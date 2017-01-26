All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 1/26/2017

Transcript:

Show: All in with Chris Hayes

Date: January 26, 2017

Guests: Cory Booker, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Matt Mackowiak, Patrick Svitek, Jamie Raskin, Anna Galland

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: You have people

registered in two states.

HAYES: A voter fraud investigation -

TRUMP: None of them come to me.

HAYES: That began as a game of telephone with a professional golfer.

TRUMP: Then why did he write the report?

HAYES: Tonight, why the President just abruptly canceled the kickoff of

his voter fraud probe. And what we`ve learned from his first big

interview.

TRUMP: This goes all the way down here. All the way down.

HAYES: Plus, today`s diplomatic meltdown with Mexico.

TRUMP: The American people will not pay for the wall.

HAYES: And a political firestorm after the White House floats a 20 percent

tax hike to pay for the wall. Then the resistance takes aim at executive

orders. And new alarms from the military about the Commander in Chief`s

explicit endorsement of torture.

TRUMP: Do I feel it works? Absolutely, I feel it works.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. During his first week in

office in speeches, tweets, and now his first interview, President Trump

has shown himself to be a man consumed by questions about his own

popularity and legitimacy operating in a world governed not by facts and

information but by rumors, falsehoods and whatever helps to bolster his

vulnerable self-image. As a case in point, the Washington Post just broke

the story that in a Saturday phone call, this is the first morning that the

president was President of the United States, Trump personally ordered

acting National Park Service Director Michael T. Reynolds to produce

additional photographs of the previous day`s crowds on the National Mall.

That`s according to three individuals with knowledge of the conversation.

The President believed the photos might prove the media had lied in

reporting that attendance had been no better than average. Today, Trump

took his first trip as President, flying to Philadelphia in Air Force One

to address a republican congressional retreat. He began by revisiting his

election victory.

TRUMP: Nice to win. Do we agree? It`s been a while.

The state of Pennsylvania is very special to me for lots of reasons,

especially from a couple of months ago, remember? Pennsylvania cannot be

won, remember? Pennsylvania cannot be won, right, congressman? There is

no path to victory for Trump in Pennsylvania. Except we won.

HAYES: While the President was inside speaking, hundreds of people took to

the streets outside to protest the new administration and republican

efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. President Trump remains at this

moment historically unpopular. His approval rating now somewhere between

46 percent according to the Gallup poll and 36 percent according to

Quinnipiac. Numbers like those seem to haunt him, frankly, as does the

size of his inauguration crowd and his loss in the popular vote by a margin

of three million. Those fixations were on display in Trump`s first big TV

interview as President which aired last night. He was asked why he chose

to make his first full day in office all about his inauguration turnout.

DAVID MUIR, ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ANCHOR: Does that send a message to the

American people that that`s more important than some of the very pressing

issues?

TRUMP: Part of my whole victory was that the men and women of this country

who have been forgotten will never be forgotten again. Part of that is

when they try and demean me unfairly because we had a massive crowd of

people. That was some crowd. When I looked at the numbers that happened

to come in from all of the various sources, we had the biggest audience in

history of inaugural speeches.

HAYES: The biggest audience in the history of inaugural speeches. That is

false. Trump was pressed about his speech Saturday at the CIA delivered in

front of a wall commemorating fallen officers where he drew criticism for

continuing to harp on crowd size.

TRUMP: That speech was a home run. That speech if you look at Fox, OK?

I`ll mention and you`ll know. Read - see what Fox said. They said it was

one of the great speeches, they showed the people applauding and screaming.

I got a standing ovation.

MUIR: You would give the same speech if you went back in front of that

wall?

TRUMP: Absolutely. People loved it. They loved it. They gave me a

standing ovation for a long period of time.

HAYES: The interview was edited down, but ABC released a full transcript.

The rest of Trump`s response there is worth reading out loud. “I got a

standing ovation, in fact they said it was the biggest standing ovation

since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl, and they said it was equal. I

got a standing ovation, it lasted for a long period of time. What you do

is take out your tape, you probably ran it live, I know when I do good

speeches, I know when I do bad speeches, that speech was a total home run,

they loved it.” In regards to the Peyton Manning reference, I have no idea

what the President is talking about but the President of the United States

has not just been making stuff up about his adoring crowds, he spent his

first days in office repeating dangerous lies about voter fraud, which he

blames for his popular vote loss. Earlier this week, President tweeted

that he plans to launch an investigation into supposed voter fraud. In the

ABC interview, he was asked why he continues to raise the issue even though

there`s no evidence widespread voter fraud actually exists.

TRUMP: Millions of people agree with me when I say that. If you would

have looked on one of the other networks and all of the people that were

calling in, they`re saying we agree with Mr. Trump, we agree. They`re very

smart people.

MUIR: Let me just ask you. You did win, you`re the President.

TRUMP: That`s true.

MUIR: You`re sitting across from me right now.

TRUMP: That`s true.

MUIR: Do you think that your words matter more now?

TRUMP: Yes. Very much.

MUIR: Do you think that talking about millions of illegal votes is

dangerous to this country without presenting the evidence?

TRUMP: No, not at all. Not at all because many people feel the same way

that I do. And -

MUIR: You don`t think it undermines your credibility? Because -

TRUMP: No, not at all because they would - they didn`t come to me, believe

me. Those were Hillary votes.

HAYES: The President was supposed to sign some kind of executive order,

launching his voter fraud investigation at the White House today. That

signing was abruptly delayed without an explanation late this afternoon.

As for where, the President of the United States got the investigation he`s

using to start a White House investigation, we got a sense from the New

York Times which reported that when he met with congressional leaders early

this week, according to witnesses, Trump said he was told a story by the

very famous golfer Bernhard Langer who he described as a friend. According

to the President, Langer, a German national, was standing in a line at a

polling place near his home in Florida on election day when an official

informed him he would not be able to vote. Ahead of and behind Mr. Langer

were voters who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote, Mr.

Trump said, according to congressional staff members, but they were

nonetheless permitted to cast provisional ballots.

Witnesses said the President threw out the names of Latin American

countries that the votes – voters might have come from. Now, no longer

quoting here, obviously there are plenty, tens of thousands, millions of

American citizens and registered voters from Latin American countries, even

if the President thinks they are inherently suspicious. In a statement

today, Langer himself had to clarify things, saying quote, “The voting

situation reported was not conveyed from me to President Trump but rather

was told to me by a friend. I then relayed the story in conversation with

another friend who shared it with a person with ties to the White House.”

In other words, a game of telephone. A game of telephone that is driving

decisions by the most powerful man in the world. Decisions that are at

this moment, poised to actively undermine the basic confidence in the most

fundamental part of our American democratic institutions. Joining me now,

Senator Cory Booker, democrat from New Jersey. Are you confident, Senator,

that the President is making his decisions based on sound information.

CORY BOOKER, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM NEW JERSEY: I don`t know what is

motivating him, but I know that there are - many things troubling. Number

one, we have the President of the United States that - only seven days in

office has proved himself to be a repeated liar and propagandist about

facts. Number two, he`s dangerously attacking some of the fundamental

institutions that make us a great democracy. And number three, we`re

having a conversation about crowd size when really some of the most

powerful people on the planet earth, Secretary of State, Attorney General,

Head of the EPA are being pushed through a process that they`re going to

send to seats where they`re going to have a chance to affect policy in very

dramatic ways, in my opinion, very dangerous ways.

And so this is this has probably been a seven-day stretch where all

Americans should be outraged by a propagandist and someone who is

repeatedly lying as opposed to talking about the issues that are really

going to affect every day Americans. Like the efforts to repeal the

Affordable Care Act and not replace it with something, which will

destabilize, according to the congressional budget office, millions of

Americans` health insurance. All the way to the fact that we have real

issues with voting in America, not these manufactured made up ones but the

ones that independent civil rights organizations, federal judges are saying

is going on which is not in-person voter fraud which is more likely to be -

you`re more likely to be struck by lightning than to experience that.

But by voter suppression, laws being pushed in America right now that as

federal judges have said, or at least in North Carolina case, are narrowly

tailored to affect specific populations. So I am outraged. And America, I

don`t care if you`re on the right or left, to have a President lie to you

repeatedly, distract you from the real issues of health care, of jobs, of

our fundamental freedoms is unacceptable and demands that we as a people

respond.

HAYES: To that end on the voting standpoint, I mean, the President - there

might be an executive order, he said he`s going to order an investigation.

Presumably that would be done by the Department of Justice. Your

colleague, Senator Jeff Sessions, who you testified against in an

unprecedented step. Do you believe that he is going to get democratic

votes, Jeff Sessions for Attorney General of the United States. Do you

believe - you obviously believe he should not be confirmed?

BOOKER: So I don`t know about the heart and votes of my colleagues but I

know that there is a massive movement amongst democrats and others who

believe that the Justice Department should be investigating voter

suppression. Who believe that the Justice Department should be protecting

women, LGBT rights, should be fighting to make sure that there`s greater

accountability and policing in this country. All the things that Jeff

Sessions has spoken against, whether it`s laws, regulations or activities

at the Justice Department, there`ll be many of us that would be trying to

stop him from ascending to that seat.

HAYES: Let me ask you this. You`ve had strong words about - right now,

we`ve seen a barrage of executive orders. Some of which have been signed

by the President. We know what the texts are. Others are circulating as

drafts, they`ve been leaked. I know you`ve had some strong words about one

that`s circulating as a draft that we don`t know precisely what state it`s

in about refugees.

I was struck by the fact that White House canceled or postponed an

executive order today. Do you think there is political pressure

effectively being brought to bear on this White house even this early on

something like the final text of these executive orders?

BOOKER: So I don`t know. This White House has been doing things against

what it even said it would do, Trump said he would do during campaign.

He`s going after - to go after literally cost people on their mortgage

reduction - a principle reduction like they had, to sign an executive order

that`s going to cost the average American hundreds of more dollars. Those

things, I can`t explain it. There`s no understanding what`s going on from

the White house right now, and I think a lot of folks are confused and

frankly, I think a lot of us should continue to be outraged and be

resisting.

But let`s put it this way. The drafts I`ve seen of his executive orders

affecting people based solely on either religion or country of origin

violate our fundamental principles as a nation. This idea that America

whose Statue of Liberty literally is called the mother of exiles, this

nation that has made a name for itself to helping persecuted people, the

fact that Donald Trump would do something in violation of these core

fundamental values in the name of fear, I believe that a nation as strong

as us, when we`re being attacked, we shouldn`t abandon our values, we

should be doubling down on them. These are the kinds of things that I

intend to mounting a serious challenge and fight to. And I hope he hears

these things from all of us before he signs his name to such anti-American

executive orders. I hope he`s feeling the pressure, but at this point,

given who he`s putting up as cabinet secretaries, what`s coming out of his

mouth as well as the executive orders he`s signing, I don`t have confidence

that this relentless assault on our values, on the truth, this relentless

propaganda, I do not see it abating at all.

HAYES: All right. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. Thanks for your

time. I appreciate it.

BOOKER: Thank you.

HAYES: I`m joined now by Katrina vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of

The Nation and republican strategist Matt Mackowiak. Matt, the President

of the United States spent the first morning as president calling up the

acting Director of Park Service demanding he produce more photos that would

show that there`s a bigger crowd. Between that and the - and the - and the

interview last night, do you look at that as a republican and say, yes,

this guy - this is good. This is a man with the proper temperament for the

job and I`m happy he`s there?

MATT MACKOWIAK, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, you know, I`d focus more on

the actions he`s taken that are directly affecting people. I wish he would

had - you know, decided to be a little bit more disciplined. I think he`s

- look, part of this is that he`s learning how to do this job, he`s an

outsider. He had never - I think even been in the Oval Office until he was

there after he won the election. So, look, there`s a lot that he`s

learning very quickly. He only has four cabinet secretaries in place.

Obama had seven the first night, you know, he - when he became President.

They get 11 or 12 by now.

So part of the reason why I think Senator Booker is frustrated to some of

these executive orders may not be making sense is that they`re not really

working with cabinet secretaries on some of these things. But look, I

think we got to put the crowd size debate behind us. I don`t see why that

matters to regular people. But this executive orders that you know –

HAYES: Matt, I couldn`t agree more. I don`t care and literally I don`t

think – I`m trying to think -no it`s true. There`s nothing I care less

about them, the crowd size at the inauguration. I just checked in with

myself. And that`s definitely the case. What I care about is what the

present priorities are, how the President parses information particularly,

because information is very key. And I want to talk about these executive

orders in a second. Katrina, your reaction to this?

KATRINA VANDEN HEUVEL, THE NATION EDITOR AND PUBLISHER: One reaction is

that Trump and White House advisers like Steve Bannon, I think, have

decided that this administration is going to be run as a permanent campaign

and that means constant distraction, constant chaos, constant diversion

from the real issues. It means trying to delegitimize the institutions

that can hold his administration accountable like Steve Bannon today saying

the media is the opposition. I think this is a radically different kind of

Presidency. I think the media needs a radical rethink. I would simply

say, I know it`s tough, but let`s not cover Donald Trump`s temperament and

character as much as the gap between what he has promised those forgotten

men and women and what he`s actually producing and the danger, the

collateral - not the collateral, the direct hit and damage his policies

will cause to this country, seem to me, a focus for the media. Not the

hyper coverage of his tweets which tend to drive the news coverage.

HAYES: So – right. No, I agree. So –

VANDEN HEUVEL: It`s a very tricky - but the media has to be fearless and

fair, and I think it`s important to demonize – if we`re going to demonize,

it`s to - not demonize, but to cover those policies and what they mean for

people in Kentucky and Detroit.

HAYES: Right. Now, you just said something, though, that`s important.

You said the sort of gap between his promise, right? So there`s two

narratives immerging, right? Trump said he would, you know, drain the

swamp, and his filled it with swamp creatures.

VANDEN HEUVEL: With bottom creatures.

HAYES: You know, he said he was going to help working people and he`s

helping billionaires et cetera. Matt, you just wrote a column saying the

opposite. Basically that he`s keeping all his promises, and I think in

certain ways, at least the initial executive orders, they essentially all

line up with things you could see coming on the campaign trail.

MACKOWIAK: Yes, I think so. I mean, I`d love to hear more from folks

about what they think he`s doing that`s so different from what he promised

to do as a candidate. If you look at these major executive orders, these

are all things he`s talked about for over a year. So you know, I think,

you can - you can like or dislike the executive orders, but ultimately he`s

doing what he said he would do, and I think that`s why his voters are very

pleased with what he`s doing and in fact republicans on the Hill right now,

are not that surprised by what he`s doing.

HAYES: Oh, no. They love it.

MACKOWIAK: Obviously there`s a comment

HAYES: No, of course, they love it.

VANDEN HEUVEL: They love it. And Matt, I`ve been -

HAYES: There`s nothing - aside - sorry, let me just say this, aside from

transpacific partnership, there`s nothing he`s signed that I think is out

of the norm for GOP.

VANDEN HEUVEL: What I mean about failing to fulfill his promises is he`s

put together a cabinet of billionaires, of ideologues, these are not you

know, they`re even reactionary populists. So you`re going to have three

branches of government. Put aside the Supreme Court. You`re going to have

a congress which is essentially run by the heritage foundation in many

ways. You have a White House which is run by economic and cultural

nationalists and you have a cabinet which is you know, run by Goldman Sachs

and you know, it`s like a Davos. It`s got economic - it`s like a Goldman

Sachs executive retreat. And so, where that comes out - it`s you know -

and let`s be honest, with all the talk of forgotten men and women – and

all power to that, because I believe in an inclusive populism of

solidarity. What we`re witnessing is our policies, Matt, that are going

to, you know, roll back the human civilizing reforms of this country.

HAYES: Well, this is a question, right, about, like say, for the

Affordable Care Act, of course, right? So one thing that they did

unilaterally today, they withdrew from the final ads for enrollment, even

though that money has been spent and cannot be (INAUDIBLE). By the way,

that`s images you`re seeing of Philadelphia where there`s some live

protests, as of this moment. That`s the site of the GOP retreat. Matt,

let me ask you this. Is there - are you uncomfortable with the President

wielding the pen in this way? I remember if I`m not mistaken an enormous

amount of ink being spilled and cable news minutes being spent on President

Obama essentially being a tyrant for using executive orders. What I have

seen from liberals in their resistance in these executive orders is on the

substance as opposed to formal. Are republicans fine with all this now?

MACKOWIAK: That`s a great point. It`s a great question. Look, I think

President Obama was really aggressive using executive orders, particularly

as it pertained to things that really mattered, that were effectively laws.

And I saw there was a study today that released that showed he was

overturned by the Supreme Court more than any modern President. So I think

when Trump begins to pull back on many of President Obama`s executive

orders that to me, I think is definitely fair game, but all Presidents use

executive orders. Trump is doing what he can do now. He`s going to be

moving a legislative agenda forward in the first 100 days. We`ll see what

happens.

VANDEN HEUVEL: But, you know, voting rights shouldn`t be a matter of left

and right. It`s about right and wrong, and I think we`re going to see a

rollback of participatory democracy and just to note, Chris, you mentioned

some of these are just drafts, these executive orders, and they`re getting

driven back. Resistance matters. We saw last Saturday. Resistance

matters and take it from marches and protest to action. That is our

mandate and mission.

HAYES: Well, the other thing we`ll be talking about later in the show.

The President - you know, one of the things the President did on the first

day? He closed Guantanamo with the strike of a pen.

MACKOWIAK: Right, right.

HAYES: So we`ll see if the wall meets the same fate. Katrina vanden

Heuvel and Matt Mackowiak, thanks for your time.

VANDEN HEUVEL: Thank you.

HAYES: Ahead, the diplomatic and then political meltdown after the White

house floated raising taxes to pay for the President`s wall in the Mexican

border. They actually did that today. Plus, as protests mount in the

streets like tonight in Philadelphia and Tempe, Arizona, democrats are

plotting to attack those executive orders in court. And up next, the vast

implications of President Trump`s endorsement of torture as American policy

after this two-minute break.

TRUMP: I`m going with General Mattis. I`m going with my secretary because

I think Pompeo is going to be phenomenal. I`m going to go with what they

say. But I have spoken as recently as 24 hours ago with people at the

highest level of intelligence and I asked them the question. Does it work.

Does torture work? And the answer was yes. Absolutely. I want to do

everything within the bounds of what you`re allowed to do legally but do I

feel it works? Absolutely I feel it works.

HAYES: The President of the United States last night explicitly endorsed

the idea the U.S. might bring back torture. While claiming that he would

stay within the bounds of what you`re allowed to do legally, Trump

repeatedly praised torture. Now, to be clear, even when the Bush

administration called torture enhanced interrogation techniques, it was

still torture. Trump, however, didn`t bother renaming it. He called it

torture. He used the word torture either unaware or unconcerned torture is

by definition a war crime as well as a federal crime. And Trump made those

statements on a day when both the New York Times and Washington Post

published what appeared to be draft of an executive order entitled

“Detention and Interrogation of Enemy Combatants”.

It would lift a ban on CIA black site prisons which are detained and

tortured carriers suspects during the Bush administration in which

President Obama had ended. Now, while Press Secretary Sean Spicer first

claimed the draft was not a White house document, today he tacitly

acknowledged the document could have been circulate by White house staff.

Torture is not the only thing the President appears to be advocating that

would violate the Geneva Convention while increased the tangible danger

that our service members face, and we`ll talk about that as well with MSNBC

National Security analyst Jeremy Bash who served as Chief of Staff at both

the CIA and the Defense Department. And Jeremy, first this. The President

talking about senior intelligence officials in the last 24 hours who told

him torture works. I have the concern, should be really concern that

there`s still this day a pro-torture caucus that exist within the National

Security state and particularly the CIA which carried out the torture in

the first place.

JEREMY BASH, CIA AND DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE CHIEF OF STAFF: No, actually

Chris, I don`t think that the case it - and I don`t know which intelligence

professionals he`s spoken to and I think the reality is that the leadership

of the intelligence community, there`s consensus, there`s unanimity which

is we don`t need to go back to the tactics that were ended in the mid-

2000s. We`ve been able to keep our country very safe, safe from

international terrorism over the last decade without them. And it`s

totally unnecessary and to order our intelligence professionals to go out

and violate the law, to subject themselves to criminal prosecution and do

things that would actually assist the enemy in its recruitment efforts

would not only endanger our people but it would endanger our national

security.

HAYES: I want to follow up on that on criminal prosecution. There is a

case some make that the lack of criminal prosecution for what were clearly

criminal acts in some sense, even if they were sort of defined by the OLC

at the time as not criminal acts that that lack of prosecution has meant

the possibility of going back to the bad old days still remains in place.

Do you agree with that?

BASH: No, I don`t. And Chris, you and I may disagree here. I think the

individuals who did things that the Justice Department told them were

approved and lawful should never be prosecuted for that. That would

basically be totally unfair to our National Security professionals.

HAYES: But, why can`t -

BASH: However, it`s important to note that since that happened the law has

changed. Congress overwhelmingly voted to state that those interrogation

techniques may never be used and Senator McConnell and Speaker Ryan

validated they want to keep that law there place.

HAYES: Ii want to play for you another - something else I found troubling

in the interview which is about taking the oil, which has been a refrain of

the President during his campaign and to now. Take a listen.

TRUMP: We should have taken the oil.

MUIR: You`ve heard critics who say that would break all international law,

taking the oil. But I want to get to the word –

TRUMP: Can you believe that? Wait a minute, can you believe that? Who

are the critics that say that? Fools. I don`t call them critics, I call

them foolish.

MUIR: Let me talk about your words.

TRUMP: We should have kept - excuse me. We should have taken the oil and

if we took the oil you wouldn`t have ISIS, and we would have had wealth.

HAYES: My understanding is about 5,000 U.S. service members currently

embedded with the Iraqi army fighting ISIS. Do you believe it tangibly

increases the risk to them to have the President of the United States say

something like that?

BASH: Yes, and here`s something Chris, I don`t say this lightly, I think

ISIS was absolutely thrilled to hear those words come from Washington

because it frankly validates the narrative, the propaganda that they`re

trying to spread around the middle east and they`re very good at it. They

use social media, they use innovative propaganda techniques and for us to

hand them on a silver platter the notion that America is there to steal the

oil from the people of the middle east, that`s a big win for ISIS tonight.

HAYES: The - and react to some who is a former U.S. Deputy assistant to

the Secretary of Defense said that Trump`s careless words bind his own

military`s hands. The fear many have is that once the Islamic state is

defeated Iraq, the Iranian back militias in Iraq will be tempted to turn

their attention toward the U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq. Is there a

way for the President to declare unequivocally this is not something the

U.S. is going to be - do and have it be believed?

BASH: Well I think that it will be important for General Mattis, Secretary

of Defense now Mattis, to make clear in his initial engagements with his

counterparts both in Europe, in Asia and the Middle East that this is in no

way America`s intention. And I think Secretary Mattis would be the first

to stand up and agree that.

HAYES: All right, Jeremy Bash, thanks for your time tonight. Appreciate

it.

BASH: Thanks Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, the new idea floated by the White House about just how

to pay for Trump`s proposed border wall. A new tax. That`s right. How

that unfolded ahead.

HAYES: An important update to a story that we first reported for you

yesterday about the President using an unsecured phone and possibly also

violating the Presidential Records Act - though we don`t know. Now today

we learned that not only is the President potentially using an unsecured

android phone for official business, but as recently as this morning the

official POTUS twitter account was linked to a Gmail account and did not

have two-factor authentication. Meaning they had not even taken the most

basic step any twitter user would to protect the account from being hacked.

Now, thanks to TV Guide`s Alex Alban, nice work Alex who first discovered

the Gmail link, we also know that sometime after it was made public someone

added to White House e-mail addresses as to the account and removed the

Gmail address though it appears that they still have not enabled two factor

authentication and I just want to say this here to whoever is watching,

please do that. Now, we hear at ALL IN reached out to the agency who

oversees Presidential record keeping to ask about whether or not all

personal devices and Gmail accounts and other accounts being used by the

President and his aides are in compliance with the Presidential records

act.

And as of this broadcast we have not heard back. But think about that, the

security implications of this for a second. If a hacker were able to break

into the twitter account of the President they could do anything from drive

down the stock price of a major U.S. company to provoking a conflict with a

foreign adversary all with the push of a button. The use of a private

device for official White House business would also seem to be sort of a

slap in the face to the many, many Trump supporters who voted against

Hillary Clinton precisely because they believed she had been too careless

with her own digital security.

But this is hardly the first issue from the campaign that Trump has

reversed himself on. In fact, just today Sean Spicer suggested that Trump

might be about to renege on what was by far his most notorious campaign

promise. That story is next.

HAYES: The newly inaugurated Republican president of the United States

apparently wants

to raise taxes on Americans by 20 percent. That sounds weird but that

seems to be what is happening. Today, aboard Air Force One, Press

Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about how Trump planned to pay

for his notorious border wall, the one he has repeatedly claimed Mexico

will pay for. And this is what the press secretary said in response to

that.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: If you tax that 50 percent –

$50 billion at 20 percent of imports, which is is, by the way, a practice

that 160 other countries do right now, our country`s policy is to tax

exports and let imports flow freely in, which is ridiculous. But by doing

it that way, we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall.

HAYES: Now, if you tax imports at 20 percent you can easily pay for the

wall. I guess that`s true but it wouldn`t be Mexico who pays for it. That

tax would of course fall on American consumers

who would by necessity pay higher prices on those imported goods. Things

like food, clothes,

consumer electronics and things like that.

And because lower income Americans spend a larger chunk on consumer goods

than rich people do, it would essentially mean that poor and middle-class

Americans get hit the hardest.

Now, the Trump campaign later walked back their statement trying to suggest

that the 20 percent tax was not a policy proposal per se, simply an

example of one option of how to pay for the wall. But then NBC`s Peter

Alexander asked the president himself about the tax and he replied, and I`m

going to quote here, “we`re going to tax people coming in. Look, we cannot

lose our companies to Mexico or any other place and then have them make the

product and just send it across our borders free. We`re going to put a

substantial tax on those countries.”

Democrats and Republicans alike have already started criticizing the

proposal on the merits. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham succinctly put

it on Twitter saying “any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona,

tequila or margaritas is a big time bad idea, mucho sad.”

Joining me now, Patrick Svitek, who is a political reporter with the Texas

Tribune. Patrick, you know, one of the things I find fascinating is the

way all of this so much is about the border and the way the border plays

nationally is so different than how it actually plays along the border so a

20 percent import tax on Mexican can products, how would that be for Texas

and particularly those areas along the border?

PATRICK SVITEK, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE: It really remains to be seen. There

was a lot of confusion today, as you pointed out, whether this is a real

proposal or something that Trump is actually pushing for.

I personally didn`t hear much support for it from Texas Republicans. Our

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick had some remarks on this today. He was a

major Trump supporter. And he seemed to suggest that he doesn`t view this

as something that is actually going to happen, but maybe just a negotiating

tactic that Donald Trump is using as he tries to kind of take a stuff

stance toward Mexico.

But again as you pointed out, a lot of uncertainty, especially in these

past several hours, about whether this is actually a serious policy

proposal or just something that`s being floated.

HAYES: You know, as to the wall which there`s insistence is going to be

built. You know, I`ve talked to a lot of Texans and a lot of Texas

Republicans who basically said what Congressman Willy Hurd said, building a

wall is the most expensive and least effective way to secure the border.

Is that your sense that there are a lot of – even if they`re not saying

publicly, privately Republicans in Texas who think the idea of building an

actual physical barrier over every inch of the boarder is crazy?

SVITEK: Well, you`re right that Will Hurd is kind of the lone Republican

in Texas who is willing to say that publicly, all others since the election

have in their public statements at least tried to appear like team players,

tried to appear like they`re generally supportive of the idea of a wall,

but you know, obviously, once you press them on those details, including

how you`re going to pay for it. You either get silence or pretty vague

answers.

I do think some other Texas Republicans have maybe a more nuanced view on

it. Our governor, for example, has said it doesn`t make sense to build a

wall in some parts of the border, including Big Bend National Park, which

is an area that Will Hurd represents.

And so, you know, there are some Republicans who have a more nuanced view.

But like I said, I mean, a lot of them, especially since the election, you

know, have kept their statements on this generally supporting and pretty

vague or silent when you get pressed on the details.

HAYES: What would an increasing trade war and diplomatic standoff with

Mexico, say a set of tariffs exchanged in a kind of tit for tat fashion and

– or negative economic – like a recession or economic shock to Mexico,

what would that do for the state of Texas?

SVITEK: Well, I think it would obviously hurt the economy in some ways,

but I think when we talk about politics it would further kind of deepen the

schism that we`re seeing between parts of the

Republican Party in Texas and the business community.

The business community in Texas, at least certain corners of it, have been

alarmed by Donald

Trump`s proposals, especially when it comes to trade. The Texas

Association of Business just minutes ago, actually put out a statement

making clear that they believe that this proposed import tax would hurt the

Texas economy. And so I think you would see a further distancing, at least

in the political realm, between parts of the Republican Party that have,

you know, generally been very pro-business and the actual business

community in Texas.

HAYES: All right, Patrick Svitek, who is part of the excellent team down

at The Texas

Tribune, that I rely on for a lot of Texas-based coverage. Thank you very

much. Appreciate it.

Still to come, President Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders

since his first day in office but there are new questions if they were

properly vetted to ensure they are even legal. We`ll look at that ahead.

Plus, tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two. And I say this every night, but this

one is a good one. Starts right after this break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, Donald Trump is calling for a major

investigation into what study

after studies show is non-existent voter fraud. It was a big theme for the

new president on his sixth day in office. Yesterday sending out a couple

tweets on the subject specifically calling out, quote, “those

registered to vote in two states.” And he talked about in the an interview

with ABC News.

TRUMP: You have people registered in two states. They`re registered in

New York and in New Jersey. They vote twice.

We`re going to launch an investigation to find out and then the next time -

- and I will say this, of those votes cast, none of them come to me, none

of them come to me. They would all be for the other side, none of them

come to me.

But when you look at the people that are registered, dead, illegal, and two

states and some cases maybe three states? We have a lot to look into.

HAYES: The president keeps harping on this example of what he claims is

voter fraud. Voters registered in more than one state.

Now, it`s true, there are people in this country who are registered to vote

in multiple states. 2.75 million of them, according to one study. Usually

it just happens when people move and their old registration is never

deactivated, but it`s not illegal to be registered in more than one state,

and it`s not

the same thing crucially as committing voter fraud even though the

president seems to think it is.

And if he convinced that`s the case, well, we have five voter fraud

suspects who will be very easy for him to start investigating. We`ll tell

you who they are in 60 seconds.

HAYES: Donald Trump is so concerned about voter fraud he`s planning a

major investigation on the subject. He is particularly upset about people

registered to vote in multiple states, although that`s not fraud nor is it

illegal as long as they`re not actually attempting to cast ballots in

multiple states.

But it must have come as a shock to the president when NBC News confirmed

his own

daughter Tiffany is registered to vote in Pennsylvania and New York. White

House counselor Kellyanne Conway called the report, quote, “flatly false”

on the Today show this morning, but that`s not true. Tiffany is listed on

public voter records in both states and the Pennsylvania elections

officials confirmed her active registration to NBC News.

But here`s the thing, Tiffany isn`t the only one. The president`s son-in-

law and adviser Jared Kushner is registered to vote in both New Jersey and

New York. Steve Bannon, Trump`s chief

strategist and senior counselor was registered in New York and Florida

during this election.

Treasury nominee Steve Mnuchin is registered in New York and California,

and even the

president`s press secretary, Sean Spicer, is registered in both Virginia

and Rhode Island

So it looks like the president`s investigation should start very close to

home.

HAYES: Breaking news tonight. NBC News has learned from one source in the

administration familiar with the planning that President Trump will speak

with Vladimir Putin – President Vladimir Putin – Russian President

Vladimir Putin by phone this weekend. Also there are reports an executive

order to roll back sanctions placed on Russia under the Obama

administration could also come as early as this weekend.

The news coming 24 hours after the president`s first sit down interview as

president of the

United States in which he talked about a whole range of things from

building his famous wall to his opinion that torture works to the size of

his inauguration crowds to his false claim of widespread voter fraud. But

what he didn`t talk about was Russia, neither the intelligence community`s

assessment that Russia tried to influence the election in his favor nor the

multiple reports amid ongoing investigations by several different U.S.

intelligence agencies into possible links between Russian officials and

members of Trump`s presidential campaign.

There`s also an ongoing Senate intelligence committee investigation into

Trump`s campaign tries to Russia as part of its inquiry into Russian

efforts directed against the 2016 U.S. elections.

Now, the House intelligence committee has lunched a similar investigation.

So perhaps it

doesn`t matter if Trump doesn`t talk about Russia. Between the

intelligence agencies and both chambers of congresses, there are enough

people – Republicans and Democrats and everyone in

between – doing it for him. We will stay tuned.

HAYES: Donald Trump spent the first week as president signing a flurry of

executive orders. It turns out, though, those executive orders, some of

them at least, may not be worth the paper they

are written on. That`s because as Politico pointed out, Trump neglected to

consult with federal agency lawyers or lawmakers, meaning he could be

looking at flawed orders that be unworkable, unenforceable or even illegal.

Some of these orders contain manifest internal contradictions or, like

Trump`s executive order on the Keystone Pipeline, which was reportedly

drafted without guidance from the State Department, it turns out the

company that wants to build the pipeline is suing the U.S. for $15 billion.

For that reason, that executive order could actually end up bolstering the

company`s case in court, because Trump`s executive order seems to have

excluded the review process involving federal agencies, congressional

committees and lawyers and had reportedly been written by Stephen Miller,

Trump`s senior White House adviser of policy, and Steve Bannon, Trump`s

chief strategist, they appear to be as much communications documents as

they are legal orders.

Joining me now is Congressman Jamie Raskin, Democrat from Maryland; and

Anna Galland, executive director at MoveOn Civic Action.

And congressman, I`ll start with you. There`s a feeling many people have

about this kind of tsunami, because there have been all these executive

orders. It remains deeply unclear just how many of these will stand up in

court and just how much power they have.

What is your plan as a member of congress to find that out?

REP. JAMIE RASKIN, (D) MARYLAND: Well, all of them are politically

problematic and are

vulnerable to different kinds of objections on funding grounds, as is the

case with the building of the wall at the Mexican border, but a number of

them appear to be unconstitutional.

The one I spent a little time with today was the one about sanctuary

jurisdiction which is almost certainly unconstitutional for two reasons.

One is it`s basically a godfather offer presented to the states – either

you do what we say or we`re going to cut off all federal funding to your

state.

The first problem with that is that the Supreme Court has been very clear

that where there`s a quid pro quo like that it has to be explicit and

unambiguous in the original statute, so if a state were to be collecting

money from the Department of Education, for example, or the Department of

State it would have to say right there this money is conditioned on your

cooperating with us in terms of

being basically part of the administrative apparatus dealing with

immigration. And none of the laws say that. So, that`s problem one.

And problem two is that the law itself basically tries to reduce the states

and the localities into administrative cogs in the machinery of the federal

government. And the Supreme Court said in the 1997 case dealing with the

Brady handgun violence prevention act that you can`t – the federal

government cannot commandeer the resources and the bureaucracies of state

and local governments.

HAYES: Yeah, in fact, this is an abiding belief of conservative justices.

RASKIN: That one I think is going to be out the window.

HAYES: Yeah, the abiding belief of conservative justices, including John

Roberts, of course, the reason we don`t have Medicaid in a lot of states is

because the court struck down in a 7-2 vote the way that that was

structured in the Affordable Care Act.

You`re looking live images of Tempe, Arizona, protesting the president.

Anna, you were at MoveOn. There`s different ways that things like this can

be opposed, right.

So, there`s congressional action. There`s things in the court. And

there`s popular mobilization. How do you see the last of those?

ANNA GALLAND, MOVEON CIVIC ACTION: We are seeing an unprecedented,

certainly in our lifetimes and probably in U.S. history, resistance

movement where people are in the streets in shocking numbers really in the

aftermath of the women`s march, which was clearly just the beginning,

MoveOn held a conference call on Sunday night. And we expected a couple of

thousand people to show up.

We had 60,000 people join a national conference call to talk about how to

fight back. We had rallies on Tuesday in front of senate offices with some

partners. And, again, 15,000 people showed up to literally senate offices

that said that they had never had a rally in a decade.

So you are seeing this massive overwhelming unprecedented resistance

movement hit the

streets and in many cases you`re seeing local and state mayors, governors,

secretaries of state, attorneys general stand up and take principled

stands, standing with that resistance movement and I think that combination

is going to be very potent and powerful in days to come.

HAYES: How do you see this connecting? So, one of the things we saw was

there was tremendous mobilization against the Obama presidency by people on

the right and the Tea Party and it

manifested in all kinds of ways. And one of them was, for instance,

electing attorneys general who promised to essentially use their office to

legally – to sue the president.

This was the – they bragged about that. Is that something that you

imagine taking shape as this sort of coheres more?

GALLAND: I mean, I think you`re going to see that this resistance

movement, which is so powerful and so visible in the streets already is

going to take a number of next steps. We`re going to keep showing up on

the streets. We`re going to keep showing up in front of congressional

offices. There`s something called resistance Tuesdays that`s already

taking shape where people are going to commit to show up week after week

after week because this is a long road. We`re going to prevail in the end,

but it`s a long road.

And then you`re also going to see people running for office and we`re going

to see elected officials standing up and fighting with that resistance

movement.

Again you`re seeing that on the state and local level. We`re going to see

it increasingly on the

federal level as well.

HAYES: Congressman, what role do you have in a congressional minority in

the House, which is often not particularly empowered. The House gives a

lot of power to the majority. It`s not like the Senate where there`s sort

of procedural elements that every Senator has access to.

What do you see as your role as you watch these executive orders being

issued and the ones you substantively don`t agree with. How you oppose

them.

RASKIN: Well, we`re increasingly empowered by the massive popular

resistance that Anna was describing. The more people that get out and

protest and manifest their opposition, the stronger we are in congress.

But, look, I think that the opposition to Trump`s agenda is already

starting to be bipartisan in nature. Representative Will Hurd, with whom I

serve on the House oversight and government reform

committee expressed his opposition to the Trump wall today and he

represents the district that has

the moist territory that would be covered at the border with Mexico. And

he`s a Republican congressman.

And so we`re starting to see big cracks in that Republican coalition as a

lot of the Republican leaders increasingly want to distance themselves from

what the Trump administration is doing.

GALLAND: And they`re hearing from their constituents, right.

RASKIN: To file briefs when we can and to fight on the floor wherever we

can.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Jamie Raskin, Anna Galland of MoveOn, thanks

for joining us. Appreciate it.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.