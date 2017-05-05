All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/5/2017

Transcript:

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: This is really is

the group. What a great group of people.

HAYES: The party is over as the Trumpcare fallout begins.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), MINORITY LEADER: You have every provision of

this bill tattooed on your forehead. You will glow in the dark.

HAYES: Tonight, new projections of a political earthquake, but will

republicans pay before the Senate passes a bill?

Plus, shades of 2016. A brazen last-minute hacking of the French election,

and all signs point to Russia.

Then, The Washington Post reports that Trump transition team warned Michael

Flynn about contact with Russians. And as the federal investigation of Fox

reportedly widens –

TRUMP: There`s only one Rupert.

HAYES: New reports that the President speaks with Rupert Murdoch daily.

TRUMP: What do I have to do with that, Rupert?

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. House Republicans

partied in the Rose Garden after passing their health care bill yesterday,

but today brought the hangover. Republicans waking up to the news the Cook

Political Report has changed its characterization of 20 House races in the

wake of the vote, all reflecting enhanced opportunities for democrats.

Dave Wasserman writing that “democrats aren`t so much recruiting candidates

as they are overwhelmed by a deluge of eager newcomers, including doctors

and veterans in traditionally red seat who`s have no political record for

the GOP to attack, almost a mirror image of 2010,” when it was democrats

who put their political future in jeopardy by voting for an unpopular

health care bill and ultimately paid the price. Right now 23 republicans

represent districts won by Hillary Clinton in 2016. 14 of them voted for

the health care bill, and they can expect to see ads like this one from

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello spotlighting what Perriello

cast the GOP effort to crush Affordable Health Care.

TOM PERRIELLO, VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: I`m Tom Perriello and in

Congress, I voted for ObamaCare because it was wrong that a million

Virginians weren`t covered while insurance companies held all the power.

HAYES: At the Web site 538, Nate Silver writes the health care bill could

be a job killer for GOP incumbents because if republican members should

suffer a similar penalty for voting for the ACHA has democrats did for

ObamaCare somewhere in the neighborhood of 15 points, it could put dozens

of GOP-held seats in play. Then there`s the energy this vote has generated

on the left. Today a coalition of resistance groups said that in just one

day, they received 45,000 grassroots donations to the tune of more than $2

million raised for the eventual democratic challengers to House Republicans

who voted to repeal ObamaCare. At the White House today, Deputy Press

Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sought to counter the negative perceptions

of the bill.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY PRESS SECRETARY: Good

afternoon.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can those with pre-existing conditions and older

Americans be guaranteed that they won`t see hikes in the price that they

pay?

SANDERS: That`s the – that`s the whole point of this bill is to lower

costs across the board, not just for those with pre-existing conditions,

but to create competition so you have lower premiums, to give states

flexibility. That`s the entire purpose of reforming this system is to have

lower costs. So, yes, that would be the goal and certainly again the

priority of the President.

HAYES: That may be the goal and the priority, but it is not, as far as we

know, the reality, which is part of the reason the bill in an earlier form

was polling as low as 17 percent. And with the Congressional Budget Office

set to release its score of the revised bill next week, House Republicans

are now bracing for a new round of damaging headlines about what exactly

they voted for. Joining me now, Republican Congressman Dr. Michael Burgess

of Texas, Chair of the House Sub-Committee of the House Energy and Commerce

Committee, a backer of the healthcare bill instrumental in its passage out

of the House. Congressman, thank you for making some time tonight. I want

to –

MICHAEL BURGESS, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM TEXAS: Always good to be

with you, Chris. How are you?

HAYES: It is – it`s always a pleasure. I`m good. I want to talk about -

- I want to bracket for a second the substance, whether the bill is good or

bad, and just focus on the changes that – of the principles, the House GOP

itself espoused. So, on the House GOP Web site, there was the following

sentence. Americans should never be denied coverage or charged more

because of a pre-existing condition. That was a sort of universal

principle that was on that Web site. It`s now been taken off because

that`s no longer the case with this bill, right?

BURGESS: Well, I disagree that that`s no longer the case. But here, let

me just say this–

HAYES: Wait. But why did they take – why did they take that language off

the Web site if it`s no – if it`s no longer the case?

BURGESS: I don`t know. You need to talk to somebody who`s in charge of

the – of the republican Web site, not me. But I was – I was deeply

involved with this bill as we marked it up in the Committee on Energy and

Commerce. We had a 28-hour markup. Just to take even a step back, this

bill was marked up and passed in a previous Congress in December of 2015.

HAYES: Right.

BURGESS: Both House and Senate passed a reconciliation bill. That became

the platform of the (INAUDIBLE) for the bill that we had before our

Committee, and I thought the committee product after all of the work that

was put in was a – was a very good product. That`s the one that got

pulled from the floor because for some it was not conservative enough.

They wanted that additional state flexibility –

HAYES: Right.

BURGESS: – for a state to say – for a state to say we don`t want to do

community rating –

HAYES: That`s right.

BURGES: – when the governor – to petition for a waiver. So that

language was added and then Chairman Upton –

HAYES: OK. I just I – but I just – I just want to establish this basic

thing because I feel like one of the things that`s frustrating about this

debate is there`s a lot of sort of dissembling obfuscation about what

exactly is going on here. The waivers that are there would allow a state

to get rid of community rating. Community rating is a regulation that says

you can`t charge sicker people more. So if that waiver happened, insurance

companies could charge sicker people more, correct?

BURGESS: Right, but there are protections that are –

HAYES: Right, but that is true, right?

BURGES: A state – A state cannot petition for a waiver if it does not

have a hybrid re-insurance risk-sharing arrangement in place and functional

when they petition for that waiver. Look, that was –

HAYES: This is – wait a second. This interesting to me because I`ve now

– I`ve talked to Congressman Cole last night and to you as well. And the

defense is weirdly, don`t affirmatively defend the waiver. What they

basically defense has ended up to is the waiver is really hard to get. But

the waiver –

BURGESS: No, it`s not –the waiver – the waiver is there for any state.

Now, I will share with you, Chris, I`m not aware of any state that has

really seriously inquired about this waiver authority. And if there –

HAYES: Scott Walker, Wisconsin today said that he would look into waiving

precisely the community rating mandates in Wisconsin, said that today.

BURGESS: Very well. The Senate obviously takes this bill. I would not

expect this bill to get more conservative in the Senate just because of the

nature of the body.

HAYES: But Congressman, wait. Congressman, you`re doing the same thing.

This is – this is the pattern for the defenses of this bill. The pattern

that I`ve heard from you and Congressman Cole when I talk about this

provision, which is controversial, has people work the up. Right now, I

just want to nail down what it does. Is the waiver`s hard to get, I don`t

know if anyone is going to get the waiver, and the Senate is going to take

up the bill. None of those are affirmative defenses of the principle that

insurance companies should be allowed to charge sicker people more, which

is what now is enshrined in the bill you passed.

BURGESS: No. That the state should have the flexibility to set up

products –

HAYES: To allow insurance companies to do that.

BURGESS: – to set up products in their market that are – that are

appropriate for their market.

HAYES: That allow insurance companies to charge sicker people more?

BURGESS: And there is a premium support mechanism in place if that does

happen. And do bear in mind, we are only talking about the individual

market for someone who has allowed coverage to lapse, that is, they are not

in a continuous coverage situation, and they would only be in a non-

continuous coverage situation for the year after which they get coverage.

There`s a 30 percent charge that is added to that. There is the premium

support to help them afford that coverage. And then after they`ve been

under coverage for a year, they`re no longer in a lapsed to continuous

coverage situation. So it is a – I believe it is a manageable situation,

but there were people who felt very strongly that states needed the

flexibility to set up that the plans that would best serve the citizens of

the states. That is one of the things we heard repetitively from the

governors. We had three roundtables with governors in January and

February, and repetitively we heard, we want the flexibility to –

HAYES: You heard that from republican and democratic governors or just

republicans?

BURGESS: Yes. Republican – two roundtables were with republican

governors, one was a bipartisan roundtable.

HAYES: Let me ask you this because you – the House GOP had its promises.

The President of the United States made a bunch of promises about the

health care plan. And I just want to ask you if they come through in this

bill. The President said the following things about – he says, we`re

going to have insurance for everybody. CBO says 24 million will lose

health care. Whatever you think about this bill, good or bad, it won`t be

insurance for everybody.

BURGESS: Well, the reason the CBO makes that projection is because

removing the individual mandate but –

HAYES: Right, of course.

BURGESS: I feel like individual mandate is one of the more pernicious

parts of the Affordable Care Act.

HAYES: I understand that. All I`m asking is whether the President, who

said we are going to have insurance for everybody, this bill does not mean

insurance for everybody.

BURGES: And there will – and there will be – there will be access for

everyone.

HAYES: But not insurance. Access and insurance are different.

BURGESS: Well, coverage – actual care and coverage are different. So I

can tell you that as a physician. There are plenty of times that as I saw

people who had coverage but weren`t getting care.

HAYES: Well that – that I agree with, that this is an argument for single

payer. But here is my other – my other question, the President said –

and in fact, it was a distinguishing element. I don`t remember if you –

if you went through the primaries. Other people were talking about cutting

Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security. The President said repeatedly, save

Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, that he wasn`t going to cut

Medicaid. He attacked other candidates for cutting Medicaid. This bill

represents a cut to Medicaid a $639 billion, correct?

BURGESS: Well – now, wait a minute. It represents a cut in the growth of

Medicaid, but I don`t recall the President making that statement. I do

recall him making a statement about Social Security and Medicare. Medicaid

is a little bit of a different situation. There`s no trust fund with

Medicaid.

HAYES: Right, but the President –but the President – you do – so right,

so we`re on the same page. This is – this bill does represent a cut to

Medicaid, the President did say multiple times he would not cut Medicaid.

BURGESS: It represents a slowing in the growth of Medicaid. Medicaid

spends $550 billion this year. By ten years` time, it will be spending $1

trillion. It`s already bigger than the natural health service so the –

HAYES: But taking money out of the Medicaid line item into the budget,

that`s where the savings come from.

BURGESS: The projected rate of growth, not out of Medicaid.

HAYES: Right. All right. But the President did say he wasn`t going to

cut Medicaid.

BURGESS: I don`t recall him making that statement.

HAYES: All right. He did.

BURGESS: I do recall him making a statement about Social Security and

Medicare.

HAYES: He did. In fact, it caught me at the time because a lot of times

people say they`re not going to cut Medicare and Social Security. Medicaid

is often seen as a program for the poor. It struck me as really notable

back in the campaign trail. But the President, Donald Trump at time, who

is just a candidate distinguish himself by saying he wouldn`t cut Medicaid.

This bill does cut Medicaid.

BURGESS: No. This bill cuts the rate of growth in Medicaid, but it does

not cut Medicaid.

HAYES: That is – that is –

BURGESS: And it does give states a stable –

HAYES: That is – that is a semantic –

BURGESS: A stable – a stable funding program in the – if a state elects

a per beneficiary allotment –

HAYES: Right.

BURGESS: They`re fixed at the 2016 beneficiary year, growing at CPI

medical plus one. That`s a fairly generous growth rate under anyone`s

projections.

HAYES: It is – it is less than the growth rate now, which is where the

savings come from. Michael Burgess, always, always good to have you here.

Thank you very much.

BURGESS: Great, thank you.

HAYES: Joining me now, Democratic Pollster Margie Omero, Jim Manley Former

Chief Spokesperson for Senator Harry Reid, Ruth Conniff, Editor in Chief of

the Progressive Magazine. Marjorie, you`re a pollster. Do you buy the

Cook 538 redistrict general sense that the vote yesterday means additional

political risk for some of those members?

MARGIE OMERO, DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER: Well, it certainly gives a very crisp

distinction between the two parties, and I think it`s also a reminder that

wherever this bill goes, whether it ends up becoming law or passing,

whatever happens in the Senate, even for republicans who voted against it,

they will all still pay the political cost of something that is unpopular

now, that`s not going to become any more popular with time given everything

we`ve seen in past similar bills over the past, you, few decades. When you

look at democrats who voted again ObamaCare, they still – most of those

democrats ended up losing or having to retire. So there will very much be

a political cost attached.

HAYES: That is a key point, right, because democrats tried to do it both

ways. And Jim, you were – you were in the Senate at the time. I remember

covering it. I remember talking to you at the time during the very long

process, much longer than this process has played out. And basically the

politics – it didn`t matter actually whether you voted for it or against

it. What mattered was that people were angry that this thing got passed.

Particularly they were – they were hardcore republican and they turned

out. Do you think that political gravity acts on members of the Senate

right now?

JIM MANLEY, SENATOR HARRY REID`S FORMER CHIEF SPOKESPERSON: I do. I mean

House Republicans may have been partying like it was 1999 yesterday, but

the reality is that this bill is not going anywhere in the Senate. Senate

Republicans understand that. And as Michael Tomasky pointed out earlier,

there`s four moderate republicans that aren`t agreeing to any of this

stuff. What he failed to mention, that there are three conservative

republicans, Lee, Cruz, and Rand Paul, that are never going to accept

anything short of full repeal of ObamaCare. So Senator McConnell

understands what`s at stake here. He`s refused to show his cards so far.

I`m not – I don`t expect him to do so anytime soon because he understands

what exactly is at stake. These guys own this thing like Margie said, come

hell or high water. As the speaker said earlier this week, this is who we

are. This will define us. Those words are going to come back to haunt

him. I can guarantee you that.

HAYES: You know, Ruth, I thought about that picture that sort of instantly

became iconic of the President standing in the Rose Garden with members of

the House GOP Caucus behind him. There were a few women of the dozens of

representatives there, but in this sort of one shot that was going around

on twitter, it really felt like, OK, here`s are dozens of white men that

just made this vote. And I thought about the sort of data we have about

women being particularly invested in volunteering and giving money and part

of the quote, “resistance.” It just seemed to me like yesterday was a

poking of the bear as it were to the forces that are aligned against Trump.

RUTH CONNIFF, PROGRESSIVE MAGAZINE EDITOR IN CHIEF: Yes, absolutely. I

mean the – and the bear is really getting activated. I mean, we saw the

outpouring at the women`s march. And you know, really right after Trump`s

election, there was a lot of despair. I was talking to activists about

this today, and was being reminded by them, don`t forget. We thought when

Trump was elected, we were going to see the instant repeal of the

Affordable Care Act, and in fact, the House was going to be where it was

easy. And instead, in large part because of the tremendous resistance,

both organized by groups after the women`s march and also just independent

citizens pouring out, coming to their Congressional Representatives`

Offices, it was a hard vote. You know, Trump and Ryan spent enormous

political capital to get this thing squeaked through the House, and it`s

dead on arrival in the Senate. So I think it`s important for people to

realize that that outpouring has made health care the key issue of the

resistance, and it`s a very significant fight.

HAYES: The dead on arrival in the Senate, I`m not sure if that`s true.

Jim, since you`re the – you`re the – you`re Harry Reid`s Chief of Staff

here, you`re sort of expert in this area, what do you think about that? I

am – I hear people say that, and I guess it means in a literal sense

they`re not going to build this language. But I don`t put it passing

voting – passing something.

MANLEY: There`s no guarantee that that`s, in fact, going to happen given

the dynamic I mentioned earlier. A member – again Chris, they`re playing

with a very narrow margin, they`re going to try and jam it through under

the so-called rules of reconciliation, so they`ve got a very narrow margin.

It`s 52-48 right now. They can only afford to lose a handful of votes.

But the reality is that even if they can get it through the Senate – and,

again, I don`t think it`s guaranteed – the question then is what exactly,

if anything happens in the House because those – any modifications the

Senate are going to make to make it more palatable if you will –

HAYES: Right.

MANLEY: – I assume are going to be highly objectionable to the House

Freedom Caucus, which will lead them once again to refuse to take yes for

an answer. And also one other thing. Let`s disabuse anyone of the notion

that this is going to operate under so-called regular order where there`s

going to be a conference committee.

HAYES: Yes, no way.

MANLEY: After what – the abuse of process we`ve seen right now, if and

when the Senate gets their act together – and I can`t guarantee you that`s

going to happen – I can tell you one thing. They`re going to try and jam

the House six ways to Sunday.

HAYES: Margie, I am of the theory that the political repercussions of this

expand immensely if they are – they are substantively successful. Which

is to say if they actually were to pass a repeal of ObamaCare out of the

Senate, it`s signed by the President, that`s when you`re going to see a

sort of nuclear backlash. If they fail paradoxically, I think the backlash

and the political danger of the standing members of the Republican Party is

less. What do you think of that?

OMERO: I think that`s right because ultimately people are going to be

looking at this through the lens of what does it mean for me. What does

this mean for my own care? And if they are successful in putting the lives

of millions of people at risk by jeopardizing their insurance and their

coverage, then people are going to feel really nervous and justifiably so.

Now, to be sure this debate as it – as it continues, I could see why

republicans would want to speed up the process because a protracted debate

makes people even more nervous. But we want to hear those – the

discussion of those details. I mean people want to know what the – what

the policy is going to entail. And this rushing it through just to have a

political win on the board is something that`s going to put all members at

risk, even if they`re not successful. And if they`re successful in repeal,

for sure you`re going to have a lot of voters really up in arms.

HAYES: Well, and the big question now, Ruth, I think is to Jim`s point,

like the political pressure is there, it`s not an easy thing for the Senate

to do this. But the question is, can the opposition sustain, you know,

really bring to bear the kind of pressure that we saw particularly in the

run-up to that first vote in the Town Halls? Can they do that? Is there

the organizational capacity and desire to do that in the Senate?

CONNIFF: I think so. I mean, for one thing, don`t forget, Senators have

to run statewide. So in the House, at least a lot of these Freedom Caucus

Members have gerrymandered districts that are so conservative that they

feel like they can go out and attack Jimmy Kimmel and his newborn son and

not pay a political price for this. That`s not true in any statewide race.

You know, of course in Montana we have a special election in the House

coming up that is statewide. So, you know, I think you are going to see

enormous outpouring of worry, people genuinely feel that their lives are on

the line. They don`t want to lose their health care. This is a

tremendously unpopular measure. You`re trying to take something away from

people that they already have. I don`t think this is going away anytime

soon.

HAYES: To Ruth`s point, the republican candidate in Montana, in Montana,

red Montana, refused to endorse it but was caught on tape yesterday

praising the health bill, but wouldn`t say it in public, which tells you a

lot about the politics of this. Margie Omero, Jim Manley and Ruth Conniff,

thanks to all of you for being with me.

CONNIFF: Thank you.

HAYES: We have lots of breaking news tonight. The Washington Post now

reporting the Trump transition team warned Michael Flynn about contacting

the Russian Ambassador. Plus an astounding story. 2016 all over again, a

massive data leak in the final hours of the French election. Russians are

the main suspects yet again. The incredible details of another brazen

attack on democracy next.

HAYES: With less than 48 hours till French voters head to the polls, the

campaign of presidential front-runner Emmanuel Macron says it`s been the

victim of a massive and coordinated hacking attack. Thousands of documents

were posted online today, what appeared to be e-mails, internal memos, even

screen shots of purported bank records. According to the Macron campaign,

the trove includes fake documents intended to spread disinformation. They

compared the document don`t to the hacking last year of e-mail linked to

U.S. Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton which the American Intelligence

Community attributed with high confidence to Russia. We do not have

confirmation about who carried out this latest attack, but Macron`s

opponent, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen is widely seen as an ally of

the Kremlin. She visited Putin during the campaign. And just last week,

security researchers warned that Macron had been attacked by the same

Russian hackers who targeted Clinton. I`m joined now by David Frum, Senior

Editor of the Atlantic, former Speech Writer for President George W. Bush.

I am struck by the brazenness of this.

DAVID FRUM, THE ATLANTIC SENIOR EDITOR: Well, at this point I don`t know

how anybody manages to cast a vote in good conscience for a candidate who

is – unless they have been hacked by the Russians. It does seem to be the

good – the good housekeeping seal for a modern democratic politician.

HAYES: It`s sort of remarkable to think about the Russians if they did do

it and again, we`re somewhat speculating although it`s informed speculation

for all the circumstantial reasons and the reporting about what`s happening

to Macron. But that Russia feels that they can do this, I mean it`s kind

of in the light of the day. Like if the Clinton-Clapper was sort of a

sneaky thing they did at night, this was – everybody has been watching

this happen and unfold in slow motion.

FRUM: Well, what price did they pay for interfering in the election of the

United States? That would seem to be the most reckless, the most

dangerous, the most audacious thing you could possibly do. And that story,

I think, is bigger than a lot of people understand. They have done things

like copy voter rolls, which they have warehoused and are going to use

again in the future. We don`t know for what nefarious scheme, but they

were very successful. They have paid no price. So why not try again? In

a funny way for them, although France, of course, is a less dominant

country than the United States, the stakes here may even be higher because

here you`re playing for the breakup of the European Union.

HAYES: Yes, I want to – I mean, the stakes – it is really important I

think for folks to have been following this (INAUDIBLE) to understand the

stakes here because, in the wake of Brexit, it really does feel like a Le

Pen victory would be the end basically of the EU. And it`s kind of

understood that way, right?

FRUM: Right. She has talked about busting out of the Euro Currency, which

would have enormous repercussions for the European Banking System, and

she`s pretty hostile to the European Union. Maybe some way of cobbling it

together would be found, but it would be broken as a strategic actor. What

Russia wants – look, Russia has an economy about the size of Italy`s.

Russia on its own is not a tremendously powerful company as compared to a

United Europe. But a disunited Europe, it is a supremely power player, and

that`s what it`s aiming for, just as been aiming also by way to break the

tie between the United States and Germany, the foundation of European

security since the second world war. That was another one of the benefits

of the election of Donald Trump.

HAYES: Do you – was it – I understand, I know you were just in France

recently and talking to folks about the election there. Was the sense that

– did the stakes there feel sort of epic and grand because they sort of

feel that way, I think, to a lot of the rest of the world, particularly

because of Le Pen and her lineage in what she would represent and what Le

Pen would represent at the head of the French stake?

FRUM: What was spooky about being in Paris last week was just the heavy

visibility of security everywhere. And security with, you know, machine

guns open. When you enter a newspaper office, there would be security

guards very visible. There were security guards very visible in a lot of

places and again always with brandished machine guns. And at least I was

not outside of Paris on this trip, but you did have a sense of insecurity

and danger. That was present in all of the downtown places.

HAYES: Whatever happens on Sunday, and it`s a strange situation because

there`s a media blackout right now as many European countries have in terms

of the final part of the campaign, places can`t campaign. In some places,

you can`t actually report on it. Whatever happens on Sunday, and it will

matter a tremendous amount what happens, but it seems to me that this will

reverberate back very intensely and acutely to American politics.

FRUM: Well, if the worst should come to the worst. But you know, one

thing that is going to happen in this blackout period is this creates an

opportunity for people on social media to interpret material maliciously.

There`s some guess – I`m not going to repeat because there`s no foundation

to it. Some of the things that may be in this dump, but there are rumors

about what it`s going to be. It can now be magnified by the French version

of social media and there will not be an opportunity to correct if those

documents are falsified as the MacroN people say that happened.

HAYES: Yes. And if fact, Macron gave a very interesting interview about

two weeks ago and he sort of pre-butted the possibility of rumored innuendo

about him and his financial dealings because it`s fairly clear that his

team knew that they were under attack and that there might be a sort of

sustained assault.

FRUM: Well, and Le Pen has signaled in advance, that`s one of the things

that makes me more nervous about this, the main lines. You know, Macron

was an investment banker and he worked for a bank that carried the name of

the Rothschild family.

HAYES: He`s a bigger caricature.

FRUM: But it is so important to understand that the idea of Rothschild –

this is one of the most ancient tropes of French anti-Semitism, going back

to the1880s and a famous journalist named Edward (INAUDIBLE), the idea of

the Rothschilds in particular as the controllers of France. This is –

this is something with deep lineage in French politics and it`s getting an

airing again incredibly in the 21st century.

HAYES: All right. David Frum, thank you for your time.

FRUM: Thank you.

HAYES: Up next, more breaking news on former National Security Adviser

Michael Flynn and what the Trump transition team knew about his contact

with the Russians. Stick around.

TRUMP: The information was provided by who I don`t know, Sally Yates, and

I was a little surprised because I said it doesn`t sound like he did

anything wrong there. But he did something wrong with respect to the Vice

President, and I thought that was not acceptable. As far as – as far as

the actual making the call. In fact, I`ve watched various programs and

I`ve read various articles where he was just doing his job.

HAYES: Back in February, President Trump was still defending his fired

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Tonight, three days before former

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates is scheduled to testify before the

Senate, a breaking story from The Washington Post sheds some light about

what the Trump transition knew about Michael Flynn and why the Trump

transition team says it was raising red flags as early as November about

Flynn`s contact with the Russians. That report and why it could be a very

big deal, next.

HAYES: Breaking news tonight, the Washington Post reporting that Michael

Flynn, the presidnet`s former national security adviser was warned by

senior members of then President-elect`s Donald Trump`s transition team

about the risks of his contacts with the Russian ambassador weeks before

the December call that led to Flynn`s forced resignation. According to the

Post, transitional officials were so worried about Flynn that the head of

Trump`s national security council transition team asked Obama

administration officials for a classified CIA profile of Russian Ambassador

Sergey Kislyak.

The document was delivered within day, officials said, but it is not clear

that Flynn ever read it.

Joining me now, Greg Miller, national security correspondent with The

Washington Post, who

helped break this story, and Michael Isikoff, chief investigative

correspondent for Yahoo news.

Greg, let me start with you, what really struck me about this was we know

about the calls on sanction day, those are the calls and the repeated

contact that ultimately got him fired, but apparently he was having lots of

contact with the Russian ambassador right after the election?

GREG MILLER, THE WASHINGTON POST: Yeah, in fact Kislyak had previously

told us that he had been in contact with Flynn extensively before the

election, and Flynn has since acknowledged that he knew Kislyak for several

years. Kislyak was involved in setting up a trip that Flynn made to Moscow

when he was still head of DIA.

HAYES: And this is the Trump transition officials saying that they got

worried about how much Flynn was talking to Kislyak?

MILLER: Yeah. I think that the most interesting thing here to me and the

most significant thing is that even within the Trump transition or Trump

team, you had these sort of experienced

national security people who were saying, what in the heck is going on

here? Our incoming national security adviser is having regular contact

with the Russian ambassador, that`s not good. And they`re trying to do

things. They`re trying to intervene and trying to sort of make him snap

out of it.

HAYES: Particularly we have to say, Michael, in the context of what had

just happened in the

election of course, which is the growing certainty by all the parts of the

intelligence community the Russians had just pulled off this sort of

audacious intervention in the American election.

MICHAEL ISKIKOFF, YAHOO NEWS: Sure.

And look, the remarkable thing here is, number one, that there were

concerns that Flynn didn`t

realize that all his communications with the Russian ambassador would be

monitored by U.S. intelligence. This is a guy, Flynn, who had been the

director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He should have known that,

and that`s been one of the striking aspects of the story all along, that he

didn`t realize on December 29th that everything he said to Kislyak would be

picked up by U.S. intelligence.

But, yeah, to the larger question is, look, there may have been these

transition officials who were concerned about these communications that

Kislyak – that Flynn was having with Kislyak, but was the president of the

United States or then-president-elect concerned at all? The one thing we

don`t know is to what extent was Flynn briefing Donald Trump about all of

these communications, and was

he forwarding messages to the president-elect? That`s the key and most

important question.

HAYES: Do we know that, Greg?

MILLER: No, we don`t know that. I mean, that is an important, huge

question that looms over all of this, and it`s part of the reason there was

such interest in the news a couple weeks ago, that Flynn was exploring and

interested in immunity – before giving any testimony to the congressional

committees that are investigating this.

HAYES: I have to say Sally Yates is testifying about this on Monday.

There`s a certain degree to which one might theorize there`s a little bit

of prophylactic from the Trump people seeking to sort of

separate themselves from Flynn at a time when she`s going to testify.

There`s also this story, Michael, and I want you to comment on this. This

is the AP reporting, that the Obama team – that the outgoing White House

during the transition became concerned about the Trump team`s handling of

classified information after learning that highly sensitive documents from

a secure room at the transition`s Washington headquarters were being copied

and removed from the facility.

Obama`s national security team decided to only allow transition officials

to view some information at the White House, including documents on the

government`s contingency plan for crises. They were scared that those

would leak.

MILLER: Yeah. I mean, look, that is interesting although it`s hard to

know what to make of it until you know who it was that was removing the

documents and what the documents were.

HAYES: For what purpose, right.

MILLER: Yeah.

HAYES: Michael, what are you looking for, for Sally Yates` testimony on

Monday?

ISIKOFF: Well, it`s going to be really interesting, because Sally Yates

has made it clear that she went to Don McGahn, the White House counsel, to

warn him that Flynn could be compromised because what he was saying

publicly, what the White House was saying publicly was not true.

HAYES: Right.

ISIKOFF: And she knew this because she was able to examine or get reports

on the classified

transcripts of the U.S. intelligence surveillance of Kislyak.

Now, it`s not clear – and I would be surprised if Yates is going to be

able to refer to what`s in those transcripts.

HAYES: Well, that`s – right. What`s in the box is the question.

ISIKOFF: She`ll presumably be able to say, I saw something that concerned

me, and I took it to

the white house, to Don McGahn, but she won`t be able to say what it was

she saw that raised that level of concerns.

So I think it will probably not be – while there may be some atmospherics

and theatrics, and

certainly if she speaks as strongly as some people think she will, it will

get a lot of headlines.

But I`m not sure it will get us further to the bottom of the story of what

exactly Flynn did say to Kislyak.

HAYES; All right. Michael Iskikoff and Greg Miller, thank you for your

time.

Still ahead, it was a government agency required to have their office TVs

turned to Fox News? What we know about that bizarre story ahead.

Plus, tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two starts after the break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, the best people.

TRUMP: I have the best people. I have the best people. I have the best

people.

We`re going to use our best people.

I know the best people. I know the best people.

S so we`re going to get the best people.

I know the best managers.

We have the best people.

I know the best deal makers.

We`ve got the best people.

We have the smartest.

The best people in the world.

The best people in the world.

We have the greatest.

We`re the best people.

We are unbelievable.

I`m the best. Oh, I`m good. But we have the best.

HAYES: So far, the best people haven`t fared so well. In addition to the

firing of Trump`s national security adviser who is under federal

investigation, you had a slew of Trump picks withdraw their nominations

including Andrew Puzder for labor secretary, Todd Ricketts for deputy

commerce secretary, Philip Bildin (ph) for navy secretary and Vincent Viola

for army secretary.

So since President Trump couldn`t get his first choice for army secretary,

he nominated someone else for the job. How did the second best guy do? We

found out today, and that is Thing Two in 60 seconds.

HAYES: President Trump`s second best pick for army secretary, Tennessee

State Senator Mark

Green, was tapped less than a month ago, but his nomination drew rapid

criticism on a range of issues including comments he made last September at

a Tea Party event saying being transgender is a disease and a mental

disorder, and saying he agreed with a woman who declared we need to take a

stand on the indoctrination of Islam in our public schools.

Green was opposed by more than 40 civil rights group, by a group of 21

current and former

faculty members at military academies and universities, and members of the

Senate armed services committee. Senator John McCain called Green`s

comments very concerning and just this morning Senator Tammy Duckworth, a

veteran who was wounded in combat, wrote if he doesn`t appreciate the

importance of a diverse, inclusive army, he is not fit to leave it.

This afternoon, Mark Green became President Trump`s second army secretary

to withdraw his nomination.

HAYES: An extraordinary internal email service today reportedly from the

food and drug

administration White Oaks campus in Maryland and revealed by science

reporter Paul Thacker. And the email read in part, a decision from the

current administrative officials has requested that all monitors under our

control on the White Oak campus display Fox News.

The Senator said they were unable to change any of the monitors to any

other news source at this time. And here`s what one of those FDA monitors

reportedly looked like on Wednesday, the day that email went out. Fox News

clearly visible. Today the FDA issued a statement there was no directive

or memorandum from the administration that went out to employees about

broadcast news channels displaying on monitors in common areas throughout

the FDA`s White Oak campus.

You will note that`s a very specific denial that does not dispute the

existence or authenticity of the internal email, and The Wall Street

Journal reports that this morning after the email surfaced in public, some

FDA monitors were switched away from Fox News.

But perhaps more concerning than whether Fox News is on TVs in government

buildings is a new report the chairman of that company, Rupert Murdoch, is

on the phone with the president

nearly every day. That is next.

HAYES: It`s no secret that President Trump and Fox News founder Rupert

Murdoch are

close, so close that according to the New York Times White House

correspondent Maggie Haberman the president speaks to Murdoch now almost

every day. They even got a chance to meet up face-to-face last night at a

black tie dinner honoring American and Australian veterans of World War II

battle.

RUPERT MURDOCH, CEO, NEWS CORP: It`s my distinct honor to introduce the

commander-in chief and the president of the United States, my friend,

Donald J. Trump.

TRUMP: And thank you for my very good friend Rupert Murdoch. There`s

only one Rupert that we know.

I want to thank the American-Australian Association for hosting this event,

which I`ve been contributing to by the way for years through Rupert. Every

year he`d send me this letter could you please give money? I say what do I

have to do with that, Rupert? And I just keep sending him money, money,

and now I realize, that was money well spent. That`s right. Right,

Rupert?

For years I`ve been – I`ve been doing my thing for Rupert.

HAYES: Donations and daily phone calls between two old friends are one

thing, even sort of warming, but this is all happening while the

president`s own Justice Department is actively investigating Fox News. And

there were new revelations in that federal probe today from The Washington

Post. Federal prosecutors are looking into whether Fox New channel and its

parent company tried to disguise a $3.15 million payment to a former

employee who said she had a 20 year affair with the network`s former

chairman, Roger Ailes. And from the The Wall Street Journal investigators

are also looking at Mr. Ailes`s and from the Wall Street Journal

investigators are also looking at Mr. Ailes`s use of prominent private

investigator Bo Dietl to probe the backgrounds of people perceived to be a

threat to either Mr. Ailes or the channel.

Mr. Dietl, who is running for mayor in the Republican Party, confirming to

The Wall Street Journal that he was used by Fox News for that purpose

twice.

Joining me now, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt who has been

reporting on the turmoil at Fox News and MSNBC contributor Sam Seder, host

of the Majority Report podcast.

And Michael, we keep getting more and more stories that make lead me to

believe there is a very serious active and quite significance investigation

of Fox happening?

MICHAEL SCHMIDT, NEW YORK TIMES: Yeah, I mean, look, there was a big deal

made about Lorretta Lynch meeting with Bill Clinton on the tarmac for about

a half an hour

back in the summer of 2016 and now we have the president talking to Rupert

Murdoch on a nearly daily basis.

This is a serious federal investigation. It`s being run by – out of the

southern district of New York. In involves the Postal Service, which that

office usually uses certain agents from there. And they`re really looking

at how Fox paid these women, and whether this was properly disclosed to

shareholders, whether the payments were disguised. And it`s just yet

another thing in this Fox story that continues to drag the network down.

They continue to be hit with lawsuits and even though Bill

O`Reilly`s gone, it doesn`t seem like they`ve solved the problem.

HAYES: Every day there seems to be a lawsuit.

I want to just hang a lantern on Bo Dietl, who is an interesting figure,

private detective on air Fox talent, close to Roger Ailes. The accusation

was that Ailes had him got dig up dirt on accusers – Andrea Macriss (ph)

who, of course, sued Bill O`Reilly, Gretchen Carlson who sort blew the

thing open. For awhile he was cagey about it. Today, he said, yes, that is

what I did.

SAM SEDER, HOST, MAJORITY REPORT: Yes, it explains why he was on air so

much, right.

But let me just add one more thing about that investigation. If the

southern district of Manhattan`s office sounds familiar because that`s

where Preet Bharara was before he was fired after he was told that he would

be sticking around.

But it also – it`s not just that Rupert Murdoch is being, or his entities

are being investigated which could mess up his Sky news deal in Britain,

not to mention charges here, but on the other end of it he`s also giving

advice as to who should be on the FCC at a time where he`s looking to buy a

huge – in fact, the largest independent group of television stations in

the country and needs a waiver because of his other interests in these

markets.

And so that is like on the other side of the situation.

HAYES: That`s a very good point.

SEDER: That it seems to be somewhat of a conflict of interest that you

actually appoint the people or have a say in it as to who may end up

granting that waiver.

HAYES: I was kind blown away by this from your colleagues, Maggie Haberman

and Glenn Thrush, Michael. The president`s relationship with Mr. Murdoch

is deeper and more enduring than most in his life, which is – that`s an

intense thing, almost maybe a little sad. And the two commiserate and plot

strategies in phone calls according to people close to both.

SCHMIDT: Well, the interesting thing is that Trump and Murdoch weren`t

always close. In the `80s and `90s in New York City, Murdoch sort of

looked down on Trump even though he was a central

player in The New York Post daily coverage. You know, all of Trump`s

divorces played out in those papers.

But the real relationship is between Murdoch and Kushner. When Kushner

bought the – you know, Kushner holds an enormous amount of power in this

administration and several years when he bought the New York Observer, he

reached out to Murdoch, you know, the ultimately publisher, the ultimate

media mogul, to learn from him, to build a relationship with him and that

is something – so it`s not just that Trump has Murdoch has access to

Trump, he also has access to Kushner who may even have more ability to

influence things in the government.

SEDER: Well, as long as we`re expanding the circle, Ivanka Trump was

Rupert`s Murdoch`s children younger children with his most recent marriage

the trustee of their trust fund, one of five people who sat on a trust fund

that I think was rumored to be hundreds of millions dollars worth of worth.

She sat down from that in December before she became one of the top

advisers–

HAYES: Ivanka, yeah.

So, here`s the other thing about what a closed loop this is, right, also

Fox is – you know, tows the administration line. The president watches

Fox and tweets about Fox all the time. The Fox people go on it all the

time. This is the – president is just apropos of nothing the other day,

tweeting the following: congratulations to Fox and Friends on its

unbelievable ratings hike.

Also tweeting, “the fake news media is officially out of control. They

will do or say anything in order to get attention. Never been a time like

this.”

This is essentially a White House outlet.

SEDER: Yes. It`s hard to know where Fox begins and ends versus the White

House at this point. I mean, particularly, like you look at where how

much of the staff has come from Fox in

terms of being analysts and what not.

HAYES: Michael, I wonder do we think that there`s – is this a

relationship of convenience or

something deeper?

SCHMIDT: I don`t know, the funny thing is that Trump went out of his way

to help O`Reilly. When the allegations came up about it, O`Reilly at the

beginning of April, the only real person to come out and really stand by

O`Reilly was Trump.

HAYES: The president.

SCHMIDT: Who said that he shouldn`t have settled all those lawsuits.

Imagine if Barack Obama had come out in support of a big television

personality who is been accused of sexual harassment. You know, ultimately

that, you know, the president wasn`t able to help O`Reilly as he left.

SEDER: I mean, also, the president has been widely accused of sexual

harassment and so I guess – aside from the idea that they were probably

friends, there`s also a strategic point. You know, you don`t want to be

the most famous sexual harasser in the country.

HAYES: Well, there`s the idea – right, that they`re making it up which of

course is the line the president used when multiple women came out to

accuse him of sexual assault.

Michael Schmidt and Sam Seder, thank you very much.

