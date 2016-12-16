All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 12/16/2016

Transcript:

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on “All In.”

BARACK OBAMA, U.S. PRESIDENT: Over a third of Republican voters approve of

Vladimir Putin.

HAYES: President Obama sending signals to his successor.

OBAMA: Ronald Reagan would roll over in his grave.

HAYES: And his Russian counterpart.

OBAMA: We can do stuff to you.

HAYES: As the FBI today said Russia acted to help Trump. Team Trump draws

its own conclusions.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This wouldn`t have happened if Hillary Clinton didn`t

have a secret server.

HAYES: Then Michael Moore joins me on Obama`s strategy, what he will and

will not do.

OBAMA: It is not my job to decide my successor.

HAYES: Plus North Carolina`s Republican governor signs a law stripping

power from the Democrat who defeated him. And the conspiracy theorist

Trump wants to make an ambassador.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Huma Abedin, close connections to the Muslim

brotherhood.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And al Qaeda.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And al Qaeda, right.

HAYES: And “All In” starts right now.

Good evening from New York. I`m Chris Hayes. In 35 days, Donald Trump

will become president of the United States.

Today, the current president, Barack Obama, gave his final press conference

of the year, addressing a global audience on a wide range of issues. But

it centered on what the U.S. intelligence community says was a covert

campaign by Russia to disrupt the 2016 election.

And on that subject, the president have messages for two specific

individuals – Russian President Vladimir Putin and the U.S. President-

elect Donald Trump. After telling NPR in an interview, the United States

will respond to the Russian hacks, targeting Democrats.

Today, the president said the public may never know the details of that

response.

OBAMA: There have been folks out there who suggest somehow that if we went

out there and made big announcements and thumped our chests about a bunch

of stuff, that somehow, that would potentially spook the Russians. But

keep in mind that we already have enormous numbers of sanctions against the

Russians.

At a point in time where we`ve taken certain actions that we can divulge

publicly, we will do so. There are times where the message will go – will

be directly received by the Russians and not publicized.

And I should point out, by the way, part of why the Russians have been

effective on this is because they don`t go around announcing what they`re

doing.

HAYES: This comes as NBC News confirms what was first reported today by

“The Washington Post.” According to U.S. intelligence officials, both FBI

Director James Comey and Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper,

agree with the CIA`s assessment that Russia intervened in the election, in

part, to help elect Trump.

NBC News previously reported based on intelligence sources that Putin

himself was personally involved in directing the use of hacked e-mails from

the Democratic National Committee, democratic House campaigns and Clinton

campaign Chair, John Podesta. Today, President Obama called for a

bipartisan independent investigation into the hacks, warning against

injecting politics into the process.

OBAMA: I think it is very important for us to distinguish between the

politics of the election and the need for us as a country to make sure that

we don`t create a political football here. One way I do believe that the

president-elect can approach this that would be unifying is to say that we

welcome a bipartisan independent process that gives the American people an

assurance not only that votes are counted properly, that the elections are

fair and free, but that we have learned lessons.

HAYES: The president-elect, for his part, continues to dispute the

intelligence community`s unanimous conclusion made in October that Russia

was behind the hacks, seeming to imply in a tweet, the hacks performed a

kind of public service, quote, “Are we talking about the same cyber attack

where it was revealed the head of the DNC illegally gave Hillary the

questions from (ph) the debate,” Trump apparently referring to an e-mail

suggesting the Clinton team got a heads up about a question for town hall

during the primaries from Donna Brazile, who was not yet acting DNC chair.

We should also note that`s not illegal.

Republican Congressman Chris Collins of New York, an early Trump backer,

made a similar argument in an interview today.

REP. CHRIS COLLINS (R), NEW YORK: Now, as the Democrats, to the extent

this did happen, it`s the truth that came out that may have had an impact

on this election instead of the lies and deceit. So if – if the truth had

an impact, then so be it.

I don`t think anyone should complain that the truth did come out.

HAYES: Former Trump Campaign Manager, Kellyanne Conway, whose role in the

next administration remains as yet unspecified, has been picking a fight

with the White House press secretary over his contention earlier this week

that Trump knew Russia was responsible for the hacks. And today, she

dismissed the whole issue as, quote, “Monday morning quarterbacking over

the election.”

KELLYANNE CONWAY, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Now, how does he know

what Donald Trump knew and that it was (ph) – he obviously knew and he

knew it was hurting Hillary Clinton? You know, if you want to shut this

down and you actually love the country enough to have this peaceful

transition in our great democracy between the Obama administration and the

Trump administration, there are a couple of people in – in pretty

prominent positions, one`s named Obama, one`s named Hillary Clinton, since

these people are trying to fight over her election still, they could shut

this down.

HAYES: Just to be clear, that was Kellyanne Conway, apparently questioning

whether President Obama loves this country. Sean Spicer, Trump`s

transition spokesperson and reportedly a frontrunner to be White House

press secretary, blame the hacks on Hillary Clinton`s completely unrelated

use of a private e-mail server while she was secretary of state.

SEAN SPICER, TRUMP TRANSITION SPOKESPERSON: I think the problem I have

with this story and the narrative that`s out there about Russia is a few

things. Number one, this wouldn`t have happened if Hillary Clinton didn`t

have a secret server.

It wouldn`t – I mean, she didn`t follow protocols.

HAYES: Just to reiterate and make painfully clear, Russia`s alleged cyber

espionage into the DNC and John Podesta has nothing to do whatsoever, at

all, in any way, shape or form, definitively at all, absolutely with

Clinton`s e-mail server – at all. At his press conference today,

President Obama pointed to a new poll showing that a lot more Republicans

view Vladimir Putin favorably than they used to – 37 percent – 37 percent

up 27 points from just two years ago.

The president sounded a warning about potential danger of this kind of

lockstep partisan polarization.

OBAMA: We`ve got to think about what`s happening to our political culture

here. The Russians can`t change us or significantly weaken us.

They are a smaller country. They are a weaker country. Their economy

doesn`t produce anything that anybody wants to buy except oil and gas and

arms.

But they can impact us if we lose track of who we are. Over a third of

Republican voters approve of Vladimir Putin, the former head of the KGB.

Ronald Reagan would roll over in his grave.

HAYES: I`m joined now by Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, Democrat from

Oregon who formerly worked as a national security analyst at the Pentagon.

Your reaction to the president today? There are a lot of folks who really

felt like they wanted him to be more vociferous, to be more pointed to

maybe call out Donald Trump for – for his sort of refusal to accept the

intelligence community consensus.

What was your reaction?

JEFF MERKLEY (D), OREGON: Well, we have to recognize that this is the

political equivalent of 9/11. Russia has attacked the core process in our

nation, the core process behind our presidency.

And this is – is a – not just a – a modest deal or a big deal. This is

a gigantic issue and it deserves massive exploration, declassification.

Americans need to know the story. We now have to develop a strategy for it

to never happen again. And we need to understand the full depth of it.

For example, “The New York Times” has reported that it`s not just Russia

hacking in – to influence the presidential election but to also influence

congressional elections. So a – a bipartisan independent commission

similar to that for 9/11 is absolutely essential.

HAYES: So on that – on that policy ground, the president called for that.

Dick Durbin has been on this program calling for that.

Ben Cardin has called for it. Others have as well. You`re – you`re –

you`re of the belief that should happen. But I can`t help but notice that

your tone about this is very different than the president`s.

The president was – was – took pains today to kind of tamp down the

rhetoric about this, basically saying, we hold our own destiny in our

hands. And if our political culture weren`t as bad as it is and if the

media weren`t as bad as it is, we wouldn`t be here.

You`re just – you`re calling this the political equivalent of 9/11. Who

is right on this?

MERKLEY: Well, certainly, I – I feel like the president feels a

responsibility to have a gracious transition of power. He feels that`s his

role at the moment.

But our role is to recognize that our political system has been hacked by a

hostile foreign power and that that is a huge issue. It compromises the

legitimacy of the presidency coming in.

We have a president-elect who lost a citizens` election. And now, we find

out a lot of the – these very narrow votes in key states were influenced

by a Russian operation.

And that is completely unacceptable. So we`ve really got to go at this

with a lot of vigor. What`s missing in the puzzle are the – are the

Republicans standing up.

And we really need to have this bipartisan commission. Imagine the

situation if it was reversed. FBI found out in September 2015 that the DNC

was being hacked.

And they didn`t go brief the DNC. Can you imagine if that was a Republican

National Committee that – that was hacked and – and the FBI didn`t fill

them in?

They would be up – up in arms. We`ve got to walk in each other`s shoes

here. This is just an unacceptable assault.

HAYES: So in terms of walking in each other`s shoes, I just – I want to

be – I want to be specific here. You mentioned the narrow margin.

And I assume you mean across the three states that determine the election,

80, 000 votes. You know, we don`t have any specific causal evidence,

right, that the – that the leaks themselves produced the outcome.

Do you believe they were definitive?

MERKLEY: Well, I wouldn`t go far as to say definitive because there were

many elements in those final days and including the actions of our director

of the FBI. I must say that the director of the FBI between not briefing

the DNC about the Russian hacking and then interfering 11 days before the

election has proven himself really in history, he`ll be one of the worst

directors we`ve – we`ve ever had.

This is just outrageous performance by the FBI.

HAYES: Well, and what do you say to folks, Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway,

other Republicans who basically say, you, Senator, this is sour grapes.

You`re being a sore loser.

And you`re – you`re attempting to undermine legitimacy of the duly elected

incoming president-elect of the United States?

MERKLEY: I would say if you`re a patriotic American, you care when America

is attacked. And attacking the validity of our elections goes right to the

heart of who we are.

So let`s stand together. Let`s take on this threat. Let`s fully explore

it. Let`s fully understand it.

And it does cast a cloud over the incoming administration. But that`s

because of the facts.

And it`s – it`s the facts of the situation. It`s not political

positioning that cast that cloud.

HAYES: All right, Senator Jeff Merkley, thanks for your time tonight.

Appreciate it.

MERKLEY: You`re welcome.

HAYES: Joining me now, former Senator Bob Graham, Democrat from Florida,

who chaired the Senate select committee on intelligence holding that post

on 9/11 and responsible really in – one of the architects of the current

intelligence architecture we have in this country, I think it`s fair to

say.

You were nodding your head with Senator Merkley. Is that basically where

you`re at on this?

FORMER SEN. BOB GRAHAM (D), FLORIDA: Yes, I think you have to divide the

issue between the outcome of the election, which is known. I don`t believe

anyone seriously thinks that Donald Trump is not going to be inaugurated on

January 20.

From the issue of a foreign government, in this case, a government with

which we have had very challenging relationships in recent years, has

interfered with our election. One of the things that our founding fathers

were most concerned about was foreign governments interfering with the

politics of this new country.

They didn`t like the idea of democracy. They wanted.

HAYES: Right.

GRAHAM: .more monarchies. And the – the fact that this has now happened,

I think as Senator Merkley said, is a very important issue and deserves to

have the fullest investigation. And we can learn some of the lessons from

9/11 as we prepare for such an investigation.

HAYES: So I should be clear, there was – there was the select committee

which was empaneled by the Senate and there was the 9/11 committee. Those

were – those were distinct bodies.

You were on that select committee that was empanelled by the Senate.

GRAHAM: It was both the House and.

HAYES: Right.

GRAHAM: .the Senate intelligence.

HAYES: Right. I`m sorry but by – by Congress. Is that the kind of

model, the select committee that you chaired – is that the kind of model

you think we should see for investigation of what happened here?

GRAHAM: Yes, because it can be done quicker, more efficiently. You have

people who`ve already had intelligence clearances. They can start.

They also, if they decide to continue to use their current staff, they are

in a position to move forward. If they did, as we did, have an independent

staff, they could get about the business of selecting that.

So I – while I don`t think that is a major issue, the major issue being

independence and bipartisanship. But I would prefer that it be the two

intelligence committees.

HAYES: Mitch – Mitch McConnell basically saying the – the standing

committees as they are will do fine with the Republican majorities and why

would you want to take them away from that. I`ve had other Democratic

senators saying this is nonsense and that in any other setting, we would

obviously have immediately have a select committee.

What`s your view?

GRAHAM: Well, we did.

HAYES: I mean, why – why is Mitch McConnell saying that? Do you think

he`s being – that`s good faith?

GRAHAM: I – I don`t question his motives. I mean, I frankly think that

the process of using people who are experienced – and the intelligence

committees have had a long history of being bipartisan. And they are

almost of equal numbers even in the House where the Republicans have a

significant majority.

So they, I think, adequately meet the test (ph) of being independent and

bipartisan.

HAYES: I want you to – to – to speak to viewers who are trying to parse

all this because we keep having new reports. First it was there was a

consensus that it was the Russians across the different agencies, the DNI

saying that, right?

There`s 17 different intelligence agencies in the United States government.

Then it was that not only that but – but then before the election, the FBI

saying, well, we don`t know the motives.

Maybe they were just trying to kind of mess with us. And then afterwards,

the CIA saying, well, no, we know the motives.

They were – it appears they`re trying to elect Trump. Today`s news, the

FBI has joined them in that.

What – how should we read what appears to be a pretty broad consensus

across the intelligence community? How rare is that? How robust is that?

GRAHAM: It is relatively rare in complex issues like this. For instance,

the war in Iraq, there were 17 agencies split. Fifteen supported the

proposition that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and that warranted a

war.

Two of the agencies, the State Department and the Energy Department

dissented from that.

HAYES: And you voted against that war.

GRAHAM: I voted against that war because I thought the – the – the State

Department and the Energy Departments rationales were much more persuasive.

HAYES: So – so do people like myself who were scarred by that experience

and looking at this intelligence and saying, I don`t know, is this another

WMD (ph), what do you say?

GRAHAM: I wouldn`t use this – the example of a false interpretation.

HAYES: Yes.

GRAHAM: .that occurred back in 2002 to color whether the agencies today

are capable of providing more credible assessments.

HAYES: Former Senator Bob Graham`s got a new book out you can read. It`s

called – it`s on (ph) political engagement called “America: An Owner`s

Manual,” co-written with Chris Hand.

And it`s a great pleasure to have you here, Mr. Graham. Thank you so much.

GRAHAM: Thank you very much, Chris.

HAYES: OK, don`t go anywhere. Michael Moore is going to be here after

this two-minute break. Stick around.

OBAMA: I haven`t shared previously private conversations I`ve had with the

president-elect. I will say that they have been cordial and in some cases,

have involved me making some pretty specific suggestions about how to

ensure that, regardless of our obvious disagreements about policy, maybe I

can transmit some thoughts about maintaining the effectiveness, integrity,

cohesion of the office, our various democratic institutions.

And – and he`s – has listened.

HAYES: President Obama seemed restrained this afternoon when discussing

his relationship with the incoming Trump administration. It was a familiar

tone for the president who is calm and professorial, no drama-Obama, as he

was nicknamed early in his presidency.

But about a month away from Donald Trump taking the oath of office and

being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, a man with no

political experience, who admits to skipping daily security briefing, even

as he refuses to accept the clear consensus from the intelligence community

that (ph) foreign government interfered with America`s election, the lack

of outrage or alarmism from President Obama may have disappointed some of

his most fervent supporters. There was something singularly disconcerting

about watching the president diplomatically tiptoe around how this country

will fare in his absence.

Our next guest has a rather dire vision for what we can expect next,

writing in an essay, published this week on Facebook. And I quote here,

“Donald Trump is going to get us killed.”

Joining me now, Michael Moore, Academy Award winning filmmaker and author,

that piece (ph) as well. I will say.

MICHAEL MOORE, FILMMAKER: I`m not – I`m not smiling, am I?

HAYES: No. I hope that`s – I hope that`s – I will say you wrote this

piece during the election that Donald Trump`s going to win the election.

And a lot of people got mad at you.

I hope that prediction – I hope your – this prediction is much worse than

that prediction. Why do you think he`s going to get us all killed?

MOORE: I think anytime the commander-in-chief refuses to attend the daily

national security briefings puts the entire country in danger. That is –

that`s not rocket science for me to come up with that conclusion.

I don`t have to be a professional pundit to – to say that if you don`t

know what`s going on, you know, it`s – it`s one thing when we have Bush

asleep behind the wheel, when he didn`t read the – the security briefing

of August 6, 2001.

HAYES: The one determined to strike the U.S.?

MOORE: Yes. Now, Trump isn`t even getting behind the wheel.

HAYES: Right.

MOORE: Now, after I wrote that, the day after I wrote that and other

people chimed in, his aide announced that he will go to three a week.

HAYES: Three a week.

MOORE: Three a week. So – so – so the other four days, America.

HAYES: All right, I`m – I`m very curious. You said, we were just talking

in (ph) the break.

MOORE: You`re on your own.

HAYES: .you said you watched all of that press conference.

MOORE: Yes.

HAYES: And I thought (ph) the reaction to it (ph) was amazing because in

many ways, it was very consistent with the way Barack Obama has always

been.

MOORE: Yes.

HAYES: He is – he is bone-deep and institutionalist. He has a.

MOORE: Yes.

HAYES: .a tremendous amount of confidence that that in the end, things

will work out.

MOORE: Yes.

HAYES: That when the tone is panicked or hysterical or alarmed, his tone

is measured and cool.

MOORE: And I saw a lot of people who were feeling very panicked and

hysterical and alarmed a little frustrated with measured and cool.

MOORE: Now is not the time to be measured – measured and – well, cool is

OK.

HAYES: Right.

MOORE: You really – it`s never good to operate in a panic.

HAYES: Yes.

MOORE: .situation becoming panicked yourself.

HAYES: It`s one of the things I admire truly about the man.

MOORE: Yes.

HAYES: .of Barack Obama.

MOORE: And he does – he does – he is trying to show Trump how we expect

to, you know, for him to behave.

MOORE: He`s modeling presidential behavior, is what you`re saying?

MOORE: Had Hillary won, right.

HAYES: Right.

MOORE: .like this is the way you – we – you should behave. But yes, I

think he`s trying to teach a lesson but there`s other lessons he could have

taught today, too.

For instance, when the – when the Electoral College was brought up.

HAYES: Yes. Well, let me play that clip because I`ve got a question about

that. And I want you to respond.

Here is – here is when he was asked about electors` meeting on Monday

whether there is need for Electoral College reform in its place (ph).

MOORE: OK, sure.

OBAMA: The Electoral College is a vestige. It`s a carryover from an

earlier vision of how our federal government was going to work that put a

lot of premium on states.

So there`s – there are some structures in our – in our political system

as envisioned by the founders that sometimes are going to disadvantage

Democrats.

HAYES: But he stepped aside from the – any talk, of course, of – of that

they should be swayed on Monday or – or be briefed or not vote for Trump.

MOORE: Right. Or – or being a constitutional law professor, use this as

a teaching moment to tell young people who are watching that the reason we

have an Electoral College is because the founding fathers wanted the slave

states to join the union. We didn`t want them separating at the beginning.

So to get them to join, we had to agree to their plan, which was to be able

to – they could count two-thirds of their slaves.

HAYES: Three-fifths, yes.

MOORE: Yes, three-fifths and they could – and – and that would – the

slaves couldn`t vote.

HAYES: Of course, right.

MOORE: But they were actually.

HAYES: But they would get those in the census.

MOORE: .three-fifths counted as citizens.

HAYES: That`s right.

MOORE: .and – and then they could claim that, as population for their

congressional districts and the Electoral College.

HAYES: Right.

MOORE: And the irony that a system that was set up to placate slave states

would end up 200 plus years later benefiting a man who ran on racism is

truly profound.

HAYES: And do you think – there are people who are pushing very hard who

think that because of some of the constitutional perils of the emoluments

clause, because of the popular vote margin, because of a fundamental, they

think, threat to liberal democracy that – that electors should be

persuaded and pressured on Monday to – to part with what their pledges and

vote – and vote against Donald Trump.

MOORE: Yes, they absolutely should do that.

HAYES: Do you think so (ph)?

MOORE: Absolutely. I – I believe right now that there are electors.

Only 38 of them, who have a conscience or who are worried about a man who

won`t attend the daily security briefings, who – who we now know Russia

was trying to help get elected, I mean, can you imagine if this – if you

or I had been running for office and they – they showed that the Iranians

were somehow involved in helping you or me get elected? What would happen

to you or me, Chris?

I`m just curious. What would happen? This is.

HAYES: I think it would be a totally chill situation all around.

MOORE: I think we would – yes.

HAYES: Yes.

MOORE: .we would – I`m just saying that – that yes, this is the time

that electors this weekend – I don`t know if any of them watch your show,

if any of the Republicans do. This is a moment for a profile in courage

here.

We need them to.

HAYES: You don`t think that would precipitate chaos, like genuine –

genuine chaos.

MOORE: No, no, there`s I think what has to – there is these – these

Hamilton electors. They polled.

HAYES: Right.

MOORE: .they polled the electors. And they know none of the Republican

electors will vote for Hillary.

HAYES: Of course, yes.

MOORE: So the chance of that happening is gone, OK?

HAYES: Right. The idea is to push them away from Donald Trump to some

sort of.

MOORE: To a – to a Republican.

HAYES: Right.

MOORE: To a Republican who will agree to have a vice president who`s a

Democrat and half the cabinet will be Democrats, half Republicans, have a

unity government to pull – to pull through this. And – and they`re

hoping that by – if it`s – if it`s a Republican, you see, you need

Republican leaders to step up this weekend and say, at the very least,

can`t we just put this on hold until we find out what the Russian situation

is?

HAYES: But if you`re – if you`re counting on Republican leaders to step

up, that – that I think is a plan.

MOORE: Yes, you know, I do that all the time.

HAYES: Yes, that`s not a good plan. I mean.

MOORE: I`m constantly depending on Republicans to do the right thing.

HAYES: There is a dispatch – there is a dispatch from the state of North

Carolina that – that gives you a little window into.

MOORE: Yes.

HAYES: .a sort of a certain philosophy of government.

MOORE: Yes.

HAYES: I want to give an update on that if you will stick around to react

to that.

MOORE: Oh, sure, yes, yes, yes.

HAYES: That`ll be great. Michael Moore is going to stay here. More on

the remarkable doings (ph) in North Carolina after this break, don`t go

anywhere.

REP. DAVID PRICE (D), NORTH CAROLINA: No notice was given. I mean, it was

a very, very quick thing, a matter of a few hours. The legislature

announced they`d be having an – an additional special session and that

this one was going to be aimed at a whole raft of efforts to reduce the

governor`s powers.

HAYES: On this show last night, Congressman David Price said there had

been no notice about the special session Republican lawmakers in North

Carolina called to strip power from the incoming Democratic governor. The

power grab has been met with outrage and protest.

The “Associated Press” reporting 16 people were arrested today, 17 arrests

from it yesterday, including a journalist from the advocacy (ph) group.

And today, the lame duck governor recently booted out of office by the

voters of his state, the Republican Pat McCrory, began signing into law

these bills that will sharply reduce the power of the new governor, the

Democrat Roy Cooper.

He rammed through legislation, will effectively undermine the new

governor`s input into state election boards, increase Republican control

over who he picks for his own cabinet and bar him from making appointments

to statewide educational positions – all powers his predecessor, the

current Republican, enjoyed. These moves are being widely denounced across

the country and in a bipartisan fashion, some Republicans raising hackles

as well –partisanship so extreme, it strains the bounds of democratic

legitimacy – a defeated Republican governor signing into law measures that

will strip powers from the incoming democratic governor who defeated him

when no one discussed this during the campaign.

Governor-elect Cooper has already threatened to take Republicans to court.

And this legislative act engineered – we should name who has done this –

by Senate leader Phil Berger and Speaker Tim Moore – those two gentlemen,

is being voted on by a Republican supermajority, many of whom come from

districts that have been deemed by a federal court to be flatly considered

unconstitutional because they were so aggressively, and here I`m quoting

that court, “racially gerrymandered.”

New elections to right that wrong won`t come until next year. Given all

that, the frustration of democratic lawmakers was intense.

REP. LARRY HALL (D), NORTH CAROLINA: At some point in time, we are going

to have to give up some of the power to the people we represent.

REP. ROBERT RIEVES (D), NORTH CAROLINA: Stop making everything partisan.

It would just be nice one day if we got back to governing.

REP. CHRIS SGRO (D), NORTH CAROLINA: It is shameful that we have an

omnibus piece of legislation costing the taxpayers of North Carolina

$42,000 a day so that we can embark on this coup. And I will not stand

with you as you embark on a coup.

HAYES: Coup, strong words.

Michael Moore is here. What he thinks about what is happening in North

Carolina and what it portends for the rest of the country next. Don`t go

anywhere.

REV. WILLIAM BARBER: We have an election coming up in 2017, and they know

that many of them are going to be voted out of office. So now they`re

trying to engage in a coup. If this was going on in any other country,

America would be outraged. If this was going on in any other country, the

president of the United States and others would even speak out, even

candidates would speak out against it. Because what you see going on

here is just blatant unconstitutional meanness. It`s like apartheid

government, it`s like fascism. It`s wrong.

HAYES: All right, Reverend Barber saying if this was going on in any other

country we`d all be outraged. Still with us Michael Moore.

And I want to talk to you about what is going on in North Carolina in some

ways I think it`s actually the most important story in the country right

now this week.

MOORE: It`s an amazing story.

HAYES: Because it is such a flagrant violation.

MOORE: Right.

HAYES: It is a technically – it`s technically procedurally, it`s

technically legal. They can do this. They have a super majority, but it

is such a manifestly sort of – it seems so illegitimate that it`s

straining the bounds of something that feel pretty deep.

MOORE: It`s a good coming attraction to what – how the Republicans are

going to use power in the next – not years, few weeks and months. I have

to say this, you have to admire conservatives

and Republicans. They are so brazen. They are so – they don`t care.

They just go for it. This is just amazing that what you just showed, it

was just amazing.

HAYES: And what`s amazing to me Reverend Barber there who I think is a man

who is a pretty

amazing or organizer. I`ve spent some time with, reported on, he does

understand power. But then you have the Democrats in the State Assembly

saying things like, essentially trying to shame them.

It would be nice if we could get back to governing. This is so non-

bipartisan, as opposed to

understanding that what essentially is happening there is a very

fundamental power.

MOORE: How come on my side of the political fence we don`t have that sort

of, yeah, you know, that courage of their convictions, the sort of

decisiveness and the full speed ahead. I mean, seriously, just if tonight,

if Donald Trump was ahead by 3 million votes but Hillary was going to get

the electoral college on Monday, what do you think the Trump people and the

Republicans would be doing?

HAYES: The world would look very differently, I agree.

MOORE: Absolutely. And I don`t mean that they would react violently, I

just mean.

HAYES: Lawsuits.

MOORE: Everything. They would throw everything at this. And what is

our…

HAYES: There would have been no concession yet.

MOORE: There would be no concession, but again the Clinton campaign,

everybody is trying to – President Obama wants to be the nice guy,

everybody is, you know, and it`s like this is not the

time – this is serious stuff that`s ahead of us here.

HAYES: The story in Maine, you know, goes with this as well. Governor

LePage they passed a

minimum wage referendum that increased the minimum wage for tip workers

against the opposition of the sitting governor Paul LePage. He announced

today that he is going to instruct his Department of Labor not to enforce

the law.

MOORE: Right. Right.

HAYES: This is just – and it does seem to me almost that we`re – this

seems to me like – this seems to me like edging into democratic crisis in

a very profound way.

MOORE: Absolutely. No, no, our democracy here is at risk.

HAYES: But then how do you – but can you fight to restore – the question

is becomes do you

fight fire with fire, does that restore democracy or do you further degrade

it if you do that?

MOORE: No, you have to fight fire with fire. You absolutely have to.

You can stay on the high road and fight at the same time. Unfortunately,

the Democrats` our side, my side, they`re usually, oh, wait a minute.

That`s not right. Wait. Whoa. Oh. And then everybody goes into their

depressive voice of, oh, wait a minute. It`s like, no, come on, people.

Come on.

HAYES: Speaking of the Democrats…

MOORE: The tanks are 20 miles outside of Paris. Let`s go. Seriously.

HAYES: Speaking of the Democrats and democratic leadership, do you have

there`s – the department – the Secretary of Labor Tom Perez announced

he`ll be running for DNC Chair. Keith Ellison, one of the very few members

of congress to endorse Bernie Sanders in the primary, who has been endorsed

both by Bernie and by Chuck Schumer, so sort of different wings of the

party I think it`s fair to say, do you have a preference in that race? Is

there someone you want to see lead the Democratic Party?

MOORE: Oh, it should be Keith Ellison, absolutely. Yes. And not because

the Bernie thing. I think we need new blood. We need young blood. this

thing – I mean, god bless Nancy Pelosi, you know, she`s done so many great

things. Historic figure, but to go with the same old, same old, same old

when we need new thinking, fresh blood and a fight in us, a fight, and this

is – there`s so many things that should be discussed right now.

Here`s something that`s not even being discussed, the fact that the CIA has

told us that they have both the DNC and the RNC, but only released the DNC,

did not release the RNC. One of the things that nobody is talking about

is, well, clearly they have the goods on somebody there. Why do you want

to risk a president in the White House that could be blackmailed by

whatever they discovered at the RNC?

HAYES: I will note The Wall Street Journal is reporting today to suggest

that perhaps they didn`t get into the – it`s not clear. There`s some

reporting today in The Wall Street Journal to suggest they didn`t get into

the RNC because of security measures. That said…

MOORE: To believe that we have to believe the Republicans, the Grand Old

Party, is so up on

their technology that they had firewalls in there and the Democrats of

Silicon Valley didn`t.

HAYES: There`s also a broader question about the implications more broadly

about this entire thing. I mean, once people start pulling on the threads

of where this investigation goes and what else happens to the possession of

whoever pulled this off, which appears to be the Russian state actors.

MOORE: Listen, we are hours away now from the electoral college coming

together on Monday. This needs protest. This needs people`s voices. You

can go to vigils for America. I think it`s .org, and they have a list of

all the state protests at the state capitals this weekend and on Monday.

People need to have their voice heard.

Don`t say to yourself, oh, what`s the use? How do we – nothing`s going to

happen. You don`t know that. You don`t know that. That`s why we have to

keep fighting. We have to fight all the way to inauguration day and then

be ready for them to start the day after the inauguration day and then be

ready for them to start the day after the inauguration passing law after

law after law.

HAYES: And you think protesting on inauguration day and…

MOORE: Protesting. Objecting. Disrupting. Civil disobedience. I mean,

the man has no right to enter that house. There are too many questions

about whatever collusion was going on. I mean, that admitted that they

were in touch with the Russians during the campaign. They have said that.

So, we would need to know as Americans what the hell was going on there and

he does not have a mandate. He does not have a mandate. And that just

needs to be said over and over and over again. And the media, for god`s

sake, please do your job.

HAYES: We try. Michael Moore…

MOORE: You`re not trying hard enough, Chris.

HAYES: Thank you very much. Appreciate it very much.

All right, still to come, the bankruptcy lawyer Donald Trump wants to be

the ambassador to Israel, a man who finds himself to the right of Benjamin

Netanyahu. More on that ahead.

Plus, tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two starts right after this break.

HAYES: Thing one tonight, amidst all the concerns about conflicts of

interest in the Trump family came this tweet. Eric Trump Foundation

auctioning a private coffee with Ivanka Trump for charity. The New York

Times picked up in, reporting on just who was ready to pay big bucks to

grab coffee with the future first daughter.

Ozan M. Ozkural, a London-based investment manager bid nearly $60,000. Mr.

Ozkural wanted to meet with Ms. Trump to gain insight into topics like

President-elect Donald J. Trump`s possible future dealings with Turkey and

other nations where Mr. Ozkural invests.

Other bidders, including the owner of a Tex Mex restaurant chain from

Houston wants to press Mr. Trump, through his daughter, about immigration

policy. And a real estate executive and fringe presidential candidate from

Florida who wants to send a message to Mr. Trump about election fraud.

By this morning the bids was up to well over $72,000.

So who won the prestigious java date with Ivanka Trump? That`s Thing Two

in 60 seconds.

HAYES: This is a charity auction that offered the winner coffee with one

of the more influential women in America right now – soon to be first

daughter Ivanka Trump. The bidding was meant to close next week and the

winner would get coffee with Ivanka Trump and a secret service some time

next year. But when the New York Times reported on the auction, which was

offered by the Eric Trump Foundation to raise money for the St. Jude

Children`s hospital, Eric Trump told the paper on Thursday he was

considering shutting down the bidding 10 days after it started, about an

hour after The Times raised questions about it. Then this morning the

auction suddenly disappeared from the website. One of The Times reporters

who originally broke the story tweeted that Eric Trump canceling the

auction today. The only people that lost were the children of St. Jude.

And finally no response from Trump.org as to why Eric Trump did not simply

donate money himself to St. Jude after calling off auction.

DAVID FRIEDMAN, TRUMP LAWYER: Where does Hillary Clinton get her advice

from?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: George Soros.

FRIEDMAN: George Soros, good.

I got it. You`re right. George Soros. Sidney Blumenthal, Max Blumenthal

– Max Blumenthal, one of the most vile anti-Israel haters on the face of

the Earth.

What about Huma Abedin grew up in Saudi Arabia, close connections to the

Muslim Brotherhood.

UNIDENITIFEID FEMALE: And al Qaeda.

FRIEDMAN: And al Qaeda, right.

HAYES: None of that`s true.

It is an appointment that has sent such shock waves around the world.

Donald Trump naming his longtime friend, bankruptcy lawyer David Friedman,

a hard line ideologue to the right of Benjamin Netanyahu, has zero

government experience, as ambassador to Israel.

Israeli newspaper Harretz notes that Friedman has expressed opinions that

are considered radical even in today`s more right-wing Israel. Adding that

– and again I`m quoting Harretz, for some of his articles and statements,

Friedman could get arrested by the Israeli police on suspicion of

incitement.

Friedman holds a maximalist worldview, reflecting a belief that Israel

should have total territorial sovereignty over the entirety of the

Palestinian territories as well as the divided city of Jerusalem where he

wants to move the U.S. embassy.

He has said he does not believe it would be illegal for Israel to annex the

West Bank and contradict decades of official U.S. policy. He supports

building new settlements there.

Friedman has also written the two-state solution was never a solution, just

an illusion. He has claimed President Obama, quote, is engaging in blatant

anti-Semitism, has pushed the false, as I said, conspiracy theory that

Hillary Clinton aid Huma Abedin has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

FRIEDMAN: I think the evidence is such that she does have ties to the

Muslim Brotherhood.

She grew up in Saudi Arabia. Her parents are, you know, known

intellectuals with regard to

Shariah Law, and they have connections to the Muslim Brotherhood. I don`t

think that`s terribly controversial.



HAYES: It is controversial, it`s not true.

Friedman reserves some of his nastiest comments for Jews with whom he

disagrees. He`s negatively compared the left-leaning group J-Street which

supports a two-state solution to the Jewish Nazi prisoners who helped run

the concentration camp known as kapos, quote, “the kapos faced

extraordinary cruelty and who knows what any of us would have done under

the circumstances to save a loved one, but J Street, they are just smug

advocates of Israel`s destruction delivered from the comfort of their

secure American sofas. It`s hard to imagine anyone worse.”

Asked about those comments recently, Friedman suggested members of J Street

do not even have a right to a Jewish identity. Friedman saying of J

Street, quote, “they`re not Jewish and they`re not pro-Israel. They`re not

Jewish.”

The president of J Street is a man named Jeremy Ben-Ami and he is here live

to discuss Friedman`s worldview and respond to those very personal attacks.

And that`s next.

FRIEDMAN: A Trump administration will never pressure Israel into a two-

state solution or any other solution that is against the wishes of the

Israeli people.

HAYES: Here to discuss Trump`s far-right pick to be U.S. ambassador of

Israel David Friedman is Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of the left-leaning pro-

Israel group J Street who Friedman

has negatively compared to Jewish Nazi collaborators because of his

political beliefs.

And Jeremy, I guess first, respond to that.

JEREMY BEN-AMI, PRESIDEN, J STREET: Well, Chris, I can`t even begin to

tell you the outrage that is pouring out of the Jewish community today.

This kind of language and this kind of discourse has no place on the

national stage. It has no place in American diplomacy. It has no place in

the Jewish community.

We`ve got to find a way to reject, and the Senate has the opportunity to

reject this kind of discourse in this country at this moment and the time`s

coming to draw the line and this man is the line to be drawn.

HAYES: You`re saying he must be opposed?

BEN-AMI: He must be opposed. It is impossible for me to understand how

any Jewish American leader could say that somebody who has expressed views

like that about the president, about other Jews, about Huma Abedin, about

the entirety of the Arab world could possibly be supported to be the

ambassador to the state of Israel. It`s throwing a match on embers and the

center of the potential

next world war that you`re putting this man in the center of.

HAYES: You know, there are a number of people that I sometimes read, I

canvas a wide range of opinion particularly on this particular issue,

people in the very – let`s say the anti-Zionist left, some of whom are

Jewish Americans, some of whom are Palestinian, Arab, across the board.

And reaction to this was basically this was a kind of taking the mask off

of policy, right, that this is someone who is so extreme he will expose

that basically the Israeli government and the U.S. government have no

interest in a two-state solution whatsoever anyway.

What`s your response to that?

BEN-AMI: Well, I think there`s a large part of the right wing in Israel

that has no interest in a two-state solution. There`s a 20, maybe 25

percent of the Israeli public that supports the greater Israel movement,

the settler movement and 20 percent, 25 percent of American Jews who voted

for Donald Trump.

But the overwhelming majority of American Jews and of Israelis who care

deeply about there being a state of Israel, who adhere to Jewish and

democratic values, deeply oppose what the settlers stand for, what David

Friedman stands for and the direction that this pick has the potential to

take American policy. This is not ripping the mask off the majority of

supporters of Israel, this is ripping the mask off a very limited minority.

HAYES: Do you think it would be dangerous, would it be dangerous for the

world for this

relationship given everything that`s going on in the Middle East for this

man to hold this very important position?

BEN-AMI: It`s reckless. It`s dangerous and reckless for the president of

the United States to put somebody who has shown an inability to have a

civil discussion without immediately resorting to name calling about the

people that he disagrees with, you know, on a religious and racist basis in

the middle of a potential religious war.

So that is a tremendous risk and highly reckless with the American

interests.

HAYES: J Street is just one part of a variety of organizations invested in

both Israel and

Jewish American life and relationships between the two states. Do you

anticipate that some of the other ones, AIPAC, for instance, other

organizations, will not be as vociferous in their opposition as you are?

BEN-AMI: I do.

I think that there`s going to be a real split in the sort of institutional

life of the American Jewish community. There are organizations that will

go along with the leadership in this country and the leadership in that

country despite the fact that a majority of Jewish Americans in both

countries don`t agree with the policies that are being implemented.

And this is a real crisis in American Jewish leadership.

HAYES: Crisis in American Jewish leadership.

Jeremy Ben-Ami, thank you for your time. I really appreciate it.

BEN-AMI: Thank you.

HAYES: And that does it for us here at All In this evening. The Rachel

Maddow Show starts

right now.

