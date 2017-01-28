MSNBC Live with Thomas Roberts 01/28/17

Trump forces State Dept. senior staff to resign

Four top officials at the State Department are out the door as the Trump administration appears to be cleaning house. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin joins to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

