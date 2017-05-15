All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/15/2017
Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES
Date: May 15, 2017
Guest: Eric Swalwell, Mark Lowenthal
CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: Well, that`s HARDBALL for now.
Thanks for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D), NEW YORK: If there are tapes, as the President has
suggested, he should turn them over immediately.
HAYES: A bipartisan demand for tapes.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: You can`t be queued about tapes.
HAYES: As the White House stonewalls.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why won`t you just explain whether or not there are
recordings?
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The President has made it clear
what his position is.
HAYES: And intelligence sounds the alarm.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our institutions are under assault internally.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Internally from the President?
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Exactly.
HAYES: Tonight, as the Washington Post reports the President divulged
highly classified information to the Russians in the White House. Harvard
law professor, Laurence Tribe, on his case to start impeachment right now.
DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: That had nothing to do with Russia.
I have no investments in Russia.
HAYES: New questions and new reporting on Russia`s investment in Trump
with Adam Davidson of the New Yorker. And from climate hoax cover stories
to an op-ed column turned into the Trump tax plan.
TRUMP: I call it the fake news.
HAYES: Real stories of fake news becoming a White House policy when ALL IN
starts right now.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
HAYES: Good evening from Detroit, I`m Chris Hayes. Another day, another
nearly unbelievable report about President Donald Trump. Citing current
and former U.S. Officials the Washington Post, New York Times, Reuters and
BuzzFeed are all reporting tonight that the President revealed highly
classified information to Russian officials during an oval office meeting
last week, jeopardizing a critical source of intelligence on ISIS.
The Post, which broke the story, reporting that the information Trump
relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence share
arrangement who had not given the United States permission to share the
material with Russia and who may now refuse to share information about the
Islamic State with the United States. And official telling the Post that
Trump “revealed more information to the Russian Ambassador that we have
shared with our own allies.” NBC News has not confirmed the reports about
the meeting. Roughly an hour ago, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster
emerged from the White House to offer this denial.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
H.R. MCMASTER, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR: There`s nothing that the
President takes more seriously than the security of the American people.
This story that came out tonight as reported is false. The President and
the Foreign Minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two
countries, including threats to civil aviation.
At no time, at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and
the President did not disclose any military operations that were not
already publicly known. Two other senior officials, who are present,
including the Secretary of State, remember the meeting the same way and
have said so. They`re on the record accounts should outweigh those of
anonymous sources. I was in the room, it didn`t happen.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker.
Kristin, what`s your reaction to that denial, the sort of official on the
record denial from H.R. McMaster?
KRISTEN WELKER, NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, the National
Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is effectively parsing his words, Chris.
You heard him say that at no time did the President compromise or share
classified information about sources or methods, that`s not what`s in the
Washington Post report. The Washington Post report deals with classified
information that was given by an ally. I can tell you that I was just
talking to a top press official here and tried to press this person for
clarity, the response I got was that the White House has no further
reaction to this report.
I can tell you though, top officials are huddled here behind the scenes in
their offices trying to determine what the next steps are. This is,
obviously, a bombshell for this administration and they`re trying to
respond to it. The reaction is coming in from Capitol Hill from both
democrats and republicans. Let me read you a part of Nancy PelosI`s
statement, Chris. She said that, if these reports are true, President
Trump compromised a key source of intelligence collection against ISIS and
jeopardized the security of the American people.
And then this from Senator Bob Corker, who`s, of course, the Senior
Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he says to compromise
the source is something you just don`t do, and effectively argued that this
administration is in a downward spiral. This is just the latest in a
series of controversies and difficult questions surrounding Russia and
worth reminding our viewers, Chris. That in that meeting that President
Trump had with the Sergey Lavrov, and Kislyak, the American media was not
allowed in.
That was controversial at the time and that aspect of this is getting, even
more, scrutiny right now. So, again, administration officials here are
saying that they have no further information this evening. But I can tell
you we`re going to continue to try to get clarification. Because again,
the National Security Adviser did not directly dispute what is the
Washington Post report, Chris.
HAYES: All right. Kristen Welker, thanks for that update tonight.
Joining me now, Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, Member of the
House Intelligence Committee. Congressman, your reaction to the news.
REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: Good evening, Chris. You know, the
cost of the President`s ties to Russia cannot be our National Security.
And if this story is true, I`m afraid that`s a price we may pay. You know,
if true, the President divulged to a foreign adversary, Russia not being
our friend, potentially classified information that could put at risk
American lives. I think the administration should come to congress this
week, tell us exactly what was shared because only the Russian press was
allowed in, not our own national press. And also tell us just what can we
expect going forward as far as sharing information with Russia. This would
really defy all customs and traditions of how we treat foreign adversaries.
HAYES: The argument that I`ve seen from a number of members; the
Republican Party, Paul Ryan, I believe, Senator Rich, John McCain, a few
others, is that there`s nothing illegal here because the President has
invested in his executive authority, the unilateral ability to declassify
anything he wants and say anything he wants, what`s your response to that?
SWALWELL: Well, again, Chris, if the cost, though, is that American troops
or American lives are put at risk, you know, that bad judgment affects all
of us, whether we`re talking about, you know, committing a crime or not.
And so - also, Chris, this is a moment now for congress to really exercise
the check that we have on the presidency. So this week, we`ll be calling
for a vote to have an independent commission. And the Judiciary Committee
where I serve, we`ll be pressing forward to have special counsel appointed
to investigate Trump`s ties to Russia. And my colleague, Elliot Ingle and
I have introduced regulation; we`ll work for no Russia rewards.
Essentially, a freeze on anything that would help Russia until the FBI`s
investigation is complete. We`re helpless in Congress and we shouldn`t act
as if we are.
HAYES: There`s been a lot of commentary on your colleagues across the
aisle, folks from the Republican Party, who don`t seem moved by the
revelations over the last week, from the Yates testimony just a week ago,
to the Comey firing, to the President undercutting the accounts of his own
spokespeople, why he did it, admitting that it was tied to the Russian
investigation. Do you get a sense privately from then, if you have
conversations they`re concerned about this then they`re letting on? Or do
they feel like this is the President and he`s Republican and we`re going to
ride with them?
SWALWELL: Now is the time to be moved, Chris. I`ve had a number of
conversations in the past week since the firing of James Comey about the
need to join forces with democrats to have an independent commission.
We`ve got one additional Republican, Justin Amash, have shown courage last
week and came forward. And I hope that others Republicans have the urgency
to move. Because our democracy, the integrity of free and fair elections,
and making sure that we understand the President`s ties to Russia is
counting on it.
HAYES: What is your reaction to the fact that we`re now looking at the
possible mishandling of classified information - carelessness with
classified information when that particular critique was, essentially, the
core substance of the case against Hillary Clinton as prosecuted by the
current President of the United States?
SWALWELL: That`s right. And there seems to be a tweet from Donald Trump
in the past that is contradicted by the current Donald Trump every time he
opens his mouth or every time he acts, these days. And you know, as you
pointed out, Chris, he is the declassifier in chief, if he says something,
it is thereby declassified. But that doesn`t mean it`s not extraordinarily
bad judgment, that doesn`t mean that congress we are powerless to hold him
accountable. So, now is the time for Republicans and Democrats to really
assert our first - you know, our article I, I think, jurisdiction and make
sure this President doesn`t put any American life at risk.
HAYES: All right. Congressman Eric Swalwell, thank you. Joining me now;
MSNBC Contributor, Naveed Jamali, former FBI Double Agent; and Mark
Lowenthal, former Assistant Director of the CIA, former Deputy Assistant
Secretary of State for Intelligence. Naveed, let me start with you. This
is pretty remarkable if this story bears out and a lot of you have
reported, and someone who`ve worked in counterintelligence, what`s your
reaction?
NAVEED JAMALI, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: You know, I`m trying to be dispassionate
and objective about this, but I simply can`t. I mean, there are two rules
that I followed and there`s trust I had in my case officers, that was my
identity and they would do everything to protect me. I mean - look, I know
that they`re saying source and methods haven`t been released but if you
were that terrorist organization and you put two and two together you`re
going to roll up the people that access to that operation and put a bullet
in the back of their head. So, in short, you know, I don`t know what we
gained by giving this information to the Russia. And if we can`t say that
there was anything received in exchange for this information, the only
conclusion I can draw is that the President gave away this information for
nothing short of his vanity and his ego. It is a total betrayal of trust.
HAYES: Mark, as a career, having had a career in intelligence at high
level classification, based on the reporting the Washington, which did not
divulge the details that the President, himself, divulged purportedly to
Lavrov and Kislyak, how serious is this and how anomalous is the behavior
from the President compared to other Presidents?
MARK LOWENTHAL, FORMER CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY ASSISTANT DIRECTOR:
Well, several people have already pointed out, and you mentioned, the
President, by definition can`t leak if he says it, it`s unclassified, so
there`s that issue. There`ve been other leaks by Presidents. I can`t
recall any with this level of seriousness and detail and it comes to mind
they`re not quite as grayed - I`m assuming it happened the way it did. And
the risk is - there are several risks: one is, the risk to the liaison
relationship with whichever nation provide us with the intelligence, and
then there`s the risk to other liaison relationships who may decide, we
can`t share this with the Americans.
We can`t - you can`t - you know, they`re not going to give intelligence to
the CIA and say, by the way, please don`t tell the President. The CIA is
not going to accept intelligence that way. So, there`s a wider risk to -
and we have dozens and dozens of liaison relationships. And all of them
become difficult at this point, because the providing country may say, I
don`t think I can risk this anymore.
HAYES: This also struck me, Mark, just to follow up on this. This struck
me as the meta-story here of how this came to the public. A kind of bright
bold SOS from the Intelligence Community. I mean, the fact - it`s an
extraordinary act to, essentially, leak this to the press that this
happened and it both is a tremendous escalation in terms of this kind of
war brewing between the President and his own I.C. But also a kind of just
- signal of distress, it would seem to me, is that your interpretation?
LOWENTHAL: I think that is correct. I think the unfortunate part of this
story is that if I`m reading between the lines correctly, the leak itself
probably came from the Intelligence Community with what Greg Miller
reported was that after the President`s conversation with Lavrov and
Kislyak, some people were so concerned about what he said to them that they
immediately informed NSA and CIA, probably to go back to the liaison
partners and say we`ve had a problem here in the oval office. The
likelihood is the leak did come from U.S. Intelligence, that`s bad. I
don`t advocate people leaking, and it does further undermine what has
already been a very rocky relationship between the President and the
Intelligence Agencies.
HAYES: It sounds like, according to the reporting in the Washington Post,
Naveed, that one of the assistants to the President for National Security
had to call CIA, NSA, and say, look, this has been possibly compromised, we
may be facing questions about this. Naveed put these points together. I
mean, this is all happening - the remarkable span of 24 hours: President
fires James Comey, he has a meeting with Kislyak and Lavrov in the oval
office in which Kislyak is not in the read out and does not allow American
photographers in but the Russian official photographer who is sort of, also
Russian media is in, which is how he learned of Kislyak. And they`re
talking apparently divulging classified information, all this in 24 hours.
JAMALI: Chris, I mean, from that readout and if everything has been
reported, I don`t know what the Russians gave us. I don`t know if anything
was obtained. I don`t know of any objective, whether it be with Syria was
closeout - the loop was closed out, but what we do know now is that
potentially classified information that could have compromised. And when
we say source and methods, let`s be clear about this. These are human
collectors, these are people that are designed to infiltrate a terrorist
organization and spy on that. A great risk to themselves, or family, so
we`ve compromised them for what exactly? I have not heard of anything that
came out of that meeting that was substantive other than grip a grim. The
Russians walked away with something pretty big here.
HAYES: All right. Naveed Jamali and Mark Lowenthal, thank you, both for
your time.
LOWENTHAL: Thank you.
JAMALI: Thank you.
HAYES: Coming up, more on tonight`s breaking news and the lingering
questions surrounding President`s firing of FBI Director James Comey, now
calls for impeachment for the sitting congressman. He joins me after this
two-minute break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: On a day dominated by news that President Trump reportedly gave
classified information to the Russian officials during a meeting in the
Oval Office last week, there are new members of congress, a wide swath of
the American people, and even the former most senior intelligence officer
in the country to do something to investigate reign in this president. The
president for his part is trying to turn the page, telling reporters today,
he`s “moving rapidly to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.
The lingering questions around that firing are not going away. Including
whether Trump, as he suggested on Twitter, made secret recordings of his
conversations with Comey, and whether he will turn them over to congress if
they exist.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: I think I made it clear last week that the president has nothing
further on that. (INAUDIBLE)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wait, Sean, does that mean that the president will
deny -
SPICER: I think I said - I was very clear, that we – the president will
have nothing further on that last week.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This prior situation which -
SPICER: I understand.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: – it will defy the legislative branch`s request.
SPICER: I understand. Alexis, I made it clear what the president`s
position is on that issue.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why won`t you just explain whether or not there are
recordings of -
SPICER: I think the president has made it clear what his position is.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That`s not my question so why wouldn`t you explain -
SPICER: I understand that because that`s what the president`s position is.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, given that you refused to confirm or deny any of
this. How is any senior official supposed to feel comfortable having a
conversation -
SPICER: As I`ve said (INAUDIBLE) the president has made it clear what his
position is.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: American people are not happy with the president`s decision to fire
the man investigating his campaign ties to Russia. Just 29 percent of
Americans approve the President firing Comey in a new poll, while 38
percent disapproved of the firing. They don`t trust Congress to
investigate the possible Trump-Russia connection. Asked if they would
rather have A, congress, or B, an independent commission or special
prosecutor to the investigation, just 15 percent say Congress, while 78
percent support independent commission or special prosecutor, something the
White House insist is not necessary. President has repeatedly pointed to
testimony from former director of national intelligence James Clapper to
argue there is no evidence of collusion with Russia, but Clapper this
weekend said, his testimony shows no such thing. And added a scathing
indictment of the man in the Oval Office.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER UNITED STATES DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: I
think in many ways, our institutions are under assault, both externally and
that`s the big news here, is the Russian interference in our election
system. And I think, as well, our institutions are under assault
internally.
JAKE TAPPER, CNN THE LEAD ANCHOR: Internally from the president?
CLAPPER: Exactly.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, Congressman Al Green of Texas who has called for
the impeachment of the president. Congressman, what is your case for
impeachment?
REP. AL GREEN (D), TEXAS: Chris, if I may, thank you for allowing me on.
And I`d just like to make one point quickly. I heard your prior story, and
for someone to make the argument that it wasn`t illegal, causes me a good
deal of concern. It was wrong, and at some point, we have to focus on the
fact that a lot of wrong things are taking place. Yes, the president is
above the law as it relates to super-secret information being revealed, but
it was just wrong.
Now, my case from impeachment is this. First, American people have to
understand what impeachment is. Impeachment does not mean that the
president will be removed from office. It is merely the charging of the
president and the House of Representatives. It`s similar to an indictment,
not the same but similar to. And once these charges are filed against the
president, if the president is, in fact, impeached, then it goes to the
senate, and the senate will have a trial and then the president may be
convicted and may be removed from office. But impeachment is all about
having the president charged in the house. It is my belief, and I believe
this sincerely, that the president has obstructed justice. The president
fired the person who was investigating him and after he fired the person
who was investigating him, he revealed that he was considering the reason
that he was being investigated when he fired the person.
And then he goes on to tweet, what might be intimidating words or
threatening language, such that all of this combined causes me to conclude
that the president should be impeached, the constitution allows it. We
ought to engage in the process.
HAYES: There are a lot of questions about the question of tapes, which we
come quite germane, particularly in the context of everything that`s been
happening. Whether it`s the discussion with Comey at dinner, whether it`s
- what was reportedly said in this meeting with the Russian official. And
the - and the White House has been bizarrely coy on this issues, and of
course, because the Nixon legacy, there`s a certain attentiveness to this.
Democratic colleagues yourself want to see tapes. Do you think congress
will be able to get its hands on those tapes if they exist?
GREEN: Well, if he`s impeached, we will. And impeachment, really, is going
to depend upon the American people. This is a participatory democracy.
You cannot participate only at Election Day. This is a time for the
American people to weigh in. And if the American people will simply say to
the representatives in congress that they want impeachment, it can happen.
It`s not impossible. And, yes, the tapes should be brought forth. I
believe that there are other means by which we can acquire them, a proper -
- pardon me, committee that is investigating can subpoena those tapes,
that`s the kind of evidence that can be subpoenaed. I think the president
might try to exert executive privilege. But I believe that there are
constitutional scholars on both sides of this and I come down with those
who say that that sort of evidence should be made available if a proper
investigation is taking place. If there is impeachment taking place, I am
absolutely confident that we`ll get those tapes. And we need those tapes.
We need to know what was said so that we can understand better the level of
intimidation that may have been taken place.
HAYES: Oh, I should know. We don`t know if the tapes exist as of yet.
But we do know the White House has refused to deny taping the –
GREEN: Well, I think we should have - well, I think, Chris, I think we
should assume that they exist because the president has given us that
reason to believe so, and until he denies the existence, we should assume
that they do.
HAYES: Yes. That`s a fair characterization. Congressman Al Green, thank
you for your time. Speaking of constitutional scholars, joining me now,
Laurence Tribe, professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School whose
opinion piece in the Washington Post that`s titled “Trump Must Be
Impeached, Here`s Why.” And professor, there are two things that have
happened now in the past week, the firing of James Comey and The Washington
Post story tonight about the president sharing highly sensitive, classified
information. In defense of the president in both cases are that what he
did was squarely within his powers, within his article power, two powers of
the president, he can declassify anything he want, and he can fire the FBI
director for cause or no cause. What say you to those who say this is
within his authority, you may not like it, but he is acting lawfully?
LAURENCE TRIBE, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL PROFESSOR OF CONSTITUTIONAL LAW: The
main thing I say is that with great power, comes great responsibility. I
think that was a line from Superman or Batman, or something. We have a
president who exercises his power, not with responsibility, but to cover
himself and to make himself more wealthy. Take for example of the firing
of Comey, of course, he has the fire to power, I have the power to give
$100 to a detective who`s investigating me for the police department. But
if I say I`ll give you that $100 if you stop investigating me or if I even
hint that, then I`m committing some kind of bribery, basically. And that`s
what the president did. Even by his own account of what happened at that
dinner, whether there are tapes or not, let`s face it, the reality is that
from the first day that Donald Trump was President, he was already
violating the constitution because he was violating the provisions that say
that you cannot have sources of wealth and influence coming from foreign
governments.
The basic reason the framers put that in there is because we, as a nation,
don`t know what the motive of the president is when he does something nice
for a foreign government. Is he doing it just as your prior speaker said
to get something good for the American people in return, or is he doing it
to, basically, on a CYA basis, to protect himself and to make himself more
wealthy, the more we learn about the Russian connection, the more we need
to look into that. Now, I agree with Congressman Green that we need to
start investigating, and that is what it means to open an impeachment
inquiry in the house.
HAYES: But it strikes me the sort of deep question here, is whether and
how the law applies to the president. It seems to be one of the things
that I`m sort of slowly learning, is that impeachment is the remedy. I
mean, the president can`t –
TRIBE: It`s the only remedy.
HAYES: Yes, the president can`t be tried by the U.S. attorney from the
southern district for violating some part of the federal criminal code in
the - in the famous thought experiment of shooting a gun on 5th Avenue. I
mean, impeachment is the remedy and fundamentally the remedy is a political
remedy more than a judicial one and that seems to be the kind of bedrock
issue here, right?
TRIBE: Exactly. I mean, the whole point is that if the president is as
casual about the law as he appears to be, if he`s as reckless about our
national secrets, if he is so reckless about, basically, offering to keep a
guy on a job if only he will layoff and not look at the truth, then we
can`t indict the president criminally for bribery or for witness
intimidation, those remedies are unavailable. The only remedy is the
political one and the way you get that political one started is for the
House of Representatives to begin issuing subpoenas and conducting an
impeachment investigation. When a lot of my e-mails said, isn`t it too
soon, my immediate reaction is, what are you waiting for? With every
passing day, this guy is a loose cannon threatens the national security.
The national security of the United States, we cannot afford to let this go
on, without at least starting the process of digging into the nature of the
abusive power here, and what the president is gaining. I mean, this
amazing love affair with our adversary, the Russians is explainable only in
terms of what one of the president`s sons said not long ago. And that`s –
we don`t need money from American banks; we get all our money from the
Russians.
HAYES: Well, I`m glad you keep that up.
TRIBE: You know, we`ve got to get to the end of that.
HAYES: We`re going to be talking about that just a little bit in the show.
Laurence Tribe, thank you for your time tonight. Coming up, could
President Trump`s resistance to investigation have less to do with
collusion and more to do with what might be uncovered about his businesses
along the way. A new reporting on that ahead.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee is reacting to the
Washington Post bombshell tonight that the president revealed highly-
classified information to Russian foreign minister and ambassador, saying
the White House needs to get itself under control, quoting here.
“Obviously, they`re in a downward spiral right now, and they`ve got to
figure out a way to come to grips with all that`s happening.” If you
believe my next guest and his reporting, the troubles the president could
get much worse and quickly as investigators begin to follow Trump`s money
back to Russia. That`s next, don`t go anywhere.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: But regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey knowing
there was no good time to do it. And, in fact, when I decided to just do
it I said to myself, I said you know, this Russia thing with Trump and
Russia is a made up story, it`s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost
an election that they should have won.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: When Donald Trump admitted that this Tussia thing is what he was
thinking about when he decided to fired FBI Director James Comey, it fueled
speculation about exactly why he keeps
acting like he`s covering something up. What exactly that something can
be.
Well, tonight, thanks to some excellent reporting by The New Yorker`s Adam
Davidson, there`s a new contender in the clubhouse.
Adam Davidson joins me now. And Adam I liked what you wrote a lot, because
the question you get from so many people is, if there`s nothing there to
the possibility of collusion with Russia, then
what could possibly explain the behavior that seems to be taking every
possible action to cover it up? And you present some – a compelling
theory. What is it?
ADAM DAVIDSON, NEW YORKER: My theory is – well, the evidence is that –
sometimes
from Trump`s own words is that for a very long time, for decades, but
possibly heating up in the last 10, 15 years the Trump organization did
some fairly shady business with some fairly shady characters around the
world. We certainly know from my own reporting and other people`s
reportings, that he has done business deals with some of the most corrupt
oligarchs, folks in some of the most corrupt parts of the world.
Donald Trump himself on CNBC in 2012 said that the only way to do business
around the world is to pay bribes, so that would open up the Trump
organization, his children, other former staff members to Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act violations. We know the Trump organization was incredibly
weak on its money laundering trying to avoid money laundering through its
casinos as well as some of its real estate projects. Casinos and real
estate being two of the main ways money is laundered around the world.
And so there is a kind of grand theory that there was some deep collusion
between Trump and
Putin, or Trump associates and Putin, and who knows. But what we know for
sure this is a company that really tried to hue as close to the line
between legality and illegality for a long time.
HAYES: Yeah. And you did amazing reporting about a hotel project where
they seemed to
be just based on your reporting in flagrant violation of the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act and possibly comlicit in a money laundering scheme
for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard of all people.
But you also note that the Treasury Department is going to hand over
documents about some of the Trump enterprises to the Senate committee and
what possible threat that could spell for the Trump org.
DAVIDSON: Yeah, this, to me, was this to me was possibly the most
important last news last
week, even more than the Comey firing. The Treasury has this thing called
the financial crime enforcement network. It`s kind of like the FBI of the
Treasury Department. And every single day they collect something called
suspicious activity reports from banks, casinos, all sorts of financial
institutions all around the country and around the world. And this is
part of a global consortium of hundreds of government agencies like this.
And these are just – they just form a repository, someone called it the
Google of financial crime, until someone starts investigating.
Now, five years ago, eight years ago, the Trump organization was a
relatively small player in New York Real Estate, global real estate.
There`s no reason to think anyone would have gone looking.
But once they start searrching these suspicious activity reports, they have
the potential of really building a global historical map of the Trump
Organization, where money came from, was it money laundering, was it other
shady practices.
And then you could easily imagine Trump staffers, Trump family members,
being explored for criminal behavior. They have none of the immunities
that the president himself has.
HAYES: Right. So, you can imagine that the people around president, the
president himself thinking, even again, bracketing for a second the facts
of what happened with you Russia, which we still don`t know and maybe
ultimately get to the bottom to, but even if there`s nothing there, just
the thought of someone who is truly independent investigating the many
operation of the Trump Org is going to expose us to some serious possible
potential liability that I do not want to happen.
DAVIDSON: When I walked through what we know now, what is publicly known,
what Trump himself has admitted to with lawyers, they said, this is
enormously risky from a legal standpoint. This is the kind of stuff that
businesses just don`t do in America. They`re a real outlier.
So, yes, I mean, I don`t know for a fact that anyone in the Trump
organization ever committed a
crime, but they certainly did a lot of things that people who do commit
crimes do. And I think it will keep people busy - investigators.
Another key point is a lot of this is in jurisdictions outside of the
Department of Justice - New York, Miami, other countries in the world. So
we could easily imagine investigators from other jurisdictions
investigating.
HAYES: All right, Adam Davidson, thank you. Thanks for great reporting,
Really appreciate it.
DAVIDSON: Thank you.
HAYES: Still ahead, an unsettling report on how this president gets his
news, including that time a White House aide printed out an internet hoax
and gave it to the president. More on that coming up.
Plus, tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two, next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Thing One tonight, a pesticide that was expected to be banned by
now, poisoned a dozen farm workers from California this month.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Top story here at 5:00, more than 50 farm workers
exposed to a pesticide drip this morning southwest of Bakersfield. The
incident shutdown harvesting operations after some of those workers
complained of sudden illness.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Don`t wait, particularly if you`re suffering from any
symptoms, whether it`s nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, seek medical attention
immediately.
UNIDNEITIFED FEMALE: The active ingredient in the insecticide is
chlorpyrifos. It is reported to cause severe neuro toxic symptoms in
humans if touched, inhaled or eaten.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The chemical on that pesticide chlorpyrifos was banned from
household use over a decade ago. And under the direction of President
Obama, the EPA was on track to ban agricultural use of it earlier this
year. But the EPA under President Trump reversed course. And that
chemical is still being used. And we know of one person with a special pen
who is pretty happy about that.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Should I give this pen to Andrew? Dow Chemical.
UNIDENITFIED MALE: I think, maybe, right.
(APPLAUSE)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Dow Chemical, the Trump administration and a dangerous chemical
that is unexpectedly still in use, that`s Thing Two, in 60 seconds.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: The EPA made headlines last in March when its new chief Scott
Pruitt rejected the agency`s own scientific findings and decided not to ban
an insecticide that uses a poisonous chemical, despite mounting evidence of
what the chemical caused - learning and memory declines, particularly among
farm workers and young children.
A month later, as Mother Jones reports, the chemical poisoned a bunch of
farm workers who reported vomiting and nausea. But there was one big
winner from Scott Pruitt`s decision, Dow Chemical, which sells about 5
million pounds of the substance each year.
Dow Chemical had donated $1 million to Trump`s inauguration funds and most
recently sent letters to three federal agencies asking them to ignore
pesticide studies that say their products threaten endangered species.
We don`t know how the Trump administration will respond to those letters
form Dow Chemical, but their CEO Andrew Liveris knows just the man to write
to if they run into problems.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Should I give this pen to Andrew? Dow Chemical.
(APPLAUSE)
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: The president`s doctor once predicted his patient would be, quote,
“the healthiest individual elected to presidency.” There are several
reasons to be believe that may not be accurate. Not only is the president
the oldest one ever, but we know he has a thing for fast food. Here he was
eating KFC in a picture he tweeted during the campaign. And we just
learned courtesy of TIME magazine, the president gets two scoops of vanilla
ice cream with his chocolate cream pie instead of
the single scoop for everyone else.
And though he plays an awful lot of golf making 21 golf course visits so
far during his brief time in office, the president is apparently not a big
fan of exercise as The Washington Post reported this weekend. According to
recent New Yorker cited by the Post, other than golf he considers exercise
misguided arguing a that person like a battery is born with a finite amount
of energy.
That echoes the Post`s own 2016 biography Trump revealed, quote, Trump
believed the human body was like a battery with a finite amount of energy,
which exercise only depleted, so he didn`t work
out.
The president told New York Times Magazine in 2015, all my friends who work
out all the
time, they`re going in for knee replacements, hip replacements. They`re a
disaster, he said.
He exerts himself fully by standing in front of an audience for an hour as
he just did. That`s exercise.
Now everyone has got their own idiosyncratic beliefs, your host included,
but not everyone is the president of the United States. A new report out
today sheds light on just where the president is getting his information.
And that`s coming up next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: The president of the United States is getting fake news from his
own senior White House staff, according to a new report out today.
Politico reports that Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland,
former Fox News talking head recently gave the president a printout of two-
TIME magazine covers, one supposedly from the 1970s warned of a coming ice
age, the other from 2008 about surviving global warming, according to four
White House officials familiar with the matter. The president quickly got
lathered up about the media`s hypocrisy. According to Politico, there was
one fairly glaring problem, one of those TIME covers was a fake.
This image appears to be what McFarland shared with the president. It`s an
online hoax that`s
been circulating for years, debunked by the magazine in 2013.
The cover on the left purporting to be from 1977 was photoshopped. This
was the real cover from 2007. A survival guide for global warming, not a
coming ice age.
Fortunately, according to Politico, other staff were able to chase down the
truth and intervene before Trump tweeted or talked publicly about it.
I`m joined now by Betsy Woodruff, politics reporter for The Daily Beast,
Michael Steele, a former RNC Chairman, MSNBC political analyst, Republican
strategist and media consultatnt Rick Wilson.
And Michael, you know, there`s a nexus between the story tonight in The
Washington Post about the president talking to Russian officials about
classified information and this, which is a total lack of informational
discipline in that White House. What comes in and what goes out, neither
is being controlled, it seems to me at the moment. How important is that
for a president?
MICHAEL STEELE, FRM. RNC CHIEF: Oh, my gosh, it`s so important. And it
really does start at the chief of staff`s office who is the gatekeeper. He
is the one who is the force that will allow something to get to the
president`s desk or block it.
In that Politico story they talked about Reince telling everybody in the
senior staff stop going around me and just giving the president stuff that
you want him to have.
That is vitally important because when you have a president who takes that
kind of information and just absorbs it immediately whether it`s fake or
real or true or not, and then goes out and retweets it, it becomes a
problem.
HAYES: And Rick, it strikes me that that`s why the story in The Washington
Post tonight is so
plausible, because the lack of discipline has been demonstrated publicly
time and time again whether it`s about things he retweets or things he
tweets or things he says on the trail that aren`t true. Like, it is very
plausible story that he`s in a conversation, he talks about things that are
classified because we know that this is not a particularly disciplined
operation.
RICK WILSON, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: And my friend Michael is exactly
correct. The chief of staff would be the one person you would rely on in a
normal White House to control the flow of information to the president and
to make sure the president knew where the lanes were when he`s dealing with
other people, whether it`s a domestic matter or an intelligence related
matter of a diplomatic matter that he knows where the basic lanes and
parameters are.
And because there`s no one in control of the White House except Donald
Trump`s ego and no
one in control of this White House except Donald Trump impulses of the
moment, the fire hose of bizarre outlandish stories that Donald Trump is
handed by his pack of lunatic aides and misfit toys, these guys are putting
stuff in front of him. Reince has no control over it.
Trump then goes out and says whatever is put in front of him. You know,
it`s like Ron Burgundy. He`ll read whatever`s on the prompter.
HAYES: And Betsy, this is - I mena, to Rick and Michael`s point, I mean,
you could put this at the feet of Reince who is the chief of staff, but the
president himself has clearly created a kind of organizational structure
where all of the normal channels that are put in place for specific reasons
about restricting access to the president, what he sees, who gets to go in
the room, how he`s scheduled, all that`s been thrown out the window by the
president.
The office doors are open. Anyone can come in and stick an article and a
memo they`re giving him. And that seems to come from the top down, whether
Reince likes it or not, which he clearly doesn`t.
BETSY WOODRUFF, THE DAILY BEAST: And I think that`s probably perhaps the
biggest underlying story here is the extent to which the president has
totally upended the normal channels for him to receive information.
And remember, the parallel to Trump receiving a fake internet hoax, TIME
magazine cover is the fact that he seems to be paying comparatively little
attention to the intelligence information that he`s receiving.
I spoke to a current intelligence officer this evening who said the news
from tonight and over
previous weeks has been incredibly disheartening to members of the
intelligence community in large part becausethey feel like he doesn`t take
their work seriously. Like he has this open door Oval Office policy, but
at the same time he`s willing to get into issues, get into trouble with
Russian officials in a way that will likely make it harder for American
intelligence officials to work with our partners to gather the vital
intelligence that`s essential for our national security apparatus to
function properly.
So, it`s two sides of the same story here, and that`s something that`s
really concerning to folks in the intel community.
HAYES: Michael, here`s Bob Corker talking about the downward spiral, which
is such a striking quote - and to hear that from a Republican who generally
had been, you know, fairly calm about all of this. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. BOB CORKER, (R) TENNESSEE: Obviously, they`re a in a downward spiral
right now and they have got to figure out a way to come to grips with all
that`s happening.
The chaos that is being created by the lack of discipline is creating an
environment that, I think, makes – it creates a worrisome environment.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: And Michael, you can`t help but note that carelessness and
recklessness were the core of the case about Hillary Clinton, particularly
as it relates to the emails, right. That there was a lack of care that was
exercised, that she should have known better, that things before flying
around and they didn`t know who was going on. And then you look what`s
happening in this White House.
STEELE: Yeah, but actually, you know there were telltale signs of this on
the Republican
side, and folks just chose to ignore it. So, all of this, you know, kind
of oh my god how did we get here
from Republicans about Donald Trump`s behavior, particularly in this area,
it`s just - it`s phony at this point. Because you saw the signs there,
they were there. He told you who he was. And to expect a 70 year old man
who has built an enterprise around media, a cult of personality, is - it`s
going to change that, it`s just not going to happen. And here we are
WILSON: You know.
HAYES: And Rick, that was the case, right? That was case of the folks
that were in this sort of Never Trump camp.
And the question here to me, I ask this question of someone last week, and
I want to hear it
from you, which is I watch all this happen and I think of the Access
Hollywood 48 hours and I remember everyone saying, oh my gosh, he`s toast
and he`s immoluating and obviously he`s going to lose by 20 points.
And there were Republicans who jumped off the train. And, frankly, paid
the price for it. And I just wonder how much that is at the fore of the
calculations that are being made by congressional Republicans while these
stories are coming out.
WILSON: Well, look, Bob Corker`s been a pretty steady supporter of the
president. I want you to think of this as an iceberg. You`re seeing the
tip where he`s sort of nervous about this. Under the waterline, these guys
are in a raging panic right now. They recognize that at any moment Donald
trump can finally snap and run down Pennsylvania Avenue in a gold speedo
and these guys are going to be held responsible for his crazy actions.
This is not something that they`re comfortabel with. They are very nervous
right now. They fear the criminal liability is rising. They feel he puts
his head in the noose every single day on a new issue or a new problem. It
is not a place for people who are very sanguine right now about Donald
Trump.
HAYES: Is that our sense, Betsy, from your reporting that the temperature
on Capitol Hill?
WILSON: Yeah, certainly. Capitol Hill and throughout the federal agencies
within the intel
community, within the Justice Department, within - you name it, right?
I`ve been getting texts from sources this evening that have a lot of bad
words in them. The anxiety level is pretty high.
The reality is that the president is showing that he`s willing to surprise
people. Whatever the most surprising thing was from the week before, it`s
going to get topped. And if you work in the federal government that is a
time when you`re sort of on red alert constantly.
HAYES: All right, Betsy Woodruff, Michael Steele, and Rick Wilson, thanks
to you all.
That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow starts right now. Good
evening, Rachel.
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,
distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the
prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter
or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the
content.>