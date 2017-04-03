All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 4/3/2017
Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES
Date: April 3, 2017
Guest: Mazie Hirono, Brian Darling, Jim Manley, Susan Hennessey, Lisa Bloom, Michael Schmidt, Richard Painter
CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MINORITY LEADER: We lost Merrick Garland.
HAYES: The resistance hold the line.
SCHUMER: And Republicans will lose on Judge Gorsuch.
HAYES: Tonight, the historic blockade of Trump`s Supreme Court pick and
the movement that forced it.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would say, if you can,
Mitch go nuclear.
HAYES: Plus, new reports of an attempted Trump-Putin backchannel as the
House Intel Committee finally meets again.
And the President finds a Fox News counter-narrative.
TRUMP: I saw this morning on Fox and Friends. I watch, I like that group
of three people.
HAYES: Then, novelty check day at the White House.
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: That will point as he`s doing
off.
HAYES: Tonight, as conflict controversies swirl, new reporting that the
President secretly revised his blind trust. And, yet another sexual
harassment suit for Fox News.
Caution.
HAYES: And more allegations about its highest profile star.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE I simply said, I`m sorry. I can`t do that.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. In a stunning turn of
events, Senate Democrats now have enough votes to filibuster the
President`s first Supreme Court nominee and are now poised to block what
will suppose to be an easy victory for the Trump administration after a
string of major setbacks.
According to conventional wisdom in Washington, the President`s nomination
of Judge Neil Gorsuch was a home run, just about the one thing all
republicans could agree on amid conflicts over dismantling ObamaCare and
advancing tax cuts. For the President himself, this confirmation was
supposed to provide a much-needed win after a series of losses. From the
depth of the healthcare bill in just a few weeks his first major
legislative effort, to hold up of both travel bans in federal court, to the
revelation that his campaign is under FBI investigation for possible links
to Russia. (AUDIO GAP) are standing in the way and it`s up to Senate
republicans, either (AUDIO GAP) change Senate rules and kill the filibuster
for Supreme Court Nominees.
This morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve Gorsuch along
party lines, advancing his nomination to the full Senate. That came as
Delaware Senator Chris Coons became the 41st democrat to announce he`d
support a filibuster crossing the threshold net needed to successfully
block a confirmation vote. Republicans from the White House to Capitol
Hill express their outrage.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: This isn`t about voting against somebody or having an issue with
him.
SEN. ORRIN HATCH (R), UTAH: I`m very disappointed in my colleagues that
politicized this the way they have.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: When you win the White House you
have the ability to appoint people in the Supreme Court.
SEN. MIKE LEE (R), UTAH: All they can come up with are facts that have
absolutely nothing to do with his qualifications as a Jurist.
SEN. TED CRUZ (R), TEXAS: They are opposed to Donald Trump appointing
anyone to the Supreme Court.
SEN. BEN SASSE (R), NEBRASKA: Neil Gorsuch is a good man, he`s been a good
judge on the Tenth Circuit
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s the democrats who are breaking the rules because
(AUDIO GAP) status quo.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The (AUDIO GAP) is you could have said, the exact same things –
maybe just switching up the names regarding (AUDIO GAP) of course was
President Obama`s (AUDIO GAP) to fill the (AUDIO GAP) Supreme Court for
whom republicans refused to hold a single confirmation hearing, much less a
vote. It was an unprecedented feet of obstruction. Which Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell on the campaign trail later called, quote “one of my
proudest moments.” The garland affairs seem to have taught democrats a
lesson about the up sides of obstructionism and now with engaged based
marching the streets and turning up the Town Hall showing the opposed any
kind of cooperation whatsoever with this President, there`s new political
calculus in Washington.
Just four Democratic Senators came out against a Gorsuch filibuster, all
but one of them from red states facing tough re-election battles next year.
Republicans have vowed to confirm Gorsuch by the end of the week when the
Senate adjourns for two-week recess. But with democrats ready to
filibuster, they now face a choice, either take the loss or change the
rules to make it impossible to filibuster Supreme Court Nominees. It`s
known colloquially as the nuclear option and according to Senate Minority
Leader Chuck Schumer, republicans don`t have to go that far.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SCHUMER: They don`t have to treat the nuclear option as if it`s their
first and only option. It`s a false choice. To my friends on the other
side, the answer isn`t to change the rules, the answer is to change the
nominees.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: (AUDIO GAP) of Hawaii, a member of the Senate Judiciary (AUDIO GAP)
Senator, I want you to –
SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D), HAWAII: Aloha!
HAYES: Aloha. I want you to respond to the things you (AUDIO GAP) this
is politicized, (AUDIO GAP) have no objections against him (AUDIO GAP)
HIRONO: We have a lot of (AUDIO GAP) objections against Judge Gorsuch, it
has to do with, after reviewing his cases and how he approaches his
judicial decision, there`s a pattern that shows that he is very much in
favor of corporations over individual rights. He will fit right in with
the Roberts Court and send this court further to the right in ways that
will not protect minority rights.
HAYES: But, is there any – I mean, the argument, I think, from
republicans is that essentially there would be no republican nominee that
would passer a threshold, is that a fair objection?
HIRONO: No, it`s not. In fact, if there were a nominee that had not been
hand selected by the heritage foundation (AUDIO GAP) spent by the way over
$10 million trying to get Judge Gorsuch to this point, I would be (AUDIO
GAP) be totally on the page with (AUDIO GAP) most conservative
organizations in our country. They know what they`re getting with Judge
Gorsuch. That`s our objection.
HAYES: How much of this is about Merrick Garland? It just seems like
that`s a bell that cannot be unrung?
HIRONO: I`m not upset with Neil Gorsuch because of what – how Merrick
Garland was treated awful that was.
HAYES: Really?
HIRONO: Nobody told –
HAYES: Is that – wait, is that honestly true Senator.
HIRONO: I`m not happy.
HAYES: I have a hard time believing that.
HIRONO: I`m not happy but this is not a quid pro quo or tit for tat. No,
we have our own reasons. I certainly have my own reasons along with my
democratic colleagues on the committee. Why we object to Justice – well
soon to be, I guess, I hope not, Gorsuch.
HAYES: Let me ask –
HIRONO: It is because of the kind of positions he takes where he goes out
of his way to find the most narrow ways to interpret a law or provision so
that minority person is harmed.
HAYES: let me ask you this. When this started I felt like the folks I
talked to on the Hill, even in just sort of on the background – on
background chats, thought that this would go through. They didn`t think
the democrats would get enough votes to filibuster. Trace for me the
trajectory here among you and your colleagues in terms of how you guys at
this point.
HIRONO: I certainly waited until after the hearings but part of the whole
process of the hearings, four days of it, was first to try to find out what
his judicial philosophy was because of course, that makes the difference.
Judicial philosophy didn`t make a difference if it wouldn`t have five to
four or at this point, four to four Supreme Court decisions. That`s
because our justice has come with life experiences and various
perspectives. He would not give us an inkling as to how he would view
laws. He just kept saying, he would follow precedent. He`s going to the
one court that sets precedent. So it was not reassuring at all a. we
looked at his record, we looked at his decisions. Hobby Lobby, where all
of a sudden, very expanded rights for corporation to have religious rights
over the rights of thousands of employees, female employees of Hobby Lobby
who suddenly were not going to get this kind of insurance coverage. So
that was Judge Gorsuch.
HAYES: So respond to an alternate theory of what happened here. What I`m
hearing from you, you were saying, look, this is a substantive decision
that I`ve come to and my colleagues have come to on the merits. It`s about
his judicial philosophy and his performance in hearing.
HIRONO: Yes.
HAYES: Another way of viewing this is, there was tremendous organized
pressure to put on democratic senators in particularly by the activist base
that felt like any vote for this seed is a stone seed, it`s fundamentally
illegitimate, and that that pressure work.
HIRONO: I certainly feel any pressure from my base. I think that is a
kind of – kind of an argument that some people like to make. In fact, my
colleagues from Texas, Ted Cruz said that the democrats on the Committee
were afraid of being primary. And I said, at the markup that that kind of
statement doesn`t even deserve any kind of response, it`s so ridiculous.
You know, we ask serious questions of Judge Gorsuch and he did not provide
us with the kind of responses that would enable us to conclude that he
would be a Justice for all of us and not just some of us.
HAYES: All right, Senator – sorry –
HIRONO: I could go on.
HAYES: – finish your thought. Well, what`s going to be interesting, we
may get a chance to talk more about this depending on how this shakes out
in a week ahead Senator Mazie Hirono.
HIRONO: Certainly.
HAYES: Thank you very much.
HIRONO: Thank you. Aloha!
HAYES: I`m joined now by Brian Darling, former Communications Director to
Senator Rand Paul and Jim Manley, former Chief Spokesperson then Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid. Brian, there`s one way of looking at this
which is that, like, you know, god is dead all is permitted, all the
pretenses has been stripped away and the McConnell strategy adopt in 2009,
obstruction by in means that it was a kind of learned it from watching you
dad moment. Right? If you were able to pull off the Garland Gambit, which
was so amazingly audacious then why not cry obstruction by any means?
BRIAN DARLING. RAND PAUL FORMER COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Well, I mean,
Mitch McConnell is – does have the power to get this nominee pass and he
can thank Harry Reid for that. Harry Reid was the one that set the table
for this. He can also thank people like you, Chris Hayes because you as a
progressive have been very vocal in your support for filibuster reform.
HAYES: Oh yes. Let me be clear. Let me be clear.
DARLING: You should be cheering Mitch McConnell for doing this. This is
another step.
HAYES: Let me be clear. I think the – right. The filibuster is an anti-
democratic procedural mechanism that is nowhere in the constitution. It
was not envisioned by the founders and I think it`s a sort of selective
thing, it`s fine. But lets` just look at the numbers, Brian, just to be
clear here –
DARLING: Sure.
HAYES: – on the empirical skyrocketing of the filibuster which became
essentially a de facto supermajority in one of the Houses which is nowhere
in the constitutional architecture and we all know how much you and
everyone loves Originalism. This is Obama just in his first four years,
that`s just the first term, 307 filibusters compared to 130 of George W.
Bush. There`s just nothing like it. So if it becomes a de facto, you
know, super majority indication, yes, like I think they should kill it.
DARLING: Yes, but senators are lazy. I mean, to be honest, the way that I
think this should happen, I am not a fan of the nuclear option. I do not -
- I`m not happy about the senate traditions being chipped away. I think
this is a terrible thing. But I understand why it`s happening. It`s
happening because Harry Reid exempted everything accept for the Supreme
Court with his breaking the rules to change the rules. So I get why that`s
happening. But I would rather see a real talking filibuster. I`d rather
Mitch McConnell say, you know what, want to block this nominee –
HAYES: Right.
DARLING: – let`s see you guys get down to the senate floor and talk 24 or
48 hours.
HAYES: But we tried, we – I mean, this was – Jim, this was – you were in
the square parts of these debates, and you guys – I should say wrote a
letter together, wrote an authentic letter saying you shouldn`t filibuster,
my understanding, Jim, is you have now – you have now come around to think
they should filibuster here.
JIM MANLEY, HARRY REID FORMER CHIEF SPOKESPERSON: That`s a fact, correct.
I`ve reluctantly come to the decision after long – a lot of thought that
this is absolute the right thing to go. For me, with all due respect to
the Senator, it absolutely has everything, almost everything to do with how
they treated Merit Garland. They refused to give this good man even the
courtesy of a hearing and now for them to say, the – all these crocodile
tears about what happened is absolutely ridiculous. So, you and I have
been talking about this for years, Chris. I have been very reluctant to
change the rules –
HAYES: You have been.
MANLEY: – but I think that this is absolutely the right thing to do by
Senator Schumer and I applaud the caucus for holding together. And what I
want to talk about is how do these democrats get to this place where they
felt comfortable voting against this nominee.
HAYES: I`m – Jim, I`m actually shocked. I have to say, I think and
obviously as Senator Hirono says this was sort of substantive joining the
merits. And I`m not going to question her on that. But when you look at
that whip count, I mean, what`s your answer to that having been inside
Harry Reid`s office.
MANLEY: And I understand, again, why the Senator said that. But the fact
of the matter is, is that, if you look at the House, you look at what
happened to so-called Trumpcare, no one, anyone who`s afraid of getting on
the wrong side of a Trump tweet storm right now, needs to get a new job.
Because at 36 percent approval rating, unable to move a legislative agenda,
obviously, a whole bunch of these democrats is still very comfortable in
taking this stand at this point in time. And I`ve got to tell you, a
couple of weeks ago, like you, you know, I thought this was going to
happen. And he was going to be confirmed. But, obviously, you know, the
handwriting is on the wall. And it`s not going to happen.
DARLING: But it`s laughable. It really is laughable when Chuck Schumer
goes on the Senate floor and says we need a new nominee. He knows it isn`t
going to happen.
HAYES: Wait, why not?
DARLING: And he support to changing the rules.
HAYES: Wait a second, wait a second. Why not? I thought it was laughable
when Mitch McConnell said – when Mitch McConnell said Merrick Garland
isn`t even going to get any meetings. Remember the initial – the initial
idea was not only he was not going to get any hearing, we won`t look the
guy in the face. OK. When he said that, I thought, that`s laughable. I
also –
DARLING: Yes, I think that was perfectly defensible because republican –
look, the constitution says –
HAYES: But Brian, would you realize –
DARLING: – if the Senate has a right to –
HAYES: Brian, please can you not –
DARLING: – advise and consent.
HAYES: Right. But that`s exactly what the democrats are doing right now.
They are withdrawing their consent. I said this to senate after senator –
DARLING: No, do not.
HAYES: – and republican after republican, they said, yes, advise and
consent means not giving our consent.
DARLING: Right.
HAYES: Democrats are not giving their consent to go forward to a vote.
That is part of advising consent.
DARLING: No, because they don`t have –
HAYES: Yes.
MANLEY: Oh, absolutely Brian, that`s ridiculous.
HAYES: Why? That`s the definition of the case.
MANLEY: You can`t even vote.
DARLING: They do not have enough votes. They do have enough votes to
filibuster –
HAYES: Yes.
DARLING: – and the problem is if they change the rules and set the table
for this, they are the ones that said, hey let`s get rid of the filibuster
and every nomination but –
HAYES: Brian –
DARLING: – the Supreme Court. But it`s logical to understand –
HAYES: Sure.
DARLING: – that this was inevitably going to happen.
HAYES: But this is the thing that drives me crazy, everybody just has to
pretend all of these, like, everyone – I mean, I just watched corn in all
of these folks. I mean, like oh my god, the expressions of just sadness
that we`ve come here. This is just so upsetting and the politicization by
our democratic colleagues, gosh, I just – I don`t know what happened.
They blocked Merrick Garland for an entire year. They made up some
ridiculous ex-nihilo rule about the final year of President`s term, which
again appears nowhere in the constitution, appears nowhere in tradition.
And that`s fine, like, they won that battle. But why should anyone pretend
that it`s anything but a (INAUDIBLE) [20:15:18] and struggle of sheer will
to power of what you can pull off, Jim. Why should you – why should
anyone pretend there`s anything more than that?
MANLEY: They shouldn`t. I mean, the crocodile tears coming out of the
Senate Republicans at this point in time, it really takes a cake. And I
hope just democrats are realizing that these guys aren`t playing by the
same rules as democrats do. It`s about time to try and fight fire with
fire.
HAYES: And Brian, here, ultimate – quickly on this, are they going to get
the votes to pull off the nuclear option.
DARLING: I think they will. I think they will because we saw democrats
hold the line. I think they only lost three democrats in that vote for
Harry Reid`s use of the nuclear option 2013. I assume the republicans will
stick together.
HAYES: All right. Brian Darling and Jim Manley, thank you, both.
Coming up, reports of an attempted back channel connection between Putin
and President Trump as the House Intel Committee gets back to work on their
investigation leaving the White House desperate for diversion. We`ll talk
about it all after this two-minute break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Another day (AUDIO GAP) possible connections within Trump
associates and Russia. NBC News has confirmed the Washington Post report
that the according to U.S., European and Arab officials, the United Arab
Emirates arranged a secret meeting this January between Blackwater founder,
Erik Prince and a Russian close to President Vladimir Putin as part of an
apparent effort to establish a backchannel line of communication between
Moscow and President-elect Donald Trump. It should be noted that Erik
Prince is the brother of Betsy Devos, the President`s Education Secretary.
And right now the question of whether the President`s associates have
worked together inappropriately with Russian officials to interfere in the
2016 election is being investigated by the FBI. Along with the Senate and
House Intelligence Committees. That latter committee met tonight for the
first time since its Republican Chairman Devin Nunes made his midnight run
to the White House.
The Trump administration for its part has responded to these investigations
with a counter-narrative, claiming the real scandal is the Trump associate
for the one secretly spied on by the Obama administration. Today it became
clear, that counter-narrative would involve Obama National Security Adviser
Susan Rice. The story was first written up by a marginal figure on the far
right in a peace title Susan Rice requested unmasking of incoming Trump
administration officials then turned upon Fox and Friend this morning where
they called the whole thing quote “unprecedented”. Moments later, the
President apparently live tweeting the entire view of the show, said Fox
News from multiple sources there was electronic surveillance of Trump and
people close to Trump. This is unprecedented.” Then a short time after
that, Bloomberg Columnist Eli Lake published a piece suggesting that Rice
was the person who would request the identities of Trump transition
officials whose phone conversations with foreign officials were collected
incidentally. Joining me now is Susan Hennessy, former Attorney in the
Office of General Counsel of the National Security Agency.
All right. It`s very clear to me now, you`ve got sort of all of the parts
of the let`s say Benghazi-Industrial Complex. Let`s call it a sort of
working to send this idea that the real scandal here is the Obama folks
spying on the Trump campaign, what do you make of it?
SUSAN HENNESSEY, OFFICE OF GENERAL COUNSEL OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY
FORMER ATTORNEY: Right. So, again, again, they`re sort of trying to
advance this narrative that the real story is something else, leaks, the
fact incidental collection. Now, potentially, sort of this unmasking? I
mean, the issue is really that they`re describing perfectly legal and what
appears to be proper conduct of intelligence activities. So the question
really becomes either they`re advocating for major intelligence reform,
right, a pretty dramatic departure from the traditional republican position
on these issues or these are potentially being offered to revise and
attempt to distract from the real story here.
HAYES: Yes, so I want to talk about the unmasking. I think it`s worth
sort of getting to it for a moment, right? There`s something called
minimization, and minimization exists because you want to protect the
privacy of American persons when you are surveilling foreign entities. So
if that foreign entity has a conversation with an American person, it`s
minimized or masked. Senior Intelligence officials, including say, the
National Security Adviser, can request Unmask to say, who is the American
on the other side of that conversation, if it is the case that Susan Rice
did that in this context, that – is that OK, is that not OK? What do you
make of that?
HENNESSEY: Right. So this would be sort of within the ordinary activity
of a National Security Adviser. I typically would occur of minimization as
a generic identifier is replaced, right, or so they say, U.S. person number
one. In some cases, it will even be sort of a title, especially in the
case of a government official. And so, sometimes that information will be
disseminated that with that generic identifier. In some cases, the senior
officials that are receiving that information will say, “hey, in order to
understand the foreign intelligence value with the significance and meeting
of this, I need more information.” In that – in that case, they`ll make
request of NSA and in order to provide that additional information. It
would be within sort of the ordinary job of a National Security Adviser.
Also, NSA would be making a separate determination as to whether or not it
met those requirements before actually performing the Unmasking.
HAYES: I mean, I kept sort of running through the thought experiment here,
it`s like I`m Susan Rice and I made some intelligence product that says
foreign intelligence, someone that we`re spying on, it was a member or
agent of a foreign government, had conversation with, you know, U.S. person
campaign official A and I kept thinking to myself, well I think I`d want to
know who that was if it doesn`t seem crazy.
HENNESSEY: Right. So it certainly it`s not crazy, you wouldn`t be able to
unmask information just as a matter of personal curiosity. It`s about
whether or not you needed that information in order to perform your
official duty. And so that standard is a relatively high one. But it`s
one that a relatively limited number of people are allowed to make and
there are external checks and controls on when that information is actually
allowed to be distributed.
HAYES: So I don`t know if you have thoughts on this, you are in a position
like all of us sort of sorting through the kind of steady barrage of
information, this new Washington Post reporting tonight about Erik Prince
trying to set up a backchannel in the Seychelles, a two-day meeting,
apparently with someone close to Putin. And we know that Erik Prince from
some of the reporting, Jeremy Scahill on that that was on the Intercept is
close to the Trump orbit, how does that strike you?
HENNESSEY: Right. So once again, sort of the bizarre feature here really
does seems to be the secrecy, right? So there`s nothing necessarily
improper about an incoming administration wanting to communicate with
foreign governments including Russia. Right?
HAYES: Right.
HENNESSEY: We`ve seen lots of administration, have talked about resets and
pivots. The – what is strange here and has been strange in the past is
the secrecy and sort of obfuscation of why you would sort of dispatch these
unofficial individuals, somebody who`s not part of the transition team in
order to establish that backchannel communication. Why you wouldn`t be
forthright, especially sort of considering all the news stories that is
what really sort of raises suspicion about what is there to hide here?
HAYES: Why all the backchannel? Susan Hennessey, thanks for joining us.
HENNESSEY: Thanks.
HAYES: Ahead, new revelations that President Trump secretly revised his
so-called “blind trust” allowing him to take money from any of his
businesses whenever he feels like it, that story coming up.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: We now have yet another revelation of ethically questionable
behavior by Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price. Now, previous
reporting has shown that while congress Price purchased shares in medical
device manufacturer shortly before introducing legislation that would have
benefited the company, traded hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock of
health-related companies while sponsoring an advocating legislation
affecting those companies and got a sweetheart deal on stock from an
Australian biotech firm that netted price a cool 400 percent profit.
Republicans in Congress knew all of this, about Price and they confirmed
him to leave the Department of Health and Human Services.
Anyway, now, ProPublica reporting that on the very same day that Price`s
stockbroker bought him up to $90,000 of stock in six pharmaceutical
companies last year, that same day, Price arranged to call a top U.S.
health official seeking to scuttle a controversial rule that could have
hurt the firm`s profits and driven down their share prices. It`s worth
remembering that a source have previously told ProPublica that Price`s
trades were being investigated by the former U.S. Attorney of the southern
district of New York Preet Bharara before Bharara was abruptly fired by
President Trump last month despite Trump having previously indicated he
would keep him in that job. That`s just one of the major conflict issues
that trumped up in the Trump White House in the past few days. Next, the
White House is denying a report that President meet a secret change to his
pretend blind trust (AUDIO GAP) Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump right after
this short break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: And what I`m going to be doing is my two sons, who are right here,
Don and Eric, are going to be going to be running the company. They are
going to be running it in a very professional manner. They`re not going to
to discuss it with me.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: It turns out that President Trump`s pretend blind trust, which the
director of the office of government ethics, has called, quote, “wholly
inadequate,” is even less legitimate than we thought.
ProPublica reporting that previously unreported changes to a trust document
signed on February 10th show that Trump can draw money from his more than
400 businesses at any time without disclosing it. And it`s not just money.
The new language is so broad, he could potentially withdraw entire
businesses from the trust, again, without telling the American people.
White House Press Secretary SeanSpicer was asked about the ProPublica
report at today`s press
briefing.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I`m not aware that there was any
change. Just because of a left wing blog makes the point of something
changing doesn`t mean it actually happened. I`m not aware that there was
ever a change in the trust. And the idea that the president is withdrawing
money at some point is exactly the purpose of what the trust – why a trust
is
set up regardless of an individual.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, just last question on this, so you`re not saying
whether or not it has changed just to clarify. You`re not sure whether…
SPICER: No, no. To the best of my knowledge, it hasn`t changed.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: There`s a lot to fact check here. One, ProPublica is not a left-
wing blog. Two, a trust that you can just withdraw money from and assets
from whenever you want is not actually a trust. And, three, the Trump
Trust doc was in fact revised and signed on February 10 as ProPublica
pointed out to Spicer on Twitter.
Now, stipulates it shall distribute net income or principal to Donald J.
Trump at his request.
This is just one of the revelations we`ve gotten about Trump administration
conflicts in the past few days.
Here to discuss Trump`s many other ethical issues facing the
administration. Richard Painter, chief White House ethics lawyer for
President George W. Bush.
And Mr. Painter, how – my understanding is that actual blind trusts have
mechanisms to disperse money. But in this case it was never a blind trust
to begin with and now it`s been further amended without letting anyone
know.
RICHARD PAINTER, FRM. CHIEF WHITE HOUSE ETHICS LAWYER: Well, yes. This
trust was never a blind trust, this trust did absolutely nothing to remove
conflicts of interests, and I don`t think anybody who knows anything about
conflict of interest law ever thought it removed conflicts.
This is a trust to set up to benefit Donald Trump and allow him to do
whatever he wants with
the assets he wants that`s clearly what`s going on. A qualified blind
trust is one under the ethics and government act where the office holder
transfers the assets to the trustee, the trustee then sells the conflict
creating assets, tells the office holder they have been sold and invested
something else without the office holder knowing about it.
But that has nothing to do with this trust. This trust is simply flair to
be a vehicle to hold Donald Trump`s businesses until he done being
president.
HAYES: I want to ask you about some of the disclosures we got on Friday
from the Office of
Government Ethics, and particularly about two people that are working in
the administration, the president`s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared.
The New York Times saying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner still benefiting
from business empire, filings show. And what strikes me as important
here is the conflict of interest laws may not apply directly to the
president in the way that the, you know, criminal exposure and the like.
But it certainly should apply to people like Jared Kushner and Ivanka,
right. How big of a problem is it that they have all of this potential
exposure?
PAINTER: Well, it does. The credible statute does apply, the conflict of
interest law. The White House counsel`s office tried to wiggle around that
for about two weeks calling Ivanka a volunteer, but they knew full well
that wasn`t going to fly. I wrote them a letter. And I think Ivanka`s
lawyer, her own lawyer was telling her she better comply with the conflict
of interest statutes.
And so they decided, well, let`s make her a real employ.
She is subject to this law. And so is Jared. And that means they`re have
to stay out of banking, financial services regulation, because that effects
real estate. They`re going to have to stay out of tax reform, because
there are lots of goodies for real estate in the tax code. And of course,
trade. With Ivanka importing clothing from China.
And so they stay out of those three areas, I guess there`s something else
for them to do. But this is a very very broad recusal. In most White
Houses they would insist that someone sell off at least some of those
businesses. She has no need to be importing clothing, putting her name on
it, when she`s in the White House. She should have gotten rid of that
business.
HAYES: So, but I just want to be clear here, because there are criminal
statutes apply in the conflict of interest. You just sketched out very
broad areas that they would have a requirement to recuse themselves from,
including things like tax reform, which is a huge legislative priority
apparently for the president, and trade. I mean, what would happen if we
found out definitively that either of them were working on issues that
directly affect their bottom line?
PAINTER: That would be referred to the criminal division of the Department
of Justice. There`s a public integrity unit over there. We had a lot of
experience, career lawyers. So, this is not something that Attorney
General Sessions will be able to sweep under the rug and in those types of
manners, you are going to have a lot of other people participating and if
you see Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump getting anywhere close to matters
that affect their financial interests, you can bet a lot of people who are
going to be calling over to the Justice Department. This is a manageable
conflict, but I hope they`re relying on their own lawyer, who was a lot
better than the lawyers in the White House who as I say two weeks ago, were
trying to pretend that Ivanka Trump wasn`t even a government employee.
It is a very broad recusal. And they`re going to have to stay out of a lot
of things. China is one,
for example, because President Trump, every time he doesn`t like something
China does, he threatens trade sanctions. Well, right then and there,
Jared and Ivanka may have to walk out of the room if she`s importing
clothes from China.
HAYES: This seems – I mean, just from an almost self-preservation to me
like they`re putting themselves in a terrible position, in terms of
exposure. But when you talk about criminal exposure, I want to talk about
Tom Price. Because Secretary of HHS, we`ve got new information. Again,
this was a ProPublica reporting on Friday that he intervened on a rule that
would hurt drug profits the same day he acquired some drug stock. He has
had a series of allegations of conflict. And we have reporting suggesting
he is being investigated possibly by the southern district of New York.
PAINTER: Well, he`s got the conflict of interest problem, because of the
stock ownership, but he`s got another problem as well. If he goes out and
buys that stock when he has material non-public information that isn`t
known to other investors, he could be violating – he is violating insider
trader laws. And that`s a criminal offense. We sent Wall Street people
off to jail for that on a regular basis. And congressman, also, are
prohibited from trading on the basis of non-public information they learned
from the work on capitol Hill and that episode is very troubling, because
it was the very same day he made that trade as when he was taking steps
that he knew about and other people didn`t, to help that company.
So that is not a good situation.
HAYES: All right, Richard Painter, thanks for your time.
PAINTER: Thank you.
HAYESA: Still to come, the author of an explosive New York Times report
detailing brand new
allegations against Bill O`Reilly of Fox News and today was novelty check
day at the White House. Find out what this is all about in tonight`s –
oh, it`s serious. Thing One, Thing Two, right after this break.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Thing One tonight, settling up. Last week, Florida lawmakers
requested reimbursement for security costs during President Trump`s Mar-a-
Lago weekends. The Palm Beach County Sheriff`s Department and Fire Rescue
pays $70,000 in overtime each day Trump visits, amounting to $1.7 to day.
Meanwhile, New York City is still seeking $18 million, spent to secure
Trump Tower during the transition, it currently costs the city at least
$127,000 a day to protect the first lady and Barron, who have opted to
continue to living in Trump Tower. Today, Sean Spicer pushed back on
reimbursement.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SPICER: This is not something that you can control. There is a security
aspect that the Secret Service determines when the president and the family
travels. That`s not dictated by the president of the United States.
And third is, you know, I would know, ironically, this is a day that the
president just donated a significant amount of money of his salary back to
the federal government. And so, you know, respectfully, it`s – at what
point does he do enough, he just gave a sizable donation.
I mean that`s not how we judge. I mean, I don`t – I think to be able to
say that, he isn`t taking a
salary. I think he`s stepped down from his business. He`s walked away
from a lot. I think – I think at some point he`s done quite a bit in
terms of making a donation.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: At what point does he do enough. It`s a good question. And it`s
Thing Two, in 60 seconds.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Today, the president donated his salary for the first quarter of
2017. And the lucky recipient was.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLP)
SPICER: It is my pleasure on behalf of the president of the United States
to present a check for $78,333 to secretary of the interior. Thank you to
the superintendent of the Harper`s Ferry park site, superintendent
(inaudible).
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: OK. It`s possible we added some sound effects to that. And I have
to say any support for the national park service deserves praise,
especially after that unfortunate business with the inauguration crowd
photos.
Spicer noted Trump was personally proud to donate the money to the
important mission of the park service. But that does feel a little hollow
given Trump`s budget cuts of $1.5 billion currently proposed, nearly 12
percent, from the Interior Department, which of course oversees the
national park service.
And to put the donation into perspective, it`s just slightly more than it
costs local Florida police each day the president spends at Mar-a-Lago.
And it`s just a fraction of the $3 million it costs the government for
Trump to spend the weekend at his Florida resort.
In fact, if the president can come up with about 39 more of those checks,
he could repay the costs of just one weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: Fox News channel, which continues to reel from a series of
accusations of sexual harrassement and alleged coverups was hit with yet
another lawsuit today. Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky filed suit
against former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes and the Fox News Channel
itself. The lawsuit alleges sexual advances by Mr. Ailes during meetings
in his office, saying, quote, during these meetings Ailes additional and
without irony volunteered the advice that Roginsky should engage in sexual
relationships with older married conservative men.
His comments and their delivery made it clear that Ailes wanted a sexual
relationship with Roginsky. The complaint also alleges retaliation for
rebuffing Mr. Ailes` sexual advances, and for refusing to disparage
Gretchen Carlson who, of course, is the former Fox News host who sued Mr.
Ailes last summer.
Now, the Carson lawsuit was ultimately settled for $20 million along with a
public apology by the company.
With regard to the new lawsuit, Mr. Ailes responded through his attorney in
a statement which reads, in part, Julie Roginsky`s description of meetings
that she supposedly had with Roger Ailes are total hogwash. Mr. Ailes
vociferously denies her allegations.
The way Fox News has handled payments to accusers is also being
investigated by the U.S. attorney`s office in Manhattan, according to
reporting. And its former chief financial officer has been
offered immunity as part of the investigation according to Financial Times
citing people briefed on the case.
And all of this, as The New York Times publishes a massive investigative
piece into sexual harassment allegations against the biggest star at Fox
News. That story, next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
WENDY WALSH, FRM. GUEST, THE O`REILLY FACTOR: And he caught up with me and
said no, no come back to my suite. At that point, you know, I`m a woman of
a certain age. I`ve had situations like this in my life. I knew how to
behave. And I simply said I`m sorry, I can`t do that.
And he immediately got defensive and said, what do you mean, you think I`m
going to attack you or something?
But he got very hostile very quickly. He told me flat out forget any
career advice I gave you. And with every appearance my job opportunity at
Fox getting further and further away from me.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Today, Wendy Walsh, former regular guest on the O`Reilly Factor
held a news conference to allege inappropriate behavior by Bill O`Reilly.
Ms. Walsh is not suing Mr. O`Reilly, but said she just wanted to tell her
story.
This follows an extensive investigative piece by The New York Times that
found five different women who have settled lawsuits with either Mr.
O`Reilly or Fox News Channel for a wide range of behavior by Mr. O`Reilly,
including verbal abuse, lewd comments and unwanted advances.
Fox News responded in a statement which reads, in part, while he denies the
merits of these claims, Mr. O`Reilly has resolved those he regarded as his
personal responsibility.
Mr. O`Reilly also responded with a statement, which reads in part, “just
like other prominent and controversial people I`m vulnerable to lawsuits
from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity. I
have put to rest any controversies to spare my children.”
Since the revelations, at least one company has decided pull its adds from
the O`Reilly Factor. Mercedes-Benz say in a statement the allegations are
disturbing. And given the importance of women in every aspect of our
business, we don`t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise
our products right now.
Joining me now, Michael Schmidt, co-author of that New York Times
investigative piece. And civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents
Wendy Walsh.
Michael, let me start with you. There has been reporting in the past. I
want to be clear about what`s new here, because there`s a reporting in the
past of settlements that have been public. There are current lawsuits
outstanding. But there are new things that you and your colleagues found
in this article previously unreported.
MICHAEL SCHMIDT, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Well, what we reported on was five
settlements. Two of the five settlement had been out there, one in 2004,
and one that we had reported on back in January.
So, we brought three new settlements to light. And on top of that we told
Wendy Walsh`s story, the story of how Mr. O`Reilly had reneged on the offer
to make her a contributor after she declined his sexual advance.
We also explain the story of Andrea Tantaros (ph) in our piece who had made
allegations against Mr. O`Reilly in a lawsuit, allegations that were later
backed up by her psychologist who testified under oath that Mr. Tantaros
(ph) had told her contemporaneously that these things had gone on from Mr.
O`Reilly.
HAYES: Lisa, you`re representing Wendy Walsh. And explain what her
position is. It is interesting she decided she`s not filing a lawsuit.
She`s potentially just coming forward to talk about what happened.
LISA BLOOM, ATTORNEY: Right.
So, intrepid New York Times reporters apparently went through old tapes of
Fox News shows. They looked for women who used to be on, who are not on
any more. And then simply cold called them. Wendy got a call. And she
was asked about whether she had experienced any sexual harassment at Fox
News or what her relationship was with Bill O`Reilly. And eventually
established a relationship with Emily Steel, eventually she told Emily
Steel what happened.
And Wendy is a friend of mine. She`s a previous client of mine. And all
along I was with her. And I told her if you want to come out with this
story, I will stand by you. I will help you. I will defend you if Bill
O`Reilly omes you, because we know how vindictive he can be. And I
encourage every woman who wants to come forward in a sexual harrassement
case to get a strong woman to stand at your side.
So, I was with her today. Wendy`s story is very clear. That she was a
guest for about a couple of weeks. I think three weeks. She was hoping to
get a paid contributor position. Mr. O`Reilly asked her out to dinner.
She joined him at the restaurant, at the Bel Air hotel. After dinner, she
says, he wanted to take her to his room. She refused. He immediately
turned very hostile and the idea of a contributor deal was off the table.
This is what we called a quid pro quo sexual harassment in the law. She
could have sued him them, but she didn`t, because she`s not litigious, she
just wanted the job.
HAYES: So, you know, Michael, there`s a few things here that make the
context of this pretty freighted, right. I mean, Roger Ailes who probably
the most powerful man in American media, or one of them, leaving Fox News
in disgrace, although with quite a sizable severance package after a series
of reports came out, allegation after allegation after allegation.
What does your reporting suggest about the posture of Fox towards O`Reilly
now that you have five settlements on the record and other ones possibly
out there as lawsuits now?
SCHMIDT: Well, we know that Mr. O`Reilly`s contract has been extended and
Fox extended it knowing that he had reached many of these settlements. The
important thing about the settlements is that two of them have been reached
since Mr. Ailes left.
And Fox knew about those settlements when they extended his contract
recently.
So the question is, and a lot of people have asked me, but Fox has not
answered, which is why is Mr. O`Reilly being treated differently than Mr.
Ailes. And I think what Fox would probably say is they don`t think the
cases that were brought in recent months against Mr. O`Reilly, which he
settled, have any merit and they`ve been able to sort of dismiss them.
HAYES: Lisa you want to respond to that?
BLOOM: You know, listen, it`s been since 2004 with Andrea Macriss (ph),
who I knew at the time, what she went through in a public case against Bill
O`Reilly where it seemed pretty clear that she had recordings of him making
sexually explicit comments about what he wanted to do in the shower with
her all the way until the present.
You know, at any other company, Bill O`Reilly would be fired. And today I
called upon the state division of human rights in New York and the New York
City human rights commission to, on their own motion, do an independent
investigation into sexual harassment at Fox News, because they simply treat
these payments as the cost of doing business. They have no interest in
getting rid of
this man who`s accused of being a serial harasser and instead the women are
driven out over and over again.
They`re not just harassed, they say, they`re driven out of their careers.
This is a very serious harm to women`s rights. And I hope the state
agencies will do an investigation.
HAYES: Michael, one of the bits in the reporting, which I had seen before,
and you guys have in there as well, that Bo Daedal (ph) who was an on air
personality at Fox, a friend of Roger Ailes and a private investigator,
have been retained in at least one case to essentially dig up dirt on the
accuser.
SCHMIDT: Yeah, well we did in our reporting is we went back to the 2004
case with Ms. Macriss (ph) and we looked at how Fox responded to that.
And what they did was they worked with Mr. O`Reilly to hire an investigator
to dig up things on her and to really paint her in the press, in as
negative a light as possible.
And we sort of used that case as a way of trying to figure out, well, how
does Fox look at these things? Was this a precursor to what happened under
Mr. Ailes? You know, and how did that extend and that behavior continue in
the years that came.
HAYES: All right, Michael Schmidt, and Lisa Bloom, thank you for joining
me tonight.
BLOOM: Thank you.
HAYES: All right, that does it for us here on All In this evening on this
very news packed Monday. “THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW” starts right now. Good
evening, Rachel.
THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY
BE UPDATED.
END
Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are
protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,
distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the
prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter
or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the
content.