All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 4/18/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: April 18, 2017

Guest: Richard Painter, Rick Wilson, Saru Jayaraman, Michelle Goldberg

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: He`s afraid what will look like

tonight people don`t like him. And that`s HARDBALL for now, thanks for

being with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I have a little

conflict of interest because I have a major, major building in Istanbul.

HAYES: A Presidential conflict of interest in the President`s own words.

TRUMP: I have a major, major building in Istanbul.

HAYES: Tonight, the jaw-dropping story of the President`s support for a

Turkish strongman, and why it`s a conflict of interest smoking gun.

Then as polls close in Georgia -

TRUMP: Hello, this is President Donald Trump.

HAYES: Could the President`s last-minute entry into tonight`s big special

election backfire?

HAYES: Plus Tom Perez and Senator Bernie Sanders on their tour to turn red

states blue.

BERNIE SANDERS, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM VERMONT: Our job is to

radically transform the democratic party.

HAYES: And as the protests continue and another woman speaks out, new

reporting that Fox News is finally turning on Bill O`Reilly.

BILL O`REILLY, FOX NEWS TV HOST: Caution.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Everything is happening

tonight. It seems an incredibly busy night of news. The polls are now

closed in the special election that is the first real test case to see how

powerful the resistance to Donald Trump can be. We will be going to

Georgia and bringing you the results as we get them. But first, tonight

the White House is attempting to contain a budding conflict of interest

controversy of the first order. At first glance, it made no sense. Why

would President Trump place a phone call to Turkish President Recep Erdogan

to congratulate Erdogan for winning a heavily disputed referendum that will

greatly expand his power while, many experts say, effectively putting an

end to democracy in Turkey? America, after all, likes to think of itself

as a defender of democracy, at least in word if not always in deed. And

even before the referendum, Erdogan had looked increasingly like an

autocrat. His government under a seemingly perpetual state of emergency,

his record of throwing dissidents and journalists in jail, leaving much of

the world aghast. The U.S. State Department sure seemed concerned,

releasing a statement noting election regularities and urging the

government of Turkey to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all

citizens while insisting that commitment to the rule of law and a diverse

and free media remains essential. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman

Edward Royce cast the referendum as a sign of Turkey`s creeping

authoritarianism, saying that all who value democracy - this is a

republican - pluralism and Turkey`s key role in the region should be

concerned about the elimination of important checks and balances in the

Turkish system. Yet President Trump, the leader of the free world as we

like to say, went out of his way to call Erdogan, to pat him on the back

for consolidating power in a completely unnecessary and unforced departure

from American foreign policy and American values. Not a wink and a nod for

an autocrat we were allied with, but a full, hearty Atta-boy. It looks

absolutely bewildering until you hear this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I have a little conflict of interest because I have a major, major

building in Istanbul. And it`s a tremendously successful job. It`s called

Trump towers, two towers instead of one. Not the usual one. It`s two.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was Trump in December 2015 in a Breitbart interview with none

other than Steve Bannon, explicitly stating he has a conflict of interest

in Turkey. Straight from the horse`s mouth. Throughout the campaign and

into the Presidency, we`ve talked in hypothetical terms about the danger

posed by having a President who refuses to separate himself from his

sprawling worldwide business interests. We no longer need to talk in terms

of hypotheticals. This is what that looks like. It looks like the

President propping up an autocrat antithetical to American values, a man

who in that same 2015 interview Trump suggested was allied with ISIS

terrorists.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: So we have a very complex set of circumstances and if you look at

Turkey, turkey looks like they`re on the side of ISIS more or less based on

the oil.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Erdogan himself presided over the opening ceremonies for the Trump

towers in Istanbul in 2012 and met with Trump at the time. Ivanka Trump

tweeting afterward, quote, “thank you, Prime Minister Erdogan, for joining

us yesterday to celebrate the launch of #trumptowersistanbul.” Last year,

after the President proposed banning Muslims from the United States,

Erdogan declared that Trump has no tolerance for Muslims in America, and he

called the Istanbul towers to lose Trump`s name, which would be a blow of

course to the Trump organization. In the wake of yesterday`s call, that`s

probably no longer so much of a concern. The Trump administration defended

the call today, insisting the bigger point and priority of Trump`s call was

to talk about shared interests with a longstanding NATO ally. Yet Trump

has given us no reason to dismiss fears that he is using the full force and

power of the Presidency to enrich himself and his family. The fears that

arise when a President refuses to divest himself from his businesses,

refuses to release his tax returns so we can even know what it is he owns,

and how it might affect how he wields power. In the wake of yesterday`s

call, every citizen now has to ask, did the President of the United States

go out of his way to lend our nation`s imprimatur to a power grab by a

rising authoritarian who he said was aligned with ISIS because the

President wanted to protect his own bottom line? Joining me now, Richard

Painter, who was Chief White House Ethics Lawyer under George W. Bush and

Republican Political Strategist and Columnist Rick Wilson. And Mr.

Painter, I`ll start with you. I mean, Trump was very forthcoming about

this in that interview. He said, “I have a conflict of interest.” It sure

looks like one.

RICHARD PAINTER, GEORGE W. BUSH FORMER CHIEF WHITE HOUSE ETHICS LAWYER:

Well, it certainly is. He stands to make a lot of money over there in

Turkey and elsewhere around the world. And he doesn`t care if that means

that he`s going to be accommodating a totalitarian government, the

authoritarian style that we see taking over in Turkey. It actually might

be very pleasing to him and to Steve Bannon and some of the people who work

for President Trump. But bottom line is, he`s focused on increasing his

bottom line. He`s not focusing on the American interests in Turkey or

anywhere else, and this is a very dangerous situation because we see

dictators rising not just in Turkey but the Philippines and in many other

countries, and all the President of the United States cares about is his

own business interests and his own conflicts of interest, enriching his

family. We see all the trademarks coming in from China, not just for the

President but for Ivanka, and that seems to be all they care about. And

I`m wondering where are we accommodating and helping serve the interests of

the American people? That`s not happening, and this is a very dangerous

world, that I`m very worried about how this administration is dealing with

it.

HAYES: Rick, you know, this - I - when I saw the news last night about

this phone call, it was originally reported in Turkey first of course. I

thought to myself, wow, that is a really strange decision. I mean there`s

a lot of ways you can play this. And if he had been asked at an

availability about it and he said, oh, I like Erdogan, but this was an

affirmative decision to do something that I think left all of our allies

scratching their heads, particularly across Europe. This was widely

condemned, this referendum widely seen.

RICK WILSON, REPUBLICAN POLITICAL STRATEGIST AND COLUMNIST: Right.

HAYES: And then you go back and you listen to the interview and you look

at the tweet and you think to yourself, well, that seems like an

(INAUDIBLE) plausible explanation for it, and that is deeply unnerving.

This is what it looks like.

WILSON: I mean, Chris, I think there are two equally disturbing

possibilities here. The first is, he`s doing this to protect his fiscal

interest, his financial interest in Turkey. The second is that he`s a

fanboy for authoritarians.

HAYES: Right.

WILSON: And the fact of the matter, this referendum rolled back the basic

infrastructures of democracy in Turkey quite a long way, making Erdogan

into one of the most powerful political leaders in the world in terms of

the executive power he`s taken by this referendum. It is a really touchy

situation, I think, in terms of Turkey being a participating member in NATO

and in the European Community, et cetera, because it is basically become

now – he`s basically in some sort of a central Asian strongman figure.

And I think maybe Trump does love that a little bit, but I also think that

he never takes his eye off the family business. And Trump wants to

monetize the Oval Office, the guarantee you, the first thing he thought of

was not has Turkey lost most of his fundamental democratic freedoms, but

how am I going to profit or loss on this thing?

HAYES: And Richard, obviously we don`t have the tax returns. The

President continues to stonewall on that front, but we don`t even know what

the level of financial enrichment or exposure here is in this case, right?

I mean, there is - could be a flow of income coming actively from that

franchise, from the way that deal is structured in Turkey, and we just

don`t know.

PAINTER: Well, we know that it`s a lot. We don`t know exactly how much.

We don`t know all the details, but we know that he has substantial

financial interests in Turkey, in the Philippines, and many other

countries. And this is a dangerous situation. This is what happened in

the 1930s, when we had the rise of dictators in Europe, and many American

business people had substantial financial interests in Germany and other

countries. But at least President Roosevelt didn`t. And this is a very

bad situation when a President refuses to divest of his international

holdings. He`s beholden to foreign dictators, foreign oligarchs, and we`re

going to have American soldiers could easily get trapped into situations

abroad simply because he wants to defend his financial interests. We need

the President to divest himself of these conflicts of interest now and also

to abide by the constitution because it is unconstitutional for him to

receive any benefit s and payments from foreign governments, and that could

be going on right now in Turkey and elsewhere.

WILSON: Absolutely.

PAINTER: We know it is with respect to the bank of China. I mean this is

a very bad situation right now.

HAYES: Rick, I wonder if there`s a trip wire here with republicans in the

House. I thought it was interesting the foreign affairs - foreign services

- sorry, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman basically, you know, had the

position that I think most people had on this referendum. If there`s - if

there`s - if there - you`re going to see pushback from republicans on this.

WILSON: Chris, Donald Trump could receive briefcases full of blood-soaked

cash at the White House from foreign dictators, and the House republicans

right now will go, “not a big deal.”

They do not - they absolutely divorced themselves from holding him to

account for anything.

HAYES: Richard Painter and Rick Wilson, thanks to you both. Appreciate

it.

PAINTER: Thank you.

HAYES: We are now 89 days into this administration. You can barely

catalogue the conflicts of interest at play as Mr. Painter alluded to. In

fact, you can`t actually do it because on this tax day, the President still

refuses to release his tax returns. But the conflicts are just about

everywhere you look. Today, the President signed an executive order to

clamp down on guest worker visas specifically targeting the H-1B Visa

program while exempting crucially the H-2B Seasonal Worker Visa that Trump

himself uses to staff his Mar-a-Lago resort. Also today, the Associated

Press reported that on the very day Ivanka Trump had dinner with the

President of China earlier this month, Ivanka Trump`s company won

provisional approval from the Chinese government for three new trademarks.

And then there`s the lawsuit against the President for violating the

constitutions emoluments clause barring U.S. office holders from accepting

gifts from foreign powers. The suit first filed in January, centred on

what goes on at Trump`s hotels and restaurants, including the Trump

International Hotel in Washington D.C. And today the suit got two new

plaintiffs including the organization led by my next guest, Saru Jayaraman,

Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

Tell me, Saru, the theory of the case. What are you - why are you suing

the President?

SARU JAYARAMAN, RESTAURANT OPPORTUNITIES CENTER UNITED CO-FOUNDER: So the

theory of the case is that the President has violated, as you said, the

emoluments clause, which says, as Richard Painter said, that the President

cannot accept gifts of any kind or, in this case, business even from

foreign dignitaries, from Prime Ministers, Presidents, First Ladies. And

in this case, President Trump owns hotels and restaurants, many of them all

over America. And there is a conflict of interest because foreign

dignitaries, ambassadors, prime ministers, presidents will feel like they

should or, you know, feel compelled to stay at or consume at the

restaurants in these hotels in order to curry favor with the President, in

order to move policy, in order to get trade deals.

HAYES: Right.

JAYARAMAN: And that is a direct harm to our members. We represent 25,000

workers, over 200 restaurant owners, and several thousand consumers who

will lose business, especially the restaurant owners and workers who will

lose business as they have to compete now with the President of the United

States.

HAYES: So - I see. So a lot of people have said there`s a standing

problem here, right? Which is that who has standing to sue the President

for the violation, and who can show a tangible harm? And what you`re

saying is, your organization represents both owners and workers at

restaurants that are non-Trump restaurants -

JAYARAMAN: That`s right.

HAYES: - are (INAUDIBLE) tangibly going to be harmed by an inflow of

foreign dollars into Trump-owned properties in order to curry favor with

the President.

JAYARAMAN: That`s right. We`ve got a number of employers in New York, in

Washington, D.C., in Chicago, in Florida who receive foreign dignitaries as

customers all the time. And now they`re going to have to compete with the

President of the United States when these foreign dignitaries really feel

like they really should be eating at Trump restaurants - Trump and

restaurants and Trump hotels instead of the restaurants they`ve been eating

at, which belong to the members of our organization. So they will lose

income. The workers in these restaurants will lose tips, will lose income

themselves. There is direct harm as a result - to our members as a result

of this incredible conflict of interest and violation of the constitution.

Look, it`s hard enough in our industry. Workers receive the lowest wages

in our industry of almost any industry. Tipped workers get a minimum wage

of $2.13 an hour. They rely on these tips and now they`re having to

compete with the President of the United States and having to lose business

in terms of foreign dignitaries to Trump hotels and restaurants, it`s just

outrageous.

HAYES: It`s a very clear-cut articulation of harm there. We`ll see what

the courts make of it. I`ve heard a lot of legal observers who think you

guys have a good case to make. Saru Jayaraman, thank you very much.

JAYARAMAN: We think so to. Thank you.

HAYES: Thanks for being with me. All right. Still to come, DNC Chair Tom

Perez and Senatir Bernie Sanders join me exclusively for the first time

together to talk about their red state road show, selling the democratic

party back to their own base.

Meanwhile, we are awaiting the results of the Georgia special election.

Polls have closed there, and democrats are hoping to shock the world by

stealing a congressional seat. Can they pull it off? We`ll talk about

that after this two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: A little more than an hour ago, polls closed in the most talked

about House race in a long, long time. Where a democrat has more than a

fighting chance of winning a seat that hasn`t gone blue since Jimmy Carter

was in the White House. 30-year-old Jon Ossoff is leading in the most

recent polls where he`s been consistently in the low to mid-40s, which is

more than 20 points ahead of the closest republican but short of the 50

percent. Ossoff needs to win this thing outright and avoid a runoff

election in June. Meanwhile, keeping Ossoff below the 50 percent threshold

wasn`t the only challenge facing the republican field today. They also

need to figure out a way to distance themselves from Donald Trump,

particularly in a very affluent, well-educated district. Fact as the New

York Times pointed out, it`s the best educated House district held by a

republican in the country, and its republican voters in exactly this kind

of district who seemed to be the most turned off by Trump. For instance,

in 2012, Mitt Romney carried the district by whopping 23 percentage points.

Five months ago, Trump barely squeaked by. So, if you thought that Trump

would stay away from this race, keep his name out of it, you would of

course be wrong. In the last three days, Trump has tweeted about the race

six times. And then, there`s this Robocall.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

TRUMP: Hello. This is President Donald Trump. Liberal democrats from

outside of Georgia are spending millions and millions of dollars trying to

take your republican congressional seat away from you. Don`t let them do

it. Tomorrow there`s a special election for Congress in Georgia. Only you

can stop the super liberal democrats and Nancy Pelosi`s group and, in

particular, Jon Ossoff.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, Michelle Goldberg, Columnist for Slate who`s in

Atlanta covering the race. Michelle, we talked to you last night, today

was election day. What did you see?

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, SLATE COLUMNIST: You know, I think - it`s really hard

to extrapolate from - you know, the kind of - a number of polling places

that you can hit during a day - during the day, but turnout is definitely

really high. I went to one polling place in particular where people were

waiting in line for an hour, and people told me that the turnout would

seemed to be at that polling place even higher than it had been for the

Presidential election. I don`t think that`s true across the board, but you

know, at this point, nobody knows. There`s no model for an election like

this. And so, I think that they`re probably on track when I spoke to the

Ossoff campaign to get about a third of the total vote that they got in the

Presidential election. But who those voters are, just nobody knows.

HAYES: The Trump entrance in the race is really interesting to me because

-

GOLDBERG: Right.

HAYES: - you know, I`ve been watching the republicans, particularly Karen

Handel, who is a known quantity there. She said - run for state-wide

office before. Tying themselves in knots trying to kind of distance

themselves from the President. It`s the kind of race that you think you`d

lay low, but he`s definitely just thrown himself in.

GOLDBERG: Well, and I think that he understands that whatever happens

tonight, this is a referendum on Donald Trump. And if the most - the

result that`s the most expected is that you have Ossoff way ahead and then

Karen Handel in second place, which means that in essence you have two

anti-Trump candidates coming out on top with the kind of candidate who has

tried the hardest to tie himself to Trump, Bob Gray, being - coming in

third. And so, you know, I don`t think - I think that Donald Trump in as

much as he`s interested in this race, it`s not because of how it`s going to

affect the republican party at large. It`s because of what it says about

him.

HAYES: And that point about (INAUDIBLE) handle is an important one.

There`s sort of two front runners for that sort of second spot in this -

what they call jungle primary. And Gray has been the Trumpian candidate,

the make America great again candidate. Handel has been the kind of anti-

Trump republican, right?

GOLDBERG: Right.

HAYES: And so -

GOLDBERG: Well, although it`s a little mixed.

HAYES: Right.

GOLDBERG: I feel like it`s a little bit confused because on the one hand,

she`ll say that she plans to work - to work with Donald Trump, and there`s,

you know, Gray will hit her for not being pro-Trump enough, although it`s

not clear that that`s an attack with any kind of purchase in a district

where Trump`s favourability is either even or very, very slightly ahead.

But, you know, certainly below his favourability with republicans in the

country at large.

HAYES: Right. And do you think - I mean there`s then the question if we

do get this runoff, right, it`s like can Ossoff - like can the energy be

sustained? Can the motivation be sustained? Can Ossoff sustain what is

going to be an absolute avalanche of money pouring into a district that`s

already seen millions and millions and millions and millions of dollars

pour in for a special election?

GOLDBERG: So there`s already an avalanche of money pouring in. I mean,

people pay a lot of attention to the fact that he`s raised all this outside

money, but there is so much money - dark money pouring in to hit him with

negative ads. And so, you know, certainly I think his volunteers, you just

cannot overstate how passionate, borderline fanatical the women - and

they`re mostly women who are volunteering to try to give him a victory and

make a statement of their horror at the election of Donald Trump. I mean

they are indefatigable. And so, I don`t see them giving - you know, maybe

they`ll sleep in for a couple days, but I don`t see them giving up if

Ossoff doesn`t make it tonight.

HAYES: All right. Michelle Goldberg, down there in Georgia Sixth. The

eyes of the world on Georgia Sixth, the Atlanta suburbs there. We`re going

to have more updates if we hear them throughout the rest of the night.

Thank you Michelle.

GOLDBERG: Thanks a lot.

HAYES: Still ahead, the rebirth of the 50-state strategy. DNC Chair Tom

Perez and Senator Bernie Sanders on their national tour to turn red states

blue. That story coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The President visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, today to sign an

executive order enforcing laws already on the books. Those laws require

the federal government where possible to buy products made in the U.S. The

order does not apply to products sold by the President`s own company, of

course, many of which are imported from around the world. In rural Iowa

today, in a Town Hall hosted by Republican Senator Joni Ernst, a

constituent asked about the President`s contradictory stance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Your President talks about bringing jobs back to

America, buy America, make America. Shouldn`t he be the first one to bring

his company back and manufacture his products here, his daughter to bring

her companies back, manufacture here rather than importing materials?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He also asked about the President`s trips to his resort in Palm

Beach, where he has now spent most of his weekends since taking office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What`s your feelings on that and the President spending

weekends in Florida, costing us $3 million-plus for - in 100 days?

JONI ERNST, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM IOWA: You bet. I agree with you,

Doug. I agree on both points. I do think we need to bring manufacturing

back to the United States, and I would love to see that. And, you know,

maybe he puts his money where his mouth is and brings some of those jobs

here. With the trips to Florida, I do wish that he would spend more time

in Washington, D.C. That`s what we have the White House for. We would

love to see more of those State Department visits in Washington, D.C. That

is something I think that has been - has been bothering not just me but

some other members of our caucus. So I think that is going to be a topic

of discussion that we have when we get back to Washington, D.C.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Republican lawmakers are not the only ones talking to constituents

around the country. Senator Bernie Sanders and DNC Chair Tom Perez are

teaming up on a cross country tour of red and purple state. Their first

interview ever together coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: Our job is to bring millions of people into the political

process. Our job is to radically transform the democratic party. And when

we are united, we are strongest as a party, as a nation, as a resistance

movement.

whether you are a Republican in this room, a Democrat, an independent, I am

here to say

thank you for being part of the resistance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Senator Bernie Sanders and DNC chair Tom Perez kicked off a nine-

state tour in Maine last night. And they join me now from Louisville,

Kentucky.

It`s great to have you both. Senator, let me start with you. You know,

your relationship to

the Democratic Party is an interesting one. You`ve sort of famously been

an independent. You registered as a Democrat. You ran the primary. You

went back to being independent.

SANDERS: No. Chris, in Vermont, we don`t have party registration.

HAYES: OK, I`m sorry.

SANDERS: What you do do is take your ballot in the Democratic primary,

which I do.

HAYES: Right.

So I guess my question to you is do you – you`ve been talking - you`re on

this road trip now with the head of the DNC. You`re talking about

reforming, reviving, transforming the Democratic Party. Do you consider

yourself a Democrat?

SANDERS: No. I`m an independent. And I think if the Democratic Party is

going to succeed – and I want to see it succeed – it`s going to have to

open its doors to independents who are probably - there are probably more

independents in this country than either Democrats or Republicans. And

it`s got to open its doors to working people and to young people and create

a grassroots party, that`s what we need.

And what the party has got to focus on are the most important issues facing

working people - that`s the decline of the middle class, that`s the need to

take on the billionaire class and Wall Street and the insurance companies

and bring people together, a, against Trump`s absolutely reactionary

agenda, and, b, fight for a progressive agenda which, among other things,

includes a Medicare for all single-payer program.

HAYES: Is the DNC on board with Medicare with all single-payer, Tom?

PEREZ: You know, we want to make sure that health care is a right, it`s

not a privilege. And that`s why we fought for the Affordable Care Act.

That`s why we want to continue to expand it. We want to make sure that

everybody - and the Affordable Care Act has made tremendous progress. We

have more work to do.

And I think the unity, Chris, that we`ve shown in the recent efforts by

Trump to repeal the

Affordable Care Act have been an energizing force for Democrats,

independents, others who share

the values of inclusion and opportunity. And health care is absolutely a

right in this country, or should

be. It shouldn`t be a privilege. And obviously we believe that as

Democrats. Republicans don`t appear to believe that.

HAYES: You know, it`s interesting you mention that because the AHCA fight

was very unifying, And as I sort of surveyed the political landscape, you

had everyone from sort of real lefties, avowed socialists and folks who

were fighting in that fight, people all the way much more towards the

center, that whole spectrum was engaged in that fight.

And, Tom, I saw you speak last night in Maine, I believe it was. And

you`re talking to people in a lot of cases who there`s a significant part

of the party who feels like you were a stalking horse for the

establishment, that you`re there to sort of put down the Bernie Sanders

wing of the party. You represent the one faction in this battle. People

booed you. What is your message to those folks who are skeptical,

particularly of you and what your leadership represents there?

PEREZ: Well, we had a I thought we had a very good day yesterday, Chris.

And the reason we have a good day is we have shared values. You know, we

all believe that America works best when everyone has a chance to succeed,

when we have shared prosperity, not just prosperity for a few. I believe

that anyone who works a full-time job should make a livable wage and live a

middle class life. That`s what the Democratic Party believes. We believe

in access to higher education. Those are our values.

And when we put those values into action, that`s when we do well as

Democrats.

HAYES: Senator Sanders, here`s where I think the rubber hits the road on

this, right. So, the idea of sort of opportunity is great and these sort

of core economic messages. But part of what worked for Trump – and he`s

in Kenosha today, it`s a place we did a town hall. I was there with you,

senator.

Part of what worked there was something much more hard edged. It was a

much more populist rhetoric about people are screwing you, and I`m going to

bring back jobs to this country, right? And he`s there doing this buy

American, hire American. That is a more pointed message, and it worked

with people. And my question is, senator, to you, what is the pointed

response to that?

SANDERS: Well, what I think, Chris, is that people understand that there

is a reason why the middle class is shrinking and why we have 43 million

people living in poverty. And why, at the same time, the wealthiest

people in this country are doing phenomenally well. In the last 17 years,

we`ve seen an explosion, ten times increase in the number of billionaires.

And what the American people understand that we can`t bring about the

changes that we want – health care for all, making public colleges and

universities tuition-free, transforming our energy system away from fossil

fuel, unless we have the guts to point the finger at the ruling class of

this country.

HAYES: Right.

SANDERS: The billionaire class and Wall Street and say, you know what?

Your greed is destroying this country. And you know what? We`re going to

take you on.

And I think when you make that statement, a lot of people start nodding

their heads and they say, yeah, that`s what we got to do.

HAYES: See, this is what`s key to me. And Tom, I want to hear you talk

about this because when Bernie – senator, when you talk about this,

there`s a bad guy there. There`s a villain in the story. There are people

that are doing wrong by the American people.

Donald Trump is a story where he`s got villains as well, and they`re

different folks, sometimes they`re corporations, mostly they`re immigrants

and other people. What is the – do you see the world that way, Tom? Is

that the Democratic message? Do you think it`s important, as the senator

sitting next to you just said, to say the ruling class – his words – of

this country are basically screwing average folks?

PEREZ: Listen, you know, when we put hope on the ballot, Chris, we win.

When we allow our opponents to put fear on the ballot, we don`t do so well.

I believe.

HAYES: Tom, Tom, Tom – Hillary Clinton – this is my point. Hillary

Clinton ran on hope. She ran on hope. It was a very hopeful message. And

the point is do you have to name the enemy? That`s my question. Do you

have to say, these are the people that are screwing you?

PEREZ: Well, listen, I don`t – I think you`re creating a false choice,

Chris. What we have to do as Democrats is to articulate very clearly that

Donald Trump`s vision for America is a vision for the top

1 percent of the 1 percent. It`s a vision that`s divisive. When he talks

about the making America executive order, if you turn over the sheet on

that executive order, it probably says made in China.

You`ve got 50 pallets or so of Ivanka`s stuff that`s come into the United

States from China and Singapore since roughly the 1st of the year.

So part of what we have to do is expose the fraud of Donald Trump. He

keeps talking about how he`s going to make your life better. He`s going to

bring jobs back to America, and then you look at

what`s happening in reality. He`s making it harder for first-time home

buyers to buy a home. He`s still making all his products in Mexico, China,

and elsewhere, or almost all of his products. And so we talk about that,

Chris.

But then we also have to talk our affirmative vision. I believe that

America works best when everybody shares in that prosperity, and so we have

to do both.

HAYES: You`re out on the road. You`re talking to people. And I`ll ask

you both this. I`ll start with you, Tom. You`re talking to people in

places. You`re in Kentucky, which I think is really an interesting choice.

You`re in Maine. You`re going to go to Nevada. What are you hearing?

What are you learning? This is what I want to know. Everyone comes with

preconceptions. When you`re hearing, talking to people in these places,

tell me one thing you`ve learned, that you`re learning in doing this job

and going around talking to people?

PEREZ: The people of Kentucky, the people of Maine, the people everywhere

I go are incredibly resilient people. They want to hear the message of the

Democratic Party. They want to hear that optimistic message of inclusion.

How are we going to make their lives better? How are we going to do what

Ted Kennedy taught me, which is to help the common man and the common woman

to get that security for them and their family and their children and

grandchildren? And that`s what they want. There`s incredible energy out

here, and when we put our values out there and tell them clearly

what we`re fighting for, we`re fighting for them.

HAYES: What about you, senator? Do you agree with that?

SANDERS: What I see and hear is a lot more pain and a lot more discontent

than you see on television or you read in the papers. Just this morning,

Tom and I were at a panel, unbelievable

panel, of a woman who grew up in incredible poverty, went to college, and

was actually hungry when she was in college. She didn`t have enough money

to feed herself. Her story, you can multiply millions of times throughout

this country.

The Democratic Party has got to hear that pain, and it has got to say, you

know what? We`re going to stand up to those people who have the power,

both economically and politically and we`re going to take them on. And

we`re going to bring millions of people into the Democratic Party to create

a party which will create a government that represents all Americans, not

just the 1 percent.

PEREZ: And that woman, Chris, incidentally is reliant on the Affordable

Care Act for some

medical care that she needs. And if she didn`t have it, she would not have

her lifeline. And that`s the story we hear everywhere. And that`s why the

Republicans in the House are never going to be able to bring up that repeal

because it helps too many people.

HAYES: We`ll see what happens. Senator Bernie Sanders and DNC chair Tom

Perez, thanks for taking some time on this. That was a fascinating

conversation.

PEREZ: It`s a pleasure to be with you.

HAYES: Thank you.

Ahead, has Bill O`Reilly hosted his last show on Fox News? New reports the

network is looking at possible exit strategies. The latest ahead.

Plus, misplacing an armada. That`s tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two starting

next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, ever called someone buddy because you forgot

their name? President Trump was asked about North Korea, and here`s what

he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I hope there`s going to be peace, but, you know, they`ve been

talking with this gentleman for a long time. You read Clinton`s book. He

said, oh, we made such a great peace deal, and it was a joke. You look at

different things over the years with President Obama, everybody. He`s been

outplayed. They`ve all been outplayed by this gentleman.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Note that Kim Jong-un most certainly did not negotiate with

President Clinton during that deal because he was 10 years old at the time.

He`s only been in power since 2011, following the death of his father Kim

Jong-il.

But details like that haven`t stopped the president from flexing America`s

military muscles towards that gentleman`s nation. Here`s the president

last week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We are sending an armada, very powerful. We have submarines, very

powerful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Well, we actually have an update on that armada. Why did the navy

just post a photo of the aircraft carrier leading that fleet more than

3,000 miles from North Korea? That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: A carrier group is several things. The forward deployment is

deterrence, presence. I think when you see a carrier group steaming into

an area like that, the forward presence of that is clearly through almost

every instance a huge deterrence.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Steaming into an area. Steaming into it. That briefing a week ago

followed an April 8 announcement by the navy that the Carrier Vinson and a

strike group were ordered to the Korean

Peninsula. The carrier was in Singapore, and Spicer described it as

steaming towards the Sea of

Japan as a symbol of, quote, huge deterrence.

But over the weekend, the Carrier Vinson showed up here at the Sunda Strait

near Indonesia over 3,000 miles away, which we know because the navy posted

a photo of it dated Saturday.

So as the president talked about the very powerful armada he sent to Korea,

The New York Times reports the ships were at that very moment, sailing in

the opposite direction to take part in joint exercises with the Australian

navy in the Indian Ocean.

The Times describes a glitch ridden sequence of events that included an

erroneous explanation by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis all of which

perpetuated the false narrative.

The fleet is actually expected to depart for the Korean Peninsula tomorrow.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Last night, I had the good fortune to visit the Ed Sullivan theater

here in New York and appear as a guest on the Late Show with Stephen

Colbert. We talked about my new book, a colony in a nation. We also

talked about the president and his process for making decisions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHEN COLBERT, HOST, LATE SHOW: It seems like almost a matter of mood.

HAYES: Yeah.

COLBERT: What mood he`s in today.

HAYES: Or who is – yeah. There`s a little bit of this kind of mad king

air to it, right, like it`s like the way that we think about, you know,

sort of Shakespeare depictions of courtly life, right? It`s like the king

is there, and the king just has impulses. And then there`s advisers who

come in who have actual views. And if they get close enough to the king,

then they can get the king to have their view as well.

And you get that feeling, particularly the way that all this sort of palace

intrigue is covered that, you know, who has his ear can get the guy to

essentially agree to anything.

COLBERT: Who do you trust over there?

HAYES: No one.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: You can catch the whole interview on our Facebook page,

Facebook.com/AllinwithChris. My thanks to the Late Show and Stephen

Colbert.

Up next, more allegations leveled at Bill O`Reilly as new reporting

suggests Fox News is actually very seriously considering cutting ties.

(COMMERCAIL BREAK)

HAYES: Is Bill O`Reilly finished at Fox News? CNN`s Brian Stelter reports

tonight that Fox News and O`Reilly are talking about an exit. And 21st

Century Fox`s board of directors will hold a meeting on Thursday where

O`Reilly will be a primary topic.

NBC News has not confirmed that report.

Three sources with knowledge of the discussions told New York magazine`s

Gabe Sherman that the Murdoch`s are leaning towards pulling O`Reilly off

the air.

And Matt Judge, conservative commentator, creator of the Judge Report

tweeted out today, O`Reilly has had tremendous run, very few in the

business get to decide when and how things end. Media is most brutal of

all industries.

Earlier this month, a New York Times investigation found that five women

had accused Bill O`Reilly of sexual harassment or other inappropriate

behavior. They all received payouts from either O`Reilly or Fox News

totaling about 13 million dollars.

O`Reilly released a statement about the New York Times reports saying in

part he had, quote, “put to rest any controversies to spare my children.”

Fox News also responded in a statement which reads, in part, while he

denies the merits of these claims, Mr. O`Reilly has resolved those he

regarded as his personal responsibility.

Two other women have also recently come forward alleging harassment, but

according to their lawyer, they are not asking for money, just

accountability.

One of them is Wendy Walsh, formerly a regular guest on O`Reilly`s show who

has spoken publicly of her allegations of sexual harassment. The other

woman came forward today. Her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, tweeting that her client

just phoned in a complaint of sexual and racial harassment against Bill

O`Rreilly to the Fox News hotline.

O`Reilly`s lawyer released a statement in response to the new accusation,

quote, “it is outrageous that an allegation from an anonymous person about

something that purportedly happened almost a decade ago is being treated as

fact, especially where there is obviously an orchestrated

campaign by activists and lawyers to destroy Mr. O`Reilly and enrich

themselves through publicity driven donations.”

He then released a second statement, quote, “Bill O`Reilly has been

subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is

unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America. This law firm has uncovered

evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far left

organizations bent on

destroying O`Reilly for political and financial reasons. That evidence

will be put forth shortly and it is irrefutable.”

But the new accuser`s lawyer Lisa Bloom maintains her client, who wishes to

remain anonymous, was harassed by Mr. O`Reilly.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLP)

LISA BLOOM, ATTORNEY: She alleges that she was a clerical worker at Fox

News in 2008. She did not work directly for Bill O`Reilly but for a

different broadcaster who she says was a great boss. But she says that

Bill O`Reilly would come by her desk on a regular basis and make offensive

comments and sounds to her. She said he would grunt like an animal. He

would call her hot chocolate - she`s African-American. He would say, mm-

hmm when they were alone in an elevator together and she got off first.

He`d say looking good, girl. And while any of these comments taken alone

may not be all that bad, she said he never spoke to her otherwise. He

never even said hello, or how are you? And she was really quite frightened

of him.

HAYES: If I`m not mistaken, they have - the O`Reilly camp, as they have

done with all of these allegations, denied any wrongdoing.

BLOOM: I haven`t heard that, but I would assume.

HAYES: I don`t know if they have specifically. I should just say as a

sort of blanket note. I don`t if they`ve responded yet to this.

They have also, you know, the line that has come from Bill O`Reilly in the

past when he has faced legal troubles over allegations of this sort is that

he`s a public target, that people are doing this essentially for money and

to ruin him because he`s made enemies.

BLOOM: So, my client from today, like Wendy Walsh, is not asking for any

money, not a dime, not a nickel, not a penny. I`m representing her and all

of my O`Reilly accusers for free. So that is…

HAYES: You are.

BLOOM: So, that`s clearly not a motivation.

Yes, I am.

HAYES: So then what is this about?

BLOOM: This is about accountability, and this is about women`s rights in

the workplace. You know, it disgusts me as an attorney for a lot of women

in a lot of sexual harassment cases how far we still have to go.

This is not about an isolated comment, it`s about women`s mental health,

because I spoke with three witnesses before I came forward with this woman

today - her sister, her roommate at the time and her boyfriend at the time.

And they all described her as someone who at the beginning of the job was a

happy-go-lucky person. She was very excited to have the job at Fox News.

It`s a big company. She thought it was great for her career.

And day by day, she says Bill O`Reilly wore her down. And they describe

her as somebody who came home and talked about how Bill O`Reilly would

demean her in the workplace and how it really caused her to be depressed

and stressed out.

HAYES: You are someone who has represented women in these situations in

other fields

and…

BLOOM: For 30 years, yes.

HAYES: So I guess one question here is, how much – the picture that`s

been painted in terms of the allegations against Roger Ailes first that had

him leave and I think allegations that I don`t think it`s crazy to say

seem relatively founded, at least there was enough there for him to be

removed.

And the allegations that have accumulated against Bill O`Reilly, how

different is that on the bell curve of hostile workplaces, in your career?

Do you see what I`m saying? Like, I can`t tell if we`re seeing a snapshot

of a culture that`s distinct or we`re seeing a snapshot of a culture that

maybe isn`t that distinct.

BLOOM: Well, I think we have an epidemic of sexual harassment in this

country. And it`s one of the primary drivers of the wage gap because women

leave jobs where they`re sexually harassed, less than 10 percent actually

report it at the time.

They choose to just leave and then they have a loss of income. They take a

lesser job just to get away from it. When they report, they`re often

retaliated against. That`s illegal and I represent a

lot of women in retaliation cases.

But Fox News clearly is the worst. And that`s why I called upon the state

agency, the New York

state division of human rights last week, to do an independent

investigation into the culture of harassment and retaliation at Fox News.

There has not been an independent investigation. The law firm Paul Weiss

(ph) represents the company. They are not independent. And that needs to

happen to protect women because these claims are still happening all the

time.

HAYES: One can only imagine what an investigation like that would find.

Lisa Bloom, thanks for your time.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: We reached out to Fox News for comment when the news broke tonight

that the country is reportedly talking with Bill O`rRilly about a possible

exit. They have not yet responded to us.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END