All in with Chris Hayes, transcript 3/24/2017

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN CHRIS HAYES HOST: Tonight on All In.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the man who wrote the art of the deal.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Remember, his book was called the art of the deal.
KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT FOR DONALD TRUMP: This is
Donald Trump in his, a negotiator, the deal maker, the decision maker.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: A good deal maker will make
great deals.
REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: There will be no deal.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president called me and said, look, I`m pulling the
bill.
HAYES: President Trump dealt a stunning rebuke on his first major
initiative.
TRUMP: I worked as a team player and would have loved to have seen it
pass.
HAYES: The blame game begins.
TRUMP: We learned a lot about loyalty. We learned a lot about the vote-
getting process.
HAYES: Republicans are left reeling.
RYAN: I won`t sugar coat this, this is a disappointing day for us.
HAYES: And democrats are declaring victory.
Today is a great day for our country. It`s a victory.
HAYES: Tonight, Senator Bernie Sanders on how it all fell apart after
seven years of promising repeal.
TRUMP: Real change begins with immediately repealing and replacing the
disaster known as Obamacare.
HAYES: And where we go from here with Michael Moore.
TRUMP: I think we have to let Obamacare go its way for a while.
HAYES: And another escalation in the Devin Nunes debacle when All In
starts right now.
TRUMP: Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated.
HAYES: Good evening from Los Angeles, I`m Chris Hayes. Obamacare is alive
and Trumpcare is dead. And the republican party with control of the White
House and majorities in both the senate and the house of representatives is
reeling tonight after failing to achieve what has been their single biggest
goal for the past seven years and the number-one agenda item of Donald
Trump`s presidency. Minutes before it was due for a vote today, house
republicans, led by Speaker Paul Ryan, pulled the bill that would have
repealed and replaced the Affordable Care Act after it became obvious they
lacked the votes within their own caucus.
Despite a pressure campaign by the White House and an ultimatum directly
from the president himself at least 34 GOP members had come out against the
bill, according to NBC news`s count. And so after seven years and more
than 60 republican house votes to repeal Obamacare, Speaker Ryan today
called it the law of the land and acknowledged that governing is harder
than it looks.
RYAN: Moving from an opposition party to a governing party comes with
growing pains and, well, we`re feeling those growing pains today. We came
really close today. But we came up short. I will not sugar coat this,
this is a disappointing day for us. Doing big things is hard. All of us,
all of us, myself included, we will need time to reflect on how we got to
this moment, what we could have done to do it better.
HAYES: The president, meanwhile, blamed the bill`s failure on – wait for
it – democrats who wouldn`t join him in destroying Obamacare.
TRUMP: We had no democrat support. We had no votes from the democrats.
They weren`t going to give us a single vote so it`s a very difficult thing
to do. I`ve been saying for the last year and a half that the best thing
we can do politically speaking is let Obamacare explode. I think the
losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because now they own Obamacare.
They own it, 100 percent own it.
HAYES: But Obamacare is not actually exploding. The CBO said so. And
speaking this afternoon, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was certainly
not acting like someone who had just lost.
REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), MINORITY LEADER: The unity of our house
democratic members was a very important message to the country that we are
very proud of the Affordable Care Act and the American people expressed
their support for it. That message became very clear to our colleagues on
the republican side of the aisle. Today is a great day for our country.
It`s a victory. What happened on the floor is a victory for the American
people.
HAYES: Not long after the bill was pulled, Democratic Congressman Joe
Kennedy of Massachusetts told me he was very happy with the outcome.
REP. JOE KENNEDY, D-MASSACHUSETTS: The process worked. And look, this is
– Chris, this is what happens when you have hundreds and thousands and
millions of Americans who raise their voices and say don`t do something
stupid, don`t vote on a bad bill, that was a bad bill. We heard – look,
my office got thousands of calls over the course of the past couple days,
and the fact is that doctors hated this bill, and patients hated this bill,
and nurses hated this bill, and seniors hated this bill, and hospitals
hated this bill. It was a bad piece of legislation. And the final –
look, I salute my republican colleagues for finally taking a chance to take
a step back and listen to the voices that are being raised and to say we`re
not going to vote on this because it`s a bad bill.
HAYES: What about, though – I mean, so that clearly played a role but it
also seems like the House Freedom Caucus, you know, once again was
unmanageable. I mean, this has been a situation which time after time
after time, John Boehner before his successor Paul Ryan has tried to bring
something in the floor and just cannot get the votes, they can`t deliver on
their own majority.
KENNEDY: So, Chris, I – obviously you`re 100 percent correct. One would
hope at some point though that republican leadership would take that lesson
and say just as Speaker Boehner was forced to, recognize that if you can`t
get that majority you come back and work with democrats to pass a bill,
that is reflective of the broad needs of the – of the country, democrats,
republicans, urban districts, rural districts, rich, poor, black, white and
everything else and the challenge on this one was that they shut democrats
out of the process from the beginning and made a decision that they`re
going pass a hard partisan bill that touches almost every single American
at some point in your life.
So you need your health care system. Not only is a $3 trillion a year
industry but this is – health care is about, as we discussed before, it`s
about how we treat each other in our time of need. Every single person out
there at some point in their lives is dependent on the system. So when you
talk about making a drastic change to it without vetting it or discussing
it, without people understanding what it`s going to mean for them, you get
people really upset. And they did. This is no way to run a rodeo, it`s
not way to actually govern and they learned that lesson.
HAYES: You`ve been very sober in this conversation, Congressman, so I want
you to answer this honestly if possible. Are you and the Caucus –see, no,
I got you. I broke you up. Are you and the Caucus just – are you and the
Caucus just feeling amped? Are you feeling kind of adrenaline of victory?
KENNEDY: Look, I think it – undoubtedly at this point it feels pretty
good. But Chris, look, one, particularly in this business, victory is
never final and defeat is never final, all right? And the bottom line is
as you pointed out a second ago, there are (INAUDIBLE) lot of people around
the country that need their healthcare system to work better. Even for
those of us working pretty, you need it to work better and that`s got to be
our commitment going forward. Not saying politics about saying, hey, who
won this round or the next one but trying to find a way to actually make
this system work.
Because it is – it touches us – people ignore when you`re – everything
is going well but when it`s not you need it to be there for you. And
again, that`s why that they drafted this bill, republican leadership, it
was – it was a bad bill to begin with but try to find ways to actually
strengthen the effective implementation of this law and you`ll actually
take the politics out of healthcare which it never should have been in, to
begin with.
HAYES: All right. Joe Kennedy III. Pleasure. Thanks.
KENNEDY: Chris, thanks, pleasure. Thank you.
HAYES: I`m joined on the phone by Congressman Leonard Lance, republican
from New Jersey who was a no vote on the health care bill. Congressman,
are you – are you happy they pulled the bill? How are you feeling?
REP. LEONARD LANCE, R-NEW JERSEY: That was a decision by leadership,
Chris. I think moving forward we have to do a better job. I do think that
the exchanges are a difficulty and I hope that we can work now together in
a bipartisan capacity on this issue because I do think major reforms are
necessary.
HAYES: So, Congressman, though, I just – I want – I really am curious in
your reaction. I mean, this is a wild 24 hours. I have never – I think I
– going back to the first tarp vote is the last time I saw something like
this unfold on the house floor. When you were told the bill was pulled, a
bill that you were going to vote no on, did you – what did you feel? Did
you feel relief? Were you happy? How did you feel?
LANCE: I was not happy. I think that this is a time where we have to be
reflective and I think that that was the tenor of Speaker Ryan`s comments.
And I`m willing to reach across the aisle to work with democratic
colleagues and also colleagues in the – in the senate in a bicameral
phases because I do think that we have to reform the system and I`m
concerned about the exchanges and about the fact that in rural America, as
you know, Chris, in many places there`s only one insurer in the market.
HAYES: Right. So, Congressman, you had an interesting trajectory on this
bill. You represent a district that went for Hillary Clinton, you were
originally a yes on this bill, you`ve come on my show to talk about it and
defend it and then you were a no on the bill. Can you walk me through what
changed your mind?
LANCE: Certainly. In the commerce committee, I voted to make sure that
there was no denial of coverage based on pre-existing conditions, that
people could stay on their parents` policies, no lifetime cap and making
sure the expanded Medicaid was in place at least until 2020. I was not on
Ways and Means that dealt with the tax portions and I don`t think the
refundable tax credit, Chris, were generous enough and I don`t think we
found the funding for that. And then the CBO score came out and I read it
and I think that that was very challenging and a sobering analysis by CBO.
HAYES: You`ve also said that – you`ve also said that the pressure in your
district. I mean, you got a lot of calls, you held town halls, to your
great credit, unlike some of your colleagues. I mean, people showing up
their town halls, constituents telling you how this would affect them, how
they felt about the bill, did that have an effect?
LANCE: I certainly tried to listen to all of my constituents. As you
know, I did the two town halls, one with 1400 residents, another with 900
and we`ve had lots of telephone calls and e-mails on this topic and most of
them were against this bill and certainly I tried to listen to
constituents. You are accurate that Hillary Clinton carried the district
by about 3500 votes. I was pleased with my re-election margin last year
but, Chris, in my judgment this year, 2017 should be a year of governance
and let 2018 take care of itself.
HAYES: So – right. So, speaking of 2018, you are now in a very select
class of legislators which are members of congress who voted for the AHCA.
There`s not that many. It`s just the republican members of the Commerce
Committee and Ways and Means. You now have – you own this bill as far as
your opponent is concerned, I`m sure. Do you feel like you were hung out
to dry by your leadership and the White House that made you vote for this
in committee without a CBO score? You`ve now got a bill that was so
unpopular it couldn`t even get to a vote and you voted for it.
LANCE: Well, I voted for amendments in the commerce committee as I have
described. I did not vote for the amendments in the Ways and Means
Committee and the bill itself was crafted by the budget committee. The
amendments in the Commerce Committee did as I had suggested, no denial of
coverage, et cetera. But I do think that we should work together moving
forward to try to improve the system and I think the system needs
improvement.
HAYES: All right, Congressman Leonard Lance, thank you. Enjoy your
weekend in your district.
LANCE: Thank you, you as well, Chris. It`s always a pleasure to be with
you.
HAYES: All right. I`m joined now by Congresswoman Karen Bass, Democrat
from California. Have you ever seen – you`re smiling. Have you ever seen
anything like this?
REP. KAREN BASS, D-CALIFORNIA: Well, actually, I mean, we did a few times
before, right? Over the debt ceiling, you know, over the budget. There
were several times. But I think that this was just a real mess and I was
actually surprised, frankly, that Paul Ryan miscalculated so much because
he knew the challenges of the Freedom Caucus but I am so glad and I just
want to take a second and give a shoutout to all the people in indivisible
that went to town hall meetings, all the resistance fighters because this
was an important lesson to understand that your activism, your
participation counts and I hope they celebrate, rest for the weekend and be
prepared to continue fighting on Monday.
HAYES: I want to read you a pretty remarkable quote by Republican
Congressman Tom Rooney of Florida. He said the following. I`ve been in
this job eight years and I`m wracking my brain to think of one thing our
party has done that`s been something positive, that`s been something other
than stopping something else from happening. We need to start having
victories as a party, and if we can`t, then it`s hard to justify why we
should be back here. Harsh? Fair?
BASS: Well, I actually think it`s very accurate. I mean, I`m in my
seventh year and when I first came here, Chris, you know, the motto was,
you know, repeal and replace and I was waiting for a replacement for seven
years. Obviously, they couldn`t get to it but they were so obsessed with
that rhetoric and I think they weren`t planning on governing. I think that
they believed like we all did that they were going to be dealing with
President Clinton instead of President Trump.
HAYES: Right.
BASS: And so I think they were caught off guard and they were caught off
guard and they were left with OK, now in charge, we have no excuse but
we`re getting ready to see this again over tax reform because if Trump
thought this was difficult, wait until he comes to tax reform. And I think
we need to be on our guard because another way for them to come at
healthcare is by cutting some of the taxes that pay for the healthcare
coverage. So I think it was a huge victory. I`m very excited about it, on
the other hand, I don`t think we can let our guard down. There`s other
battles ahead.
HAYES: I`m having a hard time figuring out which of the two scenarios is
correct. I can`t tell if the republican leadership were essentially
fooling their voters all this time when they were voting time after time to
repeal Obamacare, 60 times and they can`t do it once when they have
control, or whether they fooled themselves. If they – if they essentially
believed all of their own rhetoric.
BASS: Well, but see, I do think they used it politically because if they
believed all their own rhetoric then please tell me why I`ve been here for
seven years and have never seen a replacement? You know that I voted over
65 times against the repeal. You would have thought I would have voted 65
times for or against a replacement. When they had the opportunity to do a
replacement they couldn`t get it together.
So I do think it was political. I think it was political rhetoric to gin
up, you know, their base and I think it was really sad because it misled an
awful lot of people. So some of the problems with Obamacare is the fact
that many states have not extended Medicaid and so we do need to come back
and maybe now, maybe now they will look at making improvements because no
democrat ever said that this was perfect, that there weren`t room – there
wasn`t room to improve.
Maybe they`ll come back to the table but it was fascinating to listen to
Trump try to blame this on democrats. It`s like I`m not sure if he forgot
the math or he was just, you know, once again lying. They did not need one
democratic vote to pass this bill if they had gotten it together and they
didn`t.
HAYES: Right. 44-seat majority, largest republican majority since 1928.
Congresswoman Karen Bass, thank you for being here tonight.
BASS: Thanks for having me on.
HAYES: Still to come, according to President Trump, democrats as the
Congresswoman just said, are the real losers in the failed republican
healthcare debacle. Senator Bernie Sanders is here to respond ahead. Plus
Michael Moore on today`s victory for grass-roots organizing and where the
resistance goes from here. He joins me after this two-minute break.
TRUMP: We`re going to repeal and replace Obamacare. If we don`t act
quickly, the damage will be irreversible. We`re going to have it
terminated. We`re going to have great healthcare. So we`re going to
repeal and replace. Obamacare which we`re going to repeal and we`re going
replace with something much better. It will be repeal and replace. It
will be essentially simultaneously. Most likely be on the same day or the
same week but probably the same day, could be the same hour. Real change
begins with immediately repealing and replacing the disaster known as
Obamacare.
HAYES: Today rhetoric met reality for President Trump and the republican
party as a whole, a culmination of seven years` worth of calls for
repealing the Affordable Care Act. Joining me now, Academy Award-winning
documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore. Michael, your reaction
to what happened today.
MICHAEL MOORE, ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKER AND ACTIVIST:
Well, immediately the good news is that the millions of people who are
beneficiaries of Obamacare are not going to be thrown out on the curb
tonight or tomorrow night or anytime soon. So that`s great news.
Everybody should feel good about that. But this is not the time for the
democrats to gloat or throw some kind of party. You know, like they`re
really good at throwing these early parties like yay, we won.
Wait a minute, we didn`t? This is – this is – this the time we have to
now double down because when – please understand that Trump is telling you
the truth when he says that Obamacare is going to explode or implode
depending on which side of his brain he`s listening to. It will do one of
those things because they are going to actively make sure that that
happens. They and the profit-making insurance companies are going to make
sure that it explodes. So that means the resistance – yes.
HAYES: This is a worrisome scenario, right? The sort of death by sabotage
because you now have Tom Price who is probably one of the most committed
foes of Obamacare who exists, who`s running HHS which has a lot of latitude
and you`ve got this situation where – and you can tell, it`s almost – I
have to say, it`s very bizarre and almost chilling to hear the president
sort of talk about how it`s politically beneficial for him if the
healthcare system explodes in the country that he`s representing. Is that
– I guess that`s your concern and how you mobilize to make sure that
doesn`t happen.
MOORE: OK. Here`s how we mobilize. First of all, we need to really make
sure because this happened very fast in the last 24 hours. Trump and
Speaker Ryan change the bill in the 11th hour to try and get more of the
tea party republicans to vote for it. They made the bill meaner. In the
last day here, the vote that was actually going to be taken was going to be
taken on a bill that said that insurance companies are no longer required
and that means not just Obamacare now, that means everybody watching this,
all insurance companies were now – there it is on the screen, not going to
have to provide these services even for people who have health insurance.
So no outpatient care, no emergency, no emergency – no E.R. visits, no –
don`t get pregnant, we`re not covering that, we don`t have to by law
anymore, they don`t have to cover any of these 10 things, they put this in
the bill to sweeten it for the hateful tea party people and they still
couldn`t get enough republicans even by saying we`ll cut out the E.R.
visits, we`ll cut out the maternity and the pediatric stuff. How about
that?
No, no. We won`t vote for it. So please understand that the republicans
and especially I`m talking out to the people in Michigan who voted for
Trump, especially those of you who voted for Obama and then changed and
voted for Trump, these people are out to make your lives a living hell and
they tried to do in the last 24 hours in a way that hasn`t really been
reported on much but you should go online and look this up on what they
really were going to vote on today and they couldn`t get enough republicans
to vote for this hateful mean-spirited bill.
So now the resistance has to step forward. We need to do two things,
Chris. Number one, we need to push for single payer insurance, Medicare
for all, the kind the Canadians have, the kind that every other civilized
democracy on the planet has. We have to push for this because we do need
to fix these parts of Obamacare that did cost us votes in November. This
has to be fixed. Do not sit around and say, oh, we`ve got our Obamacare.
Democrats, you have to get this fixed. But the people who are watching,
the people who are members of the resistance, and that we`re talking tens
of millions of people now.
We have to shift part of our focus away from congress who we have been
barraging for the last two months with phone calls, visits, letters. We
have to – we have to go after the insurance companies because these
private profit-making insurance companies are going to do everything in
their power to do what Trump said it`s going to happen. They`re going to
try to explode or implode Obamacare.
HAYES: So here`s a question about the political lesson because you and I
spoke – I think it was the day after the election and there was a great
feeling of – people were stunned I think in the broad center, left people
were upset and confused and angry, you know, one of the things I kept
thinking about was how quickly tables had turned in just the last, you
know, 8 or 10 years that I`ve been really covering politics between 2004
and 2006 and then 2008 and then, you know, 1010. What is the political
lesson here that you are taking away from what happens in the last 24, 48
hours?
MOORE: A couple lessons, number one, everything that people did to have
their voice heard had a huge impact. It made the republicans scared and
mostly it made them confused and they really couldn`t find their tail as
much as they were chasing it. That is because the majority of Americans,
that I`m part of, didn`t vote for this man, didn`t elect him and the
majority is still out there. The majority did not want this. By the time
of last night, Chris, the last poll that showed that only 17 percent of the
American public liked the republican healthcare plan, 17 – they`re down to
17 percent.
So huge, huge movement there. A lot of people, you saw this in West
Virginia when you went there with Bernie, you know, people are getting it.
They`re getting that they were lied to. They were – they were held out –
a lot of promises were held out to them that aren`t going to come through
and they saw just how transparent the republicans and Trump were with this
bill. This was – this was a tax cut bill for the rich, not a healthcare
bill. This was an attempt now to try and kill Obamacare in actually more
cruel ways because they`re going to try to nip and tuck and cut there at
HHS.
They`re going do everything they can to stymie and get in the way of the
good that Obamacare does. That`s why Bernie and the other progressive
leaders of this party who I believe now represent the majority of this
party, have to get out there and push for the real fix. If we don`t fix
Obamacare in the way it should be fixed, in the way I think President Obama
probably would agree, it should be fixed, we are going to get hit really
hard and the people that we say that we support, the people – the working
poor, the people that are the working class of this country, they are going
to suffer mightily. Even though we stay we still have Obamacare, they are
going to raise those premiums. They are going to try and not cover things.
HAYES: So, that may be true in terms of staking a position, right? But
the notion that – first of all, it seems to me that there is going to be
zero appetite on Capitol Hill among the republican leadership that is
controlling the legislative schedule at this point to do anything having to
do with healthcare in the near future having just put their hand on a stove
and come away with burns so bad, they`re essentially in the E.R. You know,
in terms – you`re talking about essentially advocating a principle because
there`s going to be a big fight on tax reform and there`s going to be –
it`s hard for me to imagine that being anything of a legislative reality.
MOORE: Well, that`s why we have to do what they did for seven years under
– throughout all of the Obama – both of his terms. They have to – we
have to – the democrats have to – as they did 50 or 60 times, put forth
their repeal Obamacare bills, we have to just start going in there right
now with Medicare for all, single-payer and keep every time after time
after time –
HAYES: Wait, but Michael that was a disaster.
MOORE: And then we have to get rid of the republicans next year.
HAYES: Wait a second, Michael. What they did was – if that`s the model,
what they did was they sold people a bill of goods, they voted 60 times
knowing it couldn`t happen and then when the time came they couldn`t
actually implement it. That seems a crazy model (INAUDIBLE) 0:02:17.5
MOORE: No, no, no. Well, not – we don`t – well, there`s one significant
difference between the two models. We know what we`re doing and we mean it
and actually, we`re kind of smart. You know, we actually represent the
majority of the country that doesn`t believe the earth is 6,000 years old.
OK? So we the people who understand these things, we are the majority, we
are going to go in there and start fighting for these things and, yes,
we`re going to get – we`re going to lose, we`re going to lose votes but
when it comes our time and it will come our time, trust me on this, it will
come our time and we won`t do what they did today.
We will be ready with the right bill that Americans are going to love.
Free healthcare paid for by the people who should be paying for it, the
wealthy, the corporations, the people that can afford this who have been
living high on the hog for these last couple of decades. It`s time they`re
going to pay their fair share once we are back in power, we will be in
power, we are the majority. We had a blip here, that`s all this is.
HAYES: I think – I think what I`m hearing and I`m curious to see if this
happens today, I saw Elizabeth Warren talking about this today, if in the
wake of this what you end up seeing is single payer as an emerging
democratic party consensus on the path forward.
MOORE: And quickly also states can do this now. California, New York,
blue states can push for their own statewide single payer Medicare for all
programs, show the rest of the country how this can be done. California
and New York, you did it with Roe v. Wade three years before abortion was
made legal. It was legal in New York and California. That`s one of the
reasons we got Roe v. Wade. Do it now with single payer healthcare. Thank
you, Chris.
HAYES: Gavin Newsom here in California is actually running on that for –
as he –
(CROSSTALK)
MOORE: Reasons of resistance, blue states.
HAYES: A big enough – a big enough risk will – Michael Moore, thank you
for joining me tonight.
MOORE: All right. Thanks, Chris.
HAYES: Still to come, Congressman Schiff on what he calls the dead-of-
night excursions of his intelligence committee colleague Devin Nunes that
threaten the integrity of their investigation into possible Trump-Russia
ties. More on that after this quick break.
HAYES: Today, the ranking member of the House intelligence committee,
Congressman Adam
Schiff, offered a stark accusation that President Trump`s determination to
stand by his unfounded claims that his predecessor had him wiretapped has
now led President Trump to interfere with the work of the House
intelligence committee and its Republican chair.
(BEGINVIDEO CLIP)
SCHIFF: But now I think in an effort to further justify the unjustifiable,
he`s now interfering in this investigation and I think the fact that the
chairman`s press conference was at the White House is not only symbolically
important, it`s important in terms of understanding what`s going on here.
So that effort to defend the indefensible has led us down this terrible
rabbit hole and threatens
the integrity of the only investigation that`s authorized in the house.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Congressusman Eric Swalwell of the House intelligence committee and
whether
that committee is falling apart, next.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SCHIFF: I think that there must have been a very strong push back from the
White House about the nature of Monday`s hearing. It`s hard for me to come
to a conclusion about why an
agreed-upon hearing would be suddenly canceled.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Congressman Adam Schiff, the ranking member of the House
intelligence committee making the extraordinary claim today the committee`s
Chairman Devin Nunes canceled a scheduled hearing next week after pushback
from the White House, a tweet-length version of Congressman Schiff`s stark
accusation, equally eye-opening. He tweeted this – “breaking, chairman
just canceled open intelligence committee hearing with Clapper, Brennan and
Yates in an attempt to choke off public info.”
Schiff also reiterated the need for an independent commission, although he
said he still hoped to
work with the intelligence committee.
Bear in mind that it was Chairman Nunes who made the bizarre choice to
personally go to President Trump earlier this week with word the
intelligence community had incidentally collected information on people in
the Trump transition. And Chairman Nunes would not deny to reporters that
the source of that very information was the White House itself.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Did this come from the White House? Did this
information…
REP. DAVID NUNES, (R) CALIFORNIA: As you know, we have to keep our sources
and methods here very, very quiet.
UNIDNETIFIED MALE: You`re denying any of this information came from the
Trump administration?
NUNES: Yeah, I`m not going to – look, on this – at this committee we are
not going to every reveal sources.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Earlier, I spoke with Congressman Eric Swalwell, a member of the
House intelligence
committee, and I asked him if his committee was coming unglued.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
REP. ERIC SWALWELL, (D) CALIFORNIA: Well, Chris, for the past few months
we`ve been going down this investigative road together as Republicans and
Democrats. We made some progress on Monday with an open hearing where the
FBI director confirmed that there was and is an investigation into the
criminal and counterintelligence ties between Donald Trump and his team
with Russia.
But just earlier this week, Devin Nunes, our chair, exited that road and
now he has gone toward the White House and seems to be doing their bidding.
What`s concerning for us is he took evidence to them without coming to us.
He went to the president whose campaign is under investigation and he still
refuses to show us the evidence.
So he needs to find an on-ramp back on to this investigation, because we`re
going to continue and go forward.
HAYES: Well, I mean, respectfully, it seems like there`s not an on-ramp
back on after you`ve done that. I mean, in terms of the integrity…
SWALWELL: Maybe not for him.
HAYES: But even for the committee?
I guess my question to you is it becomes more – the further we go down
this path, and I want to get to Chairman Nunes in a second, but the further
we go down this path as I watch this unfold myself it seems to me that I`m
not quite clear that this committee that you have is the proper
investigative body or is equipped, frankly, to undertake what is
essentially a kind of law enforcement investigation if, in fact, we`re
talking about crimes being committed.
SWALWEWLL: And, Chris, I long believed that. That`s why I, back in
December, Elijah
Cummings and I wrote a bill calling for an independent investigation.
Every Democrat supports that as
well as one Republican, Walter Jones. And so we always saw that as the
most comprehensive way to
understand what happened and how to make sure it never happens again, but
right now it`s also an insurance policy against an investigation that our
chairman has compromised.
HAYES: So in terms of your chairman, can you make sense of what he is
doing? He seems to me in every public appearance – I`m not sure how to
describe it charitably, but that he`s not calling the shots, that he is not
driving the car.
SWALWELL: Chris, what`s so disappointing is we have worked so well with
him in the past. We passed the cyber security bill together. We keep
authorizing intelligence programs together and those were his best days.
This past week has been among his worst.
And so I don`t know what to do next with him because it seems that he wants
to still be a part of the Trump transition team rather than to show the
independence and collaboration that we need to do on this committee so that
the American people understand that we`re never going to let this happen
again.
HAYES: Were you notified in any way about canceling the committee hearing
with Clapper and Brennan and Yates that was to be in an open hearing? Were
you notified? Were Democratic staff notified?
SWALWELL: He went to the press first. We knew they were trying to do what
they could to get out of that hearing or maybe put it in a secret setting,
but without really having any details about
it, he went out to the press and held another press conference.
And so that`s just really concerning because this committee has always
worked collaboratively. Actually, it`s one of the most fulfilling parts
about being on this committee is that we work in secret usually. We get
the job done because we know when it comes to national security that`s
where it counts, but right now the chairman it appears wants to be more
loyal to the president than to our duties on the committee.
HAYES: There was a moment that I have watched numerous times now that I
still can`t quite get over. In which the chairman was asked directly if
his source, as he refers to it, his source for the notion that there was
some incidental collection of people associated with the Trump campaign and
possibly the president and surveillance, whether his source for that was
the White House itself. He would not deny that was the case.
Do you think it`s possible that that is the case, that the White House is
the source and this whole thing is an information laundering scheme?
SWALWELL: It`s certainly possible, and it`s actually one of the only
possibilities, because from what we have been able to gather, he did not
receive that information in our secured facility at the capitol. So that
leaves it to just the National Security Agency and the CIA. And from what
we`re hearing, they did not provide that to him either, so that means he
either went to a non-secure location to receive this information or he
received it at the White House.
And so we want to get to the bottom of that. We also want to know why did
Speaker Ryan authorize this? Again, we`re supposed to be an independent
branch of government that is looking at a president whose campaign is under
investigation. Why would he allow Chairman Nunes to go to the White House
and perform this stunt?
HAYES: All right, Congressman Eric Swalwell of California, thank you for
your time.
SWALWELL: My pleasure.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
HAYES: Still to come, Senator Bernie Sanders on this early defeat in the
Trump administration
and the Republican failure to fulfill a years` long promise.
Plus, some shade from the Obama White House in tonight`s Thing One, Thing
Two after this break.
HAYES: Thing One tonight, on the scale of legislative achievements, today
was the polar opposite of, say, seven years and one day ago.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, FRM. VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Ladies and gentlemen,
the president of the United States of America, Barack Obama.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: President Obama did not comment on the failure of the Ryan/Trump
repeal and replace bill today, but one member of the Obama White House
weighed in to throw some shade, and that`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: For both of Barack Obama`s presidential terms, Pete Souza was the
official White House photographer documenting all eight years of the Obama
administration. Souza was also Ronald Reagan`s White House photographer
for six years, taking photos like this before his second inaugural
address.
Throughout the Obama White House Souza posted photos on his Instagram
account, but lately
he`s been digging through his archives and started throwing shade, actually
a lot of shade.
For instance, after President Trump first signed the travel ban, Souza
posted this photo captioned “talking with a young refugee.
After the Trump advisers reportedly had trouble finding the lights in the
cabinet room, he posted this captioned “those damn lights.”
And ahead of Trump`s announcement of his Supreme Court nominee, this photo
writing “Merrick Garland, just saying.”
But Souza`s post today may have particularly stung with the caption “before
voting on the
Affordable Care Act in 2010, President Obama met with many members of
congress on both sides of the aisle over the course of many months. This
picture was taken at the
end of a multiple hours-long meeting with the entire Republican House
caucus in which he responded to dozens of questions and critiques. It was
carried live on cable TV.”
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Vote for this bill, let`s send it to the other body and
continue to work to improvement it. It`s a good bill. Please vote yes.
REP. FRANK PALLONE, (D) MARYLAND: In Mr. Barton`s case, his vote for this
bill will result in 64,900 people from his congressional district in Texas
losing health coverage and care.
UNIDENITIFIED MALE: I urge my colleagues to vote for this bill. And with
that I yield back.
PALLONE: I remind my colleague from Mississippi that his vote for this
bill will result in 69,600 people from his congressional district losing
health coverage and care.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I urge all my colleagues to do the right thing and vote
for this bill and I yield back.
PALLONE: I remind my colleague from Indiana that his vote for this bill
will result in 37,800 people from his congressional district losing health
coverage and care.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Those constituents are getting their freedom back to
choose whether or not they want health care coverage and what kind of
health care coverage they want. I say vote yes.
PALLONE: I remind my colleague from Texas that his vote for this bill will
result in 61,900 people from his congressional district losing health
coverage and care.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Democrat Frank Pallone was taking names on the floor of the House
today, and you can`t argue with the strategy of reminding Republicans how
many of their constituents would have been
affected by this bill.
But just stopping Ryan and Trump from blowing up Obamacare is not enough
for my next guest, I`m guessing. Senator Bernie Sanders from the great
state of Vermont joins me now.
Senator, first, your colleagues in the Senate, the Republican colleagues, I
talked to some folks on the Hill who said behind closed doors they were -
they did not want this bill coming into your chamber.
Do you think that`s right?
SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, (I) VERMONT: I think some of them may have felt that
way, other people, certainly Mitch McConnell, has been pushing very, very
hard to repeal Obamacare.
But I think Chris at the end of the day, I know media will focus on the
winners and the losers and Trump and Ryan and that stuff, that`s not what
the American people care about.
The fact of the matter is is that today was an extraordinarily important
win for working families all over this country who understood that this so-
called health care bill was not a health care bill, it
was a $300 billion tax break for the top 2 percent and hundreds of billions
more in tax breaks for
the drug companies and the insurance companies.
And what the American people said in town meeting after town meeting where
they flooded those meetings, they told their Republican representatives,
you know what, you`re not going to triple my premiums just because I`m old.
You`re not going to throw me off of my Medicaid.
And I think what you saw is a wising up of the American people. And it was
a very important day and a very important victory.
HAYES: You know, I couldn`t help but think today about – thinking back to
the election, an election you ran in, and the woman you ran against in the
primary and then endorsed in the general in
which – I read this account of Donald Trump talking about the bill and
asking his advisers “is it really such a good bill?” Because he had no
command whatsoever and apparently no curiosity to learn what was in the
bill.
I wonder what you think about the ways in which people looked at Hillary
Clinton and thought,
yeah, maybe she knows details, but it doesn`t inspire me and the importance
of actually knowing what you`re talking about when you`re trying to pass
legislation.
SANDERS: Well, obviously, needless to say, one would think when you run
for president of the United States as Trump successfully did, that you
might and want to know something about some of the most important issues
facing this country like health care, you might think that would be the
case.
You`ll remember a month ago Trump said, boy, this health care thing is
complicated. Well, no kidding, it really is.
But I think the problem is that while Obamacare has, in fact, made – done
some good things,
20 million more people have health insurance, we have ended this disaster
of so-called pre-existing conditions, young people can get health insurance
through their parents, there`s a limit to how much people have to pay if
they have a serious illness.
What we should also and must understand, Chris, is this is far, far, far,
from perfect legislation. And in my view, as you`ve heard me say many, many
times, I am talking to you right now about an hour away from the Canadian
border. Somehow or another they manage to provide health care for every
man, woman, and child in their country at about half the cost per person
than we do. Somehow the cost of prescription drugs in Canada are a
fraction of what it is in the United States.
We have got to have the guts to take on the insurance companies and the
drug companies and move forward to a Medicare for all single payer program.
And I`ll introducing legislation shortly to do that.
HAYES: One of the things that struck me about this debate was the role
that Medicaid played in it. And Medicaid is a benefit that I think it was
very easy for many years for politicians to sort of
say that it was some other people, right? It was a program for the poor.
And a combination of a variety
of factors, including Medicaid expansion, you saw how central and kind of
inviolable Medicaid has become. It`s almost ascended to sort of the same
status as Medicare and Social Security.
I feel like that`s a new political reality and represent a pretty seismic
shift.
SANDERS: Well, here`s what you got. You`ve got a couple things. For a
start, I`m sure you know about two-thirds of Medicaid spending got to
nursing home care. So, you`ve got a lot of middle-class families right now
whose mom or dad is in a nursing home and guess what, Medicaid is paying
for that. And I think we did a pretty good job of making people realize
that.
And also you have states like Kentucky, West Virginia, many other states
where the rate of the uninsured went way, way down, hundreds of thousands
of people finally got insurance. And you know what? They don`t want to
lose that insurance.
So what our job was and what we have got to continue to do is to bring
people together in
understanding that Trump lied to them when he said he was going to defend
the rights of working people. In fact, what he is doing is defending Wall
Street, the insurance companies, and the drug companies.
Our job now is to not only defeat these right-wing extremists proposals,
it`s to bring people together around a progressive agenda – creating jobs,
raising the minimum wage, moving toward a health care for all single payer
program.
HAYES: So they`re now talking about – the president almost seemed in a
bizarre way relieved. I mean, he was talking for several weeks about how
he really didn`t want to do this and he was going to be happy to have it
over with. And then today he seemed sort of, in his own way, kind of
nonplussed by the whole thing.
They`re talking now about a bit tax reform – and I put reform in quotes –
package. What do you think about that as the next agenda item? Because in
some ways losing your health care seems more tangible but in other ways, it
seems like I don`t think the American people voted for a mandate for
lowering the corporate tax rate.
SANDERS: Right.
But you`re right in saying it`s one thing to be talking about esoteric
issues like corporate tax rates, it`s another thing to take people`s health
insurance away. So, that have in a sense is an easier fight.
But with this so-called tax reform fight, is about is, of course, giving
huge tax breaks to billionaires like Donald Trump. They want to repeal the
estate tax, which applies only to the top two-tenths of 1 percent. They
want to give massive tax breaks to corporations, although we have major
corporations today making billions of profits who already don`t pay a
nickel in federal income tax.
So, tax reform is an important issue. And when you have massive levels of
income and wealth
inequality, very, very rich are getting much richer while the middle-class
shrinks. What we have got to demand is the wealthiest people and largest
corporations start paying their fair share of taxes.
And that`s the effort that I hope we can bring people together around.
HAYES: Yeah, it`s going to be - that battle is going to be a fascinating
one in a completely different way. And you also wonder whether defeat
begets defeat and people start to smell blood that it`s a sort of political
reality.
Senator, Bernie Sanders…
SANDERS: Well, that`s right, Chris.
Let`s – today`s victory was important in terms of health care, but it is
also important is that we have taken on the right wing extremist agenda.
We beat them today and we`ve got to keep betting them and we have got to go
proactive with the progressive agenda.
HAYES: Senator Bernie Sanders, thank you for joining me on this Friday.
Enjoy your weekend.
I want to say thank you to everyone that has come out to say hi on my book
tour for my new
book A Colony in a Nation, which you can buy now. Tonight, you can catch
me on Real Time with Bill Maher. In fact, you might be wondering to
yourself where is Chris tonight? And I will tell you, I`m in the parking
in Los Angeles lot outside Bill Maher`s show because we want to do a live
show with
all this breaking news, but then I have to be on that show. So that
explains why I am here.
I`m going to have more events in Los Angeles this weekend, actually. If
you`re in the area, you should swing by.
And for a full list of the events, where they are, the times, you can check
out our Facebook page, all the information right there.
That does it for us. That is “ALL IN” for this evening.
THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW starts right now.
