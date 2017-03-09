All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 3/9/2017

Transcript:

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: This will be a plan where you can

choose your plan. And you know what the plan is? This is the plan.

HAYES: The hard sell gets harder.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We`re not jamming this down

people`s throats.

HAYES: As the Republican calls to slow down and start over mount,

Trumpcare, takes two steps forward in the dark of night.

PAUL RYAN, UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER: The closest we

will ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare.

HAYES: Tonight, are staunch conservatives starting to wobble? Plus -

MICHAEL FLYNN, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR: Crooked Hillary Clinton,

leave this race now!

HAYES: The stunning news that Michael Flynn was a literal foreign agent

while he was working to elect Donald Trump.

SPICER: I don`t believe that that was known.

HAYES: Was the Trump campaign guilty of pay for play?

TRUMP: It`s called pay for play.

HAYES: And never mind Bannon, Miller, and Flynn.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The era of the pajama boy is over. And the alpha males

are back.

HAYES: From dozens of lobbyists, to professional survivalists.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Prep-ers would smash it up.

HAYES: Propublica`s exhaustive new report of the 400 Trump hires you`ve

never heard of, when ALL IN starts, right now.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. Republicans today,

continued their shock-and-awe strategy to slam Trumpcare through Congress,

today. Despite massive pushback, the approach is getting results for now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: This is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing

Obamacare. The time is here, the time is now. This is the moment, and

this is the closest this will ever happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: When Paul Ryan says the time is now, he is not kidding. Trumpcare

proponents are rushing headlong to pass the bill through Congress at an

unprecedented pace. Prompting objections, even from many Republicans,

among them Senator. Tom Cotton who tweeted today, “too my friends in

House, pause, start over, get it right, don`t get it fast.”

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM COTTON, UNITED STATES SENAOR FROM ARKANSAS: Senator McConnell and

every other Senator is well aware of where I stand, and frankly, where many

Republican Senators stand who are troubled by the breakneck pace at which

the House is operating. And the fact, that this bill as written today,

simply would not pass the Senate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: In 2009, the passage of Obamacare took more than a year - a time

frame that was far too fast for Republicans who complained the law was

being, as they liked to say, jammed down their throats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MITCH MCCONNELL, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM KENTUCKY: We`re being told, we

must rush to pass this legislation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We need to slow down, and get it right. Like mom

used to say, you rush, and you make mistakes.

MIKE PENCE, UNITED STATES VICE PRESIDENT: I have never seen greater

evidence, that Washington, D.C. is out of touch with the American people.

Than the fact that Democrats, are going to continue in their head long rush

to pass a government takeover of healthcare.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was in November. Now, House Republicans say, they`ll pass

their bill in the next few weeks. Today, just three days after introducing

the bill, they passed it through a pair of committees on party line votes

after a pair of all night sessions moving forward. Despite the fact that,

Congressional Budget Office has yet to score the plan. So, we don`t know,

nor have an estimate, of how much it will cost, or crucially, how many

millions of Americans will lose their healthcare. Today, the Brookings

Institution said, the CBO will likely estimate that at least 15 million

people will lose coverage if Trumpcare passes. The White House, is already

playing the estimate down.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: The irony of the score is that the CBO was way off the last time.

If you`re looking to the CBO for accuracy, you`re looking in the wrong

place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The reason Trumpcare proponents are moving so quickly is simple.

With each and every day that passes, the list of people and institutions

opposed to their bill, which already includes the AARP, every Democrat on

the record, and many Congressional Republicans, gets even longer.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK SCHUMER, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM NEW YORK: Look, no one likes

this bill. Hospitals, Doctors, Governors, Conservatives, Liberal, non-

partisan groups and, most of all, the people who will no longer have

affordable health care.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: This graphic shows just some of the non-partisan groups that have

come out against the bill. In a remarkable move, the Chief Medical Officer

for Medicaid has come out against it as well. Andrey Ostrovsky tweeting:

“Despite political messaging from others at HHS, I align with the experts

from the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of

Pediatrics, and the American Medical Associations in the opposition to the

American Healthcare Act.”

Some huge insurers also skeptical to the GOP`s Obamacare replacement

objecting to two critical components, the tax credit structure, and changes

to Medicaid expansion funding. Today, House Speaker Paul Ryan, used a

power point presentation in an attempt to win over the skeptics. Again,

pushing the false claim one central, to make to make a case for a piece of

legislation that few seemed to like, that Obamacare is collapsing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: This law is in the middle of a collapse, and people are quickly

losing their choices. Here is what is happening under a law that is

collapsing. It`s not working, that`s why it`s in a death spiral. It`s a

death spiral. It`s collapsing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now, more on that death spiral claim and its dubious province,

later in the show. And as for President Trump, he`s also in what the White

House calls “full sell mode on the bill.” Meeting today with key members

of congress, to talk budget and healthcare. He tweeted this afternoon:

“Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We

are talking to many groups and it will end, in a beautiful picture.”

Joining me now, Republican Congressman Steve King of Iowa. And

Congressman, a lot of your colleagues, particularly the more conservative

colleagues in the House and Senate are in open revolt at the pace and

process with which this bill is being considered. Are you one of those

individuals?

STEVE KING, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM IOWA: I`m not an open revolt,

but I am concerned about us not being able to get some of our conservative

principles plugged into this legislation. So, I`m with those folks on the

policy side of this thing, but not on the revolutionary side.

HAYES: Well, let me ask you this - I mean, did you feel that the

Affordable Care Act was passed too quickly?

KING: We fought it for a long time but in the end, it was jammed through

us. And these are the words that I`ve longed use by hook, by crook, and by

legislative shenanigan. And the Democrats will admit that, I borrowed

those words from them. But these considered analysis of the public is what

we really need to have. It needed to happen then under Obamacare, it needs

to happen now. And we shouldn`t be in such a hurry that the public doesn`t

get a chance to weigh in, examine this, and make their recommendations.

HAYES: Right. So, the House version of that ACA bill was introduced by

Nancy Pelosi in mid-July 2009. It got voted on the floor in November. So,

it was six months. Does six months seem like an adequate or more proper

framework to go through hearings? Have public airing of this?

KING: Well, that seems like a plenty long time when we look back on that.

I didn`t realize it was six months before we go to that November 7th vote.

I remember that exact date.

HAYES: That`s right.

KING: So - but, you know, if we had - if we had four or five weeks to work

this through, that would I think to be an appropriate amount of time. The

country is much more attuned to health insurance policy than they were

then. I don`t know if it takes as long to examine these things. Plus, the

public`s experienced, they know what they don`t want. And I don`t think

we`ve come to a consensus on what they want.

HAYES: Yes. When you say, we know what they don`t want, what do you make

of the fact that polling shows majority approval for the Affordable Care

Act?

KING: Oh, gosh, I`d say that`s a surprise to me. And it`s - I`m surprised

because the other data that I`ve seen along the way - I haven`t checked it

in most recently. I wouldn`t think my colleagues would be as eager to

repeal Obamacare, if the polling show that people want to keep it. But I`m

eager to repeal it, of course, you know that.

HAYES: Yes. Well, that`s what`s interesting, right? I mean, it is the

case this bill was unpopular for a long time, you know, 45 percent, 40

percent support. It now is majority support and 63 percent want to see it

kept or expanded. You want to see it essentially, repealed? Done away

with?

KING: I want it - I want it all ripped out by the roots. I want to repeal

every word of it. I wrote the repeal bill in the middle of the night,

March 23rd, 2010. Those 40 words end with “as if it had never been

enacted.” And that`s the bill that I`d like to see go from the House which

is passed in the past, over to the Senate, and set it on Mitch McConnell`s

desk. So, we start fresh. I say we have a bad foundation, we need to

start fresh and rewrite this thing from a fresh start without being

encumbered by some of the base work in Obamacare. And if there are good

pieces of that, we can put them back in by consensus rather than try to

save something.

HAYES: How many - how many people in your district are on the exchanges,

Congressman?

KING: I don`t know that number. You may have that in front of you, Chris,

but I don`t know that number.

HAYES: It`s about 11,000 or so. Do you know what`s going to happen to

them under this replace bill? Have you talked to constituents?

Particularly, in rural areas who are going to be paying more on out of

pocket under this plan?

KING: Well, of course we don`t have that data because - first of all, we

just got a look at this bill that`s been offered. And I have a whole

series of proposals that I think we should do. But I will say on balance,

if the American people had to decide between continuing with Obamacare the

way it is and trying to subsidize it, and supplement it so it doesn`t go

under; or going back the way we were? I`d be for going back the way we

were, and then start the process of the reform of the existing healthcare

system. And I think more people are better off that way.

HAYES: I just want to get you on the record here. So, you think the

healthcare system before the Affordable Care Act with no changes, just

right back to that, is superior to the one we have now?

KING: Absolutely, I believe that.

HAYES: Let me ask you this -

KING: And it left us a foundation where we can start to improve our

healthcare and delivery system.

HAYES: Let me ask you this, the bet that Steve Scalise and Paul Ryan and

others in leadership are making, is that everyone will roll over? That

they`re going to basically make you walk the plank on this. They`re not

going to listen to anything you say. They`re not going take any changes,

and McCarthy was clear about that today. They`re going to make you vote

for this bill, whether you like it or not. Are you going to vote for it?

KING: Well, I have a lean no today. And I owe my constituents, and

everybody in this country, my best effort and my best judgement. And I

think that we ought to have an opportunity to bring amendments to this

legislation. They`ve got ways to go before they can say they`re close

enough to have enough votes to, let`s just say, make the pitch that it`s

the only train, and it`s leaving town. That`s what I think we`ll soon hear

out of the whips team. But here`s what I said, that we need - we should

not be advancing refundable tax credits. In the end, you`re borrowing

money from China, and Saudi Arabia, and the American people, to put that

money out front. We`re better off to make everybody`s premiums tax

deductible. That`s one.

HAYES: Yes. I just want to - is it important to see what the scoring -

you`re talking about the deficit there, right? Deficit spending. Is it

important to see what the CBO scoring is?

KING: Well, that is important, yes. And, but we know that the CBO scoring

was way off on Obamacare. And so, we`re confidents since CBO scoring isn`t

so great -

HAYES: Yes, it wasn`t good.

KING: But we should get a sense, of at least, what they think. Now, we

should get a sense of what they think.

HAYES: OK. Representative Steve King, thank you for being with us. I

appreciate it.

KING: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Joining me now, Congressman - Republican Congressman Leonard Lance,

of New Jersey, Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee which

advanced the healthcare bill this afternoon. Congressman, you`re a yes on

this bill I take it?

LEONARD LANCE, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM NEW JERSEY: I was a yes in

committee today, based upon the bill as it exists today. And we`ve just

completed a 27-hour marathon committee hearing.

HAYES: Why are you rushing so fast?

LANCE: I don`t think we`re rushing. It came out of Energy and Commerce,

and out of ways and means. But now, Chris, it goes to the Budget

Committee, and it has to go through the Budget Committee, and then the

Rules Committee, and then of course it`s put on the floor. And whatever we

do, then goes to the Senate.

HAYES: Right. How many hearings - open hearings with witness testimony

and the like, have you had on this bill?

LANCE: We`ve had a series of hearings over the last several years on the

Affordable Care Act –

HAYES: No, in this Congress, though. How many hearings in this Congress

on this bill?

LANCE: We have gone to the American people with Paul Ryan`s better way.

And we campaigned on the fact that we were going to improve the system.

And I think that`s what we`ve done.

HAYES: Right. No, I totally get that. But, right. No, I get that. But

there`s legislative language now. I`m just curious, how many hearings has

your committee had on this bill?

LANCE: We had a 27-hour marathon session, and I think all of the issues

were vetted. And I was very proud of the committee in our bipartisan

capacity.

HAYES: The one that went through the night. But how many hearings with

witnesses called to offer their expert testimony, whether that`s doctors,

people from the insurance industry, other folks. How many hearings has

your committee had on this bill?

LANCE: We`ve had a series of hearings over the last several years on the

issue. And we campaigned, Chris, on this matter over the course of the

election cycle.

HAYES: But in this Congress - in this Congress - I`m sorry, I don`t want

to belabor this. But in this Congress, in my understanding in this

Congress on this legislation, there have been zero hearings but for the 27-

hour marathon markup that went through the night. Is that correct?

LANCE: And also, the marathon in the ways and means committee. And also,

the fact, that we have explained our position and it was completely

transparent over the course of the 27 hours. And I think - thought it was

an excellent discussion on both the Republican and the Democratic side.

HAYES: Congressman, you`re talking about a fifth of the American economy.

You`re talking about maybe 15 million people losing health insurance, and

you`re saying that 27 hours going through the night is sufficient?

LANCE: I think that we have to move forward. I suspect, that when it gets

to the Senate there will be discussion there. But I do think the American

people, Chris, want us to reform Obamacare and I am committed to doing

that.

HAYES: How many people in your district are on the exchanges?

LANCE: I would say roughly 5,000 or so, Chris?

HAYES: My understanding from Kaiser Family Foundation is it`s as much as

four times that, I think it`s much more like 20,000. Have you talked to

them about what would happen to them? Particularly, say, a 60-year-old who

makes $20,000 to $40,000, who could be looking at $7,000 to $9,000 or more

out of pocket?

LANCE: Yes, I`ve had a series of town hall meetings as I`m sure you`re

aware. At one town hall meeting we had 1400 people, and then at a second

town hall meeting we had 900 people. And so, yes, I`ve tried to discuss

these matters with constituents in the district.

HAYES: Yes, and this is - and this is genuinely commendable, we`ve lauded

you on it for this program; many colleagues did not. Those town halls

happened before the bill legislation was introduced? Am I correct?

LANCE: These matters with constituents in the district.

HAYES: Yes, and this is genuinely commendable. We`ve lauded for you on it

for this program, many of your colleagues did not. Those town halls

happened before the bill legislation was introduced. Am I correct?

LANCE: Certainly we had our principles -

HAYES: Not, but that -

LANCE: But yes it was - yes, it was before the bill was introduced.

HAYES: So, if I were in your district say, and I were on the exchange in

60 years old in making $20,000 and saw that my out-of-pocket cost were

going to go up by $7,000, I didn`t know that when you had the town halls.

Now that the bill actually exists, I do know that. Do you see why it might

be important to have hearings or some exchanges with constituents on that

fact?

LANCE: I certainly have a series of exchanges with constituents and will

continue to do so. And I hope that we are improving the system because the

system needs improving. So, many of my constituents have come into our

offices in New Jersey indicating that the – it`s unaffordable for them

under their healthcare plans and that their deductibles have increased

dramatically, their co-pays have increased dramatically, and I think we can

do a better job. And I think this is a step in the right direction.

HAYES: So, is that the benchmark for you? Because it seems to me that I

hear that problem identified by members of Congress across the aisle, all

right. High deductibles, high co-pies, premiums going up, right? That`s

the main complaint. The question on that is –

LANCE: That is one of the complaints.

HAYES: Is that the benchmark by which the solution should be judged?

Which is to say, are you saying your constituent, we will bring those costs

down and can you look them in the eyes and promise that will happen?

LANCE: I certainly believe that is the goal and I certainly think we have

to improve the system that exists now because the system that exists now

has really been so difficult for those who have been under healthcare

coverage through their employment. And their deductibles have increased

dramatically, their co-pays have increased dramatically and I think we have

to do a better job. I also think Chris, that we should maintain portions of

what occurred under Obamacare, pre-existing conditions, for example, young

people on their parents` policies until they`re 26. And I have argued

internally that we should at least, to some extent, continue the Medicaid

enhancement.

HAYES: I want to ask you about that Medicaid enhancement. Final question

for you. You have hospitals in your district, I would imagine?



LANCE: Yes, of course.

HAYES: OK. What will be the effect on most hospitals and about the folks

who are dependent on Medicaid when the Medicaid expansion is phased out?



LANCE: The Medicaid expansion is not being phased out. It`s that the

percentage that will be paid by the federal government will be at the

regular Medicaid match. Not at the –

HAYES: Right, but they`re going to cut off - they`re going to cut off new

enrollees which is ultimately going to sort of set it on the glide path to

zero.

LANCE: States will have the ability to continue with new enrollees so long

as the match will be at the regular match, not at the enhanced match.

HAYES: Right.

LANCE: I would prefer the enhanced match but –



HAYES: What is the affect going to be for the hospitals and for the poor

folks in your district who depend on Medicaid?



LANCE: I think that they will be able to continue to have Medicaid because

I believe that New Jersey will continue the program. New Jersey is one of

those states, of course, that expanded Medicaid and I hope and expect that,

that will continue to be the case. And privately within my caucus, I have

indicated that I think that this should be a continuation of Medicaid

expansion and that was contained in our bill today.



HAYES: That`s quite a roll of the dice. Congressman Leonard Lance, I

appreciate it as always. Thank you, Sir.



LANCE: Thank you very much.

HAYES: Still to come today, we learned the President`s former National

Security Adviser worked as a foreign agent during the Trump campaign. And

I do not mean that metaphorically. I mean he was literally registering –

he registered as a foreign agent. The stunning details on what it means

for the on-going cloud of suspicion around the President ahead.



Plus, the death of the death spiral talking point. Debunking the

Republicans` favorite fear-mongering over the imminent demise of Obamacare

in two minutes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK BERTOLINI, AETNA CEO: So, there isn`t enough money in the ACA today

as it`s structured, even with its fees and taxes to support the population

that needs to be served?

DENNIS BERMAN, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL FINANCIAL EDITOR: So that says to

me – what you`re saying there is Obamacare functionally is dead because

financially it`s not sustainable?

BERTOLINI: It is in a death spiral.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The CEO of Aetna on February 15th, saying Obamacare was in a death

spiral. And that was welcome news for republicans who want to kill

Obamacare and who jumped on the death spiral talking point.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RYAN: The CEO of Aetna, another large insurance carrier, said that

Obamacare is in a death spiral, his words.

GREG WALDEN, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM OREGON: The CEO of Aetna said

it`s in a death spiral. Those aren`t our words, those are his words.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The head of Aetna says we`re in a death spiral.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The CEO of Aetna said that Obamacare is in a death

spiral.

WALDEN: The CEO of Aetna said it`s in a death spiral.

RYAN: Obamacare is in a death spiral. It is not getting any better, it`s

getting worse. That`s the CEO of one of America`s leading health insurance

companies, Aetna, said this just a couple weeks ago.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Here is what they are not telling you, which is that the context in

which the Aetna CEO said that. You see, Aetna had been trying to merge

with rival Humana, and they threatened to pull out of the exchanges if the

Obama Justice Department did not approve the merger. Don`t take my word

for it.

A federal judge, in blocking that merger, pointed out Aetna`s actions and

its motives. I quote here, “Aetna tried to leverage its participation in

the exchanges for favorable treatment from DOJ regarding the proposed

merger. Aetna`s CEO Bertolini`s deposition, Aetna`s counsel stated that if

Aetna was not `happy` with the results of an upcoming meeting regarding the

merger, we`re just going to pull out of all of the exchanges.” The judge

even pointed to a smoking-gun letter from Aetna`s CEO to the Justice

Department Antitrust Division, quoting Aetna CEO “We believe it is very

likely we would need to leave the public exchange business entirely and

plan for additional business efficiencies should our deal ultimately be

blocked.”

Now, it`s also true Aetna had been losing money in the new exchanges, but

it must have been expecting that to change as late as July 19, 2016, the

company was still planning to expand its footprint to as many as 20 states.

But, after the Justice Department sued Aetna to block the merger with

Humana, Aetna announced it would cut its participation in the exchanges

from 15 states down to 4. And that`s when its CEO subsequently unleashed

the death spiral remark.

Joining me now, Congresswoman Karen Bass of California. And,

Congresswoman, your colleagues across the aisle have been making a lot of

the death spiral. They`ve quoted the Aetna CEO particularly; they keep

saying that Obamacare is collapsing. What is – what is your response to

that?

KAREN BASS, UNITED STATES CONGRESSWOMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: Well, you know,

especially coming from the State of California which is one of the reasons

why Obamacare has been successful nationwide, because California, the

population is so large. I just think that that is the fear-mongering that

they are using to justify what they`re getting ready to do, which is

potentially cut 15 million people off of health care coverage.

I don`t believe there`s a death spiral. I don`t believe that it`s getting

ready to collapse. That`s certainly not the case in California.

HAYES: I mean, you`re a congressperson, and you – you`re going to have to

vote on this at some point. I mean, do you have insurance company

lobbyists for instance coming to you saying, “This isn`t a death spiral,

it`s exploding, you need to bail us out, you need to do something?”

BASS: No, I don`t. You know, the insurance companies have not been

lobbying us. I mean, this has been a big win for the insurance companies.

Requiring everybody to have insurance coverage? You know, it`s definitely

been a big win. You know, in California, we certainly attempted to pass a

couple of ballot measures that would give our insurance commissioner more

control over keeping the premiums lower. But the insurance companies put

in tens of millions of dollars and defeated those initiatives.

So, a lot of the problems that people say are because of Obamacare, they`re

not necessarily because of the Affordable Care Act, it`s because there`s

not enough control on the insurance companies themselves.

HAYES: So, how long have you been in Congress, Congresswoman?

BASS: I`m in my seventh year now and I have voted over 60 times against

the repeal.

HAYES: So let me ask you this, your seventh year now. Have you ever seen

a piece of legislation of this magnitude and being moved this quickly in

your congressional career?

BASS: No, absolutely not. And ironically, isn`t this the same thing the

republicans accused the democrats of doing a year before I got here? You

know, they – we are voting on this bill and it hasn`t even been scored by

the CBO.

Now, we`re expecting the CBO score in the next couple of days, but right

now, we believe the CBO is going to show that about 15 million people will

lose their coverage.

HAYES: Do you think there is any way to stop this in the house? I mean,

it is sort of remarkable to watch leadership go to work. And I`ve spoken

to some of your republican colleagues, obviously, to basically ram this

through. What are your options in the minority there?

BASS: Well, hopefully that there will be enough republicans that refuse to

vote for it. You know, there weren`t enough in committees, but listening

to my colleagues that are in those committees, I heard that the speaker

himself, personally had to come to the committee and twist some arms. So,

I don`t know if they have the capacity to twist as many arms as would be

needed to pass it off the floor, but we`ll certainly see.

HAYES: One of the arguments that your colleagues are making across the

aisle, republicans, is that – Paul Ryan called this an act of mercy. I

mean, his argument is it`s – the whole thing is floundering, it`s

imploding; what we`re doing is going to be best for people, and in fact,

we`re doing this to look out for the least of these, in biblical terms.

BASS: Oh, yes. And it`s absolutely not the case because it`s going to be

the least of these who lose coverage, especially people who come from

expensive states like California or like Los Angeles or San Francisco.

So, older people, low income who live in high-income areas are definitely

going to be the losers and, you know, much respect for the speaker, but

this is the person who wants to, in my opinion, take Medicare and turn it

into vouchers. This is going to be an extremely deep cut to Medicare.

And so, the consequences of this, I think, are going to be very severe.

It`s going to remind me back to the days when I worked in the emergency

room in Los Angeles county, when people would come into the emergency room

extremely ill. And that, ironically, of course, is what cost so much money

when people come in ill.

HAYES: Right. All right. Congresswoman Karen Bass, thank you.

BASS: Thanks for having me.

HAYES: Still to come, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

admits to acting as a foreign agent while working with then-candidate Trump

during the presidential campaign. Those details, ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The Trump administration`s revised travel ban is facing mounting

opposition. Today, several states joined Hawaii`s lawsuit against the new

executive order and the State of Washington maintaining that the court

injunction on the first travel ban should apply to this one as well.

Meanwhile, the other executive order the administration issued on

immigration, one which expanded the categories eligible for deportation

continues to be implemented across the country day by day. And this is

what it looks like on the ground.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Immigration authorities arrested a 22-year-old

dreamer shortly after she participated in a pro-immigrant news conference

in Jackson, Mississippi. There, Daniel Vargas, who was brought to the U.S.

illegally as a child, asked President Trump to protect her from deportation

because her deferral expired.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A veteran faces the fight of his life. Miguel Perez,

Jr., was born in Mexico but grew up here in Chicago. He served two tours

in Afghanistan. Now, Perez faces a deportation hearing because of a non-

violent drug offense.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez who was apprehended by ICE

agents the last Tuesday. Romulo has lived in the U.S. for more than 25

years. ICE agents took him as he was dropping off his 12 and 13-year-old

daughters at school.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYS: Now, defenders of this new far more aggressive deportation stance

will tell you that

the people being handcuffed and carted off all broke the law. And this all

part of the president`s way of making good on his promise of law and order.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When I take the oath of office next year, I will restore law and

order to our country. In this race for the White House, I am the law and

order candidate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Over the past year and a half, I`ve been working on a book about

law and order called

The Colony in a Nation. What I`ve come to realize, what I argue in the

book is that law and order as defined by Richard Nixon all the way through

Donald Trump really isn`t about law, it`s about order.

Because if it were about law, well, then how can you explain a president

who admitted to and

boasted about repeated sexual assault and was accused by multiple women of

the same? A president whose company, according to recent reporting in The

New Yorker, very well could have violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices

Act, a president whose own attorney general stands accused of perjury by a

U.S. senator for deceiving a senate committee under oath.

Heck, if you want to be literal about breaking immigration law, there`s

even pretty decent evidence that the First Lady of the United States

herself was paid for work while in the U.S. on a tourist visa which is, you

guessed it, against the law.

So don`t be confused. It`s not about law. What it`s about is order and

promising his most ardent

supporters their place in that order. And if that means deporting veterans

and snatching fathers on their way to drop off their kids, well, then so

be it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has now admitted

that while working as a top campaign adviser to the Trump campaign, he was

also working as a foreign agent. The Associated Press reported that just

this week Flynn filed paperwork with the Justice Department to

retroactively register as a foreign agent for $530,000 worth of lobbying

work that, quote, “could be construed to have principally benefited the

republic of Turkey.”

You see, Flynn used to have a company called Flynn Intel Group, which was

registered with congress as a lobbying organization and from August through

November of last year – meaning during the campaign and even after the

election – Flynn`s consulting firm was hired by a Turkish businessman with

ties to Turkey`s President Erdogan. And, according to the paperwork Flynn

filed with the Justice

Department, part of his lobbying contract including pressuring U.S.

officials to take action against a political opponent of Erdogan, Fethullah

Gulen, a man who lives here in America.

On election day, The Hill published an op-ed written by Flynn calling on

the United States to extradite Gulen writing, quote, “we should not provide

him a safe haven.”

Flynn`s final payment of $145,000 came on November 14, 2016, six days after

the election.

Mind you, all of this was happening while Flynn was working as a topped

adviser for Donald Trump, and while that campaign was accusing Hillary

Clinton of engaging in pay for play with foreign governments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: One of the main things that Hillary Clinton was hiding she was

hiding her pay for play scandal as secretary of state.

Hillary is the one who engaged in a corrupt pay for play scheme at the

State Department.

We`ve just learned she tried to get $12 million from the king of Morocco

for an appearance, one appearance, more pay for play.

Joining me now, Charlie Pierce, writer at large for Esquire.

I have to say, honestly, honestly, it`s stunning. I mean, the guy was –

he was working as a foreign agent without anyone knowing apparently – Sean

Spicer today saying the campaign didn`t know it - while he was a top

adviser in the campaign.

CHARLIE PIERCE, ESQUIE: Well, I don`t believe for a second that the

current president of the United States didn`t know. I mean, for a long

time it was just he and Michael Flynn on the campaign trail.

See that`s what I think what people have forgotten given the fact that he

actually won the election, is that at the beginning, very similar to what`s

going on with the cabinet now, he couldn`t get many people to work for him.

He was running that campaign on a skeleton crew.

Jeff Sessions came aboard early and Michael Flynn was there from – Michael

Flynn was present at the creation. And, you know, I mean, he`s surrounded

by a bunch of people who seem very comfortable working in the universe of

kleptocracies, so I`m sure he just found – you know, he found

a way to get paid and he took it.

HAYES: Well, and the question I have here – I mean, first of all, there`s

two avenues of this. One is to me it shows the importance of legislation

that requires disclosure, right. We know this

now confirmed because of the Foreign Agent Registration Act. You know, we

don`t know the president`s tax records. We don`t know his foreign business

interests. Like, all of the same things that may apply, lord knows what is

out there.

This happened under everyone`s noses. There was some reporting - Chuck

Ross at The Daily Caller, Michael Isikoff at Yahoo! But we know about this

because of disclosure requirements and we don`t have them as they pertain

to the president of the United States.

PIERCE: No, we absolutely don`t. And at this point, would you be

surprised if Michael Flynn had announced today that he was a registered

agent for one of the moons of Neptune? We don`t know a lot about a lot of

people in this administration. And as I think you mentioned at the top of

the show, we`re just now finding out the people they are hiring under the

radar maybe a little bit wilder even than Michael Flynn was.

HAYES: Well, that`s exactly right. And we also have the problem of, you

know, this is him coming – first of all, by the way, the timing on the

hill op-ed is amazing. It`s election day in America. This guy is the most

prominent national security adviser, everyone`s heading to the polls,

what`s going to happen to america and he`s publishing an op-ed being like

we should extradite the dissident opponent of the guy who is paying my

paycheck to lobby for, because I think he did it on that day because he

thought Trump was going to lose and he was at peak influence on election

day.

PIERCE: Well, either that or he thinks there are a lot of Erdogan fans in

Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

HAYES: That`s right, the huge Fetullah Gulen…

PIERCE: There clearly aren`t any in Pennsylvania, because that`s where

this guy is, right?

So I think he was definitekly pitching for the Erdogan vote in Okana-

Milwaukee (ph).

HAYES: And then you have got the fact that we still don`t know a lot about

the allegations

of collusion with Russia, whether they happened or not. And this is yet

another revelation of essentially contact, collusion with a foreign

government in this case, you know, documented in front of our faces that we

did not know about before.

PIERCE: Right. I mean, obviously the ethics of dealing with foreign

governments within the Trump campaign were not the conventional form of

ethics of dealing with a foreign government. Pretty much it seems like it

was get it while you can from whomever you can.

HAYES: Charlie Pierce, thanks for joining us.

PIERCE; Thanks, Chris. Hey, Chris, good luck with the book.

HAYES: Thank you.

Still to come, if you liked having Michael Flynn in the White House, then

you`re going to

love your new special assistant to the secretary of the Department of

Labor. The incredible investigation into all the hires you have not heard

about coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, all week Press Secretary Sean Spicer has been

forced to defend the GOP health care bill before the White House press

corps. And yesterday, he found himself making this promise.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SPICER: This was a full effort to reach out to members in the House and

the Senate. It`s going through regular order in the House. Every member

of the House and the Senate will be able to have their opportunity to have

amendments offered through the committee process and on the floor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: So, taking heat over the Republican health care bill, Spicer says

everyone gets to

offer amendments, which sounds pretty good, right? Democrats thought so.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LOUISE SLAUGHTER, (D) NEW YORK: The White House indicated today we

would have an open rule on the ACA repeal bill.

And Mr. Spicer said “every member of the House and Senate will be able to

have their opportunity to have amendments offered well through the

committee process and on the floor.” We are very excited to hear this news

because he said every member so that translates to an open rule.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: But not everyone on Capitol Hill was very excited by Sean Spicer`s

comments. Actually, the chairman of the House rules committee, Pete

Sessions, was absolutely not very excited. And that`s Thing 2 in 60

seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: How did Pete Sessions, the Republican chair of the House rules

committee react

to the White House claim that every member of congress can offer amendments

to the health care bill? Well, watch for yourself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JIM MCGOVERN, (D) MASSACHUSETTS: Under your definition of “every

member” would Democrats be included in that?

REP. PETE SESSIONS, (R) TEXAS: I`m sorry, my definition?

MCGOVERN: I mean, in the rules committee? I mean…

SESSIONS: Let me ask you this, are we in reference to what the press

secretary…

MCGOVERN: Yeah, the press secretary said that…

SESSIONS: Well, that is an entirely different article of the constitution.

MCGOVERN: Would you be saying that the press secretary was wrong in making

the declaration that we would essentially have an open rule?

SESSIONS: You know what, I will just point blank say that I would

encourage Mr. Spicer if

he thinks he`s going to start talking about my business give me a darned

call.

MCGOVERN: I`ll pass that on.

(LAUGHTER)

SESSIONS: I try not to get in his business and I don`t appreciate him

getting in my business.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: OK. But that`s not all, Congressman Sessions couldn`t resist

adding one more little

comment about the new press secretary.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SESSIONS: I`ve known Sean and his parents. I think he`s from Rhode

Island. Fine young man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VDIEO CLIP)

CURTIS ELLIS: The fact is that the people are dying, the jobs have gone

overseas and back in the 1960s this plan was hatched, the plan to eliminate

the white working people, eliminate the blue-collar working people from

positions of power in the Democratic Party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Last May, a guy named Curtis Ellis was a guest on Steve Bannon`s

radio show. He had written a column titled “The radical left`s ethnic

cleansing of America” for a fringe web

site World Net Daily, which popularized the theory that Barack Obama wasn`t

born in the U.S.

Well, fast forward a few months and Curtis Ellis is now an employee of the

United States government serving as special assistant to the secretary of

labor in the Trump administration, that`s according to a new report from

ProPublica which obtained a list of more than 400 new political appointees

to the federal government. We`ll tell you about some of the other new

appointees, including a survivalist at the Treasury Department next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENIFIED FEMALE: Who do you envision as your end consumer?

JOHN PURDUE: I thought 14-year-old boys that want to go plink out in the

backyard would snatch this thing up, preppers would snatch it up because of

the other things we have added to it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That`s John Purdue, a self-described guerrilla warfare expert,

author of “The War of

All the People: the Nexus of Latin american Radicalism and Middle Eastern

Terrorism” and inventor of the pack bow featured on CNBC`s make me a

millionaire inventor.

It`s a bow and arrow that doubles as a compass, tent pole,walking stick,

spear fishing rig, and water purification tablet receptacle.

And according to a list of Trump administration hires obtained by

ProPublica, Purdue now

works at the Treasury Department.

There`s also Danny Tiso, newly hired to the Department of Labor. According

to ProPublica, Tiso`s his LinkedIn page says he just graduated from high

school in 2015. A local New Hampshire paper reported he made honor role in

2010 when he was in sixth grade.

I`m joined now by Justin Elliot, investigative reporter for ProRublica and

MSNBC contributor Sam Seder, host of the majority report.

Justin, let me just say, this is great reporting. You`ve got a database

folks can go check out of 400 political hires at the agencies. Normally

you would haven`t to go through a lot of effort to find

this out. Normally administrations tell you who they`re hiring.

JUSTIN ELLIOTT, PROPUBLICA: Right. And the other thing that`s different

here is that Trump is not nominating people for roles that require Senate

confirmation. He actually said the other day that he thinks that a lot of

these jobs like deputy secretary of X don`t need to be hired. And so these

people on the so-called beachhead teams in different federal agencies in

many places are the only representatives of the White House in these

agencies. So that`s what this list represents.

HAYES: I mean, so you`ve got these folks like John Purdue who wrote this

pretty kooky book, I actually went through a little bit of it, about the

nexus between jihadis and Latin American radicals. This guy is basically

there in Treasury we think as sort of the White House`s, like, eyes and

ears.

ELLIOTT: Right. I mean, we`re not sure what many of these people are

doing. I mean, as you mentioned, some of them seem to be like 23-year-old

Trump campaign staffers who like ran the campaign in Kentucky, some of them

are like real Washington people.

HAYES: Lobbyists.

ELLIOTT: Right, we found around 36, at least 36 registered – former

registered lobbyists. This is not a swamp-draining group of people.

HAYES: 36 lobbyists now working in the agencies, including a guy from a

Palantir, which is a huge defense contractor on the tech side now at the

Department of Defense.

ELLIOTT: That`s right.

There`s a guy named Jeff Burr who is the head of government relations

through the construction

industry trade association who is now at the Department of Labor and Trump

by the way during the

campaign – this doesn`t get brought up a lot, but he actually told several

interviewers that he would haven`t a problem banning lobbyists from his

administration. So there are many lobbyists. A lot of campaign people,

former hill staffers and then some of these sort of fringe types.

HAYES: Sam, I want to talk to you about a guy who`s actually not in the

agencies, he is the White House, a guy named Sebastian Gorko. We played a

little clip of him at the top of the show.

This guy is quite a colorful character. He is associated friends with

Frank Gaffney who is a sort of notorious anti-Muslim bigot. What should we

know about Sebastian Gorka?

SAM SEDER, HOST, MAJORITY REPORT: Dr. G., as I think he refers to himself.

He – I mean, he is the guy who was a Breitbart writer, I think that had

Donald Trump not won the election he would be lobbying to get on World Net

Daily television or internet television which is, you know, just gives you

– it`s not a criticism of World Net Daily television, just an indication

of where he slots in in terms of his idea set.

He is both a self-proclaimed counterterrorism expert and an anti-SJW alpha

male.

HAYES: He`s like a real Breitbart dude. He`s got - been criticized by

actual terrorism experts who have - he`s called one of them and berated

them because he was getting attacked on Twitter.

SEDER: Yes, and that audio leaked?

HAYES: He is very high up in the White House.

SEDER: He`s very high up in the White House.

We should also say to be fair to him he carries around a medal that his

father received for his

anti – well, it depends on – I mean, the history is, frankly, it`s a

medal that is widely associated with anti-Semitism from Hungary. He argues

that he can`t possibly be a neo-Nazi because he`s not a communist. He`s

done that on Hannity.

So, he`s an odd figure, but he`s highly placed in the administration. And

I can tell you, you can go back and look at some of things that he`s said

on television and Donald Trump repeats those

phrases.

HAYES: He is a Trump whisperer.

The point I mean with Gorka and with this guy who was on the honor role in

sixth grade, there is an entire sort of level of the professional

government that isn`t in there right now, right?

ELLIOTT: Right.

HAYES: The key point here is these people we`re talking about are there,

the whole level of, like, well, I served in previous administrations, I

kind of know what I`m doing, I can be confirmed by a

Senate to be a deputy, that doesn`t exist in the government right now.

ELLIOTT: Right. I mean, as we`ve seen even with these cabinet nominations

that have to go through the Senate, you have a public debate, you have

scrutiny by congress, you get to have a discussion about is the policy of

the administration on X.

The concern of some people is that by installing these beachhead teams who

wouldn`t even tell us their names, we had to file FOIA requests, these are

people that have not been exposed to the scrutiny of the senate. It`s hard

for journalists to report on them. In many cases we still sdon`t know what

they`re doing.

HAYES: We only learned about them because of you guys FOIAing them and

putting them on the public database which you can find at ProPublica, which

is a tremendous public service. Justin Elliott, Sam Seder, thank you both.

That`s All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.



