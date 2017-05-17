All In Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/17/2017 Russia Special Counsel

Transcript:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: With all due

respect, I want to see it done properly.

HAYES: Another day, another bombshell. There will be a special counsel in

the Russia investigation.

PETE WILLIAMS, NBC NEWS JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT: To be clear, Mr. Mueller`s

purview will be the entire Russia issue.

HAYES: Former FBI Director Bob Mueller takes over. Tonight, reaction from

a stunned White House. Barney Frank and Maxine Waters with reaction from

democrats, and what this means for the investigation going forward.

TRUMP: This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight on the 117th

day of the Presidency of Donald J. Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice

has appointed a special counsel to oversee an investigation into the Trump

campaign`s potential ties to Russian interference in the American Election,

the momentous development coming two hours ago. The Deputy Attorney

General Rod Rosenstein, the man who wrote the memo that the administration

initially used to justify President Trump`s firing of FBI Director James

Comey, announcing he is appointing Former FBI Director Robert Mueller to

serve in the role of Special Counsel, to oversee the FBI investigation into

Russian government influence in the 2016 campaign, and any possible

collusion with the Trump campaign. Rosenstein saying in a statement,

quote, “my decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or

that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination.

What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the

public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority

of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of

command. The White House reportedly blindsided by the news, just a short

time ago, the President himself releasing a statement that reads, “as I

have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we

already know. There was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign

entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the

meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that

matter most to the future of our country.” Meanwhile, we may soon hear

from James Comey himself. The Former FBI Director now being invited to

testify before three separate committees. Senate Judiciary, Senate

Intelligence, and House Oversight, with House Oversight planning an open

hearing with Comey if he agrees one week from today.

At issue, of course, whether the President asked Comey to halt the

investigation into his Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as

Comey reportedly documented in a memo he wrote after a meeting with the

President. A request that some legal observers argue could constitute

obstruction of justice by the President. This morning, a republican

lawmaker, Congressman Justin Amash, told The Hill Newspaper that the claims

in the alleged Comey memo are true, it is grounds for impeachment. Joining

me now, NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams. Pete, what does the

special counsel role mean?

WILLIAMS: It means that he now makes all the decisions about the case that

would have been made by the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. So he

basically stands in the deputy`s shoes in terms of making decisions about

the case. He can also act as a prosecutor. He can file charges. He can

do anything that a U.S. Attorney would. He has all those powers. How do I

know the answer to that question? Because this is under longstanding rules

that have been in effect basically since 1999 when Congress let the so-

called independent counsel law lapse. That`s what Ken Starr was during the

white water investigation. So we know what the rules are that govern

special counsel, and of course, we also have, as required by the law, the

sort of charter, if you will, that Bob Mueller will have in terms of what

to investigate.

And it`s the Russian matter. It`s whether any Trump campaign associates

were in collusion with the Russians in their attempts to influence the

election. Anything that is peripheral to that, if Mr. Comey wants to

expand it, he`ll have to go back to the Deputy Attorney General and get

permission to do that. But he will - he will now be overseeing the

investigation, making all the big decisions that the Deputy would have

made. And I should say one other thing here, Chris. When Rod Rosenstein

talks about doing this in the public interest, that`s exactly what the

special counsel law says. It says the Attorney General, or when he`s

recused as Jeff Sessions is, the Deputy Attorney General can appoint a

special counsel when he thinks it would be a conflict for the Justice

Department to handle the case and it would be in the public interest, and

that`s what Rosenstein says.

Hayes: Now, the normal sort of criminal procedure would apply here, right?

So if for instance, investigators wanted to subpoena anything from any

relevant party, they would have to impanel a grand jury and go through all

those steps, correct?

WILLIAMS: No, not impanel a grand jury. Typically prosecutors don`t

impanel grand juries. Those are special grand juries.

HAYES: Right.

WILLIAMS: They use standing grand juries. That`s already happened in this

case. We know that a grand jury here in Alexandria, Virginia, just across

the river has already issued some subpoenas in the Michael Flynn matter.

So they use standing grand juries. I think one thing to point out here,

and this is a little different from a normal criminal case in this sense.

This is a counterintelligence investigation, if you will, a

counterespionage investigation at its heart. Now, if it touches on

criminal matters, of course, they can use the normal criminal procedure.

But basically, this is an investigation into what were the Russians up to,

and was anybody in the U.S. involved in helping them try to interfere in

the election? So it`s a little different in that sense.

Now, I think it`s worth pointing out that it`s going to take a little bit

of time for Bob Mueller to get up to speed on this case. It`s been, you

know, this investigation has been going on for months now, and Jim Comey

was a person who was following it day to day. So it will take some time

for Mueller to get up to speed. He knows the FBI. He`ll know a lot of

these people. He has experience in these sorts of cases. But nonetheless,

there is a learning curve here. He can bring in his own people if he wants

to work with him. He can use Justice Department people. Those are all -

that`s all the procedures that are spelled out by the special counsel

rules.

HAYES: And finally, Pete, there are a lot of questions tonight about

Mueller`s possible removal given that Comey was removed directly by the

President. he was fired in that letter. What does the statute say about

how and under which circumstances Mueller could be removed?

WILLIAMS: Well, I hadn`t thought about that. A perfectly - a perfectly

fair question, I guess. I think that he could be removed, but I`ve got to

look at the - it`s been a while since I looked at special counsel rules.

I`ve got to look at them again.

HAYES: I`m just gaming this out given that we just had an FBI Director

fired -

WILLIAMS: Yes, it`s a perfectly fair question. He works for the federal

government, so, yes, he could be fired. He could be fired by the - by the

Deputy Attorney General or, I guess, by the President just as any U.S.

Attorney could. Remember the President just got rid of all the U.S.

Attorneys around the country, and in the process of nominating new ones.

So in theory, yes. Let`s all hope it doesn`t come to that.

HAYES: All right. Pete Williams, thank you for that update. I appreciate

it.

WILLIAMS: All right.

HAYES: Joining me now is NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Hallie

Jackson. We have reporting the White House did not know this was

happening, which is apparently appropriate it would seem. What`s the

reaction there been like?

HALLIE JACKSON, NBC NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, so listen,

Chris. Let me kind of walk through with you how this unfolded. We saw the

Attorney General Jeff Sessions enter the White House not via the driveway

where I`m standing but a different driveway. He kind of ducked in where

these VIPs who come into the west wing typically go. This was just after

just around the time that these FBI Director candidates had been coming

out, being walked out by the members of the press office. So the

assumption was that perhaps that was why the Attorney General was here.

Not long after that, that was about 5:20 tonight, not long after that, we

learned the news that the, in fact, Special Counsel would be appointed by

the Department of Justice. That`s a little bit of the tick-tock for you

behind the scenes of how this went down. As has happened every night this

week, a number of reporters then went and gathered near the press office.

The press office by the way that is preparing for this hugely important,

very high-stakes, international trip, the first of Donald Trump`s

Presidency. He leaves on Friday essentially. The members of the press

leave tomorrow, right? So there`s a lot of scrambling and planning and

logistics around this.

And this news comes out at the same time. A spokesperson for the

Department of Justice is telling NBC News that the President was not told

or the White House Counsel`s Office, right, Don McGahn, his counsel, was

not told until after the order was signed. We don`t know exactly what time

that order is. There`s nothing specific on that at this point. But we do

know that this was signed and then the White House Counsel`s Office was

informed. And presumably, the President if not immediately, then almost

immediately after that. We received that written statement that you read

at the top of the show. Other than that, nothing from the White House.

Nothing on camera at least, and we are obviously working to report out more

on how this is all going down, How this is playing out behind the scenes

in the west wing, Chris.

HAYES: Are they shell-shocked over there?

JACKSON: You know, I`ve had a lot of conversations over the past 24 hours

with people inside and outside this administration frankly who are close

with folks inside, who are in touch a lot. And here are some of the

adjectives. If you were to make a word cloud, I think these are the words

you would include, frustrated, angry, exhausted, sad is one word that

somebody said. Demoralized, I heard the phrase “body blows” as in what has

happened over the past week, the series of events that has occurred. At

the same time, some of the more optimistic folks will say, hey, people are

at least still showing up, right? They`re putting in these long hours.

And I really don`t mean that as - I mean people are coming to work, they`re

doing their job.

HAYES: No, I mean - yes. That would - if people stopped going to work

every day at The White House, that would - that would be bad.

JACKSON: Right. So I do think there is a conscious effort to try to boost

some morale here, but there is a concern that all of the - which you may

call drama is getting in the way of actually getting stuff done. I will

also say this. There`s a real sense of frustration and deep suspicion in

the White House over where these leaks have been coming from -

HAYES: Right.

JACKSON: - and information that has been coming out. And that is -

listen, that`s been reflected publicly too. You don`t need me to tell you

that. I heard that from the podium here in the briefing room and frankly

from republicans on Capitol Hill as well.

HAYES: All right. Hallie Jackson, thank you for that.

JACKSON: Sure.

HAYES: All right, joining me now, Ken Dilanian, he`s the Intelligence and

National Security Reporter with NBC News Investigative Unit. And you and

Tom Winter have a piece up walking through essentially what the status of

this investigation that Bob Mueller will now be inheriting is. What do we

know?

KEN DILANIAN, NBC NEWS INTELLIGENCE AND NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: Chris,

this is a follow the money investigation so far. And it`s in its early

stages although it seems like it`s been going on for some time. And we

know that there are grand jury subpoenas flying around, and we`ve learned

that Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort - Mike Flynn, the Former National

Security Adviser, Paul Manafort, the Former Campaign Chairman, are key

figures in it, not because any evidence has emerged at least publicly

suggesting that they colluded with Russia in this hacking and leaking

campaign, but because of other elements of their business activity. You

know, in Mike Flynn`s case, he failed to register as a foreign lobbyist for

Turkey. He didn`t tell the truth about his contacts with the Russian

Ambassador. He didn`t disclose his - that he was paid for a trip to Russia

in 2015. In Paul Manafort`s case, there`ve been a series of real estate

transactions that have come under federal scrutiny. And by the way, both

of these men deny any wrongdoing. They have not been charged with crimes.

But they are clearly in the crosshairs of a sprawling FBI investigation

that spans multiple FBI field offices across the country, and it`s both a

counterintelligence and a criminal investigation, Chris.

HAYES: You described it as both a counterintelligence and a criminal

investigation, and this might be too fine a point for us to zero in on now

because we don`t know. But referring back to what Pete said, I mean, there

are two elements here, and I think sometimes it gets lost. The President`s

statement referencing collusion. We still don`t have a full accounting of

the Russian actions here. Let`s put aside for the moment any possible

collusion. The actual means by which the Russians carried out - what they

carried out has not been fully accounted for. We haven`t got to the bottom

of that. And then there`s the possible links. What you`re saying is that

both of those are being pursued, and this is a big undertaking.

DILANIAN: You`re absolutely right. In fact, it began as an effort to look

at what the Russians did and how they paid for it and who they - who, if

anyone in the U.S., leaving aside the Trump associates, who if anyone in

the U.S. participated. And that`s, as we understand it, one of the largest

aspects of this. What gets all the media attention, of course, is this

question of whether anyone in the Trump campaign colluded? And that`s

certainly a part of this investigation. The other aspect of it, you know,

I`ve been talking to former FBI official who is deeply involved in this,

and he laments the fact that this became public because he said it really

took a lot of investigative tools away from the FBI. Particularly in these

type of investigations they like to operate in the shadows. As soon as it

becomes public, if there is a conspiracy, the conspirators change their

behavior, the way they communicate. So now they`re just looking backward.

There`s really little chance of them catching current criminal activity.

They`re looking at record, that`s why we see all these record requests and

grand jury subpoenas and financial transactions. They`re really looking

closely at any business relationships between Americans and Russians in

this, Chris.

HAYES: All right, Ken Dilanian, thank you for that report. And joining me

now, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, he`s a member of the Senate

Select Committee on Intelligence. Senator, your reaction to the news that

Robert Mueller has been named as a Special Counsel in this matter.

SEN. RON WYDEN (D) OREGON: Chris, I`ve had some strong differences of

opinion with Bob Mueller on governments, surveillance authority over law-

abiding Americans, but I have always considered Bob Mueller to be both

professional and an honorable man.

HAYES: Mitch McConnell put out a really sort of almost comically

understated statement in which he essentially described what has happened.

He says that your Committee`s investigation continues. Does this change

anything from your perspective about what your Committee has been tasked

with uncovering?

WYDEN: Well, we felt very strongly about ensuring that we had somebody

independent because if you look, for example, at Jeff Sessions walking back

his commitment to recuse himself from these matters, we needed an

independent voice. But I also think if you look at what the President

admitted to on national television at the end of last week, that he fired

Mr. Comey to make this investigation go away, it was extraordinarily

important to have this independent look. I regarded that statement of the

President at the end of last week as really an attack on our democratic

institutions. So we`ve got to stay at this. I`m going to continue to lead

the follow the money effort because there are certainly questions about

shell corporations and money laundering and property transfers. And by the

way, this letter the President`s lawyer sent up last week was just

ridiculous. It was kind of like that physician who during the campaign

just wrote a letter and said, Donald Trump`s about the healthiest guy

around.

HAYES: You`re talking about the letter that certified that there was no

Russian involvement with a few exceptions. That one?

WYDEN: Yes. Underline exceptions. And, of course, you know, the real

question is the Russians investing in matters relating to the President and

his associates, and we`ve got a lot of work to do. I also have put a hold,

a public hold as we call it up here, Chris, on a key treasury appointment

to make sure we get those documents. I`m on both the Intelligence

Committee and the Finance Committee and both committees have got to have

them.

HAYES: You referred to the President`s actions and what he said about his

mindset when he fired Director Comey, and I want to ask you about that

because there are two matters at hand here. There`s the fundamental first

order question of the Russian involvement and what happened, what possible

collusion. That`s the investigation Bob Mueller will be overseeing. And

then there`s the question of obstruction. Do you believe - first of all,

you`re going to hear - we`re going to hear from Director Comey. Do you -

are you inclined to believe his account as reported in the memos of what

the President asked him?

WYDEN: That`s why it`s so important that we get Director Comey before the

Senate Intelligence Committee in an open session. And from about an hour

after Mr. Comey was fired by the President, that`s what I have said was

central. And, look, we need to know whether the President asked Comey for

a pledge of loyalty. Did he tell him he could keep his job if he ended the

Russian investigation? And suffice it to say did he ask Mr. Comey to

commit to end the investigation? So we need to be able to look Jim Comey

in the eye in an open hearing and get answers to those questions.

HAYES: If Comey were to lay out in an open hearing - to confirm that, that

he was asked a pledge of loyalty as been reported, that he - the President

explicitly asked him to go easy on Flynn, can we let this one go? Would

that constitute - would that rise to the level of obstruction of justice in

your mind?

WYDEN: You know, I ran a legal aid program for the elderly, so I don`t

profess to be a lawyer with expertise in this field. But what I can tell

you is based on what we know now and what the President admitted to on

national TV, this is a pretty grim situation.

HAYES: All right. Senator Ron Wyden, thanks for your time tonight.

WYDEN: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California.

Congresswoman, you`ve been very outspoken about the President`s behavior.

Your view of - you believe that there was collusion, I think, is your

operating thesis. What do you make of Bob Mueller`s appointment?

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, I have said this recently. I

want to see all of the investigations go forward. We are in a very

difficult situation, trying to get to credible investigations without

conflicts of interest. We have a President who is, I believe, under

investigation, who has fired anybody who has gotten close to really getting

into these investigations and coming to conclusions about his or his

allies` involvement and collusion. And so while I welcome Mueller being

appointed by the new Deputy Attorney General, don`t forget, it was this

Deputy Attorney General who was involved in preparing a memorandum that

supposedly was involved with firing Comey. Also, we know that the

President could fire the special counsel. The President still has the

ability and the Deputy Attorney can also fire the Special Counsel.

Also, I`m worried about what role Jeff Sessions is playing in all of this.

First of all, he certainly should not be involved in hiring the next

Director of the FBI. Don`t forget he had to recuse himself because he

lied. And so you have so many possible conflicts here, but I want them to

go forward with Mueller. I welcome his involvement. I wish they had given

him special declaration so that he could not be fired. I understand that

could have been done. But let him go forward. Let the House Intelligence

Committee continue to do whatever they`re going to do. Also, allow the

Senate to continue to do whatever they`re going to do. I`m convinced that

if we follow the tracks of those who have been involved with the Kremlin,

those who have been involved with Ukraine, those who have been involved in

the circle that I call the Kremlin clan, we`ll get to the truth, and I

believe the truth does - means that we`ll get to collusion, and collusion

will lead to impeachment.

HAYES: You - I should say obviously that collusion has been denied by the

White House, denied against tonight. Manafort and Flynn have denied

anything of that sort. But my question to you is, you just used the word

“impeachment.” There aren`t that many democrats who are using that word.

It`s about, I think, about a dozen, dozen and a half. What do you make of

that?

WATERS: Well, here`s what I make of it. I think too many people,

impeachment is a huge thing. It is an extraordinary thing. And I think

there are many people and politicians in particular who are cautious or who

tend to want to protect themselves from making mistakes. And so it has not

been easy, despite the fact that they have seen enough that should make

them at least curious enough to get to the bottom of this. You know, any

politician, democrat or republican, seeing this President fire Comey,

seeing him fire Sally Yates, seeing him fire Preet Bharara up in New York,

should wonder why is he firing all of these people who appear to have some

role in these investigations that may implicate me. They should all be

also be concerned about this President who just shared - shared rater with

Russians, the Russian Ambassador, and the Russian Foreign Minister,

classified information. They should also understand that Mr. Flynn, who

got caught lying, didn`t want to tell the truth about him discussing

sanctions with the Russian Ambassador - all of this should make them really

want to know if, in fact, any of this occurred because they know that if it

occurred, it would lead to impeachment. And so they should come forward.

They just perhaps don`t have quite the courage yet.

HAYES: Just as I noted at the top of the show, Justin Amash has referenced

impeachment. Curbelo down in Florida, who represents a district, if I`m

not mistaken, Hillary Clinton actually won, I think, has referenced

impeachment, at least has used the word. I want you to respond finally to

this quote. You`ve served in your capacity as a member of Congress for

some time, and this was a longtime House GOP staffer was asked by Molly

Ball where things are headed. This is like reservoir dogs. Everyone ends

up dead on the floor. Do you think republicans are panicking privately?

WATER: Well, I do. I do think that they are worried. I think that they

are really upset with this President about these revelations that`s

unfolding every day. I think that they don`t know how this is going to

play in their districts. They wish it would just go away. But they know

it`s not going to go away. That`s why we got to the point where we have a

special counsel that will certainly make the White House and the

republicans in both the House and the Senate look better, that they are at

least trying to do something. And so they had no choice but to try and

make some movement on this. Yes, I think they`re worried. I don`t think

they`re going to roll out easily. But in the final analysis, I`ve always

said, if we connect the dots, if we get the facts, and if we find that this

President has been involved in undermining our democracy, if we can bring

forth the facts that will show that he tried - they tried to undermine and

disrupt our elections, they won`t be able to stand with him. They won`t be

able to claim that they love America. They won`t be able to claim that

they`re patriots. They`re going to have to get away from him, and they`re

going to have to join with those of us at that point who are calling for

impeachment. I believe that.

HAYES: Well, I don`t think anyone disagrees that if the fact pattern that

you are confident exists emerges, then that`s the case. Congresswoman

Maxine Waters, thank you for being with me.

WATERS: You`re so welcome and thank you.

HAYES: All right. Joining me now, Republican Congressman Leonard Lance of

New Jersey. Congressman, are you confident - are you glad to see Bob

Mueller named to this position?

REP. LEONARD LANCE (R), NEW JERSEY: I think it`s a fine decision by the

Deputy Attorney General, and I`m sure that Mr. Mueller will do an excellent

job, Chris.

HAYES: Are you troubled by the reporting of what Comey apparently wrote in

a memo about the President of the United States asking him to essentially

stop pursuing an investigation of his fired National Security Adviser?

LANCE: That`s why I think we need to have Director Comey come to Capitol

Hill as soon as possible with open testimony, and I`m certainly willing to

listen to that testimony. And obviously, the American people deserve the

testimony of Director Comey.

HAYES: If that were true, would that be obstruction of justice to your

mind?

LANCE: That`s an open question. I, of course, would be a grand juror if

there were such an action on the floor of the House, and so I don`t want to

prejudice myself at this time. But I certainly recognize that this is a

serious matter. And, Chris, I take my responsibilities seriously. I was

the first member of the House to suggest that Jeff Sessions should recuse

himself in any matter regarding Russia, and I`m pleased of the decision of

the Deputy Attorney General. And I think it proves the point that the

Deputy Attorney General is acting in the best interests of the American

people.

HAYES: Do you think Jeff Sessions violated his own recusal by writing a

memo affirming a decision to fire the man who is investigating the Russia

connection?

LANCE: I think that that`s possible, but that`s why I think it was so

important that this decision, this special counsel decision, be made by -

HAYES: So you think it is possible that Jeff Sessions violated his own

recusal in taking that action?

LANCE: That is possible, yes.

HAYES: Do you - here`s what I can`t understand about the psychology of the

members of the Republican Party on the Hill right now. You can`t possibly

know what`s underneath all this, and it just seems like the downside

exposure you all have is tremendous. It`s almost boundless unless you`re

1,000 percent confident that nothing more is going to come out. Are you

1,000 percent confident nothing more is going to come out?

LANCE: I am not, Chris. I want the entire facts and truth to come out.

HAYES: Isn`t that terrifying?

LANCE: No, I don`t think the truth is ever terrifying, and I think that we

should get to the bottom of the whole situation. And that is why I think

that this was an appropriate move by the Deputy Attorney General today. I

also have confidence in the two intelligence committees and, of course,

you`ve just had Senator Wyden, who is on the intelligence committee in the

Senate, and I think that they are going about their work appropriately and

in a bipartisan capacity.

HAYES: There`s a lot of talk on Capitol Hill from republicans that we`ve

got to put this aside so we can get back to the healthcare bill, that we

can get back to tax reform. What do you make of that?

LANCE: I didn`t vote for the health care bill on the floor of the House.

I was one of 20 republicans not to vote for it. I certainly hope that the

Senate takes up this issue. But I suggest that the Senate move in a

different direction from what occurred in the House, and I know the Senate

is working on that. And I was involved in a meeting today with the

Secretary of the Treasury, and the economic adviser regarding tax reform.

But I think those issues will take some time, Chris. And certainly, we

should be involved in this issue as well regarding the investigation.

HAYES: Final question is this. There are people watching who say two of

the following things. One is if Hillary Clinton had taken these same

actions, the republicans would already have drafted articles of

impeachment. And, number two, is there anything the President could do

that would make republicans in Congress essentially condemn him, rein him

in, produce oversight? What do you say to those people?

LANCE: I would not have suggested articles of impeachment regarding

Secretary Clinton if she had engaged in the discharge of Mr. Comey. I

certainly think we should get to the bottom of any issue. And then

regarding the President, I support him when I agree with him, and I do not

support him when I disagree with him, as, for example, I did on the health

care legislation.

HAYES: Can you imagine though that`s a - that`s a sort of substantive

agreement on a piece of policy of vote here or there. I think there`s a

more profound institutional and constitutional question which is people are

concerned that Congress provide the constitutional check on the President

that may be necessary. And my question to you is are you willing to do

that?

LANCE: Certainly I am willing to be a check and balance on either of the

other branches of government, including the executive branch and let the

facts determine the future in that regard, Chris.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Leonard Lance, thank you for making time.

LANCE: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Former Congressman Barney Frank, Democrat From

Massachusetts.

BARNEY FRANK, FORMER CONGRESSMAN FROM MASSACHUSETTS: Hi.

HAYES: Hi. What do you make of all this as you watch this having lived

through the Clinton years and the impeachment proceedings there? How are

members responding to this and figuring out what they`re going to do about

it on both sides?

FRANK: Well, first of all, I have a recommendation to my former Republican

colleagues having listened to my friend Leonard Nance and some others. I

think they should shake up their campaign staffs, basically fire one of

their consultants and hire a choreographer, which is what they need because

of their insistence on dancing around every tough question with Donald

Trump.

I understand they face a politician`s nightmare, namely a split between the

people who nominate you in the primaries, exacerbated by the redistricting,

and the rise of the very fervent right-wing in Republican primary voters,

and the general electorate. And that`s the issue that deals with it.

As to the Clinton impeachment, I will say it was important that this was

investigated in an

interesting way. Kenneth Starr, obviously, unlike Bob Mueller – and I

think that was a wonderful appointment. I am very not only impressed by

that, but Bob Mueller deserves a lot of credit.

This is say man with a great career behind him, a great job that he`s got

in the private sector. He`s put himself on the line. He knows as a result

of this, he`s going to get unfairly demonized by somebody or other.

HAYES: Right.

FRANK: And I admire Bob for willing to step up and do that.

I also want to say people talk about prior experiences. I remember him as

a man who helped deal with the whole question of fair treatment for LGBT

FBI employees, and I spent one very memorable gay pride day at the FVI with

Bob. And he set up a task force. So I`m a great admirer of his.

The thing is this, about - and people forget this. The Republicans did

throw a whole barrage of charges against Bill Clinton. Sadly they were

revived with not enough refutation against Hillary. You remember the FBI

filed to the travel office and Whitewater.

HAYES: Oh, yes.

FRANK: Kenneth Starr, ultimately after the election. In a question I

asked him, he reported to us that, yes, Clinton had had sexual relations

with Monica Lewinsky and lied about it, but on every other accusation,

everything that would have affected the use of governmental power – and

let`s be clear about this, Clinton had sex that he shouldn`t have had and

he lied about it. But with regard to every charge of the misuse of

presidential authority, specifically the FBI files in the Travel Office,

and then go back to Whitewater with the suggestion of some financial

mistakes, Kenneth Starr said that the Clintons were not guilty of any of

them.

So, I asked Kenneth Starr…

HAYES: So this is…

FRANK: The whole thing is it - all I`m saying is - go ahead.

HAYES: Oh just to your point, I mean, the exoneration on the – I mean the

development of Kenneth Starr was basically he started on, a, and he ended

up all the way at z, right? I mean, he started on a land deal in Arkansas,

and he ended up with a White House intern which, to me, illustrates the way

these things can kind of mushroom.

FRANK: They can. But he wound up exonerated. The point I want to make is

this, this is not comparable in this sense. If Donald Trump is found to

have done the things that credible people have said he did, these are far

more serious than anything Bill Clinton did. Bill Clinton was impeached in

the House, ultimately not convicted in the Senate for a private sexual

activity that he shouldn`t have engaged in.

Members of the House, Democrats, were ready to censure him for it.

But what Donald Trump is being accused of - so, there`s no comparability in

that sense. Beyond that, I do - one other point I`d like to make, and

obviously Trump`s behavior on this is –

look. One, I hope people will not, out of this, confer sainthood on James

Comey. Being a victim as he was, being unfairly treated does not make you

a good guy, it makes you a victim.

I think Comey still bears a great deal of responsibility for the badly way

he treated Hillary Clinton – the badly way I`m speaking English here while

I`m at it. But I do think that - and I think thre was a good point. I am

disappointed that Comey is not coming forward. He shouldn`t have to be

subpoenaed. A commitment to the truth, and I can understand why he didn`t

quit. I think that would have been giving Trump an unearned victory. But

now that he was fired, I do think the American people have a right to know

that.

The other point I would make is this, I hope this doesn`t get too

personalized. That is Trump is obviously a disaster. He is a mix of

impulses and arrogance, and he`s just clearly personally unsuited for

serious responsibility.

But I hope we won`t forget that there`s a policy side to it too. That is

this presidency has been a

disaster not just in his cover-ups and his blustering, but in his total

inability to carry out the policies he`s tried to carry out. And so I hope

that as I said, the judgment – and I think it is entirely appropriate to

say this is the worst presidency in anybody`s memory, but it`s not simply

because of trying to quash an investigation, it is because of the miserable

way he governs across the board.

HAYES: That is a point that I think Democrats, particularly Democrats who

are running in these special elections, Democrats across the country would

do well to listen to. Former Congressman Barney Frank. Thanks for joining

us.

Joining me now, former FBI special assistant for leadership development and

FBI legal attache Scott Olson. And Scott, first let me get – I imagine

you worked with Bob Mueller, personal testimony, and if you think he`s up

to this.

SCOTT OLSON, FRM. FBI SPECIAL AGENT: Oh, yes, Chris. I think that this

assignment is

well within Bob Mueller`s comfort zone. As challenging and as

controversial as this is going to be over the next couple of months, he`s

an experienced prosecutor. He is very familiar with the landscape of

national security investigations. He is going to – he`s going to give us

what we need in terms of

the fact pattern. B ut this really is right in his comfort zone.

HAYES: I want to correct something a little bit when we were talking

earlier with both Pete Williams and Maxine Waters about his role and how he

can be removed. My understanding is the statute at issue makes it

impossible for the president to directly fire a special counsel, but they

can be fired by, in this case the deputy attorney general. And what

happened with Archibald Cox is that Nixon ordered people to fire the

special counsel until he got to someone who was willing to do it, had to go

through a few.

So he is not necessarily entirely protected. And my question to you is are

you confident, having worked at the bureau, that this investigation can be

undertaken under these extraordinary circumstances?

OLSON: The actual ability of the president or the attorney general or the

deputy attorney general to remove Bob Mueller from this role is something

that I`d have to agree with your very first guest. I`d have to review the

statute, and I`m certainly not expert there, but I think the only way that

we`re going to get a good understanding of the facts is with someone like

Bob Mueller driving this investigation. And quite frankly, I can`t think

of another person who could do it better than Bob Mueller could.

HAYES: What do you think the mindset, obviously, of the bureau is 35,000

individuals. You can`t, you know, generalize. There`s people who have all

sorts of different opinions. But I wonder what the mindset is of the

bureau right now, and particularly people that are tasked with this

investigation? What do you think of that?

OLSON: Yeah, so setting aside political opinions and with 35,000 people,

you have the gamut of political opinions with bureau employees. But the

one thing everybody agrees on is the FBI`s job is to investigate, it`s to

find the facts, and that`s what this team is going to be. I don`t have to

know the names of the investigators assigned to this thing to be absolutely

certain that every single one of

the men and women assigned to this thing care about finding the facts and

making sure that Bob Mueller has what he needs to do his job as the leader

of this investigation.

HAYES: It`s my understanding that Mueller and Comey are actually fairly

personally close. Is that your understanding?

OLSON: It`s my understanding that they`ve known each other for a long

time. I wouldn`t be surprised to learn that they`re personal friends, but

I think they have great professional respect for each other as well.

HAYES: Yeah, in that respect, it`s sort of interesting that Rosenstein

making this announcement - if you were the White House, you can imagine

them not being super happy about it for that reason.

OLSON: Yeah. I suppose they wouldn`t be super happy. But the president

has said that he wants the facts to come out. The facts are going to come

out under Bob Mueller.

HAYES: all right, Scott Olson, thank you for being here.

I`m joined now by Congressman Jamie Raskin, Democrat from Maryland.

Congressman, you are of the belief that – you`ve signed on, I believe, to

an effort in the House to essentially try to begin the process of removing

the president, though not through impeachment. Is that correct?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN, (D) MARYLAND: Well, the constitution, Chris, gives us a

bunch of different tools. And so one tool, of course, is impeachment,

another tool is prosecution, which is taking place now with the appointment

of the special prosecutor, which is excellent news and a good choice. But

another tool is the 25th amendment, which deals with the problem of

presidential incapacity. It was adopted in the 1960s. It`s been used for

temporary incapacities where presidents have signed over to the vice

president powers temporarily.

But there`s another provision, section 4, which says that the president can

be removed by a

majority vote of the cabinet or a majority vote of the cabinet, or a

majority vote of a body to be set up by the U.S. congress. And that body

has never been set up, and so this legislation would establish that body,

not for Donald Trump specifically but just in general to have in cases of

presidential incapacity

caused by either mental or physical problems.

HAYES: So there`s a column in The New York Times by a conservative

columnist Ross Douthat, which we`ll be talking about later, that

essentially calls for this option to be exercised. But I want you to

respond to this. I mean, there`s part of the country that is seeing news

through the lens

of this is a hysteria driven by the media, that people are out to get the

president of the United States. And what do you say to people who say that

is massively, massively putting the cart before the horse for Democrats to

be talking about ways to remove the president, impeachment when we`re 117

days in and people don`t know what the underlying facts are.

RASKIN: Well, I think it is too early to make any decisions about what`s

going to happen. We are still in the fact-finding mode here. That`s why

the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Russian

connection in the Trump campaign`s and the Trump administration`s

complicity with it is an excellent development today.

And I think everybody can be cheering that.

We also need a comprehensive 9/11-style commission outside of congress, not

controlled by either party, but just to go after the facts because it`s not

just a question of whether this or that person

committed a crime, but it`s a question of an attack on American electoral

democracy.

HAYES: What`s the argument now? I mean, you saw Mitch McConnell very

pointedly essentially dismissing the idea of an independent commission, and

I think Republicans on Capitol Hill will say, look, you`ve got the special

prosecutor. Why do you need belt and suspenders? Why would you possibly

need an independent commission on top of someone like Bob Mueller?

RASKIN: Well, it`s not a question of us getting anything. A special

prosecutor was appointed by the relevant DOJ official, the deputy attorney

general, Mr. Rosenstein, because he believes that there`s got to be

reasonable grounds to think that there may be crimes that have been

committed here. So there are a series of rules that he`s got to follow,

and a special counsel was appointed. And that is good news to know that

the president`s apparent effort, if Mr. Comey is to be believed, to

interfere with that investigation has been blocked within the Department of

Justice. So that`s good news.

But, look, there was an attack on American democracy, we know, from the

intelligence agencies`

report that came to congress and came to the American people. And we`ve

got to deal with the reality of that. We know the Russians tried to

interfere in the French election, in the Dutch election, and so on. You

know, the internet makes us vulnerable, and we`ve got to figure out how

this happened, what exactly happened, and how to prevent it in the future.

The 25th amendment deals with the problem of mental health, which is no

laughing matter. It`s a serious issue, and it deals with the problem of

physical health. And, again, this was adopted by the framers of the 25th

amendment back in the 1960s. And so we`re just establishing the body that

was called for in the 25th amendment itself.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Jamie Raskin, thank you.

We`re following the big breaking news tonight that the Department of

Justice is appointing a

special counsel to pursue the investigation into possible ties between the

Trump campaign and Russian government interference in the 2016 election.

It`s a story so massive, threatening to overshadow what

would otherwise be a blockbuster news of the day, a report that the number

two House Republican

claimed Donald Trump is on Vladimir Putin`s payroll. That`s coming up

next.

HAYES: Last June, about a month before Donald Trump accepted his party`s

nomination at the GOP convention, the number two Republican in the House

California`s Kevin McCarthy, made a pretty provocative claim to some of his

colleagues on Capitol Hill. “There`s two people I think Putin pays,

Rohrabacher and Trump,” McCarthy said, according to a recording of the June

15th, 2016 exchange, which was listened to and verified by The Washington

Post.

Now, Dana Rohrabacher is a famously pro-Russian congressman from

California. According to The Post, some of the lawmakers laughed at

McCarthy`s comment, then McCarthy quickly added,

swear to god.

House Speaker Paul Ryan instructed his Republican lieutenants to keep the

conversation private, saying no leaks. This is how we know we`re a real

family here.

Spokespeople for Ryan and McCarthy both denied the conversation ever

happened until The Post told them it had an audio recording of the whole

thing. Then they changed their story, calling the remarks, quote, a failed

attempt at humor.

In the last hour or so, McCarthy tried to explain his comments to NBC News.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, (R) CALIFORNIA: If you listened to it, it said

everybody laughed. So you know it`s a bad attempt at a joke. And that`s

all there is to it. No one believes it to be true.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you still have confidence in the president?

MCCARTHY: 100 percent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, Natasha Bertrand, she`s a senior reporter at

Business Insider; and Josh Barro, senior editor at Business Insider and

MSNBC contributor.

And Josh, you just wrote a column on this.

JOSH BARRO, BUSINESS INSIDER: Yes.

HAYES: Which basically, I think, is exactly right.

BARRO: Yeah.

HAYES: Which is basically you think it both is and is not a joke.

BARRO: Right. It`s one of those jokes that`s funny because of the kernel

of truth behind it. I don`t think that McCarthy thought that Trump was

literally in the pay of Putin. I also don`t think Trump is literally in

the pay of Putin. The joke is that Trump behaves as though he were in the

pay of Putin, which should be a very alarming thing. Your political party

has just nominated this guy for president

who acts like he`s a Russian plant. And then instead of you know trying to

make sure that guy doesn`t become president, trying to make sure at your

upcoming political convention that you wave your arms and stop your party

from making the huge mistake it`s making by nominating this guy, you sort

of do gallows humor about it and then go out there and try to foist him

upon the country out of partisan interest even though you know, and that`s

why you`re joking about it, that the guy`s loyalties are

really unclear between the U.S. and Russia.

HAYES: Ahe joke to me, Natasha, is that the Republicans – I just can`t

help but think they must be – they don`t know what the facts are, right?

I mean that`s the thing about Republican behavior in this environment is

they are flying blind.

NATASHA BERTRAND, BUSINESS INSIDER: They are flying blind. But on the

other hand, there was an element of truth to, I think, he understood there

was something going on between Trump and the Russians.

I mean the DNC had just been hacked by the Russians. Reports had just

surfaced that this had happened. So there was an element of truth to what

McCarthy was saying in the sense that there was this thing going on.

And it just kind of showed that he understood that there was this threat,

and he was joking

about it, which is very kind of unnerving.

HAYES: Right. Well, exactly because it`s also in the context of then,

this is back in June. It`s starting to dawn on people, it`s like an

unguarded moment in which it`s starting to dawn on people and a reminder of

how nuts the entire thing is.

BERTRAND: Well, what`s even more shocking is that this conversation came

on the heels of Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy`s meeting with the Ukrainian

prime minister who had just warned them about…

HAYES: Had walked them through.

BERTRAND: …right, who had just warned them about Russia`s efforts in

Ukraine to undermine democracy there, and they were firing 30 to 40 shells

into Ukraine every day. They were financing anti-western politicians in

Ukraine.

So, these were all things that Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy had in mind

when they were having this…

HAYES: They come out of this briefing when they have this conversation,

which is a briefing

from the Ukrainian prime minister basically about Russians` attempts to,

you know, infiltrate, meddle in other governments` internal affairs.

BARRO: But I think - there`s actually something Paul Ryan said this

morning which I think is relevant to this. When someone was asking him

about the Trump investigation, and Ryan says you, well, I don`t worry about

things that aren`t within my control.

And I think there was this attitude among lots of Republicans, including

Republican leaders last

spring, about how it was very unfortunate that Donald Trump was taking over

their party and that they were going to nominate this person who was awful

on a number of dimensions. They were also concerned that he was not really

a conservative and one of the dimensions they were concerned about was this

weird Russia stuff.

But they acted like it was a matter beyond their control. I mean, it`s not

like Paul Ryan and

Kevin McCarthy walked out there and were like, nominate Donald Trump. They

didn`t want this to happen if you go back a year and a half, but they

behaved as though it was a matter completely beyond their control when in

fact there are things they could have done to stop it. It was just that

there were things that would have been politically costly for them to do,

and they chose not to do it.

HAYES: And that calculation has continued. They continue to act on

Capitol Hill as if they are not in control.

BERTRAND: Yes, and it remains to be seen whether they`ll continue to do

that as Trump`s base of support kind of erodes. There was a…

HAYES: Or if he does.

BERTRAND: Or, right. I mean, there was a poll that came out recently on

Monday, I believe, that showed that his support, his base of support was

eroding a little bit. If that keeps going, then we`ll see what they do.

But until then, it`s kind of unclear.

HAYES: They`re down to, you know, the polling average at this point is

deeply upside down, right. It`s 40-55, 40 approve, 55 opposite job

approval. You do wonder how bad it has to get until they start jumping

ship, and at what point – I think this is the key thing - their

calculation of let - whether legislation is going to happen or not.

BARRO: Yeah. I mean, I think not only are the numbers deteriorating a

little bit. You`re also seeing - you know, they ask you do you strongly

approve or just approve, and there`s been worse deterioration in the strong

approval numbers. He`s got more Republicans basically saying I approve,

but I don`t strongly approve.

The flip side of this is that even if his numbers deteriorate a lot, he`s

going to have a really large base of support. If 20 percent of Americans

really like Donald Trump, that`s tens of millions of people.

When Richard Nixon left office, he had a 24 percent approval rating. And

it`s sort of, imagine if Richard Nixon had been run out of office by the

Republicans, if he had not resigned and forced them to impeach him. And

then he`d run around the country in 1974 talking about how the Republicans

had betrayed him (inaudible) and then he did that again in `76 and `78 and

`80.

It`s very easy to imagine Donald Trump doing that, throwing a world of hurt

on Republicans that make them actually worse off breaking with him even if

his numbers get way, way more dire…

HAYES: That is an excellent point and I think that`s probably running

through their minds as well.

Natasha Bertrand and Josh Barro, thank you both.

Ahead, more on the appointment of a special prosecutor in the Russiam

investigation. The absolute flurry of devestating reports for the White

House over just the last few days right after this break.

HAYES: It is only Wednesday, but it`s hard to overstate the degree of

genuinely massive stunning news that has come out of Washington, D.C. over

the past three days. On Monday, the week begins with Sean Spicer refusing

to confirm or deny whether the president was secretly recording

conversations in the White House.

Then at 5:00 p.m. monday The Washington Post reports the president had

revealed highly classified information to two Russian officials in of an

Oval Office the previous week. Two hours later, H.R. McMaster, the

president`s national security advisor, says the story as reported, quote,

didn`t happen.

But the next morning at 7:00 a.m., the president appears to contradict

previous administration denials, defending the information he shares.

Four hours later McMaster does not deny that classified material was shared

by the president, but repeatedly calls wholly appropriate.

Then at 5:30 p.m. that evening, the bombshell report from The New York

Times that former FBI director Jim Comey had written memo detailing a

meeting in which President Trump asked him to end the Flynn investigation.

That night, largely eclipsed by the fallout that report, news that federal

investigators had subpoenaed records from Trump`s former campaign manager

Paul Manafort for a $3.5 million mortgage he took out through a shell

company after leaving the campaign.

That brings us to today, when at 5:45 p.m. The Washington Post reports on

audio of House

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy telling colleagues last year that he thought

Putin pays Trump. They say it was a joke.

15 minutes later, news breaks the Justice Department has appointed Robert

Mueller, the

former FBI director, as special counsel to oversee the investigation in the

Russian meddling into the election.

And keep in mind, it`s just Wednesday.

Joining me now, Jennifer Rubin who writes the Washington Post Right Turn

column, and New York Times columnist Ross Douthat.

And Jennifer, I just – I keep wondering what the psychology of Republicans

and conservatives

has to be as they watch this all develop. How would you characterize it?

JENNIFER RUBIN, WASHINGTON POST: I think they`re deluded. I think they

somehow think that if they soft pedal it enough they can get back to

marginal tax rates. They need to show the voters they have accomplished

something.

I think what they are failing to appreciate is the voters see a party that

is intellectually and morally exhausted, that does not take their

constitutional job seriously, and that has never taken this investigation

seriously. Thank goodness we have a special prosecutor, special counsel.

But I think they`re kidding themselves in thinking first of all that they

will go back to this agenda, secondly that this agenda is anything the

American people want, and third of all that they`re not going to get

punished for sort of off their schloffing off their constitutional

responsibilities.

HAYES: Speaking of constitutional responsibilities, Ross, you wrote a

remarkable column in the New York Times today calling for the Republicans

to use the 25th amendment to the Constitution of the United States to

essentially remove Donald Trump from office, which is way out past where

even, say, Maxine Waters is at the moment.

ROSS DOUTHAT, NEW YORK TIMES: Yeah, it was a mildly insane proposal. But

the theory that I offered was basically that I think it is at least

somewhat unlikely that we`re going to come to a point where we can say with

certainty Donald Trump has committed some definitively impeachable

offense.

At the same time, I think we can say right now reasonably on the basis of

not only the wild stuff that`s come to light this week, but the consistent

leaked testimony of his own inner circle joined to everything that he has

done on the campaign trail and in the presidency, that he is not actually

up to the job of president.

And of course the 25th Amendment is designed for situations of deep mental

incapacity, an assassination attempt, a stroke, and so on.

But I belong to the textualists rather than the originalist school of

constitutional interpretation. And the text of the amendment says nothing

specific about mental illness, it simply talks about

one`s ability to, again, execute the basic duties of the presidency. And

that is what I think is going to remain in serious doubt with this

president, regardless of what happens as this investigation drags on.

And honestly, you know, the news tonight is huge news, but it`s also a

weight off Republican shoulders in certain ways. It leaves them only with

the problem of whatever is in Jim Comey`s memos to deal with and the

Mueller investigation, based on past special counsels, special prosecutor

cases, is likely to take months or even years to sort of wind its way

through, possibly leaving this presidency

paralyzed, but not necessarily bringing us to any kind of resolution.

HAYES: What do you think of that, Jennifer? I think secretly - I agree

that I think some Republicans probably breathed a sigh of relief at

Mueller. And I think White House staff and campaign staff probably got

terrified.

RUBIN: Yeah, I think that`s exactly right.

I think Mueller is exactly the kind of person that Trump doesn`t want.

He`s absolutely - pardon the expression - unimpeachable in terms of his

character and he also knows what he`s doing, he`s a former FBI chief.

I did write a rather harsh piece, Ross, I thought you were being serious.

Maybe you were kidding me, really disagreeing with what Ross outlined and

what he just talked about.

I actually think it`s a very, very bad idea. And first of all, clearly,

this is not incapacitated. He is able to discharge, he just discharges his

duties miserably. If we to down this path of kind of shortcuts, we are

never going to get to the place where we have a consensus in this country

about who is a legitimate president. If we get rid of Trump through those

wacky ideas, how would a President Pence or if we get down to a President

Ryan if we`re getting down this far…

DOUTHAT: President Hatch.

HAYES: Yeah, we may get to the Ag secretary.

RUBIN: Yeah, exactly.

The Postal Commissioner, how are we ever going to establish a sense of

legitimacy. We really do have to stick to the rules here.

And I would only say one other thing, I got an extraordinary number of

emails and texts and so on from mental health professionals. They really

do not like it when we as journalists throw around

the term crazy or incapacitated when we mean something else.

DOUTHAT: But the 25th amendment does not use the term “incapacitated,” it

talks about…

RUBIN: No, it says unable to discharge.

DOUTHAT: I`m not going to quote it exactly right. But it doesn`t talk

specifically about mental health. And I wasn`t trying to talk about any

kind of diagnosis. It`s more a case of I think that there are situations

given the burdens of the presidency and the nature of the human personality

where certain

people can be not technically mentally ill, but not capable of behaving and

sort of achieving a baseline of responsibility.

HAYES: Ross is saying is he`s sane - in a sane mind and sort of in a deep

essential way not up to the task.

Jennifer Rubin and Ross Douthat, thank you both.

That is All In for this evening, the Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.



