All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 3/17/2017

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I can get around
the media when the media doesn`t tell the truth.
HAYES: An international incident caused by an angry President`s tweets.
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I don`t think we regret
anything.
HAYES: Tonight, the President`s refusal to accept reality as he ices the
German chancellor and picks a fight with an ally instead of backing off a
baseless Fox News claim.
TRUMP: That was a statement made by a very talented lawyer on Fox.
HAYES: Then, who`s buying the hard sale on Trumpcare?
TRUMP: These folks were noes, mostly noes yesterday and now, every single
one is a yes.
HAYES: One of the republicans who says the President convinced him will
join me live. Plus, new reporting that Preet Bharara was investigating the
architect of Trumpcare before he was fired. And about those budget cuts -
MICK MULVANEY, OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET DIRECTOR: We can`t spend
money on programs just because they sound good.
HAYES: The growing outrage over proposed budget cuts.
MULVANEY: We consider that to be a waste of your money to go out and do
that.
HAYES: As the President heads for the links.
TRUMP: Everybody always wants to go to the southern White House.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes, President Trump`s utterly
unsupported claim that President Obama wiretapped Trump tower during the
campaign. An allegation that began with speculation from a right wing talk
show host has now ascended from angry early morning Presidential tweet to
congressional inquiry to full-fledged international incident. And
President Trump amazingly still isn`t backing down. Today the President
met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The two leaders sitting for this pretty awkward photo-op where reporters
and Merkel herself asked Trump if he wanted to do a hand shake - as a
standard in such situations - the President just well, ignored the request.
Later the two leaders emerged to give statements and take questions.
Merkel pointedly opening her remarks by noting it is quote, “Better to talk
to one another and not about one another.” Trump was asked twice by German
reporters about his claim that President Obama wiretapped him and he
responded by doubling down, referencing 2013 reports that Obama
administration had tapped Merkel`s cell phone.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: As far as wiretapping I guess by - you know, this past
administration at least we have something in common perhaps.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Before we get to the rest of the President`s answer, let`s take a
moment to remember how we got here. It was a couple of weeks ago that
right wing talk show host Mark Levin speculated that President Obama had
mounted a quote “silent coup against Trump” during the campaign using, and
I`m quoting again “police state tactics.” Breitbart wrote up the
allegation which was also picked up by Rush Limbaugh. Now, the author of
the Breitbart story Joel Pollak told Chuck Todd on Wednesday how he heard
Levin`s claim.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOEL POLLAK, BREITBART EDITOR: It was late at night and I was washing
dishes listening to Mark Levin`s show from earlier in the day. And I
thought wow, that`s amazing. I had seen these articles but nobody had
actually put the case together the way Levin had.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Pollack`s article reportedly circulated in the west wing and
infuriated the President. Though he would later claim - he got the claim
from Fox News and the New York Times either way. President Trump went on
to tweet the explosive allegation that the previous president, President
Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump tower during the campaign while, we
should note, also calling President Obama a quote “bad or sick guy.” The
claim of wiretapping went beyond what Levin and Pollack had even alleged.
Again, there was no evidence for any of this. But it was an allegation
from the most powerful person in the world, the President of the United
States, so it couldn`t just be written off as a right wing fantasy. As
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer unsuccessfully sought to
(INAUDIBLE) reporters` demands for truth, congressional investigations got
under way. Though eventually, pretty much every single last major player
outside the White House said there was nothing to back the President up.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
DEVIN NUNES, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: We don`t have any
evidence that that took place. In fact, I don`t believe just in the last
week of time, the people we`ve talked to, I don`t think there was an actual
tap of Trump Tower
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: We did get some movement on this today. The House Intelligence
Committee receiving a set of documents from the Justice Department
regarding Trump`s accusation that we don`t yet know what they say. With
the White House flailing, Fox News channel Judicial Analyst Andrew
Napolitano who has dabbled in the past with 9/11 Trutherism came forward
Monday with a theory of his own.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ANDREW NAPOLITANO, FOX NEWS SENIOR JUDICIAL ANALYST: Three intelligence
sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain
of command. He didn`t use the NSA, he didn`t use the CIA, he didn`t use
the FBI and he didn`t use the Department of Justice, he used GCHQ. What
the heck is GCHQ? That`s the initials for the British Spying Agency.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: That utterly explosive claim also likely would have been lost to
the right wing fever swamps but for the fact that Sean Spicer amazingly
took to the White House briefing room yesterday to read Napolitanoes claim
verbatim to reporters. Britain`s GCHQ, the U.S.`s closest allied
intelligence service then denied the quote “ridiculous claim” it helped
wiretap Trump. The British press citing intelligence sources then reported
the U.S. had made a formal apology to Britain, though the White House
claims officials had only explained that Spicer was simply pointing to
public reports and not endorsing a specific theory.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Was there any formal apology made to Britain?
SPICER: I think we just reiterated the fact that we were just simply
reading media accounts.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you regret making the allegations?
SPICER: I don`t think we regret anything. We literally listed a litany of
media reports that are in the public domain.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: And that brings us back to the President`s press conference today
where he was asked about the White House repeating Napolitano`s claim.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: We said nothing. All we did was quote a certain very talented
legal mind who was the one responsible for saying that on television. I
didn`t make an opinion on it. That was a statement made by a very talented
lawyer on Fox and so you shouldn`t be talking to me, you should be talking
to Fox. OK?
HAYES: OK. Not long after that, Fox News weighed in with what was
essentially a rebuke of its own analyst.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SHEPARD SMITH, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Fox News cannot confirm judge Napolitano`s
commentary. Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now
President of the United States was surveilled at any time in any way, full
stop.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: So to trace back through this Rube Goldberg machine of apparent
nonsense, the White House has set congress on what appears to be a goose
chase, created an international incident with Britain and even dragged in
Angela Merkel all because the President sent an angry tweet sourced to an
unproven right wing radio rant and can`t even admit even now that he has
nothing to back it up. I`m joined by Ambassador Wendy Sherman, former
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs during the Obama
administration. And during Clinton administration, Special Adviser to
President North Korea Policy at the State Department. And Ambassador, all
I could think while I was watching this happen is what is - what is going
through Angela Merkel`s head as her own reporters from her own country
asked the President of the United States about his claims that the
country`s closest ally was spying on him?
WENDY SHERMAN, STATE FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS UNDERSECRETARY: I actually
think that Chris, that, everybody`s being very nice by saying she looked
bewildered. I actually think she was appalled to have the President of the
United States do what he thought was clever and quite frankly was probably
not only talking to the press in the room but talking to Germans and people
in her country reminding them of a very difficult time in the relationship
which has since gone by which he handled very, very well, forthrightly,
privately, carefully, understanding all that was at stake at the states
woman that she is. And so - you know, looking at the two of them together
through that press conference, it was very awkward, very uncomfortable.
They were trying to find places for common ground because this relationship
is crucial. Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, the largest economy
in Europe is really now the strongest Leader in Europe. Exports an
enormous amount to the United States. Creates hundreds of thousands of
U.S. jobs. This relationship is very critical to us, helps out in security
and I think it was a very, very tough go.
HAYES: Let me ask you this. There is a sense in which the President
comports himself in any diplomatic situation. Kind of like a bull in a
China shop. And there`s been all sorts breaches of diplomatic protocol.
There was from the very beginning calling - taking a phone call from the
President of Taiwan or arranging a phone call with the President of Taiwan
and - you know, against the U.S. One China Policy and the way he conducted
himself with Merkel today. What - convince me that that matters. I mean,
convince me that the violations of protocol, the bull in the china shop,
the awkward cringe-inducing joke about an incredibly sensitive moment in
the U.S.-German relationship, that all of that means something more than
just aesthetics.
SHERMAN: Well, I think what matters most here is credibility and when the
President does this tweet, not only accusing the former President of the
United States of being a felon, which he`s, of course, not and there is
absolutely no evidence to support what the President said, so that`s bad on
its own terms but in diplomatic terms, in terms of our standing in the
world it undermines the President`s credibility. So when he has to say we
really do have a serious situation in North Korea President Xi and we
actually have to do something or he tweets as he did today about North
Korea and people begin to wonder what`s real, what`s not real, what should
I believe? What should I not believe? That`s the problem.
HAYES: It also occurred to me, there might be some moment, right? When
the U.S. counterintelligence discovers that some foreign adversary is
bugging, say, the President or some ambassador or something and the U.S.
has to charge that entity with doing that. It`s going to be a little hard
to believe them after the President has charged Britain with spying on
President Obama.
SHERMAN: Indeed. You know, the President is an unusual President, as we
all know. Angela Merkel herself started in politics as an outsider. She`s
a physicist, she hadn`t been a professional politician. An east German who
really was thrilled when Germany was united. So she understands being an
outsider but she has learned to become a state`s woman and to become a
leader not only for her country but of Europe. And in my view, it`s time
for the President of the United States to be the President of the United
States.
HAYES: All right. Ambassador Wendy Sherman. I appreciate your time.
SHERMAN: Thank you.
HAYES: Joining me now, Evan McMullin, independent candidate for President
in 2016 and a former CIA Operations Officer and former House GOP Policy
Director. What does it mean to the relationship between the U.S. and
Britain that this is now escalating to the point where a sort of set of
layered fabrications or mistruths or unsupported allegations have now
accused Britain of engaging in unbelievably violative conduct?
EVAN MCMULLIN, FORMER CIA OPERATIONS OFFICER AND PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE:
Well, I think it does two things. First and foremost, it undermines the
credibility of President Trump and his administration and not just his
credibility but more specifically his and their judgment. That`s very,
very critical as the United States has played a leadership role in the
world and this alliance and other alliances, our allies in Europe are now
looking at our leader, questioning his judgment. The second thing I would
say is that, I think, the lack of care with which you see President Trump
handling our relationship, the relationship of the United States with
Germany and with the UK demonstrates his lack of concern for those
relationships, especially when you compare it to the way he handles his
relationship with Vladimir Putin. We know that he`s very careful not to
say anything that would upset Vladimir Putin, that would upset
opportunities for him and the relationship of Vladimir Putin. He`s been
extremely careful for the past year on that front. But now you see him
doing silly things like not shaking Angela Merkel`s hand as he sat next to
her or accusing GCHQ of tapping his phone on behalf of President Obama.
These sorts of things really undermine our relationship with our most
critical allies.
HAYES: I want to put up this chart just so people get a sense of how
attenuated the sort of chain of custody of the information that has led to
this is. This is how basically a rant by Mark Levin ended up as a set of
questions to the President in front of the German Chancellor by the German
press and roping in Britain. There`s a real issue here I think, Evan,
about what information the President gets and how he processes it. This is
someone who has access to the full might and power of the United States
intelligent gathering apparatus and he seems to choose other sources of
information instead.
MCMULLIN: Yes. You know, it`s hard to know what`s going on here. Either
he is almost child-like in his ability to be provoked or he just doesn`t
care. I mean, if we remember back - I mean, this has been the key story
now for it seems like far longer than it should be, ten days or so. At the
time it broke, we were all wondering what the extent of the relationship
with the Attorney General Sessions and others in the Trump campaign, what
were the nature of their relationships with the Russian government. These
are much more serious issues that deserve a lot more attention and now all
of a sudden, we`re talking about the silly accusation that President Trump
made a week and a half ago and it`s really unfortunate.
HAYES: An actual staff labor hours have been devoted on both sides of
Capitol Hill, in both committees and staff hours of the FBI. A whole set
of machinery engaged to attempt to get to the bottom of an allegation the
President tweeted.
MCMULLIN: At a time when those two intelligence committees should be
focused on what the Russians did to undermine our election and the
potential connections, inappropriate connections between the Trump team and
the Russian government. So I don`t know if he did this on purpose or not,
it`s hard to say. Either he`s too easily provoked or he`s trying to
distract one way or another. It`s reckless, it does enormous harm to our
country`s interests and it`s not making us look good and I think it`s
damaging our most valuable relationships overseas.
HAYES: All right. Evan McMullin, thank you.
MCMULLIN: Thank you.
HAYES: Still ahead. President Trump is now insisting he has the votes to
pass Trumpcare next week. I will talk to one of the congressmen the
President says he flipped single-handedly today after this two-minute
break.
HAYES: President Trump is projecting a lot of confidence about the fate of
the republican healthcare bill despite the fact it`s been met with
criticism from nearly ever interest group, all the democrats in congress
and a large group of both conservative and moderate republicans. The
President met today with a group of skeptical members of congress from the
Conservative Republican Study Committee. He says he was able to convince
everyone to vote Trumpcare and he didn`t stop talking about it all day.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: All of these noes or potential noes are all yeses. Every single
person sitting in this room is now a yes.
We met with 12 pretty much noes, 12 noes or semi noes. No yeses.
100 percent of the noes are yeses. And some of them were strong noes, some
which is noes and we have a couple that were mixed.
They went from all noes to all yeses and we have a lot of yeses coming in.
It`s all coming together.
These folks were noes, mostly noes yesterday. And now every single one is
a yes.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Just a few problems with that. For one, Justin Amash, a member of
the Republican Study Committee tweeted this morning it is quote “absolutely
not true that conservatives have flipped to yes on the healthcare bill.”
Congressman Mark Meadows of the House Freedom Caucus who bedeviled John
Boehner when he had the job as speaker said this afternoon “there are 40 no
votes” according to his head count, enough to defeat the bill. And perhaps
most importantly the bill is bleeding votes in the senate day by day. Rand
Paul is a no. Just yesterday, Susan Collins of Maine came out as a no and
Dean Heller of Nevada crucially said today he too cannot support the bill
in its current state.
So the specter that appears to be looming now over the House that
republicans are going to be forced to go on the record vote to kick people
off health insurance only to possibly have to watch the bill die in the
Senate. Joining me now, one of the republicans who will be asked to take a
vote on the healthcare bill. Republican Congressman Jim Banks, Indiana`s
third district, he`s a member of the Republican Study Committee who was in
the meeting with the President this morning. My understanding is you are a
tentative yes if there are changes and I`m reading your statement here.
What are the changes you`re looking to see in the bill to get you to yes?
JIM BANKS, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM INDIANA: Well, that`s right,
Chris. This morning we had an opportunity to dialogue with the President
and talk about a number of conservative changes that we can make to the
American healthcare act to make it more palatable to conservatives like me
to move it forward. One of those most significant provisions is a true
block grant program to the states to give more flexibility to states like
Indiana to administer these programs on their own without the red tape and
bureaucracy of the federal government. If we can do that, cap the
expansion of Medicaid, protect the pro-life provisions in the American
healthcare act then we`ll go a long way towards making this more possible
for conservative like me to support the bill. Next week -
HAYES: So do you have yeses on those?
(CROSSTALK)
BANKS: On the floor projected for on Thursday.
HAYES: Do you have yeses on those?
BANK: I was - I was a maybe, I want to meet the commitment and promise
that I made to the voters in my district that I would vote to repeal and
replace ObamaCare. I did not feel like the American healthcare act fully
met that commitment and believe that is still - this legislation is still
far from the framework of what I had hoped to be able to vote on as a
conservative in this congress. But if we make the promise - if we make the
changes that the President promised that he would support this morning in
the Oval Office, then as a conservative I can get a lot further to what yes
vote than what I was before.
HAYES: Can I ask you this? Do you think the Affordable Care Act was
passed too quickly?
BANK: I wasn`t a member of congress then. I -
HAYES: Sure, you were in the senate, though.
BANK: I was just ten weeks into the job on Capitol Hill. I didn`t - I
didn`t have the opportunity to participate in that debate or even follow it
closely -
HAYES: Sure.
BANK: - as I was a state senator at the time. What I do appreciate about
the American health care act is that the speaker and the House leadership
have gone at lengths to make this a very transparent process. As you know
-
HAYES: Congressman, let me ask you this. You`re going to vote on this on
Thursday - you`re going to vote on this on Thursday, that`s 17 days from
the day the bill -the text of the bill was introduced. There`s been not
one public hearing with witnesses called, one-fifth of the economy is
healthcare, you`re looking at a 64-year-old in your district who makes
$26,000 a year who`s going to see his premiums go to $14,000 a year. Why
the rush? Why 17 days to reorder one-fifth of the American economy?
BANKS: Chris, I do believe that the process over the past ten weeks since
I was sworn in as a new member of congress has been transparent, we have
had a very healthy and constructive debate -
HAYES: Right, but i`m asking about the pace –
BANKS: over the best way to repeal or replace ObamaCare
HAYES: Right. I`m asking about the pace and not the transparency. I get
the transparency but it`s going to be 17 days if you guys vote on Thursday.
17 days between the text of the bill with all the details, the
complications, in fact the President himself said healthcare is complicated
and I think you and I would agree, it`s quite complicated. 17 days from
introducing a piece of legislation to reorder one-fifth of American economy
to a vote. Why rush so quickly?
BANKS: Well, Chris, I don`t think we can rush quickly enough to meet the
promise that we made to repeal and replace ObamaCare. As we watch
ObamaCare literally collapsing in on itself with a number of providers
leaving the healthcare exchange, we`ve got to do something, we`ve got to do
it quickly.
HAYES: Respectfully Congressman -
BANKS: I believe we have to move forward on this piece of legislation and
find a way to make it better.
HAYES: I want to ask you this - I want to ask you what you make of this
line in the CBO report because I`ve heard this from you and your colleagues
that it`s collapsing. It said “the non-group market would probably be
stable in most areas under either current law or the legislation.” The
American Association of Actuaries says “there is no death spiral.” It
seems strange to me that you and your colleagues reiterate that ObamaCare
is imploding or in a death spiral when the experts tasked with evaluating
that say that is not true.
BANKS: On Election Day, on November 8, Chris, the voters chose republicans
to lead based on a commitment and promise that we would repeal and replace
ObamaCare. The voters -
HAYES: That may be true, Congressman, but that`s not responsive to the -
(CROSSTALK)
BANKS: That`s why members of congress today.
Hayes: Right. But it`s a question - I get that and obviously that`s the
case and you and your colleagues control the House and Senate and also the
White House. But it`s a specific question about the actual state of the
insurance market which isn`t something that voters determine one way or the
other. That`s a fact about how those markets are functioning and the
American Association of Actuaries and the Congressional Budget Office agree
it`s not - it`s not imploding so I`m just wondering why you and your
colleagues say it is.
BANKS: Chris, what is clear is that the replacement proposal that we are
debating in the congress today with some significant changes that we can
make that we discussed in the Oval Office this morning could result in a
healthcare program in this country that will work for far more Americans
than what we have under ObamaCare with rising premiums, fewer choices for
the American people, over a third - over a third of the counties in America
only have one choice to choose from in the exchange and I believe that if
we repeal ObamaCare and replace it with a patient-driven program based on
free market and conservative principles like we are moving in the direction
of especially with the changes that we discuss with the President this
morning -
HAYES: Can I ask you with just to -
BANKS: - we will come up with a program that works better for more
Americans than what we have under ObamaCare.
HAYES: A logistical question about that. Those changes, they`re going to
be made and then the bill text is going to be published, we`re going to see
that and then you`re going to vote on Thursday, is that the sequence?
BANKS: When we get back to Washington next week it Is my understanding
that a manager`s amendment will be proposed in the rules committee -
HAYES: I see.
BANKS: - which will address the commitment that the President and his team
as well as House leadership have agreed to make these conservative changes
to move this forward to gain more support from conservatives in the House.
HAYES: So, here the question.
BANKS: That`s what it will take to get my vote to move this forward would
be to see those changes made. I`m hopeful that will occur at the offset of
next week.
HAYES: One of those changes is a Medicaid work requirement. I want to ask
you Congressman if you will come back next week to talk about the Medicaid
work requirement. Because I think it`s an important piece of policy. I`d
love to talk to you about it next week.
BANKS: Chris, I believe that`s one of the most significant changes. I`d
be happy to come back and talk to you about that.
HAYES: All right. It is a date Congressman. Congressman Jim Banks of
Indiana, thanks for joining me. Appreciate it.
BANKS: Thank you.
HAYES: Coming up, a new report from ProPublica that recently fired U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara may have been overseeing an investigation into HHS
Secretary Tom Price. The key question, did the White House know. The
journalist who broke the story joins me ahead.
HAYES: President Trump pledged to do right by our veterans and today at
the White House he was holding what was billed as a listening session. You
know the President is really committed to an issue when he announces there
is will be a meeting at the southern White House. As you watch this, bear
in mind that the gentleman at the President`s side is the new Secretary of
Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: We`re having a meeting tonight at what we call affectionately the
southern White House. Seem to be the most convenient location. Everybody
always wants to go to the southern White House. So, are you going to be at
that meeting? You heard about it, right? It`s going to be great. All
about the V.A.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Are you going to be at the meeting? Why is the President holding
the meeting of Mar-a-Lago? Because it`s the most convenient location.
Even though at the very moment the President said that he was already in a
Veterans Affairs meeting with the Veterans Affairs Secretary who shook his
head no when asked if he was going to be at that meeting nearly one
thousand miles away tonight. But late tonight the White House confirmed
that meeting is not happening. Apparently it`s not so convenient after
all. Ahead, while the President chooses to spend money on weekend
getaways, he is proposing drastic cuts to Meals on Wheels and next the
report that the President`s Secretary of Health and Human Services was
being investigated for his stock trades by the U.S. Attorney`s office in
New York at the time that President fired that U.S. Attorney. Next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
HAYES: We still do not know why President Trump may have changed his mind
about keeping the U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York,
Preet Bharara. But Bharara met with the president-elect at Trump Tower and
told reporters that Trump asked if he would be prepared to stay on the job
and said he had agreed to do so.
Bharara was later asked to resign along with 46 U.S. attorneys. And while
an across-the-board replacement of U.S. attorneys is relatively common for
a new administration, Bharara stood out because of that meeting with Trump
and, in fact, refused to resign and then he was fired. The day after
Bharara sent out this clue “by the way, now I know what the Moreland
Commission must have felt like.”
That refers to the Moreland commission, an anti-corruption commission,
empanneled by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that was disbanded once the
commission started to get too close to the governor`s allies.
That seemed to be an important clue, because today ProPublica reports that
at the time of his firing Bharara was overseeing an investigation into
stock trades made by the President`s health secretary, according to a
person familiar with the office.
And that refers to the president`s Health and Services Secretary Tom Price.
During the confirmation hearings for Price, numerous issues arose that
Price in his role as a congressman had advocated for legislation that
benefited companies he had a financial interest in and thus enriched
himself, and that he may have violated the law, the stock act, in doing so.
Price was also accuse odd d of lying. He even claimed his failed to report
the purchase and proper value his stake in that biomedical company was a
clerical error.
So, if in fact the president fired a U.S. attorney at the time he was
investigating the president`s HHS secretary that`s hugely significant.
Joining me now, Robert Faturechi, who is the reporter for ProPublica who
covers money in politics.
All right, you broke this story. This has not been previously disclosed
that the office of the
U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York, Preet Bharara, his
office was looking into Tom Price`s trades.
ROBERT FATURECHI, PROPUBLICA: Right, and what`s interesting is the office
was looking into these trades when the Trump administration decided to
reverse course and not retain Preet in the southern district. Previously,
soon after he was elected, Preet met with Trump in Trump Tower and was
assured that he was going to stay on.
HAYES: And then something happened.
FATURECHI: Suddenly, Trump reversed course and has not explained that
decision.
HAYES: Now, we should be clear that this is something – aside from Price
himself, this is something - there`s expertise in southern district,
bringing insider trading particularly cases is something they know well
about. And this would fall into their portfolio, right?
FATURECHI: Right. They have a - obviously they have a strong public
corruption unit and like you said they handle securities, they know it well
so it makes a lot of sense that they`d be looking at this kind of thing.
HAYES: I have to say during the Price hearings, every time a new
disclosure happened about a different trade that he was making, I was sort
of amazed that these were all legal to begin with, because here`s a guy who
seems to be fairly actively trading in stocks that are in the medical
industry who is deeply involved in health policy and medical oversight.
What are the possible laws that he could have run afoul of?
FATURECHI: Well, so in 2012 there had been some confusion about how
strictly insider trading laws applied to members of congress, so a new law
was instituted that clarified that and required prompt disclosure of
trades.
What stood out was one of the trades in particular. He bought stock in a
medical device company and then less than a week later he introduced a bill
that would have delayed regulations for
medical devices and particularly would have hurt this company. It was one
of the two companies
that would have been hurt the worst.
HAYES: If the regulations had gone into effect.
FATURECHI: No, if - yes.
HAYES: Right, so he staved off a regulation that would have caused a
threat to the company in which he purchased stocks a few weeks earlier.
FATURECHI: Attempted to, yes.
HAYES: OK. And now I want to sort of zero in on the question.
FATURECHI: Now, his defense on that was this his broker made that decision
and that he wasn`t aware of it until later, but when he did become aware of
it he didn`t sell his stock.
HAYES: That is true. And also the degree to which the broker was managing
things on his own and the degree to which he was directing stocks became an
issue in the committee hearings and it was clear that there were some
trades he directly did direct the broker to do, right. So what was
established at the committee, which was interesting to me was, it wasn`t
just blindly being managed, right, he was telling them in some cases buy
this, sell this.
FATURECHI: Right, so one occasion stands out on that front. There was an
Australian company that was producing a drug for MS, and Price was one of a
handful of American investors who was allowed to purchase that stock at a
discount rate. He did so and the price of the stock has risen
dramatically. That was one stock he did direct his - you know, he did
direct the purchase of.
HAYES: so, here`s the question, it seems to me now - so, your reporting
suggests that the southern district was looking into this, investigating
this. The questions are how far along was that and
the crucial question, it seem to me was did anyone communicate that? Did
the White House have any
reason to know that the director of HHS was being investigated by the man
they then fired?
FATURECHI: So, it really depends on the detailed nature of the
investigation. In some cases, yes, main Justice does need to be notified.
For example, with a high profile person and obviously Tom Price is that.
But it`s not certain that they knew.
But that`s a question that we tried to get answered today when we reached
out to the White
House. We wanted to know was Trump aware of this investigation when he
made the decision to reverse course and not retain Preet? And we could not
- you know, they told us they were going to give us a response. Wait five
more minutes, five more minutes, five more minutes. We were waiting. We
were waiting. And finally we had to go with the story and we haven`t heard
from them.
HAYES: This is a huge question. I just want to say this a gain, high
profile investigations usually have to get run up the chain. Main Justice
learns about them. In this case, the question is did it ever get to main
Justice, did main Justice know? And did the White House know before they
made this decision. That`s a very big question that remains unanswered at
this hour. Great reporting, Robert. Thank you very much.
FATURECHI: Thank you so much.
HAYES: Still to come, amidst growing outrage over proposed cuts to
programs like Meals on Wheels, President Trump flies south for yet another
weekend at Mar-a-Lago.
Plus, a valuable St. Patrick`s Day lesson for the president, that`s
tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two
starting next.
HAYES: Thing One tonight, St. Patrick`s Day celebrations in Washington
usually involve
politicians wearing green, showing their love of Irish heritage and
participating in glorious pieces of political theater like the presidential
shamrock ceremony.
This year`s traditional Washington frivolity also yielded a surprising
amount of diplomatic
faux pas beginning with the speaker of the House.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. PAUL RYAN, (R) WISCONSIN: I would like to offer a toast to what our
forefathers have
started and our children will continue, may the light always shine upon
them. Slainte
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Paul Ryan`s sorry-looking pre-poured pint of Guinness with its
pitiful lack of a frothy
creamy top sent Irish Twitter into a tizzy and provoked horror among beer
aficionados.
Then there was the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer who struggled
with his Irish pronunciation.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This morning the president had a
bilateral meeting with the Taoiseach Kenny of Ireland. Taoiseach Kenny.
Taoiseach of Ireland.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: And finally, the president himself had a tweet celebrating the
Irish leader`s visit with a video set to a song written by an Englishman
and played by Scottish bagpipes.
But the most remarkable St. Patty`s moment didn`t come from the president,
it came from the man standing next to him, and that`s Thing Two in 60
Seconds.
HAYES: At the White House reception celebrating St. Patrick`s Day
yesterday, the prime minister of Ireland stood next to President Trump and
delivered a not too subtle indictment of the president`s anti-immigrant
stance.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
EDNA KENNY, TAOISEACH OF IRELAND: It`s fitting that we gather here each
year to celebrate St. Patrick and his legacy. He, too, of course, was an
immigrant and though he is, of course, the patron saint of Ireland, for
many people around the globe he`s also a symbol of, indeed, the patron of
immigrants.
Here in America, in your great country, 35 million people claim Irish
heritage and the Irish have contributed to the economic, social,
political, and cultural life of this great country over the last 200 years.
Ireland came to America because, deprived of liberty, deprived of
opportunity, of safety, of even food itself, the Irish believed. And four
decades before Lady Liberty lifted her lamp, we were the retched refuse on
the teeming shore. We believed in the shelter of America, in the
compassion of America, in the opportunity of America. We came and we
became Aamericans.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Today, the president did what`s become a habit in his young White
House stint: he took a summer Friday, escaping Washington this afternoon
for his luxury golf resort in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. This comes after four
prior summer Friday trips down to Palm Beach, meaning he`s taken five golf
resort weekends in just eight full weeks as president.
Now obviously the president can spend his weekend as he pleases, but here`s
one reason why it`s problematic to spend every other weekend at a golf
resort nearly one thousand miles away: the administration`s stated mission
on budget cuts.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: when you start looking at the places that will reduce
spending, one of the questions we asked was can we really continue to ask a
coal miner in West Virginia or a single mom in Detroit to pay for these
programs? The answer was no. We can ask them to pay for defense and we
will, but we can`t ask them to continue to pay for the Corporation for
Public Broadcasting.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Last night I asked Republican Congressman Tom McClintock if that
logic should be applied to the president`s now-regular weekends in Florida.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TOM MCCLINTOCK, (R) CALIFORNIA: That is one of the costs of the modern
presidency.
HAYES: Respectually, sir…
MCCLINTOCK: And I`ve never begrudged a president the cost of security as
he moves around the country.
HAYES: Respectfully, sir, they have not all flown to their own private
resort every weekend at the cost of $3 million, nor have they kept a
separate residence in Trump Tower which costs $183 million a year.
MCCLINTOCK: Pardon me, but I remember the cost of Obama trips to Hawaii.
They were enormous.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: To put Barack Obama`s travel costs in perspective, the conservative
watchdog group
Judicial Watch estimates Obama spent around $96 million on travel over
eight years, or roughly $12 million a year. Politico estimates each one of
Donald Trump`s trips to Mar-a-Lago cost taxpayers $3.6 million, so roughly
$18 million for five trips, meaning Trump`s spent in two months what
President Obama averaged over 18 months.
But despite expecting a coal miner to fund the president`s golf trips,
Trump`s budget director made it clear they have no interest in extending
that same generosity to, for instance, meals for the sick and home bound
senior citizens.
And that`s proving tough for members of their own party to stomach. We`ll
discuss that next.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MICK MULVANEY, DIRECTOR, OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET: Regarding the
question as to climate change, I think the president was fairly
straightforward, we`re not spending money on that anymore. We consider
that to be a waste of your money to go out and do that. Meals on Wheels
sounds great, again that`s a state decision to fund that particular
portion, so we take the federal money and give it to the states and say,
look, we want to give you money for programs that don`t work. I can`t
defend that anymore.
After school programs, generally. They`re supposed to be educational
programs, right, that`s what they`re supposed to do. They`re supposed to
help kids who can`t - who don`t get fed at home get fed so they do better
in school. Guess what, there`s no demonstrable evidence they`re actually
doing that. There`s no demonstrable evidence they`re actually helping
results. They`re helping kids do better in school.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: President Trump`s budget director, at times gleeful, describing the
ruthless plan to gut funding for programs like Meals on Wheels and after
school lunch for low income kids.
Joining me now, Michelle Goldberg, columnist at Slate; Dean Baker, co-
director Center for Economic and Policy Research, author of “Rigged: How
Globalization and the Rules of the Modern Economy were Structured to Make
the Rich Richer.”
Dean, you`re a budget nerd and I`ve counted on you for budget commentary
for years. And I can`t decide between two things: is this a standard
Republican budget or something different?
DEAN BAKER, CENTER OF ECONOMIC AND POLICY RESEARCH: Well, it`s somewhere
in between. I mean, this is an extreme version of a Republican budget.
Basically, it`s very mean spirited. They`re going after programs that help
lower income people. This has been done before. I mean, I`m old enough to
remember Ronald Reagan. He did a lot of things like this.
In the case of President Trump, this just seems so gratuitous, though. I
mean, these are small programs, not a lot of money. And they`re very
popular programs because contrary to Mr. Mulvaney, they do work.
HAYES: Right. This is the thing that I think is fascinating, OK. There`s
a sense in which there are certain programs that are, you know, they say
programs for poor people are poor programs, right. So Medicaid for years,
right, you can cut Medicaid because it`s like those people, poor people.
MICHELLE GOLDBERG, SLATE: Right, not Medicare, yeah.
HAYES: Now, what`s happened over the years is that the economic
devastation of the financial crisis and downward mobility of huge swaths of
white America particularly, and rural White America, means that there`s
lots of folks who voted for Trump who are on Medicaid or who watch - or
seniors who are homebound and need Meals on Wheels, or Hal Rogers from
Kentucky who talks about the budget being draconian, careless and
counterproductive.
I think there`s a mismatch between who they think their voters are who they
actually are.
GOLDBERG: Well, to me, what`s amazing is that - I mean, I almost feel like
there`s a bit of optimism in that Trump being undone by his own banality,
because some of us feared when Trump was
elected that he was going to be able to – particularly when Republicans
decide that deficits don`t matter when Republicans are in power that he
would be able to shore up the new political constituency by kind of turning
them into clients of the state, you know, that he would cut things for
people who didn`t vote for him but sort of lavish gifts on those who did.
HAYES: We heard a trillion dollar infrastructure and construction jobs as
far as the eye can see kind of thing.
GOLDBERG: Right, and you know, there were things about that to support,
but also kind of worries about political implications, but no, Trump is
just doing what he always does, which is screw anyone who believes in him,
right. I mean, he`s much more of a con man than he is an authoritarian
populist.
And so he basically is just stiffing people who thought they were going to
get something from him.
HAYES: And it seems to me - I mean, one of - my favorite example is the
Appalachian Regional Council, which Dean, to your point, costs essentially
nothing in the scale of the federal government, but like does good stuff
within a region of the country that desperately needs ideas about
reinvestment.
BAKER: Yeah, no it is kind of amazing. And again, as Michelle was saying,
these are his supporters. He carried this region 3 or 4 to 1 and he`s
kicking them the face.
Let me also quickly mention something I think has been largely overlooked.
There are big cuts in the budget to the Labor Department, to the
Environmental Protection Agency and the Internal Revenue Service. The big
issue here is that these are enforcement agencies. You run the risk in
effect that Trump might be negating the laws. You have laws on the books
on the environment. If the Environmental Protection Agency doesn`t have
the money to enforce them, that becomes a joke. Same with the wage and
hour laws with the Labor Department and taxes.
We know - the IRS commissioner says we get $4 in tax revenue for every
dollar we spend on enforcement. So this budget cut costs us money.
HAYES: There was also this moment, this sort of American First moment
yesterday that I just want to play the clip of on this St. Patty`s Day, and
take a minute to recognize.
This is Mick Mulvaney talking - responding to question about a famine, a
humanitarian crisis that`s unfolding right now in Africa. Take a listen.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The United Nations says the world is currently facing
the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II, 20 million
people in four countries facing starvation or famine, yet you`re cutting
funding to the UN, cutting funding to the foreign aid budget. Are you
worried that some of the most vulnerable people on Earth will suffer as a
result?
MULVANEY: We`re absolutely reducing funding to the UN and to the various
foreign aid programs, including those run by the UN and other agencies.
That should come as a surprise to no one who watched the campaign.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: All right, this is a man named Mick Mulvaney celebrating St.
Patty`s Day with shamrocks in his pocket just blithely dismissing a concern
of a famine which is, of course, the thing
that sent Irish people here to this country, the famous Irish famine that
the world got together, the U.S. sent two naval ships to Ireland to help
people there.
I was sort of astounded by that moment.
GOLDBERG: I mean, what did people say that like hypocrisy is the debt that
vice pays to virtue? I mean, to me what`s amazing is that you`re supposed
to at least pretend to care about people dying en masse from starvation.
And they can`t even put on a show of concern.
HAYES: Dean, that was the whole thing yesterday. The performance by
Mulvaney. I think Michelle put her finger on it, it was sort of blithe and
glib, like the sort of joy he seemed to be taking in the whole enterprise.
BAKER: It was certainly that.
One more thing I think is really important to point out, this is pocket
change for us. It`s life and death for those people. We spend less than 1
percent on the budget on foreign aid. I should emphasize that, because
polls regularly show people think a third of the budget goes to foreign
aid. If I thought a third of the budget went to foreign aid, I would be
unhappy, too. It`s 1 percent. You could make it zero and it doesn`t
affect your taxes.
HAYES: Right. Michelle Goldberg, and Dean Baker, thank you.
All right. Next week is going to be a big week around here, because I kick
off my book tour for my new book A Colony in a Nation, which you can pre-
order right now. It will probably get to you on Tuesday if you do.
I`ll give you a little more info on what the book is about next week
including where the title comes from, but for now I`d say it`s a book about
law and order, race and policing and why the Founding Fathers would have
been sympathetic to the grievances of Black Lives Matter, really.
Starting Tuesday, I will be in Washington, D.C. I head to Boston on
Wednesday, then Thursday I`ll be in Philadelphia, just the first few stops.
Check out our Facebook page for more details. Some events are selling out.
And that is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right
now.
