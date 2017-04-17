All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 4/17/2017
Show: All in with Chris Hayes
Date: April 17, 2017
Guest: Maxine Waters, Annie Karni, Jennifer Rubin, Matt Flegenheimer, Sam
Seder, Evelyn Farkas, Michelle Goldberg
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it time to say once and for all, the President is
never going to release his tax return?
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We`ll have to get back to you on
that.
HAYES: Tax day hide and seek.
TOM COTTON, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM ARKANSAS: As far as I`m aware of
the president says he`s still under audit
HAYES: But the people in the streets protesting, the White House plays the
audit card.
SPICER: The President is under audit, it`s the same thing that was
discussed during the campaign.
HAYES: Tonight, why called to see the President`s taxes ahead of
tomorrow`s deadline are different than anything we saw during the campaign.
As tensions rise with North Korea, the danger of premature victory laps on
foreign policy. Plus, are the President`s broken promises finally taking a
toll with Trump voters. And we`ll go live to Georgia, where democrats hope
to steal a House seat after a last minute attack from the President.
JON OSSOFF, CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: I am glad to hear the President is
interested in the race.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Tomorrow is the deadline for
every American to file their taxes from 2016 or request an official
extension. Every American including the President of the United States.
The most powerful person in the country whose finances were legal, ethical
reasons were a matter of urgent public interest. Now, for the first time
in over four years, the President is poised to keep his taxes a secret from
the American public. Now, there`s a very different issue than it was
during the campaign because there`s no longer a question of evaluating a
candidate`s income and career and record to help determine whether they`re
fit for office. It`s a question about the active financial entanglements
of the sitting Head of State and whether he`s compromised in any way that
might have a bearing on his conduct in office. The President has insisted
over and over again that we and the press are the only ones who care about
his tax returns, but this weekend that march is all around this country,
tens of thousands of Americans took to the streets to show they care about
them, too. They even turned up right across from Mar-a-Lago, the Trump-
owned resort in South Florida where the President just spent yet another
weekend. Republican lawmakers, home for Easter recess have also been
feeling the pressure on this front, hearing from constituents who want to
know what the President may be hiding. Take a look at what happened today
as Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton`s Town Hall.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m wondering if you take the initiative to have him
release those tax returns so that we could see what kinds of connections he
has with different countries around the world and what - and what tax
proposal would personally benefit him and his family.
COTTON: As far as I`m aware of the President says he`s still under audit
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Now, that`s been the President`s line since the campaign. he won`t
release his tax returns while he`s under IRS audit. And now, according to
the White House, his 2016 returns which may or may not have already been
filed - who knows - are under the same continuous audit. And still, can be
made public.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is the President going to release his 2016 tax returns,
given that we can assume maybe that those are not themselves under audit?
SPICER: No you can`t. They are. I think it`s been covered before. It`s
the same thing that that was discussed during the campaign trail. The
president is under audit. It`s a routine one that continues. It`s the
same - we`re under the same audit that existed and so nothing has changed.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: No, but that does not make sense. OK. There are several things
wrong with that argument. For starters, nowhere does it say you can`t
release your tax returns while you`re on audit not in IRS regulations or
anywhere else. In fact, the tradition of disclosing Presidential tax data
goes back to Richard Nixon 1973 when he was embroiled in allegations of
fudging past tax returns - who the funk, Richard Nixon - and decided to
release them to the public despite being under active IRS audit.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
RICHARD NIXON, UNITED STATES FORMER PRESIDENT: But in all of my years of
public life, I have never profited, never profited from public service.
I`ve earned every cent. I welcome this kind of examination because people
have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I`m not
a crook.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: He`s earned everything he has. Ever since Nixon, Presidential tax
returns have been subject to mandatory examination by the IRS. It`s a kind
of automatic audit. It`s a very particular process. It`s so sensitive.
The agency actually has special procedures for handling the President`s tax
return. Required to be kept in the orange folder at all times, that color
denoting high priority and have to be locked in a secured drawer or cabinet
when the examiner is away from the work area. According to tax experts
cited by the New York Times, hard copies of Presidential returns have
historically been kept in a safe outside the IRS commissioner`s office.
And yet none of those requirements stopped the past eight Presidents from
disclosing their taxes to the American people. On top of that, the
President and his inner circle have repeatedly tipped their hand, but the
so-called audit was never the real issue. Recall this line from Donald
Trump, Jr.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DONALD TRUMP JR, PRESIDENT`S SON: He`s got 12,000-page tax return that
will create - that would create probably 300 million independent financial
auditors out of every person in the country asking questions that are going
to distract from his main message.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Asking questions that will distract from his main message.
According to organizers on Saturday`s Tax March, people turned out at 200
rallies around the country and world to demand that President of United
States reveal his finances. And they appear to have gotten under the
President`s skin. President tweeted yesterday, “I did what was an almost
impossible thing to do for a republican, easily won the electoral college -
fact check, both Reagan, and H.W. Bush have bigger margins but moving on.
Now tax returns are brought up again, someone should look into who paid for
the small organized rally yesterday. The election is over. It`s true.
The election is over and Donald Trump is now the President, not just the
candidate, which is precisely why this issue has only gotten more
important. I`m joined now by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Democrat from
California, Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee who
spoke at the Tax March in Washington on Saturday. And Congresswoman, it`s
a little unclear what the White House is saying but basically, they`re
saying the audit still pertains and so the same reasoning applies. What`s
your response?
MAXINE WATERS, UNITED STATE CONGRESSWOMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: Well, of
course, nobody believes that. This president is hiding something. That`s
what we believe. We want to know more about him. What does he own? What
kind of debt does he have? How much debt has he been carrying over for how
many years? Many of us believe that he pays no taxes and maybe haven`t
paid any for 10 to 12 years. And so, I don`t know who he think he`s
fooling or whether or not he just totally disrespect all Americans and
particularly those who voted for him by continuing to tell this lie about
him being under audit and he can`t show them. Americans all over this
country, many are struggling to pay their taxes. Middle-income people,
working people and many have to pay taxes that they can`t afford. And here
we are, they are, struggling to pay their taxes and this President is
basically laughing at us because, remember, during the campaign, he said, I
pay no taxes and I believe that, and many people believe that. And it`s
unfortunate, he could show his taxes if he wants to show his taxes. He is
hiding a lot from the American people.
HAYES: Is there any way - I should note the one return we have from him, I
think 2005 showed that he did in that year at least paid taxes and there
was one sheet the New York Times got from earlier, which imagined it was
possible to take a massive deduction to avoid for many years. But is it
possible for democrats, like yourself, or republicans even to force his
hand in any way? I mean, I guess you can try some sort of statutory move
but republicans are just going to stonewall, aren`t they?
WATERS: Yes, that`s true. And that is being discussed in our ways and
means committee. They`re talking about ways that they possibly can do
that. I don`t know where those discussions are now and I think members of
Congress would rather not do it, but he`s forcing our hand by making it
sound as if we`re stupid instead of he`s lying.
HAYES: Well, it also strikes me that there`s actual - I mean, do you agree
that there`s a tangible difference between him as candidate and him as
President? Because, you know, him as candidate was a sort of fitness
question, it was about his record, it was about his possible entanglement
going into the office. But now for all we know, there are active flows of
income in the last few years while he was President-elect. We wouldn`t see
anything since he was President. But there are active flows of income
where there are active debts or all kind of things that may be really
germane to him as President of the United States.
WATERS: Absolutely. And as you know, he`s under a cloud because of these
conflicts of interest and the fact that he has not divested himself from
his businesses. He`s under a cloud and he should want to, again, up from
under the cloud and show his taxes but we think that he won`t do it
because, number one, he does have debt to people he does not want us to
know he has debt to. And you know, there`s a lot of talks steal about
loans that he made from the Kremlin or from Russians during the 2008
problem that we have here in the United States. And so he`s hiding
something and we can conclude that he does not care about his constituents,
the people who voted for him or anybody else, for example. There`s another
thing that some of us following a lead on, and that is that he may have had
money owed to for services rendered particularly in the entertainment and
TV world that did not go to his account that should be accounted for in his
taxes that it went into the foundation so that it is not being seen and
he`s not being taxed on it. So I`m following up on this lead, but there`s
a lot that we don`t know about this President and he, for example, does not
get it because he simply said when he was bemoaning the fact that we were
out there rallying and marching, he simply said, in so many words, what`s
wrong with them, the elections are over, why are they still doing this, as
if we wanted to know during the election, but we don`t want to know now.
We want to know now what taxes he`s paid, what taxes he owes, perhaps, how
big is his debt, who is the debt to, can he be compromised because of
places he has debt. And so, there`s a lot of unanswered questions. But
you know, this administration, aside from hiding taxes, they don`t want us
to know, the visitor`s log coming into the White House. The corporate
heads and the lobbyist and his friends who are coming to get special
favors. Why is it he`s hiding that and why is it he`s given a waiver to
all of these lobbyists, who, in fact, are coming on to his payroll, coming
onto the federal payroll and they are representing the special interest
that they had been working for? All of this should make the American
public very upset and very concerned. We have a President in the White
House who is given waivers to lobbyist, who is not allowing us to see the
visitors` logs, who`s hiding his income tax. What does he expect us to do?
HAYES: Right. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, thank you for being here.
WATERS: You`re welcome.
HAYES: Joining me now Annie Karni White House Reporter for Politico and
Jennifer Rubin Conservative Columnist for the Washington Post. Let me just
- for folks that have not followed that - Annie, that Obama administration
took a step that no previous administration where they published the White
House visitors logs. Now, they retained the right to strike certain people
from it. They say it was national security reasons, other would say that
they`ve selectively doing that. But by and large, you`ve got to see who`s
visiting the White House in a way you never had before. Trump admin is not
doing that anymore. To yet another thing, they`re sort of stepping
backwards on transparency wise.
ANNIE KARNI, POLITICO WHITE HOUSE REPORTER: Yes, this is interesting.
They`re citing President, they called the Obama version, like a faux
transparency, that`s what Sean Spicer called it today because they could
strike our names.
HAYES: I should note that the President himself from the past has tweeted
off the records of the White House visitors log, pointing to people
visiting the White House, data he got from that full transparency.
KARNI: Right. But now, they`re citing precedence, and we`re following
like history going back to the beginning of time and not releasing these
and for privacy for national security for a bunch of reasons. It`s just
interesting to be like there`s selective about president because if they`re
going to say we want to follow precedent, then they would release the tax
returns. So they use that argument when it benefits them and then on tax
returns they don`t want to, so the President is up.
HAYES: Well, and Jennifer, I mean, first of all, Spicer`s line didn`t make
sense and was not coherent internally. Like there`s a little - like just
there`s no logical consistency to the thing itself he constructed. But it
just seems to me like they know that it would - just the risk - there is no
cost from not releasing it higher than the cost that actually releasing it.
That`s the only thing you could conclude from this.
JENNIFER RUBIN, WASHINGTON POST CONSERVATIVE COLUMNIST: Yes. It must be
really awful, otherwise, they would not be taking this. It`s an
unnecessary hit. And frankly, this is going to become part of the dialogue
in 2018, that Trump is not transparent. He`s not draining the swamp and
republicans are enabling him. They`re protecting him. They could pass the
statute. They could pass requirements that the President released his
taxes, released visitor logs, divest himself of owned corporations and
other economic interest and they don`t, of course, because they are
republicans living in fear of Donald Trump. Well, it`s going to be pretty
interesting when they face the voters in 2018 and see what the voters think
about that.
KARNI: I think, you know, you mentioned that the reasons we want to look
at them now are different from the reasons we wanted to see them during the
campaign. But the reason that he`s not releasing them are exactly the
same.
HAYES: That`s correct. Yes.
KARNI: Is that the benefit like the - whatever heat he`s taking for not
doing it, is calculated to be less than whatever is in there. And I think
he got off a little bit during the campaign because he was running against
Hillary Clinton, who fair or not fair seen as not transparent. And there`s
a sense that like all politicians are liars and Donald Trump is something
different. But I think I don`t know if we`ll get away with it again in
four years if he runs against someone who isn`t - doesn`t look like a
creature who represent (INAUDIBLE) I think.
HAYES: Right. Well - and I also think – I mean, I think that was true
in a lot of things in the campaign where it`s always a zero-some choice.
It`s me or this other person. I also just feel like - you know that Nixon
clip we played. I was watching that earlier today because it`s him saying
look, the idea that I used public - my public office to personally profit
is outrageous. And I mean, this is Richard Nixon. I mean, he`s a crook or
not a crook. And Jennifer, I just don`t want us to lose sight of how
bizarre images like this are. Just while all of this is going on. This is
an Instagram photo, this is just a bunch of dudes hanging out at Mar-a-Lago
this weekend with the President of United States. Now, I mean, this is
because the President`s private club is the place the President goes to and
that he, therefore, advertises by going there. He even advertises how good
the chocolate cake is and also produces an inducement for people who
purchase asset - access to the President of United States at his private
club. All of this happening on the open. This isn`t something buried in
the tax return. This is just obvious use of the public position for
personal profit happening right there in front of everyone.
RUBIN: Right. And I think this is true of a lot of the scandals. It`s
happening in plain sight. It`s not a question of whether he colluded with
the Russians. He publicly sided WikiLeaks. He used the information. He
did it in plain sight.
HAYES: He told the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton while looking into a
camera.
RUBIN: Exactly, exactly. He here is raising the membership of Mar-a-Lago,
doubling it thing, you know. Now it`s 200,000, do I hear 3? So he does
this in plain sight because he thinks he can. And so far he`s gotten away
with it. We`ll see what happens if and when one or both Houses of Congress
(INAUDIBLE). We`ll see what the voters have to say about it. And we`ll
see when his popularity continues to you know, hover around them in the 30s
whether the republicans start getting antsy.
HAYES: Well there this question right about like - right now it`s a sort
of uncrackable vault. Right? Like no one can get in. We have one page
that turns to good (INAUDIBLE) David Cay Johnston that they verify and
vouched for. But unless someone leaks, right? I mean, there`s like things
the democrats can do in public. There are things that reporters can try to
do. But that`s you know, ultimately they`re making this decision based on
this thing. It`s a question, I think Jennifer`s point is right about the
political ramifications not for Donald Trump but for everyone else is
associated with.
KARNI: Yes. You know, what`s funny though. The political (INAUDIBLE) of
the ones that have come out so far, he survived them.
HAYES: Right.
KARNI: You know, a lot of people during the campaign felt like, wow, he
didn`t pay taxes for ten years. Like, he`s a smart businessman, he got
away with it. So I do wonder what they`re still hiding. Because so far
the small leaks that we`ve seen, he has not – he`s unscathed by them.
HAYES: Right. Exactly. So, you would think that could just - to me, the
much bigger thing is about the structure of the business. I mean, and
that`s where I personally as a journalist care about much more what taxes
he paid or what he owes. What I care about is knowing as the
Congresswoman, like who does he owed a lot of money to.
KARNI: That`s about right. The Congresswoman - that`s the real question
why it matters so much. It`s like, who is he in debt to. That`s where it
can get really scary.
HAYES: Jennifer.
RUBIN: And from a constitutional standpoint, of course, there`s the
emoluments -
HAYES: Right. And what`s flow of income coming - flow of income coming
into him?
RUBEN: Correct. Is it coming from a government? Is it coming from wholly
owned subsidiary of a government? He has stepped away from so-called, you
know, control of these -
HAYES: Day to day. Yes.
RUBIN: Yes. I kind of doubt that. But in any way, he still owns them.
He`s still profiting from them. And there is another way that we find out
and that`s through litigation. And there are some cases out there from a
reporter`s standpoint, I would hope they would be more so we find out
what`s in there.
HAYES: All right. Annie Karni and Jennifer Rubin, thank you very much.
KARNI: Thank you.
HAYES: Coming up, does any of this matter to Trump voters, is the question
we always get. Does his lack transparency, mounting list of broken
promises break through to supposedly unshakable base? Well, we have new
indications that it does. We`ll talk about this two-minute break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: The story we`ve heard over and over again since Donald Trump was
elected, nothing he does matters to his base, he can do no wrong in their
eyes. Well, today there`s new polling showing what Trump has done or
failed to do in the first 88 days of his Presidency is actually affecting
the public`s opinion of him. The percentage of Americans who think Trump
keeps his promises is down 17 points since February, falling from 62 to 45
percent. In fact, Trump lost ground on all six characteristics Gallup
measured in this month`s poll including those who think he`s a strong
decisive leader. Among those who think he can bring about changes his
country needs. And among those, who think he`s honest and trustworthy.
There`s also new reporting about buyer`s remorse among those who voted for
him. Matt Flegenheimer of the New York Times went to a swing district in
Pennsylvania to ask Trump voters how they`re feeling about the President.
And found that some of those people who gave Trump a shot in November are
disillusioned with how things are going. As one voter puts it. Trump is
quote, “just like any other damn President.” Joining me now Matt
Flegenheimer who`s reporting from Bucks County Pennsylvania, appeared in
today`s New York Times. Matt, I really enjoyed the piece. And I enjoyed
it because you didn`t - so there`s different categories of Trump voters.
There are hardcore, die hard, people that go to his rallies and then there
are people who kind of rolled the dice. They were like, oh, let`s try this
guy, who are sort of the people you talk to, what did you hear.
MATT FLEGENHEIMER, NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER: Yes, I think among voters who
were not necessarily supporters base in the primary, maybe had some
concerns about him. This is sort of that moment for re-evaluating, there`s
kind of a creeping weariness over the lack of legislative accomplishment,
the content of his tweets. There`s a general perception amongst some of
these voters that chaos emanating from White House was not what they had
signed up for initially.
HAYES: Yes. There`s – they`re - there are echoed in that article things
I`ve heard from Trump voters. I too have spoken to since the election,
which is a kind of exhaustion with all the antics.
FLEGENHEIMER: It`s tiring.
HAYES: Yes. There are some people for whom - there are some people for
whom they love that, that the hardest core supporters, but most people even
people voted for them, like they voted in spite of that, and yet, it has
continued in a way that, I think, surprises voters.
FLEGENHEIMER: Yes. I think this is sort of a moment, I mean, it`s an
artificial mark for the first 100 days. But this is the time for you see
some voters sort of taking stop of how thing have gone. Did not see a lot
of legislative accomplishment, the health care bill, obviously that Trump
supported, died in the House. At least consideration of it beyond the
nomination and confirmation with Supreme Court Justice and some
deregulation that a few voters I spoke to cited there`s not a ton that they
can latch on to say that`s the guy I wanted in November when I voted.
HAYES: You know, there`s a new poll today that says the democratic party`s
vantage on health care. Pew has been polling on this. It`s almost 20
points. 54 percent, 35 percent. Which party would do a better job in
dealing with health care? It`s the biggest advantage since 2009, of
course, before the issue is passed. Did people talk about the health care
implosion (INAUDIBLE).
FLEGENHEIMER: A little bit. I think the sense was largely - you know,
among his voters, they want to see different (INAUDIBLE) overhaul, they
want to see it repealed. There was a little bit of concerned that the sort
of deal making promised - that they were promised during the campaign did
not come to bear in this fight. At least so far, so I think there`s a
sense that a lot of the road blocks (INAUDIBLE) in Washington before that
there`s maybe next vacation that through sheer force of personality,
President Trump would be able to kind of bulldoze, they`ve not been seeing
that so far.
HAYES: There are places in which he`s clearly broken promises of flip-flop
and labeling China currency manipulator for one, he`s used in NATO. but
there`s another place where he really has kept his promise. We`ve got new
data about arrested immigrants. 32 percent - up 32 percent the first weeks
the Trump administration. Arrests of noncriminal immigrants more than
doubles over 5,000 compared to the same period last year. So that way, he
is delivering on what he told his voters he would do. Did people talk
about this a lot? Was immigration front and center in the voters you talk
to.
FLEGENHEIMER: I would say it was front and center, it just isn`t totally
my conversations. It came up here and there. And it`s worth saying it
would overstating this by a quite a bit to say that he`s lost all of his
base -
HAYES: Right.
FLEGENHEIMER: - that they sort of an abandonment in droves. By and large,
those who voted for him don`t regret it and even those who are not thrilled
of how it`s going so far say that they wouldn`t change the vote if given
the chance. But I do think there was a sense at this point to sort of look
back and say what has happened in these 80 days, 90 days to improve my life
and are we heading in that direction. And there`s not necessarily a sense
that they gotten as far as they hoped.
HAYES: You know, the thing that came across from the piece to me was that
ultimately people will judge him by material improvement to their lives.
That is the score card they`re keeping.
FLEGENHEIMERL: And that matters.
HAYES: Yes. And I think sometimes we lose sight of that because there`s a
sense in which that doesn`t matter. It stopped mattering because he was
able to defy so many conventions. But the folks you talked to, it seemed
like that actually was front and center for them.
FLEGENHEIMER: Yes. That`s the animating force and like, you know, any
number of districts, their issues that sort of resonate thereof addiction,
of health care, veteran`s issues, this is certainly not unlike other - not
just purple but you know, red and blue districts in the country where I
think the final evaluation and large measure will still be - you know, wins
and losses for voters.
HAYES: Right. Matt Flegenheimer, thanks for being here. Appreciate it.
Still to come, what about the democrats, there`s little question about how
the party feels about the President and his agenda. Tomorrow Georgia has a
chance to do something about it. Will they show up and shock the world,
more on that ahead.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MIKE PENCE, UNITED STATES VICE PRESIDENT: - all options are on the table.
Just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of
our new President in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan. North Korea
would do well not to test his resolve.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Vice President Mike Pence in Seoul, South Korea today with more
rhetorical escalation towards North Korea. Pence has been delivering the
hard line for the White House on his visit, declaring the era of strategic
patience is over and that all options on the table when it comes to dealing
with the rogue nation. And while he was delivering his “don`t test us
talked” today, the Vice President dressed for the part making an
unannounced visit to the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas. He
was there, clad in his leather bomber jacket. The Vice President strode up
the steps of an observation deck to stand up there and get a good look at
the enemy himself. Of course, if this image of Mike Pence has you feeling
a little dejavu, you`re not alone. It wasn`t so long ago when another
administration found value on photo ops like this. So why is it that so
many of us seem to forget that history this week. More on that, ahead.
HAYES: The most hotly contested election of the Trump era so far happens
tomorrow in Georgia. If the polls are right, the most recent of which was
released Friday, then Democrat Jon Ossoff will likely get the most votes in
race for Georgia`s sixth congressional district. It`s a House seat
recently vacated by Tom Price, the new secretary of health and human
services, and before that held by Newt Gingrich for 20 years.
Ossoff needs to capture 50 percent of the vote to prevent a runoff in June
and win the seat outright. And because of scattered Republican support and
an influx of money to Ossoff, it`s not out
of the question entirely.
There are 18 candidates vying for the House seat, 17 of which are
Republicans, a problem for the GOP that the Daily Beast was apt to point
out, quote, “the monster field has split money, airtime and enthusiasm
between the Republicans” another problem is that Ossoff`s campaign has
raised more than $8 million since January and unlike last week`s special
election in Kansas, a race the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee
largely avoided, this time in Georgia they`re playing to win.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
SAMUEL L. JACKSON, ACTOR: Hi, I`m Samuel L. Jackson, There`s a special
congressional election on April 18. What can you do? Go vote. Remember
what happened the last time people stayed home, we got stuck with Trump.
We have to channel the great vengence and furious anger we have for this
administration into votes at the ballot box.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HAYES: And as a race being run as a referendum on President Trump. And
this morning right on queue, the president entered the fray with a baseless
tweet of his own. The super liberal Democrat in the Georgia congressional
race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and
raise taxes.
Ossoff responded with a statement that reads in part, “while I`m glad the
president is interested in the race, he is misinformed.”
Joining me now, Michelle Goldberg, columnist for Slate who is Atlanta whose
latest piece is
called “Make Donald Trump Furious Again: Georgia`s Special Election Could
be a Devastating Blow to the President.”
Michelle, what is your sense reporting down there of how this race is
taking shape?
MICHELLE GOLDBERG, SLATE: So it`s obviously really hard to say for, you
anecdotally
whether somebody gets 46 or 50 percent in the vote tomorrow, right. I
mean, the energy reminds me of Obama in 2008. I mean, you talked about –
you talked about the DNC pouring money here, or the DCCC putting money in
here, but what`s much more apparent on the ground is incredible like almost
fanatical volunteers.
You had 900 people out knocking doors just yesterday. I think they`ve had
4,000 volunteers so far. The vast majority of them are local, mostly local
women. I keep meeting women who tell me sort of the same story over and
over again, which is that they`ve never been politically involved before.
They woke up the day after Donald Trump was elected and they were
shattered. And they kind of poured that into political activism. And now
they`re taking these skills that they`ve learned like on the PTA and just
devoting themselves. I mean, they`re just working around the clock to try
to do this.
HAYES: That is fascinating and a fascinating profile. We should say, so
the district is interesting. It was a district. It`s one of those
districts that Hillary Clinton out-performed Barack Obama, right. So Trump
did worse than he did than Romney in that district.
GOLDBERG: Much worse.
HAYES: He only wanted by one and a half points. It`s a fairly affluent
suburban district. And, you know, there`s this Ossoff ad, which I want to
play, because to me it sort of boils down part of the message, which is
sort of rerunning the Hillary Clinton temperament attack on the president.
Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JON OSSOFF, DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE: Imagine you had 30 seconds
to make a life or death decision affecting thousands of Americans. That`s
what we expect of our president: sound judgment. That`s why it`s so
concerning to see President Trump act impulsively.
He`s not only embarrassing us on the world stage, he could start an
unnecessary war.
I`m Jon Ossoff, and I approve this message, because I`ll work with anybody
to do what`s right for our country, but we can`t let Donald Trump put us at
risk.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: so, that`s sort of the message there.
I mean, that sort of temperament idea I feel like that reporting I`ve read
suggests it has more traction in that district than maybe it did other
places.
GOLDBERG: Right. I mean, this is a district unlike, you know, Kansas
which is antoher race where Democrats had an unexpectedly strong showing,
which was maybe a district with more of a kind of Bernie Sanders friendly
profile.
This is, like you said, it`s a really affluent suburban district. It has
the highest education levels of any district in the state. You know, these
are kind of when the - you know, the Hillary campaign had this idea that
they were going to pull affluent suburban women into the campaign and it
would make up for maybe the deflection of some blue collar white working
class voters. That didn`t work nationwide, but this is actually one of the
places where that came very close to working.
And so you have a lot of women, again, I mean people really spoke to me
about them feeling like Trump is a threat to their children`s future. You
know, they are kind of morally outraged in a way that reminds me of the Tea
Party. It remind me of things I`ve read about Phyllis Schlafley`s (ph)
grass roots armies.
You know, I spoke today to a woman, a 44-year-old army veteran, who was
saying, you
know, i have a 17-year-old and 23-year-old and I have to worry about them
getting drafted.
HAYES: You know, there`s also this sense is which Ossoff is running this
kind of national referendum on Donald Trump. But he`s also been fairly
sphinx like, in like what exactly Jon Ossoff is standing for.
My sense is that he thinks that`s enough to essentially channel this energy
without giving away too much.
GOLDBERG: Well, they don`t say that. When you talk to them, and I think
they have to say this, they`ll say, no, we`re running a local race on local
issues and we`re talking a lot about technology development and approving
the local economy. But it`s pretty clear that this has become a national
referendum. I mean, it`s the reason that we`re talking about this on the
show, it`s the reason people have poured money into the race from all over
the state. It`s the reason you have Trump people, you know, veterans of
the Trump campaign working on behalf of Bob Gray (ph), who is sort of the
Trump candidate in the race, right.
I mean, and it`s the reason that a lot of these – you know, a lot of the
people who are out volunteering for Ossoff, they really like him. He`s,
you know, he speaks elegantly. He`s very considered. He has some of the
qualities of a young Barack Obama in terms of his kind of thoughtfulness.
But they are really here to send a national message to Trump.
HAYES: It`s only going to get more intense, if it does go to run off.
Although, there`s a possibility that if people vote tomorrow, that they can
avoid that as well.
Michelle Goldberg, thanks for joining us.
GOLDBERG: Thank you so much.
HAYES: Still ahead, why is it that taking military action is enough to
achieve the praise for being presidential. The danger of choosing, a
strong leader which shows a force ahead.
Plus for tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two, we take you to the Easter egg
roll at the White
House. You don`t want to miss it. Right after this break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Thing One tonight, the very first big White House event of the
Trump presidency. And despite reports the planning started very late, the
139th annual Easter egg roll went ahead this morning with very few visible
pick-ups.
There was a moment during the national anthem when the First Lady appeared
to have to remind the president to put his hand over his heart. There was
an incident where a teenager asked to sign his hat and Trump tossed the hat
in the air. Luckily, the kid caught it.
And of course there was a giant Easter bunny standing very close to the
White House balcony, prompting tweets like welcome to the Hunger Games and
“poor Chris Christie.”
And there weren`t any celebrities at the White House, unless you count
Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and Attorney General Jeff Sessions reading
“It`s Not Easy Being a Bunny” to children.
But all in all, given this president`s history, it was a pretty smooth
Easter event. No one was seriously injured. Can the same be for this
president`s Easter? That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: This bespectacled Eater bunny standing oh so close to President
Trump at the White House balcony today was slightly creepy, but mild-
mannered, which is why we know it wasn`t the same Easter bunny who also
showed up in Washington this weekend during the president`s race in the
fourth
inning of the Phillies-Nationals game.
As the president rounded the corner for the final stretch, Thomas Jefferson
was knocked down and George Washington took a punch to the face, Abe
Lincoln dropped to the ground inexplicably, leaving Teddy Roosevelt in the
clear until out of nowhere, it`s the Easter bunny, flying out in the
stands.
Let`s just watch that again in slow motion.
But also, why? Going to the raw tape, it`s clear the attack was
premeditated. The Eastern bunny preparing himself in the stands, ready to
pounce as the 26th president sprints to the finish
line. What could have possibly enraged an Easter bunny at such a point?
How could one bunny carry such anger? We may never ever know.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is unbelievable how within the first 100 days of
this presidency we have exposed the total failure of the last eight years
of foreign policy. And it really is, I think - I think people on both
sides of the aisle are seeing that there is a real breath of fresh air
coming in.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The president is live tweeting Fox and Friends again. After those
words were spoken
this morning, the president quoted them, more or less tweeting, the first
90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight
years of foreign policy. Then adding, so true @foxandfriends.
Plaudits the president`s handling of foreign policy over the past week or
so haven`t been confined to Fox or the friend or the right wing echo
chamber more broadly, far from it. In the wake of Trump`s decision to
launch missiles into Syria, people like Washington Post columnist and
frequent Trump critic, David Ignatius lauding the president for, quote,
“moving his erratic administration a bit closer to pillars of traditional
U.S. policy.”
Among America`s foreign policy elite, there`s a broadly shared desire fore
a president whose actions can be cast as strong and decisive.
In bombing Syria, America demonstrated its capacity for swift, decisive
action, Charles Krauthammer declared.
And now, quote, the world is on notice. Eight years of sleep walking is
over. America is back.
But as Dan Rather noted yesterday, that there is more to being presidential
than firing missiles and dropping bombs.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DAN RATHER, JOURNALIST: There`s an old story here, and I among others have
much to answer for this in the press, that just because a president exerts
himself as commander-in-chief -
there`s a natural inclination and an unhealthy one to, immediately say,
boy, that makes him presidential, that makes him strong.
OK, it`s easy to drop bombs and easy to put missiles off. What comes after
that and what comes in the wake of that is much more difficult.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: We`ve been down this road before, much of the media lauded George
W. Bush for his strength and decisiveness when he evaded Iraq in 2003, and
the statue of Saddam Hussein came down in Baghdad. They declared him
presidential one month later when he gave his now infamous mission
accomplished speech on the aircraft carrier.
We don`t yet know whether President Trump`s foreign policy will be
effective or lead us into a quagmire or worse. What we do know is that he
is soaking in compliments from columnists and talking heads who equate
bombs and missiles and warships with strength and decisiveness and that he
loves to play to an appreciative audience
More on exactly why that`s so dangerous right after this.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS: I had a bully in high school, a guy named
Richie. You never knew what Richie was going to do. Richie had a - you
know, he`d have a temper. Sometimes he wanted to kill you and sometimes
he`d let you go.
I like that they think that Donald Trump is like Richie from my high
school. I want the bad things to think that he can do anything to them at
any moment, and I think that that has a positive impact.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now to discuss the rave reviews President Trump is
getting from some in the media for his recent foreign policy moves is MSNBC
contributor Sam Seder, host of the Majority Report; and MSNBC national
security analyst Evelyn Farkas, former deputy assistant secretary of
defense.
And let me start with you. I just feel like there`s this - well, let`s
talk about North Korea, right. The theory here is, frankly, it`s to
Geraldo Rivera Richie theory which is this idea that you convince the
adversary that you`re crazy and might do anything and that cows them
because they`re scared that you`re nuts.
EVELYN FARKAS, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Yes, but it`s North Korea,
and it`s a matter of survival for them.
So I think this is a lot – it`s more similar to Iraq in 2003 where Saddam
Hussein saw us coming and if he had WMD he might have been more likely to
use it than not.
And I think with North Korea this is really dangerous, because this is
about survival for the
regime. And the Chinese can put pressure on them. It may or may not work.
And I don`t know why we don`t try sanctions first. Because I think the
most important thing everyone should remember is normally military is what
you use as your lost resort. It`s when diplomacy has failed, when
sanctions, economic measures have failed. You don`t go right to the
military saber rattling, I don`t think.
Unless you have an imminent threat.
HAYES: Sam, I wanted to talk to you because you and I had this sort of
similar experience I think the places we were - things we were doing during
the Iraq war, which is I feel like there`s this sort of pendulum swing,
right. So, there was the Iraq war and there was George W. Bush, and that
was routinely sort of unanimously viewed as a huge failure by the end of
his presidency, like a disaster. In fact, Donald Trump ran against it,
that`s how he won the primary, partly.
And then there was Barack Obama. And the knock of Barack Obama is he
didn`t act enough. He was too indecisive, that he - there is all these
places he should have done things he didn`t.
And I feel like we`ve erased the pre-Barack Obama mistakes, everyone -
like, people - you can feel the kind of appreciation and welled up desire
for decisiveness in people observing this presidency.
I`m like, we did do that. We had that.
SAM SEDER, HOST, MAJORITY REPORT: Look, it`s tough to get a sense of what
we say we feel that – I think there`s a lot of that in the media frankly.
And I think it`s overrepresented in the media. And I think even much more
so than even in 2003 when it was overrepresented in the media.
HAYES: Compared to voters, I hundred percent agree. There is no thirst
for missile strikes against Syria - against Assad.
SEDER: And I think to a certain extent, there`s a certain amount - I mean,
I think there`s a certain of just denial on behalf of the media. I think
there`s a certain amount of exhaustion. And I think there`s just an
inability to sort of contemplate, hey, maybe we`re doing this because
there`s someone who is completely inexperienced, someone who is calling
Erdogan on the phone and congratulating him for becoming basically a
dictator.
HAYES: Which is nuts, by the way. Did you see that happening?
SEDER: It`s absolutely nuts.
And the idea - just, you know, two weeks ago I was on here and there were
people talking about the black box strategy that was going to be exist
after we drop bombs on Syria.
Where is this going to emanate from? The best-case scenario is he`s
completing abdicating everything to the military at this point and just
waiting for them to come in with whatever they decide they want to do. And
that`s the best-case scenario, which is a really bad case scenario.
FARKAS: Well, I want to temper that a little bit, because I know
personally know the people in
the National Security Council, so some of the senior directors as well as
H.R. McMaster. Those are very professional, very smart people. They`re
not going to do anything - they`re not going to recommend anything that
would be reckless.
The problem is we don`t know whether the president`s listening to his
national security adviser. We don`t know who he`s listening to and what`s
happened with whatever strategy that they have drafted.
HAYES: The other thing about that - oh, yeah, go ahead.
SEDER: Exactly. They may be good soldiers, but their commander-in-chief
in this case…
HAYES: Is the president.
SEDER: Has just over the past two weeks gone 180 degrees I think twice now
in terms of our Syrian policy. I mean, who knows what the Chinese leader
discussed with him over the chocolate cake?
HAYES: One of the things we know is after ten minutes, this has been the
president`s own words of listening to Xi talk about the complexity of the
Chinese-North Korea relationship, which is quite complex if anyone who is
watching has ever read an article about that would know, that after
ten minutes of talking to Xi that he realized it was complex, that you
can`t just - China can`t just make North Korea do what it wants to do.
SEDER: Who knew?
HAYES: But I also think that - you know, part of the thing that I find
sort of unnerving about the North Korea thing right now is that there`s a
period of time where we all realized that we were on the brink of nuclear
annihilation. It was embedded in the American consciousness because of the
Cold War and the bomb drills and the Cuban Missile Crisis.
We`ve sort of lost that sense, like - but we came this close to nuclear
annihilation during the Cuban Missile Crisis. We`ve only learned
subsequently how close we are. We - like, it`s not crazy to say that -
they are a nuclear power. We are a nuclear power.
FARKAS: We also have issues - I don`t want to bring Russia into this, but
also have issues with Russia. I mean, the nuclear agenda is big and rich
and scary. So I think with regard to North Korea it would have been one
thing to send the carrier strike group out just quietly. We`ve done that
before.
In fact, Clinton sent two out in `96 to the Taiwan Straits, only one went
through the strait. And that was sort of like, chill out. Don`t do
anything rash.
HAYES: That was an action sans tweets at the time.
FARKAS: Exactly. It was speak softly or don`t speak at all, demonstrate
that you`re there and you could do something if you wanted to, but don`t
make any bold saber rattling threats. And I think what the president`s
done is he`s made these threats, these verbal threats that probably the
North Koreans don`t know how to sort out because generally speaking they
are the ones who are the kings of that, not us.
SEDER: I think largely the problem is, is that what Donald Trump is doing
is as much about a domestic audience - and frankly, the mirror.
HAYES: He`s playing to Fox and Friends, that`s what he`s making his
decision.
SEDER: I think he`s playing to himself in the mirror to a certain extent.
And that is really terrifying because there`s no reason to believe there`s
a strategy behind any of this.
FARKAS: And there`s no diplomacy. I mean, I think - if I can make any
point, you know, let`s look at the really good instances where we used
force ultimately, but used diplomacy first - 1991, the first Gulf War, just
look at what James Baker did as secretary of state. And all around the
world building a coalition.
HAYES: There`s no one in the State Departmetn.
Sam Seder, Evelyn Farkas, thanks to you both.
That is All In for this evening.
