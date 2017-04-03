All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 4/3/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: April 3, 2017

Guest: Mazie Hirono, Brian Darling, Jim Manley, Susan Hennessey, Lisa Bloom, Michael Schmidt, Richard Painter

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), MINORITY LEADER: We lost Merrick Garland.

HAYES: The resistance hold the line.

SCHUMER: And Republicans will lose on Judge Gorsuch.

HAYES: Tonight, the historic blockade of Trump`s Supreme Court pick and

the movement that forced it.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I would say, if you can,

Mitch go nuclear.

HAYES: Plus, new reports of an attempted Trump-Putin backchannel as the

House Intel Committee finally meets again.

And the President finds a Fox News counter-narrative.

TRUMP: I saw this morning on Fox and Friends. I watch, I like that group

of three people.

HAYES: Then, novelty check day at the White House.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: That will point as he`s doing

off.

HAYES: Tonight, as conflict controversies swirl, new reporting that the

President secretly revised his blind trust. And, yet another sexual

harassment suit for Fox News.

Caution.

HAYES: And more allegations about its highest profile star.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE I simply said, I`m sorry. I can`t do that.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. In a stunning turn of

events, Senate Democrats now have enough votes to filibuster the

President`s first Supreme Court nominee and are now poised to block what

will suppose to be an easy victory for the Trump administration after a

string of major setbacks.

According to conventional wisdom in Washington, the President`s nomination

of Judge Neil Gorsuch was a home run, just about the one thing all

republicans could agree on amid conflicts over dismantling ObamaCare and

advancing tax cuts. For the President himself, this confirmation was

supposed to provide a much-needed win after a series of losses. From the

depth of the healthcare bill in just a few weeks his first major

legislative effort, to hold up of both travel bans in federal court, to the

revelation that his campaign is under FBI investigation for possible links

to Russia. (AUDIO GAP) are standing in the way and it`s up to Senate

republicans, either (AUDIO GAP) change Senate rules and kill the filibuster

for Supreme Court Nominees.

This morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve Gorsuch along

party lines, advancing his nomination to the full Senate. That came as

Delaware Senator Chris Coons became the 41st democrat to announce he`d

support a filibuster crossing the threshold net needed to successfully

block a confirmation vote. Republicans from the White House to Capitol

Hill express their outrage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: This isn`t about voting against somebody or having an issue with

him.

SEN. ORRIN HATCH (R), UTAH: I`m very disappointed in my colleagues that

politicized this the way they have.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: When you win the White House you

have the ability to appoint people in the Supreme Court.

SEN. MIKE LEE (R), UTAH: All they can come up with are facts that have

absolutely nothing to do with his qualifications as a Jurist.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R), TEXAS: They are opposed to Donald Trump appointing

anyone to the Supreme Court.

SEN. BEN SASSE (R), NEBRASKA: Neil Gorsuch is a good man, he`s been a good

judge on the Tenth Circuit

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It`s the democrats who are breaking the rules because

(AUDIO GAP) status quo.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The (AUDIO GAP) is you could have said, the exact same things –

maybe just switching up the names regarding (AUDIO GAP) of course was

President Obama`s (AUDIO GAP) to fill the (AUDIO GAP) Supreme Court for

whom republicans refused to hold a single confirmation hearing, much less a

vote. It was an unprecedented feet of obstruction. Which Senate Majority

Leader Mitch McConnell on the campaign trail later called, quote “one of my

proudest moments.” The garland affairs seem to have taught democrats a

lesson about the up sides of obstructionism and now with engaged based

marching the streets and turning up the Town Hall showing the opposed any

kind of cooperation whatsoever with this President, there`s new political

calculus in Washington.

Just four Democratic Senators came out against a Gorsuch filibuster, all

but one of them from red states facing tough re-election battles next year.

Republicans have vowed to confirm Gorsuch by the end of the week when the

Senate adjourns for two-week recess. But with democrats ready to

filibuster, they now face a choice, either take the loss or change the

rules to make it impossible to filibuster Supreme Court Nominees. It`s

known colloquially as the nuclear option and according to Senate Minority

Leader Chuck Schumer, republicans don`t have to go that far.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SCHUMER: They don`t have to treat the nuclear option as if it`s their

first and only option. It`s a false choice. To my friends on the other

side, the answer isn`t to change the rules, the answer is to change the

nominees.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: (AUDIO GAP) of Hawaii, a member of the Senate Judiciary (AUDIO GAP)

Senator, I want you to –

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D), HAWAII: Aloha!

HAYES: Aloha. I want you to respond to the things you (AUDIO GAP) this

is politicized, (AUDIO GAP) have no objections against him (AUDIO GAP)

HIRONO: We have a lot of (AUDIO GAP) objections against Judge Gorsuch, it

has to do with, after reviewing his cases and how he approaches his

judicial decision, there`s a pattern that shows that he is very much in

favor of corporations over individual rights. He will fit right in with

the Roberts Court and send this court further to the right in ways that

will not protect minority rights.

HAYES: But, is there any – I mean, the argument, I think, from

republicans is that essentially there would be no republican nominee that

would passer a threshold, is that a fair objection?

HIRONO: No, it`s not. In fact, if there were a nominee that had not been

hand selected by the heritage foundation (AUDIO GAP) spent by the way over

$10 million trying to get Judge Gorsuch to this point, I would be (AUDIO

GAP) be totally on the page with (AUDIO GAP) most conservative

organizations in our country. They know what they`re getting with Judge

Gorsuch. That`s our objection.

HAYES: How much of this is about Merrick Garland? It just seems like

that`s a bell that cannot be unrung?

HIRONO: I`m not upset with Neil Gorsuch because of what – how Merrick

Garland was treated awful that was.

HAYES: Really?

HIRONO: Nobody told –

HAYES: Is that – wait, is that honestly true Senator.

HIRONO: I`m not happy.

HAYES: I have a hard time believing that.

HIRONO: I`m not happy but this is not a quid pro quo or tit for tat. No,

we have our own reasons. I certainly have my own reasons along with my

democratic colleagues on the committee. Why we object to Justice – well

soon to be, I guess, I hope not, Gorsuch.

HAYES: Let me ask –

HIRONO: It is because of the kind of positions he takes where he goes out

of his way to find the most narrow ways to interpret a law or provision so

that minority person is harmed.

HAYES: let me ask you this. When this started I felt like the folks I

talked to on the Hill, even in just sort of on the background – on

background chats, thought that this would go through. They didn`t think

the democrats would get enough votes to filibuster. Trace for me the

trajectory here among you and your colleagues in terms of how you guys at

this point.

HIRONO: I certainly waited until after the hearings but part of the whole

process of the hearings, four days of it, was first to try to find out what

his judicial philosophy was because of course, that makes the difference.

Judicial philosophy didn`t make a difference if it wouldn`t have five to

four or at this point, four to four Supreme Court decisions. That`s

because our justice has come with life experiences and various

perspectives. He would not give us an inkling as to how he would view

laws. He just kept saying, he would follow precedent. He`s going to the

one court that sets precedent. So it was not reassuring at all a. we

looked at his record, we looked at his decisions. Hobby Lobby, where all

of a sudden, very expanded rights for corporation to have religious rights

over the rights of thousands of employees, female employees of Hobby Lobby

who suddenly were not going to get this kind of insurance coverage. So

that was Judge Gorsuch.

HAYES: So respond to an alternate theory of what happened here. What I`m

hearing from you, you were saying, look, this is a substantive decision

that I`ve come to and my colleagues have come to on the merits. It`s about

his judicial philosophy and his performance in hearing.

HIRONO: Yes.

HAYES: Another way of viewing this is, there was tremendous organized

pressure to put on democratic senators in particularly by the activist base

that felt like any vote for this seed is a stone seed, it`s fundamentally

illegitimate, and that that pressure work.

HIRONO: I certainly feel any pressure from my base. I think that is a

kind of – kind of an argument that some people like to make. In fact, my

colleagues from Texas, Ted Cruz said that the democrats on the Committee

were afraid of being primary. And I said, at the markup that that kind of

statement doesn`t even deserve any kind of response, it`s so ridiculous.

You know, we ask serious questions of Judge Gorsuch and he did not provide

us with the kind of responses that would enable us to conclude that he

would be a Justice for all of us and not just some of us.

HAYES: All right, Senator – sorry –

HIRONO: I could go on.

HAYES: – finish your thought. Well, what`s going to be interesting, we

may get a chance to talk more about this depending on how this shakes out

in a week ahead Senator Mazie Hirono.

HIRONO: Certainly.

HAYES: Thank you very much.

HIRONO: Thank you. Aloha!

HAYES: I`m joined now by Brian Darling, former Communications Director to

Senator Rand Paul and Jim Manley, former Chief Spokesperson then Senate

Majority Leader Harry Reid. Brian, there`s one way of looking at this

which is that, like, you know, god is dead all is permitted, all the

pretenses has been stripped away and the McConnell strategy adopt in 2009,

obstruction by in means that it was a kind of learned it from watching you

dad moment. Right? If you were able to pull off the Garland Gambit, which

was so amazingly audacious then why not cry obstruction by any means?

BRIAN DARLING. RAND PAUL FORMER COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Well, I mean,

Mitch McConnell is – does have the power to get this nominee pass and he

can thank Harry Reid for that. Harry Reid was the one that set the table

for this. He can also thank people like you, Chris Hayes because you as a

progressive have been very vocal in your support for filibuster reform.

HAYES: Oh yes. Let me be clear. Let me be clear.

DARLING: You should be cheering Mitch McConnell for doing this. This is

another step.

HAYES: Let me be clear. I think the – right. The filibuster is an anti-

democratic procedural mechanism that is nowhere in the constitution. It

was not envisioned by the founders and I think it`s a sort of selective

thing, it`s fine. But lets` just look at the numbers, Brian, just to be

clear here –

DARLING: Sure.

HAYES: – on the empirical skyrocketing of the filibuster which became

essentially a de facto supermajority in one of the Houses which is nowhere

in the constitutional architecture and we all know how much you and

everyone loves Originalism. This is Obama just in his first four years,

that`s just the first term, 307 filibusters compared to 130 of George W.

Bush. There`s just nothing like it. So if it becomes a de facto, you

know, super majority indication, yes, like I think they should kill it.

DARLING: Yes, but senators are lazy. I mean, to be honest, the way that I

think this should happen, I am not a fan of the nuclear option. I do not -

- I`m not happy about the senate traditions being chipped away. I think

this is a terrible thing. But I understand why it`s happening. It`s

happening because Harry Reid exempted everything accept for the Supreme

Court with his breaking the rules to change the rules. So I get why that`s

happening. But I would rather see a real talking filibuster. I`d rather

Mitch McConnell say, you know what, want to block this nominee –

HAYES: Right.

DARLING: – let`s see you guys get down to the senate floor and talk 24 or

48 hours.

HAYES: But we tried, we – I mean, this was – Jim, this was – you were in

the square parts of these debates, and you guys – I should say wrote a

letter together, wrote an authentic letter saying you shouldn`t filibuster,

my understanding, Jim, is you have now – you have now come around to think

they should filibuster here.

JIM MANLEY, HARRY REID FORMER CHIEF SPOKESPERSON: That`s a fact, correct.

I`ve reluctantly come to the decision after long – a lot of thought that

this is absolute the right thing to go. For me, with all due respect to

the Senator, it absolutely has everything, almost everything to do with how

they treated Merit Garland. They refused to give this good man even the

courtesy of a hearing and now for them to say, the – all these crocodile

tears about what happened is absolutely ridiculous. So, you and I have

been talking about this for years, Chris. I have been very reluctant to

change the rules –

HAYES: You have been.

MANLEY: – but I think that this is absolutely the right thing to do by

Senator Schumer and I applaud the caucus for holding together. And what I

want to talk about is how do these democrats get to this place where they

felt comfortable voting against this nominee.

HAYES: I`m – Jim, I`m actually shocked. I have to say, I think and

obviously as Senator Hirono says this was sort of substantive joining the

merits. And I`m not going to question her on that. But when you look at

that whip count, I mean, what`s your answer to that having been inside

Harry Reid`s office.

MANLEY: And I understand, again, why the Senator said that. But the fact

of the matter is, is that, if you look at the House, you look at what

happened to so-called Trumpcare, no one, anyone who`s afraid of getting on

the wrong side of a Trump tweet storm right now, needs to get a new job.

Because at 36 percent approval rating, unable to move a legislative agenda,

obviously, a whole bunch of these democrats is still very comfortable in

taking this stand at this point in time. And I`ve got to tell you, a

couple of weeks ago, like you, you know, I thought this was going to

happen. And he was going to be confirmed. But, obviously, you know, the

handwriting is on the wall. And it`s not going to happen.

DARLING: But it`s laughable. It really is laughable when Chuck Schumer

goes on the Senate floor and says we need a new nominee. He knows it isn`t

going to happen.

HAYES: Wait, why not?

DARLING: And he support to changing the rules.

HAYES: Wait a second, wait a second. Why not? I thought it was laughable

when Mitch McConnell said – when Mitch McConnell said Merrick Garland

isn`t even going to get any meetings. Remember the initial – the initial

idea was not only he was not going to get any hearing, we won`t look the

guy in the face. OK. When he said that, I thought, that`s laughable. I

also –

DARLING: Yes, I think that was perfectly defensible because republican –

look, the constitution says –

HAYES: But Brian, would you realize –

DARLING: – if the Senate has a right to –

HAYES: Brian, please can you not –

DARLING: – advise and consent.

HAYES: Right. But that`s exactly what the democrats are doing right now.

They are withdrawing their consent. I said this to senate after senator –

DARLING: No, do not.

HAYES: – and republican after republican, they said, yes, advise and

consent means not giving our consent.

DARLING: Right.

HAYES: Democrats are not giving their consent to go forward to a vote.

That is part of advising consent.

DARLING: No, because they don`t have –

HAYES: Yes.

MANLEY: Oh, absolutely Brian, that`s ridiculous.

HAYES: Why? That`s the definition of the case.

MANLEY: You can`t even vote.

DARLING: They do not have enough votes. They do have enough votes to

filibuster –

HAYES: Yes.

DARLING: – and the problem is if they change the rules and set the table

for this, they are the ones that said, hey let`s get rid of the filibuster

and every nomination but –

HAYES: Brian –

DARLING: – the Supreme Court. But it`s logical to understand –

HAYES: Sure.

DARLING: – that this was inevitably going to happen.

HAYES: But this is the thing that drives me crazy, everybody just has to

pretend all of these, like, everyone – I mean, I just watched corn in all

of these folks. I mean, like oh my god, the expressions of just sadness

that we`ve come here. This is just so upsetting and the politicization by

our democratic colleagues, gosh, I just – I don`t know what happened.

They blocked Merrick Garland for an entire year. They made up some

ridiculous ex-nihilo rule about the final year of President`s term, which

again appears nowhere in the constitution, appears nowhere in tradition.

And that`s fine, like, they won that battle. But why should anyone pretend

that it`s anything but a (INAUDIBLE) [20:15:18] and struggle of sheer will

to power of what you can pull off, Jim. Why should you – why should

anyone pretend there`s anything more than that?

MANLEY: They shouldn`t. I mean, the crocodile tears coming out of the

Senate Republicans at this point in time, it really takes a cake. And I

hope just democrats are realizing that these guys aren`t playing by the

same rules as democrats do. It`s about time to try and fight fire with

fire.

HAYES: And Brian, here, ultimate – quickly on this, are they going to get

the votes to pull off the nuclear option.

DARLING: I think they will. I think they will because we saw democrats

hold the line. I think they only lost three democrats in that vote for

Harry Reid`s use of the nuclear option 2013. I assume the republicans will

stick together.

HAYES: All right. Brian Darling and Jim Manley, thank you, both.

Coming up, reports of an attempted back channel connection between Putin

and President Trump as the House Intel Committee gets back to work on their

investigation leaving the White House desperate for diversion. We`ll talk

about it all after this two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Another day (AUDIO GAP) possible connections within Trump

associates and Russia. NBC News has confirmed the Washington Post report

that the according to U.S., European and Arab officials, the United Arab

Emirates arranged a secret meeting this January between Blackwater founder,

Erik Prince and a Russian close to President Vladimir Putin as part of an

apparent effort to establish a backchannel line of communication between

Moscow and President-elect Donald Trump. It should be noted that Erik

Prince is the brother of Betsy Devos, the President`s Education Secretary.

And right now the question of whether the President`s associates have

worked together inappropriately with Russian officials to interfere in the

2016 election is being investigated by the FBI. Along with the Senate and

House Intelligence Committees. That latter committee met tonight for the

first time since its Republican Chairman Devin Nunes made his midnight run

to the White House.

The Trump administration for its part has responded to these investigations

with a counter-narrative, claiming the real scandal is the Trump associate

for the one secretly spied on by the Obama administration. Today it became

clear, that counter-narrative would involve Obama National Security Adviser

Susan Rice. The story was first written up by a marginal figure on the far

right in a peace title Susan Rice requested unmasking of incoming Trump

administration officials then turned upon Fox and Friend this morning where

they called the whole thing quote “unprecedented”. Moments later, the

President apparently live tweeting the entire view of the show, said Fox

News from multiple sources there was electronic surveillance of Trump and

people close to Trump. This is unprecedented.” Then a short time after

that, Bloomberg Columnist Eli Lake published a piece suggesting that Rice

was the person who would request the identities of Trump transition

officials whose phone conversations with foreign officials were collected

incidentally. Joining me now is Susan Hennessy, former Attorney in the

Office of General Counsel of the National Security Agency.

All right. It`s very clear to me now, you`ve got sort of all of the parts

of the let`s say Benghazi-Industrial Complex. Let`s call it a sort of

working to send this idea that the real scandal here is the Obama folks

spying on the Trump campaign, what do you make of it?

SUSAN HENNESSEY, OFFICE OF GENERAL COUNSEL OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY

FORMER ATTORNEY: Right. So, again, again, they`re sort of trying to

advance this narrative that the real story is something else, leaks, the

fact incidental collection. Now, potentially, sort of this unmasking? I

mean, the issue is really that they`re describing perfectly legal and what

appears to be proper conduct of intelligence activities. So the question

really becomes either they`re advocating for major intelligence reform,

right, a pretty dramatic departure from the traditional republican position

on these issues or these are potentially being offered to revise and

attempt to distract from the real story here.

HAYES: Yes, so I want to talk about the unmasking. I think it`s worth

sort of getting to it for a moment, right? There`s something called

minimization, and minimization exists because you want to protect the

privacy of American persons when you are surveilling foreign entities. So

if that foreign entity has a conversation with an American person, it`s

minimized or masked. Senior Intelligence officials, including say, the

National Security Adviser, can request Unmask to say, who is the American

on the other side of that conversation, if it is the case that Susan Rice

did that in this context, that – is that OK, is that not OK? What do you

make of that?

HENNESSEY: Right. So this would be sort of within the ordinary activity

of a National Security Adviser. I typically would occur of minimization as

a generic identifier is replaced, right, or so they say, U.S. person number

one. In some cases, it will even be sort of a title, especially in the

case of a government official. And so, sometimes that information will be

disseminated that with that generic identifier. In some cases, the senior

officials that are receiving that information will say, “hey, in order to

understand the foreign intelligence value with the significance and meeting

of this, I need more information.” In that – in that case, they`ll make

request of NSA and in order to provide that additional information. It

would be within sort of the ordinary job of a National Security Adviser.

Also, NSA would be making a separate determination as to whether or not it

met those requirements before actually performing the Unmasking.

HAYES: I mean, I kept sort of running through the thought experiment here,

it`s like I`m Susan Rice and I made some intelligence product that says

foreign intelligence, someone that we`re spying on, it was a member or

agent of a foreign government, had conversation with, you know, U.S. person

campaign official A and I kept thinking to myself, well I think I`d want to

know who that was if it doesn`t seem crazy.

HENNESSEY: Right. So it certainly it`s not crazy, you wouldn`t be able to

unmask information just as a matter of personal curiosity. It`s about

whether or not you needed that information in order to perform your

official duty. And so that standard is a relatively high one. But it`s

one that a relatively limited number of people are allowed to make and

there are external checks and controls on when that information is actually

allowed to be distributed.

HAYES: So I don`t know if you have thoughts on this, you are in a position

like all of us sort of sorting through the kind of steady barrage of

information, this new Washington Post reporting tonight about Erik Prince

trying to set up a backchannel in the Seychelles, a two-day meeting,

apparently with someone close to Putin. And we know that Erik Prince from

some of the reporting, Jeremy Scahill on that that was on the Intercept is

close to the Trump orbit, how does that strike you?

HENNESSEY: Right. So once again, sort of the bizarre feature here really

does seems to be the secrecy, right? So there`s nothing necessarily

improper about an incoming administration wanting to communicate with

foreign governments including Russia. Right?

HAYES: Right.

HENNESSEY: We`ve seen lots of administration, have talked about resets and

pivots. The – what is strange here and has been strange in the past is

the secrecy and sort of obfuscation of why you would sort of dispatch these

unofficial individuals, somebody who`s not part of the transition team in

order to establish that backchannel communication. Why you wouldn`t be

forthright, especially sort of considering all the news stories that is

what really sort of raises suspicion about what is there to hide here?

HAYES: Why all the backchannel? Susan Hennessey, thanks for joining us.

HENNESSEY: Thanks.

HAYES: Ahead, new revelations that President Trump secretly revised his

so-called “blind trust” allowing him to take money from any of his

businesses whenever he feels like it, that story coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: We now have yet another revelation of ethically questionable

behavior by Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price. Now, previous

reporting has shown that while congress Price purchased shares in medical

device manufacturer shortly before introducing legislation that would have

benefited the company, traded hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock of

health-related companies while sponsoring an advocating legislation

affecting those companies and got a sweetheart deal on stock from an

Australian biotech firm that netted price a cool 400 percent profit.

Republicans in Congress knew all of this, about Price and they confirmed

him to leave the Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyway, now, ProPublica reporting that on the very same day that Price`s

stockbroker bought him up to $90,000 of stock in six pharmaceutical

companies last year, that same day, Price arranged to call a top U.S.

health official seeking to scuttle a controversial rule that could have

hurt the firm`s profits and driven down their share prices. It`s worth

remembering that a source have previously told ProPublica that Price`s

trades were being investigated by the former U.S. Attorney of the southern

district of New York Preet Bharara before Bharara was abruptly fired by

President Trump last month despite Trump having previously indicated he

would keep him in that job. That`s just one of the major conflict issues

that trumped up in the Trump White House in the past few days. Next, the

White House is denying a report that President meet a secret change to his

pretend blind trust (AUDIO GAP) Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump right after

this short break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And what I`m going to be doing is my two sons, who are right here,

Don and Eric, are going to be going to be running the company. They are

going to be running it in a very professional manner. They`re not going to

to discuss it with me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: It turns out that President Trump`s pretend blind trust, which the

director of the office of government ethics, has called, quote, “wholly

inadequate,” is even less legitimate than we thought.

ProPublica reporting that previously unreported changes to a trust document

signed on February 10th show that Trump can draw money from his more than

400 businesses at any time without disclosing it. And it`s not just money.

The new language is so broad, he could potentially withdraw entire

businesses from the trust, again, without telling the American people.

White House Press Secretary SeanSpicer was asked about the ProPublica

report at today`s press

briefing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I`m not aware that there was any

change. Just because of a left wing blog makes the point of something

changing doesn`t mean it actually happened. I`m not aware that there was

ever a change in the trust. And the idea that the president is withdrawing

money at some point is exactly the purpose of what the trust – why a trust

is

set up regardless of an individual.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, just last question on this, so you`re not saying

whether or not it has changed just to clarify. You`re not sure whether…

SPICER: No, no. To the best of my knowledge, it hasn`t changed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: There`s a lot to fact check here. One, ProPublica is not a left-

wing blog. Two, a trust that you can just withdraw money from and assets

from whenever you want is not actually a trust. And, three, the Trump

Trust doc was in fact revised and signed on February 10 as ProPublica

pointed out to Spicer on Twitter.

Now, stipulates it shall distribute net income or principal to Donald J.

Trump at his request.

This is just one of the revelations we`ve gotten about Trump administration

conflicts in the past few days.

Here to discuss Trump`s many other ethical issues facing the

administration. Richard Painter, chief White House ethics lawyer for

President George W. Bush.

And Mr. Painter, how – my understanding is that actual blind trusts have

mechanisms to disperse money. But in this case it was never a blind trust

to begin with and now it`s been further amended without letting anyone

know.

RICHARD PAINTER, FRM. CHIEF WHITE HOUSE ETHICS LAWYER: Well, yes. This

trust was never a blind trust, this trust did absolutely nothing to remove

conflicts of interests, and I don`t think anybody who knows anything about

conflict of interest law ever thought it removed conflicts.

This is a trust to set up to benefit Donald Trump and allow him to do

whatever he wants with

the assets he wants that`s clearly what`s going on. A qualified blind

trust is one under the ethics and government act where the office holder

transfers the assets to the trustee, the trustee then sells the conflict

creating assets, tells the office holder they have been sold and invested

something else without the office holder knowing about it.

But that has nothing to do with this trust. This trust is simply flair to

be a vehicle to hold Donald Trump`s businesses until he done being

president.

HAYES: I want to ask you about some of the disclosures we got on Friday

from the Office of

Government Ethics, and particularly about two people that are working in

the administration, the president`s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared.

The New York Times saying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner still benefiting

from business empire, filings show. And what strikes me as important

here is the conflict of interest laws may not apply directly to the

president in the way that the, you know, criminal exposure and the like.

But it certainly should apply to people like Jared Kushner and Ivanka,

right. How big of a problem is it that they have all of this potential

exposure?

PAINTER: Well, it does. The credible statute does apply, the conflict of

interest law. The White House counsel`s office tried to wiggle around that

for about two weeks calling Ivanka a volunteer, but they knew full well

that wasn`t going to fly. I wrote them a letter. And I think Ivanka`s

lawyer, her own lawyer was telling her she better comply with the conflict

of interest statutes.

And so they decided, well, let`s make her a real employ.

She is subject to this law. And so is Jared. And that means they`re have

to stay out of banking, financial services regulation, because that effects

real estate. They`re going to have to stay out of tax reform, because

there are lots of goodies for real estate in the tax code. And of course,

trade. With Ivanka importing clothing from China.

And so they stay out of those three areas, I guess there`s something else

for them to do. But this is a very very broad recusal. In most White

Houses they would insist that someone sell off at least some of those

businesses. She has no need to be importing clothing, putting her name on

it, when she`s in the White House. She should have gotten rid of that

business.

HAYES: So, but I just want to be clear here, because there are criminal

statutes apply in the conflict of interest. You just sketched out very

broad areas that they would have a requirement to recuse themselves from,

including things like tax reform, which is a huge legislative priority

apparently for the president, and trade. I mean, what would happen if we

found out definitively that either of them were working on issues that

directly affect their bottom line?

PAINTER: That would be referred to the criminal division of the Department

of Justice. There`s a public integrity unit over there. We had a lot of

experience, career lawyers. So, this is not something that Attorney

General Sessions will be able to sweep under the rug and in those types of

manners, you are going to have a lot of other people participating and if

you see Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump getting anywhere close to matters

that affect their financial interests, you can bet a lot of people who are

going to be calling over to the Justice Department. This is a manageable

conflict, but I hope they`re relying on their own lawyer, who was a lot

better than the lawyers in the White House who as I say two weeks ago, were

trying to pretend that Ivanka Trump wasn`t even a government employee.

It is a very broad recusal. And they`re going to have to stay out of a lot

of things. China is one,

for example, because President Trump, every time he doesn`t like something

China does, he threatens trade sanctions. Well, right then and there,

Jared and Ivanka may have to walk out of the room if she`s importing

clothes from China.

HAYES: This seems – I mean, just from an almost self-preservation to me

like they`re putting themselves in a terrible position, in terms of

exposure. But when you talk about criminal exposure, I want to talk about

Tom Price. Because Secretary of HHS, we`ve got new information. Again,

this was a ProPublica reporting on Friday that he intervened on a rule that

would hurt drug profits the same day he acquired some drug stock. He has

had a series of allegations of conflict. And we have reporting suggesting

he is being investigated possibly by the southern district of New York.

PAINTER: Well, he`s got the conflict of interest problem, because of the

stock ownership, but he`s got another problem as well. If he goes out and

buys that stock when he has material non-public information that isn`t

known to other investors, he could be violating – he is violating insider

trader laws. And that`s a criminal offense. We sent Wall Street people

off to jail for that on a regular basis. And congressman, also, are

prohibited from trading on the basis of non-public information they learned

from the work on capitol Hill and that episode is very troubling, because

it was the very same day he made that trade as when he was taking steps

that he knew about and other people didn`t, to help that company.

So that is not a good situation.

HAYES: All right, Richard Painter, thanks for your time.

PAINTER: Thank you.

HAYESA: Still to come, the author of an explosive New York Times report

detailing brand new

allegations against Bill O`Reilly of Fox News and today was novelty check

day at the White House. Find out what this is all about in tonight`s –

oh, it`s serious. Thing One, Thing Two, right after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, settling up. Last week, Florida lawmakers

requested reimbursement for security costs during President Trump`s Mar-a-

Lago weekends. The Palm Beach County Sheriff`s Department and Fire Rescue

pays $70,000 in overtime each day Trump visits, amounting to $1.7 to day.

Meanwhile, New York City is still seeking $18 million, spent to secure

Trump Tower during the transition, it currently costs the city at least

$127,000 a day to protect the first lady and Barron, who have opted to

continue to living in Trump Tower. Today, Sean Spicer pushed back on

reimbursement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: This is not something that you can control. There is a security

aspect that the Secret Service determines when the president and the family

travels. That`s not dictated by the president of the United States.

And third is, you know, I would know, ironically, this is a day that the

president just donated a significant amount of money of his salary back to

the federal government. And so, you know, respectfully, it`s – at what

point does he do enough, he just gave a sizable donation.

I mean that`s not how we judge. I mean, I don`t – I think to be able to

say that, he isn`t taking a

salary. I think he`s stepped down from his business. He`s walked away

from a lot. I think – I think at some point he`s done quite a bit in

terms of making a donation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: At what point does he do enough. It`s a good question. And it`s

Thing Two, in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Today, the president donated his salary for the first quarter of

2017. And the lucky recipient was.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLP)

SPICER: It is my pleasure on behalf of the president of the United States

to present a check for $78,333 to secretary of the interior. Thank you to

the superintendent of the Harper`s Ferry park site, superintendent

(inaudible).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: OK. It`s possible we added some sound effects to that. And I have

to say any support for the national park service deserves praise,

especially after that unfortunate business with the inauguration crowd

photos.

Spicer noted Trump was personally proud to donate the money to the

important mission of the park service. But that does feel a little hollow

given Trump`s budget cuts of $1.5 billion currently proposed, nearly 12

percent, from the Interior Department, which of course oversees the

national park service.

And to put the donation into perspective, it`s just slightly more than it

costs local Florida police each day the president spends at Mar-a-Lago.

And it`s just a fraction of the $3 million it costs the government for

Trump to spend the weekend at his Florida resort.

In fact, if the president can come up with about 39 more of those checks,

he could repay the costs of just one weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Fox News channel, which continues to reel from a series of

accusations of sexual harrassement and alleged coverups was hit with yet

another lawsuit today. Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky filed suit

against former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes and the Fox News Channel

itself. The lawsuit alleges sexual advances by Mr. Ailes during meetings

in his office, saying, quote, during these meetings Ailes additional and

without irony volunteered the advice that Roginsky should engage in sexual

relationships with older married conservative men.

His comments and their delivery made it clear that Ailes wanted a sexual

relationship with Roginsky. The complaint also alleges retaliation for

rebuffing Mr. Ailes` sexual advances, and for refusing to disparage

Gretchen Carlson who, of course, is the former Fox News host who sued Mr.

Ailes last summer.

Now, the Carson lawsuit was ultimately settled for $20 million along with a

public apology by the company.

With regard to the new lawsuit, Mr. Ailes responded through his attorney in

a statement which reads, in part, Julie Roginsky`s description of meetings

that she supposedly had with Roger Ailes are total hogwash. Mr. Ailes

vociferously denies her allegations.

The way Fox News has handled payments to accusers is also being

investigated by the U.S. attorney`s office in Manhattan, according to

reporting. And its former chief financial officer has been

offered immunity as part of the investigation according to Financial Times

citing people briefed on the case.

And all of this, as The New York Times publishes a massive investigative

piece into sexual harassment allegations against the biggest star at Fox

News. That story, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WENDY WALSH, FRM. GUEST, THE O`REILLY FACTOR: And he caught up with me and

said no, no come back to my suite. At that point, you know, I`m a woman of

a certain age. I`ve had situations like this in my life. I knew how to

behave. And I simply said I`m sorry, I can`t do that.

And he immediately got defensive and said, what do you mean, you think I`m

going to attack you or something?

But he got very hostile very quickly. He told me flat out forget any

career advice I gave you. And with every appearance my job opportunity at

Fox getting further and further away from me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Today, Wendy Walsh, former regular guest on the O`Reilly Factor

held a news conference to allege inappropriate behavior by Bill O`Reilly.

Ms. Walsh is not suing Mr. O`Reilly, but said she just wanted to tell her

story.

This follows an extensive investigative piece by The New York Times that

found five different women who have settled lawsuits with either Mr.

O`Reilly or Fox News Channel for a wide range of behavior by Mr. O`Reilly,

including verbal abuse, lewd comments and unwanted advances.

Fox News responded in a statement which reads, in part, while he denies the

merits of these claims, Mr. O`Reilly has resolved those he regarded as his

personal responsibility.

Mr. O`Reilly also responded with a statement, which reads in part, “just

like other prominent and controversial people I`m vulnerable to lawsuits

from individuals who want me to pay them to avoid negative publicity. I

have put to rest any controversies to spare my children.”

Since the revelations, at least one company has decided pull its adds from

the O`Reilly Factor. Mercedes-Benz say in a statement the allegations are

disturbing. And given the importance of women in every aspect of our

business, we don`t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise

our products right now.

Joining me now, Michael Schmidt, co-author of that New York Times

investigative piece. And civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents

Wendy Walsh.

Michael, let me start with you. There has been reporting in the past. I

want to be clear about what`s new here, because there`s a reporting in the

past of settlements that have been public. There are current lawsuits

outstanding. But there are new things that you and your colleagues found

in this article previously unreported.

MICHAEL SCHMIDT, “THE NEW YORK TIMES”: Well, what we reported on was five

settlements. Two of the five settlement had been out there, one in 2004,

and one that we had reported on back in January.

So, we brought three new settlements to light. And on top of that we told

Wendy Walsh`s story, the story of how Mr. O`Reilly had reneged on the offer

to make her a contributor after she declined his sexual advance.

We also explain the story of Andrea Tantaros (ph) in our piece who had made

allegations against Mr. O`Reilly in a lawsuit, allegations that were later

backed up by her psychologist who testified under oath that Mr. Tantaros

(ph) had told her contemporaneously that these things had gone on from Mr.

O`Reilly.

HAYES: Lisa, you`re representing Wendy Walsh. And explain what her

position is. It is interesting she decided she`s not filing a lawsuit.

She`s potentially just coming forward to talk about what happened.

LISA BLOOM, ATTORNEY: Right.

So, intrepid New York Times reporters apparently went through old tapes of

Fox News shows. They looked for women who used to be on, who are not on

any more. And then simply cold called them. Wendy got a call. And she

was asked about whether she had experienced any sexual harassment at Fox

News or what her relationship was with Bill O`Reilly. And eventually

established a relationship with Emily Steel, eventually she told Emily

Steel what happened.

And Wendy is a friend of mine. She`s a previous client of mine. And all

along I was with her. And I told her if you want to come out with this

story, I will stand by you. I will help you. I will defend you if Bill

O`Reilly omes you, because we know how vindictive he can be. And I

encourage every woman who wants to come forward in a sexual harrassement

case to get a strong woman to stand at your side.

So, I was with her today. Wendy`s story is very clear. That she was a

guest for about a couple of weeks. I think three weeks. She was hoping to

get a paid contributor position. Mr. O`Reilly asked her out to dinner.

She joined him at the restaurant, at the Bel Air hotel. After dinner, she

says, he wanted to take her to his room. She refused. He immediately

turned very hostile and the idea of a contributor deal was off the table.

This is what we called a quid pro quo sexual harassment in the law. She

could have sued him them, but she didn`t, because she`s not litigious, she

just wanted the job.

HAYES: So, you know, Michael, there`s a few things here that make the

context of this pretty freighted, right. I mean, Roger Ailes who probably

the most powerful man in American media, or one of them, leaving Fox News

in disgrace, although with quite a sizable severance package after a series

of reports came out, allegation after allegation after allegation.

What does your reporting suggest about the posture of Fox towards O`Reilly

now that you have five settlements on the record and other ones possibly

out there as lawsuits now?

SCHMIDT: Well, we know that Mr. O`Reilly`s contract has been extended and

Fox extended it knowing that he had reached many of these settlements. The

important thing about the settlements is that two of them have been reached

since Mr. Ailes left.

And Fox knew about those settlements when they extended his contract

recently.

So the question is, and a lot of people have asked me, but Fox has not

answered, which is why is Mr. O`Reilly being treated differently than Mr.

Ailes. And I think what Fox would probably say is they don`t think the

cases that were brought in recent months against Mr. O`Reilly, which he

settled, have any merit and they`ve been able to sort of dismiss them.

HAYES: Lisa you want to respond to that?

BLOOM: You know, listen, it`s been since 2004 with Andrea Macriss (ph),

who I knew at the time, what she went through in a public case against Bill

O`Reilly where it seemed pretty clear that she had recordings of him making

sexually explicit comments about what he wanted to do in the shower with

her all the way until the present.

You know, at any other company, Bill O`Reilly would be fired. And today I

called upon the state division of human rights in New York and the New York

City human rights commission to, on their own motion, do an independent

investigation into sexual harassment at Fox News, because they simply treat

these payments as the cost of doing business. They have no interest in

getting rid of

this man who`s accused of being a serial harasser and instead the women are

driven out over and over again.

They`re not just harassed, they say, they`re driven out of their careers.

This is a very serious harm to women`s rights. And I hope the state

agencies will do an investigation.

HAYES: Michael, one of the bits in the reporting, which I had seen before,

and you guys have in there as well, that Bo Daedal (ph) who was an on air

personality at Fox, a friend of Roger Ailes and a private investigator,

have been retained in at least one case to essentially dig up dirt on the

accuser.

SCHMIDT: Yeah, well we did in our reporting is we went back to the 2004

case with Ms. Macriss (ph) and we looked at how Fox responded to that.

And what they did was they worked with Mr. O`Reilly to hire an investigator

to dig up things on her and to really paint her in the press, in as

negative a light as possible.

And we sort of used that case as a way of trying to figure out, well, how

does Fox look at these things? Was this a precursor to what happened under

Mr. Ailes? You know, and how did that extend and that behavior continue in

the years that came.

HAYES: All right, Michael Schmidt, and Lisa Bloom, thank you for joining

me tonight.

BLOOM: Thank you.

HAYES: All right, that does it for us here on All In this evening on this

very news packed Monday. “THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW” starts right now. Good

evening, Rachel.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copy: Content and programming copyright 2017 MSNBC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.