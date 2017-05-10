All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/10/2017

Transcript:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why did you fire Director Comey?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Because he wasn`t

doing a good job, very simply.

HAYES: James Comey was asking for more resources to investigate the Trump

campaign in the days before he was fired.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: The President,

over the last several months, lost confidence in Director Comey.

HAYES: Tonight, beyond the White House spin, what we now know about why

Comey was fired as the President hosts the Russians in the White House.

Then, Democrats fight back. But will Republicans ever break with their

President?

CHUCH SCHUMER (D-NY) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: If there was ever a time when

circumstances warranted a special prosecutor, it is right now.

HAYES: Plus, exclusive new reporting on Donald Trump`s 2016 tax filing.

And Masha Gessen on the Comey firing as a shock event for American

democracy.

TRUMP: From this day forward, it`s going to be only America first.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Just over 24 hours

ago, the President fired FBI Director James Comey, the man overseeing the

Bureau`s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the

President`s own campaign. He did that only days after Comey had requested

more money and staff to pursue that very investigation. That was revealed

today first by The New York Times, later confirmed by NBC News. But

according to the White House, Comey`s firing had nothing to do with his

recent request for resources. Over the past 24 hours, the White House has

offered a series of evolving contradictory explanations for what happened,

none of which seem believable to anyone who isn`t politically allied with

the President.

First, the White House wanted us to believe this President was upset

because Hillary Clinton received unfair treatment. He said Comey`s firing

is all about his actions at the end of the Clinton e-mail investigation

starting more than ten months ago. But today the President himself said it

had to do with Comey`s more recent conduct in office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Thank you very much for being here. Appreciate it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, why did you fire Director Comey? Why

did you fire Director Comey?

TRUMP: Because he wasn`t doing a good job very simply. He was not doing a

good job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He was not doing a good job. Initially, the White House said the

decision originated with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote

the memo condemning Comey`s handling of the Clinton probe. They pointed to

the fact that Rosenstein just took offices a couple weeks ago to explain

the timing. But today, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said

the President himself have lost confidence in his FBI Director whom

considered firing as far back as inauguration day. Of course, none of that

came up in the President`s own termination letter to Comey. Instead, he

tipped his hand by bringing up the Russia investigation. Quote, “while I

greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am

not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the

Department of Justice you are not able to effectively lead the bureau.”

Meanwhile, with Washington still reeling from the shock announcement last

night, the President took the extraordinary step of meeting this morning

with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and the Ambassador to the

U.S., Sergey Kislyak, the man at the center of a series of scandals

involving Trump associates, including Michael Flynn. Much more on that

coming up. On Capitol Hill, a majority of republican lawmakers appear to

back the President`s decision to fire Comey while democrats calling for a

special prosecutor to take over the Russia investigation are taking steps

to gum up the works in Congress until that happens. But the work of the

Senate Intelligence Committee continues. The Committee just issued its

first subpoena since the 9/11 era, requesting documents from former

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who refused a voluntary request.

I`m joined by Olivia Nuzzy, Washington Correspondent for New York Magazine,

Phillip Rucker, White House Bureau Chief for the Washington Post and

Michael Schmidt, Reporter for New York Times. This is a pattern of course

that the White House tells a story and then a day later we get the sources

the White House completely contradicting the official line. I think,

Olivia, there`s widespread consensus even now emanating from the White

House in their own timeline, that this did not originate with Rod

Rosenstein`s determination that Comey mishandled the e-mail investigation,

which is always preposterously pretextual on its face.

OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Right. I mean,

that goes against all the credible reporting from The Washington Post, from

the New York Times from all different publications about this issue. This

came from Trump according to nearly everyone who`s not – you know,

speaking in an official capacity for the White House right now. And this

is the White House`s main problem. They have no credibility. You know,

they started out this administration lying repeatedly, and they`re still

lying repeatedly to this day. There`s no reason Sarah Huckabee Sanders got

up there today and said that we just should ignore what Sean Spicer said

last week about the President having full confidence in Comey. Then how

are we supposed to take her statement seriously today? They have no

credibility, and this is going to continue to be a problem for them.

HAYES: Michael, The New York Times ran a piece by Glenn Thrush and Maggie

Haberman that says that, again, the President was angry about the

testimony. Now, let`s keep in mind, the testimony last Wednesday, which is

now in the official White House timeline they`ve given on background was

testimony in which James Comey talked about the Clinton matter but also

reconfirmed that he is investigating the President`s campaign, and it`s

somewhat remarkable they`re now admitting that was part of this.

MICHAEL SCHMIDT, NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER: In Comey`s testimony, he

actually gave a few clues about the investigation. He mentioned the U.S.

attorney`s office that was involved, and, you know, he gave a few other

small things just about – you know, around the sides. But he didn`t

really get into much. But what that may have signaled to the White House

was the seriousness of the FBI investigation. What our reporting shows is

that Comey had approached the Department of Justice just days before he was

fired to say that he needed more resources and he need more prosecutors to

move forward with the investigation. And Comey would not have done that if

the investigation wasn`t serious. He wouldn`t have gone to Congress in

March and made the statement publicly that he did about the fact that they

were investigating Trump if there really wasn`t a there. So I could see

where they would be very concerned about those signals.

HAYES: Well, let`s just say that if we put aside the White House rationale

conflicting as it is and we look at the Russia investigation, our own Pete

Williams, multiple FBI insiders say they believe James Comey was fired

because he would not end the Russia investigation. Jake Tapper saying that

Comey never provided Trump with assurance of loyalty and the FBi`s Russia

probe was accelerating. Philip, does the White House understand how this

looks?

PHILIP RUCKER, WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: They did not

understand how it would look initially and actually were caught off guard

by the response –

HAYES: Do you believe that? Do you really believe that?

RUCKER: Well, they were surprised by how explosive this would be. I don`t

know how you could make that calculation, but that`s what they say. They

did not have a strategy to deal with it right away, but they feel like

they`re trying to catch their footing right now. But there`s one other

reason why the President was so upset with Jim Comey based on some

reporting that my colleagues here have done, and it`s that Comey was

resisting pressure from the White House to — and President Trump to focus

more on the investigation into leaks to journalists, and not only leaks of

classified information but leaks of information about sort of disagreements

within the administration and all sorts of anonymous details that have been

emerging in the press the last few months. He was not as focused on that

as the President would have liked and instead was focused more on the

Russia probe.

HAYES: Olivia, it seems to me that the latest news today is that you`ve

got a subpoena issued for Michael Flynn. You`ve got the Daily Beast, your

own publication reporting that Trump`s lawyers have to keep repeatedly

telling him not to contact Flynn. This is – I`m sorry. You`re at New

York Magazine now. This is a remarkable sort of development if you just

look at the Flynn subpoena in and of itself and signals that there`s

nowhere to go here but forward on this.

NUZZI: Right. I mean, I think Donald Trump did not like the way that

things were proceeding, and he wanted to put a stop to it. This is the

most Trump thing that has ever happened since he took office basically.

And it says – and it really does have Trump written all over it. It`s

very difficult to believe their news story that this was not his idea.

HAYES: Michael, this is a quote from Ken Dilanian, my colleague, from

someone in intelligence – former senior intelligence official. The way

this was done I think was done to send a message to the FBI agents left

behind. It`s not just that they removed him, it`s that they did it in the

thuggish and humiliating way possible. No notice no nothing, instant

execution, the bodyguard delivers the letter to headquarters. I think that

was designed to send a message. Cut this stuff out, or this will happen to

you. This is like a horse head in the bed. What do other politicians and

other folks inside DOJ do with this?

SCHMIDT: Well, the thing about what they did yesterday is that Comey was

actually out in Los Angeles speaking to a group of his own employees when

he saw on a television screen in the background that he had been fired.

And he thought it was a prank, and he kept on talking. It was only after

his aides came up to him did he stop. And that has been very demoralizing

at the FBI. But if you look back at the FBI`s history, the investigators

that are on the ground try and move forward and do what they can and try

and build a case. And it`s not like Jim Comey was out there doing

interviews and writing reports every day for this investigation. And the

folks that were working on it will continue to do that, and the only thing

that would obstruct them is if someone at the Justice Department told them

to stop.

HAYES: Philip, quickly, do you think they`re eyeing a Trump loyalist for

the Comey position as Director of FBI because if so, I feel like that will

inaugurate the equivalent of a nuclear war on Capitol Hill.

RUCKER: You`re certainly right about the fallout that that would cause.

But they`re looking actually first at an interim person that could come in

any moment now, literally could be tomorrow. And I think they`re looking

for someone like a Neil Gorsuch. That`s what I`m hearing from sources,

someone who`s independent, whose integrity is strong and who could not be

challenged immediately. But that`s not to say they won`t try to find a

loyalist to Trump to take the position permanently.

HAYES: Well, maybe Justice Gorsuch can do double duty. Olivia Nuzzi,

Philip Rucker, and Michael Schmidt. Thank you all for being here tonight.

RUCKER: Thank you.

HAYES: I`m joined by Senator Cory Booker, Democrat from New Jersey.

Senator, do you feel you understand why the President fired Jim Comey?

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D), NEW JERSEY: I mean, I don`t. There`s a lot of

speculation as to that right now. I think my biggest worry comes back to

what should be worrying all Americans, is that we have had an attack on our

country by a foreign power trying to undermine an essential part of our

democracy, our electoral process. An investigation was ongoing by Comey,

which happened to involve ongoing criminal investigations to Trump

associates in his campaign. And the President has just moved to fire the

person that was investigating his associates. So this is a very

problematic reality dealing with a grave threat to our democracy. My

biggest concern right now is that we have an independent investigation into

this crisis.

HAYES: So independent investigation. There`s two different routes here,

and democrats don`t seem to have arrived at consensus. One would be a

special prosecutor or special counsel appointed in DOJ, the other is an

independent investigation, independent commission. That would need to be

approved by Congress, both Houses, and that seems unlikely, doesn`t it?

BOOKER: Yes. Look, I sat with my democratic colleagues in the Senate, and

there seems to be resounding consensus in a special prosecutor. And that

decision right now seems to lie within Rosenstein. I pulled the rigs today

at Department of Justice Regulations. They talk specifically about when

there is a conflict of interest present – and, again, clearly an

administration overseeing an investigation into the President of the United

States associates, that`s a conflict. We know that it`s such a conflict

because Sessions himself recused himself, a key part of the Trump campaign.

So clearly we have the environment in which a special counsel, a special

prosecutor, would be appointed. And so the environment is there. And so

now it lies on this Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney General, to make this

decision.

HAYES: Chuck Schumer has said that he doesn`t trust Rosenstein, that

Rosenstein has shown himself essentially to be conflicted. He`s calling

for the highest serving career Attorney at Justice to make that

determination. Do you agree with that?

BOOKER: Well, look, I was one of the six United States Senators that voted

against Rosenstein specifically because of this concern I had, that if the

moment came, my concern for voting against him was that I did not think he

would be appointing a special counsel. I did not think he would do it. He

was independent enough. And so this is a moment in American history where

I think a lot of people are going to be looking to in the months, years,

decades to come. And this is what I call a Paul Revere moment. We have –

the Russians are coming.in fact, the Russians are here. It`s not like the

British armada. This is – the Russians are attacking our country, and

they will come again.

HAYES: OK. Senator, you`ve used that word attack now twice. I just want

to be clear here about it.I mean, that implies war in some ways, and I want

you to be clear about what you mean by that word.

BOOKER: And so it`s not a kinetic attack. We`Re not seeing bombing

happening here. But you have to understand and we`re seeing this in

Eastern Europe. We saw this in France. What the Russians are trying to do

is to attack, undermine through cyber means the sanctity of a democracy,

which is the electoral process. Western democracy, our democracy relies

upon fair elections, free and fair elections. And so the Russians, who

can`t beat us tank for tank, they can`t beat us warship for warship, what

they are doing is trying to use cyber attacks on this country. And we need

to know what happened. And so this has profound implications, right? This

is not a partisan issue. This is not a right or left issue. Right now it

was the democratic party, but the next election it could clearly be anyone.

And we need to get to the bottom of what the nature of this cyber attack

is, who was involved, and make sure that we hold people accountable and

make sure it does not happen again.

HAYES: Finally, you mentioned Jeff Sessions` recusal. He said I`ve

decided to recuse myself from any existing or further investigations of any

matters related in any way to campaigns for the President of the United

States. This is a man you testified against at his confirmation hearing

and voted against. Did he violate his own recusal in urging the firing of

Comey?

BOOKER: It is my belief that he should have not been involved in any way

in the firing of Comey, especially as it relates to Comey`s work. Clearly,

Comey was in the midst of an investigation, getting criminal subpoenas,

asking for more resources, letting people know that this was an ongoing,

robust investigation. So for Sessions to involve himself in any way in the

removal, which is very unprecedented except for one other occasion for

Attorney General, and that was a much more significant investigation at

that point. For him to involve himself in this, to me, is unacceptable and

further taints this whole process, further highlighting the need for us to

have an independent special counsel or prosecutor investigating this.

That`s the only way to restore public confidence to our institutions, to

the investigation, and ultimately, I believe, to get to the bottom of

something very, very serious, which is a foreign country trying to

undermine the foundations of our democracy.

HAYES: Senator Cory Booker, thanks for being here.

BOOKER: Thank you very much.

HAYES: Coming up, a day after the firing after firing the man leading an

investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and

Russia, President Trump hosts Russians in the White House. Even Putin

himself weighing in today. The unbelievable scene in the Oval Office after

this two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: If you`re the President of the United States and you just fired

your FBI Director while he was leading the investigation into your campaign

for potentially colluding with Russia, and after you had just asked for

more resources to conduct that very same investigation, what would you do

the very next day? If you`re Donald Trump, you meet in the Oval Office

with Russia` top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a man who

standing next to Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson reacted with mockery when

our own Andrea Mitchell asked about Comey`s firing earlier in the day.

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS, ANCHOR, REPORTER AND COMMENTATOR: Does the

Comey firing cast a shadow over your talks, gentlemen?

SERGEY LAVROV, RUSSIA FOREIGN MINISTER: Was he fired?

MITCHELL: Yes.

LAVROV: You are kidding, you are kidding.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Along with Lavrov, Trump also invited into the Oval Office the

Russian Ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, whose name might be familiar. Michael

Flynn was fired for lying about the nature of his repeated conversations

with Kislyak. Sally Yates said that what he was doing in those

conversations was problematic. Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself from

the Russian investigation after he did not disclose his meetings with

Kislyak, and Jared Kushner is facing questions from Senate investigators

over meetings he set up with Kislyak. By the way, the only reason we even

knew Kislyak was in the Oval Office was because of pictures taken by an

official Russian photographer. The White House did not release any

pictures and the U.S. Press Corps were not allowed in.

Meanwhile, in Russia, Vladimir Putin on his way to play in an exhibition

hockey game defended Trump`s firing of Comey telling CBS News that Trump

acted quote, “in accordance with his law and constitution.” And to top it

all of, on a day when Trump`s decision to fire Comey is being called

Nixonian by many observers, Trump held a surprise Oval Office sit down

after his meeting with the Russians with none other than Henry Kissinger,

Nixon`s National Security Adviser and Secretary of State. Joining me now,

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Member of the Senate

Judiciary Committee. Does this all strike you as copacetic or strange?

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), MINNESOTA: I had not put all those dots together,

so thank you for doing that, including the Nixon angle. But I just think

that this, for me, at its core, is about our democracy. You know, a lot of

countries around the world, maybe their identity is because of their

religion, or they all share the same ethnic background. America is an

ideal and democratic ideal. And this assault on our democracy by a foreign

power is something that our founding fathers had been concerned about with

Great Britain. And here with are now centuries later, and this is all

happening.

HAYES: So then the question –

KLOBUCHAR: So whether it was clueless or not for him to do these meetings,

which I actually think may have been a coincidence, I think the bigger

problem here is that he fired the Acting Attorney General, and then he

fired his FBI Director, and we literally have no one to run this

investigation right now.

HAYES: So there`s very little leverage from a numerical standpoint that

you have. There`s 52 Republican Senators and there`s a big majority in the

House. We`ve seen Democratic Senators toy at the idea of essentially

withholding unanimous consent which is needed to do just about anything in

the Senate and is normally granted. We are seeing Ron Wyden put hold on

nominations while pursuing other investigatory avenues. How much will

Democrats gum up the works, throw themselves in front of the wheels of the

ordinary business of the Senate, to get a special prosecutor?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think, first of all, our first play here, and it`s

real, is to work with the republicans in the Senate. We`Ve had everyone

from Richard Burr saying he was troubled by this, and he thought that

criticizing the timing to John McCain, to Jeff Flake, criticizing this. So

if there`s any way they will join us, and we`re reaching out to them on

this, that is what we want to do because this is from the beginning, with

the involvement of McCain and Graham, ban a bipartisan focus because right

now it`s about one party and one candidate in this last election. Next

time it will be another. So that`s the first thing. The second is the

same with the FBI Director, that it must be someone that garners a vast

majority of senator support. The last thing you want – and we will really

push on this. You cannot have a 51 vote for this next FBI Director. As

someone who used to be in law enforcement as a former prosecutor, law

enforcement prides itself on not being involved in this partisan politics.

And these agents deserve someone that is not partisan.

HAYES: So to go back to the idea of sort of some bipartisan consensus

here, and you`re right that there are many members, republican members who

have expressed some concern. Mitch McConnell this morning, it was a sort

of a remarkable scene. You were all there in the Senate.

KLOBUCHAR: I was there.

HAYES: Yes. And everyone was there. It`s rare. You know, usually,

you`re looking at an empty room. Everyone is there in the Senate. Mitch

McConnell just says very flatly we`re not going to do any of this

independent commission stuff. That`s fool`s errand, that`s not going to

happen, and then went to a methane vote that he lost actually. So Mitch

McConnell controls that floor, even if you got senators on your side, you

can`t get around Mitch McConnell, can you?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, some of it depends on if there are enough Republican

Senators that want to work with us on both getting this independent

prosecutor, special prosecutor, and then I would add to it the independent

commission which could come as a second stage where we want to prepare

ourselves for this next election and get set rules of the game that we can

all agree on in terms of having, you know, what the media does when they

get stuff that`s been cyber attacked by a foreign country, what do

political campaigns do. I mean we`re not far from the days – I remember

the days where someone would get some secret stuff from the other campaign

for a debate that someone sent. They would just send it back. So we could

get some agreements on this. We could do something to protect our

democracy. So those are all areas where I think you could have agreement,

but the FBI (INAUDIBLE) FBI Director is a glaring issue right now where we

just – will not allow someone who is partisan to be running that agency.

And I think you`re going to have a number of republicans say the same

thing.

HAYES: All right. Senator Amy Klobuchar, thank you for your time tonight.

KLOBUCHAR: It`s great to be on. Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Up next, has the President of the United States filed his taxes?

We`Ve been trying to get an answer to that very simple question for a

couple weeks now. Tonight we have an exclusive update right after this

quick break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Each year around tax day, it is customary for the White House to

report that the President has filed his tax returns. For instance, last

year on April 15th, the White House posted on its website the President and

the First Lady filed their income tax returns jointly and stated their

reported income. That was done regularly each year under President Obama

as was the practice under President George W. Bush. This year tax day came

and went without that announcement. So we asked the White House not if the

President would release his tax returns but simply if he filed his taxes

this year. The White House Press Office responded, saying this is a

question for the President`s tax lawyer, not for the White House despite

the fact in the past the White House has handled this.

But we reached out to Sheri Dillon now that she`s a partner at the law firm

Morgan Lewis who has been Trump`s tax lawyer since 2005. And you`ll

probably remember, she spoke about Trump`s businesses and conflicts of

interest at a press conference back in January. So we asked whether

President Trump had filed his tax returns this year or perhaps if he`d

filed for an extension. a spokesperson for Morgan Lewis replied, “We have

no comment.” OK. So both the White House and Trump`s personal tax lawyers

are refusing to say whether the President filed his tax returns this year.

Which leaves open the possibility that he simply has not, or maybe he

requested an extension, or maybe not. But for some reason, the people who

should know are refusing to answer.

HAYES: In the nearly 30 hours since news broke that President Trump fired

FBIdirector James Comey, Democrats have been totally unified in their

condemnation. They, however, do not control either house of congress. The

real question here is how Republicans are responding. While over 30

Republicans have expressed some version of concern with Comey`s firing, a

handful even calling for an independent investigation, the overwhelming

majority of Republicans on the record have remained neutral or flat out

supportive of the president`s actions.

Most importantly, perhaps, Houses Speaker Paul Ryan, who tonight called the

move, quote, presidential, and majority leader Mitch McConnell, who

rejected calls for a special prosecutor.

Joining me now, Republican congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama, a member of

the House armed service and House foreign affairs committee.

Congressman, are you okay with all this?

REP. MO BROOKS, (R) ALABAMA: Well, I`m a little bit puzzled as to why in

the six

months that Barack Obama had this, he did not fire Comey going back to

July 5. And I understand why it might have taken three months because the

federal government is really slow, but I do support President Trump`s

decision. Perhaps it should have been made earlier just as it should have

under President Trump, just as it should have been made earlier under

President Obama.

So now the next step is where do we go from here?

HAYES: So you think that the reason for the firing was the way that James

Comey specifically handled Hillary Clinton`s email investigation as

reflected in the memo by Rod Rosenstein? You think that`s actually the

reason?

BROOKS: I`m not able to read the minds of Attorney General Jeff Sessions

or President Donald Trump or the others that may have been involved in this

decision-making process. I`m in a position where I accept at face value

what was written in the explanation was to why Comey needed to be fired.

If there`s more evidence that surfaces that suggests that there was a

different reason, then we need to examine that at the time that we get that

information. But right now all we have are the correspondences by two

people in the Justice Department, one of which is the attorney general, and

the

very brief statement by the White House, President Trump, that a

termination was occurring.

HAYES: So that if seems important, right?

So, what you`re saying is if you were to learn and someone were to say to

you, congressman, here`s evidence that this was termination because of the

investigation into the president campaign`s possible collusion with

Russia, then you would find that improper or you would be open to finding

that improper?

BROOKS: Well, I believe there was just cause for the termination of Comey.

Now, the question is what should do we do next? And I think you`ve got a

number of things that you have to look at.

First and foremost, the president has a duty to appoint a successor that

both political parties hold in high regard. We cannot continue to have

this kind of politicization of the FBI. And I think we need to wait and see

who the president is going to nominate to fill that position. But it

better be somebody that the Democrats and the Republicans both have

confidence in.

HAYES: Right.

BROOKS: And it needs to be somebody who as best as possible in this heated

environment will eliminate the partisan politics that seems to have

permeated the top of the FBI to some degree.

Now, if the president nominates somebody who does not fit that mold, then

we have to start

looking at whether it is appropriate to appoint a special investigator or

prosecutor or whatever you want to call this person so that we can restore

confidence in the investigation that you referenced.

HAYES: So, I want to say that you and Amy Klobuchar who, a Senator from

Minnesota, that I just saw to are on the same page on that, but I want to

come back to this intent question, because it seems important to see if

it`s important to you in the sense that if indeed this was done to stymie

an investigation into the president`s campaign, would you view that as

improper or does the reason not matter to you?

BROOKS: No, that would be problematic, t would be troublesome, and it`s

the kind of information that would cause me to think that, again, the

president has to go overboard in appointing

someone as the new FBI director that the Democrats are comfortable with so

that we can put this issue behind us. And failing that, we need to have

this matter resolved by somebody who is impartial, and that`s where

congress may have to step in to appoint a special investigator or

prosecutor as the case may be.

But keep in mind, we`re still lacking the kind of information that allows

us to make an informed decision.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Mo Brooks, thank you for your time tonight.

BROOKS: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Joining me now, Bill Kristol, editor at-large of the Weekly

Standard, Jennifer Rubin who writes the Right Turn column for The

Washington Post and the 25-year-old version of me can`t believe I`m

talking to both of you guys.

JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Yeah, what I mean to say is it`s great to see you. Bill, you had a

tweet today that you said interesting a few GOP Senators now privately

discussing what they can do beyond mere statements, e.g. withhold votes for

Trump nominees.

I guess I want to say I don`t believe it, but convince me that`s true.

BILL KRISTOL, THE WEEKLY STANDARD: I think these of course are the more

skeptical of Trump senator who`s are a little tired of just expressing

disappointment and saying maybe we need to do something.

I thought the interview you just had with Congressman Brooks was very

interesting. I mean, he`s a much more conventional congressman who`s been

supportive of Trump and is from a state and a district that is supportive

of Trump. And b asically when you cut through the sort of pro forma

defense and the frankly ludicrous claim that this was done - that he was

fired because of the handling of the Clinton investigation, once you cut

through that, basically he comes down saying it has to be - think of that,

a very partisan, conservative Republican saying the FBI director has to

have strong support from both parties. And if he doesn`t, or if Trump

nominates someone who doesn`t have that support, then we need to have a

special counsel.

I thought that was striking.

HAYES: That was striking to me as well.

And Jennifer, one of the things that I think - here`s to me just in an

amoral sense, the political risk that I think Republicans have that I don`t

think they`re appreciating, and Matt Iglesias made this point, others have,

they don`t know what they`re covering for. The facts of the matter remain

unclear. Maybe there`s nothing there, and so going all in defending him is

fine. But maybe not, in which case they`re massively exposed.

RUBIN: This has been the problem all along. They`ve sort of been, as the

congressman said, just taking on faith what they say.

HAYES: He used that phrase, yeah.

RUBIN: A lot of experience that we shouldn`t be taking on faith what they

say.

And frankly, the evidence is already before the congressman and everyone

else that this wasn`t the reason for the firing. If the congressman would

be upset that he was fired to forestall the Russian investigation, then

perhaps he should consider all of the inconsistent statements, the White

House`s own timeline which lists Comey`s testimony. There`s a lot of

evidence already.

So what these people are doing, pretending or suggesting that there`s

nothing here, it`s not a big deal, seems remarkable to me.

KRISTOL: You know, what`s crazy about this, Chris, is think of this from

Trump`s own point of view, though. I mean, there`s going to be – the FBI

will continue the investigation. There will be another FBI director, or

there will be an acting director and there will be a huge amount of

scrutiny and pressure. And most people in the FBI want to maintain the

reputation of the bureau, so I think the investigation will go on. This

will not stop the investigation, simply firing Comey.

And it now of course heightens scrutiny, heightens the pressure. In a way,

he was much better off I mean with a somewhat wounded or damaged Jim Comey,

fairly or unfairly, someone Democrats had some issues with as well as

Republicans, you know, trying to manage that rather than – in that

respect, and some Republicans I talked to today, that was the other point

they made. They don`t know – who knows, as Jennifer just said, who know

what really, really, really is underneath all this.

But just from a sort of political point of view, are they so reckless and

so thoughtless in the White House that either the president himself doesn`t

see this or his staff can`t tell him, wait a second, sir, what you`re about

to do, maybe you`re angry. You want to show who`s boss and all this, but

this is against your own interests. So that actually rattles - you know,

politicians like to be reassured that the president, the boss, the head of

their party is kind of acting in a somewhat reasonable or rational way,

even if it`s only a kind of rational form of self interest. And I think

they`re now doubting that about

Trump.

HAYES: You know, Jennifer, Mark Salter, who - former MCcain spokesperson,

and this is

someone we should say has been quite an outspoken opponent of Trump, says

words I thought I`d

never say: the security of the United States might now depend on electing a

Democratic congress in 2018, which is a striking thing to say.

RUBIN: It is.

And I think the issue he`s getting at, and I`ve made the point as well, is

that Republicans are faced with two possibilities. They can continue this

Mitch McConnell sort of business as usual, simply lining up behind the

president, playing partisan politics, and then they can lose the House at

least very badly in 2018, and we know what the Democrats will do when they

have the House, which is probably start impeachment proceedings.

So here`s the choice, guys. Begin a rational, reasonable, independent

investigation. Get to the bottom of this. Stop taking the president on

face value. Do your work. Act as an independent branch or be replaced and

see him impeached anyway. That`s really what we`re talking about here.

HAYES: Bill, as a longtime critic of the Putin government, I just wonder

what are you – the spectacle today at the White House, the pictures

coming out from the Russian news agency, not from anything released through

us, the Lavrov sort of laughing about the whole thing. Vladimir Putin

ratifying the legality of the firingof James Comey, I mean what was your

reaction watching all of that?

KRISTOL: It`s embarrassing. I mean, Trump does seem to get along better

with the representatives or presidents or foreign ministers of

dictatorships. He loves President Xi of China. He`s yukking it up with

the foreign minister of Russia. Actual democratic leaders who come over,

he has kind of tense meetings with, you know? And I`m afraid that does

show something about his

understanding of the world and the people he has a certain kinship with.

No, but it was embarrassing. I mean, for the president - I mean, I worked

in the White House and I remember this, but for the president to give a

foreign minister a meeting in the Oval Office is a little unusual. The

foreign minister meets with the secretary of state. Presidents meets with

presidents. So, they do that. And then the photos of him sort of yukking

it up with these two characters who were involved in trying to subvert our

democratic election. That`s pretty – that`s bad.

HAYES: Bill Kristol, Jennifer Rubin, thanks for being here.

Still to come, a reporter is arrested for trying to ask HHS Secretary Tom

Price a question. That story ahead.

Plus, just one other FBI director has ever been fired by a president. Why

in tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, the only time an FBI director has been fired was

more than two decades ago. July 1993, Bill Clinton was president, and the

FBI director was William Sessions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL CLINTON, 42ND PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In recent months,

serious questions have been raised about the conduct and the leadership of

the director of the FBI, William Sessions. Among other matters, the

department`s office of professional responsibility has issued a report on

certain conduct by the director. I asked the attorney general, Janet Jeno,

to assess the director`s tenure and the proper response to the turmoil now

in the bureau. After a thorough review by the attorney general of Mr.

Sessions` leadership at the FBI, she has reported to me in no uncertain

terms that he could no longer effectively lead the bureau and law

enforcement community.

I called Director Sessions a few moments ago and informed him that I was

dismissing him effective immediately as the director of the FBI.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Director William Sessions was appointed under President Reagan, but

it was in the final year of President George H.W. Bush`s term that the

Justice Department launched an internal ethics

investigation into Director Sessions. The report found he avoided paying

taxes and billed the department for personal expenses and travel.

And despite that, there were still questions about the precedent that might

be set and our own Andrea Mitchell was the first to ask.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS: Mr. President, do you think this will in any

way create the impression that the FBI is being politicized and hurt the

longstanding tradition that the FBI not be subject to political pressure?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: President Clinton`s answer to that question is Thing Two in 60

seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: President Clinton fired FBI Director William Sessions in July 1993

following an ethics investigation of the director that was launched under

Clinton`s predecessor George H.W. Bush. There were still questions about

political influence, and here`s how President Clinton responded.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MITCHELL: Mr. President, do you think that this will in any way create the

impression that the FBI is being politicized and hurt the longstanding

tradition that the FBI not be subject to political pressure?

CLINTON: Absolutely not. As a matter of fact, that`s one of the reasons

we have taken the amount of time that we have. The attorney general, when

she took office, was asked by me to review this matter. Both of us agreed

that in the normal course of events, the director of the FBI should not be

changed just because administrations change. Even when, perhaps even

especially when there`s a change of political party in the White House. So

the attorney general was very deliberate, very thorough in this. And I

think has gone out of her way to avoid the appearance of political

impropriety.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Speaker, are you comfortable with the firing of the

Director of the investigation of the White House?

REP. PAUL RYAN, (R) WISCONSIN: We`re finished here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES; While touring a plant in Ohio today, House Speaker Paul Ryan did

not answer shouted questions about Comey`s dismissal, which is a thing that

happens all the time across this country, not answering shouted questions.

But the West Virginia state capital yesterday, as Health and Human Services

Secretary Tom Price walked down a public hallway, something truly chilling

occurred, a journalist was arrested after asking Mr. Price a question.

West Virginia Capital Police handcuffed, arrested and jailed veteran

journalist Dan Heyman on a misdemeanor charge of willful disruption of

state government processes.

Heyman had followed Secretary Price and his entourage down the hallway and

repeatedly asked Price if domestic violence would be considered a

preexisting condition under the new GOP health care bill. Heyman was later

released on $5,000 bail. Today, Secretary Price commended police in West

Virginia for doing what they thought was appropriate. That gentleman was

not in a press coverage, he said.

Experts who study the decline of democracies warn that it often happens bit

by bit and then all at once in what they refer to as a shock event.

In light of the Comey firing, just how healthy is American democracy at

this moment?

Journalist Masha Gessen, constitutional law expert Vice Warren join me

next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The White House has often expressed contempt for the federal bench,

for the media, for any other binding institutions of civil society.

President Trump fired acting attorney general Sally Yates, U.S. attorney

Preet Bharara and now FBI James Comey, all people in a real concrete

position to constrain him, of course, all people he had ability to fire.

Now the administration wants us to believe there is no there there.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLYWANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You want to

question the timing of when he fires, when he hires. It`s inappropriate.

He`ll do it when he wants to.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It`s been stated

repeatedly , and the president has been told he`s not under investigation.

SARA HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: And we`d love

for that to be completed so we can all move on and focus on the things that

frankly I think most of

Americans are concerned with.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me, journalist Masha Gessen, author of the Man Without a

Face, and Vince Warren, executive director of the Center for Constitutional

Rights.

So, this idea of the president has the authority to do this. In fact,

James Comey wrote a letter and said I long been the belief the president

can fire the FBI director for any reason or no reason at

all, not even for cause.

So, what`s the big deal from your perspective as a lawyer?

VINCE WARREN, CENTER FOR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS: Well, the problem people

need to recognize is that this is actually not a human resources issue,

this is a constitutional crisis that`s happening. And so, sure, you have

the ability to fire all of these things, but it`s the context in which you

do it, the circumstances that are surrounding it, and it is more than

unseemly to be repeatedly firing people who are in charge of investigating

you.

This is one of the hallmark questions.

But let`s not forget, this is actually a constant battle in a democracy,

this is not the first timethat it`s been hard to push for an independent

investigation of executive wrongdoing. We think about this in the context

of police misconduct in police shootings. I mean, how many times have we

been calling for that and how hard is it to get?

HAYES: And part of the balancing act that`s difficult here, right, is that

you want the FBI to have a certain level of independence, but not too much.

Because J. Edgar Hoover, one thing you could say about J. Edgar Hoover was

he was independent. No one could tell tell J. Edgar Hoover what to do.

But of course that was a democratic problem in its own respect. And that

balance is - it`s like a sense - it`s not something that you can

concretize. It`s like a sense, right. You`re nodding your head about

that.

MASHA GESSEN, JOURNALIST: You can`t formalize it. It`s a question of

culture, it`s a

question of norms. And that`s exactly why we have so much trouble figuring

out what Trump is doing. At 100 days, a lot of people breathe a sigh of

relief, and say, you know, he hasn`t passed any bad legislation. He hasn`t

really done that much damage to institutions, the damage that he`s doing to

political culture and to the way politics is conducted is so much more

difficult to quantify, but then

you know, we are hit with an event like Comey and we see how it works.

HAYES: You know, part of what is happening, too, here to me is - and I

want to get back to this idea. But part of it is the cynicism here. And

it`s something you`ve written about that I found very persuasive, that the

pre-textural reason that they offered for the firing of Comey was almost

aggressively preposterous. The Rosenstein memo cites the fact that he

included derogatory information

about Hillary Clinton after concluding that he shouldn`t be investigated.

Derogatory information the president`s campaign gleefully ran with for the

duration of the campaign.

It is - it doesn`t pass - it`s an insult to one`s intelligence to a

certainly level. And there`s something just toxic, insidious about that.

GESSEN: It`s using the tools of democracy in bad faith. And democracy is

absolutely helpless

against somebody who does that.

HAYES: But is it helpless? Don`t we have strong institutions in courts?

Didn`t - the Muslim ban was a shock event and the courts constrained him in

the way you want the courts to constrain him.

WARREN: Sure, we have institutions that will provide checks and balances

on that. But there are two questions. Number one is what happens when

those institutions historically has actually been used to oppress people.

Number two,what happens when you have a person like Donald Trump that comes

in and tries to destroy those institutions.

So, we`re actually in a very interesting position in our democracy. On the

one hand, we have to

recognize that the FBI, as you were talking about, has done terrible things

with Muslim communities, black communities, going back before there was a -

- before the current period.

HAYES: Literally founded in the red scare.

WARREN: Exactly.

But at the same time, it is at least an example and a symbol of what

independent prosecution of a check on authority can look like if he doesn`t

dismantle it.

HAYES: Well, that`s the thing, right. Is that there`s always a plausible,

there`s also a sort of cover story that anyone can offer in any given

moment when you`re undoing - when you`re sort of attacking institutions at

their base, it`s sort of one of the lessons that I`ve learned from your

writing.

GESSEN: Well, I mean, I think story is actually a problem, right? We

expect politics to be done in a narrative way, we expect things to be part

of policy. Autocrats don`t necessarily govern that way. Autocrats rule by

gesture. And this is very much Trump`s thing.

It`s discontinues, gestures. It`s showing who is in charge and of course

his ultimate, his grand gesture is you`re fired. And so suddenly, he says,

you`re fired to James Comey and all of a sudden everything is thrown into

disarray. And we`re once again reminded who is in charge.

HAYES: Yeah, you rule by gesture. That`s a haunting and apt phrase.

Masha Gessen and Vince Warren, great thanks for making time tonight. I

appreciate it.

WARREN: Thank you.

HAYES: All right, that is All In for this evening. The one and only

Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

