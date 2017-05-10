All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/10/2017
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why did you fire Director Comey?
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Because he wasn`t
doing a good job, very simply.
HAYES: James Comey was asking for more resources to investigate the Trump
campaign in the days before he was fired.
SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: The President,
over the last several months, lost confidence in Director Comey.
HAYES: Tonight, beyond the White House spin, what we now know about why
Comey was fired as the President hosts the Russians in the White House.
Then, Democrats fight back. But will Republicans ever break with their
President?
CHUCH SCHUMER (D-NY) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: If there was ever a time when
circumstances warranted a special prosecutor, it is right now.
HAYES: Plus, exclusive new reporting on Donald Trump`s 2016 tax filing.
And Masha Gessen on the Comey firing as a shock event for American
democracy.
TRUMP: From this day forward, it`s going to be only America first.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Just over 24 hours
ago, the President fired FBI Director James Comey, the man overseeing the
Bureau`s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the
President`s own campaign. He did that only days after Comey had requested
more money and staff to pursue that very investigation. That was revealed
today first by The New York Times, later confirmed by NBC News. But
according to the White House, Comey`s firing had nothing to do with his
recent request for resources. Over the past 24 hours, the White House has
offered a series of evolving contradictory explanations for what happened,
none of which seem believable to anyone who isn`t politically allied with
the President.
First, the White House wanted us to believe this President was upset
because Hillary Clinton received unfair treatment. He said Comey`s firing
is all about his actions at the end of the Clinton e-mail investigation
starting more than ten months ago. But today the President himself said it
had to do with Comey`s more recent conduct in office.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Thank you very much for being here. Appreciate it.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, why did you fire Director Comey? Why
did you fire Director Comey?
TRUMP: Because he wasn`t doing a good job very simply. He was not doing a
good job.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: He was not doing a good job. Initially, the White House said the
decision originated with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote
the memo condemning Comey`s handling of the Clinton probe. They pointed to
the fact that Rosenstein just took offices a couple weeks ago to explain
the timing. But today, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said
the President himself have lost confidence in his FBI Director whom
considered firing as far back as inauguration day. Of course, none of that
came up in the President`s own termination letter to Comey. Instead, he
tipped his hand by bringing up the Russia investigation. Quote, “while I
greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am
not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the
Department of Justice you are not able to effectively lead the bureau.”
Meanwhile, with Washington still reeling from the shock announcement last
night, the President took the extraordinary step of meeting this morning
with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, and the Ambassador to the
U.S., Sergey Kislyak, the man at the center of a series of scandals
involving Trump associates, including Michael Flynn. Much more on that
coming up. On Capitol Hill, a majority of republican lawmakers appear to
back the President`s decision to fire Comey while democrats calling for a
special prosecutor to take over the Russia investigation are taking steps
to gum up the works in Congress until that happens. But the work of the
Senate Intelligence Committee continues. The Committee just issued its
first subpoena since the 9/11 era, requesting documents from former
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who refused a voluntary request.
I`m joined by Olivia Nuzzy, Washington Correspondent for New York Magazine,
Phillip Rucker, White House Bureau Chief for the Washington Post and
Michael Schmidt, Reporter for New York Times. This is a pattern of course
that the White House tells a story and then a day later we get the sources
the White House completely contradicting the official line. I think,
Olivia, there`s widespread consensus even now emanating from the White
House in their own timeline, that this did not originate with Rod
Rosenstein`s determination that Comey mishandled the e-mail investigation,
which is always preposterously pretextual on its face.
OLIVIA NUZZI, NEW YORK MAGAZINE WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: Right. I mean,
that goes against all the credible reporting from The Washington Post, from
the New York Times from all different publications about this issue. This
came from Trump according to nearly everyone who`s not – you know,
speaking in an official capacity for the White House right now. And this
is the White House`s main problem. They have no credibility. You know,
they started out this administration lying repeatedly, and they`re still
lying repeatedly to this day. There`s no reason Sarah Huckabee Sanders got
up there today and said that we just should ignore what Sean Spicer said
last week about the President having full confidence in Comey. Then how
are we supposed to take her statement seriously today? They have no
credibility, and this is going to continue to be a problem for them.
HAYES: Michael, The New York Times ran a piece by Glenn Thrush and Maggie
Haberman that says that, again, the President was angry about the
testimony. Now, let`s keep in mind, the testimony last Wednesday, which is
now in the official White House timeline they`ve given on background was
testimony in which James Comey talked about the Clinton matter but also
reconfirmed that he is investigating the President`s campaign, and it`s
somewhat remarkable they`re now admitting that was part of this.
MICHAEL SCHMIDT, NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER: In Comey`s testimony, he
actually gave a few clues about the investigation. He mentioned the U.S.
attorney`s office that was involved, and, you know, he gave a few other
small things just about – you know, around the sides. But he didn`t
really get into much. But what that may have signaled to the White House
was the seriousness of the FBI investigation. What our reporting shows is
that Comey had approached the Department of Justice just days before he was
fired to say that he needed more resources and he need more prosecutors to
move forward with the investigation. And Comey would not have done that if
the investigation wasn`t serious. He wouldn`t have gone to Congress in
March and made the statement publicly that he did about the fact that they
were investigating Trump if there really wasn`t a there. So I could see
where they would be very concerned about those signals.
HAYES: Well, let`s just say that if we put aside the White House rationale
conflicting as it is and we look at the Russia investigation, our own Pete
Williams, multiple FBI insiders say they believe James Comey was fired
because he would not end the Russia investigation. Jake Tapper saying that
Comey never provided Trump with assurance of loyalty and the FBi`s Russia
probe was accelerating. Philip, does the White House understand how this
looks?
PHILIP RUCKER, WASHINGTON POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: They did not
understand how it would look initially and actually were caught off guard
by the response –
HAYES: Do you believe that? Do you really believe that?
RUCKER: Well, they were surprised by how explosive this would be. I don`t
know how you could make that calculation, but that`s what they say. They
did not have a strategy to deal with it right away, but they feel like
they`re trying to catch their footing right now. But there`s one other
reason why the President was so upset with Jim Comey based on some
reporting that my colleagues here have done, and it`s that Comey was
resisting pressure from the White House to — and President Trump to focus
more on the investigation into leaks to journalists, and not only leaks of
classified information but leaks of information about sort of disagreements
within the administration and all sorts of anonymous details that have been
emerging in the press the last few months. He was not as focused on that
as the President would have liked and instead was focused more on the
Russia probe.
HAYES: Olivia, it seems to me that the latest news today is that you`ve
got a subpoena issued for Michael Flynn. You`ve got the Daily Beast, your
own publication reporting that Trump`s lawyers have to keep repeatedly
telling him not to contact Flynn. This is – I`m sorry. You`re at New
York Magazine now. This is a remarkable sort of development if you just
look at the Flynn subpoena in and of itself and signals that there`s
nowhere to go here but forward on this.
NUZZI: Right. I mean, I think Donald Trump did not like the way that
things were proceeding, and he wanted to put a stop to it. This is the
most Trump thing that has ever happened since he took office basically.
And it says – and it really does have Trump written all over it. It`s
very difficult to believe their news story that this was not his idea.
HAYES: Michael, this is a quote from Ken Dilanian, my colleague, from
someone in intelligence – former senior intelligence official. The way
this was done I think was done to send a message to the FBI agents left
behind. It`s not just that they removed him, it`s that they did it in the
thuggish and humiliating way possible. No notice no nothing, instant
execution, the bodyguard delivers the letter to headquarters. I think that
was designed to send a message. Cut this stuff out, or this will happen to
you. This is like a horse head in the bed. What do other politicians and
other folks inside DOJ do with this?
SCHMIDT: Well, the thing about what they did yesterday is that Comey was
actually out in Los Angeles speaking to a group of his own employees when
he saw on a television screen in the background that he had been fired.
And he thought it was a prank, and he kept on talking. It was only after
his aides came up to him did he stop. And that has been very demoralizing
at the FBI. But if you look back at the FBI`s history, the investigators
that are on the ground try and move forward and do what they can and try
and build a case. And it`s not like Jim Comey was out there doing
interviews and writing reports every day for this investigation. And the
folks that were working on it will continue to do that, and the only thing
that would obstruct them is if someone at the Justice Department told them
to stop.
HAYES: Philip, quickly, do you think they`re eyeing a Trump loyalist for
the Comey position as Director of FBI because if so, I feel like that will
inaugurate the equivalent of a nuclear war on Capitol Hill.
RUCKER: You`re certainly right about the fallout that that would cause.
But they`re looking actually first at an interim person that could come in
any moment now, literally could be tomorrow. And I think they`re looking
for someone like a Neil Gorsuch. That`s what I`m hearing from sources,
someone who`s independent, whose integrity is strong and who could not be
challenged immediately. But that`s not to say they won`t try to find a
loyalist to Trump to take the position permanently.
HAYES: Well, maybe Justice Gorsuch can do double duty. Olivia Nuzzi,
Philip Rucker, and Michael Schmidt. Thank you all for being here tonight.
RUCKER: Thank you.
HAYES: I`m joined by Senator Cory Booker, Democrat from New Jersey.
Senator, do you feel you understand why the President fired Jim Comey?
SEN. CORY BOOKER (D), NEW JERSEY: I mean, I don`t. There`s a lot of
speculation as to that right now. I think my biggest worry comes back to
what should be worrying all Americans, is that we have had an attack on our
country by a foreign power trying to undermine an essential part of our
democracy, our electoral process. An investigation was ongoing by Comey,
which happened to involve ongoing criminal investigations to Trump
associates in his campaign. And the President has just moved to fire the
person that was investigating his associates. So this is a very
problematic reality dealing with a grave threat to our democracy. My
biggest concern right now is that we have an independent investigation into
this crisis.
HAYES: So independent investigation. There`s two different routes here,
and democrats don`t seem to have arrived at consensus. One would be a
special prosecutor or special counsel appointed in DOJ, the other is an
independent investigation, independent commission. That would need to be
approved by Congress, both Houses, and that seems unlikely, doesn`t it?
BOOKER: Yes. Look, I sat with my democratic colleagues in the Senate, and
there seems to be resounding consensus in a special prosecutor. And that
decision right now seems to lie within Rosenstein. I pulled the rigs today
at Department of Justice Regulations. They talk specifically about when
there is a conflict of interest present – and, again, clearly an
administration overseeing an investigation into the President of the United
States associates, that`s a conflict. We know that it`s such a conflict
because Sessions himself recused himself, a key part of the Trump campaign.
So clearly we have the environment in which a special counsel, a special
prosecutor, would be appointed. And so the environment is there. And so
now it lies on this Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney General, to make this
decision.
HAYES: Chuck Schumer has said that he doesn`t trust Rosenstein, that
Rosenstein has shown himself essentially to be conflicted. He`s calling
for the highest serving career Attorney at Justice to make that
determination. Do you agree with that?
BOOKER: Well, look, I was one of the six United States Senators that voted
against Rosenstein specifically because of this concern I had, that if the
moment came, my concern for voting against him was that I did not think he
would be appointing a special counsel. I did not think he would do it. He
was independent enough. And so this is a moment in American history where
I think a lot of people are going to be looking to in the months, years,
decades to come. And this is what I call a Paul Revere moment. We have –
the Russians are coming.in fact, the Russians are here. It`s not like the
British armada. This is – the Russians are attacking our country, and
they will come again.
HAYES: OK. Senator, you`ve used that word attack now twice. I just want
to be clear here about it.I mean, that implies war in some ways, and I want
you to be clear about what you mean by that word.
BOOKER: And so it`s not a kinetic attack. We`Re not seeing bombing
happening here. But you have to understand and we`re seeing this in
Eastern Europe. We saw this in France. What the Russians are trying to do
is to attack, undermine through cyber means the sanctity of a democracy,
which is the electoral process. Western democracy, our democracy relies
upon fair elections, free and fair elections. And so the Russians, who
can`t beat us tank for tank, they can`t beat us warship for warship, what
they are doing is trying to use cyber attacks on this country. And we need
to know what happened. And so this has profound implications, right? This
is not a partisan issue. This is not a right or left issue. Right now it
was the democratic party, but the next election it could clearly be anyone.
And we need to get to the bottom of what the nature of this cyber attack
is, who was involved, and make sure that we hold people accountable and
make sure it does not happen again.
HAYES: Finally, you mentioned Jeff Sessions` recusal. He said I`ve
decided to recuse myself from any existing or further investigations of any
matters related in any way to campaigns for the President of the United
States. This is a man you testified against at his confirmation hearing
and voted against. Did he violate his own recusal in urging the firing of
Comey?
BOOKER: It is my belief that he should have not been involved in any way
in the firing of Comey, especially as it relates to Comey`s work. Clearly,
Comey was in the midst of an investigation, getting criminal subpoenas,
asking for more resources, letting people know that this was an ongoing,
robust investigation. So for Sessions to involve himself in any way in the
removal, which is very unprecedented except for one other occasion for
Attorney General, and that was a much more significant investigation at
that point. For him to involve himself in this, to me, is unacceptable and
further taints this whole process, further highlighting the need for us to
have an independent special counsel or prosecutor investigating this.
That`s the only way to restore public confidence to our institutions, to
the investigation, and ultimately, I believe, to get to the bottom of
something very, very serious, which is a foreign country trying to
undermine the foundations of our democracy.
HAYES: Senator Cory Booker, thanks for being here.
BOOKER: Thank you very much.
HAYES: Coming up, a day after the firing after firing the man leading an
investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and
Russia, President Trump hosts Russians in the White House. Even Putin
himself weighing in today. The unbelievable scene in the Oval Office after
this two-minute break.
HAYES: If you`re the President of the United States and you just fired
your FBI Director while he was leading the investigation into your campaign
for potentially colluding with Russia, and after you had just asked for
more resources to conduct that very same investigation, what would you do
the very next day? If you`re Donald Trump, you meet in the Oval Office
with Russia` top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a man who
standing next to Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson reacted with mockery when
our own Andrea Mitchell asked about Comey`s firing earlier in the day.
ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS, ANCHOR, REPORTER AND COMMENTATOR: Does the
Comey firing cast a shadow over your talks, gentlemen?
SERGEY LAVROV, RUSSIA FOREIGN MINISTER: Was he fired?
MITCHELL: Yes.
LAVROV: You are kidding, you are kidding.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Along with Lavrov, Trump also invited into the Oval Office the
Russian Ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, whose name might be familiar. Michael
Flynn was fired for lying about the nature of his repeated conversations
with Kislyak. Sally Yates said that what he was doing in those
conversations was problematic. Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself from
the Russian investigation after he did not disclose his meetings with
Kislyak, and Jared Kushner is facing questions from Senate investigators
over meetings he set up with Kislyak. By the way, the only reason we even
knew Kislyak was in the Oval Office was because of pictures taken by an
official Russian photographer. The White House did not release any
pictures and the U.S. Press Corps were not allowed in.
Meanwhile, in Russia, Vladimir Putin on his way to play in an exhibition
hockey game defended Trump`s firing of Comey telling CBS News that Trump
acted quote, “in accordance with his law and constitution.” And to top it
all of, on a day when Trump`s decision to fire Comey is being called
Nixonian by many observers, Trump held a surprise Oval Office sit down
after his meeting with the Russians with none other than Henry Kissinger,
Nixon`s National Security Adviser and Secretary of State. Joining me now,
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Member of the Senate
Judiciary Committee. Does this all strike you as copacetic or strange?
SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D), MINNESOTA: I had not put all those dots together,
so thank you for doing that, including the Nixon angle. But I just think
that this, for me, at its core, is about our democracy. You know, a lot of
countries around the world, maybe their identity is because of their
religion, or they all share the same ethnic background. America is an
ideal and democratic ideal. And this assault on our democracy by a foreign
power is something that our founding fathers had been concerned about with
Great Britain. And here with are now centuries later, and this is all
happening.
HAYES: So then the question –
KLOBUCHAR: So whether it was clueless or not for him to do these meetings,
which I actually think may have been a coincidence, I think the bigger
problem here is that he fired the Acting Attorney General, and then he
fired his FBI Director, and we literally have no one to run this
investigation right now.
HAYES: So there`s very little leverage from a numerical standpoint that
you have. There`s 52 Republican Senators and there`s a big majority in the
House. We`ve seen Democratic Senators toy at the idea of essentially
withholding unanimous consent which is needed to do just about anything in
the Senate and is normally granted. We are seeing Ron Wyden put hold on
nominations while pursuing other investigatory avenues. How much will
Democrats gum up the works, throw themselves in front of the wheels of the
ordinary business of the Senate, to get a special prosecutor?
KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think, first of all, our first play here, and it`s
real, is to work with the republicans in the Senate. We`Ve had everyone
from Richard Burr saying he was troubled by this, and he thought that
criticizing the timing to John McCain, to Jeff Flake, criticizing this. So
if there`s any way they will join us, and we`re reaching out to them on
this, that is what we want to do because this is from the beginning, with
the involvement of McCain and Graham, ban a bipartisan focus because right
now it`s about one party and one candidate in this last election. Next
time it will be another. So that`s the first thing. The second is the
same with the FBI Director, that it must be someone that garners a vast
majority of senator support. The last thing you want – and we will really
push on this. You cannot have a 51 vote for this next FBI Director. As
someone who used to be in law enforcement as a former prosecutor, law
enforcement prides itself on not being involved in this partisan politics.
And these agents deserve someone that is not partisan.
HAYES: So to go back to the idea of sort of some bipartisan consensus
here, and you`re right that there are many members, republican members who
have expressed some concern. Mitch McConnell this morning, it was a sort
of a remarkable scene. You were all there in the Senate.
KLOBUCHAR: I was there.
HAYES: Yes. And everyone was there. It`s rare. You know, usually,
you`re looking at an empty room. Everyone is there in the Senate. Mitch
McConnell just says very flatly we`re not going to do any of this
independent commission stuff. That`s fool`s errand, that`s not going to
happen, and then went to a methane vote that he lost actually. So Mitch
McConnell controls that floor, even if you got senators on your side, you
can`t get around Mitch McConnell, can you?
KLOBUCHAR: Well, some of it depends on if there are enough Republican
Senators that want to work with us on both getting this independent
prosecutor, special prosecutor, and then I would add to it the independent
commission which could come as a second stage where we want to prepare
ourselves for this next election and get set rules of the game that we can
all agree on in terms of having, you know, what the media does when they
get stuff that`s been cyber attacked by a foreign country, what do
political campaigns do. I mean we`re not far from the days – I remember
the days where someone would get some secret stuff from the other campaign
for a debate that someone sent. They would just send it back. So we could
get some agreements on this. We could do something to protect our
democracy. So those are all areas where I think you could have agreement,
but the FBI (INAUDIBLE) FBI Director is a glaring issue right now where we
just – will not allow someone who is partisan to be running that agency.
And I think you`re going to have a number of republicans say the same
thing.
HAYES: All right. Senator Amy Klobuchar, thank you for your time tonight.
KLOBUCHAR: It`s great to be on. Thanks, Chris.
HAYES: Up next, has the President of the United States filed his taxes?
We`Ve been trying to get an answer to that very simple question for a
couple weeks now. Tonight we have an exclusive update right after this
quick break.
HAYES: Each year around tax day, it is customary for the White House to
report that the President has filed his tax returns. For instance, last
year on April 15th, the White House posted on its website the President and
the First Lady filed their income tax returns jointly and stated their
reported income. That was done regularly each year under President Obama
as was the practice under President George W. Bush. This year tax day came
and went without that announcement. So we asked the White House not if the
President would release his tax returns but simply if he filed his taxes
this year. The White House Press Office responded, saying this is a
question for the President`s tax lawyer, not for the White House despite
the fact in the past the White House has handled this.
But we reached out to Sheri Dillon now that she`s a partner at the law firm
Morgan Lewis who has been Trump`s tax lawyer since 2005. And you`ll
probably remember, she spoke about Trump`s businesses and conflicts of
interest at a press conference back in January. So we asked whether
President Trump had filed his tax returns this year or perhaps if he`d
filed for an extension. a spokesperson for Morgan Lewis replied, “We have
no comment.” OK. So both the White House and Trump`s personal tax lawyers
are refusing to say whether the President filed his tax returns this year.
Which leaves open the possibility that he simply has not, or maybe he
requested an extension, or maybe not. But for some reason, the people who
should know are refusing to answer.
HAYES: In the nearly 30 hours since news broke that President Trump fired
FBIdirector James Comey, Democrats have been totally unified in their
condemnation. They, however, do not control either house of congress. The
real question here is how Republicans are responding. While over 30
Republicans have expressed some version of concern with Comey`s firing, a
handful even calling for an independent investigation, the overwhelming
majority of Republicans on the record have remained neutral or flat out
supportive of the president`s actions.
Most importantly, perhaps, Houses Speaker Paul Ryan, who tonight called the
move, quote, presidential, and majority leader Mitch McConnell, who
rejected calls for a special prosecutor.
Joining me now, Republican congressman Mo Brooks of Alabama, a member of
the House armed service and House foreign affairs committee.
Congressman, are you okay with all this?
REP. MO BROOKS, (R) ALABAMA: Well, I`m a little bit puzzled as to why in
the six
months that Barack Obama had this, he did not fire Comey going back to
July 5. And I understand why it might have taken three months because the
federal government is really slow, but I do support President Trump`s
decision. Perhaps it should have been made earlier just as it should have
under President Trump, just as it should have been made earlier under
President Obama.
So now the next step is where do we go from here?
HAYES: So you think that the reason for the firing was the way that James
Comey specifically handled Hillary Clinton`s email investigation as
reflected in the memo by Rod Rosenstein? You think that`s actually the
reason?
BROOKS: I`m not able to read the minds of Attorney General Jeff Sessions
or President Donald Trump or the others that may have been involved in this
decision-making process. I`m in a position where I accept at face value
what was written in the explanation was to why Comey needed to be fired.
If there`s more evidence that surfaces that suggests that there was a
different reason, then we need to examine that at the time that we get that
information. But right now all we have are the correspondences by two
people in the Justice Department, one of which is the attorney general, and
the
very brief statement by the White House, President Trump, that a
termination was occurring.
HAYES: So that if seems important, right?
So, what you`re saying is if you were to learn and someone were to say to
you, congressman, here`s evidence that this was termination because of the
investigation into the president campaign`s possible collusion with
Russia, then you would find that improper or you would be open to finding
that improper?
BROOKS: Well, I believe there was just cause for the termination of Comey.
Now, the question is what should do we do next? And I think you`ve got a
number of things that you have to look at.
First and foremost, the president has a duty to appoint a successor that
both political parties hold in high regard. We cannot continue to have
this kind of politicization of the FBI. And I think we need to wait and see
who the president is going to nominate to fill that position. But it
better be somebody that the Democrats and the Republicans both have
confidence in.
HAYES: Right.
BROOKS: And it needs to be somebody who as best as possible in this heated
environment will eliminate the partisan politics that seems to have
permeated the top of the FBI to some degree.
Now, if the president nominates somebody who does not fit that mold, then
we have to start
looking at whether it is appropriate to appoint a special investigator or
prosecutor or whatever you want to call this person so that we can restore
confidence in the investigation that you referenced.
HAYES: So, I want to say that you and Amy Klobuchar who, a Senator from
Minnesota, that I just saw to are on the same page on that, but I want to
come back to this intent question, because it seems important to see if
it`s important to you in the sense that if indeed this was done to stymie
an investigation into the president`s campaign, would you view that as
improper or does the reason not matter to you?
BROOKS: No, that would be problematic, t would be troublesome, and it`s
the kind of information that would cause me to think that, again, the
president has to go overboard in appointing
someone as the new FBI director that the Democrats are comfortable with so
that we can put this issue behind us. And failing that, we need to have
this matter resolved by somebody who is impartial, and that`s where
congress may have to step in to appoint a special investigator or
prosecutor as the case may be.
But keep in mind, we`re still lacking the kind of information that allows
us to make an informed decision.
HAYES: All right, Congressman Mo Brooks, thank you for your time tonight.
BROOKS: Thank you, Chris.
HAYES: Joining me now, Bill Kristol, editor at-large of the Weekly
Standard, Jennifer Rubin who writes the Right Turn column for The
Washington Post and the 25-year-old version of me can`t believe I`m
talking to both of you guys.
JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST: Thanks, Chris.
HAYES: Yeah, what I mean to say is it`s great to see you. Bill, you had a
tweet today that you said interesting a few GOP Senators now privately
discussing what they can do beyond mere statements, e.g. withhold votes for
Trump nominees.
I guess I want to say I don`t believe it, but convince me that`s true.
BILL KRISTOL, THE WEEKLY STANDARD: I think these of course are the more
skeptical of Trump senator who`s are a little tired of just expressing
disappointment and saying maybe we need to do something.
I thought the interview you just had with Congressman Brooks was very
interesting. I mean, he`s a much more conventional congressman who`s been
supportive of Trump and is from a state and a district that is supportive
of Trump. And b asically when you cut through the sort of pro forma
defense and the frankly ludicrous claim that this was done - that he was
fired because of the handling of the Clinton investigation, once you cut
through that, basically he comes down saying it has to be - think of that,
a very partisan, conservative Republican saying the FBI director has to
have strong support from both parties. And if he doesn`t, or if Trump
nominates someone who doesn`t have that support, then we need to have a
special counsel.
I thought that was striking.
HAYES: That was striking to me as well.
And Jennifer, one of the things that I think - here`s to me just in an
amoral sense, the political risk that I think Republicans have that I don`t
think they`re appreciating, and Matt Iglesias made this point, others have,
they don`t know what they`re covering for. The facts of the matter remain
unclear. Maybe there`s nothing there, and so going all in defending him is
fine. But maybe not, in which case they`re massively exposed.
RUBIN: This has been the problem all along. They`ve sort of been, as the
congressman said, just taking on faith what they say.
HAYES: He used that phrase, yeah.
RUBIN: A lot of experience that we shouldn`t be taking on faith what they
say.
And frankly, the evidence is already before the congressman and everyone
else that this wasn`t the reason for the firing. If the congressman would
be upset that he was fired to forestall the Russian investigation, then
perhaps he should consider all of the inconsistent statements, the White
House`s own timeline which lists Comey`s testimony. There`s a lot of
evidence already.
So what these people are doing, pretending or suggesting that there`s
nothing here, it`s not a big deal, seems remarkable to me.
KRISTOL: You know, what`s crazy about this, Chris, is think of this from
Trump`s own point of view, though. I mean, there`s going to be – the FBI
will continue the investigation. There will be another FBI director, or
there will be an acting director and there will be a huge amount of
scrutiny and pressure. And most people in the FBI want to maintain the
reputation of the bureau, so I think the investigation will go on. This
will not stop the investigation, simply firing Comey.
And it now of course heightens scrutiny, heightens the pressure. In a way,
he was much better off I mean with a somewhat wounded or damaged Jim Comey,
fairly or unfairly, someone Democrats had some issues with as well as
Republicans, you know, trying to manage that rather than – in that
respect, and some Republicans I talked to today, that was the other point
they made. They don`t know – who knows, as Jennifer just said, who know
what really, really, really is underneath all this.
But just from a sort of political point of view, are they so reckless and
so thoughtless in the White House that either the president himself doesn`t
see this or his staff can`t tell him, wait a second, sir, what you`re about
to do, maybe you`re angry. You want to show who`s boss and all this, but
this is against your own interests. So that actually rattles - you know,
politicians like to be reassured that the president, the boss, the head of
their party is kind of acting in a somewhat reasonable or rational way,
even if it`s only a kind of rational form of self interest. And I think
they`re now doubting that about
Trump.
HAYES: You know, Jennifer, Mark Salter, who - former MCcain spokesperson,
and this is
someone we should say has been quite an outspoken opponent of Trump, says
words I thought I`d
never say: the security of the United States might now depend on electing a
Democratic congress in 2018, which is a striking thing to say.
RUBIN: It is.
And I think the issue he`s getting at, and I`ve made the point as well, is
that Republicans are faced with two possibilities. They can continue this
Mitch McConnell sort of business as usual, simply lining up behind the
president, playing partisan politics, and then they can lose the House at
least very badly in 2018, and we know what the Democrats will do when they
have the House, which is probably start impeachment proceedings.
So here`s the choice, guys. Begin a rational, reasonable, independent
investigation. Get to the bottom of this. Stop taking the president on
face value. Do your work. Act as an independent branch or be replaced and
see him impeached anyway. That`s really what we`re talking about here.
HAYES: Bill, as a longtime critic of the Putin government, I just wonder
what are you – the spectacle today at the White House, the pictures
coming out from the Russian news agency, not from anything released through
us, the Lavrov sort of laughing about the whole thing. Vladimir Putin
ratifying the legality of the firingof James Comey, I mean what was your
reaction watching all of that?
KRISTOL: It`s embarrassing. I mean, Trump does seem to get along better
with the representatives or presidents or foreign ministers of
dictatorships. He loves President Xi of China. He`s yukking it up with
the foreign minister of Russia. Actual democratic leaders who come over,
he has kind of tense meetings with, you know? And I`m afraid that does
show something about his
understanding of the world and the people he has a certain kinship with.
No, but it was embarrassing. I mean, for the president - I mean, I worked
in the White House and I remember this, but for the president to give a
foreign minister a meeting in the Oval Office is a little unusual. The
foreign minister meets with the secretary of state. Presidents meets with
presidents. So, they do that. And then the photos of him sort of yukking
it up with these two characters who were involved in trying to subvert our
democratic election. That`s pretty – that`s bad.
HAYES: Bill Kristol, Jennifer Rubin, thanks for being here.
Still to come, a reporter is arrested for trying to ask HHS Secretary Tom
Price a question. That story ahead.
Plus, just one other FBI director has ever been fired by a president. Why
in tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after this.
HAYES: Thing One tonight, the only time an FBI director has been fired was
more than two decades ago. July 1993, Bill Clinton was president, and the
FBI director was William Sessions.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BILL CLINTON, 42ND PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In recent months,
serious questions have been raised about the conduct and the leadership of
the director of the FBI, William Sessions. Among other matters, the
department`s office of professional responsibility has issued a report on
certain conduct by the director. I asked the attorney general, Janet Jeno,
to assess the director`s tenure and the proper response to the turmoil now
in the bureau. After a thorough review by the attorney general of Mr.
Sessions` leadership at the FBI, she has reported to me in no uncertain
terms that he could no longer effectively lead the bureau and law
enforcement community.
I called Director Sessions a few moments ago and informed him that I was
dismissing him effective immediately as the director of the FBI.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Director William Sessions was appointed under President Reagan, but
it was in the final year of President George H.W. Bush`s term that the
Justice Department launched an internal ethics
investigation into Director Sessions. The report found he avoided paying
taxes and billed the department for personal expenses and travel.
And despite that, there were still questions about the precedent that might
be set and our own Andrea Mitchell was the first to ask.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC NEWS: Mr. President, do you think this will in any
way create the impression that the FBI is being politicized and hurt the
longstanding tradition that the FBI not be subject to political pressure?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: President Clinton`s answer to that question is Thing Two in 60
seconds.
HAYES: President Clinton fired FBI Director William Sessions in July 1993
following an ethics investigation of the director that was launched under
Clinton`s predecessor George H.W. Bush. There were still questions about
political influence, and here`s how President Clinton responded.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MITCHELL: Mr. President, do you think that this will in any way create the
impression that the FBI is being politicized and hurt the longstanding
tradition that the FBI not be subject to political pressure?
CLINTON: Absolutely not. As a matter of fact, that`s one of the reasons
we have taken the amount of time that we have. The attorney general, when
she took office, was asked by me to review this matter. Both of us agreed
that in the normal course of events, the director of the FBI should not be
changed just because administrations change. Even when, perhaps even
especially when there`s a change of political party in the White House. So
the attorney general was very deliberate, very thorough in this. And I
think has gone out of her way to avoid the appearance of political
impropriety.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Speaker, are you comfortable with the firing of the
Director of the investigation of the White House?
REP. PAUL RYAN, (R) WISCONSIN: We`re finished here.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES; While touring a plant in Ohio today, House Speaker Paul Ryan did
not answer shouted questions about Comey`s dismissal, which is a thing that
happens all the time across this country, not answering shouted questions.
But the West Virginia state capital yesterday, as Health and Human Services
Secretary Tom Price walked down a public hallway, something truly chilling
occurred, a journalist was arrested after asking Mr. Price a question.
West Virginia Capital Police handcuffed, arrested and jailed veteran
journalist Dan Heyman on a misdemeanor charge of willful disruption of
state government processes.
Heyman had followed Secretary Price and his entourage down the hallway and
repeatedly asked Price if domestic violence would be considered a
preexisting condition under the new GOP health care bill. Heyman was later
released on $5,000 bail. Today, Secretary Price commended police in West
Virginia for doing what they thought was appropriate. That gentleman was
not in a press coverage, he said.
Experts who study the decline of democracies warn that it often happens bit
by bit and then all at once in what they refer to as a shock event.
In light of the Comey firing, just how healthy is American democracy at
this moment?
Journalist Masha Gessen, constitutional law expert Vice Warren join me
next.
HAYES: The White House has often expressed contempt for the federal bench,
for the media, for any other binding institutions of civil society.
President Trump fired acting attorney general Sally Yates, U.S. attorney
Preet Bharara and now FBI James Comey, all people in a real concrete
position to constrain him, of course, all people he had ability to fire.
Now the administration wants us to believe there is no there there.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
KELLYWANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You want to
question the timing of when he fires, when he hires. It`s inappropriate.
He`ll do it when he wants to.
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It`s been stated
repeatedly , and the president has been told he`s not under investigation.
SARA HUCKABEE SANDERS, DEPUTY WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: And we`d love
for that to be completed so we can all move on and focus on the things that
frankly I think most of
Americans are concerned with.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me, journalist Masha Gessen, author of the Man Without a
Face, and Vince Warren, executive director of the Center for Constitutional
Rights.
So, this idea of the president has the authority to do this. In fact,
James Comey wrote a letter and said I long been the belief the president
can fire the FBI director for any reason or no reason at
all, not even for cause.
So, what`s the big deal from your perspective as a lawyer?
VINCE WARREN, CENTER FOR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS: Well, the problem people
need to recognize is that this is actually not a human resources issue,
this is a constitutional crisis that`s happening. And so, sure, you have
the ability to fire all of these things, but it`s the context in which you
do it, the circumstances that are surrounding it, and it is more than
unseemly to be repeatedly firing people who are in charge of investigating
you.
This is one of the hallmark questions.
But let`s not forget, this is actually a constant battle in a democracy,
this is not the first timethat it`s been hard to push for an independent
investigation of executive wrongdoing. We think about this in the context
of police misconduct in police shootings. I mean, how many times have we
been calling for that and how hard is it to get?
HAYES: And part of the balancing act that`s difficult here, right, is that
you want the FBI to have a certain level of independence, but not too much.
Because J. Edgar Hoover, one thing you could say about J. Edgar Hoover was
he was independent. No one could tell tell J. Edgar Hoover what to do.
But of course that was a democratic problem in its own respect. And that
balance is - it`s like a sense - it`s not something that you can
concretize. It`s like a sense, right. You`re nodding your head about
that.
MASHA GESSEN, JOURNALIST: You can`t formalize it. It`s a question of
culture, it`s a
question of norms. And that`s exactly why we have so much trouble figuring
out what Trump is doing. At 100 days, a lot of people breathe a sigh of
relief, and say, you know, he hasn`t passed any bad legislation. He hasn`t
really done that much damage to institutions, the damage that he`s doing to
political culture and to the way politics is conducted is so much more
difficult to quantify, but then
you know, we are hit with an event like Comey and we see how it works.
HAYES: You know, part of what is happening, too, here to me is - and I
want to get back to this idea. But part of it is the cynicism here. And
it`s something you`ve written about that I found very persuasive, that the
pre-textural reason that they offered for the firing of Comey was almost
aggressively preposterous. The Rosenstein memo cites the fact that he
included derogatory information
about Hillary Clinton after concluding that he shouldn`t be investigated.
Derogatory information the president`s campaign gleefully ran with for the
duration of the campaign.
It is - it doesn`t pass - it`s an insult to one`s intelligence to a
certainly level. And there`s something just toxic, insidious about that.
GESSEN: It`s using the tools of democracy in bad faith. And democracy is
absolutely helpless
against somebody who does that.
HAYES: But is it helpless? Don`t we have strong institutions in courts?
Didn`t - the Muslim ban was a shock event and the courts constrained him in
the way you want the courts to constrain him.
WARREN: Sure, we have institutions that will provide checks and balances
on that. But there are two questions. Number one is what happens when
those institutions historically has actually been used to oppress people.
Number two,what happens when you have a person like Donald Trump that comes
in and tries to destroy those institutions.
So, we`re actually in a very interesting position in our democracy. On the
one hand, we have to
recognize that the FBI, as you were talking about, has done terrible things
with Muslim communities, black communities, going back before there was a -
- before the current period.
HAYES: Literally founded in the red scare.
WARREN: Exactly.
But at the same time, it is at least an example and a symbol of what
independent prosecution of a check on authority can look like if he doesn`t
dismantle it.
HAYES: Well, that`s the thing, right. Is that there`s always a plausible,
there`s also a sort of cover story that anyone can offer in any given
moment when you`re undoing - when you`re sort of attacking institutions at
their base, it`s sort of one of the lessons that I`ve learned from your
writing.
GESSEN: Well, I mean, I think story is actually a problem, right? We
expect politics to be done in a narrative way, we expect things to be part
of policy. Autocrats don`t necessarily govern that way. Autocrats rule by
gesture. And this is very much Trump`s thing.
It`s discontinues, gestures. It`s showing who is in charge and of course
his ultimate, his grand gesture is you`re fired. And so suddenly, he says,
you`re fired to James Comey and all of a sudden everything is thrown into
disarray. And we`re once again reminded who is in charge.
HAYES: Yeah, you rule by gesture. That`s a haunting and apt phrase.
Masha Gessen and Vince Warren, great thanks for making time tonight. I
appreciate it.
WARREN: Thank you.
HAYES: All right, that is All In for this evening. The one and only
Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.
