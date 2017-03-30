All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 3/30/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: March 30, 2017

Guest: Michael Isikoff, Chris Murphy, Rick Wilson, Jeff Merkley, Christina

Greer, Jennifer Rubin, Eric Swalwell

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Good evening from New York. I`m Chris

Hayes on a day that saw the President launch an all-out assault on a

faction of his own party, the public launch of a second investigation into

the Trump campaign ties to Russia, and a report the White House

orchestrated its own vindication of Trump wiretap claims. The biggest

story of the day is all about Michael Flynn. Tonight, Wall Street Journal

is reporting that Donald Trump`s former National Security Adviser Michael

Flynn today told the FBI and both congressional committees he will testify

in exchange for immunity from prosecution. A congressional official

confirms to NBC News that Flynn told the Senate Intelligence Committee he

will testify in exchange for immunity. A spokesman for the committee

declined to comment.

Flynn of course was President Trump`s closest adviser on National Security

throughout the campaign and was named National Security Adviser by Trump,

but only lasted a month. He was fired in mid-February after lying about

conversations he had with the Russian Ambassador. That coming weeks after

acting Attorney General Sally Yates had warned the White House that Flynn

was vulnerable to blackmail by the Russian government because of the nature

of those conversations and the falsehoods he used to describe them.

Tonight after news broke that he offered to testify in exchange for

immunity, Flynn`s lawyer released a statement reading, in part,” General

Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it

should the circumstances permit.

He is now the target of unsubstantiated public demands by members of

congress and other political critics that he be criminally investigated.

No reasonable person who has the benefit of advice from counsel would

submit to questioning in such a highly politicized witch hunt environment

without assurances against unfair prosecution.” Congressional officials

have previously told NBC News there was no agreement yet on how and when to

interview former Trump associates, and that, at least in the Senate

Committee, criminal immunity in exchange for testimony was not an option.

Republican Chairman Richard Burr was asked specifically about Flynn just

yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you guys been in contact with Michael Flynn or,

you know, representatives of Michael Flynn?

RICHARD BURR, SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: I think it`s safe to

say that we have had conversations with a lot of people, and you would

think less of us if General Flynn wouldn`t be in that list.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: We should note here, of course, that requesting immunity does not

mean you`ve necessarily done anything wrong. However, Flynn himself had

this to say on that very topic last year on “MEET THE PRESS.”

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL FLYNN, U.S. FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: The very last thing

that John Podesta just said is no individual too big to jail. That should

include people like Hillary Clinton. I mean five people around her have

had - had been given immunity, to include her former Chief of Staff. When

you are given immunity that means you`ve probably committed a crime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: When you`re given immunity, you probably committed a crime. For

the latest on the investigation, I`m joined now by NBC News National

Security Reporter Ken Dilanian. Ken, this seems like a big development.

KEN DILANIAN, NBC NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: Huge development,

Chris. And there`s a - there`s a lot of possibilities here. You know, we

know that Mike Flynn did not tell the truth about his conversations with

Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to the Vice President. What we don`t

know is whether he was interviewed by the FBI, and what did he tell the FBI

about those conversations. We also don`t know what he listed on his form

SF86 that he would have had to fill out to get a security clearance at the

White House. And of course, you know, his lawyer filed on his behalf,

forms explaining that he was actually lobbying for Turkish interests during

the election campaign and the transition when he hadn`t filed those forms

as required. So there are a lot of potential openings here that the FBI

would be interested in, Chris.

HAYES: It seems to me that there are so many different threads in the sort

of various and parallel investigations, but Flynn is at the center of all

of them. I mean, all of this in some senses, you know, the way this story

has played out, the biggest part of it, the thing that really set off this

round of recriminations was the phone call to Kislyak on sanctions day and

deception, lies to the Vice President and to the public about the nature of

those calls being about the sanctions themselves.

DILANIAN: That`s one way to look at it. Another way to look at it is that

that was ancillary, you know, that it was a deception but it wasn`t

necessarily related to collusion with Russia, to people like Roger Stone

seeming to know in advance that things were coming out in WikiLeaks. You

know, we just don`t know. I mean, it could be that Mike Flynn got in

trouble on something else entirely, and now they want to know what he knows

about other matters relating to did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?

There`s so many questions, Chris.

HAYES: There`s also something strange here, which is that the idea that

he`s sort of offered this deal up to the three different sort of entities

that are undergoing - that are doing investigations, the FBI, the House

Committee, the Senate Committee. He hasn`t had any takers. Is there

anything to glean from that?

DILANIAN: Well, when your lawyer says you have a story to tell, that sure

seems like he`s dangling something before somebody, right? I mean, it

seems unlikely that the congressional committees would be willing to grant

a witness immunity. That really can mess up a criminal investigation.

Everyone knows that, and we`ve seen that in the past.

HAYES: Right.

DILANIAN: So they`re just not going to do that. And so, unfortunately, I

guess that means we`re not going to hear his story in public for some time.

HAYES: Yes, the story that he has to tell will remain a mystery at least

in the short term, although something tells me the way this is all going

that we will eventually learn it. Ken Dilanian, thank you.

DILANIAN: You`re right. Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: I`m joined now by Michael Isikoff, Chief Investigative

Correspondent for Yahoo News. And - I mean this seems big and partly

because it has always seemed to be that Flynn was the most exposed of all

of these figures because he`d been sloppy, and there was a lot of stuff

he`d done that seemed like really corner-cutting.

MICHAEL ISIKOFF, YAHOO NEWS CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE CORRESPONDENT: And also

remember, he`s so central to so many aspects of this. I mean he was the

National Security Adviser to the Trump campaign throughout all of last

year.

HAYES: Right.

ISIKOFF: Then he`s sitting in on the classified tension briefings. What

we didn`t know then is that he was also had this private lobbying business

for the government of Turkey. That`s actually one part of this that may

explain what he fears his exposure is. Remember he only recently

retroactively filed with the Justice Department -

HAYES: That he was a - let`s be clear. He was a secret foreign agent

quite literally. That`s not a hyperbolic statement. He was a secret

foreign agent during the period of time, during the campaign up to

election.

ISIKOFF: Right. He had gone to Moscow and been paid by R.T. -

HAYES: Right.

ISIKOFF: - in December 2015. How much of that he disclosed, we still

don`t know.

HAYES: Whether the - when the pentagon says he did not get clearance to do

that, possibly in violation of their protocols.

ISIKOFF: That`s certainly one issue. So just one sort of hesitation about

getting too excited about all this is that what he might be worried about

are things that are not central -

HAYES: Of course. Yes. That`s right.

ISIKOFF: - to what the committees are looking at.

HAYES: No, but in some ways, I think that`s what makes him such an

interesting figure, right? Because if he`s exposed on other things, that

is leverage. I mean I`ve, you know, covered criminal investigations and

FBI investigations, and they don`t care how they get you to talk. They

just care to get you to talk.

ISIKOFF: Right. And so, look, I mean, he could be the John Dean of this

case.

HAYES: Right.

ISIKOFF: Or he could be the Bryan Pagliano. Remember that`s the guy who

got immunity on the Clinton server investigation and led to nothing, right?

So -

HAYES: Well, I also - I also have to note whatever has happened, we played

that “MEET THE PRESS” clip. I don`t know if we have the RNC appearance by

Michael Flynn cued up or not. But, you know, this was an individual who

ran - who help run a campaign and particularly as a spokesperson, talked

about essentially the criminality, the scandalousness, the deception of the

Clintons. That was the central thing. I sat in that stadium in Cleveland

and watched him do it.

ISIKOFF: If hypocrisy was the crime, there would be a lot of people in

jail right now.

HAYES: That`s right. You`re right.

ISIKOFF: But, look, on the other hand, it is very unlikely that the

committees are going to grant him immunity, I wouldn`t think, absent a

really good proffer, and the primary game is with the FBI and the Justice

Department.

HAYES: Of course.

ISIKOFF: But, you know, this - so this actually could be quite the

setback. We did need - we do need to hear Flynn`s testimony. We do need

to hear all the circumstances around Kislyak. If for no other reason, we

want to know was he talking to the then President about the conversation -

then President-elect about the conversations he was having with the Russian

Ambassador. We don`t know. But he`s not the only one who - you know,

whose story we need to hear more about.

HAYES: Well, I`m glad you said that because it`s basically been force or

principles in this. There`s Paul Manafort of course who I would imagine is

quite lawyered up to this point. There`s Michael Flynn, there`s Carter

Page who sat in that chair talking to me and there`s Roger Stone who I`ve

interviewed and you just recently interviewed.

ISIKOFF: I interviewed him today.

HAYES: I want to - I want to play a clip of that interview because that`s

not another piece of this puzzle. Take a listen.

ISIKOFF: Right.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ISIKOFF: In early August, you`re speaking to a Republican Party group, and

you say this, and I think we have the clip.

ROGER STONE, POLITICAL CONSULTANT, LOBBYIST, AND STRATEGIST: I actually

have communicated with Assange. I believe the next tranche of his

documents pertain to the Clinton foundation, but there`s no telling what

the October surprise may be.

ISIKOFF: Have you talked to Julian Assange?

STONE: Not directly, no.

ISIKOFF: You just said you were communicating.

STONE: No, is said communicated. Talk to and communicated are two

different things.

ISIKOFF: Did you exchange direct messages?

STONE: No. I`ve been very forthright about this. We had a mutual friend,

and at some points, I call him a back channel, a little showmanship there.

Other places I refer to him as an intermediary and thirdly I call him what

he is, a friend of Assange and a friend of mine.

ISIKOFF: Who was your friend?

STONE: Do you disclose your sources? I`m not disclosing mine.

ISIKOFF: You just - you just said you were going to answer every question.

STONE: Well, that`s the one question -

ISIKOFF: Did you say that?

STONE: Yes, I did, but that is probably the one question that I would

decline to answer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ISIKOFF: And that is the key question here, right?

HAYES: Right.

ISIKOFF: If there was a back channel with Julian Assange about the hacked

e-mails, who was the back channel? You know, this is a step back from

where, you know, the -

HAYES: He had pledged to be entirely forthcoming.

ISIKOFF: - fully cooperate with the investigation, fully answer every

question. He told me at the start of the interview he would answer every

question. But then when I got to what is the key question, he didn`t

answer. He also said, by the way, in the same interview, he won`t talk

about his conversations with President Trump.

HAYES: Right.

ISIKOFF: Which I think would be another part of any congressional inquiry.

HAYES: All right. Michael Isikoff, thank you for coming by. Joining me

now, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut who`s member of the Senate Foreign

Relations - Committee on Foreign relations. And Senator, your reaction to

this news.

CHRIS MURPHY, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM CONNECTICUT: Well, this is as

serious as it gets. I think it`s likely right that Flynn wouldn`t be

crowing about his need to have immunity if there wasn`t some fire

underneath all of this smoke. It just speaks to our need to keep this

process in the Senate going along by partisan means. You know, many of us

have been asking for a special committee, for a special prosecutor because

we worry about the ability of a partisan process to stay bipartisan. But

so far, both Richard Burr and Mark Warner have been committed to getting to

the truth. And clearly, now more than ever, we know that Flynn is a

conduit to that truth. We need to get his testimony. We certainly aren`t

going to give immunity for it. I don`t believe the select committee will

do that, but his story is one that has to come out one way or the other.

HAYES: I saw someone, a sort of liberal activist tweeting the following

phrase earlier today. “no probe, no robe.” And it was a reference to the

Gorsuch nomination, basically, the idea being that as all this plays out,

without - in the absence of an independent commission or special

prosecutor, that democrats shouldn`t vote for a nominee to serve a lifetime

appointment under the constitution by this President with this cloud of

suspicion. What`s your feeling about that?

MURPHY: Well, I`m going to vote no on Gorsuch based on the merits. And

yes, I`d recommend that my colleagues make up their mind who - as to

whether they think that Gorsuch is going to be a qualified Supreme Court

Justice or not. But it certainly does compromise Trump`s ability to get

anything done regardless of how democrats act. I would submit that part of

the reason why the healthcare bill fell apart is because when Trump got

involved, it frankly made it much less popular, right? How does a bill

that`s only been out there for 17 days get down to 17 percent approval?

Well, it`s in part because his legitimacy has been harmed by this drip,

drip, drip of connections to Russia. So I think it`s a question that`s

already out there regardless of how democrats act.

HAYES: Do you think - that question of legitimacy - and I sometimes can`t,

right? I can`t tell the degree to which your colleagues on both sides, the

House and the Senate, that this is front of mind or back of mind.

Particularly republicans, like I just wonder whether your sense of your

colleagues - this is pretty front of mind for them, and there`s a worry,

right, that they`re kind of rolling the dice on a whole bunch of unknowns

about what they know and don`t know, or whether they think this is

essentially the way that democrats viewed Benghazi, essentially a witch

hunt.

MURPHY: So we meet as a democratic caucus every week and every single week

we talk about the Russia investigation. This is front of mind because to

the extent that there was coordination between this campaign and

potentially the President himself and Russia, that does call into question.

Not just the legitimacy of this President but the legitimacy of our

democracy. And part of the reason why we think we have to get to the

bottom of this and fast is because if there is no accountability, then

there is no end to Russia`s potential manipulation of elections. It won`t

just be about Presidential elections. It will be about Senate elections

and Congressional elections as well. Any of us that try to take on Russia

will be subject to this kind of interference. So this is absolutely front

of mind, and there is, I think in many of our minds and in republicans`

minds too, no comparison between this and Benghazi. Remember, Benghazi was

a partisan endeavor from the beginning. This in the Senate at least has

been largely bipartisan.

HAYES: All right. Senator Chris Murphy, thank you for your time tonight.

MURPHY: Thank you.

Hayes: Still ahead, a member of the House Intelligence Committee reacts to

the breaking news on Michael Flynn. But first the latest twist on who it

was that gave Chairman Nunes his secret surveillance information. Two

White House aides named and now implicated. That extraordinary story in

just two minutes.

HAYES: We continue to follow tonight`s breaking news. Wall Street Journal

reporting that former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has

offered to be interviewed by investigators probing possible ties between

the Trump campaign and Russia in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Much more on that shortly.

We turn now to one of those three ongoing investigations into Trump and

Russia, the one in the House, which today descended even further into

farce. You`ll recall that last Wednesday, the republican leading that

investigation, House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes held a pair

of rather strange press conferences in which he seemed to be trying to give

President Trump cover for his unsubstantiated claim made in an early-

morning tweet to have been wiretapped by President Obama. Nunes`

performance prompted Trump that very evening to then declare, well, that he

felt, quote, somewhat vindicated by Nunes` claims. And Nunes had told

reporters that during the transition period, U.S. spy agencies had,

“Incidentally collected information about members of Trump`s team -

different from the President`s claim, we should note - citing classified

documents as his source. We then learned that Nunes, who had been a member

of Trump`s transition team, had viewed those classified documents that

served as the basis for his claim on the grounds of the White House itself.

And today, the New York Times named names, reporting that a pair of White

House officials played a role in providing Nunes with the intelligence

reports. The Times story seems to confirm what many had suspected all

along. That instead of investigating Trump and his allies, Nunes was

effectively working with the White House to try to make the investigation

go away. Now, the two leakers were identified as Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the

Senior Director for Intelligence for the National Security Council, and

Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on National Security issues at the White

House Counsel`s office. Ellis has, of course, a direct connection to

Nunes, having worked as general counsel to the House Intelligence Committee

that Nunes leads.

While Cohen-Watnick is an ally of Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner who

Politico reported successfully pressured the President himself to overrule

his own National Security Adviser and keep Cohen-Watnick in his position at

the National Security Council even when the NSA wanted to get rid of him.

The Times report came out shortly before White House Press Secretary Sean

Spicer was sent out to brief reporters today. That briefing was delayed.

When Spicer finally emerged, he told reporters the White House had quote,

just recently sent a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate

Intelligence Committees asking them to come to the White House to view

classified documents. And he then refused to answer questions about the

Times report.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sean, are you saying that the New York Times report

today is not good?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I`m saying that in order to - in

order to comment on that story would be to validate certain things that I`m

not at liberty to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: A source familiar with the matter tells ALL IN that the Democrat

leading the House investigation, Adam Schiff, did not receive the letter

Spicer referenced until after the Times story came out. At a press

conference this afternoon, Schiff suggested the National Security Council

staffers would seem to have no legitimate reason to leak to Nunes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ADAM SCHIFF, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: If, in fact, the

National Security Council staff that discovered these materials reportedly

in the ordinary course of business are the same National Security staff

that provided them to the Chairman to be provided to the President, it

raise a profound question of why they were not directly provided to the

White House by the National Security staff. If that was designed to hide

the origin of the materials, that raises profound questions about just what

the White House is doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now is Republican Political Strategist, Media Consultant

Rick Wilson. Well, Rick, I keep describing this as a farce, like a classic

tootsie, Mrs. Doubtfire, importance of being earnest farce. And every day

it gets more farcical.

RICK WILSON, REPUBLICAN POLITICAL STRATEGIST: Look, Chris, we`re at a

moment right now where - if you wrote this as a Hollywood script, they

would send it back and say this is too preposterous, this is too broadly

drawn. These characters are too absurd, too, over the top. But you know,

today we`re seeing that`s never the case with this White House, and with

Nunes himself and this cast of characters that keeps expanding and

expanding where, you know, the obstruction of justice follies is going to

be the hit of the fall, I think.

HAYES: You know, we should say - I mean, first of all, let me just take

one second to remind people because we just went through the chain of

events. But I just want to remind people, it was the President clearly -

it appeared to read a Breitbart write up of a right wing radio rant,

accuses his predecessor of wiretapping him. In open hearings, the people

who would have a way of knowing, say that`s not true, including Director

James Comey.

WILSON: Right.

HAYES: Devin Nunes says, surprise, I have a source who says it sort of is

true. Not true but kind of trueish. It then turns out that his source is

at the White House. We now know that it was two - and Washington Post now

reporting three figures at the White House who appear to have invited him

over to essentially launder the information through Nunes, to then reverse

engineer some plausible basis for a ridiculous claim made by the President.

WILSON: This is - you know, I picked up on the Ellis situation over the

weekend on Saturday morning that there was a pretty strong indicator that

he was one of the people that engineered it because of his long

relationship with Nunes. And Cohen obviously was an interesting story

because he had been saved for his job. McMaster wanted him gone. I`m told

Pompeo wanted him gone. But he was saved on his job by appealing to

Kushner and Bannon, who went to McMaster and said, we want him to stay.

McMaster apparently said, no, he`s out. They went to the President to go

back. This has got - this guy is here, he`s a stay-behind agent left by

Mike Flynn. He came there because of Mike Flynn. This is a guy who

obviously is unsuited to be in the White House, and he`s obviously there

right now to filter intelligence material outside of the - from the

Intelligence Committee through the National Security Council to give it to

Bannon and the rest of their team for political pushback. And Nunes was

their patsy in this whole affair.

HAYES: Well, and clearly the next question is, ok, it looks - there`s

multiple people reporting these two individuals. Another individual in the

Washington Post is a lawyer at the NSC. If in fact it is these folks and

it appears to be, well, they weren`t just freelancing. Presumably, someone

said, go find something in the capacious surveillance and intelligence that

the U.S. takes, go find something to back up the claim and feed it to

Nunes. And the question is who did that?

WILSON: Well, look, I mean, I think there`s an obvious suspect in this,

and that`s Steve Bannon. There`s no one else who would have the sort of

political will inside the White House to push this far against the law and

the handling of National Security information. And look, all of this is

top secret Comm and SCI material. None of it is something you just go

dredge around -

HAYES: Right.

WILSON: - and read it for fun if you`re a National Security staffer. This

is a directed program, this is obviously something that did not come from a

couple of 30-year-old guys acting entrepreneurially to try to help Devin

Nunes in his - in his brilliant investigation. This is something that came

from much higher up, and I would really, really like to see these guys

under the lights because we`ve got some questions now that obviously are

pushing up against the FBI investigation, against the Senate and House

investigations. And this is a serious matter now. This is not just, you

know, White House high jinx anymore. This is not just spin. This is

something that`s reached a whole new level.

HAYES: And I think the point you make there, which is a key one, is to

what other political ends are these folks in the White House accessing

intelligence materials? For what other political purpose.

WILSON: And this is why Steve Bannon should - this is why Steve Bannon

should never have been put on the National Security Council. He is

obviously acting purely from a political motivation. And, look, these guys

are terrified of Russia. They know this is now an existential threat to

this administration. They`ve lost control of the media agenda. Trump

can`t just tweet some craziness every day and hope that the subject will

instantly change. He`s tried it several times now, and the magic has faded

on that - on that particular ability. So, you know, unless he posts a

Geraldo-style nude selfie, I think he`s going to have this as the subject

matter for the next few days.

WILSON: Thank you, thank you, Rick. Thank you. And on behalf of the

viewers, thank you for putting that in our heads. Rick Wilson, thanks for

being with me tonight.

HAYES: Up next, the Senate investigation into whether anyone from team

Trump potentially colluded with Russia gets under way with shocking

testimony from a former FBI agent.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON WATTS, CENTER FOR CYBER AND HOMELAND SECURITY AT THE GEORGE

WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SENIOR FELLOW: Part of the reason active measures

have worked in this U.S. election is because the Commander in Chief has

used Russian act of measures at times against his opponents.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES LANKFORD, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM OKLAHOMA: This is not new for

the Russians. They`ve done this for a long time across Europe. But it was

much more engaging this time in our election. Why now?

WATTS: I think this answer is very simple and is what no one is really

saying in this room, which is part of the reason `active measures` have

worked in this U.S. election is because the Commander in Chief has used

Russian active measures at times against his opponents. He claimed that

the election could be rigged. That was the number-one theme pushed by RT

Sputnik News white outlets all the way up until the election. He`s made

claims of voter fraud, that President Obama is not a citizen, that, you

know, Congressman Cruz is not a citizen. So part of the reason active

measures works, and it does today in terms of Trump tower being wiretapped,

is because they parrot the same lines.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Former FBI agent Clinton Watts testified today before the Senate

Intelligence Committee that regardless of whether there was actual

coordination between Trump associates and Russian actors, the President of

the United States himself play a key role in the Russian campaign to spread

disinformation and to undermine the election. Today`s meeting was an open

session focus mainly on Russia`s digital propaganda efforts. But on the

coming days, the Committee will begin closed-door interviews with the

number of key witnesses including the President`s son-in-law and Senior

Adviser Jared Kushner. Three sources with direct knowledge told NBC News,

the committee is currently in talks to interview Christopher Steele. That,

of course, would be the former British intelligence officer who compiled

the unverified now infamous dossier alleging a conspiracy between the Trump

campaign and Russia. This all comes amid reports that Michael Flynn, the

President`s former National Security Adviser offered to testify for the

Senate Intelligence Committee in exchange for immunity. We`ll discuss that

with a member of the House Intelligence Committee just after this break.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Given Russians` longstanding desire to cultivate

relations with influential U.S. persons, isn`t the American public right to

be concerned about Mr. Flynn`s conduct, his failure to disclose that

contact with the Russian ambassador, his attempts to cover it up, and what

looks like the White House`s attempts to sweep this under the rug?

Don`t we, as the American people, deserve the right to know, and shouldn`t

our FBI investigate

such claims?

JAMES COMEY, FBI DIRECTOR: I can`t comment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: FBI director James Comey wouldn`t answer any questions about former

national security adviser Michael Flynn`s ties to Russia at a house

intelligence committee hearing earlier this

month. But it now appears we may get some answers from Flynn himself

shortly.

Joining me now to discuss the breaking news about Michael Flynn, all the

latest in the

investigation, House intelligence committee member Eric Swalwell,

Democratic congressman from California. Good to have you hear,

congressman.

REP. ERIC SWALWELL, (D) CALIFORNIA: Nice to be here, Chris.

HAYES: Your reaction to the Flynn news.

SWALWELL: Well, innocent people don`t ask for immunity. But that`s not

something that I`m familiar with in our investigation.

But, you know, if has something to say and he`s not worried about what he

did, he should just come forward and testify in a public setting.

HAYES: Well, but innocent – I mean innocent people can ask for immunity,

right? You`re worried about perjury, or you`re worried about the ways in

which things you say could be used against you later on.

I mean, it`s not entirely incriminating. I know you`re a former

prosecutor.

SWALWELL: And we shouldn`t seek perjury charges against people who, you

know, innocently kind of screw up a timeline or what happened, you know.

It`s also an innocent thing to

just kind of forget. But what we have here is a pattern of deceit with

Michael Flynn. It`s not forgetfulness. And what really concerns me is

when you look at the number of individuals involved, you know, you can take

the cunning, and you have Paul Manafort, who was, you know, financial

transactions with the Russians.

And then you have people – it`s questionable whether they were unwitting

participants helping

Russia. Michael Flynn was the director of the defense intelligence agency.

He knew exactly what Russia`s capabilities were and that they used

financial entanglements to influence people.

So to be paid by RT, Russia Today, that to me is very powerful evidence

that he had a financial entanglement with a broadcasting service connected

to Russia`s intelligence service.

HAYES: I want to talk about your chair, Devin Nunes. So, tell me if you

think this is - have you come to the conclusion that I have and everyone

else, which is that the president fired off these tweets and essentially

someone in the White House said, we need to reverse engineer some plausible

substance for this, accessed highly classified information and brought in

Devin Nunes to show it to him to justify the tweets?

SWALWELL: That`s what it looks like.

And the president, if you remember, also invited the House intelligence

committee to investigate his claims. And so he asked us to make him a

part of the investigation. Of course Democrats and Republicans agreed.

So at that point for Chairman Nunes, that should have been a bright line

that he should not

have crossed to go to the White House.

HAYES: I want to play this clip of the president himself seeming to signal

there that there would be some information coming out. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Don`t forget when I say wiretap, those words were in quotes. That

really covers – because wiretapping is pretty old-fashioned stuff. But

that really covers surveillance and many other things.

And nobody ever talks about the fact that it was in quotes, but that`s a

very important thing.

But wiretap covers a lot of different things. I think you`re going to find

some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two

weeks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Do you think the president ordered officials in his White House to

go find information to substantiate his claim?

SWALWELL: Don`t know yet. We need to find out. But that has a ring of

familiarity.

Roger Stone, right? He also intimated that John Podesta was about to spend

his time in the barrel. That was long before anyone knew what he was

talking about. Weeks later, Gucifer 2.0 uses Russian hacked emails to put

out John Podesta`s emails.

This is a pattern, Chris.

HAYES: Can Nunes last as chair? I mean, he`s not going to be the chair of

your committee for long.

SWALWELL: He shouldn`t last as the leader of this investigation. I mean

he has gone over to the White House after an open hearing, after the

president invited our committee to investigate him, and he canceled the

public hearing. And I think that might have been something that`s

forgotten this week.

We had a public hearing scheduled with Sally Yates, John Brennan, and James

Clapper, and the continued progress that we`re supposed to show is not

happening.

So we`ve lost independence, credibility, and progress. He should step

aside, so we can reclaim that.

HAYES: Quickly, is an appropriate thing to do for councilmen, (inaudible)

in the White House Counsel`s office, or a staffer on the NSC to access this

kind of information and give it to the chair of the committee to sort of

justify a presidential tweet?

SWALWELL: Only if you`re sharing it with both parties.

HAYES: All right.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, a member of the Housse intelligence committee,

thanks for joining me. Appreciate it.

SWALWELL: My pleasure.

HAYES: Up next, much more on tonight`s big breaking news. And Michael

Flynn is reportedly

seeking immunity in return for his testimony.

Senator Jeff Merkley, who is on the foreign relations committee, joins me

next.

HAYES: Big breaking news tonight from The Wall Street Journal that Donald

Trump`s former

national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has reportedly offered to testify

in the Trump Russian investigations in exchange for immunity from

prosecution.

Joining me now is Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, a member of

the Senate committee on foreign relations. Nice to have you in the studio.

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY, (D) OREGON: Good to be with you.

HAYES: Your reaction to the Flynn news?

MERKLEY: Well, certainly this is not entirely unexpected given the

landscape because Flynn was involved in misleading the FBI over his

conversation with the Russian ambassador. He didn`t file his appropriate

forms for representing Turkey. He received funding from RT in Russia, and

that`s a potential emoluments clause issue. And finally the possibility

that he was involved in helping coordinate between the Trump campaign and

the Russians during the campaign.

So that`s a lot of stuff that if he`s seeking immunity, as he himself has

said on a previous occasion, if you`re seeking immunity, you`re probably

guilty of something.

HAYES: I`m going to ask you the same question I asked your colleague,

Chris Murphy, which is how are you conducting your day to day business with

this lingering in the background?

MERKLEY: Well, it`s certainly a cloud over everything. And right now

we`re facing the Gorsuch nomination next week. We`re saying that this

should be postponed, because we need to get

to the bottom of the Trump campaign`s involvement with the Russians before

this president is able to place somebody potentially on the Supreme Court

should the Senate confirm him.

HAYES: Are you going to filibuster Gorsuch?

MERKLEY: Absolutely, 100 percent.

HAYES: Are you guys going to get to 40?

MERKLEY: We are going to succeed in filibustering Gorsuch.

HAYES: You think so?

MERKLEY: Yes.

HAYES: Heidi Heitkamp and Joe Manchin coming out today saying they will

vote for him. You can afford to lose, I guess eight, right? Eight

senators in your caucus.

MERKLEY: Seven.

HAYES: Seven. I`m sorry, seven.

So there are people who say if you filibuster him now, they`ll blow up the

nucleaar option and

you won`t have a card to play for the next vacancy.

MERKLEY: So, picture this.

I pull out my sword and say, look, I can stop you. And you pull out your

laser gun and say, I trump you. Well, no pun intended there.

But - and I say, OK, you want me to throw down my sword now, but the next

time we meet, you`ll still have your laser gun. And so how is that

possibly putting me in a better position?

HAYES: Right.

MERKLEY: And so for the Senate Democrats to say, we`re going to allow

there to be a 5-4 court of conservatives who do not believe in the we, the

people vision of the constitution is to set up a

stage in which decision after decision on labor rights, on women`s rights,

on consumers, on every possible issue is on the wrong end of the spectrum.

HAYES: You guys had a 50-50 vote, the rare 50-50 vote today. And it was

on an issue about repealing a rule that had stopped states from preventing

Planned Parenthood from getting certain federal grants, right? Did I get

that right?

MERKLEY: Yes, allowing states to discriminate against Planned Parenthood,

absolutely.

HAYES: Right, right. The Republicans brought in Mike Pence to cast the

tie-breaking vote there. This strikes me as one of these things that,

like, while all this is happening, right, that`s sort of

grinding on in the background.

MERKLEY: Yes. No, absolutely.

And this was kind of an echo of the health care debate we anticipated

having. We thought we were going to be debating the House bill, which

would throw 24 million people off health care, but instead we`re debating

this congressional review act proposal that would sabotage health care for

5 million mostly low income American women.

And so it`s still a very big deal what the Republicans did today.

HAYES: The president has made noises about working with Democrats. He

seems to be picking some fights with members of his own party.

If the president called you up to extend a hand to work on something, do

you feel like you

could trust him sufficiently to work on it with him?

MERKLEY: I would certainly sit down and hear him out as I`m sure most of

my colleagues would as well.

It is - we want to solve problems, and if this president can find a place

where he is willing to

work with us on immigration, on infrastructure, on taxes, we`ll carry on

that conversation.

HAYES: But given the way he`s conducted himself and the White House has

conducted itself, can you take him at his word on anything? Is his word

any good to you. If he says to you, senator, yes,

we`re going to do X, Y, and Z. We`re going to put that in the bill, can

you trust that?

MERKLEY: It would simply come down to what`s printed on the page in that

final bill that`s being presented because that`s, I think – the verbal

promises are one thing, the reality is what you really negotiate in ink.

HAYES: You`re a proud hometown sports fan.

MERKLEY: Oh, my goodness.

HAYES: It`s a big time for you.

MERKLEY: Ducks are in the final four. I know you`re going to be cheering

them on tomorrow night. I wanted to make sure you were properly prepped.

HAYES: You were giving me some fandom here.

MERKLEY: Absolutely.

HAYES: All right, Senator Jeff Merkley, thank you very much.

Much more on the Michael Flynn news and what it means for Trump`s

presidency next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL FLYNN, FRM. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: We do not need a reckless

president who believes she is above the law.

CROWD: Lock her up. Lock her up. Lock her up.

FLYNN: Lock her up, that`s right. That`s right, lock her up.

I`m going to tell you what, it`s unbelievable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Michael Flynn at the Republican National Convention in July. He,

of course, went on to become President Trump`s national security adviser

for a full month until he was fired for misleading the vice president about

his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Mike Flynn is a (inaudible) person. And I asked for his

resignation. He respectfully gave it. He is a man who there was a certain

amount of information given to Vice POresident Pence,

who is with us today. And I was not happy with the way that information

was given. He didn`t have to do that because what he did wasn`t wrong,

what he did in terms of the information.

Mike was doing his job. He was calling countries and his counterparts. So

it certainly would have been okay with me if he did it. I would have

directed him to do it if I thought he wasn`t doing

it. I didn`t direct him, but I would have directed him because that`s his

job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: You follow all that?

The latest on today`s late breaking news, the White House in crisis next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FLYNN: The very last thing that John Podesta just said is no individual

too big to jail, that should include people like Hillary Clinton. I mean,

five people around her have had - have been given immunity to include her

former chief of staff. When are you given immunity, that means that you`ve

probably committed a crime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES; A central question, the exact nature of the testimony Flynn has

reportedly willing to give in exchange for immunty. And whether that means

he committed a crime, at least by his own logic.

Joining me now, Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post, who writes the Right

Turn column; Christina Greer, associate professor of political science at

Fordham University.

Christina just - I can`t help but in all of this just go back to how that

campaign was run. And you know, the central message was that the swirling

questions meant that she was guilty, that she was corrupt, she was

deceitful. He`s up there chanting lock her up. It`s just like, it`s

pretty stunning to go back to that footage.

CHRISTINA GREER, FORDHAM UNIVERISTY: He`s saying that all while knowing

that he has met with these individuals and heh as taken money from

particular individuals.

And so, if I…

HAYES: Right. He said lock her up while he was a secret foreign agent for

the Turkish government, we should say.

GREER: That we know of. And that`s just one of the dominoes that we know.

I mean, now, everything you know comes out, there`s something new that

comes out every single day. So the audacity that he`s going to sit there

and sort of consistently talk about chanting lock her up, lock

her up and talking about her credibility and how she`s untrustworthy

knowing good well he might be looking at severe jail time. I mean, if he`s

lucky.

And the issue with Trump is that Trump has no loyalty to anyone except for

Trump. And so we are going to start seeing people jumping like rats on a

ship because Trump will make sure that he is okay. His money is okay. He

doesn`t care about these people, he doesn`t know these people.

HAYES: Jennifer, I think that point by Christina is such an important one

when you`re sort of thinking about all this. I mean, really in a

prisoner`s dilemma sense, right, in the game theory sense.

It seems to me that no one has incentive to sort of take a hit for Donald

Trump, because he`s not an individual who has sort of like deep networks of

loyalty. He`s got his family around him. He`s shown the willingness, as

Christina said, to cut people loose whenever he needs to.

JENNIFER RUBIN, THE WASHINGTON POST: That`s right, and this sort of

artifice of power, of intimidation, of bullying is really nonsense.

What is he going to do to you? He is not like Vladimir Putin. You`re not

going to show up with

a hole in the back of your head on the street one day.

So he doesn`t really have any power over these people. And you`re right,

he`s going to cut them loose.

You know, I think of those three aides who have now been uncovered. They

didn`t do that on their own. They didn`t let Congressman Nunes into the

White House just on a lark because they thought it was a good idea. They

obviously had to have instruction from somebody, and, hmm, who do you think

in that White House is political enough, is devious enough, is sort of far-

looking enough? It`s got to be a Steve Bannon type, right, if not the

president himself.

So those guys are not going to go to jail for these people, those guys are

not going to take a hit.

So, little by little, I think we`re going to chip away and get to more ask

more truths. And you know, there are a lot of people behaving very

peculiarly for a bunch of people who claim that nothing they did was wrong.

HAYES: Yeah, I just want to be clear here that we don`t have any evidence

so far that any of the behavior by those individuals in the White House

exposed them to criminal liability or exposure. They all have clearances.

They accessed information for which they had clearances, it appears. And I

just want to be clear like it may be inappropriate, but we have nothing to

suggest at this point that there was a criminal infraction, just so we`re

sort of on the same page about that.

GREER: But here`s where Trump and his allies are in trouble in the sense

that LBJ understood the rules. These are people who have never served in

government.

HAYES: Yeah, that`s a good point.

GREER: They have no history of public service. They`ve never served in

the military. They`re just hanging out in D.C. in a kleptocracy

essentially. And so they don`t understand certainly how the

way committees work.

HAYES: The point is that LBJ knew when he was cutting corners because he

knew where the corners were because he had been there.

GREER: He`d been a member of the house. He`d been a member of the senate.

He`d been a vice president. He`d been speaker.

So he knew everything. And so these people are just showing up, you know,

like the Beverly

Hillbillies basically with suitcases at the White House, and there is no

loyalty. And we know that Trump will tweet about anything, right? And

then walk it back.

But think about this with the health care bill, right? He tells his – the

members of his party if you don`t vote for this bill, I`m going to make

sure I go and primary you. The Koch Brothers then say, if you do vote for

this bill, we`re going to make sure we primary you. Where do they go?

HAYES: Who do you trust? What`s more credible?

GREER: They trusted the Kochs.

HAYES: And this, Jennifer, gets to the president today sort of launching

this tweet storm, calling out three particular members of the House Freedom

Caucus, Raul Labrador, Jim Jordan, Congressman Meadows, basically saying

like we have to fight the Freedom Caucus.

You know, the problem it seems to me is again what is his leverage over

this caucus at this point, particularly when he`s at 35 percent in approval

ratings?

RUBIN: It`s not like this guy has an abundance of allies. He can`t afford

to lose anyone, let alone three of these people.

I think he is impulsive, irrational. Of course he needs these people, and

these people just showed they have leverage over the president of the

United States. They were able to sink the health care bill. So what is he

thinking? What is he going to do to these people?

I think he is very rational (ph). Listen, I agree entirely. These people

are not ready for

prime time.

Just look at the White House plot for example. Did they think it wasn`t

going to come out that he was let onto the White House grounds? I mean,

people know that you just don`t wander onto the White House grounds.

HAYES: Right, there`s literally a system called waves that literally is

recorded that anyone who has ever been to the White House, like they know

who comes in and out of the White House because it`s the White House.

RUBIN: So there`s this amateurishness mixed with a complete disdain for

any kind of

democratic norms, any kind of responsibility. You`ve got Nunes lying to

the cameras, lying to reporters. You`ve got Trump doing the same.

So I think at this point, you know, there`s no honor among thieves, and I

think they`re all going to be turning on one another before this thing is

out.

HAYES: Well, and the other thing is, you know, the most significant – you

know, watching the president threaten these members explicitly on Twitter

today, the point you made, you know, when you make a threat and you don`t

carry it out, that`s a very dangerous thing in any situation, because

you`ve now given away your credibility.

GREER: Right.

HAYES: And the president and the White House were threatening these

members. We`re going to have a vote whether you like it or not and you`re

going to have to be called on the carpet. And then they backed off that.

And so it`s just from that basic sense, when Donald Trump offers a threat

to

you like, at this point why are you taking him seriously.

GREER: Right. But also like there`s two things. One, the only thing more

dangerous than a non-credible threat is an insecure man who has power.

We`ve already seen that.

Number two – and we`re living that. Number two, he`s made this threat

with health care, and it`s completely bombed. Now we`re about to go into

taxes, because keep in mind repealing Obamacare was of the utmost

importance. It failed. And now we`re just going to walk away from it.

Oh, okay. That`s a great strategy.

So, now we`re going to go with taxes and already as he says, you know,

there are these things

called factions. Well, it`s like, maybe you should watch MSNBC a little

more because we`ve been

talking about the factions in your party for quite some time. And it`s not

like these factions went away. He still has moderate Republicans, he still

has party faithfuls.

HAYES: That`s the point. Is that you can`t steam roll the actual

divisions that are there for

structural reasons through sheer force of personality because it is not an

Atlantic City casino deal.

Jennifer Rubin and Christina Greer, thank you both.

The news about Michael Flynn broke just as I was sitting down to tape an

interview with The

Daily Show. We`ve talked about and why my new book is called A Colony in a

Nation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TREVOR NOAH, HOST, THE DAILY SHOW: You know, when I started reading, I was

like I don`t know what to expect. I don`t know where this is going, but it

is a fascinating argument that you make here. Why the title?

HAYES: You know, the title comes from a sort of throw away line in a

Richard Nixon speech in 1968. This big law and order speech, right?

And at one point he says, you know, black citizens want the same as white

citizens. They don`t want to be a colony in a nation.

And I kept thinking about that phrase as I was doing reporting in Ferguson

and in West Baltimore and just talking to people over and over, doing all

this reporting in which people were experiencing their own government like

an occupying force, like a colony.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That full interview airs tonight on The Daily Show. I`ll be back

in New York next

week for a book event at Barnes and Noble in Union Square.

First, tomorrow I`m off to Chicago for a couple of different events. Full

details as always on our Facebook page.

Now, the last time I was in Chicago was a month ago for our special town

hall event on violence and the conditions in the south side of that city,

and the west side. We could barely scratch the surface of what`s happening

there, and so we`re doing our best to stay on this story.

Tomorrow night, a special report from our reporter, Trymaine Lee, on the

cycle of violence and

trauma, particularly, the importance of trauma in Chicago. It is a

shocking report. We`ll bring it to you here at 8:00 p.m. tomorrow.

That is All In for this evening, the Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.



