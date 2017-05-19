All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/19/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: May 19, 2017

Guest: Ted Lieu, Bob Bauer, Olivia Nuzzi, Sam Stein, Mark Warner

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: – the Middle East centered on Syria, they did

it with a Moscow simultaneously engaged in manipulating who won the

American Presidency. And this led inevitably to the danger, that the

future President`s aggressive push for friendship with Vladimir Putin would

come to appear as a hand in glove engagement with Putin`s own effort to

decide who that President would be. And that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks

for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: There`s no

collusion. Russia is fine.

HAYES: The Russia investigation moves inside the White House.

TRUMP: But I can always speak for myself and the Russians.

HAYES: Twin scoops from The New York Times and The Washington Post. A

senior Trump administration official is now a person of interest in the

Trump/Russia investigation.

MATT ZAPOTOSKY, WASHINGTON POST JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REPORTER: You`re going

to see subpoenas, potential interview requests in the coming weeks.

HAYES: And the President in the Oval Office told Russia`s Ambassador that

the pressure is off now that the, quote, nut job James Comey was fired.

TRUMP: No puppet. No puppet.

HILLARY CLINTON, U.S. FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It`s pretty clear –

TRUMP: You`re the puppet.

HAYES: Tonight the case for obstruction of justice, the White House

responds and all of the massive fallout from these two stories when ALL IN

starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight, with the

President in the air on his first overseas trip, major developments in the

stories still surrounding the White House he leaves behind. Tonight the

stunning revelations that a senior White House adviser is under

investigation, that the President bragged to Russian officials in the Oval

Office about the firing of his FBI Director and finally that former

Director Comey himself has agreed to testify publicly before the Senate.

First, the investigation. The Washington Post first to report today that

the law enforcement investigation into possible coordination between Russia

and the Trump campaign has identified a current White House official as a

significant person of interest. The post reporting the investigation

appears to be entering a more overtly active phase and is likely to

intensify. Post reporter Matt Zeptosky described the situation early or

MSNBC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZAPOTOSKY: You`re going to see subpoenas, potential interview requests in

the coming weeks and the big way that escalated is now a focus of it is

someone inside the White House.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: A short time ago, NBC News citing two U.S. officials confirmed that

an unnamed current White House official is under FBI investigation related

to Russia collusion. Meanwhile, McClatchy citing a member of Congress

briefed today by Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein is reporting that

investigators into Russian interference in the election are now also

probing whether White House officials have engaged in a cover-up. One note

of caution, one House democrat who is in today`s briefing told NBC News he

or she did not come to the same conclusion. But here`s Democratic Senator

Chris Van Hollen on what Rosenstein said when he briefed the Senate

yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN (D), MARYLAND: He was very clear in his comments

that a criminal investigation was part of this and part of the purview of

the Special Counsel.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did he use the words, were you looking into a cover-

up?

VAN HOLLEN: I`m not sure if he used the word cover-up, but the word

obstruction of justice was used and that amounts to the same thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Democrat Elijah Cummings who was in today`s briefing on the House

side had a message for reporters afterward.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS (D) MARYLAND: If there is any moment that the press

in our country`s history has a major role, it is this moment. This is your

moment. You have got to put it out there so people can understand what is

going on. I have said it before, and I`ll say it again. This is about the

fight for the soul of our democracy. We cannot afford to lose this one.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: And then this. A New York Times reporting that when the President

met with Russian officials in the Oval Office last week, where he

reportedly disclosed classified, high-level intelligence provided by

Israel, the President in that same meeting also told the Russian officials,

quote, “I just fired the Head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job. I

faced great pressure because of Russia. That`s taken off.” President

Trump adding, “I`m not under investigation.” Senator Patrick Leahy

responded to the story on Twitter by quoting the President adding, quote,

“this is what obstruction looks like.” The White House is not disputing

the account which came from a document that has been circulated as the

official account of the meeting. In a statement, the Press Secretary Sean

Spicer said once again that the real story is that the conversation leaked

and complained that Comey had, quote, “created unnecessary pressure on our

ability to engage and negotiate with Russia.” An unnamed official told The

Times the President was merely quote “using a negotiating tactic to coax

concessions from Russian officials.” All this coming just days after The

New York Times reported that President Trump personally asked Former FBI

Director James Comey to drop the Russia related investigation into his

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Late today we learned at

Comey has agreed to testify in an open session before the Senate

Intelligence Committee sometime after Memorial Day. Joining me now,

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu of California, Member of the House

Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committee. There`s so much to get to here,

Congressman. Let me start with just your reaction to The Times report

about the President`s calling Comey a nut job, saying he fired him, seeming

to explicitly state it was to get away from the investigation that

essentially the White House confirming it today. What is your reaction to

that?

REP. TED LIEU (D), CALIFORNIA: Thank you, Chris, for that question. Let

me say that we no longer just have smoke. We have a raging ten-alarm fire

at the White House. As a former Prosecutor, what the President did in

firing James Comey and then saying he did it to relieve pressure on himself

because of the FBI investigation is the classic case of obstruction of

justice, a federal crime. Anybody else who did something like this would

be facing a federal indictment and a criminal trial.

HAYES: You know, you have a particular perspective because if I`m not

mistaken, you serve as a jag officer, as a prosecutor in the military

system. And in that – in those situations, you have the kind of improper

use of the chain of command to manipulate investigations. That`s something

that can be prosecuted. Is there a corollary here in what the President is

doing?

LIEU: Absolutely. In the Air Force, we have Article 134 of Uniform Code

of Military Justice for obstruction of justice. And what we have here is a

President of the United States actively impeding, obstructing a federal

investigation into his associates and potentially himself. It doesn`t even

matter right now what the underlying investigation is. The fact that he

fired Comey for the reason he stated is obstruction of justice and that is

a federal crime.

HAYES: If that is a federal crime, does that meet the threshold of high

crimes and misdemeanors for impeachment as laid out in the constitution of

the United States?

LIEU: The first article of impeachment for President Richard Nixon was

obstruction of justice. I sit on the House Judiciary Committee. If there

were to be impeachment proceedings, the House Judiciary Committee is where

it would start. We have a lot of active investigations going on, including

the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. We need to let those

investigations run its course so we can get the full evidence and then

proceed based on what the investigations show.

HAYES: So, what I`m hearing from you – and I want to read you something

that Adam Schiff – there`s an article in New York Times about democratic

leaders trying to slow calls to impeach Trump. Adam Schiff talking about

the need to kind of let the facts come out. You are in the same place

right as of now?

LIEU: I think we`re all in a different place as of now because of last ten

days have been a turning point with the firing of Jim Comey. But today was

a particularly turning point because now we have the President actually

saying the reason he did it was to relieve pressure because of FBI

investigation. That is obstruction of justice staring us in the face. I

hope it`s a turning point for republicans who are now going to start taking

this seriously and do the investigations and really look into how do we

address these violations of federal law.

HAYES: We should note there`s also news tonight that White House counsel`s

office has consulted experts in impeachment and have begun collecting info

on how such proceedings work. Are you surprised by that news?

LIEU: I am not. What I am a little surprised about is there is also

reporting that a current senior White House official close to the President

is under investigation by the FBI. So now we`re not just talking about

Michael Flynn or Paul Manafort or Roger Stone or others who worked for

Trump during the campaign. This is a person right now in our government

who may have colluded with a foreign power. That is a problem.

HAYES: Congressman Ted Lieu, thanks for being with me tonight.

LIEU: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Bob Bauer who served was White House counsel under

President Obama. And I should note for disclosure, my wife worked in that

office. All right. The White House is not contesting the account that ran

The New York Times. In fact, Sean Spicer`s statement basically says, yes,

the President fired the FBI Director because of the way he was conducting

the investigation. Is that obstruction?

BOB BAUER, WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL UNDER PRESIDENT OBAMA: Once again, and,

obviously, we have a Special Counsel who can look into this and will look

into this as part of the overall charge that he has. We don`t have all the

facts and they`ll emerge and then someone will be able to piece together

the case one way or the other, for or against obstruction. But certainly

what you have is this accumulated series of statements that he was looking

to take the pressure off of himself. That the President had himself in

mind, his own exposure in looking to, first, obtain from Mr. Comey

assurances that he wasn`t in legal peril and then reflecting to others that

was his purpose. And so you take together these various statements, and it

creates a picture that at a minimum is going to require attention from

those who were responsible for that aspect of the investigation.

HAYES: You worked as White House Counsel. What would you be doing right

now if you were in the White House and serving in that role?

BAUER: Well, it`s very difficult for me to say. I have not represented

Mr. Trump. I have a different experience, different White House,

differently structured, different personnel. I can only say that these are

periods of time when it is very important for discipline to be restored in

the building. And that`s going to wind up determining whether the

President and his staff can get a handle on this from a communications and

political perspective but also certainly from a legal perspective. If you

have the President tweeting on the subject, if you have no discipline

around what he says publicly about it if you have inconsistency of message,

the President saying one thing, the staff saying another, that`s going to

be an enormous concern to the White House Counsel and, quite frankly, to

whatever personal counsel the President is consulting on these issues.

HAYES: Well, I`m glad you mention that because we have reporting today

that there`s a person of interest inside the White House. We don`t know

who that is. But at a certain point you start to have dueling sets of

legal interest. There`s the White House Counsel who`s looking out for the

President as the President of the United States. The President retaining

private counsel most likely to sort of work on the investigation, and

staffers probably getting outside counsel as well. How does that – how

does that all work?

BAUER: Well, you are correct. I mean, there are different interests here

that have to be addressed. The staffers, as well as the other officials in

the White House, the President, the White House Counsel, they have their

official duties to attend to. But they also, in some cases, are going to

require private counsel, and a ranging an orderly process for all of that

to be sorted out and assuring that for example government communications of

more personal nature involving personal liability are not confused is

absolutely essential.

HAYES: What do you mean by that? What do you mean by that?

BAUER: Well, for one thing, as we learned in prior administrations, when

questions of attorney/client privilege were litigated, the President if for

example, consulting a government lawyer cannot invoke the privilege if he

makes communications about his personal legal circumstances to the

government lawyer. Those government lawyers are there to represent the

interests of the United States.

HAYES: Right.

BAUER: And that`s why he requires private counsel to have the full benefit

of candid communications that are cloaked in privilege.

HAYES: So – and it also strikes me that there`s some real issues you have

to worry about if you are a staffer about your own exposure. I mean, we

don`t know what`s happening, but we know that Mueller may be investigating

obstruction, that we don`t know what orders have been given inside the

White House about how to deal with any of this. But presumably there`s

paper trails and memos and meetings that have happened about the firing of

James Comey that you can find yourself – you know, with some criminal

exposure or at the very least being called upon to give sworn testimony.

BAUER: Well, as this plays out, that may well turn out to be true. We

don`t know that yet of course, but certainly there will be people if for

example, the obstruction phase – and that`s not the only piece of it –

HAYES: All right. Yes.

BAUER: – obviously, that Mr. Mueller is looking into. But if that begins

to proceed, if there`s a basis for them to look into it and by the way,

that may not just be a question of the President`s conduct. It may, in

fact, involve the conduct of others in the government.

HAYES: Right.

BAUER: And you are quite right. Then their conversations and their

documentation are all going to be matters of interest to those who were

investigating it. Absolutely. I would make one other comment about the

White House legal team`s concerns. The President`s tweets, his comments,

as I mentioned, all of these add significantly to the complexity of a

situation. And there`s another aspect to what The New York Times reports.

It is quite striking. The President telling a foreign government, the

Russians no less, that he thought the former FBI Director was, I don`t

recall precisely a nut job or nut case, cannot be helpful to him in the

relationship that he has with the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the

agents currently working on the case. And these questions of how he

positions himself publicly, what he communicates about himself, about his

intentions, about the way he operates are just exceptionally important.

And a counsel inside the building would are to be actively concerned that

either by Twitter or in some other fashion, through impulsive means of

communication, he`s making his life and everybody else`s much more

difficult.

HAYES: Bob Bauer, thank you for your time tonight.

BAUER: Certainly.

HAYES: Joining me now, Olivia Nuzzi, Washington Correspondent for New York

Magazine and Sam Stein, Senior Politics Editor for the Washington Post.

Well, Sam, I`ll start with you. Holy potatoes. I mean, let`s start the

Times story. Just – even if there`s nothing there underlying, just the

notion that the President is in this meeting that the U.S. media are barred

from, that Russian state media are in, Kislyak`s present is hidden –

presence is hidden from us in the official readout. We only learned from

Russian state media and in that, he`s telling them he`s fired the guy that

was investigating them, which is to say Russian government and possibly who

knows, maybe even Kislyak in his – I cannot believe he said that.

SAM STEIN, WASHINGTON POST SENIOR POLITICS EDITOR: That might have been

the second most damaging thing he said in that meeting. He also revealed

critical intelligence to the Russians that apparently come from the

Israelis so he could have damaged our relationship with Israel as well. I

mean, it would be tough to draw up a more damaging meeting from a

communications, political optics perspective, whatever. It also just

damages every line the White House communication shop had been trying to

push for the rationale for the Comey firing. I mean, keep in mind,

Rosenstein was supposed to be the person that compelled them to do this

firing. Trump goes on to Lester Holt and says, no, no, it was about

Russia. And then of course, divulges it to the Russians themselves. There

is no coherence to anything that this White House has done. It does seem

to be a White House in free-fall. But I actually just think that this is a

case of people who have no concept of how the political system works. They

think they can run roughshod over it. They improvise. They might have a

different mentality because they`re from the business world but I can`t

even imagine that this style works well in the business world as well.

HAYES: Well, and Olivia, you`ve covered of this White House closely so it

think to me, it`s more than the political world too. It`s also the legal

world. I mean, there`s a reason that White Houses tend to be chock full of

lawyers because it`s very easy to break the law, actually, if you`re – if

you`re operating at that level. And it strikes me the entire culture there

is somewhat lawless. Is that – is that fair?

OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Completely. And

Donald Trump unfortunately, for his lawyers, is not someone who takes

direction particularly well. So you imagine they are giving him legal

advice and then he`s going out in an interview with Lester Holt or

elsewhere and completely going against that advice and just saying whatever

the hell he wants. I think it`s a terrible position for everyone in the

White House. And you know, the White House seems to think they can get

away with just positioning the press as the enemy again, positioning Comey

as the enemy, saying this is really about leaks because they have gotten

away with that for so long during the campaign. They had an enemy in

Hillary Clinton, they had an enemy in the press, and they were able to

withstand all of the different scandals during the campaign. It`s very

different now. And they don`t seem to be aware of that.

HAYES: To the point of it being different, there`s an amazing piece in the

Daily Beast today which is just off, it`s just anonymous quotes from senior

administration officials calling the President a moron, talking about how

idiotic the –I mean, I guess my question to you, Olivia, having sort of

reported on these folks, it also seems like the people around him are

distancing themselves from him. That he has not inspired loyalty. That

may be the most dangerous part of all of this.

NUZZI: Well, surely, yes, I think people are starting to get a little bit

spooked. They`re not sure how much longer they`ll going to last there.

But I would also point out, you know, there are people in all different

agencies within this government who probably don`t necessarily work in the

White House who are probably very scared right now to be associated with

this administration in any respect.

HAYES: Sam, there`s reporting, obviously, that there is now a White House

official close to the President under investigation, which is incredible to

imagine. And then more reporting tonight from Reuters that the White House

essentially plotting their counterattack against Mueller, possibly going to

invoke some fairly arcane ethical rule that would force Mueller to recuse

from investigating Manafort and Jared Kushner because he worked at

WilmerHale which has represented them. It seems to me like that indicates

an urge to double down which if we shouldn`t be surprised by but can be

dangerous.

STEIN: Yes, and I go back to my point last time which was the initial

statement put out after the appointment of Bob Mueller as Special Counsel

is we welcome this. This will absolve us because there`s nothing there.

Certainly you don`t act in this fashion, trying to impede the investigation

before it begins if you have nothing to hide. It`s a bizarre, guilty-like

behavior. And the other thing I would say that you know, we`re sort of

losing a little attention. There`s so much focus and rightfully so on all

this but there`s the possibility of real damage being done in the interim.

And it`s not just divulging secrets of intelligence that the Israelis may

have shared with you to the Russians. But there`s an underreported story

that came out tonight about Trump deciding that he might blow up the

individual market of health care for instance by not paying this ObamaCare

subsidies. These things are happening in real time and there`s so much

dirt being kicked up with the Russian stuff, with the Comey stuff, with the

Kushner stuff that we`re barely paying attention to the totality of the

damage that could happen.

HAYES: Olivia Nuzzi and Sam Stein, thanks to you both.

STEIN: Thanks Chris.

HAYES: Up next. More on the expanding Russian probe and the news that

James Comey will testify publicly. Senator Mark Warner joins me after this

two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The federal investigation into Russian sabotage in the 2016

campaign now reaches all the way into Donald Trump`s White House.

Washington Post reported today that according to people familiar with the

matters, the probe has identified a current White House official as a

significant person of interest. Not just any official, sources told the

Post but someone close to the President. NBC News has confirmed a White

House official is under investigation. And this comes right as the

investigation is shifting into a higher gear entering what the post

describes as a more overtly act of faith. Investigators are reportedly

starting to conduct interviews and issue more subpoenas. And they`re not

just looking at the possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and

Russian operatives according to Post. They`re examining whether any Trump

associates may have committed financial crimes. As the FBI probe moves

forward, so does the investigation by the Senate Intelligence Committee

which just announced that James Comey will testify in open session sometime

after Memorial Day. His first public appearance since the President fired

him as FBI Director just before that announcement was made, I asked the

Ranking Member of that Committee Senator Mark Warner for his reaction to

the news that someone in the White House is under investigation.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

SEN. MARK WARNER (D), VIRGINIA: Well, Chris, I`m not going to comment on

anything I may have been briefed on as a member of the gang of eight. Any

classified information, but we`ve got a lot of work in front of us.

HAYES: The President told Russian officials in the White House that James

Comey was crazy, a real nut job. What`s your reaction to him telling a

Russian officials that?

WARNER: I find it outrageous. You know, it`s one of the reasons why I

believe so strongly James Comey deserve a chance to come before our

Committee in open session and tell his side of the story. It`s remarkable

that a President would demean a Director of the FBI that way it`s

remarkable that he`d say that to the Russians. This may have been I guess,

the same meeting where he was also disclosing classified information. In a

certain way, you just can`t make this stuff up but every day there seems to

be another, oh, my gosh, kind of moment. And I got to tell you, it`s – it

is very, very concerning to me. It`s one of the reasons why the Senate

Intelligence Investigation, while I commend the fact at the appointment of

former Director Mueller to lead the criminal and the Justice Department

investigation, our counterintelligence investigation, we`ve got to pick-up

the pace. It`s more important than ever. We will have a different

standard. There may be actions that are criminal that – and certain

actions that they may not hit that mark in terms of being criminal but

they`re still factual and they still need to be reported in terms of

counterintelligence and ultimately for the American people to then make

their own judgments.

HAYES: What more would you have to say? Senator Patrick Leahy tweeted

that this is what obstruction looks like and then quoted the President.

What more would you have to see? What more evidence would you need to

convince you that the President has committed obstruction?

WARNER: Listen, while I went to law school, I never practiced a day of law

so I`m not going to weigh in on the legalities but it sure does seem

inappropriate, to say the least, that the President would both make these

kind of comments to the Russians as well as the whole underlying reason

that he has now acknowledged repeatedly that he fired james comey because

of his concerns about the investigations into his associates who may have

had possible collusion with the Russians during the campaign.

HAYES: Senator Lindsey Graham who, of course, is on judiciary, basically

said yesterday, look, or I think, two days ago, Mueller is in charge now.

We`re going to have to sort of step back. Everyone in the Congress is

going to have to step back, let Mueller do this. And we should just get

back to business. Go to work on the tax cuts and ObamaCare repeal and

replace. What`s your – what`s your reaction to that?

WARNER: Well, that may be – I can`t say grace over what the Judiciary

Committee may do or not do. I know that Director Mueller, I`m glad he was

appointed but that simply means there`s a new boss for the already existing

investigations that have been ongoing. We know now from many, many months.

But I can assure Senator Graham and everybody else that the Senate

Counterintelligence investigation is ongoing, full steam ahead. As a

matter of fact, we are redoubling our effort. We`ve really picked up

momentum as we start to go beyond the intelligence community, interviews

and now starting to interview people that were affiliated with Mr. Trump

and his campaign. We`ve still got a very, very critical job to do. And

we`re going to do it.

HAYES: All right. Senator Mark Warner, thank you for joining me.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: Coming up. The amazing measures former FBI Director James Comey

took to avoid interactions with President Trump. That after this quick

break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BENJAMIN WITTES, FRIEND OF JAMES COMEY: This was somebody under intense

pressure, and, look, Jim is a trooper. He handles pressure very well.

He`s not a whiner and – but the color of the wallpaper was that these were

not honorable people, and that protecting the FBI from them was his day

job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The relationship between President Trump and then FBI director

James Comey is now, of course, under intense scrutiny, particularly since

it`s known the President called Comey a real nut job when he met with

Russian officials in the Oval Office. Benjamin Wittis, a friend of Comey`s

spoke with PBS NewsHour about a number of conversations they had about

Comey and President Trump. Wittes who is Editor in Chief of a highly

regarded law firm blog described a scene two days after the President`s

inauguration at a White House ceremony honoring law enforcement officials.

He says Comey was hoping to get through the event unnoticed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WITTES: He really wanted to kind of blend in and not be singled out. And

he`s a – he`s 6`8”, so it`s when –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s really tough to do that.

WITES: He`s 6`8, it`s really hard to blend in. He`s wearing if you watch

the video of it, he`s wearing a blue blazer, and he stands in the part of

the room that is as far from Trump as it is physically possible to be and

also against blue drapes that are the same color as his –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He chose that spot?

WITTES: He chose that spot because it was you know, like almost like a

chameleon, you know, camouflage against the wall.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Blend in.

WITTES: So you know, he described you know, thinking he`d gotten away with

that. Then he has to go over and shake his hand.

TRUMP: He`s become more famous than me.

WITTES: Then it`s a long walk across that room. And what he told me was

that it was – it was bad enough that there was going to be a handshake,

but, you know, there really wasn`t going to be a hug. And so if you watch

the video, he extends his hand and Comey`s arms are really long, and he

extends his hand preemptively and Trump grabs the hand and pulls him into a

hug but the hug is entirely one-sided. So one guy in the hug is shaking

hands and the other guy is hugging. And Comey was just completely

disgusted.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Disgusted?

WITTES: Disgusted by the episode.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The showdown between the president of the United States and the FBI

director he fired to take pressure off of the Russians is about to happen

in full public view. And we`ll talk about it, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WITTES: So one guy in the hug is shaking hands, and the other guy is

hugging. And Comey was just completely disgusted by it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Disgusted?

WITTES: Disgusted by the episode. He thought it was an intentional

attempt to compromise him in public in a way that would – that would so –

and emphasize concerns that half of the electorate had about him and the

bureau.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: As FBI Director James Comey reportedly had several unsettling

episodes with President Trump who we now know was thinking about the

Russian investigation when he fired Comey and who bragged about it

afterwards to Russian officials in the Oval Office.

On one occasion, according to the New York Times, when the president called

Comey and asked him when federal authorities were going to put out word

that Mr. Trump was not personally under investigation, Mr. Comey told the

president he should not contact him directly, but instead follow the proper

procedures and have the White House counsel send any inquiries to the

Justice Department.

There were reportedly several other interludes between the president and

Comey before he

was fired. Tonight, we learned Comey will have a chance to give his full

version of events in public

testimony to the senate in the next few weeks.

And joining me now, MSNBC contributor Naveed Jamali, former FBI double

agent, Chris Lew, former assistant to President Obama, former deputy

secretary of Labor.

And, Chris, let me start with you as someone who worked in the White House

for awhile, what – how forthcoming to you anticipate Comey`s testimony to

be when he finally goes before the senate committee.

CHRIS LU, FRM. ASSIT TO PRESIDENT OBAMA: Thank you, Chris, for having me

on.

I think he`ll be very forthcoming. And I think he`ll be forthcoming about

what the procedures are for contacting the FBI working through White House

counsel`s office, working through the Department of Justice.

I spent four years in the Obama White House, and what we have seen over the

last couple of

weeks in terms of contacts is unprecedented. We were warned up and down

about not having contact with agency officials about investigations,

whether it was the FBI, ICE, EPA, any enforcement action, we should not

have any contact.

And the fact that you have this amount of contacts between the president

and the FBI director is really shocking.

HAYES: And not just the president, Chris, you have Reince Priebus we know

also talking to him. I mean, just to be clear, you are saying in the White

House, you and your colleagues and the president did not and would not have

called the FBI director or other agents for updates or to ask them to come

out with a statement?

LU: Absolutely not.

You had Bob Bauer on. Bob Bauer would have dragged me to the White House

chief of staff and had me fired if I had done anything like that.

And what is also amazing, is you just go back and look at the history of

Watergate. Richard Nixon went to Haldeman, to the CIA, to the FBI, to stop

that investigation. Donald Trump cuts out the middle man and goes straight

to the FBI director. It`s shocking.

HAYES: Naveed, what`s your reaction to the stories emerging about the way

that Comey was trying to sort of negotiate this relationship?

NAVEED JAMALI, FRM. FBI DOUBLE AGENT: Yeah, I think that that`s an

interesting point. There`s been a lot of sort of buzz about why didn`t

Comey resign? Why didn`t he bring this up the

minute this happened?

And I think that people should understand that as Chris is sort of pointing

out here, the level that perhaps this conversation took place didn`t rise

to some sort of criminality. And I think that it was probably the right

thing to do to sort of sit on this.

But, you know, I sort of feel like in the military with this term command

undue influence. When there`s an investigation in the UCMJ, a commander

cannot exert his or her influence to shape the direction of the

investigation. And to just use that construct here, it certainly seems

that there was, whether by design or not, that there was an attempt here to

sort of steer things in a particular direction. And that`s, boy, if you

are the commander-in-chief, that`s just – you just can`t do that.

HAYES: Well, and Chris, respond to this. I mean, look, you know, the

point that Benjamin WITTES is making there, right, the grasp there was to

try to reaffirm the distrust that half the – half of the electorate had

for Comey because of the Comey letter and the Clinton campaign and pretty

robust empirical evidence that extremely powerful effect on the election,

helped get Donald Trump elected.

I mean, what do you say to people who say, look, this guy is a grandstander

and he is a sort of deft Machiavellian Washington figure who is playing his

way through this. And now he`s going to get another chance at the

committee.

But all the liberals who suddenly love him are forgetting all their

characterological reservations about the man.

LU: You know, Chris, look, I don`t know Jim Comey, but what we have seen

over the last 110 days or so from this White House is a complete disrespect

for the rule of law. And that starts with the way they`ve treated ethics,

with conflicts of interest.

This is not a president or White House that just accidentally had these

contacts because they hadn`t had the right level of training. They

consciously went into these contacts with an intention to send a message to

the FBI director and that`s improper.

HAYES: Naveed, with the news tonight that there`s someone in the White

House right now who is a person of interest in the investigation, I mean,

just talk me through what it would be like to be in the FBI right now

working on that investigation with someone who is close to the president as

someone you`re investigating.

JAMALI: Well, look, I think the first question they`re probably looking at

is how far back do we have to go? I think it`s not right to think this

started in 2017. The Russian involvement started

in 2017.

HAYES: 2016.

JAMALI: We know for example General Flynn with RT.

So, I think on the FBI they`re trying to figure out how far back do we have

to go? Do we want to look at other cases? I mean, there`s this

interesting case with this Russian bank and Jared Kushner and his failure

to disclose that connection on his security forms.

You know, so it`s a pretty wide net and I think that the FBI is probably

going to go back a lot

farther than 2017.

HAYES: So, you think they are now looking at – I mean, the reporting

about – they`re now looking at financial crimes. I mean, your point is

that the portfolio of what investigators can look at

is, you think that the signals are being sent in the reporting is fairly

broad.

JAMALI: Yes. I think that, you know, when it comes to this if there was

collusion, or which I tend to not think is the case, but if there was this

nexus, it probably didn`t occur just in 2017.

So, the question of obstruction is one thing, but when you go back to the

counterintelligence side, this is – these are things that take years,

operations take years. So, I think they`re probably going to go back quite

a few years.

HAYES: All right, Naveed Jamali and Chris Lu, thank you both.

Ahead, yet another set of damaging reports to the White House coming out

just minutes after Air Force One took off for the president`s first

international trip.

Plus, James Comey isn`t the only one who wanted to avoid a hug from Donald

Trump. And that`s tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight – we`ve documented President Trump`s oddly

aggressive handshakes turning a friendly gesture into a kind of power tug

even with his vice president, his secretary of state Rex Tillerson or, most

notably, of course, his supreme court pick.

But the yank and pull isn`t the only move this president deploys. As we

just discussed, there was the president`s Oval Office half embrace with

then FBI director James Comey when he pulled a

reportedly uncomfortable Comey into a hug.

But Comey is not the first person apprehensive about an unwanted hug from

Donald Trump in front of cameras. Hillary Clinton worried about the same

thing and we know that because there is video of her practicing how to

avoid it. You don`t want to miss Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: At the first presidential debate last year, Donald Trump and

Hillary Clinton took the

stage and shook hands. And while Trump placed a hand on Clinton`s back,

she avoided what happened to now fired FBI Director James Comey, an

unprovoked embrace from Donald Trump.

And that was no accident. Today, long time Clinton aide Felipe Raines

tweeted, not easy

to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice, then

posted a video from their

debate prep taken two days before the first showdown with Raines playing

the part of Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ladies and gentlemen, two major party candidates for

president, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Donald J. Trump.

CLINTON: Hey. Look at you.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Right now, the president is in the middle of a 14-hour flight to

Saudi Arabia, the first of five countries he will visit on his first

overseas trip. He left his home country at the end of a truly astonishing

week of fast-moving, stunning news about his very young presidency. It was

only Monday, again of this week, that The Washington Post had the

blockbuster report that President Trump had revealed highly classified

intelligence to Russian officials inside the Oval Office. Tuesday was when

we learned from the New York Times about the Comey memo, alleging the

president asked the former FBI director directly to drop the investigation

into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Then on Wednesday, the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to

investigate Russia`s

interference in the presidential election. And of course there were

smaller stories like the Turkish security forces beating a peaceful

protesters on the streets of Washington, D.C., as their president looked

on.

Today, the president departed this country on Air Force One headed for

Saudi Arabia at 2:30

p.m. and just 30 minutes later the plane barely out of the D.C. metro air

space, The New York Times dropped the report the president told Russian

officials he`d been under great pressure because of Russia, but firing

James Comey, quote, “a real nut job,” took the pressure off.

It was two minutes after that that the Washington Post reported that a

current White House official is a person of interest in the Russian

investigation.

Who knows what will happen tomorrow, or even in the next five minutes.

We`re going to take a few minutes just to talk about all of this with Sam

Seder and and Leon Wolf right after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Look at the way I`ve been treated lately. No politician in

history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more

unfairly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Nelson Mandela from heaven saying, hmm.

Joining me now Leon Wolf, managing editor of The Blaze, and Sam Seder, host

of the Majority Report and an MSNBC constributor.

I just don`t know – I don`t think we`ve ever seen anything like this in

the two weeks. Well, we haven`t seen anything like the last two weeks in

the last decade or so, I would say, and particularly from a sort of –

specifically scandal investigatory standpoint. What does it all add up to

in your mind?

SAM SEDER, MAJORITY REPORT: I mean, I don`t think we`ve seen anything like

this even a decade ago because it`s coming from so many different

directions. And I really do think that there`s a

multitude of agendas at play here.

I mean, I think we`re seeing leaks from people around the FBI. I think

we`re seeing leaks from the national security state. But frankly,

someone`s in the White House–

HAYES: A lot of people in the White House. I think they turned on him.

I think a lot of people turned on him.

SEDER: I think there`s a lot of people have turned on him. I think, you

know, I know you tweeted the other day you perceive Mike Pence as maybe

some type of like House of Cards figure. I mean, there`s a lot of reason

to believe there are people in the White House who have a very strange

agenda that doesn`t have to do with Donald Trump getting himself out of

this predicament.

HAYES: You know, Leon, I`ve been tracking with some fascination the

roiling debate on the right which has been roiling ever since Donald Trump

set upon the scene and there`s been really heated

discussions about what the Americans right`s relationship to him is. What

has the last week done for that debate?

LEON WOLF, THE BLAZE: You know, it`s interesting. I think it`s kind of

crystallized with a lot of different people.

I haven`t seen a lot of people who I follow who have kind of gotten on the

Trump bandwagon, or not even the Trump bandwagon, but there were people who

were like in my boat. I was you know one of the Never Trump people who

after he was elected said, you know what, let`s give the guy a chance.

Let`s hope he succeeds.

I kind of hope just for the sake of the country that he doesn`t do too much

of a terrible job. I don`t have much hope for that. Still, optimistically

you would want the next four years to not be

like the last six months.

So, I haven`t seen a lot of people just jump off that bandwagon, but I

mean, if you believe the polls, there are people who voted for Trump who

now think that he`s doing a bad job.

HAYES; Right. Yeah, that is a key point. We keep giving this a sort of

like, oh, he`s at the

floor, you know, he`s the lowest he`s ever been in approval ratings, and

this – the effect, the cumulative effect the last two weeks has been that

there are people who saying he`s doing a bad job who didn`t

think that before.

SEDER: Yes, but not as many–

HAYES: –las you might suppose.

SEDER: And we look at his numbers going down in terms of Republican

approval, but we don`t see – that`s across the country. In those

congressional districts, you can imagine that it`s not hard to believe that

those numbers are actually higher than they are amongst Republicans general

speaking.

And so in terms of Donald Trump`s performance, of course, I don`t want him

to turn the country

into a dumpster fire. But the fact is, is that the Republican Party is

under-girding this guy. And even though there are people who have a

problem with Donald Trump, the fact is the entire infrastructure – I mean,

and you can take it from John McCain picking Sarah Palin, you can take it

from Mitt Romney going and kissing the ring, you can take it from John

Boehner who refused to tell his own caucus members don`t bring up birther

bills.

I mean, there – this is not coming out of any – nowhere.

HAYES: And the thing I think about, Leon, if you know, if you`ve ever been

at a surprise party or a situation where you`re blindfolded and someone is

leading you, there`s this sense you have of just like profound

vulnerability, right even if it`s someone you trust. And right now that`s

basically what`s being done to Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell by Donald

Trump. They do not know where this is going. It is remarkable to me they

are willing to walk along with this.

WOLF: Yeah, I mean, I said all along throughout the 2016 election that it

seemed to me to be kind of like a 1968 type of a feel where the election

issues were I thought more cultural than they were

political. And I think a lot of people kind of missed that. And I think

now we`ve like zoomed past the entire 68 through 72 period and we`re

looking kind of 73, 74. It`s what it feels a lot like.

But I will say this, and I said this on Twitter earlier this week, you

know, as a guy who was a Republican back in the `90s, there were a lot of

times we assumed that Bill Clinton was dead. The stake was through his

heart. It was all over. And I hear kind of a lot of liberals with that

same sort of elation.

We`ve seen Donald Trump survive so much that it`s incredible.

HAYES: I agree with – Ron Klain (ph) had a great piece about this – and

you`re nodding your head, and I want to bring this up. This is Brian

Schotts, Hawaii Senator, sorry for yelling, guys, but in

the middle of this s show, they are still trying to take away your health

care and ruin the internet. Politico reporting that Trump has told adviser

he wants to end payments of key Obamacare subsidies, a move that could send

the health law`s insurance markets into a tailspin, and other reporting

suggesting the administration is basically been telling insurers get on

board this or we`re going to do this.

They still and a united government. And they still are pursuing this

agenda.

SEDER: I mean, and I think that on the ground the greatest force of

resistance is coming over health care. I mean, we see it at these town

halls. They`re not coming in. I mean, you get a little bit of you`re just

doing what Donald Trump wants you to, but you`re also getting some very

pointed questions about health care.

And, you know, one thing that has come up I think through over the past

couple months in terms of Obamacare, is that people are beginning to

appreciate the patient protection part of the Patient Protection and

Affordable Care Act.

The Affordable Care Act as it was came to be known sort of oversold the

affordable part, frankly, but the patient protection part is something that

fits – that affects a lot more Americans across the country–

HAYES: PPACA is the official name of the bill, the law.

And I will say the final sort of closing thought here is that if they turn

back to the agenda, I don`t think there`s a tremendous amount of clamoring

for that health care bill or the tax cuts, frankly. So, I`m not sure like

pivoting back into that is going to be the thing that saves them

politically.

Leon Wolf and Sam Seder, thanks to you both.

One last reminder before the weekend, if you are anywhere around the New

York area on Sunday, I`ll be at Lehman College in my home burrough of the

Bronx to talk about A Colony in a Nation. The event is free, open to the

public, and if you buy my book there, proceeds go to the Lit Bar, which is

a great aspiring book shop you can read all about on our Facebook page as

well as get the details for the event.

That is All In for this evening.

END

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>