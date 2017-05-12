All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/12/2017

Transcript:

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: He wanted to have

dinner because he wanted to stay on.

HAYES: Dinner with Comey.

JAMES CLAPPER, UNITED STATES FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: He

mentioned that he had been invited to the White House to have dinner with

the President and that he was uneasy with that.

HAYES: New reporting contradicting the President`s claims and tonight, new

questions about Oval Office recordings.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did President Trump record his conversations with

Former FBI Director Comey?

HAYES: As the President threatens his Former FBI Director with tapes.

Plus, as the Deputy Attorney General reportedly signals no special

prosecutor –

TRUMP: Should we do the pledge? Raise your hand.

HAYES: Who else was asked to take the Donald Trump pledge?

Then David Cay Johnston on Trump`s new claim of new Russian income with the

few exemptions.

TRUMP: I have a certified letter just so you understand.

HAYES: And my extended interview with Senator Elizabeth Warren.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), MASSACHUSETTS: The American people want us to

get to the bottom of this.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. It certainly seemed like a

threat. President Trump today sending a warning shot to his former FBI

Director, tweeting James Comey better hope that the tapes – there are no

tapes of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press. Asked if

the President had secretly recorded his conversations with Comey, who was

leading the FBI investigation into possible collusion between the Trump

campaign and Russia until Trump fired him on Tuesday, White House Press

Secretary Sean Spicer today pointedly did not rule out the possibility.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did President Trump record his conversations with

former FBI Director Comey?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I assume you`re referring to the

tweet, and I`ve talked to the President. The President has nothing further

to add on that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why did he say that? Why did he tweet that? What

should we interpret from that?

SPICER: As I mentioned, the President has nothing further to add on that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are there recording devices in the Oval Office or in

the residence?

SPICER: As I said, for the third time, there is nothing further to add on

that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does he think it`s appropriate to threaten someone like

Mr. Comey not to speak?

SPICER: I don`t think that`s – that`s not a threat. He simply stated a

fact. The tweet speaks for itself. I`m moving on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m hoping you can answer this in a yes or no fashion.

Is the President of the United States currently recording conversations

taking place in the Oval Office?

SPICER: I think the point I made with respect to the tweet is the

President has no further comment on this.

HAYES: The last time a President who fired the people investigating his

conduct was revealed to have secret tape recordings, things did not end

well. For the record, according to former White House – Obama White House

Lawyer Daniel Jacobson, if Trump is actually taping convos, the

Presidential records act requires they be archived and it would violate

criminal law to delete them. Comey, for his part, appears to be pretty

unfazed by the President`s threat. A source close to him telling NBC

News`s Ken Dilanian today, quote, he hopes there are tapes. That would be

perfect. If there are tapes, House Democrats want to hear them. They sent

a letter today asking the White House to turn over any recordings the White

House has made. Trump and those close to Comey are telling very different

stories about their interactions. Trump claiming that Comey requested a

dinner with the President, and Comey`s associates saying the FBI Director

would never do such a thing.

CLAPPER: He mentioned that he had been invited to the White House to have

dinner with the President and that he was uneasy with that because of even

compromising – even the optics, the appearance of independence not only of

him but of the FBI.

HAYES: According to the President at that dinner which took place a week

after Trump was sworn in, Comey asked to keep his job and told the

President he was not under investigation. Comey`s associates say none of

that is true. They told The New York Times that what really happen is that

the President on multiple occasions demanded that Comey pledge his loyalty

to him and that Comey declined to do so. The President was asked today if

he asked Comey for loyalty. Here`s his response.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People suggest that the question that apparently The

New York Times is selling, that you asked Comey whether or not you had his

loyalty was possibly inappropriate. Could you see how they would think

that?

TRUMP: No, I don`t think – I read – I read that article. I don`t think

it`s inappropriate. Number one –

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you ask that question?

TRUMP: No. No, I didn`t. But I don`t think it would be a bad question to

ask. I think, loyalty to the country, loyalty to the United States is

important. You know, I mean it depends on how you define loyalty, number

one. Number two, I don`t know how that got there because I didn`t ask that

question.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What about the idea that in a tweet you said that

there might be tape-recordings?

TRUMP: Well, that I can`t talk about. I won`t talk about that. All I

want is for Comey to be honest, and I hope he will be, and I`m sure he

will, I hope.

HAYES: Joining me now is John Dean, former White House Counsel to

President Richard Nixon, who knew a thing about taping things in the White

House. John, I can`t tell if this is a distraction or a fib or a bluff,

but your reaction to the pointed non-denial both from Sean Spicer and the

President himself about taping people in the Oval Office?

JOHN DEAN, PRESIDENT NIXON`S FORMER COUNSEL: It is very hard to believe

that he`s actually got any kind of formal equipment to record in the Oval

Office. The only thing that occurred to me was he – if he`s capable and

understands how to turn on his recording device on his smartphone, he might

have had that on when they were having dinner. But I don`t – I just can`t

imagine any President commencing a taping operation in the Oval Office

given what happened to Nixon. I just – it`s so imprudent, and it was so

costly, and it ultimately comes out.

HAYES: We should say that there`s a – there`s a history of Donald Trump

dabbling in surveillance. Two great pieces in Buzzfeed`s Aram Roston

Inside Donald Trump`s Surveillance Operations and sources Donald Trump

listened in on phone lines at Mar-A-Lago. Though that said, I think that

the imprudence here is pretty clear. Let me ask you this. There`s also a

degree to which the White House seems to be having a hard time getting

their story straight in a fundamental way. What do you make of that?

DEAN: Well, it seems they have a President who is out of control, who

moves at his own strokes. He doesn`t brief his staff on what he`s going to

do, doesn`t talk it through with them and do any kind of planning. He has

no sense of really how the Presidency operates and how to effectively do

these things. Eventually, he`s going to get burned so many times, he will

figure it out. But the learning process is just one eruption and more

chaos every week and chasing down lies. It`s really quite striking.

HAYES: Earlier today, Sean Spicer said that the President is very clear.

He believes the notion there`s collusion is a hoax. It`s been reaffirmed

by several people including Senator Grassley. Later in the day, Senator

Grassley`s spokesperson says he has not spoken to President Trump but what

he`s learned in briefings related to investigations into Russian

interference in our elections, he`s never referred to the notion of

collusion as a hoax. So every time they sort of try to cite some authority

outside of their sphere, it gets knocked down, it appears.

DEAN: That`s true. And, Chris, in the end, what caught Nixon was not some

blatant criminal act. He was caught in a lie after lying – after he hung

himself out on a position, took a firm position month after month on it,

and then finally got caught in the lie, that`s when he really had to end

his Presidency. So –

HAYES: And what lie was that specifically?

DEAN: That was that he had no knowledge of the cover-up in Watergate until

I had told him on March 21st that there was a cancer on his Presidency. He

said that was the first he learned of the cover-up. I didn`t know how much

he knew. I knew he knew much more than he was pretending to me. And when

the smoking gun tape came out, what it did is it showed him ordering the

CIA to interfere with the FBI the first week after the arrest, and that was

the – that`s what did it for him.

HAYES: The timing here is crucial in terms of this dinner. Yates warns

the White House about Flynn on January 26th. Spicer says Trump was briefed

immediately. Then Comey and Trump have dinner the next day. What do you

make of the stories of this – of this loyalty ask and whether that`s

appropriate or plausible?

DEAN: Well, it is not appropriate, and he – again, it could be ignorance.

It could be his standard operating procedure from his business days. I`m

surprised he didn`t ask him to sign a non-compete or a non-disclosure of

some sort, to fill it out. But I think, you know, it`s a combination of

the ignorance and arrogance as I see it.

HAYS: All right. John Dean, thanks as always for your time.

DEAN: Thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Matthew Miller, Former Aide to Attorney General

Eric Holder and Justice Department Spokesperson, an MSNBC Contributor,

Clint Watts former FBI Special Agent and Senior Fellow for Foreign Policy

Institute. Matthew, let me start with you as something you said earlier

today. You said one thing I learned at DOJ about Comey, he leaves a

protective paper trail whenever he deems something inappropriate happened.

Stay tuned. What did you mean by that?

MATTHEW MILLER, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: There was this kind of remarkable

incident that started in 2005 when the Bush administration was debating

whether to approve torture or not, waterboarding and other torture

techniques. And Jim Comey had a meeting with the Attorney General and he,

along with others, approved those techniques but apparently told the

Attorney General that he thought it would be as a bad idea to actually use

them and it would end up being embarrassing to the country and the

administration. And then after that, he went back to his office and wrote

an e-mail to his Chief of Staff, which, you know, Deputy Attorneys General

don`t usually do that. He wrote this long e-mail explaining the

conversation. It was basically the modern-day version of a memo to the

file. And in 2009, when the New York Times reported that Comey and others

had authorized these techniques, magically they got their hands on this e-

mail, and I think what I took from that event was Comey had the foresight

to write that e-mail, and then when he left the Justice Department, to

print it out, put it in a file, and hold on to it until four years later

when the times went to write on this and magically they got a hold of it.

So I think we`re going to see more of that from him in this instance.

HAYES: That is a remarkable story. Clint, the – I guess the question we

have this dinner, and we`ve got a sort of he said/he said situation. The

President of the United States and people close to Jim Comey. Who do you

believe?

CLINT WATTS, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT: I`m going to go with track record,

which is FBI Director Comey since just based on today, I have no idea if

there`s any truth to anything President Trump said. It doesn`t make any

sense to make that loyalty pledge. Any President that understood the

relationship with the FBI, the Department of Justice to the President and

their role, which is to the public first, to serve the public first, it`s

fidelity, bravery, integrity. That`s the motto of the FBI. Director Comey

is going to follow that. He`s not going to respond well to being pressured

like that. Even having the invite to dinner, which you heard Director

Clapper talk about, made him uncomfortable. He`s going to have issue with

that, and every time Trump, I think, tried to bring him under his umbrella,

Comey would naturally push himself away.

HAYES: Do you think – so you don`t think that he requested the dinner?

You don`t think that`s plausible?

WATTS: Director Comey?

HAYES: Comey, that Comey requested –

WATTS: No, not at all.

HAYES: What do you think – do you – the President said that – twice now

– he said it in interviews with Lester Holt, and he said it in the letter

famously in which he fired Director Comey that the director told him three

times he was not under investigation. Could you conceive of any plausible

scenario in which that might have happened?

WATTS: No. I can`t imagine why the Director would say that other than his

testimony where he confirmed that they had some active investigation going

on with his campaign. That`s the only time he did that, and Director Comey

is particularly careful, as we just heard with his words. He`s not going

to make these statements which put him in a position of his own compromise.

HAYES: Given Comey`s level of skill in navigating this that you have –

that you have identified, Matt, and it`s really a remarkable thing to go

back and look at his 2007 testimony when he talked about that famous night

at the bed of John Ashcroft. He has an ability to preserve his reputation

amidst many controversial things. What do you anticipate the next chapter

of this story is?

MILLER: Well, I mean, look what we`ve seen in just the last 24 hours.

We`ve already seen leaks about this loyalty request. We`ve already seen

leaks about the request for the dinner came from Trump. We`ve seen a

number of pieces of information already. But I think given – look, he

doesn`t like the spotlight. I mean, that`s one thing about him that I

think both – people in both parties agree with. I suspect that we will

eventually see Comey at that table in a Congressional hearing with the

lights on and the cameras rolling again as he did in 2007 and as he did on

March 20th when he confirmed this investigation and, I think, started the

chain of events that led to him eventually being fired. I think that`s

probably where this all ends up.

HAYES: That`s a-that`s a great point. Well, we know that he`s declined an

invitation for a closed session with the Intelligence Committee, I think

the Senate Intelligence Committee. But you also think that ultimately we

will see James Comey giving his side of the story under oath before

Congress?

WATTS: Yes, and I also think for Director Comey, he would turn down a

closed session because he would rather be in an open session. I mean his -

-

HAYES: That`s interesting. That is interesting.

WATTS: His pattern – his pattern is to come out and talk to the American

public.

HAYES: Sure is.

WATTS: You know, he`s done this repeatedly. And if I were in his

position, that`s exactly what I would do. No closed door. No rumors going

back and forth. No democrats or republicans –

HAYES: Right. No leaks – no leaks coming out about what you said.

WATTS: No. Whatever I actually say is going to be coming out of my mouth,

and you`re going to hear that –

HAYES: That`s why you think he turned down the invite for the closed door

session?

WATTS: I think it`s both that and he wants time. He wanted to see how

this is going to play out.

HAYES: There was reporting about that President considering a visit to the

FBI – to the Bureau and that being turned down because the message was

sent that he probably wouldn`t get a particularly warm reception after what

happened. What do you think the mood is there right now?

WATTS: Well, it was dumb to ever think he should go to the FBI

Headquarters. That`s just a very novice White House staff. We`ve already

tried that at the CIA. We saw how that went with President Trump. And now

to go to the FBI and try and talk to them or sway them and win them over is

a disaster. I think the mood right now is they`re going to be extra

vigilant in their independence. They`re going to pursue the investigation

the way it should, to its logical conclusion. And I think they`re also

trying to figure out how they can insulate themselves against the DOJ, that

you can`t really tell how biased they are or not or independent.

HAYES: Speaking of DOJ so much comes down to Rod Rosenstein right now.

And Matthew, I got to ask you. You were on hours on this show the day that

Comey had the press conference about Hillary Clinton, in which he opined

about how careless she was. Derogatory information about a person not

charged is the phrasing of Rod Rosenstein in the letter condemning Comey.

What do you make of people now coming around to that conclusion?

MILLER: Well, if everyone came around to that conclusion for legitimate

means, then fine. But let`s be honest. That`s not why Rod Rosenstein

wrote that memo. That`s not why Jim Comey was fired. That was an excuse

to fire him for something else. And I think actually, you know, you expect

this kind of thing from Donald Trump. You even expect it from Jeff

Sessions. The person that I`m most disappointed in and that if you talk to

anyone else who worked at the Department of Justice, they`re most

disappointed in, is Rod Rosenstein. He was supposed to be the

institutionalist that would protect the department from political

interference, and he just didn`t when completely buckled to pressure and

gave Donald Trump the excuse he needs to fire Jim Comey.

HAYES: You feel the same way?

WATTS: Yes. It`s interesting that Comey once had Rosenstein`s job, and

that was with the Ashcroft scenario.

HAYES: When he did the opposite.

WATTS: He did the opposite.

HAYES: That`s right.

WATTS: He chose country over party.

HAYES: Right.

WATTS: It doesn`t look that way this week.

HAYES: Matthew Miller and Clint Watts thank you both for being here

tonight.

Ahead, so who else has been asked to take the Trump loyalty pledge? More

on President Trump`s obsession with personal loyalty above all else and how

the republicans in Congress are apparently still falling in line after this

two-minute break.

TRUMP: I read that article. I don`t think it`s inappropriate, number one

–

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Did you ask that question?

TRUMP: No. No, I didn`t. But I don`t think it would be a bad question to

ask. I think loyalty to the country, loyalty to the United States is

important. You know, I mean, it depends on how you define loyalty, number

one. Number two, I don`t know how that got there because I didn`t ask that

question.

HAYES: The President denies asking fired FBI Director James Comey to take

a loyalty pledge, but that account first relayed to The New York Times by

Comey associates has a ring of truth if for no other reason than we know

how much this President puts a premium on loyalty. Here was Kellyanne

Conway in an interview yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: The President expects people

who are serving in his administration to be loyal to the country and to be

loyal to the – to the administration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Don`t forget the President even made his own supporters swear

loyalty to him during the campaign.

TRUMP: Raise your right hand, everybody. Do you swear that you`re going

to vote for Donald Trump tomorrow? Raise that hand. I love you. I love

you. All right. You can`t go back.

HAYES: The President has also demanded the utmost loyalty from republican

lawmakers and by and large they`ve submitted. We saw House Intelligence

Chairman Devin Nunes scrambling to do the White House`s bidding, an

embarrassing episode that forced him eventually to recuse himself from the

Russia probe. And then there`s House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz,

who has largely refused to investigate the Trump administration, for

example, telling reporters in February the Flynn situation was, quote,

“taking care of itself.” Only a week earlier, Chaffetz himself had been

summoned to the White House for an intimate Oval Office meeting with the

President. I`m joined now by Linda Chavez, Conservative Commentator,

former Official in the Reagan and Bush administrations. Linda, do you find

behavior of republicans this week surprising?

LINDA CHAVEZ, REAGAN AND BUSH ADMINISTRATION FORMER OFFICIAL: I find it

both surprising and disheartening because frankly the only way that this

President is going to be stopped from doing the things he`s doing, which

are irrational, erratic, and dangerous, is for republicans to march up

Pennsylvania avenue and to say to him, stop it. You have got to stop this,

Mr. President. He is endangering his own agenda. He is endangering the

republican party, and ultimately he`s endangering the country.

HAYES: The republican leaders that have essentially given him cover this

week and Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell among many others, they`re

reflecting the republican base. I mean so far as polling indicates, 79

percent of republicans approve of Comey`s firing, 84 percent give him a

high approval rating. Aren`t they just basically listening to their – to

their voters in their base?

CHAVEZ: Well, first of all, you know, everyone takes who`s in office takes

an office – an oath of loyalty, but that oath of loyalty is to defend and

protect the constitution of the United States. It is not to the office

holder, it is not to the President of the United States. And all of these

officials, I think, are ignoring that they can`t simply look at public

opinion polls, hold their finger up in the wind to see which way the

political winds are blowing and act accordingly. They`ve got to do what`s

right. And frankly, I mean, what is so mysterious about this whole event

this week is that last week was a pretty good week for the President and

for the republicans and their agenda. They got a health care bill passed,

which regardless of what you or not – you think about it, was certainly an

achievement.

HAYES: They did get it passed, yes.

CHAVEZ: They got it passed. And they were starting to take on tax reform.

They were making changes in other, you know, programs, dealing with the

trade issue, talking about renegotiating NAFTA. There was a whole lot on

the Presidential agenda. But this President seems to have a way of

stepping on his own good news. He can never just let good news play out.

He has to create a mess that then diverts attention away from what ought to

be his focus.

HAYES: I wonder if – I have a theory about republican behavior, and I

wonder – I`d like to get your feedback on it. You remember the Access

Hollywood tape when which the President boasted about serially sexually

assaulting women, touching them without consent.

CHAVEZ: Right.

HAYES: And there were a lot of republicans who freaked out when that

happened and said they`re not going to defend him. They said that either

in private or public. And then it turned out they thought, well, this was

the end, the guy is melting down. And then he didn`t and he became

President of the United States. How much do you think that experience is

now seared into the minds of every republican that no matter how bad it

looks, don`t get off the train?

CHAVEZ: Well, I think that`s right. I mean you remember the President

famously saying he could walk down 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and he

wouldn`t lose support. But, again, that`s what`s so worrisome. You`re

supposed to have courage when you`re an elected official, and these guys

just don`t have that kind of courage and I think it`s going to destroy the

republican party. If we don`t see a change, if we don`t get back to having

the republican party stand for something and not just stand for Donald

Trump, but stand for principles, one of which is the rule of law. You

know, this administration and President Trump could do himself a whole lot

of favor by just saying, we believe in the rule of law. We believe in the

resources of the FBI. We believe that they`re going to get to the bottom

of this investigation. And we`re going to ignore it until they`re finished

with that investigation, and we`re just going to move forward with our

agenda. If the President were capable of doing that, the country would be

a whole lot better off and certainly, the Republican Party would be.

HAYES: I definitely agree on the latter. Linda Chavez, thank you very

much.

CHAVEZ: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, the President presents what he think is proof that he

has no Russian business ties with a few exceptions. That`s a quote. David

Cay Johnston will join me to fact-check that claim ahead.

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Can you tell us whether you, your family,

your businesses, your surrogates have accepted any investments, any loans

from Russian individuals?

TRUMP: Yes. In fact, I just sent a letter to Lindsey Graham from one of

the most prestigious law firms in the country, a tremendous, highly rated

law firm, that I have nothing to do with Russia. And I have a certified

letter just so you understand. I`m not just saying that.

HAYES: The White House released that certified letter today from the same

law firm that participated in Trump`s first press conference as President-

elect when he said he was handing over leadership of his company to his

sons surrounded by prop stacks of legal papers. What his certified letter

does and does not say about the President`s ties to Russia next.

HAYES: President Trump`s legal counsel has written a letter to him, which

attempts to sum up the president`s financial ties to Russia based on ten

years of tax returns, the same tax returns the president refuses to make

public.

The letter says that with a few exceptions, the president doesn`t have

financial entanglements with Russia. Those exceptions, according to the

letter, including the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow and the

2008 sale of a mansion in Palm Beach, Florida to a Russian fertilizer king

for more than twice what Donald Trump paid for it in 2005.

Now, there are some striking aspects to the letter. For instance, it was

dated March 8th, two months ago and we don`t know why. We also don`t know

why it was written to the president as opposed to the FBI or to congress or

to someone else, particularly since the president then forwarded the letter

to Senator Lindsey Graham of the Senate judiciary committee to show he has

no financial ties to Russia.

Joining me now, Julia Ioffe, national security and foreign policy reporter

for the Atlantic; and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter, David

Cay Johnston, columnist for TheDaily Beast, author of The Making of Donald

Trump.

And David I want to start with you, And I want to read you a series of

tweets from John Cook who used to run Gawker that I thought perfectly

illustrated the issue here.

You know whose tax returns also didn`t show equity investment by any

Russian entities? Gawker Media`s. Of course Gawker did receive a

substantial investment from a New York LLC called Columbus Nova, and

Columbus Nova is an investment vehicle for Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian

plutocrat, but no Russian entities invested in Gawker Media.

Is that the nub of the problem with the letter?

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, THE DAILY BEAST: Yeah. Clever letter, but it is

entirely deceptive, and I must say I admire Sheri Dillon and William

Nelson, the lawyers at Morgan Lewis, who

wrote it for their skill at deception. But this is absolute nonsense.

Just as a simple example, if I set up a company tomorrow in the UK and

called it Chris Hayes,

Inc., and gave money to a British politician, I could say there`s no

British money.

HAYES: Right. Right. That`s right.

Yes, so anything that would happen – and, Julia, you`ve reported a lot

about Russia and particularly about the sort of Russian oligarchs and, you

know, this is true of very wealthy people the globe over, which is that

they don`t move their money around in their own name, they move it through

vehicles that are anonymous and localized and don`t have anything to do

often with the country they live in. Is that true generally of Russian

oligarchs?

JULIA IOFFE, THE ATLANTIC : Absolutely. And it`s done with a very clear

or very clear reasons. First of all, it`s to get themselves and their

companies established elsewhere so that – in areas

with fair and independent courts, because they don`t exist in Russia, and

it`s to get their money out of Russia.

So even somebody like Viktor Veksleberg investing in Gawker, in some ways

it`s a way to get

just that money out of Russia. It`s a highly unstable place. Any day that

money can be taken away from you. You just want to park it somewhere. And

often the best place to park it is an expensive piece of real estate, even

if you`re paying double, you`re still parking that money somewhere where

it`s

out of reach of Putin.

Also, you know, you don`t technically own it.

A terrific example of this was a couple years ago, The New York Times did a

multi-part series on luxury real estate in New York City, and it took them

months to find out, for example, who owns the apartments in the Time Warner

Building on Columbus Circle. You can`t just, you know, look up the lease

records, you know, or the deeds to the apartments, to the condos, because

they`re owned by a shell company, which is owned by a shell company, which

is owned by a shell company. You get the point.

And a lot of that eventually led back to Russian money, Chinese money,

Saudi money.

HAYES; Right.

IOFFE: So if you`re – you know, it would not be out of the ordinary for

somebody like Donald Trump, who does business – did real estate business

in New York and Florida to have come in contact

with and received really shady Russian money.

HAYES: Yeah.

Here`s Donald Trump Jr. himself at a real estate conference in New York in

2008. “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate crosssection of a lot of

our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in

from Russia.”

And David, the thought I had today was it`s interesting they wrote this

letter, because it sort of opens the door on the tax issue once again, but

also made me think I wonder how much we could actually learn from the taxes

themselves given what Julia is talking about, given how adept this sort of

international plutocratic class is at hiding money to begin with.

JOHNSTON: Well, the tax returns are the starting point for audits, but

tonight, Chris at dcreport.org, that`s the non-profit news service that I

set up, we break a major story by Richard Behar, a longtime investigative

reporter at Forbes magazine about Trump Kazakhs money. It goes everywhere

from a strange real estate deal in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Almaty, the largest

city in Kazakhstan, and it`s further evidence of how Trump keeps carefully

wording what he says to keep us from paying attention to the reality that

Ms. Ioffe talked about, and that is it`s all done through empty companies

and individuals. It has nothing to do with the Russian government

directly, only its agents.

IOFFE: Chris, can I just say one thing? There was a fantastic report in

the Financial Times last week about how money got – Russian money got from

Russia to Marine Le Pen, the far-right nationalist candidate, who

ultimately lost in France last weekend. All the money – I mean after

going through shell company through shell company through shell company

through shell company, the reporters found the Moscow address where that

last shell company was registered, and it turned out hundreds of other

shell companies registered to the same address.

HAYES: Fascinating.

IOFFE: And it was literally just a plaque on a wall. There was nobody

there. It was just like a multi-apartment building on the outskirts of

Moscow. Nobody was there. It was just – it`s nothing. It`s nothing.

JOHNSTON: So, Chris, that`s what we show at DC Report, the same sort of

thing, only here in America, so that you understand why this letter that

Trump put out is just garbage.

HAYES: David, let me ask you a final question here. We`ve had this

strange thing where it occurred to us that no one had asked the president

if he had filed his taxes this year. Everyone knows he`s not going to

release them.

But, you know, you go the to file them. Or, for someone like him, almost

certainly you file an extension. People with very complicated taxes, they

file an extension, they go to October.

So we asked the White House. We said, have you filed or filed an

extension? They referred us to Sheri Dillon, the tax lawyer. We asked her

and we got a no comment. Does it strike you as odd that they won`t answer

the very simple question of whether they even filed an extension? That`s

weird, isn`t it?

JOHNSTON: Yes. And I think it goes to the utter contempt that Donald

Trump actually holds for the American system. This is a man who has never

read the constitution. He seems to think it has 12 articles rather than

17. And so in everything he does, in the way he fired Comey, in the way he

got rid of two other high-level officials digging into the Russian

connections, he is continually showing us exactly what he promised on the

campaign trail. He spoke of the presidency as a dictator. And he`s doing

everything he can to undermine those institutions that make our

constitutional democracy and our liberty persist.

HAYES: All right. Julia Ioffe and David Cay Johnston, thank you both.

Still to come, Attorney General Jeff Sessions unveils what could be the

single most destructive move in the Trump era so far. Details ahead.

Plus, the president talks catapults in a truly amazing Thing One, Thing Two

after the break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, aircraft carriers are incredible marvels of

engineering, especially

because planes can take off from an incredibly short runway and they use

what`s called a catapult, which gives a plane the extra boost it needs to

get up into the air. Now, for 60 years, the navy has been

using a steam-powered system to launch aircraft from the deck. But they`ve

made it a priority for decades to update the system to something called

EMALS electromagnetic aircraft launch system. It cost a billion dollars to

develop. The navy says it can launch heavier aircraft and more

efficiently.

Now, the first carrier to use EMALS it is the USS Gerald R. Ford where

President Trump visited in March. But it turns out the president is not a

fan of the new system they spent a decade building. In fact, he told them,

you`re going back to, quote, goddamned steam.

More of the president`s musings on catapult technology in 60 seconds.

HAYES: Earlier this week, during a long and winding interview with time,

the president recounted a conversation he claims he had with someone at the

navy regarding the catapult system used to launch aircraft from the deck of

carriers. He said, quote, “you know the catapult is quite important. So I

said, what is this? Sir, this is our digital catapult system. He said,

well, we`re going to this because we wanted to keep up with modern

technology. I said you don`t use steam anymore for catapault? No, sir. I

said, how is it working? Sir, not good. Not good. Doesn`t have the

power.”

The president continued, “it sounded bad to me, digital. They have

digital? What is digital? It`s very complicated. You have to be Albert

Einstein to figure it out. And I said, and now they want to buy more

aircraft carriers? I said what system are you going to be? Sir, we`re

staying with digital. I said no you`re not, you`re going to goddamned

steam.”

The system for the record is not digital, but electromagnetic. A navy

spokesperson told The Atlantic anonymously they were, quote, blindsided by

the president`s comments. The navy has yet to release an official

response, but a Pentagon official told The Washington Post, and I quote

here, you can see some elements of reality in what he said, but I think he

may have spoken without having all of the information in front of him.

TRUMP: Look how much African-American communities have suffered under

Democratic control. To those I say the following, what do you have to lose

by trying something new like Trump? What do you have to lose?

HAYES: During the campaign, Donald Trump would often ask African-Americans

what they had to lose by voting for him. Well, it turns out one thing they

had to lose was Obama administration reforms to drug sentencing where

racial disparities are particularly pronounced. because today, Attorney

General Jeff Sessions ordered the toughest possible prosecution for drug

offenses, telling federal prosecutors to, quote, charge and pursue the most

serious readily provable offense.

Adding, “the most serious offenses are those that carry the most

substantial guidelines, sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences.”

This step towards bringing back the heyday of the so-called war on drugs

rolls back policies put forth by former Attorney General Eric Holder. Mr.

Holder responded with a statement that reads in part, “the policy

announced today is not tough on crime, it is dumb on crime. This absurd

reversal is driven by voices who have not only been discredited but until

now have been relegated to the fringes of

this debate.:

Joining me now, Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director counsel of the

NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

First let`s start with what the impact of this is.

SHERRILYN IFILL, NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE FUND: Well, the impact of this is

that it`s taking us back. It`s interesting in the clip you just – you

know, Trump said try something new. This has been tried. This has been

tried and discredited.

And so now we`re back to something that really was pressed by Attorney

General Ashcroft, which is that you charge, you know, the highest, most

serious offense you can charge of anyone that is violating the laws, the

federal laws under the drug laws. And what that`s produced is like this

swelled federal prison population, because you`re sending people away for

exorbitant periods of time for

what are essentially minor offenses.

What Attorney General Holder did in 2013 when he announced the smart on

crime initiative was to say you don`t do that. You target the most

dangerous criminals who are engaged in the most serious offenses and

that`s where you put your resources. And under that, you know, new policy,

the prison population actually was reduced under the federal–

HAYES: Started to come down.

IFILL: Absolutely, from 220,000 to 190,000 between 2004 and today. So

that`s thousands of people.

HAYES: Right. So we`re talking about – I mean in terms tangible impacts

on people`s lives, this is major. This is thousands of people.

It also – talk about how important prosecutors` decisions and discretions

are in terms of

driving what we call mass incarceration?

IFILL: Well, prosecutors have the most discretion of any actor in the

criminal justice system, more than police officers, more than judges. And

the decisions they make really are the decisions that

result in incarceration for many people and the length of incarceration for

many people.

And what we recognize is that we need to give prosecutors the tools,

particularly reform-minded prosecutors, to make smart – what Attorney

General Holder would call smart decisions about who to prosecute and what

kind of sentences to seek for those individuals.

The good news is that, you know, at the state level, I think that`s been

kind of inculcated. You might have heard today that the new president-

elect of the DA`s Association said, you know, states, we`re probably not

going back to that. We recognize that wasn`t smart.

HAYES: That`s a professional organization of prosecutors.

IFILL: Professional organization of prosecutors.

So what we had hoped before was that the federal government under Attorney

General Holder and Attorney General Lynch was going to lead and make an

example for the states.

Now we`re going to need the states to make an example for the federal

government because

Sessions is wedded to this old way.

HAYES: You know, there was this – was Paul Ryan last year I believe on

criminal justice reform. I think we overcompensated on some of our laws.

We had some many mandatory minimums. Three strikes you`re out. We ended

up putting people away for long prison term. We could have had alternative

means of incarceration.

Jeff Sessions now defends what he`s doing saying it`s not low-level drug

offenders.

What does this mean for the politics of crime, which many people thought

the Koch Brothers

and Cato and all these conservatives were coming along towards

decarceration. Now you`ve got this?

IFILL: Well, honestly, Chris, this is where it gets scary and we`re going

to have to see, because

we`ve seen around a number of issues that the Republican leadership has

been unwilling to push back against President Trump and his

administration`s policies, even when they had formerly taken positions that

demonstrated so.

And so I want to know. John Cornyn from Texas, Chuck Grassley was a leader

in the effort to try and get that criminal justice rofrm bill passed. And

Senator Mike Lee, where are their voices in

response to Sessions` announcement? That`s what I want to hear.

HAYES: Jeff Sessions one of the people who blew up that bill, we should

note.

IFILL: He certainly did.

HAYES: Now, at the head of the DOJ.

Sherrilyn Ifill, it`s always a pleasure to have you.

My interview with Senator Elizabeth Warren after the break.

WARREN: Sally Yates was acting attorney general and one of the things she

told the Trump Administration was that his inner circle adviser Flynn was

compromised by the Russians. And she gets fired. Preet Bharara is the

U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York. He`s the one who has

jurisdiction over any investigation into what happened at Trump Tower. And

after Donald Trump originally embraced him and said he wanted to keep him

on, Preet gets fired.

And now it turns out that James Comey who says he has an active an ongoing

investigation will not rule out investigating Donald Trump directly and

the connection with the Trump campaign and the Russians, and now James

Comey gets fired.

HAYES: And Elizabeth Warren joined me on Tuesday night to talk about the

Comey firing. That was actually the second time we`d spoken that day.

A few hours before the Comey news broke, I interviewed Senator Warren about

a whole range of topics from her new book, This Fight is our Fight: the

Battle to Save America`s Middle Class, to the still percolating Republican

health care bill and exactly what it will actually do.

WARREN: It`s about knocking 24 million people off health care coverage.

It`s about raising costs for middle class families. It`s about opening the

door to discriminating against people with preexisting conditions and

capping out treatments for things like cancer. And all put together so

that the Republicans can provide a tax break to a handful of millionaires

and billionnaries.

You know, in some sense, Chris, I just want to point out we should not

refer to this as a health

care bill. This is a tax cut package that is maneuvered through the device

of cutting health care out for

millions of people so that the top can get another delicious tax break.

HAYES: There`s a lot of obfuscation about what this bill does or won`t do.

And it`s very rare to get little moments of honesty about what the kind of

ideological fundamental political and philosophy stakes are. But Raul

Labrador said this thing the other night at a town hall, “nobody dies

because they don`t have health care.” And he sort of issued an apology.

But that`s – I mean, you and your colleagues believe that people do die

because they don`t get health care.

WARREN: We don`t just believe it, we actually see it. I mean, this is

what the data shows. You know, Chris, this has really been a part of my

work long, long, long before I ever got involved in politics was studying

families that had gone bankrupt because of medical problems. And a part of

that is about what happens when you can`t get health insurance.

It can turn family upside down financially, but it also means that people

may deny themselves

the very health care that they need because they don`t want to bankrupt

their families. People die without health care coverage.

HAYES: So then here`s my question. If that`s the case, and obviously

there`s the sort of substantive and moral case against kicking 24 million

people off or reducing the insurance roles by 24 million, but then how is

even the status quo defenseble in that sense? The Affordable Care Act –

it aims towards universal care, it`s reduced the rate, but it hasn`t gotten

all the way there. And it seems to me if the argument from you and your

colleagues is there`s something just egregious about letting people die

because they don`t have care, then the only natural collusion is you need

total and complete universal care.

WARREN: And I think that`s very much where we want to head on the

Democratic side. You know, I just came from lunch with my fellow

Democrats. And what we were talking about is how we stand ready to try to

make this health care system better. And what does better mean? It means

fuller coverage and lower cost. And we`ve got to aim for both of those if

we`re going to get good outcomes.

HAYES: Does that mean single-payer? Does that mean Medicare for all?

WARREN: Look, I am willing to negotiate and put it all on the table on the

ways you get to universal coverage.

Here in Massachusetts, we`ve worked hard. We`ve gotten ourselves to 97

percent coverage. We need to be where everybody in America gets health

care coverage, but we also need to bring down the

cost. These two work together.

And I`ll just give you one example of that. Right now the Democrats are

ready to go on cutting the cost of prescription drugs. We`ve got multiple

plans on the table. And say sit down with us and negotiate this.

But what do the Republicans want to do? They are driven by trying to

produce a tax cut for

millionaires and billionnaries. And the way they get there is knock people

off their care coverage, raise the cost for middle class families and open

the door to letting insurance companies discriminate against people with

preexisting conditions.

We can`t get them to come to the table for the things that people really

need for us to do, and that is make this health care system work better

across this country for everyone.

HAYES: All right, I want to thank Senator Elizabeth Warren for being so

generous with her time twice on Tuesday. My full interview was the senator

is up on our website. She talks about her new book. Again it`s called

This Fight is our Fight: The Battle to Save America`s Middle Class. Really

interesting look at the sort of trajectory of the American middle class.

Speaking of books, a quick reminder, if you`re in the Detroit area, I have

an event this Monday for my new book, A Colony in a Nation, which is out

now. I`ll be speaking at a luncheon at Burton Manor. You can find all the

details on our Facebook page and another event coming up in New York that

I`ll tell you about next week.

