All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 4/11/2017

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: You had a, you know, someone as
despicable as Hitler, who didn`t even sink to the - to the - to using
chemical weapons.
HAYES: Communication breakdown.
SPICER: To draw any type of comparison to the Holocaust was inappropriate.
HAYES: From foreign policy to the basics of governing, new signs of
confusion and chaos in an understaffed White House.
Then -
Republicans face their constituents.
CROWD OF AMERICAN PEOPLE: You lie! You lie!
HAYES: The energized resistance as Kansas republicans fight to defend a
congressional seat.
Plus, why a top White House Adviser -
SEBASTIAN GORKA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES DEPUTY ASSISTANT: The era
of the pajama boy is over and the alpha males are back.
HAYES: Has made a pro-Nazi group proud. And the troubling pattern
immerging.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Number one, I am
the least anti-Semitic person.
HAYES: And the stunning tally of days Trump has ditched the White House
for the golf house.
TRUMP: Golf, golf, golf. More, more.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
Good evening from Washington, D.C. I`m Chris Hayes. Breaking news tonight
from the Washington Post, which is now reporting that the FBI obtained a
court order last summer in the midst of the campaign to monitor the
communications of none other than Carter Page, an adviser to Donald Trump,
as part of an investigation into potential links between Russian
intelligence and the Trump campaign. More on this story coming up. But
this comes as the Trump administration is reeling from yet another self-
inflicted wound tonight. You know it`s bad when the President`s Press
Secretary is standing in front of the White House apologizing for what he
said about Hitler earlier in the day. This episode just the latest
evidence of an administration that does not appear at a very basic level to
know what it`s doing. Then as the President has been inserting himself
into some of the most high-stakes global issues, launching an attack on
Syrian government forces and tweeting about solving the problem of a
nuclear North Korea, Trump`s administration is having trouble getting out
of its own way. The Sean Spicer fiasco began with comments he made at
today`s press briefing about Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad`s use of
chemical weapons.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: We didn`t use chemical weapons in World War II. You know, you had
a - you know, someone as despicable as Hitler who didn`t even sink to the -
to the - to using chemical weapons.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Shortly after, Spicer was asked to clarify his Hitler comparison.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no - he was not
using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I mean
there was clearly - I understand your point. Thank you. Thank you. I
appreciate that. There was not - in a - in a - he brought them into - to
the holocaust center, and I understand that. But I`m saying in the way
that Assad used them where he went into towns, dropped them down to
innocent - into the middle of towns. It was brought - so the use of it, I
appreciate the clarification there. That was not the intent.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Within the hour, the Press Secretary tried to clarify yet again in
a written statement. This time, quote, “in no way was I trying to lessen
the horrendous nature of the holocaust, however, I was trying to draw a
contrast to the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on
innocent people.” Perhaps realizing the implications of contrasting
innocent people with victims of the holocaust, Spicer released another
statement just minutes later. “Using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on
population centers.” Not long after that came yet another statement with
the new line out at the end, “any attack on innocent people is
reprehensible and inexcusable.” He later made a complete apology to NBC`s
Peter Alexander.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: Obviously I was really trying to make sure we talked about the
Assad`s actions and some people using chemical weapons. To draw any kind
of comparison to the holocaust was inappropriate and insensitive, and
obviously, especially during a week like this, regret that.
PETER ALEXANDER, NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: First of all, did the
President ask you to make that -
SPICER: Absolutely not. No.
ALEXANDER: What was the intention? What was the - what was the -
SPICER: It doesn`t matter because it was - it was - it was a mistake to
try to make any kind of comparison. Assad has done bad things, and to try
to make any kind of comparison is a mistake.
ALEXANDER: To be clear, you recognize that Hitler obviously did kill -
SPICER: I`m well aware of what he did. But, again, it was - it was a
distinction that didn`t need to get made. They both did horrendous,
heinous things to innocent people. And to make any kind of comparison is
really regrettable and a mistake.
ALEXANDER: Nancy Pelosi says you should be fired. Is your job safe?
SPICER: I - well, you know what? I made a mistake, I`m owning up to it,
and, you know, this is - obviously i would expect or I would hope that
everyone understands that we all make mistakes and ask for forgiveness.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: This is just the latest evidence of an administration that does not
have its act together. Hundreds of high-level jobs have not been filled.
A 553 key positions requiring Senate confirmation, just 22 have been
confirmed. 53 are awaiting confirmation and a whopping 478 do not even
have a nominee presented. Even on the low-stakes stuff like the White
House Easter egg roll, this White House is apparently way behind. It`s an
annual tradition that draws tens of thousands of people to festivities on
the south lawn. This year, according to the New York Times, the White
House is struggling to pull it off. The event is this coming Monday. But
according to the Times, Washington area public schools that normally
receive blocks of tickets for as many as 4,000 children have yet to hear
from the White House. Likewise, several groups representing military
families who have also accounted for as many as 3,000 guests in recent
years, the same group of people doing a shoddy job of running the
administration, it is those same people that are conducting foreign policy
in overseeing the most powerful military in the history of the world.
Today the Commander in Chief took to twitter to address North Korea`s
nuclear program quote, “I explained to the President of China that a trade
deal with the U.S. would be far better for them if they solved the North
Korea problem. North Korea is looking for trouble. And if China decides
to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without
them. USA.” This comes as North Korean state media warn the nation would
carry out a nuclear strike if provoked by the U.S. Meanwhile, Secretary of
State Rex Tillerson was just in Italy at a Summit of foreign ministers
where he asked a question that reportedly left his diplomatic colleagues
befuddled. Quote, “why should U.S. taxpayers be interested in Ukraine? ”
I`m joined now by Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, Chief of Staff to then
Secretary Of State Colin Powell. Colonel, let`s start with the Hitler
comment, which we don`t have to talk about the sort of trajectory of the
historical clumsiness and apology. But, to me, what was striking is, this
was pretty clearly a talking point. The President himself in interviews
talking about the worst mass murderers haven`t used chemical weapons in
this way, which is the kind of rhetoric you normally association with
justifications for escalation into a military conflict.
LAWRENCE WILKERSON, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE COLIN POWELL FORMER
CHIEF OF STAFF: I`m very concerned by that very aspect of it. Let me just
say that I think Scott Spicer is kept around because he makes Donald Trump
look good. I wouldn`t expect him to depart on that basis alone. The White
House is looking so bad that Scott Spicer actually makes our President look
good. With regard to some of the remarks about the more visible threats in
the world, North Korea being preeminent perhaps right now. From what
Secretary Tillerson has said, from what the President has said, from what
allegedly transpired in Florida with President Xi, I see so much rank
amateurism at work here, just your remarks about the Easter ceremony and no
one being notified, it`s clearly indicative of a White House that not only
is low on people, it`s low on experience and talent. They can`t seem to
even manage the grounds of the White House let alone such significant
issues as Russia and Syria and North Korea and on and on.
HAYES: One of the - one challenge has been just simple coordination on
what exactly the Syria policy is, and it does seem today that they
approached something closer to a consensus. You had Secretary of State
Mattis saying, this was about chemical weapons and reinforcing the sort of
taboo and norm and international law against them. The President sort of
basically saying something like that as well. Do you feel like they`ve
arrived at some coherent policy on Syria?
WILKERSON: I certainly hope so. But let`s just look at some of the things
they`ve been saying, Chris. They`ve been trying to blame Russia, for
example, for irresponsibility in the disruption of Syria`s chemical weapons
stocks. I`m sorry. The United States Army and its contractors destroyed
600 metric tons in 42 days of CW stocks. The OPCW and the United Nations
were responsible for that. And as far as I can tell, they did a pretty
thorough job. So why blame Russia? They don`t even know their facts.
Now, Syria might have kept some sarin, some VX, or some other chemicals
aside. There`s no doubt they could have done that. But this is
ridiculous. The in-expertise, the amateurism, and the lack of fact-
checking that`s going on even with people like Jim Mattis.
HAYES: You know, there`s also - yes, Jim Mattis also had to sort of
apologized today because he had said that we took out 20 percent of the
fixed-wing planes that they had, which was not true.
WILKERSON: Took out 20, yes.
HAYES: Right, two of which is different obviously unless the denominator
is a hundred. But here`s my question to you. I mean, we also have this
Tillerson question about Ukraine, right? At the - at the meeting of
foreign ministers. And, again, this real sense that the foreign policy of
this government is essentially up for grabs for whoever who sort of moves
first or most strongly in the public eye. And what that - what that means
for other states that are attempting to make strategic judgments about how
to interact with us.
WILKERSON: It means that they`re terribly confused, including our most
prominent allies in the world. We don`t know. They don`t know exactly
what`s going to happen at any given time. I remember - remember very
vividly how this happened with the Bush administration in the first term
when Dick Cheney was more or less running everything, and no one knew what
was going to come out until Dick had made up his mind. This was very
disconcerting for our allies. Well, at least Mr. Cheney was competent,
experienced, and an extremely good bureaucrat. This is amateurism, and
amateurism looks to the world just like what it is - amateurism.
HAYES: Colonel, do you think that there`s any danger now of escalation in
Syria if, for instance, there`s evidence of more chemical weapons attacks,
that essentially a line`s been drawn that has to now be backed up no matter
what?
WILKERSON: I think we can take Mr. Putin at his word. There are going to
be - I think he said, more fake chemical attacks. I don`t take that as
disingenuously as maybe other Americans do because I have seen no
intelligence that convinces me that the provenance of those attacks in
Idlib province were, in fact - was, in fact, the Syrian government. So I`m
really worried about this. And I know, Chris, that we`re already
committing forces in Syria that we weren`t committing before. The rules of
engagement have changed. You may have seen above the faux left side,
Washington Post first front page this morning, you had active duty army
actually saying that the changed rules of engagement are killing more
civilians around Mosul and other places. So, again, I don`t see any
coherence developing here even though I understand the military is in
charge of the strategy. I really don`t see coherence yet.
HAYES: All right. Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, thank you.
WILKERSON: Thank you.
HAYES: Joining me now, Katrina Vanden Heuvel, Editor and Publisher of the
Nation and former Congressman David Jolly. Katrina, you know, there`s this
line that Eric Trump said, and I`ve now seen conservatives repeat it, which
is, well, look, the Syria strike proves that Trump is not tied or overly
sympathetic to Russia. And one wonders whether they now perceive that
there`s political upside in increasing escalation with Russia as a sort of
means of producing some sort of domestic political effect with regards to
the ongoing investigation there.
KATRINA VANDEN HEUVEL, THE NATION EDITOR AND PUBLISHER: Let me flip that
if I could. Colonel Wilkerson made a very important point about the
importance of the 2013 diplomatic agreement to dismantle chemical weapons
in Syria, Chris. You`ve been tweeting about that. I think it`s important
because President Obama spoke of the playbook in Washington among the
foreign policy establishment. That playbook assigns credibility to use of
military force. President Obama pushed back against a discredited foreign
policy establishment. But now that diplomatic agreement is being
castigated, dismissed, criticized by even Obama supporters. And I don`t
think - I think it`s unhealthy. I think Lawrence Wilkerson also said -
made a good point that what was the rush? We`ve seen horrific, heinous
chemical weapons attacks in Syria before. Why not an independent
investigation of the source of those attacks? Why not a presentation to
Congress or the United Nations?
HAYES: Right.
HEUVEL: In terms of Russia, let me flip it, Chris -
HAYES: Wait. Let me stop you there because Lawrence Wilkerson said this.
And I just want to be clear about this, right? So, I have seen people
calling into the question whether the chemical weapons that were deployed,
that we saw the images of in Idlib were in fact from the Assad regime.
Now, AFP was on the scene fairly quickly after the first reporters that I
saw get there who had pretty consistent eyewitness accounts of an airplane
flying over -
HEUVEL: I`m just saying there should have been an independent
investigation, Chris, before the rush because what you`re witnessing now,
and let me bring up the Russia question, is put aside the Trump son and
what they`re saying. And I do think to the certain extent, there could
have been a targeting of domestic critics. I think Trump wanted to get
this Russia-Kremlin gate of his back. But what we`re faced with tonight is
that we are probably closer to war than we have been since the Cuban
missile crisis. The Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is the most pro-
western in that Putin government, said after the Syrian strikes, we are on
the verge of military clashes. I think this country needs to wake up.
We`re talking about Sean Spicer and his ahistorical - I mean he`s on the
wrong side of a history but history doesn`t even know. We need to remember
our history that we are in a very, very dangerous moment. And those
foreign ministers at the G7, Germany, and Italy`s Foreign Ministers, and
this is not reported in the United States, said, we need Iran and Russia if
we are going to have a political solution in Syria. That is not reported.
There is a different stance in parts of Europe. It is not all about NATO
expansion and poking Russia in the eye.
HAYES: David - well, David, let me ask you this. Do you trust that the
team is in the White House can navigate something like what the next step
in Syria is or what appears to be an increasingly fraught possible
confrontation with North Korea? I don`t even want to use that word, but
that`s how it looks.
DAVID JOLLY, U.S. FORMER CONGRESSMAN: No, look, Syria is a hard question,
and if it was easy, Obama would have solved it and, he was unable to
respectfully. But look, we have an historically unpopular President with a
credibility gap and an incoherent foreign policy strategy. He said Obama
shouldn`t have gone in. Then Trump did. And now he`s saying he wouldn`t
have had to if Obama had gone in. The question is what is next, Chris, to
your point because, listen, it does make a statement to say you will not
use chemical weapons on your own people, and therefore there`s retribution.
The question is does he escalate? Perhaps not. Perhaps this is saying
there is a line, and we will stay out of the civil war as Trump has said he
wanted to during the campaign.
HAYES: Although that line about chemical weapons, the President himself
today talking about barrel bombs, which have killed far, far, far, far more
children in Syria than chemical weapons. Sean Spicer himself appearing to
enunciate a barrel bomb red line, which would obviously be much more
expensive, Katrina, even though the moral logic of it is actually pretty
impeccable to my mind because either way, you have dead innocents.
HEUVEL: And you know, Secretary Tillerson and Nikki Haley at the U.N.,
there is an - there`s either a severe incoherence or there`s a
fictionalization in this administration, which is surfacing and is very
difficult to understand. But let`s also understand it`s not just the Syria
strikes we`re witnessing, an escalation in Yemen, in Somalia, an escalation
of counterterrorism strikes, an escalation of killing of civilians, and I`m
worried about a catastrophic collision course this administration. And
think of those who are applauding the Syria strike, Chris. I mean, to me,
this disastrous Presidency, one of its worst acts possibly was Syria
strikes and you heard these pundits and foreign policies establishment
types applauding. Sanity is needed. Common sense.
HAYES: David, that brings me to this question which is that one of the
things in the republican party, there was a central civil war about this
posture towards foreign intervention, particularly along the lines of, say,
enforcing a chemical weapons ban. And Donald Trump won by repudiating the
Bush legacy.
JOLLY: He did.
HAYES: Very explicitly. I think - and you tell me. I think that`s still
where the base of the republican party is in their heart.
JOLLY: I think they`re conflicted, yes. Look, the President has zero
credibility. Nobody is suggesting that he has credibility on this issue.
But the question as to whether or not he made the right decision, I would
push back a little bit on Katrina. It did receive affirmation of both
democrats and republicans. Chris, I went down to the Syrian border. I
visited a refugee camp from the children to the adults. Families wanted to
go home. And there was a father before I left who said, how are you going
to help? How are you going to help? Chris, I didn`t have an answer. And
that conversation stick with me a year - a year later.
HEUVEL: But, David, it`s not through bombs.
HAYES: Yes.
HEUVEL: It`s not through bombs. Think of - think of the hypocrisy of a
President saying he`s anguished looking at those civilian casualties when
he won`t even let those -
JOLLY: No, listen to the father who had to bury his twins.
HEUVEL: He won`t let refugees into this country -
JOLLY: Listen to the father who had to bury his twins. Explain to the
father who had to bury his twins why we shouldn`t intervene and try to
prevent that from happening.
(CROSSTALK)
HAYES: Yes. I mean, let me just say this. Two things. One, there is no
answer to that father, whether that airfield is struck or not. So let`s be
clear about there`s no incremental progress has made for that father. And
as for answering that question, which is a very difficult moral one, there
are a lot of fathers in a lot of other places including in Yemen right now
who would like to see the U.S. play a role different than the one it is.
Katrina Vanden Heuvel and David Jolly, thank you.
HEUVEL: Thank you.
JOLLY: You got it. good to be with you.
HAYES: Still ahead, more on that breaking news I mentioned earlier. The
FBI was granted a FISA warrant to monitor the communications of Trump
adviser Carter Page last summer as part of an investigation into possible
ties to Russian agents. More on that development after this two-minute
break.
HAYES: Breaking news tonight. The Washington Post is reporting that the
FBI obtained a FISA warrant last year to monitor former Trump adviser
Carter Page. Quote, the FBI and the Justice Department obtained the
warrant targeting Carter Page`s communications after convincing a Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court Judge there was probable cause to believe -
this is the key part - Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power, in
this case, Russia, according to officials. This appears to be the first
confirmation that a FISA warrant was in fact approved to investigate
contacts between Russian intelligence and Trump associates. Joining me
now, Philip Rucker, White House Bureau Chief for the Washington Post which
broke the story and Julian Sanchez, a Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute
and the Founding Editor at the Policy Blog Just Security. Julian, let me
start with you and then I`ll come to you, Philip. The FISA is intended to
spy on or surveil foreign intelligence, right? So there`s supposed to be a
fairly high bar to actually target an American citizen and not just
incidentally sweep the mop, is that right?
JULIAN SANCHEZ, CATO INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: That`s right. There`s
actually two different sets of standards under FISA for getting a warrant
that depend on whether the target is a U.S. person or not. If it`s a
foreigner, essentially if they`re working for a foreign government, that`s
more or less enough. For a U.S. person, it`s not enough to show that
they`re in the employ of a foreign government. You have to show that
they`re engaged in clandestine intelligence activities and doing so
knowingly. So it wouldn`t be enough even if he had been unwittingly
recruited as an asset. So the obvious question then is what is the
evidence they had that he was engaged in that kind of conduct? And then
how did someone who might have been engaged in that conduct end up as one
of a relatively small number of foreign policy advisers to the Trump
campaign?
HAYES: Yes. So, that`s key here. And Phillip, the reason this reporting
is so important is we`ve had stories floating around about possible FISAs.
PHILIP RUCKER, THE WASHINGTON POST, WHITE HOUSE BUREAU CHIEF: Right.
HAYES: And two different British outlets, The Guardian and Heat Street
have both had the story. This is the first sort of big American outlet to
nail down this story and nail down a target for it.
RUCKER: That`s right, and it only nails down one target. It`s this
gentleman Carter Page who was an adviser for some time on the Trump
campaign. Now, the Trump officials would contest that and say he wasn`t a
formal adviser but he did play a role during that period of time in helping
shape the foreign policy talking with the campaign.
HAYES: We should - I should also note that when he sat down with your fine
paper and the now President of the United States was asked to name foreign
policy advisers, out of his lips came the name Carter Page, comma, Ph.D.
RUCKER: That`s correct. And the significance here is that Carter Page is
just somebody who has a long history in Russia. He lived in Moscow. He
worked in business in Russia. And the U.S. government felt strongly enough
that there was some suspicions there that they were worried he was acting
on behalf of Russia in dealing with the Trump campaign and dealing his
communications back and forth, that it was enough to warrant this warrant.
HAYES: This is also the individual, we should note, who recently was
revealed in FBI charging documents in the southern district of New York had
contact with foreign intelligence officials who were being charged in that
court.
RUCKER: Exactly right.
HAYES: Julian, the second part of this, right? So it`s not just that -
because part of the thing that`s hard about evaluating the evidence on this
story is how should I - how should I be thinking about what has been shown
here? And to me what`s striking here is that they were able to get this
FISA warrant and that that wasn`t just a unilateral decision. That does
have to go before a judge, again with this relatively high standard in the
context of FISA.
SANCHEZ: That`s right. I mean there are in a way two different ways to
read this, either of which is sort of a big deal. One is, they, in fact,
had probable cause to believe this guy was knowingly acting as a foreign
agent and indeed - acting as a foreign agent ways that either do or may
involve violations of U.S. criminal law. The narrative I`m sure that Page
(INAUDIBLE) who would prefer is, the alternative is that this is an adviser
to a Presidential campaign and, you know, the other possibility is that
there wasn`t very strong evidence. And then you would have questions about
- you know, how scrupulous the FISA court is being in evaluating evidence.
So these are just two sharply contrasting possibilities but it`s a big deal
either way.
HAYES: Well, and I saw someone - I saw a writer for Breitbart saying, see,
the surveillance on Trump campaign officials although I then saw another
Trump associated person say, well, he was never an adviser even though he
was talked about. But this will now - I mean this now, talk about fuel on
the bonfire of this story.
RUCKER: Exactly. And it makes it a bigger story. We have so many more
questions here that need to be answered. One thing that`s important,
though, is this is not evidence of what Donald Trump accused President
Obama of having done back then, which was personally authorizing
wiretapping of Trump tower. This is just a Carter page situation.
HAYES: Right. And also Julian, it comes from the Federal Bureau of
Investigation. You`ve probably heard of it. It`s called the FBI. It`s
run by a guy named James Comey, who we now know was supervising FISA
warrants on this possible investigation, which he has now confirmed in open
congress when he wrote the letter about Hillary Clinton`s e-mails.
SANCHEZ: Yes, I know. I mean, it is striking. I think what Comey would
probably say is, well, that was a closed investigation although then the
question is what were they continuing to look at, and this was an open one.
So there - I mean, there`s a weird irony there in that the more genuine
suspicion they continued to have or the extent to which they hadn`t
resolved the question of whether there was wrongdoing involved -
HAYES: Exactly.
SANCHEZ: - they were less able to speak publicly about it.
HAYES: That is a great point, right? Like, well, this was quite serious.
We didn`t want to say anything. The other thing that we publicly
announced, that was basically case closed, hence writing that letter ten
days before the election. Philip Rucker, Julian Sanchez, thanks for
joining us.
RUCKER: Thank you.
SANCHEZ: Pleasure.
HAYES: Coming up, Town Halls are back, and the resistance is as strong as
ever. Lawmakers getting some face time with some very unhappy constituents
ahead.
HAYES: Polls have closed in the special Congressional Election in Kansas`s
fourth district to replace former Congressman Mike Pompeo, who`s now the
CIA Director. And it is the first Congressional Election since Donald
Trump became President of the United States. With less than 1 percent of
the votes tallied, the democrat is leading. It may be a while before the
full results are in. What we do know is that it never should have been
this hard for republicans to defend this seat. It`s a district that has
not gone democratic in more than two decades. Local republicans have
enlisted the help of House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas,
Vice-President Mike Pence and the President who recorded this Robocall for
GOP candidate Ron Estes.
(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)
TRUMP: On Tuesday, republican Ron Estes needs your vote and needs it
badly. Ron is a conservative leader whose going to work with me to make
America great again. We`re going to do things really great for our
country. Our country needs help. Ron is going to be helping us, big
league. But I need republicans like Ron Estes to help me get the job done.
This is an important election. There`s really few very much more
important, and I need your vote for Ron Estes on Tuesday.
(END AUDIO CLIP)
HAYES: Not a whole lot of clues about what Ron Estes on Tuesday.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Not a whole lot of clues about what Ron Estes stands for or would
fight for in congress, although the president attempted to raise some
actual issues with today`s tweet. “Ron Estes is running today for congress
in the great state of Kansas. A wonderful guy. I need his help on held
care and tax cuts (reform).”
Though a victory for the Democratic candidate, James Thompson, civil rights
attorney, is a
very long shot, the level of enthusiasm among Democrats is clear, both in
Kansas in that district and
across the nation. For instance, at a town hall in South Carolina,
Congressman Joe Wilson, infamous for his “you lie” outburst at President
Obama`s 2009 address to congress found himself on the receiving
end of that same charge.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CROWD: You lie. You lie. You lie. You lie. You lie.
(END VIDEO CILP)
HAYES: What that crowd and others were so riled up about next.
HAYES: Republican Congressman Joe Wilson got an earful from constituents
at a town hall in
Aikens, South Carolina, last night.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. JOE WILSON, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: We have a new president who is making
a positive difference.
(BOOING)
WILSON: Health care again, we need to replace Obamacare so that…
(BOOING)
WILSON: Obamacare is denying services, it`s delaying services.
CROWD: You lie. You lie. You lie. You lie. You lie. You lie. You
lie.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: It`s not just town hall meetings getting flooded by outraged
voters, The Wall Street Journal described a surging wave of activists who
are pouring money and energy into anti-Trump
causes wherever they can find them.
Town hall crowds are still vocal in support of the Affordable Care Act and
a range of issues as Congressman Ted Yoho of Florida discovered at his town
hall meeting in Gainesville.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. TED YOHO, (R) FLORIDA: I am not going to support Planned Parenthood.
(BOOING)
YOHO: My fight`s not with Planned Parenthood, my fight is with no
taxpayers` money going to any organization that does abortions.
(BOOING)
YOHO: I don`t believe the federal government should have a role in
providing health care for everybody.
(BOOING)
YOHO: I stand with the second amendment. My job is to defend the second
amendment.
(BOOING)
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, MSNBC contributor Anand GIRIDHARADAS who has
recently traveled to several red states to discuss ideas about resistance
and reconciliation in the Trump administration, author of The True
American.
Anand, you know, I was thinking about you because a lot of what we`re
seeing, whether it`s in this Kansas district, the Georgia district, which
is a Republican district, or even those town halls, right, those are hard
core Republican districts this stuff is happening in. It`s a reminder that
it`s a big enough country that when you`ve got hundreds of thousands of
people in a place, a congressional district, there`s going to be some
critical mass of people even if they`re not the majority, who don`t support
the president.
ANAND GIRIDHARADAS, AUTHOR: That`s true.
And, you know, I think for someone like me, frankly, who finds this
president to be profoundly
dangerous, there`s something thrilling about the videos you just showed.
People are stepping up. People are getting activated. People are
resisting.
But let me say that I also find something a little disturbing about those
videos and the thousands of others that you could have played, which is
that we`re not talking to each other. It`s very helpful to resist
dangerous power, which is what I think this president represents. But I
think we`re doing less of a good job at being mindful of the circumstances
in our unhealthy body politic that allowed someone like this to win.
And I think the resistance is actually doing much better than the
reconciliation.
HAYES: You know, I think that`s interesting, although I also think that
it`s a question of how much you learn from the Tea Party, right, because
the Tea Party was not real into reconciliation. They were into activation,
mobilization, strenuously protesting and saying, no, no, no. And it was
politically effective, at least in a sort of short-term tactical sense,
particularly when you look at special elections, and the mid-terms. And it
seems to me that that`s the model right now for the folks that are on the
other side. Do you think that model is incomplete?
GIRDHARADAS: I don`t think it was a brilliant long-term strategy. I don`t
think they won the
future. I don`t think the America of the next 50 years is the America they
wanted.
So I actually think they`re probably not a great example to follow, but
they are parallel in that I think movements like this have a choice about
whether they want to be kind of purist and exclusionary or whether they
want to be inclusive.
And I think, you know, I am probably as strident as you can get about this
president being dangerous. But when I`m in a lot of these conversations
and circles about what to do, I find there`s an exclusionary tone, and
there`s actually a lack of interest in poaching 5 percent of the other
side.
HAYES: I think there`s probably less of that, though? Don`t you think
there`s less of that in places like, say, the Kansas fourth district where
folks are living and working and hanging out all the time with folks that
did vote for Trump.
I think the way that got sculpted there is different.
GIRDHARADAS: Totally. And that`s what I learned going out to these
places. And western Michigan was so interesting. I was in an area that`s
Betsy DeVos country. The interesting thing is
people`s lives and families and communities are much more divided and mixed
politically than ours are here in New York. I mean, it`s very common to go
to dinners in New York and Washington and it`s maybe all anti-Trump people
or maybe all Trump people.
But out there, people don`t have the luxury of being so purist. And I
think we can actually learn from them because this resistance will fail if
it is a movement of the already woke and it`s not interested in expanding
and poaching and drawing people in who may be on the fence.
HAYES: Yeah.
Anand Ghirdharadas, thanks so much for your time.
GHIRDHARADAS: Thank you so much.
HAYES: Still to come, meet Sebastian Gorka, remeet Sebastian Gorka,
counterterrorism adviser to the president, who recently garnered praise
from a group with Nazi ties because of something in this picture. I`ll
tell you why ahead.
Plus, everybody needs a hobby. That`s tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two after
the break.
HAYES: Thing One tonight, if there`s one thing that Donald Trump was
adamant about on the campaign trail, it was how much time a president
should spend at the White House rather than a golf course.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I love golf, but if I were in the White House, I don`t think I`d
ever see Turnberry again. I don`t think I`d ever see Doral again. I won
Doral in Miami. I don`t think I`d ever see many of the places that I
have. I don`t ever think I`d see anything. I`d just want to stay in the
White House and work my ass off, make great deals, right? Who`s going to
leave?
There won`t be time to go on vacations. There won`t be time to go golfing
all the time.
I`m not going to play much golf, because there`s a lot of work to be done.
You need leadership. You know, you can`t fly to Hawaii to play golf.
I don`t know where the president was. He wasn`t very far away, maybe he
was playing golf.
Obama, it was reported today, played 250 rounds of golf.
Obama went golfing every day. Did Obama go play golf every day?
Obama plays more golf than professional players in the PGA tour.
He`s playing a lot of golf. He`s played more than most PGA touring
professionals play.
More than a guy who plays on the PGA Tour plays.
PGA Tour.
Plays more golf.
Plays more golf.
PGA Tour.
PGA Tour.
I mean this guy, golf, golf, golf, golf; more, more. Learning how to chip,
learning how to hit the drive, learning how to putt. Oh, I want more.
If you become president and you go to the White House, why would you want
to leave the
White House?
When you`re in the White House, who the hell wants to play golf?
Who wants to leave the White House? How the hell do you leave for three
weeks to play golf?
If I get elected president, I`m going to be in the White House a lot. I`m
not leaving.
I`m going to be working for you, I`m not going to have time to go play
golf, believe me.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: I think you know what Thing Two is going to be. That`s in 60
seconds.
HAYES: Well, this weekend President Trump is heading back to his luxury
golf resort in Florida at considerable cost to his neighbors.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, the county is debating a special tax on
Mar-a-Lago to offset the cost of the presidential presence. Right now,
Palm Beach County spends more than $60,000 a day
when the president visits, mostly for law enforcement overtime or almost $2
million since January.
This will be the president`s seventh trip to Mar-a-Lago since he took
office. According to The New York Times, Trump has spent half of his
weekends at Mar-a-Lago. And he has spent 17 days, over 20 percent of his
presidency, on a golf course breaking a key campaign promise.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: If I get elected president, I`m going to be in the White House a
lot. I`m not leaving.
I`m going to be working for you, I`m not going to have time to go play
golf, believe me.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEBASTIAN GORKA, TRUMP ADVISER: You know, the message I have, it`s a very
simple one. It`s a bumper sticker, Sean. The era of the pajama boy is
over January 20, and the alpha males are back.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Meet Sebastian Gorka, top Trump counterterrorism adviser and former
Breitbart editor, a naturalized American citizen born in London to
Hungarian parents.
Gorka is an ally of Steve Bannon who, before coming to the White House,
showed up regularly on Fox News to argue the threat of terrorism is
fundamentally tied to the religious of Islam. Here he is talking about
President Obama`s refusal to use the phrase, radical Islamic terrorism.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
GORKA: Is he an imam? Is he an Islamic theologian? What are his
credentials for saying whether or not what ISIS does is Islamic or not? He
says it`s a perversion of Islam. Based upon what?
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Gorka isn`t just a run of the mill anti-Islamist. Gorka wore the
honorary medal of
a Hungarian nationalist organization to Trump`s inauguration. Now, the
organization was Vitezi Rend was previously listed by the State Department
as, and I quote here, under the direction of the Nazi government of
Germany, and its founder reportedly once said, and again I quote, I have
always been an anti-Semite throughout my life.
A Vetezi Rend spokesman told NBC News, the group was proud Gorka had worn
its medal. And three people said he was a well known member of Vitezi Rend
back in Hungary, a charge Gorka, we should note, strongly denies.
Meanwhile, an investigation by the Jewish newspaper The Forward, found that
Gorka worked with the openly racist and anti-Semitic groups and public
figures in Hungary.
The Forward reporting Gorka`s involvement with the far right includes co-
founding a political party, with former prominent members of Jobbik, a
political party with a well-known history of anti-Semitism, repeatedly
publishing articles in a newspaper known for its anti-Semitic and racist
content and attending events with some of Hungary`s most notorious extreme
right figures.
Gorka, for his part, says he was unaware of his former ally`s connection to
the far right and that he only wore the medal to Trump`s inauguration to
honor his father.
Gorka continues to work in a Trump administration that has, let`s say
struggled a bit on Jewish issues, from President Trump`s apparent
reluctance to denounce threats on Jewish community centers, taking weeks to
finally condemn the threats, to the White House not mentioning Jews in its
holocaust
remembrance day tribute to today`s bizarre, astounding comments from Sean
Spicer about Hiter and concentration camps, what he called holocaust
centers.
When we come back, we`ll look more closely at what exactly is going on when
it comes to the
Trump White House and Judaism. That`s next.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We didn`t use chemical weapons
in World War II. You know, you had a – someone as despicable as Hitler
who didn`t even sink to the - to using chemical weapons.
It was a mistake to try to make any kind of comparison. Assad has done bad
things and to try to make any kind of comparisons is a mistake. I`m
absolutely sorry, especially during a week like this.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now to discuss the Trump administration`s strange
struggles with Judaism our Michelle Goldberg, columnist at Slate; and David
Cay Johnston, columnist at The Daily Beast.
Michelle, I don`t – what do you make of all of this? I don`t think the
president is anti-semitic. Famously, his daughter converted to Judaism.
Jared Kushner is raised orthodox, but it just seems like this constant
thing he can`t get this very easy obvious thing tonally, perfectly correct.
MICHELLE GOLDBERG, SLATE: Yeah, don`t wear Nazi collaborationist medals to
the inauguration. Don`t tweet white supremacist memes of Jewish stars and
piles of 100 dollar bills.
I agree with you. I also think that it`s unlikely that Donald Trump is a
vicious anti-Semite. I think that he, and certainly parts of his
administration, get their ideas from the gutters of the old anti-Semitic
and kind of unabashedly racist far right.
And sometimes what you see them doing is repeating classic anti-Semitic
language and
classic anti-Semitic tropes, just not talking about Jews per se, you know,
particularly when they talk
about the global financiers that are…
HAYES: The globalists.
GOLDBERG: That are bleeding the working people of this country dry.
And so what you see an administration with a lot of people who have clearly
been influenced by anti-Semitic thinkers and anti-Semitic world views.
And I think this thing with Sean Spicer, I think, is not that, right, this
was just kind of buffoonish, accidental holocaust denial as opposed to the
(inaudible) holocaust denial. But this is why nobody wants to give them
the benefit of the doubt because they haven`t earned it.
HAYES: David, Spicer today called up Sheldon Adeleson to apologize, which
I sort of love this as a sort of designated Jewish person to whom one
apologizes. Spicer reached out to Adelson`s office. Said he made a
terrible mistake, apologized for the offensive, per Adelson`s spokesman.
There`s something sort of weird about that, too, though.
DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, THE DAILY BEAST: Well, let`s keep in mind that, Donald
Trump is a man who has a long and well documented history of discriminating
against various people; not Jews but blacks, women, Asians, in employment
and in housing.
Earlier today, Trump himself made some comments that were consistent with
Sean Spicer`s
awful comments. And by the way, let`s give Spicer credit for one thing,
unlike the politicians and business leaders who come out and say if I
offended, I apologize. Spicer demonstrated that he has
good manners. He just apologized.
HAYES: Yes, he did.
And Michelle, to me, the – it gets back to the idea of the sort of, when
you, at the sort of – when you move out from the center of the actual
administration, you get to a very strange and dark place on the far right
pretty quickly.
And you don`t have to play that many dot connecting to get there, which is
why you end up in this place time and time again.
GOLDBERG: Right, it`s not six degrees of separation, it`s one degree of
separation.
HAYES: Sebastian Gorka.
GOLDBERG: Right. Sebastian Gorka, when you have this person who his exact
connection to this Nazi-aligned group is disputed, but at the very least he
admits that he wears their medal. He`s adopted members of his group adopt
a lower case “V” as a middle initial, which he has done. He said that
sometimes he inherited his membership from his father and didn`t actually
pledge a lifetime oath of loyalty as members of the group claim that he
did.
But, you know, I`m old enough to remember 12 weeks ago when even just kind
of that degree of association with Nazism would be enough to get you
drummed out of the White House.
HAYES: And, David, you wonder whether we will see that. I mean, Gorka is
a part of a wing of the White House that has not been faring particularly
well, including KJ McFarland and Michael Flynn and others in the Bannon
orbit.
JOHNSTON: Well, Donald, will keep around him people as long as he thinks
it`s useful to him and helpful to him. And he has no loyalty. He demands
100 percent loyalty from everybody else. But you have a White House that
is infected with white-skinned privilege and the luminosity of white skin
on the people who work in this White House blinds them to many, many
things.
HAYES: Yeah, that`s a good point. It has not been a particularly diverse
place generally in the early days here. And it does – we see it all the
time in every institution, whether it`s the media, whether it`s politics,
it does matter who is in the room.
Michelle Goldberg, David Cay Johnston, appreciate it.
That`s All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.
Good evening, Rachel.
END
