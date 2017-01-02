All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 1/2/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: January 2, 2017

Guest: Evan McMullin, Michael McFaul, Kenneth Vogel, Howard Dean, Sarah

Isgur Flores, Christina Greer, David Cay Johnston

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know a lot about

hacking, and hacking is a very hard thing to prove.

MELBER: 18 days until inauguration.

TRUMP: I also know things that other people don`t know.

MELBER: What does the President-elect know and when will he know it?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What does he know, Sean?

SEAN SPICER, INCOMING WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: You know, we`ll wait

until Tuesday or Wednesday.

MELBER: New reports Russia hacked the U.S. electricity grid and why Trump

is still unconvinced. Then, party like it`s 1989. Conflicts of interest

and the guest list at Trump`s New Year`s gala.

TRUMP: And again, I want to thank my members.

MELBER: And the story of the Trump biographer booted off the golf course.

Plus, the democrats` new plan to fight Trump nominations. And Bruce

Springsteen talks politics and why he`s really seeing darkness on the edge

of town.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, AMERICAN SINGER-SONGWRITER: I`ve felt disgust before

but never, never the kind of fear that you feel now.

MELBER: ALL IN starts now.

MELBER: Good evening from New York. I`m Ari Melber in for Chris Hayes.

There are 18 days until Donald Trump becomes President. And it`s clear he

will enter office with a diplomatic crisis on his hands. Washington

ringing in the new year with fewer Russian diplomats around – payback for

Russia`s interference in the 2016 election. While President Obama cast the

sanctions as a direct response to Russian hacking of the emails, there are

brand-new revelations of other Russian hacks that went beyond that now

infamous email effort. And into something more physical. New reports of

hacks that could impact America`s electricity grid. The Washington Post

reporting a U.S. utility company, Burlington Electric, found Russian

affiliated hacking codes penetrating their computer hardware.

Thankfully, their computer was not connected to the utility grid systems.

A foreign intrusion that could impact America`s electricity and affect

public safety would be obviously significant for any president. Add in the

plots to impact America`s democratic system and you would expect a new

president to strike a posture of strength, if not outright, indignation

against this adversary, which is what makes Donald Trump`s responses so

bizarre thus far. He continues to question whether U.S. intelligence is

correct about Russia`s guilt, and then he`s publicly undercutting the

current president`s sanctions by welcoming Russia`s response to them.

Trump wrote, quote, “Great move on delay by V. Putin. I always knew he was

very smart.” That was after Putin said that any diplomatic response to the

sanctions would wait until Trump takes office. And this weekend, Trump

reiterated that the U.S. Intel could be wrong adding that he knows a lot

about hacking and is privy to some special information here.

TRUMP: It`s a pretty serious charge and I want them to be sure. And if

you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster. And they

were wrong. And so, I want them to be sure. I think it`s unfair if they

don`t know, and I know a lot about hacking, and hacking is a very hard

thing to prove, so it could be somebody else. And I also know things that

other people don`t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What do you know that other people don`t know?

TRUMP: You`ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday

MELBER: That`s tomorrow or the next day. Trump`s spokesperson Sean

Spicer, though, later clarifying Trump won`t be revealing – he won`t be

revealing anything privileged tomorrow or Wednesday. And then, Spicer was

deflecting on Russia`s role by arguing that maybe election interference is

more of an issue for Hillary Clinton than Vladimir Putin.

SPICER: Why aren`t we talking about the influence – other influences on

the election? Why aren`t we talking about Hillary Clinton get debate

questions ahead of time? That`s a pretty valid attempt to influence an

election.

MELBER: Spicer is citing an email there that showed a democratic operative

on CNN appeared to share debate questions in advance with Clinton, an email

that was revealed by the underlying Russian hack. Now, Trump`s aides would

apparently prefer to take shots at Hillary Clinton than address the foreign

policy dilemmas they`re facing right now. It`s easy to see why. It`s

pretty easy to blame your competitor for everything. That is, of course,

what 2016 was all about. But 2016 is over. This is 2017. It`s not a

test. And it`s about to get much more difficult for Donald Trump.

Joining me now former CIA Operations Officer and a 2016 Independent

Presidential Candidate, Evan McMullin. What do you think of what we`re

seeing here and this apparently bizarre inability to deal with what might

be negative information about Russia separate from what you do about it by

the Trump administration incoming?

EVAN MCMULLIN, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Well, I think we

have to ask ourselves, the entire country, why is Donald Trump and his team

working so hard to protect Russia in the situation? It`s clear that Russia

worked to undermine our democracy, to influence our election. The Intel

com-the Intel community came out unanimously in October and said this is

what Russia is doing. But you don`t need to be an intelligence officer to

know that. Russia is doing the same thing here in our country that it`s

done in Europe and it is still doing in Europe and Germany, for example.

That is funding groups like white supremacist groups, white nationalist

groups, using internet trolls from – that they employ in Russia,

supporting their cable network here in America. It`s RT America. Doing

all of these things to support Donald Trump and to undermine American`s

faith in democracy. You don`t need to be an intelligence officer to know

this. And then on top of all of that, you have the hacks. So this is a

playbook they`ve deployed before. We`re seeing it here in America. We`ve

got to climb the learning curve as Americans on this real quick because as

we see these, these efforts are not stopping. Russia continues to

undermine our democracy.

MELBER: And so, when you look at Donald Trump trying to thread the needle

or basically do the typical campaign talk right, between blaming Hillary or

saying oh you know I got special info, I`ve got a couple more days, you

know, the clock is running out on your ability to do this when you`re

actually going to be President.

MCMULLIN: Absolutely, it is. And we need better leadership, frankly. We

need to see better leadership from Donald Trump. I don`t think we`re going

to see it, but I`m forever hopeful that somehow we`ll see a change. But

this claim that he has information, that he, quote, knows things that

others don`t know, I find that highly, I`m highly skeptical that that`s

true. In fact I think it`s absolutely not true. But let`s take a look at

what he is doing and why.

MELBER: You have a really nice way of saying that he`s full of B.S.

MCMULLIN: You`re right.

MELBER: Yeah, well, but, and you`re saying it as respectfully as you can.

What do you think your former colleagues here in the intelligence agencies

are thinking though when Donald Trump seems to use every time this issue

arises to sort of get into their biggest embarrassment on Iraq and sort of

cast doubt about the entire integrity or the competence of the entire

operation.

MCMULLIN: Well, he - of course, they`re unhappy about that, but I think

that speaks to a much deeper source of tension between the intelligence

community and Donald Trump. That is that Donald Trump wants to align our

country, his administration, with the very country that is attacking our

democracy, the intelligence community and the national security community

in general warned against him, warned against this policy approach during

the election, and that`s not going to change. There`s a very deep source

of tension there. But Donald Trump continues to attack the media. He

attacks the intelligence community. He attacks any other source of

information because that`s what authoritarians do. And as I`ve said for

the last several months, Donald Trump is somebody who has authoritarian

tendencies.

MELBER: Well, you said– I just want to pause in the point you`re making.

You think this is bigger than the Russia debate which is one piece of it.

You think that unlike basically most other incoming Presidents, he doesn`t

want to give any informational deference to the intelligence community

because their ability to call it as they see it is a threat in his mind to

his own power?

MCMULLIN: Absolutely it is. This is, this is, how authoritarians operate

this is why they attack the media, this is why they attack other sources of

power. This is why they try to undermine democratic norms and democratic

systems. This is part of the playbook. So this is what happens. Donald

Trump gets painted into a corner because the media, because the

intelligence community and so many others can see that Russia is attacking

our democracy. And he refuses to acknowledge it. And so he denies it,

says we should move on. And ultimately he says because there`s no other

way, I`ve got information that you don`t have. But I`m not going to tell

you for a few days.

So what happens? Then we in the media talk about it for a few days,

repeating his claim to know things that no one else does, half of America

believes it. Half of us don`t. But to his audience, you know, they

believe it. And we`ve carried that message in the media. So he has won,

and he`s playing us by doing this.

MELBER: Right.

MCMULLIN: Now, what we have to do is call him out when he does reveal

whatever he knows that other people don`t know allegedly, we`ve got to ask,

OK where did that information come from?

MELBER: Well, and you said half of America, I think we have to fact check

that, I believe it`s about 46 percent.

MCMULLIN: Sure. Right.

MELBER: Evan Mcmullin, thank you very much for joining. I would say Happy

New Year, but you didn`t leave me feeling that happy. Up next, Michael

McFaul former U.S. Ambassador to Russia. First, Mr. Ambassador, your

response to what I was just discussing with Evan and your view of where

intelligence and diplomacy meet here.

MICHAEL MCFAUL, FORMER US AMBASSADOR TO RUSSIA: Well, intelligence is a

major part of diplomacy, it`s a major part of our developing a foreign

policy. In a few weeks President Trump is going to be working with these

very people that he`s saying very distrustful things about. And I want to

remind your viewers that the vast, vast majority of the people that work in

the intelligence community are not political appointees.

MELBER: Right.

MCFAUL: They`re professionals that will be there on January 20th working

for President Trump. and diplomacy meet here.

MELBER: Mr. Ambassador, when we look at the sanctions that are currently

being deployed against Russia, when Trump comes in, do they just continue

automatically? What does it take for him to change them?

MCFAUL: Yes, they do continue. And so, it will be incumbent upon him to

be proactive to change them. If he chooses to do so. And in doing so, I

think he`ll have to explain to the American people and to his own

administration, I want to keep emphasizing that, these people are going to

be working for him come January 20th, why he is reversing it. And you

know, maybe there, there will be an argument. I look forward to the, the

new intelligence that he allegedly has. Maybe there`s some reason for it

but right now, I think that would be a very difficult thing for him to do

without explaining his actions.

MELBER: You mentioned the intelligence he claims to have. What would he

have? Either he has something that is from the intelligence community and

we spend about $17 billion a year trying to get the best possible, or he

has it from some other nonpublic source, would that be a Russian source, or

what other source would there be for special Intel that is not within the

cache of what they already have within our 17 agencies?

MCFAUL: You know, to be honest, I have no idea. I hear that. It

disappoints me. I wish he would spend a little more time learning about

our intelligence and learning, you know, do a deep dive in – counter

espionage and maybe understand these things better. Maybe he has some

source from somebody who provided Wikileaks with the data. That`s a

conspiracy floating out there on twitter and facebook, but i guess we`ll

just have to wait until Tuesday to find out.

MELBER: What do you think about his wider habit here of saying “we don`t

know”, “we don`t know, things we as a government or we as a country do

know? I mean, why is that so important to him rhetorically or politically

and does it remind you of anything you`ve seen abroad in the way some

leaders sometimes seem to prefer the conspiracy theories of the street to

what`s actually knowable?

MCFAUL: Well, he`s denying it because he`s worried that it affects the

legitimacy of his election. And of course if–more people believed that

the Russians influenced our election, that would delegitimate his electoral

victory. But I think that`s the wrong strategy for him. He`s been

elected. The Electoral College has spoken. Everybody is preparing for him

to be sworn in. I think it actually would help him to put this behind us

if he acknowledged the facts. I mean, I personally think we need a

bipartisan independent commission so that we get all the facts and all the

facts, by the way, of how the Obama administration handled this

intelligence challenge during the election. And so that it could be

wrapped up. Everybody knows the facts. And then we get on with doing the

things we need to do to prepare for the next election cycle. Because the

Russians have tremendous capability. It`s going to be will be better in

2020. Other actors are going to have capabilities in 2020. We need to

defend ourselves, not pretending that we weren`t attacked.

MELBER: Right. The other big nuclear story here is North Korea as a-as a

aspirational power. Here is what Donald Trump wrote on Twitter. North

Korea just stated it`s in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon

capable of reaching parts of the U.S. “It won`t happen!” How does that

sort of declarative statement compare to the actual bipartisan process over

two administrations to have some kind of constraint of their ambition?

MCFAUL: I work here at Stanford with George Shultz, the former Secretary

Of State for Ronald Reagan, and he always talks about never make a threat

unless you`re ready to deliver on it. And what troubles me about that

tweet is he`s now made a declaratory statement about policy. And I, I just

don`t know if he`s done the homework to actually know if he could implement

the threat that he`s just put out.

MELBER: Wow. Well put and thank you for your time, Ambassador Michael

McFaul. As always, appreciate it.

MCFAUL: Thanks for having me.

MELBER: Still ahead, Donald Trump continuing to conduct business as usual.

His private resort was selling hundreds of thousands of dollars in tickets

this weekend. That was for the New Year`s Eve party with the President-

elect. We`ll explain what`s wrong with that after the break.

MELBER: He was repeatedly accused of conflicts of interest over his former

employer, Halliburton Oil, which got lucrative contracts in Iraq. Imagine

though if Cheney had not stepped down from his job as Halliburton CEO

before taking office. It would have been technically legal. Presidents

and Vice presidents are not formally required to commit any day job. It

would have caused all kinds of problems but technically Dick Cheney could

have served at the White House and remained CEO of an oil company. He

didn`t. And that has many people literally longing for Dick Cheney`s

approach to conflicts of interest right about now. Because so far, Donald

Trump refuses to divest at all from the Trump organization and he`s not

even stepping back from business activities that would literally be really

easy to skip.

Take a look at this weekend, for example, when Trump headlined the New

Year`s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago Resort. And this is not just his

private vacation home, which he would have every understandable right to go

visit, this is a business. It charges $100,000 for annual membership fees

– excuse me, a one-time membership and another $14,000 in annual dues –

hard to keep track of because it`s so expensive. And Trump says the whole

thing is worth over $50 million. Some of the value coming from selling the

tickets to the big events, like New Year`s Eve festivities. Tickets for

the Mar-a-Lago party, take a look, started at $500 a pop, according to

POLITICO.

Trump`s government spokesperson told reporters beforehand that the event

was sold out, 800 attendees. And while the private club does not reveal

its financials, those tickets alone would land somewhere north of $400,000

in revenue for Mar-a-Lago. Now, let`s pause on that figure because there

is something very abnormal here that many people want to normalize. That

$400,000 which Trump banked in one night is the amount the president earns

in a year. It`s not chump change. It`s real money. And as Trump tweets

and tries to distract his way through this transition, it`s the money he`s

making in this basic situation, mixing his roles as President-elect and as

head of a private company, at the very – at the very least, he risks the

appearance of mixing government work meant to be in the public interest

with his family business.

Now according to reports, attendees at the New Year`s Eve party included

music producer Quincy Jones, actor Sylvester Stallone, and Fabio, who needs

no introduction. And did any foreign government officials buy their way

into the party or any lobbyists? We just don`t know because this was a

private event on private property. The most secretive kind of event the

president can even attend. If the money were going to the RNC, for

example, instead of the Trump organization, every attendee`s name would be

public under federal law. If this were even a White House reception, every

attendees name would be public under federal law. Now, we do know Trump`s

business partner from Dubai attended the party. Cell phone video showed

Trump giving him a shout out during his speech and a spokesman for the

transition says quote, “They had no formal meetings or professional

discussions. Their interactions were social.”

That may be true. There may have been only one business partner in

attendance, or may not be true. We will never know and as long as Donald

Trump keeps spending his time generating revenue for his companies, he will

continue raising questions and conflicts that could cast a cloud over his

presidency and, more importantly, over the independence of his

administration.

For more, I`m joined by Ken Vogel, Chief Investigative Reporter for

Politico who has been on the story. Ken, the money here, why does it

matter if the President-elect is at this event generating this revenue?

KENNETH VOGEL, CHIEF INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER FOR POLITICO: Well, it

certainly creates the appearance, Ari, that what he is doing is essentially

selling access to himself. Sure, this club Mar-a-Lago has had these types

of events before at a major holidays, on New Year`s, on Christmas, on

Thanksgiving. But what it hasn`t had is a featured guest who, by the way,

happens to be the President-elect of the United States of America. So, the

way that they explain this is just business as usual. This is the way Mar-

a-Lago conducts business. That seems sort of a (INAUDIBLE) explanation

given the circumstances. And forget about the money that Trump receives

from this and would have received whether he was President-elect or not.

The specter that he is essentially allowing anyone who has the money to

either buy a membership or the access to someone who has a membership who

can pay for a ticket to something like this, creates appearance of forget

about the possible business partners who were in there or the celebrities,

it`s the people who want to get access to Trump. I mean, $525 to get

access to the President-elect of the United States is an amazing deal for

any potential foreign business person or a person who wants to do business

with the United States Government, special interests, lobbyists. You could

just imagine going down the line the types of people over whom this would

be an amazing deal.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Well, look at the – Ken, look at the contrast here. He ran a

campaign saying because he has money and a business he won`t be beholden to

these interests. That was a big selling point for him. And a lot of

people believed it, naively or not, saying, “Well, he does have money so he

will fundraise less.” And there`s a truth to that. But that truth seems

to be dwarfed by what was on display this weekend which is the business

actually makes him more beholden than campaign money and, as we`ve been

saying, is less traceable, less transparent.

VOGEL: And it`s also much trickier for him to extricate himself or for

there to be transparency around. So, let`s say, given the benefit of the

doubt and saying he goes to the extreme end of divestiture, of trying to

distance himself from his businesses. Well, he`s still going to vacation

at Mar-a-Lago, even if he has Mar-a-Lago in a blind trust or he doesn`t

really know whether his businesses – his portfolio includes Mar-a-Lago, he

still knows someone is paying money to this entity that is so closely

associated with him that may or may not be in his portfolio, that may or

may not be in the blind trust that his kids may or may not oversee, and

here they are sitting on the couch or the patio for dinner with the

President-elect of the United States. It`s just a very complicated

situation. That cannot be easily extricate, can`t easily extricate himself

from it.

MELBER: So, let`s stipulate that that`s what people who care about good

governance, ethics performers, a lot of journalists and people who think

about these kind of issues, that`s what they`re concerned about. Let`s put

that to the side then and then look at the actual Trump team`s response.

What are we learning about where they`re at? Because this is a guy who

said he was going to hold a big announcement to clean this up. Things were

going to change. The kids are going to be in charge. Said all this stuff,

and then when you looked at his actions, not the tweets, not the

announcements, or the announcements he never gave, the action is them doing

this and then saying, “Hey, what`s the matter? This is just business as

usual.” Does that tell you there`s something wrong if they think “business

as usual” is okay when he`s the President-elect?

VOGEL: I mean, it`s a little bit of a sign of where their head is at as

they try to grapple with this incredibly complicated situation where they

try to put to rest these concerns about conflicts of interest and try to

find a sustainable system going forward for separating himself from his

businesses. In a way, it`s just I cannot – for the life of me figure out

how it can be done in a way that will satisfy sort of the good government

concerns that I think are validly being raised in this another situations.

MELBER: Well, and complexity has become a little bit of a dodge for them.

There are parts that are complex, in other words, you can`t just legally

force someone into having a fire sale, right, and potentially costing them

a lot of money. That`s not typically how a disillusion would work. That

is – that is actually complex. What`s not complex is making the decision

to not sell yourself for $500 access and tickets. That`s not complex.

That`s simple. If you wanted to skip the party, you could skip the party.

If you wanted to donate the funds that New Year`s to charity, you could

donate the funds. There`s a million simple ways to do that, they chose

none of those and then they counterattacked and told people, “Hey, don`t be

mad. It`s business as usual.” That`s my final thought. Ken Vogel, I

appreciate you giving us yours.

VOGEL: Yeah, I mean it`s not just the excuse that this is the way it`s

always been done. They went further in our story where we reveal that the

tickets are being sold for $525 for members-(INAUDIBLE)

MELBER: All right, Ken, thank you very much for your time and happy to

hear your last thought while we look at the eagle. No better image.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Look, everything that he does right now he gets – he

speaks with the head of Sprint, gets 5,000 jobs moved from abroad. And

everyone starts to mock, well all those jobs were already announced. They

weren`t. The sales jobs had been previously announced, these jobs are

coming from abroad to America. And instead of trying to mock him or

undermine him, it`s time that people started giving him credit for actually

getting things done.

MELBER: Getting things done. President-elect Donald Trump`s incoming

press secretary Sean

Spicer there insisting those 5,000 jobs Donald Trump said Sprint was

bringing back to the U.S. are new. They are not. They are part of a

holistic deal previously announced by Sprint`s parent company SoftBank.

But American corporations are now facing pressure to go along with Donald

Trump`s jobs claims.

The New York Times slamming it in a new editorial that has called, quote,

why corporations are helping Donald Trump lie about jobs.

The piece explains why it`s so messy for the government, through President-

elect Trump to try to leverage companies in this manner, quote, “it`s easy

to see why SoftBank and Sprint might want

to help Mr. Trump take credit for creating jobs, SoftBank`s chief executive

wants the Department of Justice`s antitrust division and the Federal

Communications Commission to allow a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile,

quote, Mr. San sees a new opening for his deal in Mr. Trump who has

surrounded himself with people who have sided with large telecommunications

companies and regulatory debates and have argued against tough antitrust

enforcement.

The Times explains why this should be objectionable to conservatives and

liberals alike, since it is, quote, crony capitalism with potentially

devastating consequences.

Joining me now, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Cay

Johnston, a columnist with The Daily Beast and the author of the making of

Donald Trump.

I`d like to start by just walking through how this works. It appears that

Donald Trump will have some private communication with a company and then

he will take the lead in the announcement, separate from what would

normally happen in corporate communications, right, whether that`s to the

public or to shareholders would be some formal business announcement.

You have a lot of expertise here. So, explain how it works.

DAVID CAY JOHNSTON, THE DAILY BEAST: Well, this is a con job plain and

simple, Ari, this is a con job. And the numbers we`re talking about are

absolutely inconsequential.

In the case of Sprint, it`s Japanese honor, the reportedly the wealthiest

man in Japan, has had

a plan in place for some time, and he also is going to want something from

Donald Trump. Remember he tried to merge Sprint with T-Mobile and the

Justice Department said no for antitrust reasons. You can agree or

disagree with that, but he cleraly wants to do that and other actions in

the future. And so what he`s doing is buttering up Donald Trump. And this

is another variation of what we`re seeing with various people manipulating

Trump as we`ve seen with Vladimir Putin.

On the other side, if you`re the CEO of a big company, of course, you`re

going to do everything you can to let Donald Trump take credit because you

don`t want him to use any of his enormous powers to make trouble for your

shareholders. In fact, you essentially now have a fiduciary duty to kiss

the president`s ring.

MELBER: When you say fiduciary duty, you are referring to the legal

obligation these corporate executives have to actually maximize profits…

JOHNSTON: To their shareholders.

MELBER: …to their shareholders, right. Their legal duty actually is to

the company, but as a practical matter, yes, it`s to the shareholders. And

they`re not going to do anything, no matter what Trump does, to put in

jeopardy their position, the company`s position, and so Donald Trump is now

in a position to basically extract from these people things that may or

may not be good judgment.

You know, Ari, I`m old enough to remember when Republicans actually thought

business should make its own decisions without government interference.

MELBER: Wait a minute.

JOHNSTON: That was only six months ago.

MELBER: You used the word extraction. I mean, at a certain point the

outlines of what you`re describing sound like a shakedown, but instead of

getting something very valuable for the country, the main shakedown is to

get something that is rhetorically, or PR valuable for Donald Trump.

JOHNSTON: Absolutely. And let`s not lose sight of the fact that these are

in Donald – in Trumpian terms small potatoes. We`re about to get the

government`s announcement for December on jobs. It`s probably going to

show 82 consecutive months of jobs growth, the old record was 52. We`re

close to 16 million private sector jobs under this administration. Very

few Americans know that, but

everybody has heard about the 730 jobs that Trump inflated to 1,1000 in

Ohio, and very few people

know that was a deal that violated Trump`s own position in the campaign

when he said corporate welfare, interest-free loans and other tax favors

didn`t create jobs, now he`s the champion of them.

Donald is an absolute corporate chameleon on these issues and whatever

makes Trump look good no matter what it costs companies – companies better

line up and pay attention.

MELBER: All right, corporate chameleon. Say that ten times fast.

David Cay Johnston, thank you for joining me tonight.

JOHNSTON: Thank you, Ari.

MELBER: Still ahead, the Democrats plan to stall some of Donald Trump`s

most controversial nominations. Who are they targeting? That`s coming up.

And tonight`s Thing One and Thing Two starts right after this break.

MELBER: Thing One tonight, 36 years ago in Tempe, Arizona, Bruce

Springsteen made what are believed to be his first publicly recorded

comments about politics.

Now it was November 5, 1980, in other words, one day after Ronald Reagan

was elected

president.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, SINGER: I don`t know what you guys think about happened

last night, but I think it`s pretty frightening. There will be a lot of

people depending on you coming up. So, here we go.

MELBER: Now decades later, Springsteen would become an advocate for

President Obama campaigning both in 2008 and 2012, and he campaigned for

Hillary Clinton this year.

But if he was frightened by Reagan`s election all the way back in 1980, how

is the boss

feeling about Donald Trump`s victory? Those brand new comments, they are

Thing Two in 60 seconds.

SPRINGSTEEN: Let`s all do our part so we can look back on 2016 and say we

stood with Hillary Clinton on the right side of history, that`s why I`m

standing here with you tonight for the dream

of a better America.

MELBER: That was Bruce Springsteen campaigning for Hillary Clinton on the

eve of the election. In a new interview for the WTF podcast with comedian

Mark Marin out today Springsteen spoke candidly about why Trump and this

new era scares him.

MARK MARIN, COMEDIAN: Are you scared now?

SPRINGSTEEN: Yeah. Yeah. Of course. How could you not be.

MARIN: Right. Have you felt this fear before?

SPRINGSTEEN: No.

MARIN: right.

SPRINGSTEEN: I`ve felt disgust before.

MARIN: Right.

SPRINGSTEEN: But never the kind of fear that you feel now.

MARIN: right.

SPRINGSTEEN: It`s as simple as the fear of – is someone simply competent

enough to

do this particular job?

MARIN: Right.

SPRINGSTEEN: Forget about where they are ideologically.

MARIN: Right.

SPRINGSTEEN: Do they have the pure competence to be put in a position of

such responsibility.

MARIN: And what`s your biggest fear of it as we enter it?

SPRINGSTEEN: I suppose would be that a lot of the worst things and the

worst aspects of what he appealed to comes to fruition. When you let that

genie out of the bottle – bigotry, racism – when you let those things out

of the bottle…

MARIN: Intolerance.

SPRINGSTEEN: …intolerance. They don`t go back in the bottle that

easily, if they go back in at all.

MARIN: Right.

SPRINGSTEEN: You know, whether it`s a rise in hate crimes, people feeling

they have license to speak and behave in ways that previously were

considered un-American and are un-American. That`s what he`s appealing to.

MELBER: It`s no secret Donald Trump didn`t get along that well with House

Speaker Paul Ryan or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell back during the

election. But a new report from The New York Post has some fresh ideas

into just how deep that divide could remain.

The Post reporting that President-elect Trump told Senate Minority Leader

Chuck Schumer he actually likes him, a Democrat, more than McConnell and

Ryan because the two Republican leaders, quote, wanted him to lose.

Now, The Post cites a source close to the Trump transition team for that

quote. And I spoke today to a congressional Democratic source who said

Democrats don`t dispute the quote.

Now, Schumer and Trump are both born and raised New Yorkers. Trump`s even

donated to

Schumer`s senate campaign in the past. But that`s about as far as it goes.

In fact, The Washington Post report says that Senate Democrats, led by

Schumer, are planning to contest at least eight of Trump`s nominees and

want to stretch their confirmation hearings all the way into March.

Those eight targeted nominees include Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson for Secretary

of State as well

as Senator Jeff Sessions, Trump`s controversial pick for attorney general.

Those two battles in early skirmishes already well under way. Democrats in

the Senate foreign relations committee reportedly saying they`re outraged

Tillerson will not release his full tax returns from the last three years

as many cabinet nominees do, although not always the Secretary of State

nominee.

Now Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, as well as progressive

groups, are accusing

Senator Sessions of omitting basically decades worth of his records about

his career from the information that he did provide pursuant to the

confirmation hearings. Now, given the fact that Republicans control the

senate, how much can Senate Democrats really do to stifle the nominations

to the Trump cabinet and what does the opposition look like in both houses

of congress once Trump

takes office? Well, I will ask some very special guests about that right

after the break.

Now, meanwhile, back in Capitol Hill, a fight brewing over a Trump nominee

who has been in this position before.

SEN. EDWARD KENNEDY, (D) MASSACHUSETTS: Mr. Sessions is a throwback to a

shameful era, which I know both black and white Americans thought was in

our past. It`s inconceivable to me that a person of this attitude is

qualified to be a U.S. attorney let alone a United States federal judge.

He is, I believe, a disgrace to the Justice Department and he should

withdraw his nomination and resign his position.

MELBER: That was the late Senator Ted Kennedy speaking during the 1986

confirmation hearing for Jeff Sessions, then a nominee for a federal

judgeship. Now, Sessions was ultimately denied

that position by the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was a 10-8 vote. And

Senate Democrats are now looking to block up to eight of Trump`s cabinet

nominees. Senator Sessions widely considered one

of the most controversial.

Joining me tonight to discuss what this whole opposition fight will look

like in 2017 is Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokesperson for Jeff Session

confirmation, Howard Cean, former chair of the DNC and MSNBC political

analyst, and Christina Greer, associate professor of political science at

Fordham.

Welcome, everyone.

Christina, I`ll start with you. The Sessions nomination is controversial.

It also as a matter of the

historical record is somewhat unusual because he is the only nominee who

has been previously basically passed on by the Senate for a different

position.

Your thoughts on him this time?

CHRISTINA GREER, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY: Well, keep in mind, his own

colleagues and his own members of his party deemed him to be too racist in

Reagan`s 1980s. And so when you have someone like the late Senator Ted

Kennedy essentially saying that he`s not only an embarrassment to the

profession and he should not be elevated to attorney general or to even a

judge, the writings of Senator Sessions are so deplorable, it`s not just

about black Americans in this country, it`s about how he feels about the

history, but also the future of this country.

So the fact that Donald Trump, in the 21st Century, in 2016, chose this

particular individual

to me and to many others, black and white and other, sends a very distinct

message about the dog bark, not even a dog whistle, the dog bark that he`s

trying to send about his racialized platforms.

And so Senator Sessions is a horrible choice for this particular position,

especially as an attorney general who is supposed to uphold some of the

most important ideals of the constitution.

MELBER: Sarah, what is your response to that? And how does the senator

address that history from the first confirmation hearing?

SARAH ISGURFLORES, SESSIONS CONFIRMATION SPOKESMAN: Well, I mean, I think

it`s pretty clear that the leftist playbook at this point only has one

page, and it`s smear. I didn`t hear a lot of facts there. I heard a lot

of allegations. And I heard a lot of general statements about smearing

him. 30 years ago, Jeff Sesions was in a Senate hearing where the

Democrats practiced their playbook that they would use against Bork.

We now have a verb for it, Borking someone, it means smearing them without

any basis. The person who was a witness against Jeff Sessions under oath

later had to recant his testimony because the conversations he remembered

were disprovable later.

This idea that Ted Kennedy somehow in his statement should hold now – Ted

Kennedy has worked with Jeff Sessions, passed legislation with Jeff

Sessions, so has Dick Durbin. It`s why Joe Manchin said he`s going to vote

for him.

We have senators, Democrats and Republicans, up in 2018 who are only too

happy with the work that Jeff Sessions has done throughout his career. 20

years in the Senate. So, you know what, Democrats are going to do what

they`re going to do. They`re going to say what they always say. It didn`t

work in 2016 for Hillary Clinton, and it`s not going to work now. Jeff

Sessions will make a fantastic attorney general who will uphold the rule of

law, something that our previous attorney generals under this

administration have been sorely lacking.

Oh, by the way, Jeff Sessions confirmed – voted to confirm Eric Holder.

MELBER: Let me go, Christina, then Howard and back to Sarah.

GREER: So, Senator Sessions in 30 years has made a good choice in

upholding Eric Holder who he, and Loretta Lynch, maybe two of the greatest

attorney generals in the history of this nation.

But this is straight out of the Republican playbook in the sense that

Donald Trump is pulling out a whole bunch of has-beens and never-wases and

people who represent the worst part of American Democracy. They do not

believe in equality. We know that these people believe that he

consistently chooses believe in segregationist tactics. This is not a

smear campaign.

FLORES: I`m sorry. That`s a lot of smear – where are the facts? Excuse

me, that is a lie. No facts.

GREER: …if we read, and we know that the president-elect does not like

to do so and he said so on record. But if we read, we know that this

particular individual has gone out of his way, the majority of his career,

to make sure that black Americans specifically are disenfranchised.

FLORES: That`s not true.

MELBER: All right, let me give Sarah a response, and then I want to bring

Governor Dean who are waiting his turn. Go ahead, Sarah.

FLORES: I don`t know how to respond to something when there`s no facts

there. No, he hasn`t.

MELBER: Governor Dean, go ahead?

HOWARD DEAN, FMR. DNC CHAIRMAN: There are some facts there in terms of the

quotes that you can actually get that Jeff Sessions has actually said.

I`m more interested in the process here. If Manchin has said that he`s

going to support Sessions, then you need four Republican – four – excuse

me, four Republican vote against him. And this is – they`ve targeted

eight, the Democrats in the Senate have targeted eight people. They`re

going to have to get at least three Republican votes, in this case four.

And the way to do that is to target the senators, the Republican senators

who have to run for reelection in 2018, and you`re not going to get all of

these eight. So I don`t want to make any predictions about, which ones you

are going to get, but you`re going to have to show to a significant number

of these senators` constituents that there`s going to be a penalty for

voting for some of the people they want to target.

And I think they will get one or two of them, but I certainly don`t think

they`re oging to get all eight of them.

MELBER: And governor, what do you think about – what do you think about

Rex Tillerson who seems to be the one where there is most motion, because

there`s so much controversy and questions about Russia and then he also has

some links there that the Trump folks argue are positive, because he`s been

a businessman in the region, other folks argue, question his impartiality.

DEAN: Well, I know very little about Rex Tillerson, so I don`t have a

particular comment about whether he should be the secretary of state or

not. But there will be an incredibly thorough vetting of these vocation,

there always is, no matter which side is doing the vetting. The senate is

badly divided, it didn`t used to be a body like the House, but it is now.

I can`t predict what`s going to happen. Somebody is going to find

something, or they are not going to find something in Rex Tillerson`s

resume that is going to be condemning.

If he doesn`t give documents like his full tax returns, that`s going to be

a problem. But again, the only way to stop the confirmations of any of

these folks is to find a constituency in the state of some senator that`s a

Republican senator.

MELBER: Sarah and Christina, I have 20 seconds for each of you. Sarah

first.

FLORES: Ari, nobody watching this show right now thinks that the Democrats

actually will stop these confirmations. This is about delay. This is

about playing politics with this. And nobody believes that if Hillary

Clinton had won this election, that the Democrats would be trying to delay

these

confirmations until March.

I don`t know why. I don`t think it will help them in 2018. I think

Republicans will win

more seats.

MELBER: And Christina.

GREER: If Hillary Clinton had won, she would actually nominate people who

were legitimate and didn`t seek to dismantle the very offices they`re put

in charge of. Every single person that Donald Trump has put – has

nominated actually wants to roll back the clock, when we think about

energy, when we think about housing, when we think about the attorney

general.

MELBER: Sarah, Howard, Christina, lively, informative, thank you all.

