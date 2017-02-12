MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 02/12/17

What’s behind Trump’s policies?

Democratic strategist Krystal Ball and former Bush-Cheney senior adviser Robert Traynham discuss reports surrounding White House staffers, including Stephen Miller, who is reportedly the driving force behind a number of Trump’s most controversial policy moves. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires test missile into sea, South Korea says
Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
1 day 14 hours ago
Trump threatens to defund California
1 day 44 min ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
1 day 13 hours ago
California dam in crisis raises alarm
1 day 14 hours ago
What options does Trump have on travel ban?
23 hours 8 min ago
What is the GOP doing about health care?
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Does Trump already dislike being president?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL