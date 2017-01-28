MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 01/28/17

Will Mexicans boycott US products?

President Trump's suggested 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for the border wall is elevating tensions between Mexico and the U.S. MSNBC's Mariana Atencio reports from Mexico City. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump's refugee ban legal?
3 hours 59 min ago
Maddow: Trump refugee ban ignores Holocaust lessons
14 hours 9 min ago
Trump calls for 'extreme vetting,' expanding military
18 hours 43 min ago
Here's what happened in Trump's first week
13 hours 15 min ago
Recording reveals GOP in chaos over Obamacare
15 hours 12 min ago
California AG: I will find ways to stop Trump's wall
Walker praises Trump’s ‘top-notch’ cabinet
Retired Gen.: We don’t know what ‘extreme vetting’ means
Sen Franken on resisting: 'We have a strategy'
'I don't need Steve Bannon's permission to do my job'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL