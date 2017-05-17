All In Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/17/2017 Russia Special Counsel
Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES
Date: May 17, 2017
Guest: Ron Wyden, Maxine Waters, Leonard Lance; Barney Frank, Josh Barro,
Ross Douthat, Jennifer Rubin, Barney Frank, Scott Olson, Jamie Raskin,
Natasha Bertrand
CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: - whole truth, and nothing but the
truth. That`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us. “ALL IN” with
Chris Hayes starts right now.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: With all due
respect, I want to see it done properly.
HAYES: Another day, another bombshell. There will be a special counsel in
the Russia investigation.
PETE WILLIAMS, NBC NEWS JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT: To be clear, Mr. Mueller`s
purview will be the entire Russia issue.
HAYES: Former FBI Director Bob Mueller takes over. Tonight, reaction from
a stunned White House. Barney Frank and Maxine Waters with reaction from
democrats, and what this means for the investigation going forward.
TRUMP: This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight on the 117th
day of the Presidency of Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice
has appointed a special counsel to oversee an investigation into the Trump
campaign`s potential ties to Russian interference in the American Election,
the momentous development coming two hours ago. The Deputy Attorney
General Rod Rosenstein, the man who wrote the memo that the administration
initially used to justify President Trump`s firing of FBI Director James
Comey, announcing he is appointing Former FBI Director Robert Mueller to
serve in the role of Special Counsel, to oversee the FBI investigation into
Russian government influence in the 2016 campaign, and any possible
collusion with the Trump campaign. Rosenstein saying in a statement,
quote, “my decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or
that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination.
What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the
public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority
of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of
command. The White House reportedly blindsided by the news, just a short
time ago, the President himself releasing a statement that reads, “as I
have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we
already know. There was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign
entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the
meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that
matter most to the future of our country.” Meanwhile, we may soon hear
from James Comey himself. The Former FBI Director now being invited to
testify before three separate committees. Senate Judiciary, Senate
Intelligence, and House Oversight, with House Oversight planning an open
hearing with Comey if he agrees one week from today.
At issue, of course, whether the President asked Comey to halt the
investigation into his Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as
Comey reportedly documented in a memo he wrote after a meeting with the
President. A request that some legal observers argue could constitute
obstruction of justice by the President. This morning, a republican
lawmaker, Congressman Justin Amash, told The Hill Newspaper that the claims
in the alleged Comey memo are true, it is grounds for impeachment. Joining
me now, NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams. Pete, what does the
special counsel role mean?
WILLIAMS: It means that he now makes all the decisions about the case that
would have been made by the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. So he
basically stands in the deputy`s shoes in terms of making decisions about
the case. He can also act as a prosecutor. He can file charges. He can
do anything that a U.S. Attorney would. He has all those powers. How do I
know the answer to that question? Because this is under longstanding rules
that have been in effect basically since 1999 when Congress let the so-
called independent counsel law lapse. That`s what Ken Starr was during the
white water investigation. So we know what the rules are that govern
special counsel, and of course, we also have, as required by the law, the
sort of charter, if you will, that Bob Mueller will have in terms of what
to investigate.
And it`s the Russian matter. It`s whether any Trump campaign associates
were in collusion with the Russians in their attempts to influence the
election. Anything that is peripheral to that, if Mr. Comey wants to
expand it, he`ll have to go back to the Deputy Attorney General and get
permission to do that. But he will - he will now be overseeing the
investigation, making all the big decisions that the Deputy would have
made. And I should say one other thing here, Chris. When Rod Rosenstein
talks about doing this in the public interest, that`s exactly what the
special counsel law says. It says the Attorney General, or when he`s
recused as Jeff Sessions is, the Deputy Attorney General can appoint a
special counsel when he thinks it would be a conflict for the Justice
Department to handle the case and it would be in the public interest, and
that`s what Rosenstein says.
Hayes: Now, the normal sort of criminal procedure would apply here, right?
So if for instance, investigators wanted to subpoena anything from any
relevant party, they would have to impanel a grand jury and go through all
those steps, correct?
WILLIAMS: No, not impanel a grand jury. Typically prosecutors don`t
impanel grand juries. Those are special grand juries.
HAYES: Right.
WILLIAMS: They use standing grand juries. That`s already happened in this
case. We know that a grand jury here in Alexandria, Virginia, just across
the river has already issued some subpoenas in the Michael Flynn matter.
So they use standing grand juries. I think one thing to point out here,
and this is a little different from a normal criminal case in this sense.
This is a counterintelligence investigation, if you will, a
counterespionage investigation at its heart. Now, if it touches on
criminal matters, of course, they can use the normal criminal procedure.
But basically, this is an investigation into what were the Russians up to,
and was anybody in the U.S. involved in helping them try to interfere in
the election? So it`s a little different in that sense.
Now, I think it`s worth pointing out that it`s going to take a little bit
of time for Bob Mueller to get up to speed on this case. It`s been, you
know, this investigation has been going on for months now, and Jim Comey
was a person who was following it day to day. So it will take some time
for Mueller to get up to speed. He knows the FBI. He`ll know a lot of
these people. He has experience in these sorts of cases. But nonetheless,
there is a learning curve here. He can bring in his own people if he wants
to work with him. He can use Justice Department people. Those are all -
that`s all the procedures that are spelled out by the special counsel
rules.
HAYES: And finally, Pete, there are a lot of questions tonight about
Mueller`s possible removal given that Comey was removed directly by the
President. he was fired in that letter. What does the statute say about
how and under which circumstances Mueller could be removed?
WILLIAMS: Well, I hadn`t thought about that. A perfectly - a perfectly
fair question, I guess. I think that he could be removed, but I`ve got to
look at the - it`s been a while since I looked at special counsel rules.
I`ve got to look at them again.
HAYES: I`m just gaming this out given that we just had an FBI Director
fired -
WILLIAMS: Yes, it`s a perfectly fair question. He works for the federal
government, so, yes, he could be fired. He could be fired by the - by the
Deputy Attorney General or, I guess, by the President just as any U.S.
Attorney could. Remember the President just got rid of all the U.S.
Attorneys around the country, and in the process of nominating new ones.
So in theory, yes. Let`s all hope it doesn`t come to that.
HAYES: All right. Pete Williams, thank you for that update. I appreciate
it.
WILLIAMS: All right.
HAYES: Joining me now is NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Hallie
Jackson. We have reporting the White House did not know this was
happening, which is apparently appropriate it would seem. What`s the
reaction there been like?
HALLIE JACKSON, NBC NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, so listen,
Chris. Let me kind of walk through with you how this unfolded. We saw the
Attorney General Jeff Sessions enter the White House not via the driveway
where I`m standing but a different driveway. He kind of ducked in where
these VIPs who come into the west wing typically go. This was just after
just around the time that these FBI Director candidates had been coming
out, being walked out by the members of the press office. So the
assumption was that perhaps that was why the Attorney General was here.
Not long after that, that was about 5:20 tonight, not long after that, we
learned the news that the, in fact, Special Counsel would be appointed by
the Department of Justice. That`s a little bit of the tick-tock for you
behind the scenes of how this went down. As has happened every night this
week, a number of reporters then went and gathered near the press office.
The press office by the way that is preparing for this hugely important,
very high-stakes, international trip, the first of Donald Trump`s
Presidency. He leaves on Friday essentially. The members of the press
leave tomorrow, right? So there`s a lot of scrambling and planning and
logistics around this.
And this news comes out at the same time. A spokesperson for the
Department of Justice is telling NBC News that the President was not told
or the White House Counsel`s Office, right, Don McGahn, his counsel, was
not told until after the order was signed. We don`t know exactly what time
that order is. There`s nothing specific on that at this point. But we do
know that this was signed and then the White House Counsel`s Office was
informed. And presumably, the President if not immediately, then almost
immediately after that. We received that written statement that you read
at the top of the show. Other than that, nothing from the White House.
Nothing on camera at least, and we are obviously working to report out more
on how this is all going down, How this is playing out behind the scenes
in the west wing, Chris.
HAYES: Are they shell-shocked over there?
JACKSON: You know, I`ve had a lot of conversations over the past 24 hours
with people inside and outside this administration frankly who are close
with folks inside, who are in touch a lot. And here are some of the
adjectives. If you were to make a word cloud, I think these are the words
you would include, frustrated, angry, exhausted, sad is one word that
somebody said. Demoralized, I heard the phrase “body blows” as in what has
happened over the past week, the series of events that has occurred. At
the same time, some of the more optimistic folks will say, hey, people are
at least still showing up, right? They`re putting in these long hours.
And I really don`t mean that as - I mean people are coming to work, they`re
doing their job.
HAYES: No, I mean - yes. That would - if people stopped going to work
every day at The White House, that would - that would be bad.
JACKSON: Right. So I do think there is a conscious effort to try to boost
some morale here, but there is a concern that all of the - which you may
call drama is getting in the way of actually getting stuff done. I will
also say this. There`s a real sense of frustration and deep suspicion in
the White House over where these leaks have been coming from -
HAYES: Right.
JACKSON: - and information that has been coming out. And that is -
listen, that`s been reflected publicly too. You don`t need me to tell you
that. I heard that from the podium here in the briefing room and frankly
from republicans on Capitol Hill as well.
HAYES: All right. Hallie Jackson, thank you for that.
JACKSON: Sure.
HAYES: All right, joining me now, Ken Dilanian, he`s the Intelligence and
National Security Reporter with NBC News Investigative Unit. And you and
Tom Winter have a piece up walking through essentially what the status of
this investigation that Bob Mueller will now be inheriting is. What do we
know?
KEN DILANIAN, NBC NEWS INTELLIGENCE AND NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: Chris,
this is a follow the money investigation so far. And it`s in its early
stages although it seems like it`s been going on for some time. And we
know that there are grand jury subpoenas flying around, and we`ve learned
that Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort - Mike Flynn, the Former National
Security Adviser, Paul Manafort, the Former Campaign Chairman, are key
figures in it, not because any evidence has emerged at least publicly
suggesting that they colluded with Russia in this hacking and leaking
campaign, but because of other elements of their business activity. You
know, in Mike Flynn`s case, he failed to register as a foreign lobbyist for
Turkey. He didn`t tell the truth about his contacts with the Russian
Ambassador. He didn`t disclose his - that he was paid for a trip to Russia
in 2015. In Paul Manafort`s case, there`ve been a series of real estate
transactions that have come under federal scrutiny. And by the way, both
of these men deny any wrongdoing. They have not been charged with crimes.
But they are clearly in the crosshairs of a sprawling FBI investigation
that spans multiple FBI field offices across the country, and it`s both a
counterintelligence and a criminal investigation, Chris.
HAYES: You described it as both a counterintelligence and a criminal
investigation, and this might be too fine a point for us to zero in on now
because we don`t know. But referring back to what Pete said, I mean, there
are two elements here, and I think sometimes it gets lost. The President`s
statement referencing collusion. We still don`t have a full accounting of
the Russian actions here. Let`s put aside for the moment any possible
collusion. The actual means by which the Russians carried out - what they
carried out has not been fully accounted for. We haven`t got to the bottom
of that. And then there`s the possible links. What you`re saying is that
both of those are being pursued, and this is a big undertaking.
DILANIAN: You`re absolutely right. In fact, it began as an effort to look
at what the Russians did and how they paid for it and who they - who, if
anyone in the U.S., leaving aside the Trump associates, who if anyone in
the U.S. participated. And that`s, as we understand it, one of the largest
aspects of this. What gets all the media attention, of course, is this
question of whether anyone in the Trump campaign colluded? And that`s
certainly a part of this investigation. The other aspect of it, you know,
I`ve been talking to former FBI official who is deeply involved in this,
and he laments the fact that this became public because he said it really
took a lot of investigative tools away from the FBI. Particularly in these
type of investigations they like to operate in the shadows. As soon as it
becomes public, if there is a conspiracy, the conspirators change their
behavior, the way they communicate. So now they`re just looking backward.
There`s really little chance of them catching current criminal activity.
They`re looking at record, that`s why we see all these record requests and
grand jury subpoenas and financial transactions. They`re really looking
closely at any business relationships between Americans and Russians in
this, Chris.
HAYES: All right, Ken Dilanian, thank you for that report. And joining me
now, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, he`s a member of the Senate
Select Committee on Intelligence. Senator, your reaction to the news that
Robert Mueller has been named as a Special Counsel in this matter.
SEN. RON WYDEN (D) OREGON: Chris, I`ve had some strong differences of
opinion with Bob Mueller on governments, surveillance authority over law-
abiding Americans, but I have always considered Bob Mueller to be both
professional and an honorable man.
HAYES: Mitch McConnell put out a really sort of almost comically
understated statement in which he essentially described what has happened.
He says that your Committee`s investigation continues. Does this change
anything from your perspective about what your Committee has been tasked
with uncovering?
WYDEN: Well, we felt very strongly about ensuring that we had somebody
independent because if you look, for example, at Jeff Sessions walking back
his commitment to recuse himself from these matters, we needed an
independent voice. But I also think if you look at what the President
admitted to on national television at the end of last week, that he fired
Mr. Comey to make this investigation go away, it was extraordinarily
important to have this independent look. I regarded that statement of the
President at the end of last week as really an attack on our democratic
institutions. So we`ve got to stay at this. I`m going to continue to lead
the follow the money effort because there are certainly questions about
shell corporations and money laundering and property transfers. And by the
way, this letter the President`s lawyer sent up last week was just
ridiculous. It was kind of like that physician who during the campaign
just wrote a letter and said, Donald Trump`s about the healthiest guy
around.
HAYES: You`re talking about the letter that certified that there was no
Russian involvement with a few exceptions. That one?
WYDEN: Yes. Underline exceptions. And, of course, you know, the real
question is the Russians investing in matters relating to the President and
his associates, and we`ve got a lot of work to do. I also have put a hold,
a public hold as we call it up here, Chris, on a key treasury appointment
to make sure we get those documents. I`m on both the Intelligence
Committee and the Finance Committee and both committees have got to have
them.
HAYES: You referred to the President`s actions and what he said about his
mindset when he fired Director Comey, and I want to ask you about that
because there are two matters at hand here. There`s the fundamental first
order question of the Russian involvement and what happened, what possible
collusion. That`s the investigation Bob Mueller will be overseeing. And
then there`s the question of obstruction. Do you believe - first of all,
you`re going to hear - we`re going to hear from Director Comey. Do you -
are you inclined to believe his account as reported in the memos of what
the President asked him?
WYDEN: That`s why it`s so important that we get Director Comey before the
Senate Intelligence Committee in an open session. And from about an hour
after Mr. Comey was fired by the President, that`s what I have said was
central. And, look, we need to know whether the President asked Comey for
a pledge of loyalty. Did he tell him he could keep his job if he ended the
Russian investigation? And suffice it to say did he ask Mr. Comey to
commit to end the investigation? So we need to be able to look Jim Comey
in the eye in an open hearing and get answers to those questions.
HAYES: If Comey were to lay out in an open hearing - to confirm that, that
he was asked a pledge of loyalty as been reported, that he - the President
explicitly asked him to go easy on Flynn, can we let this one go? Would
that constitute - would that rise to the level of obstruction of justice in
your mind?
WYDEN: You know, I ran a legal aid program for the elderly, so I don`t
profess to be a lawyer with expertise in this field. But what I can tell
you is based on what we know now and what the President admitted to on
national TV, this is a pretty grim situation.
HAYES: All right. Senator Ron Wyden, thanks for your time tonight.
WYDEN: Thank you.
HAYES: Joining me now, Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California.
Congresswoman, you`ve been very outspoken about the President`s behavior.
Your view of - you believe that there was collusion, I think, is your
operating thesis. What do you make of Bob Mueller`s appointment?
REP. MAXINE WATERS (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, I have said this recently. I
want to see all of the investigations go forward. We are in a very
difficult situation, trying to get to credible investigations without
conflicts of interest. We have a President who is, I believe, under
investigation, who has fired anybody who has gotten close to really getting
into these investigations and coming to conclusions about his or his
allies` involvement and collusion. And so while I welcome Mueller being
appointed by the new Deputy Attorney General, don`t forget, it was this
Deputy Attorney General who was involved in preparing a memorandum that
supposedly was involved with firing Comey. Also, we know that the
President could fire the special counsel. The President still has the
ability and the Deputy Attorney can also fire the Special Counsel.
Also, I`m worried about what role Jeff Sessions is playing in all of this.
First of all, he certainly should not be involved in hiring the next
Director of the FBI. Don`t forget he had to recuse himself because he
lied. And so you have so many possible conflicts here, but I want them to
go forward with Mueller. I welcome his involvement. I wish they had given
him special declaration so that he could not be fired. I understand that
could have been done. But let him go forward. Let the House Intelligence
Committee continue to do whatever they`re going to do. Also, allow the
Senate to continue to do whatever they`re going to do. I`m convinced that
if we follow the tracks of those who have been involved with the Kremlin,
those who have been involved with Ukraine, those who have been involved in
the circle that I call the Kremlin clan, we`ll get to the truth, and I
believe the truth does - means that we`ll get to collusion, and collusion
will lead to impeachment.
HAYES: You - I should say obviously that collusion has been denied by the
White House, denied against tonight. Manafort and Flynn have denied
anything of that sort. But my question to you is, you just used the word
“impeachment.” There aren`t that many democrats who are using that word.
It`s about, I think, about a dozen, dozen and a half. What do you make of
that?
WATERS: Well, here`s what I make of it. I think too many people,
impeachment is a huge thing. It is an extraordinary thing. And I think
there are many people and politicians in particular who are cautious or who
tend to want to protect themselves from making mistakes. And so it has not
been easy, despite the fact that they have seen enough that should make
them at least curious enough to get to the bottom of this. You know, any
politician, democrat or republican, seeing this President fire Comey,
seeing him fire Sally Yates, seeing him fire Preet Bharara up in New York,
should wonder why is he firing all of these people who appear to have some
role in these investigations that may implicate me. They should all be
also be concerned about this President who just shared - shared rater with
Russians, the Russian Ambassador, and the Russian Foreign Minister,
classified information. They should also understand that Mr. Flynn, who
got caught lying, didn`t want to tell the truth about him discussing
sanctions with the Russian Ambassador - all of this should make them really
want to know if, in fact, any of this occurred because they know that if it
occurred, it would lead to impeachment. And so they should come forward.
They just perhaps don`t have quite the courage yet.
HAYES: Just as I noted at the top of the show, Justin Amash has referenced
impeachment. Curbelo down in Florida, who represents a district, if I`m
not mistaken, Hillary Clinton actually won, I think, has referenced
impeachment, at least has used the word. I want you to respond finally to
this quote. You`ve served in your capacity as a member of Congress for
some time, and this was a longtime House GOP staffer was asked by Molly
Ball where things are headed. This is like reservoir dogs. Everyone ends
up dead on the floor. Do you think republicans are panicking privately?
WATER: Well, I do. I do think that they are worried. I think that they
are really upset with this President about these revelations that`s
unfolding every day. I think that they don`t know how this is going to
play in their districts. They wish it would just go away. But they know
it`s not going to go away. That`s why we got to the point where we have a
special counsel that will certainly make the White House and the
republicans in both the House and the Senate look better, that they are at
least trying to do something. And so they had no choice but to try and
make some movement on this. Yes, I think they`re worried. I don`t think
they`re going to roll out easily. But in the final analysis, I`ve always
said, if we connect the dots, if we get the facts, and if we find that this
President has been involved in undermining our democracy, if we can bring
forth the facts that will show that he tried - they tried to undermine and
disrupt our elections, they won`t be able to stand with him. They won`t be
able to claim that they love America. They won`t be able to claim that
they`re patriots. They`re going to have to get away from him, and they`re
going to have to join with those of us at that point who are calling for
impeachment. I believe that.
HAYES: Well, I don`t think anyone disagrees that if the fact pattern that
you are confident exists emerges, then that`s the case. Congresswoman
Maxine Waters, thank you for being with me.
WATERS: You`re so welcome and thank you.
HAYES: All right. Joining me now, Republican Congressman Leonard Lance of
New Jersey. Congressman, are you confident - are you glad to see Bob
Mueller named to this position?
REP. LEONARD LANCE (R), NEW JERSEY: I think it`s a fine decision by the
Deputy Attorney General, and I`m sure that Mr. Mueller will do an excellent
job, Chris.
HAYES: Are you troubled by the reporting of what Comey apparently wrote in
a memo about the President of the United States asking him to essentially
stop pursuing an investigation of his fired National Security Adviser?
LANCE: That`s why I think we need to have Director Comey come to Capitol
Hill as soon as possible with open testimony, and I`m certainly willing to
listen to that testimony. And obviously, the American people deserve the
testimony of Director Comey.
HAYES: If that were true, would that be obstruction of justice to your
mind?
LANCE: That`s an open question. I, of course, would be a grand juror if
there were such an action on the floor of the House, and so I don`t want to
prejudice myself at this time. But I certainly recognize that this is a
serious matter. And, Chris, I take my responsibilities seriously. I was
the first member of the House to suggest that Jeff Sessions should recuse
himself in any matter regarding Russia, and I`m pleased of the decision of
the Deputy Attorney General. And I think it proves the point that the
Deputy Attorney General is acting in the best interests of the American
people.
HAYES: Do you think Jeff Sessions violated his own recusal by writing a
memo affirming a decision to fire the man who is investigating the Russia
connection?
LANCE: I think that that`s possible, but that`s why I think it was so
important that this decision, this special counsel decision, be made by -
HAYES: So you think it is possible that Jeff Sessions violated his own
recusal in taking that action?
LANCE: That is possible, yes.
HAYES: Do you - here`s what I can`t understand about the psychology of the
members of the Republican Party on the Hill right now. You can`t possibly
know what`s underneath all this, and it just seems like the downside
exposure you all have is tremendous. It`s almost boundless unless you`re
1,000 percent confident that nothing more is going to come out. Are you
1,000 percent confident nothing more is going to come out?
LANCE: I am not, Chris. I want the entire facts and truth to come out.
HAYES: Isn`t that terrifying?
LANCE: No, I don`t think the truth is ever terrifying, and I think that we
should get to the bottom of the whole situation. And that is why I think
that this was an appropriate move by the Deputy Attorney General today. I
also have confidence in the two intelligence committees and, of course,
you`ve just had Senator Wyden, who is on the intelligence committee in the
Senate, and I think that they are going about their work appropriately and
in a bipartisan capacity.
HAYES: There`s a lot of talk on Capitol Hill from republicans that we`ve
got to put this aside so we can get back to the healthcare bill, that we
can get back to tax reform. What do you make of that?
LANCE: I didn`t vote for the health care bill on the floor of the House.
I was one of 20 republicans not to vote for it. I certainly hope that the
Senate takes up this issue. But I suggest that the Senate move in a
different direction from what occurred in the House, and I know the Senate
is working on that. And I was involved in a meeting today with the
Secretary of the Treasury, and the economic adviser regarding tax reform.
But I think those issues will take some time, Chris. And certainly, we
should be involved in this issue as well regarding the investigation.
HAYES: Final question is this. There are people watching who say two of
the following things. One is if Hillary Clinton had taken these same
actions, the republicans would already have drafted articles of
impeachment. And, number two, is there anything the President could do
that would make republicans in Congress essentially condemn him, rein him
in, produce oversight? What do you say to those people?
LANCE: I would not have suggested articles of impeachment regarding
Secretary Clinton if she had engaged in the discharge of Mr. Comey. I
certainly think we should get to the bottom of any issue. And then
regarding the President, I support him when I agree with him, and I do not
support him when I disagree with him, as, for example, I did on the health
care legislation.
HAYES: Can you imagine though that`s a - that`s a sort of substantive
agreement on a piece of policy of vote here or there. I think there`s a
more profound institutional and constitutional question which is people are
concerned that Congress provide the constitutional check on the President
that may be necessary. And my question to you is are you willing to do
that?
LANCE: Certainly I am willing to be a check and balance on either of the
other branches of government, including the executive branch and let the
facts determine the future in that regard, Chris.
HAYES: All right. Congressman Leonard Lance, thank you for making time.
LANCE: Thank you.
HAYES: Joining me now, Former Congressman Barney Frank, Democrat From
Massachusetts.
BARNEY FRANK, FORMER CONGRESSMAN FROM MASSACHUSETTS: Hi.
HAYES: Hi. What do you make of all this as you watch this having lived
through the Clinton years and the impeachment proceedings there? How are
members responding to this and figuring out what they`re going to do about
it on both sides?
FRANK: Well, first of all, I have a recommendation to my former Republican
colleagues having listened to my friend Leonard Nance and some others. I
think they should shake up their campaign staffs, basically fire one of
their consultants and hire a choreographer, which is what they need because
of their insistence on dancing around every tough question with Donald
Trump.
I understand they face a politician`s nightmare, namely a split between the
people who nominate you in the primaries, exacerbated by the redistricting,
and the rise of the very fervent right-wing in Republican primary voters,
and the general electorate. And that`s the issue that deals with it.
As to the Clinton impeachment, I will say it was important that this was
investigated in an
interesting way. Kenneth Starr, obviously, unlike Bob Mueller – and I
think that was a wonderful appointment. I am very not only impressed by
that, but Bob Mueller deserves a lot of credit.
This is say man with a great career behind him, a great job that he`s got
in the private sector. He`s put himself on the line. He knows as a result
of this, he`s going to get unfairly demonized by somebody or other.
HAYES: Right.
FRANK: And I admire Bob for willing to step up and do that.
I also want to say people talk about prior experiences. I remember him as
a man who helped deal with the whole question of fair treatment for LGBT
FBI employees, and I spent one very memorable gay pride day at the FVI with
Bob. And he set up a task force. So I`m a great admirer of his.
The thing is this, about - and people forget this. The Republicans did
throw a whole barrage of charges against Bill Clinton. Sadly they were
revived with not enough refutation against Hillary. You remember the FBI
filed to the travel office and Whitewater.
HAYES: Oh, yes.
FRANK: Kenneth Starr, ultimately after the election. In a question I
asked him, he reported to us that, yes, Clinton had had sexual relations
with Monica Lewinsky and lied about it, but on every other accusation,
everything that would have affected the use of governmental power – and
let`s be clear about this, Clinton had sex that he shouldn`t have had and
he lied about it. But with regard to every charge of the misuse of
presidential authority, specifically the FBI files in the Travel Office,
and then go back to Whitewater with the suggestion of some financial
mistakes, Kenneth Starr said that the Clintons were not guilty of any of
them.
So, I asked Kenneth Starr…
HAYES: So this is…
FRANK: The whole thing is it - all I`m saying is - go ahead.
HAYES: Oh just to your point, I mean, the exoneration on the – I mean the
development of Kenneth Starr was basically he started on, a, and he ended
up all the way at z, right? I mean, he started on a land deal in Arkansas,
and he ended up with a White House intern which, to me, illustrates the way
these things can kind of mushroom.
FRANK: They can. But he wound up exonerated. The point I want to make is
this, this is not comparable in this sense. If Donald Trump is found to
have done the things that credible people have said he did, these are far
more serious than anything Bill Clinton did. Bill Clinton was impeached in
the House, ultimately not convicted in the Senate for a private sexual
activity that he shouldn`t have engaged in.
Members of the House, Democrats, were ready to censure him for it.
But what Donald Trump is being accused of - so, there`s no comparability in
that sense. Beyond that, I do - one other point I`d like to make, and
obviously Trump`s behavior on this is –
look. One, I hope people will not, out of this, confer sainthood on James
Comey. Being a victim as he was, being unfairly treated does not make you
a good guy, it makes you a victim.
I think Comey still bears a great deal of responsibility for the badly way
he treated Hillary Clinton – the badly way I`m speaking English here while
I`m at it. But I do think that - and I think thre was a good point. I am
disappointed that Comey is not coming forward. He shouldn`t have to be
subpoenaed. A commitment to the truth, and I can understand why he didn`t
quit. I think that would have been giving Trump an unearned victory. But
now that he was fired, I do think the American people have a right to know
that.
The other point I would make is this, I hope this doesn`t get too
personalized. That is Trump is obviously a disaster. He is a mix of
impulses and arrogance, and he`s just clearly personally unsuited for
serious responsibility.
But I hope we won`t forget that there`s a policy side to it too. That is
this presidency has been a
disaster not just in his cover-ups and his blustering, but in his total
inability to carry out the policies he`s tried to carry out. And so I hope
that as I said, the judgment – and I think it is entirely appropriate to
say this is the worst presidency in anybody`s memory, but it`s not simply
because of trying to quash an investigation, it is because of the miserable
way he governs across the board.
HAYES: That is a point that I think Democrats, particularly Democrats who
are running in these special elections, Democrats across the country would
do well to listen to. Former Congressman Barney Frank. Thanks for joining
us.
Joining me now, former FBI special assistant for leadership development and
FBI legal attache Scott Olson. And Scott, first let me get – I imagine
you worked with Bob Mueller, personal testimony, and if you think he`s up
to this.
SCOTT OLSON, FRM. FBI SPECIAL AGENT: Oh, yes, Chris. I think that this
assignment is
well within Bob Mueller`s comfort zone. As challenging and as
controversial as this is going to be over the next couple of months, he`s
an experienced prosecutor. He is very familiar with the landscape of
national security investigations. He is going to – he`s going to give us
what we need in terms of
the fact pattern. B ut this really is right in his comfort zone.
HAYES: I want to correct something a little bit when we were talking
earlier with both Pete Williams and Maxine Waters about his role and how he
can be removed. My understanding is the statute at issue makes it
impossible for the president to directly fire a special counsel, but they
can be fired by, in this case the deputy attorney general. And what
happened with Archibald Cox is that Nixon ordered people to fire the
special counsel until he got to someone who was willing to do it, had to go
through a few.
So he is not necessarily entirely protected. And my question to you is are
you confident, having worked at the bureau, that this investigation can be
undertaken under these extraordinary circumstances?
OLSON: The actual ability of the president or the attorney general or the
deputy attorney general to remove Bob Mueller from this role is something
that I`d have to agree with your very first guest. I`d have to review the
statute, and I`m certainly not expert there, but I think the only way that
we`re going to get a good understanding of the facts is with someone like
Bob Mueller driving this investigation. And quite frankly, I can`t think
of another person who could do it better than Bob Mueller could.
HAYES: What do you think the mindset, obviously, of the bureau is 35,000
individuals. You can`t, you know, generalize. There`s people who have all
sorts of different opinions. But I wonder what the mindset is of the
bureau right now, and particularly people that are tasked with this
investigation? What do you think of that?
OLSON: Yeah, so setting aside political opinions and with 35,000 people,
you have the gamut of political opinions with bureau employees. But the
one thing everybody agrees on is the FBI`s job is to investigate, it`s to
find the facts, and that`s what this team is going to be. I don`t have to
know the names of the investigators assigned to this thing to be absolutely
certain that every single one of
the men and women assigned to this thing care about finding the facts and
making sure that Bob Mueller has what he needs to do his job as the leader
of this investigation.
HAYES: It`s my understanding that Mueller and Comey are actually fairly
personally close. Is that your understanding?
OLSON: It`s my understanding that they`ve known each other for a long
time. I wouldn`t be surprised to learn that they`re personal friends, but
I think they have great professional respect for each other as well.
HAYES: Yeah, in that respect, it`s sort of interesting that Rosenstein
making this announcement - if you were the White House, you can imagine
them not being super happy about it for that reason.
OLSON: Yeah. I suppose they wouldn`t be super happy. But the president
has said that he wants the facts to come out. The facts are going to come
out under Bob Mueller.
HAYES: all right, Scott Olson, thank you for being here.
I`m joined now by Congressman Jamie Raskin, Democrat from Maryland.
Congressman, you are of the belief that – you`ve signed on, I believe, to
an effort in the House to essentially try to begin the process of removing
the president, though not through impeachment. Is that correct?
REP. JAMIE RASKIN, (D) MARYLAND: Well, the constitution, Chris, gives us a
bunch of different tools. And so one tool, of course, is impeachment,
another tool is prosecution, which is taking place now with the appointment
of the special prosecutor, which is excellent news and a good choice. But
another tool is the 25th amendment, which deals with the problem of
presidential incapacity. It was adopted in the 1960s. It`s been used for
temporary incapacities where presidents have signed over to the vice
president powers temporarily.
But there`s another provision, section 4, which says that the president can
be removed by a
majority vote of the cabinet or a majority vote of the cabinet, or a
majority vote of a body to be set up by the U.S. congress. And that body
has never been set up, and so this legislation would establish that body,
not for Donald Trump specifically but just in general to have in cases of
presidential incapacity
caused by either mental or physical problems.
HAYES: So there`s a column in The New York Times by a conservative
columnist Ross Douthat, which we`ll be talking about later, that
essentially calls for this option to be exercised. But I want you to
respond to this. I mean, there`s part of the country that is seeing news
through the lens
of this is a hysteria driven by the media, that people are out to get the
president of the United States. And what do you say to people who say that
is massively, massively putting the cart before the horse for Democrats to
be talking about ways to remove the president, impeachment when we`re 117
days in and people don`t know what the underlying facts are.
RASKIN: Well, I think it is too early to make any decisions about what`s
going to happen. We are still in the fact-finding mode here. That`s why
the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Russian
connection in the Trump campaign`s and the Trump administration`s
complicity with it is an excellent development today.
And I think everybody can be cheering that.
We also need a comprehensive 9/11-style commission outside of congress, not
controlled by either party, but just to go after the facts because it`s not
just a question of whether this or that person
committed a crime, but it`s a question of an attack on American electoral
democracy.
HAYES: What`s the argument now? I mean, you saw Mitch McConnell very
pointedly essentially dismissing the idea of an independent commission, and
I think Republicans on Capitol Hill will say, look, you`ve got the special
prosecutor. Why do you need belt and suspenders? Why would you possibly
need an independent commission on top of someone like Bob Mueller?
RASKIN: Well, it`s not a question of us getting anything. A special
prosecutor was appointed by the relevant DOJ official, the deputy attorney
general, Mr. Rosenstein, because he believes that there`s got to be
reasonable grounds to think that there may be crimes that have been
committed here. So there are a series of rules that he`s got to follow,
and a special counsel was appointed. And that is good news to know that
the president`s apparent effort, if Mr. Comey is to be believed, to
interfere with that investigation has been blocked within the Department of
Justice. So that`s good news.
But, look, there was an attack on American democracy, we know, from the
intelligence agencies`
report that came to congress and came to the American people. And we`ve
got to deal with the reality of that. We know the Russians tried to
interfere in the French election, in the Dutch election, and so on. You
know, the internet makes us vulnerable, and we`ve got to figure out how
this happened, what exactly happened, and how to prevent it in the future.
The 25th amendment deals with the problem of mental health, which is no
laughing matter. It`s a serious issue, and it deals with the problem of
physical health. And, again, this was adopted by the framers of the 25th
amendment back in the 1960s. And so we`re just establishing the body that
was called for in the 25th amendment itself.
HAYES: All right, Congressman Jamie Raskin, thank you.
We`re following the big breaking news tonight that the Department of
Justice is appointing a
special counsel to pursue the investigation into possible ties between the
Trump campaign and Russian government interference in the 2016 election.
It`s a story so massive, threatening to overshadow what
would otherwise be a blockbuster news of the day, a report that the number
two House Republican
claimed Donald Trump is on Vladimir Putin`s payroll. That`s coming up
next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Last June, about a month before Donald Trump accepted his party`s
nomination at the GOP convention, the number two Republican in the House
California`s Kevin McCarthy, made a pretty provocative claim to some of his
colleagues on Capitol Hill. “There`s two people I think Putin pays,
Rohrabacher and Trump,” McCarthy said, according to a recording of the June
15th, 2016 exchange, which was listened to and verified by The Washington
Post.
Now, Dana Rohrabacher is a famously pro-Russian congressman from
California. According to The Post, some of the lawmakers laughed at
McCarthy`s comment, then McCarthy quickly added,
swear to god.
House Speaker Paul Ryan instructed his Republican lieutenants to keep the
conversation private, saying no leaks. This is how we know we`re a real
family here.
Spokespeople for Ryan and McCarthy both denied the conversation ever
happened until The Post told them it had an audio recording of the whole
thing. Then they changed their story, calling the remarks, quote, a failed
attempt at humor.
In the last hour or so, McCarthy tried to explain his comments to NBC News.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, (R) CALIFORNIA: If you listened to it, it said
everybody laughed. So you know it`s a bad attempt at a joke. And that`s
all there is to it. No one believes it to be true.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you still have confidence in the president?
MCCARTHY: 100 percent.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, Natasha Bertrand, she`s a senior reporter at
Business Insider; and Josh Barro, senior editor at Business Insider and
MSNBC contributor.
And Josh, you just wrote a column on this.
JOSH BARRO, BUSINESS INSIDER: Yes.
HAYES: Which basically, I think, is exactly right.
BARRO: Yeah.
HAYES: Which is basically you think it both is and is not a joke.
BARRO: Right. It`s one of those jokes that`s funny because of the kernel
of truth behind it. I don`t think that McCarthy thought that Trump was
literally in the pay of Putin. I also don`t think Trump is literally in
the pay of Putin. The joke is that Trump behaves as though he were in the
pay of Putin, which should be a very alarming thing. Your political party
has just nominated this guy for president
who acts like he`s a Russian plant. And then instead of you know trying to
make sure that guy doesn`t become president, trying to make sure at your
upcoming political convention that you wave your arms and stop your party
from making the huge mistake it`s making by nominating this guy, you sort
of do gallows humor about it and then go out there and try to foist him
upon the country out of partisan interest even though you know, and that`s
why you`re joking about it, that the guy`s loyalties are
really unclear between the U.S. and Russia.
HAYES: Ahe joke to me, Natasha, is that the Republicans – I just can`t
help but think they must be – they don`t know what the facts are, right?
I mean that`s the thing about Republican behavior in this environment is
they are flying blind.
NATASHA BERTRAND, BUSINESS INSIDER: They are flying blind. But on the
other hand, there was an element of truth to, I think, he understood there
was something going on between Trump and the Russians.
I mean the DNC had just been hacked by the Russians. Reports had just
surfaced that this had happened. So there was an element of truth to what
McCarthy was saying in the sense that there was this thing going on.
And it just kind of showed that he understood that there was this threat,
and he was joking
about it, which is very kind of unnerving.
HAYES: Right. Well, exactly because it`s also in the context of then,
this is back in June. It`s starting to dawn on people, it`s like an
unguarded moment in which it`s starting to dawn on people and a reminder of
how nuts the entire thing is.
BERTRAND: Well, what`s even more shocking is that this conversation came
on the heels of Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy`s meeting with the Ukrainian
prime minister who had just warned them about…
HAYES: Had walked them through.
BERTRAND: …right, who had just warned them about Russia`s efforts in
Ukraine to undermine democracy there, and they were firing 30 to 40 shells
into Ukraine every day. They were financing anti-western politicians in
Ukraine.
So, these were all things that Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy had in mind
when they were having this…
HAYES: They come out of this briefing when they have this conversation,
which is a briefing
from the Ukrainian prime minister basically about Russians` attempts to,
you know, infiltrate, meddle in other governments` internal affairs.
BARRO: But I think - there`s actually something Paul Ryan said this
morning which I think is relevant to this. When someone was asking him
about the Trump investigation, and Ryan says you, well, I don`t worry about
things that aren`t within my control.
And I think there was this attitude among lots of Republicans, including
Republican leaders last
spring, about how it was very unfortunate that Donald Trump was taking over
their party and that they were going to nominate this person who was awful
on a number of dimensions. They were also concerned that he was not really
a conservative and one of the dimensions they were concerned about was this
weird Russia stuff.
But they acted like it was a matter beyond their control. I mean, it`s not
like Paul Ryan and
Kevin McCarthy walked out there and were like, nominate Donald Trump. They
didn`t want this to happen if you go back a year and a half, but they
behaved as though it was a matter completely beyond their control when in
fact there are things they could have done to stop it. It was just that
there were things that would have been politically costly for them to do,
and they chose not to do it.
HAYES: And that calculation has continued. They continue to act on
Capitol Hill as if they are not in control.
BERTRAND: Yes, and it remains to be seen whether they`ll continue to do
that as Trump`s base of support kind of erodes. There was a…
HAYES: Or if he does.
BERTRAND: Or, right. I mean, there was a poll that came out recently on
Monday, I believe, that showed that his support, his base of support was
eroding a little bit. If that keeps going, then we`ll see what they do.
But until then, it`s kind of unclear.
HAYES: They`re down to, you know, the polling average at this point is
deeply upside down, right. It`s 40-55, 40 approve, 55 opposite job
approval. You do wonder how bad it has to get until they start jumping
ship, and at what point – I think this is the key thing - their
calculation of let - whether legislation is going to happen or not.
BARRO: Yeah. I mean, I think not only are the numbers deteriorating a
little bit. You`re also seeing - you know, they ask you do you strongly
approve or just approve, and there`s been worse deterioration in the strong
approval numbers. He`s got more Republicans basically saying I approve,
but I don`t strongly approve.
The flip side of this is that even if his numbers deteriorate a lot, he`s
going to have a really large base of support. If 20 percent of Americans
really like Donald Trump, that`s tens of millions of people.
When Richard Nixon left office, he had a 24 percent approval rating. And
it`s sort of, imagine if Richard Nixon had been run out of office by the
Republicans, if he had not resigned and forced them to impeach him. And
then he`d run around the country in 1974 talking about how the Republicans
had betrayed him (inaudible) and then he did that again in `76 and `78 and
`80.
It`s very easy to imagine Donald Trump doing that, throwing a world of hurt
on Republicans that make them actually worse off breaking with him even if
his numbers get way, way more dire…
HAYES: That is an excellent point and I think that`s probably running
through their minds as well.
Natasha Bertrand and Josh Barro, thank you both.
Ahead, more on the appointment of a special prosecutor in the Russiam
investigation. The absolute flurry of devestating reports for the White
House over just the last few days right after this break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: It is only Wednesday, but it`s hard to overstate the degree of
genuinely massive stunning news that has come out of Washington, D.C. over
the past three days. On Monday, the week begins with Sean Spicer refusing
to confirm or deny whether the president was secretly recording
conversations in the White House.
Then at 5:00 p.m. monday The Washington Post reports the president had
revealed highly classified information to two Russian officials in of an
Oval Office the previous week. Two hours later, H.R. McMaster, the
president`s national security advisor, says the story as reported, quote,
didn`t happen.
But the next morning at 7:00 a.m., the president appears to contradict
previous administration denials, defending the information he shares.
Four hours later McMaster does not deny that classified material was shared
by the president, but repeatedly calls wholly appropriate.
Then at 5:30 p.m. that evening, the bombshell report from The New York
Times that former FBI director Jim Comey had written memo detailing a
meeting in which President Trump asked him to end the Flynn investigation.
That night, largely eclipsed by the fallout that report, news that federal
investigators had subpoenaed records from Trump`s former campaign manager
Paul Manafort for a $3.5 million mortgage he took out through a shell
company after leaving the campaign.
That brings us to today, when at 5:45 p.m. The Washington Post reports on
audio of House
Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy telling colleagues last year that he thought
Putin pays Trump. They say it was a joke.
15 minutes later, news breaks the Justice Department has appointed Robert
Mueller, the
former FBI director, as special counsel to oversee the investigation in the
Russian meddling into the election.
And keep in mind, it`s just Wednesday.
Joining me now, Jennifer Rubin who writes the Washington Post Right Turn
column, and New York Times columnist Ross Douthat.
And Jennifer, I just – I keep wondering what the psychology of Republicans
and conservatives
has to be as they watch this all develop. How would you characterize it?
JENNIFER RUBIN, WASHINGTON POST: I think they`re deluded. I think they
somehow think that if they soft pedal it enough they can get back to
marginal tax rates. They need to show the voters they have accomplished
something.
I think what they are failing to appreciate is the voters see a party that
is intellectually and morally exhausted, that does not take their
constitutional job seriously, and that has never taken this investigation
seriously. Thank goodness we have a special prosecutor, special counsel.
But I think they`re kidding themselves in thinking first of all that they
will go back to this agenda, secondly that this agenda is anything the
American people want, and third of all that they`re not going to get
punished for sort of off their schloffing off their constitutional
responsibilities.
HAYES: Speaking of constitutional responsibilities, Ross, you wrote a
remarkable column in the New York Times today calling for the Republicans
to use the 25th amendment to the Constitution of the United States to
essentially remove Donald Trump from office, which is way out past where
even, say, Maxine Waters is at the moment.
ROSS DOUTHAT, NEW YORK TIMES: Yeah, it was a mildly insane proposal. But
the theory that I offered was basically that I think it is at least
somewhat unlikely that we`re going to come to a point where we can say with
certainty Donald Trump has committed some definitively impeachable
offense.
At the same time, I think we can say right now reasonably on the basis of
not only the wild stuff that`s come to light this week, but the consistent
leaked testimony of his own inner circle joined to everything that he has
done on the campaign trail and in the presidency, that he is not actually
up to the job of president.
And of course the 25th Amendment is designed for situations of deep mental
incapacity, an assassination attempt, a stroke, and so on.
But I belong to the textualists rather than the originalist school of
constitutional interpretation. And the text of the amendment says nothing
specific about mental illness, it simply talks about
one`s ability to, again, execute the basic duties of the presidency. And
that is what I think is going to remain in serious doubt with this
president, regardless of what happens as this investigation drags on.
And honestly, you know, the news tonight is huge news, but it`s also a
weight off Republican shoulders in certain ways. It leaves them only with
the problem of whatever is in Jim Comey`s memos to deal with and the
Mueller investigation, based on past special counsels, special prosecutor
cases, is likely to take months or even years to sort of wind its way
through, possibly leaving this presidency
paralyzed, but not necessarily bringing us to any kind of resolution.
HAYES: What do you think of that, Jennifer? I think secretly - I agree
that I think some Republicans probably breathed a sigh of relief at
Mueller. And I think White House staff and campaign staff probably got
terrified.
RUBIN: Yeah, I think that`s exactly right.
I think Mueller is exactly the kind of person that Trump doesn`t want.
He`s absolutely - pardon the expression - unimpeachable in terms of his
character and he also knows what he`s doing, he`s a former FBI chief.
I did write a rather harsh piece, Ross, I thought you were being serious.
Maybe you were kidding me, really disagreeing with what Ross outlined and
what he just talked about.
I actually think it`s a very, very bad idea. And first of all, clearly,
this is not incapacitated. He is able to discharge, he just discharges his
duties miserably. If we to down this path of kind of shortcuts, we are
never going to get to the place where we have a consensus in this country
about who is a legitimate president. If we get rid of Trump through those
wacky ideas, how would a President Pence or if we get down to a President
Ryan if we`re getting down this far…
DOUTHAT: President Hatch.
HAYES: Yeah, we may get to the Ag secretary.
RUBIN: Yeah, exactly.
The Postal Commissioner, how are we ever going to establish a sense of
legitimacy. We really do have to stick to the rules here.
And I would only say one other thing, I got an extraordinary number of
emails and texts and so on from mental health professionals. They really
do not like it when we as journalists throw around
the term crazy or incapacitated when we mean something else.
DOUTHAT: But the 25th amendment does not use the term “incapacitated,” it
talks about…
RUBIN: No, it says unable to discharge.
DOUTHAT: I`m not going to quote it exactly right. But it doesn`t talk
specifically about mental health. And I wasn`t trying to talk about any
kind of diagnosis. It`s more a case of I think that there are situations
given the burdens of the presidency and the nature of the human personality
where certain
people can be not technically mentally ill, but not capable of behaving and
sort of achieving a baseline of responsibility.
HAYES: Ross is saying is he`s sane - in a sane mind and sort of in a deep
essential way not up to the task.
Jennifer Rubin and Ross Douthat, thank you both.
That is All In for this evening, the Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.
