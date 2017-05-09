All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/9/2017
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
JAMES COMEY, FBI DIRECTOR: The FBI, as part of our counterintelligence
mission, is investigating the Russian government`s efforts to interfere in
the 2016 Presidential election.
HAYES: James Comey is out.
COMEY: That includes investigating the nature of any links between
individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government.
HAYES: The President of the United States has fired the man leading the
investigation of his own campaign.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He`s become more famous than
me.
HAYES: Tonight, how the White House is explaining its seismic power play.
How Democrats are reacting with Senator Elizabeth Warren. The shades of
Nixon with John Dean. What all of this means for the Russia investigation
and what it means for American government when ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Absolutely explosive news out
of Washington tonight. One Senator says it has plunged the country into,
and I quote here, “a full-fledged constitutional crisis.” The President of
the United States firing the man who was leading the investigation into
possible collusion between the government of Russia and his own
Presidential campaign. That man, of course, FBI Director James Comey, who
just last month confirmed under oath in open hearing the FBI investigation
into what the President has repeatedly dismissed as, quote, “fake news.”
Speaking on the Senate floor just a short time ago, Senator Dick Durbin of
Illinois warned the investigation is now in jeopardy.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEN. DICK DURBIN (D), ILLINIOS: The termination and removal of James Comey
as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises the critical
question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the
last Presidential campaign will continue and whether the investigation into
any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be
investigated by the FBI. Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI
investigation would raise grave constitutional issues.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: President Trump cited as his reason for firing Comey the FBI
Director`s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton`s e-mails,
which many of course believe ultimately cost Clinton the election. Last
week, after Clinton blamed Comey and WikiLeaks for her loss, the President
tweeted, quote, “FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened
to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds.”
After the news broke this afternoon, The New York Times Michael Schmidt
reported, the White House and Department of Justice had been working on
firing Comey since at least last week, adding that Attorney General Jeff
Sessions had been working to come up with reasons. Schmidt also reporting
Comey only learned of his firing as he addressed FBI employees in L.A. when
TV screens in the background flashed news of the firing. Democrats,
including Senator Charles Schumer, say it is now essential that the Deputy
Attorney General appoint a special prosecutor to investigate any possible
Trump/Russia connection.
CHARLES SCHUMER (D-NY) MINORITY LEADER: If Deputy Attorney General
Rosenstein does not appoint an independent special prosecutor, every
American will rightly suspect that the decision to fire Director Comey was
part of a cover-up.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams.
Pete, what is the latest that you know?
PETE WILLIAMS, NBC NEWS JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT: Well, the latest I know is
that we`re waiting to find out if James Comey will keep a scheduled
commitment to speak to, of all things, a recruiting event for the FBI at
its – in Los Angeles. He was in the FBI`s L.A. field office earlier today
when the word came that he was fired. This came as a total shock to him,
to everybody else in the FBI. They absolutely had no heads-up on this.
They did not know it was coming. It is a total ton of bricks falling on
the FBI. They did not know that this was going to happen or that it was
even in the offing. That`s how closely held this was even though
apparently discussions were going on between the senior people at the
Justice Department and the White House about this for the past several
days. So the question is, is Jim Comey going to keep this appointment to
speak tonight? We have been told that as of an hour and a half or so ago,
they were still debating it. It seems unlikely now, but that was something
he was still thinking. What his thinking now is, now that this is soaking
in, whether he`s going to do it or not, we don`t know. And we`re waiting
to find that out. But that`s how he got the word. That`s how little
heads-up there was. He did not get a call from the President. A letter
was sent over there to the White House – or to the FBI and to the Justice
Department, hand-delivered. But because Mr. Comey was in L.A., he was not
there to receive it. He was told about it on the phone. It`s still
unclear to us how he originally found out about it, but he was meeting with
people at the FBI field office. He has met – he`s met with someone at
every FBI field office since he`s been FBI Director, and now he`s sort of
going back and going through them again. But that was the – that was the
letter from the President that you just saw there. So as I – as we
understand it now from several officials, this – what the Trump
administration now is saying is that this idea began with the Deputy
Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein, a career prosecutor, who has worked for
both Republicans and Democrats, and shortly after coming into the job,
we`re told, he decided that the FBI Director had lost public confidence and
that he had lost Rosenstein`s
confidence and should go, made that recommendation to Attorney General
Sessions, who agreed, they made their recommendation to the White House,
but of course it was ultimately the President`s decision and we now know
the President made the decision to fire the FBI Director. So – go ahead,
Chris.
HAYES: Well, I just want to say that in the context of – I mean, what the
White House is saying is this went up the chain from the DAG to the
Attorney General to the President. Each letter above the DAG cites DAG`s
the letter making that conclusion. The President thought does say this.
While I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions
that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment
of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the
bureau. Now this is in a letter ostensibly ratifying a determination by
the Deputy Attorney General about Comey`s conduct with respect to the
Clinton matter. It is downright bizarre for the President to include that
in that letter.
WILLIAMS: So I`ll leave that up to you to decide the – what it means –
what – how to – try to characterize it. I will say that it`s obviously
an attempt to say, I`m not firing Jim Comey because he`s investigating me.
HAYES: Right.
WILLIAMS: That`s why it`s in there. But a couple of things that need to
be said. One is, there is a Deputy FBI Director, Andrew McCabe. Obviously
he`ll take over. There`s been a conference call of all the FBI senior
leadership going on now for the last half hour or so all the special agents
in charge of the – all the bureaus around the country, they`re all –
they`re all lashed together now talking about what to do. They have these
video hookups they can use. So they`re all in touch now trying to make
sure that continuity in the FBI goes ahead because whenever there are these
changes in the top, it`s obviously a critical moment. You don`t want
anyone to think that the FBI is not keeping its eye on the ball. They want
to make sure there`s continuity. That`s the first thing. The second thing
is that the investigation of the Trump – potential connections between the
Trump campaign and the Russians hacking the election, that`s not going to
stop. That`s not going to change. There is a day-to-day person at the FBI
in charge of that. It`s being led by the counterintelligence division at
the FBI, and that will go on. So nothing there will change even though
James Comey will be gone. So we`ll have to wait and see whether he shows
up in a couple more hours out in that event in L.A., Chris.
HAYES: That would – that would be truly astounding. Pete Williams, thank
you so, so much for your time tonight.
All right. Joining me now by phone, New York Times Reporter Michael
Schmidt. Michael, I want you to tell us your reporting, what it indicates
about where this emanated from. Was it the fact that Rod Rosenstein made
this determination and passed it up the chain?
MICHAEL SCHMIDT, NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER (via telephone): Well, first
Comey will not speak tonight at that diversity thing. The real question is
how Comey is going to get home. He`s out in Los Angeles with the FBI
plane, and he`s no longer the FBI Director. So will he have the ability to
use the plane to fly home? My guess is that that will probably happen, but
that`s sort of the question right now. You know – you know, he didn`t
know this was coming as Pete Williams pointed out. And you know, this is
something that we know the Justice Department had been working on for at
least a week. I mean, if you read the Rod Rosenstein letter, it`s
obviously pretty detailed. They had spent a fair amount of time on this
and they had obviously been charged with coming up with these reasons.
HAYES: What do you mean by that? I mean, that to me seems the key here
because it seems that there`s – what the White House is communicating is
that the White House was just going about its business and the Attorney
General is going about its business. But it`s Rod Rosenstein, the widely
respected bipartisan career individual who made this determination. He
passed it up to Sessions would approved of it. He passed it up to the
President who approved of it. And yet it seems possible that actually the
people sent the word that they wanted to find a reason to get rid of Comey.
SCHMIDT( via telephone): No, no. My understanding is that it – that it -
- you know, the idea that this sort of organically came out of the Justice
Department, I think it`s false. I think this had come from the top and
they had to come up with a reason to do this, to get rid of him. You know,
they may have known that something like this had been in works for a while
and was sort of sitting on a shelf but this is not something that
organically just bubbled up from inside the Justice Department.
HAYES: Yes. It would seem – that would seem a little – a little
difficult to believe. I want to just give a little sense of the – of some
democratic reaction and to get your sense – your reporting in response to
something I`ve heard. So this is Ron Wyden saying “Comey should be
immediately called to testify at an open hearing about the status of the
Russia/Trump investigation.” The time he was fired Brian Schatz of Hawaii,
“we are in a full pledge constitutional crisis.” Justin Amash, Republican
from Michigan, “my staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an
independent commission on Russia. The second paragraph of this letter is
bizarre.” That was characterization used earlier about the President`s
letter. Now, I`ve heard reporting from others that the White House is
surprised by the blow back. What is your sense?
SCHMIDT (via telephone): Well, the interesting thing is to watch democrats
come to the aide of Comey. I think the only thing that they like less than
Comey is the world without Comey. The Democrats have been sharply critical
of him for what he did around the election and for his decision to reopen
the Clinton e-mail investigation 11 days before the election. So they`ve
now positioned themselves as the defenders of Comey because they think – I
think they realize that Comey was their best bet to try and get some type
of independent result out of the Russia investigation. We have heard as
well that the White House is surprised by the blow back to this. But it –
you know, I find – I don`t know how they couldn`t anticipate that. You
know, someone like firing the FBI Director really resurrects – you know,
the idea of the – you know, Saturday night massacre, and that kind of
thing, you know, is – you know, pretty troubling to some people.
HAYES: All right. Michael Schmidt, thank you so much for joining me. I`m
joined now by Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. And Senator, your
reaction to the dismissal of James Comey?
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D) MASSACHUSETTS: Well, let`s put it in a little
context. Remember, Sally Yates was Acting Attorney General, and one of the
things she told the Trump administration was that his inner circle adviser
Flynn was compromised by the Russians, and she gets fired. Preet Bharara
is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, he`s the one
who has jurisdiction over any investigation into what happened at Trump
tower. And after Donald Trump originally embraced him and said he wanted
to keep him on, Preet gets fired. And now it turns out that James Comey,
who says he has an active and ongoing investigation, will not rule out
investigating Donald Trump directly and the connection with the Trump
campaign and the Russians, and now James Comey gets fired. You put those
together, and it`s pretty clear what`s going on here. Donald Trump doesn`t
want anyone coming anyplace close to an active investigation into the
relationship between the Russians, the Trump campaign, and Donald Trump
himself.
HAYES: Rod Rosenstein is now the Deputy Attorney General, and were there
to be a special prosecutor appointed, it would be under his power because
Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General, has recused himself. Do you believe a
special prosecutor should be appointed by the Deputy Attorney General?
WARREN: Absolutely. We need a special prosecutor right now. I mean yes.
He needs to announce he`s going to do it this evening and figure out who
the right person is and then have a special prosecutor. Look, the only way
we go forward here is if we`ve got someone who`s independent, who`s going
to conduct a transparent investigation into what`s going on. We`ve had
enough of the partisanship here. This is now something that matters to
every single American. It doesn`t matter what your political affiliation
is, whether you have no political affiliation at all. What matters as
Americans is that we need to get to the bottom of this question of what is
the relationship between Donald Trump and the Russians. We need to know
that as Americans, and now that Trump has fired three people directly and
his own Attorney General has recused himself from having anything to do
with the investigation because he lied to Congress about his own
relationship with the Russians, the American people want us to get to the
bottom of this. We must get to the bottom of this, and that starts with an
independent prosecutor.
HAYES: So I want to – I want to present to you the substantive case the
White House is making here and get your reaction to it. So what they are
saying, if you read the Deputy Attorney General`s letter, it is actually a
condemnation of James Comey`s conduct that aligns quite closely with what I
heard from Democrats, prominent and not so prominent, and the Clinton
campaign about his conduct, the situation to arrogate to himself, the
unilateral ability to make these determinations to offer his judgments on
her conduct. This is – the Director was wrong to usurp the Attorney
General`s authority on July 5th, 2016 and announce his conclusion as I
recall that the case should be closed without prosecution. They`re
basically saying this is a substantive critique of him essentially going
rogue during the campaign, and that means that he`s no longer fit to serve
because he still says it`s the right thing to do. And the Attorney General
and the President agree, and they`re saying, don`t Democrats agree? You
guys have been calling for his head forever.
WARREN: Comey was not fired because of Hillary. Comey was fired because
of the Russians. The timing makes this, I think, entirely clear. The fact
that all during the campaign, Donald Trump kept citing Comey and using
Comey. Once he was elected, he embraced Comey. And now to turn around
months later and say, oh, yes, that was just terrible, no, come on.
There`s nobody left in America who believes that Donald Trump fired James
Comey in order to try – because James Comey was mean to Hillary Clinton.
That`s – you know, there`s a lot –
HAYES: Well, when you put it that way.
WARREN: – that Donald Trump says that makes you – yes exactly. Come on
–
HAYES: Let me ask you this.
WARREN: Sure.
HAYES: At one level, there`s precedent for this. Bill Clinton was the
last President to terminate an FBI Director. It`s within the powers of the
President. It`s a ten-year term. There`s some independence, but they do
serve at the pleasure of the President. The President can fire them. How
big is say deal is this?
WARREN: It is a big deal. In fact, I think that`s the only time an FBI
Director has been terminated, and that FBI Director was terminated not
because of any ongoing investigation. He was terminated for ethics
violations. And so terminating someone because they have behaved in ways
that are ethics violations, yes, of course. But that`s – you know, in a
sense, though, that really is the point here, isn`t it? No one is above
the law. The Director of the FBI is not above the law. But here`s the
point. The President of the United States is not above the law. And if
there is a relationship between Trump, his campaign, and the Russians, then
the American people need to know about that. And if it is not lawful or
was not lawful, then we also need to know about that. No one in America is
above the law, and that includes Donald Trump.
HAYES: It seems to me that in this context in terms of how the
constitution deals with possible lawlessness by the President – and I`m
not saying that`s been established – that there`s a political question at
the heart of this, which is that you`re going to need republicans to come
to the same conclusion that you have. Whether it`s in the confirmation of
the next person to lead the FBI, whether it`s in the possibility of some
sort of legislation that – you know, creates an independent prosecutor.
Do you think that`s a possibility?
WARREN: You know, there are some moments that transcend politics, and I
think this is one of them. This is a moment when all of us should care
whether we`re democrats or republicans. And this is true in the House, in
the Senate, and all across this country. We need an independent
investigation into Donald Trump`s relationship to the Russians, an
investigation that all of us can believe in, an investigation that is not
shaped by one political point of view or another, an independent,
transparent investigation. Even Donald Trump`s most ardent supporters
should want that. There should not be a cloud hanging over the White House
about how Donald Trump is tangled up with Russian oligarchs. What we need
now is an independent investigation, and I hope that all of my colleagues
in Congress will call on the Deputy Attorney General to appoint a special
prosecutor right now. He said during his confirmation hearings that if
called upon, if the circumstances warranted, that he was ready to do that.
He was prepared to do it. That`s what the law puts in place for him to do
now that – now that the Attorney General has been – has been blocked out
from any part of this process. So let`s get it. Let`s do it right now.
Let`s have an independent special prosecutor, someone who can pursue this
all the way down and find out exactly what the relationship is between
Trump and the Russians. We all want to know the answer to this.
HAYES: All right. Senator Elizabeth Warren, thank you for taking time
tonight. Appreciate it.
WARREN: Thank you.
HAEYS: Joining me now is Michael Isikoff, Chief Investigative
Correspondent for Yahoo! News who has been on the Flynn story and the
Russia story like a dog with a bone. What do you know, Michael, about the
remarkable developments of this last four hours.
MICHAEL ISIKOFF, YAHOO! NEWS CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE CORRESPONDENT: The big
question here, Chris is why now? The conduct cited has been publicly known
for more than nine months now. That`s when Comey first made his public
recommendation about the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, and there
are a couple of things that leap out. Number one, they did this without
having any replacement ready to go. To nominate, to have in place.
HAYES: That`s a good point.
ISIKOFF: If the purpose was to restore credibility and trust in the FBI,
you know, they don`t have a leader.
HAYES: That`s a good point.
ISIKOFF: Number two, there was an ongoing inspector general investigation
review into the very conduct that Rod Rosenstein cited on this.
HAYES: That`s correct.
ISKOFF: And I can tell you because I confirmed tonight that that review is
ongoing. It has not – it is not close tocompletion. They don`t expect it
completed until the end of the year. So we`re several months into – that
was announced in January. They`Re several months into an investigation as
to – about Comey`s conduct. So they did this without waiting for the
findings of the inspector general, which obviously would have given this
move a lot more credibility –
HAYES: That is – that is a – excellent.
ISIKOFF: – if the inspector general made that. And number three, the new
acting head of the FBI is the Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe, who was in
charge of the Hillary Clinton investigation. And if we just go back to
Comey`s testimony from last week, he said that his decision to write that
letter was concurred in by all of his senior staff. So Andrew McCabe, the
guy who is now in charge of the FBI, we can presume if Comey was honestly
depicting what happened, was – concurred in the very decision that Rod
Rosenstein is saying makes Comey ineligible to be head of the FBI.
HAYES: That is a great point. I also want to – I mean the idea of
whether the scams that the handling. This is the President himself last
November talking about Comey`s conduct, the conduct that is – which the
White House is saying is the reason he was relieved today. Take a listen.
Do we have that?
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: FBI Director James Comey, are you going to ask for
his resignation?
TRUMP: I think that I would rather not comment on that yet. I don`t – I
haven`t made up my mind. I respect him a lot. I respect the FBI a lot.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Was it a mistake not to ask Jim Comey to step down
from the FBI at the outset of your Presidency? Is it too late now to ask
him to step down?
TRUMP: No, it`s not too late but, you know, I have confidence in him.
We`Ll see what happens. You know, it`s going to be interesting.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Does the President still have confidence, full
confidence in FBI Director James Comey?
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I have no reason to believe – I
haven`t asked him. So I don`t – I have not asked the President since the
last time we spoke about this.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: So that`s different than the sound I wanted to play, but the point
there is –
ISIKOFF: Right.
HAYES: – the point there though is that in all of those conversations,
all of the conduct that he`s being cited for for his dismissal had already
taken place.
ISIKOFF: Well, in fact, you know, Trump had – then candidate Trump had
fulsomely praised the conduct in late October and talked about how great it
was that Comey had written the letter that is now being cited as the
grounds for dismissing him. So, you know, clearly that doesn`t seem to
make a whole lot of sense. Now, look, Rod Rosenstein is a career
prosecutor, served under republicans and democrats. It is hard to imagine
that he would be part of a political hit job like this, but the timing is
so curious that it – that it almost calls out for a full testimony, a
tick-tock of how and why this came about. Were there – where there
signals sent from the White House to the Justice Department that they
wanted grounds to dismiss Comey?
HAYES: All right. Michael Isikoff, thank you for joining me. I`m joined
now by a member of the House Intelligence Committee, Congressman Eric
Swalwell, Democrat from California. And from your perch investigating the
Russia issue, what does – what does today mean?
REP. ERIC SWALWELL, (D) CALIFRONIA: Chris, I`ll also say from my perch as
a judiciary committee member who oversees the FBI, the separation between
our Justice Department and the FBI from our leaders, the independence that
they must show, is a bedrock principle of our democracy. And the President
firing the guy who was investigating his campaign is a violation of that
bedrock principle. And so, I`m very worried about the future of the FBI`s
investigation into the President`s campaign. I hope whoever is appointed
next is someone who is independent, who is completely removed from the 2016
campaign, and can continue to allow this investigation to proceed.
HAYES: Well, but what the White House would say – and they would say,
look, the prEsident has this authority. It`s both statutory authority in
terms of the FBI and constitutionally it is the executive branch. All the
people in that branch serve at the pleasure of the President. And you
know, lots of people complained about James Comey from all quarters. So
what`s your problem, Congressman?
SWALWELL: Well, that authority, though, a great leader, someone who
respects our democracy, would restrain themselves once they become under
investigation. And so on January 20th, if the President had fired James
Comey, I think you can make a different argument. But when James Comey
came to the House Intelligence Committee and told our Committee and the
world that the President and his campaign were under investigation, any
decisions on Comey should have been frozen until that investigation was
complete. That is where the violation of independence between justice and
our leaders, I think, was violated.
HAYES: Are you confident at some bedrock – in some bedrock since your
confident with the integrity of whatever the FBI has done so far is
preservable? I mean, how much of a threat do you think is posed by this
action?
SWALWELL: Well, I know that the people at the FBI and at the Justice
Department love our country. They understand that our sovereignty was
violated by what Russia did and that they want to follow the evidence
wherever it goes. But it`s much harder when you have the President firing
the leader of that investigation. I`m also concerned, Chris, frankly that
reports are saying that Jeff Sessions was a part of this decision. Jeff
Sessions, someone who has recused himself from the Russia investigation,
should be nowhere near this decision. I hope we learn more about that, and
I hope the Judiciary Committee also looks into whether he played any role
in the firing of James Comey.
HAYES: Well, he clearly played some role in the sense that he wrote this
letter that I have here, you know, recommending it. So – that`s his
signature.
SWALWELL: That doesn`t sound like recusing one self, does it.
HAYES: Right. I mean, he says, I you know, I must recommend that you
remove Direct James B. Comey Jr. and identify an experienced and qualified
individual to lead the great men and women of the FBI. That is the
Attorney General of the United States, Jeff Sessions. I want to get your
reaction to the part of the letter from the President, the second paragraph
letter which is a lot of people- Justin Amash called it bizarre. A lot of
people raised eyebrows of this. From your perch, while I greatly
appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions I am not under
investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of
Justice that you`re not able – you`re not able to effectively lead the
bureau. Now, it strikes me that either the President lying about that or
he`s telling the truth, in which case there are communications between the
chief investigatory officer and the subject of the investigation about the
status of the investigation.
SWALWELL: Very, very bizarre, Chris. And you know, it`s a position where
the Director cannot speak about whether the President is or is not under
investigation. He can`t tell the public whether that`s true or not. And
so the President allows himself to really tell that story. This is all the
more reason, speaking of Justin Amash, that we need an independent
commission. I have written legislation with Elijah Cummings to have an
independent commission. I hope Justin Amash is the second republican to
join us in that pursuit, and I hope that we can do it in a bipartisan
manner because in prior events in the history of America, it`s always shown
the most progress when republicans and democrats come together, and never
before have we seen a moment like this where we need republicans and
democrats to really join together and say, this democracy is worth
defending.
HAYES: Do you – Walter Jones I imagine is the other co-sponsor on that
piece of legislation, the other republican that you have – that you have
signed on.
SWALWELL: Yes.
HAYES: How does this affect the – immediately what happens right now? I
mean, A, there`s a concern that like, you know, Saturday night massacre
style. The files are being sealed in the FBI and protected. But also the
investigations of the two committees. It seems to me you`re going to have
questions for how this all came about.
SWALWELL: Right. We`ll be back in session next week and hopefully the
Judiciary Committee who oversees the FBI on the day to day basis will be
able to bring before our Committee Jeff Sessions and other members who are
involved in this decision to understand just what is the status of the
investigation into the President`s team because the last thing we want to
see is for this investigation to be buried. And so it must go on. And
again, it`s in the President`s interest, Chris, if these are all mere
coincidences as far as his prior ties to Russia, that he is cleared. And
this just made it a lot harder for us to get to the bottom of what
happened.
HAYES: All right. Congressman Eric Swalwell, thank you for joining me.
I`m joined by Philip Rucker, White House Bureau Chief for The Washington
Post. The big question, Philip, why now? Why now? Why now?
PHILIP RUCKER, WASHINGTO POST WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: Yes. And Chris,
good to be here. We don`t have a clear answer on that yet. What I can
tell you from talking to sources in and outside the White House is that the
President kept this very closely held. Only some of his most senior
officials knew that this was in the works and even knew about it until this
afternoon. And one indication of why this was such a personal decision for
President Trump, he actually dispatched Keith Schiller, who is his longtime
bodyguard and head of personal security at Trump tower. Keith Schiller is
now the Director of Oval Office Operations at the White House. He was
dispatch to the FBI Headquarters to deliver – hand deliver Trump`s letter.
CHRIS HAYES, ALL IN WITH CHRIS HAYES HOST: Keith Schiller, his personal
bodyguard, was the person who delivered the letter firing the man
investigating the president`s campaign.
RUCKER: That is correct. It was not delivered by the Chief of Staff,
Reince Priebus, or by any other official in the White House. Trump gave
the letter to Keith Schiller to personally deliver to the FBI. Of course
Comey was in Los Angeles at the time –
(CROSSTALK)
HAYES: Did they know that? Did they know that?
RUCKER: I don`t know that they knew that. The letter was delivered to the
FBI building for Comey to receive, but Comey was not there in person. So I
don`t know if the White House knew that in advance or not, but I think the
fact that Schiller is the person tapped to do that speaks volumes about how
personal this was for Trump.
HAYES: The president has gone back and forth on Comey. He`s expressed
criticism. He`s expressed endorsement of him. Here he is in last November
praising the Comey letter. Take a listen to this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It took guts for Director
Comey to make the move that he made in light of the kind of opposition he
had where they`re trying to protect her from criminal prosecution. You
know that. It took a lot of guts. I really disagreed with him. I was not
his fan. But I`ll tell you what, what he did, he brought back his
reputation. He brought it back. He`s got to hang tough because there`s a
lot of – lot of people want him to do the wrong thing. What he did was
the right thing.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Now, there are people in Clinton world who believe and people in
right-wing media Iƒ_Tve seen who think that the ultimate aim here is to
actually investigate and prosecute Hillary Clinton.
RUCKER: You know, they might be exactly right there. The public
explanation that President Trump and the attorney general and deputy
attorney general have given is all about Comey`s handling of the Clinton
email investigation. But I know from sources that Trump over the last
several weeks and months has been sort of bothered by some of the things
that Director Comey has been saying in his testimony on Capitol Hill about
the Russia investigation. This of course is an investigation that Trump
dismisses as fake, as phony, as sort of an imaginary thing by the fake news
media when in fact it`s very real, and Comey has spoken truthfully about
the seriousness of that investigation in his testimony on the hill.
HAYES: Philip, I just want to let viewers know that what they`re seeing on
the left part of their screen there is a live shot of the – of James Comey
motorcade in Los Angeles. We believe it to be that, I should say. He is
in Los Angeles for a number of speaking events. And again, speaking of
recruitment event tonight, he was speaking at the bureau in Los Angeles
today when got word according to reporting that he had been terminated.
That word flashed across television sets that were on in the room.
He was told via the phone that after the president`s bodyguard, personal
bodyguard and head of security, who is on tape from early in the campaign
for punching a protester, hand-delivered the letter terminating James Comey
to the FBI headquarters. Of course Comey was not there. He was in Los
Angeles. And there he is right now that the reporting from Michael Schmidt
of The New York Times suggests he will not be speaking at that event.
Our own reporting can`t confirm that, but there he is on the way. One
imagines possibly to an FBI plane on a tarmac to fly back to the East Coast
although he is no longer the director or employed by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation. So maybe he will just be flying on Spirit Airlines. Philip
Rucker, you still there? Yes.
RUCKER: I am here.
HAYES: So Philip, so the question here also is about the political
blowback here. I mean, this was kept close to the chest by the president,
his closest circle of advisers. There are some reporting indicating they
weren`t, quote, anticipating the blowback, but I got to think that this is
– this is going to dominate every newscast everywhere across the country
and water cooler talk in offices of folks who aren`t news junkies, that the
president fired the head of the FBI.
RUCKER: Yes, it`s a pretty explosive development here. And the important
thing in terms of the political impact is it`s caused immediate reaction
from democrats in the senate and the house to call for this special
investigation for a different approach to dealing with the Russia probe.
We`re going to see if that picks up some air among some republicans on
Capitol Hill. I don`t know. But clearly the pressure is mounting to
really get to the bottom of these questions regarding the Russia
connections.
HAYES: All right. Phillip Rucker, thanks for joining me. I should say in
terms of the republican side of the ledger, Lindsey Graham has essentially
endorsed the actions taken. Richard Burr, who is the chair of that
intelligence committee that is investigating the Trump possible Trump-
Russia connections says he`s troubled by the timing of it. Bob Corker also
issuing a statement showing some trepidation. No full-scale condemnations
emanating from the republican side so far as Iƒ_Tve seen so far.
We`ll keep you the rest of that. Iƒ_Tm joined now by John Dean, former
White House Counsel to the republican president, President Richard Nixon.
And John, the obvious analog everyone is talking to is the famous Saturday
Night Massacre, Archibald Cox. That was when the president essentially
tried to get rid of the man who was investigating and prosecuting, possibly
prosecuting him. What do you make of that comparison?
JOHN DEAN, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL TO PRES. NIXON: Well, he did get rid
of that man, and he shut down the special prosecution office, which is why
it was called a massacre. I don`t think this comes quite to that level.
It is somewhat in the same style. It has been as ham-fisted as Nixon`s
removal of Cox. The question is whether there`ll be the same kind of
blowback. I – Iƒ_Tm interested in the response where people at the White
House are not – hadn`t anticipated this. The same thing happened at the
Nixon White House. They were not ready for the blowback that occurred as a
result of firing –
HAYES: Is that true?
DEAN: Yes, it is.
HAYES: Huh.
DEAN: And they were quite surprised by it. While they knew there`d be
some repercussions, nowhere near what did happen had they anticipated. In
fact, what did happen is that`s when the congress decided this is serious.
This is when the bills of impeachment started being introduced, and it
really changed the, you know – the investigation at that stage.
HAYES: It had the opposite effect is what you`re saying.
DEAN: It had the opposite effect.
HAYES: That rather than ratchet things down it threw fuel on the fire.
DEAN: Exactly, exactly. And so that`s what I – that`s the parallel, the
closest parallel I see and I – there were so many ways to handle this
other than the way Trump did. They could have told Comey, “Listen, it`s
just not working out. We have difficulty with the way this is proceeding,”
and they could`ve done it in a way where he would have resigned and it
wouldn`t have been the same kind of blowback.
They didn`t have to fire him or he could`ve well been shown the door
several ways but – and I think particularly after he screwed up his
testimony most recently on Hillary again and was laboring over this how do
I correct my testimony, which was silly, you just correct it. Apparently
he`s already now done that. But Iƒ_Tm surprised at the way the White House
has learned nothing from history.
HAYES: Well, from there there`s – there are two things at play here. One
is legal questions. What can the president do under his authority? And
then norms, right? So the president tomorrow, for instance, could say, “I
am announcing the nomination of 20 new members of the Supreme Court,” that
would be a fully constitutional thing to do. It would be constrained by
both tradition and the politics of confirmation. And in this case I guess
the question is the president has the full ability to do this. Can he do
other things? Can he for instance order an end to any investigation closed
to him? Is that within the president`s power?
DEAN: It`s theoretically within his power. That`s what he did with Cox.
He told Cox, “I don`t want you investigating me. I don`t want you to go
after and pursue any more of my tapes. And if you do, Iƒ_Tm going to
remove you,” and that`s what he did. Now, Jaworski, when he took over the
job, picked up where the investigation had left off because he had the wind
in his sails of public confirmation and a desire to get to the bottom of
the investigation.
So this could come up when he appoints another director. At some point
he`s going to have to fill that chair and it`s going to be a real engine.
Is he going to put somebody in like, say, when the FBI was on shaky ground
post-Watergate and they put somebody like a retired judge or, excuse me, a
sitting judge. Bill – what`s his name? (INAUDIBLE) from St. Louis.
Anyway, they could put somebody in like that and steady the FBI or they may
just try to plow ahead and get control, even greater control than they just
have statutorily. That seems to be what is going on in Sessions` mind.
HAYES: That I think is precisely the question. It gets – it gets to
this, which to me is the sort of the takeaway here from you as someone who
is at the center of a genuine constitutional crisis. This doesn`t – you
said this doesn`t quite rise to the Saturday Night Massacre and in my
independent judgment, I would agree, but where – has there ever been
anything that rose to this level other than the Saturday Night Massacre in
the time that you`ve been an observer of American politics?
DEAN: I can`t think of it. When we – when Sessions was removed, it was
for very good reason, from the FBI.
HAYES: William Sessions, the FBI Director that was fired by Bill Clinton.
DEAN: Right, right. And we don`t have any parallels. In fact, the
statute that was created giving FBI directors a ten-year term was designed
to somewhat insulate them and make it extraordinary to remove.
HAYES: That`s right.
DEAN: Make it – that`s why they wrote out all those explanations in the
deputy attorney general`s letter, so there was cause to remove him. I
don`t think anybody does believe that the cause they`re stating is the true
cause. I think it`s more than they really want to try to get control of
the FBI, which they didn`t feel they had with Comey, who was a fairly
independent person.
HAYES: All right, John Dean. Thank you for joining me tonight.
DEAN: Thank you.
HAYES: I want to bring in now Karen Finney who is a former Senior Adviser,
Senior Spokesperson for the Clinton campaign. And the – I guess the line
from –
KAREN FINNEY, FORMER SR. ADVISER 2016 CLINTON CAMPAIGN: Where to begin?
HAYES: The line from the White House, I guess, is well, look, you got what
you wanted. You thought he did – he did a terrible job and he was unfair
to Hillary Clinton and now we fired him. How could you possibly complain?
FINNEY: Well, obviously as others have said, I mean the timing of this is
what is problematic. And a couple points Iƒ_Td make. I mean, number one,
on the timing, this actually shows you how far Donald Trump is willing to
go to change the narrative and change the headlines. In addition to the
points that have been made about whatever concerns there may have been in
terms of how close the FBI may have been getting in their investigation on
Russia or levels of uncomfortableness with the way he was conducting the
investigation.
I mean, I think it`s interesting that, you know, it is the acting – it is
the deputy attorney general who initiates the letter, who just also happens
to be in charge of the Russia investigation.
HAYES: Right.
FINNEY: Calls for the firing. I think some of that is going to be very –
continue to be very suspicious. And I think with this move what – I mean,
just the level of incompetence in the way they handled this, I mean, they
have just bought themselves an independent counsel. I do not see how they
get away with not doing that. And I, you know – there – I can`t imagine
that republican members of congress are going to feel comfortable defending
this.
And, you know, Chris, one of the things I find most ironic, I actually
remember when that press conference first happened. You know, this is a
document that we did during the campaign that cited a hundred former
members of the Department of Justice. They pull from this actually for
that letter, the initial letter citing reasons why Comey should be fired.
So I find that ironic –
HAYES: Wait. That`s in the dag`s letter? They cite your briefing
document from the campaign?
FINNEY: Yes. So as you may recall, back when this – when James Comey
first did the press conference, which was the incident that they seem to
cite as the inappropriate way that he handled this, you had first former
Attorney General Eric Holder wrote an op-ed that appeared in The Washington
Post.
HAYES: That`s right. I remember that.
FINNEY: And then you had people like Mike Mukasey and you had Alberto
Gonzales appearing on television, talking about both the op-ed and also
criticizing the attorney – the former I guess now FBI Director Comey at
the time. And then a hundred former, you know, senior members of the
justice department put out a letter which we actually also re –
rereleased. And so the quotes that are in the letter from the acting –
from the deputy attorney general to Sessions actually cites some of the
same – very same quotes.
HAYES: So – wait. So you – this is really remarkable. So the campaign
says – the campaign puts out a document drawing together the collective
judgment about the mishandling of the Clinton matter by James Comey by a
bunch of people who have worked in the justice department.
FINNEY: Yes.
HAYES: Those quotes are then put into a campaign document and those quotes
then show up in the deputy attorney general dag, Rod Rosenstein`s letter
when he is coming to the conclusion of why Comey should be fired.
FINNEY: Yes.
HAYES: He is citing the same reasons from the Hillary Clinton campaign
document?
FINNEY: Yes. Yes. Essentially, yes.
HAYES: Like actually the same quotes?
FINNEY: As a reminder – I believe yes. And also using some of the same
quotes that folks like Alberto Gonzalez and Mike Mukasey and former
Attorney General Holder used at the time. So I mean, I find that very
ironic.
HAYES: I mean, so the – I guess the – what – it`s so through the
looking glass, right? Because at one level the, sort of, most vociferous
critics, I would say, of James Comey`s conduct, particularly as it pertains
to the Clinton matter, are people close to – including Hillary Clinton,
people close to Hillary Clinton, people that work for her, lots of
professionals too that don`t have a dog in the fight were very critical of
his – of his behavior.
FINNEY: Sure.
HAYES: But I guess like – but here`s my question. Rod Rosenstein is
someone who has a very good reputation.
FINNEY: Yes.
HAYES: He is not viewed as a hack. He is not viewed as a yes man. He is
the one ultimately who puts his name to this letter with this rationale
that is then cited. I mean, what do you then make of that? Are you saying
that he is not a (INAUDIBLE) here? Like, what – how do you process that?
FINNEY: Well, I process that as the same level of cowardice that we`ve
seen from Donald Trump time and time again where he, you know, blames
Barack Obama for General Flynn`s behavior, right? I mean, he never takes
responsibility. He`s such a coward. He is willing to have his bodyguard,
I guess, go and deliver – you know, that`s not a scene from The Godfather,
right?
HAYES: Yes.
FINNEY: Deliver this letter to Jim Comey. Iƒ_Tm not sure what he expected
was going to happen there. But he is – and, you know, not willing to
stand up like a man and just make his argument as to why he thinks this
person should be fired. Instead he is citing the deputy attorney general
who, again, is citing quotes from back in the campaign days. But, again,
you know, Chris, I don`t want us to lose sight of two very important
points. Number one, the timing.
Yesterday Sally Yates – I mean, my God, she is a stand-up American citizen
who did the right thing, you know, tried to do the right thing, was fired
for it, and clear – and just decimated their arguments. And they had to
be afraid of that and the damage that that was doing, and they did – they
probably knew even last week if that`s when they started collecting this
information, you know, to try to collect the – to put together the
argument. I mean, clearly they knew that her testimony would be damaging.
I think it`s also suspicious obviously again, this deputy attorney general
is in charge of the Russia investigation. I do think that raises
questions. And the last thing, though, that I think is most important, as
Americans we need to ask ourselves who will Donald Trump now put in this
position?
HAYES: Yes.
FINNEY: Because if he puts in this position someone who is beholden to him
and will protect him over their responsibility to protect the American
people, that is a – that is a big deal. That is something that we should
all be concerned about and that is – that`s part of why this goes beyond,
this is the, you know – these are Washington insider games. This is very
dangerous to the security and the safety of our country.
HAYES: All right. Karen Finney, thank you. Joining me now, Delaware
Senator Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. And what
is your reaction, sir?
SEN. CHRIS COONS, (D-DE) MEMBER OF JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Well, Chris, this
is simply a stunning development. I don`t think I could have been more
surprised. In two weeks where Sally Yates testified in front of us earlier
this week and where Director Comey testified last week. I thought Iƒ_Td
heard all the surprising news there was going to be. That President Trump
took this striking and sudden action and relied upon advice from Attorney
General Sessions, who is supposed to ever accuse himself from the ongoing
investigation into the possible coordination between the Trump campaign and
Russia.
It raises an obvious question. Why did the Trump campaign – excuse me,
why did President Trump wait until now to fire Director Comey? The cited
reason are all public facts that have been for months. And well, there
have been some who have questioned and criticized the FBI director for his
handling of the investigation in the Hilary Clinton`s emails last summer
and last summer. The Trump campaign – the Trump administration hasn`t
made any previous comments about it and that`s what they cite as their
justification for firing him abruptly today.
HAYES: Senator, that`s James Comey on tarmac at LAX and I do not know if
he is getting into the FBI plane to fly back or if that`s just a private
plane. It doesn`t look like a commercial aircraft that he`ll be boarding
there but it looks like he is on a plane and we`ll be heading back to the
East Coast. So you do not trust the reason. I mean, I guess the question
to me, what – how, you know – how big a deal is this from your
perspective? The president has this power.
It`s in the statute that created the directors – the position or amended
it after Watergate and after Hoover and, you know, they say that he was
roundly criticized from across the aisle and so, do you have confidence
that the FBI can continue to function and that you can carry out normal
confirmation hearings for the – for the replacement?
COONS: Well, Chris, that`s the really question. Can the FBI continue to
conduct an independent investigation into the possibility that there was
collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians? Particularly in
light of the abrupt firing of U.S. attorneys, the firing of Sally Yates,
and now today the firing of FBI Director Comey. It was particularly
striking that he found out that he had been fired through news reports
while he was addressing FBI personnel in Los Angeles rather than having a
direct conversation.
It is hard for me to believe that the entire reason for his firing is what
was proffered by the attorney general and the deputy attorney general. And
so I think we need to focus on whether or not the Senate Intelligence
Committee is going to be allowed to, able to continue its bipartisan
independent investigation, whether or not the FBI will be able to conduct
an independent investigation, and I think we ought to recall FBI Director
Comey to the Senate Judiciary Committee and ask him to testify about
whether, in his opinion, this investigation has been compromised.
HAYES: That would be – that would be striking. I think he`s scheduled, I
believe, for some testimony on Thursday, if Iƒ_Tm not mistaken. And it`s
unclear whether –
COONS: That`s correct. He was scheduled to testify, I believe, in front
of the senate intelligence committee in open session. And I frankly think
it would be important for us to know. Getting to the bottom of Russia`s
interference in our last election is one of the most important things we
can do to defend our democracy. And Iƒ_Tm encouraged that you`ve heard
several republican committee chairs in the senate this evening express
their concern that there is a disconnect between the explanation for the
firing and what they expect to be appropriate actions by the president.
So whether or not we`re going to be able to have a constructive
confirmation process for the next FBI director, whether or not we need to
have a special council appointed in order to ensure an independent
investigation are important and pressing questions the senate should be
taking up this week.
HAYES: OK. So I want to ask about the appointment of the special
prosecutor because it`s something that your colleagues in the senate have
focused on. Chuck Schumer calling for one, Elizabeth Warren earlier in
this program. Do you support the appointment of a special prosecutor by
the deputy attorney general?
COONS: Well, Chris, I think that`s something that`s almost certainly
called for now. I want to make sure we`re being careful about the
difference between special prosecutor, special counsel. What really
matters is independence. And I have some questions now about whether we`re
going to be able to get someone who is a career prosecutor, who is able to
conduct themselves independent of any interference, particularly given that
the attorney general who had recused himself from the Russia investigation
played a role in this firing of the FBI director.
I would support the appointment of an independent prosecutor or special
counsel to manage this investigation going forward. I think our critical
question has to be, can they really be independent?
HAYES: All right. Senator Chris Coons, thank you for making time tonight.
I appreciate it. Joining me now –
COONS: Thank you, Chris.
HAYES: Amy Jeffress, former counselor to the attorney general, Malcolm
Nance, former U.S. Intelligence Officer and MSNBC terrorism analyst and
Karen Greenberg, Director of the Center on National Security at Fordham
Law, author of “Rogue Justice: The Making of the Security State.” Amy, let
me – let me begin with you because you worked in a legal position in the
department of justice. It struck me where, sort of, unchartered territory
here in so far as when is the last time that we had an FBI active
counterintelligence investigation that had the president`s own campaign
within its scope and then the president fired the FBI director?
AMY JEFFRESS, FORMER COUNSELOR TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL: Well, all of these
events are clearly unprecedented. It`s a sad day for the Department of
Justice. And I did work there for 20 years. I don`t like criticizing the
Department of Justice but the Department of Justice is all about process.
And this firing was not handled according to process. As you`ve already
talked about there was an ongoing inspector general investigation of
Director Comey`s handling of the Clinton email investigation.
And the proper course would have been to let that investigation play out
and if any action needed to be taken as a result of that investigation`s
conclusions it could have happened then. There`s no urgency to this. The
events that – or cited is the reasons for Director Comey`s firing took
place last July and last October and it`s now May. So it seems that they
could`ve followed the proper process and sad that they did not.
HAYES: Every – Karen, everyone that I know that Iƒ_Tve been texting with
in the last several hours. People that worked as U.S. prosecutors in the
FBI offices, legal circles, are stunned by this. I mean, they`re – I
mean, it is unanimous and these are people that are not necessarily
partisan people but sort of career folks are unanimously stunned by what`s
happened.
KAREN GREENBERG, DIR. CENTER ON NATIONAL SECURITY AT FORDHAM LAW: Correct.
And the reason they`re unanimously stunned is this is not how you do this.
This is not how you – if you want to fire somebody. And it makes you ask
the question, why did President Trump do this in a way that Jim Comey was
unprepared? So I think that`s actually a very important question that
isn`t being raised. Is that – was the investigation about to go into
another step?
Or did Comey not have chance to part – to prepare for this? And so the
question is, really, did Comey have some sense that he needed to put his
house in order in case he were taken out? And so I think that`s a very
important question. I think it is true, everybody was stunned. Iƒ_Tm not
sure they should have been, but I think that, you know, you wonder why this
didn`t happen in January and was the reason to sort of not do anything to
catch him off guard and to catch the department and the FBI off guard. So
I think that`s right.
HAYES: Malcolm, do you – do you have confidence that whatever the status
of – and I want to be clear here. It is totally possible that the
counterintelligence investigation of what happened with the election would
find no collusion, would actually in some public demonstrative way end up
absolving of the sitting President of the United States in a way that I
think would probably get that where the case and where the facts led
probably good for the general, sort of, vibrancy of our democracy.
But whatever the facts are, do you have confidence in the integrity of that
investigation which is sitting right now on some laptops and hard drives
and physical files somewhere in some buildings that that integrity can be
preserved under these circumstances?
MALCOLM NANCE, FORMER US INTELLIGENCE OFFICER: Well, I believe the
integrity can be preserved right up until the moment we find out who is
going to step into the office as director of the FBI. Jim Comey for all of
his warts, we know that there`s one thing that he will not and would not
discuss. And that is the most sensitive type of investigation the FBI
could ever do. And that is this counterintelligence.
Counterespionage investigation related to the White House and people
associated with the White House. At this point, I think that, you know,
that we`re having to wonder whether the United States has taken another
step toward, you know, out of the Russian autocrats playbook and whether
this is not just a decapitation of the FBI but it indicates that whatever
the FBI was doing, however the FBI was progressing, it worried the White
House to the point where they felt that they would go back and use these
excuses like Karen Finney said which came from July and October of last
year in order to take Director Comey completely out.
That smacks of someone who feels that the FBI was getting too close to
something that they shouldn`t have. And don`t forget, that`s a
counterespionage investigation, not just some regular investigation of
petty crimes.
HAYES: Amy, if you read Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general dag,
if you read his letter, one of the subtexts you can draw from this is
essentially that Comey functionally went rogue during the campaign, that he
ran roughshod over Justice Department procedure and essentially wrote the
attorney general out of the process, which he quite publicly did and
tacitly concerned that he could do that again. Is that a fair critique?
JEFFRESS: Well, certainly there are, you know, grounds that you could use
to criticize Comey`s actions, and it`s hard to defend everything that he
did. I don`t know anyone that agrees with every step he took along the
way, but I think that those of us who know him and Iƒ_Tve worked with him
and I think he`s a – you know, man of extraordinary integrity. I don`t
think that he ever was motivated by anything other than what he thought was
the right thing. He was really trying to do the right thing and he may
have made mistakes, but I think that the criticism, you know, it shouldn`t
go to his motives.
HAYES: Yes. I should say that to a person almost everyone that works with
James Comey has good things to say about him. There you say, inspired
intense loyalty. I want to bring in Representative Jerry Nadler democrat
from New York. This is remarkable news. Where does this put us now?
REP. JERRY NADLER, (D) DEMOCRAT: This puts us in a constitutional crisis
perhaps worse than October 20th, 1973, when President Nixon fired the
special prosecutor who was investigating him. You can`t fire the
investigator who is investigating you and expect anybody to believe, A,
that you`re innocent, or, B, that you`re going to have an honest
investigation. The fact of the matter is the Russians we know tried to
subvert an American election which is one of the worst things in American
history.
Evidence of maybe sufficient, maybe not, that the Trump campaign colluded
with them. If so it would be incredibly heinous and need really strong
measures, and we need an honest investigation of that and President Trump
just eliminated the possibility of an honest investigation of that.
HAYES: Is a special prosecutor enough from your perspective? If Rod
Rosenstein were to appoint one, what would that mean? Would they be able
to be insulated from all the forces acting here?
GREENBERG: It`s hard to say because you have a president and an
administration right now that are willing to do things that other
administrations would never have considered, whether it`s go after the
courts and the judges, whether it`s attack the attorney general`s office,
whether it`s attack the FBI. So it`s what we can do for now. It`s how our
system is constructed. But there`s going to be questions through any
process now.
HAYES: If we`re in a constitutional crisis, what is the proper response?
NADLER: Well, the only response at this point is there`s got to be a
special prosecutor appointed and an independent commission like the 9/11
Commission. Whether that`s sufficient is another question because as some
people have pointed out, even a special prosecutor is still dependent, an
FBI agents who report ultimately to whoever the president appoints.
HAYES: And right you it`s Andrew McCabe, the acting director.
NADLER: And we know that the house and senate investigations just by the
fact that they haven`t staffed up, that they`re – are not real
investigations.
HAYES: We also know that the White House has appeared to take
extraordinary measures in particularly in the house and Devin Nunes and all
that back and forth to throw in a monkey wrench.
NADLER: And we – and we also that this White House has attacked the
press, attacked the judiciary. They seem to be systematically attacking
all the institutions that put checks on the power of the president. And
that is very dangerous.
HAYES: Amy Jeffers, Malcolm Nance, Karen Greenberg, and Congressman
Nadler. Thank you all for joining us. That is “All In” for this evening.
“The Rachel Maddow Show” starts right now. Good evening, Rachel.
RACHEL MADDOW, THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW HOST: Good evening, Chris. Thanks
my friend.
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.>
Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are
protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,
distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the
prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter
or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the
content.>