All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/1/2017

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA: Pre-existing
conditions are in the bill and I mandate it.
HAYES: Pre-existing problems for the White House.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People with pre-existing conditions will continue to
get access but not at the same price as other people.
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, the idea is actually they
would create a high-risk pool.
HAYES: Tonight, as the administration spins a bill that reduces
protections for pre-existing conditions, is Trumpcare about to pass the
House?
Then, why the President says he would be honored to meet with North Korea`s
dictator at the backlash against his White House invitation for another
strong man grows.
Gabe Sherman on yet another high profile departure of Fox News and American
history Trump.
TRUMP: People don`t ask that question but why was there the civil war.
HAYES: Andrew Jackson, Donald Trump and the dangers learning on the job.
TRUMP: Why could that one not have been worked out?
HAYES: ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Confronted with his baseless
charge that President Obama have him wiretapped today, President Trump
offered up what looks at this juncture like a good clear and concise
articulation of his governing philosophy insisting quote, “I don`t stand by
anything” then dodging the question and ending an Oval Office interview.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you stand by that claim about -
TRUMP: I don`t stand by anything. I just - you can take it the way you
want. I think our side has been proven very strongly and everybody is
talking about it. And frankly, it should be discussed. I think that is a
very big surveillance of our citizens. I think it`s a very big topic and
it`s a topic that should be number one and we should find out what the hell
is going on.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just wanted to find out that - you`re the President
of the United States. You said he was sick and bad because of the attempt
-
TRUMP: You know, you can take anyway, you can take it any way you want.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But I`m asking you because you don`t want it to be fake
news, I want to hear it from President Trump.
TRUMP: You don`t have to ask me.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why not?
TRUMP: Because I have my own opinions, you can have your own opinions.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But I want to know your opinion. You`re the President
of the United States.
TRUMP: OK. It`s enough, thank you. Thank you very much.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: I don`t stand by anything, those are the President`s own words and
they`re useful. They explain how, for instance, Trump camp without batting
an eye insisted in the campaign trail, he wants to increases taxes on the
rich and then, as President release a tax plan that instead offers the
wealthiest a tax cut. And that`s easy when you don`t stand by anything.
For the past 24 hours the President has given a flurry of interviews in
which he did everything from compliment North Korean leader Kim Jon-un to
offering his, shall we say, his unique take on the civil war - much more on
all that in a bit - to suggesting out of nowhere that he might break up the
Wall Street banks and raise U.S. gas taxes. We`ll see about those. Trump
also spoke to CBS News John Dickerson, about the latest version of the
health care bill that republicans keep trying to push to the House, his
comments suggesting he either does not know what`s in the bill or has
decided to willfully misrepresent what it does.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I just watched another network than yours, and they were saying
pre-existing is not covered. Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And
I mandate it, I said, it has to be.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: All right. It is absolutely technically true that people pre-
existing conditions cannot be denied insurance under the latest version of
the House bill, but the problem is that doesn`t mean much since it would
change current law to allow health insurance companies in certain states to
charge people with pre-existing conditions vast sums for coverage. Now,
for most people, it doesn`t matter if you can technically get insurance if
it cost you say $50,000 per year to get it.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: When I watch some of the news reports which is so unfair and they
say we don`t cover pre-existing conditions, we cover it beautifully. I`ll
tell you who doesn`t cover pre-existing conditions, ObamaCare, you know
why, it`s dead.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The entire interview was like that. Trump making misleading
statements and throwing out claims that don`t bear any relation to reality
such as the GOP bill as currently drafted will lower deductibles. That
despite nonpartisan analysis showing it would actually, significantly
increase them.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: We`re going to drive down deductibles because right now deductibles
are so high, you never - unless you`re going to die a long hard death, you
never can get to use your health care because the deductibles are so high.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: At this point, increasingly what the health care debate comes down
to this. Do you trust the President or do you trust say the political
march of dimes, which is one of the groups that says the latest version of
the bill doesn`t work. That it will deny millions of pregnant women,
babies and their families the affordable coverage and quality services they
need. It`s just some of the groups from across the ideological spectrum
opposed now on the record to the current iteration of the bill. Among
them, the AARP, and American Medical Association, American Academy of
Pediatrics, American Cancer Society, all these groups say that what the
President and his republican allies are pushing is fundamentally bad for
the country for patience. Despite that, republicans are moving to hold a
vote on the bill this week with House leaders feverishly trying to secure
the votes they need for passage. The President, meanwhile, is doing what
he does, having insisted yesterday the health care bill does effectively
cover people with pre-existing conditions. He seems to suggest today that
no, actually, it doesn`t, but at some point eventually it will. “I want it
to be good for sick people. It`s not in its final form right now.” The
President said. “It will be every bit as good on pre-existing conditions
as ObamaCare.” Joining me now, MSNBC Political Analyst Michael Steele,
former Chair of the Republican National Committee and Dr. Don Berwick,
former Administrator at the Center for Medicare Services now Harvard`s
Institute for Healthcare Improvement. Michael, I`ll start with you, and
let`s just start on the politics for a moment. It`s a kind of through the
looking glass scenario for the House Republican Caucus, is always the House
Freedom Caucus and right flank that is cocking things, that is threatening
to defect. Now they`ve gotten them on board and instead they`re
negotiating with the sort of so-called moderates, that - a group called the
Tuesday group and others. There`s about 20 in the latest whip count or 21
that are a no on this bill. They`ve only got wiggle room of 22. What`s
your read on the politics for those members right now?
MICHAEL STEELE, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, the bottom line is the
politics on this sucks for the GOP. The reality of - the reality of it is,
you`ve wasted seven years and in that time, not gotten the moderates and,
you know, traditional republicans on board with the conservatives in the
House to fashion the kind of bill that they would not stand in
embarrassment of each other right now -
HAYES: Right.
STEELE: - negotiating publicly. It is, in my view, a failure and
unfortunately for the administration, they fell into that trap at the
outset. You know, to the credit of the President, his instincts were not
to lead with health care, it was to lead down the road on taxes and then on
the business side of the equation, but now they are stuck and the president
is having to have a conversation about a bill that it is clear, he is not -
have been fully apprised of what it ultimately does and how it works and
what`s included and what`s not included. You cannot, on the one hand, say
that you`re giving everyone, you know, the benefit of a certain type of
service, but in the next breath say, hey, it`s a waiver for the states.
HAYES: It`s a - that`s very well said and, Don, there`s another wrinkle
here, that is - it`s a little bit of policy minutiae, but it`s a really
important one for the politics and Michael talking about. This was
something I didn`t realize until on my show we had Dan Donovan who
represents Statin Island he`s in New York republican who says no on this.
That in states like New York and California where you`ve got strong
regulations that basically require insurance plans to offer - to cover
abortion, that the refundable tax credit that you get from the government
can`t go to any of those plans. The New York Times summing it up this way,
the law, if passed, would all but make it impossible for Californians,
that`s, you know, 50 million people (INAUDIBLE), to use the new tax credits
to buy health insurance and you`ve got just in the California delegation
alone, you`ve got a whole bunch of republicans, Paul Cook, Jeff Denham,
Duncan Hunter, Darrell Issa, you know, in the New York - between those two
states, you know, that`s a bunch of people who are going to have to vote
for a bill their own constituents can`t use the credits for.
DON BERWICK, CENTER FOR MEDICARE SERVICES FORMER ADMINISTRATOR: Yes,
that`s right. A bad bill got a lot worse with this McArthur Amendment, the
AHCA, the bill that did not get voted on a couple of months ago. It was
take away a support for getting health insurance, took away subsidies, took
away Medicaid expansion or limited it. It basically - it made it harder
for people to get insurance. This amendment, this improvement of the bill
reduces guarantees to people about the insurance that they do get. So as
Mr. Steel said, it gives to the states the right, for example, to define
essential health benefits. And if a state wants to take out maternity care
or wants to take out cancer care or autism care, they can do it. And what
that means is that the guaranteed issue that you can actually get insurance
doesn`t apply to those -
HAYES: Right.
BERWICK: It only applies to the essential benefits. And the lifetime
limits that limit the amount of money - that limit the insurance companies`
ability to say, will not spend more than a certain -
HAYES: Right.
BERWICK: - amount in you in your lifetime, that only applies to the
essential benefits. So this is a massive takeaway of guarantees to the
American public including the people you mentioned.
HAYES: Now, Michael, we`re talking about the sort of ideological fissure,
Mo Brooks, who we`ve had on the show, I really enjoy having him on the show
and talking to him because I think he`s very honest about sort of his world
view. He gave an interview in which - he made an articulation that to me
was the really the only sort of defensible ideological case about this,
which is basically, the sick should pay more for insurance. Take - I want
both of you to take a listen and react to it. Here is Mo Brooks.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MO BROOKS, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM ALABAMA: My understanding is
that it will allow insurance companies to require people who have higher
healthcare cost to contribute more to the insurance pool that helps offset
all of these costs, thereby reducing the cost to those people who live good
lives, they`re healthy, you know, they`re doing the things to keep their
bodies healthy and right now, those are the people who have done things the
right way, that are seeing their cost skyrocketing. Now in fairness, a lot
of these people with pre-existing conditions, they have those conditions
through no fault of their own and I think our society to those
circumstances needs to help.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Well, that last sentence his intention comes before it. But - you
know, I mean, do you think it`s sellable message to the American public
that pre-existing condition are kind of sign of some kind of a moral
turpitude, right? It`s like, there`s the virtuous folks who are taking
care of their bodies and then there`s the sick people and it`s ok those
sick people pay more.
STEELE: Well, what it boils down is to affordability. What you can
afford. I mean, if you`re poor, there;s more than just not having cash.
It`s lifestyle. It`s environment. There are a lot of things that
contribute to your bad health. Some of it is hereditary. You cannot help
the way you were born. Your family has predisposition towards heart
disease, what do you do about that?
HAYES: Diabetes, breast cancer,
STEELE: Right. Exactly.
HAYES: I mean, there`s a million things we could list here.
STEELE: Exactly. So, this notion that you`re somehow going to, you know,
suddenly have them pay more for that, that`s ideal, ok, fine, we can do
that, but how do you mitigate against the poverty. I mean, what do you -
what do you do to address the fact that they cannot necessarily afford
more, so we need to rethink this whole proposition and stop putting people
in boxes and saying that because, well, Chris, you did a good job with your
health, you should pay less and because I was unfortunate and not being
able to do for my health, I have to pay more, it makes no sense.
HAYES: That would - Michael just said - I mean, in some ways, when you
talk about technical policy terms, guaranteed issue and community rating
which are technical policy terms done, are the ways in which the
regulations and the marketplace of ObamaCare capture that essential
insight, right? That we`re just going to say, you know, just because you
happen to be, you know, diagnosed with juvenile diabetes you`re not going
to have to pay ten times as much for your premiums, that`s the whole game.
BERWICK: Yes. That assertion is offensive about ten ways. The idea that
if you`re sick, you made yourself sick isn`t true epidemiologically. And
by the way, if they really care about that, why would they remove
prevention funding from the law. I mean, don`t you want to help people
stay healthy if you actually believe that. But mathematically, it unwinds
the whole idea of insurance, we have insurance, the way insurance exist is
to take people of different risk and put them in the same pool. And the
amendment that`s now being proposed gives to the state the right to take
that logic away. They`re violating laws and mathematics.
HAYES: All right. Michael Steele and Don Berwick, thank you both for
joining me.
STEELE: All right.
HAYES: Up next the President celebrates his first hundred days in office
by effectively launching his 2020 campaign. Trump`s basic strategy and the
Democratic Party response in two minutes.
HAYES: To commemorate his 100 days in office, Donald Trump skipped that
White House Correspondents dinner in favor of spending the evening in a
rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Rally attended by nearly 7,000 people
including at least one person wearing a keystone united or keystone state
skinhead t-shirt which, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, is a
white supremacist hate group. President Trump spent the evening assuring
the audience that as the banner read behind him, promises made or promises
kept and then proceeded to rehash the greatest hits from the campaign
trail.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Anybody remember who our opponent was? Huh? Don`t worry, we`re
going to have the wall, don`t worry about it. Media outlets like CNN and
MSNBC are fake news, fake news. We are going to keep radical Islamic
terrorist the hell out of our country.
We`ll build a wall, folks, don`t even worry about it, go to sleep. Go
home, go to sleep, rest assured.
That`s right. Get them out of here. Get them out.
Thank you for that sign. Blacks for Trump, I love that guy.
Is there any place like a Trump rally, in all fairness?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: For the President, Pennsylvania`s clearly Trump country, a state he
won by some 44,000 votes. But the last time he visited Harrisburg, he had
a slightly different view of it.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I flew into Harrisburg, Pennsylvania yesterday and I looked down
and I looked at - it looked like a war zone where you have these massive
plants you could see 25 years ago vibrance. It`s all in Mexico now.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Trump was asked to clarify that observation when he returned to
Harrisburg this weekend.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think the city looks like a war zone? Can you
clarify your comment from your last visit?
TRUMP: What? What did you say?
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think the city looks like a war zone? Last
time you were here you mentioned that -
TRUMP: Any other questions?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: And joining me now is Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin. And
Senator, I wanted to talk to you because when we think about what the
democratic party message is, it could be a little abstract or this is a
party that does not have control of the government. But you`re in a Trump
- a state Trump won. You`re going to have to try to win statewide in less
than two years and I wonder what you, your message to your voters is about
what you stand for and what the democratic party stands for in this moment.
TAMMY BALDWIN, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM WISCONSIN: Well, it`s never
changed since I first was elected to public office and certainly since I
ran for the Senate in 2012. It`s about how we help hardworking people get
ahead, recognizing the dignity of worth - of work over the -over rewarding
wealth and I`ll get back to that in terms of our tax reform conversation
because we do reward wealth more than reward work in our tax code. But,
it`s standing up to a rigged system so that that the working class in my
state and across America can get ahead again.
HAYES: So that`s an interesting, that term, rigged system and working
class. Those are two words, I was thinking about that and the context of
this really interesting set of focus groups with Obama-Trump voters, right?
These are people that voted for both of those people in Macon County
Michigan which is not Wisconsin but not super far from the experience that
I think a lot of voters in your state. And a lot of this about that he was
pro - that the democratic party was pro the wealthy, richer people, the big
wigs, the lobbyist, that they didn`t help the lower class, they didn`t help
the middle class. What do you do about that perception out there? Is that
fair and how do you counter it?
BALDWIN: Well, first of all, I hope to be judged on my record because I`ve
been fighting for by America policies, I`ve been fighting to change the tax
code so that it does reward work over wealth. And so there`s a track
record on which I can demonstrate to the Wisconsin voters that I am
fighting for them. And I have to say, I didn`t get to see the focus groups
that you`re describing but I do think that working class voters in
Wisconsin heard trump return over and over again to issues of trade and by
America -
HAYES: right.
BALDWIN: - but if they have been watching me over my career, they have
seen me fight against unfair trade deals since day one.
HAYES: So here - I want to talk about unfair trade in a second. So let`s
put a pin on that for a second. I want to talk about taxes, too because
you know, part of the question here, right, is about - is about perception
and reality, right? How much of voters are getting signals that someone is
fighting for them and how much the policy details matter, trickle down to
them in terms of the tax proposal that the White House has put out, you
know, it`s a fairly standard republican party deficit finance tax cut for
the very wealthy, largely. Is that - do you think that`s landing with
voters in your state or does the perception matter more than what`s
actually in the details?
BALDWIN: Well, they must think it`s the perception because this is the
Trump tax plan that`s on one sheet of paper. It has no details and so,
he`s all about perception right now rather than getting into the substance.
But what is frustrating to me is so many of the promises he made on the
campaign trail, some of which I agree with -
HAYES: Right.
BALDWIN: - aren`t evident in this plan, including the carried - closing
the carried interest loophole, which I have championed in the Senate ever
since I got here.
HAYES: So the President favored on the campaign trail closing what`s
called the carry interest loophole, which hedge fund managers could declare
what`s essentially their ordinary income as capital games get a tax to the
far lower rate, save lots and lots of money taxes. Basically, everyone
I`ve talked to who`s an unbiased expert think it`s a ridiculous loophole
and wants to close it but it never happens. Do you think it`s going to get
closed now?
BALDWIN: Well, if he`s really about draining the swamp, this is one of the
best pieces of evidence that our system is rigged. Why I have doubts and
caution is that this tax plan, so to speak, was written by two Wall Street
bankers, Cohen and Mnuchin and - so that gives me great concerns. But we
are going to continue to focus in on this particular provision. I`m
reintroducing the bill to close the carried interest loophole with
colleagues tomorrow. And we also have to understand that if he does
ultimately include that in his tax plan, that he doesn`t give a whole bunch
of other handouts to the very wealthiest to you know, take away its effect.
HAYES: Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, thank you for your time.
BALDWIN: Thank you.
HAYES: Coming up, the authoritarian that President Trump says he`s a smart
cookie that he`d be honored to meet. That story after the short break.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: If you look at - if you look at North Korea, this guy, this - I
mean, he`s like a maniac. OK. And you got to give him credit. How many
young guys - he was like 26 or 25 when his father died - take over these
tough generals and all of a sudden, you know, it`s pretty amazing when you
think of it that, how does he do that? Even though it is a culture and
it`s a cultural thing, he goes in, he takes over and he`s the boss. It`s
incredible. He wiped out the uncle, he wiped out this one, that one. I
mean this guy doesn`t play games.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Donald Trump has changed his mind a lot of issues. He has been
quite consistent in his admiration for the leadership style of North
Korea`s Kim Jong-un. Man who rules one of the world`s most repressive,
violent regimes. The President expresses admiration on the campaign trail
and again in an interview this weekend.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: He was a young man of 26 or 27 when he took over from his father
when his father died. He`s dealing with obviously tough people, in
particular, the generals and others. And at a very young age, he was able
to assume power. A lot of people, I`m sure, tried to take that power away
whether it was his uncle or anybody else and he was able to do it. So,
obviously, he`s a pretty smart cookie.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Asked about those remarks he said, White House Press Secretary
stood by the President`s words about Kim Young-un.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: He assumed power at a - at a young age when his father passed away
and there were a lot of potential threats that could have come his way, and
he`s obviously managed to lead a country forward, despite the obvious
concerns that we and so many other people have. The - you know, he is a
young person to be leading a country with nuclear weapons.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Now, the President says under the right circumstances, he`d be
eager to meet the North Korean dictator telling Bloomberg news, if it would
be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be
honored to do it. But Kim Jong-un isn`t the only strong man that President
open to meeting with. This weekend, he spoke on the phone the leader who`s
regime has murdered thousands of citizens and that leader got an invitation
to the White House, that`s next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Since Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte took office last
summer, police, and vigilante groups have carried out over7,000 extra-
judicial killings as part of the widely condemned crack down on drug users
and distributors, at least that`s what they say it`s for. And not only has
Duterte urged civilians to kill any of their fellow citizens with a drug
problem, he has personally bragged about having himself murdered people as
the Mayor of a city in the Philippines.
Now, Duterte has received a personal invitation to the White House direct
from the President of the United States came during a phone call between
two leaders on Saturday, which the White House described as very friendly
conversation. Today, the President defended the invite and interview with
Bloomberg Politics, saying of Duterte, “he`s been very, very tough on the
drug problem but he has a massive drug problem. Perhaps most importantly,
according to this President, in spite of global condemnation, Duterte
retains support at home. Quoting again, “You know, he`s very popular in
the Philippines,” Trump said. “He has a very high approval rating in the
Philippines.” White House says the effort to (INAUDIBLE) Duterte is part
of a broader push to isolate North Korea, a claim that left many experts on
the region scratching their heads. So, it may just be that it comes out of
President`s often expressed affinity for authoritarian strongman or
possibly it has something to do with this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: Trump Tower Manila is going to be something special. It won`t be
anything like it in
the Philippines and actually even going beyond the Philippines. This is
going to be something that people love, that people respect as a structure.
The service, everything involved is going to be first
rated. We really look forward to it. It`s going to be great.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Trump`s Trump Manila, scheduled to open sometime this year. And
Donald Turmp`s partner on that project is now the Philippines trade envoy
with the U.S.
I`m joined now by MSNBC national security analyst Evelyn Farkas, former
deputy assistant
secretary of defense.
Evelyn, there`s this reporting from my colleague Andrea Mitchell that State
Department and NSC blind-sided by Donald Trump`s off the cuff invite to
Duterte. I`m told that was not on the talking points for the call.
How big of a deal is it to get a personal invitation from the president of
the United States, particularly in the midst of the widespread condemnation
of the extrajudicial killings there?
EVELYN FARKAS, MSNBC NATIONAL SECUIRTY ANALYST: It`s a pretty big deal.
And I think, Chris, this gets back to the whole issue of Trump selectively
praising these leaders who have
very checkered, if not horrendous, human rights records. So, Duterte is
pretty much in the category I would say with Vladimir Putin in terms of
having a bad human rights record. And President Trump goes out of his way
to praise these men and then reward them. I mean, Duterte, if he would be
invited actually come with a formal invitation to the White House. That`s
a gift.
And, you know, most presidents they are generally silent. I guess worst
case scenario when it comes to human rights and foreign leaders, the worst
case scenario is they`re silent. This guy is going out of his way, our
current president, to actually praise these individuals. And we`re not
getting anything in exchange.
HAYES: Well, I`m glad you raise that, right, because there`s a question
about how much of a break this is. I mean, obviously the U.S. government
would invite Saudi crown prince to the U.s. while that regime was doing all
sorts of things that are violations of human rights, the government of
Bahrain, which we have invited the leaders of. Sisi, who shows up at Davos
where he`s applauded after massacring and slaughtering 1,000 protesters. I
mean, how much of a break is this, really?
FARKAS: I think it`s – I think it`s pretty bad. Again, because of what
he says. It`s not necessarily inviting the Philippine president, per se,
although again, in this case, it`s odd because I don`t really know what we
would get from him. I have been to the Philippines. I`ve been actually to
North
Korea. There`s very little linkage between the two.
Where where there is linkage between the two.
Where there is linkage, and this worries me, is with China. And, you know,
in the same meeting that Duterte came out of that Trump and he were
discussingon the phone, that same summit that Duterte headed, the ASEAN
summit, he was the honorary titular chair. At that summit, Duterte came
out and said, there`s nothing we can do about the Chinese build up in the
Spratly Islands. He was basically saying that the U.S. position, which is
we want freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, therefore China
cannot build up these islands militarily and keep other countries from
navigating there
freely. Duterte was saying, oh, we don`t back you United States.
So, it`s very odd to me – I think we have to pay attention not just to
what Trump said about inviting him over, but what was it that Duterte said.
HAYES: Well, and then then he responds by saying he may be too busy for
the White House visit. So, after this - I mean, I also just want to be
clear, there`s been incredible reporting, there`s great reporting in the
New Yorker, there`s an incredible photo essay. I mean, what is happening
in the Philippines right now is a moral abomination. I mean, you are
talking about people being murdered willy nilly by vigilantes and the
police with absolutely no justice.
These are people who are not convicted of anything, sometimes they`re drug
addicts, sometimes they`re not drug addicts, they`re just people. I mean,
it is really horrible what`s happening there.
FARKAS: Yeah. Yeah. I mean, it`s basically vigilante, shooting, drugs,
people who are taking drugs, people who are in the place at the wrong time.
There`s no due process. It`s clearly human rights
violation. Thousands of people have died as a result of this. And I don`t
think that President Duterte should be getting praised by the U.S.
president.
Again, in the worst case scenario a President Bush or something would have
kept silence.
HAYES: That point is important, because not only does he praise him. He
praises specifically when he doubles down today, he says the way he`s
dealing with the drug problem, that is an affirmative endorsement of
essentially spate of thousands of extrajudicial killings.
FARKAS: Right. And in December he said the same thing. But in December
he was not yet
the president of the United States.
And, again, the other point this gets to, Chris, and I think you made it,
is that it`s kind of off the cuff. This is not how the president should
operate when he`s dealing with foreign leaders. He needs to have a
briefing. He needs to have a piece of paper that tells him what points he
needs to make with the president of the Philippines. And again I get back
to this, what are we getting in exchange of this? We`re getting a
Philippine president who was saying, oh, I`m going to side with China, and
that`s partly probably why he`s hedging on whether he`s coming here,
because in general, this Philippine president Duterte is hedging in his
relationship between China and the U.S., frankly I think not just at the
expense of U.S. national security interests, but at the interest of his own
country, because the Philippines has a dispute over some of the islands in
South China Sea with China and other countries.
HAYES: All right, Evelyn Farkas, thank you.
FARKAS: Thank you very much, Chris.
HAYES: Still ahead, a huge resignation from Fox News amid the growing
scandals of the network. Gabrielle Sherman broke the story. He joins me
ahead.
Plus, the first campaign out of 2020 in Thing One, Thing Two, after the
break.
HAYES: Thing One tonight, the Trump campaign announced a $1.5 million TV
ad buy today. That`s right, the president`s campaign for an election
happening three-and-a-half years from now is buying national ad space. But
they`ve hit a snag, their ad included video of the president shaking hands
with National Security Security Adviser H.R. McMaster who is in uniform.
You see there.
A member of the watchdog group, the Campaign Legal Center quickly noted
that this seems to violate intent of intent of military policy against
members engaging in partisan political activity.
So, Donald J. Trump the president inc removed that video, posted a re-
edited version shortly after.
Now, in the first three months of this year, Trump raised $13 million for
his re-election. We
know over a million dollars went to TV ads, which is not surprising.
Tonight, we know where a whole bunch more is going, which is also not
surprising but it`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.
HAYES: President Trump`s 2016 campaign spent a whole lot of money on
Donald Trump`s personal businesses. Politico put the final tally at $12.8
million according to FEC reports. And now it appears the habit of spending
campaign cash at Trump businesses will continue while Donald Trump
is the president.
An analysis by the Huffington Post found that Trump`s re-election campaign
has $274,000 in rent to Trump`s office building during the first three
months this year. Now that total works out to monthly average of $91,000,
which is more than half of what Trump`s campaign was paying Trump
Tower each month at the height of the presidential race.
Back then, though, the campaign had 168 employees compared with just 20
now.
Also report that tens of thousands of dollars have been spent by the
campaign on Trump hotels, Trump restaurants, even Trump water. As a
reminder, that is the spending now, 7 percent of way into the president`s
first term with election day three years and six months away.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: First, it was Roger Ailes, then Bill O`Reilly, now yet another Fox
News VIP is out. Bill Shine, the long-time deputy of Roger Ailes, who
became co-chairman of Fox news when his boss was forced out just handed him
his notice.
Fox News co-founder Rupert Murdoch emailing employees, sadly Bill Shine
resigned today. I know Bill was respected and liked by everybody at Fox
News. We will all miss him.
Joining me now, the report who first broke the news of Shine`s resignation,
Gabe Sherman, national affairs editor at New York Magazine, MSNBC
contributor.
What led to Shine`s departure?
GABE SHERMAN, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: Well, really this was the culmination of
just the whole snowballing of scandals, lawsuits. Bill Shine was the
subject of negative press reports. Rupert Murdoch took him to lunch last
Monday. And as of the middle of last week, Rupert Murdoch had decided Bill
Shine had become a distraction, a liability to the network. They decided
to pull the
trigger.
HAYES: The allegations against him, which he has denied, I should say, are
that he was intimately involved in the kinds of covers up, settlements,
payments pertaining to accusations of sexual harassment by both Roger Ailes
and Bill O`Reilly.
SHERMAN: Yeah, I know Bill Shine is a behind the seens figure. But for
your viewers it`s hard to over state his centrality to Fox News. He was
Roger Ailes right hand man, for years. He was in all of those meetings,
was intimately aware with Roger Ailes`s operation and the culture.
And so the idea that he was not aware of this misogyny and sexual
harassment really just strikes a lot of people as unbelievable.
And so women at Fox News who I have been talking to in recent weeks and
months i have been talking, how is he still in this job if the Murdochs
were intent on cleaning up the culture, they would have removed him long
ago.
HAYES: So, Sean Hannity is a big defender of Bill Shine. He says, “Gabe,
I pray this is
not true. When you broke the news saying it was unclear whether he was
going to say. If it is, that`s the total end of FNC as we know it.” And
then you have an article saying that other people are reporting that he`s
eyeing an exit from Fox News.
SHERMAN: By all accounts that`s not true. Hannity is likely going to stay
at Fox.
HAYES: That`s good to know.
SHERMAN: But that tweet is so striking b ecause it shows the loyalty
Hannity has to Shine.
We should point out that Bill Shine was, for years, Sean Hannity`s
executive producer. So they both go way back. They`re both from Long
Island. So, this is a blow to loyalist like Hannity who see their rabbi in
Shine leaving.
HAYES: There`s also just - I can`t keep track of all of the lawsuits.
There`s been a set of new
lawsuits and a woman who said that she was demoted after writing about her
(inaudible), which is a really difficult.
SHERMAN: Personal issue.
HAYES: …very personal, difficult illness, hard to talk about, that she
wrote about it and she was essentially demoted after.
SHERMAN: And got approval from her supervisors to write about it. And so,
you know, this is a case where women were sort of alleged that they were
harassed not just sexually, but also just in their gender as women.
And so this case, and others, which will be coming that I understand in the
weeks to come, is a scandal that`s just not ending.
And for me, as a reporter, you wonder where the story goes.
HAYES: Where does it go
SHERMAN: And it`s hard to know how the Murdochs really get themselves out
of this, because Roger Ailes for 20 years created a culture that was
reflection of him. And you can`t remove a few pieces and think that it
changes. I mean, this has to be a wholesale housecleaning and a
reformation of a culture that was very entrenched.
HAYES: And I mean, and first of all, it feels like the flood gates are
open now, right. I mean, we`re seeing - every day there`s a lawsuit. It
also seems like, the question is to what degree is the connection of the
personality of Roger Ailes his politics and the politics that showed up on
the network and how severable is that entire continuum?
SHERMAN: I mean, I don`t think you can sever. I think the one saving
grace that the Murdochs have is the audience. And I think you and I have
talked about this before. With all of this, through all of this turmoil,
the audiences are incredibly loyal. The ratings have not gone down. It`s
almost like they audience can learn almost anything they want about Fox
News and they`re still going to turn it.
HAYES: Do you think that – how much of this is being driven by concerns
by the Murdoch
enterprises more broadly about their business as they think about Sky News
acquisition in England, as they think about particularly the Murdoch sons
about their sort of public profile and brand?
SHERMAN: I think that`s very clear, because this is not, this is sort of a
moral question, the
Murdochs would have cleaned house in the immediate wake of Ailes`s
departure, because…
HAYES: Right. I mean, Shine is sort of losing – it`s somewhat odd,
because Shine is kind of losing his job now for things that were already on
the record and were knowing awhile ago.
SHERMAN: Exactly. I mean, in that sense you could sort of see, understand
Bill Shine`s frustration, this is not new news, per se, but this is a case
where the Murdochs only act when they sort of have to, it`s not necessarily
about doing the right thing, it`s about doing the business thing.
HAYES: Gabe Sherman, thank you.
SHERMAN: Thank you.
HAYES: Up next, Andrew Jackson, Donald Trump and why nobody stepped in to
stop`s American`s civil war. An unbelievable White House interview after
the break.
HAYES: Among the many head scratching moments of President Trump`s 100 day
media offensive, this one might stand out the most.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
TRUMP: They said my campaign is most like – my campaign and win – was
most like Andrew Jackson with his campaign. And I said, when was Andrew
Jackson? It was 1828. That`s a long time ago. That`s Andrew Jackson.
And he had a very, very mean and nasty campaign, because they said this was
the meanest and the nastiest, and unfortunately it continues.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE; He`s a fascinating…
TRUMP: I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later, you wouldn`t
have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big
heart. And he was, he was really angry that he saw what he was happening
with regard to the Civil War. He said there`s no reason for this.
People don`t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why?
People don`t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could
that one not have been worked out?
(EDN VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: For the record, Jackson`s presidential term ended 24 years before
the start of the civil
war. Jackson died 16 years before the start of the war, the nation`s
seventh president was a proud
slave owner.
People do in fact ask why was there the Civil War? And most historians
agree the cause was slavery, which it was.
Joining me now, Jason Johnson, politics editor at The Root, journalism
professor at Morgan State University, and former congressman David Jolly,
Republican of Florida.
All right, Jason, I`m going to – I mean. Where to start? I guess the
first position is just like, does it matter he sort of screwed up the
history? I think to be honest I think he read something about the
nullification crisis of 1832 in which Jackson stood strong for the union
against actually an anonymous pamphlet written by his VP John Calhoun, who
is one of the great villains of that period, and got it garbled so what`s
the big deal?
JASON JOHNSON, MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY: Yeah Frederick Douglass must have
told him the wrong thing when they were talking, because not a lot of
people know all the work he`s doing.
Look, to be honest with you, Chris, I`m less concerned about the fact that
Donald Trump doesn`t
know basic 5th grade history, than I am about the fact that he has such
admiration for Andrew Jackson.
I went and looked it up. If you look at the kinds of presidents that
presidents admire, right, Nixon liked Abraham Lincoln. Ronald Reagan liked
Calvin Coolidge, the fact that Trump admires a man who forced 100,000
native Americans across the country, 15,000 died, he was responsible for
the Trail of Tears. He was a proud slave owner, the fact that that`s who
Trump admires is a greater crime than him not realizing the guy was dead
before the civil war.
HAYES: Daivd, there`s also something that is really key here, which what
the president knows and who teaches him new things he knows. Because it
seems like the powerful thing to be able to tell the president of the
United States a new thing, because you can see him process it and
internalize it, and in that is great power.
So, the best example of this is him talking about the president of China,
Xi Jinping, explaining North Korea to him where he says after listening for
10 minutes I realized it`s not so easy. I felt strongly they had
tremendous power over North Korea, but it`s not what you would think.
If you get to explain something to the president first, you have a
tremendous advantage.
DAVID JOLLY, FRM. CONGRESSMAN FROM FLORIDA: Chris, I think you should ask
for five minutes with the president. He might back off the AHCA.
Listen, you asked does it matter when he says these things? It does for
two reasons. First, he`s sober when he does that, right. It was pointed
out at the White House Correspondents` Dinner, he`s sober. This is a sober
president saying these things.
But it also matters for this reason, when you lose credibility, you lose
the benefit of the doubt. And he has lost his credibility.
Look, when he intimates to April Ryan that perhaps and all black
journalists or all black people might know each other, when he refers to
Elizabeth Warren in a racist term, when he talks about Frederick Douglass
still alive, he talks about the civil war, he has lost his credibility, and
so he`s lost the benefit of the doubt. It`s why Billy Long in a district,
Congressman Long, who Trump won that district by 40 points today said Mr.
President, I don`t believe you on pre-existing conditions. It`s why his
tax plan was greeted with a yawn. It`s why the budget doesn`t include
border wall money, because McConnell doesn`t think the president needs it.
He`s lost credibility.
HAYES; Long - that point about long, David, is a really interesting one
because I am still working through how much it does matter what the
president does and doesn`t say. And what I”m hearing - what you`re saying
there is that`s where it matters because you can`t offer assurances to
wavering members - we`ll fix this in conference or et cetera, the kinds of
things where you could
generally give a member your word, a member of of your own party, who is
going to be disposed to believe you, you are saying that you think that has
tangible effects for the ability to whip votes?
JOLLY: Of course, because what Billy Long said today said is basically,
Mr. President, i don`t believe you. I don`t trust you that you`re actually
going to resolve this. And so if a president loses his
credibility on capitol hill, look, we`re steps away from him losing his
political agenda, his legislative agenda, and we know what that means for
`18 and `20.
I think you`re going to see a primary against this president from the
Republican Party in the next presidential election.
HAYES: Well, Jason, this question about what, you know, everyone learning
to understand the
president often says things that are just sort of just speaking off the top
of the dome. And what that means for the way that – I mean, you saw John
Dickerson at the top of the show in that interview saying well I want to
hear from you, the president of the United States.
What effect do you think it has on the way we`re used to understanding the
dynamics of
power and politics to have a president who will say things that everyone
understands is essentially just trash talk?
JOHNSON: Well, it`s not just that it`s just trash talk, right. That works
for the Cavs tonight. But he`s hostile, he`s rude, he`s dishonest. We
know when he`s being dishonest.
But what it also says is this, and this is a problem if you`re a member of
congress, if you`re international trade agreements have to be worked
through. He seems like a president who is incredibly gullible who will
believe whatever he hears.
I feel, Chris, that if you point the Man in the High Castle in front of him
he would think it was a documentary, we lost World War II.
HAYES: The point about the gullibility, David, is it`s such a great point
because at one the level
entire persona of this president is as a kind of hard bitten cynic that
he`s done the tough deals and he`s
been watching people get sold snake oil for so long, finally he`s there,
and then listen to this. This is the president today saying he`s willing
to consider a gas tax hike to fund infrastructure. It`s something I would
certainly consider if we ear marked money towards the highways.
Now listening to Sean Spicer explaining why apparently nowhere he said
this. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He did not express support for
it. He expressed that a group that had met with him expressed support with
it and that he out of respect would consider their request. That`s it.
There was no endorsement of it, or support for it, he was just relaying
what another industry group had shared with him.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: But this is point, an industry point that has a specific agenda met
with him, and the next thing you know he`s floating it, David.
This, I mean, as a member of congress, even, not president, you get lobbied
all the time. Part of the skillset you learn is basically filtering that
information, understanding that people have an agenda.
JOLLY: Well, and you have to trust the consistency and the judgment of the
people you`re working with. And a Republican Congress now can`t trust the
president.
Listen, what it comes down to, Carl Bernstein talked about this several
times this weekend. We have a president who lies. And this is tough job
for folks like you, Chris, in the media. How much do you cover the lies?
Because here`s what`s going to happen through the long lens of history.
The president is going to be judged on what he does. And that`s going to
be a much harsher judgment, his policies, than actually lying. Because
we`ve had presidents that lie, but he is weakening the presidency. That`s
going to be a harsh judgment.
HAYES: I continue to operate with the belief substance matters. Ishoudl
say the president just tweeting President Andrew Jackson who died 16 years
before the Civil War started, saw it coming
and was angry. Would never lever it happen.”
I don`t - that`s a tough counter factual. I don`t think there`s a ton of
evidence. A lot of people did try to work out compromises. None of them
worked for a reason.
Jason Johnson.
JOLLY: Chris, understand, he also said Abraham Lincoln must have been a
failure as a president if he didn`t negotiate a better deal than the Civil
War, that`s also what he was doing when he made that comment.
HAYES: Also true. Jason Johnson, David Jolly, Thank you.
That is All In for this evening.
