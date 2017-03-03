All in with Chris Hayes, transciprt 3/3/2017
Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES
Date: March 3, 2017
Guest: Julie Ioffe, Maxine Waters, Masha Gessen, Marielena Hincapie
CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.
Did you meet Sergey Kislyak in Cleveland? Did you talk to him?
CARTER PAGE, TRUMP`S FORMER FOREIGN POLICY ADVISER: I`m not going to deny
that I talked with him.
HAYES: An administration plagued by deception.
JEFF SESSIONS, UNITED STATES ATTORNEY GENERAL: I don`t recall any
discussion of the campaign in any significant way.
HAYES: Did they just get caught in a new lie?
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Why did you
soften the GOP platform on Ukraine?
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I wasn`t involved in that.
HAYES: Tonight, as the White House pushes back, new reporting about
Russians, Ukraine and what transpired at the republican convention.
Plus, following the money.
TRUMP: I don`t have any deals in Russia.
HAYES: David Corn on Donald Trump oligarchs and influence.
And an ALL IN exclusive report. A draconian new DHS plans to scare women
and children away from the border.
And about those e-mails.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I`m very confident that our e-mail practices were in
full compliance with all of Indiana`s laws.
HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.
Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. Tonight the latest chapter of
the Trump administration`s on going challenges with the truth, particularly
on the subject of Russia. After what was for him a lengthy hiatus, the
President of the United States returned to Twitter today trying to deflect
attention from his embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions quote “We
should start an immediate investigation into Senator Schumer and his ties
to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite.” The President is missing the
point, however. The issue is not that Sessions met twice with the Russian
Ambassador as the Washington Post first reported earlier this week.
Senators meet with foreign emissaries all the time, as Schumer did with
Putin in 2003. The issue is that Sessions failed to disclose those
meetings in sworn testimony before the United States Senate.
The substance of the meetings may have been totally above board, it`s the
omission that raises suspicions, especially when the Ambassador comes from
a country believed at that same time to have been carrying out a campaign
to sabotage and undermine an American election. A campaign specifically
directed at Sessions political opponents. We saw a similar pattern with
Michael Flynn`s December phone calls to the Ambassador which ultimately led
to his resignation. It wouldn`t seem beyond the pale necessarily for an
incoming National Security Adviser to establish relations with a major
foreign power, but why lie about it to the Vice President and to the
American people? Why insist time and again you didn`t talk about sanctions
when, in fact, you had?
Now, yet another member of Trump`s orbit has been caught in a series of
contradiction about his ties to Russian officials. Carter Page is one four
campaign aid alleged to have had repeated contacts with Russian
intelligence during the 2016 election. In an interview with PBS, Page said
he had no meetings with any Russian officials in the last year but then,
USA Today reported he was one of two Trump advisers in addition to Jeff
Sessions to have met with the Russian Ambassador at the GOP convention.
Last night I asked Page to set the record straight.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Can I just be totally honest with you here for a second?
PAGE: Please.
HAYES: HAYES: You know, there`s this pattern here where everything in
concept – you can tell me like “yes, I met with Sergey Kislyak, I was at
this thing and there was a bunch of different ambassadors, there was one
from Germany and we talked, and there`s no smoke here.” but there`s this
pattern which you appear to be part of in which there`s this kind of like
bizarre dissembling about the basic facts of the matter. I`m just trying
to get a straight answer. Like did you meet Sergey Kislyak? In Cleveland,
did you talk to him?
PAGE: I`m not going to deny that I talked to him. Although –
HAYES: So you did talk to him.
PAGE: – I will say – I will say that I never met him anywhere outside of
Cleveland. Let`s just say that much.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: The RNC in Cleveland where that meeting took place was also the
site of one of the great mysteries of the campaign and of Donald Trump`s
stance on Russia. An amendment to the official republican party platform
that significantly weakened its support for Ukraine in the ongoing violent
conflict with Russia-backed rebels. According to the Washington Post,
Trump staffers wrote an amendment that stripped out the platform`s call for
providing lethal defensive weapons to Ukraine, a proposal widely supported
in GOP and foreign policy circles. But then-Campaign Chair Paul Manafort
who previously worked for Ukraine`s pro-Russian party denied the Trump
campaign had played a role.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
CHUCK TODD, NBC POLITICAL DIRECTOR: Everybody on the platform committee
had said it came from the Trump campaign. If not you, who?
PAUL MANAFORT, TRUMP`S FORMER CAMPAIGN CHAIR: It absolutely did not come
from the campaign. I don`t know who everybody is, but I guarantee you it
was nobody that was on the platform committee
TODD: Nobody from the Trump campaign wanted that change in the platform?
MANAFORT: No one. Zero.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Just happened out of nowhere, I guess. Asked about the platform
change, the republican nominee himself pleaded ignorance.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: I wasn`t involved in that. Honestly, I was not involved –
STEPHANOPOULOS: Your people were.
TRUMP: Yes. I was not involved in that. I`d like to- I`d have to take a
look at it. But I was not involved in it –
STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you know what they did?
TRUMP: They softened it, I heard. But I was not involved.
STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, they took away the- part of the platform calling for
provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine to defend themselves. Why is that a
good idea?
TRUMP: It`s – look, you know, I have my own ideas. He`s not going into
Ukraine, OK, just so you understand. He`s not going to go into Ukraine, all
right? You can mark it down. You can put it down. You can take it anywhere
you want –
STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, he`s already there, isn`t he?
TRUMP: OK – well, he`s there in a certain way. But I`m not there. You have
Obama there
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Now a former campaign staffer is contradicting the President`s
account. This is important. J.D. Gordon was director of National Security
in the Trump campaign`s policy office, he`s said to have been the other
aide with Carter Page when he met the Russian Ambassador at the RNC. And
he told CNN`S Jim Acosta that he and others advocated for GOP platform to
include language against arming Ukrainians against pro-Russian rebels.
According to Gordon, “this was in line with Trump`s views, expressed at
March national security meeting at unfinished Trump hotel.” Gordon says
“Trump said at meeting in March he didn`t want to go to world war three
over Ukraine.” Looming over all this are allegations contained in that
unverified dossier compiled by a former British Intelligence agent that
Russia would release embarrassing democratic e-mails through WikiLeaks as a
quid pro quo for the Trump campaign agreeing to sideline Russia`s
intervention in Ukraine as a campaign issue. Days after the republican
platform was changed, the first DNC e-mails dropped.
I`m joined by Julia Ioffe, National Security and Foreign Policy Reporter
for the Atlantic. And Julia, the Gordon – this Gordon interview strikes
me as enormous news. Because this was always – it`s just a really strange
story, it was a strange story at the time, you saw that Chuck Todd asked
about it, Stephanopoulos, why are you so obsessed with this one portion in
the platform when you showed no interest whatsoever. If Gordon is right,
that changes things.
JULIA IOFFE, THE ATLANTIC NATIONAL SECURITY AND FOREIGN POLICY REPORTER:
Yes. I also have to add – you know, listening to this interview. I
interviewed J.D. in September and was asking him – actually about august,
I was asking him about Carter Page and he said “i don`t know who he is,
he`s not – he`s not part of the campaign, never has been never seen the
guy, don`t know who he is.”
HAYES: Wait, but they`re the people that apparently were both at that
event together.
IOFFE: There you go.
HAYES: See, this is – honestly I find myself – my default assumption is
that – I don`t know what my default assumption is. I have a skepticism
that – here`s what I would say, I have a default skepticism there`s some
massive, intricate, collusion that happened through back channels that
we`re like uncovering. But every single reaction from the Trump campaign
and people associated with it which over and over is obfuscation
dissembling just sets off my alarm. What about you?
IOFFE: Yes, I mean – but it`s also at the same time – you know, it`s the
candidate who pledged to drain the swamp unlike crooked Hillary but
ironically they`re doing the exact same thing that she did when confronted
with reports of her private e-mail server, right? Lie, dissemble, don`t
apologize, don`t give an inch, if you give an inch you look weak and then
it just – all it does is build more and more suspicion. Because you lie
one time or you deflect one time and then it turns out you were wrong. You
know, people say, well, what else is there? What else is behind each one
of your denials? I mean, it`s – you know, It`s not surprising that
they`re lying, it`s just surprising that the people who said it wouldn`t be
politics as usual that they would shake things up and not be like the
crooked politicians of Washington are behaving exactly like the crooked
politicians of Washington.
HAYES: Two things I should say. I think the Clinton campaign was
definitely defensive and deflected a lot on the e-mails.
IOFFE: Yes.
HAYES: I`m not sure if they were caught in lies in the way that have been
caught here. In fact, I`m quite certain they have not. Particularly not
the sort of scope of what we`ve seen here.
IOFFE: Yes – no. But the same kind of impulse –
HAYES: Right.
IOFFE: – to you know, circle the wagons and deflect.
HAYES: And there`s also just this – look, I mean – so here`s another
story, again. Flynn and Kushner met with Sergey Kislyak in – appears
Trump tower. OK. Now we all watched everyone come in to Trump tower. We
saw Kanye there, we saw – you know, Petraeus when he came in, somehow
there`s Bill Gates. Somehow the cameras didn`t catch Kislyak because
presumably they brought him around the back or some other way.
IOFFE: And it`s hard to miss him, he`s a big guy.
HAYES: Right. So it`s like, they had some sense that they wanted to –
IOFFE: Yes.
HAYES: What are they hiding?
IOFFE: I think we don`t know the full scope of it yet. I think we`re
still – you know, a lot of us reporters have are – been kind of feeling
around in the dark on this story and you know, finding one bit here,
finding one bit there, but we don`t have subpoena – reporters don`t have
subpoena power. We don`t have security clearances. The information is out
there. We just have access to little bits of it. So we`re kind of doing -
- you know journalistic astronomy, right?
HAYES: Right.
IOFFE: We`re kind of interpreting bits of refracted light but what things
are actually emitting that light, we don`t know. So as one former Obama
official put it, you know, there`s smoke, it smells right, we just don`t
know where the fire is.
HAYES: Yes. All right. Julia Ioffe, thanks for your time though.
Appreciate it.
Joining me now, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Democrat from California. And
Congresswoman, last time you were on the show you had extremely strong
words for the Trump campaign folks. You used Kremlin clan, you called them
scumbags, I believe there was some blowback for that. I`m curious if you -
- how you feel about those comments now, before we get into the latest
developments?
MAXINE WATERS, UNITED STATES CONGRESSWOMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: Well, we`ve
had a lot of supporters who are thrilled with the fact that I am – you
know, just so forthcoming about how I feel. Of course there are some
people who don`t like it but I feel fine. I`m absolutely fine. I`m going
to continue to do my work to do everything that I possibly can to help
connect the dots. To help encourage independent investigation or
commission. I`m going to do everything that I can to keep my colleagues
interested enough to want to fight to see exactly what happened because I
believe that there was a connection between Donald Trump`s campaign and the
Russians and the Kremlin. And I do believe that those connections are
there for a reason.
And I think that the work that – as already discovered that was done in
order to have Trump should be followed up. We shouldn`t say let our
Intelligence Agency say yes we discovered that the DNC was hacked and that
efforts were made to help Trump in this campaign and to undermine Hillary
Clinton and that`s it, we don`t have to do anything else. No. This is
serious and I think that we must continue this struggle to dig deeper to
drill deeper. I think there is a trail and I think that the Obama
administration has done everything that it can possibly do and that`s
probably been verified somewhat by the New York Times to make sure that
enough people have seen some of the meetings and some of the connections so
that they have something to go on when the investigations are really under
way.
HAYES: When you talk about digging, I want to just be clear. My
understanding is – your position is that Jeff Sessions should resign.
Given that he – and that there should be an independent commission. Given
that he has recused himself from this matter, should there be an
appointment for special counsel to oversee whatever investigations may be
happening?
WATERS: Well, I think so. I think, that would be extremely helpful. What
we know is that we can`t trust the A.G., we can`t trust the FBI. We can`t
trust Comey, we can`t trust Sessions and so we`ve got to get an independent
overseer of some kind in here to get going with these investigations.
HAYES: So you would like to see – so, it`s not only just an appointment -
- I mean, a special counsel of course, would be within the DOJ power
structure but you also want to know – like your colleagues, want a 9/11
style commission to – with subpoena power to be impaneled through some
sort of legislation to investigate this.
WATERS: Well, absolutely. I mean, I think we`re going to have to do
everything that we possibly can to take the investigations out of the House
and even out of the senate. Even though I have more feelings about it
being in the House and not thinking that it can really be credible than I
do in the senate. I do think we have some –
HAYES: Wait, I want to – I want to make sure I`m understanding that. You
trust the senate more than you trust the House in terms of the relative the
two committees now working on it. But intelligence –
WATERS: Absolutely, absolutely. And I trust that the Intelligence
Committee – the Senate, is more serious about looking at this. And I want
to tell you, I really do trust John McCain and Lindsey to help make sure
that something serious is done to get to the bottom of this on the Senate
side.
HAYES: Is that – is this because you don`t trust Devin Nunes, who`s the
chair on the House side?
WATERS: Well, yes, basically I don`t trust the republicans on the House
side.
HAYES: OK, Congresswoman Maxine Waters with kind words for John McCain and
Lindsey Graham. It`s a strange time we live in. Thank you for your time.
I appreciate it.
WATERS: Welcome.
HAYES: All right. Joining me now, Journalist Masha Gessen, author of “The
Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin”. And I – what do
you make of all this, Masha?
MASHA GESSEN, RUSSIAN JOURNALIST: Well, that`s a good question, Chris.
You know, actually, want to go back to the beginning of the show for just
a second.
HAYES: Please. Please go ahead. Yes.
GESSEN: For just a second to correct something. It`s a minor thing but I
think it`s important that we get the facts right. They didn`t actually
insert an amendment into the republican platform. They blocked an
amendment that would have added lethal aid to Ukraine to the platform. I
think that`s important. The Obama administration never pursued lethal aid.
In fact, made a conscious decision not to pursue lethal aid. The plank in
the platform imposing sanctions on Russia in relationship – in response to
the war in Ukraine remained intact. In fact, the sanctions still remain
intact.
HAYES: Right.
GESSEN: In fact, Trump has just appointed the best Russian specialist in
the country, Fiona Hill, to run Russia policy in the White House. So
there`s a real disconnect between the Russia story that we`re hearing about
and that we`ve become completely obsessed with at least as the media, I`m
not so sure about the nation and what`s actually happening in the United –
in the Trump administration`s relationship with Russia.
HAYES: So, I want to – so, I want to go back that correction, right? So,
there`s two things here. One, I think, first of all, I think there`s a –
there`s a – you can make a good case on the merits that we shouldn`t be
giving Ukraine legal aid – lethal aid, right? So on the merits let`s
bracket that. The thing that was so striking in that context and having
talked to people that reported on the various platform committees was that
there was no pressure brought to bear on basically any policy item up and
down all through Cleveland except for that. And it struck people in the
room that so much what force was being brought to bear on it, that that`s
what got people asking these questions back then before all of this is
developed.
GESSEN: I`m not saying this is normal. You know, none of this is normal.
It is not normal that Trump appointees and members of the Trump campaign
keep lying. And Paul Krugman had a very good column today that pointed out
that they lie about many things other than Russia.
HAYES: Right.
GESSEN: But I`m also concerned with this obsession with the Russia story
and the supposed Russia conspiracy which is traffic. And I`m concerned
with that for two reasons. One is that, it`s really trafficking in this
sort of Russia paranoia that I think there`s an intuitive sense that it
will have a lot of traction with Trump voters. And another reason is that,
this is intelligence driven. It`s driven by people in intelligence
agencies who are leaking. They`re setting the agenda, we don`t – can`t
verify a lot of this information. Reporters are picking up citing
anonymous sources. The leaks are sort of – controlled and timed by people
who are not in the public eye.
HAYES: Right.
GESSEN: This is not a good situation.
HAYES: Right. And I – and I sort of share those misgivings. To me the
two things that I keep coming back to is essentially the tenfold of the
story are the following. Strong consensus not just the intelligence
agencies but other folks I`ve talked to and folks in sort of computer world
that it was Putin-aligned hackers in some form, whether they were at arm`s
length from the government or not that hacked both the DNC and Podesta.
And the Flynn – the Flynn moment, because that to me is part of the reason
that there`s sort of desire to track down the Kislyak story, right? Which
is that he called the ambassador on the day these – you know, bunch of
diplomats got kicked out of the country and property was ceased and
straight up lied about it, lied to the Vice President, lied to everyone
about whether they`re talking about sanctions which is suspicious as all
heck.
GESSEN: Well, but we`re also talking about General Michael Flynn who is
known for being a loose cannon,
HAYES: Right.
GESSEN: For – Basically was considered by his colleagues and intelligence
to be insane. You know, who is known to have released – gratuitously
released secrets on Iraq – what was that, five or six years ago? You
know, this is – again, this is not a normal political actor. And so, I
mean, all the dots seem to connect, but they all seem to connect a
conspiratorial world view which I find really disturbing.
HAYES: I hear your caution 100 percent. And I think this story ends up
giving me a lot of vertigo sometimes for precisely that reason where you
feel like you might be standing at the chalk board. But then there`s a new
story. And again, it`s coming from intelligence leaks often, some of it is
coming from amazing reporters, from our colleagues, but I think the point
you make about – you know, this not turning into like catch the Russian,
the nefarious Russian as a sort of important one to keep a sort of hold on
throughout this story. Masha Gessen, thanks for your time.
GESSEN: Thank you.
HAYES: All right. Up next, we have breaking news tonight. Documents
exclusively obtained by ALL IN show DHS plans to radically expand its
family immigrant detention capacity by over 450 percent. What we`ve
learned, what it means for the way that country treats women and children
at the border after this two-minute break.
HAYES: We have some breaking news tonight exclusively here on ALL IN. In
an apparent effort to make good on a campaign promise to end so-called
catch and release, the Trump administration is planning to radically expand
the number of women and children placed in immigrant detention. ALL IN has
exclusively obtained meeting notes from a Town Hall that Citizenship and
Immigration Services Asylum Chief John Lafferty held for asylum officers
last month. In those notes, he indicates DHS is planning to expand the
number of family immigrant detention beds from the current level of around
3, 500 beds up to 20,000 beds. An increase of nearly 500 percent.
While the expansion appears to still be in the planning stages, Lafferty
told the officers that officials have already located the 20,000 beds.
Lafferty also said that the division has to commit more resources to border
detention facilities, that officials plan to oversee facility expansion and
the opening of new facilities and that the division is currently working
with congress to get additional funding to pay for the expansion. When he
was asked in the meeting if it isn`t a long process to open new facilities,
Lafferty according to the notes again, pointed to the nation`s largest
existing family immigrant detention center, the South Texas Family
Residential Center in Dilley, Texas and noted as official have gotten that
facility up and running quickly. The Dilley facility is run by private
prison contractor Corrections Corporation of America which recently
rebranded as Core Civic.
Also in the meeting notes a description of a proposal to potentially end
the current practice of keeping women and children together after they`re
apprehended. A proposal also reported today by Reuters. Indeed, the
administration now considering separating women and children at the border
with children placed in protective custody away from their mothers.
Reuters reporting part of the reason for from the proposal is to deter
mothers from migrating to the U.S. with their children. I was able to talk
briefly on the phone today to Lafferty himself. He said he was not
authorized to comment on our reporting. We also reached out to DHS` Public
Affairs Office for a statement but have not heard back. The plan changes
are part of a wholesale effort by the Trump administration to make it far
more difficult for those apprehended at the border – many of them are
fleeing violence from South America – to stay in the country and to obtain
asylum. When they reflect a campaign promise by President Trump to end the
practice of allowing low risk migrants to remain free until they get a
hearing known informally as catch-and-release.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: We are going to end catch-and-release. We catch them, go ahead.
We catch them, go ahead. Under my administration anyone who illegally
crosses the border will be detained until they are removed out of our
country and back to the country from which they came.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Joining me now, Marielena Hincapie, she`s Executive Director of the
National Immigration Law Center. And Marialena, first, can you respond to
what it would mean if this proposal which appears to be being planned by
DHS were to go through and that we would see this radical expansion of
family detention?
MARIELENA HINCAPIE, NATIONAL IMMIGRATION LAW CENTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:
Thank you, Chris. I mean, this is horrific. We are talking about state
sanctioned violence against mothers and children seeking safety in our
country.
HAYES: We have a – we have already had a lot of problems in the Obama
administration, a lot of problems with the family detention centers that
exist. There`s been lots of lawsuits, allegations of neglect, inhumane
treatment, and they`re run by private corporations. Do you have concerns
about how these facilities will be managed if we saw an expansion on this
scale?
HINCAPIE: Absolutely Chris. We at the National Immigration Law Center,
we`re one of the organizations that filed a lawsuit against the Obama
administration when they set up the jail in Artesia, New Mexico. And I had
the unfortunate experience of sitting across from mothers, right? Many of
the same mothers who were seeking safety in our country basically fleeing
gender violence, kidnapping, rape, horrific levels of violence and trying
to just be here with their children. The fact that the Trump
administration is now saying that they`re going to increase the levels of
detention and also that they are planning to separate children, rip
children apart from their mother`s arms and have them being held
separately. I mean, that is simply inhumane and cruel.
HAYES: That is – we should note, that if this is being considered, it is
not the policy as of yet –
HINCAPIE: That`s right.
HAYES: – but where it to be implemented, it would be a radical departure.
Right now when mothers and children show up on the border they are kept
together. And the procedure goes like this, they are kept together,
they`re apprehended, they`re given a deportation notice, they`re sent
normally to some sort of detention facility where they get an interview,
preliminary to see if they have a shot at asylum and then they are
released. What do you say to people who say this is no way to control our
borders, catch-and-release has been a failure.
HINCAPIE: Chris, the reality is that these are families who are going
through horrific experiences. You know, a perilous journey, sometimes ten,
20, 25 days to seek asylum which they have a right to do so. And they come
to our country and they have a right to have their fair day in court. So
this notion of catch-and-release is simply is fake, right? That is like
the fake news part of it. What`s true is that, when people arrive at our
border, and they are seeking asylum. They have a right under both
wdomestic and international laws to ensure that they have what`s called a
credible fair interview and that they go before an immigration judge. And
that should be done with an attorney. The best way to do that is for
people to able to be released, to be with family, to be in community and to
fight their case, not in detention and jails. Children don`t belong in
jails.
HAYES: And what this radical change to policy would represent would be the
end of that, the massive expansion of family detention and the separation
of mothers and children in essentially indefinite detention for the
duration of the process which could be one to two years.
HINCAPIE: Yes. I mean, that is horrific. Really. I mean, we`re talking
about traumatizing children for their entire lifetime. This is victimizing
children and mothers who are fleeing, again, they`re seeking safety in our
country.
HAYES: Do you think that there will be the money and the votes in congress
to appropriate the money necessary for this kind of expansion?
HINCAPIE: It`s hard to say. You know, President Trump clearly needs a lot
of money to basically be able to stand up the mass deportation
infrastructure that they have proposed through their executive orders and
now through these piece proposals. It`s up to us, Chris, it`s up to every
single person who`s watching tonight, it`s our taxpayer money. We get to
decide if we`re going to do everything in our power to call our elected
officials, to call our senators, representatives of congress, even our
local elected, right? Our mayors and governors to say, were not going to
use, not in our name, not in our tax payer`s dollars.
HAYES: All right. Marielena Hincapie. Thanks for being with me tonight.
I appreciate it.
HINCAPIE: Thank you Chris.
HAYES: Still to come, Donald Trump`s oligarchs an influence. The latest
story the Donald Trump property purchase by a foreign interest. A Mother
Jones, Bureau Chief David Corn on the Nexus of Russian Money and Donald
Trump coming up.
HAYES: President Trump has consistently refused to either disclose or
divest his investments and holdings, which means that potential conflict
could arise at any time throughout the duration of his presidency. A
penthouse condo unit in Trump Park Avenue recently sold for $15.9 million
as noted by the Washington Examiner`s Tim Carney. That was probably about
market price.
The president still owns Trump Park Avenue, though he no longer manages it.
The buyer already lived in Trump Park Avenue, and in fact was just moving
up to a bigger, better unit. You know how it goes. No apparent issue.
No one has done anything wrong.
But the buyer also happens to be a Chinese businesswoman and as noted by
Mother Jones her
company bills itself as a boutique business relationship consultancy for
U.S. firms seeking to do business in China for a select clientele the firm
says it facilitates the right strategic relationships with the most
prominent public and private decision makers in China.
So with no further details you already have to specter of a Chinese
businesswoman whose job it is to literally peddle access, unloading nearly
$16 million for a Donald Trump property.
Now, the buyer of the penthouse has done nothing illegal and yet the
transaction reveals the
continuing traps for conflicts that are presented by Trump properties which
might be purchased by people all over the world or here at home attempting
to curry favor. Following the money with David
Corn of Mother Jones next.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
TRUMP: And I can tell you, speaking for myself, I own nothing in Russia.
I have no loans in Russia. I don`t have any deals in Russia.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: President Trump is fond of saying he has no loans, no deals in
Russia. But a former real estate mogul like the president the flow of
money can go in more than one direction, which is probably way a Trump
property in Palm Beach, Florida, ended up getting a fair amount of
attention.
It`s this mansion, which Trump bought from a bankrupt executive for $41
million in 2004. Trump never moved in, that was never really the point,
instead, four years later Trump sold it to a Russian oligarch for $95
million, more than twice what Trump paid for it just four years earlier.
Not a bad deal.
Even if you want to give this the benefit of the doubt, to see Trump`s
business dealings with
one Russian oligarch as an aberration, consider the words of none other
than Donald Trump Jr. As Politico notes that real estate conference in
2008 he said, quote, “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross
section of a lot of our assets.”
Joining me now, MSNBC political analyst David Corn, Washington bureau chief
for
Mother Jones. And David, this is a way to square the circle, which is to
say it can be true there`s no Trump deals in Russia, but there are a lot of
business connections to Russia because he`s selling millions and tens and
hundreds of millions of dollars in high priced real estate that Russians
are buying.
DAVID CORN, MOTHER JONES: Yeah, from Trump Tower to other properties
around the world you have Russians investing and buying his properties.
And it doesn`t have to be anything illegal. Now, if you`re buying a
property for $30 million above what might be the fair market value at the
time, as what happened in that case in Palm Beach, that`s pretty, pretty
suspicious.
But at the same time, it`s not just the flow of money from Russians coming
into Trump properties. He has spent a couple decades trying to do deals
with Russians and in Russia. When he was there for Miss Universe, of
course, he was trying to make money there by hooking up with a Russian
oligarch to put on Miss Universe in Moscow in 2013. He met with a whole
bevy of Russian oligarchs and afterwards said “I met with everybody. We
talked about doing Trump hotels in Moscow and Poland and other places.” He
tried to do that earlier with a group called Bayrock (ph), that was
funded and had strategic partnerships with Kazakhstan billionaires.
So he has tried very hard over the years to make money with and off of
Russians.
HAYES: You know, the other aspect to think about, which is something that
you`ve talked about, Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo has noted is, you
know, at a certain point Trump enterprises had gone bankrupt in numerous
ways and it became hard for them to access capital. And one of the big
questions that hung over the campaign, of course, and still hangs today
because we haven`t seen the tax returns is just the simple we of who his
lenders are.
CORN: That`s a very big question. And let me say, what I just said,
there`s nothing wrong or illegal with doing deals with Russians but he
keeps saying “I have nothing to do with Russia. I`ve never had anything to
do with Russia. That`s just a lie.” You have to wonder why he`s lying.
HAYES: Again, I should also say, like anyone buying an apartment in Trump
Tower, that`s a legitimate transaction. But if it`s the head of the coal
lobby who is doing it under a way of attempting to curry favor, then that`s
problematic.
CORN: Or a Chinese fixer, as you just talked about a story that we broke a
couple days ago.
And when he comes to the debts and the loans that you just mentioned, he
has hundreds of millions of dollars in loans out to Deutsche Bank, one of
the few banks that would lend to him after his
bankruptcies and his problems with the casinos in the 1990s. And there`s
another group called Ladda Capital (ph), a hedge fund of sorts in New York
City that has given him many loans and then they securitize those loans and
sell them to other people.
We don`t know ultimately who holds a lot of his debts. There`s debts going
to the bank of China to Chinese sources and just like there`s a deal going
on now in Dallas for a Trump hotel there with a developer who says he`s
getting money in from Turkey and Kazakhstan. And we don`t know from what
sources.
So, again, you can look throughout the Trump empire and this is how
developers work. But usually developers are not presidents. And they
aren`t people looking to curry favor. And when he`s doing deals with like
a Malaysian billionaire in Vancouver with the latest Trump property up
there, does it give him an incentive or people for him to have a different
view of how we may deal with a
Malaysian foreign policy matter? Of course it does.
HAYES: And we should say his daughter Ivanka Trump is in official meetings
all the time. Her husband Jared Kushner is a huge part of the White House.
And, you know, she is presumably still talking to her brother. So, there`s
no real church-state separation, whatever they say.
CORN: Jared Kushner is a whole other issue. He says he`s been divesting.
It`s only been a partial divestment. His company does, of course, deals
with the Chinese government with Goldman Sachs all around the world and we
don`t know what his standards for recusal are going to be, even there`s a
memo and that hasn`t been released. We don`t know if there even is one.
HAYES: We don`t have the report yet from the Office of Government Ethics
about how – his report about what he`s done. Same with Steve Bannon, I
believe, so those will be interesting documents to keep your eyes on.
David Corn, thank you very much.
CORN: My pleasure, Chris.
HAYES: Still to come, decision 2017, that`s right, this year. The
resistance will get a chance
to vote sooner than you think. Ahead, a surprise late entry into a
bellwether race, perhaps the premier race in the country. The voting is
just around the corner.
Plus, Mike Pence`s email on tonight`s Thing one, Thing Two right after this
break.
HAYES: Thing One tonight, Hillary Clinton has been keeping a pretty low
profile since the
election but today this photo surfaced of her on a plane checking out the
top story on USA Today`s”weekend headline. The headline, Pence used
personal email in office. That story, Thing Two, in 60 seconds.
HAYES: On the campaign trail, Mike Pence always expressed outrage,
outrage, over Hillary Clinton`s emails.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: She had a private server
to keep those emails of what was going on there apparently out of the
public reach.
How many emails didn`t she turn over?
Emails that was not disclosed now coming to light.
I mean, she had a private server, a private unsecured server that could be
susceptible and vulnerable to hacking. She didn`t have, like, an AOL
account or something.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: She didn`t have an AOL account. But you know who did have an AOL
account? An AOL account he used for official confidential business? An
AOL account that was actually hacked? Mike Pence.
Indianapolis Star breaking the story last night that while he was governor
of Indiana, Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top
advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor`s residence
to state`s response to terror attacks across the globe.
His personal account was hacked last summer. And we still don`t know
exactly what was the vice President AOL account because the current
governor has declined to release an unspecified number of emails, because
the state considers them confidential and too sensitive to release the to
the public.
Yet, despite that, the vice president doesn`t see the immense hypocrisy for
criticizing Hillary Clinton for using a personal email account totally
legally that was never reportedly hacked when he himself conducted
sensitive and confidential state business on an AOL account that was
hacked.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
PENCE: There`s no comparison whatsoever between Hillary Clinton`s
practice. We had outside counsel review all of my private email records to
identify any emails that that ever referenced or mentioned business –
state business-related activities and as Indiana law requires we
transferred all of those to the state of Indiana subject to the public
access laws.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: I wonder if post-election Mike Pence`s explanation for his private
email would have been good enough for pre-election Mike Pence or if it was
good enough for Hillary Clinton who
we know was definite good enough for, Fox News. This is how they brought
their viewers this story. Nothing to see here.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you swear that the testimony you`re about to give
before this committee will be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but
the truth so help you god?
SEN. JEFF SESSIONS, NOMINEE FOR U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: I do.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you and please be seated.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
HAYES: Now it appears Attorney General Jeff Sessions didn`t keep the
pledge he made during his confirmation hearing. And he is not the only
Trump pick to stumble with the truth. At least four other members of the
president`s cabinet made statements under oath to congress that are false.
When EPA chief Scott Pruitt testified under oath in January he said he
never used a private email account to conduct state business while attorney
general of Oklahoma. Turns out he had.
Last month, Fox 25 in Oklahoma reported that Pruitt used private email for
state business. Education Ssecretary Betsy DeVos testified under oath she
was not on the board of her family`s foundation. Turns out tax filings
proved she was.
In written testimony, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin denied that his
former bank, One West,
had used so-called robo-signing on mortgage documents to foreclose on
homes. Columbus Dispatch reported his former bank, quote, “frequently used
robo-signers.”
And then there`s health and human services secretary Tom Price who
testified under oath that a
discount he got on a stock was, quote, “available to every single
individual that was an investor at the time.” The Wall Street Journal
pointed out that Price was one of fewer than 20 U.S. investors offered that
discount.
Again, all these people in spite of all this – what`s the word – untruth,
and in spite of the resistance made it there the Senate and into Trump`s
cabinet, but there are other votes are coming sooner than you might think.
The gathering resistance for 2017 next.
HAYES: 2017 is an election year. One of the races to pay attention to is
the race for governor of Virginia where former Congressman Tom Perriello is
challenging the current lieutenant governor Ralph Northam in the Democratic
primary.
Now, Perriello took office in 2008, defeating a Republican incumbent. And
when it was time to get reelected, Perriello talked up health care reform
and stimulus money for people in his district. Barack Obama even came to
Virginia to campaign for him.
But Perriello was swept out of office in the Tea Party wave of 2010.
This week, he sat down with me to tell me why he is challenging another
Democrat for governor.
(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)
TOM PERRIELLO, FRM. CONGRESSMAN FROM VIRGINIA: I think when Democrats run
on the status quo we tend to lose and when we get out there and fight for
everyday folks, then we tend to win.
HAYES: Do you, you know, there`s sort of – I think there`s this binary
that has been imported from the presidential primary of Hillary Clinton and
Bernie Sanders which is both kind of establishment versus insurgent
outsider and also more moderate versus more liberal or more to the left.
Does that – do you think that framework fits yours race?
PERRIELLO: I think it`s a pretty lazy framework. First of all, I think
both of them are historic figures. Hillary Clinton has been a ground
breaking diplomat around the world. Bernie Sanders inspired a movement to
address inequality and corruption. We would love for our campaign to be
worthy of both of those traditions.
I think we also have a silly debate right now about whether this was
economic anxiety or racism, it was both things. And they`ve always gone
hand-in-hand. What we have to do is make very clear that we are the party
that will stand against that bigotry, but also have a better vision for how
we`re going to do inclusive economic growth.
HAYES: Here`s what`s fascinating to me. Here, you`re in a primary for
Virginia, Virginia, OK. Virginia, which went for the Democrat while Iowa
did not by ten points.
Northam is attacking you from the left. He`s saying you`re too
conservative. He`s pointing to
votes that you`ve had on guns, on abortion. It`s not – you guys seem to
be engaged in a race that is not the race I would have guessed would be
happening in the Democratic primary of Virginia say four years ago.
PERRIELLO: Well, I think this is one of the reasons why good primaries are
a healthy thing for the party. I mean, I think it`s really exciting the
things we were talking about 10 years ago, about inequality and the working
class getting left behind were not seen as mainstream then. The party has
caught up on that.
We are talking about criminal justice reform issues that were still sort of
marginalized and are now central to the party. So we think it`s a positive
thing that we`ve already been able to push that policy agenda. I think
it`s an acknowledgment of how strong the movements have become. I think
movements change our sense of what`s possible and politicians work within
it.
So I think the fact that we see politicians in this space really is a
recognition of how movements have changed both on inequality and race and
other issues the conversation.
But it`s also about Virginia. I think what we have to keep in mind is that
nearly 60 percent of Virginians who voted rejected the politics of Donald
Trump but a majority of them also rejected the Democratic candidate despite
her being an excellent candidate. So I think it`s not enough for us to
assume anti-Trump energy is pro-Democratic Party energy. We have to go out
and earn that. And I think we do it by running a progressive campaign.
HAYES: And that`s particularly true in the state of Virginia where if you
put up the map of Virginia what you`ll see is a lot of votes in metro areas
for Democrats, most of the rest of the state quite conservative. And also
that maps on to where there`s sort of economic growth and opportunity that
is really expanding and where there isn`t, where it`s shrinking. And those
large swaths of rural Virginia
that you and I have actually traveled through together are really
struggling in a way that I wonder what a candidate, a politician can say to
those counties to say we`re going to make your lives better.
PERRIELLO: Well, the first thing is you have to show up and you have to
listen and you have to show that you`ve had a track record of believing
that the system was rigged against everyday folks. I think as you noted in
the Clinton recovery, about 70 percent of the job growth was in small to
medium-sized towns and counties. This time it was only 17 percent. So
there have been a lot of regions that
have been left behind.
HAYES: That`s a crazy statistic. I mean, that explains so much.
PERRIELLO: And here`s the thing, positions that I have taken that people
think put me on the left like rejecting these two gas pipelines that are
controversial in western Virginia are actually very popular with Trump
voters, because they hate the monopolies. They hate that farmers and small
business owners haven`t gotten a shot at either the energy sector or the
food sector, because of this consolidation that`s happened in our economy.
They don`t like the fact that despite our partisanship the
biggest donors to both political parties in Virginia are Dominion Power and
a few other companies and they appreciate when we stand up and actually
fight for everyday folks on that and do believe the clean energy jobs can
be the jobs of the future.
So when we go bold on these issues and aren`t afraid to step up on them and
we show up and talk to people about it, maybe learn something in the
process then we have a chance to reach folks. We also have a gift which is
the likely Republican opponent is Ed Gillespie, who really represents
everything Trump voters hate about their own party. So if there`s going to
be an opportunity to rebuild some of the working class coalitions I think
this will be a perfect contrast.
HAYES: All right, Tom Perriello running for governor in Virginia. Great
to have you here.
PERRIELLO: Thank you very much.
(END VIDEOTAPE)
HAYES: All right, before we go, some quick news. In a few weeks I`ll be
heading on the road on a book tour for my new book “A Colony in a Nation”
which comes out later this month. It`s a book about law and order and its
meaning as we struggle through to understand this law and order president
and you can check the dates for the book tour on our Facebook page,
Facebook.com/allinwithchris. Here`s the thing, the events are filling up
fast. So, do not wait. Go check it out and I”m going to tell you more
about the tour and the book next week.
That does it for us, All In for this evening and the week. Rachel Maddow
show starts right now.
