All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 2/27/2017

Show: All in with Chris Hayes

Date: February 27, 2017

Guest: Adam Schiff, Dick Durbin, Rick Wilson, Xeni Jardin, Charlie Sykes,

Jason Johnson

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HARDBALL HOST: Right now we`re going to have lots to

say. That`s why we`ll be there at midnight Eastern time to hear them. So

get a good night sleep tonight and stay up with us tomorrow night for our

HARDBALL late night special. Lots of attitude in that hour. “ALL IN” with

Chris Hayes starts right now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. President, do you support a Special Prosecutor on

Russia?

HAYES: Calls for a Special Prosecutor get louder as the White House tries

to kill investigations before they start.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I guess my question would be, a

special prosecutor for what?

HAYES: Tonight, Congressman Adam Schiff and Senator Dick Durbin on the

growing bipartisan push to investigate and the Russians.

GEORGE W. BUSH, UNITED STATES FORMER PRESIDENT: I think we all need

answers.

HAYES: Plus, at the republican investigators work with the White House,

DEVIN NUNES, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: What I`ve been

told is by many - by many folks is that there`s nothing there.

HAYES: Why others are breaking ranks.

DARRELL ISSA, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: You`re going to

need to use the special prosecutor`s statutes.

HAYES: Then, new reports of a high-stakes ObamaCare repeal as the

President has an ACA epiphany.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Nobody knew that

health care could be so complicated.

HAYES: And protests at a Joint Session. We`ll look at what Democrats

maybe planning for tomorrow`s big address when ALL IN starts right now.

Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. With President Trump set to

deliver his first address to a Joint Session of Congress tomorrow night,

republicans are trying desperately to bury a story that just will not go

away. The ongoing mounting questions over whether there was contact or

coordination between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the

Presidential campaign when according to U.S. Intelligence Agencies, Russia

was working to boost Trump`s chances of being elected. To make their case,

Republicans have been doing something remarkable. Effectively clearing the

President and his allies of wrongdoing before the investigations have

really even begun. This is Republican Devin Nunes who leads the House

Intelligence Committee which is currently conducting the House

investigation into Russian influence into the campaign.

NUNES: We still have not seen any evidence of anyone that from the Trump

campaign or any other campaign for that matter that`s communicating with

the Russian government. At this point, here at the committee we still

don`t have any evidence of them talking to Russia. As of right now, the

initial inquiries I`ve made to the appropriate agencies, I don`t have any

evidence. What I`ve been told is by many - by many folks is that there`s

nothing there.

HAYES: Nothing there. Nunes, who is a member of the Trump Transition

Team, made those claims despite the fact that the Intelligence Committee

has yet to review evidence or hear testimony.

NUNES: We can`t have McCarthyism back in this place. We can`t have the

Government – the U.S. Government and or the Congress, legislative branch

of government chasing down American citizens, hauling them before the

Congress as if there`s some secret Russian agents. And that`s what I`m

concerned about here that we don`t go on some witch hunt against American

citizens just because they appear in a press story somewhere.

HAYES: Nunes is leading the House Investigation. The Senate Investigation

is being led by Republican Senator Richard Burr, chair of the Senate

Intelligence Committee. Now in Friday, the Washington Post reported that

both Nunes and Burr at the behest of the White House called reporters to

challenge stories alleging contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian

Intelligence Officials. Now, remember, these two gentlemen are the

individuals who are supposed to be leading investigations that Republicans

claimed are impartial. Senator Charles Schumer stated the obvious today,

pointing out that Burr`s conduct quote “Certainly gives the appearance if

not the reality of a lack of impartiality.

CHARLES SCHUMER: Senator Burr is on notice because what he did was wrong

and this is not the way to conduct a fair, impartial investigation that

goes wherever the facts lead.

HAYES: The phone calls to reporters were reportedly orchestrated by White

House Press Secretary Sean Spicer who today falsely suggested that the

investigations were complete and that the Trump campaign has been cleared.

SPICER: I mean, Chairman Nunes spoke very clearly today when asked over

and over and over again about all of this and said that, he has seen

nothing that leads him to believe that there`s there. You`ve had the

Intelligence Community look at Russia`s involvement in the election.

You`ve had the House and the Senate both do the same. And so what I`m

trying to ascertain is at what point, how many people have to say that

there`s nothing there before you realize there`s nothing there.

HAYES: Again, no one can credibly claim at this point that there`s nothing

there. Yesterday, former CIA Director John Brennan forcibly rebutted the

White House claim. The FBI (INAUDIBLE) Director James Comey had privately

knocked down stories linking Trump campaign associates to Russian

Intelligence Officials.

JOHN BRENNAN, CIA FORMER DIRECTOR: I have tremendous respect for Jim

Comey`s competence and integrity and it`s been my experience working with

Jim that he wouldn`t do anything that was going to in any way compromise

the integrity of an ongoing investigation. And that`s why anybody who

claims that the facts are already known in terms of what did or didn`t

happen between Russian officials and U.S. persons during the election, I

think it`s speaking very prematurely.

HAYES: Late Friday, the GOP effort to (INAUDIBLE) the Russia story had a

bit snag when Republican Congressman Darrell Issa broke with party leaders

and called for a special prosecutor to investigate much - to investigate

much more on his political calculation in a bit. As for President Trump,

he was asked about Russia again today as reporters were being led out of a

meeting with Health Care CEO`s. And as the cameras left the room, the

President offered up a response that was both overly-specific and

essentially - well meaningless.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you support a special prosecutor on Russia?

TRUMP: Thank you press. Thank you press. Thank you. Appreciate it. I

haven`t called Russia in ten years.

HAYES: President claimed he hasn`t called Russia in ten years is pretty

odd and led to the fact that he visited Russia a less than four years ago.

There he is right there in the flesh. Meanwhile, in an interview on the

Today`s Show this morning, a previous Republican President George W. Bush

pointedly undercut the White House suggestion the Russia matter has

effectively been resolved.

BUSH: I think we all need answers. Now, whether or not the special

prosecutor is the right way to go tonight, you`re talking at the wrong guy.

I`m not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure though, that that

question needs to be answered.

HAYES: Joining me now, Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff who is the

ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Congressman, your

colleague, the Chair of the Committee Devin Nunes said to the press

conference today in which he basically said repeatedly there is nothing to

see here. I have been told that there is nothing here. Is he right?

ADAM SCHIFF, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: I don`t think that

any of us on the Intelligence Committee should reach any conclusions about

the evidence yet because frankly we have heard from no witnesses. We have

only started reviewing documents since the very beginning of the

investigation. So we shouldn`t be reaching any conclusions about what

we`re going to find and it concerns me that you have the White House

talking to the FBI and potentially the CIA and asking them to push back on

stories. It`s appropriate for the White House to reach out to republican

or democratic members of the House but not on the subject of the

investigation and I don`t think that we ought to draw any conclusion before

frankly we`ve seen any of the evidence.

HAYES: Is it irresponsible in your view for the Chair of the Committee to

be as categorical as he was today?

SCHIFF: Well, I don`t think we can be categorical at all. And certainly

not on the basis of any private conversations with Intel Officials. The

Committee is doing the investigation, the Committee has yet to begin its

work in earnest. We`re still in the document-gathering phase and we need

to follow the evidence wherever it leads. Now, we have agreed on a

bipartisan basis to a scope of investigation that includes the issue, a

potential Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. And we can`t start

that if it`s going to be thorough and objective by concluding that there`s

no there, there. First of all, because we don`t know that and second,

because the investigation is only getting underway. So, I am concerned

when I hear statements like that because this needs to be done on a

bipartisan basis where it`s simply not going to have value for the American

people.

HAYES: You said something today about needing the full cooperation of the

FBI, which is a big question mark right now. What did you mean by that?

SCHIFF: What I mean by that is that, we can`t become the FBI ourselves as

a House Committee. We`re going to need to know what has the FBI

investigated, what leads have they chased down, what information have they

obtained, what leads are yet to be investigated so that we can oversee

whether they are doing a thorough job and whether there are other areas

they haven`t explored that we need to. We won`t be able to do that if the

FBI comes back and says we won`t talk to you about that, that`s a pending

matter. That`s unsustainable in my view, and thus far, I don`t know

whether we`ll get the full cooperation of the FBI. I`ve raised this issue

with the Director but we`re going to need it to be able to do our jobs.

HAYES: Chairman Nunes invoked the spectrum of McCarthyism today, basically

saying that there was an air similar to McCarthyism hanging around this,

that people are being tarred as guilty before they have an opportunity to

defend themselves. He says American citizens, “you can`t go running around

calling them Russian agents.” Is there an era - air of hysteria here? Are

people getting out ahead of the facts in a way that`s dangerous?

SCHIFF: Well, first of all, I don`t think there`s any comparison here to

the McCarthy era. We`re conducting - I hope a thorough investigation.

We`re not prejudging the conclusions. We shouldn`t be. In terms of

General Flynn and I think a lot of his comments went to General Flynn, this

is someone who lied to the Vice President and caused the Vice President to

mislead the country. That`s a serious business. That`s not McCarthyism,

in my view, to call him out on it and what`s more, to call out the

President. Because the President of the United States knew Mike Flynn had

misled the Vice President and through that the entire country and what

concerns me more than anything else about that, the President was OK with

that, he was OK with the country being misled until it became public and he

was forced to fire Flynn.

Well, that`s just a lot about this President`s willingness to tolerate

dishonestly in his administration and misleading the public. That ought to

be a very substantial concern and I don`t consider that McCarthyism in any

way, shape or form. In fact, in my view, it`s quite the opposite.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Adam Schiff, thanks for joining me.

Appreciate it.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

HAYES: Just moments ago, on Capitol Hill, our cameras caught up with

Republican Senator Richard Burr, the Chairman of Senate Intelligence

Committee and asked him about his coordination with the White House ahead

of an investigation of the Trump campaign`s alleged ties with Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What`s your reaction to the concerns of the Vice Chair

of the Intelligence Committee?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was it appropriate for you to talk to reporters about

this?

RICHARD BURR, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM NORTH CAROLINA: You just have

(INAUDIBLE)

HAYES: I`m joined now by Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois who`s

member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. And since your colleague

wouldn`t answer the question, maybe I`ll pose it to you. Was it

appropriate for him to talk to reporters on background, it appears, to

knock down stories when he is the person charged with leading the

investigation?

DICK DURBIN, UNITED STATE SENATOR FROM ILLINOIS: Absolutely not. You

wouldn`t expect that of a judge, would you, or an investigator who`s trying

to be impartial. And what Congressman Nunes said disqualifies himself -

disqualifies him from heading up an investigation in this area. He`s

already reached a conclusion and his conclusion is nothing wrong at all.

The - center of crime was the leak itself. Let`s get to the beginning

here. Why did they choose the Intelligence Committees? Why did the

Republicans choose the Intelligence Committee for this investigation?

There`s a lot of reasons but one of the reasons is, they meet behind closed

doors, the public can`t see what is happening, you don`t know what

witnesses are being called, there`s no effort or opportunity to test

credibility and if they ever produce a report in some distant time, it`s

going to be classified. How do you declassify such a report? With the

permission of White House, which is not going to happen. So I am really

skeptical as to this being the venue for an investigation.

HAYES: So I`ve heard of a - there`s a sort of variety of different

alternatives to the two standing investigations happening in the Committee

is their chaired by this two individuals, Devin Nunes and Richard Burr.

One of which floated somewhat surprisingly - I would say by Darrell Issa,

Friday night, Republican Congressman in the House from California, a

special prosecutor. Your thoughts on that?

DURBIN: Isn`t it interesting that Darrell Issa who couldn`t hold himself

back from having weeks and months and years of public investigations of the

Obama administration now doesn`t believe in Congressional Investigations

but wants to have a special prosecutor. Well, certainly we don`t want to

see Attorney General Sessions who should recuse himself being the

prosecutor. A special prosecutor may be in order, but why have the

Republicans, who couldn`t quit on e-mails in Benghazi decided now that no

public hearing on this Russian involvement in our election is really

warranted. What a hoot.

HAYES: Let me ask you of - the follow-up to the special prosecutor

because, you know, .my sense was there was a kind of consensus in the wake

of Ken Starr when the - when that statute to empower the special prosecutor

was allowed to lapse. A bipartisan consensus that essentially that had

created a fundamentally dangerously unaccountable office. Is that still

the position of you and your colleagues or is this something that is being

kicked around by folks on Capitol Hill?

DURBIN: We`re trying to get to an independent transparent investigation.

I`m co-sponsoring a bill with the number of my colleagues for an

independent commission. I`ve suggested General Colin Powell, a Justice

from the Supreme Court, former Justice to the Supreme Court that would be

part of this. And that`s the way to go. But in the alternative, if we`re

going to look to the Department of Justice, I think we ought to have

someone independent. Clearly, Jeff Sessions is not that person.

HAYES: I want to ask you about something Jeff Sessions said today. He was

asked to be - if he knew about contacts in advance. He said no at a brief

walk-in session. He said the FBI and the Justice Department have to remain

independent and they will do so but not every contact is improper. What do

you make of that?

DURBIN: Well, I may commit that General Flynn took a trip to Moscow and

got paid another (INAUDIBLE), I understand it, and have some contacts with

the Russians prior to the inauguration of this new President that could

have been perfectly innocent. I don`t know. I think, let`s follow the

facts wherever they take us without fair or favorites -

HAYES: We should be clear Senator, my understanding is that actual trip

happened in 2015, if I`m not mistaken. I just want to make sure people

understand the timeline there.

DURBIN: Yes, of course. That`s far in advance of any aspirations of

Donald Trump to be President perhaps. But the point I`m getting to is

this. The contact in and of itself is not damning or criminal but it`s

worth asking questions during the basic investigation. Of course, you`d do

that about a person who ends up residing as National Security Adviser to

the President of the United States.

HAYES: Is there a - it seems to me that part of the issue here is just

there`s a sort of breakdown in some basic levels of credibility to you and

your colleagues with respect to things that emanate from the White House.

It seems to me the Flynn moment was sort of a watershed in that respect in

which you know, numerous people say on the record, including the Vice

President of the United States, a sort of categorical denial that`s

revealed to be not true. Have they repaired that breach of credibility, to

your mind?

DURBIN: No. And I think the problem we have is that less than six weeks

into this Presidency - I ought to repeat that - less than six weeks into

this Presidency, this President and this White House have set out to

discredit the Judiciary, the Intelligence Agencies of the United States of

America, the media, I don`t know where to go next. The long list of people

that they`ve attacked just in the first 5 1/2 weeks is an indication that

anyone who raises a question about their conduct is in for a tough tweet.

HAYES: Do you think that`s the motivation - there some I`ve seen that`s

essentially have speculated that these attacks and the series of attacks at

the various institutions that you just listed have to do with producing

doubt against those institutions that might be the ones that produce

evidence vis-…-vis the Russia story.

DURBIN: And add to that, an effort to intimidate, try to put pressure on

these agencies, trying to put pressure on the media, exclude them from the

press conferences. All of this is part of a calculated strategy. Put that

pressure and intimidation on them in the hopes that they will lay off.

HAYES: All right. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois. Thank you sir. I

appreciate it.

DURBIN: Good to be with you.

HAYES: Coming up, top Republican Darrell Issa`s real time moment going

further than just about any other republican calling for a special

prosecutor to investigate possible contacts between the Trump campaign and

Russian officials. Why he`s going out on that limb and will anyone else

join him, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ISSA: We`re going to ask the Intelligence Committees of the House and

Senate to investigate within the special areas that -

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, we need independent prosecutor.

ISSA: You cannot have somebody, a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions, who was

on the campaign and who was an appointee. You`re going to need to use the

special prosecutor`s statute and office to take - not just to recuse,

that`s - you can`t just give it to your deputy that`s another political

appointee. You do have to do that.

HAYES: Speaking of remarkable moment Friday night, when California

Republican Darrell Issa, yes that Darren Issa called for a special

prosecutor to investigate possible ties between President Trump`s campaign

and the Russian government. Tonight he`s softening his language a bit

saying in a statement that he recommended a quote “independent review.”

The Congressman is still going further on this issue than most republicans

right now, which to anyone familiar with Darrell Issa is pretty shocking.

I mean, Issa has earned his reputation as a hard-right partisan warrior.

Coming to national attention back 2003 for spearheading the recall of

Democratic Governor of California Gray Davis and during his four-year reign

as Chair of the House Oversight Committee, Issa launched a slew of

investigations into right-wing conspiracy theories about the Obama

administration. But if you take a look at how Congressman Issa`s district

voted last year, his new found willingness to cross party lines isn`t quite

a surprising. After all, he eked out a win in his race for re-election

beating his opponent by just over 1,600 votes and crucially he`s one of 23

house republicans whose districts went for Hillary Clinton. During last

week`s recess, the first since the President Trump took office, the

congressman avoided meeting with his constituents, skipping a Town Hall

organized by voters who wanted to talk about ObamaCare. But he won`t be

able to dodge them forever. And he knows he`ll be facing an even tougher

race for re-election next year. Joining me now, Rick Wilson. Republican

Political and Media Strategist. And Rick, I thought that moment was

fascinating for Issa. I mean, he`s a fascinating figure. I find him

actually quite dynamic -

RICK WILSON, REPUBLICAN POLITICAL AND MEDIA STRATEGIST: Sure.

HAYES: - and compelling in his own way. This is a guy who six years ago,

eight years ago, even four years ago, you would think of is the kind of

hardest of a hardcore. And here he is sounding not the way I thought or

expected him to sound.

WILSON: Well, I like Darrell Issa a lot. I think he`s one of the

brightest guys in congress and I think he is not - I don`t think this was

simply him reading the tea leaves. I think this reflects what`s going on

in the minds of a lot of members that won`t come out and say it. They are

petrified right now that leadership is going to lose their minds if they

upset the apple cart on the most important thing on the universe, which is

the tax cut bill. And if they - if they - if they cross that line, they`re

afraid that a lot of the check list items they`ve wanted to accomplish for

a very long time will go away. But - you know, I think Darrell Issa was

probably having a little more historical memory than a lot of the guys

right now in congress who look back at 1974 and realize that a lot of

republicans, over 40 of them, I think almost 49, I think it was, lost their

seats because the perception was they were defending Nixon`s corruption.

There were democrats in 1994 who were whistling past the graveyard where -

no, don`t worry about this White House, on this house check scandal.

Nothing is wrong, it`s OK, it`s cool. And then you know, when republicans

in `06 and `08, with Mark Foley and Jack Abramoff, they ignored these

things until it was too late. They placed a big bet that the - that the

public had a higher tolerance for corruption and the public does. And if

these things go south, a lot of these guys are going to be holding the

dirty end of the stick and Darrell Issa was doing - I think he was walking

toward doing the right thing on this, although I`m sure it sounds at awful

at like somebody from leadership got a hold of him and said, hey, now.

HAYES: Well that - it`s funny you say that because I thought to myself, we

were - we were having a debate about was this - did he go out with this is

a sort of - he wanted to say this strategically. Did he end up kind of

saying this and then wanting it back and the sort of partial walk-back

strikes me as part of what you`re saying. And I like you to elaborate on

that thinking. Because my sense is exactly - it`s exactly the way you lay

it out, which is the thinking around the House republican leadership is,

we`ve got a once in a generation chance to go through this punch list,

particularly on taxes, which frankly I think is the real priority here.

And anything you do to distract from that -

WILSON: It`s the only priority, Chris.

HAYES: It`s the only priority. Exactly. Anything you do from that will

take away the political capital we need to get that done.

WILSON: That is exactly what I`m hearing from folks inside the

organization. And they are petrified that Trump will collapse before this

- before this is accomplished. They really look at this as a singular

moment. They dread the ObamaCare question right now, that the dog is

caught in the bumper of the car and is being dragged pretty hard by that

one.

HAYES: Right.

WILSON: And so, they`re looking at the tax - the tax bill as a single

moment where republicans can have a giant take home and say, we did this

and it set the economy - you know, in the right direction, et cetera. We

can argue about that all day but that`s certainly what they believe inside.

And the fear of crossing this White House is another element here. They

don`t want the proverbial - you know, capital M, capital T, mean tweet from

Donald Trump.

HAYES: Well, and here`s the part about the political calculation I`m

fascinated by. One - on one side you`ve got the class of 23 House

republicans that I have like a file on my desk that I`m always looking at,

right? Because they are - they are in some ways, the most fascinating

political creatures in Washington right now. That - who`s districts won by

Hillary Clinton. But then you`ve also got the lesson of 2016 which was the

people that tried to distance themselves from Donald Trump by and large ,

fell by the wayside, the ones that stuck with them did OK and you`ve got to

think they`re torn between those two impulses as they`re navigating the

politics of it right now.

WILSON: You know, I`ve used this analogy before. It`s kind of a grizzly

one. But you know, when IRA try to blow up Margaret Thatcher, she said,

you know, we were very lucky today. And that their response essentially

was you know, you have to be lucky every time. We only have to be lucky

once. These guys have to be lucky every time but if it turns out that the

Intelligence Community does know things about Trump`s contacts with Russia,

does know things about the communications between his staff and Russia,

these things are going to end up redounding to the - to the detriment of a

lot these members of congress right now who have really breezily say,

“don`t worry about that, no big deal, it`s cool,

HAYES: Right.

WILSON: We`re good. It`s fine. No Russia. Less of it.

HAYES: And they`re - and they`re also - they`re also hanging themselves on

stuff they can`t possibly know which seems to be the larger danger here of

the bat.

WILSON: Yes. If you want to make a bet against the Intelligence Community

right now on this, it may not be the - it may now be the wisest political

play because at any moment there are things that have yet to come to light,

there are elements of the Trump people - the Trump team`s communications

and relationships with the Russians that - not just in the intelligence

side but also in the business relationships, et cetera, that could come out

in ways that with more granularity than they have so far and these guys are

going to be stuck holding the stick on it. But, you know, they`ve made

that decision, they`ve made that calculus right now. They`re going to try

to ride the lightning on this thing up through and until the moment that

transcripts are coming out.

HAYES: Rick Wilson. All right. Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

WILSON: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Up next, the GOP is considering drastic measures to make good on

their year`s long promise to repeal ObamaCare but is President Trump on

board? That`s right after this quick break.

HAYES: Lawmakers are back in Washington today after getting an earful from

their constituents in Town Halls last week. House Speaker Paul Ryan had

said this would be the week republicans introduce legislation to repeal

ObamaCare. But there is still, somewhat remarkably, no sign of a consensus

plan for what comes next. One draft proposal leaked to Politico last week

would shrink insurance subsidies and the Medicaid expansion making health

care less accessible and more expensive for poor, sicker and crucially

older people.

And here`s the thing, House Conservatives have already come out against

that bill for not going far enough. According to an analysis to republican

proposals obtained by Vox, millions of people could lose their coverage.

And things are getting so desperate for the GOP according to Wall Street

Journal that republican leaders are betting the only way for congress to

actually repeal the Affordable Care Act is to set a bill in motion and

gamble the fellow GOP lawmakers won`t dare to block it. But if they`re

looking to the White House for support, they may not have much luck.

On Friday, the President met with his one-time primary rival John Kasich

who expanded Medicaid as Governor of Ohio, and opposes the drastic changes

favored by hard liners in his party. Kasich views on health care

apparently made an impression on President Trump. According to the

Washington Post, the governor made his pitch while the President eagerly

called in several top aides and then got Health and Human Services

Secretary Tom Price on the phone. At one point, Senior Adviser Jared

Kushner reminded his father-in-law that House Republicans are sketching out

a different approach to providing access to coverage quote “Well, I like

this better,” Trump replied, according to a Kasich adviser.

A month into his term, the President is still climbing a very steep

learning curve. As he revealed himself in remarks this morning, he`s just

now discovering what everyone knows who knows anything about health care

already takes for granted. The policy is hard. The politics are even

harder.

TRUMP: We have come up with a solution that`s really, really, I think,

very good. Now, I have to tell you, it`s an unbelievably complex subject.

Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.

HAYES: Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated. The biggest

obstacle of a republican seeking to repeal ObamaCare are the millions of

Americans continuing to benefit from the law. As we saw last week, they`re

not going to let it go quietly. And one of them joins me next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I could tell you three members of my family,

including me, that would be dead, dead and homeless if it was not for ACA.

(APPLAUSE)

HAYES: One of many angry constituents who confronted their lawmaker last

week over Republican plans to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. That was

at a town hall with Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

Today, President Trump dismissed the people who say they`ve benefited from

the law.

TRUMP: People hate it. But now they see that the end is coming and

they`re saying, oh, maybe we love it. There`s nothing to love. It`s a

disaster, folks. OK?

HAYES: I`m joined now by Xeni Jardins. She`s co-editor of Boing Boing and

a survive of

breast cancer. And Jenny, I thought of you when I saw that clip. I follow

your writing about surviving breast cancer and about the role the ACA has

played. And I wanted to know when he says, oh, maybe they love it, there`s

nothing to love, what do you say?

XENI JARDIN, BOING BOING: There`s nothing to love about cancer and the

experience of going through cancer, if we`re lucky to survive it, it`s

brutal.

But the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, for me meant that I was able to

get the life-saving

treatment that I needed.

You know, it`s funny. I actually - here`s where I just got a blood draw

today at my oncologist. I actually came from my cancer doctor to talk to

you about this. And before leaving, I asked my wonderful cancer doctor,

who was an NIH researcher and chose to go into clinical practice what she

would say if she could talk to President Trump right now. This woman who

has saved so many men and women`s lives in the clinic. And she said two

things. It`s really important that, for instance, Planned Parenthood,

other kinds of clinics that offer low cost and no cost cancer screening.

If that gets wiped away, we`re going to see a lot of people who don`t get

diagnosed until much later stage when the

treatment options are brutal and limited.

The second thing she said, and it was so funny, I remember this vividly:

drug costs. When I was receiving cancer treatment, I remember there was

one very important drug that kept me from vomiting. And when you`re going

through cancer, if you aren`t able to keep down food, it`s not a good

thing. That drug costs 800 bucks a pill before the Affordable Care Act,

and right now those kinds of prescriptions cost something that I can

afford.

Look, the bottom line is this: this is an imperfect system, the Affordable

Care Act was a

compromise, as everything in politics is. But this is better than no

protections at all. I know men and women who died early, who died bankrupt

and whose quality of life was destroyed by the fact that they

did not have access to affordable care.

When you have to choose between your rent, your food, your children`s food

and your cancer

treatment, you`re not living in a civilized nation.

I remember in America where we cared about the lives of our people. It`s

not OK to turn cancer

into a political football.

HAYES: Do you think – two things. One is, do you feel that – I feel

like I`ve watched an activation happen among the folks who have interfaced

with the law who, before this election in some ways, didn`t have reason to

mobilize. I mean, the law was the law and they had to navigate it and they

might have found it frustrating, because lord knows dealing with health

care is always frustrating.

Do you feel like there`s a change in the posture folks like yourself have

towards their political engagement on this?

JARDIN: You know, what President Trump said about, well, nobody knew,

nobody knew that health care was so complicated, I don`t want to mock him

for that, because frankly I felt the same way before I was diagnosed

December 1, 2011. I was tweeting the whole experience to the world like I

do with everything. Don`t be afraid, I`m a little bit too young for a

mammogram, but I thought I would go ahead and do this since two of my other

friends, you know, in their late 30s, early 40s were diagnosed

around right that same time. And I was diagnosed that same day.

I had no idea how complicated it was. I had no idea how brutal the costs

before the Affordable Care Act would be, but I learned.

So, I`ve had the experience of cancer before and after ACA and there`s a

very big difference.

I no longer wonder when I show up to the clinic if somebody is going to

have to come out and

say from billing, and say, you know what, your insurance company thinks

that you might be engaged in fraud, that maybe you had a pre-existing

condition that you didn`t tell us about because guess what they did that

within the first couple of months after my diagnosis.

I just had no idea that somebody like me, a good, clean living vegetarian

yoga doing health nut

could get cancer. But that`s part of why it`s so important that everybody

have equal access to health care. It is dehumanizing. The idea of taking

away to access to health care. And it doesn`t just affect

people with cancer now, many of your viewers will be affected by it. Some

of the people watching now who thinks that this will never touch them will

be diagnosed with cancer.

I want there to be care for them, too, not just me.

HAYES: This is, I think, such a key point to think about, because part of

what I find really worrisome but on moral and political levels, this idea

that, well, if we can just put the sick people into their own sort of

system, the high risk pools or whatever, then all the rest of us, the

healthy ones, or the relatively healthy ones, we can pay lower premiums,

but of course, those are not fixed categories. People move between them

which is the entire point.

JARDIN: Yes, it certainly is.

I mean, I don`t know what they want to do, have leper colonies for people

who are too poor to afford chemo? We`re not going back. We`re just not

going back.

And I`m so grateful that because - you know, thanks, Obama, for helping me

live. Thank you to all of the politician who is decided that political

expediency was less valuable than American lives. I believe in America.

And I beelieve there are enough sane, compassionate people around - ACA is

not about a handout for lazy people. I work hard. And I worked hard to

survive this. And I didn`t go through chemo to have this all taken away.

HAYES: Xeni Jardin, thanks for your time tonight. I really appreciate it.

JARDIN: Thank you, Chris.

All right, still to come, what will it be like in the room during President

Trump`s first joint address to congress? What we can expect from the

president. How Democrats might react in real-time. That`s ahead.

Plus, tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two with some fantastic photography starts

right after this break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, President Trump clearly still smarting over the

sheer number of people who keep turning out to protest his presidency,

tweeting out over the weekend, “maybe the

millions of people who voted to make America great again should have their

own rally. It would be the biggest of them all.”

To which Senator Bernie Sanders reply, somewhat icily, “they did. It

wasn`t,” pointing out side-by-side pictures of Trump`s and Obama`s

inauguration crowds.

But today, Trump fans had a do-over called the spirit of America. It was

billed by its leaders as massive, pro-Trump demonstrations nationwide.

So just how massive were they? Looking at some of the footage, it turns

out, maybe not so much.

That`s Thing Two is in 60 seconds.

HAYES: It was meant to be a rallies nationwide organized by conservative

groups and billed as a massive show of support from fans of President

Trump.

But as documented by Daniel Dale (ph) of the Toronto Star and others on

Twitter, the rallies may have been nationwide but massive? Not so much.

These are photos from sunny Stewart, Florida, and a wet Bellingham,

Washington, and a

cloudy Atlanta, from South Carolina to North Carolina to Illinois, none of

which appeared to show that many people.

Organizers say a couple hundred people did show up in Denver. The New York

Times puts the

total number of rally goers across the country in the quote, hundreds.

To put that in context, the day after Donald Trump took office, an

estimated 3 million plus people took to the streets across the country.

HAYES: Tomorrow night, the president will go before congress not with a

State of the Union Address, he won`t actually make another one of those for

another year, but with a joint address to congress. Such an address is

sometimes made in special circumstances as when President Barack Obama, not

yet eight months into his term after the town hall craziness of that

summer, went before congress to present his health care plan and this

moment ensued.

OBAMA: They`re also those who claim that our reform efforts would ensure

illegal immigrants. This, too, is false. The reforms I`m proposing would

not apply to those who here illegally.

REP JOE WILSON, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: You lie.

OBAMA: It`s not true.

HAYES: Not only was Congressman Joe Wilson wrong on the substance, in

other words, the president was telling the truth, and Wilson, was, well,

lying, that moment was widely condemned by both parties as an unprecedented

breach of decorum.

Congressman Wilson issued an apology to the president. But the House,

controlled by Democrats at the time, approved a resolution of disapproval

after Wilson refused to apologize to his

colleagues from the House floor.

But here`s the thing, that moment also made Wilson a star on the right. He

ended up fundraising off that uncivil act.

Now, in a sense, Democrats are facing a somewhat similar situation to

Republicans in the fall

of 2009. But it`s fair to say this president is unlike any in modern

history as is the grassroots opposition to him.

How Democrats deal with that reality, and a constituency strongly opposed

to this president next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As you know, more than 60 Democrats either boycotted or

skipped the president`s inauguration. What kind of reception do you think

the president will get tomorrow evening from Democrats in the House and the

Senate when he gives this joint address?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, I hope a very robust and

applause-filled reception.

HAYES: President Trump`s address to congress tomorrow night is being

billed by the

White House as optimistic, but the president`s dark inauguration speech is

still fresh in everyone`s mind.

Joining me now, MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes, edidtor of Right

Wisconsin, and Jason Johnson ,politics editor of The Root, author of

Political Consultatnts and Campaigns.

Jason, let me start with you, you know, I forgot who said this. Someone

said that there`s going to be a huge amount of actual political incentive

for some house Democrat to have their own Joe Wilson moment tomorrow night,

because fevers are very pitched. There is tremendous desire on the part of

the Democratic base for outward signs of resistance. What are you

expecting?

JASON JOHNSON, THE ROOT: Well, here`s the thing, Chris, if someone on the

Democratic

side decides they`re going to go at Trump, this is not Barack Obama. This

is not George Bush. Trump is likely to respond and go all Remy Ma (ph) on

them and just like attack the person for seven minutes, like you have got

to be really careful if you go after Donald Trump. He can spit.

So, I think the Democrats will be wiser to just make sure that they boo

when necessary, that they don`t stand when he says certain things, and

leave their comments to afterwards, because I don`t think you want to get

into a battle with Trump when he`s in his element on national television.

HAYES: Charlie, this is going to be a speech - I continue to be fascinated

by the weird hybrid of sort of Paul Ryan, Mike Pence Republicanism and the

Bannon, Steven Miller stuff. What ratio are you expecting in this speech

tomorrow?

CHARLIE SYKES, RIGHT WISCONSIN: I don`t know. By the way, your first

question, Steven Bannon right now is hanging upside down in a close

somewhere hoping that some Democrat is going to go too far, because Trump

feeds on overreaction. I remember about a year ago talking to some members

of congress who had met with then nominee Donald Trump and they were amazed

by how little he understood the whole concept of Article 1 of the

Constitution and the specific powers of

congress. I think a lot of them are going to be sitting there wanting to

know, OK, is Donald Trump actually going to be talking to us, is he going

to be working with us, is he looking to provide us guidance, is he going to

cut our tires, is he going to kneecap us on all of this? Because right now

we`re in this very interesting moment where, you know, the president is

going to try to showcase all the things he`s done, except there`s no

legislation. There`s no Obamacare repeal. There`s no infrastructure

package. There is no tax reform. Not just not passed, not even propose.

And you can really sense the uneasy…

HAYES: We should just be clear, there`s not a one-sheeter. There`s not an

index card. There`s not three bullets to put on a full screen on my show

to say this is what the White House is proposing.

SYKES: Exactly.

And as a result, all of these congressional Republicans are kind of holding

their fire. Now, they`re being pounded at the town hall meetings but they

can`t turn around and say, well, this is what we plan to do because

apparently they haven`t gotten the call from the White House yet.

HAYES: Yeah, and that, Jason, so there`s two things I wonder about here,

right. Is how programmatic this is. Do they have the wherewithal. I

mean, there`s something sort of vaguely comical about the idea of a - you

know, Bill Clinton was obviously famous for these sort of long and involved

granular wonky speeches, like some Donald Trump version of that about risk

corridors and

high-risk pools, and I mean, that just seems like completely off the table,

right?

JOHNSON: Yeah. Yeah. It`s not likely.

Look, Trump is at sort of a school house rock level whereas Clinton and

Obama were sort of

at a dissertation level.

I mean, I believe the 11 points that the Republicans have put out now, he`s

going to talk about

America. He`s going to talk about making the nation safe. He`s going to

talk about, you know, revitalizing jobs and infrastructure. I think it`s

going to be a general campaign speech.

Because as of right now, it doesn`t appear that Donald Trump can give

anything other than a

campaign speech. And I think at some point, maybe not tomorrow night,

maybe not in a week, but at some point, congress is going to get tired of

that, Republicans and Democrats, because they need an actual plan, not

just more commercials.

HAYES: well, that`s the point.

SYKES: But nobody knew. This is hard, right? I mean…

HAYES: Here`s the things, Charlie, right. Like, there`s - most speeches

are performance. They`re not really acts, right? So usually it`s

rhetoric. So, even when President Obama got up in that speech back in

2009, he was defending a legislative process that had been ongoing for six

months. There`s actually some thing that has to be done tomorrow night it

seems programmatically from me from the president if he wants to kickstart

any kind of legislative agenda.

SYKES: Yes. And he wants to kick start it but the problem is there`s no

indication that he`s

about to roll something out. I mean, the fact that today he`s saying

nobody had any idea how complicated health care. Really? Nobody? Here`s

a guy who has been saying how easy it was going to be and any minute now.

Well, you can imagine how that played with the Mike Pences and the

Paul Ryans on this date to hear the president saying, whoa, who knew this

was going to be this complicated?

So, he`s got to make up his mind on all of this because, again, the theme

is going to be the time for rhetoric is done. We now need to act. OK,

Mr. President, where is the beef? Where are the details? Have you

actually made up your mind? And there are these reports that Steve Bannon

is now somewhat reluctant, concerned about the political price of actually

doing something meaningful with

Obamacare, which has got to really, you know, wrap up the anxiety among

House and Senate Republicans.

HAYESa: Plus I want to play this clip of Richard Burr. We played it

earlier in the show, but I think it`s so indicative of a certain kind of

thing that`s happening in congress. Take a look at Richard Burr not

answering questions about the Russia investigation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What`s your reaction to the concerns from the vice

chair of the intelligence committee?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Was it appropriate for me to talk to reporters about

this?

SEN. RICHARD BURR, (R) NORTH CAROLINA: You guys have a great night.

HAYES: Jason, they are taking politically bullets for him right now and

that`s the other subtext of tomorrow night.

JOHNSON: Yeah. And I think a lot of this – you know, look, every

Republican member of congress right now is saying nothing to see here, like

the Naked Gun where there`s fireworks and e everything going on in the

background when it comes to Russia. And what they really need tomorrow, if

there`s one thing the president can do, he can say I will have your back.

I will not take advantage of

you. I won`t attack you and I will understand this process because they`re

defending him on the wall.

HAYES: Right.

JOHNSON: They`re defending him on the immigration. They`re defending him

on Russia. And at some point they`re the ones facing the consequences.

They are not hiding out in Washington. He needs to show Republicans he

supports them.

HAYES: Because he`s figured out how to be successful while 40 percent of

people like him. That`s not true for anyone else.

Charlie Sykes and Jason Johnson, thank you very much. Appreciate it.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

