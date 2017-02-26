MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 02/26/17

Will new leadership jump-start Democratic revival?

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses the future of the Democratic Party with Tom Perez as Chair and Keith Ellison as Deputy Chair. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DNC selects Tom Perez as new chair
20 hours 5 min ago
Trump will be the first president to skip WHCD in 30 years
18 hours 24 min ago
New leaked DHS report discredits Trump travel ban
1 day 13 hours ago
Recap: Trump's first month in office
1 day 30 min ago
Is the left having a Tea Party moment?
1 day 1 hour ago
GOP congressman admits the resistance is working
Maddow: Trump's loose talk is a chore for staff
Pete Buttigieg drops out race for DNC chair
Media outlets blocked from White House press gaggle
Dan Rather: 'We've never seen anything like this' in WH

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL