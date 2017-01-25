All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 1/25/2017

Transcript:

Show: All in with Chris Hayes

Date: January 25, 2017

Guest: Dan Rather, David Sanger



But we`ve actually got some legit breaking news. We have got our hands

exclusively on a brand new national poll from Public Policy Polling. Now,

I know there`s no election coming up. This is not a national poll about

who people are going to vote for, that`s not what it`s about.

But this is a poll and it turns out to be an interesting and a very

newsworthy one that is about how the new presidency is going so far in the

eyes of the American people. And again, this is an exclusive. We`ve got

this tonight. We`ve got it. Nobody else has it, this is the first public

release of this information and you will see some of it is stark.

We`ll start right at the top. Do you approve of President Donald Trump?

The percent of Americans who say yes they approve of Donald Trump is 44

percent, which is in keeping with the historically low approval ratings

this president has, the lowest of any incoming president ever in U.S.

history. So, in this new PPP poll, approval for Donald Trump is 44

percent.

Next question, do you approve of the women who participated in marches

across the country this weekend? The percentage of Americans who say yes

they approve of the women who marched this weekend, that number is 50

percent. So, more Americans approve of the marchers this weekend then

approve of the new president. That`s probably going to bother him.

It`s not just bad news for him. It`s also bad news for the visible members

of the new White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This was the largest audience to

ever witness an inauguration, period.

MADDOW: No, it wasn`t.

So, question to the American people in this new national poll. Do you

believe that? The actual phrasing of the question is, “Do you think Donald

Trump`s inauguration had the biggest crowd of any presidential inauguration

in history or not?”, the answer from the American people, not. I`m sorry.

Look at that.

I`m sorry, White House spokesman Sean Spicer, it`s not working. What

you`re doing, it`s not working. By a margin of 62 percent to 18 percent,

Americans are fully aware that this was not the biggest inauguration in

history despite what the White House is telling them. In fact, this new

national poll shows that in addition to this not being the biggest

inauguration in history, the American people are also aware that the

women`s march in D.C., which happened the day after the inauguration, the

American people are aware that that march was larger than the Trump

inauguration turnout and Americans are aware of that by a margin of 54

percent to 29 percent.

So, again, this new poll is exclusive to us. We`re the only people who

have these poll results this evening. But just as a baseline for where the

new president is starting and for whether or not people believe the new

administration when it speaks to them, this is not a good place they are

starting at.

And in terms of what`s coming down the road, what`s coming next for this

new administration, the rest of the poll doesn`t offer good prospects in

terms of how the American people are likely to react and what they say they

want from the new president. Let me show you what I mean.

Today, of course, by now you heard, the new president signed an executive

order to build a wall or something like a wall along the southern border.

There was also news from the Republican-controlled Congress today that they

will soon be moving legislation to make we the American taxpayers pay for

that wall, at least initially. Sure, the president promised it would be

Mexico paying for that wall, but if you believe that, ha, it`s going to be

U.S. taxpayers putting up the money for the wall, at least for now.

And so here is the question. Literally, here is the question from the

poll. If the American taxpayers have to pay up front for it, do you

support or oppose building a wall with Mexico? Answer from the American

people? Oppose. Oppose by a 19-point margin.

Here`s another one. Do you think Donald Trump should release his tax

returns? The answer from the American people, yes, he should release his

tax returns. That`s what Americans believe by a 27-point margin.

Take that a little further. Here`s question 13 from this new poll that

we`ve got exclusively tonight from PPP. Quote, “Would you support or

oppose a law requiring a candidate for president has to release five years

of tax returns in order to appear on the ballot?” Would you support that?

The American people say yes, we would support that by a 20-point margin.

Question 15, “Do you think Donald Trump should divest his business

interests?” Answer from the American people? Yes. Yes we think that. By

a 33-point margin, Americans believe he should divest from his businesses,

which is something he has not done and apparently has no intentions of

doing.

And now, you get to the hurtful ones. Now, you get to the ones that are

going to hit him close to the heart. This is question 16 from this new PPP

national poll we have exclusively. The question is, “Do you like Russia?”

Answer from the American people “no.” By a 47-point margin, no we do not

like Russia.

OK, let`s get specific. Do you like this man? Do you like Vladimir Putin?

The answer from the American people, no, no, no, no, no. No by a 57-point

margin, the American people do not have a favorable view of Vladimir Putin.

And here`s the thing, even Donald Trump supporters are apparently going to

have a hard time with our new president`s as yet love and affection for

Russia and specifically for Vladimir Putin. Those numbers we just showed

on Russia and Putin and how Americans feel about them? Those were for the

American people as a whole.

But look at the poll results just for Donald Trump voters. Even if you

just ask Trump supporters, Trump voters, they don`t like Russia either by a

27-point margin. They don`t like Putin, either, by a 40-point margin.

Even Trump voters do not like Putin, 55 percent to 15 percent.

And that is now politically important news. I`m glad PPP did national

polling on that subject. I`m glad they took a big enough example that we

were able to get results, even from some groups like just Donald Trump

voters. It`s important. This is part of the reason I asked if I could

have this poll exclusively tonight, because I think this is – this is a

newsworthy result.

This is one that`s about to be politically important, because the House and

Senate Intelligence Committees have started in on investigating Russian

government efforts to help Donald Trump win our last presidential election.

And the new president and his team keep dismissing the importance of that

subject as if people don`t care about it. But people do care about it.

And people don`t like Russia or Vladimir Putin.

And so, this issue is likely to stick to our new president as a problem

when even his own voters, even his own supporters even now remain so widely

skeeved out by Russia and specifically by Vladimir Putin. I mean, our new

president has continued his Russia and Putin love affair unabated but he

has yet to explain it. And if we are going to get an explanation, if there

is going to be a substantive ongoing long term investigation into what

Russia did and how Donald Trump benefitted from it in the presidential

election, that`s going to stick politically even with his own supporters.

And that`s notable. That is all the more remarkable given what else Donald

Trump supporters feel and believe, because there is one block here in this

new polling data that the new president and the new administration do

actually sort of actually have to be happy about, it`s very specific. I

think to the rest of the country it`s a little weird. But now that Trump

and company are in power, it is starting to feel like there is a warning or

maybe some foreshadowing for the rest of it.

And this is what it is, this is what I mean. These numbers that I just

gave. The results I showed about the size of the Trump inauguration and

the comparison of the inaugural crowd to the women`s march and all that

stuff, those results I was showing were for the country as a whole, right?

So, the country knows Donald Trump didn`t have the biggest inauguration,

the country knows Donald Trump didn`t have as big an inauguration as Barack

Obama did, the country knows that the women`s march actually had a better

turnout than the inauguration did.

The country as a whole knows that but check this out. If you just ask

Trump voters, if you only look at the results for from people who say they

support Donald Trump and they voted for him for president, those people,

Trump voters, they believe that Donald Trump did have the biggest

inauguration in U.S. history. They definitely think he had more people at

his inauguration than Barack Obama did in his.

Naturally, they are absolutely convinced that the Trump inauguration had a

larger turnout in Washington, D.C. than that dumb women`s march did the

following day. They also believe – I kid you not – they also believe

that most of the women who protested this weekend at those giant marches –

Trump supporters believe that most of the women who marched were paid to do

so by George Soros. Really? Most of them.

It`s a very complicated payment scheme. That is what Trump voters believe.

Soros paid them all.

Of course, none of that is true. None of that is true. But the fact that

Trump voters believe all that untrue stuff, that is starting to be of

renewed political importance because this is not the campaign anymore.

It`s not that people are supporting their chosen candidate because of stuff

they believe about the world that isn`t true.

There are people now who are looking at the world who still believe things

that are wildly and provably untrue, who are the base of support for this

president now that he is in office. And that`s important. That may be,

depending on how you look at it, either the silver lining for what`s

otherwise bad news or the building block for what the new administration

feels they have to work with in terms of starting this presidency, because

it`s one thing to have the country like you or not, it`s one thing to have

your supporters like you and trust you and the rest of the country doesn`t

like you and trust you. It`s one thing if your supporters have different

opinions or feelings about the world that set them apart from everybody

else in the country, I get that.

But it`s another thing all together if your supporters are deluded, if your

supporters are flat out operating from a whole different mostly false set

of facts that they don`t share with anybody else and that aren`t true, and

Trump supporters really are, and we are now, as of tonight, getting the

first national polling data, that proves that. And what is weird and

what`s happening in politics right now is that the forces supporting Donald

Trump in Washington and trying to figure out how they were going to careen

through his presidency with supporters like this, it may be that they

believe that is a good thing and they want to build on that, and we are

seeing the first concrete signs of that now. And that story is next.

REP. LAMAR SMITH (R-TX), SCIENCE, SPACE AND TECHNOLOGY CMTE. CHAIR Better

to get your news directly from the president. In fact, it might be the

only way to get the unvarnished truth.

MADDOW: That is the Texas congressman who heads the House Science

Committee. Speaking on the House floor this week, he gave this extended

floor speech ripping the media, praising the new president and concluding

with an admonition to the American people that you`d be better off getting

your news directly from the president. It`s the only way to get the

unvarnished truth.

At the end of November, Congress passed the bill that funds the military.

It`s called the National Defense Authorization Act. It`s one of those

bills that basically has to pass every year. It funds the Defense

Department. It funds the U.S. military.

This year, that bill was 1,587 pages long. This is roughly – you can see

– can you see that there? Yes, all right. This is roughly 1,587 pages.

So, this was the length of the bill.

Fourteen hundred and four pages into it – so, like, if you were reading

from the beginning, you`d get down to here, 1,400 pages into it and this

bill that just passed in November which is signed by President Obama, on

page 1,404 of that bill, there was a provision about something called the

Voice of America. Voice of America is a fairly non-controversial –

basically a public diplomacy outlet that is run as part of the U.S.

government.

Every once in a while, there`s some minor kerfuffle about the Voice of

America but it`s considered to be non-controversial. It`s founded during

World War II. It broadcasts in 100 countries, 61 languages, reaches over

250 million people around the world.

And from World War II until recently it could only be broadcast around the

world. They changed that since 2013, interestingly. Now, Voice of America

can be broadcast in the United States. That`s new.

So, they have a big budget, $800 million. The reason it`s fairly non-

controversial is in part because it mostly broadcasts abroad, but it`s also

because it`s been run in a low-key non-partisan way. It`s been overseen,

for example, by a broadcasting board of governors, sort of a panel of

worthy professionals, they`re bipartisan appointed by both Republicans and

Democrats.

The agency is also run as part of the State Department. It`s run in a way

that`s supposed to be insulated from our domestic politics so it can`t be

used as a partisan tool by anyone in government. That`s the way it`s

supposed to go.

But on page 1,404 of the defense bill that was passed by the Republican

Congress, right after the election, this far into the bill that high, they

took the board of governors` part out of the equation. Isn`t that

interesting? So, that`s no longer who runs this $800 million broadcasting.

Voice of America.

Now, instead of being run by a non-partisan sort of insulated board of

governors, it`s now run by a CEO, by a CEO who is appointed by the

president and who serves at the pleasure of the president. When President

Obama signed that big defense spending bill in November, he actually

attached a signing statement to it, saying that he objected to that change

at the Voice of America, but he did sign the bill. It`s kind of a must-

pass bill, funds the military.

And so, he signed the bill overall, even though he expressed those

objections about that one part of it. But thanks to that one part of it,

thanks to the change that went into effect at this agency, the Voice of

America is now under the authority of a CEO who answers to President Trump.

And the CEO`s office this week at the Voice of America was taken over by

two 20-something political operatives from the Trump campaign.

One of whom, the guy on the left side of your screen, he was a right wing

blogger for a web site called the Daily Surge. The other was a young man

who recently moved to New Hampshire to be part of the utopian experiment

where libertarians would flock to New Hampshire from all over the country

and create critical mass and take over that government and – I don`t know

what they were going to do.

But those two 20-something guys, those two young Trump volunteers, as of

this week, they`re in the CEO offices at the Voice of America. Did I

mention that this is a state-run broadcasting network with an $800 million

budget that became legal to broadcast its content in the United States?

There`s a lot going on with the new administration. The executive orders

today, we`ll be talking about those tonight.

There`s this weird press lottery we have everyday now where at the start of

the press briefing from the White House, a new obscure right wing pro-Trump

outlet gets called on first or second at the press briefing. The Laura

Ingraham website getting the first question. The Christian Broadcasting

Network getting the second question. Today, it was the moony paper from

D.C., the “Washington Times” first question at the press briefing.

The president today promised a full-scale federal investigation into the

millions of illegal votes he said were cast in this presidential election.

He told an interview tonight that every single one of those millions of

illegal votes that was cast in the presidential election wasn`t cast for

him. He knows it. And now, there`s going to be a federal investigation to

prove it.

And that`s insane. That`s insane. And it is sometimes hard to get your

bearings when the president himself and people who are working for him say

stuff every day that is blatantly and obviously not true.

I think in the middle of that, the challenge is to stay focused not just on

what they are saying, no matter how insane it is. I think the trick is to

stay focused on what they`re doing, whether or not they`re talking about

it.

I mean, it`s one thing for them to call it an alternative fact when the

White House presents a blatant lie to the American public. It is another

thing for them to build in a dedicated way, with the resources of the

federal government, an alternative factual universe for their supporters to

live in, and we count on the political opposition and we count on the free

media to sort out lies from truth in this country, particularly when there

are lies told by people in power.

But these guys really do also now have the opportunity to build their own

media in a way that no president has ever been able to do so before. No

president has ever been able to use the resources the U.S. government to

have broadcasting resources like that at his or her disposal. But they`ve

done it now and they`re already installed their people in the corner

office.

And one of the legends of American journalism is here to talk with us about

that tonight. That`s ahead. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Have you felt a bit at sea recently? Hard to get your bearings?

Have you been feeling maybe this isn`t real and if it is real I don`t know

what it means?

At times like this, if you have people in your life who can put things in

perspective for you, particularly historical perspective, this is a good

time to check in with those folks, get your bearings.

Personally, my favorite cure for the existential wussies is a man by the

name of Dan Rather and he`s here live next.

MADDOW: This is from tonight. We`re just getting in some of these photos

over this evening and into the night. These were protests in Washington,

D.C. before night fall tonight, in what was almost an immediate reaction to

the president signing these new restrictions on immigration, along with an

order to move ahead with building a wall on the southern border.

I know we`ve been following and showing images on this show of a lot of

smaller protests, people going to their local lawmakers` offices to make an

opinion known. The number of those actions and so many districts, so many

Senate and legislative offices has been remarkable, but it remains just as

amazing to see these large groups gathering almost spontaneously.

And those images you just saw were D.C. This is New York City tonight. I

saw fliers for this event posted around the city this morning when I was

out doing errands. It did not seem like it was necessarily going to be any

big thing but look at all the people who showed up.

People are just ready to do this right now. Ready to converge in open fast

physical response to this new president.

Maybe this is the kind of thing our next guest meant when he wrote this

week, quote, “These are not normal times. These are extraordinary times

and extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.” The man who

wrote that joins us now, Dan Rather, host of “The Big Interview” on AXS TV

and the proprietor of “News and Guts” which he describes as his new digital

news feed.

Mr. Rather, it`s great to see you. Thank you for being here.

DAN RATHER, AXS TV: Glad to see you. Always glad to see you.

MADDOW: When you say extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,

what do you mean by both of those things?

RATHER: Well, first of all, extraordinary times, absolutely unprecedented.

We have never been through a time like this any time in our history. This

twilight zone quality that was going on, we never had this before at

anytime in our history.

So, now calling for extraordinary measures, such measures as if you don`t

like what`s going on, get organized and take some action. It`s good to

speak out. It`s good to march but if you want change you have to do what

the Trump forces did. Organize, get to the polls, get a lot of people to

the polls, be willing to run yourself, put yourself on the line.

That`s what I meant when I said calls for extraordinary actions.

MADDOW: What do you – we really haven`t seen – I`m always afraid of the

word “unprecedented” because I feel there`s something we`ve forgotten

something that you`ve forgotten about that was kind of like this. But

we`ve never seen protests against a new president on this order this

quickly.

RATHER: Not on this scale.

MADDOW: No, we`ve never had a president`s inauguration dwarfed by the

protests against it that came the next day.

RATHER: No, we had large protests against Lyndon Johnson, a sitting

president. But not when he was elected.

But when you say “unprecedented”, I`m like you, I`m wary of that word. But

it is in this circumstances, apt. For example, there`s never been a time

when the American people within themselves, a large majority of them, are

either terrified or something close to terrified.

I`m struck by how many people say, listen, are you terrified about this

time? My answer is no. I`m determined but I`m not terrified, because

being terrified is not really in the American character.

MADDOW: And people are saying they`re terrified because they don`t know

what`s going to happen next. It`s the unknown or because they feel like

they do know what`s going to happen next and they are scared of that?

RATHER: Well, they know what has already happened, such things as the

inaugural address, such things as the report of the CIA, the unfortunate

appearance to say the least. They`ve already seen what happens so they`re

fearful. What they`ve already seen is just a beginning to what`s going

forward.

And the business of making enemies everywhere you turn. Trying to – doing

things – making a enemy of Mexico, China, everybody except Russia, and

speaking out against almost everybody who`s ever done anything that Donald

Trump considers to be not his interest or the interest of the country,

except Vladimir Putin. People see this and they shudder.

Now, my answer is don`t shudder if you don`t like it, get out and dedicate

yourself to change. But you know, when I say it`s a twilight zone, it`s a

very weird feeling to be in the country just now because we as a people

tend to be a determinative people who are proud of our country, but we like

our leaders in almost without exception, almost without exception.

We`ve had leaders who at least some essence of humility about them,

gratitude that they`re in the position, there`s none of this going on now

and the outright lies being told – and by the way, I know you noticed that

some in the press are beginning to call a lie a lie when it happens.

MADDOW: Even in a headline now sometimes.

RATHER: And the idea that there`s such thing as alternate facts when

that`s not true and nearly everybody knows it isn`t true. Some may not

want to accept it but two and two equals four. Two and two equals five is

not an alternate fact. But we are being asked on a daily basis to believe

that.

MADDOW: Dan Rather, host of AXS TV`s “The Big Interview”, thank you.

Putting it in the terms of feeling like a twilight zone moment and the

weirdness of it, I would not have described it that by a before talking to

you but that`s exactly right. Thank you for being here.

RATHER: Thank you. Always good to be with you.

MADDOW: All right. Lots more to get to on this very, very busy news

night. Please do stay with us.

MADDOW: Today, a significant number of the nation`s mayors stood up and

said no to the new president. More than no, actually, it was more like,

“Hey, Mr. President, no way, no how, you can forget it.”

MAYOR ED MURRAY (D), SEATTLE: Today, January 25, 2017, is the darkest day

in immigration history in America since the interment of the Japanese

Americans during the Second World War. Mr. President, I have a message for

you, Seattle has been here before. We`ve experienced this dark history

before and we have no intention of going back there again.

MAYOR ED LEE (D), SAN FRANCISCO: I believe in our sanctuary city status.

I think there are hundreds of mayors all over this country that are saying

the same thing, and we stand united that a safer city is a city that

doesn`t allow its residents to live in fear.

MAYOR MARTHY WALSH (D), BOSTON: We will not be intimidated by the threat

to federal funding. We have each other`s backs and we have the

Constitution of the United States of America on our side. I want to say

directly to anyone who feels threatened today or vulnerable, you are safe

in Boston. We will do everything lawful in our power to protect you. If

necessary, we`ll use city hall itself to shelter and protect anyone who`s

targeted unjustly.

MADDOW: The mayors of Boston, San Francisco, Seattle today and it wasn`t

just them. Mayors also from New York City, Los Angeles, Philly, Chicago,

Portland, Oregon, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Washington, D.C. – all these big

city mayors representing tens of millions of Americans, they made defiant

public pronouncement today in response to the latest executive order from

the new president. That executive order threatens to cut off federal

funding to cities if those cities don`t do what the Trump administration

tells them to do to immigrants in those cities.

The mayors responded today by basically saying, yes, make my day. You

heard Boston Mayor Marty Walsh threaten Boston will shelter immigrants in

city hall if need be if the federal government comes after them. And that

was the reaction to one of the president`s executive orders today.

The other order he signed today was, of course, about the wall.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We will build the wall and

who`s going to pay for the wall?

AUDIENCE: Mexico!

TRUMP: One hundred percent.

MADDOW: No. Mexico zero hundred percent is going to pay for the wall.

The new president signed this order today telling the homeland security

secretary to figure out how the heck to build a wall down in the southern

border but then the bill for the wall will be sent to Congress which means

it will be sent to you.

My new colleague, my friend Greta Van Susteren, had House Speaker Paul Ryan

on her show tonight here on MSNBC. Paul Ryan seems fine with the whole

plan for the wall.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, MSNBC HOST: Today, he announced that he wants to begin

building that wall. Who`s going to pay for it?

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, first off, we`ll pay

for it and front the money up. But I do think there are various ways, as I

know your follow-up question is Mexico going to pay for the wall – there

are a lot of different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this

and there are different ways of defining how exactly they pay for it.

MADDOW: Part of the reason I love Greta`s interviewing style, she lets

them sit there in the silence and find their way out of it and she gets

stuff out of people that they didn`t expect to say there. So there`s –

you know, lots of different ways. It depends on how you define, you know,

it. The Mexico can contribute I mean, what is pay for really mean anyway?

I mean, I know what your next question is going to be. Amazing.

The president of Mexico was supposed to visit Washington, D.C. next week.

Now, after the build the wall order, the Mexican president may be

cancelling that trip to Washington, so that negotiation with our closest

neighbor, one of our closest allies, that`s off to a good start.

But there`s another one of these executive orders that was floated or at

least apparently drafted today and then it surfaced in public. If it did

surface because it was being floated as a trial balloon, this was a trial

balloon that was made of concrete and it sunk fast. And now, the new

administration is going through this strange process of denying they had

any of these ideas or floated any of them in the first place. It`s a very

weird story of this being floated today and then instantly retracted and

the story behind that is next.

Stay with us.

TRUMP: I have spoken as recently as 24 hours ago with people at the

highest level of intelligence and I asked them the question – does it

work? Does torture work? And the answer was yes, absolutely.

DAVID MUIR, ABC NEWS: You`re now the president. Do you want

waterboarding?

TRUMP: I will rely on Pompeo and Mattis and my group and if they don`t

want to do, that`s fine. If they do want to do, then I will work toward

that end. I want to do everything within the bounds of what you`re allowed

to do legally.

But do I feel it works? Absolutely I feel it works.

MADDOW: The question of torture came up in this ABC News interview tonight

because this morning – late last night, actually, the “New York Times”

reported that draft executive orders were circulating in the White House

that would move toward bringing back torture and reopening secret CIA black

site prisons where terror suspects were interrogated and tortured abroad

under the previous administration.

Asked about those draft orders today, the White House press secretary had

an unusual response. He said, “Those are not White House documents. And

the White House knows nothing about them.” And we don`t know what to make

of that disavowal.

Joining us now is David Sanger. He`s chief Washington correspondent for

the “New York Times.”

Mr. Sanger, it`s nice to have you here. Thank you for coming in.

DAVID SANGER, NEW YORK TIMES: Great to be back with you.

MADDOW: Do you have insight in terms of this disavowal by the White House?

It came as a real surprise today.

SANGER: It did. And, you know, it could be that what he meant was where

the document originated. I don`t know where they originated. I do know

that these draft executive orders not surprisingly, since they`re going to

be signed by the president or have to be debated about being signed by the

president, are circulating within the White House, among White House staff,

among White House lawyers, going through all the review you would expect.

So, where the document had its origin is sort of less interesting to me

anyway about where it is being edited, massaged, changed, and the decision

is being made about whether or not President Trump will sign it.

MADDOW: What substantively if that draft executive order were prepared for

the president and he signed something that looked very much like that, what

would be the material implication of that?

SANGER: Well, a couple different elements of it. You mentioned the black

sites. You know, we are in a very different place than we were than black

sites first opened up in Thailand and Poland and I think there was one in

Romania. There had been a few others that were around.

I`m not sure, Rachel, you could find a country right now that would take a

black site because so many of them took so much heat for accepting them in

secret and for what went on there. Even if they didn`t have a full sense

of what was going on there. So, I think it would be difficult.

Secondly, there`s not a great demand signal for these right now. It`s not

like we`re picking up people in the battlefield the way we did in when

Afghanistan and Iraq were at their height.

The third problem I think that they`re going to run into is that there is

now a body of international law that`s much more developed about sites,

about rendition, about interrogation. There is a segment in the draft

executive order that says nothing in here should allow torture to take

place. Doesn`t define what torture is.

I thought the president`s answer to David Muir was really fascinating

because when he came to lunch at the “New York Times” shortly after the

election, he had just seen General Mattis. And he said, you know, General

Mattis told me I could get more out of interrogated suspect with a pack of

cigarettes and a beer than I could – or a Coke I think he said than I

could using torture and he sounded impressed by that. The Donald Trump we

heard tonight sounded unimpressed by that.

Director Pompeo who testified in his confirmation hearing a week ago made

it pretty clear he didn`t plan to go bring these techniques back and I

don`t know anybody at the CIA who wants to open themselves to the legal

liabilities –

MADDOW: That`s the other part of this. Right. If this order was issued

and they`re telling the CIA open black site prisons again, go ahead,

torture people again it`s hard to imagine that the CIA, individual officers

at the CIA would feel like that they should or could do that, even with

those orders from the president who put them in an incredible position.

SANGER: Remember what happened after those came about. There was a big

argument about whether individuals in the CIA could be prosecuted and a big

argument about whether the president was going to protect them. And so,

I`m sure that many of them feel as if they don`t want to go down that road.

And there`s another element to this, which is I think the president, the

president sort of got this, there`s a big debate about how useful it is

anyway.

MADDOW: David Sanger, chief Washington correspondent for the “New York

Times,” I know it`s not the easiest thing in the world for you to be on

late night cable news – hank you for being here.

SANGER: It`s great to be here.

MADDOW: I appreciate it.

All right. Lots more ahead tonight. Do stay with us.

MADDOW: So we`ve got one last story that we`re going to bring you tonight.

It`s kind of a big one. I mentioned this at the end of last night`s show

that tonight, we were going to show you some footage that we`ve gotten

ahold of. It is unsettling. It is evidence of a brand new danger that our

president has just created for Americans out there in the world.

This is a story we`ve got here tonight that you will not get anywhere else.

I think a big scary deal and that`s our final story tonight. That`s next.

MADDOW: The largest city in Iraq, of course, is Baghdad. The second

largest city in Iraq is Mosul.

And like a lot of Americans cities, a lot of cities around the world, Mosul

is built around a river. Tigris River runs right through the middle of

Mosul, divides Mosul into an eastern side on one side of the river and a

western side on the other.

And Mosul is a big city. It has millions of residents. And that`s why it

was really big deal almost three years ago when Mosul got taken over by

ISIS. By far, Mosul was the largest city under ISIS control anywhere.

And from Iraq`s perspective, to have their second largest city taken over

by ISIS, that was just stunning to Iraq`s conception of itself and the

threat that ISIS posed to that country. But ISIS took Mosul almost three

years ago, 2014. And you almost never get any good news when it comes to

stories about ISIS.

But in this case, there is good news. The Iraqi prime minister announced

yesterday that at least in the eastern part of Mosul, east of the Tigris,

ISIS has now been cleared out. The military offensive to reclaim Mosul

started last year. And east of the Tigris, they say that mission has

succeeded. ISIS is out. The Iraqi government has liberated east Mosul.

And it absolutely was Iraqi forces who retook that city. But American

troops are there in pretty big numbers too supporting that fight. U.S.

troops, U.S. air power, U.S. special forces have been there advising and

supporting Iraqis in that fight against ISIS.

A couple of days ago on this show we showed the images we got of U.S. air

strikes blowing up nearly 100 boats on the Tigris. Boats that ISIS was

using to have their fighters escape across the Tigris River from the east

side of what Mosul to west side, fleeing this Iraqi ground offensive that

has been happening there with U.S. support.

Well, now that the eastern side of Mosul has been cleared of ISIS, one of

the day to day consequences of that for the little kids of Mosul is that

those kids are now able to go back to school. ISIS had shut down all of

the schools in Mosul in that giant city. And the U.N. now says that 30

Mosul schools have reopened. That means something like 16,000 little Iraqi

kids as of today are finally able to go back to school after more than two

years of being kept at home because ISIS shut the schools.

And you see in some of these pictures matching backpacks, little blue

backpacks. Those are donated backpacks from UNICEF. It`s an emotional

thing to see the kids running back into their classrooms, right? Finally

able to get back to school. It`s just great at a human level. They`ve

been out of school for two years.

But clearly, there is still work to do there. This is just the eastern

part of Mosul. The western part of Mosul on the other side of that river,

that is not yet cleared of ISIS. For the American troops, the more than

5,000 American troops who are in Iraq partnering with Iraqi forces in this

fight against ISIS, that means they`re still in the thick of it. And there

is a lot of fighting still ahead. A lot of danger.

And the partnership between U.S. troops and Iraqi security forces over

there, it`s a delegate thing. But it`s a very important thing. If you

want to beat ISIS, you have to beat ISIS in Iraq. Iraq is the second I in

ISIS – Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

ISIS took over huge swaths of Iraq. They took over Iraq`s second largest

city. The fight against ISIS can`t be waged without Iraq. The fight

against ISIS has unified and mobilized all these different factions in Iraq

to all pull in the same direction. It`s an existential thing for their

country to defeat ISIS. And Iraq as a country is motivated to do it.

And the skill and the firepower and the experience of U.S. troops is

absolutely a force multiplier in terms of increasing the likelihood that

Iraq will defeat ISIS. So, it is a delegate thing that U.S. troops are

involved in this. But it is important. And this is something that we do

not want to screw up. And this is something that is now being screwed up

by our new president.

TRUMP: We should have kept the oil. But, okay. Maybe we`ll have another

chance. But the fact is – should have kept the oil.

MADDOW: That was the day after he was sworn in as president, his first

full day as president – no longer a candidate for public office just

talking smack and criticizing U.S. policy or past U.S. actions. That`s now

the commander in chief of the U.S. military, the president of the United

States declaring what the new U.S. policy is. As president, he is saying

that it is U.S. policy that we should keep the oil, that the U.S. should

have kept Iraqi oil in the past.

He said, quote, “Maybe you`ll have another chance,” end quote, to take

Iraq`s oil. So that was Saturday. Now, we`ve got the Iraqi prime minister

giving this press conference talking about the liberation of eastern Mosul

from ISIS and those little kids being back at school for the first time in

two years. He is talking about this great military success that Iraqi

forces have had in part by partnering with and accepting training from and

help from thousands of U.S. troops who are in Iraq for that fight.

And at that press conference, what does the prime minister get asked about?

He has to answer questions about whether those U.S. troops who are in Iraq

right now are there to take Iraq`s oil. And the prime minister responded

that he doesn`t think so. He said he doesn`t know what the new president

means by that.

He said at this press conference yesterday, quote, “Iraqi oil is for

Iraqis. No official anywhere in the world claims that is not his.”

But this is a dangerous thing to not have clarity on. And I don`t mean

it`s dangerous in some academic geopolitical sense. I mean it`s literally

physically dangerous for the American troops who are in Iraq right now. If

the Iraqis they`re serving alongside think that the United States has these

members of our military in that country right now because it is now U.S.

policy to take Iraq`s oil, that is very dangerous for American troops in

that environment. Like fighting ISIS wasn`t dangerous enough.

So, we reported some of this on Monday night`s show. Now we have something

new. Borzou Daragahi, a long time Middle East correspondent, really good

reporter, he`s now with BuzzFeed – he`s obtained a two-minute video that

is reportedly circulating very widely in Iraqi social media.

It`s a two-minute video. The title page here says “The politics of the new

president of America toward Iraq.” And then the red word in the middle is

Trump in Arabic. For over two minutes, there is this montage of the new

president of the United States talking about Iraq, talking about how U.S.

policy toward Iraq should be to take their most important natural resource.

And the clips are all in English, of course, because he speaks English, but

they`re all subtitled in Arabic for an Arabic speaking audience.

TRUMP: They have weak armies. It`s a corrupt society anyway. I mean,

it`s totally corrupt what is going on over there. So, I said very simply

that if it`s me, we take the oil.

I said take the oil. At least pay us back. And I come out front-page

news, “Oh, Trump is a horrible human being. He wants to take the oil from

a sovereign country.” Sovereign. Give me a break. You see the people

ripping off sovereign.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: Wouldn`t you be destroying the wealth of

Iraq?

TRUMP: No, no there is no Iraq. There is no Iraq.

COOPER: Iraqis might differ with you.

TRUMP: Excuse me, there are no Iraqis. They`re broken up into so many

different factions.

MATT LAUER, NBC NEWS: How are we going to take the oil? How are we going

to do that?

TRUMP: You would leave a certain group behind and you would take various

sections where they have the oil.

INTERVIEWER: So you could keep troops in Iraq after this?

TRUMP: I would take the oil.

INTERVIEWER: I don`t understand how you would take – does that mean

keeping troops there or staying involved?

TRUMP: You heard me. I would take the oil.

MADDOW: Again, the reason that has Arabic subtitles is because that is

circulating widely on social media in Iraq. And now, our new president has

reiterated that sentiment in his first full day in office, unprompted, he

brought it up again. And now, the Iraqi minister is fielding questions

about it from the Iraqi press corps. And all the while, more than 5,000

Americans are in Iraq as this takes hold because of our new president.

Deputy Pentagon spokesman who`s on post until last week in the Obama

administration put out this statement this week saying the White House

needs to clearly say the U.S. isn`t going to take Iraq`s oil. Every moment

that statement stands puts our troops at greater risk.

But it was not an error by the White House spokesman. It is the policy of

the United States now under this new president and that really seriously

changes the risk environment in which our troops are operating right now.

This is not hypothetical. This is happening. And as this builds and

builds in Iraq, I think the White House is going to have to explain pretty

soon how they`re going to fix this or why they don`t care about the target

that this has just put on U.S. soldiers serving abroad in what is already a

very dangerous place. Serious stuff.

That`s for us tonight. We`ll see you again tomorrow.

