All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/19/2017
Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES
Date: May 19, 2017
Guest: Ted Lieu, Bob Bauer, Olivia Nuzzi, Sam Stein, Mark Warner
CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: – the Middle East centered on Syria, they did
it with a Moscow simultaneously engaged in manipulating who won the
American Presidency. And this led inevitably to the danger, that the
future President`s aggressive push for friendship with Vladimir Putin would
come to appear as a hand in glove engagement with Putin`s own effort to
decide who that President would be. And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks
for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: There`s no
collusion. Russia is fine.
HAYES: The Russia investigation moves inside the White House.
TRUMP: But I can always speak for myself and the Russians.
HAYES: Twin scoops from The New York Times and The Washington Post. A
senior Trump administration official is now a person of interest in the
Trump/Russia investigation.
MATT ZAPOTOSKY, WASHINGTON POST JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REPORTER: You`re going
to see subpoenas, potential interview requests in the coming weeks.
HAYES: And the President in the Oval Office told Russia`s Ambassador that
the pressure is off now that the, quote, nut job James Comey was fired.
TRUMP: No puppet. No puppet.
HILLARY CLINTON, U.S. FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It`s pretty clear –
TRUMP: You`re the puppet.
HAYES: Tonight the case for obstruction of justice, the White House
responds and all of the massive fallout from these two stories when ALL IN
starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight, with the
President in the air on his first overseas trip, major developments in the
stories still surrounding the White House he leaves behind. Tonight the
stunning revelations that a senior White House adviser is under
investigation, that the President bragged to Russian officials in the Oval
Office about the firing of his FBI Director and finally that former
Director Comey himself has agreed to testify publicly before the Senate.
First, the investigation. The Washington Post first to report today that
the law enforcement investigation into possible coordination between Russia
and the Trump campaign has identified a current White House official as a
significant person of interest. The post reporting the investigation
appears to be entering a more overtly active phase and is likely to
intensify. Post reporter Matt Zeptosky described the situation early or
MSNBC.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ZAPOTOSKY: You`re going to see subpoenas, potential interview requests in
the coming weeks and the big way that escalated is now a focus of it is
someone inside the White House.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: A short time ago, NBC News citing two U.S. officials confirmed that
an unnamed current White House official is under FBI investigation related
to Russia collusion. Meanwhile, McClatchy citing a member of Congress
briefed today by Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein is reporting that
investigators into Russian interference in the election are now also
probing whether White House officials have engaged in a cover-up. One note
of caution, one House democrat who is in today`s briefing told NBC News he
or she did not come to the same conclusion. But here`s Democratic Senator
Chris Van Hollen on what Rosenstein said when he briefed the Senate
yesterday.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D), MARYLAND: He was very clear in his comments
that a criminal investigation was part of this and part of the purview of
the Special Counsel.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did he use the words, were you looking into a cover-
up?
VAN HOLLEN: I`m not sure if he used the word cover-up, but the word
obstruction of justice was used and that amounts to the same thing.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Democrat Elijah Cummings who was in today`s briefing on the House
side had a message for reporters afterward.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS (D) MARYLAND: If there is any moment that the press
in our country`s history has a major role, it is this moment. This is your
moment. You have got to put it out there so people can understand what is
going on. I have said it before, and I`ll say it again. This is about the
fight for the soul of our democracy. We cannot afford to lose this one.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: And then this. A New York Times reporting that when the President
met with Russian officials in the Oval Office last week, where he
reportedly disclosed classified, high-level intelligence provided by
Israel, the President in that same meeting also told the Russian officials,
quote, “I just fired the Head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job. I
faced great pressure because of Russia. That`s taken off.” President
Trump adding, “I`m not under investigation.” Senator Patrick Leahy
responded to the story on Twitter by quoting the President adding, quote,
“this is what obstruction looks like.” The White House is not disputing
the account which came from a document that has been circulated as the
official account of the meeting. In a statement, the Press Secretary Sean
Spicer said once again that the real story is that the conversation leaked
and complained that Comey had, quote, “created unnecessary pressure on our
ability to engage and negotiate with Russia.” An unnamed official told The
Times the President was merely quote “using a negotiating tactic to coax
concessions from Russian officials.” All this coming just days after The
New York Times reported that President Trump personally asked Former FBI
Director James Comey to drop the Russia related investigation into his
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Late today we learned at
Comey has agreed to testify in an open session before the Senate
Intelligence Committee sometime after Memorial Day. Joining me now,
Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu of California, Member of the House
Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committee. There`s so much to get to here,
Congressman. Let me start with just your reaction to The Times report
about the President`s calling Comey a nut job, saying he fired him, seeming
to explicitly state it was to get away from the investigation that
essentially the White House confirming it today. What is your reaction to
that?
REP. TED LIEU (D), CALIFORNIA: Thank you, Chris, for that question. Let
me say that we no longer just have smoke. We have a raging ten-alarm fire
at the White House. As a former Prosecutor, what the President did in
firing James Comey and then saying he did it to relieve pressure on himself
because of the FBI investigation is the classic case of obstruction of
justice, a federal crime. Anybody else who did something like this would
be facing a federal indictment and a criminal trial.
HAYES: You know, you have a particular perspective because if I`m not
mistaken, you serve as a jag officer, as a prosecutor in the military
system. And in that – in those situations, you have the kind of improper
use of the chain of command to manipulate investigations. That`s something
that can be prosecuted. Is there a corollary here in what the President is
doing?
LIEU: Absolutely. In the Air Force, we have Article 134 of Uniform Code
of Military Justice for obstruction of justice. And what we have here is a
President of the United States actively impeding, obstructing a federal
investigation into his associates and potentially himself. It doesn`t even
matter right now what the underlying investigation is. The fact that he
fired Comey for the reason he stated is obstruction of justice and that is
a federal crime.
HAYES: If that is a federal crime, does that meet the threshold of high
crimes and misdemeanors for impeachment as laid out in the constitution of
the United States?
LIEU: The first article of impeachment for President Richard Nixon was
obstruction of justice. I sit on the House Judiciary Committee. If there
were to be impeachment proceedings, the House Judiciary Committee is where
it would start. We have a lot of active investigations going on, including
the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. We need to let those
investigations run its course so we can get the full evidence and then
proceed based on what the investigations show.
HAYES: So, what I`m hearing from you – and I want to read you something
that Adam Schiff – there`s an article in New York Times about democratic
leaders trying to slow calls to impeach Trump. Adam Schiff talking about
the need to kind of let the facts come out. You are in the same place
right as of now?
LIEU: I think we`re all in a different place as of now because of last ten
days have been a turning point with the firing of Jim Comey. But today was
a particularly turning point because now we have the President actually
saying the reason he did it was to relieve pressure because of FBI
investigation. That is obstruction of justice staring us in the face. I
hope it`s a turning point for republicans who are now going to start taking
this seriously and do the investigations and really look into how do we
address these violations of federal law.
HAYES: We should note there`s also news tonight that White House counsel`s
office has consulted experts in impeachment and have begun collecting info
on how such proceedings work. Are you surprised by that news?
LIEU: I am not. What I am a little surprised about is there is also
reporting that a current senior White House official close to the President
is under investigation by the FBI. So now we`re not just talking about
Michael Flynn or Paul Manafort or Roger Stone or others who worked for
Trump during the campaign. This is a person right now in our government
who may have colluded with a foreign power. That is a problem.
HAYES: Congressman Ted Lieu, thanks for being with me tonight.
LIEU: Thank you.
HAYES: Joining me now, Bob Bauer who served was White House counsel under
President Obama. And I should note for disclosure, my wife worked in that
office. All right. The White House is not contesting the account that ran
The New York Times. In fact, Sean Spicer`s statement basically says, yes,
the President fired the FBI Director because of the way he was conducting
the investigation. Is that obstruction?
BOB BAUER, WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL UNDER PRESIDENT OBAMA: Once again, and,
obviously, we have a Special Counsel who can look into this and will look
into this as part of the overall charge that he has. We don`t have all the
facts and they`ll emerge and then someone will be able to piece together
the case one way or the other, for or against obstruction. But certainly
what you have is this accumulated series of statements that he was looking
to take the pressure off of himself. That the President had himself in
mind, his own exposure in looking to, first, obtain from Mr. Comey
assurances that he wasn`t in legal peril and then reflecting to others that
was his purpose. And so you take together these various statements, and it
creates a picture that at a minimum is going to require attention from
those who were responsible for that aspect of the investigation.
HAYES: You worked as White House Counsel. What would you be doing right
now if you were in the White House and serving in that role?
BAUER: Well, it`s very difficult for me to say. I have not represented
Mr. Trump. I have a different experience, different White House,
differently structured, different personnel. I can only say that these are
periods of time when it is very important for discipline to be restored in
the building. And that`s going to wind up determining whether the
President and his staff can get a handle on this from a communications and
political perspective but also certainly from a legal perspective. If you
have the President tweeting on the subject, if you have no discipline
around what he says publicly about it if you have inconsistency of message,
the President saying one thing, the staff saying another, that`s going to
be an enormous concern to the White House Counsel and, quite frankly, to
whatever personal counsel the President is consulting on these issues.
HAYES: Well, I`m glad you mention that because we have reporting today
that there`s a person of interest inside the White House. We don`t know
who that is. But at a certain point you start to have dueling sets of
legal interest. There`s the White House Counsel who`s looking out for the
President as the President of the United States. The President retaining
private counsel most likely to sort of work on the investigation, and
staffers probably getting outside counsel as well. How does that – how
does that all work?
BAUER: Well, you are correct. I mean, there are different interests here
that have to be addressed. The staffers, as well as the other officials in
the White House, the President, the White House Counsel, they have their
official duties to attend to. But they also, in some cases, are going to
require private counsel, and a ranging an orderly process for all of that
to be sorted out and assuring that for example government communications of
more personal nature involving personal liability are not confused is
absolutely essential.
HAYES: What do you mean by that? What do you mean by that?
BAUER: Well, for one thing, as we learned in prior administrations, when
questions of attorney/client privilege were litigated, the President if for
example, consulting a government lawyer cannot invoke the privilege if he
makes communications about his personal legal circumstances to the
government lawyer. Those government lawyers are there to represent the
interests of the United States.
HAYES: Right.
BAUER: And that`s why he requires private counsel to have the full benefit
of candid communications that are cloaked in privilege.
HAYES: So – and it also strikes me that there`s some real issues you have
to worry about if you are a staffer about your own exposure. I mean, we
don`t know what`s happening, but we know that Mueller may be investigating
obstruction, that we don`t know what orders have been given inside the
White House about how to deal with any of this. But presumably there`s
paper trails and memos and meetings that have happened about the firing of
James Comey that you can find yourself – you know, with some criminal
exposure or at the very least being called upon to give sworn testimony.
BAUER: Well, as this plays out, that may well turn out to be true. We
don`t know that yet of course, but certainly there will be people if for
example, the obstruction phase – and that`s not the only piece of it –
HAYES: All right. Yes.
BAUER: – obviously, that Mr. Mueller is looking into. But if that begins
to proceed, if there`s a basis for them to look into it and by the way,
that may not just be a question of the President`s conduct. It may, in
fact, involve the conduct of others in the government.
HAYES: Right.
BAUER: And you are quite right. Then their conversations and their
documentation are all going to be matters of interest to those who were
investigating it. Absolutely. I would make one other comment about the
White House legal team`s concerns. The President`s tweets, his comments,
as I mentioned, all of these add significantly to the complexity of a
situation. And there`s another aspect to what The New York Times reports.
It is quite striking. The President telling a foreign government, the
Russians no less, that he thought the former FBI Director was, I don`t
recall precisely a nut job or nut case, cannot be helpful to him in the
relationship that he has with the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the
agents currently working on the case. And these questions of how he
positions himself publicly, what he communicates about himself, about his
intentions, about the way he operates are just exceptionally important.
And a counsel inside the building would are to be actively concerned that
either by Twitter or in some other fashion, through impulsive means of
communication, he`s making his life and everybody else`s much more
difficult.
HAYES: Bob Bauer, thank you for your time tonight.
BAUER: Certainly.
HAYES: Joining me now, Olivia Nuzzi, Washington Correspondent for New York
Magazine and Sam Stein, Senior Politics Editor for the Washington Post.
Well, Sam, I`ll start with you. Holy potatoes. I mean, let`s start the
Times story. Just – even if there`s nothing there underlying, just the
notion that the President is in this meeting that the U.S. media are barred
from, that Russian state media are in, Kislyak`s present is hidden –
presence is hidden from us in the official readout. We only learned from
Russian state media and in that, he`s telling them he`s fired the guy that
was investigating them, which is to say Russian government and possibly who
knows, maybe even Kislyak in his – I cannot believe he said that.
SAM STEIN, WASHINGTON POST SENIOR POLITICS EDITOR: That might have been
the second most damaging thing he said in that meeting. He also revealed
critical intelligence to the Russians that apparently come from the
Israelis so he could have damaged our relationship with Israel as well. I
mean, it would be tough to draw up a more damaging meeting from a
communications, political optics perspective, whatever. It also just
damages every line the White House communication shop had been trying to
push for the rationale for the Comey firing. I mean, keep in mind,
Rosenstein was supposed to be the person that compelled them to do this
firing. Trump goes on to Lester Holt and says, no, no, it was about
Russia. And then of course, divulges it to the Russians themselves. There
is no coherence to anything that this White House has done. It does seem
to be a White House in free-fall. But I actually just think that this is a
case of people who have no concept of how the political system works. They
think they can run roughshod over it. They improvise. They might have a
different mentality because they`re from the business world but I can`t
even imagine that this style works well in the business world as well.
HAYES: Well, and Olivia, you`ve covered of this White House closely so it
think to me, it`s more than the political world too. It`s also the legal
world. I mean, there`s a reason that White Houses tend to be chock full of
lawyers because it`s very easy to break the law, actually, if you`re – if
you`re operating at that level. And it strikes me the entire culture there
is somewhat lawless. Is that – is that fair?
OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Completely. And
Donald Trump unfortunately, for his lawyers, is not someone who takes
direction particularly well. So you imagine they are giving him legal
advice and then he`s going out in an interview with Lester Holt or
elsewhere and completely going against that advice and just saying whatever
the hell he wants. I think it`s a terrible position for everyone in the
White House. And you know, the White House seems to think they can get
away with just positioning the press as the enemy again, positioning Comey
as the enemy, saying this is really about leaks because they have gotten
away with that for so long during the campaign. They had an enemy in
Hillary Clinton, they had an enemy in the press, and they were able to
withstand all of the different scandals during the campaign. It`s very
different now. And they don`t seem to be aware of that.
HAYES: To the point of it being different, there`s an amazing piece in the
Daily Beast today which is just off, it`s just anonymous quotes from senior
administration officials calling the President a moron, talking about how
idiotic the –I mean, I guess my question to you, Olivia, having sort of
reported on these folks, it also seems like the people around him are
distancing themselves from him. That he has not inspired loyalty. That
may be the most dangerous part of all of this.
NUZZI: Well, surely, yes, I think people are starting to get a little bit
spooked. They`re not sure how much longer they`ll going to last there.
But I would also point out, you know, there are people in all different
agencies within this government who probably don`t necessarily work in the
White House who are probably very scared right now to be associated with
this administration in any respect.
HAYES: Sam, there`s reporting, obviously, that there is now a White House
official close to the President under investigation, which is incredible to
imagine. And then more reporting tonight from Reuters that the White House
essentially plotting their counterattack against Mueller, possibly going to
invoke some fairly arcane ethical rule that would force Mueller to recuse
from investigating Manafort and Jared Kushner because he worked at
WilmerHale which has represented them. It seems to me like that indicates
an urge to double down which if we shouldn`t be surprised by but can be
dangerous.
STEIN: Yes, and I go back to my point last time which was the initial
statement put out after the appointment of Bob Mueller as Special Counsel
is we welcome this. This will absolve us because there`s nothing there.
Certainly you don`t act in this fashion, trying to impede the investigation
before it begins if you have nothing to hide. It`s a bizarre, guilty-like
behavior. And the other thing I would say that you know, we`re sort of
losing a little attention. There`s so much focus and rightfully so on all
this but there`s the possibility of real damage being done in the interim.
And it`s not just divulging secrets of intelligence that the Israelis may
have shared with you to the Russians. But there`s an underreported story
that came out tonight about Trump deciding that he might blow up the
individual market of health care for instance by not paying this ObamaCare
subsidies. These things are happening in real time and there`s so much
dirt being kicked up with the Russian stuff, with the Comey stuff, with the
Kushner stuff that we`re barely paying attention to the totality of the
damage that could happen.
HAYES: Olivia Nuzzi and Sam Stein, thanks to you both.
STEIN: Thanks Chris.
HAYES: Up next. More on the expanding Russian probe and the news that
James Comey will testify publicly. Senator Mark Warner joins me after this
two-minute break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: The federal investigation into Russian sabotage in the 2016
campaign now reaches all the way into Donald Trump`s White House.
Washington Post reported today that according to people familiar with the
matters, the probe has identified a current White House official as a
significant person of interest. Not just any official, sources told the
Post but someone close to the President. NBC News has confirmed a White
House official is under investigation. And this comes right as the
investigation is shifting into a higher gear entering what the post
describes as a more overtly act of faith. Investigators are reportedly
starting to conduct interviews and issue more subpoenas. And they`re not
just looking at the possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and
Russian operatives according to Post. They`re examining whether any Trump
associates may have committed financial crimes. As the FBI probe moves
forward, so does the investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee
which just announced that James Comey will testify in open session sometime
after Memorial Day. His first public appearance since the President fired
him as FBI Director just before that announcement was made, I asked the
Ranking Member of that Committee Senator Mark Warner for his reaction to
the news that someone in the White House is under investigation.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
SEN. MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: Well, Chris, I`m not going to comment on
anything I may have been briefed on as a member of the gang of eight. Any
classified information, but we`ve got a lot of work in front of us.
HAYES: The President told Russian officials in the White House that James
Comey was crazy, a real nut job. What`s your reaction to him telling a
Russian officials that?
WARNER: I find it outrageous. You know, it`s one of the reasons why I
believe so strongly James Comey deserve a chance to come before our
Committee in open session and tell his side of the story. It`s remarkable
that a President would demean a Director of the FBI that way it`s
remarkable that he`d say that to the Russians. This may have been I guess,
the same meeting where he was also disclosing classified information. In a
certain way, you just can`t make this stuff up but every day there seems to
be another, oh, my gosh, kind of moment. And I got to tell you, it`s – it
is very, very concerning to me. It`s one of the reasons why the Senate
Intelligence Investigation, while I commend the fact at the appointment of
former Director Mueller to lead the criminal and the Justice Department
investigation, our counterintelligence investigation, we`ve got to pick-up
the pace. It`s more important than ever. We will have a different
standard. There may be actions that are criminal that – and certain
actions that they may not hit that mark in terms of being criminal but
they`re still factual and they still need to be reported in terms of
counterintelligence and ultimately for the American people to then make
their own judgments.
HAYES: What more would you have to say? Senator Patrick Leahy tweeted
that this is what obstruction looks like and then quoted the President.
What more would you have to see? What more evidence would you need to
convince you that the President has committed obstruction?
WARNER: Listen, while I went to law school, I never practiced a day of law
so I`m not going to weigh in on the legalities but it sure does seem
inappropriate, to say the least, that the President would both make these
kind of comments to the Russians as well as the whole underlying reason
that he has now acknowledged repeatedly that he fired james comey because
of his concerns about the investigations into his associates who may have
had possible collusion with the Russians during the campaign.
HAYES: Senator Lindsey Graham who, of course, is on judiciary, basically
said yesterday, look, or I think, two days ago, Mueller is in charge now.
We`re going to have to sort of step back. Everyone in the Congress is
going to have to step back, let Mueller do this. And we should just get
back to business. Go to work on the tax cuts and ObamaCare repeal and
replace. What`s your – what`s your reaction to that?
WARNER: Well, that may be – I can`t say grace over what the Judiciary
Committee may do or not do. I know that Director Mueller, I`m glad he was
appointed but that simply means there`s a new boss for the already existing
investigations that have been ongoing. We know now from many, many months.
But I can assure Senator Graham and everybody else that the Senate
Counterintelligence investigation is ongoing, full steam ahead. As a
matter of fact, we are redoubling our effort. We`ve really picked up
momentum as we start to go beyond the intelligence community, interviews
and now starting to interview people that were affiliated with Mr. Trump
and his campaign. We`ve still got a very, very critical job to do. And
we`re going to do it.
HAYES: All right. Senator Mark Warner, thank you for joining me.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
HAYES: Coming up. The amazing measures former FBI Director James Comey
took to avoid interactions with President Trump. That after this quick
break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BENJAMIN WITTES, FRIEND OF JAMES COMEY: This was somebody under intense
pressure, and, look, Jim is a trooper. He handles pressure very well.
He`s not a whiner and – but the color of the wallpaper was that these were
not honorable people, and that protecting the FBI from them was his day
job.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The relationship between President Trump and then FBI director
James Comey is now, of course, under intense scrutiny, particularly since
it`s known the President called Comey a real nut job when he met with
Russian officials in the Oval Office. Benjamin Wittis, a friend of Comey`s
spoke with PBS NewsHour about a number of conversations they had about
Comey and President Trump. Wittes who is Editor in Chief of a highly
regarded law firm blog described a scene two days after the President`s
inauguration at a White House ceremony honoring law enforcement officials.
He says Comey was hoping to get through the event unnoticed.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
WITTES: He really wanted to kind of blend in and not be singled out. And
he`s a – he`s 6`8”, so it`s when –
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s really tough to do that.
WITES: He`s 6`8, it`s really hard to blend in. He`s wearing if you watch
the video of it, he`s wearing a blue blazer, and he stands in the part of
the room that is as far from Trump as it is physically possible to be and
also against blue drapes that are the same color as his –
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He chose that spot?
WITTES: He chose that spot because it was you know, like almost like a
chameleon, you know, camouflage against the wall.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Blend in.
WITTES: So you know, he described you know, thinking he`d gotten away with
that. Then he has to go over and shake his hand.
TRUMP: He`s become more famous than me.
WITTES: Then it`s a long walk across that room. And what he told me was
that it was – it was bad enough that there was going to be a handshake,
but, you know, there really wasn`t going to be a hug. And so if you watch
the video, he extends his hand and Comey`s arms are really long, and he
extends his hand preemptively and Trump grabs the hand and pulls him into a
hug but the hug is entirely one-sided. So one guy in the hug is shaking
hands and the other guy is hugging. And Comey was just completely
disgusted.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Disgusted?
WITTES: Disgusted by the episode.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The showdown between the president of the United States and the FBI
director he fired to take pressure off of the Russians is about to happen
in full public view. And we`ll talk about it, next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
WITTES: So one guy in the hug is shaking hands, and the other guy is
hugging. And Comey was just completely disgusted by it.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Disgusted?
WITTES: Disgusted by the episode. He thought it was an intentional
attempt to compromise him in public in a way that would – that would so –
and emphasize concerns that half of the electorate had about him and the
bureau.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: As FBI Director James Comey reportedly had several unsettling
episodes with President Trump who we now know was thinking about the
Russian investigation when he fired Comey and who bragged about it
afterwards to Russian officials in the Oval Office.
On one occasion, according to the New York Times, when the president called
Comey and asked him when federal authorities were going to put out word
that Mr. Trump was not personally under investigation, Mr. Comey told the
president he should not contact him directly, but instead follow the proper
procedures and have the White House counsel send any inquiries to the
Justice Department.
There were reportedly several other interludes between the president and
Comey before he
was fired. Tonight, we learned Comey will have a chance to give his full
version of events in public
testimony to the senate in the next few weeks.
And joining me now, MSNBC contributor Naveed Jamali, former FBI double
agent, Chris Lew, former assistant to President Obama, former deputy
secretary of Labor.
And, Chris, let me start with you as someone who worked in the White House
for awhile, what – how forthcoming to you anticipate Comey`s testimony to
be when he finally goes before the senate committee.
CHRIS LU, FRM. ASSIT TO PRESIDENT OBAMA: Thank you, Chris, for having me
on.
I think he`ll be very forthcoming. And I think he`ll be forthcoming about
what the procedures are for contacting the FBI working through White House
counsel`s office, working through the Department of Justice.
I spent four years in the Obama White House, and what we have seen over the
last couple of
weeks in terms of contacts is unprecedented. We were warned up and down
about not having contact with agency officials about investigations,
whether it was the FBI, ICE, EPA, any enforcement action, we should not
have any contact.
And the fact that you have this amount of contacts between the president
and the FBI director is really shocking.
HAYES: And not just the president, Chris, you have Reince Priebus we know
also talking to him. I mean, just to be clear, you are saying in the White
House, you and your colleagues and the president did not and would not have
called the FBI director or other agents for updates or to ask them to come
out with a statement?
LU: Absolutely not.
You had Bob Bauer on. Bob Bauer would have dragged me to the White House
chief of staff and had me fired if I had done anything like that.
And what is also amazing, is you just go back and look at the history of
Watergate. Richard Nixon went to Haldeman, to the CIA, to the FBI, to stop
that investigation. Donald Trump cuts out the middle man and goes straight
to the FBI director. It`s shocking.
HAYES: Naveed, what`s your reaction to the stories emerging about the way
that Comey was trying to sort of negotiate this relationship?
NAVEED JAMALI, FRM. FBI DOUBLE AGENT: Yeah, I think that that`s an
interesting point. There`s been a lot of sort of buzz about why didn`t
Comey resign? Why didn`t he bring this up the
minute this happened?
And I think that people should understand that as Chris is sort of pointing
out here, the level that perhaps this conversation took place didn`t rise
to some sort of criminality. And I think that it was probably the right
thing to do to sort of sit on this.
But, you know, I sort of feel like in the military with this term command
undue influence. When there`s an investigation in the UCMJ, a commander
cannot exert his or her influence to shape the direction of the
investigation. And to just use that construct here, it certainly seems
that there was, whether by design or not, that there was an attempt here to
sort of steer things in a particular direction. And that`s, boy, if you
are the commander-in-chief, that`s just – you just can`t do that.
HAYES: Well, and Chris, respond to this. I mean, look, you know, the
point that Benjamin WITTES is making there, right, the grasp there was to
try to reaffirm the distrust that half the – half of the electorate had
for Comey because of the Comey letter and the Clinton campaign and pretty
robust empirical evidence that extremely powerful effect on the election,
helped get Donald Trump elected.
I mean, what do you say to people who say, look, this guy is a grandstander
and he is a sort of deft Machiavellian Washington figure who is playing his
way through this. And now he`s going to get another chance at the
committee.
But all the liberals who suddenly love him are forgetting all their
characterological reservations about the man.
LU: You know, Chris, look, I don`t know Jim Comey, but what we have seen
over the last 110 days or so from this White House is a complete disrespect
for the rule of law. And that starts with the way they`ve treated ethics,
with conflicts of interest.
This is not a president or White House that just accidentally had these
contacts because they hadn`t had the right level of training. They
consciously went into these contacts with an intention to send a message to
the FBI director and that`s improper.
HAYES: Naveed, with the news tonight that there`s someone in the White
House right now who is a person of interest in the investigation, I mean,
just talk me through what it would be like to be in the FBI right now
working on that investigation with someone who is close to the president as
someone you`re investigating.
JAMALI: Well, look, I think the first question they`re probably looking at
is how far back do we have to go? I think it`s not right to think this
started in 2017. The Russian involvement started
in 2017.
HAYES: 2016.
JAMALI: We know for example General Flynn with RT.
So, I think on the FBI they`re trying to figure out how far back do we have
to go? Do we want to look at other cases? I mean, there`s this
interesting case with this Russian bank and Jared Kushner and his failure
to disclose that connection on his security forms.
You know, so it`s a pretty wide net and I think that the FBI is probably
going to go back a lot
farther than 2017.
HAYES: So, you think they are now looking at – I mean, the reporting
about – they`re now looking at financial crimes. I mean, your point is
that the portfolio of what investigators can look at
is, you think that the signals are being sent in the reporting is fairly
broad.
JAMALI: Yes. I think that, you know, when it comes to this if there was
collusion, or which I tend to not think is the case, but if there was this
nexus, it probably didn`t occur just in 2017.
So, the question of obstruction is one thing, but when you go back to the
counterintelligence side, this is – these are things that take years,
operations take years. So, I think they`re probably going to go back quite
a few years.
HAYES: All right, Naveed Jamali and Chris Lu, thank you both.
Ahead, yet another set of damaging reports to the White House coming out
just minutes after Air Force One took off for the president`s first
international trip.
Plus, James Comey isn`t the only one who wanted to avoid a hug from Donald
Trump. And that`s tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after the break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Thing One tonight – we`ve documented President Trump`s oddly
aggressive handshakes turning a friendly gesture into a kind of power tug
even with his vice president, his secretary of state Rex Tillerson or, most
notably, of course, his supreme court pick.
But the yank and pull isn`t the only move this president deploys. As we
just discussed, there was the president`s Oval Office half embrace with
then FBI director James Comey when he pulled a
reportedly uncomfortable Comey into a hug.
But Comey is not the first person apprehensive about an unwanted hug from
Donald Trump in front of cameras. Hillary Clinton worried about the same
thing and we know that because there is video of her practicing how to
avoid it. You don`t want to miss Thing Two in 60 seconds.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: At the first presidential debate last year, Donald Trump and
Hillary Clinton took the
stage and shook hands. And while Trump placed a hand on Clinton`s back,
she avoided what happened to now fired FBI Director James Comey, an
unprovoked embrace from Donald Trump.
And that was no accident. Today, long time Clinton aide Felipe Raines
tweeted, not easy
to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice, then
posted a video from their
debate prep taken two days before the first showdown with Raines playing
the part of Trump.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ladies and gentlemen, two major party candidates for
president, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Donald J. Trump.
CLINTON: Hey. Look at you.
(LAUGHTER)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Right now, the president is in the middle of a 14-hour flight to
Saudi Arabia, the first of five countries he will visit on his first
overseas trip. He left his home country at the end of a truly astonishing
week of fast-moving, stunning news about his very young presidency. It was
only Monday, again of this week, that The Washington Post had the
blockbuster report that President Trump had revealed highly classified
intelligence to Russian officials inside the Oval Office. Tuesday was when
we learned from the New York Times about the Comey memo, alleging the
president asked the former FBI director directly to drop the investigation
into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Then on Wednesday, the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to
investigate Russia`s
interference in the presidential election. And of course there were
smaller stories like the Turkish security forces beating a peaceful
protesters on the streets of Washington, D.C., as their president looked
on.
Today, the president departed this country on Air Force One headed for
Saudi Arabia at 2:30
p.m. and just 30 minutes later the plane barely out of the D.C. metro air
space, The New York Times dropped the report the president told Russian
officials he`d been under great pressure because of Russia, but firing
James Comey, quote, “a real nut job,” took the pressure off.
It was two minutes after that that the Washington Post reported that a
current White House official is a person of interest in the Russian
investigation.
Who knows what will happen tomorrow, or even in the next five minutes.
We`re going to take a few minutes just to talk about all of this with Sam
Seder and and Leon Wolf right after this break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Look at the way I`ve been treated lately. No politician in
history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more
unfairly.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Nelson Mandela from heaven saying, hmm.
Joining me now Leon Wolf, managing editor of The Blaze, and Sam Seder, host
of the Majority Report and an MSNBC constributor.
I just don`t know – I don`t think we`ve ever seen anything like this in
the two weeks. Well, we haven`t seen anything like the last two weeks in
the last decade or so, I would say, and particularly from a sort of –
specifically scandal investigatory standpoint. What does it all add up to
in your mind?
SAM SEDER, MAJORITY REPORT: I mean, I don`t think we`ve seen anything like
this even a decade ago because it`s coming from so many different
directions. And I really do think that there`s a
multitude of agendas at play here.
I mean, I think we`re seeing leaks from people around the FBI. I think
we`re seeing leaks from the national security state. But frankly,
someone`s in the White House–
HAYES: A lot of people in the White House. I think they turned on him.
I think a lot of people turned on him.
SEDER: I think there`s a lot of people have turned on him. I think, you
know, I know you tweeted the other day you perceive Mike Pence as maybe
some type of like House of Cards figure. I mean, there`s a lot of reason
to believe there are people in the White House who have a very strange
agenda that doesn`t have to do with Donald Trump getting himself out of
this predicament.
HAYES: You know, Leon, I`ve been tracking with some fascination the
roiling debate on the right which has been roiling ever since Donald Trump
set upon the scene and there`s been really heated
discussions about what the Americans right`s relationship to him is. What
has the last week done for that debate?
LEON WOLF, THE BLAZE: You know, it`s interesting. I think it`s kind of
crystallized with a lot of different people.
I haven`t seen a lot of people who I follow who have kind of gotten on the
Trump bandwagon, or not even the Trump bandwagon, but there were people who
were like in my boat. I was you know one of the Never Trump people who
after he was elected said, you know what, let`s give the guy a chance.
Let`s hope he succeeds.
I kind of hope just for the sake of the country that he doesn`t do too much
of a terrible job. I don`t have much hope for that. Still, optimistically
you would want the next four years to not be
like the last six months.
So, I haven`t seen a lot of people just jump off that bandwagon, but I
mean, if you believe the polls, there are people who voted for Trump who
now think that he`s doing a bad job.
HAYES; Right. Yeah, that is a key point. We keep giving this a sort of
like, oh, he`s at the
floor, you know, he`s the lowest he`s ever been in approval ratings, and
this – the effect, the cumulative effect the last two weeks has been that
there are people who saying he`s doing a bad job who didn`t
think that before.
SEDER: Yes, but not as many–
HAYES: –las you might suppose.
SEDER: And we look at his numbers going down in terms of Republican
approval, but we don`t see – that`s across the country. In those
congressional districts, you can imagine that it`s not hard to believe that
those numbers are actually higher than they are amongst Republicans general
speaking.
And so in terms of Donald Trump`s performance, of course, I don`t want him
to turn the country
into a dumpster fire. But the fact is, is that the Republican Party is
under-girding this guy. And even though there are people who have a
problem with Donald Trump, the fact is the entire infrastructure – I mean,
and you can take it from John McCain picking Sarah Palin, you can take it
from Mitt Romney going and kissing the ring, you can take it from John
Boehner who refused to tell his own caucus members don`t bring up birther
bills.
I mean, there – this is not coming out of any – nowhere.
HAYES: And the thing I think about, Leon, if you know, if you`ve ever been
at a surprise party or a situation where you`re blindfolded and someone is
leading you, there`s this sense you have of just like profound
vulnerability, right even if it`s someone you trust. And right now that`s
basically what`s being done to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell by Donald
Trump. They do not know where this is going. It is remarkable to me they
are willing to walk along with this.
WOLF: Yeah, I mean, I said all along throughout the 2016 election that it
seemed to me to be kind of like a 1968 type of a feel where the election
issues were I thought more cultural than they were
political. And I think a lot of people kind of missed that. And I think
now we`ve like zoomed past the entire 68 through 72 period and we`re
looking kind of 73, 74. It`s what it feels a lot like.
But I will say this, and I said this on Twitter earlier this week, you
know, as a guy who was a Republican back in the `90s, there were a lot of
times we assumed that Bill Clinton was dead. The stake was through his
heart. It was all over. And I hear kind of a lot of liberals with that
same sort of elation.
We`ve seen Donald Trump survive so much that it`s incredible.
HAYES: I agree with – Ron Klain (ph) had a great piece about this – and
you`re nodding your head, and I want to bring this up. This is Brian
Schotts, Hawaii Senator, sorry for yelling, guys, but in
the middle of this s show, they are still trying to take away your health
care and ruin the internet. Politico reporting that Trump has told adviser
he wants to end payments of key Obamacare subsidies, a move that could send
the health law`s insurance markets into a tailspin, and other reporting
suggesting the administration is basically been telling insurers get on
board this or we`re going to do this.
They still and a united government. And they still are pursuing this
agenda.
SEDER: I mean, and I think that on the ground the greatest force of
resistance is coming over health care. I mean, we see it at these town
halls. They`re not coming in. I mean, you get a little bit of you`re just
doing what Donald Trump wants you to, but you`re also getting some very
pointed questions about health care.
And, you know, one thing that has come up I think through over the past
couple months in terms of Obamacare, is that people are beginning to
appreciate the patient protection part of the Patient Protection and
Affordable Care Act.
The Affordable Care Act as it was came to be known sort of oversold the
affordable part, frankly, but the patient protection part is something that
fits – that affects a lot more Americans across the country–
HAYES: PPACA is the official name of the bill, the law.
And I will say the final sort of closing thought here is that if they turn
back to the agenda, I don`t think there`s a tremendous amount of clamoring
for that health care bill or the tax cuts, frankly. So, I`m not sure like
pivoting back into that is going to be the thing that saves them
politically.
Leon Wolf and Sam Seder, thanks to you both.
One last reminder before the weekend, if you are anywhere around the New
York area on Sunday, I`ll be at Lehman College in my home burrough of the
Bronx to talk about A Colony in a Nation. The event is free, open to the
public, and if you buy my book there, proceeds go to the Lit Bar, which is
a great aspiring book shop you can read all about on our Facebook page as
well as get the details for the event.
That is All In for this evening.
END
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,
distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the
prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter
or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the
content.>