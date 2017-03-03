All in with Chris Hayes, transciprt 3/3/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: March 3, 2017

Guest: Julie Ioffe, Maxine Waters, Masha Gessen, Marielena Hincapie

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

Did you meet Sergey Kislyak in Cleveland? Did you talk to him?

CARTER PAGE, TRUMP`S FORMER FOREIGN POLICY ADVISER: I`m not going to deny

that I talked with him.

HAYES: An administration plagued by deception.

JEFF SESSIONS, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY GENERAL: I don`t recall any

discussion of the campaign in any significant way.

HAYES: Did they just get caught in a new lie?

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Why did you

soften the GOP platform on Ukraine?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I wasn`t involved in that.

HAYES: Tonight, as the White House pushes back, new reporting about

Russians, Ukraine and what transpired at the republican convention.

Plus, following the money.

TRUMP: I don`t have any deals in Russia.

HAYES: David Corn on Donald Trump oligarchs and influence.

And an ALL IN exclusive report. A draconian new DHS plans to scare women

and children away from the border.

And about those e-mails.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m very confident that our e-mail practices were in

full compliance with all of Indiana`s laws.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight the latest chapter of

the Trump administration`s on going challenges with the truth, particularly

on the subject of Russia. After what was for him a lengthy hiatus, the

President of the United States returned to Twitter today trying to deflect

attention from his embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions quote “We

should start an immediate investigation into Senator Schumer and his ties

to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite.” The President is missing the

point, however. The issue is not that Sessions met twice with the Russian

Ambassador as the Washington Post first reported earlier this week.

Senators meet with foreign emissaries all the time, as Schumer did with

Putin in 2003. The issue is that Sessions failed to disclose those

meetings in sworn testimony before the United States Senate.

The substance of the meetings may have been totally above board, it`s the

omission that raises suspicions, especially when the Ambassador comes from

a country believed at that same time to have been carrying out a campaign

to sabotage and undermine an American election. A campaign specifically

directed at Sessions political opponents. We saw a similar pattern with

Michael Flynn`s December phone calls to the Ambassador which ultimately led

to his resignation. It wouldn`t seem beyond the pale necessarily for an

incoming National Security Adviser to establish relations with a major

foreign power, but why lie about it to the Vice President and to the

American people? Why insist time and again you didn`t talk about sanctions

when, in fact, you had?

Now, yet another member of Trump`s orbit has been caught in a series of

contradiction about his ties to Russian officials. Carter Page is one four

campaign aid alleged to have had repeated contacts with Russian

intelligence during the 2016 election. In an interview with PBS, Page said

he had no meetings with any Russian officials in the last year but then,

USA Today reported he was one of two Trump advisers in addition to Jeff

Sessions to have met with the Russian Ambassador at the GOP convention.

Last night I asked Page to set the record straight.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Can I just be totally honest with you here for a second?

PAGE: Please.

HAYES: HAYES: You know, there`s this pattern here where everything in

concept – you can tell me like “yes, I met with Sergey Kislyak, I was at

this thing and there was a bunch of different ambassadors, there was one

from Germany and we talked, and there`s no smoke here.” but there`s this

pattern which you appear to be part of in which there`s this kind of like

bizarre dissembling about the basic facts of the matter. I`m just trying

to get a straight answer. Like did you meet Sergey Kislyak? In Cleveland,

did you talk to him?

PAGE: I`m not going to deny that I talked to him. Although –

HAYES: So you did talk to him.

PAGE: – I will say – I will say that I never met him anywhere outside of

Cleveland. Let`s just say that much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The RNC in Cleveland where that meeting took place was also the

site of one of the great mysteries of the campaign and of Donald Trump`s

stance on Russia. An amendment to the official republican party platform

that significantly weakened its support for Ukraine in the ongoing violent

conflict with Russia-backed rebels. According to the Washington Post,

Trump staffers wrote an amendment that stripped out the platform`s call for

providing lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine, a proposal widely supported

in GOP and foreign policy circles. But then-Campaign Chair Paul Manafort

who previously worked for Ukraine`s pro-Russian party denied the Trump

campaign had played a role.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHUCK TODD, NBC POLITICAL DIRECTOR: Everybody on the platform committee

had said it came from the Trump campaign. If not you, who?

PAUL MANAFORT, TRUMP`S FORMER CAMPAIGN CHAIR: It absolutely did not come

from the campaign. I don`t know who everybody is, but I guarantee you it

was nobody that was on the platform committee

TODD: Nobody from the Trump campaign wanted that change in the platform?

MANAFORT: No one. Zero.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Just happened out of nowhere, I guess. Asked about the platform

change, the republican nominee himself pleaded ignorance.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I wasn`t involved in that. Honestly, I was not involved –

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your people were.

TRUMP: Yes. I was not involved in that. I`d like to- I`d have to take a

look at it. But I was not involved in it –

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you know what they did?

TRUMP: They softened it, I heard. But I was not involved.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, they took away the- part of the platform calling for

provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine to defend themselves. Why is that a

good idea?

TRUMP: It`s – look, you know, I have my own ideas. He`s not going into

Ukraine, OK, just so you understand. He`s not going to go into Ukraine, all

right? You can mark it down. You can put it down. You can take it anywhere

you want –

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, he`s already there, isn`t he?

TRUMP: OK – well, he`s there in a certain way. But I`m not there. You have

Obama there

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now a former campaign staffer is contradicting the President`s

account. This is important. J.D. Gordon was director of National Security

in the Trump campaign`s policy office, he`s said to have been the other

aide with Carter Page when he met the Russian Ambassador at the RNC. And

he told CNN`S Jim Acosta that he and others advocated for GOP platform to

include language against arming Ukrainians against pro-Russian rebels.

According to Gordon, “this was in line with Trump`s views, expressed at

March national security meeting at unfinished Trump hotel.” Gordon says

“Trump said at meeting in March he didn`t want to go to world war three

over Ukraine.” Looming over all this are allegations contained in that

unverified dossier compiled by a former British Intelligence agent that

Russia would release embarrassing democratic e-mails through WikiLeaks as a

quid pro quo for the Trump campaign agreeing to sideline Russia`s

intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue. Days after the republican

platform was changed, the first DNC e-mails dropped.

I`m joined by Julia Ioffe, National Security and Foreign Policy Reporter

for the Atlantic. And Julia, the Gordon – this Gordon interview strikes

me as enormous news. Because this was always – it`s just a really strange

story, it was a strange story at the time, you saw that Chuck Todd asked

about it, Stephanopoulos, why are you so obsessed with this one portion in

the platform when you showed no interest whatsoever. If Gordon is right,

that changes things.

JULIA IOFFE, THE ATLANTIC NATIONAL SECURITY AND FOREIGN POLICY REPORTER:

Yes. I also have to add – you know, listening to this interview. I

interviewed J.D. in September and was asking him – actually about august,

I was asking him about Carter Page and he said “i don`t know who he is,

he`s not – he`s not part of the campaign, never has been never seen the

guy, don`t know who he is.”

HAYES: Wait, but they`re the people that apparently were both at that

event together.

IOFFE: There you go.

HAYES: See, this is – honestly I find myself – my default assumption is

that – I don`t know what my default assumption is. I have a skepticism

that – here`s what I would say, I have a default skepticism there`s some

massive, intricate, collusion that happened through back channels that

we`re like uncovering. But every single reaction from the Trump campaign

and people associated with it which over and over is obfuscation

dissembling just sets off my alarm. What about you?

IOFFE: Yes, I mean – but it`s also at the same time – you know, it`s the

candidate who pledged to drain the swamp unlike crooked Hillary but

ironically they`re doing the exact same thing that she did when confronted

with reports of her private e-mail server, right? Lie, dissemble, don`t

apologize, don`t give an inch, if you give an inch you look weak and then

it just – all it does is build more and more suspicion. Because you lie

one time or you deflect one time and then it turns out you were wrong. You

know, people say, well, what else is there? What else is behind each one

of your denials? I mean, it`s – you know, It`s not surprising that

they`re lying, it`s just surprising that the people who said it wouldn`t be

politics as usual that they would shake things up and not be like the

crooked politicians of Washington are behaving exactly like the crooked

politicians of Washington.

HAYES: Two things I should say. I think the Clinton campaign was

definitely defensive and deflected a lot on the e-mails.

IOFFE: Yes.

HAYES: I`m not sure if they were caught in lies in the way that have been

caught here. In fact, I`m quite certain they have not. Particularly not

the sort of scope of what we`ve seen here.

IOFFE: Yes – no. But the same kind of impulse –

HAYES: Right.

IOFFE: – to you know, circle the wagons and deflect.

HAYES: And there`s also just this – look, I mean – so here`s another

story, again. Flynn and Kushner met with Sergey Kislyak in – appears

Trump tower. OK. Now we all watched everyone come in to Trump tower. We

saw Kanye there, we saw – you know, Petraeus when he came in, somehow

there`s Bill Gates. Somehow the cameras didn`t catch Kislyak because

presumably they brought him around the back or some other way.

IOFFE: And it`s hard to miss him, he`s a big guy.

HAYES: Right. So it`s like, they had some sense that they wanted to –

IOFFE: Yes.

HAYES: What are they hiding?

IOFFE: I think we don`t know the full scope of it yet. I think we`re

still – you know, a lot of us reporters have are – been kind of feeling

around in the dark on this story and you know, finding one bit here,

finding one bit there, but we don`t have subpoena – reporters don`t have

subpoena power. We don`t have security clearances. The information is out

there. We just have access to little bits of it. So we`re kind of doing -

- you know journalistic astronomy, right?

HAYES: Right.

IOFFE: We`re kind of interpreting bits of refracted light but what things

are actually emitting that light, we don`t know. So as one former Obama

official put it, you know, there`s smoke, it smells right, we just don`t

know where the fire is.

HAYES: Yes. All right. Julia Ioffe, thanks for your time though.

Appreciate it.

Joining me now, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Democrat from California. And

Congresswoman, last time you were on the show you had extremely strong

words for the Trump campaign folks. You used Kremlin clan, you called them

scumbags, I believe there was some blowback for that. I`m curious if you -

- how you feel about those comments now, before we get into the latest

developments?

MAXINE WATERS, UNITED STATES CONGRESSWOMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: Well, we`ve

had a lot of supporters who are thrilled with the fact that I am – you

know, just so forthcoming about how I feel. Of course there are some

people who don`t like it but I feel fine. I`m absolutely fine. I`m going

to continue to do my work to do everything that I possibly can to help

connect the dots. To help encourage independent investigation or

commission. I`m going to do everything that I can to keep my colleagues

interested enough to want to fight to see exactly what happened because I

believe that there was a connection between Donald Trump`s campaign and the

Russians and the Kremlin. And I do believe that those connections are

there for a reason.

And I think that the work that – as already discovered that was done in

order to have Trump should be followed up. We shouldn`t say let our

Intelligence Agency say yes we discovered that the DNC was hacked and that

efforts were made to help Trump in this campaign and to undermine Hillary

Clinton and that`s it, we don`t have to do anything else. No. This is

serious and I think that we must continue this struggle to dig deeper to

drill deeper. I think there is a trail and I think that the Obama

administration has done everything that it can possibly do and that`s

probably been verified somewhat by the New York Times to make sure that

enough people have seen some of the meetings and some of the connections so

that they have something to go on when the investigations are really under

way.

HAYES: When you talk about digging, I want to just be clear. My

understanding is – your position is that Jeff Sessions should resign.

Given that he – and that there should be an independent commission. Given

that he has recused himself from this matter, should there be an

appointment for special counsel to oversee whatever investigations may be

happening?

WATERS: Well, I think so. I think, that would be extremely helpful. What

we know is that we can`t trust the A.G., we can`t trust the FBI. We can`t

trust Comey, we can`t trust Sessions and so we`ve got to get an independent

overseer of some kind in here to get going with these investigations.

HAYES: So you would like to see – so, it`s not only just an appointment -

- I mean, a special counsel of course, would be within the DOJ power

structure but you also want to know – like your colleagues, want a 9/11

style commission to – with subpoena power to be impaneled through some

sort of legislation to investigate this.

WATERS: Well, absolutely. I mean, I think we`re going to have to do

everything that we possibly can to take the investigations out of the House

and even out of the senate. Even though I have more feelings about it

being in the House and not thinking that it can really be credible than I

do in the senate. I do think we have some –

HAYES: Wait, I want to – I want to make sure I`m understanding that. You

trust the senate more than you trust the House in terms of the relative the

two committees now working on it. But intelligence –

WATERS: Absolutely, absolutely. And I trust that the Intelligence

Committee – the Senate, is more serious about looking at this. And I want

to tell you, I really do trust John McCain and Lindsey to help make sure

that something serious is done to get to the bottom of this on the Senate

side.

HAYES: Is that – is this because you don`t trust Devin Nunes, who`s the

chair on the House side?

WATERS: Well, yes, basically I don`t trust the republicans on the House

side.

HAYES: OK, Congresswoman Maxine Waters with kind words for John McCain and

Lindsey Graham. It`s a strange time we live in. Thank you for your time.

I appreciate it.

WATERS: Welcome.

HAYES: All right. Joining me now, Journalist Masha Gessen, author of “The

Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin”. And I – what do

you make of all this, Masha?

MASHA GESSEN, RUSSIAN JOURNALIST: Well, that`s a good question, Chris.

You know, actually, want to go back to the beginning of the show for just

a second.

HAYES: Please. Please go ahead. Yes.

GESSEN: For just a second to correct something. It`s a minor thing but I

think it`s important that we get the facts right. They didn`t actually

insert an amendment into the republican platform. They blocked an

amendment that would have added lethal aid to Ukraine to the platform. I

think that`s important. The Obama administration never pursued lethal aid.

In fact, made a conscious decision not to pursue lethal aid. The plank in

the platform imposing sanctions on Russia in relationship – in response to

the war in Ukraine remained intact. In fact, the sanctions still remain

intact.

HAYES: Right.

GESSEN: In fact, Trump has just appointed the best Russian specialist in

the country, Fiona Hill, to run Russia policy in the White House. So

there`s a real disconnect between the Russia story that we`re hearing about

and that we`ve become completely obsessed with at least as the media, I`m

not so sure about the nation and what`s actually happening in the United –

in the Trump administration`s relationship with Russia.

HAYES: So, I want to – so, I want to go back that correction, right? So,

there`s two things here. One, I think, first of all, I think there`s a –

there`s a – you can make a good case on the merits that we shouldn`t be

giving Ukraine legal aid – lethal aid, right? So on the merits let`s

bracket that. The thing that was so striking in that context and having

talked to people that reported on the various platform committees was that

there was no pressure brought to bear on basically any policy item up and

down all through Cleveland except for that. And it struck people in the

room that so much what force was being brought to bear on it, that that`s

what got people asking these questions back then before all of this is

developed.

GESSEN: I`m not saying this is normal. You know, none of this is normal.

It is not normal that Trump appointees and members of the Trump campaign

keep lying. And Paul Krugman had a very good column today that pointed out

that they lie about many things other than Russia.

HAYES: Right.

GESSEN: But I`m also concerned with this obsession with the Russia story

and the supposed Russia conspiracy which is traffic. And I`m concerned

with that for two reasons. One is that, it`s really trafficking in this

sort of Russia paranoia that I think there`s an intuitive sense that it

will have a lot of traction with Trump voters. And another reason is that,

this is intelligence driven. It`s driven by people in intelligence

agencies who are leaking. They`re setting the agenda, we don`t – can`t

verify a lot of this information. Reporters are picking up citing

anonymous sources. The leaks are sort of – controlled and timed by people

who are not in the public eye.

HAYES: Right.

GESSEN: This is not a good situation.

HAYES: Right. And I – and I sort of share those misgivings. To me the

two things that I keep coming back to is essentially the tenfold of the

story are the following. Strong consensus not just the intelligence

agencies but other folks I`ve talked to and folks in sort of computer world

that it was Putin-aligned hackers in some form, whether they were at arm`s

length from the government or not that hacked both the DNC and Podesta.

And the Flynn – the Flynn moment, because that to me is part of the reason

that there`s sort of desire to track down the Kislyak story, right? Which

is that he called the ambassador on the day these – you know, bunch of

diplomats got kicked out of the country and property was ceased and

straight up lied about it, lied to the Vice President, lied to everyone

about whether they`re talking about sanctions which is suspicious as all

heck.

GESSEN: Well, but we`re also talking about General Michael Flynn who is

known for being a loose cannon,

HAYES: Right.

GESSEN: For – Basically was considered by his colleagues and intelligence

to be insane. You know, who is known to have released – gratuitously

released secrets on Iraq – what was that, five or six years ago? You

know, this is – again, this is not a normal political actor. And so, I

mean, all the dots seem to connect, but they all seem to connect a

conspiratorial world view which I find really disturbing.

HAYES: I hear your caution 100 percent. And I think this story ends up

giving me a lot of vertigo sometimes for precisely that reason where you

feel like you might be standing at the chalk board. But then there`s a new

story. And again, it`s coming from intelligence leaks often, some of it is

coming from amazing reporters, from our colleagues, but I think the point

you make about – you know, this not turning into like catch the Russian,

the nefarious Russian as a sort of important one to keep a sort of hold on

throughout this story. Masha Gessen, thanks for your time.

GESSEN: Thank you.

HAYES: All right. Up next, we have breaking news tonight. Documents

exclusively obtained by ALL IN show DHS plans to radically expand its

family immigrant detention capacity by over 450 percent. What we`ve

learned, what it means for the way that country treats women and children

at the border after this two-minute break.

HAYES: We have some breaking news tonight exclusively here on ALL IN. In

an apparent effort to make good on a campaign promise to end so-called

catch and release, the Trump administration is planning to radically expand

the number of women and children placed in immigrant detention. ALL IN has

exclusively obtained meeting notes from a Town Hall that Citizenship and

Immigration Services Asylum Chief John Lafferty held for asylum officers

last month. In those notes, he indicates DHS is planning to expand the

number of family immigrant detention beds from the current level of around

3, 500 beds up to 20,000 beds. An increase of nearly 500 percent.

While the expansion appears to still be in the planning stages, Lafferty

told the officers that officials have already located the 20,000 beds.

Lafferty also said that the division has to commit more resources to border

detention facilities, that officials plan to oversee facility expansion and

the opening of new facilities and that the division is currently working

with congress to get additional funding to pay for the expansion. When he

was asked in the meeting if it isn`t a long process to open new facilities,

Lafferty according to the notes again, pointed to the nation`s largest

existing family immigrant detention center, the South Texas Family

Residential Center in Dilley, Texas and noted as official have gotten that

facility up and running quickly. The Dilley facility is run by private

prison contractor Corrections Corporation of America which recently

rebranded as Core Civic.

Also in the meeting notes a description of a proposal to potentially end

the current practice of keeping women and children together after they`re

apprehended. A proposal also reported today by Reuters. Indeed, the

administration now considering separating women and children at the border

with children placed in protective custody away from their mothers.

Reuters reporting part of the reason for from the proposal is to deter

mothers from migrating to the U.S. with their children. I was able to talk

briefly on the phone today to Lafferty himself. He said he was not

authorized to comment on our reporting. We also reached out to DHS` Public

Affairs Office for a statement but have not heard back. The plan changes

are part of a wholesale effort by the Trump administration to make it far

more difficult for those apprehended at the border – many of them are

fleeing violence from South America – to stay in the country and to obtain

asylum. When they reflect a campaign promise by President Trump to end the

practice of allowing low risk migrants to remain free until they get a

hearing known informally as catch-and-release.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We are going to end catch-and-release. We catch them, go ahead.

We catch them, go ahead. Under my administration anyone who illegally

crosses the border will be detained until they are removed out of our

country and back to the country from which they came.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, Marielena Hincapie, she`s Executive Director of the

National Immigration Law Center. And Marialena, first, can you respond to

what it would mean if this proposal which appears to be being planned by

DHS were to go through and that we would see this radical expansion of

family detention?

MARIELENA HINCAPIE, NATIONAL IMMIGRATION LAW CENTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:

Thank you, Chris. I mean, this is horrific. We are talking about state

sanctioned violence against mothers and children seeking safety in our

country.

HAYES: We have a – we have already had a lot of problems in the Obama

administration, a lot of problems with the family detention centers that

exist. There`s been lots of lawsuits, allegations of neglect, inhumane

treatment, and they`re run by private corporations. Do you have concerns

about how these facilities will be managed if we saw an expansion on this

scale?

HINCAPIE: Absolutely Chris. We at the National Immigration Law Center,

we`re one of the organizations that filed a lawsuit against the Obama

administration when they set up the jail in Artesia, New Mexico. And I had

the unfortunate experience of sitting across from mothers, right? Many of

the same mothers who were seeking safety in our country basically fleeing

gender violence, kidnapping, rape, horrific levels of violence and trying

to just be here with their children. The fact that the Trump

administration is now saying that they`re going to increase the levels of

detention and also that they are planning to separate children, rip

children apart from their mother`s arms and have them being held

separately. I mean, that is simply inhumane and cruel.

HAYES: That is – we should note, that if this is being considered, it is

not the policy as of yet –

HINCAPIE: That`s right.

HAYES: – but where it to be implemented, it would be a radical departure.

Right now when mothers and children show up on the border they are kept

together. And the procedure goes like this, they are kept together,

they`re apprehended, they`re given a deportation notice, they`re sent

normally to some sort of detention facility where they get an interview,

preliminary to see if they have a shot at asylum and then they are

released. What do you say to people who say this is no way to control our

borders, catch-and-release has been a failure.

HINCAPIE: Chris, the reality is that these are families who are going

through horrific experiences. You know, a perilous journey, sometimes ten,

20, 25 days to seek asylum which they have a right to do so. And they come

to our country and they have a right to have their fair day in court. So

this notion of catch-and-release is simply is fake, right? That is like

the fake news part of it. What`s true is that, when people arrive at our

border, and they are seeking asylum. They have a right under both

wdomestic and international laws to ensure that they have what`s called a

credible fair interview and that they go before an immigration judge. And

that should be done with an attorney. The best way to do that is for

people to able to be released, to be with family, to be in community and to

fight their case, not in detention and jails. Children don`t belong in

jails.

HAYES: And what this radical change to policy would represent would be the

end of that, the massive expansion of family detention and the separation

of mothers and children in essentially indefinite detention for the

duration of the process which could be one to two years.

HINCAPIE: Yes. I mean, that is horrific. Really. I mean, we`re talking

about traumatizing children for their entire lifetime. This is victimizing

children and mothers who are fleeing, again, they`re seeking safety in our

country.

HAYES: Do you think that there will be the money and the votes in congress

to appropriate the money necessary for this kind of expansion?

HINCAPIE: It`s hard to say. You know, President Trump clearly needs a lot

of money to basically be able to stand up the mass deportation

infrastructure that they have proposed through their executive orders and

now through these piece proposals. It`s up to us, Chris, it`s up to every

single person who`s watching tonight, it`s our taxpayer money. We get to

decide if we`re going to do everything in our power to call our elected

officials, to call our senators, representatives of congress, even our

local elected, right? Our mayors and governors to say, were not going to

use, not in our name, not in our tax payer`s dollars.

HAYES: All right. Marielena Hincapie. Thanks for being with me tonight.

I appreciate it.

HINCAPIE: Thank you Chris.

HAYES: Still to come, Donald Trump`s oligarchs an influence. The latest

story the Donald Trump property purchase by a foreign interest. A Mother

Jones, Bureau Chief David Corn on the Nexus of Russian Money and Donald

Trump coming up.

HAYES: President Trump has consistently refused to either disclose or

divest his investments and holdings, which means that potential conflict

could arise at any time throughout the duration of his presidency. A

penthouse condo unit in Trump Park Avenue recently sold for $15.9 million

as noted by the Washington Examiner`s Tim Carney. That was probably about

market price.

The president still owns Trump Park Avenue, though he no longer manages it.

The buyer already lived in Trump Park Avenue, and in fact was just moving

up to a bigger, better unit. You know how it goes. No apparent issue.

No one has done anything wrong.

But the buyer also happens to be a Chinese businesswoman and as noted by

Mother Jones her

company bills itself as a boutique business relationship consultancy for

U.S. firms seeking to do business in China for a select clientele the firm

says it facilitates the right strategic relationships with the most

prominent public and private decision makers in China.

So with no further details you already have to specter of a Chinese

businesswoman whose job it is to literally peddle access, unloading nearly

$16 million for a Donald Trump property.

Now, the buyer of the penthouse has done nothing illegal and yet the

transaction reveals the

continuing traps for conflicts that are presented by Trump properties which

might be purchased by people all over the world or here at home attempting

to curry favor. Following the money with David

Corn of Mother Jones next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And I can tell you, speaking for myself, I own nothing in Russia.

I have no loans in Russia. I don`t have any deals in Russia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: President Trump is fond of saying he has no loans, no deals in

Russia. But a former real estate mogul like the president the flow of

money can go in more than one direction, which is probably way a Trump

property in Palm Beach, Florida, ended up getting a fair amount of

attention.

It`s this mansion, which Trump bought from a bankrupt executive for $41

million in 2004. Trump never moved in, that was never really the point,

instead, four years later Trump sold it to a Russian oligarch for $95

million, more than twice what Trump paid for it just four years earlier.

Not a bad deal.

Even if you want to give this the benefit of the doubt, to see Trump`s

business dealings with

one Russian oligarch as an aberration, consider the words of none other

than Donald Trump Jr. As Politico notes that real estate conference in

2008 he said, quote, “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross

section of a lot of our assets.”

Joining me now, MSNBC political analyst David Corn, Washington bureau chief

for

Mother Jones. And David, this is a way to square the circle, which is to

say it can be true there`s no Trump deals in Russia, but there are a lot of

business connections to Russia because he`s selling millions and tens and

hundreds of millions of dollars in high priced real estate that Russians

are buying.

DAVID CORN, MOTHER JONES: Yeah, from Trump Tower to other properties

around the world you have Russians investing and buying his properties.

And it doesn`t have to be anything illegal. Now, if you`re buying a

property for $30 million above what might be the fair market value at the

time, as what happened in that case in Palm Beach, that`s pretty, pretty

suspicious.

But at the same time, it`s not just the flow of money from Russians coming

into Trump properties. He has spent a couple decades trying to do deals

with Russians and in Russia. When he was there for Miss Universe, of

course, he was trying to make money there by hooking up with a Russian

oligarch to put on Miss Universe in Moscow in 2013. He met with a whole

bevy of Russian oligarchs and afterwards said “I met with everybody. We

talked about doing Trump hotels in Moscow and Poland and other places.” He

tried to do that earlier with a group called Bayrock (ph), that was

funded and had strategic partnerships with Kazakhstan billionaires.

So he has tried very hard over the years to make money with and off of

Russians.

HAYES: You know, the other aspect to think about, which is something that

you`ve talked about, Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo has noted is, you

know, at a certain point Trump enterprises had gone bankrupt in numerous

ways and it became hard for them to access capital. And one of the big

questions that hung over the campaign, of course, and still hangs today

because we haven`t seen the tax returns is just the simple we of who his

lenders are.

CORN: That`s a very big question. And let me say, what I just said,

there`s nothing wrong or illegal with doing deals with Russians but he

keeps saying “I have nothing to do with Russia. I`ve never had anything to

do with Russia. That`s just a lie.” You have to wonder why he`s lying.

HAYES: Again, I should also say, like anyone buying an apartment in Trump

Tower, that`s a legitimate transaction. But if it`s the head of the coal

lobby who is doing it under a way of attempting to curry favor, then that`s

problematic.

CORN: Or a Chinese fixer, as you just talked about a story that we broke a

couple days ago.

And when he comes to the debts and the loans that you just mentioned, he

has hundreds of millions of dollars in loans out to Deutsche Bank, one of

the few banks that would lend to him after his

bankruptcies and his problems with the casinos in the 1990s. And there`s

another group called Ladda Capital (ph), a hedge fund of sorts in New York

City that has given him many loans and then they securitize those loans and

sell them to other people.

We don`t know ultimately who holds a lot of his debts. There`s debts going

to the bank of China to Chinese sources and just like there`s a deal going

on now in Dallas for a Trump hotel there with a developer who says he`s

getting money in from Turkey and Kazakhstan. And we don`t know from what

sources.

So, again, you can look throughout the Trump empire and this is how

developers work. But usually developers are not presidents. And they

aren`t people looking to curry favor. And when he`s doing deals with like

a Malaysian billionaire in Vancouver with the latest Trump property up

there, does it give him an incentive or people for him to have a different

view of how we may deal with a

Malaysian foreign policy matter? Of course it does.

HAYES: And we should say his daughter Ivanka Trump is in official meetings

all the time. Her husband Jared Kushner is a huge part of the White House.

And, you know, she is presumably still talking to her brother. So, there`s

no real church-state separation, whatever they say.

CORN: Jared Kushner is a whole other issue. He says he`s been divesting.

It`s only been a partial divestment. His company does, of course, deals

with the Chinese government with Goldman Sachs all around the world and we

don`t know what his standards for recusal are going to be, even there`s a

memo and that hasn`t been released. We don`t know if there even is one.

HAYES: We don`t have the report yet from the Office of Government Ethics

about how – his report about what he`s done. Same with Steve Bannon, I

believe, so those will be interesting documents to keep your eyes on.

David Corn, thank you very much.

CORN: My pleasure, Chris.

HAYES: Still to come, decision 2017, that`s right, this year. The

resistance will get a chance

to vote sooner than you think. Ahead, a surprise late entry into a

bellwether race, perhaps the premier race in the country. The voting is

just around the corner.

Plus, Mike Pence`s email on tonight`s Thing one, Thing Two right after this

break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, Hillary Clinton has been keeping a pretty low

profile since the

election but today this photo surfaced of her on a plane checking out the

top story on USA Today`s”weekend headline. The headline, Pence used

personal email in office. That story, Thing Two, in 60 seconds.

HAYES: On the campaign trail, Mike Pence always expressed outrage,

outrage, over Hillary Clinton`s emails.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: She had a private server

to keep those emails of what was going on there apparently out of the

public reach.

How many emails didn`t she turn over?

Emails that was not disclosed now coming to light.

I mean, she had a private server, a private unsecured server that could be

susceptible and vulnerable to hacking. She didn`t have, like, an AOL

account or something.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: She didn`t have an AOL account. But you know who did have an AOL

account? An AOL account he used for official confidential business? An

AOL account that was actually hacked? Mike Pence.

Indianapolis Star breaking the story last night that while he was governor

of Indiana, Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top

advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor`s residence

to state`s response to terror attacks across the globe.

His personal account was hacked last summer. And we still don`t know

exactly what was the vice President AOL account because the current

governor has declined to release an unspecified number of emails, because

the state considers them confidential and too sensitive to release the to

the public.

Yet, despite that, the vice president doesn`t see the immense hypocrisy for

criticizing Hillary Clinton for using a personal email account totally

legally that was never reportedly hacked when he himself conducted

sensitive and confidential state business on an AOL account that was

hacked.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PENCE: There`s no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton`s

practice. We had outside counsel review all of my private email records to

identify any emails that that ever referenced or mentioned business –

state business-related activities and as Indiana law requires we

transferred all of those to the state of Indiana subject to the public

access laws.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: I wonder if post-election Mike Pence`s explanation for his private

email would have been good enough for pre-election Mike Pence or if it was

good enough for Hillary Clinton who

we know was definite good enough for, Fox News. This is how they brought

their viewers this story. Nothing to see here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you swear that the testimony you`re about to give

before this committee will be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but

the truth so help you god?

SEN. JEFF SESSIONS, NOMINEE FOR U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: I do.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you and please be seated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Now it appears Attorney General Jeff Sessions didn`t keep the

pledge he made during his confirmation hearing. And he is not the only

Trump pick to stumble with the truth. At least four other members of the

president`s cabinet made statements under oath to congress that are false.

When EPA chief Scott Pruitt testified under oath in January he said he

never used a private email account to conduct state business while attorney

general of Oklahoma. Turns out he had.

Last month, Fox 25 in Oklahoma reported that Pruitt used private email for

state business. Education Ssecretary Betsy DeVos testified under oath she

was not on the board of her family`s foundation. Turns out tax filings

proved she was.

In written testimony, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin denied that his

former bank, One West,

had used so-called robo-signing on mortgage documents to foreclose on

homes. Columbus Dispatch reported his former bank, quote, “frequently used

robo-signers.”

And then there`s health and human services secretary Tom Price who

testified under oath that a

discount he got on a stock was, quote, “available to every single

individual that was an investor at the time.” The Wall Street Journal

pointed out that Price was one of fewer than 20 U.S. investors offered that

discount.

Again, all these people in spite of all this – what`s the word – untruth,

and in spite of the resistance made it there the Senate and into Trump`s

cabinet, but there are other votes are coming sooner than you might think.

The gathering resistance for 2017 next.

HAYES: 2017 is an election year. One of the races to pay attention to is

the race for governor of Virginia where former Congressman Tom Perriello is

challenging the current lieutenant governor Ralph Northam in the Democratic

primary.

Now, Perriello took office in 2008, defeating a Republican incumbent. And

when it was time to get reelected, Perriello talked up health care reform

and stimulus money for people in his district. Barack Obama even came to

Virginia to campaign for him.

But Perriello was swept out of office in the Tea Party wave of 2010.

This week, he sat down with me to tell me why he is challenging another

Democrat for governor.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

TOM PERRIELLO, FRM. CONGRESSMAN FROM VIRGINIA: I think when Democrats run

on the status quo we tend to lose and when we get out there and fight for

everyday folks, then we tend to win.

HAYES: Do you, you know, there`s sort of – I think there`s this binary

that has been imported from the presidential primary of Hillary Clinton and

Bernie Sanders which is both kind of establishment versus insurgent

outsider and also more moderate versus more liberal or more to the left.

Does that – do you think that framework fits yours race?

PERRIELLO: I think it`s a pretty lazy framework. First of all, I think

both of them are historic figures. Hillary Clinton has been a ground

breaking diplomat around the world. Bernie Sanders inspired a movement to

address inequality and corruption. We would love for our campaign to be

worthy of both of those traditions.

I think we also have a silly debate right now about whether this was

economic anxiety or racism, it was both things. And they`ve always gone

hand-in-hand. What we have to do is make very clear that we are the party

that will stand against that bigotry, but also have a better vision for how

we`re going to do inclusive economic growth.

HAYES: Here`s what`s fascinating to me. Here, you`re in a primary for

Virginia, Virginia, OK. Virginia, which went for the Democrat while Iowa

did not by ten points.

Northam is attacking you from the left. He`s saying you`re too

conservative. He`s pointing to

votes that you`ve had on guns, on abortion. It`s not – you guys seem to

be engaged in a race that is not the race I would have guessed would be

happening in the Democratic primary of Virginia say four years ago.

PERRIELLO: Well, I think this is one of the reasons why good primaries are

a healthy thing for the party. I mean, I think it`s really exciting the

things we were talking about 10 years ago, about inequality and the working

class getting left behind were not seen as mainstream then. The party has

caught up on that.

We are talking about criminal justice reform issues that were still sort of

marginalized and are now central to the party. So we think it`s a positive

thing that we`ve already been able to push that policy agenda. I think

it`s an acknowledgment of how strong the movements have become. I think

movements change our sense of what`s possible and politicians work within

it.

So I think the fact that we see politicians in this space really is a

recognition of how movements have changed both on inequality and race and

other issues the conversation.

But it`s also about Virginia. I think what we have to keep in mind is that

nearly 60 percent of Virginians who voted rejected the politics of Donald

Trump but a majority of them also rejected the Democratic candidate despite

her being an excellent candidate. So I think it`s not enough for us to

assume anti-Trump energy is pro-Democratic Party energy. We have to go out

and earn that. And I think we do it by running a progressive campaign.

HAYES: And that`s particularly true in the state of Virginia where if you

put up the map of Virginia what you`ll see is a lot of votes in metro areas

for Democrats, most of the rest of the state quite conservative. And also

that maps on to where there`s sort of economic growth and opportunity that

is really expanding and where there isn`t, where it`s shrinking. And those

large swaths of rural Virginia

that you and I have actually traveled through together are really

struggling in a way that I wonder what a candidate, a politician can say to

those counties to say we`re going to make your lives better.

PERRIELLO: Well, the first thing is you have to show up and you have to

listen and you have to show that you`ve had a track record of believing

that the system was rigged against everyday folks. I think as you noted in

the Clinton recovery, about 70 percent of the job growth was in small to

medium-sized towns and counties. This time it was only 17 percent. So

there have been a lot of regions that

have been left behind.

HAYES: That`s a crazy statistic. I mean, that explains so much.

PERRIELLO: And here`s the thing, positions that I have taken that people

think put me on the left like rejecting these two gas pipelines that are

controversial in western Virginia are actually very popular with Trump

voters, because they hate the monopolies. They hate that farmers and small

business owners haven`t gotten a shot at either the energy sector or the

food sector, because of this consolidation that`s happened in our economy.

They don`t like the fact that despite our partisanship the

biggest donors to both political parties in Virginia are Dominion Power and

a few other companies and they appreciate when we stand up and actually

fight for everyday folks on that and do believe the clean energy jobs can

be the jobs of the future.

So when we go bold on these issues and aren`t afraid to step up on them and

we show up and talk to people about it, maybe learn something in the

process then we have a chance to reach folks. We also have a gift which is

the likely Republican opponent is Ed Gillespie, who really represents

everything Trump voters hate about their own party. So if there`s going to

be an opportunity to rebuild some of the working class coalitions I think

this will be a perfect contrast.

HAYES: All right, Tom Perriello running for governor in Virginia. Great

to have you here.

PERRIELLO: Thank you very much.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: All right, before we go, some quick news. In a few weeks I`ll be

heading on the road on a book tour for my new book “A Colony in a Nation”

which comes out later this month. It`s a book about law and order and its

meaning as we struggle through to understand this law and order president

and you can check the dates for the book tour on our Facebook page,

Facebook.com/allinwithchris. Here`s the thing, the events are filling up

fast. So, do not wait. Go check it out and I”m going to tell you more

about the tour and the book next week.

That does it for us, All In for this evening and the week. Rachel Maddow

show starts right now.

