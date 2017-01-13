All In With Chris Hayes, Transcript 1/13/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: January 13, 2017

Guest: Jeff Merkley, Jess McIntosh, Philip Klein, Tim Walz, Barbara Lee,

Mike Taibbi, Malcolm Nance

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight, on ALL IN.

JOHN LEWIS, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FOR GEORGIA: I don`t see this

President-elect as a legitimate President.

HAYES: An American icon takes a stand against Trump.

LEWIS: When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you

have a moral obligation to do something.

HAYES: Tonight, the shockwaves from John Lewis and why Democrats are

fuming after another classified briefing with FBI Director Comey.

Plus, new questions about team Trump`s explanation for their phone calls to

Russia.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The only conversation that General Flynn had was one to

wish him a Merry Christmas.

HAYES: Why Republicans are targeting the ethics office that will oversee

Trump.

The house takes another step to dismantle Obamacare without a replacement

in sight.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: Repeal and replace is

going great.

HAYES: And racial bias, excessive force, and reckless shootings. Today`s

DOJ report on the Chicago Police Department, when ALL IN starts right now.

Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. There is now just one week to

go until Donald Trump becomes the President of the United States. He has

not even taken office yet and already, Trump is historically unpopular.

His transition, arguably clouded by more serious scandals and controversy

than all eight years of the Obama administration combined.

As questions mount about the circumstances of Trump`s election and his

alleged ties to a foreign adversary. Democrats appear to be reaching a

breaking point. In an interview with our own Chuck Todd, Georgia

Congressman, civil rights icon, John Lewis became the first to declare

openly what I believe many lawmakers have until now only suggested.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEWIS: I don`t see this President-elect as a legitimate President.

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC MEET THE PRESS DAILY HOST: You do not consider him a

legitimate President? Why is that?

LEWIS: I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected

and they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton. I don`t plan to

attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I miss, since I`ve

been in the Congress. You cannot be at home with something that you feel

that is wrong.

TODD: That`s going to send - that`s going to send a big message to a lot of

people in this country that you don`t believe he`s a legitimate President.

LEWIS: I think there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and

others to help him get elected. That`s not right. That`s not fair.

That`s not the open democratic process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Those are remarkable words given the moral authority and democratic

witness that John Lewis has bore throughout his life. Late today, the

Senate Intelligence Committee, of course, chaired by a Republican,

announced a bipartisan inquiry into the Intelligence Community`s unanimous

conclusion about Russian`s interference in the election including the

criminal political hacking. And the Committee plans to interview Senior

Officials of both the outgoing and incoming administrations, including the

issuance of subpoenas if necessary to compel testimony.

That is just one of the shadows hanging over Trump`s transition to the

presidency. Until this week, he flatly rejected the findings of America`s

Intelligence Professionals choosing instead, to pick ugly the two bird of

public fight with people he`ll have to lead and rely on as President. As

recently this morning, the President-elect was still attacking the

Intelligence Community while seeming to take Russia at its word. He

tweeted, “totally made up facts by sleaze bag political operatives, both

Democrats and Republicans, fake news. Russia says nothing exists, probably

released by the Intelligence,” in (INAUDIBLE) quotes, “even knowing there

is no proof and never will be. My people - my people will have a full

report on hacking within 90 days.” Trump was referring, of course, to the

unverified dossier summarized in classified briefings to both the President

and the President-elect.

The dossier includes allegations, the Russian government possesses

compromising material about Trump and that Trump`s team and the Russian

government exchanged information during the Presidential campaign. We

should note, there is no evidence the dossier was leaked by the

Intelligence Community. It was floating around a number of places prior to

being published. Trump categorically denies the allegations contained in

the dossier. But according to Director of National Intelligence James

Clapper, the Intelligence Community has not made any judgment, whatsoever,

that the information in that document is reliable.

Then, there`s the controversy surrounding FBI Director, James Comey, and

his decision to publicly disclose information about the bureau`s probe of

Hillary Clinton`s e-mail server including the now infamous letter to

Congress, 11 days before the election. There is mounting evidence that

letter did significant damage to Clinton`s chances and the FBI`s conduct is

now the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Inspector General. And

that comes amid multiple reports that at the same time the FBI was

investigating Clinton, it was also investigating the Trump campaign for

ties to Russia. Those reports have not been independently confirmed by NBC

News. At a Senate hearing earlier this week, Comey was asked repeatedly if

the FBI was examining potential ties between Trump`s team and the Russian

government.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RON WYDEN, UNITED STATES SENATOR FOR OREGON: Has the FBI investigated

these reported relationships and if so, what are the agency`s findings?

JAMES COMEY, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION DIRECTOR: Thank you, Senator.

I would never comment on investigations, whether we have one or not, in an

open forum like this.

ANGUS KING, UNITED STATES SENATOR FOR MAINE: Did you answer Senator

Wyden`s question that there is an investigation underway as to connections

between either of the political campaigns and the Russians?

COMEY: I didn`t say one way or another. It`s – especially in a public

forum, we never confirm or deny a pending investigation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Democrats` frustration with FBI Director Comey, finally boiled over

this morning after a classified House briefing on Russia`s alleged hacking.

Congressman Tim Walz told the Hill, “I was non-judgmental until the last 15

minutes. I no longer have the confidence in him, some of the things that

were revealed in this classified briefing, my confidence has been shook.”

From Congressman Elijah Cummings, “I`m extremely concerned - extremely.”

Congressman Mark Takano, “I`m just - I`m very angry.” Congressman Ted Lieu

tweeted at the meeting, “For members of congress who attended the

classified Intel briefing today, I reiterate my call that you demand Donald

Trump to tell the truth.” Reporters asked Congresswoman Maxine Waters

about what had happened?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Congresswoman, can you tell us anything about the

discussion?

MAXINE WATERS, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FOR CALIFORNIA: No, it`s

classified and we can`t tell you anything. All I can tell you is the FBI

Director has no credibility.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Well then, joining me now, Congressman Tim Walz, Democrat from

Minnesota. And Congressman, do you share your colleague`s assessment that

the FBI director has no credibility?

TIM WALZ, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FOR MINNESOTA: Well, I have deep

concerns, Chris. I - as I said, I went in there listening and trying to

find out. This is a serious attack on our democracy. That`s at the heart

of the story. We have a foreign power who`s obviously does not share our

values, and attempted to undermine our most sacred institution of an

election and I wanted to find out what was happening during that time and

during that exchange.

I have a lot of questions that need to be answered in, and I think the

handling first and foremost of what the Russians did, how it influenced our

election, we can find that out. That is - that is absolutely critical. It

doesn`t matter if you`re a Donald Trump supporter or not, you`ll want to

know that, what have they done? The bigger question is, were they handled

- are they handling these investigations equally? Are they doing according

to their operating procedure, and when they talk about it, and when they

don`t? And my frustration came nothing classified about it when it became

very apparent to me that they were not handled the same way, and that is

incredibly frustrating because not just because of the election and the

election results, it undermines the American people`s faith in the non-

partisan nature of our critical intelligence and that`s what came out in

there.

HAYES: OK, I just want to be clear on this and obviously, I`m respectful

the fact you`re dealing with a classified briefing and would not want to

talk about things that are classified and I understand you can`t do that.

But you just said it was not classified, the source of the frustration is

what you believe is a double standard or in - a poorly applied standard

with respect to the different campaigns and how possible investigations are

discussed?

WALZ: Yes. And I think that`s a possibility meaning, until today, that

wasn`t apparent to me. Now, it`s going to and I think what -



HAYES: So, you learned that today. You felt like that was confirmed to

you today that your fears about a double standard or a poorly applied one

were confirmed today?

WALZ: If they weren`t confirmed, I have serious doubts. As I`ve said, my

confidence was shook. I`ve been asking for more in-depth investigation

into this as my ranking members and Elijah Cummings has. We need to know

that. But, today, yes, coming out of there, I don`t think what should have

been very simple answers were not answered in a simple manner. And the

danger of this, Chris, is again of undermining the public`s credibility in

this. And I know those who say, well, you`re just looking because you`re

upset with the election.

In my district, Chris, Hillary Clinton got 38 percent. She was not going

to win that in there, whether the Russians hacked it or not, but that`s not

the point. The point is that there is no doubt they were involved.

There`s no doubt that we have more to learn on that. But how we as Members

of Congress and how the American public found out about that versus the e-

mail situation, does not seem to me to be consistent. And I think that`s

real trouble and that`s not in a defense of Hillary Clinton`s use of e-mail

which I said all along needed to be looked at.

HAYES: So, let me ask you this. Given everything that you`ve told me, I

wonder how you - whether you share the assessment of your colleague, John

Lewis, who said today on the record to Chuck Todd that he did not feel this

President is legitimate. Would you agree? Do you think this President is

not legitimate?

WALZ: No, I don`t agree with that at this time and John Lewis to everyone

is an icon, I respect him greatly. I know he is shook on this, too. I

would say, I need to see more. I respect that next Friday, when we have an

inauguration, we will have - President Trump will be my President. And as

I said yesterday, when he makes a good decision like his V.A. appointment

of Dr. Shulkin, I`ll praise him on that.

When he`s not I`ll work on trying to find common ground, but at stake here

is there`s more to be learned and we can`t be stonewalled on this and my

fear is, is that the person who tells me with that information and I make

my judgments on, I have a deep concern about now and that`s what - that`s

why that was so damaging to me. This is - and since I`ve been up here over

the last decade, this was the most troubling to me in terms of what I had

been led to believe and the expectations and how that turned out. And

that`s why we need more information.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Tim Walz, thank you.

WALZ: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: I`m joined by Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Democrat from California.

And Congressman, my understanding is like John Lewis, you are not going to

the inauguration. I wonder, do you agree with Congressman Lewis? That do

you view this President as “not legitimate”?

BARBARA LEE, UNITED STATES SENATOR FOR CALIFORNIA: Chris, well, let me

say, first of all, I believe in the peaceful transfer of power and the

office of the presidency. But when you look at the flawed process and

Russian interference in our election and when you look at what has taken

place in terms of our democratic ideals, our processes. You know, I have

to applaud Congressman John Lewis, because once John Lewis says, you know,

they are flawed or illegitimate - the elections were illegitimate or this

is an illegitimate President, people have to really pause, and really think

about this because Congressman Lewis is a moral leader, he`s a civil and

human rights icon and he did not make that decision lightly.

And so, I think the facts need to be laid out. We have a bipartisan

commission, legislation led by Congressman Swalwell and Cummings to really

set up, commission to investigate this. And so, when you look at what has

taken place, you know, I have to just say, John Lewis is right on target,

you know, in terms of how this President-elect was elected and the

interference and what took place as a result of these elections.

HAYES: But what are the -

LEE: Even the FBI in terms of their bias and how they conducted these

investigations, what was made public, what was not made public. You know,

people can decide for themselves, but there are so many problems with what

took place until once again, Congressman John Lewis needs to be applauded.

HAYES: Were you in that briefing today, Congresswoman?

LEE: Yes, I was.

HAYES: Did you share the - I mean, it was - it was sort of a fascinating

scene afterwards just democrat after democrat coming out saying in very

strong words how frustrated, angered, you know, how many questions they

had. Was that your feeling coming out of that as well?

LEE: Chris, I was angry. I wasn`t frustrated because, you know, the facts

leading up to today were very clear to me, but, you know, when you`d - are

in a classified briefing, of course, we can`t disclose what we learned, but

my reaction was one of anger. I was very - I would say upset with the fact

that the American people need to have the facts made public. We need some

transparency and we need this investigation so the public will know exactly

what took place.

HAYES: So, you feel there are important - there are important things for

the public to know that they cannot or do not know at this moment?

LEE: I think it`s important for an investigation to be conducted that is

public and, of course, there are going to be some issues that will be

classified that cannot be disclosed. But I think for the most part, we

need the bipartisan commission, which the house is - which I think all

democrats are on the legislation. We need that so the public will know

exactly what took place and make their own decisions about the outcome of

this election.

HAYES: All right, Congressman Barbara Lee, thanks for joining me. I

appreciate it.

Up next, the Trump transition is now admitting to NBC News that Michael

Flynn spoke to Russia`s ambassador on the day the Obama administration

sanctioned Russia for interfering in our election. The latest after this

two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Amid mounting questions about potential leaks between Donald Trump,

his inner circle, and the Russian government came this column from

Washington Post, David Ignatius with what at first glance seemed to be a

pretty remarkable revelation. According to a Senior U.S. Government

Official, Trump`s pick for National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, phoned

the Russian ambassador several times in December 29th. That, of course, be

the very same day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35

Russian officials, as well as other measures in retaliation for the hacking

during the election.

Now, that report was followed up today by another from the Associated

Press, again citing contact on that day, the 29th, again sourced to a

single Senior Official who may or may not have been the same person. We

don`t know. On a routine call with reporters this morning, transition

Spokesperson, Sean Spicer, offered a very simple explanation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY NOMINEE: On Christmas day,

General Flynn reached out to the Ambassador and sent him a text and it

said, you know, “I want to wish you and - Merry Christmas and a Happy New

Year.” The Ambassador texted him back wishing him a Merry Christmas as

well, and then subsequently on the 28th of December texted him and said,

“I`d like to give you a call, may I?” He then took the call on the 28th

and the call centered around the logistics of setting up a call with the

President of Russia and the President-elect after he was sworn in.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: OK. This all seems completely innocent, above bored. But there

was something a bit peculiar I noticed about Spicer`s account. You note

that he cited two dates when Flynn supposedly had contact with the Russian

ambassador, December 25th, Christmas Day, and December 28th. But the White

House announced new sanctions in response to Russia`s election interference

the day after that, December 29th. That`s the crucial day that was alleged

in the column. So, did Flynn and the ambassador talk that day or not?

This morning team Trump told The Post`s David Ignatius that the only call

that happened were on the 25th and 28th. The latter, to offer condolences

for a plane crash that killed the Russian Military Choir. But then, this

afternoon NBC News producer Vaughan Hilliard, caught up with Spicer again

and he admitted there actually was, in fact, a phone call on December 29th.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VAUGHAN HILLYARD, NBC NEWS PRODUCER: On the 29th, that was the same day

that the U.S. expelled 35 Russian diplomats that were in the county. Now,

it was the day later in which Vladimir Putin said he would not retaliate,

we would not push out American diplomats that were in Russia. Did General

Flynn have any conversations to indicate to the Russian Ambassador that the

U.S. Trump administration would either ease or roll back sanctions?

SPICER: The only conversation General Flynn had was; one, to wish him

Merry Christmas; two, to express his sympathies for the loss of life that

occurred during that plane crash, that took the lives of their military

choir; and the two, is to commit to establishing a call after the

inauguration between the two leaders.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Obviously, that choir plane crash was tragic and we know the Trump

team loves to say Merry Christmas, but how many times can you call and text

the same Russian Ambassador?

Joining me now, MSNBC`s Terrorism Analyst Malcolm Nance, author of the

“Plot Hack America”, and Rolling Stone Contributor, Matt Taibbi, author of

the forth-coming book “Insane Clown President”. And Matt also wrote a

really good piece on all this yesterday. So, let me start with you Matt

and then go to you, Malcolm. So, you basically - so here`s a perfect

example of the kind of thing that we`re dealing with here, right?

MATT TAIBBI, NBC TELEVISION REPORTER AND JOURNALIST: Right.

HAYES: So, the facts are unclear and in dispute, they seem to move back

and forth.

TAIBBI: Right.

HAYES: There is at one level a totally innocent explanation. I mean,

there`s some business that has to happen between the incoming transition

and the Russian Ambassador.

TAIBBI: Sure.

HAYES: But then there`s some weird dodginess around it.

TAIBBI: Right.

HAYES: And you wrote this piece yesterday being - saying some line about

how we ever known less about something more important than what we`re

flying through right now?

TAIBBI: Right, yeah, because there`s – there are two completely different

narratives. There`s one where basically the Russians, let`s just say - I

mean, the people that I talked to have a high degree of confidence that

they were involved with the hacking of the DNC e-mails. Perhaps, passing

onto WikiLeaks as well, but there`s a version where they do that and Trump

is basically the, you know, idiotic, moronic beneficiary of that and wasn`t

involved in any kind of conspiracy with the Russians.

HAYES: Correct.

TAIBBI: We don`t have any hard evidence that there`s anything more than

that.

HAYES: Right, the thing of which there`s the most evidence is that - is

the first order thing that they hacked it for whatever reason to sow

discontent because they like Trump, they hated Hillary Clinton as a

personal vendetta.

TAIBBI: Because they want to sow the division in the United States, which

all the great power countries do. We do it. I mean, of course, this would

be an extraordinary episode but certainly there`s no evidence that I`ve

seen, that there`s this other element where it`s a Manchurian candidate,

there`s a plot and that would be an order of magnitude much larger.

HAYES: In fact, as you said, and Malcolm, this is why I want to bring you

in because I believe you are a - you worked obviously in the Intelligence

Community for years. You wrote a book about Russia`s involvement in this

election, and you are I think a believer large in the, in the, in the

second theory. That there was coalition, or there`s evidence of that, but

what is - what is the evidence there is aside we have this dossier but we,

you know, we can`t verify any of it?

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC TERRORISM ANALYST: You know, I like to say this

because Matt`s a great journalist and I love his work, but Matt`s a

journalist. I`m an Intelligence Officer. And so, I look at things

differently. There is no such thing as coincidence in my world.

Coincidence takes a lot of planning.

Everything that happened with regards to that hack, took place in an

organized bubble that indicated that there was a very large information

warfare management cell being run by Russian intelligence. All of the

leaks came out precisely to support everything Donald Trump said within 24

to 48 hours. You know, he talks about Pennsylvania; every Pennsylvania

dossier comes out. He talks about Florida; every Florida dossier comes

out. When that wasn`t flowing fast enough, D.C. leaks came out. All of

this was on the basis of the systematic release of intelligence, and that`s

what Intelligence Agencies do.

HAYES: But here`s the issue to me, Malcolm. Is that, and I hear you on

this right? And I`ve - I`ve talked to intelligence people who keep saying

the same thing to me, which is that you have not been trained in an

intelligence, you are not seeing the puzzle pieces fit together the way we

have and I respect that. But, the standard - part of the problem we`re

dealing with right, is that standards are different, right? So, standard

of public domain to basically say to someone, you know, Matt, that you`re -

this person is a foreign agent.

TAIBBI: Right.

HAYES: Essentially or colluding, like, that is a very heavy thing to say

about a person, particularly the incoming President of the United States of

what should the journalistic standards be there?

TAIBBI: Well, right now all we can really say is there are people who

believe that. All right, I mean, that`s what we can report is that there

are people in the Intelligence Community who have - apparently, have

indications that they - that lead them to believe that. But we haven`t

seen anything that allows us to say unequivocally that x and y happened

last year. All we can really say is that there is - there are analyses

that show that they were probably behind the hack.

HAYES: And so, then the question Malcolm, to you becomes, can you imagine

a world in which an unclassified version of evidence could be produced

through a bipartisan investigation of some kind. That could be entered

into the public record that could make some determination that meets a sort

of standards for amateurs? Essentially for citizens? For democratic

citizens in a nation -

NANCE: Sure.

HAYES: – Who want to know what the heck is going on?

NANCE: Sure. So long as we`re not talking about the original hacking of

the DNC. That evidence is unequivocal it`s on the internet. A company

called CrowdStrike, actually did the analysis and saw the data being

stolen. The question is about these links possibly with the Trump team,

the Trump administration. That data, I think you`re probably never going

to see the CIA`s report which was parallel written to mine, published on

the same day I published, and had came out with the exact same conclusions.

You`re not going to see that certainly, after next week you`ll going to

never see that.

HAYES: But how can we not -

NANCE: But our allied nations and other media, believe me I`m sure

there`ll be a lot of leaking about this.

TAIBBI: Well -

NANCE: Which evidence that you`ll be looking for.

TAIBBI: Right.

NANCE: But, this is the super bowl of intelligence crisis. I mean, if

there`s ever a time where they have to break the rules and release

everything they have, this is it.

HAYES: Well, I`m not part of the problem too, in terms of the leaking,

Malcolm. Is that it also seems to me that if - that this sort of attrition

through leak - I mean, do you think the leaks we are getting are coming

from the Intelligence Community?

NANCE: No, I don`t think a lot of them are coming from the Intelligence

Community. Especially with regards to that dossier, that dossier had been

out there for months. I spoke to David Corn.

HAYES: Yes, right. That I heard. Right.

NANCE: But you have to understand, my book came out four months ago, and

it was unclassified.

HAYES: Right.

NANCE: It didn`t have anything to do with it. So, the media takes a

little longer to catch up because you have that, you know, two rule

verification and things like that. And information is just leaking out now

about what we can see sort of nefarious, may have parameters leading

towards sinister and certainly, questionable enough to demand investigation

to determine if any of these people have links to Moscow.

HAYES: The only thing I feel definitive about is there has to be some sort

of, official commission in which things are -

NANCE: Yes.

HAYES: Systematically declassified, investigated, and presented in some

sort of fashion that we are not essentially, making democratic

determinations - immediate determinations based on leaks and counter-leaks.

Malcolm Nance and Matt Taibbi, good to have you both. Thank you.

NANCE: Thanks guys.

HAYES: All right. Coming up, as the ethical concerns pile up around Trump

and his Cabinet nominees, how are the Republicans responding? That story

coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: One of the very first things House Republicans did when they came

to work last week was to vote to gut the independent ethics office that

polices their conduct. It seemed like a weird foot to get off on, for a

party that had just won the National Election with a promise - from its

nominee to drain the swamp. And after a public uproar, the House GOP beat

a tactical retreat and promised to revisit the matter later in the term.

But it turns out the Republican war on ethics was just getting started.

First, despite warnings from ethics watchdogs, despite past practice.

Republicans scheduled Senate hearings for Donald Trump`s Cabinet picks even

though several were yet to complete the background checks and ethics

clearances that are customarily required. Then there`s Trump`s pick to

head the Department of Health and Human Services, Representative Tom Price,

who the Wall Street Journal reports traded more than $300,000 in shares of

health-related companies over the past four years, while sponsoring and

advocating legislation that could potentially affect those company stocks.

Today came a report, that Price got a sweetheart deal from a foreign

biotech firm that could earn him a million dollars. Trump, meanwhile, held

a press conference on Wednesday, where he defied calls by bipartisan ethics

watchdogs to divest or place his assets in a blind trust saying instead he

would hand his business over to his sons, a relatively meaningless step

that he nonetheless presented as a benevolent gesture.

TRUMP: Actually, run my business. I could actually run my business and

run government at the same time. I don`t like the way that looks, but I

would be able to do that if I wanted to.

HAYES: Trump`s stance did not sit well with the Director of the Office of

Government Ethics, Walter Shaub. And now, Republicans are responding to

Shaub`s objections with a not so vailed threat, not against the President-

elect to poise to potentially violate the constitution, no, no. Rather

against the ethics watchdog trying to ensure that he doesn`t - Jason

Chaffetz and then GOP`s ethical bullying on ethics next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WALTER SHAUB, OFFICE OF GOVERNMENT ETHICS: I wish circumstances were

different and I didn`t feel the need to make public remarks today. You

don`t hear about ethics when things are going well. You`ve been hearing a

lot about ethics lately.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: After Walter Shaub, the director of the U.S. office of government

ethics delivered

a speech decrying the steps Donald Trump has taken – or not taken, to

address his conflicts of interest as meaningless.

He got a letter from GOP representative Jason Chaffetz, chair of the house

oversight and government reform chairman, who earlier this week had vowed

to continue his investigation into

Hillary Clinton`s emails.

Now Chaffetz`s letter was not a show of support to a fellow ethics

watchdog, not an attaboy, it was instead a threat. Chaffetz accusing Shaub

of blurring the line between public relations and official ethics guidance

and hinting he may investigate Shaub for speaking out about Trump`s

conflict of interest.

Chaffetz, who demanded Shaub appear for a closed-door interview cited an

OGE tweet storm

from November in which Shaub told Trump, quote, OGE is delighted you`ve

decided to divest your

businesses, right decision.

Trump, of course, has done nothing of the sort, but he`s apparently done

enough for Chaffetz.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JASON CHAFFETZ, (R) CALIFORNIA: It seems to me that Donald Trump is

bending over backwards to do everything he can, but he has to abide by the

law. and he`s exempt from most of these conflicts of interest, so I thought

it was very premature of the Office of Government Ethics to essentially be

in the spin room saying hey, I hate this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer responded

to Chaffetz`s letter with outright, quote, “Mr. Chaffetz`s attempt to bully

Mr. Shaub out of doing his job

are absolutely despicable.”

Joining me now, Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat of Oregon. And, Senator,

do you share Chuck Schumer`s assessment?

SEN. JEFF MERKLEY, (D) OREGON: Oh, absolutely. This is really a crazy

situation.

First, the House tries to eliminate its own independent office of

congressional ethics on Day One. And then they proceed to attack the

office, the independent Office of Government Ethics that is charged with

making sure that the conflicts of interests are eliminated for the

president and for people who are nominated for cabinet posts.

And, boy, the president himself held a press conference to say how much he

was doing and it turned out his plan was as phony as his photo props. He

had all these folders piled up saying these are the contracts I`m going to

divest, and then it turns out that they wouldn`t let the reporters look at

them because apparently they just had blank paper in them. And the plan

was simply to put his sons in control of the business. It does not

eliminate the conflicts of interest.

HAYES: So, here`s my question for you at a real basic brass tacks level.

The office of government ethics is an independent body. It is affixed I

believe five year term, the head of that, Walter

Shaub. What does the senate or the congress do when day one Donald Trump

fires him?

MERKLEY: Well, he can`t fire him on day one, because of it being a five-

year term, but I must say it will be very, very disturbing for a president

to put someone into that office who isn`t a professional committed to

enforcing ethics laws and will make — certainly make a lot of noise about

it and consider whether there`s some kind of legislation we can pass that

would put some boundaries in

place to back it up.

HAYES: What do you make of – Congressman Chaffetz has carved out a role

for himself in the House, the oversight committee. The idea behind the

oversight commit, sort of deep constitutional idea that the tension between

Article one and Article two branches of the United States government that

congress oversees the executive. Do you feel that he is – does he sound

faithful to that role as he talks about what`s going on now?

MERKLEY: You know, the best way to get the House Republicans to attack

something is put the label “ethics” on it. So it`s not really – it`s

oversight to try to destroy oversight, it`s really unfortunate that they`re

not taking ethics seriously. And it`s happening on the Senate side where

they`re

trying to ram through nominees without getting the standard ethics report

that Mitch McConnell himself demanded for President Obama`s nominees in

2009.

HAYES: Are you confident that all of those ethics clearances will actually

happen either before – I know some of the hearings have been postponed.

It did seem that that was a mini battle the Democrats in some senses won

insofar as a bunch of those hearings have been postponed?

MERKLEY: It seems like we`ve made some progress, but I wouldn`t declare

victory yet because the challenge, for example, with DeVos is a vast empire

that has so much – so many challenges she hasn`t even submitted the

paperwork yet.

So, is the Senate leadership going to eventually say well she hasn`t

submitted the paperwork and we don`t have the ethics report, and we don`t

have the divestment plan, but still we want her in the job and try to push

it through? They may well do so. And we`ll try to stop it.

HAYES: DeVos, of course, nominated for secretary of education who is a

billionaire, comes from a fantastically wealthy family, huge amounts of

holdings and would have to go through a process – she would have to go

through a process that`s insisted upon by law in a way Donald Trump

wouldn`t, which is that she won`t have any option, right, to pass over the

family business to her kids or something, she actually has to divest and

put it in a blind trust?

MERKLEY: This is – that is the standard, absolutely. and by the way,

this should be the standard for the president and it`s – when we are

pushing him to divest, we`re really doing him a big

favor because when you own a lot of property it`s very easy to be in

violation of the constitution`s emolument clause, because all someone has

to do is give you a sweetheart deal and there`s thousands of deals his

corporation is doing, and you`re in violation.

HAYES: Asll right, Senator Jeff Merkley, thanks for your time tonight.

Appreciate it.

MERKLEY: You`re welcome.

HAYES: Still ahead, the growing questions about the Republican plans to

gut Obamacare as repeal advances in the House, plus a quick check in on

Rudy Giuliani is tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two, and that starts right

after this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani`s hard work

for the Trump campaign has finally paid off with a brand new job. As you

are sure to recall during the campaign, Rudy was the man. He was Trump`s

number two, it seemed. He was everywhere – the rallies, wearing the hats,

speaking super, super emphatically at the Republican National Convention,

even vociferously defending Trump after release of that infamous Access

Hollywood tape in which Trump boasted of routine sexual assault.

Giuliani and Trump were bosom buddies from way back. And so after Trump`s

surprise win, Giuliani was well positioned. The only question was which

top cabinet post was he going to get?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The choice for secretary of state in a Trump

administration

is down to Rudolph Giuliani and John Bolton.

RUDY GIULIANI, FRM. MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY: John would be a very good

choice.

UNIDENTIIFED MALE: Is there anybody better?

GIULIANI: Maybe me, I don`t know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: He was reported to be a top candidate for secretary of state until

he got passed over, claiming he had taken his own name out of contention,

and then attorney general. There`s probably nobody that knows the Justice

Department better than me, Giuliani said at the time. But he didn`t get

that job, either.

The former mayor receded back into whatever he was doing before he jumped

on the Trump

bandwagon, but now Rudy Giuliani has been given a job – kind of – in the

Trump administration. What`s he going to do? Well, I`d tell you to check

out his web site for a hint during the break, but that`s part of the

problem. Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: So Rudy Giuliani, one of the earliest, biggest, most stalwart

supporters of candidate Trump who then seemed to be shoveled aside by

President-elect Trump has now finally been given an

assignment. If you missed the big announcement at Trump Tower yesterday

we`ll play it for you now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GIULIANI: So, basically I`ll read you a little of the press release:

“President-elect Trump is very pleased to announce former Mayor Rudy

Giuliani will be sharing his expertise and insight as a trusted friend

coordinating private sector cyber security problems and emerging solutions

developing in the private sector.”

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: So some cyber stuff. That`s a role so diminished as The New York

Times described it,

Giuliani will from time to time assemble meets between Mr. Trump and

corporate executives who face cyber threats. Giuliani, afterall, has his

own security consulting firm, so this job appears to be a nice opportunity

to have the president of the United States help impress corporate

executives who may be looking for, I don`t know, a security consulting

firm.

It`s certainly an upgrade from the current situation. If any executives

went looking for Giulianis firm today, this is what they find. His web

sites have down all day. This after a report from Gizmodo today that

Rudy`s security site is “insecure as hell.” I`m quoting there. Was using

outdated free Joomla software. I`m also quoting there. I don`t know what

that is. And failed to follow even the most basic of security precautions

that would be obvious to the most casual student of cyber security.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LORETTA LYNCH, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: The Department of Justice has

concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the Chicago police

department engages in a pattern or practice of use of excessive force in

violation of the Fourth Amendment to the constitution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch this morning announced the

results of an exhaustive report by the Department of Justice on the Chicago

Police Department. The findings are simply put horrifying. I want to give

just some examples. Here`s one.

A man had been found walking down a residential street with a friend when

officers drove up, shined a light on him and ordered him to freeze because

he had been fidgeting with his waistband. The man ran. The officers fired

45 rounds, including 28 rifle rounds, several rounds struck the man,

killing him.

Officers found no gun on the man, however officers reported recovering a

handgun nearly one block away. The gun recovered in the vicinity,

however, was later determined to be fully loaded and inoperable and

forensic testing determined there was no gunshot residue on the man`s

hands.

Chicago`s independent police review authority, or IPRA, which we have

talked about on the show before, found the officers – the actions of the

officers justified.

And this was not uncommon, according to the report. In many of these

cases, IPRA

generally accepted the officers` versions of events, which were later

undercut by video evidence.

Another one, in one case officers justified using force by claiming a woman

had attacked them but in the video officers can be seen aggressively

grabbing the woman, throwing her to the ground and surrounding her. After

she`s handcuffed, one officer tells another to “tase her ten effing times.”

Officers call her an animal, threaten to kill her and her family and scream

“I`ll put you in a UPS box and send you back to wherever the “f” you came

from while hitting the women who was handcuffed and on her knees. Officers

can then be seen discovering a recording device and discussing whether they

can take it.”

Those officers didn`t face any discipline until after the woman came

forward with the surveillance video.

Justice Department investigation also found “routinely abusive behavior

within the CPD, especially towards black and Latino residents of Chicago`s

most challenged neighborhoods. One officer interviewed said he had

personally had heard co-workers and supervisors refer to black individuals

as monkeys, animals, savages and pieces of excrement.”

What we have here is a 13-month investigation by the United State Justice

Department, the living document more than 160 pages long, in which the

federal government corroborates what people and reporters, frankly, in the

most marginalized neighborhoods of Chicago have been saying for years. And

now, because of that report, the city of Chicago has promised to reform the

Police Department. We`ll see how that goes.

But all this comes because this Justice Department, under this president,

has aggressively pushed for reform and investigated city departments.

The man Donald Trump wants to put in charge of the Justice Department has a

very different

take. Jeff Sessions has criticized government lawsuits that force police

reforms. So the question before us now is whether will the next report

into the next department like Chicago ever even happen?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Over the past 24 hours, House Speaker Paul Ryan has been working

around the clock to try and repeal the Affordable Care Act as soon as

possible. He led a successful vote, mostly on party lines in the House of

Representatives on the first step toward repealing the health care law

through the budget process. He defended Republican plans for repealing the

ACA to a man whose life was saved by the law.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I was a Republican and I worked for the Reagan and Bush

campaigns. At 49, I was given six weeks to live with a very curable type

of cancer. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, I`m standing here today

alive.

Why would you repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement?

REP. PAUL RYAN, (R) WISCONSIN: Obviously, I would encourage you to go to

our web site and take a look at our plan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Ryan went on to talk about a number of policy ideas from high-risk

pools to greater

reliance on health savings accounts, but if you took him up on that

invitation to go to the House Speaker`s web site and take a look at their

plan, you`d find, four bullet points promising to increase choice, reduce

costs, shore up Medicare with a link to a three page snapshot PDF that

basically just restates those same abstract and vague promises.

After seven years of Obamacare, more than 60 attempts to repeal it,

thousands of campaign run against it across the country, that is the

cutting edge of the Republican alternative right now – four bullet points

of principles.

So, what are the millions of people who`ve gained coverage thanks to the

Affordable Care

Act supposed to do while they watch all this unfold?

Joining me now, Democratic strategist, former director of communications of

outreach for Hillary for America, Jess McIntosh and Philip Klein, managing

editor the Washington Examiner, author of “Overcoming Obamacare: Three

Approaches to Reversing the Government Takeover of Health Care.”

Maybe, Phil, I want to start with you. You know, obviously there are plans

out there. Lamar Alexander has talked about plans, Tom Price, who has been

nominated at HHS, but it`s somewhat striking to me that all this time they

didn`t – they knew this was coming. The fact there`s not a plan

saying, no, this is what we`re going to do, and not only that it was

totally absent from the campaign.

I mean, if you go back to `08, you can say Obamacare you don`t like it, you

don`t like the principles, it hasn`t work, but it was intensely litigated.

You had a good sense of what the contours were going to be. I have no

idea.

PHILIP KLEIN, WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Yeah, I mean, the problem always has

been not that there aren`t any Republican plans, there have been many. Paul

Ryan himself when he wasn`t in leadership released one, Tom Price had one,

there`s a number of different plans, but Republicans have never been able

to agree on a single one and now that`s coming back to haunt them.

HAYES: There`s also the problem, it strikes me, Jess, that not only do

they not agree in congress, Donald Trump has made a lot of promises. He`s

talked about out-of-pocket costs. He`s talked about taking care of

everybody. He wrote a book awhile back essentially calling for single

payer.

Do you think they can square all the promises they`ve made?

JESS MCINTOSH, COMM. DIR. HILLARY FOR AMERICA: I don`t think they`re going

to be able to do that. I think that the Republicans in the House and

Senate have made repealing Obamacare a huge part of their agenda for years

now. Donald Trump is new to this game. He doesn`t understand the issue.

He clearly doesn`t understand the contours and what will be the

controversial pieces of it. And he seems to have no interest in working

with the congressional Republicans that are going to have to do the heavy

lifting here.

I hope that they remember we started – President Obama`s presidency by

picking up this health care fight. It was not easy. The president spent

enormous political capital getting this done because he believed not just

in a set of principles but in how to do it and he worked with Senate

Democrats to get it

done.

HAYES: And part of the reason it wasn`t easy, Philip, is a kind of status

quo bias, which is to say people don`t like the current health care system.

They didn`t like it then, and there`s a lot of people dissatisfied now, I

think it`s fair to say, although I think a lot of people do like the

Affordable Care Act that have gotten care, but change is scary.

And so, you know, you`ve written about the fact Republicans are not being

particularly honest right now about what even their principles are, which

is, yes, some people are going to lose their coverage.

KLEIN: Yeah, absolutely.

And one argument I`ve made is that Republicans should avoid the same

mistake as Obama, President Obama. When he was selling the health care

law, as you said one of the problems was this status quo bias. People were

worried about how it would disrupt their health insurance. So he over and

over again repeated the infamous talking point about if you like your plan

you can keep it and you`re not going to lose your doctors even though you

know that – and any intellectually honest liberal health care expert at

the time would say look, if you`re making major changes to the health care

system it will disrupt some people`s care, some people are going to lose

coverage, and he could have made the argument, but ultimately the overall

system will be better.

But he made these big promises and when the obvious happened and people

lost their coverage and doctor networks got narrowed on all these changes

disrupted a lot of people, it was a huge problem for him and that`s one of

the big reasons why Republicans have been able to capitalize. And I`d

argue now control the congress and perhaps the presidency as a result of

Obamacare and these broken promises.

And now Republicans are also, I think, boxing themselves in the corner by

making a lot of contradictory promises that won`t actually bear out. And

I think that they should just be more honest and actually defend, which I

think is a defensible position of, repealing Obamacare and replacing it

with a market-based system.

HAYES: That gentleman that spoke to Paul Ryan last night, it strikes me –

he`s a particular cancer and he was a former Republican whatever, but

there`s millions of people that are going to kind of discover that they`re

in the crosshairs who may not have been activated for this fight before the

election, but may get activated afterwards.

MCINTOSH: For sure. We`re starting with only 18 percent wanting to repeal

Obamacare. You don`t get to 18 percent with Republican unity by any

stretch of the imagination.

There are a number of people. We`ve seen it all over the internet as

they`ve picked up this fight, people saying well, I`m on the ACA, so go

ahead and repeal Obamacare, that`s terrible, my health care will be fine.

They don`t realize that the ACA and Obamacare and whether that`s the

media`s fault, or the president`s fault, or whoever`s fault, these people

are going to know real fast that Obamacare is the ACA and that is how they

get their coverage.

So, if we`re starting at a number that low that even want them to pick up

this fight, and Republicans are not offering people anything. They are

simply saying repeal as if there is a mandate to repeal, as if people see

repeal as something being done for them.

HAYES: Right, there`s a repeal to change, there definitely is…

MCINTOSH: As opposed to being done to them. They need to – you know,

Obama made it through this because he was offering more health care to

people. I don`t know what Trump or the congressional Republicans are going

to be offering.

HAYES: That`s a very good point.

Philip Klein and Jess McIntosh, thanks for your time tonight. Appreciate

it.

Before we go, one last very special segment to do. Both of my kids are

here, and we have a house rule whenever that happens. We have a little

tradition. They get to request any animal video they want. So, first up,

for my daughter Ryan, here`s that black panther that you asked for. It`s -

- wow, that a very cute black panther.

And for David, I present the tiger hanging out with her three cubs at

theSan Diego Zoo.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

Good evening, Rachel.

