleled ability to

communicate with people, whether he is speaking to a room of three or an

arena of 3,000. He has built great relationships throughout his life and

treats everyone with respect. He`s brilliant with a great sense of humor

and an amazing ability to make people feel special and aspire to be more

than even they thought possible.”

Joining me now, Jenna Johnson, White House reporter for the “Washington

Post” and Neera Tanden, President and CEO, Center for American Progress,

who worked in the administrations of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

And, Jenna, you`ve been writing a bit about some of the sort of palace

intrigue there. And it does seem that part of the performance expected of

people is to talk about the president in terms that really, to me sort of

like in aesthetic sense, stretch past the normal degree of puffery and

spin. Is that fair?

JENNA JOHNSON, WHITE HOUSE REPORTER, “WASHINGTON POST”: I think that`s

fair. I think that`s fair.

Now, let`s remember, Trump has always loved receiving praise. And those

around him have long praised him in an effort to win his trust and his

loyalty and things like that.

But this is coming at a time when it`s very clear that the president is not

happy with his communications staff. He`s not happy about how the message

is going out, that this Russia investigation is taking over the narrative,

and there have been talk of maybe Sean Spicer taking less of a role, kind

of shifting around the way that they do things.

And as that`s happening, you`re seeing his spokespeople coming out and just

being very Trumpian in the way that they talk about their boss.

HAYES: Yes. It does seem to me that like the way to his heart is to talk

- like, the thing that they think he will like the most is to speak like

him, and he has a very particular cadence, like lots of hyperbole

particularly.

JOHNSON: Yes. I mean, the word historic was used six times in the nine-

minute monologue that Sean Spicer gave the other day about the president`s

trip overseas.

And again, there are successes in that trip that the White House could be

rallying around and promoting and talking about. But instead, by trying to

cast this as this historic trip, more historic than all of these trips in

history -

HAYES: Right.

JOHNSON: It kind of overshadows that and it also brings attention to the

weaknesses of it.

HAYES: Right. It`s sort of - Neera, sort of a boy who cried wolf, but

there`s also just the psychodrama here, which I sort of - I both kind of

hate following and can`t look away from, because even in normal times, like

a White House is a vortex of intense pathos and envy.

It is. I mean, those are intense places to work. The pressure is intense.

The psychodynamics can be intense.

NEERA TANDEN, PRESIDENT AND CEO, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS: Yes. And

probably what you don`t want is an incredibly insecure leader of that

institution who demands intense fealty unlike - or much like what you would

expect the North Korean leader to expect from his staff and this is the

kinds of things that they say.

I mean, it is an intense place. And the fact that they are saying

incredibly over-the-top things that just, obviously, stretch credulity just

adds to the fact that we can`t really trust a lot of what they say day to

day, minute to minute, second by second.

HAYES: What do you make - as someone who has worked in White Houses and

know that White Houses and campaigns can be - they can be dysfunctional.

They are sort of are necessarily always kind of dysfunctional just because

of the amount of pressure and scrutiny they have. Like, what is your read

of what is happening there?

TANDEN: I mean, what was actually refreshing about the White Houses I

worked in, particularly I would say President Obama was a person who kind

of had a BS detector. I mean, people who overly praised him, he tended to

be kind of suspicious of because he really wanted like the straight facts.

And I think that`s actually a great quality in a leader because you don`t

want a competition for the most sycophantic staff member because then

you`re not going to get the honest facts about what`s happening. Then

you`re not going to get bad news delivered to you or the straight face

delivered to you.

I mean, I think this is actually kind of a dangerous sign that there is

this rush or competition it seems to just be the deliverer of goods news

because things like your bad poll numbers because you`re not doing a good

job is - no one is going to tell him that.

HAYES: And, Jenna, I do wonder like - I really wonder about the kind of

advice he is getting, to the extent that people - who are people who can

tell the president hard truths, for instance, which is a really important

thing in any organization, particularly in the White House.

Right now, he keeps doing things that seem utterly reckless even from the

sort of narrow legal standpoint, like he keeps contacting people that are

witnesses in investigation or tweeting about it. And it does seem like

there is no one that can tell him to stop doing that.

JOHNSON: Well, so here`s the thing. The number one person that Donald

Trump listens to is himself. He thinks that he`s his own best

spokesperson, that he is his own best strategist, that he`s his own best

pollster. And he has said that because that - that`s one of the reasons

he`s in the White House that he went against the grain, did it totally

different and he`s the president now and Hillary Clinton is not and he`s

continuing to trust his gut and go with what he thinks is the right thing

even if people around him around him are saying, stop, don`t do this, get

your tweets vetted before you send them out, things like that.

HAYES: The electoral college confers a kind of infallibility. Jenna

Johnson and Neera Tanden, thanks to you both.

That is ALL IN for this evening. “The Rachel Maddow Show” starts now -

