All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/11/2017

Transcript:

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: – said that James Comey told him on

three occasions that he was not the subject of an FBI investigation into

his dealings with Russia. Well, given what Trump said about Comey on the

other related questions, it is hard to believe this one, isn`t it? And

that`s HARDBALL for now. Thanks for being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris

Hayes starts right now.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC AL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I had a dinner

with him. He wanted to have dinner because he wanted to stay on.

HAYES: An NBC News exclusive.

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Did you call him?

TRUMP: In one case I called him.

HAYES: President Trump admits he called the FBI Director to find out if he

was under investigation.

HOLT: Did you ask him, am I under investigation?

TRUMP: I actually asked him, yes. I said if it`s possible, would you let

me know am I under investigation?

HAYES: Tonight, did the President just admit to obstruction of justice?

I`ll ask Congressman Adam Schiff.

Then, the new story on the Comey firing.

TRUMP: I was going to fire Comey. My decision.

HAYES: Tonight, how the Rod Rosenstein lie died and the mounting pressure

on the Deputy Attorney General to appoint a special prosecutor.

And about those Russians.

TRUMP: When I spoke with Putin, he asked me whether or not I would see

Lavrov.

HAYES: Tonight, how the White House says it was tricked and my interview

with former Trump Foreign Policy Adviser Carter Page on what he told the

FBI.

CARTER PAGE, TRUMP FORMER FOREIGN POLICY ADVISER: I`m not going to deny

that I talked with him.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. We now know the White House

has been lying about why the President fired James Comey, the Director of

the FBI overseeing an investigation into the Trump campaign. And we know

this because today, the President himself weighed in. Since Comey was

fired two nights ago, the White House has offered a series of shifting,

conflicting, pretextual rationales for the move. Vice President Mike

Pence, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway

among others all insisted the President was merely acting on the

recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein,who conducted a

review of his own initiative. Asked yesterday if the President had made up

his mind to fire Comey before receiving Rosenstein`s memo, Deputy Press

Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered unequivocally.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Isn`t it true that the president had already decided to

fire James Comey, and he asked the Justice Department to put together the

rationale for that fire?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: No.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When did he make the decision?

SANDERS: He made the decision for the final decision to move forward with

it was yesterday.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: OK. That was yesterday in the press briefing. Today, in an

interview with NBC`s Lester Holt, the President revealed the exact opposite

to be true. Contrary to what his numerous spokespeople said, the President

was already dead set on getting rid of James Comey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Look, he`s a showboat. He`s a grandstander. The FBI has been in

turmoil. You know that. I know that. Everybody knows that. You take a

look at the FBI a year ago. It was in virtual turmoil less than a year

ago. It hasn`t recovered from that.

HOLT: Monday you met with the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

TRUMP: Right.

HOLT: Did you ask for a recommendation?

TRUMP: What I did is I was going to fire Comey. My decision. It was not

–

HOLT: You had made the decision before they came in the room?

TRUMP: I was going to fire Comey. There`s no good time to do it by the

way. They–

HOLT: Because in your letter, you said I accepted – I accepted their

recommendation.

TRUMP: Yes, well they also –

HOLT: So you had already made the decision?

TRUMP: I was going to fire regardless of recommendation. He made a

recommendation. He`s highly respected, very good guy, very smart guy. The

democrats like him, the republicans like him. He made a recommendation.

But regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The President had already made up his mind to fire the FBI

Director. That much we know. What we don`t know is why. The President

called Comey a showboat and a grandstander. Meanwhile, multiple reports

suggest he`s been unhappy with Comey`s handling of the FBI investigation

into possible collusion between Russia and the President`s campaign.

According to a Washington Post report based on interviews with 30 sources,

Comey, Trump figured, was using the Russia probe to become a martyr. To a

President obsessed with loyalty, according to New York Times, Comey was a

rogue operator who could not be trusted as the FBI investigated Russian

ties to Trump`s campaign. Politico reports, the President had grown

enraged by the Russia investigation, two advisers said, frustrated by his

inability to control the mushrooming narrative around Russia. In his

interview with Lester Holt today, the President himself explicitly linked

Comey`s firing to the Russia investigation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, you know,

this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It`s an excuse

by the democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: At the same time, according to several different reports, the FBI`s

Russia investigation itself was beginning – has been beginning to move

forward with greater and greater momentum. The Wall Street Journal reports

that Comey started receiving daily instead of weekly updates on the

investigation beginning at least three weeks ago according to people with

knowledge of the matter. Comey was concerned by information showing

possible evidence of collusion. Days before his firing, just days before,

Comey had asked the Justice Department for more prosecutors and other

personnel to step up the investigation as The New York Times reported. And

according to another report, federal prosecutors in Virginia just issued

the first subpoenas in the Russia investigation to former associates of

ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. It`s against that backdrop

of an accelerating federal probe, the President took the extraordinary step

today of admitting he asked

the FBI Director if he, himself, is under investigation. An act that would

violate a bedrock principle of shielding criminal investigations from

political interference. The President first claimed Comey told him he`s

not under investigation in his termination letter earlier this week.

Today, new acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe was asked about that claim in

a hearing before the Senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: Is it standard practice for the FBI to

inform someone that they are not a target of an investigation?

ANDREW MCCABE, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ACTING DIRECTOR: It is not.

I`m not aware of that being a standard practice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: According to The Wall Street Journal, one Comey associate said that

the President`s claim, quote, “That is literally farcical.” But not only

is the President standing by his claim, he`s admitting to asking the FBI

Director about the investigation during what was effectively a job

interview.

HOLT: Let me ask you about your termination letter to Mr. Comey. You

write, I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions

that I am not under investigation. Why did you put that in there?

TRUMP: Because he told me that. I mean he told me that.

HOLT: He told you you weren`t under investigation with regard to the

Russia investigation?

TRUMP: Yes, and I`ve heard that – I`ve heard that from others. I think -

-

HOLT: Was it in a phone call? Did you meet face to face?

TRUMP: I had a dinner with him. He wanted to have dinner because he

wanted to stay on. We had a very nice dinner –

HOLT: He asked for a dinner?

TRUMP: a dinner was arranged. I think he asked for the dinner. And he

wanted to stay on as the FBI Head, and I said, you know, I`ll consider.

We`ll see what happens. But we had a very nice dinner, and at that time he

told me, you are not under investigation, which I knew anyway.

HOLT: That was one meeting. What – where was the other two?

TRUMP: First of all, when you`re under investigation, you`re giving all

sorts of documents and everything. I knew I wasn`t under. And I heard it

was stated at the committee – at some committee level that I wasn`t.

HOLT: So that didn`t come directly from him?

TRUMP: Then during a phone call he said it and then during another phone

call he said it. So, he said it once at dinner and then he said it twice

during phone calls.

HOLT: Did you call him?

TRUMP: In one case I called him. In one case he called me.

HOLT: And did you ask, am I under investigation?

TRUMP: I actually asked him, yes. I said if it`s possible, would you let

me know, am I under investigation? He said, “You are not under

investigation.”

HOLT: But he`s given sworn testimony that there was an ongoing

investigation into the Trump campaign and possible collusion with the

Russian government. You were the centerpiece of the Trump campaign.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Well, all I can tell you is – I know – I know that I`m not under

investigation, me, personally. I`m not talking about campaigns. I`m not

talking about anything else. I`m not under investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff of California,

Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee. Congressman, do you

believe the President`s account of James Comey telling him directly he is

not under investigation?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA), HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: You know, it`s hard

to believe honestly anything the President says on the subject of the

Russia investigation. But even if you accept him at his word, it`s

breathtaking because what he has just admitted is he has dinner with

Director Comey at Director Comey`s request. Comey wants to keep his job,

and in the context of Comey wanting to keep his job, he asked Comey, am I

under investigation? Comey supposedly tells him, no. And when he wants to

know whether he`s going to stay on as FBI Director, the President says,

we`ll see. In what world is that ethical? Certainly not this one. And

that the President thinks this is somehow to his benefit to portray this

way is just as breathtaking as anything else. It is just scandalously

unethical, and I`m amazed that they think this is a defense for his

actions.

HAYES: I`ve seen a lot of people today make the argument it`s more than

unethical. That it violates the statute on pertaining to obstruction of

justice. Obstruction, of course, one of the articles of impeachment during

Watergate having to do with the President`s firing of Archibald Cox. Is

what the President did today on the record, in his interview with Lester

Holt, to you, does that meet the threshold for obstruction?

SCHIFF: I would need to know a lot more about the President`s actions and

just whether there was any form of a demonstrable quid pro quo or further

interference in the election. I wouldn`t be prepared to form a judgment on

the basis of merely that snippet of the interview that I heard. But

nonetheless, it is just appallingly unethical, if not more, and I think

Congress needs to know a lot more about just what was involved and what the

decisions were. Given how the explanation has so radically shifted from

yesterday to today. There are a lot of unanswered questions. Who told

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to put out that false line if, indeed, that was

false yesterday according to what the President said today? It`s just

astonishing that they would turn 180 degrees from where they were yesterday

on this.

HAYES: The President was also asked by Lester Holt about involvement in

Russia. I want to play that clip for you. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I have no investments in Russia, none whatsoever. I don`t have

property in Russia. a lot of people thought I owned office buildings in

Moscow. I don`t have property in Russia. I am not involved in Russia. No

loans, no nothing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Are you satisfied that`s the truth?

SCHIFF: Look, I don`t think we can take the President`s comments on this

at face value by any means. And I think we need to do a thorough

investigation into whether, for example, among other things, the Russians

used tactics they have used in Europe where they try to financially

entangle people. I don`t want to read too much into the President`s

comments. He seems to be very focused in his statements and his tweets on

the lack of his – excuse me – his investments in Russia. He seems to say

very little about the Russians` investments in him. His own children have

said publicly that the Russians were major contributors or leaders or

participants financially in their business enterprises here. So I think

even taking the President for what he said, a very perilous thing to do, he

has said very little about the Russian investment in he and his family.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Adam Schiff, thanks for being here.

SCHIFF: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: I`m joined now by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Democrat from

California. And Congresswoman, I thought of you today because I remember

that moment when you came out in great frustration from the James Comey

briefing. Let me basically play that very briefly to remind everyone of

that moment, which is burned into my head. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D) CALIFORNIA: It`s classified, and we can`t tell you

anything. All I can tell you is the FBI Director has no credibility.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: And I thought of – I thought of the President today saying that

James Comey was a showboat and a grandstander, which I thought, well,

that`s something that I feel like a lot of Clinton supporters agreed with,

whether they think that the firing was legitimate. Do you agree with that?

WATERS: Well, as you know, I did say that he had no credibility, and I

still say coming out of that classified briefing, that I had come to the

conclusion he didn`t have credibility. Now, this comparison that`s being

made about what democrats are saying now about him and whether or not he

should be fired should be looked at critically. This is an investigation

that is going on. The circumstances are such that he`s in the middle of an

investigation, and he gets fired. And it appears that this President

having admitted that he interfered with the investigation by asking him if,

in fact, he was under investigation. So I don`t think that`s hypocritical

at all. The hypocrisy lies with this President. This man lies every day.

He changes his story. He does not even realize that most people don`t

believe him anymore. And so I don`t think that democrats should be looked

at as being hypocritical because we knew that something was wrong when

Comey basically 11 days before the election came up with a new

investigation for Hillary Clinton and didn`t tell us about the

investigation that was going on with the President.

HAYES: So let me ask you this. Given what the President said today, which

is that he said, when I thought of firing Comey, I thought about Russia.

He asked Comey three times directly, once in the context of essentially a

job interview, if you were – if it was a world in which the democrats

controlled a majority of the House and you were the speaker, what actions

would you be taking pursuant to what`s revealed today?

WATERS: Well, absolutely I think he can be looked at and perhaps even

charged with obstruction of justice. I think that –

HAYES: So you mean impeachment proceedings?

WATERS: I beg your pardon?

HAYES: You mean impeachment proceedings?

WATERS: Well, here, you know, I`ve said all along that he would lead us to

impeachment, and he`s doing just that. Every day, more and more is

unfolding. I told you that I thought there was a Kremlin clan and these

were his allies. I had a resolution back in February that said it should

be investigated for collusion. Everything that I know, that I`ve been able

to find out, if we do the investigations, the information is there. We`re

fiddling while Rome is burning. This President needs to be impeached. I

believe that. I believe there was collusion. We need to get on with the

business of doing real investigations. As a matter of fact, the press has

been better on helping to unveil what is going on with this President and

his allies than the Congress of the United States of America. I am just so

ashamed that our House investigation led by Nunes has not been able to get

very far, and I thought the Senate investigation – their Intelligence

Committee was going to be better. And now I`m really upset with them

because, in fact, they have not hired the staff that they need in order to

get on with this investigation. And so whether it`s the FBI, the House

Intelligence, or the Senate Intelligence, everybody, just go at it. Go at

it before all of the records are shredded, before –

HAYES: Do you think that`s what they`re doing? Do you – do you – do you

worry – I mean, I saw someone today expressing concern that James Comey

was out of the office when this happened, that he`s even the basic

integrity of the papers being preserved.now, Andrew McCabe says, of course,

the men and women of the FBI are sterling examples of integrity.

Everything is fine. The investigation proceeds. Do you trust that to be

the case?

WATERS: No, I`m not sure that that is the case. Look, I worry. As long

as this President has the power to appoint, I worry about those who get

appointed and whether or not they`re going to be afraid that they`re going

to get fired.

HAYES: Right.

WATERS: If, in fact, they don`t go along with him, or if they don`t look

as if they`re trying to protect him. I worry about that. And I think that

he has shown us consistently if you come too close to this Russia

investigation, he`s going to get rid of you.

HAYES: Yes. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, thank you for your time.

WATERS: Well, you`re certainly welcome.

HAYES: Still to come, former Trump adviser Carter Page is here at the

table to talk about the ongoing FBI investigation and his face-to-face

involvement with it. The next – next, Josh Earnest and Steve Schmidt on

the high stake misinformation campaign coming from the White House in the

wake of the Comey firing right after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: Look, I think that there`s been a long list of reasons that

Director Comey isn`t there. I think the biggest reason is really, really

simple. He lost the confidence of the rank-and-file members of the FBI.

I think it really came down, the bottom line was he`d lost the respect not

only of the rank-and-file within the FBI.

Look, I think it`s real simple. Director Comey had lost the confidence of

the rank-and-file within the FBI.

And most importantly, the rank-and-file of the FBI had lost confidence in

their Director.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Among the several significant lies the White House has told over

the last 48 hours, one of them has been that former FBI Director James

Comey was fired because he had lost the confidence of his agency`s rank-

and-file. That assertion made by Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah

Huckabee Sanders was flat out rejected today by the Acting Director of the

FBI, Andrew McCabe, who has been with the bureau for 21 years.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MARTIN HEINRICH (D) NEW MEXICO: In your opinion, is it accurate that

the rank-and-file no longer supported Director Comey?

MCCABE: No, sir. That is not accurate. I can tell you also that Director

Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: After being directly contradicted by the FBI`S Acting Director,

Huckabee Sanders stood by her claim that Comey lost the support of his

rank-and-file.

SANDERS: I`ve heard from countless members of the FBI that are grateful

and thankful for the President`s decision.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Don`t you think the Acting Director of the FBI has a

better handle on the rank-and-file than you do?

SANDER: Look, I`m not going to get in a back and forth on who has a better

handle. Again, I`ve heard from multiple individuals that are very happy

about the President`s decision.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You said now today and I think you said again yesterday

that you personally have talked to countless FBI officials, employees,

since this happened.

SANDERS: Correct.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I mean really? Like, I mean –

SANDERS: I mean, between like e-mail, text messages, absolutely, yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 50? 60? 70?

SANDERS: Look. we`re not going to get into a numbers game. I mean, I`ve

heard from a large number of individuals that work at the FBI that said

that they`re very happy with the President`s decision.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: As to whether James Comey lost the support of his rank-and-file,

NBC News Investigations Reporter Tom Winter, who knows this beat and is a

straight shooter, put it this way. When it comes to the moral thinking and

feelings of the vast majority of the FBI agents it is unequivocal that the

White House is lying. Joining me now, Josh Earnest, former White House

Press Secretary for President Obama and MSNBC Political Analyst and Steve

Schmidt, Republican Strategist and also MSNBC Political Analyst. Steve,

let me start with you. I am – I am not crazy that there`s a difference in

the treatment of the truth by this White House than others. And I say that

knowing that all politicians obfuscate, spin, sometimes deceive and lie.

This seems like just a completely different planet.

STEVE SCHMIDT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: No doubt, Chris. Look, every

person who`s had the experience in their careers of being a spokesperson

for the President of the United States, being a spokesperson from the north

lawn of the White House, talking to the American people, including Josh and

I, we`ve all done our fair amount of tap dancing. But you have never seen

the systemic, nonstop lying, the nonstop prevaricating by every single

person in this administration with a few exceptions, but including the

President, the Vice President, and all of the political spokespeople who

have taken an oath, are commissioned officers, and every day they foul that

oath with the nonstop lying. And you put the lying on top of the sheer

political incompetence. It`s very, very worrisome. The democratic

societies, democratic countries are built on a foundation of truth.

Autocratic societies are built on a premise that the leader decides what is

true by virtue of what he believes or what he feels. And we`ve seen that

from the crowd sizes to the millions of people who he claimed votes

illegally, to this latest absurdity that we`ve seen play out over the last

72 hours.

HAYES: Those three examples, Steve, are the ones that I`ve been thinking

about too. And Josh, to me, the key point here is, in some ways, this is

similar to the inauguration crowd size where it`s just sort of black and

white. Like clearly that`s not true, the thing you`re saying. We know

that. But the stakes here just are so much bigger, it would seem to me,

and I wonder if you think that`s the case. We`re talking about the firing

of the FBI Director and now this sort of gas lighting, whatever you want to

call it. Now we`ve got real stuff going on here.

JOSH EARNEST, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, Chris, you`re exactly right.

You can almost hear, you know, Sean Spicer from his very first appearance

on the podium. Maybe he even described countless people showing up at

President Trump`s inaugural ceremonies. So, look, it is hard to believe.

They clearly are saying things that are demonstrably false. And what`s

troubling about this, Chris, is, you know, I agree with what Steve said.

They`re – the stakes here are high. I think the thing that`s important

for us to recognize is the current crisis that this White House is

weathering is a self-inflicted crisis, and there is a yawning credibility

gap. What`s going to happen, Chris –and this time will come – when

they`re not facing a self-inflicted crisis but actually a crisis from the

outside world, whether it is some provocative action from an adversary of

the United States, whether it is a natural disaster in which American lives

are at risk? Maybe it`s a public health situation. But at some point, the

credibility of the White House and the top surrogates of the White House

will mean life and death, and what are we going to do then given the

yawning credibility that – the yawning credibility gap that exists at the

White House podium right now?

HAYES: Is it doing something, Steve, to our political culture?

SCHMIDT: Of course. The truth, the definition of truth, the notion that

words matter in the English language, that they – that they have meaning.

We`re a society, a nation of laws. You know, at the end of the day, it`s

not elections that make a democracy. It`s the – it`s the presence of the

rule of law. And the rule of law is dependent on an understanding of

truth, the ability to say, the sun is rising in the east and setting in the

west and red is red and blue is blue. And, look, we keep saying in these

discussions, someday the credibility of this administration may be

shattered. It`s shattered.

HAYES: Right.

SCHMIDT: It couldn`t be more broken. No one has any reason to trust a

single word that any White House spokesperson says. They`re all serial

liars. They lie constantly. They lie dozens of times a day. Lies

compounding upon lies over this most recent example. And, look, anybody –

and it was clear from the beginning – should understand the nature of the

lie. There`s no elegance to it. This is like a 5-year-old who get caught

with the jelly doughnut and jelly glaze all over their face. I mean, it`s

a – it`s a Lucy in the chocolate factory type of lie.

HAYES: I will say – I will say my five-year-old actually is quite

truthful and rarely lies. But when she does, she`s far more deft and

sophisticated. But Josh, what is it like to watch this? Both to watch

people do this job you that had and then to watch the President come out

and just saw the limb off that Mike Pence, the Vice President of the United

States, that Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that Sean Spicer, that all these

people had gotten on to tell this demonstrable lie and the President to

essentially call them liars on the record?

EARNEST: Yes, well, Chris, this is a good point. There actually are two

kinds of credibility that you have to protect when you`re a White House

spokesperson. The first one is the one we`ve been discussing, which is

being able to state accurately what`s happening in the world. But there`s

a second kind of credibility that is critical to the success of any

advocate for the President, which is an ability to accurately describe the

President`s thinking and his perspective on the world.

HAYES: Right.

EARNERS: And time and time again, we have seen that there is an inability

of advocates for the President. And I`m not just talking about Sean and

Sarah here. This has been true of Kellyanne Conway and even the Vice

President.

HAYES: The Vice President of the United States, yes.

EARNERS: Yes. So the question really, I think, is are these surrogates

actually speaking directly to President Trump? Is President Trump lying to

them? Are the intermediaries – if they`re not talking to Trump, are the

intermediaries not telling him the truth? Are they out of the loop? That

is troubling too and that`s going to have significant consequences in the

face of a crisis as well.

HAYES: All right. Josh Earnest and Steve Schmidt thanks for joining us.

EARNEST: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, why the White House is saying why they were tricked by the

Russians. I`ll explain after this quick break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I have to speak with Putin also. It`s called Russia. But when I

spoke with Putin, he asked me whether or not I would see Lavrov. Now, what

should I say, no, I`m not going to see him? I said, I will see him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: There were no American photojournalists allowed into President

Trump`s Vladimir Putin arranged Oval Office meeting with Russian Foreign

Minister Sergey Lavrov, which meant the

only pictures we saw yesterday, which were distributed widely and showed

Trump looking exceedingly chummy with the Russians came from the Russian

side.

An administration official told The Washington Post that the White House

had been misled about the role of the Russian photographer, saying, Russian

officials had described the individual as Lavrov`s official photographer

without disclosing he`s also worked for TASS, that`s the Russian

government-owned news agency that distributed the pictures.

“They tricked us,” an official told CNN`s Jim Acosta of the Russians.

“They lie.”

The Daily Beast reports that senior administration officials are livid that

Russia got to

control the narrative. In a truly amazing quote, one official – I repeat,

an administration official – said,

Trump is, quote, either in bed with the Russians or too stupid to

understand the severity of this mistake. Either way, the implications are

truly terrifying.

In its read out of the meeting, the White House made no mention of the fact

that Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak was there in the Oval Office with

Trump and Lavrov. We only found that out because he was there in the

photos released by the Russians. And even when the White House

finally posted its own pictures of the meeting, well, Kislyak is nowhere to

be seen.

This isn`t the first time the Trump administration has tried to hide or

mislead people about

contact with the Russian ambassador. Mike Flynn was fired for lying about

his conversations with him. Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself for not

disclosing meetings with Kislyak. And Senate investigators are probing

meetings with Kislyak arranged by Jared Kushner.

And there`s another member of Trump world who was a bit dodgy about his

contact with the

Russian ambassador.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I`m just trying to get a straight answer. Like did you meet Sergey

Kislyak in Cleveland. Did you talk to him?

CARTER PAGE, TRUMP ADVISER: I`m not going to deny that I talked with him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Carter Page back on All In right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: One of the people celebrating the firing of FBI Director Jim Comey

is a man President Trump once identified as one of his key foreign policy

advisers, Carter Page, who says he was interrogated by FBI officials in

March over alleged ties between the Trump campaign in Russia, ties Page

calls, quote, completely fake. The FBI reportedly obtained a secret court

order last summer to monitor Page and less than two weeks ago, a Senate

intelligence committee asked Page to reveal his Russian contacts.

And Page said Monday the committee`s requests were, quote, groundless and

outrageous. And joining me now is Carter Page. Good to have you here.

PAGE: Good to see you.

HAYES: So, I guess, let me start with this. I mean, you must be relieved

and feel like the heat is off now that Comey is gone.

PAGE: Chris, there was never any heat to begin with because there`s no

truth to the primary thing that was allegedly in that FISA warrant that you

alluded to, the dodgy dossier.

HAYES: Right.

PAGE: This completely – every word in that about me is totally baseless.

HAYES: OK. So, but there`s no heat. You protest your innocence, which is

way you say there`s no heat.

But when you get interrogated by the FBI, that feels like heat, doesn`t it?

PAGE: Well, it`s interesting…

HAYES: I mean have you ever been interrogated by the FBI before?

PAGE: Not about me specifically. I have – as I mentioned to Director

Comey back in

September, when I offered to help, is I`ve helped both the FBI and CIA on

other things in the past. We`ve had tens of hours of discussions, and I

spent a lot of time in Langley previously.

HAYES: Wait. Why? Why were you – you`ve been spending a lot of time

with the FBI and CIA over the years?

PAGE: I always – sometimes you`re asked. I think it`s pretty well known.

HAYES: No, no, not sometimes you`re asked. Asked for what? Why?

PAGE: It is - very often the agencies ask for background on things that

are happening around the world. And very often I`ve offered insights. And

so frankly speaking, we`ve had disagreements over the years in terms of my

views as to what`s actually going on in Russia. Actually having spent

years and countless hours there, I think I`ve – I hope to a certain

extent, at least to an open-minded listener both in the intelligence

community and also in the public more broadly there`s a different reality

compared to the misperceptions out there.

HAYES: So, what you`re saying is the CIA and FBI had consulted with you

about your read on things in Russia at various times. You have cooperated

with them over the years. That`s what you`re saying.

But this was different. You have said that FBI agents in March, they

questioned you specifically on this probe.

PAGE: Yeah.

HAYES: Well, what were they asking you about?

PAGE: It`s interesting because almost everything to some extent was based

on all those false allegations in the dodgy dossier.

HAYES: They were asking you…

PAGE: …that`s why it`s so encouraging. You talk about obstruction of

justice, one of the aspects of obstruction of justice is false evidence.

So I can`t – I have a number of appeals out under the privacy act to get

the court warrant, which is supposedly as thick as a wrist. And so let`s

see what`s in that court warrant and whether there`s false evidence in that

because then we`re really talking about false evidence, Chris.

HAYES: Will you tell me what they asked you about? Like what did they ask

you?

PAGE: Read the dodgy dossier.

HAYES: Like they were asking you, basically, based on the dossier, they

were asking you did you meet with this person? Did you meet with that

person?

PAGE: In broad terms.

Again, I don`t want to dig into specifics, but everything to a large extent

was related to that, yeah.

HAYES: OK, will you answer the biggest mystery of Carter Page for me?

PAGE: Please.

HAYES: The president of the United States said your name, Carter Page,

Ph.D. He was talking to The Washington Post. There`s a bunch of Trump

people who say this guy had nothing to do with us. He was a hanger on. He

was an ancillary figure. I don`t know who the guy is.

At some point, Carter Page, Ph.D. got onto a piece of paper that the

president of the United

States read. What was the conduit by which Carter Page Ph.D. entered the

campaign of Donald J. Trump?

PAGE: The favorite term I like that you use there was hanger on. I think

the biggest thing which I`ve been this year is hung on account of being a

supporter, and that`s in the end of the day

my biggest…

HAYES: Right, I know that. I hear you out. I hear that you feel you`ve

been unfairly persecuted because you`re a supporter. I get that.

But there is just a factual question here, which is that someone put you in

touch with - there was some way that you joined the campaign as an adviser.

How did that happen?

PAGE: well, here`s the thing, Chris. If I tell you that, then that person

will get dozens of calls within the next hour.

Look at the privacy intrusion…

HAYES: No one thinks that person did anything wrong.

PAGE: Other networks where they`ve got little wire diagrams of Putin,

Carter Page, and then

puts an x…

HAYES: Was it Paul Manafort?

PAGE: No. I never met Paul Manafort. I`ve never spoken with him.

HAYES: OK. Do you have relationships – do you know Roger Stone? Have

you ever talked to him?

PAGE: I had one conversation with Roger Stone, a very interesting

conversation.

HAYES: Every one with Roger Stone is an interesting conversation.

PAGE: Well, it was – I said hello to him briefly last May at a book

signing for the Clintons` war on women. And he asked me one question.

HAYES: Yes.

PAGE: He said– and I told him I`m a supporter, and I`m helping out some

people on foreign policy front. He asked me, are you a neocon? I said to

him, the answer was I – Roger, I am about the

farthest thing away on the spectrum from a neocon.

HAYES: Well, this is the - two more quick questions. One, do you believe

the intelligence community`s finding that the Russia criminally sabotage

the compromised the emails of the DNC and John Podesta?

PAGE: I think that the sabotage by the last administration with these FISA

warrants and all the propaganda that went on around that, to me, that`s

the biggest influence on the 2016 election.

HAYES: I understand that, but that`s what they used to call what aboutism

when they`re talkingabout - the question is do you accept the intelligence

agency`s findings about that? Do you think that Russia did that?

PAGE: I don`t have enough evidence and I`m not convinced. And so that`s

why I love – I mean

I`m focused on the human rights element.

HAYES: I know you are.

PAGE: I look forward to reading your book.

HAYES: Let me ask you the most important question.

PAGE: Yeah.

HAYES: Every time that I`ve seen you on television, whether you`ve been on

this show or other

shows, people that I know that are lawyers tear their hair out. The

question is what are you doing? You are the subject of a federal

investigation. You`re talking to FBI interrogators. This is very serious,

high-stakes stuff. You are going on television without an attorney. Why

are you doing that?

PAGE: Chris, if I felt that there was anything even close to being wrong

with anything I`ve done, not only over the last 24 months, that time

horizon that they`re looking at here, but really going back over the course

of the last quarter century since my first trip to Moscow in the summer of

1991, then I would be concerned, and I would be holding myself back.

But if you look at all the false information, and frankly I disagree with

many of your past speakers, Representative Waters. I actually knew her

husband, Ambassador Williams, when I was

an officer on the USS Carr when he did a port visit down there. The future

of diplomacy and fixing this current narrative and this current terrible

trajectory that we`re on comes down to acting like Ambassador Williams in

terms of diplomacy and having a better approach to this.

HAYES: You just feel like, I got nothing to hide. I`m going to talk to

whoever I talk to.

PAGE: Absolutely.

HAYES: Snd for your sake, I hope that proves to be the wise course of

action.

Carter Page, thanks for being with me. Appreciate it.

PAGE: Thanks.

HAYES: Coming up, the man who wrote the memo, how Rod Rosenstein became

the center of the White House narrative and what power he now holds over

the investigation.

Plus, the wrath of the constituents in tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after

the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, Republicans heading back to their districts

during the congressional recess are feeling the wrath of their

constituents, especially for congressman Tom MacArthur, the New Jersey

Republican who brought Trumpcare back from the dead by authoring that

amendment that gave states a way to opt out of Obamacare patient

protections.

In an area of his district in which he got only 12 percent of the vote,

Congressman MacArthur held a marathon five-hour town hall.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How long are you and your fellow Republicans going to

defend this American nightmare? You, Mitch McConnell, how long? Open your

eyes!

REP. TOM MACARTHUR, (R) NEW JERSEY: Folks, I didn`t come here to defend

our president tonight. I came to answer your questions.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It sounds like you did!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My wife was diagnosed with cancer when she was 40 years

old. She beat it, but every day, every day she lives with it. My children

both have preexisting conditions from

birth, one cardiac, one thyroid. You have been the single greatest threat

to my family in the entire world. You are the reason I stay up at night.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But if you thought that was rough, Betsy DeVos gave her first

commencement address since becoming education secretary, and, well, you

could hear most of it over the booing. That`s Thing 2 in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos went to Bethune-Cookman University,

a historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida, to give her

first commencement address yesterday.

Now, the same Betsy DeVos who as education secretary issued a statement

saying that historically black colleges and universities, quote, are real

pioneers when it comes to school choice. After a backlash, she

acknowledged HBCUs were also born out of racism.

Despite opposition, her invitation to Bethune-Cookman University was not

withdrawn.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETSY DEVOS, U.S. EDUCATION SECRETARY: Dr. Jackson, board of trustees,

thank you so very, very much for this great honor and privilege.

(BOOING)

DEVOS: I am honored to become a wildcat. And it`s a real honor and

privilege to be with you as we celebrate the Bethune-Cookman University

class of 2017. Congratulations to all of you.

DR. EDISON O. JACKSON, PRESIDENT, BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY: If this

behavior continues, your degrees will be mailed to you.

(END VIDEOCLIP)

HAYES: Both the secretary`s speech and the reaction continued, but

graduates did receive their

diplomas.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: That dinner was arranged. I think he asked for the dinner and he

wanted to stay on as the FBI head. And I said I`ll consider. We`ll see

what happens. But we had a very nice dinner. And at that time he told me

you are not under investigation, which I knew anyway.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: All right, we have some breaking news about that dinner that Donald

Trump had with now former FBI Director James Comey. New York Times, citing

conversations Comey had with associates reports the dinner began with small

talk but the president then turned the conversation to whether Mr. Comey

would pledge his loyalty to him. Mr. Comey declined to make that pledge

and said Mr. Comey, as recounted to others, he told Mr. Trump he would

always be honest with him, but that he was not reliable in the convention

political sense.

By Mr. Comey`s account, his answer to Mr. Trump`s initial question

apparently did not satisfy

the president. The associate said later in the dinner Mr. Trump again said

to Mr. Comey that he needed his loyalty.

Mr. Comey again replied that he would give him honesty and did not pledge

his loyalty, according to the account of the conversation.

The White House has said that the account provided in The New York Times is

not correct.

Joining me now is Darqun Demirjian with The Washington Post and Michael

Zelden, former independent counsel and federal prosecutor.

Well, Michael, that seems like a fairly significant bit of news.

MICHAEL ZELDIN, FRM. INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: Well, it seems what you would

have expected from the FBI director which was to say I`m honest and I`m

doing an honest investigation and that`s what you want from me. This is

not a matter of loyalty or not loyalty, this is about integrity and that`s

what my job is to be the head of the FBI is to be an honest and integral

part of the criminal justice system, which relies on integrity.

HAYES: Karen, there`s a lot of focus right now on the man that the interim

director reports to on the Russia probe which is Rod Rosenstein. You`ve

been covering some of the sort of back and forth about him. This is a

person who wrote that memo, widely respected, both sides of the aisle, et

cetera, now as seen as having tarnished himself and who apparently,

according to reporting behind the scenes, was pretty furious that the

decision was heaped on him. Is that your understanding?

KAROUN DEMIRJIAN, THE WASHINGTONTON POST: Yes. He has certainly came

under a lot of fire especially from Democrats who are saying that basically

they don`t believe that this memo was up to the snuff of someone who`s

deputy attorney general and they want answers for why he wrote it and let

himself be at the center of this whole affair.

Certainly we`ve reported that Trump initially did put the onus of the

reasoning for this firing on

that memo as you heard today, of course, in that NBC interview he then said

well I would have found a reason anyway even if not with that sort of

recommendation from Rosenstein. And as we reported yesterday, Rosenstein

even threatened to quit over this at one point.

There were various things being thrown about today, because Rosenstein made

a surprise visit to Capitol Hill. He met with the heads of the Senate

intelligence committee behind closed doors. Now they said that meeting was

prescheduled, but that raised all kinds of new questions also. And both of

those heads of the Senate intelligence committee were asked whether they

had confidence in Rosenstein afterwards. And it was interesting because

Warner said he still has issues with him and Burr basically demurred and

said, you know, we work who we are given to work with. We don`t choose the

people that run these departments, and so that`s basically where we are.

There`s still tons of questions and everyone in the Senate is waiting.

They`ve invited Rosenstein to come to Capitol Hill again as early as next

week to brief all of the senate, they`ll have lots of questions for him

from all sides of this. They haven`t directly heard from him yet. And he

really is at the center of this whole thing at this point. And somebody

that, you know, is trusted, was trusted, two weeks ago and he was confirmed

by both sides.

HAYES: Well, and he also has this special role here, which is that now

that - so attorney general Jeff Sessions has recused himself. He would be

the person to appoint a special prosecutor. And this was a key question in

his confirmation hearing. I want to play you Pat Leahy as asking him about

this. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. PAT LEAHY, (D) VERMONT: Are you willing to appoint a special counsel

to examine

Russian interference in our elections and other criminal activity?

JEFF SESSIONS, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: I`m willing to appoint a special

counsel, senator, whenever I determine it`s appropriate based upon the

policies and procedures of the Justice Department.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now Michael, it`s my understanding you served in the capacity of

special counsel. And I wonder if you could describe what exactly that

means and how it would work.

ZELDIN: So, the way it is is that when the Justice Department believes

that it cannot with integrity or without some sense of compromise conduct

the investigation itself, it goes to an independent counsel, which is what

I was to investigate the matter. I investigated allegations with respect

to Herbert Walker Bush`s tampering of Bill Clinton`s passport files.

Under my tenure, we were appointed by a court. So the independent counsel

statute, which was passed by Jimmy Carter, reupped by Clinton, provided for

a mechanism by which the court of

appeals of the District of Columbia, those three-judge panel appointed by

the Supreme Court Justice - chief justice of the Supreme Court, would

appoint us.

And so Judge Santello chaired that three judge panel appointed us. They

took it completely out of the hands of the Justice Department. The Justice

Department made the referral, but didn`t make the appointment.

But that statute sunsetted in 1999. And so we have no statute. So under

the statute process

now, under the customary practice now, the attorney general appoints. The

attorney general is recused, so it goes to the deputy.

Now, the deputy has a problem because of this memo. Before this memo, I

think people would have said, you know what, he`s a career guy. He served

under Obama, he served ably in Maryland for eight years, he can make this

decision.

Now because he`s stuck himself into the middle of this thing with this

silly memo, I think people are going to say should he really be the person

who makes the appointment?

I frankly think he probably can, but if I had a recommendation to these

guys, I`d say, send it to the chief justice for the U.S. court of appeals

for the District of Columbia, Merrick Garland, let him talk with - no,

seriously, let him talk with Judge Sentell (ph) who was the former chairman

of that committee and let them pick a person who they think is capable of

doing this.

HAYES: Well, from a writer`s room perspective, bringing back that

character from earlier in the season would be a great twist, the Merrick

Garland twist.

In fact, Karoun, there`s some sort of trolling suggest of Merrick Garland

as the head of the FBI.

But I guess the question is, is there an alternative that you`re hearing

about who –Schumer has floated the idea of the highest civil, you know,

career person. It`s either going to be Rosenstein or no one it seems to me

at this point.

DEMIRJIAN: Well, at this point it certainly his call. And certainly

Democrats have been pressuring for a lot of different independent things -

independent commissions, special counsel, people to get it out of the line

of traditional fire, to get out of the line of fire of the president. But

the Republicans have to get on board for them to be able to make any

changes in the procedure in congress and to make changes in the procedure

in the administration they have to pressure the president and they haven`t

done it.

HAYES: All right, Karoun Demirjian and Michael Zeldin, thanks for joining

me.

Before we go, I wanted to let you know I have a book event coming up on

Monday if you`re in the Detroit area. I`ll be speaking at the Burton Manor

as part of a luncheon hosted by the Metro

Detroit Book and Author Society about my book A Colony in a Nation, which

is out now. You can check out our Facebook page for more details. And if

you`re in the area please come by.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END