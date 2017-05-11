All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/11/2017
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC AL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I had a dinner
with him. He wanted to have dinner because he wanted to stay on.
HAYES: An NBC News exclusive.
LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Did you call him?
TRUMP: In one case I called him.
HAYES: President Trump admits he called the FBI Director to find out if he
was under investigation.
HOLT: Did you ask him, am I under investigation?
TRUMP: I actually asked him, yes. I said if it`s possible, would you let
me know am I under investigation?
HAYES: Tonight, did the President just admit to obstruction of justice?
I`ll ask Congressman Adam Schiff.
Then, the new story on the Comey firing.
TRUMP: I was going to fire Comey. My decision.
HAYES: Tonight, how the Rod Rosenstein lie died and the mounting pressure
on the Deputy Attorney General to appoint a special prosecutor.
And about those Russians.
TRUMP: When I spoke with Putin, he asked me whether or not I would see
Lavrov.
HAYES: Tonight, how the White House says it was tricked and my interview
with former Trump Foreign Policy Adviser Carter Page on what he told the
FBI.
CARTER PAGE, TRUMP FORMER FOREIGN POLICY ADVISER: I`m not going to deny
that I talked with him.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. We now know the White House
has been lying about why the President fired James Comey, the Director of
the FBI overseeing an investigation into the Trump campaign. And we know
this because today, the President himself weighed in. Since Comey was
fired two nights ago, the White House has offered a series of shifting,
conflicting, pretextual rationales for the move. Vice President Mike
Pence, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway
among others all insisted the President was merely acting on the
recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein,who conducted a
review of his own initiative. Asked yesterday if the President had made up
his mind to fire Comey before receiving Rosenstein`s memo, Deputy Press
Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered unequivocally.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Isn`t it true that the president had already decided to
fire James Comey, and he asked the Justice Department to put together the
rationale for that fire?
SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: No.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When did he make the decision?
SANDERS: He made the decision for the final decision to move forward with
it was yesterday.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: OK. That was yesterday in the press briefing. Today, in an
interview with NBC`s Lester Holt, the President revealed the exact opposite
to be true. Contrary to what his numerous spokespeople said, the President
was already dead set on getting rid of James Comey.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Look, he`s a showboat. He`s a grandstander. The FBI has been in
turmoil. You know that. I know that. Everybody knows that. You take a
look at the FBI a year ago. It was in virtual turmoil less than a year
ago. It hasn`t recovered from that.
HOLT: Monday you met with the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
TRUMP: Right.
HOLT: Did you ask for a recommendation?
TRUMP: What I did is I was going to fire Comey. My decision. It was not
–
HOLT: You had made the decision before they came in the room?
TRUMP: I was going to fire Comey. There`s no good time to do it by the
way. They–
HOLT: Because in your letter, you said I accepted – I accepted their
recommendation.
TRUMP: Yes, well they also –
HOLT: So you had already made the decision?
TRUMP: I was going to fire regardless of recommendation. He made a
recommendation. He`s highly respected, very good guy, very smart guy. The
democrats like him, the republicans like him. He made a recommendation.
But regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The President had already made up his mind to fire the FBI
Director. That much we know. What we don`t know is why. The President
called Comey a showboat and a grandstander. Meanwhile, multiple reports
suggest he`s been unhappy with Comey`s handling of the FBI investigation
into possible collusion between Russia and the President`s campaign.
According to a Washington Post report based on interviews with 30 sources,
Comey, Trump figured, was using the Russia probe to become a martyr. To a
President obsessed with loyalty, according to New York Times, Comey was a
rogue operator who could not be trusted as the FBI investigated Russian
ties to Trump`s campaign. Politico reports, the President had grown
enraged by the Russia investigation, two advisers said, frustrated by his
inability to control the mushrooming narrative around Russia. In his
interview with Lester Holt today, the President himself explicitly linked
Comey`s firing to the Russia investigation.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know,
this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It`s an excuse
by the democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: At the same time, according to several different reports, the FBI`s
Russia investigation itself was beginning – has been beginning to move
forward with greater and greater momentum. The Wall Street Journal reports
that Comey started receiving daily instead of weekly updates on the
investigation beginning at least three weeks ago according to people with
knowledge of the matter. Comey was concerned by information showing
possible evidence of collusion. Days before his firing, just days before,
Comey had asked the Justice Department for more prosecutors and other
personnel to step up the investigation as The New York Times reported. And
according to another report, federal prosecutors in Virginia just issued
the first subpoenas in the Russia investigation to former associates of
ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. It`s against that backdrop
of an accelerating federal probe, the President took the extraordinary step
today of admitting he asked
the FBI Director if he, himself, is under investigation. An act that would
violate a bedrock principle of shielding criminal investigations from
political interference. The President first claimed Comey told him he`s
not under investigation in his termination letter earlier this week.
Today, new acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe was asked about that claim in
a hearing before the Senate.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: Is it standard practice for the FBI to
inform someone that they are not a target of an investigation?
ANDREW MCCABE, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ACTING DIRECTOR: It is not.
I`m not aware of that being a standard practice.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: According to The Wall Street Journal, one Comey associate said that
the President`s claim, quote, “That is literally farcical.” But not only
is the President standing by his claim, he`s admitting to asking the FBI
Director about the investigation during what was effectively a job
interview.
HOLT: Let me ask you about your termination letter to Mr. Comey. You
write, I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions
that I am not under investigation. Why did you put that in there?
TRUMP: Because he told me that. I mean he told me that.
HOLT: He told you you weren`t under investigation with regard to the
Russia investigation?
TRUMP: Yes, and I`ve heard that – I`ve heard that from others. I think -
-
HOLT: Was it in a phone call? Did you meet face to face?
TRUMP: I had a dinner with him. He wanted to have dinner because he
wanted to stay on. We had a very nice dinner –
HOLT: He asked for a dinner?
TRUMP: a dinner was arranged. I think he asked for the dinner. And he
wanted to stay on as the FBI Head, and I said, you know, I`ll consider.
We`ll see what happens. But we had a very nice dinner, and at that time he
told me, you are not under investigation, which I knew anyway.
HOLT: That was one meeting. What – where was the other two?
TRUMP: First of all, when you`re under investigation, you`re giving all
sorts of documents and everything. I knew I wasn`t under. And I heard it
was stated at the committee – at some committee level that I wasn`t.
HOLT: So that didn`t come directly from him?
TRUMP: Then during a phone call he said it and then during another phone
call he said it. So, he said it once at dinner and then he said it twice
during phone calls.
HOLT: Did you call him?
TRUMP: In one case I called him. In one case he called me.
HOLT: And did you ask, am I under investigation?
TRUMP: I actually asked him, yes. I said if it`s possible, would you let
me know, am I under investigation? He said, “You are not under
investigation.”
HOLT: But he`s given sworn testimony that there was an ongoing
investigation into the Trump campaign and possible collusion with the
Russian government. You were the centerpiece of the Trump campaign.
(CROSSTALK)
TRUMP: Well, all I can tell you is – I know – I know that I`m not under
investigation, me, personally. I`m not talking about campaigns. I`m not
talking about anything else. I`m not under investigation.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California,
Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee. Congressman, do you
believe the President`s account of James Comey telling him directly he is
not under investigation?
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA), HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: You know, it`s hard
to believe honestly anything the President says on the subject of the
Russia investigation. But even if you accept him at his word, it`s
breathtaking because what he has just admitted is he has dinner with
Director Comey at Director Comey`s request. Comey wants to keep his job,
and in the context of Comey wanting to keep his job, he asked Comey, am I
under investigation? Comey supposedly tells him, no. And when he wants to
know whether he`s going to stay on as FBI Director, the President says,
we`ll see. In what world is that ethical? Certainly not this one. And
that the President thinks this is somehow to his benefit to portray this
way is just as breathtaking as anything else. It is just scandalously
unethical, and I`m amazed that they think this is a defense for his
actions.
HAYES: I`ve seen a lot of people today make the argument it`s more than
unethical. That it violates the statute on pertaining to obstruction of
justice. Obstruction, of course, one of the articles of impeachment during
Watergate having to do with the President`s firing of Archibald Cox. Is
what the President did today on the record, in his interview with Lester
Holt, to you, does that meet the threshold for obstruction?
SCHIFF: I would need to know a lot more about the President`s actions and
just whether there was any form of a demonstrable quid pro quo or further
interference in the election. I wouldn`t be prepared to form a judgment on
the basis of merely that snippet of the interview that I heard. But
nonetheless, it is just appallingly unethical, if not more, and I think
Congress needs to know a lot more about just what was involved and what the
decisions were. Given how the explanation has so radically shifted from
yesterday to today. There are a lot of unanswered questions. Who told
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to put out that false line if, indeed, that was
false yesterday according to what the President said today? It`s just
astonishing that they would turn 180 degrees from where they were yesterday
on this.
HAYES: The President was also asked by Lester Holt about involvement in
Russia. I want to play that clip for you. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I have no investments in Russia, none whatsoever. I don`t have
property in Russia. a lot of people thought I owned office buildings in
Moscow. I don`t have property in Russia. I am not involved in Russia. No
loans, no nothing.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Are you satisfied that`s the truth?
SCHIFF: Look, I don`t think we can take the President`s comments on this
at face value by any means. And I think we need to do a thorough
investigation into whether, for example, among other things, the Russians
used tactics they have used in Europe where they try to financially
entangle people. I don`t want to read too much into the President`s
comments. He seems to be very focused in his statements and his tweets on
the lack of his – excuse me – his investments in Russia. He seems to say
very little about the Russians` investments in him. His own children have
said publicly that the Russians were major contributors or leaders or
participants financially in their business enterprises here. So I think
even taking the President for what he said, a very perilous thing to do, he
has said very little about the Russian investment in he and his family.
HAYES: All right. Congressman Adam Schiff, thanks for being here.
SCHIFF: Thanks, Chris.
HAYES: I`m joined now by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Democrat from
California. And Congresswoman, I thought of you today because I remember
that moment when you came out in great frustration from the James Comey
briefing. Let me basically play that very briefly to remind everyone of
that moment, which is burned into my head. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. MAXINE WATERS (D) CALIFORNIA: It`s classified, and we can`t tell you
anything. All I can tell you is the FBI Director has no credibility.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: And I thought of – I thought of the President today saying that
James Comey was a showboat and a grandstander, which I thought, well,
that`s something that I feel like a lot of Clinton supporters agreed with,
whether they think that the firing was legitimate. Do you agree with that?
WATERS: Well, as you know, I did say that he had no credibility, and I
still say coming out of that classified briefing, that I had come to the
conclusion he didn`t have credibility. Now, this comparison that`s being
made about what democrats are saying now about him and whether or not he
should be fired should be looked at critically. This is an investigation
that is going on. The circumstances are such that he`s in the middle of an
investigation, and he gets fired. And it appears that this President
having admitted that he interfered with the investigation by asking him if,
in fact, he was under investigation. So I don`t think that`s hypocritical
at all. The hypocrisy lies with this President. This man lies every day.
He changes his story. He does not even realize that most people don`t
believe him anymore. And so I don`t think that democrats should be looked
at as being hypocritical because we knew that something was wrong when
Comey basically 11 days before the election came up with a new
investigation for Hillary Clinton and didn`t tell us about the
investigation that was going on with the President.
HAYES: So let me ask you this. Given what the President said today, which
is that he said, when I thought of firing Comey, I thought about Russia.
He asked Comey three times directly, once in the context of essentially a
job interview, if you were – if it was a world in which the democrats
controlled a majority of the House and you were the speaker, what actions
would you be taking pursuant to what`s revealed today?
WATERS: Well, absolutely I think he can be looked at and perhaps even
charged with obstruction of justice. I think that –
HAYES: So you mean impeachment proceedings?
WATERS: I beg your pardon?
HAYES: You mean impeachment proceedings?
WATERS: Well, here, you know, I`ve said all along that he would lead us to
impeachment, and he`s doing just that. Every day, more and more is
unfolding. I told you that I thought there was a Kremlin clan and these
were his allies. I had a resolution back in February that said it should
be investigated for collusion. Everything that I know, that I`ve been able
to find out, if we do the investigations, the information is there. We`re
fiddling while Rome is burning. This President needs to be impeached. I
believe that. I believe there was collusion. We need to get on with the
business of doing real investigations. As a matter of fact, the press has
been better on helping to unveil what is going on with this President and
his allies than the Congress of the United States of America. I am just so
ashamed that our House investigation led by Nunes has not been able to get
very far, and I thought the Senate investigation – their Intelligence
Committee was going to be better. And now I`m really upset with them
because, in fact, they have not hired the staff that they need in order to
get on with this investigation. And so whether it`s the FBI, the House
Intelligence, or the Senate Intelligence, everybody, just go at it. Go at
it before all of the records are shredded, before –
HAYES: Do you think that`s what they`re doing? Do you – do you – do you
worry – I mean, I saw someone today expressing concern that James Comey
was out of the office when this happened, that he`s even the basic
integrity of the papers being preserved.now, Andrew McCabe says, of course,
the men and women of the FBI are sterling examples of integrity.
Everything is fine. The investigation proceeds. Do you trust that to be
the case?
WATERS: No, I`m not sure that that is the case. Look, I worry. As long
as this President has the power to appoint, I worry about those who get
appointed and whether or not they`re going to be afraid that they`re going
to get fired.
HAYES: Right.
WATERS: If, in fact, they don`t go along with him, or if they don`t look
as if they`re trying to protect him. I worry about that. And I think that
he has shown us consistently if you come too close to this Russia
investigation, he`s going to get rid of you.
HAYES: Yes. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, thank you for your time.
WATERS: Well, you`re certainly welcome.
HAYES: Still to come, former Trump adviser Carter Page is here at the
table to talk about the ongoing FBI investigation and his face-to-face
involvement with it. The next – next, Josh Earnest and Steve Schmidt on
the high stake misinformation campaign coming from the White House in the
wake of the Comey firing right after this break.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SANDERS: Look, I think that there`s been a long list of reasons that
Director Comey isn`t there. I think the biggest reason is really, really
simple. He lost the confidence of the rank-and-file members of the FBI.
I think it really came down, the bottom line was he`d lost the respect not
only of the rank-and-file within the FBI.
Look, I think it`s real simple. Director Comey had lost the confidence of
the rank-and-file within the FBI.
And most importantly, the rank-and-file of the FBI had lost confidence in
their Director.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Among the several significant lies the White House has told over
the last 48 hours, one of them has been that former FBI Director James
Comey was fired because he had lost the confidence of his agency`s rank-
and-file. That assertion made by Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah
Huckabee Sanders was flat out rejected today by the Acting Director of the
FBI, Andrew McCabe, who has been with the bureau for 21 years.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. MARTIN HEINRICH (D) NEW MEXICO: In your opinion, is it accurate that
the rank-and-file no longer supported Director Comey?
MCCABE: No, sir. That is not accurate. I can tell you also that Director
Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: After being directly contradicted by the FBI`S Acting Director,
Huckabee Sanders stood by her claim that Comey lost the support of his
rank-and-file.
SANDERS: I`ve heard from countless members of the FBI that are grateful
and thankful for the President`s decision.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don`t you think the Acting Director of the FBI has a
better handle on the rank-and-file than you do?
SANDER: Look, I`m not going to get in a back and forth on who has a better
handle. Again, I`ve heard from multiple individuals that are very happy
about the President`s decision.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You said now today and I think you said again yesterday
that you personally have talked to countless FBI officials, employees,
since this happened.
SANDERS: Correct.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean really? Like, I mean –
SANDERS: I mean, between like e-mail, text messages, absolutely, yes.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 50? 60? 70?
SANDERS: Look. we`re not going to get into a numbers game. I mean, I`ve
heard from a large number of individuals that work at the FBI that said
that they`re very happy with the President`s decision.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: As to whether James Comey lost the support of his rank-and-file,
NBC News Investigations Reporter Tom Winter, who knows this beat and is a
straight shooter, put it this way. When it comes to the moral thinking and
feelings of the vast majority of the FBI agents it is unequivocal that the
White House is lying. Joining me now, Josh Earnest, former White House
Press Secretary for President Obama and MSNBC Political Analyst and Steve
Schmidt, Republican Strategist and also MSNBC Political Analyst. Steve,
let me start with you. I am – I am not crazy that there`s a difference in
the treatment of the truth by this White House than others. And I say that
knowing that all politicians obfuscate, spin, sometimes deceive and lie.
This seems like just a completely different planet.
STEVE SCHMIDT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: No doubt, Chris. Look, every
person who`s had the experience in their careers of being a spokesperson
for the President of the United States, being a spokesperson from the north
lawn of the White House, talking to the American people, including Josh and
I, we`ve all done our fair amount of tap dancing. But you have never seen
the systemic, nonstop lying, the nonstop prevaricating by every single
person in this administration with a few exceptions, but including the
President, the Vice President, and all of the political spokespeople who
have taken an oath, are commissioned officers, and every day they foul that
oath with the nonstop lying. And you put the lying on top of the sheer
political incompetence. It`s very, very worrisome. The democratic
societies, democratic countries are built on a foundation of truth.
Autocratic societies are built on a premise that the leader decides what is
true by virtue of what he believes or what he feels. And we`ve seen that
from the crowd sizes to the millions of people who he claimed votes
illegally, to this latest absurdity that we`ve seen play out over the last
72 hours.
HAYES: Those three examples, Steve, are the ones that I`ve been thinking
about too. And Josh, to me, the key point here is, in some ways, this is
similar to the inauguration crowd size where it`s just sort of black and
white. Like clearly that`s not true, the thing you`re saying. We know
that. But the stakes here just are so much bigger, it would seem to me,
and I wonder if you think that`s the case. We`re talking about the firing
of the FBI Director and now this sort of gas lighting, whatever you want to
call it. Now we`ve got real stuff going on here.
JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, Chris, you`re exactly right.
You can almost hear, you know, Sean Spicer from his very first appearance
on the podium. Maybe he even described countless people showing up at
President Trump`s inaugural ceremonies. So, look, it is hard to believe.
They clearly are saying things that are demonstrably false. And what`s
troubling about this, Chris, is, you know, I agree with what Steve said.
They`re – the stakes here are high. I think the thing that`s important
for us to recognize is the current crisis that this White House is
weathering is a self-inflicted crisis, and there is a yawning credibility
gap. What`s going to happen, Chris –and this time will come – when
they`re not facing a self-inflicted crisis but actually a crisis from the
outside world, whether it is some provocative action from an adversary of
the United States, whether it is a natural disaster in which American lives
are at risk? Maybe it`s a public health situation. But at some point, the
credibility of the White House and the top surrogates of the White House
will mean life and death, and what are we going to do then given the
yawning credibility that – the yawning credibility gap that exists at the
White House podium right now?
HAYES: Is it doing something, Steve, to our political culture?
SCHMIDT: Of course. The truth, the definition of truth, the notion that
words matter in the English language, that they – that they have meaning.
We`re a society, a nation of laws. You know, at the end of the day, it`s
not elections that make a democracy. It`s the – it`s the presence of the
rule of law. And the rule of law is dependent on an understanding of
truth, the ability to say, the sun is rising in the east and setting in the
west and red is red and blue is blue. And, look, we keep saying in these
discussions, someday the credibility of this administration may be
shattered. It`s shattered.
HAYES: Right.
SCHMIDT: It couldn`t be more broken. No one has any reason to trust a
single word that any White House spokesperson says. They`re all serial
liars. They lie constantly. They lie dozens of times a day. Lies
compounding upon lies over this most recent example. And, look, anybody –
and it was clear from the beginning – should understand the nature of the
lie. There`s no elegance to it. This is like a 5-year-old who get caught
with the jelly doughnut and jelly glaze all over their face. I mean, it`s
a – it`s a Lucy in the chocolate factory type of lie.
HAYES: I will say – I will say my five-year-old actually is quite
truthful and rarely lies. But when she does, she`s far more deft and
sophisticated. But Josh, what is it like to watch this? Both to watch
people do this job you that had and then to watch the President come out
and just saw the limb off that Mike Pence, the Vice President of the United
States, that Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that Sean Spicer, that all these
people had gotten on to tell this demonstrable lie and the President to
essentially call them liars on the record?
EARNEST: Yes, well, Chris, this is a good point. There actually are two
kinds of credibility that you have to protect when you`re a White House
spokesperson. The first one is the one we`ve been discussing, which is
being able to state accurately what`s happening in the world. But there`s
a second kind of credibility that is critical to the success of any
advocate for the President, which is an ability to accurately describe the
President`s thinking and his perspective on the world.
HAYES: Right.
EARNERS: And time and time again, we have seen that there is an inability
of advocates for the President. And I`m not just talking about Sean and
Sarah here. This has been true of Kellyanne Conway and even the Vice
President.
HAYES: The Vice President of the United States, yes.
EARNERS: Yes. So the question really, I think, is are these surrogates
actually speaking directly to President Trump? Is President Trump lying to
them? Are the intermediaries – if they`re not talking to Trump, are the
intermediaries not telling him the truth? Are they out of the loop? That
is troubling too and that`s going to have significant consequences in the
face of a crisis as well.
HAYES: All right. Josh Earnest and Steve Schmidt thanks for joining us.
EARNEST: Thank you.
HAYES: Ahead, why the White House is saying why they were tricked by the
Russians. I`ll explain after this quick break.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I have to speak with Putin also. It`s called Russia. But when I
spoke with Putin, he asked me whether or not I would see Lavrov. Now, what
should I say, no, I`m not going to see him? I said, I will see him.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: There were no American photojournalists allowed into President
Trump`s Vladimir Putin arranged Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov, which meant the
only pictures we saw yesterday, which were distributed widely and showed
Trump looking exceedingly chummy with the Russians came from the Russian
side.
An administration official told The Washington Post that the White House
had been misled about the role of the Russian photographer, saying, Russian
officials had described the individual as Lavrov`s official photographer
without disclosing he`s also worked for TASS, that`s the Russian
government-owned news agency that distributed the pictures.
“They tricked us,” an official told CNN`s Jim Acosta of the Russians.
“They lie.”
The Daily Beast reports that senior administration officials are livid that
Russia got to
control the narrative. In a truly amazing quote, one official – I repeat,
an administration official – said,
Trump is, quote, either in bed with the Russians or too stupid to
understand the severity of this mistake. Either way, the implications are
truly terrifying.
In its read out of the meeting, the White House made no mention of the fact
that Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak was there in the Oval Office with
Trump and Lavrov. We only found that out because he was there in the
photos released by the Russians. And even when the White House
finally posted its own pictures of the meeting, well, Kislyak is nowhere to
be seen.
This isn`t the first time the Trump administration has tried to hide or
mislead people about
contact with the Russian ambassador. Mike Flynn was fired for lying about
his conversations with him. Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself for not
disclosing meetings with Kislyak. And Senate investigators are probing
meetings with Kislyak arranged by Jared Kushner.
And there`s another member of Trump world who was a bit dodgy about his
contact with the
Russian ambassador.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: I`m just trying to get a straight answer. Like did you meet Sergey
Kislyak in Cleveland. Did you talk to him?
CARTER PAGE, TRUMP ADVISER: I`m not going to deny that I talked with him.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Carter Page back on All In right after this.
HAYES: One of the people celebrating the firing of FBI Director Jim Comey
is a man President Trump once identified as one of his key foreign policy
advisers, Carter Page, who says he was interrogated by FBI officials in
March over alleged ties between the Trump campaign in Russia, ties Page
calls, quote, completely fake. The FBI reportedly obtained a secret court
order last summer to monitor Page and less than two weeks ago, a Senate
intelligence committee asked Page to reveal his Russian contacts.
And Page said Monday the committee`s requests were, quote, groundless and
outrageous. And joining me now is Carter Page. Good to have you here.
PAGE: Good to see you.
HAYES: So, I guess, let me start with this. I mean, you must be relieved
and feel like the heat is off now that Comey is gone.
PAGE: Chris, there was never any heat to begin with because there`s no
truth to the primary thing that was allegedly in that FISA warrant that you
alluded to, the dodgy dossier.
HAYES: Right.
PAGE: This completely – every word in that about me is totally baseless.
HAYES: OK. So, but there`s no heat. You protest your innocence, which is
way you say there`s no heat.
But when you get interrogated by the FBI, that feels like heat, doesn`t it?
PAGE: Well, it`s interesting…
HAYES: I mean have you ever been interrogated by the FBI before?
PAGE: Not about me specifically. I have – as I mentioned to Director
Comey back in
September, when I offered to help, is I`ve helped both the FBI and CIA on
other things in the past. We`ve had tens of hours of discussions, and I
spent a lot of time in Langley previously.
HAYES: Wait. Why? Why were you – you`ve been spending a lot of time
with the FBI and CIA over the years?
PAGE: I always – sometimes you`re asked. I think it`s pretty well known.
HAYES: No, no, not sometimes you`re asked. Asked for what? Why?
PAGE: It is - very often the agencies ask for background on things that
are happening around the world. And very often I`ve offered insights. And
so frankly speaking, we`ve had disagreements over the years in terms of my
views as to what`s actually going on in Russia. Actually having spent
years and countless hours there, I think I`ve – I hope to a certain
extent, at least to an open-minded listener both in the intelligence
community and also in the public more broadly there`s a different reality
compared to the misperceptions out there.
HAYES: So, what you`re saying is the CIA and FBI had consulted with you
about your read on things in Russia at various times. You have cooperated
with them over the years. That`s what you`re saying.
But this was different. You have said that FBI agents in March, they
questioned you specifically on this probe.
PAGE: Yeah.
HAYES: Well, what were they asking you about?
PAGE: It`s interesting because almost everything to some extent was based
on all those false allegations in the dodgy dossier.
HAYES: They were asking you…
PAGE: …that`s why it`s so encouraging. You talk about obstruction of
justice, one of the aspects of obstruction of justice is false evidence.
So I can`t – I have a number of appeals out under the privacy act to get
the court warrant, which is supposedly as thick as a wrist. And so let`s
see what`s in that court warrant and whether there`s false evidence in that
because then we`re really talking about false evidence, Chris.
HAYES: Will you tell me what they asked you about? Like what did they ask
you?
PAGE: Read the dodgy dossier.
HAYES: Like they were asking you, basically, based on the dossier, they
were asking you did you meet with this person? Did you meet with that
person?
PAGE: In broad terms.
Again, I don`t want to dig into specifics, but everything to a large extent
was related to that, yeah.
HAYES: OK, will you answer the biggest mystery of Carter Page for me?
PAGE: Please.
HAYES: The president of the United States said your name, Carter Page,
Ph.D. He was talking to The Washington Post. There`s a bunch of Trump
people who say this guy had nothing to do with us. He was a hanger on. He
was an ancillary figure. I don`t know who the guy is.
At some point, Carter Page, Ph.D. got onto a piece of paper that the
president of the United
States read. What was the conduit by which Carter Page Ph.D. entered the
campaign of Donald J. Trump?
PAGE: The favorite term I like that you use there was hanger on. I think
the biggest thing which I`ve been this year is hung on account of being a
supporter, and that`s in the end of the day
my biggest…
HAYES: Right, I know that. I hear you out. I hear that you feel you`ve
been unfairly persecuted because you`re a supporter. I get that.
But there is just a factual question here, which is that someone put you in
touch with - there was some way that you joined the campaign as an adviser.
How did that happen?
PAGE: well, here`s the thing, Chris. If I tell you that, then that person
will get dozens of calls within the next hour.
Look at the privacy intrusion…
HAYES: No one thinks that person did anything wrong.
PAGE: Other networks where they`ve got little wire diagrams of Putin,
Carter Page, and then
puts an x…
HAYES: Was it Paul Manafort?
PAGE: No. I never met Paul Manafort. I`ve never spoken with him.
HAYES: OK. Do you have relationships – do you know Roger Stone? Have
you ever talked to him?
PAGE: I had one conversation with Roger Stone, a very interesting
conversation.
HAYES: Every one with Roger Stone is an interesting conversation.
PAGE: Well, it was – I said hello to him briefly last May at a book
signing for the Clintons` war on women. And he asked me one question.
HAYES: Yes.
PAGE: He said– and I told him I`m a supporter, and I`m helping out some
people on foreign policy front. He asked me, are you a neocon? I said to
him, the answer was I – Roger, I am about the
farthest thing away on the spectrum from a neocon.
HAYES: Well, this is the - two more quick questions. One, do you believe
the intelligence community`s finding that the Russia criminally sabotage
the compromised the emails of the DNC and John Podesta?
PAGE: I think that the sabotage by the last administration with these FISA
warrants and all the propaganda that went on around that, to me, that`s
the biggest influence on the 2016 election.
HAYES: I understand that, but that`s what they used to call what aboutism
when they`re talkingabout - the question is do you accept the intelligence
agency`s findings about that? Do you think that Russia did that?
PAGE: I don`t have enough evidence and I`m not convinced. And so that`s
why I love – I mean
I`m focused on the human rights element.
HAYES: I know you are.
PAGE: I look forward to reading your book.
HAYES: Let me ask you the most important question.
PAGE: Yeah.
HAYES: Every time that I`ve seen you on television, whether you`ve been on
this show or other
shows, people that I know that are lawyers tear their hair out. The
question is what are you doing? You are the subject of a federal
investigation. You`re talking to FBI interrogators. This is very serious,
high-stakes stuff. You are going on television without an attorney. Why
are you doing that?
PAGE: Chris, if I felt that there was anything even close to being wrong
with anything I`ve done, not only over the last 24 months, that time
horizon that they`re looking at here, but really going back over the course
of the last quarter century since my first trip to Moscow in the summer of
1991, then I would be concerned, and I would be holding myself back.
But if you look at all the false information, and frankly I disagree with
many of your past speakers, Representative Waters. I actually knew her
husband, Ambassador Williams, when I was
an officer on the USS Carr when he did a port visit down there. The future
of diplomacy and fixing this current narrative and this current terrible
trajectory that we`re on comes down to acting like Ambassador Williams in
terms of diplomacy and having a better approach to this.
HAYES: You just feel like, I got nothing to hide. I`m going to talk to
whoever I talk to.
PAGE: Absolutely.
HAYES: Snd for your sake, I hope that proves to be the wise course of
action.
Carter Page, thanks for being with me. Appreciate it.
PAGE: Thanks.
HAYES: Coming up, the man who wrote the memo, how Rod Rosenstein became
the center of the White House narrative and what power he now holds over
the investigation.
Plus, the wrath of the constituents in tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after
the break.
HAYES: Thing One tonight, Republicans heading back to their districts
during the congressional recess are feeling the wrath of their
constituents, especially for congressman Tom MacArthur, the New Jersey
Republican who brought Trumpcare back from the dead by authoring that
amendment that gave states a way to opt out of Obamacare patient
protections.
In an area of his district in which he got only 12 percent of the vote,
Congressman MacArthur held a marathon five-hour town hall.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How long are you and your fellow Republicans going to
defend this American nightmare? You, Mitch McConnell, how long? Open your
eyes!
REP. TOM MACARTHUR, (R) NEW JERSEY: Folks, I didn`t come here to defend
our president tonight. I came to answer your questions.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It sounds like you did!
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My wife was diagnosed with cancer when she was 40 years
old. She beat it, but every day, every day she lives with it. My children
both have preexisting conditions from
birth, one cardiac, one thyroid. You have been the single greatest threat
to my family in the entire world. You are the reason I stay up at night.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: But if you thought that was rough, Betsy DeVos gave her first
commencement address since becoming education secretary, and, well, you
could hear most of it over the booing. That`s Thing 2 in 60 seconds.
HAYES: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos went to Bethune-Cookman University,
a historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida, to give her
first commencement address yesterday.
Now, the same Betsy DeVos who as education secretary issued a statement
saying that historically black colleges and universities, quote, are real
pioneers when it comes to school choice. After a backlash, she
acknowledged HBCUs were also born out of racism.
Despite opposition, her invitation to Bethune-Cookman University was not
withdrawn.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BETSY DEVOS, U.S. EDUCATION SECRETARY: Dr. Jackson, board of trustees,
thank you so very, very much for this great honor and privilege.
(BOOING)
DEVOS: I am honored to become a wildcat. And it`s a real honor and
privilege to be with you as we celebrate the Bethune-Cookman University
class of 2017. Congratulations to all of you.
DR. EDISON O. JACKSON, PRESIDENT, BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY: If this
behavior continues, your degrees will be mailed to you.
(END VIDEOCLIP)
HAYES: Both the secretary`s speech and the reaction continued, but
graduates did receive their
diplomas.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: That dinner was arranged. I think he asked for the dinner and he
wanted to stay on as the FBI head. And I said I`ll consider. We`ll see
what happens. But we had a very nice dinner. And at that time he told me
you are not under investigation, which I knew anyway.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: All right, we have some breaking news about that dinner that Donald
Trump had with now former FBI Director James Comey. New York Times, citing
conversations Comey had with associates reports the dinner began with small
talk but the president then turned the conversation to whether Mr. Comey
would pledge his loyalty to him. Mr. Comey declined to make that pledge
and said Mr. Comey, as recounted to others, he told Mr. Trump he would
always be honest with him, but that he was not reliable in the convention
political sense.
By Mr. Comey`s account, his answer to Mr. Trump`s initial question
apparently did not satisfy
the president. The associate said later in the dinner Mr. Trump again said
to Mr. Comey that he needed his loyalty.
Mr. Comey again replied that he would give him honesty and did not pledge
his loyalty, according to the account of the conversation.
The White House has said that the account provided in The New York Times is
not correct.
Joining me now is Darqun Demirjian with The Washington Post and Michael
Zelden, former independent counsel and federal prosecutor.
Well, Michael, that seems like a fairly significant bit of news.
MICHAEL ZELDIN, FRM. INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: Well, it seems what you would
have expected from the FBI director which was to say I`m honest and I`m
doing an honest investigation and that`s what you want from me. This is
not a matter of loyalty or not loyalty, this is about integrity and that`s
what my job is to be the head of the FBI is to be an honest and integral
part of the criminal justice system, which relies on integrity.
HAYES: Karen, there`s a lot of focus right now on the man that the interim
director reports to on the Russia probe which is Rod Rosenstein. You`ve
been covering some of the sort of back and forth about him. This is a
person who wrote that memo, widely respected, both sides of the aisle, et
cetera, now as seen as having tarnished himself and who apparently,
according to reporting behind the scenes, was pretty furious that the
decision was heaped on him. Is that your understanding?
KAROUN DEMIRJIAN, THE WASHINGTONTON POST: Yes. He has certainly came
under a lot of fire especially from Democrats who are saying that basically
they don`t believe that this memo was up to the snuff of someone who`s
deputy attorney general and they want answers for why he wrote it and let
himself be at the center of this whole affair.
Certainly we`ve reported that Trump initially did put the onus of the
reasoning for this firing on
that memo as you heard today, of course, in that NBC interview he then said
well I would have found a reason anyway even if not with that sort of
recommendation from Rosenstein. And as we reported yesterday, Rosenstein
even threatened to quit over this at one point.
There were various things being thrown about today, because Rosenstein made
a surprise visit to Capitol Hill. He met with the heads of the Senate
intelligence committee behind closed doors. Now they said that meeting was
prescheduled, but that raised all kinds of new questions also. And both of
those heads of the Senate intelligence committee were asked whether they
had confidence in Rosenstein afterwards. And it was interesting because
Warner said he still has issues with him and Burr basically demurred and
said, you know, we work who we are given to work with. We don`t choose the
people that run these departments, and so that`s basically where we are.
There`s still tons of questions and everyone in the Senate is waiting.
They`ve invited Rosenstein to come to Capitol Hill again as early as next
week to brief all of the senate, they`ll have lots of questions for him
from all sides of this. They haven`t directly heard from him yet. And he
really is at the center of this whole thing at this point. And somebody
that, you know, is trusted, was trusted, two weeks ago and he was confirmed
by both sides.
HAYES: Well, and he also has this special role here, which is that now
that - so attorney general Jeff Sessions has recused himself. He would be
the person to appoint a special prosecutor. And this was a key question in
his confirmation hearing. I want to play you Pat Leahy as asking him about
this. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. PAT LEAHY, (D) VERMONT: Are you willing to appoint a special counsel
to examine
Russian interference in our elections and other criminal activity?
JEFF SESSIONS, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: I`m willing to appoint a special
counsel, senator, whenever I determine it`s appropriate based upon the
policies and procedures of the Justice Department.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Now Michael, it`s my understanding you served in the capacity of
special counsel. And I wonder if you could describe what exactly that
means and how it would work.
ZELDIN: So, the way it is is that when the Justice Department believes
that it cannot with integrity or without some sense of compromise conduct
the investigation itself, it goes to an independent counsel, which is what
I was to investigate the matter. I investigated allegations with respect
to Herbert Walker Bush`s tampering of Bill Clinton`s passport files.
Under my tenure, we were appointed by a court. So the independent counsel
statute, which was passed by Jimmy Carter, reupped by Clinton, provided for
a mechanism by which the court of
appeals of the District of Columbia, those three-judge panel appointed by
the Supreme Court Justice - chief justice of the Supreme Court, would
appoint us.
And so Judge Santello chaired that three judge panel appointed us. They
took it completely out of the hands of the Justice Department. The Justice
Department made the referral, but didn`t make the appointment.
But that statute sunsetted in 1999. And so we have no statute. So under
the statute process
now, under the customary practice now, the attorney general appoints. The
attorney general is recused, so it goes to the deputy.
Now, the deputy has a problem because of this memo. Before this memo, I
think people would have said, you know what, he`s a career guy. He served
under Obama, he served ably in Maryland for eight years, he can make this
decision.
Now because he`s stuck himself into the middle of this thing with this
silly memo, I think people are going to say should he really be the person
who makes the appointment?
I frankly think he probably can, but if I had a recommendation to these
guys, I`d say, send it to the chief justice for the U.S. court of appeals
for the District of Columbia, Merrick Garland, let him talk with - no,
seriously, let him talk with Judge Sentell (ph) who was the former chairman
of that committee and let them pick a person who they think is capable of
doing this.
HAYES: Well, from a writer`s room perspective, bringing back that
character from earlier in the season would be a great twist, the Merrick
Garland twist.
In fact, Karoun, there`s some sort of trolling suggest of Merrick Garland
as the head of the FBI.
But I guess the question is, is there an alternative that you`re hearing
about who –Schumer has floated the idea of the highest civil, you know,
career person. It`s either going to be Rosenstein or no one it seems to me
at this point.
DEMIRJIAN: Well, at this point it certainly his call. And certainly
Democrats have been pressuring for a lot of different independent things -
independent commissions, special counsel, people to get it out of the line
of traditional fire, to get out of the line of fire of the president. But
the Republicans have to get on board for them to be able to make any
changes in the procedure in congress and to make changes in the procedure
in the administration they have to pressure the president and they haven`t
done it.
HAYES: All right, Karoun Demirjian and Michael Zeldin, thanks for joining
me.
That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.
