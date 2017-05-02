All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/2/2017

Transcript:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

HILARY CLINTON, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Remember, I did win

more than 3 million votes than my opponent.

HAYES: Hillary Clinton returns with a vengeance.

CLINTON: I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey`s

letter on October 28th and Russian WikiLeaks.

HAYES: Tonight, as the President of the United States once again casts

doubt on Russian election sabotage -

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I`ll go along

with Russia. It could have been China. It could have been a lot of

different groups.

HAYES: His former opponent raises the strongman alarm.

CLINTON: I was your Secretary of State, and we do speak out about rigged

elections.

HAYES: Then -

CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER, FOX NEWS POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Trump got rolled.

It`s sort of embarrassing.

HAYES: The President threatens to shut down the government and tries to

change the narrative on the budget.

TRUMP: The democrats didn`t tell you that. They forgot.

HAYES: And as republicans line up votes to gut ObamaCare –

PAUL RYAN, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE SPEAKER: We`re excited about this

policy.

HAYES: A gut-wrenching appeal from a late-night comedian.

JIMMY KIMMEL, ABC TELEVISION HOST: If your baby is going to die, and it

doesn`t have to, it shouldn`t matter how much money you make.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. On a day in which the

President continued to praise foreign strongmen, he`s also seemingly pining

a bit for something a little closer to their system of government. As his

legislative failures mount here at home, this while his 2016 opponent today

went further than she has ever in describing the two main reasons she

believes for her loss.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey`s

letter on October 28th and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of

people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Recounting Vladimir Putin`s history of animosities personally

towards her dating back at her time as Secretary of State, Clinton snuck in

a dig at the current administration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: He rigged the elections for the parliament, and I was your

Secretary of State, and we do speak out about rigged elections. That kind

of goes with the territory, at least it did prior to this administration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: We`ll have more on Clinton`s remarks later in the show. But just

about the same time she was speaking, the President of the United States

was on the phone with one Vladimir Putin. Their third call since the

President took office. As has become routine, we initially learned more

details about the call from the foreign power on the other end of the line

than from the White House. According to the Kremlin, the two Presidents

discussed what will be their first face to face meeting tentatively planned

for this summer at a summit in Germany. The man who directed Russian

interference in the 2016 election according to the U.S. intelligence

community, meeting with the man that campaign was aimed at helping to

elect. Though their relationship has not perhaps been quite as smooth as

President Trump once hoped, both he and Putin appear to be on the same page

about Russia`s role in the election. Appearing alongside German Chancellor

Angela Merkel today, Putin called the allegations of the interference,

quote, “simply rumors,” echoing recent comments by the U.S. President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You don`t think it`s funny that they, the Russians,

tried to meddle in the election? Do you believe that?

TRUMP: That I don`t know. Knowing something about hacking, if you don`t

catch a hacker, OK, in the act, it`s very hard to say who did the hacking.

With that being said, I`ll go along with Russia. It could have been China.

It could have been a lot of different groups.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The President has a long history of declining to say anything

critical of Vladimir Putin. Instead, praising his leadership style and

tiptoeing around his record of human rights abuses.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: If he says great things about me, I`m going to say great things

about him. I`ve already said he is really very much of a leader. I mean,

you can say, oh, isn`t that a terrible thing - the man has very strong

control over a country. Now it`s a different system, and I don`t happen to

like the system but certainly, in that system, he`s been a leader, far more

than our President has been a leader.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This fits into a larger pattern of what appears to be genuine,

longstanding admiration for strongmen leaders. The President just extended

an invitation to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte who`s presided over

the murders of thousands of his citizens. He called North Korean despot

Kim Jong-un a smart cookie, saying he`s be honored to meet with him under

the right circumstances. He paid a congratulatory phone call to Turkish

President Erdogan after a highly controversial referendum enabled him to

consolidate power. The President has even found something to admire about

Saddam Hussein.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Saddam Hussein was a bad guy, right? He was a bad guy, really bad

guy. But do you know what he did well? He killed terrorists. He did that

so good. They didn`t read them the rights. They didn`t talk. They were a

terrorist, it was over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It`s not a new phenomenon. Way back in 1990, the President

expressed support for China`s harsh crackdown on the Tiananmen Square

Protests telling an interviewer, “when the students poured into Tiananmen

Square, the Chinese government almost blew it. Then they were vicious,

they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the

power of strength. Our country is right now is perceived as weak as being

spit on by the rest of the world.” With his deep appreciation for that

kind of state power, it`s no wonder the President has had trouble adapting

to the basic workings of democracy. Having failed so far to move any major

bills through Congress, he is now blaming the legislative process itself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think the rules in Congress and in particular the rules in the

Senate are unbelievably archaic and slow moving and, in many cases, unfair.

In many cases, you`re forced to make deals that are not the deal you`d

make. You`d make a much different kind of a deal. You`re forced into

situations that you hate to be forced into.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I`m joined now by Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat from Connecticut,

a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. And I thought that was

actually a pretty good encapsulation of some of the insights of the

federalist papers and the constitution. You`re forced into making deals

you wouldn`t otherwise make.

CHRIS MURPHY, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM CONNECTICUT: Yes, listen, the

founding fathers set up a system in which change was made intentionally

difficult to execute. But the fact of the matter is, you know, Donald

Trump didn`t get his wall in the budget not because democrats objected to

it but because every single democrat or republican who lives on the border

or in a border state objected to it. The reason he`s not getting his

health care repeal bill is because his own party won`t support him not

once, but twice in the House of Representatives. When it comes to his

immigration ban, it`s judges, non-partisan judges that are telling him what

he`s doing is unconstitutional. You know, he`s finding that there are some

pretty routine checks and balances that are put in the way of his agenda.

It`s not arcane rules. It`s the fact that he just can`t get even his own

party to agree with him.

HAYES: Do you worry about that impulse of the President, that sort of -

that sort of admiration for more sort of authoritarian modes of government?

Do you worry about that here, or do you feel like the institutions are what

they are, and he`s running up against them?

MURPHY: So I do worry about it here. I mean, I don`t think you can take

for granted a democratic experiment that`s only 240 years old. And I think

there was a tiring of democracy that was happening out in the American

public that led to the election of Donald Trump. Folks did look at this

process and say, “You were getting all of the inefficiency of democracy and

we`re not getting a result that`s benefiting the whole.” It seems like the

elites are doing better and everyone else is doing worse. So I think there

was an attraction to the CEO model, but I think he`s finding - you know,

ultimately that the way that our founding fathers did build this

constitutional system is holding, and I think, you know, frankly he could,

you know, do better by reaching out across the aisle and trying to find

some consensus on difficult issues like immigration and health care because

it`s actually there to be found if you try.

HAYES: You just mentioned the CEO model, part of the main case of this

President was deals. Everyone does bad deals. I wrote art of the deal. I

know how to get deals. If you look at his deal-making record so far, and

we`ll talk a little after continuing our resolution later in the show, but

you know, it`s hard to say that his negotiating tactics have worked. Do

you worry about that when he`s on the president when someone - on the phone

was someone like President Vladimir Putin, just about what kind of deal,

what kind of negotiation deafness he will have?

MURPHY: Yes, so, you know, he got a really bad deal when it comes to his

priorities in the budget negotiation. Democrats got a lot of what we

wanted, and that`s in part because he just doesn`t know his portfolio when

he`s doing meetings on the budget or healthcare. He doesn`t know the

details, and, you know, I feel good about that because this is a fight

between you know, his priorities and my priorities. But when it`s a fight

between American priorities and Russian priorities or American priorities

and Chinese priorities, not knowing his portfolio is going to get us into a

lot of danger. And the fact that he doesn`t have other people around him

who know the portfolio is just as disturbing. Tillerson has never done

this stuff. There`s not a single assistant secretary that`s been nominated

in the Department of State. So, you know, part of what a good CEO

sometimes does if he doesn`t know a book of business is to hire people who

do. And Donald Trump hasn`t done that when it comes to foreign policy.

HAYES: On the Russia story, it was striking that the President – you

know, the President resisted the conclusion of the intelligence community

about Russian active measures and sabotage of the election. He then came

around and accepted it, but seems to be backtracking. And I wonder, do you

think it`s significant? Does it matter while Vladimir Putin is saying it

wasn`t us, that the President of the United States seems to be essentially

inclined to agree with him?

MURPHY: It sort of seems like you know, whatever kind of day he`s having

is going to dictate what he says about Russia`s interference in U.S.

elections. If he`s having a good day, he`ll admit they did it. If he`s

angry at something Congress has done, he`ll go back and claim that there

was no interference. I think that there is significant because when you

poll the American public, there is still a sizeable portion of the American

public that doesn`t think that the Russians interfered in our elections.

Why? Because Donald Trump is telling his supporters over and over again

that they didn`t. And to the extent that we do need to rally this country

around a new set of sanctions against Russia, it`s hard to do that when the

President of the United States isn`t copping to it. And, frankly, if other

countries want to try to interfere in the same way Russia did or Russia

wants to it in Europe, the fact that they think that the President of the

United States is going to get their back when they conduct this kind of

interference, it`s certainly - it certainly would lead to foreign leaders

thinking that they might be able to get away with.

HAYES: Yes. There`s certainly some evidence they`re trying that right now

in France and possibly Germany as well. Senator Chris Murphy, thank you

for joining me.

MURPHY: All right. Thanks a lot.

HAYES: I`m joined by Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson former Chief of Staff to

Secretary of State Collin Powell. You know, there`s been a lot of

discussion about the U.S.`s posture towards regimes that have bad human

rights records and whether this is a break with previous administrations or

continuity. What`s your position on that?

LAWRENCE WILKERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE COLLIN POWELL`S FORMER CHIEF OF

STAFF: I don`t see this administration thus far anyway as having a strong

portfolio on human rights either rhetorically or in actuality what it does

in the world to support those rights. So far it`s been rather vacant.

It`s not there.

HAYES: What is it - you know, senator just said something I thought is

very important is. Just - there is - you worked at the state department

and know what a kind of complicated bureaucracy that is. And the fact that

there`s just no one at the key leadership level below the secretary of

state, that can sound abstract or bureaucratic to people. What does that

mean for how the United States conducts itself in the world?

WILKERSON: Well, it`s serious stuff because we`re talking everything from

consular affairs and issue of VISAS, for example, for people wishing to

come to this country, and we`re talking about East Asia and the Pacific,

Europe and Russia, and all the other functional and regional bureaus.

There`s no one there, so what`s happening is people are just carrying on as

they can with daily work with no guidance policy-wise, and essentially no

leadership.

HAYES: Does that make a difference when you`re going to enter into let`s

say the G20 Summit. There is a - there is a bilateral meeting between the

President Putin at G20 in Germany this summer, which is what`s being

discussed. What does it mean for what you get out of that meeting, what

the U.S. is able to accomplish towards its objectives if you do not have

that groundwork?

WILKERSON: Well, Senator Murphy just summed it up rather well. If you

don`t have your facts together and you don`t have the details and at least

a reasonable grasp on them, you can`t be a negotiator like Donald Trump

claims he is with regard to real estate deals and so forth. Colin Powell

used to sit - and I`m sure Condi Rice and other Secretaries have done the

same and go over books. They were three to four inches thick just to

master the details so that when things came up that were serious, he was

ahead of those with whom he was negotiating. That`s what successful

negotiations are about, being more prepared than the other side of the

table. If Donald Trump thinks he`s going to take the kind of swinging from

his hip type actions that he`s shown us so far into international

negotiations, then we`re going to pay.

HAYES: I want to ask you about a comment that Wilbur Ross, the Commerce

Secretary, former Business Magnate made about the missile strikes that were

ordered against Syria. He was describing at an event what happened that

night at Mar-a-Lago. Just as dessert was being served, the President

explained to Mr. Xi he`s - he had something he wanted to tell him, which

was the launching of 59 missiles into Syria, Ross said. It was in lieu of

after dinner entertainment. As the crowd laughed, Ross added, the thing

was, it doesn`t cost the President anything to have that entertainment.

What`s your response to that?

WILKERSON: Well, it`s a rather inane comment. That`s my first response.

Second response is I think they accomplished exactly what they wanted.

Domestically they moved Russia off the front page of the Washington Post

and The New York Times and internationally they showed Kim Jong-un in

Pyongyang that they were willing to send missiles at people. That`s what

they did essentially.

HAYES: I wonder whether you think, as someone who has served, just - it

struck me the description of war-making, however, limited in this case and,

you know it was one strike, as entertainment. It struck me as a way of not

fully grappling with the gravity of what the Commander in Chief has to do.

WILKERSON: How about Bryan Williams on the destroyer, I think it was, that

was shooting off missiles and saying, aren`t they beautiful? Isn`t this

wonderful? This is the idea that many Americans have about war now because

they have no skin in the game. No skin in the game whatsoever. People die

at the end of those missiles. People die who send those missiles out.

People die in Syria. They die in Iraq. They die in Somalia. They die in

Libya. They die all over the world right now, less than 1 percent that are

serving anyway. The other 99 percent have no interest in it other than it

is as you just displayed watching on TV and declaring it beautiful,

brilliant. I had a big piece of chocolate shake - chocolate cake while

they were going out.

HAYES: Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, thanks for being here.

WILKERSON: Thanks.

HAYES: Still to come, a theme emerges tonight. Things in the background

of White House images like what exactly is on the white board behind Steve

Bannon in this photo taken today. We`ll zoom in coming up. Plus, the

photos behind Mick Mulvaney. Props are back in the White House briefing

room, but are they really what they said they were? I`ll explain after

this two-minute break.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICK MULVANEY, OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET DIRECTOR: I think the

President is frustrated with the fact that he negotiated in good faith with

the democrats and they went out to try and spike the football and make him

look bad. And I get that frustration because I think it`s a terrible

posture for the democrats to take.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Trump administration`s Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended the

negotiating prowess of his boss today after they hammered out a bill to

fund the government through September. This, even though there is

bipartisan agreement, the bill is a major rebuke to the President`s agenda.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why?

LINDSEY GRAHAM, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM SOUTH CAROLINA: I think the

democrats cleaned our clock. I mean, you know, there are things in this

bill that I just don`t understand. This was not winning from the

republican point of view.

KRAUTHAMMER: Trump got rolled. The republicans got rolled. They ended up

with nothing really. It`s sort of embarrassing.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS TALK SHOW HOST: Why is anybody

voting republican if this is what happens when we win?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This morning, the President himself appeared to concede defeat when

he tweeted, “the reason for the plan negotiated between the republicans and

the democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there.

We either elect more republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to

51 percent. Our country needs a good - quotation - “shutdown” in September

to fix the mess.” The President himself tried to make it sound like a win

in a rose garden appearance today. According to Politico, Mulvaney was

asked to do a last-minute media briefing this morning. Trump instructed

his aides to change the messaging around the spending bill. So Mulvaney

went out there pretended to declare victory even on border wall funding

when, in fact, there was no border wall funding.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MULVANEY: When you heard in the last 48hours about the deal, did you think

we could build this? I bet you didn`t. Nobody did, OK? Is it a

replacement for an existing wall? Yes, that`s fine. Is it a new wall?

No. This is what`s out there right now, OK? And this is what`s going to

be put in as a result of this bill, OK? That is better border security.

You can call it new wall. You can call it replacement. You can call it

maintenance. Call it whatever you want to. This construction that you see

here - well, I don`t know if it`s this exact construction because I don`t

know where this photograph is. This wall is being installed on the

southern border today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The photo behind Mulvaney, the one he kept pointing to was - but

was not certain about the exact construction is a Reuters photo dated

January 25th, 2017. A photo from more than three months ago for a section

of the fence in Sunland Park, New Mexico, 18 foot, steel fence, new fencing

indeed as explained by this AP article in August 2016, nine months ago.

Border patrol spokesman Ramiro Cordero said it`s a fence that is replacing

another fence, it doesn`t hold anymore. The piece notes that construction

expected to finish early in 2017. Joining me now Steve Ellis, Vice

President of Jennifer Rubin who writes the Right Turn Column at the

Washington Post. Jennifer, do you agree with what I`ve seen from everyone

from Rush to Krauthammer to Lindsey Graham, which is sort of a wide

spectrum in many ways of the right saying that the President got rolled.

Is that your sense?

JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST JOURNALIST: Yes, it is. And even on

national security, where he got a little bit, he got only about half of

what he had asked for, which in and of itself wasn`t as much as the

Pentagon says they need. So I am sympathetic to those republicans who say

what did we get out of this?

HAYES: You know, Steve, you are - you are my guru on this stuff. You get

in the weeds of all the CRs who have been funding this government through

continuing resolutions for years now. I don`t actually understand how this

happened. Like - my sense too is that democrats got more of their

priorities than the White House did, but I don`t understand how that - how

did that even come to be?

STEVE ELLIS, TAXPAYERS FOR COMMON SENSE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, one is, the

deck was sort of stacked against the administration. I mean the funding

levels in the base part of the budget were all established back in 2015 in

the bipartisan budget act. So you already kind of knew the level of

funding, and you knew the level of this extra slush fund war funding the

overseas continues the operations account. So it was very hard to play

with this in the margins. That`s why I think that a lot of appropriations

committee, the members who write the bills, would say we should have done

this in December, cleared the deck. You`d had had a fresh start with the

FY 18 budget rather than dealing with this.

HAYES: You know, I was reminded watching - Jennifer, watching Mick

Mulvaney today that this is a very long way from what his big budget

rollout was because that big budget rollout was a real like hardcore

austerity budget. We were going to slash and cut and cut. Here he is

explaining why basically Meals on Wheels and school lunches are things the

government can`t afford. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MULVANEY: They`re supposed to be educational programs, right? That`s what

they`re supposed to do. They`re supposed to help kids who can`t - who

don`t get fed at home get fed so they do better in school. Guess what?

There`s no demonstrable evidence they`re actually doing that. There`s no

demonstrable evidence it`s actually helping results, helping kids do better

in school, which is what when we took your money from you to say look,

we`re going to spend it on afterschool program, the way we justified it

was, these programs are going to help kids do better in school and get

better jobs. And we can`t prove that`s happening.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That - so that was March 16. That was the big budget fight. And

Jennifer, it strikes me as part of the problem here is, the President

didn`t run on austerity. He then rolled out an austerity budget, and there

was no real groundwork laid to actually make that a reality.

RUBIN: Right. There are several things going on here. One is just what

you said. He ran as a populist, what you have is a big government guy who

is going to help the little guy. And here he is made to seem that he is

screwing the little guy. So that doesn`t work very well. Secondly, the

budget control act of 2011 continues to haunt the republicans. They are

continually salami slicing, chintzing on the stuff people like in

government, the NIAID, the national parks, the FBI. Who doesn`t like the

National Institutes of Health, instead of going where money is, which is in

- some reform the entitlement programs and they make it worse by putting

out a really an entirely irresponsible tax cut plan. So, I think they`re

going about the wrong things. They set up huge expectations and frankly

there is no majority consensus. There is no majority that wants the kind

of budget they initially rolled out.

HAYES: That`s a great point and also that point about the budget control

act which Steve, is your point,is a really good point too about what

inevitably gets squeezed by the way the budget control act is set up, is

that you`re going to end up cutting into the NIH where no one wants to.

Who wants to see the NIH really get cut? You`ve also got Steve, this

amazing admission by Mulvaney today about miners` health which is a big -

there`s a lot of money for it and it was a big question about whether it

was going to be funded. Here is basically saying, yes, of course, we were

using the miners as bargaining chips. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MULVANEY: The President is asking me since the day I got here for a way to

fix the miners` health issue problems that they have in Appalachia, and we

were simply waiting for the opportunity to give it as part of a bipartisan

discussion so that we could get something in return.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It strikes me as a kind of saying the quiet part loud kind of thing

for Mulvaney to do, Steve.

ELLIS: Yes. And I mean, certainly, the one thing that`s important to know

about this miners` health provision as well is one of its big proponents of

getting this fixed is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. So to some

point, this deal was probably going to happen, I have to say. And it was

also a sticking point when they did extend the budget in December. This

was an issue that Senator Manchin from West Virginia was pushing on as

well. And so, I think this comes down to and kind of to your original

question to me, Chris, is that the democrats have a lot of sway, and it`s

not just in the Senate where they have the filibuster. It`s also in the

House because you have the Freedom Caucus member who are probably not going

to vote for anything if it doesn`t cut a lot more and so you need

democrats.

HAYES: This is a great point, Jennifer. The Freedom Caucus walks - a

bunch of them walk on every CR. And because a bunch of them walk on every

CR, that means if Pelosi tells democrats to vote against the CR, they can

vote it down. And so they - it`s weird. When you`ve got a situation in

which you`ve got almost a functioning (INAUDIBLE) majority in the House of

Democrats because of the way the Freedom Caucus has acted towards this

stuff.

RUBIN: Absolutely. And you remember when they sliced off a bit of the

Bush tax cuts. Remember the first deal was, all right, we`ll take

everything but a million dollar is enough, we still have to have it. The

Freedom Caucus said, no way, no way. Guess what, that number came down to

$650,000. So they do this continually to themselves. They make deals

worse because they are either such purists or so difficult or just don`t

want to make a deal or don`t know how that they do wind up pushing Ryan and

the rest closer towards the democrats. And that`s kind of the budget we

got frankly was sort of a Pelosi-ish, Ryan-ish budget.

HAYES: Interestingly there`s also a blueprint I think here for what a kind

of functioning – basic functioning government looks like which is

essentially the White House being largely cut out of the loop. I mean,

you`re essentially getting a kind of congress first governing, and then

we`ll see whether that continues. Steve Ellis, Jennifer Rubin, thank you.

ELLIS: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, republicans under pressure to support Trumpcare. One

congressman even trying to hide in the ladies bathroom to avoid questions

about it. And last night, Jimmy Kimmel made things even harder for them.

That moment after this short break.

HAYES: Right now, in fact probably right at this moment, the White House

and the GOP House Leadership are trying desperately to squeeze enough votes

out of the House Republican Caucus to pass what is a pretty massively

unpopular health care bill, which would gut one of the most fundamental and

popular provisions of ObamaCare. That`s protections to ensure that people

with pre-existing conditions can get coverage. And here`s the thing.

After last night getting those votes got even harder. That`s because talk

show host Jimmy Kimmel told an unbelievably moving and harrowing story

about his newborn son, who was born with a heart defect. Billy Kimmel

thankfully survived emergency surgery, and his father, in an emotional

monolog made two key points. One, that his son could have died without his

family`s health insurance. And, two, that without ObamaCare`s protections,

Billy Kimmel might never, ever qualify for his own health insurance because

of his pre-existing condition.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMMEL: We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country

in the world but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no

access to health insurance at all. You know, before 2014 if you were born

with congenital heart disease like my son was, there`s a good chance you`d

never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing

condition. You were born with a pre-existing condition. And if your

parents didn`t have medical insurance you might not live long enough to

even get denied because of pre-existing condition. If your baby is going

to die and it doesn`t have to, it shouldn`t matter how much money you make.

I think that`s something that whether you`re a republican or democrat or

something else, we all agree on that, right? I mean, we do.

And I saw a lot of families there, and no parent should ever have to decide

if they can afford to save their child`s life, it just shouldn`t happen,

not here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That monolog garnered a rare tweet from President Obama who wrote,

“well said, Jimmy. That`s exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, why

we need to protect it for kids like Billy and congratulations.” The

potential real world impact to the health care bill has made this a very,

very tough vote for House Republicans. Asked today his position on the

bill, GOP Representative Darrell Issa rather amazingly responded, quote,

“none of your business.” Much more on the increasingly desperate GOP`s

health care Hail Mary right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And how is health care coming, folks? How is it doing? All right.

We`re moving along? All right.

I think it`s time now, right? Right? They know it`s time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The Trump administration together with House leadership has been

leaning hard on House Republicans to vote for their health care bill, but

the rank and file aren`t exactly eager to fall in line. Asked his position

today by Slate`s Jim Newell, undecided Maine representative Bruce Poliquin,

said nothing and made a beeline to the restroom. Unfortunately, it was the

door to the women`s restroom that he had first run to, so he corrected

himself and went into the men`s room.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has been trying to calm his skittish member`s

nerves by insisting the bill does not gut protections for people with pre-

existing conditions tweeting today, “verified, MacArthur amendment

strengthens AHCA, protects people with preexisting conditions.”

But that is not verified despite Ryan`s use of the caps lock button. His

tweet contradicts the findings of really just about everyone who has

looked at the bill including the AARP, which one hour after Ryan`s claim

tweeted that it, quote, “does not adequately protect patients with

preexisting conditions.”

Citing that fact, Michigan Republican Fred Upton, who had previously co-

authored Obamacare

repeal and replace plans came out against the bill today.

By NBC News` count, there are now 21 House Republicans opposed, 18 more who

are

undecided or not talking.

Now, Republicans can only lose 22 votes and still pass the bill, which they

hope to do before the House recess starts on Thursday. Of course even if

they manage to pass the bill, it would then go to the Senate which almost

certainly would not pass it in its current form.

At this point, according to The Washington Post, House GOP leaders are

focused, on, quote, one simple political goal: pass a bill they can say

repeals Obamacare even if it has no hope of revival in the senate to shield

their members in next year`s election.

Joining me now is conservative columnist Phil Klein, managing editor of The

Washington Examiner, author of Overcoming Obamacare: Three Approaches to

Reversing the Government Takeover of Health Care.

And I think probably the best conservative reporter and writer on Obamacare

out there.

And you have been watching this. I`ve been sort of watching you in kind of

shock and horror as

this has fallen apart. Why has this process gone so badly?

PHIL KLEIN, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: I think probably fundamentally it`s

because

Republicans aren`t willing to own up to a coherent strategy. If you`re

opposed to Obamacare and you want a replacement, there are ideas that are

coherent ideas for replacing it. If you say that you want to do all of the

things that Obamacare does, but you don`t want Obamacare, you end up with

the mush that we have now.

And I think that, you know, it`s very common to kind of focus on the

Freedom Caucus as obstructionist, as party of no and all of that stuff, but

I think it`s important to focus a bit on the centrists here. Because these

are people who – I mean Fred Upton is a good example of somebody. He was

somebody who for years was pushing to repeal and replace Obamacare. I

reported today that back in 2013, he actually issued and authored a report

as chair of the energy and commerce committee saying that community rating

and essential health benefit requirements were driving up premiums.

And now he`s saying he can`t support this at all because it`s giving the

options to state to opt out of these things.

HAYES: Well, this is a key point, right. At least, you know, Mo Brooks

got a lot of criticism for what he said the other day about basically sick

people paying more. The House Freedom Caucus at

least there are members who have a sort of coherent ideology, which is that

we want to deregulate the industry. We don`t want to offer these sort of

essential guarantees that people should be able to pick and choose and

hopefully that will drive premiums down. That`s the story they`re telling,

whether that`s what it is.

But it`s harder to tell a coherent story if you say, well, we like all

those protections. We just want it changed, which is the position that

Upton and his ilk are in.

KLEIN: Yeah, I mean I spoke to the chairman of the Tuesday Group, Charlie

Dent, last week. And I asked him. I said, OK, if you support Obamacare`s

regulations and you support the Medicaid expansion, then what is it you

oppose about Obamacare? And he said, well, higher premiums.

And I said, OK, well, what`s your idea for decreasing premiums because the

Freedom Caucus said you disagree with it. Let`s deregulate and that will

reduce premiums. What`s your idea?

And he said, that`s the $64,000 question.

And I think the dirty little secret here in this debate is that the

centrists don`t have an actual idea. As far as I`m concerned, they

basically support Obamacare, they just don`t want to admit it. And maybe

they`re for getting rid of the Medical device tax.

HAYES: But it`s not quite that, though. I think it`s a little more than

that, too, because I think that the leadership doesn`t have the courage of

their convictions ideologically about what repeal really means.

So what you get is people saying, we`re not getting rid of these essential

protections on preexisting conditions, and then the March of Dimes says,

well, you are and the AARP and all these groups.

Now, that`s the other issue is that it`s being sold to line up with a bunch

of promises they made

about things they wouldn`t touch in Obamacare.

KLEIN: Yeah, and it`s sold to basically – I mean if you add in President

Trump`s statements, you basically say, OK, go find me a plan that covers as

many or more people than Obamacare for

less money, with lower deductibles and that has more coverage and more

choices and more protections for people with preexisting conditions. It`s

impossible. There are tradeoffs, right?

I mean you could theoretically cover more people for less money if you`re

willing to have higher deductibles, but then if you want to lower

deductibles. It`s impossible.

And they`re not being honest about these tradeoffs and they end up in the

sort of policy mush.

HAYES: Which, by the way, they`re pushing for a vote before another CBO

score, which also seems to me to tip the hat a little bit. Philip Klein,

thanks for being with me tonight.

Still to come, a remarkably candid Hillary Clinton said today she would be

our president

if the election was just held 10 days earlier. She also declared herself a

member of the resistance. Hillary`s return to the spotlight ahead.

And a forensic investigation of the mysterious whiteboard behind Steve

Bannon. This is a good one. It`s tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after the

break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, Rabbi Schmuli Botiak (ph), the self-dubbed

America`s rabbi, visited the White House today. And Rabbi Schmuli (ph),

ans author and cable news commentator who has also written for Breitbart

since 2013, where he has defended Steve Bannon against charges of

anti-Semitism.

And so, today the Rabbi Schmuli (ph) met with Steve Bannon at the White

House and tweeted a photo calling Bannon a great stalwart friend of the

Jewish state. And that`s the end of the story unless you`re like everyone

else who saw this on Twitter and wondered, hey, what`s all that on the

whiteboard behind Bannon?

In Thing Two, we zoom in in 60 seconds.

HAYES: President Trump`s chief strategist Steve Bannon likes to call his

office a war room, and as Politico reported, more than 200 of Trump`s

campaign promises are scribbled in marker on a

whiteboard in that office.

Today, via a view photos posted by Rabbi Schmuli (Ph), we got a look at

that whiteboard, which

includes promises like build the border wall and, key word here, eventually

make Mexico pay for it. That one does haven`t a check mark next to it, but

others do.

Suspend immigration from terror prone regions and suspend the Syrian

refugee program, both items that have check marks next to them, despite the

fact that both versions of President Trump`s travel ban have been blocked

by federal courts.

Then, directly under the header pledges on immigration, there`s cancel all

federal funding to

sanctuary cities which has a check mark despite the fact that last week a

federal judge blocked that executive order too.

Among the other items without a little check mark next to them, the very

first item sitting at the top of the board repeal and replace Obamacare.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FRM. U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: It wasn`t a perfect

campaign. There is no such thing. But I was on the way to winning until a

combination of Jim Comey`s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks

raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me, but

got scared off.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It wasn`tHillary Clinton`s first public appearance since the

election, but it was definitely her most candid. Speaking to journalist

Christiane Amanpour this afternoon as part of a luncheon for Women

International Charity, Clinton took personal responsibility for her loss,

but she also suggested other factors had a significant impact.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: We overcame a lot in the campaign. We overcame an enormous

barrage of negativity, of false equivalency, and so much else.

But as Nate Silver, who, you know, he doesn`t work for me, he`s an

independent analyst, but

one considered to be very reliable, you know, has concluded if the election

had been on October 27th, I`d be your president.

So did we make mistakes? Of course we did. Did I make mistakes? Oh, my

gosh, yes. You know, you`ll read my confession and my request for

absolution. But the reason why I believe we lost

were the intervening events in the last ten days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: At one point, Hillary Clinton talked about her forthcoming book

which is about the campaign and admitted that reliving the process was a

painful one. Still, she managed to point out at

least one silver lining from last November.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: And remember, I did win more than 3 million votes than my

opponent. So, it`s like really…

CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR, CNN SENIOR INTERNATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: I feel a

tweet coming.

CLINTON: Well, with, fine, you know, better that than interfering in

foreign affairs. If he wants to tweet about me, I`m happy to be the – you

know, the diversion because we`ve got lots of other things to worry about.

And he should worry less about the election and my winning the popular vote

than doing some other things that would be important for the country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It`s clear today Hillary Clinton is not over this election. Up

next, the part where she

joins the resistance, really. Don`t go away.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I spent decades learning about what it would take to move our

country forward„ including people who clearly didn`t vote for me to try to

make sure that we dealt with a lot of these hard issues that are right

around the corner and things that are really going to be upending the

economy for the vast majority of Americans to say nothing of the rest of

the world.

So, you know, I`m now back to being an activist citizen and part of the

resistance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, Karen Finney, former senior adviser, senior

spokesperson for

Hillary Clinton`s campaign, and Josh Barro MSNBC contributor, the senior

editor at Business Insider who just wrote a piece called “Some thoughts

are Greenwich, Winnetka and why Hillary Clinton lost.”

I wanted to play this clip, Karen, for you from the weekend. Because I was

watching Hillary Clinton today talk about Donald Trump and talk about my

opponent and had this sort of like campaign flashback. And then I

remembered this rally from the weekend, which also felt like we were back

in September. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Does anybody remember who our opponent was? Huh?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: They chanted “lock her up.”

No one is over the election I guess is my point. No one.

KAREN FINNEY, FRM. SPOKESPERSON HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN: Well, hold on,

Chris. That`s a little bit of a cheap shot there, because Hillary was

actually asked several questions by Christiane Amanpour about the election

so she was actually – I mean, she was responding to questions about the

election when talking about the election.

HAYES: Karen, are you telling me that Hillary Clinton is over the

election?

FINNEY: That`s not my point. My point is you`re playing a clip of her

answering a question about the election and saying she`s not over the

election which is different is a little bit actually than actually you won,

you`re the president and at a rally where because you`re too much of a big

baby to go to a dinner with journalists you`re still talking about…

HAYES: But the point is still…

FINNEY: …how you won.

HAYES: The point still holds, right?

FINNEY: What`s more important, she talked about – I think, look. You

also mentioned she was very blunt, I thought, in her assessment of the

election. She took personal responsibility, absolute responsibility,

talked about, you know, some of the mistakes, and I think you`ll hear more

about it in her book about mistakes that were made, either by herself and

by our campaign.

But then the other things that she mentioned - I mean, she`s not wrong to

suggest that perhaps our president should not be tweeting so much about how

he won the election and should be, I don`t know, doing more reading about

North Korea as General Wilkerson suggested earlier in your show.

HAYES: Yeah, there`s no - colonel - there`s no – there`s no – I totally

agree with that.

But I also think, Josh, that there is - you and I were going back and forth

on this today and a lot of people were, there`s this strange thing where

people want Hillary Clinton to take responsibility in a way that seems

strange to me, like that she`s supposed to say the only reason she lost is

because of decisions that Hillary Clinton made when it is just

objectionably the case in every election from John

McCain`s loss to John Kerry`s, to whoever`s, that there`s lots of factors

particularly in something as uncertain and volatile as this cmapaign.

JOSH BARRO, BUSINESS INSIDER: I don`t think she should say she lost only

because of mistakes she made. I mean, look, if I humiliatingly lost a

presidential to Donald Trump that I had widely been expected to win, I

would never get over it. I would fixate on it for the rest of my life.

But the question is what should the Democratic Party be doing right now?

And I think, you know, there`s a wide variety of reasons she lost. And any

close election like this there are many things you can go back and change

and produce a different result.

I agree with Hillary Clinton, that the Comey letter was dispositive. But I

also think a better candidate would not have been vulnerable to something

like the Comey letter. And I think as Democrats look going forward as they

look and try to find lessons that they can take into the 2020 election they

should focus on the mistakes they made because those are mistakes that they

can avoid making next time around rather than being very upset about things

that happened beyond your control that caused you to lose.

HAYES: What do you think of that, Karen.

FINNEY: I absolutely agree. And it`s part of why talking about this idea

and what is now a fact-based reality that the Russians interfered in our

election. That should scare all of us terribly. I mean, that is a very big

deal. And again, we`re not saying that that`s the only reason that she

lost but it`s a big deal that, you know, a foreign actor that is hostile to

our country interfered in our election in the same way, actually Chris,

I`ve seen a number of studies that have come out that said in a number of

those Rust Belt states, there are - a number of those counties where you

had voters who had voted to Obama who shifted to Trump, fear of diversity

was a larger factor in their support for Trump than the economy.

Now that to me is something that is particularly after eight years of

President Obama, I care very deeply about, and as not just a Democratic

Party but as an American, I`d like to better understand that because it

suggests as a country as we`re trying to move forward, and we are more

diverse country,

we`ve still got a lot of work to do.

HAYES: Josh, you seem like you`d like to respond.

BARRO: That`s a big deal.

But another thing that is a big deal is the Democrats somehow managed toget

themselves into a position where large swaths of Americans, white and non-

white, doubt the Democratic Party`s commitment to ordinary working people.

And you saw lots of these working class white voters switching to Trump and

you saw lots of working class non-white voters underperforming on turnout

because they were not enthused about the idea that Hillary Clinton was for

them.

And I think, you know, a great example is on banks. In retrospect,

obviously the idea that Donald Trump was the tough candidate on Goldman

Sachs was ridiculous. And if Democrats want to make that case in 2020,

they would be well advised not to nominate somebody who had taken $675,000

in speaking fees from Goldman Sachs. There were big mistakes that

Democrats in general and the Clintons specifically made that caused the

Democratic Party to become associated with certain elites in the economy,

in the country, and that is a change the Democrats can make on their own.

The investigation around Russia is very important. There are organs of the

government that will do that, certainly Democrats should talk about it.

But that`s a thing that`s house cleaning that the Democratic Party must do

on its own and it`s the sort of thing that they can really fix through

their own effort.

FINNEY: But I also think it`s really important, and I think that the party

needs to make these changes.

I mean, two big things, right. Number one, I think it was a huge mistake

the Democratic

Party stopped investing in the 50-state strategy and we actually removed

ourselves from the ground game in the eight years while President Obama was

in office. I think that`s one of the things that the party is looking at

now and trying to change and I hope they do, because I think we`ve got to

be more involved in the grassroots on an ongoing basis so that we`re much

more - listening to people much

more closely so it`s not just about a candidate, but that it`s about

believing that the party will do what it says it will do because you see

they`ve been there and you see them do what they say they`re going to do.

I think that`s really important.

And I think looking at the record of the candidate is really important.

And, look, I think quite frankly, and I`m sure I`m going to get plenty of

tweets about this, I do think that with Hillary. I mean, we put out very

detailed plans, that she said…

HAYES: I`ve got say, Karen…

END