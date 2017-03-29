All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 3/29/2017

Transcript:

Show: All in with Chris Hayes

Date: March 29, 2017

Guest: Matthew Rosenberg, David Cay Johnston, Vladimir Kara Murza, Maggie Hassan, Jane Mayer, Joshua Green

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Good evening from Seattle. I`m Chris Hayes.

We have another big lineup of news tonight, including the president`s

curious display of understanding or misunderstanding of the opioid crisis

as the White House today announced a new commission. My exclusive

interview with the activist and journalist twice poisoned in Putin`s

Russia, today testifying before Congress. And the FBI Director is now

claiming he had a plan to tell the world about the investigation into the

Trump campaign.

But we begin with the coming out party for the least publicized but perhaps

most important investigation into the Trump campaign`s Russia ties. This

one is in the Senate. It has a chance to have a big impact. After a week

in which House Intel Committee Chair Devin Nunes repeatedly undermined the

credibility of his own committee`s investigation, Leaders of the Senate

Intelligence Committee today offered Nunes an implicit rebuke, telling

reporters that when it comes to a serious bipartisan investigation of Trump

and the Russians, they`ve got it covered.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Having served as an adviser on the Trump campaign,

can you say hand over heart that you can oversee an impartial and serious

investigation?

SEN. RICHARD BURR (R-NC), SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN:

Absolutely. I`ll do something I`ve never done. I`ll admit that I voted

for him. We always hide who we vote for. That`s part of the democratic

process. But I`ve got a job in the United States Senate, and I take that

job extremely serious. It overrides any personal beliefs that I have or

loyalties that I might have. Mark and I might look at politics

differently. We don`t look at the responsibilities we have on the

committee differently.

SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA), SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE VICE CHAIRMAN: I

have confidence in Richard Burr that we together, with the members of our

committee, are going to get to the bottom of this. When we started this,

we saw the scope and what was involved. I said it was the most important

thing I`d ever taken on in my public life. I believe that more firmly now

than even when we started. We`re going to get it right. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: There are three ongoing investigations into possible links between

the Trump team and the Russians. The FBI investigation confirmed by

Director James Comey last week in an open hearing, an investigation which

will play out largely in secret. Then there`s – then there`s the House

investigation, which is frankly in disarray amid calls from every democrat

on that committee for the Chair Nunes, to recuse himself. And then the

Senate investigation, which will play out at least in part in the light of

day, and which appears to reflect, at least as of now, a genuine and rare

bipartisan effort to get to the truth.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Senator burr, have you – have you personally

coordinated with the White House at all on the scope of this investigation,

and how do you prevent it from going off track?

BURR: No, Sir, I have not. And it`s the relationship and the trust we

have.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there any circumstance in which you wouldn`t share

with Mr. Warner your sources on this investigation?

BURR: He usually knows my sources before I do.

WARNER: And let me assure you, I`ve also got his cell phone which means he

hears from me more than he sometimes like.

If we don`t come to some joint conclusion with the manipulation that took

place in the election and with the spirit of the American people saying

what`s going on here, I think we would not fulfill our duty.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Burr and Warner said there are seven staff members dedicated to the

investigation. That they already – are already reviewing, quote, “an

unprecedented amount of documents that they are willing to issue subpoenas

to compel testimony and that they have made 20 requests for interviews,

including five that have been scheduled.” Senior Adviser and son-in-law to

the President, Jared Kushner, has volunteered to be questioned by the

committee, which wants to hear about meetings Kushner arranged with the

Russian Ambassador including one meeting with the head of Russia`s state-

owned development bank.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BURR: The Committee will conduct an interview with Mr. Kushner when the

Committee decides that it`s time for us to set a date because we know

exactly the scope of what needs to be asked of Mr. Kushner.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Three sources tell NBC News the Committee is also in talks to

interview former British Intelligence Operative Christopher Steele. The

man who compiled the now infamous unverified dossier alleging a conspiracy

involving Trump and the Russians, and who is trusted enough by the FBI that

it arranged to pay him. Though Steele is concerned for his safety and

reticent to leave London. The Committee is also exploring how and when to

interview three Trump associates at the center of the investigation. Paul

Manafort, Roger Stone and Carter Page, who have already volunteered to

testify before the House. Congressional officials tell NBC News that if

any seek criminal immunity in exchange for their testimony, it would be a

deal-breaker but the committee would not accept.

The apparent seriousness of the Senate investigation combined with Nunes`

much-derided performance leading the House effort which is undermining the

effort by republicans there to slowwalk the investigation appears to be bad

news for a president whose approval rating keeps hitting new lows. Today

the Gallup daily tracking poll showed that just 35 percent of Americans

approve of the job President Trump is doing compared to 59 percent who

disapprove. Joining me now, Matthew Rosenberg, National Security Reporter

for New York Times and former FBI double agent Naveed Jamali an MSNBC

Contributor, the author of How To Catch A Russian Spy. Matthew, first

you`ve been covering this. The development today was such a striking

difference in tone and approach coming from Warner and Burr than what we`ve

seen over on the House side.

MATTHEW ROSENBERG, NEW YORK TIMES NATIONAL SECURITY REPORTER: I mean, it

was night and day. You had two people saying they were going to work

together who appeared committed. If you noticed, they talked exclusively

about going after Russian interference and any possible links. They talked

about the subject at hand rather than Representative Nunes, who even before

this kind of sideshow developed, when it was still looking like they might

try and do a real investigation, would even talk about we`re not going to

go on witch hunts, you know, would kind of almost limit their scope and

their aims from the outset.

And then, you know, we`ve seen what`s happened with him running around

making these claims about the Trump associates being swept up by incidental

wiretapping and running off to brief the President before his own committee

members. You get back to the Senate, and they`re standing there. We know

they`re working together. I`ve talked to people on both sides of the

committee, and they are making, you know, progress. They`ve got a list of

20 people. They`re having a hearing tomorrow, which is mostly experts.

And I`m told that that hearing is largely to kind of show the world that

they`re doing something, but the real interviews are going to be done in

private. That`s going to be the Kushner interview and the other 19 people.

HAYES: Naveed, one of the questions that`s hung around the House

Committee, and I think it applies to the Senate Committee as well even if

it`s conducting itself in a different fashion is. Are these committees

equipped to get to the bottom of it to use the term of Senator warner? I

mean, this are complicated, essentially counterintelligence investigations.

Do they have access to what they need to answer the questions everyone has?

NAVEED JAMALI, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I think that`s – that is a –

that`s the core question. You know, look, we still have an FBI

investigation going on. I don`t think you know, the House or the Senate

have expressed concern with the – with what the FBI`s investigation and of

the track it`s taking. You know, I do share concerns, Chris, that this has

become politicized at its core. The question that I think every American

and every democrat and republican wants to know is, did the Russians, not

the Trump campaign, but in fact did the Russians attempt to interfere with

our election? I think there`s ample evidence they did. And if they did,

what exactly did they do? I believe very strongly that part of what the

Russians did was try to recruit U.S. persons. I think that is something

that, you know, there`s a lot of different ten tackles to look at that.

And look, that shouldn`t be a partisan – a partisan question. It should

be something that both republicans and democrats would want to know the

answer to.

HAYES: Naveed just mentions the FBI investigation and it`s still such a

stunning moment just a week and a half ago when Director James Comey says

in an open hearing, yes, I`ve been – I`ve been given the OK to say this.

We are currently conducting an investigation. Matthew, there`s reporting

today I thought today was pretty interesting that Comey had tried to reveal

the tampering months before the election. Of course, he`s come under

tremendous criticism for the letter having to do with Hillary Clinton`s e-

mails, the fact that the FBI seemed to waive the New York Times of a story

about the Russians. I wonder what you make of this bit of reporting as a

link in the chain.

ROSENBERG: Well, you know, I think you have two things in play here.

First, everyone assumed Hillary was going to win, and that`s including the

Russians. And so, the Obama administration was very hesitant to do

anything that would be seen as tipping the scales. At the same time,

especially in the final month of the campaign, you had Trump making noises

about how it`s going to be rigged. They`re going to try and steal it from

me. And inside the administration, they really thought what was going on

here was the Russians, possibly Trump were trying to set it up so it looked

like it was being stolen. On election day, you have disorder –

HAYES: Right.

ROSENBERG: – or there would be a post-election crisis. They wanted to

head that off. And that`s why they wanted to be quiet about it. they

don`t want to make announcements. Obviously, the election did not turn out

the way everybody thought it would.

HAYES: That is a great point. And I`ve had – I`ve had conversations on

background with officials that echoed that. Naveed, to your point about

the sort of investigation at the core of this. You know, there`s so much

effort – there`s so much attention to the possibility of collusion

understandably because, in some senses, that would be this kind of

explosive smoking gun, bigger than Watergate, etcetera. But in other ways,

it also seems to be often as we watch the timeline of this that it`s not

even clear that collusion would have been necessary for implicit signals to

be sent from the campaign to a foreign adversary that is knowingly

penetrating these accounts, basically sending a signal. I mean President -

- the now President looked into a camera and said hack Hillary Clinton`s e-

mails.

JAMALI: Right. You`re absolutely right. And you know, when it comes –

look, my experience with the Russians is, they hold their cards very close

to their vest. And I don`t know that you`re ever going to have this gotcha

moment where you`re going to have a tape of a surface of a Russian

intelligence officer saying to someone, “hey, if you help us with this,

we`ll help you with the election.” That would just be really shoddy

tradecraft. I don`t believe that happened. However, that does not believe

the point that look, it`s very clear that Russians met with people in the

Trump campaign. Now, is it possible that you could have someone who is

just laundering money and is not a Russian spy? Of course, it is. But the

likelihood that the Russians were attempting to do something with that

contact, I think, that is something we need to focus on. Look, as

Americans, having a foreign intelligence service intervene and try to

recruit Americans is something we should all be concerned about. And I

think there`s plenty of evidence that they`ve tried to do that.

HAYES: All right. Matthew Rosenberg and Naveed Jamali, thank you, both.

ROSENBERG: Thank you.

JAMALI: Thank you.

HAYES: If in fact as Naveed was just saying, there was some conduit for

relationship between the Trump camp and the Russians, a guy who secretly

worked for Russian oligarch to benefit Putin government, former Trump

Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort would be a prime candidate for scrutiny at

least. Manafort is now facing a string of new allegations tied to

potential money laundering, including questions about his New York real

estate deals as well as his business dealings in the Island Nation of

Cypress where NBC News broke the news last night, a bank is now

investigating Manafort-linked accounts. Here to bring us up to speed on

the latest, Pulitzer Prize winning Columnist of the Daily Beast, man who

revealed part of President Trump`s 2005 tax returns, David Cay Johnston,

also the author of The Making Of Donald Trump. David, Manafort is so

central to all of this in terms of the fact that he`s the Campaign Chairman

and he`s also the person with the – with the longest history of

relationships both to pro-Putin figures in Ukraine and actually Putin-

aligned oligarchs, that all of these new questions about his financial

transactions has me thinking at the very least, he must be lawyering up to

the hilt right now.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, DAILY BEAST COLUMNIST: It may very well be at this

point that Paul Manafort has been turned by the FBI. His actions make him

vulnerable to a whole series of very harsh laws, good laws in my opinion to

protect the national security of the United States that could strip him of

every single dollar he has, including money he may have passed on to other

people. So he and General Flynn are the two people over whom the FBI would

have the most leverage. And among the things the FBI is very good at is

using leverage to get one person to tell about other people.

HAYES: Well, that – and that is the reason that I keep coming back to

Manafort and Flynn, and particularly now the reporting about these real

estate transactions, which again, there`s no facial evidence of

impropriety. It`s simply they`re structured in such a way that resembles

away people will structure money laundering in other contexts, that, you

know, these are the people at the center of this entire thing. If you get

anyone talking, that seems to me like things start to break open.

JOHNSTON: Well, hopefully. I mean, you know, this really is not

complicated to look at. We have Donald Trump, who as you pointed out

called on the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton, getting as his campaign

manager for roughly a third of the campaign a foreign agent who is deeply

on the payroll of people hostile to the united states of America. We have

a republican campaign manager who is in the pay of a hostile foreign power?

You know, connecting the dots here does not require some high level of

sophisticated thinking.

HAYES: And in your experience having been sort of an investigative

reporter, particularly on both the tax and final side, you know, how

important ultimately is – are finances and financial movements in a

situation like this?

JOHNSTON: Well, they`re – will allow you to track and connect people.

And when given the budget authority to do so, we have people at an agency

called FinCen who can literally find a dollar in a haystack scattered all

over the world of billions of dollars. In this case, there`s a money

trail, and we keep coming back to the Bank of Cypress, to its chairman, who

was the head of Deutsche Bank, the single biggest bank Donald Trump is

known to be in debt to. And the – all of these Russian connections. You

know, it`s not like they were talking to Citibank and HSBC. They were

talking to banks that have a history of laundering money for the Russians.

There will be fingerprints on this. There will be electronic transfers.

There will be shell companies, and so there`s plenty of records there,

Chris, to be gotten at about what was going on here. Why in the world do

we have a man in the White House who appoints the vice chairman of an

utterly corrupt Russian have more than half Russian-owned bank deeply

involved in money laundering for the Russian oligarchs?

HAYES: Do you think there`s any way that the Senate Committee, in this

case, has the wherewithal to get to the bottom of this, or is this

ultimately something that the resources are – you need law enforcement

resources like the FBI?

JOHNSTON: Well, you need to have subpoena power, and what I`ve said is we

have to have two parallel investigations. We need to have an FBI

counterintelligence and criminal investigation, which Comey has told us is

going on. We also need to have a select committee of the Senate or the

House or both in combination where both the ranking member and the

committee chairman have subpoena power.

HAYES: Right.

JOHNSTON: And we need to have public hearings once we`ve fleshed out the

facts. It is absolutely crucial that we have public hearings and

testimony. And Chris, it`s very significant that the position may have

been taken here that if somebody wants immunity, we don`t want to talk to

them. No honest investigator would ever say that.

HAYES: Interesting. All right. David Cay Johnston, thanks for joining me

tonight.

JOHNSTON: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, remember the time President Trump objected to the

suggestion that Vladimir Putin is a killer?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Will I get along with him?

I have no idea.

BILL O`REILLY, FOX NEWS TELEVISION HOST: He`s a killer, though. Putin`s a

killer.

TRUMP: There`s a lot of killers. We`ve got a lot of killers. What, you

think our country is so innocent?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Up next, the political activist who was on his death bed just a

month ago after being poisoned for a second time in Vladimir Putin`s

Russia. Vladimir Kara-Murza testified today in the Senate about standing

up to authoritarian rule and he joins me exclusively after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: Vladimir knew that Putin is a killer, and

he`s a killer. He might very well be the next target. Vladimir knew there

was no moral equivalence before the United States and Putin`s Russia. I

repeat there is no moral equivalent between that butcher and thug and KGB

Colonel and the United States of America.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Senator John McCain took the floor of the U.S. Senate a little more

than a month ago soon after learning that Russian political activist

Vladimir Kara-Murza, who joins me live in a moment, had been poisoned a

second time. McCain clearly took issue with President Trump making an

apparent moral equivalency between the tactics of the Russian President

Vladimir Putin and United States. Just days ago, tens of thousands of

Russian citizens, many of them high school and college students, turned out

for anti-government rally across Russia. Just hours ago, our next guest

testified before the Senate, once against about human rights abuses under

the Putin regime.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VLADIMIR KARA-MURSA, RUSSIAN POLITICAL ACTIVIST: More than 1,500 people

were arrested this past weekend, and there are no indications that the

authorities may be preparing criminal charges against some of the

participants. But there are, of course, worst fates than imprisonment. In

the last several years, investigative journalists, opposition figures,

human rights activists, anti-corruption campaigners and whistle-blowers

have met untimely deaths. In what was the most brazen political

assassination in Russia in decades.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now Russian Political Activist Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Sir, can you explain a bit what it does – I mean, we keep seeing these

stories about figures that are in some ways associated with opposition of

Vladimir Putin meeting, quote, “untimely deaths.” There`s the murder in

broad daylight in a gunshot in Ukraine. There`s a lawyer who is tossed out

of a window. You, yourself, were poisoned twice. What does that do

psychologically to anyone that f feels the desire to speak out against

what`s happening in Russia?

MURZA: Well, what they wanted to do, what the Putin regime wants this to

do is, of course, intimidate people, to scare people into stopping the

opposition activities, into submission, into fear. And of course, there

has been an increasing number of people who have been either political

opponents of the Kremlin or whistle-blowers or investigative journalists or

anti-corruption campaigners who have died one way or another. By the way,

both inside Russia and outside of Russia. And of course, just a little

more than two years ago, the leader of the Russian opposition, former

Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, the most prominent opponent of Mr.

Putin has been assassinated just 200 yards from the Kremlin. And this, of

course, is supposed to intimidate us and frighten us and scare us. And,

you know, I`m not going to hide.

Of course, we realize the risks. We understand the risks. But when we see

what we saw just this past weekend, tens of thousands of people across

Russia, 82 cities and towns east to west, Vladivostok to Kaliningrad coming

out to the streets to say no to Putin`s regime, to say no to its corruption

and its impunity and its lack of accountability and frankly the arrogance

of that same group of people who has now been in power in in our country

for 17 years, almost a generation. Just think about this number, when we

see those people, this really gives hope, and this really gives reason to

everything that we`re doing. And this also gives confidence that one day

we will be able to succeed, and Russia will be a country with democracy and

rule of law and respect for human rights.

HAYES: One of the pieces of legislation that you had advocated for, that

you were associated with, which is the Magnitsky Act, which is sort of

individual sanctions that Russian officials for association, connection to

human rights abuses. The sort of theory is that the folks associated with

that have had – have had payback in all sorts of means. You were poisoned

twice from the Kremlin. How seriously does the Kremlin take sanctions?

How important to them, how insulting or, you know, powerful do they find

them?

MURZA: Well, there are very few things that they`re afraid of more than

individual western sanctions, and I stress individual. I`m not talking

about sanctions on Russia or even the Russian government. These are

individual sanctions directed at the people who engage in corruption, who

engage in human rights abuse. The officials and operatives of the Putin

regime, the oligarchs close to the Kremlin regime. Just do give you an

idea how high on their priority list this is, just a few hours after his

inauguration, on May 7th of 2012, Mr. Putin signed a degree requesting that

the Russian foreign ministry try to stop the passage of the Magnitsky Act.

This was one of the declared foreign policy priorities of the Putin regime.

The Magnitsky Act was passed – that was passed with a strong bipartisan

majority in both houses of congress a little more than four years ago.

Boris Nemtsov called this law the most pro-Russian law in the history of

any foreign parliament because it targeted those who abused the rights of

Russian citizens plundered the resources of Russian taxpayers. And the

reason this is so important to the Kremlin is because of the nature of this

regime. When people often compare the regime of Vladimir Putin to the

regime we had back in Soviet times and there are indeed many comparisons

and many similarities. We have political prisoners. We have government

censorship of the media. We have the absence of free and fair elections in

our country and so on. But for all these similarities, there`s one

absolutely crucial difference, and that is that members of the Soviet

Politburo didn`t keep their money in western banks. They didn`t send their

kids to study in western schools. They didn`t buy out real estate and

yachts and palaces and mansions in western countries. People around Putin

do that. And this – you know, this principle of individually sanctioning

corrupt officials and human rights abusers strikes at the very heart of the

corrupt and rotten system that we have. And we hope that this law, the

Magnitsky law, continues to be implemented to its full extent.

HAYES: Final question for you. You`ve been poisoned twice. You`ve been

on your death bed if I understand correctly. Are you scared for your own

life?

MURZA: Well, we`ve always known that it`s a risky vocation to be in

opposition to Vladimir Putin`s regime. Many of our friends have lost their

lives. Boris Nemtsov was a very close friend of mine. Many other

opponents are in prison. Many have been driven into exile. And you know,

I`m a human being. Of course, it`s disconcerting, to say the least. But

at the same time, I believe that what we do is important, and I think

frankly, you know, if we care about our country, which we do very much, we

have to do what we can to make sure that it has a better future and that

its citizens and especially its young generation, those people who we saw

coming out in the tens of thousands to the streets of Russia this past

weekend have a future and have prospects and have a future in a democratic

Russia based on rule of law. So we will continue our work to the extent

that we can.

HAYES: All right. Vladimir Kara-Murza, thank you very much.

MURZA: Thank you.

HAYES: We finally learn the fate of two major players in the Bridgegate

scandal today. Bill Baroni, former ally of Governor Chris Christie of the

port authority along with Bridget Ann Kelly, that`s Christie`s former

Deputy Chief of Staff, the author of the infamous Time For Some Traffic

Problems In Fort Lee e-mail were both handed prison sentences today. Kelly

receiving 18 months. Baroni, two years. Now, Governor Christie was

conveniently not in New Jersey today for the sentencing. He was at the

White House, and we`ll tell you why right after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Chris Christie finally has a job in the Trump administration. New

Jersey Governor is advising new White House efforts to combat the deadly

opioid epidemic, participating in a roundtable with the President today.

Christie might actually be well suited to the job. He`s spoken movingly

about losing a friend to drug overdose and championed programs in his state

to stem the tide of addiction. There was some confusion, however, about

whether the White House was establishing a formal commission to address the

crisis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is a commission being created? Is Chris Christie the

head of that commission? He was sort of talking about it, but I haven`t

seen anything on it.

SPICER: The goal is to figure out. I think Governor Christie has been a

leader of this in New Jersey. It`s an issue that plagues countless

communities more and more. It`s sitting there and figuring out best

practices and how can we get it down and how can we provide the treatment.

There`s a lot of it. And I – so I think today is the first step of

bringing some of these stakeholders together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The President later tweeted photos of himself signing what was,

after all, an executive order to create a formal commission. Hopefully,

someone will tell Spicer. The opioid epidemic is arguably the single

biggest social crisis facing this country today. It`s destroying

communities, killing tens of thousands of Americans every year more people

than guns or even car accidents. But as we`ve reported right here on this

show, most fatal overdoses aren`t from illegal drugs like heroin smuggled

over the border by Mexican cartels. They`re from legal painkillers,

manufactured and distributed by American corporations, shipped by the

millions to pharmacies across the U.S. For the President, however, the

drug epidemic is all about one thing and one thing only. Border

enforcement.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: During my campaign, I promised to take action to keep drugs from

pouring into our country, and I want to just thank secretary Kelly. He`s

done an amazing job. Down 61 percent at the border right now in terms of

people and the drugs are being stopped.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Today the President heard from two recovering addict who both got

started through prescription painkillers and he heard from DEA

administrator who spoke about presenting access to prescription

painkillers. But even after all that, the president still seemed to think

this was a border issue.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK ROSENBERG, DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION ACTING ADMINISTRATOR: We

consume as Americans most of the world`s supply of hydrocodone and

oxycodone. And as these good folks have attested to, once you get hooked

on that, heroin is cheaper and more plentiful, and folks just make that

transition. I never thought we would enforce or prosecute our way out of

this. That`s a part of it. It`s a really important part of it. But we`ve

also at the DEA now turned to education, prevention. We talk about those

things all the time. We do a national take-back program twice a year. The

next one is on April 29th. And people can drop off at 5,000 sites around

the country, courtesy of DEA and our local partners, anything in their

medicine cabinet that they don`t want.

TRUMP: So it`s been really spiked over the last eight to ten years. Would

that have anything to do with the weakening of the borders because a lot of

it comes from the southern border?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: While the president was in the West Wing kicking off his

administration`s efforts to fight the opioid crisis, his health and human

services secretary was on Capitol Hill, trying to explain why health

insurers should no longer be required to cover addiction treatment. We`ll

show you what happened next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KATHERINE CLARK, (D) MASSACHUSETTS: As you know, addiction treatment

was one of the ten essential benefits that were covered by the Affordable

Care Act. Do you support a mandate for insurance coverage for treatment?

TOM PRICE, SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: What I believe and what

we believe is that every single American needs access to the kind of

coverage that they want for themselves.

CLARK: But do you support mandating it? That is the law under the ACA.

Do you support that mandate?

PRICE: We support the ability for every single American to have access…

CLARK: Can you answer me specifically? Yes or no? Do you support a

mandate that insurance companies cover addiction treatment?

PRICE: It`s not a yes or no question, as I mentioned.

CLARK: It actually is.

PRICE: No. because the answer to it is that we believe that it`s

absolutely vital that every single American have access to the coverage

that they want for themselves, not what…

CLARK: So I`m going to take that as a no.

(END VIDEO CLP)

HAYES: The president`s Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was

grilled today by

Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark, a Democrat, over Republican

plans to strip out the essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable

Care Act, including required coverage for addiction treatment.

And that came on the same day that the president rolled out a brand-new

commission headed by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to combat the

nation`s deadly opioid epidemic.

Few states have borne the brunt of that crisis more than New Hampshire, and

I`m joined now by New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan, a Democrat who also

served as the state`s governor.

Senator, your response today to the commission or group that met in the

White House. Do you take this as an encouraging sign or does this look

like essentially a photo op?:

SEN. MAGGIE HASSAN (D), NEW HAMPSHIRE: Good evening, and thanks for having

me on tonight.

Look, I`m encouraged that the White House is turning some attention to this

issue. The heroin, fentanyl, and opioid epidemic is our most pressing

public health and safety challenge in New Hampshire and across the country.

But we need urgent action. And we know because so many of us have been

dealing with this, so many of our constituents have themselves or have

friends or neighbors or co-workers who are suffering from substance misuse.

We know what best practices are. We know what we need to be doing.

More than anything, we need to support and encourage more states to enact

Medicaid expansion because in my state, it was our bipartisan Medicaid

expansion program that for the first time offered treatment to thousands of

people who needed substance misuse treatment. We also know that we

absolutely need those essential House benefits. You just played the clip

of Congresswoman Clark talking about that.

Before the requirement that insurance companies cover substance misuse

treatment, they often didn`t. And so it`s really critical that the

administration stop trying to roll those efforts under the Affordable Care

Act back and support expanded treatment. And then here in the senate, I`m

a co-sponsor on three different bills. The STOP Act, which would help us

crack down on fentanyl importation into this country. The SALT Act,

helping us crack down on synthetic opioids. And then the Lifeboat Act that

Senator Manchin is championing, which would create a permanent revenue

stream for treatment funding.

HAYES: What do you think of the argument that the president has repeated

time and time again on the campaign trail, and he was today, that the

border is the source in some senses of the epidemic despite the fact that

the numbers clearly show this is overwhelmingly a product of the domestic

consumption of prescription drugs?

HASSAN: Well, look, it`s always important to crack down on the importation

over the border of illegal substances and drugs. But our law enforcement

were some of the first people in New Hampshire to say we can`t arrest our

way out of this. And that`s why we came together in New Hampshire, across

party lines, and expanded our drug court program, came up with additional

funding for substance misuse treatment. We are focusing on prevention

treatment and creating a robust recovery network too.

HAYES: Can I ask you this?

HASSAN: Governors are doing this around the country, and what I would say

to the president right now is we need urgent action, because people are

dying.

HAYES: So, you said – I`ve heard everything that you`ve said. And I`ve

seen other governors talk about the same thing, and I`ve heard you say that

we sort of know what to do. But as far as I can tell from looking at the

data today, which is stark, is that it hasn`t gotten better even under the

implementation of programs like that. Am I mistaken, or is there just not

enough to deal with the are they not scaled up enough to deal with the size

and scope of it?

HASSAN: Well, scaling up has been a challenge, so has workforce. We need

more workforce in this area so that we can scale up. Medicaid expansion

takes some time to be implemented.

But the other thing to realize is that increasingly, about 70 percent of

the overdose deaths we`ve seen in New Hampshire have involved fentanyl,

which is a far more deadly opioid even than heroin. So at the end of the

day, this was an epidemic that grew out of addiction in particular to

legally prescribed opioids here in the United States.

It is taking time to turn this tide, but we are going to reverse it. We

are going to beat this thing as long as we understand the cause of the

problem and we can expand treatment and, again, also build the kind of

recovery network that we really need to do and continue to work with our

law enforcement too.

But we have to attack both the demand side as well as the supply side.

And, again, I`m very concerned that the president`s event today, you know,

it was a first step, but we need urgent action because people are dying.

HAYES: Senator Maggie Hassan, thank you for your time.

HASSAN: Thank you.

HAYES: Coming up, as President Trump`s approval rating hits another record

low today, we`ll

show you the new TV ad campaign trying to sway public opinion.

But first, what do top Republicans look at online? And how much would you

pay to find out?Tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two is just after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, someone is raising money through crowd funding

to purchase the browsing history of U.S. members of congress to see exactly

what websites they`ve been visiting. The effort has a GoFundMe page that

has reached over $100,000 already, and the website,

Searchinternethistory.com today held a poll today to select whose Internet

history to buy first with speaker Paul Ryan up top followed by

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

If you`ve ever browsed the internet, you know your browsing history is not

necesssarily something you want falling into the wrong lands, which prompts

the question who would allow something like this?

That`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: A Tennessee resident named Adam McEleney (ph) is trying to raise $1

million to purchase the Internet web history of members and congress.

First and foremost, Paul Ryan, Marsha Blackburn, and Mitch Mcconnell.

Why? Because they were drivers behind the Republican led repeal of

internet privacy rules, which had passed under President Obama last year.

Put simply, yesterday Republicans in congress voted in favor of letting

internet service providers sell your browsing history, allowing them to

profit off your personal data without getting your consent.

Not one single Democrat supported the measure in the Senate or the House,

and it now heads to President Trump`s desk where he`s expected to sign it,

which brings us back to the crowd funding effort of Adam McEleney (ph), who

writes, “I plan on purchasing the Internet histories of all legislators,

congressmen, executives and their families and making them easily

searcheable.”

Now, he doesn`t outline exactly how he plans to purchase the data from

Internet Service Providers, but his point is clear.

And it echoes the questions poised by Democrats like Mike Capuano.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MIKE CAPUANO, (D) MASSACHUSETTS: I have a simple question. What the

heck are you thinking? What is in your mind? Why would you want do give

out any of your personal information to a faceless corporation for the sole

purpose of them selling it?

Just last week, I bought underwear on the internet. Why should you know

what size I take or the color? Or any of that information?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The majority of Americans think the president is doing a bad job.

The Huffington Post job approval average has the president hovering just

above 40 percent, while the latest survey from Gallup, which has been

tracking the daily percentage of Americans who approve or disapprove of

the president`s job since the 1930s found that only 35 percent of Americans

approve of the job Donald Trump is doing.

To put that number into perspective, it`s lower than Nixon during the

Watergate hearings, lower than Reagan during Iran-Contra, it`s even lower

than Bush after Katrina, a historic low for a president

at this stage of his term.

And although many people in his core base still support him and will keep

doing so, apparently no matter what he does, these numbers suggest that

some Trump voters are turning against him.

And so to try and turn the tide, as Joshua Green reports in Bloomberg

politics, a group of wealthy backers is launching a 10-state media blitz

to pressure Democratic Senators to support him or at least think twice

about piling on.

And one family behind this ad buy not only helped bankroll Trump`s

presidency, but it`s one of the main stakeholders in Breitbart News. We`ll

tell you who that is and play their new TV ad next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The Making America Great PAC, run by influential Trump donor

Rebecca Mercer, is up with that ad in 10 states that Donald Trump won, part

of a million dollar ad buy to goose the president`s historically low

ratings just over two months into his presidency.

Joining me now, two people very familiar with the Mercers and their

campaign to keep Trump afloat. Jane Mayer, staff writer for The NewYorker,

whose latest fantastic piece is about the reclusive hedge fund tycoon

behind the Trump presidency and Joshua Green, national correspondent for

Bloomberg politics who wrote about the new Mercer ad today.

Josh, I`ll start with you. Where is this coming from? Why are they doing

this now?

JOSHUA GREEN, BLOOMBERG POLITICS: Well, there was a lot of frustration

among Trump donors that during the whole healthcare fight you had hospital

groups, nurses, doctors all coming out publicly against Trump`s healthcare

bill, and he really didn`t have a lot of outside supporters. And the

Mercers, who had been among Trump`s larger donors and supporters during

thecampaign had put together this group, it was a little slow getting off

the mark. But now with that bill having failed and Trump`s approval

ratings historically low I think that they`re trying to rally the support

both of Trump voters in these 10 states where the ad is running and also to

put a little bit of pressure on Democrats in these states who are going to

be up for re-election next year.

HAYES: I thought that was interesting, because I think right now the

political calculus shows they`re not sweating that at all. And the ads

attempt to do that.

Jane, can you just – for folks that are unfamiliar with who the Mercers

are, who are these individuals?

JANE MAYER, NEW YORKER: Rebecca Mercer, who you just talked about, is an

heiress. She`s the daughter of the daughter of Bob Mercer a hedge fund

gazillionaire. And they are both very, very far right. And they came in

and supported Trump starting about last August.

And they are credited with helping pull him over the finish line. Rebecca

Mercer sat on the

transition team. She`s been calling some shots on who Trump has hired.

And now they`re running this outside support group, kind of a private

propaganda machine run by a couple of multi-multi-millionaires and

billionaires.

HAYES: And the father, Mercer, as relayed in your article, has some pretty

extreme, eccentric views?

MAYER: Well„ this is one of the things that fascinated me was there have

been stories about

the Mercers, but it`s been very hard to know like what did they really

believe? Who are they? What do they want? And so I spent a lot of time

trying to figure out what they really believe and finally found people who

work with Bob Mercer who said he barely speaks. He`d rather talk to cats

than humans. He doesn`t give interviews, but he has very odd views of

things like nuclear war. He thinks that, for instance, that it was good

for the Japanese health after the bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and

Nagasaki in the area outside the blast zone. He thinks that low level

radiation is good for people.

He certainly is against global warming, doesn`t believe it really exists.

He thinks the Clintons are murderers, literally. He thinks that the Civil

Rights Act was a tremendous mistake and that there is

no such thing in America as white racism. He thinks the only racism that

exists is black racism against

whites.

So, he has got weird views. And people might not care and it would be just

another eccentric. He`s got – except that he has put so much money into

politics getting his way.

HAYES: And, Josh, I mean, this nexus with Breitbart, too, because it`s not

just this campaign. It`s not just the super PAC. I mean, this is from

Jane`s piece. A year before Bannon joined Trump`s campaign staff, he

described himself in email as Trump`s de facto campaign manager, because of

the positive coverage Breitbart was giving Trump. That coverage largely

been underwritten by the Mercers.

There`s a Mercer-Bannon connection that`s very tight as well. Right, Josh?

GREEN: Very tight and very wide. I mean, the mercers are, or were

Bannon`s key financial backers, not only at Brietbart, but also the

Government Accountability Institute, which is a Florida nonprofit that

produced the Clinton cash book back in 2015 that was so damaging to

Clinton, just as her candidacy was taking off.

So, the Mercers were really the money not only behind these ads and behind

Trump, but behind the effort to smear and tear down Hillary Clinton.

MAYER: That`s absolutely true. I mean, they`ve been – because Bannon was

their political adviser before he was Trump`s political adviser, their

spending became very strategic once they joined forces with Steve Bannon.

And that was about late 2011 or 2012.

And at that point, they built up really – and Bannon himself told me. He

said that they more than any other donors launched the Trump revolution, as

he put it. And what he`s talking about is they

built these various organizations up that helped pull Trump towards the

White House.

HAYES: You know, Josh, we live in this sort of brave new Citizens United

dark money world, but Trump didn`t have a ton of money in terms of matching

dollar for dollar? Do you think they will open the spigots? I mean, do

you think as – if those approval ratings stay where they are, we are going

to see more money pouring in?

GREEN: I think it depends. I mean, one of the things with these groups is

the giving is essentially unlimited. So, you don`t need to have a huge,

broad group of donors, what need to have, and what Trump has in this group

is a handful of billionaires willing to right million dollar plus checks to

fund these kinds of PR campaigns that we`re seeing launched today.

HAYES: All right, Joshua Green and Jane Mayer, thanks.

Be sure to check out Jane`s excellent book, Dark Money, which is now out in

paperback.

It has been great meeting so many people, so many of you at events from my

new book A Colony in a Nation. Thanks so much for coming out tonight. I`m

right here in Seattle. And I`m heading to town hall, which is an

incredible venue after the show. Then, I will be back in New York actually

tomorrow. And then on Friday I`ll be in Chicago with a couple of different

stops there including Friday night and Saturday night. As always all the

details are on our Facebook page. And so you can take a look.

I am also going to be on The Daily Show tomorrow night with Trevor Noah.

That is, of course, if all my travel goes OK, including the many flights

that I`ve been taking just about every single day. I`m looking forward to

being back on Trevor`s show.

If I`m in your area, if I`m going to be in Chicago and you can come by, it

would be great if you could by. I might see some of you…

