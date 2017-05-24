All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/24/2017
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Everybody is got
to be covered. This is an un-republican thing for me to say.
HAYES: The Trumpcare scare.
TRUMP: What we have is something very, very incredibly well crafted.
HAYES: Tens of millions to lose coverage, higher premiums next year and
massive tax cuts for the rich at the expense of health care for the poor.
CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK: Seniors could see their premiums go up by as
much as 800 percent.
HAYES: Tonight, full analysis of what Trumpcare would mean for America and
why it could cause apolitical earthquake. Then The New York Times reports
American spies recorded top Russian officials discussing how to influence
Trump aides. And the Washington Post scoops that Russian disinformation
may have inspired Comey to intervene.
JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: It makes me mildly nauseous.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. On the eve of the
special election in Montana, which was already way too close for comfort
for republicans there, we have breaking news at this moment from Bozeman,
Montana where the republican candidate for Congress has reportedly
assaulted a reporter covering the race. Greg Gianforte is the republican
candidate for Montana`s lone at large congressional seat running in
tomorrow`s special election against democratic candidate Rob Quist.
Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs has been out in Montana covering that race and
just after 7:00 Eastern, Jacobs tweeted the following. Greg Gianforte just
body-slammed me and broke my glasses. Ten minutes later, Jacobs tweeted,
there was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is
posting soon @GuardianUS. Naturally we reached out to Jacobs, confirmed
this was not a joke. We`ve also reached out to the Gianforte campaign to
get their version of events, we await a response. There were witnesses,
however, and we have one of them on the phone right now. Alexis Levinson
of BuzzFeed News was in Bozeman and saw the confrontation. She joins live
on the phone. Now Alexis, are you there?
ALEXIS LEVISON, BUZZFEED REPORTER (via telephone): Hey, I`m here.
HAYES: OK, Alexis. So just what did you see? How did this go down?
LEVINSON: So Ben and I drove over to this event. It`s at the Gianforte
campaign headquarters IN Bozeman. We walked in. It`s a bunch of people
making phone calls. We`d both been requesting time with him. It was clear
they were not psyched to give Ben time and not entirely clear on why, but
they`re seem to be - one of Gianforte`s aides indicated there was some sort
of issue with some prior - they had taken some sort of issue with something
the Guardian had written about the race previously or done about the race
previously. And then Gianforte went into kind of a side room off this
little area where people were making calls, and Ben - (INAUDIBLE) there was
a TV crew set up in there, a local TV crew. Ben kind of walked in as we
all do, just to kind of listen in on everyone`s interviews. And I wasn`t
really paying attention and then all of a sudden, I heard this huge crash,
like really alarming. This is you know, 15 people in like a small kind of
room. And I saw someone`s feet fly in the air. And then I heard yelling,
and it was pretty clearly Gianforte a voice from what I`ve heard him say
before, and he said something to the effect and I gather Ben has audio, so
he`ll have a more accurate read on this. But it was something to the
effect of, get out of here, get out of here, you know. Are you from the
Guardian? This is the same damn thing the other people did. And then
someone slammed - I may be a little off on the timeline with the rest of
it, but in someone - in some particular order someone slammed the door and
then opened the door. Ben came out, his glasses were broken. He said, he
just body-slammed me. He sort of stood there stunned for a second. An
aide went into the room, came back out, told Ben, you need to leave. And
Gianforte and an aide walked into another room, closed the door. Everyone
just sort of sat there silently because everyone in the room had heard all
of this. Ben went outside. Cops were called, paramedics were called. Ben
was last i saw in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. I have to a -
the police are interviewing people or the sheriff are interviewing people.
I have to go do like a formal witness interview. After this I think -
HAYES: The sheriff - I`m sorry. Police came - police and fire came,
ambulance came, Ben was taken -
LEVINSON: Police and Fire came, Ben is in an ambulance. They were saying
he`s fine. You should definitely talk to him about this, not me, but they
were saying he`s fine. He said he wanted to go to the — they obviously
advised everyone to go to the hospital after something like this. And
Gianforte went into a room with aides. Everyone kind of went behind closed
doors. There were a lot of aides coming and going from behind closed doors
and Gianforte went out. I didn`t see him for a while. And my
understanding is I think he might have been talking to the police. There
was the police - the EMT guys said someone was talking to the police, they
didn`t specify who. He disappeared for a while and then I started to go
back inside and saw that Gianforte was in the passenger seat with two of
his - in a car with two of his aides. Then I asked the aides what was
going on, they didn`t answer to me and got in the car and drove away. And
now the Sheriff`s Department is still here interviewing people.
HAYES: So, I just want to make sure I have this right. This was a
campaign event that was in just a campaign headquarters, so it`s just
volunteers around like making calls, right?
LEVINSON: Yes. So I mean, this was - this is - it`s on his official press
schedule. This was supposed to be just his final campaign event before
election day, to thank you for volunteers. It`s at their campaign
headquarters in Bozeman to then in sort of this office park in Bozeman.
And it`s just a lot of volunteers sitting there, making calls when I walked
in.
HAYES: So they`re sitting there makes calls. The side room that he goes
into is a side room which a local TV network had set up, a sort of shoot
for an interview. And when Ben went in that room, was it just Ben and
Gianforte in there or there are bunch of other people in that room?
LEVINSON: I believe the TV crew was in there.
HAYES: I see.
LEVINSON: They were in there when I saw before and -
HAYES: So people saw this?
LEVINSON: Yes. Ben sort of - it was sort of like a - you know, we all do
this when TV crews interview a candidate. You sort of like stand there so
you can get the audio as well.
HAYES: Right.
LEVINSON: Since they tend not to want to give like endless interviews on
the same thing. And Ben sort of - you know, was standing in the door. The
door was wide open. There was no -
HAYES: So he doesn`t even - he doesn`t even go in - he doesn`t even duck
in to like go ask a bunch of questions. He`s there to lurking to listen to
the interview?
LEVINSON: I didn`t hear him say anything. I just heard - I saw him duck
in. it`s not -
HAYES: I mean, not that asking questions would mean that he deserved what
happened, but just to clarify -
LEVINSON: I can`t speak for what happened in the room because I didn`t try
and go in. I was sort of just standing there. But I heard the crash, and
I saw his feet fly.
HAYES: And he came out and said, with broken glasses in his hand, he just
body slammed me?
LEVINSON: Yes.
HAYES: And then the candidate was - went into another room with an aide
and was behind closed doors for a while?
LEVINSON: Yes.
HAYES: And then the police came, ambulance and fire came, and the police -
the sheriff`s office are now taking witness statements right now?
LEVINSON: They just took one from me, and they said I - they had to tell
me to come somewhere to do a formal interview.
HAYES: OK. All right. Thank you so much, Alexis Levinson, live from
Bozeman, Montana. We should note we have talked to Ben Jacobs. We expect
him to call in and give us his account. At some point during the show, we
will bring that to you as soon as it happens. Now, it was already a bad
political day, I think it`s fair to say about - for republicans on Capitol
Hill, big news tonight on the efforts of the republicans to dismantle the
Affordable Care Act. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office just
released its analysis of the latest GOP health care bill, almost three
weeks to the day after republicans passed it out of the House with no CBO
score and in some cases no time for members to even read the legislation.
And now weeks later, the bill is finally coming due. According to the GOP,
the republican plan would increase the number of people without insurance
by 14 million in just one year. That would go to 23 million over a period
of ten years. It would reduce the deficit by $119 billion over ten years,
slightly less than an earlier version would have done, while premiums are
projected to decrease somewhat overall, they would skyrocket for many
people in states that opt out of certain coverage requirements under a late
compromise added to that bill.
As Vox`s Sarah Kliff pointed out, the “CBO estimates that in state
requesting AHCA waivers, premiums for low income elderly enrollees would go
up 800 percent. That is not a typo.” Even before these new numbers came
out, the republican health care bill was already deeply unpopular. Just 32
percent approved of it according to a poll from Monmouth University
compared to 55 percent who disapproved. The CBO score comes little more
than 24 hours after the White House releases their budget proposal
generating negative headlines in local papers around the country. Rural
Nebraska would take a hit under the Trump budget. Trump budget axes
program that funds West Virginia infrastructure projects. Trump - Donald
Trump budget would affect Wisconsin`s poor elderly and disabled advocate
say. And in Anniston, Alabama, Trump cuts - cuts in Trump budget proposal
would slash some local programs. As we noted yesterday, something for
nearly everyone to dislike including republican lawmakers. On Capitol Hill
today, White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney faced a grilling from GOP
Congressman Mark Sanford over the proposal`s unusually creative accounting.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. MARK SANFORD (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: You have said that the foundation
of your budget is 3 percent growth, and I have looked every which way at
how you might get there, and you can`t get there. And what this does is it
creates real debates from happening. I mean, legitimately myself and
democrat colleagues can see things quite differently but for us to have a
real debate, we have to base it on real numbers. This budget presumes a
goldilocks economy, and I think that that`s a very difficult thing on which
to base a budget.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The Trump budget is also taking heat for a massive $2 trillion - I
said that correctly – $2 trillion math error which uses the same pool of
money twice for two different purposes. Amidst a Special Counsel
investigation into possible collusion between the President`s campaign and
Russian meddling of the 2016 election coupled with mounting evidence the
President may have committed obstruction of justice by trying to impede
that investigation, republican lawmakers would love nothing more than to
get back to their domestic policy agenda. But that agenda may carry an
even greater political cost than the President`s Russia scandal. For the
first time in the Trump era, democrats just flipped two state level seats
winning special elections in New Hampshire, and New York State, both in
districts that went strongly for Trump in 2016. We`re now less than a
month away from the special election in Georgia`s Sixth Congressional
District in which the republican health care plan has been a central issue.
New polling there puts democrat Jon Ossoff at 51 percent, seven points
ahead of republican Karen Handel. And as we mentioned earlier, voters go
to the polls tomorrow in that Montana Special House Election. It will be
an uphill climb for democrat Rob Quist. The president won the state by 20
points, but as politico reports, republicans are concerned the race is much
closer than it should be. Over the weekend, Quist was out campaigning with
Bernie Sanders and once again, health care was at the top of the agenda.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ROB QUIST (D) MONTANA CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: To my mind, you know, in
the greatest country on earth, people should not have to go bankrupt due to
health issues. People should not have to go bankrupt.
SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D) VERMONT: Rob understands, you understand, and I
understand that health care is a right, not a privilege.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: And joining me now, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. And
Senator, you were just in Montana with Rob Quist. Big rally venue for this
special election. And I`m just curious what the core issues are - that
campaign are turning on right now.
SANDERS: I`ll tell you what it is, Chris. It`s health care. In Montana,
if the republican health care plan goes through, not only will 23 million
Americans lose health care, but 70,000 people in the state of Montana, and
that is a real concern for older people in America, in Montana, premiums,
old worker`s premiums would soar. People would lose access to Planned
Parenthood, 2.5 million women. And Medicaid would be cut by over $800
billion. So I think, Rob Quist, by the way, is running a great campaign,
and I think he`s been focusing on this disastrous what he calls un-American
health care plan.
HAYES: Do you think - I mean the CBO score out today is in that ways - in
many ways appreciably different from the first one, about what everyone
expected. But what do you think about the political ramifications for
these numbers coming out after they already voted for and passed the thing?
SANDERS: I think it`s a disaster for the republicans, you know. I think
what it`s about is that they`re going to have to go back to the drawing
board. I don`t know how, if you`re a republican congressman, you go home
to Montana or anybody else, anyplace else and say, look, the CBO has just
said we`re throwing 23 million people off of health insurance. You`re an
old worker, you`re 63, 64 years old, your premiums are soaring. You`re a
woman, you have gone to Planned Parenthood for years, we`re not going to
allow you to do that anymore. So I think that this is a disaster for the
republicans, and I think Quist is quite right in campaigning on this.
HAYES: So there`s also the budget, right? And the budget is interesting
because-
SANDERS: That`s right.
HAYES: - it shares a lot in common with the ACHA and that it`s - all of it
is fairly doctrinaire of Paul Ryanism. It`s what you would expect.
SANDERS: No, it`s – no, no, no. Chris, let me beg to differ with you.
This is not Paul Ryan. This is the Koch Brothers. This is the ending in
their view of 70, 75 years of programs designed to help the working people
of this country, the elderly, the children, the sick, and the poor. That`s
what this is about. This is about massive, massive, massive tax breaks to
the top 1 percent. Trump budget has 3 trillion - that`s with a T, $3
trillion in tax breaks over a ten-year period that go to the top 1 percent.
Listen to this. I mean, this is unbelievable. The Walton family, the
wealthiest family in this country, would get a $53 billion tax break as a
result of the repeal of the estate tax at the same time as they`re going to
throw millions of children off of health insurance. They`re going to do
away with the Meals on Wheels program, they`re going to do away with or cut
significantly the WIC Program for low income pregnant women and nutrition
program for low income pregnant women and their newborn babies. Can you
imagine? $53 billion in tax breaks for the richest family in America,
massive cuts in nutrition, education, health care for working families.
HAYE: So, I want to ask you about - you say the Koch Brothers and
obviously they sort of funded a huge part of this certain movement or
produced these kind of ideas and also politicians individually. But it
also strikes me that someone like Mick Mulvaney, who wrote this budget by
all appearances, genuinely believes in what he`s doing.
SANDERS: That`s right.
HAYES: I mean there`s - the republicans who are - who are proposing this,
it is not politically popular, and it just seems to me they have
affirmatively chosen this because they genuinely believe in the project
they are engaged in.
SANDERS: Well, I wouldn`t go so - you know, the answer is yes and no.
They believe in it, but it doesn`t hurt that the Koch Brothers, over many,
many years, have spent hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars
propping up and creating think tanks and all kinds of so-called nonprofits
and putting unbelievable amounts of money into political campaigns. So
what their view is, my perception is, they understand they`re cutting
Medicaid, disastrously cutting Pell Grants, cutting nutrition programs,
very politically unpopular.
HAYES: Yes.
SANDERS: But on the other hand - on the other hand, they have unlimited
sums of money from the billionaire class behind them to go after democrats,
go after anybody who stands in their way. That`s I think the game that
they are all playing.
HAYES: So here`s a question then politically in terms of where this goes
next. Everyone - you know, we had a hard time - we had a hard time finding
republican who will - who will talk about the Trump budget and defend it.
It`s not politically popular. You have republican colleagues of yours in
the Senate saying it`s dead on arrival. They also said the same thing
about this health care bill that got scored today, but there`s also news
that Senate republicans are talking behind closed doors. They`re not going
to reach out to democrats. Are they going to get some - are they going to
essentially do what the House did and spring a bill? Is that your
anticipation?
SANDERS: Hard to say. You`re right in saying that there are a number of
republicans, all males, I should tell you, working behind closed doors. On
the other hand, they have also been trying to reach out to some more
conservative democrats who are not biting. This has a lot to do with the
so-called reconciliation process, whether they`re going to need 60 votes,
whether they`re going to need 50 votes, that we don`t know at this point.
But I think - I think frankly that they are walking into a real political
quagmire. The American people do not believe in $3 trillion in tax breaks
for the top 1 percent and massive cuts in programs for working people, the
elderly, you know, the children. That`s not what the American people want.
HAYES: What`s striking about all this of course is they could produce with
some tweaks things that would be more popular. I mean, even on the tax
side, they could just - you know, put a lot more middle class tax cuts in
there and sweeten the pot for popularity`s sake. It`s sort of striking
that they`re not.
SANDERS: No, these guys are going forward. I mean, I think you have to
give Trump and his colleagues a bit of credit. They are going forward.
They are going to implement the Koch Brothers` agenda, massive tax breaks
for the people on top, the hell with the middle class, the hell with
working families. Those folks are not within their area of concern.
HAYES: All right. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, thank you for your time
tonight.
SANDERS: Thank you.
HAYES: All right. Right now we have Ben Jacobs. That`s the Guardian
reporter in Bozeman, Montana, who`s been covering the Congressional Race
that is set to have an election tomorrow, who says he was body-slammed
tonight by the Republican Candidate, Greg Gianforte. Ben, are you there?
BEN JACOBS, THE GUARDIAN REPORTER: I`m here. Thanks for - thanks for
having me.
HAYES: Are you OK?
JACOBS: I`m going to get my elbow checked out. I landed on my elbow, and
It`s not - you know, it`s less than comfortable. I`m making sure that it`s
OK because I`m one-handed typing right now.
HAYES: Can you - so you were at this event, it was at a campaign stop with
volunteers and there was a room that the candidate was in. He was going to
do a TV interview. Take us through what happened.
JACOBS: So that he was doing a TV interview, and I`d been pressing the
campaign for a few days for - to grant Gianforte one-on-one and they told
me that they decided in the past they weren`t and I just want to - figured
he was standing around there and just reach out and get his response to the
CBO score, that he`d been talking about that he`d been holding off his
opinion on health care until (INAUDIBLE) until he saw the CBO score. But
went up and asked him about it and sort of said – you know, try to said,
you know, talk to my - talk to my communications person - so I just
followed up and said, you know, you`ve been talking about this, just wanted
to get your response. And then he sort of said, no, I`ve had enough and
next thing I know, I`m being body-slammed. And he - you know, he`s on top
of me for a second my glasses are broken; it`s the strangest – the
strangest moment in my entire life reporting.
HAYES: Wait, so you walk into the room, and you say, I`d like to get your
-I want to get your response to the CBO score.
JACOBS: Yes.
HAYES: And he - and does he - does he just do - does he scream and raise
his voice while he does it, or he just body-slams you.
JACOBS: The audio`s up that he sort of - he said talked to my
communications person, I sort of just follow up and he grabs my recorder,
and (INAUDIBLE) the audio should be up right now on the Guardian. And,
yes, throws me down, my glasses break, he sort of, I think - I`m pretty
sure he`s on top of me wailing for a second, and then screams at me to get
the hell out. And then - you know, his staffer comes in and it`s just very
strange and mortifying because, you know, I`m used to - I don`t mind being
blown off by politicians, and I also am always terribly uncomfortable being
part of a story. And now it seems like I became the story.
HAYES: You`ve been covering this race. You`ve been there covering this
race, and you tweeted the other day - I just - to give you a context, that
Rob Quist, who is the democratic candidate, ran away from questions that
you were trying to ask along with Don Gonyea from NPR and another reporter.
So you`ve been - you`ve been trying to get these candidates, who my sense
is both of them have been kind of shying away from national media as much
as they possibly can.
JACOBS: Yes. They`ve been both kind of simply very much playing defense
and sort of avoiding questions and avoiding - you know, any sort of contact
with the press that they both have campaigns (INAUDIBLE). You know, they
both have committed their fair share of gaffes, and – yes. And so - this
is - I think they`ve been trying to keep away and I was just hoping to get
the most basic statement on the CBO report and wasn`t expecting a - you
know, I think - I think I wasn`t expecting detailed policy. But then again
I also wasn`t expecting to be body-slammed.
HAYES: What happens after - are there other people in the room aside from
you and Gianforte when this happens?
JACOBS: Yes, there are a couple of local TV people. Alexis Levinson was
standing outside the room and sort of watched me walk in there, and I guess
it sounds like then watched me go from vertical to horizontal relatively
quickly.
HAYES: I want to - I want to play the audio for the folks that are
watching this and for you as well just so - this is your audio, so you can
- you can hear it, relive it, and the folks at home can listen. Take a
listen.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
JACOBS: - the CBO score because you know, you were waiting to make your
decision about healthcare until you saw the bill, and it just came out and
–
GREG GIANFORTE, MONTANA CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: We`ll talk to you about
that later.
JACOBS: Yes. there`s not going to be time, I`m just curious -
GIANFORTE: OK. Speak with Shane, please.
I`m sick and tired of you guys! The last guy that came in here you did the
same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The last
guy did the same thing. You with the Guardian?
JACOBS: Yes, and you just broke my glasses.
GIANFORTE: The last guy did the same damn thing.
JACOBS: You just body slammed me and broke my glasses.
GIANFORTE: Get the hell out of here.
JACOBS: You`d like me to get the hell out of here. I`d also like to call
the police.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can I get your guys` names?
JACOBS: He just body slammed me.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HAYES: So what is he referring to when he says some guy just did - I mean,
it sounds like he was - another reporter had try to come in? Well, I mean,
clearly he has a scheduled interview with one outlet that he is given an
interview for, and he is -
JACOBS: Yes. This was long before that this wasn`t known to set up.
There weren`t mics, they`re weren`t makeup so they were standing around,
and I (INAUDIBLE) opportunity. The reference is to - I have colleagues of
mine who were in Montana a couple weeks ago, and I should have had issue,
they put out, they actually did a video on the race, and I think they were
unhappy with dealing with my colleagues and this apparently – I`m not sure
of the detail and the mind set, but apparently, you know, they were - they
just - they just decided that they had reached their limit of questions
from the Guardian.
HAYES: After this happens, what did you do next?
JACOBS: I went actually to the parking lot and the car and sort of - you
know, I sort of really, really just sort of figuring out what was going on.
And get called - I made two calls in that order, which is to my editor and
to the police.
HAYES: And the police came, did they - and they talked to you?
JACOBS: Yes, they did. I`m actually at the - in the hospital right now
about to get my elbow x-rayed because I landed on my elbow, and it`s not -
you know, not exactly, you know, 100 percent shape right now.
HAYES: What did - did the police - we talk to Alexis before, it sounded
like the sheriff`s office had people there who were taking witness
statements or interviewing. Do you know who they talked to? Did
Gianforte`s aides or him himself say anything to you after that?
JACOBS: No. Gianforte left shortly thereafter. I was sort of - they
asked me to leave and then between the police and the paramedics, I was
sort of not quite paying attention to anything else.
HAYES: All right. Ben, I want to thank you for making time, and I truly
hope your elbow is OK.
JACOBS: I - it`s not my pitching arm, so I should be OK.
HAYES: OK. Ben Jacobs of the Guardian, who - you just heard his account,
he says, of being assaulted by the man who is running to Represent Montana
in the United States Congress the day before he will be on the ballot in
the Special Election there. Greg Gianforte, who did this in response to a
question from Ben, according to Ben and to the audio that we just heard,
about the CBO score on the AHCA. Ben Jacobs, I hope you get a clean bill
of health. Thanks for making time tonight. Appreciate it.
JACOBS: Thanks for having me.
HAYES: I`m joined now by Jennifer Rubin, Conservative Columnist from the
Washington Post and Stephen Rattner, former Head of President Obama`s Auto
Industry Task Force. We were going to talk about the Budget, but I feel
like, Jennifer, would - have you ever heard of such a thing in your time in
politics?
JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST, COLUMNIST: This is absolutely
stunning. First of all, that he would be threatened apparently by a meek
question you heard on the audio ,a very politely posed question. And there
are ways of manner in which candidates say I don`t want to talk to you or,
as he initially did, go talk to my communications guy or scram, but to
physically accost someone, throw them down on the floor, potentially injure
them, what is wrong with this man? I mean this is really sort of
appalling. And I do want to say that there is a cost to continually
berating the media. There is a cost to labeling these people, myself
included, enemies, the opposition, continuing to berate them, calling on
crowds to hoot and holler at them. You create an atmosphere in which these
people are not treated like human beings and although I`m sure the
President did not intend for this particular candidate to do this, that is
the end effect when you begin behaving that way. The fish rots from the
head, the tone of the politics of the country is set by the President of
the United States.
HAYES: Well, I want to - Steve, I want to go to your reaction because
you`ve been in public life, in and out of sort of the private sector in
government. And - but I want to replay, if anyone is just joining us now,
replay that audio because the audio is really pretty stunning. You can
listen to it. Take a listen right now. This is Ben Jacobs asking
Gianforte a question.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
JACOBS: - the CBO score because you know, you were waiting to make your
decision about healthcare until you saw the bill, and it just came out and
–
GIANFORTE: We`ll talk to you about that later.
JACOBS: Yes. there`s not going to be time, I`m just curious -
GIANFORTE: OK. Speak with Shane, please.
I`m sick and tired of you guys! The last guy that came in here you did the
same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The last
guy did the same thing. You with the Guardian?
JACOBS: Yes, and you just broke my glasses.
GIANFORTE: The last guy did the same damn thing.
JACOBS: You just body slammed me and broke my glasses.
GIANFORTE: Get the hell out of here.
JACOBS: You`d like me to get the hell out of here. I`d also like to call
the police.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Can I get your guys` names?
JACOBS: He just body slammed me.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HAYES: Steve, that`s - first of all, you`ve been around reporters and not
willing to answer questions from them. I`ve gotten the brush off from
people, you know, an aide stands in the way. There`s sometimes it gets a
little physical. Have you ever, ever seen or heard anything like that?
STEVEN RATTNER, PRESIDENT OBAMA`S AUTO INDUSTRY TASK FORCE FORMER HEAD:
No. I would just agree with everything Jennifer said. I won`t repeat it
all, but I`ve never in all my years of being around politics, as you say,
in public service in one form or another and even as a reporter in my
youth, have never seen - have never seen anything like that. And so the
interesting question will be how the residents of Montana react to this.
As you know - as you pointed out, Trump did carry the state by 20 points,
but Steve Bullock was elected governor by four points over Gianforte as a
matter of fact.
HAYES: Against this candidate, yes.
RATTNER: Yes, this very same guy. And so it is a state Jon Tester, a
Democratic Senator from the same - at present, they have elected democrats.
It will be interesting to see how the voters respond to this tomorrow.
HAYES: I would also note that - and not to link what Gianforte did to what
the actual topic was. But this was a question about the CBO score of the
AHCA, and the AHCA has been a central part of this campaign and Gianforte
has essentially tried to kind of be neutral on it. He said he was
withholding judgment, which to me, Steve, shows the kind of political
veillance – if the republican running the outlier seat in Montana can`t
four square stand behind the House`s bill, that tells you something.
RATTNER: The health care - the reaction of the country to the health care
debate is really quite extraordinary. Donald Trump has accomplished
something that frankly Barack Obama could never accomplish, which is he`s
made the ACA, the Obamacare legislation, achieve a majority of popularity.
There was a Fox poll I think just out today. 54 percent of Americans are
approve of the ACA, which is the highest I think it`s ever been. And so as
people have seen these numbers, have gotten to learn about the AHCA, the
Republican alternative, have learned how this would all work, it is
actually working, I think, very substantially to the Republicans`
disadvantage. So, I think you`re going to see a lot of Republicans running
away from this bill and running away from these kinds of changes.
HAYES: Yeah, Jennifer, the significance to me of this being a question
about the CBO score that prompts this response, I mean, you know, he does
not want to answer a question about the CBO score on the AHCA, I think
that`s clear from the audio.
RUBIN: Right.
I want to make one point about the CBO score that I hope doesn`t get lost
because of the
news coming out of Montana and the general uproar over the budget, which is
entirely justified. Paul Ryan, the president of the United States went to
congress, went to the American people and said, oh, this amendment, the
Meadows-MacArthur amendment, we`ve taken care of people with preexisting
illnesses. That is precisely what the CBO points to as a factor that will
make not only 800 percent increases in premiums for such people, but make
it totally unavailable.
And I think this is a lie that the Republicans have to answer to. The
chumps in the Republican
conference who switched their vote because of this amendment need to be
held accountable. And taking a vote before you had the CBO score at all is
just the height of irresponsibility. And it offends me as a Republican, as
someone who believes in governance, that they would play these games on
issues of such importance to the American people. It really is
disgraceful.
HAYES: Final question to you, Steve,about the $2 trillion error or
attempted con. I don`t know which it is. But they basically double count
$2 trillion worth of projected savings that aren`t even built
themselves built on realistic expectations. How obvious was that to you
when you first looked at this?
GIANFORTT: It`s actually worse than $2 trillion. I was actually on the
call when Mulvaney briefed the press as I guess a member of the press in my
spare time. And, in fact, what they did was they did not count any costs
from the president`s $5 trillion to $6 trillion tax cut plan. So, in fact,
there`s 5.5 trillion dollars of costs, of lost revenue, that is nowhere in
this budget. And so, in fact, what this budget comes down to very simply
is $3.6 trillion of proposed spending cuts, most of which will never get
through the Democrats in the senate who have a block on a lot of this
stuff, and $5.5 trillion of tax cuts that as Bernie Sanders said heavily go
to the rich.
And so in fact, this budget which they claim will be balanced in fact
creates $2 trillion more debt over the next ten years than the last Obama
budget. So, it is a complete – I`ve followed these budgets for I think 40
years since I was a reporter, and this is the most egregious use of numbers
I`ve ever seen in my entire time.
HAYES: All right. Jennifer Rubin, and Steve Ratner, thank you both.
I want to do some updating on the breaking news story out of Montana that
we brought you at
the top of this hour. Ben Jacobs, reporter for The Guardian, who was in
Montana covering that was at an event with Greg Gianforte. He is the
candidate running in that at-large congressional special election that is
tomorrow. He`s the Republican candidate running against Rob Quist, the
Democrat.
We played you audio of Ben Jacobs at this campaign event walking into a
room where an interview had been set up with a TV crew and asking him for
reaction, Gianforte, to the CBO score on the AHCA. And you heard the
audio, and you heard Ben say that he was body slammed by the candidate. I
want to give you now a statement from the campaign. This is the Gianforte
campaign statement from Bozeman. Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate
interview in a private office, the guardian`s Ben Jacobs entered the office
without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg`s face and began
asking badgering questions.
Jacobs was asked to leave after asking Jacobs to lower the recorder.
Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in
his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg`s wrist and spun away from Greg, pushing
them both to the ground. It`s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior
from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.
That was Shane Scanlon, spokesperson for Greg from Montana.
We should play you the audio that documents the exchange, and you can
decide for yourself whether the account given by the campaign is accurate.
So just take a listen to that.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
BEN JACOBS, JOURNALIST: CBO score. As you know you were waiting to make
your decision about health care until you saw the bill, and it just came
out.
GREG GIANFORTE, MONTANA CANDIDATE FOR CONGRES: We`ll talk to you about
that later.
JACOBS: Yeah, but there`s not going to be time. I`m just curious…
GIANFORTE: OK. Speak with Shane, please.
I`m sick and tired of you guys. The last guy that came in here, you did
the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The
last guy did the same thing. You with The Guardian?
JACOBS: Yes. And you just broke my glasses.
GIANFORTE: The last guy did the same damn thing.
JACOBS: You just body slammed me and broke my glasses.
GIANFORTE: Get the hell out of here.
JACOBS: You`d like me to get the hell out of here, I`d also like to call
the police. Can I get you guys` names.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, you got to leave.
JACOBS: He just body slammed me.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You got to leave.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HAYES: All right, again, we have that campaign statement from Republican
Greg Gianforte`s campaign that he was – had a phone shoved in his face,
that he tried to get the phone unshoved from his face as it were. After
asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Greg then attempted to grab the phone
that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg`s wrist – this is the
account from the campaign -
spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground.
Again, you can sort of make your determination based on that audio that we
have. There may be video at some point since there was a TV crew in there,
but that is the latest.
A fairly remarkable situation. I have to say I`ve been a reporter for 15
years or so and have gotten brush-offs from politicians a lot. I`ve gotten
pushed here and there by aides who didn`t want me talking to someone.
Things get a little testy sometimes. Never anything like the account
that we just heard from Ben Jacobs.
And the polls open tomorrow morning for that election day. There is early
voting that has
been taking place. But the final election day in that special election,
which will feature that individual,
Greg Gianforte, who just lost an election in November statewide, that will
happen tomorrow morning. We will be back with other big news in this very,
very, very packed news day right after this break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Oonce again, today The New York Times and Washington Post with big
new scoops about the Trump administration. The Times reporting that top
Russian officials discussed how to influence Trump aides last summer. Much
more on that in a bit, but first to the post report which centers on this
question: did former FBI Director James Comey get fooled into going rogue
during the campaign by a fake Russian intelligence document?
Officials say the document played a big role in Comey`s decision to make a
public statement about the Hillary Clinton email investigation last July,
setting in motion a chain of events that many observers believe cost
Clinton the presidential election. The document in question referenced an
email that was supposedly sent by the then-chair of the Democratic National
Committee Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, where she indicated that former
Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who was presiding over DOJ at that time,
had promised that the Justice Department would not aggressively pursue the
email investigation.
But The Post now reports that according to the FBI`s own assessment, the
document was bad
intelligence and according to people familiar with its contents, possibly
even a fake sent to confuse the bureau.
Joining me now, the co-author of The Washington Post report Karoun
Demirjian.
All right, Karoun, this is a little complicated so I want to sort of walk
through this. Comey at some point, they`re deciding how to deal with this
investigation and how to deal with Lynch. And FBI gets this document that
you report on that says what?
KAROUN DEMIRJIAN, THE WASHINGTON POST: It`s analysis by Russian
intelligence. It says that there is this email as you explained just a
minute ago from Debbie Wasserman-Schultz to a member of the Clinton
campaign team describing how – excuse me, from Debbie Wasserman-Schultz to
an employee of the Oakland Society Foundation, a George Soros group,
describing how Loretta Lynch has been in touch with a member of the Clinton
campaign team and telling them that she`s not going to let the FBI probe
into Clinton`s emails go too far.
So, that`s basically what`s set out here. And that`s what falls into the
FBI`s lap. And then the question is the discussions that happened in
trying to determine what the intelligence value of that
document is.
What we learned is that by August, they had determined that it was
unreliable, that it is not something that should have been counted on in
any way, because unreliable is a fairly straight assessment of the lack of
reliability of the information therein.
And yet we found out several months later that this was part of the
explanation for why he made the decision in early July to push Lynch to one
side basically and announcing the end and the closing of the probe into
Clinton`s emails, which, of course, is the reason he then cited in October
for why he had to come out and address leaders in congress to tell them,
no, actually we`ve come across new things. That means that maybe it`s not
closed afterall.
HAYES: So, I just want to be clear about this document. So, it purports -
- it`s a Russian intelligence report in which the Russians say tjhat they
have seen an email that they`ve acquired.
DEMIRJIAN: That`s how it`s described to us, yes.
HAYES: Right. That says that Debbie Wasserman-Schultz is saying and
writing to someone, oh, don`t worry about the probe, we`ve been assured by
Lynch`s people that they`re not going to dig too deeply?
DEMIRJIAN: Sort of. Basically she is telling somebody from Open Society
Foundation, so she`s the sender, Ben Ardo (ph) is the recipient, and the
content is alerting him that Loretta Lynch is talking to somebody on the
Clinton campaign to make sure the probe doesn`t go in that direction,
because you`ve got DNC chair talking about attorney general, talking to
Clinton campaign staffer, and
it`s in an email that`s going from DNC chair to Open Society Foundation`s
employee. It`s a lot of characters in this, and I understand why it`s a
little bit…
HAYES: Here`s to me the key part is to what you said, Comey is deciding
how to interact with Lynch, and they take this seriously that Lynch is
compromised basically. This is from the Times reporting on Comey: “the
document complicated the calculation according to officials. If Ms. Lynch
announced the case was closed and Russia leaked the document, Comey
believed it would raise doubts about the independence of the investigation.
So, this document, later deemed to not be reliable, was key in Comey making
that fateful decision.
DEMIRJIAN: Well, the question is was it, right? Because we learned about
that from The New York Times report in late April. But what our reporting
found is that there was in August that they were
aware – by August at least, they were aware that the intelligence value of
it was unreliable.
So in early July, did they believe it was reliable? Did they believe the
content in this and then that`s what influenced their decision as it was
presented in The New York Times article, or was this
just explained as a decision making factor to us later on because, again,
the public only became aware of it in April. Was it used to explain after
already knowing it was unreliable as justification for a decision that had
been made.
The question is, is it the FBI kind of got duped by something that was
unreliable and they
didn`t quite know that yet, which is bad in one way, or did they decide to
use something they knew was unreliable to explain a decision that was made
earlier.
HAYES: As cover.
DEMIRJIAN: …which is problematic in another way. So, that`s a question
that we cannot answer and did not try to answer in the article.
But what we learned about the document in question, which was presented as
a – not the only
impetus for making that decision, there was that meeting between Lynch and
Bill Clinton on the tarmac also.
But one of the two key factors in making the decision, which role did it
play, and was it bad
intelligence that fooled people at the FBI, or bad intelligence that was
used by the FBI later to justify the decision that was made?
HAYES: Karoun Demirjian, thanks for your time. Appreciate it.
DEMIRJIAN: Thank you.
HAYES: Coming up, more on the other breaking news tonight, the top Russian
officials discussed how to influence then-candidate Trump through his
advisers. Which advisers they were looking at ahead.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. TREY GOWDY, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: Did you see evidence of collusion,
coordination, conspiracy between Donald Trump and Russian state actors?
JOHN BRENNAN, FRM. CIA DIRECTOR: I saw information and intelligence that
was worthy of investigation by the bureau to determine whether or not such
cooperation or collusion was
taking place.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Former director of the CIA John Brennan was careful in describing
his concern about
possible Russian influence of Trump campaign officials, saying he would
save further remarks for the classified portion of his testimony.
Now, as we mentioned earlier, The New York Times is reporting that American
spies collected information last summer revealing that senior Russian
intelligence and political officials were discussing how to exert influence
over Donald J. Trump through his advisers, according to three current and
former American officials familiar with the intelligence. The
conversations focused on Paul Manafort, the Trump campaign chairman at the
time, and Michael T. Flynn.
Joining me now, Yahoo News chief investigative correspondent Michael
Isikoff, and Ken McCallion, former federal prosecutor who in private
practice specialized in money laundering and civil racketeering cases,
author of The Essential Guide to Donald Trump.
Michael, let me start with you. The striking thing to me about this report
is that they`re openly discussing what appears to be some efforts to
penetrate, infiltrate or compromise those around Trump.
MICHAEL ISIKOFF, YAHOO NEWS: Right.
And, you know, look, in some ways this is not surprising. It`s what the
Russians do. John Brennan made that point yesterday during his testimony,
that they would try to leverage any contacts they could think of to gain
some access, to gain some influence.
What it does underscore is that the problem of having people like Paul
Manafort and Michael
Flynn in such high-level, key roles in the campaign given their
backgrounds.
HAYES: Right.
ISIKOFF: This was all well known. We were writing about this last summer,
even before when Paul Manafort came on. His association, longtime
association with the pro-Russian political party was…
HAYES: The Manafort finances here are crucial, right? And it was
something you reported
on, and you have experience, Ken, in sort of looking at the ways in which
money is moved around, particularly Russian money, which flows in
incredibly byzantine and dark channels.
KEN MCCALLION, FRM. FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Well, that`s true and much of it
flowed through Paul Manafort and his association with (inaudible) and
others close to Putin.
But just to follow up on what Michael was saying, the Trump campaign and
Trump himself knew exactly who they were hiring when they hired Paul
Manafort. It wasn`t a mistake. He was not a big player in U.S. national
politics at the time. He was a big player in the Ukraine, where he was a
chief adviser to Yanukovych until he was deposed in February or March of
2012.
So Trump and the Trump campaign knew well that Paul Manafort would be a
direct conduit to the inner circle of Putin, and that was part of the
resume that most attracted Trump and his staff.
HAYES: Does that sound right to you, Michael?
ISIKOFF: Yeah, absolutely.
You know, look, in fact, I mean Ken played a part in this. He filed a
lawsuit on behalf of the former president of Ukraine which laid out real
estate deals that Manafort had with Dmitry Fertaj (ph), a Russian oligarch
who is now under indictment by the Justice Department.
In addition, Manafort, as I reported last year, had a business deal that
went sour with another Oneg Daraposka (ph), another pro-Putin oligarch in
Russia.
So, all of this was sort of out there and known. It was brushed aside by
the Trump campaign when we raised it. And - but it`s not a surprise to
learn that the Russians knowing all this, knowing these relationships,
would try to exploit them to the hilt.
We should add, though, and to be fair here, that The Times story makes
clear that they don`t know, we don`t know to this day, whether those
efforts to exploit these relationships…
HAYES: Right.
ISIKOFF: …how far they went and if they went anywhere at all.
And it is also striking that here we are ten months later after this
intelligence came in and we`re still at the same point in terms of public
knowledge.
We know these contacts were out there. We know they raised concerns, but
we don`t know what happened as a result of them.
HAYES: And, also, there`s a - I mean, part of this is that if you bring
Manafort in to manage your campaign there are certain things you can expect
him to do in terms of the way the campaign relates to Russia independent of
whether he`s, quote, colluding with Russia.
MCCALLION: Well, absolutely. And he influenced it in a pro-Russian
fashion from the beginning at the convention where Michael covered.
HAYES: Right.
MCCALLION: They watered down the Ukrainian plank of the Republican
national platform and also Manafort was a really a reassurance to Putin and
the Russians that Trump would keep an even course, or actually a pro-
Russian course to reassure the investors, which were primarily Russian at
that time, that Trump would be friendly and favorable given the amount of
investment that the Russians and
Ukrainian money and oligarchs had in the Trump campaign.
HAYES: In the Trump campaign?
MCCALLION: I`m sorry, the Trump organization.
HAYES: Right, which again we don`t - which has been said before and
reported in dribs and drabs, though we don`t have a definitive accounting,
because we cannot see the financial records that would be in the tax
returns.
Michael Isikoff and Ken McCallion, thank you.
We will have more details on thenews out of Montana, that remarkable
Gianforte story after this
break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: All right. Once again breaking news out of Montana where the
Republican candidate for the special congressional election tomorrow
appears to have, according to Ben Jacobs, reporter for The Guardian,
assaulted that reporter when he asked him a question about the CBO score.
Here is the audio. Take a listen.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
BEN JACOBS, JOURNALIST: The CBO score. As you know you were waiting to
make your decision about health care until you saw the bill, and it just
came out.
GREG GIANFORTE, MONTANA CANDIDATE FOR CONGRES: We`ll talk to you about
that later.
JACOBS: Yeah, but there`s not going to be time. I`m just curious…
GIANFORTE: OK. Speak with Shane, please.
I`m sick and tired of you guys. The last guy that came in here, you did
the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The
last guy did the same thing. You with The Guardian?
JACOBS: Yes. And you just broke my glasses.
GIANFORTE: The last guy did the same damn thing.
JACOBS: You just body slammed me and broke my glasses.
GIANFORTE: Get the hell out of here.
JACOBS: You`d like me to get the hell out of here, I`d also like to call
the police. Can I get you guys` names.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, you got to leave.
JACOBS: He just body slammed me.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You got to leave.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HAYES: The Gianforte campaign issued a statement essentially blaming
Jacobs himself saying that he grabbed Greg`s wrist and shoved the phone at
him and that he - his aggressive behavior created a scene.
Joining me now, Evelyn Farkas, former deputy assistant secretary of
defense, MSNBC national security analyst, and Tom Ricks who writes the blog
The Best Defense for Foreign Policy magazine whose new book is called
Churchill and Orwell: The Fight for Freedom.
And Tom you said you had some thoughts about this incident.
TOM RICKS, FOREIGN POLICY MAGAZINE: Watching this, listening to this tape,
brings me back a lot to the 1930s, the use of political violence to subdue
people and the vocabulary word I think for today is un-American. It is un-
American for a political candidate to knock down a reporter asking an
uncomfortable question. It`s also un-American for a president to go
overseas and cozy up to autocrats. It`s un-American to have a president who
doesn`t seem to understand the U.S. constitution.
So, I want us all to think about what being an American is, what is
American activity and what`s
un-American.
It`s un-american, also, to take money from foreign governments.
HAYES: Evelyn, you know, to Tom`s point about going overseas, there were
reporters - Israeli and Jewish reporters kept out of some of the Saudi
events, there was frustration with that. This is a president who has
repeatedly praised folks like Erdogan who has some of the most hard
crackdowns on the press anywhere in the world at this moment.
EVELYN FARKAS, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Right. Well, I think it`s
really disturbing to see this happening in America.
I want to just add something about Gianforte, because he apparently has
about a quarter million dollars in index funds heavily that are invested
in Kremlin-owned Russian companies, tha tare sanctioned by the U.S.
government. And apparently in 2014 when he could have and should have
divested he doubled down.
So, I think we need to look closely at people who want to represent
Montana, or their state, and - but yet are doing things, investing, they`re
putting their money in areas that are counter to U.S. interests, because
the Russian government is certainly using those - the results, the returns
from those investments, to fuel their military adventurism in Ukraine and
elsewhere.
HAYES: We should note The Guardian actually wrote that story, which maybe
what he was referring to in his anger.
You know, you`re a veteran reporter and you`ve covered so much. And I just
wonder, like, if there`s a certain sense in which like the relationship
with the press and politicians is always contentious, but I lose
perspective.
From your perspective is it particularly toxic right now?
RICKS: It is. There are limits to behavior. And as one Supreme Court
justice famously said, you`re right to wave your arms around ends at the
beginning of my nose.
What we`re seeing is those limits are changing now. We`re in a time of
political disequilibrium not unlike the 1930s which is what I wrote about
in my book about Orwell and Churchill. In Orwell and Churchill`s great
contribution is they looked for the facts and they were willing to
criticize their own political allies, which did not make them popular on
both sides.
HAYES: And Orwell also sort of felt the poison coursing through body
politic.
RICKS: He came back from the Spanish Civil War and said the shock to him
nobody was telling the truth about it. It was fake news. He expected that
from the right-wing newspapers but was shocked to find it from the left
wing, also.
HAYES: There is - Evelyn, it`s striking to me that the campaign statement
here essentially doubles down, right, in the sense that who are you going
to believe, this liberal reporter or us?
FARKAS: Yeah. I mean, again, we have a real problem here with credibility
and with people using and abusing the press. I think The Guardian reporter
obviously had every right to ask his question and not get beat up.
We really need to have leadership at the top providing good examples. And
I think that gets to what was being said earlier because clearly the
president has not shown a good example to the people down the ticket.
HAYES: Evelyn Farkas, and Thomas Ricks, who I have to say, is one of my
favorite writers, someone who I just always, always make sure to read
everything he writes. He`s got a new book
on Orwell and Churchill. Go make sure to check that out.
That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.
Good evening, Rachel.
